ITALY

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness, Paolo Camozzi dies at 40 years old

April 4, 2024

Paolo Camozzi, a forty-year-old Slow Food taster and wine writer as well as deputy editor of the Slow Wine guide and collaborator of the Adolescere Foundation for years, died last night. The news was broken by his partner Annalisa Sivieri, prostrate with pain, on the Facebook pages. Hundreds of messages of condolence for a loss that was as sudden as it was shocking. He leaves behind his three beloved children and many friends scattered across Italy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A “vaccinated” computer expert “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness for Giuseppe Granieri, who died at the age of 56

April 5, 2024

The academic world mourns the death of Giuseppe Granieri. Considered a pioneer of digital culture in Italy, Granieri has worked as a management or innovation consultant in various sectors, from museum design with Carlo Rambaldi to projects managed by the Ministry of Development or companies such as Gambero Rosso. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

Granieri was vaccinated on 24 February 2021 and 17 March 2021 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while the third dose took place in November 2021 with Moderna. In the last few hours his name has ended up in a social storm. In 2021, in fact, Giuseppe Granieri was the protagonist of a Facebook post against "no vax". "Dimension of absurdity. Anti-vax health workers who create clusters, teachers and law enforcement agencies as well. They should get vaccinated immediately and vaccinate their loved ones, perhaps already weak. A vaccinated person is not scientifically non-infectious, and even parents/relatives can be carriers. I'm not in favor of obligations, but the solution is simple: no vaccine, no salary. It's free will. Then we'll see what they do."

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Fatal illness on holiday. Veterinary Sciences mourns Professor Carlo D'Ascenzi

April 4, 2024

Pisa – A sudden illness that left him with no escape, while he was on holiday with his family in Stockholm, where one of his daughters lives. Professor Carlo D'Ascenzi passed away like this, at just 63 years of age. Colleagues from the Department of Veterinary Sciences of the University of Pisa outline a moving memory of it. He entered the role of university researcher in 1994 and then held the position of associate professor of Inspection of Food of Animal Origin since 2001 to date.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness on the street, well-known lawyer dies

April 5, 2024

Bitter fate for the 56-year-old lawyer Carlo Paglia. He was particularly appreciated for his human skills and forensic value. While he was walking along Via Perasso he collapsed to the ground, dying after a few moments, probably due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness: goodbye to a five-month-old baby

April 2, 2024

The little girl who lost her life in the night between Friday and Saturday due to a sudden illness in Rovellasca was only five months old. Despite the arrival of an ambulance, the car with the doctor on board and the air ambulance in Via Volta di Rovellasca, the little girl didn't make it. According to what was possible to reconstruct, she had a sudden illness inside her home. The parents, who immediately realized the seriousness of the situation, alerted the emergency services. However, there was nothing left to do for the little girl.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Federica Paroni, the pastry mom died suddenly at 32

April 3, 2024

Verona - The young woman, originally from Broni (Pavia), died because of fulminating leukaemia that killed her in a few months. The young woman, the mother of a little girl, worked with her husband, Michele Corso, in the family laboratory, the renowned Bettini of Verona. A close-knit couple, both in work and especially in life, together had created a wonderful family with the birth of Nicole. The romance broke with the sudden arrival of the disease, an acute form of myeloid leukaemia that killed her in a few months.

Link

Thirty-two-year-old struck down by a sudden illness on Easter Sunday

April 4, 2024

A sudden illness on Easter Sunday forever extinguished the dreams and expectations of Giulio Tassinato, 32 years old. The sad news was spread by Giulio's uncle, Efrem Tassinato, president of Wigwam Clubs Italia Aps, one of the most important and historic environmental associations on the national scene. On Sunday 31st March his heart stopped beating without any warning. Giulio had two great passions, fishing and rugby. Precisely in the world of oval ball he played with good results in the youth teams of Cus Padova and Petrarca.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Struck by an illness in the barracks, farewell to Carabinieri lieutenant Vincenzo Russo

April 3, 2024

Mourning in the Carabinieri of Piacenza. In the late morning of Wednesday 3 April, lieutenant Vincenzo Russo died suddenly, struck down by an illness while he was in his office in the barracks in San Nicolò. 118, alerted by colleagues from the barracks, intervened immediately with an ambulance and a medical vehicle, but unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

He leaves home to go to work and dies in the street: shock in Salerno

April 4, 2024

Sassano (Salerno) - Tragedy in Sassano where the community woke up with a terrible news: crushed by an illness, a 54-year-old local nurse from Curto, was found dead in a small street in the historic center. It seems that the man had just left home to go to work when he felt sick. Found by a passerby who immediately called for help. Unfortunately for the man there was nothing to do. Upset the community, within which the man was highly esteemed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Two former mayors “died suddenly”:

The former mayor of Venaria, Roberto Falcone died at 57

April 5, 2024

Venaria (Turin) - He died last night from a sudden illness, the former mayor of Venaria, Roberto Falcone, was 57 years old. Falcone was elected in 2015 and was the first mayor of the 5 Star Movement in Piedmont. He had led the municipality until 2019, when he resigned for internal clashes within his majority. "We are speechless and shocked to learn of the death tonight of Roberto Falcone,” said the current mayor of Venaria Fabio Giulivi. “A sudden illness has killed the life of the former Mayor of our city."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grave mourning in Cogollo, the former mayor Riccardo Calgaro died

April 6, 2024

Riccardo Calgaro, mayor of Cogollo del Cengio (Veneto) from 2005 to 2015, died last night, Friday, April 5th. A sudden illness and the flash hospitalization at Santorso Hospital in mid-week for some gastrointestinal complications and then the tragic epilogue that took family members by surprise. The news of the death of the 68-year-old who was well known not only for his long experience as an administrator that led him to hold, among other positions, but also for his extreme joviality, the inevitable smile and that know be among the people who had always earned the sympathy of many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Porta Tufilla in mourning: farewell to Captain Saldari

April 6, 2024

The Porta Tufilla district is in mourning for the passing of one of its historic figures from the Quintana of Ascoli Piceno. Paolo Saldari, 59-year-old, Captain of the Rossoneri guards and son of the former Consul Ugo, head of the Tufilla Army at the end of the 1980s, has died. Paolo passed away due to an illness that took him away too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” skiing:

Tragedy on the track. Fatal illness while skiing: a 70-year-old man dies

April 6, 2024

A 70-year-old from Treviso lost his life while spending a quiet Saturday in the snow in the Cortina area. Shortly after 9 am the man suddenly felt ill and fell to the ground. Rescue was immediate, but unfortunately every attempt to resuscitate the man was in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” playing soccer:

Mourning in Pianura, Tommaso Ottieri dies suddenly while playing soccer

April 5, 2024

Naples - A drama that is revived in the streets of the district of Naples and beyond, and that arouses sadness and bitterness. Tommaso Ottieri, a young man of only 39 years, died suddenly during a game of soccer, leaving behind a family and a community in mourning. His death generated a wave of sadness and disbelief among those who knew and loved him. Thomas leaves a devoted wife and two young children, who now face the difficult task of overcoming the loss of a loving husband and father.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” cycling:

Tragedy in Sanremo - Killed by illness on a bike, 65-year-old man dead

April 4, 2024

Sanremo - A man of about 65 years died in Sanremo a few minutes ago near Corso Imperatrice. According to initial information, the man was riding along the bike path when, perhaps due to an illness, he collapsed on the ground. Needless the timely intervention of the medical staff who tried to revive him but unfortunately there was nothing more to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” hiking:

Mondolè, hiker dies following an illness

April 7, 2024

Tragedy near the top of Mondolè this morning (Sunday 7 April), where a hiker died following an illness. The 118 helicopter with the Alpine Rescue was activated on site for the emergency transfer to the hospital. Unfortunately, every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. The victim, a 64-year-old Ligurian, was engaged in a ski mountaineering excursion within the municipal area of Frabosa Sottana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in the mountains: the sudden farewell to a hiker in Ardesio

April 7, 2024

The pre-holiday afternoon above Valcanale di Ardesio, at Forcella di Zulino, was fatal to a hiker. In a tragic turn of events that shook the community of Ardesio, a peaceful hike among the Orobie peaks turned into a painful loss. The quiet afternoon of Saturday 6 April was marred by a fatal accident involving a 63-year-old man originally from Nembro. During an excursion together with other companions above Valcanale di Ardesio, the man was suddenly struck by a fatal illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Struck by illness while he is driving, he pulls over and dies: the heroic gesture of Gianluca Verrelli

April 3, 2024

A sudden illness, while he was driving his van, in the streets of Rome. An illness that he understood would leave him no escape and for this reason Gianluca Verrelli, a 44-year-old construction contractor, pulled the vehicle over and got out and then collapsed on the asphalt. Rescue was immediately provided by some passers-by who alerted Ares 118. The entrepreneur originally from Boville Ernica but resident for some time in Veroli was urgently transported to the 'Tor Vergata' polyclinic in Rome and unfortunately here his heart has stopped beating. Devastating news arrived in just a few minutes in the two Ciociaria communities where Gianluca Verrelli was known and respected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness in the street: 56-year-old dies in the center of Benevento

April 4, 2024

Tragedy in Benevento this morning, in the central Via Perasso: a man died in the street, caught by an illness that left him no escape. It would be a 56-year-old forensic professional who, in walking along Via Perasso collapsed to the ground and suddenly expired. The first help of the passers-by was worth nothing, they called the medic staff of 118 which promptly arrived on the spot: for the lawyer there was nothing more to do. Dramatic scene in the center: all those present are inevitably under shock.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elba, 50-year-old craftsman struck down by an illness

April 4, 2024

The death occurred suddenly in Volterra in the health facility where Daniele Muti was hospitalized to rehabilitate after the consequences of a heart attack. He died this morning, at just 50 years old, and tomorrow morning Giuseppe Marano's funeral company will bring his remains to the town for a final farewell. Daniele was found unconscious on the ground, near his truck at Piano. And since then, Muti's life has never been the same, having to shuttle between various hospitals to try to recover and stabilize his clinical situation. The news of his untimely death was greeted with great sorrow and sympathy. He had been having heart problems for some time.

Link

Woman dies while shopping

April 4, 2024

A sudden and tragic death because it occurred before the eyes of customers and employees. A.S., the 70-year-old woman resident in Casagiove who felt ill inside the Apollo shopping center in Casapulla, passed away due to an illness. The alarm was raised just before 2 pm when the woman, who was wandering around the shops in the gallery shopping, collapsed following a sudden illness. The report to 118 was immediate and an ambulance arrived on site in a short time. Unfortunately, the health workers were unable to do anything other than confirm that she had died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suddenly ill, Morena dies in the arms of her children at Santa Maria a Monte

April 3, 2024

Pisa - An entire community, that of Santa Maria a Monte, is in shock at the premature and sudden death of Morena Oresti, 55 years of San Donato. A drama that leaves you speechless, which has thrown into discouragement family, friends, and acquaintances. She was struck by an illness that left her no escape. The tragedy took place today, Wednesday, April 3. The children, volunteer rescuers of the Public Assistance of Santa Maria a Monte, tried to revive her. The news spread rapidly among the various associations in the province of Pisa, who expressed deep sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man gets out of broken down car, collapses, dies of an illness on the Baschi-Todi

April 2, 2024

Orvieto – Along the state road 448 Baschi-Todi a motorist died of natural causes. He fell ill after getting out of the car which had broken down on the stretch of road where consolidation and resurfacing works are currently underway. There was nothing that could be done for him. The victim is a 76-year-old originally from the province of Cosenza but resident in Guardea for a long time. He was taken ill on the state road 205 at the traffic light at Fori di Baschi in the direction of Orvieto. His car, a Renault Twingo, had stopped due to a breakdown in the queue and he had got out of the car when he suddenly felt ill and collapsed to the ground. The Orvieto Traffic Police, the Orvieto Local Police and medical personnel with an ambulance are on site.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11 “died suddenly” at home:

Entrepreneur and musician dies at just 45 years old due to an illness

April 2, 2024

A thousand people wanted to be at his funeral to accompany him on his last journey. A country in mourning for Raffaele Catenazzo, an entrepreneur passionate about music. Resident in Borgaro Torinese, the man died suddenly at the age of 45, in his home, struck down by a sudden illness. He was well known for his many interests.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He does not show up for work, the police break into the house and find him lifeless in bed

April 6, 2024

Jesolo (Veneto) - When the police and firemen entered the house, they found him still lying in bed, now lifeless: for him there was nothing more to do. Raffaele Pastena probably died in his sleep, struck by a sudden illness, just before starting a new night of work as a security guard. He was 61 years old and left two children, Eleanor and Edward. When they do not see him arrive at the Securitalia office, colleagues try to contact him, but in vain: they go directly to his home where he lived alone, but without getting an answer. And so, worried, they decide to raise the alarm. The fire brigade intervened and the ambulance of Suem arrive on the spot. Raffaele was found still in bed: he had been struck sick while he slept.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Father died shortly before the final where his daughter won in the Italian Cup

April 2, 2024

She played and won as a protagonist one of perhaps the most important matches of her career, the one that on Saturday afternoon gave the Coppia Italia B1 to the girls of Fgl Zuma of Castelfranco. Best central defender and best overall player of the tournament, Alessandra Colzi only learned of the untimely death of her father Roberto, killed by a sudden illness on Saturday morning, a few hours before the final upon returning to Tuscany. This is how the cry of joy of Castelfranchese volleyball turned into a cry of pain. No celebrations, no desire to party or share photos and videos of an achievement that was certainly historic, but marred by a loss that shocked the team and all the staff of the Castelfranco club.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reggio Calabria, yet another young man crushed by a sudden illness: 38 years old in full health died in an instant

April 6, 2024

Reggio Calabria - Many friends and relatives flocked to the morgue of the GOM, in shock. An unexpected, painful, unacceptable death. The sudden illness, the call for help and the attempt, unfortunately proved useless, to revive him. The young man, Carmelo Candido died prematurely yesterday in his home in Archi for an acute and sudden illness. He left his companion Marianna, his mother Mary, his father Nino, his sister Grazia, his in-laws Marzo, all his relatives and friends in distress. Pain and dismay also on social networks for the death of the 38-year-old, well-liked and known by many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sick while playing with his daughter in their house in Cappella Maggiore, the father, Massimo Somera, dies at 53

April 6, 2024

Fregona (Treviso) - Sick playing with his daughter, Dad dies at 53. This is how Massimo Somera, carpenter, and former owner of the Bar Centrale in Fregona, died 30 March. The man was with the child and his wife in their house in Cappella Maggiore, he was playing with the little girl of 8 years, when he was hit by a heart attack. The wife immediately intervened and practiced the first rescue maneuvers while waiting for the medics but for Somera there was nothing to do.

Link

Damiano Retis, 50 years old, was found dead in the house by firefighters and carabinieri who were warned by neighbors

April 5, 2024

Tragedy of solitude in Dueville (Vicenza) where the body of a man was found on Wednesday. Damiano Retis, a 50-year-old worker, died. According to the first reconstructions it seems that the death, happened for natural causes, has happened several days before the discovery. The tragic discovery by the fire brigade of Vicenza and the police. Rescuers were contacted shortly after noon by a relative of the victim, who in turn was alerted by some residents of the area, sensing a pungent smell coming from the house and receiving no response after knocking on the door of Retis, issued the alert. It appears that the body was found in a prone position in his bedroom, near the bed. It is not yet clear what may have caused the death: perhaps a sudden and fatal illness, or he may have lost his balance and hit his head.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Released from hospital after an illness: young father of 3 children dies

April 2, 2024

He had visited the emergency room of Villa San Pietro for pain in his arm and chest. It was his doctor who advised him to go to hospital, he had examined him for this sudden episode. Instead, Alessio Sconza died at the age of 33, he would have turned 34 in September, as reported by Il Messaggero, on the night between Thursday and Friday, a few hours after returning home. The man, who leaves behind three children, lived in Prima Porta and had a pizzeria in Giustiniana. Alessio Sconza had felt ill early Thursday morning. After the visit to the doctor, he went to be checked in the emergency room where he was given an electrocardiogram and assigned a code white. During the night, however, after returning home, he fell ill again and died at home. The hospital report was acquired by the police. The family is now waiting for the result of the autopsy which will be carried out on the young man's body to establish the causes of death, whether it was a heart attack and whether he could have possibly been saved.

Link

Sonia Castellucci, mother and Unitus employee, died at just 48 years old

April 2, 2024

Painful mourning in Grotte Santo Stefano, Sonia Castellucci died at just 48 years old. She was a well-known, esteemed, and well-liked woman not only in the hamlet where she lived, but also in Viterbo where she worked as an administrative employee at the University of Tuscia where she is remembered for her professionalism. Sonia passed away last Wednesday, March 27, at 4.15 am, in her home after battling an illness that left her with no escape. She was a trekking enthusiast.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young unidentified man found dead on bed

April 5, 2024

Porto Recanati (Macerata) – Tragedy in Porto Recanati. A young non-EU citizen was found lifeless on his bed at home, the victim of a sudden illness that left him with no escape. But at the moment nothing is known about the identity of the boy, who presumably should be around thirty years old. And the police from the local barracks will try to shed light on this. The incident happened yesterday morning, in the southern area of the city. He was found by his roommate, also of foreign origin, who shared a house with him in the large River Village condominium, in via Salvo D'Acquisto.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness, father of four children dies at 49

April 3, 2024

It was his mother Esterina who found him lifeless in bed on Easter Monday morning. Mirco Cappelletti, a 49-year-old from Tortoreta, known for his various activities in the fishing sector, ran the famous port restaurant with his mother, located at the entrance to the north pier. He was lifeless and most likely suffered a heart attack. He told his mother that a few days earlier he had felt pain in one arm, but he had not wanted to call the hospital doctors. From what we learned, last month he was admitted for tests at the Sant'Omero hospital, but he was discharged without anything worrying being diagnosed and so he returned to normal work.

Link

59-year-old man found dead in his home

April 3, 2024

A 59-year-old man was found dead in his home in Via Saliscendi in Martina Franca. The alarm was sounded by a few neighbours, who had not seen him for days. State Police and fire brigade came to the house to break open the door. The man lay lifeless. A quick exam of the body showed he had been dead for a few days, probably from a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in Aurigo for the premature death of Roberto Agnese

April 4, 2024

In the afternoon the funeral at the Sanctuary of San Paolo in Aurigo. The Impero Valley and the Arroscia Valley mourn the premature death of Roberto Agnese. Agnese, 51, was originally from Aurigo, but lived with his family in Gavenola, a hamlet of Borghetto d'Arroscia. Roberto Agnese, a worker at the Munters company, was struck by a sudden illness last week, leaving behind his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A car dealer “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to Trillini, dealer with sport in his heart: a week ago he fell ill while he was in Fano

April 6, 2024

Jesi - Farewell to Adriano Trillini, 70 years old, historic owner of the Toyota dealership since 1990 and always close to the sporting and non-sporting events that took place in the city. He passed away on Thursday in Fano hospital, where he had been hospitalized a week ago due to a sudden illness that struck him while he was in that city.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in Cantalupo for the janitor Maristella Vitale

April 3, 2024

Cerro Maggiore - Maristella Vitale, 57 years old, a janitor at the primary school in the Cantalupo hamlet of Cerro Maggiore, passed away on the morning of Tuesday 2 April, taken away by a sudden illness, leaving a great void in those who knew her. Losing a janitor is like losing a second mother, the one who takes care of everything and everyone with enthusiasm and generosity, like Maristella who will be greatly missed by the children and teachers of the Cantalupo school.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness, 54-year-old representative dies after hospitalization

April 5, 2024

Padua - Today the community of Peraga, friends and relatives will give the last farewell to Alessandro Vescovi, who at 54 years old, died at dawn on Easter Monday while he was hospitalized for a couple of days at the hospital in Padua for a sudden illness. "Last Saturday I saw that he was not well and so we turned to the hospital where he was hospitalized and subjected to a series of examinations and examinations,” says his wife Katia. “Then between Easter Sunday and Monday his clinical picture suddenly worsened and at the dawn of Easter Monday he left. We are shocked because everything happened so quickly and suddenly that we were not given time to say goodbye to him."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Vobarno, 73 years old, feels ill in the car: there was nothing that could be done for her

April 5, 2024

As reported by Areu (Regional Emergency Emergency Agency) the alarm went off just before 2.30 pm. From initial reconstructions it seems that the 73-year-old woman was driving her car: it seems that she was leaving the road from home when she felt ill which later proved fatal. The car continued in its path for a while longer until it ended up hitting the guard rail. An ambulance and a medical vehicle attended the scene. The exact dynamics of the incident are being examined by the Vestone Carabinieri who arrived on site to carry out the appropriate investigations of the case while the local police officers took care of managing the traffic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Car hits guardrail, driver dies

April 5, 2024

The road accident at the Castelli Romani. He ended up with the car against a guardrail after feeling ill while driving. A man, for whom there was nothing to be done. On site, rescuers found the motorist stuck in the passenger compartment of the car which crashed into the guardrail. Freed by the firefighters, the motorist was already dead. A possible illness. The road was closed to allow for investigations and the removal of the damaged car, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Accident in Carsoli, the motorcyclist struck down by a heart attack

April 2, 2024

The sudden death of Angelo Cifaldi in Carsoli on 30 March 2024 in via degli Alpini aroused deep condolences and emotion in the city of Tiburtina. The 54-year-old from Tivoli had gone out for a motorbike ride when he suddenly fell ill while riding his motorbike. As is known, the 118 emergency services arrived promptly on site, but unfortunately, every attempt to resuscitate the man was useless. The body was then transported to the Avezzano hospital morgue, and investigations into the causes of death confirmed the initial hypothesis, that of a fulminant heart attack. No one else was involved in the accident, and since it was an urban centre, the speed was within the established limits.

Link

Illness in car on Telesina, goldsmith struck down in a few minutes

April 7, 2024

A tragedy has shaken the community of Piedimonte Matese: Gaspare Morana, an esteemed craftsman in the goldsmith field and a very private man, was struck down by a sudden illness while he was driving his car along the Telesina state road. Morana, 60 years old, was a respected figure in the social fabric of the Matese capital. He ran a goldsmith's workshop in Piazza San Domenico, in the heart of the historic centre. Two 118 ambulances and the police immediately arrived on the scene, but unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for him. According to initial findings, the cause of death may have been a heart attack, which struck Morana suddenly and unexpectedly, depriving him of the possibility of receiving help in good time.

Link