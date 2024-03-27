CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will resume soon.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

In Saskatchewan, an Air Canada pilot “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 10:

Anand Acharya, 55

March 10, 2024

Anand Acharya died at age 55 after an almost two-year battle with brain cancer. He was a PhD and an Air Canada Pilot on Boeing 777s.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

N.B. man dead after vehicle crashed into trees

March 22, 2024

A 39-year-old man from Burton, N.B., is dead following a highway car crash in Sheffield on Friday morning. According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Route 105 around 8:30 a.m. The driver died at the scene due to his injuries. Police believe the vehicle crossed the centre line, left the road, and collided with several trees. An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Alberta, an athlete “died suddenly”:

Kyle Allen Brisebois, 25, dodgeball enthusiast

March 23, 2024

Our wonderful son passed away at the very young age of 25. Kyle lived and breathed sports. He was always cheering on his favorite teams, The Toronto Maple Leafs, Green Bay Packers and Boston Red Sox. He was also a gifted athlete, playing multiple sports during his young life at a competitive and elite level. Kyle’s true passion was playing baseball and dodgeball, where he travelled all over the world for tournaments.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Beverley McIsaac, 66

March 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Beverley McIsaac (née Langford) announces her passing on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer. Throughout her career spanning over four decades, Beverley worked as a Registered Nurse, Nurse Practitioner, and nurse educator.

Link

In Quebec, a city manager “died suddenly”:

Rodney Cumby, 58

March 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rodney Cumby, in Blanc Sablon, Quebec, on March 9, 2024, at the age of 58. After graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from Memorial University, he moved to Halifax where he met Leslie. They returned to Rodney’s hometown of Pouch Cove in 1998, where he became Town Clerk. This role ignited his passion for local government. He spent the next 24 years building a remarkable career in several municipalities, most recently as City Manager of Corner Brook. Rodney was recognized provincially, nationally and internationally. He was President of the Provincial Association of Municipal Administrators as well as a Director on the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators. While Rodney enjoyed a stellar municipal career, his greatest and proudest accomplishment was raising his boys, Aaron, David and Michael.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 41 “ died suddenly ”:

Rock Santerre, 66

March 20, 2024

Suddenly at his residence, on March 18, 2024, at the age of 66, died Mr. Rock Santerre, retired professor of geodesy and GPS in the department of Geomatics Sciences at Laval University.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Lafrance, baby

March 24, 2024

Victoriaville - Suddenly, on March 21, 2024, died at the age of 2 months and 8 days, Logan Lafrance, son of Slađana Matović and Mathieu Lafrance, residing in Sainte-Hélène de Chester.

No cause of death reported.

Link

France Ruel, 59

March 23, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. France Ruel, which occurred on March 21, 2024, at the age of 59. The family would like to thank the care team of the Department of oncology at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital and the team at the Palliative Home Care Society of Greater Montreal for their good care and dedication to Ms. Ruel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzie Roy, 66

March 23, 2024

At Pavillon Ste-Marie, on March 9, 2024, passed away at the age of 66 years and 1 month, Mrs. Suzie Roy, residing in Trois-Rivières. The family would like to thank the medical staff of the stem cell transplant unit at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital.

(A stem cell transplant is used to treat certain types of cancer.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Germaine Girard, 54

March 22, 2024

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on March 15, 2024, at the age of 54, passed away Mrs. Germaine Girard

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Despres, 65

March 22, 2024

At the Jeffrey-Hale Hospital, on March 20, 2024, at the age of 65, passed away Mr. Guy Després, retired from the Canadian Coast Guard as a Helmsman for more than 37 years. The family would like to thank Manoir de la Rivière, the Jeffery Hale Palliative Care team and the IUCPQ oncology team for their dedication.

Link

Nteish Kateri Michel, 42

March 21, 2024

In Uashat, on March 13, 2024, died at the age of 42, Nteish Kateri Michel, daughter of Mr. Louis Bertin Michel and Mrs. Jeannine Vollant, residing in Uashat.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cécile Brissette, 70

March 21, 2024

In Blainville on March 20, 2024, passed away Mrs. Cécile Brissette. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the foundation of the Saint-Eustache oncology center can be made in memory of Cécile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Abenhaïm

March 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Albert Abenhaïm announces his death on Wednesday March 20, 2024, after a difficult battle. The family would like to thank the entire team at the Jewish General Hospital in the Department of Hematology and Oncology.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Duquette, 59

March 21, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Marie Duquette on March 19, 2024, at the age of 59. The family would like to thank the oncology team at the Gatineau Hospital Center for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anick Beauchamp, 52

March 21, 2024

Surrounded by love, on March 17, 2024, at Maison Aube-Lumière, Anick Beauchamp left us at the age of 52. She lived in Cookshire-Eaton. A sincere thank you to the oncology department of the CHUS as well as to all the staff at Maison Aube-Lumière for their kindness and support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Céline Dubord, 62

March 21, 2024

On March 4, 2024 in the emergency room of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, at the age of 62, Céline Dubord died from cancer.

Link

Ronald McKenna, 71

March 21, 2024

With deep sadness we announce the death of Ron (Hooter) McKenna, who passed away at home in Verdun on March 10, 2024 from a pulmonary embolism.

Link

Sébastien Côté, 45

March 20, 2024

Malartic: Died on March 17, 2024 at the age of 45, Mr. Sébastien Côté, originally from Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Lévesque, 59

March 20, 2024

Roquemaure - Died at her home on March 19, 2024, at the age of 59, Mrs. Sylvie Lévesque. The family would like to thank the home care staff for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica McMullen, 30

March 20, 2024

At the Rimouski Hospital Center, on March 16, 2024, passed away at the age of 30 years and 7 months, Mrs. Jessica McMullen.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Claude Groulx, 58

March 20, 2024

In Coaticook, on March 17, 2024, passed away Mrs. Marie-Claude Groulx at the age of 58. A sincere thank you to Drs. Jean Dufresne and Patricia Landry, to Geneviève Marion, social worker, to Lyne Blais, and to the entire CLSC Coaticook team for the very good care provided to Marie-Claude. As a token of sympathy, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joannie Proulx, 22

March 20, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on March 17, 2024, died at the age of 22 years and 7 months, Joannie Proulx. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to epilepsy research at the CHUM.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Mercier, 31

March 20, 2024

It is with immense pain that we announce the death of Caroline Mercier, on March 18, 2024, at the age of 31. Our favorite person left us gently surrounded by their loved ones. Those who wish can make a donation to Le Virage Foundation. (Fondation Virage serves people suffering from cancer.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel “Max” Boisvert, 59

March 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michel “Max” Boisvert, which occurred on February 24, 2024. Michel left us suddenly, at the age of 59 years old, following a cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

Link

Carl Lamarche, 32

March 19, 2024

At home, on March 18, 2024, at the age of 32, passed away Carl Lamarche.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Paradis, 63

March 19, 2024

Mr. André Paradis, residing in Ottawa and native of Dolbeau-Mistassini, died at his home, following a short illness, on March 6, 2024, at the age of 63 years and 2 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Chabot, 47

March 19, 2024

In the Charlevoix region, on March 15, 2024, at the age of 47, Mr. Patrick Chabot died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josiane Fortin-Charron, 43

March 19, 2024

On March 17, 2024, died in Alma, at the age of 43 years and 5 months, Mrs. Josiane Fortin-Charron. Those who wish can make a donation to the Office for Disabled Persons of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margot Cardinal, newborn

March 19, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on March 12, 2024, Margot Cardinal was born and died.

Link

Julie Charest, 39

March 19, 2024

At her home on March 14, 2024, Mrs. Julie Charest died at the age of 39. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Renée Charette, 68

March 19, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Renee Charette, who died at her home on March 15, 2024, at the age of 68. She lived in Amqui and formerly in Matane. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Marcoux, 67

March 19, 2024

At the Portneuf Regional Hospital, surrounded by the love of her loved ones, on March 13, 2024, passed away Suzanne Marcoux, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the team at the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Narja Leiva, 63

March 19, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Narja Leiva on March 11, 2024, at the age of 63. We would like to express our most sincere thanks to all the staff of the oncology department of the Lakeshore Hospital, the Neurological Institute of Montreal, and the oncology department of the Montreal Jewish General Hospital for their dedication, professionalism and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Lajeunesse, 58

March 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sylvain Lajeunesse, which occurred on Tuesday March 12, 2024, at the age of 58. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire intensive care team as well as the oncology team at Charles-Lemoyne hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marco D'Accampo, 31

March 18, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Marco D'Accampo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephan Cossette, 56

March 18, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on March 15, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Stephan Cossette. The family would like to thank the intensive care staff at Hôtel-Dieu de Québec for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Fondation du CHU de Québec (cardiology of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Prince, 67

March 18, 2024

Suddenly, on February 24, 2024, at the age of 67, Mr. Christian Prince left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Gosselin, 71

March 18, 2024

Mr. Paul Gosselin, resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, died suddenly on March 16, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandre Savard Simard, 27

March 18, 2024

At the Hôtel de Québec Hospital, on March 14, at the age of 27 years 8 months, died Mr. Alexandre Savard Simard. The family would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor (intensive care) of the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec for their dedication and the good care provided. Donations to L'Unité Domrémy de Clermont or to Ressource Génésis Charlevoix (substance abuse and alcoholism).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Plante, 46

March 18, 2024

In Greenfield Park, on March 13, 2024, at the age of 46, passed away Mrs. Julie Plante. The family would like to thank the staff at Charles-Lemoyne Hospital for their support and the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Quebec Lung Association would be appreciated in her memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivier Le Bourhis, 44

March 18, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Olivier Le Bourhis, which occurred on March 14, 2024, at the age of 44. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andre Soucy, 54

March 18, 2024

Mr. André Soucy died at his home on March 6, 2024 at the age of 54. Any expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karla Merino, 43

March 18, 2024

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karla Merino on March 14th, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle ( Danyèle ) Pharand, 72

March 18, 2024

It is with great sadness and immense sorrow that we announce the death of Danielle (Danyèle) Pharand, which occurred on March 6, 2024. She fought with all her strength against cancer.

Link

Isabelle D'Amours, 48

March 18, 2024

Clerval - The Lambert and D'Amours families have the immense regret to announce the death of Isabelle D'Amours on Friday March 15, 2024. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff at CH La Sarre, CH de Rouyn-Noranda, the Regional Radio-Oncology Center of Rouyn-Noranda, and the CHUM de Montréal for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

12 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Mr. Bryan Joseph Bjurstrom, 50

March 23, 2024

Mr. Bryan Joseph Bjurstrom passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the age of 50 years. Throughout his life, Bryan dedicated himself to a career in mining, showcasing his hard work and dedication to his craft. His contributions to the mining industry will always be remembered by those he worked with.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan William Sharpe, 30

March 22, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that Ryan’s family has to announce the sudden and unexpected death of Ryan. Ryan was born in New Glasgow, NS to Terri-Lynn (Forsyth) Sharpe and Wally Sharpe, now residing in Prince George, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Vasconcelos, 38

March 22, 2024

Paula Vasconcelos of Calgary, AB, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the age of 38 years. After two long years of fighting against heart and lung cancer, Paula was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of brain cancer. With huge faith, she joined this battle for three months. Paula never gave up her faith or her strong personality during this time. She joined paradise on March 20, 2024, with God by her side.

Link

James “Jim” Stanley Desroches, 60

March 21, 2024

It is with great sadness and much love that we say goodbye to Jim, our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. Jim was born on August 14th, 1963, in Summerside, PEI, and passed away peacefully in Edmonton, AB, after a long but courageous battle with cancer, on March 18th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Ward Dwyer, 61

March 21, 2024

Jeffrey Ward Dwyer was born on January 24, 1962, in Saskatoon to Arnie and Faye Dwyer as the youngest boy of five children. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Anthony (Tony) James McKinnon, 62

March 20, 2024

It is with very heavy and sad hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Anthony (Tony) James McKinnon on March 17th, 2024, in his home in Sundre, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

K’Sea Robertson, 18

March 20, 2024

K’Sea Alexis Reye Robertson passed away at Riverside Health Complex, Turtleford, Saskatchewan, on March 18, 2024, at the age of 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katie Gagnon, 35

March 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Catherine Diana Gagnon (Katie) announce her peaceful passing on March 16, 2024, in Peace River, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ed Butt, 69

March 19, 2024

Ed Butt, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away suddenly on February 27, 2024, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Rae Cochrane, 63

March 18, 2024

Our brother Tim passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. With his passing, we have lost not only a brother, but an uncle, a great-uncle, and a wonderful friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Moyosore Odukomaiya, 40

March 18, 2024

In March 2022, Moyosore resigned from Lagos State Public Service and relocated with her family to Alberta, Canada. She rapidly integrated into the community and the Church of Christ. She was involved in church volunteering, Stampede and Canada day programs. She worked with the Electoral body in Canada before beginning work as a Technical Support Specialist with Apple Inc. Moyosore gave her life to Christ at an early age and remained a devout Christian even until she slept in the Lord.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Cochrane, 44

March 18, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of Kimberly Cochrane while on vacation in Mexico on March 7, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Marc Donavan Lindstrom, 38

March 24, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Marc Donavan Lindstrom on March 12th 2024, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Virginia Jade “VJ” Johnson, 36

March 23, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Virginia Johnson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Douglas Meakin, 63

March 23, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, Brian Douglas Meakin. He was born September 15, 1960 and passed peacefully while surrounded by his work family on March 20, 2024. The Meakin Family wants to thank Rayco Steele for taking good care of him, and for loving him as family. Thank you to all the doctors and paramedics who did everything they could.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Lawrence Gamble, 74

March 22, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Harold Lawrence Gamble, who passed away unexpectedly in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Bob” Beacon, 72

March 22, 2024

On Monday, March 18, 2024, Mr. Robert “Bob” James Beacon of Keremeos, after many years of suffering chronic pain, passed away after a short battle with cancer at the Penticton Regional Hospital, at the age of 72 years.

Link

Tracy Marlene Laberge, 47

March 21, 2024

Tracy Marlene LaBerge (Moore) was born in Nanaimo, BC, in 1976 and spent much of her life between there and Quesnel BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carolyn Ledohowski, 19

March 21, 2024

Carolyn passed away on March 12, 2024, in Victoria, British Columbia at the age of 19. She also had autism. Her last wishes were to help others struggling with autism. In lieu of flowers or other gestures, please make a donation in Carolyn's honor to the Pacific Autism Family Network.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dani Wheeler, 35

March 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we must announce the sudden passing of our shining star.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Calhoun, 46

March 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heartache that we say goodbye to our son, Cory Calhoun, 46, on March 8, 2024. Cory passed away unexpectedly after working his night shift on the oil rig in Edmonton.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland “Glen” Marsh, 67

March 20, 2024

It is with great sadness and an extraordinary love that we announce the loss of Roland “Glen” Marsh, who passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Spencer Gerald William Cotie, 36

March 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Spencer, our Bud, on Tuesday March 12, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara “Barb” Ann Scott Hirsche, 61

March 18, 2024

Barb passed away suddenly at the farm in Cherry Creek, BC, where she lived with her husband Robert. Barb was born in Trail, BC, on April 11, 1962.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy Irene Feschuk, 58

March 18, 2024

It is with a broken heart and tear-stained eyes that we announce the sudden passing of our loved one, Tammy Irene Feschuk, at the Dawson Creek & District Hospital, March 12, 2024. The family would like to express their deepfelt gratitude to the Trauma Team & Emergency Staff at the Dawson Creek & District Hospital, for their heroic efforts. For family or friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Tammy to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta & NWT.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emilie Coleen Guidon (nee Moran), 29

March 18, 2024

Coleen was born March 12th 1994 and passed away on February 27th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Douglas Hagman, 68

March 18, 2024

The family of James Douglas Hagman sadly announce his sudden passing on March 13, 2024, at his home in Radium, BC. James, a community-minded gentle soul, served as volunteer fireman for many years and also instructed and certified folks in Core Hunter Training and Firearms Safety here in the valley.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Pierre Sundmark, 46

March 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Booey Washburn, 50

March 18, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Karen Washburn announce her sudden passing on March 8, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Dawn Patton, 48

March 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Manitoba, 22 “died suddenly”:

Rodney Calvin Morgan Hather, 42

March 24, 2024

Rodney Calvin Morgan Hather of Key First Nation, SK, passed away in Swan River, MB, on March 1st, 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carly Taryn Ballantyne, 25

March 23, 2024

With sadness we announce the passing of Carly Taryn Ballantyne on March 12, 2024, at the St. Boniface Hospital, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phoenix Rose Margaret Nabess, 2

March 23, 2024

No obit.

Link

Loreen Elizabeth Alguire, 65

March 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Loreen Alguire, peacefully, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, MB, surrounded by loved ones after battling kidney disease and cancer. She worked as a dietary aide at Victoria Landing before she retired in 2021. After she retired she moved to Steinbach to be closer to her children, as she had a hard journey battling kidney disease and stage 4 lymphoma.

Link

William “Bill” Robert Cumming, 70

March 22, 2024

It is with broken hearts, the family announce the sudden passing of Bill on Wednesday, March 20th, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Ernest Dufault, 70

March 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Luc Ernest Dufault, who passed away peacefully in Notre Dame Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

William Brian Hart, 68

March 21, 2024

William Brian Hart, 68, of Minitonas, Manitoba, passed suddenly on Sunday March 17th, 2024. He was born on June 16th, 1955.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Lorene Orvis, 46

March 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wendy Lorene Orvis on March 3, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dakota Bryden Captain, 29

March 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the untimely passing of Dakota Brydon Captain on March 11, 2024, at the young age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley Santana Lee Asham, 34

March 21, 2024

Following a brief illness, surrounded by her family and friends, in a room filled with love, Ashley Asham passed away at Health Science Center, at the age of 34 years. Ashley was hospitalized with streptococcal pneumonia and put in an induced coma to let her body rest while her lungs could heal. During that time she developed a bacterial infection. On March 19th, 2024, at 1:16 pm, Ashley took her last breath.

Link

Ronnie Hope, 55

March 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Ronnie Hope (Rock) on Mar 4, 2024, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Steven Howard, 47

March 20, 2024

Robert Steven Howard of Maryfield, Saskatchewan, passed away at the Southeast Integrated Care Centre, Moosomin, Saskatchewan, Monday, March 18, 2024 at the age of 47 years. We little knew that morning, Creator was going to call your name.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Khloe St Gelais, newborn

March 20, 2024

No obit.

Link

Carol Lynn Puchailo, 47

March 20, 2024

Carol Puchailo of Riverton, Manitoba passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Cook, 48

March 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blair Eugene Hrabarchuk, 60

March 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Blair Hrabarchuk, of Dauphin, MB, announce his passing on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the age of 60 years, after a brief undiagnosed illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Elizabeth Jessica Hood-Dumas, 28

March 19, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loved one Jessica at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Billy Stanley Beardy, 53

March 19, 2024

Suddenly and very unexpectedly, on March 8, 2024, Billy passed away at his home in Fox Lake Cree Nation (Bird), Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariana Keegan Tessa Meekis, baby

March 19, 2024

Ariana Keegan Tessa Meekis, February 13, 2024 - February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Hyde, 59

March 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jacqueline Hyde at the Riverdale Personal Care Home, on March 17, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Alan Gyra, 61

March 19, 2024

It is with heartbreaking sadness that we say our final goodbyes to Gary Gira, age 61, of Winnipeg, Manitoba. He passed away from cancer with his loved ones surrounding him on March 7th, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital.

Link

Peggy Rogocki, 61

March 18, 2024

Peggy had a sense of humor that could turn even the darkest days into a full-on riot. Even after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in February 2023, she still found ways to make light of the inevitable.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, eight “died suddenly”:

Caroline Hong, 56

March 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline Hong, our beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend to many. She died at her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador, in the care of her husband, Perry, and beloved dog Kracker, after a year-long illness with cancer. Caroline was born in Hong Kong, and immigrated to Canada with her parents in 1969.

Link

Gregory Amos Hynes, 53

March 24, 2024

It is with immense sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Gregory Amos Hynes, age 53 years, cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend and devoted servant of God, on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the paramedics, doctors, nurses, and staff of the Health Science Centre, Community Health, and the Cancer Clinic. Your patience, counsel, compassion, and care that was shown to our family will never be forgotten.

Link

Frank Abbott, 49

March 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Abbott, at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in his 49th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Harvey Simms, 58

March 22, 2024

Robert, or Bob as he was known by his family, passed away on March 20th at the age of 58, with family at his side, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Link

Nicholas Christopher Hensin Yee Fong, 25

March 21, 2024

Nicholas Christopher Hensin Yee Fong of Tilton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Walsh, 48

March 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Scott Walsh on Friday, March 15th, 2024, at Western Memorial Hospital, Corner Brook at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Matthew Glasco, 51

March 19, 2024

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Dean Matthew Glasco, age 51.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 16:

Blake Hillier, 23

March 16, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Blake Hillier of Creston South announce his sudden passing at the Health Science Center on March 8th, 2024, at the age of 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Kane Procyshen, 18

March 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kane Procyshen, beloved son of Lyle and Kristine Procyshen and beloved brother of Ruby Procyshen of the Yorkton District, announce his sudden passing on Friday, March 22, 2024. He was 18 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Joseph Schwehr, 67

March 22, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Dale Joseph Schwehr late of Canwood, SK, announces his sudden passing on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Margaret Ross, 62

March 22, 2024

Carol Ross, a woman of grace, strength, and elegance, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2024, in her home surrounded by her loved ones after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

John Jarvis Skylar Charles, 33

March 21, 2024

John passed away on March 19, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. He was born December 18, 1990.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Haidin Tyson Lightning, 14

March 21, 2024

Our handsome, gentle, kind son, Haidin Tyson Lightning, entered the kingdom of heaven at the tender age of 14 years on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the All Nations Hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Johnson Morin, 44

March 21, 2024

With heartfelt sadness, we announce that Christopher “Johnson” Morin passed away on March 16th, 2024, at the age of 44 years, in Prince Albert, SK. Chris was born on February 14, 1980, in Meadow Lake, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maritsa Worme-Mike, 17

March 21, 2024

No obit.

Link

Robin Rae Turn, 60

March 21, 2024

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Robin Rae Turn, who departed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on March 20, 2024.

Link

Jarvis Justice Moostoos, 25

March 19, 2024

Jarvis passed away on March 15, 2024, in Prince Albert, SK. He was born September 24, 1998.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brannan Greg Mitchel Joseyounen, 22

March 18, 2024

The family of Brannan Greg Mitchel Joseyounen are sad to announce his passing in Prince Albert, SK, on Sunday March 17, 2024, at the age of 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Martin Nyberg, 60

March 18, 2024

Karl Martin Nyberg passed away March 14, 2024, suddenly and peacefully at his home in Deer Ridge, SK, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link