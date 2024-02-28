ITALY

Ira Von Furstenberg died suddenly age 83

February 20, 2024

"Rebel Princess": this was how Ira Furstenberg, who died in Rome on 19 February due to an illness, described herself as 'turbulent'. A contemporary artist, as well as an actress, she has created more than 2000 works by hand working materials such as quartz, rock crystals, porphyry, malachite and gilded silver, but also gold and jade, coral and ebony, mother of pearl and bronze. Since 1993 she has been organizing exhibitions of her works throughout Europe, mostly aimed at a wealthy and international clientele. She has travelled the world since her childhood, after a legendary but very early marriage in Venice - she was just 15 years old - with Prince Alfonso Hohenlohe-Langenburg, which lasted only a few years. She lived for many years in Paris where she was a guest at social evenings with royalty from around the world, including Vittorio Emanuele and Marina di Savoia, and she often attended “The Best" award organized by the PR of Italian origins Massimo Gargia.

No cause of death reported

Italy's Meoni dies of heart attack during Dakar rally

February 22, 2024

Italian motorcyclist Fabrizio Meoni has died of a heart attack after a crash during stage 11 of the Dakar rally, organisers said yesterday. Race director Etienne Lavigne said the 47-year-old, a twice former winner of the race, was attended by paramedics at the scene but they were unable to revive him.

The former Ternana midfielder La Torre has died

February 21, 2024

Former Ternana footballer Carmelo La Torre has died. He passed away suddenly in Scalea, in his hometown, at just 69 years old. The news of the passing of the red-green midfielder of the seventies has touched both Scalea and the Fere environment in pain.

No cause of death reported.

Motorsport world in mourning: Italo Rossetti died suddenly

February 26, 2024

Perugia - Italo Rossetti, President of the Association of Sports Commissioners of Umbria and for the Autodrome of Umbria the technical reference par excellence, has passed away. His history in Motorsport, started in 1972 as sports director and continued among the successes. To announce it a note from Borzacchini: The president Francesca Pasquino, the CEO Roberto Papini, the directors and employees of the Autodromo dell'Umbria participate in the pain of the family for the sudden loss of dear Italo Rossetti and mourn his death.

No age or cause of death reported.

A concert promoter “died suddenly”:

Pasquale Vurro dies age 64

February 23, 2024

Goodbye to Pasquale Vurro: the king of concerts dies at the age of 64. The administrator of the Minervino agency of the same name lost his life suddenly due to a heart attack. A life dedicated to music. To bring some of the greatest Italian artists to Puglia, to perform in stadiums, arenas, squares, and even on the beach with the Jova Beach Party.

She has a sudden illness and dies at 2 and a half years: the whole country in mourning for the little Victoria

February 25, 2024

Sassetta (Livorno) - They tried in every way to save Victoria’s life, but the girl closed her eyes forever at only two and a half years. She died on Thursday afternoon at the Mayer hospital in Florence, where she had been transferred by helicopter from Sassetta, a small town in the province of Livorno, to try and resuscitate her after a cardiac arrest. Victoria’s illness occurred on Thursday shortly after noon, when her mother called 112 for help. The helicopter rescue has been activated for the transfer to Florence. An ambulance arrived on the scene, but the child’s condition appeared critical from the start. Despite attempts to resuscitate and transfer to CPR, unfortunately, it was impossible to save her.

He died at 12 years old after being discharged from the hospital

February 22, 2024

A 12-year-old boy, Andrea Vincenzi, died suddenly late yesterday evening at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, where he arrived in cardiac arrest. In the previous hours, according to what was reconstructed after his death, he had been visited in the emergency room of the Chivasso hospital (Turin) for suspected pneumonia and subsequently discharged. However, his condition quickly worsened. An investigation will probably be opened into the case. In the meantime, the Regina Margherita doctors have arranged for a necropsy examination of the body. A footballer for the rookies of the Usd Gassino-San Raffaele club, the twelve-year-old lived in Castiglione Torinese with his family.

Nocera hospital, a 14-year-old boy dies: investigation is underway

February 26, 2024

Tragedy this morning at the Nocera Inferiore hospital due to the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy. The young man - reports Telenuova - was first taken to the Martiri di Villa Malta hospital in Sarno (his city) and then transferred to the Umberto I where he died. The family members would have already filed a complaint and the police would have already acquired the medical records to shed light on the causes that led to the disappearance of the minor.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Marco De Bonis, the young man torn from life at only 20 years old

February 10, 2024

Bisignano (Cosenza) - In tears, goodbye to Marco De Bonis. The young man died suddenly at only 20 years of age throwing in pain and discomfort all his family and the people who have got to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Died at 33 for an illness: mourning in Genola for the sudden death of Giorgio Borello

February 20, 2024

With these words the mayor Flavio Gastaldi, on Facebook, wanted to express his condolences, to the entire Genolese administration for the death of Giorgio Borello, who died last night, just 33 years, crushed by a sudden illness. "A few simple lines to tighten in a big hug the families Borello and Gullino. The loss of a child should never be part of a parent’s life. The Community of Genola, dismayed, is close to you in the memory of Giorgio". The young man was the owner of a wine marketing company with his brother Stefano. In addition to him, he left his mother Viviana Gullino, a municipal councillor with a majority who was very active in local volunteering, and his father Giuseppe.

No cause of death reported.

Bari, the PD Party mourns the young militant Tommy Rossini, who died in the night at 37

February 24, 2024

Tommy Rossini, a militant of the Democratic Party of Bari, died due to a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 37: This morning his heart stopped beating forever. Sadness invades us and takes our breath away. The death of Tommy Rossini is one of those tragedies destined to hurt us forever, every time in the years to come we will think about it.

Goodbye to Nicoletta Paribello, the young mother died at only 37 years: she leaves a small child

February 25, 2024

The city of Marcianise wakes up on a Sunday marked by deep sadness because of terrible news: the death of a young mother. Nicoletta Paribello, a local shop employee, wife, and mother, died suddenly at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Suddenly torn from life at only 40, the drama of the young mother Mariangela Antenucci

February 22, 2024

Casalbordino (Abruzzo) -The community of Casalbordino is struck by a deep sadness at the sudden loss of Mariangela Antenucci, a young mother of only 40 years. Mariangela died at the Santo Spirito hospital in Pescara, where she had been hospitalized for some time. She leaves behind two children, leaving an unbridgeable gap in the hearts of her loved ones and the local community. The news of her death caused great anguish and pain among those who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in the world of tourism: Dead at only 40 years old, Giulia Gennari, owner of the historic Palazzo Goldoni

February 22, 2024

Chioggia (Venice) - Giulia Gennari, 40 years old and owner of the historic Palazzo Goldoni, died in Corso del Popolo. In addition to hospitality for tourists and civil weddings, she organized courses and events related to the world of volunteering and youth education. Giulia, several years ago, had breast cancer, from which she had recovered but, in recent months, it returned, and she has long been in the hospital. She struggled with tenacity to get right the evil that had affected her but, unfortunately, did not make it.

He dies at the age of 42 in hospital after a wrist operation: the tragic end of Giancarlo Nichetti is a mystery

February 22, 2024

Giancarlo Nichetti, a 42-year-old plumber with a passion for motorbikes, suddenly died while hospitalized in Crema Hospital, where he had undergone wrist surgery. He had suffered a fracture in a car accident a few days ago. An autopsy was ordered on his body. No statement from the hospital. Friends remember him as "a special person with a smile and a kind word for everyone", but the entire community of Chieve - a small town of just over two thousand inhabitants in the Cremona area - is shocked by his sudden death.

A social worker “died suddenly”:

She died at just 49 years old, Rachele was a social worker in Villa Sandra Di Paterno for over 20 years

February 24, 2024

Aci Castello (Sicilia) - Rachele Pavone, a pillar of social assistance in the Villa Sandra Association, died suddenly on Thursday, at the age of 49. For over two decades, Rachel had dedicated her life and energy to serving others, leaving an indelible imprint not only in the hearts of those she has helped, but also among her colleagues and the local community. Described as a cheerful and lively figure, Rachel was much more than just a social worker.

No cause of death reported.

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

Silvia Felici dies suddenly at 49: she was a religious teacher. The pain of the family and students

February 23, 2024

Maser (Treviso) - Silvia Felici was 49 and a religious teacher. The news of her untimely death left the community of Maser, in the province of Treviso, where Silvia lived, without words. She leaves her companion, Maurizio, her mom and two sisters. Her premature death is a painful mourning for all those who knew her at school, from colleagues to pupils.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden and fatal illness, died the teacher Francesco Raimondo Mauro: "Farewell professor"

February 20, 2024

An untimely death that shocked colleagues and students of the 59-year-old. A sudden and fatal illness led to the death of a high school professor of San Cataldo (Caltanissetta): the victim is Francesco Raimondo Mauro, 59 years old. According to a first reconstruction of the tragedy, the 59-year-old would have felt ill while he was at home and would have collapsed on the ground. Despite the call to 118 and the arrival of health workers on the spot, for the man there was nothing to do: even the resuscitation manoeuvres, unfortunately, turned out to be useless. The cause of death would have been an illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy at school, teacher feels ill while teaching, collapses to the ground and dies

February 24, 2024

The rescue efforts were useless for the 118 operators who arrived on site. Bewilderment and disbelief among all those who knew him. He was 59. A normal day at work turned into a tragedy for seemingly no reason. An illness that in a few minutes became a death. This is what happened yesterday morning in the Elio Luzzatti Institute in Palestrina, in the south of the province of Rome. Professor Tonio Negro, originally from San Cassiano in the province of Lecce but who moved to Genazzano some time ago with his parents, yesterday morning after telling his students that he felt unwell, left the classroom and while going to the bathroom collapsed on the floor in the corridor. The emergency services were promptly alerted, and the 118 health workers rushed to the scene but unfortunately were unable to do anything to save him. Professor Negro, who taught art both at the Luzzatti Institute in Palestrina and at the E. Sereni agricultural institute in San Vito Romano where he was also vice-principal, leaves his brothers and all those who knew him in despair as well as the many students who appreciated him for his teaching skills and his human qualities.

No cause of death reported.

Professor Filippo Castello died suddenly at the age of 53

February 24, 2024

Filippo Salvatore Castello, known to all simply as Filippo, was only 53 years old, a popular teacher at the “Gae Aulenti” institute who was taken away by a sudden illness within a couple of weeks. Castello passed away in the night between Thursday and Friday at the hospital, where he had recently been admitted following a worsening of his health conditions. According to what we learned; a serious infection would have been fatal.

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Tragedy in Marziai: Devis Solagna died suddenly

February 22, 2024

Borgo Valbelluna - Devis Solagna had just arrived on the construction site when he suffered a heart attack at just 37 years old, before starting work at the Movimes company in Marziai. The sudden death shocked the community. Despite the timely intervention of the emergency services, it was not possible to save him. Devis, considered a member of the family by the company owners, leaves an immense void.

Illness in a company: he dies at 54

February 17, 2024

Emergency responders and local police officers were called to via Fratelli Cervi in Ossona after a 54-year-old man fell ill. Tragically, despite efforts by medical personnel, the man passed away suddenly at a company located on via Fratelli Cervi in Ossona. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024, when the man began feeling unwell while at a business in the Asmonte area of Ossona. Upon receiving the emergency call, two medical vehicles and an ambulance from the Busto Arsizio Red Cross promptly arrived at the scene, responding to the situation under code red. Additionally, officers from the Single Local Police Command of Santo Stefano Ticino-Ossona were dispatched. Despite the prompt response and life-saving efforts of the rescuers, the man could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” while out and about:

Dies of a heart attack at 48 while playing tennis, community in shock

February 22, 2024

Tragedy in the hamlet of Chiaiamari in Monte San Givovanni Campano (Lazio). A sudden and excruciating pain in his chest left him no escape. Giampiero Iafrati, 48 years old, died on the tennis court while playing with a friend. The emergency call was made to 118 bringing the medic and anaesthetist to the scene, while some of those present tried to revive him. For over 40 minutes the doctor tried in every way to revive the unfortunate 48-year-old, but the extent of the illness was devastating to the point of leaving no room for help.

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dentist from Vicenza feels ill at a bar table: 64-year-old dies instantly

February 20, 2024

The funeral arrangements for Tarcisio Menegozzo, a well-known dentist from Vicenza who resided in Sandrigo for many years, will be announced shortly. He practiced dentistry for nearly 35 years on Via Vittorio Emanuele in Gazzo, situated on the border of Padua and Vicenza provinces. Mr. Menegozzo, who lived with his wife and son in Vicenza, passed away suddenly last Saturday due to a suspected heart attack while taking a break from work at a local bar. Despite efforts by emergency responders, including the Carabinieri and Suem 118 team, he could not be revived. The news of his passing has deeply affected not only the Vicenza community but also Gazzo Padovano, where he served numerous patients, and Ancignano, his childhood village in Sandrigo.

No age or cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

Found dead in the street in Montefiascone, Massimo Pascucci's funeral tomorrow

February 20, 2024

Found dead in the street in Montefiascone, Massimo Pascucci's funeral tomorrow. The 50-year-old, well known and well-liked in the town, where to everyone he was simply Pisquetto, was found lifeless at dawn today, Monday 19 February, in via Dante Alighieri. The managers of a bar, located in front of the ASL, made the tragic discovery when they went to open the business. Once the alarm was raised, the 118 health personnel intervened on site and could not help but confirm Pascucci's death. The police were also present. The 50-year-old would have been struck down by a sudden illness, his body has been made available to the family for the funeral scheduled tomorrow morning, at 10 am, in the Basilica of San Flaviano in Montefiascone.

No cause of death reported.

He dies at the age of 52 while jogging in Porto Cesareo: farewell to Pino Cannavale, Rai operator

February 26, 2024

The tragedy last night in Salento, rescue efforts were useless. The man, originally from Vico Equense, was in Puglia for work. He dies on the seafront while jogging. Some passers-by saw him collapse on the ground and subsequent attempts to resuscitate him proved futile. The man would have died because he was struck down by sudden cardiac arrest.

Salerno, a man crushed by illness in via Vinciprova

February 26, 2024

Salerno (Napoli) - Drama, this morning, in Salerno, where a man was caught by a sudden illness while he was in via Leonino Vinciprova. The White Cross and Red Cross ambulances arrived on the scene and tried to revive him, but unfortunately, there was nothing to do. The man died before the astonished eyes of passers-by and motorists.

No age or cause of death reported.

A fatal illness at the wheel: 56-year-old dies under the eyes of his wife

February 26, 2024

Infernetto (Rome) - A motorist crushed by an illness under the eyes of his wife, he dies at the fuel station of via Wolf Ferrari. This morning a 56-year-old man died of a sudden illness while driving his car. Useless was the first rescues effected from his wife, that in search of help, she had him stop the car at the fuel station. The husband had suddenly felt sick, feeling strong pains in his chest. The woman, seeing her husband in great difficulty, made the man turn at the station. The space, having ample parking, was a perfect spot to stop the car and call for help to verify the situation. The illness, however, was fatal for the man, despite the intervention of his wife and the people present in the service area.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye Valter Mastarone, crushed by an illness in the railway station

February 22, 2024

Livorno - Goodbye Valter Mastarone, crushed by an illness in the railway station of Livorno Ferraris on Wednesday morning (14 February 2024). The last trip that Valter Mastarone will make together with his fellow commuters. A journey made of chatter and smiles, all unaware of what would happen shortly after. Valter, got off the train greets everyone, and then the drama. A fatal illness extinguished him there, in that station where he passed for years to go to Turin where he worked. A tragedy that disrupts the entire territory. Valter was 65 years old, he was a cheerful and funny man as many remember him.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

The former rector of the University, Maurizio Fermeglia, dies due to illness during an excursion

February 25, 2024

The former rector of the University of Trieste and university professor Maurizio Fermeglia died in the early afternoon of Sunday 25 February, suffering from an illness while he was hiking on Monte Carso in the Val Rosandra nature reserve. He was 68 years old. The 112 call came in around 1.30 pm. An Austrian hiker noticed Fermeglia's body on the ground and began screaming for help. It was heard by two other young hikers, one of them a medical student who was able to start the cardiac massage until the rescuers arrived, and 8 technicians, who continued with the massage until the rescue helicopter arrived without succeeding in saving him. Once the onboard doctor had confirmed his death and given permission to remove his body, Fermeglia's body was taken by a second helicopter.

No cause of death reported.

Roberto Ciani dies while kitesurfing in Marina Romea, goodbye to the baker

February 23, 2024

Marina Romea (Ravenna) - An ideal day for lovers of kitesurfing. Instead for Roberto Ciani, 61 years old from Faenza, the day turned into a tragedy. Everything happened at noon, presumably due to a sudden illness. Someone in the group at one point noticed a kite sail drifting. At once those present understood that someone could be in difficulty. And then the searches in the water culminated shortly after in the discovery of the body, now unconscious, of the 61-year-old: the man was in the sea with his face facing down and about 500 meters from the shore. The first to see him was a boy. So, the body of the 61-year-old was dragged ashore with effort (given the distance, it took several minutes) where first the present, and then the operators of the 118 intervened with ambulance and with a medicalized car with resuscitator doctor on board, tried in vain to practice the heart message to the castaway. But for the 61-year-old there was nothing more to do: for him, it was only possible to ascertain the death.

No cause of death reported.

Chiavari - The trader Franco Cogorno has died at the age of 69

February 21, 2024

He had managed the "Champion's" clothing store in via Vittorio Veneto for many years: having retired for some time, Franco Cogorno died suddenly at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Stefano Rosini: premature death for the well-known 51-year-old volunteer and trader

February 20, 2024

Siena mourns Stefano Rosini, 51 years old, a well-known face of the Civil Protection and an esteemed sports goods dealer. He passed away suddenly this evening, February 19, 2024, due to complications from a flu that led to his hospitalization after Christmas. His civic commitment, his professionalism and dedication to his work have made him a point of reference for the community.

No cause of death reported.

11 “died suddenly” at home:

He has a sickness in his sleep, Enrico Marchetto dies at 43: he leaves two girls and his wife

February 25, 2024

Tragedy in Falzè (Treviso): Enrico Marchetto, 43, married and father of two girls, died in his sleep. When his wife Laura called him to get up, she realized that something serious had happened. She tried to shake him and then called emergency for help. Subsequently, an ambulance from the hospital in Montebelluna arrived on the spot and the health staff tried to revive the man, but unfortunately, his heart had stopped forever. The heart attack that had struck him in his sleep had been fulminating. As soon as the news circulated in the village, everyone was shocked. Even at the Montebelluna municipal pools where Enrico Marchetto practised competitive swimming for several years, there was a sad air.

He comes home from work, dies of an illness at 59

February 22, 2024

Montebelluna (Veneto) - Mourns the sudden death of Andrea Collodel, an accountant and consultant at Bordin. On Tuesday, February 20, he felt sick as soon as he returned home. After leaving the office at about seven o'clock in the evening, he had gotten into the car to return home to Ponzano Veneto. In the evening, however, once back, a sudden heart attack tore the life of Andrea Collodel, 59. As reported by "La Tribuna di Treviso", Collodel’s wife, Ornella, had called the emergency 118, but the attempts to revive the man by the rescuers were in vain. Collodel had never had heart problems, he loved walking in the mountains during his free time.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Suddenly ill at home, Edoardo Ferrara dies at 31: he had just gotten married

February 25, 2024

Bologna - The young man died Friday night in Bologna, the city where he had moved to work with his wife. It would have been a sudden illness to destroy the young life of Edoardo Ferrara, a 31-year-old biomedical engineer. To mourn him is not only the capital of Emilia, who had "adopted" him. But also Polverigi, a town where he grew up next to his mother Maria Grazia Paolinelli, a doctor at the service of the community for more than thirty years and candidate for mayor in the upcoming local elections, and Father Franco, a doctor specializing in anesthesia and resuscitation. What broke the young engineer’s life cruelly was his illness on Friday night, while he was in his home in Bologna. Attempts to revive him were useless.

No cause of death reported.

A woman found dead in the house in Belvedere: maybe an illness

February 26, 2024

Siracusa (Sicilia)- A woman, about 70 years old, was found dead today at her home in Belvedere. The discovery was made by neighbours, concerned that the woman did not answer phone calls, who contacted the police. The woman was an active and well-integrated figure in the local community, known and appreciated by many. According to the first investigations it seems that the woman died during sleep, perhaps because of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Francesco Canino, a well-known security guard on duty at the Court of Catanzaro, dies suddenly

February 21, 2024

Francesco Canino, a security guard well known for his service in the Court of Catanzaro and known for his activity as a disc jockey, died suddenly at just over 50 years of age. A disappearance that left friends and acquaintances dismayed by how his death occurred. According to what was learned the man had not answered the phone for some time and was found dead in his bed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Baby of woman who died from sudden illness passed away also

February 25, 2024

Pregnant woman dies due to illness, even her baby didn't make it: the baby brought to light a week ago by caesarean section died. Little Andrea, who was urgently delivered on February 19th after the death of his mother, passed away today at Meyer in Florence. Attempts to keep him alive were futile. Laura Porta was the mother's name, she was originally from Nuoro in Sardinia, she was 37 years old and on February 19th she suddenly felt ill in her home in Pistoia where she lived with her husband Antonio.

No cause of death reported.

Alberto Ronzani, the entrepreneur who relaunched the beer brand, has died: he was 50

February 22, 2024

Alberto Ronzani, the Bolognese entrepreneur who relaunched the Ronzani beer brand, died suddenly at the age of just 50. Born in San Giovanni in Persiceto, he has long lived in the province of Cesena, in Sorbano di Sarsina. There he died while he was alone at home. According to initial information, his death occurred a few days ago but his body was found only yesterday morning, February 21st.

No cause of death reported.

Doesn't respond to friends: 25-year-old found dead at home

February 21, 2024

First the unanswered phone calls, then the alarm and finally the macabre discovery. A 25-year-old boy was found lifeless in the apartment where he lived in Tuoro, in the province of Perugia. According to an initial reconstruction, the police were alerted by a group of the young man's friends, who were worried after repeatedly calling him on the phone. To ascertain the causes of death, an autopsy will probably be ordered by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Perugia.

No cause of death reported.

Stefano Favaro, 45, tennis teacher found dead in his home: keys were still in the lock

February 24, 2024

Stefano Favaro, a tennis master who worked in Cavarzere for over ten years, was found dead in his home, Thursday at 11. He was 45 years old, and his death was unexpected. Stefano lay on the floor, where he had hit his face falling, he was half-dressed and the house keys were still inserted in the lock, outside. The first to enter the house were the police, warned by neighbours who had noticed the open door, the keys within the reach of anyone and, above all, that he did not answer any call. Later some acquaintances reported seeing him at the bar, near home, around midnight, and it is, therefore, presumably, that he had returned late, perhaps a little confused, and had thrown himself into bed, getting up, shortly after, to go to close the door, but that, for an illness, fell like a dead weight, which caused the facial trauma. The exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness: Christian dies at just 23 years old

February 23, 2024

Christian Meta died at the age of just 23 due to an illness. The young man from Alserio felt ill on the evening of Wednesday, February 21, in the house where he lived with his mother Alla and sister Nadia. Help was in vain and arrived immediately on site: the young man died shortly after arriving at the Erba hospital. The young man was remembered by the mayor Stefano Colzani, his cousin, who expressed his dismay at the sudden disappearance of the boy at such a young age. An autopsy has been ordered on the boy's body: therefore, the day of the funeral has not yet been defined, which will be held in the parish church of Alserio.

No cause of death reported.

Man of Egyptian origins felt ill while he was talking on the phone: the alarm raised by his roommates

February 21, 2024

A young man was found dead at home in Carnate. As reported by Prima Monza, the tragedy occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday last week in via Boccaccio, in the heart of the Stazione district. The alarm was raised by some friends of the man of Egyptian origins who lived in the same house. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it seems that the 30-year-old was engaged in a conversation on the phone when, suddenly, he began to feel some discomfort. The roommates, seeing the situation, were immediately alarmed and immediately alerted the emergency services. In the meantime, however, the situation had worsened, with the man collapsing to the ground unconscious. An ambulance and a medical vehicle rushed to the scene immediately with the utmost urgency. The paramedics, however, after the initial and timely treatment on site, could not help but confirm the death of the young Egyptian. At the moment no hypothesis can be excluded, although in all likelihood the cause of death can only be ascribed to a sudden illness that struck the poor 30-year-old while he was on the phone. It will be the autopsy, ordered immediately by the competent authorities, to resolve any doubts about a drama that has shaken the entire Carnate community.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” on vacation:

Died at 48 years old while on holiday abroad: Actress Chiara Francini posts a photo with him, “Alessio was my first great love"

February 22, 2024

Campi Bisenzio (Florence) - Alessio Rapezzi died at 48 while on vacation abroad. His brother Simone Rapezzi: "There are bureaucratic difficulties to bring him back to Italy, but I promised it to his daughter.” Simone Rapezzi flew to Egypt, to Sharm-el-Sheik where his brother Alessio died of a sudden illness while on vacation with his partner. Alessio Rapezzi was known in Campi Bisenzio where he was involved in sports.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at 53 years old, seven days after hospitalization. He had felt ill before going to work

February 22, 2024

Marlia (Lucca) - A sudden illness had surprised him in the morning, before going to work. The wife called 118 and after a quick medical consultation, it was decided to transfer him to the hospital in Cisanello. The medical parable of Alessio Grossi, 53, married, with children, lasted a week. Yesterday the death mourned a family and colleagues. What appeared to be a serious health problem and had required admission to a fully equipped hospital turned out to be fatal. A family overwhelmed by a sudden tragedy that leaves you speechless from the speed of the event that arrived without a warning. No hint that Grossi could have the origins of a health problem that would lead him to death. A congenital disease or something not known by the man who had never suffered from health problems. At least not to the point of having to fear for life.

No cause of death reported.

Two chefs “died suddenly”:

We will mourn Jimmy, the date of the funeral has been set

February 21, 2024

Sanremo - Giacomo "Jimmy" Di Martino, passed away yesterday, crushed by a sudden illness at the age of only 55. A chef by profession - he worked for a long time in the restaurant of the sailing club of the Yacht Club Sanremo. Always smiling, the news of his death left many who knew him astonished.

No cause of death reported.

After a sudden illness, a young pizza maker dies. He leaves his wife and children

February 24, 2024

Santa Maria Capua Vetere/Curti (Caserta) - Giuseppe Cioppa, 41, died following a sudden illness a few days ago. He worked as a pizza chef in his pizzeria. The young man is remembered by all as a very good person and a great worker. He had been ill last Monday, and since then, unfortunately, he had not recovered. Joseph leaves his wife and two young children.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Consiglia Di Dato, the woman died prematurely

February 25, 2024

Torre Del Greco (Naples) cries for Consiglia Di Dato. The woman of only 65 years lost by the affection of her loved ones in these hours. Her sudden death threw all her family and the people who had got to know her into despair.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Carmela Esposito, the young woman died prematurely

February 23, 2024

Torre del Greco (Napoli) - In tears, farewell to Carmela Esposito. The young woman, 54 years old, died prematurely in these hours throwing into distraught all her family and the people who had got to know her.

Goodbye to Salvatore Esposito, the young dad leaves three children and his wife

February 15, 2024

Torre del Greco (Napoli) - In tears, the last greeting to the young Salvatore Esposito. The man died suddenly at only 54 years of age throwing into distraught all his family and the people who had got to know him.

No cause of death reported.

