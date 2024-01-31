UNITED STATES

Gary Graham dead at 73: Star Trek & Alien Nation actor dies ‘ suddenly ’ as devastated ex-wife shares emotional tribute

January 23, 2024

Gary Graham, a television actor best known for his work in Star Trek and Alien Nation, has died at 73. Graham’s ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, announced his death early Tuesday morning in a Facebook post. There are currently no details on how Graham died. However, Lavelle said Graham's death came "suddenly" in her post. Graham’s current wife, Becky Graham, was by his side when he died. The 73-year-old was most known for his roles as Vulcan Ambassador Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise and Detective Matthew Sikes in Alien Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie dead : Glastonbury & Woodstock legend who sang Brand New Key dies aged 76 as family say ‘our world is dimmer’

January 24, 2024

American singer Melanie Safka has died aged 76, her family have announced. The folk musician, known for her song Brand New Key and her rendition of the Rolling Stones song, Ruby Tuesday, passed away "peacefully" on Tuesday. Her death was also confirmed by her label, Cleopatra Records, through Glass Onyon PR.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Johnson, ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘The Jeselnik Offensive’ Writer, Dies at 55

January 26, 2024

Tom Johnson, a writer and stand-up comic with credits including “The Daily Show” and “The Jeselnik Offensive,” has died at the age of 55. In a statement Friday, his family said he died at his home “peacefully and unexpectedly” on Jan. 14. No cause of death has been made public. Johnson began working on the Comedy Central late night program as a writer and performer in May 1996 and worked on the show through January 2004, according to his LinkedIn.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas Flipp, 30

January 24, 2024

South Weymouth, MA - Lucas Carl Zeb Flipp, of Marshfield and Los Angeles, CA, passed away suddenly on January 19th, 2024. While in college Lucas began to perform stand up comedy where he captivated the audiences with his quick wit and his infectious charisma. He also found success creating content on social media not only for himself but helping others to build on their platforms. Lucas could be found in national commercials for companies such as Google, Uber Eats and Jim Beam, Lucas co-wrote, produced and starred in The Lab Rats on the Zeus Network. The show was nominated for a Streamy Award for their writing.

No cause of death reported.

Daytime legend Erika Slezak mourns the sudden passing of her daughter Amanda Davies

January 29, 2024

Daytime legend Erika Slezak (Victoria "Viki" Lord, OLTL) is mourning the sudden death of her daughter Amanda Davies. On Slezak's official website, a message was posted that read, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time." Davies, one of two children of Slezak and husband Brian Davies, was 42. A cause of death was not provided. Fans of One Life to Live will recognize Amanda as the young woman who portrayed a teenage Viki in a series of flashback scenes in 2003.

No cause of death reported.

Playboy model Masuimi Max dies at 45

January 26, 2024

Masuimi Max, a well-known model for magazines such as Playboy and Maxim, in which she used to appear in issues or reports dedicated to fetishistic and burlesque tastes, has died at the age of 45. Also an actress, her body was found lifeless this Thursday in her home in Las Vegas, as the news portal TMZ learned. As police sources explain to the aforementioned media, the agents received a call just before 8:30 p.m. this Thursday (Pacific time), and immediately went to her house, where they found her without being able to do anything for her. Although no specific crime is suspected at this time, the police are going to carry out an exhaustive investigation to try to clarify the facts. Therefore, at this time there are no further details available about the circumstances of her death.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Longtime Tampa sportswriter Martin Fennelly passes away at 65

January 28, 2024

Tampa Bay, FL - Martin Fennelly, who spent three decades as a sports writer and columnist in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, passed away on Friday. The news of Fennelly’s passing was shared on Twitter/X by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy on Sunday. “Incredibly sad news: former Tampa Tribune & Tampa Bay Times columnist Martin Fennelly, 65, passed away Friday from a heart attack.

Memphis Action News 5 anchor passes away at just 38 years old

January 27, 2024

Amanda Hanson, an anchor with Action 5 News in Memphis, Tennessee, died on Thursday at just 38 years old. Hanson had a “medical emergency” earlier in the week that led to fatal complications, but details about what happened have not been publicly released. The anchor leaves behind her husband, Darren, whom she recently married.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher and radio broadcaster “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 20:

Mathew Christopher Younkin, 47

January 20, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Mathew Christopher Younkin left this earth on Friday January 12th 2024 at the age of 47. A beloved father, husband, son and brother, Matt or as his radio fans knew him "The Captain" was a man for all seasons. In his later years, he became the voice of Guymon Oklahoma's High School sports. His work with those students inspired him to become a teacher at that school, motivating his students to reach for the sky as they faced life's challenges. As he enters Heaven he will forever be missed and remembered by those who loved, knew, and admired him. Bask in God's glory until we gather again.

No cause of death reported.



From the Facebook page of KKBS FM - 92.7:

We are so sad to have to tell our family that our beloved Captain, Matt Younkin, passed away early Friday evening. He was in an Amarillo hospital getting a chemo port put in to fight the cancer he was recently diagnosed with. While in the hospital he caught pneumonia and passed away. We're all shocked and saddened by the news today.

https://www.facebook.com/bossradio/posts/876480511149444/

A chef “died suddenly”:

Bongo Room Co-Founder John Latino Helped Define Chicago’s Brunch Culture

January 26, 2024

Chicago, IL - John Latino, the chef and founder of the Bongo Room, the Wicker Park restaurant that helped usher in the phenomenon of brunch in Chicago, has died. A South Side native, Latino opened the original Bongo Room in 1993 with longtime friend and business partner Derrick Robles in Wicker Park. The 58-year-old Latino died suddenly of natural causes on Thursday, January 11 in Chicago, Robles says.

No cause of death reported.

Two wrestlers “died suddenly”:

Harold Hogue (Ice Train) Passes Away At Age 56

January 23, 2024

Detroit, MI - Ice Train has passed away. In a post on Instagram, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on the news that Harold Hogue, formerly known as Ice Train in WCW, had passed away. He discussed their 30-year friendship and called Hogue one of the kindest people he had ever known. Hogue retired shortly after WCW went under, but he had a one-off return in 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Caiazzo, 48

January 23, 2024

Frank Caiazzo, also known as Frankie Ciatso, a renowned TNA wrestling star, has sadly passed away at the age of 48. His unexpected death on January 20, 2024, has left the wrestling community in shock.

No cause of death reported.

A poker champ “died suddenly”:

WSOP Bracelet Winner and Former 'Tiltboy' Perry Friedman Passes Away Aged 55

January 23, 2024

The former World Series of Poker bracelet winner and Full Tilt Poker ‘Tiltboy’ Perry Friedman has passed away after a brave battle against pancreatic cancer aged just 55. The popular poker player and personality passed away on Sunday and has been mourned by the entire poker world as a legend is lost to the great game.

A jockey “died suddenly”:

Daryl Scott Bier, 57

January 25, 2024

Columbus, OH — Daryl Scott Bier, 57, died suddenly Jan. 24, 2024, of a heart attack, at his home in Endicott, N.Y. A second-generation harness horseman, Mr. Bier made his career training and driving Standardbred racehorses beginning in 1987. After 15 years as a journeyman, racing at tracks on both coasts of the United States, he established a home base on the Delaware circuit in the 2000s, where he raced until he was forced to retire in 2021 as a result of complications from a fractured pelvis and spine sustained in a racing accident at Pocono Downs in 2014. In addition to his 448 wins as a trainer, Mr. Bier drove the winners of 1,909 races and $14.5 million in purses.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Two-year-old girl who died in Winthrop was ill; medical emergency was reported

January 27, 2024

Winthrop, MA - A 2-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in Winthrop on Friday suffered an illness recently when her mother called 911 to report a medical emergency, according to police. The child was in life-threatening condition Friday morning when she was rushed from a Winthrop home to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Law enforcement found no signs of trauma to the girl and no evidence of foul play, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. A preliminary investigation suggested the child had an illness in recent days. The toddler was at home with her mother, who made the call to 911 around 10 a.m. Friday to report the apparent medical emergency involving the girl, according to state police. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem assessment of the girl to determine the cause and manner of her death. This child death investigation remains open pending that determination, state police noted in the statement.

11-year-old with rare brain cancer dies

January 27, 2024

Cincinnati, OH - A Tri-State child who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer passed away Friday. The parents of Gavin Hogie announced on Facebook that their 11-year-old died Friday. Gavin was diagnosed in 2022 with medulloblastoma group three, which his doctors said is a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer. His family said in September that he went through several weeks of radiation and intensive chemotherapy treatments. Shortly after, the doctor told them after their last visit, “Go home and make as many memories as we can with him.”

Eight teenagers “died suddenly”:

9th Grade High School Girls Basketball Player Collapse s and Dies During Game

January 27, 2024

A 14-year-old high school basketball player collapsed and died during a Thursday game in Momence, Ill., reports the Daily Journal, CBS 2 News and WGN 9. Amari Crite, a Momence High School freshman, collapsed on the court as she headed for the court’s defensive end, reports the Daily Journal. The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is pending.

Shelby Elizabeth Binney, 16

January 24, 2024

Bixby, OK - A vibrant soul full of life unexpectedly left us on Thursday, January 11, 2024. As a sophomore at Bixby High School, Shelby was actively involved in FFA and had a passion for ballet and tumbling from a young age. Her commitment to OXC competitive cheer showcased her dedication to both athleticism and teamwork. Shelby's love for horses led her to horse camp, where she excelled in the role of an instructor, particularly in her expertise at "loving on the horses." Dreaming of a future in hairstyling, Shelby was a girl with aspirations and a heart full of love.

No cause of death reported.

Community mourns death of St. Joseph basketball player after cancer battle

January 29, 2024

St. Joseph, Mich. - The community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Mattox Williams, a St. Joseph High School student and former basketball player with the school’s boys' team. Mattox died Monday morning after battling osteosarcoma since early 2022. Back in December, Mattox hosted the Hoops for Hope charity event during the St. Joseph vs. Lakeshore game to raise money for pediatric cancer survivors and honor the healthcare heroes helping them fight the disease. A few days before the event, his mom, Amber Williams, posted on Facebook that Mattox was running out of treatment options.

Triniate Brown, 17

January 22, 2024

Triniate, 17, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on Friday January 12, 2024. She was a student at Gibbs High School.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 2:

Angela Marie Gonzalez Segura, 17

December 2, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Angela Marie Gonzalez of Kyle Texas. Passed at the age of 17 years old. She attended IDEA KYLE and Lehman High School. Angela was a very sweet, beautiful young girl. She was always smiling and joking around. There was never a dull moment when she walked into a room. One thing Angela always talked about is how she wanted everyone to get along and love one another no matter what was going on.

No cause of death reported.

Tualatin, Oregon, Resident and Horizon Christian High School Student Passes Away

January 25, 2024

The Tualatin community is mourning the tragic loss of Luke Schlumpberger, a bright and promising student at Horizon Christian High School. Luke’s untimely passing has left a deep sense of sorrow and disbelief among his friends, family, and classmates. As a resident of Tualatin, Oregon, Luke was an active and well-loved member of the school community, known for his infectious enthusiasm and warm spirit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Minford Student Dies – School in Mourning

January 24, 2024

Minford, Ohio - Minford High School is in mourning after the death of a senior student. The school postponed the evening’s sporting events, and instead, classmates and their parents gathered in the school’s gym to comfort each other and offer prayers for the family of Ajay Stiles. Ajay’s family said the boy died from complications of a seizure. Stiles was a member of the band, but was unable to perform. A loved one told SCDN that he had been recovering from surgery “to correct scar tissue and had built up fluid on his brain.” Ajay’s father reached out to SCDN to further clarify. He said, “The seizure caused swelling of the brain, and then lack of oxygen caused brain trauma and then death”.

No age reported.

Bailee Baker, 18

January 24, 2024

Lillington, NC - Passed from this life Thursday, January 18, Bailee was attending Gulf Coast Community College and was about to begin Cosmetology School.

No cause of death reported.

Geremiah Lofton - College Student

January 25, 2024

Washington, D.C. Resident and George Washington University Student Died Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

An oncologist “died suddenly”:

Edith Mitchell, medical oncologist, champion of health equity, and brigadier general, dies at 76

January 26, 2024

Philadelphia, PA – Edith Mitchell, who was returning home from the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, collapsed at the Philadelphia International Airport after disembarking a red-eye flight. She was the director of the Center to Eliminate Cancer Disparities, a professor of medicine and medical oncology, and the enterprise vice president for cancer disparities at Jefferson Health’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Mitchell was also the 116th president of the National Medical Association and was appointed to the President’s Cancer Panel from 2019-2023 (The Cancer Letter, Sept. 4, 2015; Dec. 9, 2019). Friends were shell-shocked by Mitchell’s death. “Whatever happened to her was sudden. I sat next to her at a meeting on Thursday night at GI ASCO and she was her usual, garrulous self,” said Richard Goldberg, former director of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute. She was the first female physician in the Air Force or Air Force Reserve or Air National Guard to be promoted to brigadier general.

No cause of death reported.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso’s wife dies after battle with brain cancer

January 25, 2024

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming announced Thursday that his wife died after a two-year battle with brain cancer. “After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” the senator said in a statement. The statement said that Bobbi Barrasso passed away in Casper, Wyoming, following a battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Barrasso serves as the third ranking member in Senate GOP leadership as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.



A geologist “died suddenly”:

Wesley Brandon Dalton, 61

January 23, 2024

Wesley Brandon Dalton, also known as “Wes” to many people that he grew up with, passed away at the age of 61 on Sunday, January 14, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. In his professional life, Wesley served as an Environmental Geologist for companies like NCNB Texas, JM Waller, KEI Consultants, Chapman Engineering, AGEISS Environmental, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Most recently, Wesley worked for the U.S. Air Force as a program manager and temporary branch chief. While Wesley did not have a long career with the Air Force, he was proud to be serving this branch of the military as a civilian.

No cause of death reported.

Dalton “died suddenly.” From his wife's Facebook:

My dear Wesley, the love of my life, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday night. My heart breaks to try to imagine life without his humor, his faith, his smile, and his support. As much as I wish I could say more right now, I just can’t because I am dealing with the greatest loss of my life.

https://www.facebook.com/lesha.dalton

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

‘His Life Moved The Needle': Remembering Oklahoma Co. Chief Public Defender Bob Ravitz

January 24, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK - A man described as a legal giant and a champion for criminal justice reform leaves a lasting legacy in Oklahoma County. The county's Chief Public Defender Bob Ravitz, 71, died suddenly Tuesday reportedly from a heart attack. Ask any attorney, judge or Oklahoma County employee and they will likely tell you how Ravitz touched their life. Presiding District Judge Richard Ogden had the somber duty of informing Ravitz's employees, judges, and the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office of the unexpected death Tuesday morning. “It came as a big, big shock to all of us,” said Ogden. Ogden said Ravitz worked tirelessly to improve the county's justice system and jail. “Even after 35 years plus of being a public defender,” said Ogden. “I mean his life moved the needle.”

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 18:

Paulette Leigh Sale, 54

January 18, 2024

Paulette Leigh Sale, 54, passed away on January 12th, 2024 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. For several years she worked as a travel nurse, exploring different cities and spreading her nursing spirit to everyone she met. More recently Paulette switched to a different type of nursing and worked at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, family friend Beth Dunkerson, and everyone else who supported Paulette through her battle with cancer.

Link

Derrick Curtis Aardal, 64

January 26, 2024

Derrick (Rick) Aardal, age 64, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home to the arms of Jesus Monday, January 22. After graduation he decided to pursue a degree in nursing and received his RN from Henry Ford Hospital downtown. He worked on F2 for many years before going into the Pulmonary Department. He recently celebrated 36 years with Henry Ford. He loved working with people and patients but most of all loved the staff and all the dear friendships.

No cause of death reported.

Ronyelle Armstead, 48

January 24, 2024

Gary, IN - Ronyelle made her transition on January 18, 2024. Ronyelle was a Nurse Assistant/Scheduler for almost 10 years at Kindred Rehab Center.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Kimberly Erin Nelson, 54

January 29, 2024

Kimberly Erin Nelson, beloved spouse, mom, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away on Jan. 10, 2024 at her home in Auburn, WA, from an unexpected health event at the age of 54. She was involved in sports throughout her school career and had a special love for volleyball. Following her high school graduation, she attended and graduated Central WA University with a degree in Education. Her teaching career began at Morton Elementary School where she taught preschool special education and coached volleyball. After several years, she transferred to Kent School District and then in later years to Auburn School District. In addition to her passion for teaching, Kym continued to share her love of volleyball as assistant Varsity volleyball coach. She furthered her education earning her National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. After earning Principal/Administrative Certification, Kym became principal of Valley View Early Learning Center in Highline School District.

No cause of death reported.

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 28:

Sherry Verrengia Weisinger, 60

November 28, 2023

Sherry Verrengia Weisinger, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and respected educator, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 21, 2023, in Burnet, Texas. Her roles as a classroom teacher, special education liaison, and diagnostician allowed her to touch the lives of hundreds of children.

No cause of death reported.

Weisinger “died suddenly.” From one of her son's Facebook page:

I want to thank you all for your kindness and love. This was so sudden and unexpected, and we are trying to put some pieces together.

Community mourns passing of beloved Leominster PE teacher

January 28, 2024

Leominster, MA — The Fall Brook Elementary School community is mourning the loss of beloved longtime Physical Education teacher Lorna Moody, who passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 56 surrounded by her family following a courageous yearlong battle with cancer. Principal Jeff Sullivan broke the news of her passing in a pair of emails, one addressed to school staff the day she died and another to the school community shortly after. In his email to the “Fall Brook Family,” Sullivan recalled that when Moody was diagnosed with cancer in January of 2023, it “shook the Fall Brook community to its core.”

Link

Hall of Fame coach, teacher, author Carl Pierson dies of cancer

January 28, 2024

Published author, Hall of Fame coach and beloved teacher Carl Pierson has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. Pierson's death was confirmed Saturday by Waconia Public Schools. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Waconia High School social studies teacher and former girls basketball coach Carl Pierson has passed away after courageously fighting esophageal cancer," the statement reads. He was passionate about teaching U.S. Government to high school students and also served as head girls basketball coach from 2011-2019. In 2022, he was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Pierson authored two books during his career, including 'The Politics of Coaching' and 'The Other Side of Glory,' which chronicles the 2019-20 Waconia girls’ basketball season."

No age reported.

Roy Deering, teacher, author and former Ada News editor, dies

January 25, 2024

Stratford OK - Roy Deering, a longtime area journalist and schoolteacher, died Tuesday at the age of 60. Deering was teaching at Vanoss Public Schools and had previously taught at Latta Public School and Moss Public Schools. He worked at The Ada News as a staff writer and sports editor from 1982 to 1985 and as news editor between 1992 and 1998. Deering was managing editor of the paper in 2007. Deering was also an accomplished author, and wrote two books, “Finders Keepers” and “The Day Old Faithful Stopped.” Finders Keepers won the Oklahoma Book Award for young adult fiction.

No cause of death reported.

Moon Area School District remembers beloved teacher who unexpectedly died

January 22, 2024

Coraopolis, Pa. — The Moon Area School District community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and theater director who unexpectedly died. In an email to families on Saturday, the superintendent of the district wrote that Dr. Robert Michael had a heart attack. Michael was a three-time graduate of Point Park University, having completed his doctorate last year.

No age reported.

Dawn Marie (“Hippie”) Ward How, 54

January 27, 2024

Waterford, PA - Dawn Marie (“Hippie”) Ward How, age 54, passed away at her residence on Monday, January 22, 2024, after a short illness. Dawn was a free spirit who loved nature, being outdoors and her tie-dye! She loved hanging out with family and any one of her many friends. Dawn will be missed by her Fort LeBoeuf High School family where she worked for many years. She cared for the students and loved helping them whenever she could.



No cause of death reported.

Pa. teachers to be prioritized for COVID vaccine, Governor Wolf says:

https://www.mytwintiers.com/news-cat/pennsylvania-news/pa-teachers-to-be-prioritized-for-covid-vaccine-governor-wolf-says/

Six firefighters “died suddenly”:

Tenn. firefighter suffers fatal medical emergency after call

January 29, 2024

Vonore, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association announced the line-of-duty death of a firefighter after he responded to an earlier call. The association stated that Vonore Firefighter Robert Lewis Jr. suffered an apparent medical emergency on Jan. 25 after responding to a call before his shift at the Vonore Fire Department. “Firefighter Lewis has worked for the Vonore Fire Department for the past four years and leaves behind his wife and four children,” the association stated.

No age or cause of death reported.

KCFD honors fire captain who died of cancer

January 29, 2024

The Kern County [CA] Fire Department is mourning the loss of Capt. Michael Bruce Wells who died of cancer, according to a statement sent by the department on Monday. “Professionally, Fire Captain Bruce Wells had a significant role in the Kern County Fire Department, particularly in the wildland firefighting division where he mentored hundreds of young firefighters,” KCFD said.

Former Williamsburg County Fire Chief dies following battle with cancer

January 27, 2024

Williamsburg County, S.C. - The Williamsburg County Fire Department has announced the death of its former chief. Former Chief Ed Harville died Friday following what they say was a “short but courageous battle with cancer.”

No age reported.

Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company mourning loss of life member

January 26, 2024

Bridgewater, Va. - The Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company is honoring one of its own this week, as life member Charlie Armentrout passed away at the age of 65 on Jan. 21. In the spring of 2023, Shank said Charlie and two other members of the company responded to a cardiac arrest less than a mile from the firehouse, helping to save a woman’s life.

No cause of death reported.

Errol Fire Chief passed away one month after he was involved in fatal accident

January 24, 2024

Errol, NH — Errol Fire Chief Bradley Eldridge passed away last week, one month after he was involved in a fatal accident in Pinkham Notch that killed a Gorham woman. His obituary reports Eldridge died at Upper Connecticut Hospital in Colebrook on Jan. 17. The following day, members of the Errol Firefighters Association held a procession for Eldridge from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at L.L Cote’s parking lot in downtown Errol. No cause of death was reported but comments on his Facebook page indicate he was battling cancer. Eldridge, 63, was driving the department’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck north on Route 16 when the vehicle collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south and driven by Richard Gauthier, 60, of Gorham. Gauthier’s wife, Linda, 54, was killed in the collision and Richard Gauthier was seriously injured. Eldridge was also hospitalized after the Dec. 17, 2023, crash. N.H. State Police Public Information Officer Amber Lagace said there are no new updates on the Pinkham Notch accident. Richard Gauthier continues to recovery from the injuries he received in the accident and remains hospitalized.

Veteran N.Y. FF suffers cardiac arrest at structure fire

January 23, 2024

Arcadia, N.Y. - The Fairville Volunteer Fire Department announced the death of one of its own firefighters during a fire on Jan. 21. In a Facebook post, the department stated that Firefighter Daniel DeWolf experienced a medical emergency. DeWolf had responded to a structure fire on Airville Maple Ridge Road. Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Anthony Verno told WHAM that personnel on the scene saw DeWolf experiencing a medical emergency and initiated CPR and ALS treatment. DeWolk was transported in cardiac arrest, according to Newark-Arcadia Emergency Medical Services, to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, where he died. The fire department stated DeWolf was a 32-year veteran of the department and was a former line officer and past chief.

No age reported.

Seven policemen “died suddenly”:

Missoula police sergeant passes away from cancer

January 29, 2024

Missoula, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department announced Sergeant Jerry Odlin has died Jan. 20 after being diagnosed with cancer last summer.

No age reported.

Longtime Broomfield police officer dies off duty

January 27, 2024

Broomfield, CO - Longtime Broomfield police officer Michael Traudt, who received a Medal of Bravery for his actions in the Boulder King Soopers, shooting, died on Wednesday. In a message on Facebook commemorating his death, the Broomfield Police Department stated that he “passed away unexpectedly” while off duty. In 2021, Traudt received a Medal of Bravery for his actions in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder. One Boulder officer and nine civilians were killed in the shooting before officers from various agencies were able to arrest the suspected shooter.



No age or cause of death reported.

Colorado repealed its “vaccination” mandate in 2022:

https://dhr.colorado.gov/covid-19-vaccination-reporting

Audie Layne Miller, 52

January 26, 2024

Audie Layne Miller of Slaughter (La.) was a husband, father, son, brother, friend and, according to those who worked with him, a law enforcement officer who ''did it right.'' Audie died at age 52 on Jan. 22 after a battle with cancer in Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, the same hospital in which he was born on Jan. 21, 1972. He maintained a large presence in the law enforcement community through his job and service to others.

Link

Newark Mourns For 2 Police Officers Who Died In The Same Week

January 23, 2024

Newark, NJ — The City of Newark is mourning the deaths of two of its police officers, who passed away within a week of each other. Newark Police Sergeant Rafael Ramos Jr., 59, died on Jan. 16 following an illness. According to city officials: “Sergeant Rafael Ramos, Jr., who remained on active duty until his passing, joined the Newark Police Division on February 4, 1991, and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2022.” Newark Police Sergeant Kenneth T. Brown, 53, passed away suddenly on Jan. 21. According to city officials: “The untimely passing of Sergeant Kenneth Brown is felt by every member of the Newark Police Division,” Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

No cause of death reported.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Deputy passes away at 30

January 29, 2024

Lake Charles, La. - Tye Taylor Jr., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, passed away Friday at the age of 30. The sheriff’s office says his death was not a line-of-duty or job-related death. Outside of school, his hobbies were hunting, fishing, and gaming.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Arundel County police leader dies from medical emergency

January 25, 2024

Millersville, Md. — An Anne Arundel County police leader died Wednesday night from a medical emergency while off-duty. Sgt. Eric R. Trumbauer began his law enforcement career as a member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department's 60th Recruit Class in October 2002, the police department said. He spent his career involved in impaired driving enforcement and was recognized by the state of Maryland 14 times as one of the top DUI enforcers in the state. Trumbauer was recognized three times as one of the top drug recognition experts in Maryland, and he was also awarded a Silver Star and two Departmental Commendation Awards.



No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Arundel County’s “vaccination” policy for employees:

https://www.aacounty.org/county-executive/news/county-executive-announces-new-vaccine-policy-county-employees-reimplements

Five coaches “died suddenly”:

Tributes following sudden death of Providence Academy football coach Brad LaCombe

January 24, 2024

Plymouth, MN - Tributes are being paid following the unexpected death of Brad LaCombe, the longtime assistant football coach for Providence Academy and a former Canadian Football League linebacker. The private Catholic prep school in Plymouth confirmed LaCombe's "sudden passing" in a statement this week, with headmaster Dr. Todd Flanders saying: "Coach LaCombe had been a part of our football family for over 15 years and was a monumental figure on the sidelines. His dedication and passion for Lions Football has left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of serving with him and being coached by him." A GoFundMe set up in LaCombe's name says his family has been left "shattered" by his death, which happened on Friday, Jan. 19 as he underwent surgery to repair a "spontaneous, life threatening tear in his ascending aorta." He also played as a linebacker and fullback in the Arena Football League for the Las Vegas Posse and Milwaukee Mustangs between 1995-98, and had two tryouts with the Minnesota Vikings in the '90s.

No age reported.

Jose, long-time LILSL player, coach, and LIJSL administrator, passes away

January 27, 2024

Lifelong Mineola, N.Y. resident Dolores Jose, who played and coached soccer before becoming an administrator, passed away on Jan. 5. Jose was 73, after a battle with cancer. A 1968 graduate of Mineola High School, it took a decade before Jose started playing the sport. Jose joined the East Meadow Wings in the Long Island Ladies Soccer League, playing as a midfielder and forward. She continued competing with the team until about a decade ago. She had been the team’s coach and manager since then.

DeKalb ISD girls’ athletics director dies after cancer battle

January 25, 2024

DeKalb, Texas - DeKalb ISD and the surrounding community is in mourning after the loss of a beloved athletics director and coach. Jessica Burgin died Jan. 20, 2024, after a battle with Stage 4 cancer on. In 2021, she was made the first girls' athletics director for the district.

No age reported.

NJAC and Rutgers-Camden Mourn Passing of Long-Time AD Jeff Dean

January 24, 2024

Camden, N.J. – Rutgers University-Camden and the New Jersey Athletic Conference have lost a cherished friend and tireless colleague as long-time Director of Athletics and Recreational Services Jeffrey L. Dean passed away at his home early Tuesday morning. Dean, who served in numerous capacities since coming to Rutgers-Camden in 1993, was 58. He officially was named the Director of Athletics and Recreational Services in April, 2003, becoming the fifth athletic director at Rutgers-Camden. Fiercely loyal, supportive and proud of his student-athletes, staff and the Rutgers-Camden community, Dean took over an athletic department featuring 12 intercollegiate varsity programs, as well as a variety of club and recreational services.

No cause of death reported.

Bill Queen, Southington girls basketball assistant coach, dies Tuesday after team practice

January 23, 2024

Southington, CT — Bill Queen, the assistant coach of the Southington High School girls basketball team, died Tuesday afternoon after a team practice. He was 59. Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy notified district families of Queen’s death in an email shortly after 5 p.m. The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately released Tuesday night. A Southington native who starred as a basketball player both at Southington High School, where he graduated in 1982, and at Wesleyan University, Queen was in his second season assisting head coach Howie Hewitt with the Lady Knights.

No cause of death reported.

The end of a chapter: Death of Comic Service owner leaves future uncertain

January 28, 2024

Springfield, IL - James Boarman, 65, owner of Comic Service, died Jan, 17. Comic Service has been a staple of Springfield’s comic community for 30 years, selling rare issues and retro merchandise to fans. The future of one of the city's last comic book stores is uncertain, after the sudden passing of longtime small business owner Jim Boarman. Boarman’s daughter, Claire, announced in a social media post on Jan. 18 that Boarman passed away suddenly on the previous morning.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary College Football Fan Reportedly Dead At 56

January 28, 2024

Thomas E. Adelsberg, a beloved Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, passed away this week. The Elyria, Ohio, native died in his home on Jan. 25. "Thomas E. Adelsberg, 56, of Elyria, died January 25, 2024, in his home. Tributes have been pouring in across social media for the legendary Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was so beloved, even Michigan Wolverines fans are showing their respect.

No cause of death reported.

Six inmates “died suddenly”:

Marin County Jail inmate dies in cell

January 25, 2024

San Rafael, CA - A Marin County jail inmate suffered a medical emergency and died in his cell Thursday, the sheriff’s department reported. A deputy saw the inmate struggling alone in his cell at about 5:45 a.m., sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn said. The inmate died about 10 minutes later after San Rafael Fire Department medics and jail staff members attempted to save his life, Schermerhorn said. The sheriff’s department, which runs the jail, requested independent investigations from the Novato Police Department and the coroner’s division at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities did not release the inmate’s name Thursday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly” in a New Mexico lockup in 2024:

Emergency medical response can't save MDC inmate

January 29, 2024

Albuquerque, N.M. — A 26-year-old man incarcerated at the county Metropolitan Detention Center died Saturday morning despite efforts by emergency medical responders, a Bernalillo County news release said. A team from MDC and University of New Mexico Hospital were the first to respond to the emergency. Albuquerque Ambulance and Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the scene at 10:12 a.m. and continued life-saving procedures on Pete Salazar, who died about 20 minutes later, the release said. Advertisement The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office was notified and came to the scene. The death is being investigated by the MDC Office of Professional Standards and the BCSO, the release said. It was the third death to happen at MDC since the beginning of the year.

No cause of death reported.

Weber County Jail inmate dies while in custody; cause, identity undisclosed

January 24, 2024

Ogden, UT — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that an individual in custody at the Weber County Jail facility on 12th Street died in the admissions area one day earlier. According to a press release, the individual — whose identity has not been made public — experienced a “medical emergency” at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Weber County deputies and on-site medical staff initiated life-saving measures, eventually calling for emergency medical services. Life-saving measures continued until EMS arrived and took over. The inmate was later transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The death is currently under investigation.

Link

January 23, 2024

Dodge County, Ga. - An inmate at the Dodge County Jail has died in custody. According to a press release issued by Sheriff Brian Robinson, 46-year-old Danny Bolds was found dead when detention staff were conducting their routine checks. The GBI has been requested to investigate, which is the Dodge County Sheriff's Office policy with any in-custody death.

No cause of death reported.

Executive Director of Niagara SPCA passes away at age 63

January 29, 2024

Niagara Falls, NY - The Executive Director of the Niagara SPCA, John Greer, has passed away at age 63. The Niagara SPCA has released a statement regarding his passing: "It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Executive Director, John Greer. Throughout his long and distinguished career with our shelter, John consistently championed improvements in animal welfare with initiatives such as the first mobile spay/neuter clinic in Ontario, a low cost spay/neuter clinic in Welland, numerous community oriented programs such as rabies and microchip clinics, and most recently the planned construction of a state of the art Pet Space shelter in Niagara Falls. John believed strongly in the human-animal bond and this new project was the result of this passion. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Miller, first woman to serve as McLennan County commissioner, dies at 65

January 28, 2024

Waco, TX - Patricia Miller, the first woman to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners Court, died Sunday at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, according to sources including County Judge Scott Felton. Miller, 65, reportedly had undergone surgery sometime over the weekend, though sources did not know why she entered the hospital. Felton said he texted with Miller on Friday, "talking about county business," and there was no indication Miller was ill or had been hospitalized. "I am numbed and stunned," said fellow Commissioner Ben Perry. He said Miller "was so spry, active and sweet" that there was no indication "her life was about to come to an end in a brief moment."

No cause of death reported.

Chairman Of Mt. Pleasant’s Planning And Zoning Dies

January 27, 2024

Mt. Pleasant, SC - The City of Mt Pleasant’s Facebook page extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Davis, who passed away unexpectedly. Michael has served the City with expertise and dedication as Chairman and a Planning and Zoning Commission member since 2013.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Queens Councilman Paul Vallone dead at 56 after heart attack

January 28, 2024

Former Queens [NY] city Councilman Paul Vallone — a member of a long line of local leading public servants — died unexpectedly Saturday evening. He was 56. Vallone, who was currently serving as New York City’s Veterans Services deputy commissioner, suffered a fatal heart attack at his home and was rushed to a Flushing hospital but could not be revived, sources close to his family told The Post on Sunday.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Mineral County man dies following crash

January 29, 2024

Fort Ashby, W.Va. — A Fort Ashby man died Sunday after he apparently suffered a medical emergency, causing his vehicle to travel into a ditch not far from his residence at Glenwood Acres, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. Allan Malone, 59, was pronounced dead after being taken to Potomac Valley Hospital upon being found partially out of his Toyota Tacoma pickup that had traveled into a ditch off Patterson Creek Village Pike. A passerby discovered the accident and reported it to the Mineral County 911 Center about 8 a.m., according to Sheriff Forest “Buddy” Ellifritz. “Mr. Malone is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and there are no suspicious circumstances,” Ellifritz said.

No cause of death reported.

Wilton DPW Director Michael Tatro remembered for skills, vision, humor

January 29, 2024

Greenfield, NH - After Nick Germain became Wilton’s town administrator in November 2021, one of the first department heads he hired was Michael Tatro as director of public works. Germain said Tatro, who began in 2022, was the town’s first public works director for several years, and “He rose to the occasion in every single way you could possibly imagine.” Tatro, a 57-year-old Antrim resident, died in a motor vehicle crash Jan. 22 in Greenfield. According to State Police, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Forest Road in Greenfield at approximately 5:19 a.m. The preliminary investigation concluded that Tatro drove his Ford F-150 off the road and hit a tree, and the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side. Tatro was pronounced dead by first-responders on the scene, and according to State Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that he may have suffered a medical emergency leading up to the collision.

No cause of death reported.

Driver suffers medical emergency, dies after crashing into Walmart

January 26, 2024

Newton, Kan. - Newton police said it appears to have been a medical emergency that caused a vehicle to drive into the Newton Walmart Friday morning. The vehicle made its way halfway into the building, near the Vision Center, before stopping. Police said the driver was pinned inside. Police described the driver as an older woman. She was taken to the hospital in very critical condition. Police said she was the only person hurt in the crash. A viewer sent 12 News a photo from the scene. In it, you can see where a small sedan has driven into the side of the building.



Update: A woman who crashed into Walmart on South Kansas Avenue in Newton has died. The city said she suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The car crashed through the vision center area. Newton Fire/EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash. Police are still working to identify the driver and notify her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Chesapeake man dies after crashing on I-464 during medical emergency

January 25, 2024

Chesapeake, Va. — A Chesapeake man has died after a car crash Wednesday on I-464 in Chesapeake, says Virginia State Police (VSP). VSP says their investigations revealed that around 4 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Toyota Sienna, 70-year-old Wallace James Miller Jr., was driving northbound on I-464 near the Poindexter Street exit when he had a medical emergency. Due to the medical emergency, Miller ran off the roadway to the left and struck the guardrail, continued back into travel lanes and struck a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The vehicle then crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the guard rail on the right, and bounced back into the Freightliner. After the second time hitting the Freightliner, the Toyota drove off the roadway, struck a ditch and hit several trees. Miller was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash. Miller was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Single vehicle crash in NH leaves one dead , possibly caused by medical emergency

January 25, 2024

Greenfield, NH - A single vehicle crash in Greenfield, New Hampshire has left one man dead. Initial investigations suggest that he may have suffered a medical emergency leading up to the crash. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, New Hampshire State Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Forest Road. Authorities found that the driver of a Ford F-150 drove off of the road, struck a tree and the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side. The driver was identified as a 57-year-old male from Antrim, New Hampshire. He was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene of the collision. The preliminary investigation indicated a possibility that the driver suffered a medical emergency leading up to the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead next to car in Lafayette intersection

January 25, 2024

Lafayette, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death that took place Wednesday night. At around 10 p.m., Lafayette police found a man who appeared to be in his 40s dead next to his car at the intersection of North 19th and Pierce streets in Lafayette. Lt. Mike Brown says there were no signs of gunshot wounds or trauma but the coroner was called a few minutes later to investigate. It's unclear how the body ended up in the middle of the intersection.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hosea Kleinsasser, 24

January 25, 2024

Tragedy strikes as Hosea Kleiinsaser, a 24-year-old South Dakotan man, loses his life in a fatal one-vehicle rollover. In a fateful moment, tragedy struck as Hosea Kleinsasser lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and ultimately roll over. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown, leaving the community with unanswered questions. This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of practicing caution on the roads.

Link

January 24, 2024

Garland, Texas - Investigators believe a fatal crash in Garland was likely the result of a medical emergency. The wreck killed a 71-year-old woman who was inside her apartment when the vehicle struck her building. Garland police said, as of right now, the driver who had the medical emergency before the fatal crash will not be charged. "I thought it was a plane crash. I heard the loudest sound I heard in my life," recalled Jamie Fritts, who lives near where the wreck happened. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Buick hit a car on Jupiter Road and then crashed into an apartment, killing 71-year-old Plautila Aguirre. The bumper from the Buick was still on the curb one day later. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Link

Minnesota farmer dead after medical emergency in Mexico

January 27, 2024

St. Paul, Minn. - Friends and family members describe Brent Possin as outgoing, loveable and someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Now they are reeling after Possin passed away due to a medical emergency while on vacation in Mexico. Huber was on a winter getaway with Possin and his wife Lianne at a resort outside Cancun when Possin collapsed during breakfast last Friday. Bystanders performed CPR on the 50-year-old farmer and were able to revive him several times before paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital. Family members say Possin had a brain bleed, which caused his brain to swell. After several days in intensive care, he passed away Friday afternoon.

Man dead after suspected cardiac even at Zion National Park

January 26, 2024

Springdale, Utah — A California man is dead following a suspected cardiac event at Zion National Park Friday. According to a National Park Service news release, a 63-year-old San Diego man was found unresponsive on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout. Rangers responded to the scene using medical equipment including an automated external defibrillator and a heart monitor. After nearly an hour and a half of attempts to save the man’s life, rangers consulted a doctor. Following this, the man was pronounced dead.

Condolences Pour in for Beloved Indianapolis Resident's Unexpected and Sudden Passing

January 25, 2024

Indianapolis, IN - It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Dustin Kay's sudden passing. The shock of this untimely departure left us all in shock.

No age or cause of death reported.

Randy L. Conklin, 48

January 29, 2024

Lacona, New York - Randy L. Conklin, 48, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 24th. Randy was an ace mechanic, he enjoyed working on old cars, riding his motorcycle, and his golden retrievers.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Lydic, 45

January 28, 2024

Turtle Creek, PA - Shannon "Shaney Boat" Lydic of Braddock, age 45, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 25, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, love, and a brightness that touched everyone she knew.

No cause of death reported.

Vicki Lynn Wilson, 74

January 28, 2024

Vicki Lynn Wilson, 74, of Belvidere, IL, passed away unexpectedly January 16, 2024, and ran into the arms of Jesus. She was employed over the years at a few places in Union and Marengo, and retired after 25 years of employment at McGill Metal Products.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Michael Zahorik, 39

January 28, 2024

Evanston, IL - Thomas Michael Zahorik, age 39, died suddenly on January 20, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. He had just married the beautiful Luciana Gomez Pulgarin, in Cali, Colombia, on January 13. In 2013, co-founded the club Punto Barré, the premier live music club in Cali, a city renowned for salsa and dancing. Tom was living in Evanston, IL, and worked as an IT specialist. It is heartbreaking for all of us that his life ended so suddenly at his happiest moment. We cherish all of Tom and will miss and remember him always

No cause of death reported.

Tina Maria Qualls, 59

January 28, 2024

Tina Maria Qualls, of Englewood, Ohio, died unexpectedly on January 22nd, 2024. She was only 59 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Tina spent nearly 30 years as a HIPPA Privacy Officer and Director of Compliance with Life Point Hospitals - Tina's pride, joy, and life's work.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Riese, 65

January 28, 2024

Appleton, WI - Christopher John Riese, age 65, of Appleton, passed away on January 25, 2024 after a short illness. He enjoyed bowling and in his younger days bowled several times a week. In his accomplishments you can include one 300 game and a 298 as well as many years of enjoyment and other trophies and achievements, He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Packers fan and also enjoyed fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Melvin K. "Miffy" Albert, 55

January 28, 2024

Mount Joy, PA - Melvin K. “Miffy” Albert, 55, of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly on Saturday January 27, 2024. Miffy was a package handler for Fed-Ex ground in Middletown.

No cause of death reported.

Isaac Cornell Perala, 37

January 28, 2024

Isaac Cornell Perala, 37, of Grand Forks, ND, and a former longtime Crookston, MN, resident, died unexpectedly in Grand Forks on Friday, January 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Austyn Joseph "AJ" Cousins, 26

January 28, 2024

Ashtabula, OH - It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Austyn Joseph "AJ" Cousins, 26, son of John and Denise Cousins, who died suddenly on January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Jones Dennis, 56

January 28, 2024

Ilion, NY - Bonnie left this world unexpectedly on 1/26/2024 at her private residence. She enjoyed her life the way she wanted to until the day she left us, peacefully asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Peter J. Iten, 68

January 28, 2024

Peter J. Iten, of Freeport, NY, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 22, 2024, after celebrating his 68th birthday. He was a triathlete, a PSIA Level 2 ski instructor at Windham Mountain for 20 yrs; also at Hunter Mtn.

No cause of death reported.

Karen W. MacDougall, 48

January 28, 2024

New Hartford, NY - Karen Wendy MacDougall, 48, of New Hartford, N.Y., passed away Jan. 12, 2024, due to complications from a medical procedure. After the Navy she stayed in New York as a medical assistant and until recently Karen enjoyed sports, music and watching movies, especially horror films.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Keith South

January 28, 2024

Center Line, Michigan - Robert "Bob" South died suddenly on January 26,2024. Bob had been a custodian for Royal Oak Public Schools specializing in heating, cooling and boilers for over 24 years. His passion was music. He enjoyed both playing rock and roll and collecting guitars. Over the years he had been part of several bands and played at many venues in the local area.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keely Cassano Anderson, 48

January 28, 2024

Baton Rouge, Louisiana—Keely Cassano Anderson, 48, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend shared her passion for fitness and health with those who had the good fortune to cross her path. Known by many as coach, trainer and motivator with a bright smile, she radiated positive energy. An esteemed athlete, Keely competed as a young gymnast and a collegiate diver for LSU. As an adult she competed in ironman triathlons, countless runs and miles of swims. Her love for adventure took her to the skies in 2021 when she became a flight attendant. Born March 25, 1975 in Baton Rouge she graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and LSU where she received a degree in kinesiology. Her untimely passing on January 11, due to an unexpected brain aneurysm, shocked her family and community. On January 14 Keely crossed another 'finish line' as an organ donor. Her gifts of life and love will serve as her eternal legacy.

Jane Elaine Stover, 74

January 28, 2024

Jane Elaine Stover, age 74, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in her home on January 19, 2024, in Madison, WI. For her 70th birthday, Jane and her twin sister (Jean) took their first European trip to Denmark, their mother's homeland. They met their maternal relatives for the first time. This year, for their 75th birthday, they were planning to take another tour in September to explore another region of Europe.

Glen Keith Brooks, 63

January 28, 2024

Glen Keith Brooks died suddenly of a heart attack on 8th December 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. He loved organizing adventures for the family, including ski trips to California, Austria, West Virginia, with occasional side visits to the Greenbriar. Sunnier visits were taken in Arizona, Florida, Spain, Grand Cayman, Eleuthera, Green Turtle Key and Grand Bahama. Glen would always be the party planner and have cocktails on the go. Got the boys together for ski trips and of late, Cuba and Aruba. He enjoyed entertaining and took the opportunity to sign up for cooking classes, and over the years became quite the gourmet chef.

Nicholas Peterson, 44

January 27, 2024

Waterman, Illinois - Nicholas S. "Opie" Peterson, age 44, of Cortland, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Nick loved riding his Harley any chance he got. He had a passion for being outdoors; snowmobiling, dirt biking and 4-wheeling. Nick was an Installer and Repairman for 20+ years, for J&D Doors in Big Rock, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara A. Ocana, 62

January 27, 2024

Howland, ME - Barbara A. Ocana, 62, died unexpectedly January 23, 2024, at her home in Howland. Barbie graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln, class of 1980. Throughout high school and beyond, she found immense pleasure in the sports of tennis and skiing, truly savoring every moment on the court and the slopes. Barbie took immense joy in embellishing her living space with a touch of her unique style and warmth. Her love for her family was profound, an enduring bond that filled her heart with warmth and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra J. Gaskin, 62

January 27, 2024

Erie, PA - Sandra J. Gaskin, age 62, of Erie passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at her residence. Sandy loved animals and had many many pets over the years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking, and the holidays. Above all else, she loved her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Richardson, 62

January 27, 2024

Bay Area Local, Laurie Beth Richardson, 62, of San Ramon, CA, died unexpectedly on December 5, 2023, at a great loss to her family. Laurie started her career with Heals Health Plan in 1988, then Aetna Health Care in 1990, and remained with the company for thirty-three years, after it became CVS. Laurie loved perusing local art and craft fairs, finding treasures and the perfect gift for her friends. She explored the beauty of Northern California, as well as the rest of the world, spending as much time as possible up in Truckee, along Donner Lake. She was an avid pet lover, with her dog Anna, cats Domino and Toby, chinchilla Lary, as well as chickens and ducks for a short period of time.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Eugene Maxwell, 63

January 27, 2024

Santa Fe, NM - Eddie Maxwell, 63, died unexpectedly on December 24, 2023, in his apartment. Eddie graduated from Santa Fe High School, Class of 1979. Following graduation, he completed Heavy Equipment Operator School and worked for the New Mexico State Highway Department for 14 years and the city of Santa Fe for 10 years. He was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He gave his life to New Mexico.

No cause of death reported.

Robert James Desmond, 75

January 27, 2024

Frankfort, KY - Robert James Desmond, 75, Frankfort, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 25, 2024 at University Hospital in Louisville. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, golfing, gardening and working. He enjoyed joking around and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He had a big heart, filled with love for his family, and he shared that love unconditionally.

No cause of death reported.

John “JP” Paige, 33

January 27, 2024

Oconto Falls, Wis. — John “JP” Paige, 33, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Sunday morning, Jan. 21, 2024, at home. As someone who liked to cook, he enjoyed food and being the life of the party. “JP” will be fondly remembered for his free spirit, kind heart, making others laugh and his willingness to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Jean (Kosterman) Bauman, 65

January 27, 2024

Dekalb, Illinois - Susan Jean (Kosterman) Bauman, 65, of Sycamore, passed away unexpectedly at her home Monday, January 22, 2024. Susan was an accounting specialist at Elgin Community college prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her partner, Daniel.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Aaron Bebko, 52

January 27, 2024

Scott Aaron Bebko, of Bradford, Pennsylvania, died all too suddenly while at work on January 17, 2024. He was employed as a CNC Operator at the time of his death. Scott was the epitome of honor, loyalty, and goodness. Anyone who met him was better for having the opportunity. His love and expertise at Magic the Gathering and D&D was legendary. Memorials, if desired, may be made to No Feline Left Behind of McKean County, or to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth D. King, Sr., 69

January 27, 2024

Kenneth D. King, Sr., age 69, of Homer City, PA, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Unicoi County Hospital. He was of the Methodist faith. Through the years, Kenneth was employed by Ti-Brook, Elkon, Beck Machine Shop, as well as logging, working on oil rigs, farming and as a Maintenance Technician at Specialty Tires of America.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory G. Groves, 68

January 27, 2024

Gregory G. Groves, age 68, of South Bloomingville, , and formerly a longtime resident of Reynoldsburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at his home with family by his side. Greg was retired from General Motors/Fisher Body following over 30 years. Greg always made everyone laugh with his infectious sense of humor. He was an avid Bengals and OSU Buckeyes fan. He loved to golf, the outdoors, GM trucks and cars and had a special gift with an ear for music and playing the guitar.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Kay (McBride) Glover, 75

January 27, 2024

Shirley Kay (McBride) Glover, age 75, of Rockford, Michigan, passed away Thursday, January 11th, 2024 after a short illness. Shirley lived her life as an example to the world, believing in hard work, honesty, personal responsibility, and that your character far outweighed your social status. She was a fighter that took the initiative in every situation, someone who could not let any amount of trouble stop her or derail her personal values.

No cause of death reported.

Rebekah L. Devine, 38

January 27, 2024

Theresa, New York - Rebekah L. Devine, 38, of CR-136, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday evening, January 18, 2024. She was a high school graduate and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, caring for others. She went on to a drive school bus for Indian River Central Schools. She was a member of the Black River American Legion Auxiliary, Post No. 673. Rebekah enjoyed raising animals, reading, hunting, and loved to cook big meals for family and friends. She could fix anything broken and make it like new.

No cause of death reported.

Norma Corona Soliz, 56

January 26, 2024

Norma Corona Soliz, aged 56, born in El Paso, Texas, on May 24th 1967, died unexpectedly January 24, 2024, in Universal City, Texas. She was a kind soul, who had love for all. She made everyone feel as if they were family and never pulled away to lend a helping hand and always made time to talk to those who needed a friend.

No cause of death reported.

Scott E. Gilmore, 31

January 26, 2024

Lee, NH - Scott E. Gilmore, 31, of Otis Lane, died unexpectedly on January 22, 2024 at his residence in Lee.

No cause of death reported.

Roman Nathaniel Peluso, 7 months

January 26, 2024

Roman Nathaniel Peluso, age 7 months, passed away on January 21, 2024, in Valley Springs, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Marie Carranza-Molina, 54

January 26, 2024

Yuba City, CA - Rebecca Marie Carranza-Molina on January 4, 2024 at the age of 54 at Rideout Hospital in Marysville.

No cause of death reported.

Cara Brown, 45

January 26, 2024

Lyndhurst, Ohio - Cara Brown, age 45, passed away suddenly January 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Chet Hunter Bielenberg, 40

January 26, 2024

Napa, CA - Chet Hunter Bielenberg was born in Napa, California on July 13, 1974. He died unexpectedly on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Romanick, 34

January 26, 2024

Kenneth Romanick's passing at the age of 34 on Saturday, January 6, 2024, has been publicly announced by Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning in Banning, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Steven John Landino, 38

January 26, 2024

Palm Springs, CA - Age 38, of Grand Rapids and Palm Springs, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on January 17th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gina Robyn Brown

January 26, 2024

Sacramento, CA - "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard" - Winnie The Pooh. Especially when they don't get the chance to say goodbye to us. Gina Robyn Brown passed away suddenly on January 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Madelyn Joy Brown, 20

January 26, 2024

On January 22, 2024, Madelyn Joy Brown, 20 years old of Andrews, SC, passed peacefully to God's loving arms after an unexplainable medical event.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Foltz, 70

January 26, 2024

Brian Foltz, age 70, of Independence, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Brian devoted his career to the City of Independence Fire Department, serving as the Independence Fire Lieutenant, Safety Officer and then Independence Fire Marshall before his retirement in 2011.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Barringer, 42

January 26, 2024

Steven Barringer was born in San Mateo, California, on November 4, 1982 and passed away on January 18, 2024, in Tracy, California.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Mae (Frankhauser) Bumbera, 60

January 26, 2024

Central City, CO - Laura Mae (Frankhauser) Bumbera, 60, of Central City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at her son’s home. Laura was a homemaker. She loved playing with her dogs, being outdoors, coloring and spending time with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Piscottano, 63

January 26, 2024

Denise Piscottano, 63, of Cromwell, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 5, 2024. Denise was a graduate of Newington High School and Morse School of Business, and worked for many years in the medical field, as an office manager and later in life as a caregiver.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Albert Farley III, 70

January 26, 2024

Andy (or Andrew or Drew) died at his home in Gastonia, North Carolina, while under Hospice care, on January 21, 2024 after a short illness. He was employed at Thompson Arthur Paving Company before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he served until retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Marques Dominique Williams, 39

January 26, 2024

Marques Dominique Williams "Guppie", 39, of Utica [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Patti Schaefer Newman, 66

January 26, 2024

Seattle, WA - Sadly, my sister Patricia (Patti) Schaefer Newman, 66, of Seattle, died of a brain tumor on Jan. 16, 2024. I was lucky enough to have Patti as one of my three sisters. She was a lovely, lively, fun and funny soul who is deeply missed by her surviving family and friends. Last February, Patti came up from her Tucson home and most of our family got together to celebrate her birthday. She seemed happy and healthy at that gathering, which makes her recent passing even harder to accept.

Bonnie Lou Roth Ebert, 71

January 26, 2024

Bonnie Lou Roth Ebert, 71, of Wheeling, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Wheeling Hospital. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a 1970 graduate of Wheeling Central Catholic High School. She enjoyed many years working at Paul VI Pastoral Center until retirement. Bonnie enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching, her Koi pond, crocheting, country music, and dancing. She also donated blood regularly and in her last selfless act on earth Bonnie was an organ/tissue donor.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Callicutt, 31

January 25, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Michael Callicutt of Jefferson, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Griselda Garcia, 46

January 25, 2024

Shafter, CA - Griselda Garcia, 46, passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on January 18, 2024. Griselda was born in Colima, Mexico, and grew up in Buttonwillow, California. She graduated from Shafter High School.

No cause of death reported.

Bill Richard Diffin, 49

January 25, 2024

Bill Richard Diffin, aged 49, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, in Fortuna, California.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Soria, 9

January 25, 2024

Stephanie Soria, age 9, of Baldwin Park, California, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024. Stephanie was born in CA.

No cause of death reported.

Cecilia Anne Echeverria, 49

January 25, 2024

San Diego, CA - Cecilia Anne Echeverria, 49 years old, was born on April 5, 1974, in El Paso, Texas. She recently passed away on January 13.

No cause of death reported.

Rocky Edward Mountain, 40

January 25, 2024

Ramona, CA - Rocky departed from this world on January 7, 2024. Rocky's journey was marked by an infectious smile, a quick wit, a wicked sense of humor, a creative spirit, and an undeniable charm. When Rocky walked into a room, he lit it up.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Landino, 38

January 25, 2024

Palm Springs, CA - Steven John Landino, age 38, of Grand Rapids and Palm Springs, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on January 17th, 2024. Steven will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, good humor, and as someone who treated everyone with kindness and acceptance.

No cause of death reported.

Ty Jacob, 35

January 25, 2024

Pacifica, CA - Ty, 35, was born in San Francisco where he spent his early childhood before being raised in Pacifica. A graduate of Terra Nova High School, he was an avid surfer and spent a year living in Hawaii before returning to Pacifica. He passed away unexpectedly — a sudden and tragic loss for his friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Paul W. Scanlon, 39

January 25, 2024

Watertown, New York - Paul W. Scanlon, 39, of Bronson Street, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 14, 2023, at home. He was passionate about plumbing and heating and enjoyed his work. He was very book-smart and enjoyed Star Wars. Paul was a loving and caring father, son, and brother. He was a gentle soul and a stand-up man who would help anyone he could. He will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy J. Granitsas, 53

January 25, 2024

Bridgton, Maine - Wendy Joan Granitsas, 53, died unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2024, at her home in Bridgton. Wendy was a deeply caring and loving person with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her smile was a ray of sunshine and her laughter was very contagious to all who spent time with her. Her love for Maine was immeasurable. She loved hunting and ice fishing in Maine and Canada. Wendy worked at Camp Tapawingo and she also enjoyed working at the Fryeburg Fair. She always took great pride in all her work.

No cause of death reported.

John H. Holt, 66

January 25, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John Harlow Holt on January 6, 2024, at the age of 66. John died unexpectedly after a brief illness at his home in Paso Robles, California. John was a proverbial Renaissance Man, and his biggest passion in life was his music. He was a lifelong singer, songwriter, producer, and musician. He owned two recording studios in Paso Robles and was a member of several local bands, including CT and the Detroit Power, Fast Micky, The Mary Macgregor Band, and many others throughout the years. John was a Licensed California Mechanical Contractor in the 1980s, specializing in sheet metal fabrication, masonry, tile setting, and general construction. From the 1990s through 2010, he was an IT Contractor specializing in installing and repairing point-of-sale systems for businesses throughout California.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Bellinger Williams, 39

January 25, 2024

Blythewood, SC - Ashely Bellinger Williams was not only dedicated to her work at the Shives Funeral Home, but she also had a deep commitment to her community. Her presence will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Scott A. Asher, 57

January 25, 2024

Menomonie, WI - Scott A. “Scooter” Asher, age 57 of Menomonie, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

He then spent the rest of his working career either hauling milk or driving truck over-the-road, working for various companies along the way. Scott enjoyed spending time with family, listening to classic rock and country music, and watching the Packers play. There was always laughter, and never a dull moment when Scott was around. He was a kind-hearted man with a heart of gold. Scott was a beloved husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis C. “JR” Haglund, 63

January 25, 2024

Plum City, WI - Dennis C. “JR” Haglund, age 63 of Plum City, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, January 22, 2024 at his home in Plum City. JR farmed and worked in the agriculture field until 2009. In 2009 he bought and ran JR’s Mainstreet Bar in Plum City. Serving the community was close to JR’s heart.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Kay May, 72

January 25, 2024

Linda Kay May, age 72, resident of Fort Scott, KS died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Freeman West Hospital, Joplin, MO. She worked for over 20 years for Labconco in Fort Scott. Linda was always making things with wood such as porch swings. She enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. She also raised chickens. Linda was a wonderful cook, especially baking. Her family was her life. Linda was the caretaker of the family. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Keith Reffitt, 53

January 25, 2024

Randy Keith Reffitt, age 53, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 21, 2024, following a brief illness. Following high school, Randy proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves as Private First Class until his honorable discharge in October of 1995. Most recently, Randy lived in Indianapolis, Indiana, after spending many wandering years in Florida. Randy was a certified auto body mechanic and jack of all trades.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Rob" C. Eder, 52

January 25, 2024

Robert "Rob" C. Eder, 52, of Overlook Drive, Lehighton, Franklin Twp., Carbon County, PA, formerly of Nassau County, Long Island, NY, died suddenly Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in his home. Rob was a self-employed construction contractor/real estate for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time in the Pennsylvania woodlands.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Shaw Arnold, 61

January 25, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - Bobby Shaw Arnold, age 61, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on January 23rd, 2024, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

John "Clayton" Adams, 28

January 24, 2024

He lived in Dorchester [SC] and passed away unexpectedly on January 16th at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Donald A. Alessi, 54

January 24, 2024

Tonawanda, NY - Suddenly, at age 54.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Whiddon, 63

January 24, 2024

Susan Whiddon, a beacon of light and love, departed from this world on January 22, 2024, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was an avid rock painter, infusing stones with her vibrant energy and spreading them throughout the community as tokens of happiness. Arts and crafts were not just hobbies but expressions of her creative soul, where every creation was a piece of her heart.

From our researcher: It is noteworthy her husband died unexpectedly April, 4, 2023:

https://www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Newton-Owen-Whiddon?obId=27748352

Deonte Jon Anderson, 26

January 24, 2024

Chicago, IL - Deonte Jon Anderson, also known as Man man, passed away on January 16, 2024. Deonte will be remembered as a quiet, laid back, shy, and handsome young man.

No cause of death reported.

Mireya Garcia-Andrade, 26

January 24, 2024

Grand Junction, Colorado - Mireya Garcia-Andrade, age 26, died January 20th, 2024. Mireya enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her family and making lipsinging videos.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony J. "Tony" Aronica, 47

January 24, 2024

Anthony J. "Tony" Aronica, age 47, of Skokie/Evanston [IL], died unexpectedly. He attended Portland State University and Columbia College Chicago. He was a talented self-taught graphic artist employed at Allegra Printing.

No cause of death reported.

Adan Bautista Ascanio, 47

January 24, 2024

Taylor, Texas - Adan Bautista Ascanio was born February 2, 1977 and passed January 16, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle. Adan lived a simple and happy life, playing golf and being together with friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Alison (Ribar) Kaye Brase, 41

January 24, 2024

Scottsdale, AZ - Alison (Ribar) Kaye Brase, 41, suddenly passed away on January 20, 2024. Alison loved sports of all kinds, but especially hockey and golf, which she played competitively at St. Cloud State. Alison's high school interest in law enforcement led her to her Phoenix, Arizona, where she successfully graduated as a fully sworn police officer, working in several precincts. She then became a Field Training Officer to train new officers, and later, earned a position working at Court Services. Alison served honorably for the Police Department until 2015, when she decided to leave to be a stay-at-home mom.

No cause of death reported.

Jamarious Javonta Bailey, 32

January 24, 2024

Reynolds, GA - Jamarious Javonta Bailey, passed away on January 6, 2024, successful career as a delivery driver for FedEx. Born on November 10, 1992, in Fort Valley, Georgia, Jamarious lived a life filled with joy and touched the hearts of everyone he met.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Mikhail Balsom, 21

January 24, 2024

Jason Mikhail Balsom, 21, passed away tragically on January 13, 2024, in Skidmore, TX. He lived in Arlington, TX, and attended college at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi where he was pursuing a degree in Marine Biology. Jason was adopted from Russia at 6 months old.

No cause of death reported.

Drew Barkley, 41

January 24, 2024

Paducah, KY - Drew passed away Saturday, Jan. 20. Drew was born in Paducah on June 26, 1982, to Terry and Anita Barkley. He was self-employed and a member of Paducah Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where he loved to sing in church and would often sing for special music.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Louise Basham, 37

January 24, 2024

Janet Louise Basham, 37, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. Family was at the core of Janet's being, and she cherished every moment spent with her loved ones. A true daddy's girl, she shared a special bond with her late father, Paul.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Lee Bistline, 56

January 24, 2024

Lodi, Ohio - Passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024 at his home, following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Erin Louise Blanchard, 24

January 24, 2024

Erin passed away January 21, 2024, in Aberdeen, SD. Erin's most significant attribute was her heart. She was an astonishingly kind person, loving all children, animals, and people in general without bias or prejudice.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Wade Bossom, 51

January 24, 2024

Stephen Wade Bossom, 51, of Hanover, PA, passed away suddenly Saturday, January 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Debrough Lee Bratti, 62

January 24, 2024

Debrough Lee Bratti, 62, of Newport, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on January 21st.

No cause of death reported.

Levi Sam Brown, 32

January 24, 2024

Levi Sam Brown, 32, passed away December 31, 2023 in Clermont, Florida. He attended Central Columbia School and graduated from drafting and design at Columbia Montour AVTS where he was a defensive tackle on the football team and participated in weightlifting and weightlifting competitions. He was a member of the Keystone Junior Rodeo Association for years competing in an assortment of events.

No cause of death reported.

Frederick Alexander Bruce IV, 31

January 24, 2024

Albuquerque, NM - Our beloved Frederick Alexander Bruce IV, 31, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on January 15th, 2024. Alex was a 'people person' and a seasoned server in Austin and Albuquerque. ex had a love of nature and found peace and connection in the beauty of the outdoors. Part of his love of nature included adventures with his favorite people. He especially loved flying through the trees and taking jumps on his snowboard. He enjoyed golfing at different golf courses around New Mexico and cruising in the golf cart. He was always up for throwing the frisbee or football around at the park; he was known for making outrageous diving catches.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Michael Bryan, 53

January 24, 2024

South Jordan, Utah - Greg passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday the 21st of January. Greg made a career in plumbing supply and sales for more than 25 years. Greg was the best at what he did and was #1 in sales for the West region for Home Depot Pro then HD Supply for several years and #2 in the country.

No cause of death reported.

Eddie Wayne Campbell, 64

January 24, 2024

Mocksville, NC - Eddie Wayne Campbell, 64, of died suddenly Saturday, January 20, 2024, at his home. Eddie enjoyed being in the woods and loved sitting by the creek hanging out with his dogs, Gracie and Buddy, and talking to his best friend, Jason Moore. He enjoyed the simpler things of life, was a man of faith, a master of attracting hummingbirds, and always strived to make this world a better place.

No cause of death reported.

George F. Carter III, 42

January 24, 2024

Statesboro, Ga. - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, George F. Carter III, who passed away unexpectedly at home on January 18, 2024, almost two weeks after his 42nd birthday.

No cause of death reported.

John Clay, 35

January 24, 2024

John Clay, 35, was born on March 19, 1988, in Zanesville, Ohio. He recently passed away on January 22, 2024 at Genesis Perry County Medical Center. To honor John's memory, donations can be made to Assist the family with funeral cost.

No cause of death reported.

Riley Clayton, 24

January 24, 2024

Riley R. Clayton, aka "Skinny", passed away this past weekend in Nashua, NH. Riley loved all sports but football was his passion. He played a pivotal role in his team's undefeated season which led to a state championship, which was one of his proudest moments. Riley was a natural leader and someone people could look up to. After graduating, Riley worked various jobs, all of which he excelled at. He loved working with his friends. His latest job in construction/carpentry was his favorite.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca L. Corgan, 57

January 24, 2024

Binghampton, NY - Rebecca L. Corgan, 57, of Chenango Forks, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. Lynn "Gator Bait" Crossway, 66

January 24, 2024

Starke, FL - Mr. Lynn "Gator Bait" Crossway, age 66 of Lawtey, passed away at his home unexpectedly Saturday, January 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

James "Skeet" Nelson Deaton, 47

January 24, 2024

James "Skeet" Nelson Deaton, 47, of Morning View, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Dempsey, 68

January 24, 2024

Youngstown, Ohio - Joyce Dempsey, 68, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Dobson, 42

January 24, 2024

Haysville, KS - Jeremy Dobson, age 42, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alicia Renee Hippensteel, 59

January 23, 2024

Alicia Renee Hippensteel, 59, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully after a short illness on January 14, 2024. Alicia was a free spirit and she is now forever free. She was a talented artist, a comedienne, a friend to many, and a caregiver. She is accurately described as “unique,” “spontaneous” and “unforgettable.”

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 19:

Mabel Onome Egbenoma, 42

January 19, 2024

Mabel Onome Egbenoma, the woman who could make even the darkest wardrobe sparkle with her radiant smile, has taken her final bow on the great stage of life. She embarked on her grand exit on January 11, 2024, in Austin, Texas, leaving behind a world that was infinitely brighter for her presence.



No cause of death reported.

Egbenoma “died suddenly.” From her Everloved page:

Mabel Onome Egbenoma, affectionately known to many as 'Mabes', 42, of Austin, Texas, sadly passed away on 11th January 2024 unexpected by her family and friends.

https://everloved.com/life-of/mabel-egbenoma/

Gloria Sylvia Dreblow-Lopez, 57

January 19, 2024

Gloria Sylvia Dreblow-Lopez, 57, went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Germany on August 16, 1966, a daughter of the late Theresia and Norman Dreblow. She is survived by her six children and nine grand-children.

No cause of death reported.

Dreblow-Lopez “died suddenly.” From her sister's Facebook post:

"I have been at a loss for words. Yesterday I was told my dear sister Gloria Dreblow Lopez had passed unexpectedly and without warning."

https://www.facebook.com/diana.juradodreblow

Gina Marie Marin (née DeSoto), 52

January 19, 2024

Gina began her career in early childhood development soon after High School and continued it throughout her career spanning 30 years. Starting in the daycare industry, Gina went on to get her Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Development. With her degree she worked at Headstart and ultimately retired from PCI in October of 2022. On January 10, 2024, an unknown illness took Gina away from those who loved her. She was taken too soon and without warning. Although we will miss her forever, we will cherish every moment we were gifted with her presence.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 15:

Ryan H. Kikta, 40

January 15, 2024

Ryan H. Kikta, 40, of Rome [NY], passed away on Jan. 15, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Kikta “ died suddenly” from an ' unexpected medical event':

https://imgur.com/NoX0iI0

Reported on January 12:

Sgt. George Marshall Wright, 33

January 12, 2024

George Marshall Wright went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, after complications from his battle against cancer. George was a dearly beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. On August 30, 2023, he received his dual Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Networking and Cybersecurity and Legal Studies. George indeed was a great thinker and was innovative, creative, and an excellent problem solver. In January of 2022, George was diagnosed with cancer. He fought courageously and valiantly, and until his final breath, he never gave up. He was a great example of toughness, perseverance, He leaves behind his wife, his mother and his four children.

Reported on January 11:

Prescot Joseph Wilson, 35

January 11, 2024

Austin, Texas - Prescot Joseph Wilson, known simply as Prescot to all who adored him, embarked on his ultimate tour to his heavenly home on January 9, 2024. As a touring drummer and comedian, Prescot charmed every stage and microphone with a charisma that could make a statue giggle. His music and comedy, much like his life, were filled with unexpected twists and uplifting turns.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 8:

Cristina Marie Sanchez, 35

January 8, 2024

Cristina “Bambi” Sanchez born on November 18, 1988, in San Antonio, TX, and passed away on December 25, 2023. She loved to be around her family and made sure that everyone was taken care of. Cristina spent most of her adult life taking care of her mother, Cynthia Garcia, when she got sick. Cristina was her caretaker up until Cynthia’s death in 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Sanchez’ Facebook profile gives her career:

Patient Care Assistant (PCA) at Methodist Healthcare System, Medical/Surgical Tech at University Health and treatment officer at Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center. Studied Nursing at Career Point College.

Terry R. Stewart, 63

January 8, 2024

Terry R. Stewart, known affectionately as Terry to his friends and family, embarked on his final journey on January 5, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness. With the same passion he brought to his studies, Terry committed himself to a career in healthcare, eventually rising to the position of Executive Director of Long-Term Healthcare Facilities. His leadership was not merely a role but a calling, as he advocated for the well-being of the elderly with compassion and dignity, enriching the lives of those he served.



No cause of death reported.

Stewart “died suddenly.” From his sister's Facebook page:

"Words are so hard to express today..we were just told my Brother Terry Stewart has less than a month to live..he found out in September that he had leukemia and it was a rare form..all efforts at trials have failed..we are taking him home today to spend with his sweet pups! Please be in prayers for us as we navigate these precious days we have left! Thank you."

https://www.facebook.com/brenda.groom.50

Reported on December 26:

Jennifer Ortiz Euresti, 43

December 26, 2023

With immense love and fond memories, we bid farewell to Jennifer Ortiz Euresti, a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. Born on May 3, 1980, in the beautiful shores of Honolulu, Hawaii, Jennifer's journey through life was one of passion, creativity, and unwavering faith. She departed this world far too soon on December 20, 2023, in Kyle, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love and selflessness that will forever be etched in the hearts of her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Euresti “died suddenly.” From her son's Facebook:

I hope this message finds you well, although it comes with a heavy heart. My mother's unexpected passing has left our family grappling with funeral expenses we hadn't anticipated.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078058301520

Reported on December 24:

Joe Nathan Olivarez, 58

December 24, 2023

Joe Nathan Olivarez, age 58, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1965, in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1994, he created a new band to specifically focus on his true love, the 12-string acoustic guitar. One day while talking with Bobby Landgraf about current challenges in his life, Bobby told him you don’t need all that stupid drama. And that’s how Stupid Drama, an acoustic progressive rock band like no other, got started. Nathan recorded 9 albums under the Stupid Drama name. He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and two grand-daughters.

No cause of death reported.

A wife “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 7:

Jessica Lauren Browning (Baker), 33

November 7, 2023

Jessica Lauren Browning (Baker) passed away in her home in Corpus Christi, Texas on the morning of October 27, 2023. Jessica grew up and spent her childhood in Dripping Springs, Texas. She was a cheerleader and soccer player who loved sports and the outdoors. Jessica married the love of her life, Erick Browning, on March 4, 2023, in Flatonia, Texas. Jessica was the manager of a pediatric office in Corpus Christi, Texas.



No cause of death reported.

Followed by her husband, who also “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 29:

Robert Erick Browning, 42

November 29, 2023

Erick Browning passed away on November 24, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Tx. Erick grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from King High School where he played baseball and attended Del Mar College and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He married Jessica Baker on March 4, 2023, in Flatonia, TX. Erick was a driver for UPS and made many close friends while working there.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 18:

Joseph Reed Lewis, 45

August 18, 2023

Joseph Reed Lewis, 45 years old of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on August 17, 2023. Reed attended college at KU before being recruited to San Antonio, where he spent 6 years with Augustine and Associates, followed by an 18-year career at USAA.



No cause of death reported.

Note: USAA had a “vaccination” mandate during the pandemic.