In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, April 2-April 8, 2024
Musicians: US (3), Brazil, Argentina, UK, Germany, Norway, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Russia; actors: US (2), UK, Nigeria, Turkey, Iran, India, Russia; nurses: US, Canada, Brazil, Italy, Turkey; more
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-dba
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-009
Mexico:
Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-f3c
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b2d
Czechia:
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Belarus, Czechia, Slovakia and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-a35
Spain:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-871
Algeria, Burkino Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-0bf
Ukraine:
India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-382
Australia:
I miraculously survived as Vaxcident in 2021. 4 months after my 2nd Pfizer jab (definitely my last). Driving,mid afternoon on a highway, I lost all feeling from the neck down. It was an OMG moment with my hands stuck on the wheel and foot on the gas. I was on a straight away with little traffic. About 10 seconds later, I regained the feeling in my hands and feet. If not, I would have made your picture gallery.
I keep noticing that almost nobody makes it to 80 years old these days.
I also keep remembering that one guy, Ezekiel Emanuel, the Obama healthcare guy, who said people should die at 75.
