CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Érik Canuel dead 63: Film director of Bon Cop Bad Cop, has passed away

June 17, 2024

Film Director Érik Canuel, who was the son of actor Yvan Canuel, has died at the age of 63. CTV News Montreal reported that “Canuel succumbed to secondary plasma cell leukemia, according to the agency Annexe. He had been battling multiple myeloma for more than seven years, but it was the leukemia that finally took his life, the agency added.” Érik Canuel was best known for the 2006 action comedy movie Bon Cop Bad Cop. It told the story of police officers David Bouchard and Martin Ward, and became the highest-grossing feature film in Canadian history.

A broadcaster “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Winnipeg broadcaster Larry Updike has passed away

June 20, 2024

Longtime Winnipeg broadcaster Larry Updike, 63, has passed away following a colon cancer diagnosis just one week ago. Updike posted to social media last Thursday that he’d received a cancer diagnosis, including spots on his liver, following tests he’d been undergoing for severe abdominal pain. He passed away this morning after undergoing surgery last Saturday.

Allison Parliament dies suddenly as fans pay heartbreaking tributes to Duck Duck Jeep founder

June 24, 2024

The founder of the popular craze Duck Duck Jeep has suddenly died. Allison Parliament died on June 22, according to her organization. The Duck Duck Jeep craze started in 2020 when Parliament was seen placing a rubber duck on a stranger's car. Parliament said she had done this following a bad encounter with someone while in a small town in Canada. This happened while Parliament was moving back home to Ontario, Canada, in 2020 from Alabama to be closer to her family. Her actions were then adopted by other Jeep drivers to share kindness with others. Parliament's cause of death has not been shared.

No age reported.

Police watchdog investigating after man dies in custody in North Bay after attending court

June 21, 2024

North Bay, ON - The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a 42-year-old man died Friday following a medical incident. The man was transported from the North Bay Jail to the cell block at the courthouse on Friday morning according to police. Later in the day, the man suffered a medical incident,” said the SIU. “He was provided with medical care and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

No cause of death reported..

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver suffered medical emergency in fatal Highway 17 crash

June 19, 2024

A 68-year-old northern Ont. driver died after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashing into a business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon. Officers from the Superior East detachment responded to the single-vehicle crash in White River shortly before 4 p.m. April 18, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release. The vehicle involved was a pickup truck and the male driver was the only person inside, OPP Const. Ashley Nickle told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email. "Investigation has determined the driver suffered a medical emergency immediately prior to the collision, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway," OPP said. No one else was injured in the incident, however, there was damage to cement posts and electrical equipment outside the business, Nickle said.

No cause of death reported..

A sociologist “died suddenly” in Newfoundland:

Dr. James Baker, 49

June 15, 2024

Dr. James Thomas Ernest Baker, aged 49, of Paradise, NL, passed peacefully away on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in St. John’s, NL after a short illness. Jamie leaves in his wake significant contributions. As a professional, his commitment to supporting immigration settlement activities culminated in the successful completion of a PhD in Sociology. He worked tirelessly with the Association for New Canadians to secure resources necessary to maintain a high quality of services for newcomers. He had a great passion for teaching and learning and was a respected lecturer at Memorial University. Anyone who knew him well appreciated his quips, his humor, and his work ethic.

No cause of death reported.

Memorial ended its "vaccination" mandate in 2022:

Memorial's procedure for vaccine requirement suspended on June 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. in alignment with the suspension of the NL Public Sector Policy.

https://www.mun.ca/covid19/

In Alberta, two teachers “died suddenly”:

Dorothy Linda Schraa, 64

June 17, 2024

It is with great sadness and shock that we announce the passing of Dorothy Schraa on Wednesday June 12th, after her short battle with cancer at the South Health Campus in Calgary. Dorothy brought a light like no other into the world. Her smile and personality impacted the lives of many students and colleagues alike throughout her career as an educator. She leaves behind a legacy of love throughout the many school divisions where she spent her teaching career, especially Christ the Redeemer, LivingStone Range and Palliser School Division.

Phyllis Ruth Regier, 71

June 13, 2024

Calgary - Phyllis was incredibly resilient and did not let Parkinson’s disease dampen her enthusiasm for life or her adventurous spirit. It felt as though she had a lot of life left to live until she was struck by an undiagnosed neurological condition that rapidly took away her cognitive and speech abilities. She passed peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2024. Phyllis had multiple rewarding phases in her professional career. She was a successful and admired teacher, first in elementary school and then going on to what became her passion –– teaching ESL to new Canadians.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Newfoundland:

Calvin James Small, 60

June 19, 2024

St John's - Passed peacefully away in the presence of his loving family and close friends after a year-long battle with cancer. Jim will be greatly missed and mourned by a large circle of relatives, friends, colleagues, and students whose lives he touched over his 30+ year teaching career.

An accountant “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Linda Elizabeth Propp, 65

June 15, 2024

Edmonton - We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Linda Anderson Propp on June 2, 2024. She was a Chartered Accountant with an Edmonton firm, and in April 2024 received her forty-year pin. Dogs were a big part of Linda’s life. She was part of the Canadian Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club, and the Canadian Rally Organization. She excelled in every dog sport she put her mind to. Donations can be made to the Alberta Lung Association in Linda’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

In P.E.I., a mental health therapist “died suddenly”:

Brenda Marie MacDonald, 68

March 18, 2024

Brenda Marie MacDonald, a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2024, at 68, with her daughter Becky by her side. Brenda left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and adventure that will be remembered by all who knew her. Brenda earned her Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Assumption University in Massachusetts and used it well. She was an experienced mental health therapist who created programs that advocated for the vulnerable, fostered empathy, and encouraged kindness. Brenda's family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, 169 “ died suddenly ”:

Willam Michael Shrigley, 17

June 24, 2024

Cannington - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and tragic passing of Willam on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at age 17.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Rusholme Ennis, 65

June 24, 2024

Toronto - Passed away peacefully at her home in Etobicoke at the age of 65. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Denise to the Alzheimer Society, the Parkinson Foundation, the Cancer Society, the Life Saving Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Kauko Allan Maki, 73

June 24, 2024

Dresden - The family of Kauko Allan Maki is sad to announce his death on June 20, 2024, at the age of 73. Anyone wishing to make an expression of remembrance should consider Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Isidore “Isi” Joseph D’Eon, 72

June 24, 2024

Collingwood - It is with profound sadness that the family of Isidore D'Eon announce his passing on June 13, 2024, at the age of 72, following a courageous battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Michael Morrish, 69

June 24, 2024

Parry Sound - Robert Michael Morrish passed away suddenly, at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, on Friday, June 21st, 2024. Age 69 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Cancer Society, Jumpstart, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Collin John Douglas Robinson, 34

June 24, 2024

Port Perry - On Sunday, June 9th, the world lost a bright light as Collin passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness that will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Victim Services Durham Region.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Elliott Kenny, 55

June 24, 2024

Ridgeway - Wayne passed unexpectedly relaxing at home in his chair on June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Nicole Poole Peori, 36

June 24, 2024

Ashley Nicole Poole-Peori passed away peacefully in St. Marys, Ont. at the age of 36. Memorial donations may be made to Addictions & Mental Health Ontario, The War Amps or a charity of choice.

No cause of death reported.

Mwila Kaite Mwansa, 48

June 24, 2024

Kitchener - On Saturday, June 15th, 2024, Mwila passed away peacefully, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of kindness, strength, and love.

No cause of death reported.

Archie William Graham, 70

June 24, 2024

Bowmanville - Passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering on June 19, with family by his side, at the age of 70. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Association or Lakeridge Health Foundation are greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Love-Sophia Solis, 37

June 24, 2024

Brantford - Peacefully at her home on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Eoin David Nisbet, 55

June 24, 2024

Guelph - Passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the age of 54 years. In memory of Eoin, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Tamara “Tammy” Slattery, 55

June 24, 2024

Shelburne - Tamara Lynne Slattery, affectionately known as “Tammy” to her family & friends, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2024, at the young age of 55 from complications with diabetes.

Corrie Patrick Lanier, 59

June 24, 2024

Sarnia - As the sun rose on Saturday, June 22, after a brief, yet aggressive battle with cancer, Corrie passed away peacefully at home, in his favorite recliner, with his loving wife, sister, sister-in-law and brother-in-law at his side, and his best little boy Rocket cradled in his arm.

Evan Daniel Mommersteeg, 27

June 23, 2024

Burlington - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Evan on June 21, 2024, at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Anthony Girard, 65

June 23, 2024

Mount Brydges - Suddenly, at his home on June 20th, 2024, Michael Anthony Girard of Melbourne, passed away in his 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Matthews, 66

June 23, 2024

Listowel - Brenda Ann Matthews of Listowel passed away quietly at her home on Friday, June 21, 2024 in her 66th year. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Williams, baby

June 23, 2024

Listowel - The precious and loved baby of Dillon & Caitlyn (Cadogan) Williams of Kitchener was born into heaven on Friday, June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Devon Richard Wheeler Fick, 29

June 23, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Devon Richard Wheeler Fick, on June 19, 2024, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Eric Smith, 58

June 23, 2024

Thornhill - Sean passed away at the age of 58 on the Summer Solstice, June 21st, 2024, in the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook Hospital. He fought a turbulent battle against cancer since the fall of 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Paula Jara Torres, 24

June 23, 2024

East Milton - Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Her beautiful heart, her beautiful mind, her beautiful smile. Her spirit and love will continue to serve as a beacon of light, of hope, To love more, To laugh more, To live life to the fullest.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Keir Weeks, 64

June 23, 2024

Toronto - Robert Keir Weeks, born January 29, 1960, in St. John's, Newfoundland, passed away early morning Monday June 17, 2024 after a brief but intense battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Hag Wayne Windsor, 63

June 23, 2024

Kemptville - At home, with his loving family by his side, Jeffrey (Hag) Wayne Windsor passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20th, 2024. Donations in his honor, can be made to any of the following Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre, Kemptville District Hospital Crossroads campaign to raise money for a CT-Scanner or the Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Mwila Kaite, 42

June 23, 2024

Kitchener - On Saturday, June 15th, 2024, Mwila passed away peacefully, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of kindness, strength, and love.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Walter Mueller, 68

June 23, 2024

Minden - Passed away peacefully at the Haliburton Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at the age 68. Memorial Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Ennis, 65

June 23, 2024

Toronto - Passed away peacefully at her home in Etobicoke at the age of 65. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Denise to the Alzheimer Society, the Parkinson Foundation, the Cancer Society, the Life Saving Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Heyink, 42

June 22, 2024

Kingsville - Gerrit Willem Christiaan Heyink went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Diane Burtch Jahnke, 74

June 22, 2024

Uxbridge - Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday June 17, 2024, at the age of 73 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by Linda's family.

No cause of death reported.

Riley Dickson, 28

June 22, 2024

Timmins - It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our son, Riley Allen Dickson on June 11, 2024, at the young age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trent Colin Danny Pickett, 57

June 22, 2024

Thunder Bay - Trent passed away peacefully on June 19 2024 with his friends and family by his side, succumbing to cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Koop Bangma, 71

June 22, 2024

Brockville - Entered into rest suddenly at the Kingston Health Science Centre, Kingston on Wednesday June 19, 2024, at the age of 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Lee Van Arkel, 54

June 22, 2024

St. Marys - David Lee Van Arkel, of Stratford, formerly of St. Mary's, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2024, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Marie Da Costa, 61

June 22, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Passed away unexpectedly at the Sault Area Hospital on June 19, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Jing Tang, 61

June 22, 2024

Waterloo - Jing Tang passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday morning, June 16, 2024, at the age of 61. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Angeline Marlene Schoen, 70

June 22, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly, on June 19, 2024, at Grand River Hospital, in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 70. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Tate Alexander Saunders, infant

June 22, 2024

Peterborough - Bryce and Jodie welcomed their baby boy, Tate Alexander Saunders, on June 18th, 2024 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC). Sadly due to an unforeseen birthing complication, Tate passed immediately following his delivery.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - There is a growing body of knowledge and data which indicate that the COVID-19 “vaccines” are implicated in the rise in miscarriages and still births since 2021. Yet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam are still vigourously promoting the COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines" for expectant mothers and infants. Theresa Tam is also on the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee of the Health Emergencies Programme of the World Health Organization (WHO).

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/switzerland-miscarriages-stillbirths-covid-shots/

John Brian Sheppard, 72

June 22, 2024

London - John Brian of London passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on Sunday June 16, 2024, at the age of 72. Donations can be made to the Children's Cancer Unit at LHSC in memory of John.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Michael Zelinsky, 70

June 22, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Zelinsky, aged 70, after a short, hard battle with cancer.

Brian Fitzpatrick, 71

June 22, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2024, at age 71 from heart failure at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Condolences for the family and donations to Heart and Stroke may be arranged.

Sharon Ferreira, 40

June 22, 2024

Toronto - In loving memory of Sharon Ferreira, who peacefully passed away on June 19, 2024, at the age of 40, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sharon Suter, 69

June 22, 2024

Barrie - Peacefully, and on her own terms, Sharon Eulalie Suter passed away on June 20th, 2024 after a brief but intense journey with cancer.



Researcher's note - The Canadian government, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is leading the world bringing equity to MAIDS ("medical assistance in dying"):

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-services-benefits/medical-assistance-dying.html

Patrick John Arie van Lindenberg, 15

June 22, 2024

Renfrew - It is with broken hearts that our family announces the sudden passing of our beloved son and brother on Thursday June 20, 2024 at the young age of 15 of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Jane Leigh Gimson, 64

June 21, 2024

Pembroke - Our beautiful Mom passed away peacefully in the evening of June 17, 2024, in the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Our Mom was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. Our Mom had originally received a poor prognosis back in 2016, and thanks to her stubbornness and strength, the Universe gifted her 6 precious more years with us. She would go for her chemotherapy once every 3 weeks for almost 2 years.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - This appears to be a case of cancer that came out of remission two years ago.

George Piccinin, 73

June 21, 2024

Aylmer - With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the sudden passing of George Piccinin on June 18, 2024, in his home. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Ennio Serrani, 67

June 21, 2024

Thornhill - God called Ennio peacefully on June 19, 2024, at the age of 67. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ennio may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Hill, 50

June 21, 2024

Harriston - Sean Ian Hill passed away suddenly at his home in Harriston on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the age of 50. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Diana Walsh (nee Horne), 71

June 21, 2024

Waterdown - With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Diana Walsh on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Ann Hamilton (nee Gammon), 61

June 21, 2024

Oshawa - Ken and TJ, as you are about to travel on this new journey together, I wanted you to know that I have arrived at my new spiritual holy place. Thank you for the exceptional care I was given from both the Oshawa Cancer Team and the Peterborough Palliative Care team. I was lucky enough this past September to enjoy with so many of you a living celebration of life, a gift that brought us all together to celebrate and embrace the gift of friendship and love. I cannot express the joy and peace that this brought me, I have lived a good life and am grateful for the love we shared.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - This is a poignant obituary written by the decedent in advance.

James David Lebelle, 53

June 21, 2024

Gananoque - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of James David Lebelle, 52, on June 15, 2024. He was loved unconditionally and fought against the worst odds. He served bravely with the military for 17+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the QEII foundation and Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer society will be accepted.

No cause of death reported.

Shilo McInnis, 49

June 21, 2024

Sturgeon Falls - The family announces with great sadness Shilo's death in North Bay, Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 at the age of 49 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Shilo McInnis would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Michael Kozar, 49

June 21, 2024

Thunder Bay - With a smile and a laugh, and a twinkle in his eye – that is how Kevin Kozar will be remembered. In a tragic moment, at the young age of 49, Kevin passed away of natural causes after a quiet evening at one of his favourite places on earth, his camp at West Loon Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Charles “Ross” Wilson, 73

June 21, 2024

Brussels - Surrounded by his family on June 20, 2024, at his home Charles “Ross” Wilson passed away peacefully at the age of 73. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Hui Li, 33

June 21, 2024

Markham - June 17th, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Matteo Caputi, 7

June 21, 2024

Thornhill - June 19, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Roderick Gerald Beaupre, 64

June 21, 2024

Collingwood - With much heart break we announce the passing of Roderick Gerald Beaupre. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Georgian Triangle Hospice, Hudson Cancer Center Barrie, or the Salvation Army Food Bank.

No cause of death reported.

Mitchell Allen Skillings, 20

June 21, 2024

Woodstock - Mitchell Allen Skillings, a cherished soul known for his kindness, courage, and spirited nature, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024, in Innerkip, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Harry Downer, 51

June 21, 2024

Thunder Bay - Harry Frederick Downer, age 51 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away at his residence on June 6, 2024. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Dale Scott, 75

June 21, 2024

Whitby - Dale passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday January 2nd, 2024 at the age of 75. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeridge Cancer Center, or Nature Conservancy of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin McKenzie Wonch, 38

June 21, 2024

Ingersoll - It is with deep sorrow and immense love that we mourn the passing of Kevin McKenzie Wonch, a cherished member of the Woodstock, Ontario, community, who left us on June 17, 2024, at the age of 38. Memorial donations to the Victoria Hospital's Critical Care Trama Centre, Teen Challenge, or a charity of one's choice would be welcome.

No cause of death reported.

Sherry Anne Beaulieu, 66

June 21, 2024

North Bay - It is with immense sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our mother and wife, Sherry Anne Beaulieu on June 19th 2024, at 2:40 pm in North Bay, Ontario. Mom had a long and difficult journey with Cancer from her original diagnosis to the endless treatments that lasted nearly 20 years.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The public health authorities, media, and other "experts" enthusiastically promoted the COVID-19 “vaccines” for cancer patients, including those in remission, during 2021:

https://tinyurl.com/3fwrh2wy

William Michael "Mike" Cowie, 54

June 21, 2024

Cobourg - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our William Michael “Mike” Cowie after a courageous battle with cancer.

AnneMarie Cecile Eriksen, 75

June 21, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Anne-Marie (Cecile) Eriksen Nee Arsenault announce her passing at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario on February 9, 2024, after a courageous battle with leukemia and heart disease. In lieu of flowers Cecile would appreciate donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Valerie Laura (Monahan) Grech, 75

June 21, 2024

Zurich - Valerie Laura (Monahan) Grech, in her 75th year, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 after a 14 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. If you wish to honor Valerie, consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or a charity of your choice.

Brian James McManus, 75

June 21, 2024

Waterloo - Brian James McManus, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother died unexpectedly in his home earlier this month from long-term health complications related to diabetes and leukemia.

Kathryn Moran, 70

June 21, 2024

Mount Forest - Kathryn Moran (née Hogan) was born on May 25, 1956, in Sheffield, England. She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones, after a swift battle with cancer on June 18, 2024, in Mount Forest.

Dr Maria Pacina Grunewald, 74

June 21, 2024

Toronto - June 20, 2024. Our dear sister “Mary Peace” lost a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Neil VanLoo, 64

June 20, 2024

Cornelius "Neil" Van Loo of Tara and formerly of Listowel, passed away peacefully at his home on June 17, 2024, with his loving wife Liz (Jacklin) by his side. He was 64 years old. Neil’s strong-willed nature is what got him through some of the hardest things he faced in life and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/"Lou Gehrig's disease") proved to be one that he would challenge back just as hard.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Stroh, 70

June 20, 2024

Elmira - Passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Grand River Hospital at the age of 69 years. In Richard's memory, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Center would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Duncan Glassford, 69

June 20, 2024

Haileybury - Peter Duncan Glassford of New Liskeard Ontario passed away suddenly at North Bay Regional Health Center on Saturday June 15, 2024, at the age of 69. Also, a thank you to the staff of the ER department at Temiskaming Hospital, and to the staff in the OR, CCU, and Unit A3 at the North Bay Regional Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Paulo Sebastian Hennigs, 38

June 20, 2024

Guelph - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Paulo Hennigs, whose life tragically ended on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024. In memory of Paulo, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Daryl Hodgson, 46

June 20, 2024

London - Unexpectedly, at home, on June 12, 2024, Daryl Hodgson passed away at the age of 46. He will always be remembered as an all around Good Guy.

No cause of death reported.

Grainne Maria Donaghy, 64

June 20, 2024

Dundas - It is with great sadness, and some relief and gratitude, that we announce the passing of our sister Grainne, peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Juravinski Hospital, wrapped in the loving arms of family. Grainne was a beautiful, bright light, slowly dimmed by addiction over the years. She was supported by family and friends through her many efforts to overcome her struggles. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Association of Mental Health are encouraged.

No cause of death reported.

Jill Marie Cox, 71

June 20, 2024

London - After a long battle with cancer, Jill Marie Cox passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Elmer Jeffery Jones, 62

June 20, 2024

Grand Valley - It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Ken, who passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 12, 2024, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. To a beautiful life comes at a sudden end, He died as he lived, Everyone's friend.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Densmore, 23

June 20, 2024

Harriston - Steven Donald Erwin Densmore of Harriston passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the age of 23. As expressions of sympathy donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Diabetes Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Nathan Keczem, 39

June 20, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away on June 17, 2024 at Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 39. Mark struggled over the years with mental health issues, substance abuse, and his acquired brain injury diagnosis, yet he always remained positive and fought through his challenges.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Clare Fletcher, 75

June 20, 2024

Lakefield - Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Center on June 18th, 2024. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Bennett Dobbie, 72

June 20, 2024

Exeter - Joan passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones at LHSC – Victoria Hospital on Sunday, April 21, 2024 in her 72nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Tallon Murphy, 69

June 20, 2024

Mitchell - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Tallon, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 18, 2024, at the age of 69. Memorial donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Luimes, 70

June 20, 2024

Renfrew - Albert Luimes, in his 70th year, was called to his heavenly home on June 18th, 2024 at the Renfrew Hospice. After a 2-year battle with ALS, he looked forward to the day he would be in heavenly glory. In memory of Albert, please consider a donation to ALS Canada or World Renew Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - A peer-reviewed paper describes a case of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also know as Lou Gehrig's disease, linked to the COVID-19 vaccines: "New-Onset Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in a Patient who Received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine":

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10035647/

Stephen Lloyd MacKay, 71

June 20, 2024

Owen Sound - Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his loving family at London Health Sciences – London University Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to G & B House Owen Sound are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Abilio da Silva Leca, 73

June 20, 2024

Maple - Abilio da Silva Leca passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the age of 73. In place of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Josh Van Der Gulik, 43

June 20, 2024

Wallaceburg - We are sad to announce the passing of our father, son and brother, Josh Van Der Gulik, on Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Windsor at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Robert Prentice, 71

June 20, 2024

Peterborough - Suddenly, surrounded by his family at Peterborough Regional Health Center on Sunday, June 16th 2024, at the age of 70. The family wishes to send special thanks to the staff of Ward A4, The Critical Care Team and the ICU for the amazing care John received during his brief stay at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC).

No cause of death reported.

Gail Peters, 73

June 20, 2024

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the passing of Gail Peters, aged 73, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the North Bay Regional Health Centre. The family would greatly appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Leslie Merrill, 60

June 20, 2024

Lorraine Merrill passed away unexpectedly on Friday June 14th, 2024 at the age of 60, in Picton, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon Bruce Hagerman, 58

June 20, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Orillia on Friday June 7th, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Block, 50

June 20, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Angela Block, age 50, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Marchenko, 73

June 20, 2024

Newmarket - Ivan passed away peacefully June 18, 2024, at Southlake Hospital at the age of 73. Although his passing was sudden, he was surrounded by his family and the love of his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Myra Analeigh King, infant

June 20, 2024

Red Lake - February 22, 2024 - June 14, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Rachel Larente, 45

June 20, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden loss of Rachel Larente. Rachel passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the age of 45 years old. Memorial donations to Save Our Young Adults (SOYA).

No cause of death reported.

Milo Bakalar, 73

June 20, 2024

Peterborough - Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Forbes Lawrence, 73

June 20, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Brian Forbes Lawrence late in the evening on Saturday, June 15th at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer that began in 2016. Surrounded by his loving family in his final moments, he was a man of immense humor, wisdom, and love, cherishing every moment with his loved ones. Initially given only three to six months to live upon diagnosis, Brian challenged expectations through numerous surgeries and treatments, all while growing his business and being a world class father and husband.

Joanne Mary Aiken, 68

June 20, 2024

Red Lake - Joanne Mary Desjardins Aiken passed away peacefully at 08:30 am on June 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a valiant struggle against cancer. Her work at the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Hospital was another source of pride, where she tirelessly served the community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital.

Cameron Radcliffe-Branch, 45

June 19, 2024

Fort Erie - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our little warrior who passed peacefully in his home with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Sandy Meadows, 72

June 19, 2024

Stratford - It is with profound sadness and much love that we announce the unexpected passing of Sandra May Meadows, age 72, of RR#2 St. Pauls, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Stratford General Hospital. Sandra's unexpected passing has left a void in our hearts, but her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire us all.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Kahgee, 49

June 19, 2024

Southampton - Christopher Lance Kahgee of Saugeen First Nation at the age of 49 passed away unexpectedly at the Southampton Hospital on Sunday June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Louise Ciebin, 60

June 19, 2024

Windsor - Peacefully on June 17, 2024, at the age of 60, surrounded by her loving family. If you so desire, donations to Windsor/Essex Cancer Foundation or Windsor/Essex Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Lillian Pearl Lottie Hannah, 61

June 19, 2024

Lindsay - Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday June 15, 2024 at the age of 61. Memorial Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph "Joey" MacLeod, 19

June 19, 2024

Parry Sound - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joseph “Joey” William Randy MacLeod announce his peaceful passing in his sleep on Friday, June 14th, 2024. Age 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Thomson, 74

June 19, 2024

Port-Hope - Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in Port Hope on Monday June 17, 2024. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in David's name.

No cause of death reported.

Grey Warner Acheson, 68

June 19, 2024

Toronto - Gray Warner Acheson, age 68, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 11, 2024 with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Maatta, 69

June 19, 2024

Sudbury - The family announces with sorrow the passing of Carol Maatta, at home after a courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Garson, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Scott “Doug” Berry, 60

June 19, 2024

Picton - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Doug, at his home in Picton on Monday June 17th, 2024 at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Dias, 73

June 19, 2024

Leamington - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Maria Lucilia Dias on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the age of 73. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Lucy's memory would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen Joy Vescio (Spring), 61

June 19, 2024

Thunder Bay - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beautiful, beloved mom, Maureen Vescio (nee Spring), on June 13, 2024 after a courageous battle with metastatic cancer.

Marko Josip Gotovac, 34

June 19, 2024

Georgetown - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marko Josip Gotovac on June 8, 2024 in his 34th year.

No cause of death reported.

Norman Joseph Malley, 63

June 19, 2024

Keswick - Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 63. In memory of Norman, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Waldrif, 72

June 19, 2024

Williamsburg - Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Ron Waldrif of Morrisburg, age 72. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Adeline Burnett, 65

June 19, 2024

London - Unexpectedly, but quietly, at home with her husband, Brenda Adeline Burnett passed away on June 17, 2024, 2 days before her 66th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Leonor Fontes Figueiredo, 74

June 19, 2024

Cambridge - It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Maria (Mary) Fontes at 74 years of age. Mary died peacefully with family at her side.

No cause of death reported.

James Gordon "Flip" Wilson, 74

June 19, 2024

Wallaceburg - James Gordon 'Flip' Wilson passed away doing what he loved; collecting rocks at the age of 74. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kylo Elliot Carriere, infant

June 19, 2024

Mississauga - May 21st, 2024 – June 14th, 2024. Obituary unavailable.

Bruce Dearing, 66

June 19, 2024

Trenton - Bruce Dearing (Ret'd WO CAF RCEME) passed away on Saturday June 15th, 2024 at the age of 66 years. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Wounded Warriors would be appreciated by the family.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "Ret'd WO CAF RCEME" means "Retired Warrant Officer Canadian Armed Forces" in the "Royal Canadian Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers".

https://rcemecorpsgemrc.ca/the-corps/

Nelson Aguiar, 49

June 19, 2024

Maple - God called Nelson suddenly on June 10, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Marie Hanna Hochreiter, 62

June 19, 2024

Tillsonburg - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, Linda Marie (Hochreiter) Hanna BA formerly of Walsingham in her 62nd year. Memorial Donations in Linda's memory to the “Diabetes Canada”.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Louise Leakey, 66

June 19, 2024

Gananoque - After a brief illness and a valiant fight, Janet passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday June 17, 2024 at the age of 65. As expressions of sympathy donations made to the Gananoque Humane Society or to the University Hospital’s Kingston Foundation Cancer Center would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Marilyn Schiestel, 72

June 19, 2024

Teeswater - Marilyn Audrey Schiestel (née Kestner), of Turnberry Township, passed away at Wingham and District Hospital, on Monday, June 17th, 2024, at age 72. Memorial donations to the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Adelia Power-Hovinga, 13

June 19, 2024

Kitchener - It is with great sadness that the family of Adelia Power-Hovinga announce her sudden passing on June 16, 2024 at her home in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 13. We appreciate your condolences during this unimaginable time.

No cause of death reported.

Richard H. Petrie Carter, 55

June 19, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly, as the result of a heart attack, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Helen Fenech Plant, 61

June 19, 2024

Burlington - With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Wendy at home on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the early age of 61. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Trela Wesley, 59

June 19, 2024

Meaford - It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our brother, uncle, Godfather, and friend, Wesley Trela ​​on June 12, 2024 in Meaford, Ontario in his 59th year. As your expression of sympathy, donations to Epilepsy Ontario would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

James Hupalo, 67

June 19, 2024

Windsor - It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of a wonderful husband, father, son and brother. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations towards an education fund for Rosalie and Anabelle would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Marco Andrea Corbo, 46

June 19, 2024

Toronto - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marco Andrea Corbo on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the young age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Szlichta, 71

June 19, 2024

Hamilton - After a long battle with cancer, Paul Szlichta at the age of 71 years passed away peacefully in his sleep. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Larry Warren William Suitter, 73

June 19, 2024

Ottawa - Larry W. Suitter, 73, passed away at Winchester District Memorial Hospital on June 8, 2024, from complications of vascular dementia.

Robert Wayne McClanahan, 64

June 19, 2024

Dutton - After a long journey with cancer, Wayne (Robert) McClanahan, aged 64, passed away peacefully on Monday June 17, 2024 in the Palliative Care Unit of the Parkwood Institute, St. Joseph's Healthcare in London, Ontario. Donations can be made in Wayne's memory to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation or the Juravinski Cancer Center Foundation.

Lillian Sarah Kanasawe, 58

June 19, 2024

Little Current - Lillian Sarah Kanasawe, born on April 16, 1966, began her journey to the Spirit World on June 15, 2024, at the age of 58, after bravely fighting stomach cancer and its resulting complications.

David John Rhyno, 50

June 18, 2024

Caledonia - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David (Dave) John Rhyno, who left us suddenly at the age of 50 in his hometown of Caledonia, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Katherine Kathy Mills, 71

June 18, 2024

Napanee - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Katherine Elizabeth Mills, of Milford. In memory of Kathy donations to The War Amps and the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Wallace Carr, 61

June 18, 2024

North-Bay - Passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side at the Nipissing Serenity Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gordon Stanley Watson, 67

June 18, 2024

New Hamburg - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his residence in Kitchener, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or Canadian Center on Substance Abuse.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Stevens, 73

June 18, 2024

Sudbury - It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Joanne Stevens at Maison McCulloch Hospice on June 16, 2024 with loving family at her side, following a short battle with cancer.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - It is interesting that there are lots of cancer statistics on the Canadian Cancer Society 's " Cancer statistics at a glance" website, but no direct comparisons between years. "These statistics include an unknown number of intersex, transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people", though.

https://cancer.ca/en/research/cancer-statistics/cancer-statistics-at-a-glance

Keaton Frayne, 22

June 18, 2024

Corunna - It is with profound sadness that the family of Keaton Jonathon Frayne (Ranger) announces his passing on Friday, June 14, 2024, just shy of his 23rd birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Greg Quigley, 48

June 18, 2024

Aylmer - Gregory Quigley of Aylmer passed away at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in his 48th year. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

John Borkovsky, 58

June 18, 2024

Ridgeway - John Borkovsky of Ridgeway passed away at Douglas Memorial Hospital on June 15th, 2024, with family by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pentecostal Assembly Church of Fort Erie or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

James Duncan Whitehead, 71

June 18, 2024

Ridgeway - Jim passed away suddenly on June 10, 2024, in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Thomas "Bear" Dolan, 50

June 18, 2024

Timmins - Barry "Bear" Thomas Dolan, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at his mother’s home on Thursday, June 13th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Robertson, 65

June 18, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness and broken heart that we announce the passing of my beloved husband Paul Robertson. On June 11, 2024, Paul passed peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 65.



No cause of death reported.

Trevor Ellis, 33

June 18, 2024

Etobicoke - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Trevor Richard Ellis, aged 33, born on May 18, 1991, in Newmarket, Ontario. He passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2024, at his home in Mimico, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Feric, 62

June 18, 2024

Port Colborne - It is with extreme sadness we share the passing of Michael Feric on June 16th at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 61. We would also like to thank the team at Joseph Brant Hospital. We are forever grateful for your dedication and compassion at the most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Morissette, 39

June 18, 2024

Metcalfe - Peacefully at home after battling cancer on Monday June 17, 2024, Laura Morissette at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Gaetan Belanger, 75

June 18, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Gaetan “Gator” Belanger on June 14, 2024, at the age of 75. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in honor of his daughter Tammy.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Jane Marshall, 71

June 18, 2024

Mississauga - Barbara (Barb) Jane Marshall passed peacefully at Hospice Wellington on June 14, 2024, at the age of 71. She was honored to end her career with the Public Health Agency of Canada where she helped create an innovative enteric disease surveillance program, FoodNet Canada. Barb was proud and grateful to have worked in public health for 39 years with inspiring colleagues who became her friends. Barb's family would like to express their gratitude to the caring and supportive staff at the Grand River Regional Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The Public Health Agency of Canada is still recommending “vaccination” for COVID-19:

https://tinyurl.com/2p929r6p

David I. Fewster, 70

June 18, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away at home with family by his side on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the age of 70. As expressions of sympathy donations to the cancer research charity of your choice would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The fact-checkers at The Canadian Press are actively trying to debunk that Health Canada had to begrudgingly admit that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 “vaccines” contain DNA "plasmids" (fragments) of the cancer causing simian virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer genetic material. Further, Health Canada admitted that Pfzer did not disclose that the DNA plamids were not present in the mRNA vaccines used for the trials but were present in the vaccines released to the public.

https://tinyurl.com/5uu2pymk

Sandro Conetta, 48

June 18, 2024

Maple - God called Sandro peacefully on June 17, 2024, at the age of 48. In memory of Sandro donations may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

David Di Tommaso, 42

June 18, 2024

Maple - God called David peacefully on June 14th, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Debora Collier, 63

June 18, 2024

Toronto - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Debora Collier on June 16th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Sick Kids Foundation, a cause close to the children of Debora's heart.

No cause of death reported.

Lynda Ann Fitzgerald, 74

June 18, 2024

Toronto - Lynda Ann Fitzgerald, peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center surrounded by her loving family, on Monday June 03, 2024, in her 75th year. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Southlake Regional Health Center & Stronach Regional Cancer Center for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Lou Martynuik Moran, 73

June 18, 2024

Burlington - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Wendy at The Carpenter Hospice on Saturday, June 15, at the age of 73 after the courageous 8-month-long fight against gallbladder cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Leighton Addison Cressman, 31

June 18, 2024

Thunder Bay - With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son Leighton Addison Cressman. Leighton died peacefully in his sleep. A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Thunder Bay.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "Jehovah’s Witnesses are not opposed to vaccination. We view vaccination as a personal decision for each Christian to make. Many of Jehovah’s Witnesses choose to get vaccinated. Jehovah’s Witnesses cooperate with public health officials. For example, since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Jehovah’s Witnesses have continued to publish reminders in hundreds of languages on this website, encouraging adherence to local safety guidelines. These include the importance of physical distancing and of following regulations on public gatherings, quarantining, hand washing, and the wearing of face coverings as well as other practical measures required or recommended by the authorities."

https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/faq/jw-vaccines-immunization/

Normand Carrire, 62

June 18, 2024

Hawkesbury - Normand Carrière of Hawkesbury died on Friday June 14, 2024, at the age of 62. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Nathan Edwards, 45

June 18, 2024

Minden - My son Joel, aged 45, tragically departed from us on Sunday June 2nd, 2024, his unexpected passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him. Any donations to Joel's children would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Regnier, 61

Barbara Anderson, 65

June 18, 2024

Wallaceburg - Mr Robert Regnier, age 61, and Mrs Barbara Anderson, age 65, suddenly passed away together on Saturday, June 15, 2024. They were best friends and soul mates for over 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Cunningham Smith, 73

June 18, 2024

Odessa - Lynn passed away suddenly at home in Amherstview on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in her 73rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Kerr, 51

June 18, 2024

Odessa - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Jason Kent Kerr announce his sudden passing at home on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Stanley Williamson, 71

June 18, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 71. Memorial donation made to Diabetes Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Linda McAllister, 62

June 18, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the passing of Linda at the Sault Area Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, June 14, 2024. A heartfelt thank you to the staff, doctors and nurses in ICU at the Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Linda during her stay. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Tommy Morais, 33

June 18, 2024

Whitby - Tommy Morais, 32, passed away on Thursday June 13, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He lived in Whitby, Ontario, but formerly in Bois-Gagnon.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Brodlieb

June 18, 2024

Toronto - Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, Richard Brodlieb died June 17, 2024, at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto.

No age or cause of death reported

Trudy Tanya Stewart, 49

June 18, 2024

Mississauga - Trudy Tanya Stewart, beloved mother, devoted sister and cherished friend, passed away on June 10, 2024, at the age of 49 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bruce Eric Downey, 70

June 18, 2024

Grand Valley - It is with sadness we share the passing of our beloved brother Bruce, after a brief illness with cancer, on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at the age of 70.

Nadine Elizabeth Gareau, 64

June 18, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - The world is a little less bright after the passing of Nadine. Her family would like to thank all who assisted her in her struggle with early onset dementia.

Shaquieal “Shaq” Parkinson, 30

June 17, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shaquieal Parkinson, affectionately known as “Shaq”, aged 30, who passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2024, just days before his 31st birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Anne Bellefontaine, 70

June 17, 2024

Toronto - Peacefully and surrounded by family, Carol Anne Bellefontaine passed away on Friday June 14, 2024 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with endocarditis, a result of sepsis.



Researcher's note - It is well documented now that the mRNA "vaccines" can cause heart inflammation including myocarditis and pericarditis. But Canadian health authorities still insist that "the benefits outweigh the risks".

https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/myocarditis-coronavirus-vaccine

Melanie Christine Good, 41

June 17, 2024

Kitchener - Melanie Christine passed dancing peacefully at home on June 16, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 41. Thank you to the Oncology Department at Grand River Cancer Center and Homecare Nurses for their compassionate care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Albert “Alby” Bishop, 23

June 17, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly at his home in Kitchener on June 12, 2024 at the young age of 23.

No cause of death reported.

36 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Daniel Desbiens, 48

June 23, 2024

In St-Hubert, on June 11, 2024, passed away Mr. Daniel Desbiens at the age of 48. Daniel will always remain in our hearts. His sudden departure may raise many questions, but it is certain that his memory will remain alive. Rather than sending flowers, your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to a crisis assistance service of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Thivierge, 66

June 23, 2024

Suddenly at his home in Cowansville, on June 22, 2024, at the age of 66, passed away Mr. Roger Thivierge.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Laplante, 57

June 22, 2024

Surrounded by his family, June 19, 2024, at the age of 57, died Sylvain Laplante. In lieu of flowers, your expressions of sympathy may include donations to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Fayez Massoud, 67

June 22, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fayez Massoud at the age of 67 on Wednesday, June 19th after a period of post-op complications from cancer surgery at the Montreal General Hospital.

Pierre-Alexandre Tremblay-Anctil, 30

June 21, 2024

On June 16, 2024, died in St-David-de-Falardeau, at the age of 30 years and 11 months, Mr. Pierre-Alexandre Tremblay-Anctil, residing in St-David-de-Falardeau.

No cause of death reported.

Kathia Bolduc, 50

June 21, 2024

Left too early, on June 19, 2024, at the age of 50 years and 2 months, Kathia Bolduc. Those who wish can make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Roussel, 50

June 21, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on June 16, 2024, at the age of 50, Mr. Stéphane Roussel died.

No cause of death reported.

Alison Boulet, 24

June 21, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Tuesday June 18, 2024, at the age of 24 years and 3 months, passed away Alison Boulet.

No cause of death reported.

Mia Dauphinais, 11

June 21, 2024

In Sainte-Croix de Lotbinière on June 19, 2024, died at the age of 11, Mia Dauphinais.

No cause of death reported.

Margarita Duarte Sandoval, 68/69

June 21, 2024

It is with sadness, pride and love that we say goodbye to Mrs. Margarita Duarte Sandoval, loving and devoted mother. A big thank you to the great gyneco-oncology team at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital.

Sylvain Guénette, 43

June 21, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Sylvain Guénette, who died at his home on June 17, 2024, at the age of 43 years and 9 months. He lived in Rimouski and formerly in Amqui. The family would like to thank the members of the police force and friends of Sylvain who intervened on the front line. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Association.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Touzin, 48

June 20, 2024

At the CISSS of Port-Cartier, on June 19, 2024, Mr. Patrick Touzin, son of the late Mrs. Lucie Touzin, died at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Lemay, 30

June 20, 2024

At the Haut-Richelieu Hospital in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on June 8, 2024, died at the age of 30, Mr. Francis Lemay.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Paquet, 57

June 20, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Bernard Paquet on June 16, 2024, at the age of 57. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Fondation du Canadian sarcomacancer.ca/ The family would like to thank the staff on the intensive and palliative care floor of the Gatineau Hospital for the excellent care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Alain-Bertrand Muhimpundu, 39

June 20, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Alain-Bertrand Muhimpundu, which occurred on May 28, 2024, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Butterworth, 52/53

June 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our beautiful Joanne passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the McGill Brain Tumor Research Unit would be greatly appreciated. Joanne wanted to help people suffering from brain tumors.

Benoit Fiévèt , 44

June 19, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Benoit Fievet on June 17, 2024, at the age of 44. We would like to thank the team at the Montreal Neurological Institute and the palliative home care team at the CIUSSS de Laval.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Proulx, 59

June 19, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden departure of Mr.Serge Proulx, in Saint-Jérôme, on the night of June 11, at the age of 59. In memory of Serge, we invite you to make a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Association AQPS.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford Lepine, 38

June 19, 2024

Passed away in Ottawa on Thursday, June 13th 2024, at the age of 38 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Gina Castonguay, 58/59

June 19, 2024

Saint-Pamphile de l'Islet: At the Montmagny Hospital, on June 13, 2024, Gina Castonguay, wife of Régis Leclerc, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Rino Beaulieu, 51

June 19, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Rino Beaulieu at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – ​​Amqui Hospital, on June 17, 2024, at the age of 51 years and 10 months. He lived in Val-Brillant. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Sonia Parent, 61

June 18, 2024

Suddenly, on June 15, 2024, died at the age of 61 years and 2 months, Mrs. Sonia Parent.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Weizineau, 49

June 18, 2024

Mr. Vincent Weizineau, residing in Montreal and formerly of Obedjiwan, died in Montreal on June 12, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Yannonie Desforges, 36

June 18, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the hasty departure of Maxime Yannonie Desforges, who joined the stars on June 10, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Myre, 54

June 18, 2024

Unexpectedly, on June 14, 2024, at the age of 54, passed away Stéphane Myre of St-Isidore. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Carty, 38

June 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Matthew Carty on June 14, 2024, in Montreal, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Michaël Seyer Groulx, 44

June 18, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on June 5, 2024, died at the age of 44, Mr. Michaël Seyer Groulx, son of François Groulx and Marie Seyer.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Blanchet, 57

June 18, 2024

At the Montmagny Hospital, on June 15, 2024, at the age of 57 years and 4 months, passed away Mr. Simon Blanchet. The family would like to thank the staff of the oncology department at Hôtel-Dieu de Montmagny, Dr. Annie Mercier and nurse Marie-Claude, as well as Dr. Mathieu Mercier, for the good care provided.

Frédérik Roy, 22

June 17, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on June 12, 2024, at the age of 22, Frédérik Roy, son of Mrs. Nathalie Migneault and Mr. Daniel, died. He lived in Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Marielle Moisan, 46

June 17, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on June 10, 2024, at the age of 46, Mrs. Marielle Moisan passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Deschamps-Perras, 34

June 17, 2024

In Montreal, on June 11, 2024, at the age of 34, Danny Deschamps-Perras passed away. He lived in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

No cause of death reported.

Vilaysak Bouathong, 40

June 17, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of Vilaysak Bouathong on June 12, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Paul, 54

June 17, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Steve Paul on June 11, 2024, at the age of 54. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Roberto Carlos Da Costa, 34

June 17, 2024

Roberto Carlos Da Costa, 1990 – 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lucie Lamy, 69

June 17, 2024

In Trois-Rivières, on June 13, 2024, passed away at the age of 69, Mrs. Lucie Lamy. The family would like to thank the entire Regional Hospital Center oncology team, as well as the CLSC team of Trois-Rivières, for all the good care provided.

Michel Roy, 70

June 17, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died on June 6, 2024, at the age of 70, Mr. Michel Roy. The family would like to thank the oncology departments of Abitibi as well as the nurses for the good care provided.

39 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Elise Kwan, 27

June 18, 2024

After a glorious 27 years, our daughter, sister, aunty, and friend made her peace on this side on June 7, 2024, in Edmonton. She was surrounded by all of her loved ones as she departed on her next journey. Elise was a bright light and left an impression on everyone she met. Her journey was not easy, but she had a big heart and thought of others even on her worst days. In addition to being selfless she had a great sense of humor; she was such a goof! She had just finished her first year of respiratory therapy. She wanted to help people! The family wishes to thank the ICU staff and the transplant team at the U of A Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 14:

Fiona Jane Brown, 61

June 14, 2024

High-River - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fiona Jane Brown on Monday June 10, after a short illness at South Health Campus. She brought passion and devotion to her career as an educational assistant in the Foothills School Division. Fiona was an outgoing, cheerful woman who will be remembered for her compassion and charitable spirit, among other things.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 13:

Jack Nathan Red Crow, 31

June 13, 2024

Duchess - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Jack Red Crow at the age of 31. He was employed with Siksika Board of Education as a Student Mentorship Worker/Special Education at Crowfoot School. He had also been employed as a youth worker with Dancing Deer Disaster Recovery Centre, a skilled laborer with Siksika Indoor Rodeo Arena-Construction, a maintenance worker with Siksika Elders Lodge, and a Disaster Emergency Management Worker with the Siksika Support Centre. Jack had many interests. He was a volunteer actor with the Blackfoot Warrior Party Horsemanship/Film Society, enjoyed baseball-slowpitch, participated in horse trail fundraising for cancer research, and was part of the Siksika Hockey House League.

No cause of death reported.

Chatan Singh Gill, 48

June 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Chatan Gill of Calgary, AB, announce his passing on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Eric Walter Smeltzer, 48

June 21, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing away of our son, Justin Eric Walter Smeltzer, on May 31st, 2024, at the age of 48 years old. Born in Halifax on March 26, 1976, Justin moved to Alberta 13 years ago to pursue career opportunities.

No cause of death reported

Debbra Rose "Deb" Wood, 67

June 20, 2024

Debbra ‘Deb’ Rose Wood of Innisfail, Alberta, passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the age of 67 years. Her greatest joy in life was her son. Though separated by over 1100 kilometres, Deb made sure to send huge care packages out to her grandkids and regularly called to give “hugs and kisses” through the phone. Deb will be greatly missed by her son, his wife, her grandchildren, her sisters, and her close friends and remaining family members, who all feel she left us too soon and too suddenly. Donations in Deb’s honor may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kara Heistad, 51

June 19, 2024

Killam - Kara was very loving, caring, and soft-hearted, and would do anything for you. Family meant a lot to her and she had many “buddies” in her life watching over her. Memorial donations can be made in Kara’s memory to the Alberta Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Byron Lee, 18

June 19, 2024

High River - It is with absolute great sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved Sam Lee. Sam passed away suddenly on June 14, 2024, at the age of 18 years. Sam lit up every room and basketball court that he entered. His smile was contagious and his sense of humor legendary. He touched many lives in the community and will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Malachi Roy Neubauer - Infant

June 19, 2024

Calgary - Malachi Roy Neubauer peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. He was born at 7:38 p.m. and met the Creator the same day. In the short time he spent on earth, he made quite the impact on his parents and other family members.

No cause of death reported.

Gary LeBlanc, 72

June 19, 2024

Gary Alan LeBlanc, beloved father, peacefully passed away in his sleep at home in Bellevue on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the age of 72 years. Gary was always ready to assist his neighbors and other friends. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and took great pride in them. The family expresses their gratitude to everyone for the unwavering support shown throughout Gary’s brave battle with cancer.

Ralph Kowal, 65

June 18, 2024

Lethbridge - Ralph Allen Kowal beloved husband and cherished father passed away suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Daniel Landry, 45

June 18, 2024

Joel Daniel Landry of Calgary passed away peacefully at the Foothills Hospital on June 14, 2024, surrounded by his family. Joel loved the thrill of sport fishing and enjoyed taking part in fishing trips with the boys from work.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Franklin Yunick, 47

June 18, 2024

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Mr. Shawn Franklin Yunick of Calgary, Alberta passed away suddenly at the age of 47 years. After Shawn found his passion for cooking, he enjoyed demonstrating his skills to family and friends. Donations in Shawn's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Grylls, 19

June 18, 2024

Edmonton - It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ian on June 13, 2024, at the age of 19.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Alan Plourde, 62

June 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Plourde of Fort Macleod, AB, announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the age of 62 years. Beyond his adventures, Richard adored his children and grandchildren more than they will ever know. He was a loving man with a big heart, he could often be found helping others in need. Donations in Richard’s name may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Mark Lemley, 41

June 18, 2024

Joshua Mark Lemley of Delia, Alberta, passed away in his home on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Jo Dufresne, 41

June 18, 2024

Bonnyville - With broken hearts, the family of Tammy Jo Dufresne of Big Island Lake Cree Nation, Saskatchewan regretfully announces her passing on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

David Matthew Siegler, 36

June 18, 2024

David Siegler of Calgary, AB, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard George Sim, 73

June 18, 2024

In loving memory of Bernard “Bernie” George Sim, who passed away peacefully at the Claresholm General hospital surrounded by friends and family at the age of 73 on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, after he fought a hard battle with cancer. Bernie dedicated many years of his life to serving others through his work in the maintenance department at Claresholm General Hospital.

Maria Bellis, 64

June 18, 2024

Maria Caroline Bellis, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, after a courageous battle with cancer. Maria will be remembered as a woman of profound kindness and thoughtfulness.

Ryan Terry Robertson, 40

June 17, 2024

Olds - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ryan Robertson, who left us on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the age of 40 years. The depths of our sorrow know no bounds.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Glenn “Bernie” Fox, 50

June 17, 2024

Bernard “Bernie” Fox of Cochrane, AB, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Weston Derek Gary Webber - newborn

June 17, 2024

Fort McMurray - Weston Derek Gary Webber unexpectedly passed away on June 12, 2024, just 10 hours and 58 minutes after his birth on June 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 16:

Rick Banfield, 49

June 16, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Rick Banfield (Daniel Richard) of Bay l’argent announce his sudden passing on Friday June 14, 2024 in Fort McMurray, AB, at the age of 49 years. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him, but his spirit will live on through his partner, dad, sons, brother and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 15:

Braden Presley-James Buckle, 21

June 15, 2024

Braden Presley-James Buckle, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the age of 21 years. Braden was an amazing force of energy. His contagious smile would light up his eyes, brightening any room he entered.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Harold Johnson

June 15, 2024

Alan Harold Johnson of Camrose, Alberta, passed away on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, in Camrose, Alberta. Donations in memory of Alan may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on June 14:

John Ray Kasprow, 67

June 14, 2024

We are sad to announce the sudden but peaceful passing of John Kasprow (aka Johnny or Hatch), at his home in Wanham, AB on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the age of 67 years. John had a notably loud laugh and could be quite competitive at times. He especially enjoyed playing baseball and hockey on the Wanham teams as well as camping, fishing trips with his family and playing cards.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Joy Scout, 45

June 14, 2024

South Lethbridge - Pamela Joy Scout passed away on June 6, 2024, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Gregory Lyda, 51

June 14, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce Shawn Lyda's passing on June 8, 2024, at the Edson Hospital at the age of 51. Shawn, a hard-working young man with a fun-loving, quick-witted and adventurous spirit, made significant contributions to the family logging business. Donations can be made to the Alberta Cancer Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Cowan, 69

June 14, 2024

Mrs. Pauline Cowan passed away suddenly in Lethbridge, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 13:

Matthew Tanouye, 47

June 13, 2024

On June 4, 2024, Mr. Matthew Tanouye of St. Paul, Alberta, passed away at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Chief, 65

June 13, 2024

Lloydminster - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Chief on June 9, 2024, at the age of 65 years. Charles took pride in his family and was especially fond of his 24 chichims and 2 chapans; he loved them all unconditionally. Donations in memory of Rodney may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Scott Hughes, 47

June 13, 2024

Calgary - It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son and little brother, Kevin Hughes, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Richard Riopel, 45

June 13, 2024

Sylvan Lake - Leon was drawn to the rig life, but realized it wasn’t for him. So he went back to college and pursued a lifelong career as a welder, and a fine one he was. He was very artistic and precise, and these qualities showed up in all his work.

No cause of death reported.

Boris Andrushko, 71

June 13, 2024

Sherwood Park - “To Everything There is a Season” and on June 9, 2024, in my 71st year, pancreatic cancer brought my season of life to an end. I'm pretty sure I was present at that event, but I know for certain that it was a hard fought journey, and that a number of people played a large role in helping me cope with it. I am grateful for the daily love, support and caring provided to me by my family throughout this illness. It know it wasn’t easy for them, but it allowed me to stay and be looked after in my home for as long as possible.

Reported on June 12:

Joanne Rochow, 68

June 12, 2024

Okotoks - Joanne Rochow, a beacon of love and compassion, departed from this world on June 8th, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of kindness that touched the lives of many. As a foster parent, Joanne personified the essence of nurturing and care. Over the years, she welcomed 12 children into her heart and home, providing them with the stability, warmth, and love they needed to thrive. Donations can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society in Joanne's honor, continuing her legacy of love and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Greg Brightwell, 54

June 12, 2024

Edmonton - On June 9, 2024, Gregory passed away suddenly at the age of 54 years. Donations may be made to Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer (Jen) Lee Boyd, 52

June 12, 2024

Grande Prairie - Jen passed away peacefully on June 7, 2024 at the age of 52, following a courageous battle with cancer. Jen was an interior designer and had a passion for making a house a home.

Reported on April 30:

Shamus Patrick McCourt, 46

April 30, 2024

The family of Shamus Patrick McCourt are heartbroken to announce his passing, which occurred peacefully with his mother by his side at Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Tyler Ron Falk, 26

June 20, 2024

Tyler Ron Falk was born on April 13, 1998 in Abbotsford. He started attending a Canadian-Romanian Baptist Church where he met his wife, Erika, and they were married in August, 2023. Upon returning from their honeymoon, Tyler was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He battled this rare form of leukemia for ten months until the Lord called him home on June 16, 2024.

William Kok-Seng Shee, 47

June 22, 2024

William Kok-Seng Shee passed away on June 20, 2024 in Victoria, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Michael Ferraro, 47

June 21, 2024

Our beloved Luke Micheal Ferraro was born in Prince Rupert, BC, September 5th, 1976. Luke was our guiding light, our North Star. On May 31st, 2024, he was taken from us. We mourn the great loss of him, our anchor and cornerstone.

No cause of death reported.

Heather Alana Lindsay, 33

June 21, 2024

Heather was born in Fort St. John and passed away in Victoria BC, after a brief battle with cancer.

Bohden Daniel Fearon, 3

June 21, 2024

Bohden passed away on June 13, 2024, after a 15-month long battle with cancer. He was born on July 4, 2020, making him just shy of 4 years old.

Robert Jaggard, 58

June 20, 2024

Mr. Robert (Rob) Jaggard, age 58 years, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2024. If anyone wishes they can make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his name.

No cause of death reported.

Vivian Spangehl, 63

June 20, 2024

Vivian Spangehl passed peacefully surrounded by her family on June 4, 2024, at Melville Hospice in White Rock. She died of ovarian cancer, which she fought with strength, courage and grace.

Jennifer Lee “Jen” Boyd, 52

June 20, 2024

Jen passed away peacefully on June 7, 2024, at the age of 52, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Margaret Patton, 68

June 20, 2024

Margaret passed peacefully on June 12, 2024, in Victoria, BC, at the far too young age of 68. She spent most of her career in Information Technology, particularly IT Security for the BC Government. In her retirement, Margaret loved planning that next great travel adventure, which included trips to Japan, Southeast Asia, Spain, and Italy. The devastating news of Margaret's illness in 2023 was met with firm resolve to fight it. She faced her treatments with determination. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Royal Jubilee Hospital (8 South and 4th floors) and the BC Cancer Agency for their kindness and support.

No cause of death reported.

Damian Hickman, 23

June 19, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Damian Hickman of Rock Harbour announces his passing. Damian passed away in Kitimat, B.C., on June 16, 2024 at the age of 23.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Labant, 65

June 19, 2024

On June 13, 2024, Mr. Brian Labant of Quesnel, British Columbia, passed away at the age of 65 years. Donations may be made to Haying in the 30’s (Cancer Support Society).

No cause of death reported.

Renaud Vincent Fournier, 67

June 19, 2024

Renaud Vincent Fournier passed away peacefully in the presence and love of his family after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer, on May 13, 2024, in Mission, BC.

James “Kevin” Dorman, 67

June 19, 2024

We are saddened to announce the death of James “Kevin” Dorman. Kevin passed away after a short illness with cancer.

Calvin Michael Slobodian, 70

June 18, 2024

On March 4, 1954, a quiet soul entered the world in Kimberley, BC. On June 3rd, 2024 this quiet man left this earth at the EK Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, BC. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who provided care for Calvin in Kimberley, Cranbrook and Kelowna. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Calvin's name to the BC Cancer Society or a local animal care shelter.

No cause of death reported.

Wesley Keith Erhart, 71

June 17, 2024

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of West Erhart on June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Ann Jones, 71

June 17, 2024

Shirley Ann Jones (née Lauber) passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. She was 71.

No cause of death reported.

Colette Carriere, 62

June 17, 2024

Colette Carriere, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away suddenly on June 15, 2024, in Victoria, BC, Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Jacobson, 68

June 17, 2024

On Tuesday June 11, 2024, at the young age of 68, Allan Jacobson passed away at home due to heart failure. We are so overwhelmed and shocked.

In Manitoba, 20 “died suddenly”:

Mark Artimowich, 49

June 18, 2024

My son Mark who was called home at 49 years, way too early to go when he had so much to live for. He was so excited that his daughter Ellery was graduating this month; he was so proud of her achievements. There are so many firsts that he was looking forward to, that he will be missing. Mark started off being sworn in with the OPP in Ontario, and once back in Manitoba he went on to be a correction officer out in Headingley.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua “Josie” Peter Okemow, 22

June 22, 2024

Josh Peter Okemow passed away on June 18, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Jerry Christopher Kondratiuk, 42

June 21, 2024

Jerry Kondratiuk passed away on June 19, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Eileen Margaret Dick, 59

June 21, 2024

Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, Eileen Dick, passed away at the age of 59 years old in Thompson, Manitoba on Tuesday, June 18th 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her family by her side.

Leo Andrew Peters, 65

June 21, 2024

On June 16, 2024, Leo Peters entered the Spirit World in Edmonton, AB at the age of 65 years. Special thanks to the Cross Cancer Institute, the University of Alberta Hospital, Gene Zwozdesky Center Norwood, Swan Lake First Nation and Long Plain First Nation for their support and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Rachelle Lavallee Rey, 67/68

June 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear sister, Rachelle, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the St Boniface Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Loni Gail Colomb, 30

June 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Loni Gail Colomb on June 4, 2024, at the young age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nadine Hilda Effie Perch-Ross, 27

June 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Nadine Hilda Effie Perch-Ross on June 10, 2024, at the St. Boniface General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Lauren Fehr, 56

June 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Richard Lauren Fehr on the morning of Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon LeFlour, 70

June 19, 2024

Sharon Doreen LeFlour (Poynting) of Winnipeg, MB, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2024, four days after her 70th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Dakota Nasekapow, 29

June 19, 2024

Dakota Nasekapow passed away on June 7, 2024 in THE PAS, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Tashialyn Teyannah Brass-McKay, 23

June 19, 2024

It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Tashialyn Teyannah Brass-McKay on June 7, 2024, at the young age of 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy “Tim” Maendel, 60

June 19, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Timothy Maendel.

No cause of death reported.

Viktor Berg, 42

June 18, 2024

Viktor Berg, beloved husband of Luise Berg of Kola, Manitoba, passed away at his home Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Helmut Bergen, 66

June 18, 2024

Suddenly on Sunday June 9, 2024, Helmut (Hamz) passed away at home.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Shaun Rose, 42

June 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tyler Shaun Rose on June 8th, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Natalie Elizabeth Roulette, Black Thunderbird Woman, 64

June 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother Natalie Elizabeth Roulette (aka Duck) on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sandy Bay First Nation at the age of 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adebukola Mutiat Adeyeye, 48

June 17, 2024

Adebukola Mutiat Adeyeye (Bukky), 48, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on June 9, 2024, on 51 Berard Way. Adebukola was born in Ibadan, Nigeria.

No cause of death reported.

Shawna-Lee Ducharme, 44

June 17, 2024

Suddenly on May 31, Shawna-lee Maureen Ducharme passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Ann Harding, 53

June 17, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family of Robin Harding (nee Atwill) announce her sudden passing on June 11th, 2024, at the age of 53, at her home in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

36 “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on June 10:

Blake Cox, 68

June 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Blake Cox announce the sudden passing of our son and brother which occurred at his home in Cocagne due to medical difficulties. Blake was very devoted to his work as a civil engineer technician with companies throughout the Maritime Region.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Louis Voutour, 58

June 24, 2024

Chipman - With great sadness, the family of Anthony Louis Voutour announces his sudden passing on Sunday, June 22, 2024, at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported

Werner Blau, 73

June 24, 2024

Sussex - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Werner Ernst Blau announce his passing on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Sus Health Centre. Donations in memory of Werner may be made to the Heart and Lung Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Clair Ellen Day, 60

June 24, 2024

Saint John - It is with deep sorrow that the family of Clair Ellen Day of Norton announce her passing, which occurred on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at her home, after a brave battle with cancer.

Lois Faye Simpson, 67

June 23, 2024

Sussex - It is with saddened hearts that the family of the late Lois Faye Simpson announce her passing on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Pine Grove Nursing Home in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Donations in memory of Lois may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Living Memorial, or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Kenneth Peter Joseph Basque, 52

June 22, 2024

Saint-John - It is with heavy hearts the family of Kenneth Peter Joseph Basque announces his passing on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, at the Saint John regional hospital. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Perley Warren Hayes, 56

June 22, 2024

Saint John - It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Perley Warren Hayes, which occurred on Friday, June 21st, 2024, at the Sus Hospital. Donations in memory of Perley may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick.

No cause of death reported

George Ottis Touhakis, 57

June 22, 2024

Saint John - It is with much love and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member, George Ottis Touhakis of Saint John. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Alexander Howlett, 34

June 21, 2024

Sussex - It's with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Alexander Howlett on June 19th 2024. Dan started his life in Kingsville Ontario, but in his early 20s he started to travel all over the world, pursuing his love of rock climbing and experiencing many adventures and different cultures.

No cause of death reported

Alvin Joseph Hébert, 60

June 21, 2024

Richibucto - Alvin Joseph Hébert, 60, of Kouchibouguac passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Catherine “Cathy” Elizabeth McKinley, 62

June 21, 2024

St. George - The passing of Catherine “Cathy” Elizabeth McKinley, wife of Daniel E. McKinley, of Pennfield, New Brunswick, occurred unexpectedly at their residence on June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported

W. Dale Mallock, 62

June 21, 2024

St. Stephen - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of W. Dale Mallock at Saint John Regional Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Carl Murray Sherrard, 70

June 21, 2024

Miramichi - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our loving family member Murray, who passed peacefully from this earth on the evening of June 19 after his diagnosis of cancer.

Stephen W. Ryan, 59

June 20, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Stephen Wayne Ryan, which occurred on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Gerald Joseph “Jerry” Breau, 74

June 20, 2024

Chipman - With great sadness, the family of Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Breau of Cambridge Narrows, NB, announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the George Dumont University Hospital, Moncton, NB at the age of 74. Memorial donations in his memory made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Amolik, 50

June 20, 2024

Dieppe - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Steven Amolik, age 50, on Monday, June 17th, 2024, at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton. His departure comes as a shock, and is gravely felt by the entire family and countless others who loved him deeply.

No cause of death reported

Jamie “Bean” Hay, 44

June 19, 2024

Miramichi - Jamie “Bean” Wallace Hay of Miramichi, NB, passed away on June 14, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported

Paul Michael Legere, 65

June 19, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Michael Legere on June 17, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

No cause of death reported

Couturier Ginette, 64

June 19, 2024

Edmundston - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on June 18, 2024, at the age of 63 years and 9 months, Mrs. Ginette Violette passed away. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Roderick D. Fraser, 57

June 19, 2024

Hartland - Roderick David Fraser passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at his home in Hartland. If so desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Frank Brown, 73

June 18, 2024

Jacksonville - It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden death of Franklin (Frank) John Brown of Wakefield at his residence at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported

Linda Vienneau, 54

June 18, 2024

Cap-Pelé - Linda Vienneau, 54, of Saint-André-LeBlanc, passed away on Saturday June 15, 2024. In memory of Linda, a contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Dillon Taylor, 21

June 18, 2024

Riverview - It is with great grievance and sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Dillon Taylor on Sunday June 16, 2024. Dillon was very generous and continued giving after his death by organ donation to help those in need.

No cause of death reported

Jean-Guy Cyr, 67

June 18, 2024

St. Jacques - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on June 18, 2024, at the age of 67 years and 9 months, died Mr. Jean-Guy Cyr, residing in St-Jacques. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the oncology department of the Edmundston Regional Hospital or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported

Terry Leavitt Jr, 44

June 18, 2024

St. Stephen - It is with great sadness the family would like to announce the passing of our son and brother, Terry Leavitt Jr., at his home in Mayfield, New Brunswick, on Monday, June 17th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

John Joseph LaPointe, 73

June 18, 2024

Fredericton - The family of John Joseph LaPointe is sad to announce his passing at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital (DECH) on June 17, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Perry Walter Kokotailo, 65

June 18, 2024

Saint-John - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Perry Walter Kokotailo, 65, of Saint John, New Brunswick. He was born on February 21, 1959, in Ottawa, Ontario. His passing was sudden and unexpected after a week long battle to try and recover from a massive heart attack.

Scott Albert Northrup, 70

June 18, 2024

Fredericton - It's with profound sadness and broken hearts the family of Scott Albert Northrup announce his passing at hospice house after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Reported on June 10:

Daniel "Dan" Touchie Sr., 68

June 10, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden, unexpected passing of Dan Touchie, 68, of Moncton. Dan passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 6, 2024, at The Moncton Hospital. Dan was an owner- operator long haul truck driver for most of his life and was always on the go. Donations may be made to, the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy J. Hachey, 52

June 10, 2024

Saint John - It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Tammy Jean Hachey, which occurred on Sunday, June 9th, 2024. Family was most important to her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Donations in memory of Tammy may be made to the Lung Association or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Jack, 57

June 10, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Wendy Gail Jack announces her sudden passing at the Moncton City Hospital on Friday, June 7th, 2024 at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

George Ottis Touhakis, 57

June 10, 2024

It is with much love and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member, George Ottis Touhakis of Saint John. George had the ability to make everyone laugh and was always the center of attention, to ensure that you could hear his raspy voice. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Sue Berarducci, 74

June 10, 2024

Saint John - We regret to announce the unexpected passing on May 28, 2024, of Laurie Sue Berarducci. Laurie was born in Providence, Rhode Island, USA. She served three years as a dental specialist in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the 1970s. In the early 2000s Laurie, as a dual citizen, moved to Saint John, New Brunswick, where she spent the last few years employed as a support worker.

No cause of death reported.

Allain Duguay, 69

June 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Allain Duguay, 69, on Friday, June 7th, 2024, at his residence in Shediac.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Hussey, 53

June 10, 2024

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we, the family, announce the passing of Todd Hussey, of Big River, which occurred Friday June 7, 2024, at the Chaleur Regional Hospital, Bathurst, at the age of 53, following a long hard-fought battle with cancer. His warm heart and infectious smile left an incredible mark on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

21 “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

C. Bernice Mercer, 73

June 20, 2024

It is with broken hearts but cherished memories that we announce the sudden passing of Bernice Mercer, who passed peacefully away surrounded by love at the James Paton Memorial Hospital, Gander, NL, at the age of 73 years. She had a wicked sense of humor and could turn out a quick response with not much notice. The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and Dr. Culleton at the J.P.M. Hospital Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Ricky 'Todd' LeDrew, 59

June 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Todd LeDrew announces his sudden passing on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Baie Verte, NL, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Edward Penney, 75

June 20, 2024

St John's - Roy passed suddenly, yet peacefully, at home. We are so glad that we got to spend one more Father’s Day weekend with him as it left us with wonderful memories to hold dear and fills our hearts to know how happy his last days were.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Christina Pitcher, 40

June 19, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Pitcher, who left us far too soon at the age of 40. Her children were her world, she loved and cared for them deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Strang, 58

June 19, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Patrick Thomas Strang of Marystown announces his sudden passing. Patrick passed away at his home in Marystown on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the age of 58. Pat was a huge teddy bear who always gave the best bear hugs. In Patrick's memory donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne S. Hiscock, 74

June 19, 2024

Passed peacefully away in the presence of his loving family at Carbonear General Hospital on June 18, 2024, Wayne S. Hiscock of Carbonear, age 74 years. Donations in his memory may be made to Dr. Murphy H. Bliss Cancer Care Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rension "Rennie" Eric Squires, 71

June 19, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Rennie Eric Squires, aged 71 years, on June 19, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Dr. Leonard A. Miller Centre, St. John’s. Rennie kept his sense of humor until the very end. Donations can be made to Palliative Care, Craig’s Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society, or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Mary "Lonnie" Jason, 70

June 18, 2024

Stephenville - It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of “Lonnie” Mary Laurinda Jason on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at the Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital at the age of 70 years. Lonnie was small in physical stature but oh my, she was big on character. Donations in Lonnie’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Gerard McCarthy, 63

June 18, 2024

Corner Brook - It is with profound sadness that the family of Tony McCarthy announce his sudden passing on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, in his 63rd year. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Marie Dion-Wheeler, 72

June 17, 2024

Passed away on June 16, 2024, after a brief illness, Carole Dion at the Lionel Kelland Hospice, in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL. She was 72 years of age. Carole touched everyone she met with her kindness, her relentless humor, and her joy for life. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones who mourn her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Lillian Violet Oliver, 74

June 17, 2024

St John's, - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear Lilly, who lost her battle with cancer on June 16, 2024, at the age of 74. She loved a good sing-along, Christmas, backyard BBQs, family days, a good game of Rummoli, and of course a Pepsi and a smoke! Special thanks to Dr. Power, Dr. Saldanha, Dr. MacAulay Vacheresse, and Dr. Bragg for their care of Lill during her long cancer fight.

Alfred Cornelius Murphy, 74

June 17, 2024

Bay Roberts - Dad loved being outdoors. Hiking, canoeing, camping, kayaking, fishing, backpacking. If it entailed getting beyond the beaten path, he was probably doing it. Thank you to those that have called and sent messages to dad during his brief battle with cancer, and to those that have reached out since his passing.

Michelle Maude Freake, 59

June 17, 2024

Surrounded in love, Michelle passed away on Monday June 17, 2024, at the palliative care unit of the Lewisporte Health Centre, after a very strong and courageous battle with cancer.

Reported on June 15:

Dylan Andrew Vanlimbeek, 31

June 15, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a dear son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at St. John’s, NL. Dylan Andrew Vanlimbeek, age 31 years. A beautiful soul gone too soon and forever loved. Donations in his memory may be made to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Marie Belec (nee Saunders), 73

June 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Belec announces her passing at her home in Mount Pearl, NL, on June 13, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Shirley loved her family deeply, which was strongly demonstrated in all her caring ways.

Reported on June 14:

Edward (Ed) Stephen Brown, 67

June 14, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, Edward (Ed) Stephen Brown, 67, of Wabush, NL (formerly of Sandy Cove, NL), on June 7th, 2024. He had many passions -- his guitar, his motorcycle, his hometown, his volunteer work, and helping people -- but nothing touched the love and pride he had in his family, especially his grandchildren. His sudden death leaves a hole in the lives of so many.

No cause of death reported.

Doreen Mary Power, 74

June 14, 2024

Placentia - With tremendous heartbreak, we announce the sudden passing of Doreen Power at the Health Sciences Centre surrounded by her family. A very special thanks to dear cousins for their support and help in navigating us through this most troublesome time.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Patrick Collins, 34

June 14, 2024

Placentia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic passing of Matthew Patrick Collins at the age of 34 on June 14, 2024. Matt was an avid automotive enthusiast. He could spend hours analyzing a problem or rebuilding a car.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 13:

Germaine Ann Barnes, 66

June 13, 2024

Town Torbay - Germaine passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Mercy Home, following a brief illness. Germaine’s pride and joy was her entire extended family. The family would like to thank the amazing neurology team at the Health Sciences Centre as well as the staff at St. Patrick's Mercy Home who helped us all through these last few months.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 12:

Glen Patrick Patey, 66

June 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Glen Patrick Patey announce his sudden passing at his private residence, in Corner Brook, on June 11th, 2024, at the age of 66 years. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Glen’s memory to the Make a Wish Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

William Haynes, 35

June 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of William Thomas Haynes announce his passing on June 11th, 2024, in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Nova Scotia, 27 “died suddenly”:

George “Geordie” W. Rector, 72

June 24, 2024

Amherst - It is with deep sadness we announce the unexpected passing of George “Geordie” William Rector, age 72, of River Hebert, Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported

Ryan Anthony Tanner, 39

June 24, 2024

Dartmouth - Ryan Anthony Tanner, age 39, of Beaver Bank Nova Scotia, passed away on June 21, 2024, at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax after fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Ryan’s Memory.

No cause of death reported

Robert James MacPherson, 55

June 24, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - Robert James, age 55, of Bible Hill passed away unexpectedly at home on June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Kevin Austin Spencer, 68

June 24, 2024

Tatamagouche - Kevin Austin Spencer, 68, Pugwash River, passed away June 22, 2024, at home surrounded by his loved ones, following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported

JoAnne Miller, 69

June 24, 2024

Truro - With broken hearts we share, her very unexpected passing on June 21, 2024.

Markku Ryyppo, 71

June 24, 2024

Yarmouth - Markku Victor Ryyppo, born April 21, 1953, most recently of Wedgeport, NS, passed away in the morning hours of June 22, 2024, after a long and heroic battle against cancer.

Rayale Theriault, 72

June 23, 2024

Meteghan - Rayale, age 72, of St. Bernard, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Digby General Hospital. Donations in Rayale's memory may be made to Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

Karen Joy Morris, 44

June 23, 2024

Springhill - It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Karen Joy Morris, 44 years old, of Springhill, on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in the Halifax Infirmary Hospital. Donations in memory of Karen may be made to the Open Arms Church, Parrsboro or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Shelley Lynn Arenburg, 55

June 23, 2024

Yarmouth - Shelley Lynn Arenburg, age 55, of Hebron passed away suddenly at home on June 11,2024.

No cause of death reported

Wayne Donald Johnson, 70

June 23, 2024

Yarmouth - Wayne Donald Johnson passed away on June 2, 2024, in Yarmouth Regional Hospital. Donations in his memory may be made to the friends of Gilles Boudreau Cancer Help Fund.

No cause of death reported

Patrick Donald Newell, 68

June 23, 2024

Yarmouth - Born October 8, 1955, in Guelph Ontario, passed away at the age of 68 peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Yarmouth Regional Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Yarmouth Light or Friends of Gilles Boudreau Cancer Help Fund.

No cause of death reported

Steve Meade, 64

June 22, 2024

Guysborough - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Steve Meade of Canso, Nova Scotia. He was 64 years old. We are comforted knowing he has found peace following a very short but courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of one's choice.

Roderick James “Rod” Anderson, 64

June 21, 2024

Sydney - It is with sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of Roderick “Rod” James Anderson, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at his residence. Memorials may be made to the SPCA, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported

Mark Vincent Ramscar Melanson, 46

June 21, 2024

New Glasgow - It is with profound sadness that the family of Mark Vincent Ramscar Melanson, 46, announce his passing on June 20, 2024, in Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to The Sunset Community or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Canada, Maritime Region.

No cause of death reported

William Cann, 74

June 21, 2024

Oxford - “The meaning of life is that it stops” – Kafka. Despite the truth in Franz Kafka's statement, it still brings us great sadness to announce the passing of William Henry Cann, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, on June 17, 2024, at the Amherst Regional Hospital in Amherst, Nova Scotia. The family would like to thank the many doctors and medical professionals who treated his illnesses with grace and patience (for he wasn't always the best patient) and would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Peter Veinotte, 66

June 21, 2024

Wileville - It is with great sadness we share that Peter Franklyn Veinotte, age 65, of Blockhouse, died on June 15, 2024, at home. Memorial donations may be to The Lodge that Gives or the Canadian Cancer Society. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to everyone who supported Peter and showed him dignity throughout his illness.

No cause of death reported

Kristal Ann Johnson, 48

June 21, 2024

Arichat - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the crossing of Kristal Ann Johnson of Potlotek First Nation, on June 18, 2024. She re-united with her son and entered the spirit world surrounded by her daughters, grand babies, loving siblings, and family at the St. Marthas Regional Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

No cause of death reported

John Ernest DeViller, 64

June 21, 2024

Yarmouth - John Ernest, age 64, passed away on June 17, 2024, in the South Shore Regional Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Donations in memory of John may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Anne Dawson Melanson, 74

June 20, 2024

New Glasgow - Anne Dawson (MacKenzie) Melanson, 74, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2024. Donations may be made in memory of Anne to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of Canada.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation was a fervent supporter of the COVID-19 “vaccines” in 2021. But the Pfizer "5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports", also from 2021, and which the FDA sought to "seal" for 75 years, lists Crohn's disease and 12 different types of colitis among the more than thirteen hundred of adverse events observed.

https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/coronavirus/vaccine-overview

James Gordon “Jim” Baillie, 71

June 19, 2024

Tatamagouche - Jim Baillie passed away June 14, 2024, in Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Canadian Cancer Society, Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital, or to IWK (Andrea's Research).

No cause of death reported

Mark Porter Dodge, 64

June 19, 2024

Dartmouth - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Mark Porter Dodge, age 64. Mark passed away on June 13th, 2024, peacefully at home in his sleep, succumbing to heart failure. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Bruce Lorne McFadden, 75

June 19, 2024

New Glasgow - Bruce Lorne McFadden, 74, of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, passed away on June 17, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

Konrad Haumering, 56

June 18, 2024

Lunenburg - It is with incredible sadness that the family of Konrad Haumering of Spectacle Lakes, announce his sudden passing at home on Thursday, April 18, 2024. He was born on June 29, 1968, in Hostmar, Germany. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, St. John's Anglican Church, Lunenburg, or a charity of choice.

No cause of death reported

Colleen Marie Dorton, 37

June 18, 2024

Port Hawkesbury - It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Colleen Marie Dorton of Dagger Woods, formerly from Port Hawkesbury, at the young age of 37.

No cause of death reported

Tyler Kenneth Saulnier, 25

June 18, 2024

Coldbrook - Tyler Kenneth Saulnier, age 25, of Weymouth Mills, was taken from us suddenly on June 8, 2024. Tyler worked as a crab/lobster fisherman alongside his stepfather, Scott. He enjoyed sharing his catch with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Evan David Briggs, 33

June 18, 2024

Port Hawkesbury - With broken hearts, we report that our son Evan, who we loved dearly, passed away on June 15, 2024. He was the youngest by a minute to his twin brother, Andrew. He was a hard worker and loved every job that let him drive a truck.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth George “Ken” Fitzgerald, 67

June 18, 2024

Antigonish - Kenneth George “Ken” Fitzgerald, 67, of Queensport, passed away Sunday January 14th, 2024, at Guysborough Memorial Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

In Prince Edward Island, 22 “died suddenly”:

Kenneth James Hughes, 71

May 17, 2024

Charlottetown - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kenneth James Hughes, surrounded by his loved ones. Kenny started his career at the Prince Edward Hospital in 1972. He retired in 2023 as the Director of Environmental Services QEH after 51 years. He was an active sportsman throughout the years, winning multiple curling championships while a member of the Crossroads Fire Department. He was a trainer and driver in harness racing, until his sons took over his passion while he moved on to golfing three days a week at Brudenell. He volunteered as a Crossroads Firefighter for many years. He coached hockey in Sherwood-Parkdale, and baseball in Bunbury. Together with his wife, he fostered many children, providing a loving home for those in need. Kenny's loyalty, determination, and selflessness defined his character, but it was his devotion to his wife and family that made him great.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 2:

Arlene Mary Rice, 70

May 2, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Arlene Rice (nee MacIntyre) of Charlottetown, age 70 years. Over 30 years ago, she began an interior design business which evolved into Details Fine Art Gallery, one of the premier galleries in Atlantic Canada, featuring well-known Canadian and international artists. Surrounded by artists, it seemed inevitable that Arlene’s innate talent would surface, and she became an accomplished painter herself.

Memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Mitchell White, 30

June 20, 2024

With great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Mitchell White, 30, of Murray River, PE, which occurred on Wednesday, June 18, 2024, at the Kings County Memorial Hospital, with family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

David Archibald Dixon, 68

June 17, 2024

With great sadness the family announces the passing of David Archibald Dixon, 68, of Montague, which occurred at home on Saturday, June 15, 2024, with family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Reported on June 14:

Jessica Rose Power, 35

June 14, 2024

Charlottetown - Jessica passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Douglas (Danny) Moulaison, 69

June 14, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Danny after a short but fearless battle with cancer. He was 69. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13th in the loving arms of his wife of nearly 50 years. Although retired, Danny kept up working and building right up until he became ill.

Reported on June 10:

Tyler John Shanahan, 36

June 10, 2024

Stratford - With a heavy heart I regret having to announce the passing of our youngest son, Tyler. We received a call last evening telling us our son had been performing a show, and had fallen and become unresponsive. A few short minutes later, we received a second call stating that he did not make it after the ambulance was on site. As you all know, Tyler suffered with PAH (pulmonary artery hypertension) and ultimately succumbed to his disease on June 7th, 2024. Tye had a love for drag, played a big role in Pride PEI, and always strived for inclusion and fair treatment for all within his community. He had a huge heart, and opened it fully to everyone. Memorial donations may be made online to the Trevor Project or PAH Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 2:

Hayden Hodson, 27

June 2, 2024

Charlottetown - With heavy hearts, we lay to rest our beloved Hayden (Dutney Alexander) Hodson. Hayden was 27 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 24:

Dale Christensen, 62

May 24, 2024

Suddenly at home on May 23, 2024, the passing of Dale Edwin Christensen, age 62, of Village Green Road, Hermitage, occurred.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 23:

Joseph Roland Daniel Graham, 57

May 23, 2024

Peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Monday, May 20, 2024 of Daniel Graham of Charlottetown, age 57 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 15:

John Patrick "Pat" Rossiter, 69

May 15, 2024

Suddenly, on May 12th, John Patrick "Pat" Rossiter, age 69, passed away at his residence in Morell. He will be remembered for his natural gift for conversation. Pat loved to chat and would strike up a conversation with anyone he encountered.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 7:

Brian Gariepy, 65

May 7, 2024

Montague – Brian W. Gariepy passed unexpectedly on May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 1:

Kevin G. McKenna, 62

May 1, 2024

Montague - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin G. McKenna on April 30. Surrounded by the love of his family, Kevin passed after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 62 years old with so much more life to live and so many things left on his bucket list he wanted to accomplish.

Reported on April 28:

Scott Ashley Blackett, 48

April 28, 2024

Scott Ashley Blackett, loving husband, age 48, of Little Pond, passed peacefully with family by his side at Moncton City Hospital, Moncton, NB. Donations to Mental Health & Addiction Services.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 25:

Bennett Ellery James Knockwood - Infant

April 25, 2024

Bennett Ellery James Knockwood, our precious baby boy, was born into the arms of angels at 18 weeks, April 23rd 2024, at the QEH Charlottetown. Although Bennett only spent a few moments with us on earth he was very loved and touched many lives. His big brother Henry made sure every day up until his passing that he knew how much we all loved him. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 24:

Natalie Grace MacDonnell, 50

April 24, 2024

Stratford - If love makes the world go round, Natalie really helped. She loved strongly and gave great hugs. She was loved right back and had wonderful support people who not only encouraged but helped her achieve a very good quality of life. Sports, games, puzzles, eating out and movies were just a few of her interests. Words cannot express our appreciation to them. Donations may be made online to PEI Special Olympics.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 21:

Colden James Clory, 25

April 21, 2024

With great sadness and sorrow the family announces the passing of Colden James Clory, 25, of Georgetown, on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 13:

Patrick Gregory "Greg" McCormick, 64

April 13, 2024

Patrick Gregory "Greg" McCormick of Charlottetown, age 64 years, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Lung Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 8:

Robert "Blair" Acorn, 56

April 8, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we, the family, announce the sudden passing of Robert "Blair" Acorn of Charlottetown, after a brief illness, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the age of 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 26:

Blair Paul Koughan, 62

March 26, 2024

Blair Koughan of Charlottetown, age 61 years, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, March 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 19:

Carol Ann MacKenzie, 58

March 19, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Carol Ann MacKenzie of Borden-Carleton on February 11, 2024, after a sudden decline in her health. Donations can be made to the Liver Association, the Kidney Foundation of Canada, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 18:

Gary Albert Jennings, 70

March 18, 2024

The family of Gary Albert Jennings of Stratford, PEI, sadly announce his passing in Unit 1 of the QEH in Charlottetown on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the age of 70. Donations in his memory can be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Center.

No cause of death reported.

13 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Dawn Angela Nagy (Crawford), 49

June 21, 2024

Dawn Angela Nagy (Crawford) was born to Janice Lawrie and Jim Smith on March 4, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Barrett Andrew Rankin, 41

June 21, 2024

It is with deep shock and sadness that the family announces the passing of Barrett Rankin on June 17, 2024, due to heart complications.

Douglas Richard Buchanan, 45

June 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Douglas “Doug” Buchanan on Sunday June 16, 2024, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Blaine Conrad Iron, 16

June 20, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Blaine Iron announce his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Moosomin, 41

June 20, 2024

With sadness the family of Miss Jacqueline Moosomin announce her passing at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, AB, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Michelle Ellison, 51

June 20, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we say farewell 'till we meet again. Those so wishing may make a donation in Tammy's honor to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Lincoln Ricky West, 17

June 19, 2024

It is with love and sorrow that the family of Lincoln Ricky West announce his unexpected passing on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the age of 17 years. Those so wishing may make a donation to Lincoln's GoFundMe, where all proceeds will go towards Youth Mental Health Initiatives.

No cause of death reported.

Gale Pelletier, 60

June 18, 2024

The family of Gale Pelletier of Yorkton, beloved husband of Rena Pelletier, sadly announce his sudden passing on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Gale was 60 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Brytan Lee Ben, 22

June 18, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brytan Lee Ben on June 17, 2024, in St. Walburg, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Billy Ray Roy, 32

June 18, 2024

Billy passed away on June 15, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. He was born July 4, 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Miranda Gurel, 9

June 17, 2024

We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of Sophie Miranda Gurel. She was born in Saskatoon, Sk. on April 2, 2015. Sophie's Mom and Dad were by her side when she crossed the rainbow on June 13, 2024, undoubtedly riding a unicorn.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Fehr, 73

June 17, 2024

Janet of Saskatoon, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 73 years, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Reported on June 13:

Brian McKenzie, 73

June 13, 2024

Brian Gordon McKenzie passed away at Lloydminster Hospital, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan on June 9, 2024, at the age of 73 years. Donations in memory of Brian may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

