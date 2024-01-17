ITALY

Adam Jendoubi dies at 23

January 10, 2024

Adam Jendoubi, a promising 23-year-old model and actor, has died at the age of 23. He died at the “San Leonardo” hospital in Castellammare di Stabia (Naples), where he had been hospitalized since January 1, when he had a sudden cardiac arrest. Known for his participation in the videos of the singer Liberato and for the role of "Aucelluzzo" in the film "La paranza dei bambini" by Claudio Giovannesi (2019), Jendoubi was in an uninduced coma. Subjected to new diagnostic tests, including CT scan and electroencephalogram, the young man remained in critical condition: according to what Fanpage reports, which gives the news citing health sources, in the last few hours there has been a worsening of the cerebral edema and a minimal persistence electrical activity. Initially rescued in the early hours of January 1st in Viale delle Terme, in Castellammare di Stabia, Jendoubi was found lying on the ground and in a state of unconsciousness with facial injuries, presumably linked to the impact on the ground. The 118 ambulance that arrived detected his cardiac arrest and transported him urgently to "San Leonardo". Although the first tests did not reveal serious impairments or the use of drugs or alcohol, subsequent complications led to the tragic epilogue. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear: the young man's clinical picture worsened in the days following his hospitalization.

Link

Lavagna: the great cellist Daniele Beltrami suddenly dies

January 13, 2024

Mourning in the world of classical music for the sudden death of Daniele Beltrami struck down by a heart attack. The musician died in hospital in Lavagna where he had been admitted in an emergency. Daniele Beltrami has taught harmony at the Verdi Conservatory in Milan for over 30 years as well as taking part in concerts throughout northern Italy. In December he took part in the charity initiatives organized by the Economic Society of Chiavari. He leaves behind his wife Anna Sorrento, a piano teacher, and his son Pietro.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A diplomat “died suddenly”:

Marco Nobili, Italian consul in Vancouver, has passed away

January 14, 2024

The 57-year-old felt ill at his home in the Canadian city while he was in the company of his children. He leaves behind his wife, two children and sister Luisa Marco Nobili, consul general in Vancouver, has passed away at the age of just 57. His death, which occurred due to a sudden illness, occurred in his home in the Canadian city.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An illustrator “died suddenly”:

Mauro Evangelista, illustrator and founder of Ars in Fabula, has died

January 13, 2024

Mauro Evangelista, illustrator, founder of the Ars in Fabula illustration school, a teacher at the ABAMC, Academy of Fine Arts of Macerata. He was 60 years old when he passed away suddenly in Macerata after a short illness. His works have been published with great success both in Italy and abroad and among the many awards received there are the Andersen Award for Best Illustrator, the Emanuele Luzzati Award for Illustration. He founded and directed the illustration school Ars in Fabula, which received the Andersen Prize in 2011 for training, and Libriamoci – International Illustration Exhibition in Macerata. He leaves his mother Bruna, his wife Michela and his nephew Luca in pain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two drummers “died suddenly”:

Music world in mourning: Ignazio Decaro, the Genoese drum master, has died

January 10, 2024

Always with a smile printed on his face and a passion for music in his veins. This was Ignazio Decaro, drummer, who passed away suddenly on January 2nd at the age of 71. Ignazio was the drum master of the Genoese: between the 80s and the first decade of the 2000s, practically all Genoese underground drummers passed through his studio near Via San Lorenzo, where with strength and tireless patience he taught them to love this capable instrument to link music and body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Venice Lido. Alessandro dies from an illness at 61 years: double tragedy, in September his brother died

January 10, 2024

Venice Lido - Lido loses one of its brightest musicians. Alessandro Trentini, the eclectic drummer, died at 61 from a sudden illness. A few months ago, in September, his brother Stefano, a dealer of knives made by hand, died. A double terrible mourning for the elderly mother of 92 years, whom Alessandro has always taken care of, even more so after the death of his beloved brother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A sound engineer “died suddenly”:

Tony Molà is dead , Radio Marte and Napoli lose a great professional

January 13, 2024

Napoli - Mourning and pain in Somma Vesuviana for the sudden death of Antonio Molaro, known as, Tony Molà, 47-year-old sound engineer of Radio Marte and beyond. Today he had a sudden illness that was fatal to him. He leaves his wife and children. This is what the group of the noted broadcaster writes: "These are very difficult hours for the whole group of Radio Mars. Today our technician suddenly passed away but above all a friend, Antonio Molaro. We are distressed by this painful moment. We gather around Tony’s family, his wife Sonia and his children".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salvatore Marino, "the screamer of TikTok", is dead : the premonitory video with the emoticon of the coffin goes viral on the web

January 11, 2024

The TikToker Salvatore Marino died. The reason for his death has not been explained even if the journalist Pino Grazioli, a great friend of the deceased, said that the 60-year-old would have suffered a heart attack. Millions and millions of views have marked the success, almost unexpected, by Salvatore: the creator had gone viral thanks to his videos in which he tried several nice filters but, above all, because of his "liberating screams". And it is just one of his videos that now, after the news of his death, sounds like a dire omen: in the clip, recorded just before the beginning of 2024, Marino just tried one of the new filters TikTok that worked as a forecast for the year, with a series of emoticons that appeared to "predict" how it would be. And just one of these emoticons played the role of a fatal premonition. Among the series of emojis that appeared in Salvatore’s 'challenge', the last one depicted a coffin. A strange coincidence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness in the sling, the newborn rescued in Fiorenzuola did not make it

January 14, 2024

The newborn girl who had been hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit of the Maggiore hospital in Parma since 10 December did not make it. The little girl from Burkina Faso was rescued by her mother who found her unconscious after reaching a friend with her daughter in a sling on her back in Fiorenzuola. The doctors from Piacenza in the medical car with the volunteers of the Valdarda Public Assistance had done everything to save her life, then the flight to Parma. Her condition was very serious, and she died in recent days, probably due to a congenital malformation that left her with no escape.

No cause of death reported.

Link

4-year-old boy dies in hospital after three days with fever and vomiting. Father: "My son was healthy, I want to know what happened."

January 8, 2024

Fever, vomiting and stomachache. These were the symptoms exhibited by two little brothers, a 4-year-old boy and his six-and-a-half-year-old sister, just before Christmas and which had prompted their parents to take them to the hospital, where they were admitted. Emergency room doctors, however, had reassured the parents, but on the night of Dec. 26-27, the child deteriorated and died at Cremona's Maggiore Hospital. Now his parents are calling for clarity: "My son was healthy, he had no pathology, you cannot die from a stomachache. I want to know what happened."

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 5-year-old girl who died in Padua hospital was hospitalized for a virus

January 10, 2024

Dismay in the community of Veggiano, in the province of Padua, at the death of Beatrice Angela Gobbo, a 5-year-old girl who died on Thursday from a sudden illness, probably a serious infection caused by various viruses, which led to death in a few days. Beatrice Angela, born in Abano in 2018 and living with her 43-year-old parents in Veggiano where she attended kindergarten, felt her first illness, with fever and chills, on the evening of January 1st. On New Year's Eve she attended a party at a friend's house, on the first day of the year she went to the cinema with her mother and, upon returning home, her first symptoms appeared. Initially, it seemed like the flu (which the father had also had after Christmas), but in a short time there was a general worsening, with an increasingly higher fever, and the little girl was taken to the hospital, where she died a rapid and sudden death, in the ward of pediatric intensive care.

Link

San Gennaro Vesuviano cries for Daniele, he flew to heaven at 14

January 13, 2024

A city is plunged in pain in San Gennaro Vesuviano for the tragic loss of Daniele Ambrosio, a boy of only 14 years who died suddenly, leaving the local community dismayed. The news of his death struck everyone, leaving the city in tears in front of such a premature and painful farewell. Daniele’s body now rests in the private home of San Gennaro Vesuviano, where family, friends and fellow citizens gathered to share their grief and offer their support to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

21-year-old student dies in his sleep: Francesco Spadoni found lifeless in bed

January 14, 2024

Turin - Francesco Spadoni, a 21-year-old student of the Polytechnic of Turin, was found dead in his apartment in the city center where he lived alone. The young man was enrolled in the faculty of Design and Comunicazione and was originally from Mirano (Venice). Friends, who had not been able to track him during the morning went to his apartment. After knocking repeatedly with no response, they called the Fire Department who broke down the door: upon their arrival they found the 21-year-old lifeless in his bed. Currently unknown cause of death.

Link

A tragedy that broke everyone's hearts. Young mother dies suddenly : she leaves behind two little girls

January 11, 2024

A sudden disappearance that broke everyone's hearts. Andrea Valentina Rinaldi, a 34-year-old mother, died of a sudden heart problem on January 5th. She leaves behind two little girls aged 7 years and 4 months. Andrea Valentina Rinaldi lived in Stagni di Ostia, with her husband Fabrizio and their little girls. They were a happy family, ready to welcome the new year. And it was on New Year's Day that the unexpected happened. The mother started to feel ill, she had had Covid and the flu in the weeks before. On the morning of December 31st, Andrea Valentina began to feel strange pain in her arms, chest and difficulty breathing. Her husband immediately took her to the emergency room at Grassi in Ostia, where the doctors examined her and found damage to her heart. So, they arranged for her to be transferred to the San Camillo health facility in Rome that same evening. Once they reached the second hospital, the doctors subjected the 34-year-old to other checks and discovered probable fulminant myocarditis. Unfortunately, a few hours later the woman's heart stopped forever. The doctors did everything they could, but all their attempts to save her were in vain.

Link

Tears in Torre Annunciata for Salvatore, the young father died at 35 years old

January 11, 2024

Goodbye to a boy with a heart of gold. This is what the family wanted to write on the funeral poster of Salvatore Auletta, a young 35-year-old from Torre Annunziata who died suddenly. The sad announcement of his passing was made by his wife, daughters, mother, father, sister, brother and all his relatives. The funeral will be held today Thursday 11 January, at the Basilica of Maria SS. della Neve in San Cipriano Torre Annunziata.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A trade unionist “died suddenly”:

Soliera, Daniele Sgarbi died suddenly

January 9, 2024

Mourning in the trade union world for the sudden death at the age of 70 of Daniele Sgarbi, secretary of the Spi Cgil league of Soliera. In November he participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the start of work on the Solidarity Condominium and the Community House. His career as a union representative had seen him active first at the Chamber of Labor of Carpi, then at the Spi-Cgil of Soliera. His social commitment went beyond the professional sphere.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Varese, illness in the convent: farewell to Father Berbenni

January 14, 2024

In the night between yesterday and today, Sunday 14 January, Father Gianfranco Berbenni, a Capuchin minor friar who had resided in the convent in Viale Borri for about twenty years, suddenly died. The religious man was found lifeless this morning, lying on his bed: the most popular hypothesis is that he was struck down by an illness. Father Gianfranco was supposed to preside over the 9.30 mass in the church of the convent of San Francesco. Not seeing him arrive, the brothers went up to his room. In a desperate attempt to revive him, the friars requested the intervention of the 118 rescuers. Once they arrived on site, the doctor who accompanied them could not help but confirm the death of the religious which occurred during the night, probably due to of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to Francesco Romeo, the internationally renowned cardiologist

January 12, 2024

Full professor of cardiology at Tor Vergata University and director of the specialization school, Francesco Romeo passed away in Rome, aged 74. An internationally renowned cardiologist, he has always remained linked to his Fiumara di Muro, in the province of Reggio Calabria. A career full of successes and recognitions which, however, had not changed the cardiologist, always available to people and always attentive to his Calabria, as when three years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, he was called by the president of the Calabria Region to organize the operations of first intervention. And he came back. An incurable disease tore him from the affection of his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

The last farewell to Gian Mario Mele: "The nurse of all, the good giant"

January 13, 2024

Oristano (Sardinia) - This morning gave his last farewell to Gian Mario Mele, 59-year-old nurse, originally from Cabras, who died suddenly yesterday in the city and whose death has aroused great emotion. There were many of his colleagues this morning in the Capuchin Church with watering eyes. Gian Mario Mele was very popular. He worked as a freelancer. He often reached patients in their homes for blood sampling or other medical needs. He taught courses for social workers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

An interior designer “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness , dead designer Stefania Neziosi: she was 57 years old

January 13, 2024

Fontanafredda - Stefania Neziosi, 57 years old interior designer, died of a sudden illness. The interior designer from Fontanafredda was well-known both in Italy and Austria. She inherited her family’s passion for furniture. Her father and uncle had founded the company in 1960. In the second half of the nineties, she also joined the new Group of Furniture that had been created within the provincial Ascom to promote the sector and develop its real needs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Roè, illness in the car: accountant Angiolino Podavini dies

January 13, 2024

Valsabbia is mourning the premature death of Angiolino Podavini, a well-known accountant with an office in via Bellini, in the municipality of Roè Volciano. He was 67 years old. Podavini, according to what we learn, died following a sudden illness while he was driving his car. Near the hamlet of Gazzane, in the cemetery area, he stopped the car at the stop sign and collapsed on the steering wheel. Unfortunately, the intervention of the health workers - ambulance and medical vehicle - was not enough to save his life.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Ragusa - Fabrizio Occipinti, 36, dies unexpectedly

January 14, 2024

Ragusa - Great condolences in Ragusa for the sudden death of Fabrizio Occhipinti, a 36-year-old firefighter, also known for the family business of the "Ragusane" scacce. Fabrizio leaves behind his partner, his little son, and his parents. The father runs a bar near the bus stop in via Zama. Fabrizio lived in Marina di Ragusa. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Sunday, in the church of Santa Maria di Portosalvo in Marina di Ragusa at 10 in the morning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the Salerno Traffic Police: Marcello Tortora died , he was close to retirement

January 12, 2024

A great mourning has struck the community of Salerno, Marcello Tortora, marshal of the Traffic Police section, has died suddenly. The marshal was 59 years old and close to retirement. Esteemed and well-liked by all, Marcello Tortora was close to retirement. He leaves behind his wife Giovanna and his children Anna Chiara and Simone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Drama in Campania, teacher dies while on his way to work: colleagues in shock

January 11, 2024

Tragedy in the province of Caserta. As reported by the local press, a 64-year-old teacher, originally from Marcianise, died while driving his car while going to work in the company of his wife. According to the first reconstruction, a sudden illness was fatal to the man. The call to 118 was immediate and he was transferred to Caserta hospital. Unfortunately, the teacher died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The man's colleagues are in shock.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Son and mother dead in Florence hospital within 24 hours, family files complaint

January 8, 2024

Florence - A family in Florence has filed a complaint with Carabinieri over an unusual concatenation of deaths within a 24-hour period involving a 46-year-old man and his 66-year-old mother, both of whom died in the hospital. Alessio Anzaldi died with worsening flu symptoms, treated for days by the doctor's office and by taking cortisone, but worsened to the point that he had to be admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital in Borgo San Lorenzo, Mugello, where he died Jan. 4. The day before, however, his mother, Rossella Cirri, a resident of Sesto, died, apparently from a heart attack, but according to the family because she was tried by her son's sudden aggravation and because all the family members, including the children, had fallen ill during the holidays they had spent together. The 66-year-old had been vaccinated against the flu and died at Careggi Hospital. An autopsy has been ordered by family members to try and help them understand what happened. Anzaldi's partner, however, is also asking for clarification of the cause of death of the father of her children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Company manager struck down by illness in Albania: Maurizio Coltamai was 57 years old

January 15, 2024

Ascoli - Very sad news has devastated the city. On Saturday evening, Maurizio Coltamai died suddenly, struck by illness, at the age of 57. The man, manager of the Grafiche D'Auria company, was in Albania where he frequently went for work. He took care of the "shopper" sector and supervised the factory owned by the Ascoli company in the town of Eagles. When Maurizio fell ill, he was in an apartment with another person who immediately understood that something was wrong because she saw him collapse. She immediately raised the alarm, but there was nothing more that could be done for Maurizio. Some family members went to Albania to complete the paperwork and bring the body back to Ascoli.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three “died suddenly” while out and about:

Nomentana: woman dies while she crosses the road

January 15, 2024

She was crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing. Then she collapsed to the ground due to a sudden illness. The victim was a woman, who died on the street on Via Nomentana, in the Sacco Pastore area. The tragedy occurred in the late morning of last Saturday, January 13th. Some passers-by stopped after seeing the woman fall to the ground in the stretch of consular between Via Generale Roberto Bencivenga and Via Val Brembana, towards Piazza Sempione. The request for intervention was immediately made to 118. On site the healthcare staff could only ascertain the lady's death due to a cardiac arrest - a natural death - which left her with no escape. Once police officers and relatives attended the scene, the woman's body was entrusted first to the mortuary police and then to her relatives.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in the river Lamone. The man died of an illness

January 13, 2024

Faenza (Ravenna) - The 72-year-old Gianfranco Boschi from Faenza died of an illness and his body was recovered on Wednesday morning from the waters of the Lamone River. He died in the urban area of Faenza, on the side of the historic centre where the protective wall of the embankment is being built. This is what emerged from the cadaveric inspection carried out by the doctor in recent hours. On Wednesday morning Boschi left his house for a walk, in a sports outfit, when he fell ill. The body remained in the water for not more than a few hours: to extract it a firefighter, specialized in rescues from river waters had to be used.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angri, sudden illness on the street: 62-year-old dies

January 10, 2024

Tragedy in Angri. A 62-year-old man died this morning in Via Nuova Cotoniere following a sudden illness. The victim collapsed to the ground and rescue efforts were useless.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” at work:

Penne - 51-year-old worker falls ill and dies

January 15, 2024

As reported by ChietiToday, it was Tonino Esposito who lost his life, who died on the morning of Monday 15 January at work. The man, an employee of Walter Tosto, was at work in the Chieti Scalo plant when he collapsed. Colleagues immediately raised the alarm and 118 rescuers promptly intervened on site. The 51-year-old probably suffered a heart attack and unfortunately attempts to resuscitate him did not give the desired outcome.

Link

Cerebral hemorrhage, dies suddenly at 55 in the family business

January 13, 2024

Ormelle (Treviso) - There was nothing to do for the farmer and winemaker, Vittorio Brugnerotto. He died suddenly aged 55. The wife: "He was changing to go to work, I found him lifeless."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonardo Schillaci dies after sudden illness at work, his organs saved three lives

January 13, 2024

Mourning in Termini Imerese. Leonardo Schillaci, 54 years old, Serena's husband and father of two splendid boys, Luigi, and Giovanni, passed away prematurely. The tragedy occurred on a work site in Bolzano where Schillaci worked as a crane operator. Suddenly he was struck by an illness, a fulminant ischemia. He was immediately transported by air ambulance to the nearby hospital in the area, but all the doctors' attempts to save his life were useless. Leonardo was a generous man; his organs were donated and his passing gave hope and saved three human lives.

Link

Rossana, a Rogelfrut worker, dies at work

January 12, 2024

Yesterday evening, Thursday 11 January, a worker lost his life in the Rogelfrut factory in Rossana. This is Mario Fantinato, born in 1972. The man originally from Turin, was currently resident in Venasca. From initial information, the death was caused by a sudden illness. The emergency services were immediate and unfortunately, they could only confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven “died suddenly” at home:

Pisa - man struck at home by a sudden illness

January 15, 2024

The Amaranth world and beyond mourn the passing of Stefano Mantovani, a Livorno ultra who died in his apartment in Pisa, where he lived with his partner, due to a sudden illness. The newspaper Il Tirreno reports it. He was 58 years old and worked in the railway sector as a train maintainer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He feels bad at night and sends messages to friends instead of 112: Yacopo dies alone

January 14, 2024

Calco (Lecco) - Yacopo Martella was 51 years old. Instead of alerting the rescuers, he tried to contact his friends, but by that time they were all asleep and no one noticed his messages. Yacopo realized he was sick, but no one could help him and he died alone in his apartment in Calco. When friends looked for him the next morning, it was too late. Yacopo suffered a sudden illness in the night between Friday and Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vasto - A sudden illness takes away Rino Di Marco, he was 52 years old

January 14, 2024

Rino Di Marco was found dead in his home in via Luigi Cardone in Vasto. The 52-year-old Bartolini courier was lying unconscious on his bed. The man, who lived alone, died of natural causes. The body was found by the Vasto fire brigade, alerted because he was not responding to relatives and friends. The 118 health workers were on site and could not help but confirm the death. The 52-year-old was well known in the city. He leaves behind two girls aged 11 and 9.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sulmona - Marco Del Rosso from the newsstand in Piazza Garibaldi, dies unexpectedly

January 14, 2024

An illness struck Marco Del Rosso today, a 59-year-old resident of Sulmona, newsagent in Piazza Garibaldi. After a morning in the mountains, he returned home, at lunchtime, when he collapsed on the doorstep following a sudden illness. The 118 operators intervened on site and, for about 45 minutes, tried to resuscitate him without any success. News that shocked the city of Sulmona of which Marco Del Rosso was a symbol and an important point of reference since 2002 when he purchased the newsstand in Piazza Maggiore.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Art dealer dies at 68: farewell Alessandro, heart burning

January 13, 2024

Livorno - He had a sudden illness in his apartment in the Emilio Village, in Stagno, and after a short while he died in hospital because, it turned out, of acute leukaemia. Tragedy in the city for the death of the artist and street vendor Alessandro Elefante, 68 years old.

Link

Drama in Caserta, found lifeless in his bed: Antonio Laderosa dies at 46

January 13, 2024

The community of Caserta is shocked by a tragic discovery this morning, when Antonio Iaderosa, 46 years old and originally from Cervino, was found dead in his home in Via Luigi Pirandello. His mother made the tragic discovery when she went to her son’s room, worried that he hadn’t shown up even though it was early in the morning. The situation was made all the more worrying by the fact that Antonio, for a few days, had shown signs of fever. The mother, full of concern, immediately contacted the emergency service of 118 to report the absence of his son. Two ambulances arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, all efforts were in vain, the death of Antonio Laderosa was noted and attributed to natural causes. The news has already aroused a reaction of pain and dismay among those who knew Antonio, who seemed to have been seized by a sudden and unexpected fate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

65-year-old woman found dead at home , possibly an illness

January 10, 2024

Taranto (Puglia) - A 65-year-old woman was found dead this afternoon in her apartment in the Tamburi district of Taranto. Her brother who lived with her found the body. The man immediately called for help. According to reports, an initial inspection of the body by the coroner revealed no signs of violence. The investigators suggest death by natural causes, likely due to a sudden illness. The magistrate who is dealing with the case has ordered an autopsy. The police will investigate.

Link

“Died suddenly” while hiking:

Drama in the mountains: sixty-year-old hiker dies

January 14, 2024

Today at 3 pm a 60-year-old man from Selvazzano, Enrico Talami, died following a sudden illness while he and his partner were walking along path 51 in San Germano dei Berici in the province of Vicenza. Desperate attempts to resuscitate him did not have the desired effects and the medical staff who intervened could not help but confirm that he had died. The news of the sixty-year-old's death reached Selvazzano late today, bringing sorrow to all those who knew and appreciated him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young mother of a family dies suddenly

January 14, 2024

Marcianise - Terrible news shakes the community of Marcianise. Fabiana Magno, a young 46-year-old mother, passed away in hospital following a sudden illness. The woman was hospitalized at the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta where she had been transported for checks when she suffered the illness that was fatal. She leaves behind her husband Alberto and her son Marco as well as her two parents and a great void in those who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lovere, man who feels ill in the woods dies at 52 years old

January 14, 2024

On the afternoon of Saturday 13 January in the Carrozzone area. The man was working with his wife to collect some wood. He suddenly felt ill while he was in the woods above the Carrozzone area, in the mountainous area of Lovere which rises towards the sanctuary of San Giovanni. He was transported by helicopter to "Papa Giovanni" in Bergamo: he didn't make it, he died in the evening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trentola Ducenta, a 74-year-old on a trip with a group, dies after a sudden illness

January 14, 2024

A sudden illness, perhaps a cardiac arrest, proved fatal for a 74-year-old from Puglia, who died on the afternoon of Sunday 14 January in Trentola Ducenta. The man, from Manfredonia (Foggia), was part of a group that arrived from Puglia on a tourist bus to take part in an interregional gathering of goldfinch breeders. The group was going to a restaurant for lunch and, to wait for the arrival of the other groups had stopped in the centre of Trentola Ducenta, in via Roma, in front of the "Casa delle Associazioni". At a certain point, the man lost consciousness and never woke up again. The intervention of the emergency services was useless. A hearse arrived on site to collect the body.

Link

Gattinara remembers Giuseppe Colia, who died suddenly at the age of 65

January 13, 2024

Many memories in Gattinara for Giuseppe Colia, who passed away suddenly the other week at the age of 65. His death left a great void in the family but also in the whole city, where he was well known above all for his connection with a dog association. Colia left the association last year but planned to return and participate actively in the near future. Colia worked in a multinational company that produces a wide range of paper, mainly used for packaging. Many in Gattinara knew him. He was a very cheerful and friendly person. A life that ended too soon and unexpectedly. In addition to his wife Antonella, the man also left behind his mother Lina, his brother Valentino with his family, and his beloved Sebastian.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in the mountains: 56-year-old ski mountaineer struck down by cardiac arrest

January 13, 2024

Trento - Tragedy in the mountains this afternoon. A 56-year-old ski mountaineer, originally from the province of Vicenza, suffered a cardiac arrest while - together with a companion - he was near Cima Carega, at an altitude of 2,200 metres, right below the Fraccaroli refuge, in the Trentino area. Suddenly the man collapsed to the ground, never regaining consciousness. The friend immediately alerted the emergency services and the Verona Emergenza helicopter rescue team arrived promptly on site, as all the Trentino helicopters were engaged in other operations at that moment. Once on site, the medical team could not help but confirm the death of the 56-year-old and recover the body, which was then transported to a layby in Ala, where the mountain rescue technicians and the carabinieri were waiting for the helicopter.

Link

He yields the right away to another car, then suffers an illness : dies a 67-year-old in Roè Volciano

January 12, 2024

Valsabbia (Brescia) - He stopped to give way then never moved. He died there, in his car, a well-known accountant of Roè Volciano. His name was Angelo Podavini, he was 67 years old. To reconstruct the story were the agents of the Local Sand Valley, intervened on the spot along with the rescuers of 112. Angelo Podavini had gone to the nearby cemetery this morning for a visit, then got into his car, a Range Rover. Shortly after 11 he left the parking lot and went down to the intersection with Via San Pietro, stopping to give way. Someone then noticed that the car was not moving and noticed that the man was lying on the seat. An ambulance from Anc di Roè volunteers and the medicalized car intervened on site. Unfortunately, there was nothing more to be done and the rescuer’s doctor was left with nothing left to say. The magistrate on duty, after consulting the local agents, then ordered that the body be made available to the family. Angelo Podavini leaves a wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Feeling ill while driving, she gets out of the car and falls to the ground. 65-year-old woman dies

January 11, 2024

Drama in Castelfiorentino, in the province of Florence, when this morning, Thursday 11 January 2024, a 65-year-old woman died due to an illness. The victim was driving in via Duca d'Aosta when she suddenly felt ill, she pulled over and got out of the car. Having collapsed on the ground next to the vehicle, she attracted the attention of some passers-by who immediately called for help. The 118 health personnel carried out resuscitation maneuvers but there was nothing they could do for the woman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giovanni Moretta dies, struck down by a sudden illness : he was about to become a grandfather

January 11, 2024

Caserta is enveloped in mourning following the tragic death of Giovanni Moretta, a 64-year-old insurer, struck by a sudden illness that shocked his family and community. The man, destined to become a grandfather soon, has died despite the timely relief. The drama took place at the Sant'Anna e San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, where Giovanni Moretta was transported in an emergency after feeling ill while driving to Caserta with his wife. The couple was going to the daughter who was about to give birth when fate struck. Moretta’s wife reacted promptly by sounding the alarm, calling an ambulance that intervened quickly to rescue her ailing husband. Unfortunately, the condition of the 64-year-old was immediately serious, forcing the health professionals to an emergency transfer to the hospital Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical staff, Giovanni Moretta died shortly after his hospitalization. The news deeply shocked the community of Caserta, leaving a gap in the hearts of those who knew and esteemed him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies suddenly after visiting, the city is in shock

January 12, 2024

Some news is shocking the community of Casal di Principe. Nicola Baldascino, a 46-year-old originally from the city of Casale, who was also very popular on social media, where he had managed some groups, before ending up entangled in a judicial ordeal that ended with a conviction, died due to a sudden illness. Baldascino had obtained permission to go to a specialist center in the Aversa countryside but unfortunately, his illness left him no escape despite the intervention of specialized operators.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Alghero: Dinamo Sassari manager found dead

January 12, 2024

The world of island basketball is mourning the death of Giancarlo Salteri, director of the youth sector of Dinamo Sassari. The causes are still under investigation, but it could have been a sudden illness. The man, who would have turned 44 in the next few days, had moved to Sardinia from Tuscany in 2012. The firefighters found him lifeless, alerted by a friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to Salvatore Mazzarano, who brought Ancona to Serie A: the former defender died at just 58 years old

January 12, 2024

Ancona - The news spread in an instant through social media and football clubs, creating unanimous condolences for the sudden death of former player Salvatore Mazzarano, who died at the age of 58. A highly esteemed footballer in the Marche region: he wore the Ancona shirt, called up during the 1991-1992 season to play in the Serie B championship.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dead at 37: Alberto, the sudden illness and the misfortune that shakes Valdera

January 12, 2024

Capannoli - On 19 October, Alberto Salonicchi, a well-known real estate consultant in Valdera, celebrated his 37th birthday. He died on the evening of Thursday 11 January after a few days of hospitalization in very serious conditions following a sudden illness in the early days of 2024. A cerebral complication which suddenly snatched him from life.

Link

He dies at 50 years old, the volunteer and craftsman: "Goodbye uncle Gio', always with us."

January 12, 2024

Santa Maria a Monte - Volunteer, friend, tireless presence on guard nights, this and much more was Giovanni Meliani, to everyone "uncle Giò", 50 years old of San Donato, died due to a sudden illness between Wednesday and Thursday. A real bolt from the blue for a sunny person that everyone, especially the Public Assistance of Santa Maria a Monte, had learned to appreciate for the great human qualities and the will to make himself available. The man was torn from life by a particularly aggressive form of pneumonia, after several hospitalizations at the Felice Lotti hospital in Pontedera started after the days of Christmas, with the aggravation of his condition. Then the most incredible and ominous outcome, he sadly passed away.

Link

A pizza chef “died suddenly”:

The city of Gaeta in mourning for the death of Luca Alagna

January 11, 2024

Gaeta (Lazio) - A terrible news spread in the past few hours and that has thrown Gaeta into despair - the death of Luca Alagna. The 40-year-old pizza maker died of a sudden illness that left him no escape. A character adored and loved by many, Luca has received dozens of messages of condolence on his social channels, all linked by a single thread: affection for a man full of joy of life and now, unfortunately, there is no more.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Partinico, tragic fatality, the "lonely" Peppe Buscio dies

January 11, 2024

It may have been a missed bite that ended the life of Giuseppe "Peppe" Buscio, 66 years old, from Partinico. He died yesterday in via Libertà in Palermo where he had been found in a confused state by some traders in the area and by the municipal police. The man, according to a reconstruction of the facts, had been made to sit down and calm down by the officers, collaborated by the businesses in the area which assisted the 66-year-old. It seems that he had a small pizza with him but after a few bites, he felt ill. However, it was not clarified whether the illness was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest, or he was suffocated by a mouthful that went askew. Buscio would have turned 67 in a few days, exactly on January 14th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Prisoner dies from an unexpected illness in the Ivrea prison, he was 47 years old

January 10, 2024

Inmate dies of an unexpected illness in Ivrea prison. He suffered a sudden illness that left him no escape. Andrea Pagani Pratis, 47, was serving a sentence of 18 years in prison for killing his father on 29 September 2019. He died in his prison cell in Ivrea. According to an initial reconstruction, the man suffered a sudden illness, but the prosecutor ordered an autopsy on the 47-year-old’s body to determine the cause of death.

Link

A sudden illness , the car skidding and stopping on the side of the road. There was nothing to do for a 64-year-old from Ferrara, Michele Palmieri

January 10, 2024

Not even the emergency medical staff of 118 could do anything to save his life. All this happened shortly after 5 pm yesterday. We are in via Comacchio, at the roundabout of Aldo Moro, in Cona. The 64-year-old is travelling in his Fiat Punto when suddenly he starts to feel bad. Perhaps he tries to pull over and call for help, but the sickness does not give him time to react. He loses control of the car, on which he travels alone. The vehicle continues its march, passes the roundabout, and stops slowly at the roadside on one of the branches of the roundabout itself. Some passing motorists, who immediately realized what was happening, raised the alarm. The 64-year-old collapsed in the car. Resuscitation maneuvers begin. They try everything, but eventually, they will have to surrender to the evidence and ascertain the death. The death of the motorist is to be traced back to illness and not to the accident since there were no violent impacts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Secondina Marone Bianco passed away suddenly

January 11, 2024

Valdilana - Secondina Marone Bianco passed away suddenly; known to all as Dina, she leaves in pain her sister Giannina with Giovanni, her nephews Ermanno and Eleonora.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link