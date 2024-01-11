UNITED KINGDOM

Wales great JPR Williams dies aged 74

January 8, 2024

Wales - Jan 8 (Reuters) - Former Wales and British Lions full-back JPR Williams has died aged 74, Premier Division club Bridgend Ravens said on Monday. Williams, who was part of the golden era of Welsh rugby in the 1970s, captained Wales and Bridgend. Williams died on Monday following a brief illness, his family said in a statement reported by the BBC. "JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis," the statement read.

Two BA crew members “died suddenly”:

Tragedy as British Airways steward dies in front of devastated passengers on plane waiting to takeoff

January 3, 2024

A British Airways crew member collapsed and died while on duty in front of shocked passengers. The 52-year-old steward tragically collapsed as the busy flight from London Heathrow to Hong Kong prepared to depart. Travellers and holidaymakers were in their seats when the incident happened while first aid was administered in vain. Doors were locked on BA Flight 32 and the pilot had requested to push back to head to the runway when the crew member collapsed in the rear galley. The captain urgently called for medical assistance and a passenger trained in first aid raced to help. But despite the arrival of police and ambulance teams, tragically the steward could not be resuscitated and devastated passengers were told the New Year’s Eve flight was being cancelled due to a "medical emergency".

No cause of death reported.

British Airways has been rocked by a second steward death over the Christmas break after a 52-year-old worker died in a hotel room during a stopover

January 3, 2024

London - The BA steward was found dead on December 23 after failing to report for duty. His flight from Newark to London Heathrow was cancelled, with passengers re-booked onto later flights. Devastated colleagues were flown home as passengers after raising the alarm about his unexpected death. It was reported that he had no underlying health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Plane diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday night due to a medical emergency

January 5, 2024

A plane bound for Manchester had to be diverted to Cork Airport due to a medical emergency on Tuesday night. Passengers on board the flight raised the alarm, and a man was found dead in the toilet of the airplane. Flight attendants on board the Jet 2 flight traveling from Tenerife to Manchester made the discovery which forced the flight to be diverted to Cork. It's understood the man had suffered a cardiac issue. A spokesperson for Cork Airport says once the plane landed in Cork shortly after 7.30pm emergency services, gardai and Cork Airport police were all on hand to render assistance. It's understood the man's body was removed from the plane and taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

No age reported.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Mourns Passing Of Legendary Guitar Luthier John Diggins

January 4, 2024

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi is mourning the death of John Diggins, a U.K. guitar luthier known for his shop Jaydee. Diggins "died suddenly but peacefully in hospital" on January 2, according to a statement on the shop's official Instagram page.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes made for Somerset Council's Cllr Dean Ruddle

January 8, 2024

Somerton - County Hall is in mourning following the sudden death of the councillor in charge of adult social care services in Somerset. Cllr Dean Ruddle, who represented Somerton on Somerset Council, died on Friday night (January 5). Council leader Cllr Bill Revans took to social media to describe Cllr Ruddle as "Mr Somerton" and "a champion of his community".

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes to teenage football fan after sudden death as SPFL club reveals touching memorial

January 4, 2024

Stirling, Scotland - Tributes have poured in for a young teenage football fan who died suddenly last week. Murray Dowey, from Stirling, passed away at just 16 years old, leaving friends and family devastated. Tributes have flooded in for the Dunblane High pupil with many taking to social media to share their condolences after hearing of the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Young Plymouth accountant, 22, dies suddenly on trip with friends

January 8, 2024

The parents of an ‘ambitious’ and well-loved 22-year-old accountant have paid tribute to him following his sudden passing. Kiam Cummins was on a trip to Cardiff to visit his friends when he tragically died of a heart attack on December 28.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Robert Morgan Owen, 61

January 3, 2024

Tumble - Suffered a fatal heart attack on 24th December 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he had forged a successful career as an English Teacher. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Family's heartbreaking tribute to 'bonniest lad in Byker' who died aged 23

January 6, 2024

A family has paid tribute to a Newcastle dad-of-one who died aged 23. Jack Teeney, from Byker, died unexpectedly on December 30, leaving behind his two-year-old boy. The Byker community has been left heartbroken by the news, with his family paying tribute to the fun-loving lad.

No cause of death reported.

Football clubs pay tribute to gifted Dungannon player Adam who passed away suddenly

January 4, 2024

Dungannon - Football clubs across the Armagh and Tyrone areas have paid tribute to a gifted player who passed away suddenly last week. Adam Colbert, of Killyman Road, Dungannon, died on (Saturday), December 30. Among the clubs that Adam had played for, the first to pay tribute on social media was the Dungannon Tigers, who said: “Everyone at The Tigers are shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden death of past player Adam Colbert. We offer our condolences to the family at this very sad time.”

No age or cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Family's horror as 'healthy' young policeman 'went to bed and never woke up'

January 3, 2024

Tillicoultry, Scotland - One family was left horrified after a "fit and healthy" young police officer went to bed and never woke up. Aiden Joyce, from Tillicoultry was 28-years-old was a serving police officer who had been training for a half marathon at the time of his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Musicians to perform 'A tribute to Belko' at Rude Giant Beerhouse

January 2, 2024

A special fundraising event is being held in memory of Thom Belk this weekend. Thom died suddenly on Boxing Day aged 36. He was a key part of the Salisbury music scene and organised many events across the city, including the Salisbury Music Awards.

No cause of death reported.

Two mums “died suddenly”:

Tributes to Coventry mum-of-three, 32, who died suddenly

January 7, 2024

Coventry - Tributes have been paid to a young mum-of-three from Coventry. Alexandra Jane Britain died unexpectedly at the age of just 32. Mum Melissa Dann, 52, told CoventryLive that her beloved daughter 'lit up every single room.' Ally, who attended Finham Park School, has left behind three young sons, Ronnie, 7, Reggie, 7, and 8-year-old Frankie. Ally, from Radford, has been described as 'beautiful, funny and caring' following her untimely death on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Her family have said that they are 'utterly heartbroken and devastated beyond words.'

No cause of death reported.

‘Lovely and kind' Cambridge mum dies suddenly at Christmas

January 6, 2024

A Cambridge woman has launched a GoFundMe page to fund the funeral of her "lovely and kind" mum who died unexpectedly near Christmas. Maxine Coston set up the page for her mum Michelle [right], who died at 67. She said that her passing came as a huge shock to the whole family and that it was difficult to process. She said: "My mum was a lovely, kind person who would have given anyone the clothes off her own back. The news of her passing has been a huge shock to us all because it was so unexpected and sudden, but the only comfort is that she didn't suffer”.

No cause of death reported.

Snodland Scouts pay tribute to leader Peter Byrne, who was part of group for over 40 years

January 6, 2024

Snodland - A Scout group has paid tribute to their leader who will be "truly missed” following his death. Peter Byrne was part of the Snodland club for more than 40 years and died after having a heart attack. Steve Cameron had been friends with “Pete” for more than 20 years and says his passing came as a shock. The 66-year-old was born and raised in Snodland and had been part of the Scouting community since he was a child. Peter had been suffering from an illness for a period of time and was in hospital leading up to his death. He died on Friday, December 22, and leaves behind his wife Jane, their five children and six grandchildren.

"We are all heartbroken" - Rugby Mayor pays tribute to much-loved husband who died just before Christmas

January 2, 2024

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke has paid tribute to her husband and ‘best friend’ who died suddenly just before Christmas. She was by Brendan’s side when he passed away on December 22, leaving his family and friends ‘heartbroken’.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical emergency at Tesco in Dereham

January 8, 2024

Dereham - A man has died after a medical emergency at the Tesco supermarket in Dereham. The store was closed this morning as emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene. Police were called at 7.43 am to assist the ambulance service with the incident. An air ambulance was seen landing in the car park after the area was cleared. Two ambulances, a rapid response car, and an ambulance officer attended the emergency. Despite emergency treatment being given, the man in his 40s died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Unexpected Shide Death Of Man In His 20s Not Being Treated As Suspicious

January 4, 2024

The death of a man in his 20s on the outskirts of Newport yesterday (Wednesday) is not being treated as suspicious. Police were called to the Burnt House Lane area at 3.53 pm following reports of an unexpected death. On attendance, police located the body of a man aged in his 20s. His next of kin have been informed.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in Aberdeen Street as police launch probe into 'unexplained' death

January 6, 2024

Aberdeen, Scotland - Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found on an Aberdeen Street. The 59-year-old died suddenly on Pennan Road on Friday evening. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious."

No cause of death reported.

East Lothian man dies suddenly as police probe 'unexplained' death

January 5, 2024

East Lothian police report that a 51-year-old man suddenly died at an industrial estate in Wallyford on Thursday January 4. Officers and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service are understood to have raced to the scene on Inchview Road at around 5 pm. Police say that the death is being treated as unexplained however it is not understood to be suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy as man dies in Stoke-on-Trent 'medical emergency'

January 5, 2024

Staffordshire - A man has died after emergency services were called to a 'medical emergency' on a Potteries Street. Police and paramedics were spotted on Rosslyn Road, in Longton, late yesterday afternoon with the stretch blocked off. Today, West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that despite the best efforts of those involved, sadly a man died at the scene. The service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the incident just before 4.40 pm.

No age or cause of death reported.

Body found in search for Erin Hunnisett from Mildenhall

January 3, 2024

Mildenhall, England - A body has been found in the search for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing from a West Suffolk town three days ago. Erin Hunnisett, from Mildenhall, was reported missing on New Year's Eve, Suffolk police said. On Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police urged residents living in Brandon Road or surrounding streets that had CCTV or a smart doorbell to check their footage on the evening she went missing. Suffolk police have now confirmed a body was found by search teams in an area north of Brandon Road in the town shortly after 12 pm on Wednesday. Police are treating the death as unexplained but do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Ruby Robinson

January 6, 2024

Westerhope - Born sleeping on 31st December 2023, Baby Ruby, a cherished little Daughter of Mari and Dan.

No cause of death reported.

Indiana Enis Croft (Indi), 4

January 3, 2024

Lichfield - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday 4th December 2023, aged 4 years. Indi will be sadly missed by all his family, friends, and teachers from Saxon Hill Primary School.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Clarke, 28

January 3, 2024

Nuneaton - Former pupil of St Pauls C of E School and Hartshill High School. Passed away suddenly on 9th December 2023 aged 28 years. Very much loved and cherished Son of Sandra and Stephen. He will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

John William 'Jean' Ives, 26

January 5, 2024

Birstall - Aged only 26 A beautiful bouncing ball of brilliant energy. Handsome, clever, and kind. Talented musician and singer who brought much joy to others.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Neil Frost, 26

January 3, 2024

Hinckley - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th December 2023 aged 26 years. A very much loved and missed son, brother, husband, grandson, nephew, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Joseph Stephens, 27

January 2, 2024

Bridgend - Sadly on Saturday 9th December Jacob passed away aged 27. Beloved son of Victoria and Mark. Much loved brother of Benjamin, Leondre, Matilda, and Niamh. Very much missed by his furry friends Yuki, Ren and Milo.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Donald Benjamin Tippet, 47

January 5, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 19th December 2023 aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reginald 'Reggie' Aitchison, 48

January 3, 2024

Liverpool - December 10th, 2023, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Michael Wayne (Lukie) Smith, 25

January 7, 2024

Skelton - Tragically taken unexpectedly at home aged 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Christine (Joanie) Unwin, 66

January 8, 2024

Gillow Heath - Peacefully on Tuesday 26th December 2023 while at Douglas Macmillan Hospice with her loving husband by her side, aged 66 years. Donations preferred and gratefully received to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Betty Hughes

January 8, 2024

Liverpool - After a short but fierce battle with cancer she died on Thursday 21st December at Halton Haven.

No age reported.

Colin Geddes

January 8, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, 19th December 2023. Beloved husband of Pamela.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Clubley, 63

January 5, 2024

North Ferriby - Passed suddenly at home on 21st December 2023, aged 63.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Joy Cope (nee Cotton), 62

January 5, 2024

Meir - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday 8th December 2023 at her home, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline David, 48

January 4, 2024

Exeter - Died peacefully at home, on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stevie More, 54

January 5, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 20th December 2023, Stevie, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Fay Scoble, 75

January 6, 2024

Bodmin - Unexpectedly at her home on December 20th, 2023, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Massey, 58

January 5, 2024

Trentham - Suddenly at home on 7th December 2023, Chris aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jen Robins, 69

January 5, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly passed away at home on the 7th of December, aged 69.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander David Schwartz, 70

January 5, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly David passed away on 11th December 2023 at home aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Walker, 73

January 4, 2024

Ruswarp - Passed away suddenly at home on 17th December aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Bennett

January 4, 2024

Mullaghbawn, Armagh - Suddenly at home. RIP.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles Tasker-Evans, 69

January 4, 2024

Gloucester - Sadly, passed away suddenly at home aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kaye Violet Stewart, 72

January 3, 2024

Huddersfield - On 18th December 2023, peacefully but suddenly at her home in Upper Cumberworth aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Ladell (Ernie), 65

January 2, 2024

Plymouth - Suddenly and unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Leslie Govan, 68

January 5, 2024

Whitley Bay - Suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on 30th December 2023, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kelvin Christopher Hilton, 60

January 5, 2024

Baldwin's Gate - Peacefully at rest on Saturday 23rd December 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 60 years. Donations in memory of Kelvin Christopher to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Edward Rawnsley, 73

January 5, 2024

Huddersfield - On 28th December 2023, suddenly at his home in Marsh aged 73 years. Donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Winsper, 74

January 2, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully at home on the 17th of December aged 74 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Michele Maddox, 67

January 2, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with her loving family around her, on 18th December aged 67 years. Donations for Maggie's Centre (cancer support), Freeman Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Mary Kemp (Nee Rathbone), 73

January 2, 2024

Wooler - Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 17th December aged 73 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Edward (Pete) Webster, 71

January 5, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away peacefully at home on 15th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations if desired are invited to benefit 'PDSA' and 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Ian (Wardie) Wardingham, 67

January 4, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees - Peacefully at home on December 27th with his loving family by his side, aged 67 years. Donations if so desired to Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Havers, 61

January 4, 2024

Gloucester - Peacefully at home on 20th December 2023 with her loving family by her side aged 61 years. Donations may be sent to either Charlies Community Support (cancer support) or Sue Ryder Hospice, Leckhampton.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Shell (nee Johnson), 65

January 4, 2024

Middlesbrough – Passed away at home on December 31st with her loving Husband at her side, Jacky aged 65 years. Donations if so desired to Blood Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth (Ken) Troman, 70

January 3, 2024

Consett - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 19th December, aged 70 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Gary Leah, 66

January 3, 2024

Ripley - Passed away at home on Wednesday 6th December, aged 66 years. Donations may be given at the service for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Ann MatuszewskiI (nee Lindsay), 63

January 2, 2024

North Shields - Passed away peacefully on 25th December 2023 at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, aged 63 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for the Respiratory Team at North Tyneside General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah (Sadie) Bushell, 74

January 3, 2024

Eastriggs - Sadly on 25th December 2023, Sarah died aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Richard Dickinson, 58

January 3, 2024

Beverley - Sadly passed away on Friday 29th December 2023 aged 58 years. Donations are much appreciated for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Elizabeth Pope (known as Maggie), 70

January 2, 2024

Cardiff - It is with great sadness to announce that Margaret sadly passed away peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice on Wednesday 20th December 2023, aged 70 years. Donations if desired in memory of Maggie direct to Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Gordon (former Creda employee) Williams, 66

January 2, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest surrounded by his loving family on 18th December 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 66 years. Donations are preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Anne Stracey-Taylor, 75

January 3, 2024

Polzeath - On 26th December 2023, Dear Libby passed away, aged 75 years. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Danny (Danno) Gill, 75

January 4, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away peacefully at Launceston Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations may be given if desired to 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Hanks, 73

January 4, 2024

Bristol - Passed away on Friday 29th December 2023 aged 73 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer support.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Hopkins

January 4, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully in Singleton Hospital on Sunday 24th December 2023, Nick the former owner of Shepherds Shop in Parkmill, Gower. Donations if so desired may be made payable and sent directly to Cancer Research UK Wales.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mike) Maginn, 71

January 4, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away in Hull Royal Infirmary on 20th December 2023 aged 71 years. Donations for Yorkshire Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Robinson, 71

January 4, 2024

Skelton - Passed away peacefully with family on Saturday 23rd December at James Cook Hospital aged 71 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Maria Donovan, 74

January 3, 2024

Cardiff - On 18th December 2023, Angela Maria Donovan closed her eyes for the final time. Donations can be made to Velindre Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Samatha Jane (Sam) Walker, 49

January 3, 2024

Ipstones - Peacefully on the 17th of December 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 49 years. Donations may be sent if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Jean Williamson, 69

January 3, 2024

Lincoln - Beloved Sister and Aunt, aged 69 years. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Barnabas Hospice and Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Charles Ellis, 58

January 3, 2024

Nuneaton - Passed away unexpectedly on 14th December 2023 aged 58 years. Donations if desired to Gingerbread (Domestic Violence Charity) and Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Steven Rush (aka Foggy), 68

January 3, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully on the 29th of December 2023, Steven aged 68 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Pancreatic Cancer UK".

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Dryden, 66

January 2, 2024

West Denton - Suddenly on 17th December. Aged 66 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Jordan, 64

January 6, 2024

Bristol – Carole passed away on 21st December aged 64 years. Donations, if desired, to Bosom Buddies (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Warnes, 63

January 6, 2024

Bedlington - Peacefully in hospital with Evelyn and Amanda by his side. On 30th December. Aged 63 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and the Macmillan Nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Melvin Cork, 75

January 5, 2024

Nantwich - Passed away in the loving care of Leighton Hospital aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Melvin will be gratefully received for Leukaemia UK.

No cause of death reported.

Clive Julian Mattinson, 69

January 5, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th December 2023, aged 69 years. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Shaun Mills, 66

January 5, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 66 Years. Reunited with all his loved ones. If you wish to donate in memory of Shaun please consider North West Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Bell, 73

January 5, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital on 13th December 2023, aged 73 years. Donations to Northern Centre for Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Edward (MIK) Anthony, 60

January 4, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th December at the Royal Derby Hospital age 60 years. Donations may be given at the service for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Black (nee Hamilton), 65

January 4, 2024

Billingham - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th December at North Tees Hospital, aged 65 years. Donations in lieu can be made to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Carlile, 63

January 4, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away surrounded by family aged 63 years. Donations in memory of Stephen would be gratefully received by The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Susanna Ruth (née Clover), 53

January 5, 2024

Cullompton - Passed away unexpectedly on 13th December 2023, aged 53 years. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Salt, 49

January 6, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Lisa on Friday 22nd December 2023 aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Betty Gray, 68

January 6, 2024

Chew Magna - Passed away suddenly on December 28th, 2023, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Anne O'Brien (Loxton)

January 5, 2024

Bath - Passed away suddenly on 10th December 2023. Beloved daughter of David and Angela.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melissa Kearns

January 5, 2024

Enniskillen, Fermanagh - 4th January 2024, unexpectedly, dear daughter of John and Bernadette.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian McDermott

January 8, 2024

Northwood, Middlesex - formerly Limerick Ireland. January 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Keegan, 48

January 4, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly on Wednesday 20th December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Johnathan (John) Kinsman, 65

January 4, 2024

Ilfracombe - Passed away suddenly on 28/11/2023 aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Ann Davies, 51

January 3, 2024

Carmarthen - Suddenly on Friday 22nd December 2023, at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen; Wendy passed away, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenny Arthur Francis (Kafe), 66

January 3, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly in London, aged 66.

No cause of death reported.

Gillian (Gill) Fairbrother (nee Knight), 66

January 3, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Queen's Hospital Burton, on 23rd December 2023. Aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Lee Hallam, 51

January 4, 2024

Glenfield - It is with such sadness that the family wish to announce the sudden death of Craig who passed away on the 7th of December 2023, age 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul O'Brien (Pop), 65

January 4, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly 15th December 2023, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gillian Marie Smallwood (Manger), 71

January 4, 2024

Leicester - Sadly, passed away very suddenly on 23rd December 2023 at Glenfield Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Bridgette (Bridge) Turpin, 62

January 4, 2024

Port Talbot - Sadly passed away on Sunday 17th December 2023, aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

James Thomas Gregory (Jim) Cook

January 4, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on 7th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Bainton, 44

January 3, 2024

Hull - Passed suddenly on Monday 18th December. A much-loved son to Angela and Mark.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Thomas Blackett, 64

January 4, 2024

Benwell - Suddenly on 15th December, aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

Kenny Eyo, 66

January 4, 2024

Liverpool - 12th December 2023, aged 66 years. Deepest sympathy to our sister Josie, brother-in-law Arthur, nephews, nieces, and families, on the sudden passing of your beloved son and brother Kenny. R.I.P.

No cause of death reported.

Maura Gallagher, 62

January 4, 2024

Gloucester - Unexpectedly passed away at the age of 62 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on the 17th of December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Sian Elizabeth Davies, 58

January 4, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly and tragically passed away on Thursday 7th December 2023, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Yvonne West, 72

January 5, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at Queen's Hospital on 28th December 2023, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

David John Williams (Trigger), 68

January 5, 2024

Crowborough - Passed away suddenly on 18th December 2023, aged 68.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Anton Coleman, 31

January 5, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly on December 30th, Ian aged 31 years. Devoted son of Julie and Ian, loving brother of Andy.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela (Pam) Mitchell-Ball (nee Rice), 72

January 2, 2024

Seabridge - Suddenly but peacefully at rest surrounded by her loving family on 21st December 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Edward (Teddy) Hughes, 67

January 2, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly in hospital on 12th December 2023, aged 67.

No cause of death reported.

Brian (Woody's Peat) Wood, 72

January 3, 2024

Great Baddow - Died suddenly on 18th December. Aged 72.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Werner Phillips, 72

January 3, 2024

Tintagel - Suddenly passed away in Treliske Royal Cornwall Hospital on Tuesday 12th December 2023 aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Andrew Short (Bambi), 60

January 3, 2024

Huddersfield - Unexpectedly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 13th December 2023 with his family by his side, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bethan James

January 6, 2024

Crwbin - Suddenly on Tuesday January 2nd, 2024, Bethan passed away in the company of her family. Daughter of Elsbeth and Maldwyn and sister to Catrin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis Michael (Frank) Hurst, 73

January 5, 2024

Liverpool - Passed suddenly in hospital with his wife at his side, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew John Roberts, 59

January 5, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Andrew on Wednesday 27th December 2023 aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jane Symcox, 70

January 6, 2024

Coventry - Passed away in hospital after a short illness. Jane will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, and forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Ian (Ikey) McLachlan

January 5, 2024

Kirkcudbright - On the 1st of January 2024, with his family around him and following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donald Woollhead, 75

January 5, 2024

Stirling - Suddenly, after a short illness, at F.V.R.H on Saturday 30th December 2023, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kelvin Hannath (Kelly), 73

January 4, 2024

Hull - Passed away after a short illness on Friday 29th December 2023, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian William Perry, 70

January 5, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away in the presence of his loved ones on the 24th of December 2023 in the Royal Liverpool University Hospital after a short illness aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Robert Campbell, 66

January 5, 2024

Pembury - Sadly passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Donations can be made to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Rudkin, 73

January 4, 2024

Scunthorpe - Following a bravely fought illness, he passed away peacefully in his sleep, on the 21st of December 2023, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bob Armstrong, 72

January 2, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital after a short illness with his loving family by his side on Sunday 24th December 2023, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen George Smith, 61

January 3, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away peacefully at home on December 24th after a short illness with cancer, aged 61 years.

James Charles Thompson, 73

January 2, 2024

Huddersfield - On 16th of December, suddenly but peacefully at home after a short illness borne with stoicism and Jim's habitual humour, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Margaret Timms, 61

January 4, 2024

Bristol - Judith passed away at home following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Cummings, 54

January 4, 2024

Eston - Passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, on 30th December, aged 54 years. Donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Torry (née Goodwin)

January 5, 2024

Derby - Ange passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on the 22nd of December 2023. Daughter to Vernon and Elaine.

No age reported.

Ian G. L. McKay

January 4, 2024

Gloucester - Teacher and Civic trust guide died peacefully on 16th December 2023 at home after a short, fierce battle with cancer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sue Crew-Smith MBE, 70

January 4, 2024

Rugby - Died on 13th December 2023, aged 70 years, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer, with her family by her side.

Trevor Barnes, 71

January 3, 2024

Martin - Passed away peacefully on the 19th of December 2023 aged 71 years, after a short illness. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Douglas

January 4, 2024

Harburn - Peacefully, after a stroke, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in St John's Hospital, Livingston.

No age or cause of death reported.

IRELAND

President Higgins tributes local historian Peadar O’Dowd

January 7, 2024

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Galway historian and writer Peadar O’Dowd, who died on January 3rd after a short illness. A native of Bohermore, Peadar has written numerous books, was a lecturer in GMIT and a columnist for over 30 years. President Higgins described Peadar as a ‘great champion of local history, and said his work is ‘a legacy that will live on for generations to come.’

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes after death of 'birdman of Sherkin Island' Julian Wyllie

January 5, 2024

Sherkin Island - Tributes have been paid following the death of respected ornithologist and conservationist, Julian Wyllie, who was known affectionately as the ‘birdman of Sherkin Island’. Mr Wyllie, a Scot who had lived on Sherkin Island, off the Cork coast, for almost two decades, was found dead close to his home on January 2. He was in his mid-60s. It is believed he may have suffered a heart attack while walking home, after ringing in the new year with friends.

Thomas 'Tucker' McConville: son of Jean McConville dies

January 5, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a son of Jean McConville, one of the Disappeared, who has died aged 59. Thomas 'Tucker' McConville, whose mother was murdered by the IRA in 1972, passed away on Wednesday in hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Child abuse survivor who took on the Church of Ireland dies of cancer

January 7, 2024

Coleraine - An ex-cop who fought the Church of Ireland over child abuse he suffered at the hands of a minister has died following a short cancer battle. Eddie Gorman (60), an ex-RUC officer, passed away peacefully at his Coleraine home on Thursday after being diagnosed with bowel cancer last winter.

Heartbreak at sudden death of Co Wexford woman Colleen over festive period

January 3, 2024

Co. Wexford - The sudden death of hugely popular local woman, Colleen Murphy on Saturday, has seen an outpouring of grief over the festive period in the New Ross district. Remembered as a kind person, someone who always shared her warm, beautiful smile, Colleen was 'a special person who will be sadly missed but never forgotten’.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killian (Kin) Collins, child, no age given

January 8, 2024

Portmarnock, Co. Dublin - 8th January 2024 suddenly, beloved son of Breda and Cathal and much-loved brother of Aaron. Killian will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Clare

January 7, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin - 4th January 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in St. Vincent’s University Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Devine

January 5, 2024

Galway City, Galway - It is with sadness that Paddy's family share the news of his death after a very brief illness at Galway University Hospital on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Culbert

January 7, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - Died peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise, on January 6th, 2024, after a short illness. Surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Iris Daly (née Clarke)

January 4, 2024

Tullaghan, Leitrim - Unexpectedly after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan Jackson (née Lovett)

January 5, 2024

Roundwood, Co. Wicklow - 4th January 2024, peacefully, following a short illness in the exceptional care of the dedicated staff of The Cara Ward in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Collins

January 4, 2024

Newcastle, Galway - On 3 January 2024 Robert died peacefully following illness with his dearly loved family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Kelly (née Malone)

January 5, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - 3rd Jan 2024 peacefully in Whittington Hospital after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Clarke

January 3, 2024

Castlepollard, Westmeath - Retired Bus Eireann Driver - on January 2nd, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Kelly

January 5, 2024

Shankill, Dublin - Passed away peacefully on January 3rd 2024, at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin 4 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Huizhong Appleby-Wu

January 6, 2024

Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness in the care of the staff of Richmond ICU, Beaumont Hospital; She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mother, and father.

No age or cause of death reported.

Laurence (Larry) O'Connor

January 3, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Padden (née Sheridan)

January 3, 2024

Belmullet, Co. Mayo - Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a short illness on 3rd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philomena Chalmers (née Fallon)

January 2, 2024

Lanesborough, Co Longford - Died peacefully on the 1st of January 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

William (Billy) Magahran

January 3, 2024

Ballyroan, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness, in Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peadar O'Dowd

January 4, 2024

Bohermore, Galway - Passed away peacefully on the 3rd of January 2024 after a short illness, at University Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) Egan

January 2, 2024

Longford Town, Longford - 30th December 2023. Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Cassidy

January 4, 2024

Kilcock, Kildare - Peacefully at his home following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Veronica (Vera) Mahon (née Nolan)

January 3, 2024

Raheny, Dublin - January 1st, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rita Cullen

January 8, 2024

Dublin - 7th January, 2024, after a short illness, peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Gallagher (née O'Sullivan)

January 8, 2024

Carrigrohane, Cork - On January 7th, 2024, peacefully, following a short illness in the presence of her loving family at the Bon Secours Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maura Hughes

January 8, 2024

Sutton, Dublin - Passed away peacefully, on 6th January 2024, after a short illness met with courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Lalor

January 8, 2024

Whitechurch, Dublin - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, after a short illness, on the 6th of January 2024 surrounded by all his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Desmond (Dessie) O'Brien

January 8, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - January 8th, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony O'Reilly

January 2, 2024

Chapelizod, Dublin - December 31st, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen O'Dea (née White)

January 5, 2024

Birr, Offaly - Kathleen passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, in the exceptional care of Richmond ICU, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seán Keating

January 2, 2024

Ballinteer, Dublin - Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 29th of December 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Raymond (Ray) Deane

January 8, 2024

Dromina, Cork - Passed away on 26th December 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Elizabeth Farrell

January 7, 2024

Newtowncashel, Longford - 7th January 2023, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Denis Doyle

January 2, 2024

Old Bawn, Dublin - 31st December 2023 peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Mary Canavan (née Cowan)

January 8, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin - Peacefully, in the loving care of her daughters and the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Donations if desired, to ARC Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dan O'Mahony

January 7, 2024

Montenotte, Cork - On January 6th, 2024, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eleanor O'Meara (née O'Farrell)

January 7, 2024

Tipperary Town - January 6th, 2024. Donations, if desired, to Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Tipperary Town.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel Galvin

January 4, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On 4th January 2024, in the gentle care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ken Manley

January 7, 2024

Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo - Died 6th of January 2024, unexpectedly, after a life lived well, full of love and laughter.

No age or cause of death reported.

Judy Brady

January 4, 2024

Kells, Meath - Unexpectedly, in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Mulhall

January 5, 2024

Mountrath, Co. Laois - Died 3rd January 2024, unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his mother and her partner.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nicky) Kennedy

January 2, 2024

Ballygunner, Waterford - The untimely death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Kennedy on 30th December 2023. Nicky will be deeply mourned and sadly missed by his adoring children and his parents Nicholas and Kathleen.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Boylan

January 2, 2024

Kingscourt, Meath - Unexpectedly, 1st January, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Hussey

January 2, 2024

Causeway, Co Kerry - Suddenly at University Hospital Kerry on January 1st 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Lambe

January 2, 2024

Cabra, Dublin -18th December 2023. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Moore

January 2, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, 31st December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence (Terry) Fagan

January 8, 2024

Dublin - Jan 5th, 2024. Died suddenly. Very sadly missed by his loving father Terry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paschal O'Sullivan

January 8, 2024

Clonsilla, Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly in Gran Canaria, Spain, on 6th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eoin Lawlor

January 2, 2024

Shankill, Dublin - January 1st, 2024, unexpectedly, beloved son of Anna and cherished brother of Suzie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Brady (Clones) (Titch)

January 2, 2024

Ballyjamesduff, Cavan - Brendan passed away unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital on the 1st of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McGrath

January 3, 2024

Stillorgan, Dublin - December 29th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully, at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Paul (JP) O'Brien

January 3, 2024

Donaghmede, Dublin – Dec. 31, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seán Carron

January 4, 2024

Skerries, Co. Dublin - 2nd January 2024, peacefully and suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aidan Kerins

January 3, 2024

Strandhill, Sligo - January 3rd, 2024, suddenly yet peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Lawrence

January 3, 2024

Fethard, Co. Tipperary - Passed away on January 1st, 2024. Beloved son of Patrick and Alice

No age or cause of death reported.

Dr. James P. (Jim) Frawley

January 4, 2024

Foxrock, Dublin - 2nd January 2024 suddenly, yet peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat O'Brien

January 4, 2024

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - Suddenly at The Midland Regional Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tanya Genockey

January 2, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 27th December 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret (Gretta) Griffin (née O'Dea)

January 2, 2024

Ennis, Clare - January 2nd. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Miranda Dawson

January 4, 2024

Kinsale, Cork - December 29th, 2023, suddenly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Hall (née Whelan)

January 4, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Passed unexpectedly on the 19th December 2023. Beloved daughter of Séan and Dorothy (Dot).

No age or cause of death reported.

John Gannon

January 6, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Peacefully and suddenly in the wonderful care of the staff of Mayo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seanie Dalton

January 3, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly. Seanie will be very sadly missed by his adoring mam and dad.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nikolin (Niko) Arra

January 6, 2024

Mulhuddart, Dublin - Formerly of Lezhe, Albania. January 3rd, 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Bacon (née Doyle)

January 8, 2024

Clondalkin - Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen Kelly (née Lavin)

January 5, 2024

, Galway - Passed away suddenly on 4th January 2024. Beloved wife of Tim and loving mother of Aishling and Aoife. Deeply missed by her mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Leech

January 5, 2024

Newcastle West, Limerick - Brendan died unexpectedly on 3rd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Darragh Kavanagh

January 5, 2024

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Passed away suddenly on 3rd January 2024, Our beloved Darragh, son, brother, uncle, and soldier.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Fay

January 5, 2024

Dublin - Dec 23, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Stackpoole

January 4, 2024

Lixnaw, Kerry - Passed away suddenly on 3rd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nathan Brady

January 3, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - 2nd January 2024, suddenly, at St James Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maeve Curry (née Munnelly)

January 5, 2024

Raheny, Dublin - Suddenly in Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Dowling

January 6, 2024

Ballyragget, Kilkenny - Died in St. Lukes Hospital Kilkenny on Thursday 4th January 2024, unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annie Dunleavy Langan

January 6, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, on January 3rd, 2024, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette (Bernie) Gibbons (née Murray)

January 6, 2024

Kildalkey, Co. Meath - 4th January 2024, unexpectedly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann McGuirk (née Hughes)

January 6, 2024

Longford Town, Longford - Suddenly but peacefully at her home on the 4th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael John O'Connor

January 6, 2024

Kildorrery, Cork - Passed away at home on January 2nd, 2024. Cherished son of Michael and Josephine, a loving brother to Gerard and Philip.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Gallagher

January 5, 2024

Letterkenny, Donegal - Peacefully at his late residence. Donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean (John J.) Ryan

January 2, 2024

Shankill, Dublin - 2nd January 2024, peacefully, at home with his family by his side. Donations, if desired, in Sean’s name to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen Keenan (née Dowling)

January 8, 2024

Balally, Dublin - Peacefully at home. Donation to either the Irish Cancer Society or the Irish Hospice Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia (Pat) Lewis (née Brett)

January 5, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Pat passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on 12th November 2023, with her husband by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian Mallen (née Colgan)

January 7, 2024

Edenderry, Offaly - Suddenly at her family home, January 6th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) (Appler) O'Hanlon

January 5, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martha Deverill (née Coffey)

January 4, 2024

Graiguecullen, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, on January 3rd, 2024, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paudge) Feehily

January 4, 2024

Manorhamilton, Leitrim - Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Hofman (née Lebrec)

January 4, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - Suddenly and unexpectedly at her home. Sadly, missed by her husband, mother and family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Gerard McCann

January 4, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On January 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his residence. Beloved son of Sylvia

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Shortall

January 4, 2024

Drumcondra, Dublin - On 30th December 2023, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph Paul Boland

January 3, 2024

Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny - 1 January 2024. Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Linda Cullen

January 3, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 2nd January 2024, suddenly, but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Earley

January 3, 2024

Portarlington, Laois - Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, father, and mother.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Fahy

January 3, 2024

Claremorris, Mayo - Unexpectedly at home on January 2nd, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Fleming (née Gartland)

January 3, 2024

Chapelizod, Dublin - 1st January 2024– Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tommy) Kelly

January 3, 2024

Chapelizod, Dublin - January 1st, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Lennon

January 3, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - 31st December 2023, suddenly at home. .

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe O'Farrell

January 3, 2024

Leopardstown, Dublin - December 31st, 2023, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy (James) Smith

January 3, 2024

Renmore, Galway - Jimmy passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024. Beloved son of Margaret.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martina Stokes (née Maughan)

January 3, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away on January 2nd, 2024 at her home. Beloved wife of James, much loved mother of Tia Rose and adored daughter of Martin and Ann.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond Theuer

January 3, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seamus Gannon

January 2, 2024

Johnstownbridge, Kildare - January 1st, 2024, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe (Joseph) Hendrick

January 2, 2024

Dublin - December 31st, 2023 - Suddenly at home with his wife Marie at his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Loughlin

January 2, 2024

Monkstown, Dublin - December 29th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hakim O'Connor

January 2, 2024

Dublin - December 30th, 2023. Passed suddenly at his home. Beloved son of Connie.

No age or cause of death reported.

David (Dave) Parkinson

January 2, 2024

Mountmellick, Laois - Died unexpectedly at home January 1st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Sheehy

January 2, 2024

Duagh, Co. Kerry - Passed away unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Collins

January 8, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Daly

January 8, 2024

Athlone, Co. Westmeath - January 8th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Kate) Gill

January 8, 2024

Carbury, Kildare - Kate passed away unexpectedly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth (Kenny) Keogh

January 8, 2024

Templeogue, Dublin - Suddenly at home. Dearly loved son of Declan and Patricia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Desmond McGovern

January 8, 2024

Bawnboy, Co. Cavan - January 8th, 2024, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

