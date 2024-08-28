MEXICO

15-year-old student dies on his first day of classes at the Colegio de Bachilleres Satélite

August 26, 2024

The morning of this August 26, after returning to classes for the 2024-2025 school year, the death of a 15-year-old student was reported in the College of Baccalaureates campus 5, located on Satellite, Naucalpan de Juárez, when he was already on the steps inside the institution. First versions of what happened indicate that the young man would have died from sudden cardiac arrest. The events occurred in the first hours of class, when the youngest were on the steps of building D, heading to the classroom to take the first class of the day, in that point faded and fell down the stairs. It was the campus medical service staff who reported that the minor died as a result of a heart attack; According to the first reports released by the media, the minor had a clinical history. The institution waits for the expert services to arrive to remove the body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Homeless man dies suddenly in San Mateo Atenco

August 22, 2024

The victim, known as “El Jarocho”, was found dead on a public street; It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack, and the authorities are investigating the case.

No age reported.

Link

They find a dead man in a house west of Torreón

August 22, 2024

The afternoon of Thursday August 22, the local authorities found a body in an advanced state of decomposition within a house located in the colony First Rinconada La Unión. The macabre discovery was made after a report received near the 16:00 hours, in which neighbors alerted to strong smells emanating from a house on Primera Cerrada street. Upon arrival at the place, elements of the state police and agents of the Public Ministry They entered the home, where they found the lifeless body of a 65-year-old man. According to the information collected, the deceased responded to the name of Mario Zúñiga, a pensioner who had not been seen by his neighbors for several days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BARBADOS

Turf club mourns passing of trainer

August 21, 2024

Blanch’s lifeless body was found on the beach around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, the 47-year-old resident of Padmore Village, St Philip was recovered from the scene by another man. He was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. His death plunged the Barbados Turf Club into shock and mourning as fellow turfites remembered a prominent member of the racing community. Turf Club liaison officer Mohommed Mohamad said Blanch died while caring for one of his horses. “We understand that Xavier was swimming one of his horses when he encountered difficulties, leading to this unfortunate incident,” said Mohamad. “It’s a great loss to the racing community.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Man dies of suspected heart attack on public roads Monte Plata

August 21, 2024

A 40-year-old man died this Wednesday while driving in a truck selling chickens on the road in the Boyá municipal district, heading to the Sabana Grande de Boyá municipality, in the Monte Plata province.

Link

COLOMBIA

Victor Roqueme, mayor of Aguachica, Cesar, died : he was battling cancer

August 20, 2024

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in a clinic in Bucaramanga, the mayor of the municipality of Aguachica, Cesar, Víctor Roqueme, died, aged just 26. Roqueme suffered from leukemia, which caused him constant health problems, which had weakened him in recent days and forced him to be hospitalized in Norte de Santander. The Conservative Party issued a statement on the death of the local leader - “The Conservative Party deeply regrets the death of our mayor in the municipality of Aguachica @VictorRomeque who for several months fought against cancer. We send our condolences to his family, friends and the conservatism of Aguachica. Rest in peace,” he posted on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

Link

A young man from Bogotá died during the 'Corona Sunsets' event in Santa Marta: company organizing the event speaks

August 20, 2024

As Nicolás Corredor Correa the young man of 25 years who died in the middle of the ‘Corona Sunsets World Tour ’, held on August 17 in Playa Bonita, Buriticá sidewalk, rural area of Santa Marta. According to information from the relatives, the young Bogota man went to the capital of Magdalena with a group of 20 people to enjoy the music festival. After a while of dancing and fun, Nicolás began to feel bad and from one moment to the next passed out in front of one of the scenarios of the event. Immediately, the young man was transferred to the nearest hospital, but the doctors later reported that unfortunately Corridor arrived without vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

PERU

TikTok’s “Dancing Engineer” dies aged 34 after contracting dengue fever

August 20, 2024

Jainer Moises Pinedo Vargas, 34, also known as TikTok’s “Dancing Engineer,” died on August 18 after suffering respiratory arrest caused by contracting dengue fever. On August 14, Vargas’ condition worsened. Though he was put on a mechanical ventilator and given antibiotics, his condition quickly deteriorated. His fatal infection was caused by the spread of infected mosquitos. On August 1, the Dancing Engineer posted his last TikTok from inside his hospital room. While the TikToker ultimately died from dengue fever, he was also diagnosed with various other illnesses. Not only did he contract pneumonia, which caused his lungs to be surrounded by fluid, but doctors additionally diagnosed him with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

Link

Peruvian journalism in mourning: Víctor Patiño Marca, columnist for 'El Búho', died at age 60

August 22, 2024

Peruvian journalist of great renown in the press, died after fighting cancer for years. He was the most read columnist in Peru with 'Pico TV', with the pseudonym 'El Búho'.

No age reported.

Link

BOLIVIA

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Jorge Alí, lawyer, announcer and actor, dies helpless in Trinidad

August 26, 2024

Jorge Alí Yamal died in Trinidad, this Sunday afternoon, at 71 years of age, sheltered by a parish, abandoned by his family. Yamal practiced law. Before that, he was a radio announcer in Guayaramerín, as well as a television actor in Santa Cruz. In recent years he worked as a free lawyer in Rurrenabaque (Bolivia). He arrived in Trinidad sick a few months ago. He was hospitalized at the Presidente Germán Busch hospital, then at the Nursing Home, where he could not stay for long. He wandered through the city helpless. The police picked him up once wounded, again disoriented, even aggressive. He was screaming for help. He was always grateful to those who extended their hand to him … he was found by volunteers from the parish, who bathed him, dressed him and fed him, although little, because his body rejected food. His legs were swollen, he was unable to walk on his own. He suffered from hypertension and had a heart condition. He died lying on a warm bed, far from his family who turned their backs on him. A friend's daughter mourns him, a day before Bolivia commemorates the Day of the Elderly.

Link

GUYANA

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Autopsy reveals nurse died from combination of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, and lung infection

August 23, 2024

A post-mortem examination has shed light on the causes of death for Wilton Longford Benn, a 63-year-old public health nurse whose body was discovered in a New Amsterdam hotel. Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the autopsy on Friday at Memorial Gardens Crematorium & Funeral Home in Georgetown, determining that Benn’s death was due to a combination of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, and an infection in the lungs. Police were alerted to the scene at approximately 9:02 a.m. Thursday morning, following a report of an unresponsive individual. Emergency medical services arrived shortly after but pronounced Benn dead at the location. Holly Trim, a 38-year-old public health nurse and colleague of Benn, noted that Benn had been recuperating from Dengue fever. Trim and Benn were in Berbice for a supervisory visit to health facilities to review the management of a new HPV vaccine.

Link

BRAZIL

Singer Berg Costa dies at age 32, in João Pessoa: “it was unexpected , he was fine”

August 21, 2024

Berg Costa died this Monday (20), in João Pessoa. The artist, famous in the night bars of the capital of Paraíba, was 32 years old. The cause of death was still being examined, Berg's girlfriend said on social media. Carol Cunha spoke about the death of her boyfriend and said she was without a floor. “Really, it was unexpected. He was fine. I'm groundless. I'm not gonna lie. It is being very difficult”, reported Carol, as verified by the ClickPB.

Link

Tributes to Caxi native Mamão Bass: a celebration of love and music

August 22, 2024

Artists gathered in two concerts to honor bassist Mamão Bassa who died last Sunday (18), in São Luís, at the age of 52, after a brave fight against liver cancer. In two charity events, his friends and admirers transformed the pain of loss into joy, through music, the art he made with love.

Link

Larissa D'Ávila, CEO of a chain of compounding pharmacies in Maceió, dies

August 26, 2024

The CEO of Farmaderm, Larissa D’Avila, aged 43, passed away this Monday, 26th. The announcement was made through a post on the official profile of the compounding pharmacy chain, early this afternoon. The cause of death was not disclosed by the family.

Link

Researcher and historian Jorge Luiz da Cunha dies

August 23, 2024

Historian and researcher Jorge Luiz de Cunha, 65, died in the early hours of Friday at Santa Cruz Hospital. Before hospitalization, the professor was in a clinic due to a neurological disease that was discovered earlier this year. Recognized for his great contribution to historiography and with hundreds of published works, Cunha leaves an important legacy for the study of foreign immigration in Brazil.

Link

Communicator Uvinha dies at age 58 and politicians and journalists mourn

August 25, 2024

Owner of Portal RN Notícias was hospitalized and will be laid to rest from 1 pm to 5 pm this Monday, at Memorial Jardim Santo André. He had been facing liver problems.

Link

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Journalist Adauto Guilherme dies of cancer in Manaus

July 29, 2024

He had been fighting bowel cancer for 5 months.

No age reported.

Link

Journalist Diogo Cortes de Camargo dies, aged 40, in Curitiba; union regrets

August 26, 2024

Diogo Camargo had been fighting lung cancer for three years. In recent months, Diogo, who was in Sao Paulo, returned to Parana due to his health, which deteriorated significantly. Diogo was admitted to the Pilar Hospital in Curitiba.

Link

Journalist Sylvia Távora dies, aged 54

August 23, 2024

She was diagnosed with a brain tumor on July 18 and operated on four days later, removing about 90% of the lesion. Because of the location of the tumor, the rest would be treated with chemotherapy and radiation therapy. However, the tumor evolved into a glioblastoma multiforme. Sylvia had been hospitalized at the Portuguese Hospital in the Paissandu neighborhood in the Central area of Recife for 15 days because of the worsening of her neurological condition. According to friends and family, Sylvia “left serenely without appearing to suffer physically”. Currently, Sylvia was working in the field of handmade jewelry and sustainable clothing, promoting her collection at Fenearte 2024.

Link

Travel agent Wendell Paiva dies after contracting bacterial pneumonia

August 23, 2024

Journalist and travel agent Wendell Paiva, owner of WRT Turismo, died this Friday afternoon, at the age of 47, who was admitted to Paulo Gurgel hospital, in a delicate state of health, after contracting bacterial pneumonia.

Link

Queen of Queens stylist, Junior Manzinny, dies at age 42

August 20, 2024

According to information received by the editorial team, the death was due to respiratory problems.

Link

Former Americana basketball champion Loredana dies

August 25, 2024

Former basketball athlete Loredana Fidelis, from Americana, died this Sunday. She was 43 years old and had her birthday on the day she died. Initial information is of complications due to kidney problems, which affected the heart.

Link

Former Grêmio and Criciúma full-back dies at age 44

August 21, 2024

Former full back who shone at Criciúma and Grêmio died at the age of 44 in the south of Santa Catarina. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Link

Former mayor of Palmitinho, Jair Alberto Albarello, dies at age 67

August 22, 2024

He was fighting pancreatic cancer and was admitted to the City Hospital, in Passo Fundo.

Link

Former councilor Zilda Moraes dies, aged 74

August 24, 2024

Zilda was hospitalized treating a rare cancer at Hospital dos Servidores, in Recife.

Link

Former councilor Francisco Garcez, representative of Boqueirão, dies

August 26, 2024

Neighborhood newspaper owner was councilor for Curitiba between 2009 and 2012. Francisco Garcez died at the age of 61, from cancer.

Link

Itajaí loses Mr. Antenor da Padaria Da Vila

August 22, 2024

Antenor Dezideiro, 73, father of former councilman Rafa Dezideiro, died on Thursday afternoon in Itajaí. The cause of Antenor's death was bone metastasis, resulting from prostate cancer.

Link

Retired UnB professor, José Matsuo Shimoishi dies at age 75

July 23, 2024

Retired professor from the University of Brasília (UnB) José Matsuo Shimoishi (featured photo), 75 years old, died this Sunday (21/7), victim of cancer of the central nervous system.

Link

Seven teachers “died suddenly”:

Teacher Vilma Garcia, former president of APP-Sindicato and former councilor in Maringá, dies of cancer

August 19, 2024

Teacher and former councilor Vilma Garcia, who had been hospitalized a few days ago due to cancer diagnosed just over a month ago, died in a hospital on Monday afternoon, the 19th.

No age reported.

Link

Teacher from Santa Rosa do Piauí dies at age 32 and leaves the city moved

August 23, 2024

Kércya fell ill while exercising at a gym in her hometown, after a long day at work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teacher dies after feeling ill inside school in São Vicente (SP)

August 23, 2024

A science teacher died on the morning of Friday (23), at 46 years old, after passing inside the classroom of the teachers of a state school in Sao Vicente, on the coast. Pricila Zanciani Thomazini was a teacher at EE Professor Zulmira de Almeida Lambert, in the Independence Garden.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teacher from Itapiranga who was fighting lung cancer dies at age 45

August 12, 2024

Educator fought lung cancer and was loved by the entire community. On Monday (12), the teacher Silene Friedrich died at the age of 45 Regional Integrator of Sports of the Regional Coordination of Education of Itapiranga. Silene was battling lung cancer and was a very dear and respected by her colleagues, friends and family.

Link

Teacher at the Municipal Network of Apucarana dies at age 47

August 23, 2024

Died on Friday (23) teacher Neiva da Silva Correia Braz, at 47 years. According to the City of Apucarana, she was an effective servant of the Municipal Education Network and worked at the Municipal Center for Early Childhood Education (CMEI) Jandira Gomes Scarpelini since 2008. The educator’s death was confirmed by family members on social media. The cause of death, however, was not disclosed.

Link

Moju says goodbye to teacher Josemara Fernandes, who dies aged 46

August 22, 2024

Several local bodies and institutions expressed their regret over the loss.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teacher from the municipal network of Araguaína dies at age 43

August 23, 2024

Maiane Marques, a teacher from the municipal network of Araguaina, died at the age of 43 on Friday (23/08). According to the city hall, she was an effective teacher at the Municipal School Leia Raquel Dias Mota, in Vila Ribeiro. The school page even posted a prayer request for Maiane's recovery on August 12th. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Link

Three lawyers “died suddenly”:

Attorney General of Imbé dies at age 49

August 23, 2024

City Hall declared three days of official mourning. Maria Cecilia Berier had been away from her activities for a few months for cancer treatment. She leaves an 18-year-old son.

Link

Lawyer Peter Alexander Lange dies, aged 44

August 20, 2024

The cause of death was not reported. Peter gained prominence as a senior professional working in business law

Link

Lawyer Joice Gonçalves, dies at age 46 in Ivaiporã

August 21, 2024

Lawyer Joice Mara de Oliveira Goncalves dos Santos, 46, died on Wednesday (21) in Ivaipora. According to information from friends victim of a heart attack. Joice was the sister of lawyer Joelma, who works at the Criminal Office of the Ivaipora, mother of Carlos Junior and Maria Eduarda. Joice worked at the Santa Rita Law Firm, but her professional career included years of dedication to the City of Ivaiporã.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luiz Carlos Silveira Martins, known as Cacalo, former president and patron of Grêmio, dies

August 24, 2024

Multi-time champion for the club, and former manager, passed away at the age of 73 in Porto Alegre. He was recently hospitalized for a kidney transplant.

Link

Reserve sergeant dies of cancer at age 60 in Apucarana

July 28, 2024

Reserve sergeant José Edésio Santana, 60 years old, from Apucarana (PR), died after facing cancer this Sunday morning, after around 10 days admitted to Hospital Norte do Paraná (Honpar), in Arapongas.

Link

GM from Jundiaí dies while awaiting heart transplant

August 23, 2024

Buda was a municipal guard for 32 years and for much of that time, he took GM to the jiu-jitsu podiums.

No age reported.

Link

Social worker and artisan, Cenira dies at age 46 in Jacareí

August 24, 2024

Affectionate, sweet, capricious and a woman of great faith. That was the social worker and artisan Cenira Maria da Costa Novais, aged 46, who passed away in Jacareí last Friday (23). The body will be buried this Sunday, at 1 pm, at the Jardim da Paz Cemetery.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Founder of restaurants in São Vicente, Sônia Maria de Oliveira dies at age 71

August 22, 2024

Businesswoman Sônia Maria de Oliveira, owner of the restaurants Danielli, Degustti and Torre Grill, in São Vicente, died last Sunday morning (18), aged 71. Sônia was fighting cancer.

Link

Altemar Santos, owner of the Mais Goiás portal, dies at age 51

August 22, 2024

The businessman had been hospitalized since July and was under intensive care at Hugol.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cinderela Store businessman dies of cancer in Teresina hospital

August 13, 2024

The businessman of the Cinderella Store in Floriano, Edilberto Martins dos Reis, 61, died on the night of last Monday (12/08) in Teresina, where he was receiving cancer treatment. Body is veiled under commotion.

Link

Daughter of a pioneering public servant in Vilhena suffers a heart attack at home and dies at the age of 42 in a private hospital

August 21, 2024

Victim of a heart attack at home, former shopkeeper Aurirúbia Costa Carvalho, aged 42, died this Wednesday afternoon (21) after being admitted to the emergency room at the private hospital Bom Jesus, in Vilhena.

Link

Woman who fulfilled her dream of marrying her ‘childhood sweetheart’ dies while hospitalized with cancer in RO

August 4, 2024

Cristiane was fighting bone cancer and had been hospitalized for less than 20 days in the ICU of a hospital in Ariquemes. The wedding ceremony took place days before she was diagnosed with the disease.

No age reported.

Link

Baby from Palmital dies during transfer to Assis Regional Hospital

August 22, 2024

On the morning of this Thursday, August 22, a seven-month-old baby died while being transferred to the pediatric ICU of the Regional Hospital, in Assis.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two-year-old boy dies in Apucarana and generates commotion

August 20, 2024

Little João Rafael de Lima Santos, aged two, died in the early hours of Tuesday (20) in Apucarana (PR). The boy's death was confirmed by his mother on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Link

10-year-old child dies of dengue fever in Santa Tereza; he was Ana Redivo's cousin

August 23, 2024

The community of Santa Tereza do Oeste had barely absorbed the sadness over the death of nutritionist Ana Redivo, a passenger on VoePass flight 2283, when they received the sad news of the death of little Eduardo Constantini.

Link

Child dies with cancer who mobilized donations in the Araguaia region

July 22, 2024

Luis Fernando Agostinho died at the age of 13 last Thursday (18). He had been undergoing treatment for bowel cancer since 2022.

Link

14-year-old student dies after falling ill during physical education class

August 21, 2024

Samu was called but confirmed the teenager's death. The case occurred in Santo André.

No cause of death reported.

Link

15-year-old teenager found dead

August 21, 2024

Victim was in his home when he was found dead. According to the information released by the Military Police team, the officers received a call to attend to an occurrence where family members had found a teenage boy who was unconscious. Faced with the call, the team went to the address informed to investigate the situation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

17-year-old teenager dies after suffering cardiac arrest at gym

August 22, 2024

Samu was also called and took over the care with the use of resources to reverse the cardiorespiratory arrest.

Link

21-year-old man from Rio Claro dies after brain surgery

August 23, 2024

Nursing technician Alan Alves da Silva, aged 21, recently passed away in Rio Claro (SP) after facing complications in his recovery from brain surgery. The procedure was necessary to remove a tumor discovered in previous exams. Unfortunately, Alan did not resist recovery and died.

Link

Pedro Gabriel, son of sports journalist Weberte Lemos, dies; clubs regret

August 24, 2024

Pedro Gabriel Santos Lemos, son of sports journalist Weberte Lemos, died in the early hours of Saturday (24), at the age of 23. He was fighting lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system, and was hospitalized in a hospital in Fortaleza (CE).

Link

"Zidane" dies at Frei Clemente de Soledade Hospital

August 20, 2024

Known in the Soledadense community for various theft practices in the city, he died, age 23. He fell ill and was taken to Frei Clemente de Soledade Hospital. The cause of death is undetermined and will be confirmed after the autopsy.

Link

Rodeo queen dies of unknown cause at age 24

August 23, 2024

The young Amanda Batista, 24, died on Thursday (22/8), in Green River (GO), of unknown cause. Declared queen of this year's CWC rodeo circuit, the girl who was born in Ipora (GO) had a cardiac arrest and needed to be taken to a hospital intensive care unit (ICU), but could not survive.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Itabunense dies of brain cancer

August 7, 2024

Mateus Nascimento dos Santos, former servant of the municipality of Itabuna, died on Wednesday (7), at the Hospital das Clinicas, in Salvador, where he was hospitalized. He couldn't resist a brain cancer. The youngest son of radio broadcaster Osvaldo Bispo, Mateus was 25 years old, single and lived in Sao Caetano, in Itabuna, where his body will be buried at an undisclosed date.

Link

26-year-old young man dies in Franca: ‘You were a warrior’

July 24, 2024

At the age of 26, Leonardo Dias Figueiredo could not resist the fight against sarcoma, a type of cancer, and died this Tuesday, 23rd, at around 4 pm, in his home, at Residencial Ana Dorothéa, in the South region of Franca.

Link

‘Golden boy’, Mateus dies at age 27 and touches Vale

August 26, 2024

Young Mateus de Moraes, aged 27, died this Sunday (25). He was from Jacareí. The cause of death was not reported.

Link

Trader dies of heart attack during football game

August 22, 2024

Trader Nilson Ferri (59 years old) died on Wednesday night (21) after suffering a heart attack during a football match.

Link

52-year-old man feels ill, falls in the street and dies in Juiz de Fora

August 21, 2024

Victim died on a street in Bairro Santos Anjos. Samu confirmed the death locally and the body was taken to the IML.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cyclist from Gandu dies after falling ill during training on BA-537

August 20, 2024

Silvanei Santos, 37 years old, also known as “Duda”, a cyclist from Gandu, died after feeling ill during training, on Sunday afternoon (18).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Former football player dies aged 74 after serious car accident

August 26, 2024

Tarcirio da Silva Jacob went the wrong way and collided with a pole on Avenida Júlio de Castilho, in Campo Grande.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Businessman from Mato Grosso dies in accident on the BR-060 highway, in Goiás

August 21, 2024

According to preliminary information, Lucas was driving a Volkswagen Saveiro when, for reasons still unknown, he lost control of the vehicle.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies and seven people are injured in head-on collision on PRC-487

August 25, 2024

A serious accident left one man dead and seven others injured, including two children and a baby. The collision was of the frontal type, and happened at the height of kilometer 325 of the PRC-487, in the municipality of Candido de Abreu. The accident was recorded around 19:00 this Saturday (24). One of the vehicles was overcrowded, with six occupants. According to information revealed by the State Highway Police (PRE), which attended the occurrence, the vehicles involved were a Volkswagen Gol CLI and a Fiat Palio Fire. The Goal was moving in a decreasing direction, when it ended up invading the opposite track, hitting the Palio frontally, which was transiting in the opposite direction.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

The driver who caused a collision in Ibiporã dies in hospital

August 24, 2024

The man had been hospitalized since the day of the tragedy, in which a mother and daughter died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies and five other people are injured, on BR-365, in Buritizeiro (MG)

August 22, 2024

A 34-year-old woman died and five others were injured after a crash involving four cars on the BR-365 in Buritizeiro on Wednesday night (21), in northern Minas Gerais. According to information released by SAMU, the team provided first aid to four patients who were at the site: a man, 41 years old, was thrown out of the car and suffered multiple fractures; a woman, 52, who had a fracture in the leg and left arm; a woman, 32, and a man, without identification, who had abdominal pain. Leide Dayane Soares de Almeida, 34, who was in the passenger seat of one of the vehicles, was stuck to the hardware. She died on the spot. The causes of the accident must be investigated.

Link

Man is found fallen and dies in Ji-Paraná hospital

August 26, 2024

At the time of help, the 44-year-old man identified as Milton was almost drowning in his own vomit. Intubation was performed, but around 1 am this Sunday (25), Milton died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Safety management technician dies after cardiac arrest in Barra do Garças

August 22, 2024

Public and private security management technician José Wilton Dias dos Santos, 39 years old, was buried on Wednesday (21/8) in Barra do Garças-MT. He died as a result of a cardiac arrest at home.

Link

Son of pioneers dies at age 37 in Cerejeiras hospital

August 19, 2024

Izac José da Silva, 37, from Cerejeiras, died on Monday afternoon (19) at the São Lucas municipal hospital, in the city of Cerejeiras. According to information obtained by the reporting team of the electronic portal Gazeta Rondonia, Izac was working on the construction work of a power plant, located at BR 435, rural area of the municipality of Cerejeiras, when he felt severe chest pains and was rescued to the hospital Sao Lucas, where he received the first medical care. His clinical condition worsened and progressed to cardiorespiratory arrest, the medical staff on duty tried resuscitation by various methods, but unfortunately did not resist, dying.

No cause of death reported.

Link

After fighting cancer for almost three years, Rubinho Furlan dies at the age of 39

August 11, 2024

After two years and 8 months of fighting cancer, Rubinho Furlan passed away at the age of 39, at 2:30 am this Sunday (11). Rubinho made the fight public as a warning to the disease in February 2022, where he reported surgical procedures for tumor removal and chemotherapy to contain adenocarcinoma that was diagnosed in the intestine and migrated to the liver, in a process known as metastasis.

Link

Francano dies at age 30 after battling cancer

August 21, 2024

Franca's social networks were taken over in the last few hours by farewell tributes to Franca's Helder da Silva Pereira, aged 30, who died this Tuesday, 20, after fighting cancer.

Link

Sebastião Venâncio Dias dies

August 22, 2024

Sebastião Venâncio Dias, known as Nego Venâncio, aged 74, died today, at around 4 am, at Hospital São Lucas, a victim of cancer that was discovered around 20 days ago, according to his nephew Carreirinha.

Link

Sales representative dies of cancer at age 53 in Campo Maior

August 1, 2024

Luís Carlos had been facing a difficult battle against pancreatic cancer, diagnosed approximately six months ago. The disease, known for its aggressiveness, required intense treatment and constant care during this period.

Link

Mourning in Vitória da Conquista: Sara Lima Sousa passed away at the age of 39

August 22, 2024

It is with deep regret that we report the death of Sara Lima Sousa, at the age of 39, a victim of health complications. Sara left at the Hospital das Clínicas de Conquista, leaving a huge gap in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luciana Maria Gonçalves Silva, aged 45

August 21, 2024

Burial this Wednesday (21/08), in Patrocínio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

URUGUAY

Uruguayan citizen found dead near park in Peru: Friends thought he was sleeping

August 25, 2024

His friend initially discovered the body thinking he was asleep due to the extreme cold in the area. Gabriel worked as a windshield wiper at Juliaca Mall 1 and 2, according to information provided by his friend. The presence of experts and competent authorities at the scene allowed the body to be removed and its transfer to the morgue of the Legal Medical Division of the Public Ministry. There, an autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact causes of his death and to clarify the circumstances in which the body was found.

No age reported.

Link

ARGENTINA

Goodbye to a legend: the tragic death of Mauro Giménez leaves his followers in mourning

August 24, 2024

The world of Argentine rock is in mourning after the tragic news of the death of Mauro Giménez, known as "Ave", at the age of 50 in the city of Tandil. The musician, recognized for being part of the emblematic band Venenosos Rolls, left a void in the hearts of his followers and colleagues. His sudden departure has shocked all those who had the opportunity to share moments with him, whether on stage or in the audience.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pain for the death of Diego Silva, renowned musician and cultural worker

August 24, 2024

Diego Silva died this Saturday at midnight after fainting while working on the stage of the National Snow Festival at the Civic Center. Silva had turned 45 the same Saturday. He was born in the town of San Ramón, Canelones, Uruguay, and was a candombe percussionist, as well as a specialist in light and sound, armed with settings, and a cultural manager.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorenzo Natali passed away

August 22, 2024

The renowned radio journalist and provincial deputy (UCR) Lorenzo Natali (67) passed away on Wednesday night, after being hospitalized for a stroke he suffered in February of this year.

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

Pablo Montesi, federal judge of San Francisco, died

August 21, 2024

He was 54 years old. He was admitted to a sanatorium in Córdoba for an infectious condition a month ago and was discharged on Tuesday. Hours later he decompensated and died.

Link

Tragedy in Chubut: a 19-year-old girl died while playing in the Women's Futsal Tournament

August 25, 2024

The victim was identified as Fátima Ñanculeo, a native of Paso de Indios. Reportedly, the young woman was unbalanced while playing and, despite having been immediately transferred to the hospital, she unfortunately lost her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A fisherman suffered a heart attack and died in the Paseo del Río area

August 26, 2024

The unfortunate episode occurred yesterday, Sunday, around three in the afternoon, "in the boat launch area," on the banks of the Paraguay River.

No age reported.

Link