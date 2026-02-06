A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (58)

January 30, 2026

Catherine O’Hara, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in “Home Alone” and “Best in Show” and had an impressive late-career renaissance in “Schitt’s Creek,” has died, her manager confirmed to Variety. She was 71. According to her agency CAA, O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.

Researcher’s note - Many rumors are circulating online about O’Hara’s death, but that’s just it - they’re rumors. Here’s a good article about what’s confirmed and what isn’t confirmed about O’Hara (and applies to most celebrity deaths without a clearcut cause): Link

February 2, 2026

Houston Hip Hop lost one of its most important pillars with the passing of Michael “5000” Watts, the founder of Swishahouse and one of the most influential figures the city has ever produced. Watts passed away at 52, leaving behind a legacy that helped define not only Houston’s sound but also the direction of Southern Hip Hop as a whole.

No cause of death reported.

February 2, 2026

On Friday, former Cowboys running back Scott Laidlaw passed away at the age of 72, as confirmed by WFAA. The news hit hard for fans who cherish the team’s golden era, leaving many in shock and sending waves of prayers across social media. The news comes as a surprise since Laidlaw was just honored last December alongside his “Dirty Dozen” rookie classmates for their contributions to the Cowboys’ 1970s dynasty. That event brought back old teammates for a special reunion in Dallas. The legend said it was “Fun” meeting everybody after a long time.

No cause of death reported.

February 2, 2026

Parthenon Huxley [70] was a musician celebrated for his solo work and collaborations with other artists, including Mark Oliver Everett of the alternative rock band Eels and ELO II. The tragic news of Huxley’s passing was announced by his heartbroken wife in a Facebook post. Huxley died in his sleep on January 30.

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

William ‘Billy Bass’ Nelson, the original bassist for the funk rock band Funkadelic and a key figure in 1970s funk, has died at 75. Nelson got his start as a teenager working in singer George Clinton’s barbershop before joining Clinton’s doo‑wop group, the Parliaments, in a backing band he eventually named Funkadelic-later evolving into the legendary Parliament‑Funkadelic collective. No cause of death has been disclosed, though the bassist had reportedly been in hospice care.

January 31, 2026

A master percussionist who revolutionized the sound of jazz-fusion and progressive rock by integrating complex Afro-Cuban rhythms with cutting-edge synthesizers in his collaborations with Carlos Santana, Al Di Meola, and Chick Corea. He was 72 years old. In addition to his prolific work as a sideman, Lewis showcased his skills as a bandleader and multi-instrumentalist with his 1976 solo debut, Flight Never Ending (1976).

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - Gabe Lopez, a singer, songwriter, and producer whose work deeply enriched the LGBTQ+ music scene, died on Sunday, January 25, 2026, after a brief but intense battle with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He was 49.

January 28, 2026

Veteran songwriter and producer Tobias “Profit the Producer” Smith, known for his work with Kanye West and AEW star Swerve Strickland, has died. Smith, a Cocoa, Florida, native, passed away on Jan. 19, according to his online obituary. He was 43 years old. Smith’s friend, Terrance Denail Burney, also confirmed his death in a heartfelt Instagram post. Though Smith’s cause of death hasn’t been officially revealed, Burney seems to imply it was sudden and possibly a heart attack at the conclusion of his post.

January 31, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Jon Absey, the original Jazz Bear mascot for Utah Jazz, died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2025. Absey performed as the Jazz Bear for 25 years after first putting the costume on in 1994. He was Mascot of the Year five times and even got the Utah Jazz mascot into the Mascot Hall of Fame after performing many daredevil stunts while he wore the costume.

No age reported.

January 29, 2026

The iconic sportswriter has died aged 43 following a battle with cancer. Dan McQuade was a key figure in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sports scene. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. Neuroendocrine cancers are rare and often feature slow-growing tumors. These are formed by the body’s hormone-producing cells. McQuade was formerly the editor of Deadspin and co-founder of Defector. His death was announced on Defector Editor in Chief Tom Ley. “At the end of 2024, Dan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer,” Ley wrote. “The news of his diagnosis hit all of us hard, but Dan never lost his enthusiasm or his spirit.

Researcher’s note - In this podcast, McQuade talks about his experience getting the COVID “vaccine”: Link

January 29, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA - A former disc jockey who spent nearly a decade at one of Pittsburgh’s best-known radio stations has died. Former WYDD-FM DJ Dave Shedlock died on Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 68. Shedlock, of East Deer, PA, worked at WYDD from 1981 until 1989 when it was one of the city’s most popular stations.

January 28, 2026

A popular TikTok star praised for volunteer work helping homeless people has tragically died. Shirley Raines was an activist who was known for giving out food and aid to people on the streets in Los Angeles’ Skid Row - an area of the city with one of highest homeless numbers in the United States. And the 58-year-old’s sister has issued a message to say she died at her home in Nevada on Tuesday. The mum of six was found dead by her bed, her sister Sheila told TMZ, with the whole family in shock. She was reported to have been in good health and cause of death has so far been given.

Update to our December report:

January 27, 2026

The cause of death of YouTuber Adam the Woo has been revealed by his family. Adam the Woo, whose real name was David Adam Williams, died suddenly at his home in Celebration, Fla., at the age of 51, on Dec. 22. In a Facebook post shared on Monday, Jan. 26, Adam’s father Jim confirmed his cause of death as atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which led to a “heart attack in his sleep,” following an autopsy report.

Researcher’s note - Williams was “vaccinated”: I Got The Vaccine – Why I Changed My Mind / My Experience & Thoughts On Waiting So Long To Decide”:

Two infants “died suddenly”:

February 1, 2026

Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg, has announced the heartbreaking death of her baby daughter, Codi Dreaux. The 10-month-old passed away on January 26 (2026), just weeks after finally coming home from the hospital. Codi Dreaux was born in February 2025 at just 25 weeks gestation. Cori developed HELLP syndrome during pregnancy, a severe and potentially life-threatening condition for both mother and child. Because of her extreme prematurity, Codi spent nearly her entire life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UCLA. She faced ongoing medical challenges, but her family remained hopeful throughout her long hospitalization. Earlier this month, Cori and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, celebrated a major milestone. Around January 6 to 10, they announced that Codi was finally released from the NICU and able to come home. Tragically, that joy was short-lived. Reports indicate that Codi passed away unexpectedly in her sleep, with no public indication of prior illness or warning signs.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

Isaac Matthew Montgomery Putnam, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on January 29, 2026, at just 7 weeks old. Though his time on earth was brief, Isaac was deeply loved and brought immeasurable joy and light to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

January 28, 2026

Malachi James Nakamura, 8, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 20, after a brief illness, according to an obituary published by Anderson Mortuary. The family said they plan to relocate to New Jersey so Malachi can be laid to rest beside his grandfather and uncle. According to a GoFundMe, which had raised nearly $30,000 as of press time, the move comes during an especially difficult chapter for Malachi’s family, who are already navigating a serious medical battle involving Malachi’s younger sister. According to the GoFundMe, results from the medical examiner in Malachi’s death may not be released for up to 12 weeks.

No cause of death reported.

January 27, 2026

INDIAN LAKE, Ohio – The Indian Lake School District is mourning the death of an 11-year-old student. The district took to Facebook on Monday to let the community know that a sixth grader, Shawn Humphrey, unexpectedly died on Sunday. The post states that Humphrey was new to the district, but his parents have ties to the area. Now, the community is working to find ways to wrap its arms around the family.

No cause of death reported.

A sports medicine doctor “died suddenly”:

January 28, 2026

Dr. Sameer Dixit, a former Baltimore Orioles team physician, sports medicine specialist, and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine faculty member, died Dec. 29 at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City. The former Perry Hall resident was 52. His family is awaiting a medical analysis. Dr. Dixit was also a team physician to the New York Knicks and New York Giants and was associated with USA Lacrosse.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “ died suddenly” :

February 1, 2026

Joan A. (Barton) Smith, age 74, of Penn Hills [PA], died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 31, 2026 in her home. Joan was a cherished registered nurse for over 50 years. She was deeply devoted to the nursing profession and caring for her patients. She had a knack for making friends very easily wherever she went. She was always there for her family and was truly the best wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 5:

January 5, 2026

The University at Albany [NY] community is mourning the sudden death of a longtime academic advisor and director who colleagues, friends, and family say devoted her life to helping others-especially her two young sons. Erin Couture, 40, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 1, in Latham, leaving behind her husband, Garrett, and sons, Jackson and Griffin, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not given. At UAlbany, Couture served as the director of student experiences for the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity, a role that reflected what friends described as her natural instinct to guide, uplift, and support others throughout their lives.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

January 29, 2026

After a battle with cancer, part-time IVCC music instructor Kevin Roy Kramer, 39, of Peru, IL, died on Jan. 15, 2026, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. In addition to teaching at IVCC, Kramer was a drum and guitar instructor at Music Suite 408 and taught music at Lostant Grade School. He also performed as a solo act, as a DJ, and with several bands throughout the area.

Researcher’s note - If Kramer was working at Illinois Valley Community College between September 2021 and summer of 2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine,” or submit to weekly testing: Link

January 28, 2026

A beloved dance teacher well known around the Greater Binghamton, NY, area has died. Kelly O’Shea passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58. The news was confirmed on her personal Facebook page which said she had gone to dance with the angels.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

February 2, 2026

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Sgt. Grant Ward, President of the San Bernardino County Safety Employees Benefit Association (SEBA) and a respected Sheriff’s Department sergeant, died on February 1, 2026, following a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, two daughters, and his extended family at the time of his passing.

No age reported.

February 1, 2026

West Roxbury, MA - An active-duty Boston police officer has died after a being diagnosed with cancer in 2025, said the department and a GoFundMe dedicated to the officer. Officer Scott MacIsaac died on Friday, BPD said. He was diagnosed with cancer last year and is survived by his wife and three children, according to the description for the GoFundMe. During his career, MacIsaac received commendations for his work during the Boston Marathon bombings, an incident where he helped prevent a person from jumping off a bridge, and a time he saved someone’s life with CPR, among other accolades, the department wrote.

No age reported.

A California prison staffer “died suddenly”:

February 2, 2026

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) is mourning the passing of Susan Osborn, office technician. According to CCWF, Osborn passed away Jan. 30, 2026. She worked for the department for nearly a dozen years. Osborn started her CDCR career at Pleasant Valley State Prison as an office assistant (typing) in June 2014. Then in September 2016, she transferred to CCWF in Chowchilla as an office technician (typing). She remained in this position until her passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

February 1, 2026

Richard Hathaway, a longtime Morristown [NJ] EMT and paramedic, died Monday, Jan. 26, according to his obituary published on the Doyle Funeral Home website. In an Instagram story, Morristown Medical Center said: Unfortunately this week we heard about the unexpected passing of one of our amazing paramedics, Rich Hathaway.

No age or cause of death reported.

January 28, 2026

Bryan County [OK] EMS is mourning the death of paramedic Mindi Welch. She died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 36. She had worked for the EMS for 8 years and is survived by two young children.

No cause of death reported.

January 28, 2026

The River Falls Fire Department announced the death of Firefighter and Captain Cody Peterson, age 36, on Wednesday, Jan. 21. According to a post on social media from RFFD: “Cody passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night, surrounded by his parents. Cody was an exceptional man, firefighter, leader, and friend. He was always willing to step up, take the lead, and go above and beyond, whether for this department, the community we serve, or those who worked alongside him. He embodied what it means to be a firefighter and a public servant.”

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 25:

January 25, 2026

Scott McMaster, 65, of Woxall, PA, passed away suddenly during the early morning hours of Jan. 25 in Winter Haven, FL. He joined Upper Salford Volunteer Fire Company and faithfully served his community for many years as a fireman, treasurer, assistant chief, chief, and president, while simultaneously working as a safety manager for Merck Pharmaceuticals and earning a degree in fire sciences one class at a time at Montgomery County Community College.

No cause of death reported.

January 28, 2026

Crown Point, IN - Chris Ramirez passed away unexpectedly following a heart attack. His sudden passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, and the many communities he served. Chris proudly served as a firefighter with the Lake Station Fire Department in Indiana and dedicated his life to protecting and helping others.

A business exec “died suddenly”:

January 29, 2026

MANHATTAN, KANSAS - Detlev Roesler, managing director of Engrain Latin America, died unexpectedly Jan. 25, the company said. “Though his time with us was short, his impact was significant,” Engrain said in a LinkedIn post. “His contributions to the milling industry were substantial, and his passing will be felt across the globe.” Roesler brought over two decades of experience with enzyme additives in the milling and baking industries to his role with Engrain in 2024. He was responsible for growing relationships and educating millers on alternative solutions to wheat supply challenges while also expanding the regional footprint of the company, a provider of flour and feed enzyme additives.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 21:

January 21, 2026

The owner of a family farm in Orange County [NY] who immigrated to the US and spent decades supplying local residents with fresh produce died suddenly earlier this month, prompting an outpouring of support for his grieving family as they pick up the pieces. Crisostomo Angel Hernandez, a longtime farmer and co-owner of Angel Family Farm in Goshen, died on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the age of 55, according to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 18:

January 18, 2026

Westchester’s [NY] Taylor Rae Morrone died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 14, her obituary on the McMahon Funeral Home website reads. She was 26 years old. The youngest of four children, Taylor, of Valhalla and West Harrison, began learning how to groom dogs in 2018 when she began working at Petsmart, her obituary says. She ultimately opened her own dog grooming business, Doos4Dogs.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

Saratoga Co., NY - Michael Hipwell died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the age of 45, according to his family. A cause of death was not given. Hipwell built a career in enterprise sales, most recently serving as an enterprise account executive at Precisely in New York City since May 2020, according to his LinkedIn page. Previously, he held senior account executive roles at Syncsort and HERE Technologies and worked as a field sales channel partner manager for the US and Canada at Pitney Bowes. Hipwell leaves behind his wife, Andrea, and their four sons, who family members say were the center of everything he did.

February 2, 2026

Matthew D. Green, 55, of Jamestown and Ithaca, NY, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in his home. Matt was extremely likable, smart and had a great sense of humor. He also loved animals, occasionally taking in stray cats, helping them off the streets and into a healthy existence. His own cats, Finley and Baby, were cherished companions who kept him company during his years in Ithaca.

No cause of death reported.

February 2, 2026

Michael A. Aikins, 67, Columbus, IN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 26, 2026. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play euchre, and continued to play the drums with his friends on most Tuesdays. Above all, family was Mike’s focus.

No cause of death reported.

February 2, 2026

Shyanne Nicole Hardman, 25, of Waverly, WV, passed away unexpectedly January 27, 2025, at her residence. Shyanne enjoyed boxing, going to the races, mudding with four wheelers and her Jeep and was an avid animal lover.

No cause of death reported.

February 2, 2026

Vincent A. Salerno, age 20, of New Castle, IN, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, January 30, 2026, leaving behind a family and community heartbroken by a life taken far too soon. Vincent had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and was an active part of the bushcraft community, enjoying travel and the challenge of learning and mastering outdoor skills. He found joy in archery and treasured time spent cruising and being with his family.

No cause of death reported.

February 2, 2026

St. Paul, MN - Lorri passed away unexpectedly on January 18th, 2026. Lorri was a kindhearted soul that found passion in giving to others especially in caring for the elderly.

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

Katheleen R. Eskew, age 74, of French Creek [WV], died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at J.W. Ruby Memorial in Morgantown. Kathy was retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital with twenty-one and a half years of service as a unit secretary. After retirement, she worked as a caregiver. She was a member of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Rock Cave Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

Pablo Carlos Corral, 48, of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly on January 12, 2026. Over the past twenty years, Pablo built a distinguished career at Southcoast Health Radiology, where he served as Radiology Team Leader and later as Radiology Site Manager.

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

Katherine Lynn “Kathy” (Lambert) Norman, 68, of Millbury [MA], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 26, 2026 in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. Kathy spent the majority of her free time restoring and refurbishing antique furniture and jewelry. She was quite crafty, and loved a challenge!

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

Helena E. Boccadoro, 62, of Ashland, MA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday Jan. 29, 2026. Helena worked as an administrative secretary for the MA Dept. of Environmental Protection. She liked fine things, but only if purchased after painstaking research of best price, sale or coupon application.

Researcher’s note - If Boccadoro was working for the MA DEP between August 2021 and May 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine.” The Massachusetts state employee mandate did not give an option to test instead of “vaccinate”: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 1, 2026

Osseo, WI - Daniel “Danny” LeRoy Thompson, 32, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2026. Danny’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, and ATVing. He was highly creative, producing artistic and imaginative drawings, especially drawing cars with precise detail.

No cause of death reported.

January 31, 2026

Albuquerque, NM - Amanda Susan Cheshire, age 35, unexpectedly passed away Monday, January 26, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

January 31, 2026

John Brian Bonner, 59, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. John was a kind and loving man who would do anything for anyone.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

Debra Kostrzewski, 71, of Argyle, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 30, 2026, at her home. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino where she won a PT Cruiser. Debbie loved being around family.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

Dennis W. Roach, age 69, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 30, 2026, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

Montoursville, PA - Michelle M. Leathers Fleeger passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2026, at the age of 41. She was fiercely independent, loved to make people laugh, loved all things Disney, and Christmas was her favorite holiday.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

Dennis Gale “Rocket Man” Rockette, age 70, of Claremont, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 30, 2026, at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and loved the outdoors, loved his animals, chickens, goats, dogs, horses. He also enjoyed water tubing and skiing out west.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

Wesley Martin “Wes” Simons passed away unexpectedly at his home in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Saturday, January 24, 2026. He was 71 years old. While that number suggests a certain stage of life, anyone who knew Wes would tell you he lived with the energy, curiosity, and vitality of someone decades younger. Wes was a lifelong athlete. He was in constant motion, enjoying sailboarding, pickleball, basketball, hiking, skiing, and especially Frisbee.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

Michael B. “Mike” Gondek, 51, of Sinking Valley, Altoona [PA], died unexpectedly on Friday at his residence. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeling and was an avid outdoorsman.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

Buckingham, VA - Jacob Thomas Chambers, 42, died unexpectedly, January 13, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was always the life of the party and knew how to show everyone a good time with his witty jokes, a goofy sense of humor, and infectious laughter. He always had the biggest smile that made his big blue eyes sparkle, and the goofiest faces, and he gave the biggest greatest hugs and snuggles. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many that loved him. Jacob, you will forever be loved and missed by so many.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

On January 22, 2026, the feast of Saints Vincent and Anastasius, Martyrs, Jefferson Stuart Thomas died unexpectedly in his home in Wadsworth, Nevada, because of complications from pneumonia. No one who knew Jefferson would be able to picture him without a dog (the larger the better!) and without his passport in hand ready for his next travel adventure. His travels were worldwide, and he, Barbara, and his sister, Lynne Thomas, also made several pilgrimages, including to Rome and Portugal.

January 29, 2026

Funeral services for Dustin J. Measheaw, 42, of Ogdensburg [NY], will be private. Mr. Measheaw died unexpectedly late Saturday evening, January 24, 2026. Dustin enjoyed playing video games, was an avid sports fan, and cherished the time he spent with his children above all else.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

Leslie Floyd Williams, 62, of Rosedale, Indiana, passed away January 23, 2026, in The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute, IN, after a battle with cancer. He took great pride in his responsibilities and had the utmost respect for the men and women who served our nation.

January 29, 2026

Retired Staff Sgt. Steve LeMaster, age 59, of Lynden [WA], passed away on Jan. 24, 2026, at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital after a battle with cancer. His life stands as a testament to commitment, strength, and the importance of caring for one another.

January 28, 2026

Randall A. Hoffman, 65, Churubusco [IN], died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Churubusco.

No cause of death reported.

January 28, 2026

Alex Blake Jay, age 33, of Stapleton, AL, passed away on January 27, 2026. He loved the outdoors and cherished time hunting with his dad and his special friends.

No cause of death reported.

January 28, 2026

Jack D. Tobias, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, January 27, 2026, at home. He was a skilled hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing pool. Most importantly, Jack was a loving husband, father and brother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

January 27, 2026

Gregory T. Fiore, 58, of Millbury [MA] and formerly Framingham, died suddenly Saturday, January 24, 2026. Hardworking, perseverant and resilient, Greg’s greatest joy in life was time with family especially his children, and most recently his grandson Teddy. He loved music, particularly the band Rush, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching sports, especially the Bruins. Greg will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Greg is preceded in death by his wife Sofia Perez-Tamayo Fiore.

No cause of death reported.

January 27, 2026

Jeanette A. (Fortney) Hull, age 73, of Big Patch, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. To Jeanette, there was no such thing as a stranger. She loved to talk and would strike up a conversation with anyone she met.

No cause of death reported.

January 27, 2026

Richard Mitchell Blair Jr., 65, of Bayside, NY, unexpectedly passed away on January 7, 2026 on the North Fork of Long Island near his home in Cutchogue. Richard had many great qualities, and has left us too soon. He worked researching and writing at the news desks of CNBC, MSNBC, and in the Science Unit at WNET-TV, New York Public Media.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 24:

January 24, 2026

Dexter, ME - Joseph “Joey” “Joe” Messina Jr., 43, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Joey was a hardworking man of integrity who proudly worked alongside his family as a mechanic, following in his father’s footsteps. When Joey wasn’t at the shop, he could be found with friends or family doing what he loved most; riding, racing, or building anything with two wheels, four wheels, or a track--it didn’t matter.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 9:

January 9, 2026

John (Jack) Franklin Cover, Jr., age 69, of Fallston, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, in Bel Air, MD. Jack was born and raised in Baltimore. From an early age, he was interested in reptiles and amphibians, collecting local specimens near his home. Jack was always interested in working at the National Aquarium since its opening in 1981…Jack was hired as a herpetologist in 1987. Jack soon became involved with creating many of the exhibits we see today at the Aquarium, such as the Amazon River Forest, Australia, Blacktip Reef, Living Seashore, Rainforest, and his last project, Harbor Wetlands.

No cause of death reported.

January 9, 2026

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Judy was defiantly a long time Tahoe lover. She moved here from San Francisco in 1969; with her two boys Damon and Sterling Moore. She worked until the day she passed at Harvey’s Resort/Casino, now Caesar’s Republic, for the past 57 years. She started in the Food and Beverage Department and transferred to the Games Department were she worked as a dealer until her last day.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 31:

December 31, 2025

Ashley Dawn Perry, 42, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly December 31, 2025. She was a marketing specialist and a supporting member of the Parkersburg City Council. She enjoyed sunsets and night skies, but most importantly, loved her children dearly and watching them succeed.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (187)

Alberta (39)

British Columbia

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia

Ontario (142)

Former Liberal cabinet minister Kirsty Duncan has died at the age of 59 following a years-long battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 31, 1966, Duncan was elected five times as the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of Etobicoke North between 2008 and 2025. She sat in cabinet for the first term under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, as both minister of science and sport, as well as a brief period as minister for persons with disabilities. Duncan, a former scientist and athlete, took a medical leave on Jan. 26, 2023, but continued to sit as an MP. She did not seek re-election last year.

Researcher’s note - It is ironic that in 1998, Kirsty Duncan, an associate professor of geography at the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, led a team of illustrious professors and scientists from American and British Ivy League universities to Svalbard, Norway, to collect samples of the 1918 influenza virus. The mission was successful and upon return, her team quickly dispersed back to their respective universities, without any accolades and fanfare, presumably to use the samples in biological weapons research. Here’s a sanitised Wikipedia bio: Link

Quebec (8)

UNITED KINGDOM (139)

IRELAND (82)