EGYPT

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Veteran Al-Ahram photographer Sherif Sonbol passes away at 67

December 24, 2023

Sherif Sonbol prepares for a photo exhibition with his daughter Hannah in Downtown Cairo.

Al-Ahram Weekly and Ahram Online paid their last respects on Sunday to a founding member of both news services and a leading Al-Ahram photographer, Sherif Sonbol. Sonbol had peacefully passed away at the very early hours of Sunday, at his house, in the comforting company of his wife Samia Fakhry, a journalist at Al-Ahram Al-Iktsady (the economy weekly magazine of Al-Ahram). He always wanted to take a shot that no other photographer had ever attempted to get before. Sonbol dreamt of doing a series on the world’s most famous and most unknown love stories around the world. Death hit before the inspired project saw the light of day. On 7 December, Sonbol celebrated his 67th birthday. He was tired and exhausted in the wake of cardiological interventions. However, he still wanted to do more; his passion for photography was there even as he was walking his last few metres in life.

No cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

Ejigbo local government caretaker chairman dies of heart attack on Christmas Day

December 25, 2023

The caretaker of Ejigbo local government area of Osun state, Alhaji Raheem Issa Sofoluwe, died earlier today, after he paid Christmas visit to one of his leaders in Ejigbo, who is commissioner for land and physical planning, Hon Gorge Alabi.

He reportedly drove himself to hon Gorge Alabi’s house to pay homage, after which he returned home and died a few minutes later.

No age reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Eric Moyo, another gospel singer, dies at the age of 41 after collapsing on stage

December 23, 2023

Gospel music, so typical of this time of year, is mourning for the second time in a week for the death of singer Eric Moyo, winner of the television talent contest 'Idol' in its African version. The artist, born in Zimbabwe, died on Thursday at the Port Elizabeth hospital, where he was taken after collapsing on stage during a concert in South Africa. Moyo, who was part of the group Joyful Celebration, won the first edition of 'Idols East Africa' in 2007, and his triumph earned him a major cash prize of $80,000 and a recording contract with Sony BMG. According to local media, the artist "felt dizzy and dropped his microphone" while singing. "He was then taken to the side and complained of headaches and was rushed to hospital" where "doctors performed some tests and it was established that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage." He was immediately taken to the ICU, but two days later he recovered, and according to a source close to the singer, he was fine when he died suddenly.

UKRAINE

49-year-old soldier Yevhen Boldak from Bolekhiv died suddenly

December 20, 2023

Bolekhiv - A 49-year-old resident of the city of Bolekhiv, Bodlak Yevhen Myroslavovych, served in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The man was mobilized on December 8, 2022, and at the time of his death, he was serving in the northern direction of our country. War is hell on earth. And our soldiers pass through it every day, every minute. Yevhen Boldak, unable to stand what he saw and experienced, died on December 18 with a sudden death from natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, a man suddenly died at a bus stop

December 23, 2023

On Friday, December 22, in the Ternovsky district, on the RZF-1 ring, a man suddenly became ill. He fell to the ground and stopped breathing. Passers-by immediately called an ambulance. Doctors did everything possible, but the man died. He had a heart attack. The Informant was told about this in the press service of the Kryvyi Rih police.

No age reported.

RUSSIA

"A monstrous tragedy happened": the actor of the series "Glukhar" and "Sleuth" Alexei Chernykh passed away at the age of 43

December 24, 2023

The famous theater and film actor Alexei Chernykh died suddenly. He flew to Moscow for the funeral of Tatyana Vladimirova, and died of a heart attack. The actress of the series "Trigger", Ekaterina Solomatina, announced the death of her colleague. "My classmate Lyosha Chernykh, a man of incredible talent, a man with a wounded and very tragic fate, passed away today," she said. "A complex, contradictory man, but honest, fair, gentle, reverent, kind, intelligent and so vulnerable..."

The star of the film "The Geographer Drank the Globe" died at the age of 32: what happened

December 22, 2023

At the age of 32, the actor from the film "The Geographer Drank the Globe", Sergey Pepelyaev, died. The death of the actor was announced by the Togliatti Drama Theater "Koleso", named after G. B. Drozdov, on its page in the social network "VKontakte". As specified, Pepeliaev died suddenly on December 18. The cause of the artist's death is called a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

He quietly sat down on a bench and died : in Volgograd, the janitor of a new residential complex died suddenly

December 21, 2023

Volgograd – The Volgograd resident worked as a janitor in the Sanatorny residential complex. "A 55-year-old man died in the presence of eyewitnesses in the courtyard of an apartment building No. 10 on Sanatornaya Street," the Investigative Committee said. "The man worked as a janitor, while cleaning the specified yard, he felt unwell, sat down on a bench, and died before the arrival of the ambulance crew. The doctors who arrived at the call could only confirm the death of the Volgograd resident. Investigators currently report that the man's death is not criminal in nature.

No cause of death reported.

INDIA

Famous comedian who made everyone laugh is no more, dies of serious illness

December 24, 2023

Tamil cinema's famous comedian, Bonda Mani, has passed away. He was undergoing treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai for a long time, but despite all the efforts of the doctors, his life could not be saved and he said goodbye to the world at the age of 60. According to a report by India Today, on the night of December 23, comedian Bonda Mani suddenly fainted at his residence in Chennai. He was rushed to the government hospital in Chromepet but was declared brought dead by doctors after examination. Let me tell you, both the kidneys of Bonda Mani had been damaged and he was undergoing treatment since the year 2022.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly” giving a speech:

IIT Kanpur professor dies of cardiac arrest while addressing alumni meet

December 24, 2023

Professor Sameer Khandekar, the dean of student affairs and head of mechanical engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, died of cardiac arrest on Friday while giving a speech during an alumni meet at the university. The 53-year-old professor collapsed while delivering his address at the institute's auditorium and passed away. Reportedly, he was talking about ways to maintain good health before the incident took place. Some of his last words to the students were, "Take care of your health."

Eight people died of heart attack s in Gujarat in one day

December 25, 2023

In Gujarat, the number of deaths due to heart attacks has increased. Then in a single day, five people suddenly collapsed in Surat’s Pandesar, Hazir, and Pune areas. A man suddenly collapsed while playing with his daughter in Padesar. All five died, and all were found to be between 20 and 40 years old. All these people are suspected to have died of a heart attack.

On the other hand, an incident involving three people who had a heart attack was discovered in Rajkot. In which an old woman who came from Jamnagar for her husband’s eye surgery, a private college bus driver, and Proudha, died of a heart attack, the family is filled with grief and sorrow.

According to the NCRB report, there has been an alarming rise in heart attack cases in Gujarat. According to the report, more than 1,000 deaths occurred in that state in the last 6 months from heart attacks. More than 80 percent of these deaths are in the 11-25 age group.

Gujarat: Six people died due to heart attack in the last 24 hours

December 20, 2023

Gujarat - In the last 24 hours, six people have died due to heart attack in the state of Gujarat. Due to the sudden pain and death, the relatives did not even get a chance to get treatment. Three people have died in Rajkot, two in Surat, and one in Vadodara city.

Jerambhai Laxmanbhai Baraiya (52), who lives in Dahisara in Jasdan and owns a cleaning contractor in a private company, had come there to hug his nephew. He fainted late at night after he complained of chest pain. He was rushed to civil hospital for immediate treatment where he was declared brought dead. In the second incident, Jagdishbhai Danabhai Bosia (42), a resident of Sundaram Park, was at home in the morning when he fainted due to chest pain, and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, but was declared brought dead. In the third incident, Devyatbhai Nagdanbhai Dhranga (48), a resident of Govindnagar in the original Shidhara, fell unconscious and died of a heart attack while being taken to the hospital.

Govabhai Bhurabhai Rabari (40), a resident of Pragatinagar in Piplod, Surat, was on his way from Umragam Tilak Circle with his bike at around 5 p.m. when he suddenly developed chest pain and stood on the side. In the meantime, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. In the second incident, 28-year-old Divyangkumar Ganpatbhai Tandel, a resident of Madhavpark in Ghelakhdi in Navsari, was working in a private company in Surat's Sachin GIDC. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Jatinbhai Shah, a 70-year-old retired bank employee living in Kunika Society in Karelibagh area of Vadodara, had come to the municipal-run swimming pool in the morning. After swimming, he went to the rest room and was taking a shower when Jatinbhai suddenly fell on the ground. So the people present there gave CPR to Jatinbhai. But as there was no response, he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Sircilla: 13-yr-old boy dies of cardiac arrest

December 25, 2023

The boy came home on Saturday for the Christmas holidays. On Monday, while playing with friends, he complained of chest pain. The boy’s friends rushed to the house and informed his parents. They immediately took Sushanth to the Government area hospital in Sircilla. But the doctors informed that the boy had a cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital and declared him dead.

14-year-old boy dies of heart attack in Jaipur school

December 25, 2023

A 14-year-old boy studying in a private school in Jaipur, identified as Yogesh Singh, died of a suspected cardiac arrest outside his classroom in the city in Kardhani. At around 8.30 am on December 19, he was heading to the classroom when he collapsed on his teacher. "The school administration rushed him immediately to a nearby hospital, and from there he was referred to the SMS Hospital, but he could not survive," Kumar said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and no foul play was suspected.

17-year-old girl dies of heart attack

December 20, 2023

A 17-year-old girl died in suspicious condition in Indore. Before her death, the girl cooked food for her family members. After that, she told the father that she had a pain in her chest. The father took her to the hospital, where she died. Doctors said she died of a heart attack. Actually, the case is from Rambali Nagar of Malharganj police station area. Sanjana Yadav (17), was a BA first year student. Sanjana was healthy and did not have any disease. Family members said that Sanjana was perfectly fine from Tuesday evening till night and she also studied at home.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver dies of heart attack in moving bus

December 25, 2023

Aipur - Passengers on a bus in Chittorgarh district narrowly escaped when the driver of a roadway’s bus, during the journey, died after suffering a heart attack. The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Sunday when the driver, Dayal Singh (41), a resident of Charbhuja Rawatbhata, fell onto the side bonnet while seated. At the time of the incident, there were 15 passengers in the bus, including children. A senior police official said, “The roadways driver from the Tonk depot succumbed to the heart attack, and the accident transpired before the bus could gain significant speed. It was due to the quick thinking of the conductor that the bus was stopped on time, and the driver was rushed to the hospital. However, he died. All passengers aboard the bus are safe.”

Coorg: Haryana-based 25-year-old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek

December 25, 2023

Jatin Kumar, a 25-year-old trekker from Haryana, passed away due to a sudden heart attack while trekking Tadiandamol hill in Kodagu. Despite prompt assistance from authorities, he couldn't be saved.

“Died suddenly” playing cricket:

Meerut News: 36-year-old man dies of sudden chest pain while batting

December 24, 2023

Meerut - The incident took place at Gandhi Bagh in Meerut city. Here a 36-year-old young man named Dushyant Verma was playing cricket with his colleagues. Dushyant Verma was admitted to a nearby hospital after he suddenly complained of chest pain during batting. He died during treatment. Doctors at the hospital said the cause of death was a heart attack.

A man who had come to eat in a hotel suddenly suffered a heart attack , died while sitting at the table

December 19, 2023

Madhya Pradesh - In the video, the family can be seen sitting at a table to have dinner at the hotel. The waiter brought them food. After a while the man began to look a little worried. Suddenly he put his head on the food he had placed in front of him. No one understood that it was a heart attack. The family members tried to raise the head of the youth, but when he did not get up, people got scared. When an attempt was made to pick up the man, he fell from the chair to the ground. The hotel staff also tried to give CPR, but the person could not be saved.

No age reported.

PAKISTAN

The groom suffered a heart attack during the wedding. He died in front of the bride

December 19, 2023

Islamabad - Nowadays, the problem of heart attack has increased a lot among people who laugh, play, work, have a heart attack and their lives end. People die suddenly while dancing. Recently, a similar scary case has come to light from neighboring Pakistan, which is becoming very viral on social media, in which a groom suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack and died. According to a report, the video is from Daska tehsil of Sialkot, where the bride and groom are seen sitting on a sofa, and their family members are also sitting around them. In the middle of the wedding, their happiness suddenly turns into sadness, when the groom suddenly breaks down and stops breathing. According to the police, the family said that the groom died on the spot due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

MALAYSIA

Goldkartz singer Surj passes away at 34

December 25, 2023

One of Malaysia’s top Punjabi music performers, Datuk Sukhjit Singh Gill, has passed away after a heart attack. He was 34. Sukhjit, fondly known as Surj, formed one-half of the award-winning Goldkartz band along with his brother Datuk Manjit Singh Gill. Like Manjit, Sukhjit was also a lawyer. It is learnt that the Malaysian Bhangra ambassador suffered a heart attack at 4.15 pm yesterday. His older brother Amarjit, who is vice-president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation, said his brothers’ latest music release titled Sab Gazab gained 34 million YouTube views in eight months.

Traditional theatre performer Mek Mulung dies

December 24, 2023

Alor Setar - Mek Mulung's traditional theatre performer Saipol Bahari Mohd Iman died of a heart attack last night. Saipol Bahari, 47, who is also the Chairman of the Kedah Cultural Arts Heritage Association (AKRAB), has just made the country's name after Mek Mulung received the recognition of the Intangible Cultural Heritage List that Needs Urgent Protection from the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Education Organization (UNESCO), early last month. His eldest brother, Mohd Ridzwan, said the late Saipol Bahari died at about 10 pm at a private medical centre here after suffering from shortness of breath at his home.

AUSTRALIA

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to young South Australian firefighter Daniel Page after he suddenly died in his sleep: 'A proper hero'

December 22, 2023

South Australia - Tributes have flooded in for a much-loved young firefighter who tragically passed away in his sleep. Daniel 'Pagey' Page, a Lieutenant 2 at Salisbury Country Fire Service branch in South Australia, died on Tuesday - just days before Christmas. The sad news was shared to Facebook by his workplace two days later, remembering him as 'one of Salisbury's greats'. 'Daniel, or as we call him 'Pagey', joined Salisbury CFS in 2017 and we knew from day one he would go on to achieve great things,' the post read. Mr Page was an aspiring paramedic and had just been accepted to study at Flinders University.

No age or cause of death reported.

Surf Helmet Inventor, Ricky Gath, Has Died

December 21, 2023

Ricky Gath, surfing safety pioneer, inventor of the surf helmet, regional surf champion in his homeland of Western Australia, has died. For 20 months, Gath put up a valiant fight against stage four gastric cancer before succumbing to the illness and passing away on December 12th, 2023. He was 67 years old.

NEW ZEALAND

NZ actor and arm wrestler Levi Holley, who sold his belongings to pay for brain cancer treatment, has died

December 21, 2023

New Zealand actor and competitive arm wrestler Jason “Levi” Holley has died following a battle with an incurable brain tumour. He was 48. Holley made news when, in a last-ditch bid for survival, sold all his possessions to seek further treatment for his cancer in Australia. “Over the years he gave his time and skills away freely, volunteering as a coach and trainer from the early age of 18,” said talent agency Aukland Actors. Holley was reportedly dismissed by numerous health professionals before the cancer was finally diagnosed and a CT scan revealed an inoperable brain tumour the size of an apricot in the middle of his brain. Posting on social media, Holley said the $300 a week he received on sickness benefit was not enough to pay for the treatment that might give him a chance of survival. He sold all the possessions he owned, including his car and prized Batman costumes, for the treatment.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Four dead on North Island roads over weekend

December 24, 2023

Waimate North - One person has died following a crash in the Northland town of Waimate North last night. Police received report of the single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Road at 8.08 pm. “Police can advise one person has died following the crash,” police said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marlborough death : Missing boatie found dead at Titirangi Bay

December 24, 2023

Titirangi Bay, Marlborough Sounds - A missing boatie has been found dead in Marlborough overnight. A police spokesperson said the agency was notified just before 8 am today that a person was missing from a boat in Titirangi Bay. “A person was located deceased in the water shortly after 9.40 am, who has since been confirmed as the missing person.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Kiwi man drowns in Rarotonga: Tour operator recovers body near Avaavaroa Passage

December 20, 2023

Auckland - A 50-year-old Kiwi man has drowned in a lagoon in Rarotonga, Cook Islands. The man died near the Avaavaroa Passage, a spot notable for allowing people to swim with turtles. Cook Islands police were alerted to a man in difficulty in the water about 4 pm yesterday, a spokesman told the Herald. The police spokesman said a tour operator recovered the man’s body from the water but he was unresponsive. Police expected a medical report before they would refer the death to the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Missing man found deceased

December 20, 2023

Mt Pirongia, Waikato - Police have confirmed that a man who was last seen in the Mt Pirongia area a week ago has been located deceased. The body was discovered by a member of Search and Rescue late last week. The death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susuga Papali'i Grant Stephen Percival

December 21, 2023

Papatoetoe, Auckland - With profound grief we inform family, friends and associates, of the death of beloved husband, phenomenal father, and loving brother and son, Susuga Papali'i Grant Stephen Percival, at 11:09am on 19th December 2023, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. He was a titan, a jack and master of his many trades, and deeply loved his family and homeland Samoa. He will be sorely missed, and while we are devastated, we take comfort in his relief from pain, and that he was surrounded with love and light in his last moments.

No age reported.

Robert Monson (Rob) Cruickshank, 69

December 23, 2023

Auckland - Passed away on December 16, 2023. Died peacefully in the arms of his beloved partner Melanie, of over 12 years, at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. Thank you to Dr Gareth Rivalland, Staff at Ward 64 Auckland Hospital, St Johns Ambulance, Mercy Hospice, especially our community nurses Dawn and Corine. "If there ever comes a time where we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever”.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Ward 64 is the Cancer and Blood Service ward.

Christine Russell-Hodge, 69

December 23, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Of Totnes, Devon, Fiji, and New Zealand, decided to leave us on 23 October 2023 in Timaru Hospital, New Zealand, aged 69 years. Chris lived in Horokiwi before moving to Dunedin in 2015, and Waimate in 2021. After fighting Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome for nearly 20 years, she died from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia only four days after diagnosis. Love you always. "Those who knew her were blessed, those who didn't were robbed."

Mark Howard, 74

December 23, 2023

Taupo, Waikato - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Taupo. Also known as the OC to many.

No cause of death reported.

Olivia Ellen Dollimore, 22

December 23, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly, on December 20, 2023, aged 22 years. The family are struggling with the loss of Olivia, and she is dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey James Illston, 74

December 23, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - A belated notice of the passing of Geoff on 14 September 2023, aged 74, after a short illness, and with family by his side. Special thanks to friends for their love and support. Sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. Your care and kindness was very much appreciated by Geoff's family.

No cause of death reported.

David John Wall, 73

December 23, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home on December 17, 2023, aged 73 years. 'Breathe easy now, know you are loved and will be missed dearly'.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Stephen Hartshorne

December 23, 2023

Devonport, Auckland - Michael passed away very peacefully on Saturday, 16th December 2023, with his beloved wife, Meryl, at his side. Michael asked, for those that wish, to make a donation to https://bowelcancernz. grassrootz.com/donate-in-memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Ethel Jenns

December 23, 2023

Wellington - On Friday, 15 December 2023. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wellington Regional Hospital Neurology for their wonderful care. Donations in loving memory of Maggie to the Cancer Society may be made at - https://www.cancer.org.nz/donate-now/.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Roberts Laurie

December 23, 2023

Albany, Auckland - Died suddenly, 17th December.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronald Derryck McAdam

December 23, 2023

Wellington - Passed away on December 10, 2023, unexpectedly. You have left us too soon, Ron, and will be sadly missed. RIP.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pamela Mary Mackintosh

December 23, 2023

Rangiora, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on December 20, 2023, at Ballarat Rest Home, Rangiora. Pam loved everyone, and everyone loved Pam. A special heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Ballarat Rest Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Decima Elizabeth O'Loughlin

December 23, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - Passed suddenly at Radius Millstream, Ashburton, on Sunday, December 17, 2023. You will be missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jean Brennan

December 22, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, 20th December 2023, at Tauranga Hospital, after a short illness. Now flying high after a great game, set and match, and a life full of adventures.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Ann Whyte, 67

December 21, 2023

Dunedin, Otago - Of Fairfield. On December 18, 2023, unexpectedly; in her 67th year.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Morehu Davies, 62

December 21, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On December 18, 2023, at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Graham Hunter

December 21, 2023

Levin, Manawatū-Whanganui - Of Levin, formerly of Titahi Bay. Passed away suddenly of a stroke, Friday 15th December 2023, at Palmerston North Hospital. Loving partner of Helene, loved son of Graham & Shirley Hunter (dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lesley & Rod (dec), Robert, David, Denise & Teina, Barbara & Lisa. Treasured Uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Avid supporter of Ngati Toa and Shannon Rugby clubs.



If there is a teammate, then you'll find him

Like a gravitating force

With a common understanding

And a beer or three, of course



RIP Paul

No age reported.

Gaye Frances Tricklebank, 65

December 20, 2023

Feilding, Manawatu-Wanganui - On 18 December 2023, surrounded by family, at Wellington Hospital. Gone too soon at a young 65 years. Will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Santana Ti Oraiti Israel Allen-Gage, 23

December 20, 2023

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Sunrise 20.01.2000 - Sunset, passed away suddenly on 13 December 2023. Our darling will be sadly missed by her Whānau. Forever 23. Forever missed. Forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Gareth Kevin Smith, 61

December 20, 2023

Lower Hutt, Wellington - On 14th December 2023, suddenly at home in his sleep, aged 61 years. Loved, respected, and missed by many in his extended family; BNZ, Territorials and the musical world, incl. Cucumber and Mr Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Note: As part of the Defence Force, the Territorials were covered by the Covid 'vaccination' mandate. BNZ staff, contractors and suppliers were also mandated.

https://www.defencecareers.mil.nz/defence-careers/how-do-i-join/medical-and-health/

https://blog.bnz.co.nz/2021/12/bnz-announces-vaccination-requirements

David Arthur Vesty, 75

December 20, 2023

Riverton, Southland - David passed away suddenly on Friday, December 15, 2023, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Ogilvie May, 63

December 20, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Aged 63, on the evening of Thursday, December 14, 2023, after a brief illness. During this incredibly tough time, the care and compassion from the staff at Bishop Selwyn and Christchurch Hospital made a huge difference, and the family extend their thanks. To say that Chris touched the lives of many people is an understatement, and his influence on others was profound.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Edward O'Connor, 65

December 20, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly passed, at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, aged 65.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Hamish Will, 58

December 20, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Aged 58. On Sunday, December 17, 2023, suddenly passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Go well 10 to 2, happy feet!

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Mary Wimms, 49

December 20, 2023

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly at home, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Morgan Sweetman

December 20, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On 18 December 2023, peacefully in his sleep at Arvida Copper Crest Care Suites Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lindsay John Neal, 71

December 19, 2023

Blenheim, Marlborough - 19.04.1952 - 18.12.2023. Lindsay passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice would be appreciated, or may be made at the service. A special thanks to the oncology nurses at Wairau Hospital and the District Nursing Team for all the care given to Lindsay.

No cause of death reported.

John Russell, 68

December 19, 2023

Meadowbank, Auckland - On 16th December 2023 (suddenly), in his 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

Brian William Ashby, 68

December 18, 2023

Papamoa, Tauranga - 27 November 1955 - 15 December 2023. Suddenly passed away at home. Loved husband of Sheryl for 21 years. May you rest well, always loved and you will be missed dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Robert (Tony) Ruck

December 18, 2023

Mount Maunganui - Passed away, suddenly, and unexpectedly, in his sleep, on Tuesday 12 December 2023, at his home in LA.

No age or cause of death reported.

