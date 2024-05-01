ITALY

Pallapugno mourning the death of Dodo Rosso

April 24, 2024

The funeral of Rodolfo "Dodo" Rosso [67], a fistball [similar to volleyball] champion who died suddenly on Sunday, is celebrated today at 3 pm in the Casario di lui, a hamlet of Priola, in the province of Cuneo. He played 369 official matches in the topflight, 316 in the league, facing 31 captains. During his career, he won a scudetto in Cengio in 1983 and three Italian Cups in 1984, 1985 and 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Paolo Favergiotti, a great Novara fan and former baseball player, has died at the age of 60

April 27, 2024

Paolo Favergiotti, a huge Azzurri fan, passed away suddenly at the age of 60. He followed Novara everywhere. You could see him appear in every stadium in Italy with his group of inseparable friends. There was no plane strike or logistical difficulty that blocked his desire to follow the blue colours.

No cause of death reported.

The mayor of Castellanza Mirella Cerini found dead after the ceremony on April 25th: she still had the tricolor sash on

April 25, 2024

She left immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony organized for April 25th, with the tricolor sash on, right in the courtyard of the town hall where she had spent most of her days since 2016: Mirella Cerini, the 50-year-old mayor of Castellanza (in Varesotto), struck down by a sudden illness. She read the speech on the Liberation Day celebrations. She then reported to her colleagues that she was not feeling well. She told the councillors she wanted to go up to the office and drink something hot. Shortly afterwards Mirella Cerini, the 50-year-old mayor of Castellanza, in the province of Varese, died due to an illness, probably a heart attack. She was still wearing the tricolor sash when she was found lifeless in the courtyard of the Town Hall building by an officer from the local police command. Cerini was in her second term as mayor and was also highly respected by her political opponents.

Tragedy at home, a few-months-old baby dies

April 26, 2024

Modena – A little girl of just a few months died at home, a tragedy that struck a family in the lower Modena area. The incident occurred during the night between Wednesday and yesterday, in the family's home. Nothing would have foreshadowed her death, about which there would be no doubt regarding natural causes. The newborn - just three months old - may have been struck by sudden cot death syndrome or an illness. It is not excluded that she may have suffocated from regurgitation. The 118 paramedics were on site for a long time but unfortunately, there was nothing left to do. It was clear from the beginning that it was a tragic accident. For this reason, the little girl's body was immediately released by the judiciary for her funeral and an autopsy will not be carried out.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in the night in Chiaramonti, Marco passed away at the age of 22

April 24, 2024

A young man of just 22 years old, Marco Spanu, lost his life due to a sudden illness, despite the desperate efforts of the 118-healthcare staff who tried to resuscitate him in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Prandoni, suddenly falls ill at work in the shopping center and dies at 23 years old

April 29, 2024

First the sudden illness, then the desperate rush to the hospital. When she arrived at the emergency room, her condition immediately appeared very serious and, although the doctors tried to do everything possible to revive her, the young woman couldn’t be saved. Sara Prandoni was only 23 years old when she passed away on April 25th. The girl was working as a sales assistant in the telephone shop in the Rescaldina shopping centre in Milan when she felt ill. The causes of her death are still unknown, so an autopsy of her body has been ordered.

No cause of death reported.

Attilio dies suddenly at just 35 years old

April 26, 2024

Mourning in Giugliano for the sudden death, at just 35 years old, of Attilio Zanotti. The young man, who had already lost his parents, died due to a sudden illness. Attilio was not suffering from any previous illness. The community of the city north of Naples is therefore shocked by this latest sudden tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

He died of a sudden illness at the age of 37, a tragedy in an apartment in Sampierdarena

April 23, 2024

Genoa - It was the mother who called the fire brigade and emergency services because she hadn't been able to contact her son for two days and the apartment was locked from the inside with an iron, and she hadn't been able to get in. So yesterday afternoon, in an apartment on Corso Martinetti in Sampierdarena, when the firefighters forced the front door, they made the dramatic discovery. The man, 37 years old, had been dead for several hours. Due to a sudden illness as reported by the medical examiner. According to what the mother told the police officers who intervened on the scene, her son was in good health but in the family there had already been cases of sudden deaths due to heart problems in the past. Although there are practically no doubts about the natural causes of death (the apartment, locked from the inside, was in order and there were no signs of violence on the body) this morning the prosecutor on duty will decide whether to carry out the autopsy on the body of the young man.

Alfonso Iovane, 43, passed away last night due to a sudden illness

April 27, 2024

Potenza Picena, farewell to Alfonso Iovane: he dies at just 43 years old due to a sudden illness. The news of his untimely death left everyone who knew him in pain.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Misilmeri: farewell to Chiara Maganesco, educator and soul of the community, she was 43 years old

April 24, 2024

A sad and painful news struck the community of Misilmeri: Chiara Maganesco, an educator very well known and loved in the town of Palermo, left us at only 43. Her sudden death threw the city into pain and dismay, leaving everyone to reflect on the preciousness of life and the lessons of love and courage that Chiara taught us during her brief but intense life.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Psychiatrist Simone Bertacca has died

April 29, 2024

The well-known doctor, who was 60 years old, was struck by an illness: he led the Sert of Parma for years. Simone Bertacca died yesterday, Sunday 28 April. He was 60 years old. According to initial information, the well-known psychiatrist, for years in charge of the Pathological Addictions Service (Sert) in Parma, was struck by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Villafranca: radiologist Nicola Carlone dies during an excursion

April 23, 2024

A mourning has struck the community of Villafranca with the sudden death of the radiologist Nicola Carlone, who died at the age of 62. It happened while he was cycling on the hills of Tregnago in the company of some friends. The doctor, specialized in diagnostic radiology, was struck by a sudden illness around 10 in the morning, right during the excursion. His friends, also doctors, immediately tried to help him, but unfortunately, every effort was in vain. Despite the cardiac massage and the timely arrival of the 118 emergency services and the air ambulance, the sudden heart attack led to the tragic death of Dr. Carlone. The radiologist was a keen sportsman and maintained a very active lifestyle.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Found lifeless in the corridor, Mario dies in the emergency room

April 27, 2024

Yesterday morning, free from duty, the man went to the rehabilitation clinic. He was found on the ground, lifeless, in the corridor of the hospital. “Mario Tarasi, the 53-year-old nurse found dying in the corridor of the rehabilitation department, has died in the emergency room. Although doctors did everything, they could to keep him alive, the man died shortly after. At the moment we think it's a general sudden illness, but the family members have filed a complaint at the police station." The body has therefore been seized and in the next few days, it is presumed, the coroner will be appointed for the autopsy examination. Doctors, nurses, and OSS are still in shock over what happened. All the disbelief over the nurse's premature death was expressed on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Marco Cappello is dead

April 23, 2024

Mourning in the South Tyrolean health care system: The head of the legal department of the local health system, Marco Cappello, is dead. He died unexpectedly at the age of 62. From 2010 to 2016, Cappello was the administrative director of the system.

No cause of death reported.

Two pharmacists “died suddenly”:

A sudden illness struck him behind the counter of his pharmacy

April 28, 2024

Cairo Montenotte - A fatal illness for the pharmacist from Rocchetta di Cairo, Sergio Tommasi, 55 years old from Savona, died suddenly today. A sudden illness struck him behind the counter of his pharmacy, San Giacomo in Rocchetta Cairo, and for Sergio Tommasi there was nothing that could be done. Tommasi was 55 years old and had been the pharmacist of the Cairese hamlet for years: well-liked and esteemed not only in Cairo, but he was also known throughout the Valbormida and Savona areas for his great availability.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Angri and Nocera Superiore for the sudden death of the pharmacist Giuseppe Fiorello

April 23, 2024

Pain in Angri and Nocera Superiore due to the disappearance of the pharmacist Giuseppe Fiorello, who died following a sudden illness. Originally from Angri, he had been working for years in Nocera Superiore in the San Ciro Pharmacy in Via della Libertà — an always smiling, kind and helpful person.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden illness - an emergency 118 helper died

April 29, 2024

Mourning at the 118 unit of Tarnata, where a driver died suddenly during the night. He was only 50. His name was Massimo Calo, he worked in the post of Save and Manduria. He passed away during his sleep at night, and it was his colleagues who did the impossible to get him back to life, but to no avail. He was the victim of an infarct. He had finished his tour of duty that morning, and colleagues testified it had been a tough shift, with several interventions.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

He was bewildered by the criminal ignorance of those who rejected the serum: now he has stopped insulting heavily. He too electrocuted by the usual sudden sickness

April 29, 2024

Today is the most terrible day for Forensics Group because suddenly, due to a sudden illness, our Domenico Famà left us. Some of you knew him personally while many others saw him only in the many events in which he was a cheerful and joyful soul or read his comments to the published sentences. And it was precisely joy and joy together with humility and immense generosity that characterized Domenico Famà: lawyer, friend, father, husband, animator of festive evenings and much more. The void that leaves us is unbridgeable not only for the disappearance of a brother but also for the loss of the engine of all our current and future initiatives.

No age or cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness in the barracks in Turin: firefighter from Pescia dies at the age of 50

April 29, 2024

His colleagues attempted to resuscitate him using a defibrillator, but he died an hour later when he reached the hospital. He died in the night between Sunday 28 April and Monday 29 April, while he was on duty as a team leader at the Turin Lingotto fire station. Struck by a sudden illness, it was not possible to save him despite the timely intervention of some colleagues who tried to resuscitate him also with the use of the defibrillator. Samuele Del Minister, 50 years old, died an hour after being admitted to Le Molinette Hospital, which he had reached under code red and in desperate conditions.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Putignano - Goodbye to Don Rosario

April 23, 2024

Struck by a sudden illness. The sad news has affected the entire community of the parish of San Filippo Neri. This morning the priest suffered an illness which proved fatal. At 5.30 am, Don Rosario Pacillo, 75 years old, former parish priest of the parish of San Filippo Neri in Putignano and head of the drug addict community of Putignano, died at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

The 49-year-old policeman Del Piero, who collapsed last week, did not survive

April 23, 2024

Stefano Del Piero, the 49-year-old policeman who suffered a sudden heart attack on the night between Wednesday and Thursday last week in the Treviso police headquarters, did not make it. The agent, from Pordenone and in the Treviso police force for over ten years, collapsed to the ground at the end of the shift. Then the hospitalization and the hours of anguish for friends, colleagues, and family, until today, Monday 22 April, when the doctors explained that there was nothing that could be done and declared the policeman dead.

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

44-year-old soldier died suddenly

April 24, 2024

Serious mourning in Sessa Aurunca. Daniele Vallario from the Rongolisi hamlet suddenly passed away at just 44 years old. Daniele was a soldier in the Army. The news of his death spread quickly, reaching family and friends and the entire community of Sessa, which was shocked by the premature passing of an honest and always available man.

No cause of death reported.

Davide Dalla Pria, Folgore paratrooper, dies at 32

April 23, 2024

A sudden illness at dawn after the night spent in the Cecchignola barracks in Rome. Thus, Davide Dalla Pria, a Folgore paratrooper who on Monday 22 April was preparing to return to his assignment in Legnago (Verona) after completing the sapper course, died at the age of 32. The community of Ospedaletto, where he lived, and the Italian parachute corps are now mourning the sudden death of the sapper of the 8th regiment.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” at work:

The 54-year-old worker who fell ill at the Eni refinery in Sannazzaro did not make it

April 29, 2024

Serious illness at the Eni refinery in Sannazzaro de' Burgondi, for a 54-year-old worker who suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed to the ground. The worker fell ill at the Eni refinery in Sannazzaro and did not make it. He was transferred to the hospital by air ambulance in severe condition, he, unfortunately, died shortly after.

Illness in the company: 47-year-old dies

April 27, 2024

Fatal illness for a 47-year-old at work. The tragedy occurred yesterday late afternoon in Sieci, in a construction company, Raggi Costruzioni e Restauri. The victim, Gilberto Magherini, was the health and safety manager. According to what was reported by La Nazione, the 47-year-old felt ill while he was in the administrative offices, collapsing on the ground in front of his colleagues, who immediately understood the gravity of the situation. 118 was immediately alerted, arriving with an ambulance and with the Pegaso helicopter. However, every resuscitation manoeuvre by the doctors was useless.

No cause of death reported.

Reggio Emilia, entrepreneur Mirco Salsi died suddenly

April 28, 2024

Reggio Emilia entrepreneur Mirco Salsi, historic owner of Reggiana Gourmet, has died at the age of 66, probably struck down by a sudden illness. His family members found him lifeless on the ground in his home. The body is now at the Modena forensic clinic at the disposal of the judicial authorities, and an autopsy cannot be ruled out.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Sixty-three-year-old from Trieste dies after a sudden illness, mystery about delayed emergency services

April 29, 2024

A sixty-three-year-old from Trieste, F.P. his initials, a resident of Giarizzole, died in the early afternoon of Monday 29 April due to a sudden illness that struck him while he was in the garden of a country house located in via Santa Maria Maddalena. The ambulance arrived twenty-four minutes after the call made by his wife. This was communicated by Sores Fvg (Regional Health Emergency Operations Room). Health workers carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, but despite attempts to save the person, it was not possible to do anything other than confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Sant'Anastasia: 34-year-old collapses on the street and dies shortly after

April 24, 2024



Yesterday afternoon in Sant'Anastasia a 34-year-old man collapsed in the street while he was walking. With a sudden illness, the 34-year-old died shortly after in the Lagno Maddalena area. Some passers-by who saw the scene rushed to understand what was happening and alerted 118. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the boy, who died before the arrival of a medical car which, according to what those present said, would have taken about an hour to arrive due to heavy traffic. A few hours after his death, the body was still on the pavement, sparking the indignation of the citizens and a long controversy about the whole dramatic affair.

No cause of death reported.

Rome - man dies at shopping center

April 24, 2024

Tragedy at the Romanina shopping centre. A man died due to cardiac arrest. The drama took place around noon at the shopping arcade in Via Enrico Ferri 8. Some customers saw a man collapse on the ground while he was on the first floor of the shopping centre. An illness, a cardiac arrest as later ascertained by the doctor. The 118 personnel who intervened on the scene following a request for intervention from 112 were unable to do anything. Identified as a 71-year-old man, the police officers from the Rome police station cordoned off the area while waiting for the medical examiner, who then confirmed his death.

Rome - A man died at the Porta Portese market

April 28, 2024

Tragedy this morning among the stalls of the Porta Portese market. It was just after 10 am when a man collapsed to the ground, presumably following a sudden illness, and died. The local police officers of the XII Monteverde group engaged in the usual surveillance service of the market area were the first to rescue the 74-year-old Italian near via Ippolito Nievo. Despite the timely intervention of medical staff and attempts to resuscitate the man, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Struck by an illness while cycling, the 64-year-old dies in Bilegno

April 28, 2024

Fatal illness for a 64-year-old cyclist from Piacenza, who died on the afternoon of Sunday 28 April, apparently due to an illness that struck him while he was returning home on his bicycle. The man, a resident of Castelnovo di Borgonovo, while riding his bicycle through the countryside in the Bilegno area, suddenly felt ill and lost consciousness. It was a passing motorist who found him lifeless on the ground along the Bilegno road. The 118-rescue service began immediately. In the meantime, other people did their best to perform cardiac massage. The man was then taken care of by the medics who arrived with the Borgonovo Red Cross ambulance, the Castelsangiovanni emergency room and the air ambulance which took off from the Maggiore hospital in Parma. The rescuers also applied the defibrillator which carried out several shocks. For a long time, the doctors continued the unsuccessful resuscitation maneuvers, and the anesthetist of the air ambulance could not help but confirm the death.

No cause of death reported.

Man sits down on a bench, collapses and dies

April 28, 2024

Valentino Celletti was struck down by a cardiac arrest at the age of fifty. The tragedy yesterday afternoon in Sperlonga. The man had gone to the seaside with his family. Rescue and resuscitation attempts were immediate. However, the doctors were unable to save Valentino Celletti from death. It was around 4 pm when he sat down on a bench and in an instant, he collapsed unconscious. Some doctors who were there and volunteers intervened immediately, a defibrillator was also brought, and help arrived, they tried to resuscitate him but there was nothing they could do. Before the incredulous eyes of his family and passers-by, the man died.

Two “died suddenly” at the beach:

Sperlonga, sudden illness on the beach: 51-year-old Valentino Celletti from Cepra dies

April 29, 2024

Yet another case of sudden illness that leaves no escape for the victim. This time the news takes us to the Pontine area, and precisely to Sperlonga, where last Saturday, a 51-year-old man, Valentino Celletti, felt ill while enjoying a relaxing day on the beach with some friends and collapsed to the ground. Emergency services were called immediately. Once on-site, however, the 118 health workers could not help but confirm the death of the 51-year-old, originally from Ceprano.

No cause of death reported.

The body of a 30-year-old man was found on the beach

April 28, 2024

The body of a man was identified on the beach in the town of Margine Rosso in Quartu Sant'Elena. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Based on the only details known, it would be a young man of around 30 years old, originally from the Oristano area. Not far from the body his personal effects were also found, including a backpack and an identity document. This would be a 30-year-old man who had not been heard from since the evening before and whose family had already reported his disappearance to the authorities. For the moment the investigations remain confidential. Investigators are examining various hypotheses. It could have been a sudden illness or a voluntary gesture. We are waiting to reconstruct the hours before his disappearance together with his family, to try to understand what could have happened.

No cause of death reported.

Mohamed Maajour dies at the age of 53, mourning in the Biella area

April 25, 2024

The Biella area mourns the death of Mohamed Maajour, who died at the age of just 53 on Tuesday, 23 April 2024. He was originally from Rabat, Morocco. The cause of his death - friends write on social media - would have been a sudden illness, probably a heart attack.

Sudden illness, 67-year-old from Grignasco in code red

April 26, 2024

Sudden illness, 67-year-old from Grignasco in code red. Intervention by the 118 helicopters yesterday afternoon. 118 operators and carabinieri in action yesterday afternoon, Thursday 25 April, for a man from Grignasco who had felt ill. The man was found lifeless in Torchio, where perhaps he had gone for some work on his property.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness on holiday. A well-known entrepreneur passes away

April 28, 2024

Marco Merli has passed away due to a sudden illness. The man, a 61-year-old entrepreneur, was on holiday in Morocco, in Marrakech. The Sangiovannese club has asked not to play in the Serie D championship round but now it is not possible to postpone the match and at 3 pm the team will take the field against Poggibonsi. The Municipality of San Giovanni Valdarno also joins in mourning this sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

A mountaineer “died suddenly”:

Alpinist dies from a sudden illness in Val Formazza

April 24, 2024

A tragic accident occurred this afternoon, Wednesday 24 April, in Val Formazza, where a 64-year-old mountaineer from the province of Varese died during an excursion. The man was in Lake Toggia, under the Bocchetta del Castel, when he was suddenly taken ill. With great clarity, he managed to launch a distress call before falling to the ground. Immediately the Alpine Rescue of the Formazza station was alerted, which sent the ground teams on the spot. A medical helicopter of Borgosesia was sent in support, but unfortunately, upon the arrival of the rescuers, for the man, there was nothing more to do. The operations of search and recovery of the body have been made particularly complex by the bad weather conditions, with strong gusts of wind that raged in the area.

No cause of death reported.

He feels ill in his chestnut forest: the 69-year-old dies despite help

April 28, 2024

He had gone out with a relative to do maintenance in a chestnut forest he owned. But suddenly he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. The relative saw that the situation was serious, and immediately contacted the single emergency number to call for help. The 118 operators tried for a long time to resuscitate the man, but in the end, he ceased to live. It happened yesterday, Saturday 27 April, in an area in the Boves area, in the Cuneo area. The area where the man had felt ill was initially reached by a ground team, who found the 69-year-old now unconscious.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in vaxxidents:

He crashes his motorbike into the guardrail: 34-year-old loses his life in Popoli Terme

April 29, 2024

Tragedy along the Tiburtina state road, where a 34-year-old motorcyclist, Alain Pace, lost his life today while driving his vehicle. The man, from Cappelle sul Tavo, was travelling along kilometre 188 of the road section that crosses the municipal area of Popoli Terme. The thirty-four-year-old, who was with a group of three other motorcyclists, suddenly lost control of the motorbike, hitting the guardrail and then ending up on the asphalt. The three members of the group immediately alerted the emergency services. 118 health workers arrived on site, but there was nothing that could be done for the man. The body was transferred to the Pescara hospital morgue, following instructions from the Public Prosecutor's Office. An autopsy will most likely be carried out on his body to trace the causes of death, whether due to a sudden illness or due to the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Suffering from a stroke, she dies in the car while going to visit her mother in an RSA: the woman dies three days later due to the pain

April 29, 2024

A heart-wrenching story that of Loredana Corona, 57 years old, and Domenica Loddo, 83 years old. Mother and daughter are united by the same tragic fate. A tragedy within a tragedy in the Venetian area while Loredana was going to visit her mother on Sunday who was hospitalized in a facility for the elderly. The woman suffered a stroke while she was driving the car. The stroke caused her to lose control of the car which crossed into the oncoming lane, crashing head-on into a Toyota Yaris, in the direction of Musile. A third car, a Chevrolet SUV, then hit the two cars stopped in the middle of the road. The two women behind the wheel of the Yaris and the SUV were only slightly injured, while the 57-year-old died the following day in Mestre hospital. The mother, Domenica Loddo, 83 years old, learned of the news, could not bear the pain and passed away in the RSA of San Donà di Piave where she lived, three days after her daughter.

The man who crashed his car into a wall died in hospital in Cesena

April 27, 2024

The sixty-year-old man involved in a road accident in via Giordano Bruno on Friday morning (April 26) did not make it. The man died after being transported, with a serious clinical condition, to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. Given the dynamics of the accident with the car which crashed into the wall of a building, it is hypothesized that a sudden illness that struck the man while he was driving may have caused the car to go off the road. The impact, given the limited damage reported to the car, occurred at moderate speed. The motorist was rescued by 118 personnel and by a fire brigade team that arrived from Forlì to help free him from the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

