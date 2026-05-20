A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (108)

May 18, 2026

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman, who discovered the bloody glove in the O.J. Simpson murder case and later torpedoed the prosecution with his use of the n-word, is dead. Sources tell TMZ Mark died from an aggressive form of throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with last year. Mark had been hospitalized for about a week before he died. He had done some cancer treatment, but made the final decision to stop. He was 74.

May 18, 2026

American voice actor Tom Kane has died at the age of 64. The news of his death was announced by Galactic Productions. According to representatives, he died at a hospital in Kansas City [MO] due to complications following a stroke. Kane is best known as the voice of Master Yoda in the “Star Wars” universe.

May 15, 2026

Former child star Keith Thibodeaux is mourning the loss of fellow actor Dennis Rush [above, sitting], his longtime friend and former co-star from The Andy Griffith Show. Thibodeaux, who famously played Little Ricky on I Love Lucy under the stage name Richard Keith, shared the news in an emotional Facebook post alongside a photo of the two actors together at a fan event. “I just got word that my old buddy Dennis Rush, a fine actor and a great friend, passed away,” Thibodeaux wrote. “What a shock.” He continued by remembering Rush’s connection to The Andy Griffith Show, where the two appeared together as part of Opie Taylor’s (Ron Howard) circle of childhood friends. Thibodeaux also revealed that he had recently prayed with Rush after learning of his leukemia diagnosis. “I’m just glad that I was able to pray with him last month at one of the festivals when he found out that he was diagnosed with leukemia,” he added. “Mayberry has lost a great citizen and a great friend!”

No age reported.

May 13, 2026

More details surrounding Donald Gibb’s final days are coming to light. One day after the Revenge of the Nerds star’s family confirmed his death at the age of 71, his son Travis Gibb told TMZ that his dad was battling throat cancer and had suffered a heart attack before he died. However, despite Donald’s heart attack occurring in the weeks before his death, Travis attributed his cause of death to cancer. Travis previously told the outlet that Donald died at his home in Texas surrounded by family. Donald first rose to fame in 1984, playing in Revenge of the Nerds alongside Timothy Busfield and the late Robert Carradine. His tall stature and muscular physique quickly landed him more tough-guy roles, including 1987’s Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise and 1988’s Bloodsport with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

May 14, 2026

Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim has suffered a devastating tragedy after the loss of her beloved mom, Esme Banker-Kim. Pari, 24, was introduced on Season 3 [2025] of the hit Netflix series alongside her mom, who was battling Stage 4 breast cancer that had recently returned. Following a brave cancer battle, a Netflix source confirmed to The U.S. Sun that Esme has passed away at the age of 61.

May 13, 2026

Fox News contributor and comedian Kat Timpf is mourning the sudden death of her father, Daniel “Dad Timpf” Timpf. The television personality shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that her father died “very unexpectedly” on May 7 at age 69. Kat shared that her father was “seemingly strong” and “healthy” leading up to his sudden passing,

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Portland, OR - The director who focused on those who “society puts an X through,” was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, his wife, ‘Wild’ author Cheryl Strayed, revealed. Lindstrom was diagnosed with what Strayed referred to as a “fatal illness” just two weeks prior to his death. Progressive supranuclear palsy is a frontotemporal disorder caused by damage to nerve cells in areas of the brain that control thinking and body movements. PSP has some symptoms similar to those of Parkinson’s disease and affecting walking and balance.

May 12, 2026

Russell Garrett, an actor with Broadway credentials and a director with many regional credits who was the last artistic director of Foothills Theatre Company from late 2005 to 2009, died on April 18. Garrett, who was 66 and lived in Boston [MA], died unexpectedly, according to an obituary. Garrett was directing right up to the end and his last show at the Majestic Theater in West Springfield has been so popular its run has been extended.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

Alex Bartlett, of Wappingers Falls [NY], died unexpectedly, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched Monday, May 11, to support his husband, Vincent Cuccia. More information about his death was not immediately available. Bartlett worked extensively in Broadway wardrobe departments, including serving as wardrobe supervisor for productions such as Heart of Rock and Roll, Left on Tenth, and Gutenberg! The Musical, according to his social media profiles. Outside the theater world, Bartlett was known as the designer and co-owner of Planet Pepper, a New York-based drag wardrobe and performance apparel company famous for its “Astrobooty” hip and butt padding designs popular in drag performance circles.

No age reported.

May 18, 2026

Ike Willis has died. Best known for his long stint as a vocalist (and occasional guitarist and percussionist) in Frank Zappa’s band, Willis was seventy. Former Zappa bass guitarist Arthur Barrow reported that Willis, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, died last night. Born Isaac Willis on November 12, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri, Willis met Zappa when he was a student at St. Louis’s Washington University in the 1970s. Likely on October 2, 1977 at Zappa’s concert at Washington University’s Quadrangle, Willis volunteered to work as a roadie. He introduced himself to Zappa and offered his services as a vocalist. A short time later, he successfully auditioned for Zappa’s band in California and was part of almost every Zappa tour (and many recording projects) until 1988, when Zappa suddenly fired most of his band (including Willis) mid-tour due to complicated internecine conflicts that had developed. Willis joined Zappa’s band (which included Barrow at the time) for a tour that commenced in August 1978. For some reason, he suddenly left the tour on October 15, the day after a show at The University of Maryland at College Park, but he returned at the beginning of 1979. He sat out Zappa’s tours of 1981 and 1982 so he could be present for the birth and infancy of his children, but he returned in 1984 and was present for every remaining regular rock concert for the rest of Zappa’s too-short life and career.

May 16, 2026

Dennis Locorriere, the frontman of 1970s band Dr Hook, has died at 76 following a “long and courageous battle” with kidney disease, his management confirmed. Locorriere performed alongside Ray Sawyer, who died in 2019. The group, initially called Dr Hook & The Medicine Show until 1975, achieved widespread fame with tracks such as “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”, “Sylvia’s Mother”, and “When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman”.

May 12, 2025

Legendary rock producer Jack Douglas has died at the age of 80. According to a statement from his family, he passed away peacefully on Monday night, May 11. Douglas’s daughter, Sarah, also confirmed her father’s death to Rolling Stone, adding he died from complications from lymphoma. With 40 gold and platinum records and several lifetime achievement awards to his name, Douglas has played an integral role in the creation of the most celebrated music ever crafted.

Researcher’s note - Jack Douglas was seen looking healthy in Liverpool, UK, during Beatleweek, in August 2019. In 2021 and 2022, Douglas was working in music studios, during a time when many required COVID “vaccinations”. The musical talent Douglas worked with included the Detroit Youth Choir, whose album Rockspell Douglas produced in 2022. The Detroit Youth Choir were part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Vaccine [sic] Mobilization Event in July of 2021: https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/remarks-the-vice-president-vaccine-mobilization-event-detroit-michigan

May 12, 2026

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at age 29. Clarke’s death was announced Tuesday by the Grizzlies and his agency, Priority Sports. A cause of death was not announced. The Grizzlies said in a statement that they “are heartbroken by the tragic loss” of Clarke. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten,” the team said. Priority Sports said in a statement that it is “just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.”

Update to our May 6 report:

May 16, 2026

Josh Mauro’s cause of death has been revealed. The former NFL defensive end, 35, died from an acute combination of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol intoxication, according to online records from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner obtained by KKCO 11, AZFamily and the New York Post. Authorities deemed the manner of his death an accident. Josh’s family announced his death on Tuesday, April 28, after the former Cardinals player was found unresponsive in his Arizona home.

May 12, 2026

Jason Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay player who served as a global ambassador for the sport for the past decade, has died of brain cancer, his family said Tuesday. He was 47. Collins told ESPN in November that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. He traveled to Singapore this past winter to receive experimental treatments not yet authorized in the United States. Those treatments were effective enough for him to return home, attend NBA All-Star Weekend events in Los Angeles and go to a game at his alma mater, Stanford. But the cancer returned recently, and Collins died peacefully at his Los Angeles [CA] home, surrounded by his family.

May 12, 2026

CLEVELAND, OH - Bob Tayek, the longtime public address announcer at Progressive Field who spent nearly three decades as the voice of the ballpark, has died, the Guardians announced on Tuesday. He was 75. On April 4, the Guardians announced Tayek would be stepping away from the mic for at least the first half of the campaign due to recent health challenges, and was expected to return once back on his feet.

Researcher’s note – Cleveland Guardians issue vaccine [sic] mandate for team employees: https://fansided.com/2021/11/24/cleveland-guardians-vaccine-mandate-details/

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

Michael Clemente, the longtime TV executive and producer who spent nearly three decades at ABC News and served as a chief deputy to Roger Ailes at Fox News, has died. He was 70. Clemente died suddenly Thursday at his home in Garrison, New York, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Researcher’s note - Fox News implemented a strict internal COVID-19 policy requiring employees to either be vaccinated [sic] or undergo daily testing, a move praised by the White House in September 2021.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

May 13, 2026

Michael William Schroeder was a son, a brother, a friend, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a writer, a journalist, an entrepreneur, a fisherman, a golfer, a tennis player, a chef, and a rabid Penn State football fan. He died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, at the age of 74. He and Gen moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2008.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

May 17, 2026

A wave of grief has swept through the Punjabi community in California following the sudden demise of Gurinder Singh Gary Khaira, who passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 38. Gurinder Singh “Gary” Khaira, son of Kuldeep Singh Khaira and nephew of Dharminder Singh Mana, was serving as a professor at Clovis Community College and was widely respected for his dedication to education, warm personality and close ties with the Punjabi community. Family members and friends described him as a humble and kind-hearted individual whose untimely passing has left many in shock and mourning.

Researcher’s note – SCCCD to Mandate Vaccinations [sic] Beginning October 15: The decision affects all District employees, students, contractors, and members of the public visiting any campus of the District. This includes, but is not limited to, indoor and outdoor facilities at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst, and the Career & Technology Center: https://www.cloviscollege.edu/news/2021/scccd-mandates-vaccines.html

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

May 18, 2026

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – The Shenendehowa Central School District community is mourning the loss of a longtime educator. According to an announcement from the district, high school orchestra director and music teacher Joseph Gumpper [55] died unexpectedly over the weekend. he school said he dedicated to his entire career to teaching music and to Shenendehowa. He also served as the Empire State Youth Orchestra’s String Orchestra conductor.

Researcher’s note - GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS: Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees-with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]-Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Warren, ME - We have lost another angel. Cheryl (Cherry) Isabelle Short-Lee, 75, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, from a brain aneurysm on April 3, 2026. Cherry was a founding member of the Ashwood Waldorf School in Rockport. She earned her early childhood degree and ran a very popular kindergarten at her home on the St. George River in Warren. She spent her life serving and helping others and had a large following of loving friends, both young and old.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

May 18, 2026

DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. - A profound sense of grief has settled over Marshall County High School following the sudden and unexpected passing of Coach Kevin Driver [51], a fixture of the school’s baseball program whose influence on young athletes spanned more than a decade.

No cause of death reported.

May 16, 2026

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. - A member of the Stuart W. Cramer baseball coaching team died Friday after collapsing on a field in Cleveland County, town officials say. Casey McMillen passed suddenly, Principal Jessica Steiner confirmed. “No words can describe our feelings of shock and sadness as we deal with this tragic loss,” Steiner said in a statement. “Without question, he will be greatly missed.” McMillen was also a teacher at Mount Holly Middle School.

Researcher’s note – ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner [a 45-year-old teacher from Winston-Salem]: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article252363803.html

No age or cause of death reported.

May 14, 2026

Dean Louis Schrauben, age 68, of Fowler, MI, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 14, 2026, at McLaren Northern Michigan, Petoskey, MI. Guided by deep faith and genuine kindness, he lived a life rooted in service, family, and community. His love of youth sports led him to officiate and coach. What he enjoyed most about coaching was helping players to develop not only as athletes but also emphasizing character on and off the court.

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

May 17, 2026

MEXIA, Texas - Four-year-old Kaisa Leigh Miller was laid to rest Sunday, just one year after she was diagnosed with cancer. At just 3 years old she was diagnosed with cancer, having to undergo brain surgery and then radiation. On May 12th, after a long and hard fight, Kaisa passed away.

Reported on May 10:

May 10, 2026

Ajani Jermaine Raymond Samuels, 5, of Bronx, New York, died Sunday, May 10, 2026. Ajani was an energetic, loving child who was always smiling. He enjoyed playing, organizing things and loved to color. His short time on earth leaves a lasting impact on all who were blessed to know him.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

Madison, TN - Kingston Lewis McWilliams (Sunny), beloved son of Ashley Hickman, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2026. Kingston was a loving, imaginative, and energetic force. He was a constant acrobat, climbing, jumping, tumbling, or dancing. He created 3-dimensional models from paper and cardboard. Kingston loved all kinds of music. He had imaginary dance parties in his room with his stuffies in attendance. Kingston would have graduated from kindergarten on May 18 with the “Most Improved Student Award” and was excited about summer and becoming a “grader” next year. More than anything, Kingston loved his mother.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Bella Rose Chapman, age 12, of Zanesville, Ohio, who passed away on May 10, 2026. Bella attended school at West Muskingum and enjoyed playing volleyball at school with her friends.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

May 14, 2026

Schaumburg, Illinois - A suburban community is rallying around the parents of a 14-year-old girl who died suddenly this week after suffering a brain aneurysm. Madlin “Cookie” Cerny was already a trailblazer in her freshman year Schaumburg High School, leaving her mark on history as the first girl to make the school’s baseball team. She died Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm on Friday and falling into a coma.

May 15, 2026

Mia Kayden Webster went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, sunset on May 2, 2026. Sunrise on April 5, 2008, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a cherished and beloved daughter. Mia was a vibrant and creative young woman whose love for dance and music reflected her bright spirit and individuality which made her a source of light to her family and friends. She was on the brink of an exciting new chapter in her life, set to graduate from Glen Burnie High School on June 5, 2026, a milestone she had worked hard to reach.

No cause of death reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

May 12, 2026

The National Park Service announced on May 12 that the body of an Arizona State University student who had been missing for nearly two weeks at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered. Sandarsh Krishna, 26, was found May 9 below the rim near Verkamp’s Visitor Center, which is on the South Rim’s Rim Trail just east of the El Tovar Hotel, according to an NPS news release. Before discovering his body, the most promising piece of evidence retrieved was Krishna’s backpack, which contained the clothing that he had packed to continue the trip in Las Vegas. Krishna’s family told the Arizona Republic that he was on track to receive a master’s degree in computer science from Arizona State University this month and already had a job lined up for after he graduated. He embarked on a last-minute trip to the Grand Canyon to celebrate the accomplishment. On April 27, he called his mother, letting her know of his plans to continue the trip in Las Vegas. That call was the last time a family member heard from him.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

May 16, 2026

Denver, Colorado - One of Denver County Court’s longest-serving judges, Andre Rudolph, died unexpectedly on Friday, court officials said Saturday afternoon. He was 59 years old. Additional information about what caused Rudolph’s death was not immediately available, county court spokesperson Carolyn Tyler said.

Researcher’s Note – Denver to lift vaccine [sic] requirement for city employees: https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/denver-vaccine-requirement/73-058e6217-c7a3-4ccf-be1d-677a5389ace7

An accountant “died suddenly”:

May 15, 2026

Stephanie G. Titterton passed suddenly on May 12, 2026, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Gloucester Twp., NJ. Age 23. She was a graduate of Highland High School, Class of 2020. Stephanie was the Highland Tartan mascot, President of the National Honor Society and was on the Tennis, Lacrosse, and Swim teams. She went on to obtain both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Loyola University. In Baltimore, Stephanie continually gave her time for those less fortunate by volunteering for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) as well as tutoring at Govans Elementary School. Currently, Stephanie was working as an Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Researcher’s Note – Loyola to Require Students to Be ‘Fully Vaccinated’ [sic] Against COVID Before Fall Semester: https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/loyola-to-require-students-to-be-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-before-fall-semester/2493304/

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

May 13, 2026

Heather Ann McKelvey, 35, of both Malvern, PA, and Huntington Beach, CA, passed away on May 13, 2026, at City of Hope Hospital in Duarte, CA. Heather attended Arcadia University earning a bachelor’s in biology and taking full advantage of their study abroad opportunities. She did her study abroad in Ireland and traveled all across Europe. She completed a post-baccalaureate at Keck Graduate Institute in Pre-Med. This led to her path taking her to Fort Lauderdale, FL, where she attended and graduated medical school from Nova Southeastern University earning her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.). During medical school she joined the US Navy and upon graduation received the rank of Lieutenant. She was selected for residency in Emergency Medicine at Arrowhead Regional Hospital and completed 2 years of training before her untimely death. Due to her enthusiastic energy, her fellow residents and interns nicknamed her “Resident Sunshine”. During Heather’s battle with cancer, she became very involved with the sarcoma adventure group, First Descents. During treatment, she went ice picking, kayaking, and hiking with First Descents where on one trip she earned the name “Lala” for her energetic and bright personality.

Researcher’s note: McKelvey was probably attending Nova Southeastern University during the time of the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandates (January 24, 2022 - May 31, 2023). As a Florida school, NSU did not mandate the “vaccine” to attend classes, but the CMS mandate applied to NSU students at their clinical rotation sites, which they had to complete to earn their degrees. Also, if McKelvey was in the Navy between late 2021 and early 2023, she would have been subject to the DOD COVID “vaccine” mandate: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination https://www.navy.mil/DesktopModules/ArticleCS/Print.aspx?PortalId=1&ModuleId=523&Article=2930209

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

May 16, 2026

The frantic, multi-jurisdictional search for a missing Kenyan-born nurse in Minnesota has ended in devastating tragedy, plunging the global diaspora community into mourning just hours before her twin daughters were scheduled to graduate from university. Jessica Akersid Omoke, a 51-year-old registered nurse at Allina Health, was found deceased in Maple Grove following an agonizing three-day disappearance that captivated the local community and her homeland. The Crystal Police Department maintains an active, ongoing investigation, meticulously retracing her final movements and analyzing available forensic data. The findings of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will be critical in determining whether foul play, a sudden medical emergency, or other tragic factors contributed to her untimely passing.

Researcher’s note – Friday marks the deadline for Allina Health employees to be vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Logan, UT - With deeply heavy hearts but a lifetime of beautiful memories, we announce the passing of our beloved Maria de la Luz Garcia, who left us on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. She passed away peacefully at home, wrapped in the profound love of her family, exactly where she wanted to be, after a courageous and graceful battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Maria’s heart was too big to limit her care only to her family. For 20+ years, she dedicated her life to taking care of others in the healthcare field. She worked tirelessly to advance her career, starting out as a Medical Assistant (MA) before achieving her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse (RN). Maria brought comfort and healing to countless lives on the Med-Surg unit at Logan Regional Hospital, and later found a profound calling at the Cancer Center. To know Maria was to know joy. She was a woman who wore a brilliant smile everywhere she went, bringing an infectious positivity into every room, no matter the challenges she faced.

Researcher’s note: If Garcia was working at Logan Regional Hospital, either their Med-Surg unit or Cancer Center between early 2022 and May 31, 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, per mandates from both CMS and Intermountain Health, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination https://universe.byu.edu/2021/10/28/intermountain-healthcare-announced-vaccine-requirements-for-employees/

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

May 17, 2026

TYLER, Texas - The Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association is mourning the loss of Driver Engineer Scott Starkey [50] following his courageous battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. In a statement shared Sunday, the association remembered Starkey as a dedicated firefighter, mentor and friend who made a lasting impact on the Tyler Fire Department and the East Texas community.

May 15, 2026

CHICAGO, IL - The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of CFD Engineer Steven Decker, who died Thursday during a training exercise on Chicago’s North Side. Decker was a 30-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and was due to retire in November. The 61-year-old firefighter was an engineer assigned to Engine 71 at California and Devon in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were conducting annual equipment tests in the 6600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when Decker suffered a “medical emergency,” fire officials said on social media. Decker was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.

Researcher’s note – City of Chicago Employees Fired For Refusing COVID Vaccine [sic] Must Be Reinstated, Judge Rules: https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/city-of-chicago-employees-fired-for-refusing-covid-vaccine-must-be-reinstated-judge-rules/3124419/

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

Maine - Harpswell Fire Administrator Mike Drake, a lifelong firefighter and leader at multiple departments on the Midcoast, died unexpectedly last weekend at the age of 52. Drake was also the town’s emergency management agent and fire warden. His full-time job was split between administrative duties and regular shifts as a firefighter. He had a 25-year career as a full-time firefighter and paramedic for the city of Bath, as well as a part-time gig as an instructor for a regional fire academy. In addition to his work as a teacher of prospective firefighters, he was a trainer of trainers - at annual conventions in Indiana, he schooled would-be instructors from across North America.

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

COLONIE, NY – Tyler B. Collins, 25, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2026. Tyler worked as an EMT for Mohawk Ambulance, Malta Stillwater EMS and Nassau Ambulance. At age 18, Tyler started working at Albany Medical Center Hospital in patient transport which sparked the flame for his love of helping and serving others. He then took a job as an ER tech during the pandemic before moving on to become an EMT.

Researcher’s Note – Albany Medical Center Vaccination [sic] Mandate Update: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 3:

May 3, 2026

Zachary (Zac) Ryan Reynolds, 41, of Wake, VA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2026. He was an employee of Gloucester County Library & Teen Coordinator. He loved books, was an avid reader, so the library became his favorite job. He was a member of the Community Emergency Response Team. He loved cars and tinkering with them too.

No cause of death reported.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

May 16, 2026

The Craven County [NC] Sheriff’s Office is mourning the heartbreaking and sudden loss of one of its own after Sergeant Margie “Nikki” Koonce [52] of New Bern passed away at her home on Friday, May 15, 2026. The devastating announcement was made on the department’s Facebook by Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, who described Sergeant Koonce as a respected law enforcement officer who dedicated her life to protecting and serving the community.

Researcher’s note – ‘I still don’t believe it.’ NC announces first $1 million vaccine [sic] lottery winner: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article252363803.html

No cause of death reported.

May 14, 2026

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. The Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon that its friend and colleague, Marty Golightly [54], passed away from a medical emergency which occurred while he was at home. Marty was serving as a Bosque County Patrol Sergeant, while his wife, Brandi, serves as a dispatcher.

No cause of death reported.

May 14, 2026

A New Jersey State Trooper from Cape May Court House died suddenly on Friday, May 8, according to his obituary. No cause of death is given. Phillip Smith, 41, was a U.S. Army vet who later joined the National Guard and the New Jersey State Police and spent ten years as a trooper.

Researcher’s note – Murphy orders vaccination [sic] requirement for all N.J. state workers, including at public colleges: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/08/murphy-orders-vaccination-requirement-for-all-nj-state-workers-including-at-public-colleges.html

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

The Metro Nashville [TN] Police Department is mourning the loss of West Precinct Lieutenant Matt Pylkas, a longtime officer and supervisor who served the department for more than three decades. According to the West Precinct, Lieutenant Pylkas died Thursday morning, May 7, at his Nashville home following a medical emergency. He was a 31-year veteran of the police department.

No age or cause of death reported.

A California prison guard “died suddenly”:

May 11, 2026

Raul Carrillo, a correctional officer at Kern Valley State Prison, passed away May 7, 2026. He worked for the department for 23 years. Carrillo began his career with the department in January 2003 and reported to Salinas Valley State Prison. In June 2006, he transferred to Kern Valley State Prison, where he remained until his passing.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

May 15, 2026

Family of a Leavenworth [KS] woman who died in a crash on Interstate 35 in Olathe Tuesday said she suffered a medical emergency while driving just before the crash. Rhiannon Rodriguez, 43, a wife and a mother of three children, died in the crash on southbound Interstate 35 near the West 167th Street overpass. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Rodriguez’s vehicle went into a ditch, hit a tree and a concrete embankment and caught on fire.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA CO., PA - New details have been released following a fatal crash Monday night in Columbia County that left one woman dead and another person injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Bloomsburg, the crash happened around 8:42 p.m. along the 6000 block of Park Road in Briar Creek Borough. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling south toward West Front Street when it failed to navigate a left-hand curve and went off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck several trees before overturning. Crews at the scene Monday night said they believed the deceased woman may have had a medical emergency. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner.

No age or cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

The family of a beloved Stratford [CT] resident is mourning his death. Derrick Williams, 48, died on May 2. Officials say that two weeks earlier, Williams suffered cardiac arrest while driving. They say he crashed in the Stratford BJ’s parking lot. Remembered as a “star” who ran the Connecticut Prison Shuttle Service, Williams also worked in real estate. He was lauded by his family for having “a calm presence and endlessly giving spirit.”

A business exec “died suddenly”:

May 15, 2026

Summit, New Jersey - Moody’s executive James Eck has died unexpectedly of a heart attack on May 7, 2026, aged 55. Eck had spent more than two decades at Moody’s Investors Service, joining the company in September 2001 and building a distinguished career as a credit analyst focused on US and Bermuda-based specialty insurers, reinsurers and financial guarantors. According to a statement shared with Intelligent Insurer, Eck died while travelling for business.

Researcher’s Note – NYC Private Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate Will End Nov. 1, 2022: https://www.hsfkramer.com/en_US/insights/2022-09/nyc-private-sector-vaccine-mandate-will-end-nov-1-2022

May 13, 2026

Matthew Sullivan changed his life and the lives of others for the better. The 41-year-old from Concord [NH] had been sober for five years. He was a constant presence at the gym, texting others messages of motivation, pushing them to get physically and mentally stronger. He was diagnosed with epilepsy at 33, which prevented him from driving. After staying seizure free, he regained the freedom behind the wheel and bought a Jeep. He would have turned 42 on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Sullivan died unexpectedly last month. Instead of celebrating his birthday, his friends and family are coping with his sudden loss. He was known around the city after working at UPS, Planet Fitness, and at Smokeshow Barbeque. His parents were teachers.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

A memorial event has been announced for a Sarasota [FL] restaurateur who recently passed away unexpectedly at age 34, shortly after opening his latest labor of love. Along with Jeffrey Karasawa and Jason Klamson, Samuel Ray co-owned Hanami in Sarasota’s Rosemary District, as well as Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill in Lakewood Ranch and formerly in downtown Sarasota. Ray died on April 25, only about two weeks after Hanami opened.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - A Pittsburgh family is raising money to bring the body of their loved one home after she suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Carolyn Russel’s sisters said that she became ill during a family trip to Punta Cana, per WPXI. They said the problems started just days into their weeklong vacation. “We went on an excursion to see some monkeys and then on the way back, she threw up,” Russel’s sister Patricia Powell recalled. Days later, the family believes, Russel experienced a diabetic emergency, which caused her to go into cardiac arrest at the hospital. Russel remained there on a ventilator, the family said, as, at first, they tried to raise the funds to bring her back to the U.S. for treatment. On May 12, the family updated the GoFundMe with the sad news that Russel had “passed away due to her going back into cardiac arrest. We are currently still in need of financial help so that our Family is able to fly her body home.”

No age reported.

May 12, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Delta employee who died while working is suspected of suffering a medical event before his death on Thursday, according to a report from the Ninth Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Daniel Maldonado. The medical examiner’s office said Maldonado was operating a Delta aircraft tug at work when he reportedly suffered a medical emergency, causing the tug to crash into the underside of a jetway bridge. He then became trapped between the two, resulting in severe abdominal injuries, according to the report. The medical examiner’s office said Maldonado had a history of heart issues, which previously caused him to be out of work for one year.

Researcher’s note – Delta Airlines to Require “Unvaccinated” Employees to Pay Higher Premiums: Legal? Maybe. Smart policy? Not So Much: https://chir.georgetown.edu/delta-airllines-unvaccinated-employees/

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

A GoFundMe launched by the Saddle Brook [NJ] resident’s sister, Kristina Brennan, had raised $14,285 as of Monday afternoon, May 18. “My brother Justin passed away suddenly, leaving us all in shock and heartbreak,” Kristina wrote on the fundraiser page.

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

Baltimore, MD - Natasha Guynes, an advocate for young women experiencing complex trauma, died Saturday evening, the nonprofit she founded said on social media. She was 45. Details regarding memorial services will be shared soon, according to a HER Resiliency Center social media post, which did not provide the cause of death. After going through a 12-step recovery program, Guynes earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and worked several years on Capitol Hill, according to the nonprofit, starting at the office of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She founded HER Resiliency Center in 2015, and her organization expanded into a brick-and-mortar space in Fells Point in 2023. The center serves women 18 to 25 years old, using a holistic approach to support those dealing with poverty, substance use, homelessness and sexual exploitation, according to the organization’s website. Last year, the center sued Gov. Wes Moore’s administration, alleging the Office of Crime Prevention and Policy withheld reimbursements for money spent on victim services.

May 18, 2026

Port Leyden, NY - Helen E. (McCauley) Hoffert, 65, of Hunkins Road, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. In March of 2026, Helen was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, of which she fought with courage and unwavering strength. She was a hard worker, a loyal friend and possessed a heart of gold.

May 18, 2026

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cindy (Murphy) Southward, who was born on January 10, 1979, in Ashland, Kentucky. Cindy left us suddenly and unexpectedly on May 15, 2026, in Washington Court House, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

Jesse Joseph Gaughran, 54, died unexpectedly in April at his home in San Diego CA. A graduate of Liberty High School, Jesse worked primarily in the food service industry.

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Towson, MD - My good friend, big brother, fellow engineer and producer who always looked out for me and supported all my endeavors... Herbert Basnight aka Mixmaster Wiz ... Life is unpredictable and noone foresaw this... my sincerest condolences to your wife, children, family and loved ones. You will be missed dearly my Brother.

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Daniel Keith Justice of Eau Claire, WI, (Owatonna class of 2004) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. He was an avid sports fan keeping up with all his family fantasy leagues.

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Donald C. Sams II, lovingly known as “Donnie,” passed away on May 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Toledo, OH- Erin Bialy, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2026. Erin worked as a home healthcare specialist.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Matthew P. Sokoloski, age 57, of Forest Lake [MN] (formerly of Scandia), died unexpectedly of natural causes at home on May 10, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Sean Morgan O’Leary, age 53, of Denver [CO], died unexpectedly of undetermined causes on April 15th at Edgewater Public Market. He was a gifted photographer and spent his early career focusing on shooting extreme sports. He hoped to forge a career with Sports Illustrated or some other sports publication, but sports photography as a career eroded along with print journalism.

No cause of death reported.

May 17, 2026

Eric Takeshi Takemoto passed away suddenly on May 1, 2026, from a cardiac arrest at the Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz [CA]. He graduated from Leigh High School and from the University of the Pacific in Stockton. He was engaged to Angela Huynh and planned to marry in August of this year.

May 17, 2026

Sheena Goans Cruse, 43, passed away tragically of cardiac arrest at her home in Greensboro, N.C., on May 12, 2026. She began working at Friendly Pet Store, eventually becoming a store manager and serving as a helping mother figure to the younger employees at the store.

May 16, 2026

William Carl Howell, 60, of Sykesville [MD], passed away peacefully on the evening of May 9, 2026, surrounded by family. He was a natural caregiver who loved cooking, sports, and quiet moments at the beach.

No cause of death reported.

May 16, 2026

Dominic Gregory Galvin, age 27, passed away suddenly on May 6th, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, and raised in Ohio, Dominic loved art and craftsmanship and spending time with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

May 16, 2026

Elijah Wayne Darden of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on December 16, 2025, after a short illness, he was 44 years old. He was a 1999 graduate of Logan Co High School where he participated in Cross Country Track and Jr. ROTC. Where he then joined the United States Army and was in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Upon leaving the military he went on to earn his Butler’s certificate and becoming a Sommelier that helped him have success running several restaurants around the country. Lastly becoming an Account Development Specialist (educating hotels how to sell Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester) in Chicago.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 16, 2026

James Earl Hillsman II., 39, of Houston, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2026. James had an old soul when it came to music and enjoyed listening to classic R&B and country music. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing recreational basketball, driving semis, and spending time with dogs.

No cause of death reported.

May 16, 2026

Yesenia Moran-Medina passed on May 16, 2026, at the age of 46, and was a resident of Brooklyn, New York.

No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Averill Park, NY - Jacob Andrew White, 22, died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 14, 2026, at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Averill Park and a graduate of Averill Park Central School District Class of 2022 and earned his certificate in welding from the Modern Welding School. Jacob worked in construction with his father and maintenance with his mother for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Jacob was a wrestler for Averill Park High School, competing in both Sectional and State Finals.

No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Bolingbrook, IL - Joseph “Joe” M. Hritz, 35, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2026. He worked for many years at Codilis & Associates, where he most recently served as an IT Technician.

No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Amherst, Ohio - Joshua Dean Elijah Baire, 33, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2026, after a long illness. He graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 2011 and went on to build a career as a dedicated pipefitter with UA Local 120 Pipefitters.

No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Mark Russell Biby, age 53, of Aberdeen [NC], passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2026, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Paula Dorothy Howard, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted friend, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2026, in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Born on June 18, 1974, in Baltimore, Maryland, Paula’s life was marked by grace, dedication, and a deep love for those around her. Paula was a devoted professional who proudly served the Motor Vehicle Administration for 18 years.

Researcher’s note - Maryland state employees were subject to a partial vaccine [sic] mandate in 2021, requiring those working in congregate settings to show proof of vaccination [sic] or undergo regular testing. No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Chicago , IL - William A. “Billy” Dulski, a Southwest Airlines employee, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He was 38. Dulski was a longtime devoted employee of Southwest Airlines.

Researcher’s note – Southwest, American airlines workers will have to get vaccinated [sic], despite Texas order: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/12/southwest-airlines-enforce-vaccine-mandate-employees-515801

No cause of death reported.

May 15, 2026

Pearl River, NY - With profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Martin F. Worker, who died at his home on Friday, May 15, following a sudden heart attack. Marty was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend whose warmth, laughter, and generous spirit touched everyone who knew him. Inspired by his deep love for horses, nature, and people, he, along with his father in law Alf, built a mountain-top ranch that became a place of joy, peace, and an escape for so many.

May 14, 2026

Timothy Hilde, born on July 25, 1985, in Monticello, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on May 14, 2026, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. A proud veteran, Tim served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, embodying a sense of discipline and commitment that permeated every aspect of his life. Though he was known for his reserved nature and gruff exterior, those closest to him recognized Tim as a loving and patient man who held a deep affection for his family. His sudden passing is deeply mourned, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Alan R. MacMillan of Portsmouth, RI, died suddenly on the 13th of May 2026. With a love for learning and adventure, Alan spent his most recent years traveling the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Zimbabwe, and, most recently, Antarctica. He was an avid sailor throughout his life and loved exploring new hobbies. He learned to fly, weld, ride a horse, build his own wooden sailboat, and when he was in his 70s, he learned to surf. He could regularly be heard singing to his dog around the house.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Daniel Joseph Aulseybrook, better known as “Dano,” 35, of Clarkston [MI], passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026. Dano grew up in Ortonville, Michigan, where his passion for dirt bikes began at the young age of three. That early love for riding eventually led him to a professional racing career, during which he won an Arenacross championship. He was also a journeyman lineman and a member of IBEW local 17.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Derek Lee Bruce, 45, of Columbiaville [MI], died unexpectedly Sunday, May 10, 2026. Derek was a talented carpenter by trade. He worked with his brother at C.A. Hull – building bridges.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Grand Blanc, Michigan - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Devin Denzell Hampton, who departed this life on May 13, 2026, at the age of 24. He possessed a brilliant mind and an unending desire to learn and grow. A deep thinker with a strong sense of purpose, Devin consistently encouraged others to live intentionally and strive to become the best version of themselves. Devin had a passion for business, health, and physical fitness, and he genuinely desired to make a meaningful impact on the world around him.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

The passing of Doria M. Watson of Oneonta, New York, leaves a void in the hearts of many, as we bid farewell to a loving soul who departed on May 13, 2026, at the age of 54. As we bid Doria farewell, let us not mourn the absence of her physical form, but rather celebrate the essence of her spirit that lingers in the spaces between moments. She was loved and cherished by many people.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Columbus, GA - Jayden Elijah Barreto passed on May 13, 2026, at the age of 24. Born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, Jayden graduated with the 2020 class of Columbus High School before setting his sights on University of Georgia in Atlanta. Through hard work and dedication, Jayden obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) and Psychology as a part of the 2025 graduating class. After graduating, Jayden became an associate consultant with Coastal Cloud and loved his job. He had a natural compassion for people; he never hesitated to help those in need—it wasn’t uncommon for him to give food or money to anyone experiencing homelessness. Jayden loved adventure and traveling to see new places. He was also passionate about fitness and working out; Jayden strived to better himself not only physically, but mentally as well.

Researcher’s note: Barreto was likely studying at the University of Georgia in 2021. While UGA didn’t mandate the COVID “vaccine”, it strongly encouraged it, and offered incentives, including gift cards, T-shirts, and drawings to win $1,000 cash: https://news.uga.edu/uga-boosts-incentives-for-covid-19-vaccines/

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

Nicholas James Wolf of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, died on May 13, 2026, at the age of 42. Nick enjoyed many hobbies and interests, fishing, playing guitar, and especially RC cars. He loved sharing that passion with his nephew Owen, creating special memories through the time they spent together. He also had a special love for dogs, especially Morgan and Josie. He spent hours training them to do tricks and playing with them in the backyard, and those simple moments brought him genuine happiness.

No cause of death reported.

May 13, 2026

It is with deep sorrow and endless love that we announce the passing of Trevor William Major from Wyckoff, NJ. On May 10, 2026, the Lord called him home. He passed away suddenly surrounded by the people who meant the most to him, leaving behind memories filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable stories.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

American Tourist in the Cinque Terre: Samuel James Barlett, 59, from Washington, died of a probable heart attack during his honeymoon in Vernazza.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

Mike Leonhardt, lovingly known as “Pz,” “Peezy,” or “Parnell” to his friends - but most importantly known as Dad and husband - passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack at his home in Kearns, Utah, on May 12, 2026, at the age of 48. As a kid, Mike and his friends organized backyard wrestling shows, creating flyers and hanging them on doors before performing for anyone who showed up. Even then, he had a gift for bringing people together and making life entertaining. His love of sports began early. As a young boy, he had his mom drive him downtown to collect autographs, eventually amassing thousands by the time he reached high school.

May 11, 2026

Michael Keith Thacker, 64, of Brookville [IN], died unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2026, at his mother’s residence. Michael proudly enlisted in the United States Navy and was deployed during the Gulf War. Michael was employed at American Micro as a CNC machinist until his much-deserved retirement in 2022. He was a faithful member of American Legion post #1, VFW post #571, AmVets post #11, and the Eagles in Connersville.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 10:

May 10, 2026

St Paul, MN - Joseph M. Tapp, 53, of Hugo, died suddenly on Mother’s Day May 10, 2026. Joe was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved his animals and especially time with his family. My dear Twinkie, missing you will never stop, loving you will continue to grow.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 8:

May 8, 2026

Shorewood, WI - Mallory passed away suddenly on May 8, 2026 at the age of 36. She also took much pride and joy as the creator and owner of City Paws Pet Care. They say you can tell a person’s heart by the way animals respond to them. The affection dogs showed Mallory spoke powerfully about the unconditional love and kindness she gave so freely to everyone. From early on, Mallory was involved in sports. She was passionate about soccer and basketball, playing each sport in both high school and college. She continued to play recreationally throughout her life and loved coaching her “Littles”.

No cause of death reported.

May 8, 2026

Oleksandr Darii passed on May 8, 2026, at the age of 39, having been born on June 6, 1986, in Ukraine. Oleksandr lived in New York, New York.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 7:

May 7, 2026

John Frank Szymanski, age 61, of Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 7, 2026. He lived in Hegewisch before moving to Lansing at age 7. He would go on to make a name for himself in Lansing, dominating any athletic arena, setting school records for track and field, and competing in the Junior Olympics Decathlon. Most people knew him as a star athlete—or the life of the party--but John would say his greatest accomplishment was his family.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Luis C. Sousa, 39, of Alburtis, PA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Upper Macungie Township, PA. Luis served his country honorably and faithfully as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the War on Terrorism. Luis was a member of the Alburtis Rod & Gun Club and truly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 6, 2026

Watervliet NY - Theresa passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after a courageous battle with MS. By her side throughout her battle was her devoted daughter, Kristin. Theresa was a proud mom who loved attending Kristin’s chorus and band concerts throughout Kristin’s school years.

Reported on May 4:

May 4, 2026

Andre Antoine Guerin, 53, heartbreakingly passed away suddenly on May 4, 2026, in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois. Andre followed his dad’s footsteps at Chrysler where he built a successful career for over 25 years and transitioned to Collins Aerospace for the remainder of his career. Outside of his professional development, Andre loved basketball, yardwork, tinkering with cars, and traveling with Tina. Sports and fitness were also vital parts of Andre’s life. An athletic man who enjoyed the gym and a spirited game of basketball, he maintained a polished appearance that became somewhat of a trademark.

Researcher’s note: If Guerim was working at Collins Aerospace, owned by Raytheon, between January 2022 and May 2023, he would have been subject to the COVID “vaccine” mandate for federal contractors. If he was working at Chrysler as a salaried employee between December 4, 2021 and January 27, 2022, he would have been required to be “vaccinated”. Union members at Chrysler were strongly encouraged, but not mandated, to take the jab: https://www.businessrecord.com/collins-aerospace-owner-to-require-covid-vaccines-for-all-u-s-employees/ https://www.news.market.us/stellantis-makes-covid-vaccine-mandatory-for-all-14000-salaried-employees-in-the-united-states/

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

Christopher “Chris” Carroll Dyson, of Boxborough, MA, died suddenly on May 4, 2026, after a life lived boldly, creatively, and completely on his own terms. He was 41. He was an extraordinary artist, devoted friend, loving family member, and a person whose presence left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him. A gifted artist, he built a respected career as a tattoo artist opening his first shop, Trophy Life Tattoo, in 2013. Chris was an explorer and adventurer. He loved speed in all its forms--on skateboard, snowboard, bicycle, sailboat, quarter midget, or his prized Subaru STI. Chris had recently married and looked forward to building a long life filled with love, adventure, and whimsy with his wife and their beloved cats.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

With profound sadness, we say goodbye to Steve Rafael Quito (Queens, New York), whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of many. Steve left this world on May 4, 2026, at the age of 35, leaving a void in the lives of so many people.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

Shelby Danyelle Fagg, 36, of West Terre Haute [IN], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2026, from a sudden brain aneurysm, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 27, 1989, Shelby was known for her radiant spirit, compassionate heart, and above all, her enormous love and unwavering dedication to Jesus Christ and the boys in her life. She loved her job as an Administrative Assistant/Caregiver for Tracy’s Girls, where she spent the last 10 years. Shelby’s final act of kindness was to save and heal lives through organ donation.

Researcher’s note: Tracy’s Girls is a private, independent network of local caregivers around Terre Haute, IN, helping seniors. They were not subject to COVID “vaccine” mandates, but the state gov’t of Indiana strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, following the CDC & federal gov’t guidance. As someone working with the elderly, Fagg was very likely “vaccinated”: https://www.wfyi.org/health/2022-03-25/coronaviruscovid-19

Reported on May 3:

May 3, 2026

Akron, OH - David Michael Schember passed away suddenly on May 3, 2026, at the age of 67. A graduate of North High School, David became the unofficial historian of the neighborhood he loved so dearly. He was the keeper of North Hill’s stories, spending years researching the finest details of its history. David’s theme in life was simple: he loved his hometown and every person in it. If you lived on the Hill, you were part of his family.

No cause of death reported.

April 25, 2026

Monticello, MN - It is with deep sadness that we share that Bridgett Goracke, our wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister, and friend passed away on April 25, 2026. Two years ago, she suffered a brain aneurysm followed by additional medical complications. Doctors, therapists, and specialists who reviewed her case often told us she should not have survived what she went through, but she proved them all wrong. Through sheer strength, determination, and a will to keep going, she fought her way through the past two years. There were good days and hard days, but no matter what she faced, she always tried her best—even on her worst days. She carried herself with courage, resilience, strength and love that never faded.

April 23, 2026

Zachary Cam Nguyen, age 28, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on April 23, 2026, after a bravely fought battle against a rare and aggressive cancer. Zach graduated from Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs in 2016 before earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2020. He was working as an Environmental Engineer for AECOM in Honolulu when he was diagnosed with cancer. Zach will be remembered for his gentle heart, quiet strength, and the warmth and laughter he brought to those around him.

Researcher’s note: As an Environmental Engineer with AECOM, a global infrastructure consulting firm, it’s highly likely that Nguyen worked on projects for the federal government. If so, he would have been subject to the COVID “vaccine” mandate for federal contractors, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/09/14/2021-19924/ensuring-adequate-covid-safety-protocols-for-federal-contractors

April 21, 2026

Henderson NC - Linda Ellington Stevens was a nurturer. She served in many roles throughout her life, most prevalently as a teacher, mother, and caregiver for her mother in late life. God blessed Linda with a green thumb and she shared her abilities and passion for flowers with others. Most everyone who knew Linda received sprigs or roots from flowers from her garden; these roots and flowers continue to serve as reminders of Linda’s love, spirit, and connection to something deeper in this life and beyond. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Duke Brain Aneurysm Fund in gratitude for the care that helped give us more time together, or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation to help others facing similar journeys.

April 4, 2026

Syosset, NY - Brian C. Fiedler, 42, passed away on April 4, 2026. Adventurous in spirit and deeply artistic, Brian found refuge in art. He also loved the outdoors, nature, traveling, biking, and time at the beach, where he enjoyed riding waves. Friendly and very kind, Brian was known for loving to help people and for the warmth he brought to those around him.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (441)

Alberta (69)

Kaitlyn Paige Venneman, 31 [“extremely rare complications following a heart procedure”]

British Columbia (3)

Manitoba (4)

Nova Scotia (53)

Kristyn Lynn White, 38 [“a very aggressive cancer"]

Ontario (277)

May 17, 2026

Passed away in a tragic accident on April 29, 2026. Sadly, Wesley Kieswetter, reported missing from Kitchener, Ontario in early April, has been found deceased. Our team sends our sincere condolences on this tragic loss. Wes’s loving family has asked us to forward this message to our Whereabouts Unknown followers: https://www.facebook.com/truecrimeinvestigators/photos/sadly-wesley-kieswetter-reported-missing-from-kitchener-ontario-in-early-april-h/1584546377014710/

Researcher’s note - His father died suddenly at St. Mary’s Hospital, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 63. Once again, members of 2 generations died early.