More notable deaths: German linguist Johannes Helmbrecht, architect Uwe Weishuhn; Austrian rocker Manuel C. Pache (37); Liechtensteiner economist Peter Eisenhut

FRANCE

Jazz producer Jean-Philippe Allard has died

May 18, 2024





Jean Philippe Allard died at the age of 67 following a brief illness. Working in the musical sector for more than 35 years, he notably created the Universal Jazz department in France in 1987 and took the helm of Polydor then Universal Music editions before reactivating the legendary Impulse label in 2014. Jean-Philippe Allard had associated his name with multiple artists, from Charlie Haden to Kenny Barron, including Stan Getz in a duo with Helen Merrill, Christian Escoudé, but also Juliette Gréco. He received a grand prize from SACEM and an honorary victory at the Victoires du jazz in 2012, as well as the Bruce Lundvall prize in 2014 at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELGIUM

Well-known tattoo shop Cirusso Art in Ostend mourns the sudden death of manager Fabrice De Clerck (24)

May 16, 2024

Ostend was plunged into deep mourning. Completely unexpectedly, family, colleagues and friends had to say goodbye this week to Fabrice De Clerck, the talented manager of the popular tattoo shop Cirusso Art in Ostend. He died at the age of 24. His passing leaves a great void.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Haute-Loire: a man in his sixties feels dead ly unwell during a motorcycle trip in the forest

May 18, 2024

The events occurred a little before 18 o'clock, in the town of Pébrac, near the place called La Croix de Fer [The Iron Cross], on a forest road on the border with Langeac and Chanteuges. According to rescuers, while participating in a motorcycle outing with friends, a 66-year-old Belgian national was the victim of a malaise. A friend, a doctor, immediately took care of him and gave him a cardiac massage while waiting for help. The attempts to resuscitate the man, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest, turned out to be futile.

Link

Bram Verbist, 35

May 18, 2024

Overijse - Born December 15, 1988, died May 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Rombout, 47

May 18, 2024

Born March 6, 1977, died May 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gunther Tytgat, 45

May 18, 2024

Born in Ghent, April 9, 1979, left us suddenly in Tielt, May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bart Mahieu, 44

May 18, 2024

Born February 8, 1980, died May 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonas De Jaeger, 23

May 17, 2024

Crane operator, clean-burning in the hot rolling mill, born in Brussels, February 23, 2001, died in Brussels May 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gianni Brijs, 24

May 17, 2024

Born in Knokke-Heist, November 16, 1999, died unexpectedly at home in Bredene, May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kurt Bruneel, 57

May 17, 2024

Born in Kuurne, August 16, 1966, died unexpectedly at home May 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

PIeter Deswelgh, 19

May 16, 2024

Born in Ypres, February 16, 2005, died in Vlamertinge, May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josette Vanheers, 75

May 15, 2024

Born in Sint-Huibrechts-Hern, January 8, 1949, suddenly taken from us in Riksingen, May 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francois-Xavier Mouton, 39

May 14, 2024

Born in Huy, August 18, 1984, died in Wavre May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Teerlinck, 69

May 14, 2024

Born in Torhout, June 12, 1953, died suddenly at home in Zedelgem on Monday May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kurt Haevermaet, 48

May 14, 2024

Born in Oostende, February 12, 1976, died unexpectedly at home in Bredene, May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilliane De Hertogh, 75

May 13, 2024

Liliane died unexpectedly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willy Mosselmans, 75

May 13, 2024

Born in Sint-Genesius-Rode June 14, 1949, died unexpectedly in AZ St Maria in Halle, May 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roxane Minguerche, 50

May 13, 2024

Born in Doornik March 17, 1974, died in Elignies-Saint-Anne, May 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Devalle, 50

May 13, 2024

Born in Doornik, February 20, 1974, died in Herinnes, May 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mickael Hougnard, 41

May 13, 2024

Born in Verviers, October 22, 1982, died in Aubel, May 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilde Spaas, 73

May 13, 2024

Former manager of Jetibel Fuel station Louwel Opglabbeek. Born in Hamont, December 31, 1950, died suddenly at home in Zolder May 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristell Willaime, 44

May 13, 2024

Born in Virton January 7, 1980, died there on May 11, 2024. thanks to her family doctor, the kine, the palliative home care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rowdy Van den Bosch, 38

May 13, 2024

Born in Zoersel, June 17, 1985, died unexpectedly at home in Oostmalle, May 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Cleemput, 61

May 13, 2024

Born in Brussels, June 16, 1962, died unexpectedly at home in Gooik, May 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ioan Stefan Campean, 64

May 11, 2024

Born in Beius (Romania), September 30, 1959, and passed away unexpectedly in Menen May 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erik Van Vlasselaer, 58

May 10, 2024

Born in Aarschot on July 8, 1965, and died unexpectedly in Baal on May 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thibault Lobbens, 26

May 7, 2024

Born in Menen, January 5, 1998, died way too early in Kortrijk, May 5, 2024, surrounded by his family and his girlfriend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Steven Freriks, 67

May 17, 2024

We are extremely touched by the death of former director and poultry farmer Steven Freriks. Steven passed away unexpectedly last Tuesday, May 14. On behalf of the NVP we would like to wish the family and loved ones a lot of strength.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

Former TNA star dubbed ‘Bad Bones’ dies suddenly as tributes pour in

May 20, 2024

Pro Wrestling star John 'Bad Bones' Klinger has died at the age of 40, leaving the sport in mourning. The German made a name for himself wrestling around the world for various independent promotions ranging from the United States to Europe and Japan since 2004. His death was announced on Twitter by wrestling promotion wXw, which is based in his homeland and revealed he was planning to retire soon. Klinger's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Link

Sudden death of principal trumpet, 31

May 16, 2024

Musicians in Hamburg and Lisbon are in shock over the death of Pedro Freire, former principal trumpet of the Elbphilharmonie and the Gulbenkian orchestras. No cause has yet been made known. From 2019 to 2022, he worked in Hamburg as first trumpet at the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester, under the direction of conductors such as Alan Gilbert, Klaus Mäkelä, Herbert Blomstedt or Andris Nelsons, among others. In 2023 he was hired as first trumpet at the Orchester Bonn, in Germany. In the same year he won the audition for Co-Principal Soloist of the Gulbenkian Orchestra.

Link

Gert Jalass, analog synth specialist and founder of Moon Modular, has passed away

May 17, 2024

The Superbooth is an event where people have fun, laugh, and have a good time. They also celebrate many new Synthesizer releases. Andreas Schneider and the organization team received Thursday morning the sad news that Gert Jalass, known for his passionate work at Moon Modular, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on May 7th while vacationing in Denmark. It’s a big loss for the Synthesizer community as Gert was known for his expertise in analog technology.

No age reported.

Link

Obituary for Uwe Dahlhaus: He "embo died something that every theater director could only wish for"

May 14, 2024

At the age of 61, the Solingen actor died after a short, serious illness. In the circle of friends and acquaintances, the news causes great consternation. The city ensemble is postponing a scheduled performance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

"A strong Friesian": Ilse Johanna Christiansen is dead

May 16, 2024

Ilse Johanna Christiansen, chairwoman of the Friesian Council and long-time SSW politician, has died. The 70-year-old died unexpectedly on Wednesday, as the Southern Schleswig Voters' Association (SSW) announced on Thursday. The SSW state chairman Christian Dirschauer expressed his dismay at the death of his party colleague: "Ilse Johanna Christensen was literally torn out of life. We still can't believe it."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Prof. Dr. Johannes Helmbrecht

May 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that our chair holder, Professor Dr Johannes Helmbrecht, passed away on 5 May 2024 due to short but serious health issues. Professor Helmbrecht held the Chair of General and Comparative Linguistics since 2007 and was the heart of the department, both professionally and personally. On behalf of the entire department, we wish his family much strength and fortitude for this difficult time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Uwe Weishuhn died unexpectedly at the age of 60

May 18, 2024

He was involved in many projects and initiatives and bubbling with ideas for his city. The well-known Heidelberg architect and urban planner Uwe Weishuhn died unexpectedly on May 7th. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning for Kurt Pfeiffer, a leading media maker

May 18, 2024

Kurt Pfeiffer died unexpectedly on May 3rd. The former member of the VRM management turned 64 years old. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in Rosenheim: the owner of the Rosana health resort is dead

May 14, 2024

Sören Gutschmidt set up the interdisciplinary spa center RoSana in Rosenheim back in 2005. Now the owner has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wolfgang Kuisl has died

May 19, 2024

Wolfgang Kuisl from Buchenberg died unexpectedly at the age of 66. He was involved in the municipal council and in several associations. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

CIO of Vtours has died unexpectedly

May 15, 2024

Michael Fischerkeller, CIO of Vtours, died unexpectedly on May 14, 2024. He turned 57 years old. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden death in Landau: 68-year-old collapse s lifeless [and a 17-year-old]

May 14, 2024

A woman suddenly collapsed and died while exercising in Landau on Monday. According to the police and the prosecutor's office on Tuesday, the incident occurred around 13 o'clock in a gym in the city area. The 68-year-old "collapsed lifelessly" there. A doctor called in could only determine the death of the woman. The exact reason for the collapse is unclear, the police and the prosecutor's office speak of an "internal cause" that led to the death of the woman. It is the second similar incident in the region in a short period of time. Two weeks ago, a 17-year-old student collapsed and died in physical education classes in Ludwigshafen. In this case, investigators assume sudden cardiac death as the cause. The heart of the young person will also be examined in detail.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dresden fan dies after falling on tracks

May 19, 2024

The man (51), who fell on Saturday at the Dresden Central Station between the incoming regional express and the edge of the platform, did not survive. He succumbed to his serious injuries. Federal police officers had observed the accident in the afternoon, rescued the 51-year-old seriously injured from the track and provided first aid until the emergency doctor arrived. Subsequently, the man who, according to BILD information, is a fan of third-division football club Dynamo Dresden, was taken to a hospital. A medical emergency is obvious as the cause of the accident.

Link

Three cyclists “died suddenly”:

Cyclists died in Werther

May 16, 2024

A racing cyclist has died in Werther. The 54-year-old from Bielefeld suffered an internal medicine emergency and fell off his bike on Engerstraße. Rescuers tried to revive the man during the trip to a Bielefeld hospital. His death was confirmed in the hospital. The police rule out an accident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

59-year-old dies while cycling

May 14, 2024

On Monday evening at about 18.30 clock a 59-year-old died while cycling. According to the police, the man rode his bike up the slight ascent of the cycle path between Lindach and Brainkhofen. Possibly due to health problems, he fell on the road, where he remained unconscious. A passer-by immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which he continued until the ambulance arrived. The latter transported the 59-year-old to hospital, where, however, he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 54-year-old German cyclist dies in Es Capdellà

May 15, 2024

A 54-year-old German cyclist died on Wednesday while riding on the road from Es Capdellà to Puipunyent [Spain]. The victim was only riding when he collapsed on the asphalt, without any other vehicle intervening. Health services were moved to the place, but they have not been able to do anything for his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Truck driver found dead near Großostheim

May 16, 2024

A truck driver was found dead near Großostheim this morning. The emergency services of the fire brigade had to rescue the man from his vehicle. The truck was parked in the parking lot on the B469 in the direction of Amorbach. According to the police, the driver died of natural causes. There is no connection with a crime, the police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

No URL

AUSTRIA

Austropop singer dies suddenly at only 37 years old

May 14, 2024

Just a few days ago, he posted several photos and videos showing him splashing around with friends off the Croatian coast. Now the local music scene is mourning one of its most passionate representatives: Austropop singer Manuel C. Pache is dead. As "Heute" has learned, the singer and guitarist died on Friday as a result of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Stefan Heller has passed away

May 14, 2024

At the age of only 55, Stephan Heller passed away on May 9th after a cancer illness of about two years. The trained farmer and agronomist has been Managing Director of the Lucerne Farmers' and Farmers' Association (LBV) for almost 13 years since March 2011. At the end of June 2023, he had to resign from this position due to health reasons, but he still took on various project tasks within the association until March 2024. After that, he had to give up his professional activity because of the progressive illness.

Link

LIECHTENSTEIN

The renowned economic expert Peter Eisenhut passed away unexpectedly this week

May 18, 2024

According to a death notice from the family, Eisenhut (69) collapsed during his beloved football training. The note emphasized his keen sense for people and his commitment to society. Eisenhut was the owner of the company "ecopol ag" and advised executives from politics, administration and business in economic matters. His expertise also extended to various teaching activities and strategic consulting assignments for governments and companies, including the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Former Svendborg mayor dies suddenly

May 18, 2024

Curt Sørensen is dead. The former mayor and Social Democratic city council member in Svendborg Municipality was 68 years old. He has suddenly passed away, announces Svendborg's mayor Bo Hansen (S) on Facebook. Curt was not ill up until his death, and therefore the death came as a shock to everyone, writes Bo Hansen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Ole Axel Pryds, 71

May 17, 2024

Retired Medical Specialist in Pediatrics Ole Axel Pryds - 22.1.1953 – 16.4.2024 (71 years old). 'Karin informed us that Ole had suffered a cardiac arrest, and a few days before our biannual trip, Ole died. We knew he had his first stent more than 10 years ago. His father only lived to be 56, so we also knew that Ole thought he had been lucky.'

Link

A fine Jutlandic fiery soul with a big engine has passed away : Words of remembrance for Kurt Gjødsbøl (57)

May 9, 2024

Kurt Nordby Gjødsbøl was born on September 21, 1966 (57), and on April 29, 2024, he left this world after losing the battle to cancer. We will always remember Kurt for the many good hours in the cycling club, for the fantastic person he was, and because he, if anyone, has helped put our lovely cycling club so well on the map. Honor be to Kurt's memory

Link

Missing 70-year-old found dead in forest

May 18, 2024

It was a 70-year-old woman who had not been seen since she left her home in Langå. However, at 01:51 at night, one of the police's dog patrols made the worst imaginable discovery. The woman was found in a wooded area between Hadsten and Langå. This is stated by the East Jutland Police on X. There is nothing about the death that suggests anything criminal, it says.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person found dead on Aarhus Docklands

May 17, 2024

A number of ambulances and police cars responded to a call on Thit Jensens Gade on Aarhus Docklands at noon on Friday. The reason for the visible and audible response was that citizens had found a dead person. According to communications officer at East Jutland Police Jakob Christiansen, there is no indication that anything criminal has happened. "It's a tragic incident," he says.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A 63-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident at Skive on Tuesday after having driven head-on into a truck

May 14, 2024

A 63-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident at Skive on Tuesday after having driven head-on into a truck. The police write on X that the 63-year-old's car came over onto the opposite side of the road for unknown reasons, which led to the collision with the truck. A woman who was a passenger in the car that the 63-year-old was driving is out of danger. After the accident, she was flown to Aarhus University Hospital with a medical helicopter. The driver of the truck involved was uninjured.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kent Kjersgaard Hansen, 49

May 20, 2024

Kent Kjersgaard Hansen, 23 January 1975 - 15 May 2024, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie Jorgensen, 72

May 20, 2024

My dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Anne Marie Jorgensen (4 August 1951 - 19 May 2024), has found peace after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Niels Peter Nielsen, 68

May 18, 2024

Our dear father, father-in-law and grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Niels Peter Nielsen, born 8 September 1955, is unexpectedly taken from us. Aabenraa, 17 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ulla Olsen, 74

May 18, 2024

Our loved one Ulla Olsen, born September 30, 1950, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness on 16.05.24.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Louring Larsen, 47

May 17, 2024

Our dear wife and mother, Nancy Louring Larsen, born 24 July 1976, has found peace. Bedsted, 15 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Morten Overgaard, 63

May 17, 2024

My beloved husband and very best friend. Our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Morten Overgaard, born 12 September 1960, is suddenly taken from us. Vester Jølby, 14 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Moldrup Tophus, 56

May 17, 2024

Our dearest love, Jane Moldrup Tophus (September 15, 1967 - May 15, 2024) is suddenly and unexpectedly torn from us. You were our support and help, you gave us care and love, you are a memory in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Kær, 46

May 16, 2024

Our much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Dan, born September 23, 1977, has fallen asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Nørgaard Christensen, 48

May 15, 2024

My beloved wife and best friend, beloved mother of the children, Christina Nørgaard Christensen, born March 27, 1976, has quietly fallen asleep. Dispute, May 12, 2024. In our hearts you are saved, for a mother like you will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mogens Marinus Madsen, 73

May 15, 2024

Our loved one, Mogens Madsen, born April 15, 1952, has died suddenly. Hjallerup, 14 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lise Mørk Chmielowski, 47

May 15, 2024

My dear wife, our beloved mother, 1977-2024. Lise Mørk Chmielowski left this earth far too soon. Will always be loved and missed. February 28, 1977.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Vidkær Andersen, 40

May 15, 2024

Our beloved son, little brother, and uncle, Thomas Vidkær Andersen, born 17 January 1984, has died suddenly. Odense, 12 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ole Møllebjerg, 67/68

May 15, 2024

My dearly beloved father, Ole Møllebjerg (1956 – 2024), is suddenly taken from me on May 7, 2024. A heart of gold stopped beating, two diligent hands have stopped, in the heart hidden but never forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Kragh Nielsen, 56

May 15, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, son, and brother, Robert Kragh Nielsen - April 26, 1968 - May 8, 2024. Instead of flowers, a donation to The Cancer Society can be considered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Holm Christensen, 67

May 15, 2024

My beloved husband and best friend, Kim Holm Christensen (14 January 1957 - 7 May 2024), has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henning Jensen, 72/73

May 15, 2024

My beloved husband Our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Henning Jensen, is suddenly taken from us, on May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Per Hovgaard, 55

May 14, 2024

Our lovely husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Per Hovgaard, April 17, 1969 - May 13, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to the The Norwegian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GREECE

Cypriot football player dies suddenly during match

May 16, 2024

A devastating incident unfolded on Wednesday evening, May 15th, at a football stadium in the Limassol district, claiming the life of a 30-year-old Greek Cypriot. Reports from the police indicate that around 7:30 PM, while engaged in a football match with friends, the young man suddenly collapsed, losing consciousness. Emergency services swiftly responded, dispatching an ambulance to the scene. The 30-year-old was swiftly transported to the hospital, where medical professionals fought tirelessly to save his life. Despite their efforts, the man tragically succumbed to the ordeal. As authorities grapple with the sudden and unexpected loss, investigations into the circumstances surrounding the young man's death are underway.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MALTA

Woman passed away after giving birth on Mother's Day

May 14, 2024

A mother died after giving birth on Mother's Day, health minister Jo Etienne Abela said in Parliament on Monday. Abela said that the mother's cause of death is yet to be established after an autopsy. The health minister gave his condolences to the family of the mother, as he explained that pregnancy does not come without risk, no matter the quality of the health services available.

No age reported.

Link

SPAIN

Goodbye to Xisco Serra: the beloved Majorcan bodybuilder dies suddenly at the age of 50

May 16, 2024

Xisco was one of the most recognized in the bodybuilding sector, both nationally and internationally. He was preparing to compete again at 50 years old. The Mallorcan athlete, one of the most recognized nationally and internationally in his discipline, would have suffered a stomach ailment, according to local newspaper Última Hora, citing sources close to the athlete. Serra's death has shocked the bodybuilding world, where he was much loved. The bodybuilder, originally from Palma de Mallorca, had overcome cancer in 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Link

German driving instructor "The hot Micha" suddenly passed away

May 20, 2024

Last week he was still working as a driving instructor, as if everything was completely normal. Now Michael Piontek is dead. He died on the weekend of Pentecost, after a short but extremely intense illness. The only German driving instructor in Mallorca (Spain) was diagnosed with pancreatitis and diabetes in January. But compared to his numerous acquaintances on the Playa de Palma, he downplayed the disease, and he did not spare himself.

Link

A 24-year-old CF Móstoles player dies during a training session

May 18, 2024

A 24-year-old senior B player of CF Móstoles died during training yesterday Friday, suddenly, as reported by the football club through its social networks. In a statement, the club says it has "a broken soul after the tragic death of M.L.N, a senior B player during training on Friday." The club has decreed official mourning and has postponed the weekend matchday in all categories.

No cause of death reported.

Link