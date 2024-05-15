ITALY

Banker Fabio Gallia, former CEO of BNL and CDP, has died

May 7, 2024

Fabio Gallia [61], a long-time Italian banker and manager, has died due to a sudden illness. Born in 1963 in Alessandria, with a degree in Economics and Business from the University of Turin, Gallia began his career in 1988 in Accenture, dealing with strategic and organizational consultancy services. From 2015 to July 2018 he held the position of CEO and General Manager of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti; he was Vice-President of the Italian Strategic Fund and advisor to the Marguerite European infrastructure fund. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Borsa Italiana, MTS, Coesia (Seragnoli Group), Ariston Thermo (Merloni Group), Manifatture Sigaro Toscano and other insurance and asset management companies. He was General Director of Fincantieri from 2020 to 2022. He was senior advisor of Brookfield Asset Management and senior advisor of Centerview Partners. He currently sat on the board of Edison.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Simone Tutino, the 46-year-old labor consultant struck down by an illness

May 13, 2024

Pozzuolo Del Friuli - Simone Tutino, an esteemed employment consultant from Udine, left us tonight at the age of 46 due to a sudden illness. The news shook the community of Pozzuolo del Friuli and that of Udine, where Simone worked together with his father Santo and his sister Francesca in their law firm in via Vittorio Veneto. Simone Tutino was known for his attention to the urban and social dynamics of Udine which he often reported to the press and authorities. His untimely death leaves a gap in the social fabric of the city.

No cause of death reported.

Abbiategrasso - a seven-month-old baby dies

May 7, 2024

The sudden respiratory crisis, the rescue machine that starts moving immediately and the desperate rush to hospital. Unfortunately it was all in vain. The seven-month-old baby died after falling ill in Abbiategrasso, the western hinterland of Milan, on the morning of Monday 6 May. It all happened around 10.30, a stone's throw from the town centre. The child, according to what was leaked, would have been struck by a serious respiratory crisis and when the rescuers arrived on site he was in cardiac arrest. Resuscitation measures began immediately and the child was transferred with the utmost urgency to the emergency room of Fornaroli in Magenta, where he died shortly after his arrival. What happened is not yet clear, the case is being investigated by the judiciary. It is likely that an autopsy will be ordered on the little body to clarify the causes of death. However, the cause of his death appears to be a sudden illness.

Marco dies at 20, sudden illness

May 9, 2024

Life is an inscrutable mystery, an uncertain journey that leads us to cross calm and stormy seas, climb the highest peaks and descend into the deepest canyons. Yet, there is nothing that truly prepares us for the moment when a young man, in all his flourishing youth, is snatched away by a sudden illness, leaving a huge and inexplicable void in the hearts of those who knew him. Dying at 20 from an illness seems like a paradox, an inconceivable absurdity. At that age, he is immersed in the fervor of youth, he has all the time ahead of him, he dreams of carrying out a thousand projects, of exploring the world, of falling in love, of building his own future. Yet, sometimes life reserves us unexpected trials, dramas that defy logic and force us to confront the unbearable pain of early loss. In Carinaro a new tragedy, yet another, which is really starting to cause concern: Marco Affinito, a 20-year-old with many dreams still in the drawer, passed away suddenly due to a sudden illness that left him with no escape. Even the trip to the hospital was useless. Death from natural causes, now waiting to know the date for the last farewell.

No cause of death reported.

Licata – 20-year-old girl dies suddenly - aneurysm? or manslaughter?

May 8, 2024

Manslaughter. This is the crime hypothesis registered in the file opened against unknown persons by the public prosecutor's office of Agrigento. And in the early afternoon the task will be given to the forensic medicine specialist Sergio Cinque from Palermo. Prosecutor Giada Rizzo has ordered an autopsy on the body of Maria Pia Burgio, the twenty-year-old from Licata who died last Monday. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the girl was walking among the stalls set up on the occasion of the city's patron saint, Sant'Angelo, when she suddenly felt ill: she was hit by a very strong headache. She was put in the car and taken to the emergency room of the San Giacomo d'Altopasso hospital. For the twenty-year-old, despite the help of the doctors, there was nothing that could be done. A tragedy that shook the entire town of Licata where, throughout yesterday, there was talk of "a sudden illness", "perhaps an aneurysm". However, the Agrigento prosecutor's office, with the prosecutor Giada Rizzo, wants to see things clearly. It seems - otherwise the decision to proceed with an autopsy would not be explained - that something is not right, that there is no certainty, in short, that the girl died following a sudden illness. The medical examiner who, on behalf of the prosecutor's office, will have to carry out the autopsy - Sergio Cinque from Palermo - has already been identified and will be given the task in the very early afternoon. The relatives of the twenty-year-old have already appointed the lawyer Gaspare Lombardo who will, in turn, appoint a medical examiner. The autopsy is, after all, an unrepeatable technical assessment.

No cause of death reported.

Struck by an aneurysm, the 22-year-old dies after three days of agony

May 8, 2024

Sofiya Ratanina, of Ukrainian origins, lived in via Verdi in Conegliano: last Friday a fatal illness struck her in the apartment she shared with her grandmother. Friday, while she was in the bathroom and preparing to go to work, she was struck by an illness which turned out to be a brain aneurysm. The one who found her in agony, lying on the floor, was her grandmother who immediately raised the alarm at 118. The doctor and nurses from Suem, understanding the gravity of the situation, transferred her to emergency in hospital, at Ca' Foncello in Treviso, where she underwent a delicate surgery which unfortunately did not save her life. Last Monday, in the afternoon, Sofiya Ratanina, just 22 years old, passed away and her story, reported by the newspaper La Tribuna di Treviso, moved the Cima city to which she had moved from Kiev (where she is born and where her parents live) for many years now. Despite her young age, the girl had a very high level profile, as her Linkedin profile says: master's degree in management in social and cultural activities, she knew six languages perfectly, in addition to Ukrainian and Italian, Russian, English, German and Polish. She had also worked, as a copywriter, translator and project manager, in various companies including FP Model, MedExpert and Technodesignsystem. In recent days from Kiev, her mother and father, thanks to a special permit for expatriation, reached their daughter's bedside. Last Sunday the Orthodox community celebrated Easter, with a veil of sadness for them, for the situation of their daughter, and for their war torn country.

Sudden illness at the volleyball match: Alessia Intiso died at 23

May 9, 2024

Pain in Cava Manara (Pavia): the 23-year-old had been ill on Saturday while she was on the bench for an Under 12 volleyball tournament. Alessia Intiso died at the age of 23, after her brain death was confirmed. It was clear from the start that the situation was serious. Alessia was taking part as assistant coach in the match between her team, Futura Volley and Volley Rins Mede at the sports hall in Mezzana Corti, in the Pavia area.

The young woman, originally from Cava Manara, had said during the match that she needed the bathroom due to a severe headache, then her failure to return triggered the alarm. It was a cerebral hemorrhage.

Sudden illness for Vittorio Arfè, struck down by turbo cancer at just 27 years old

May 9, 2024

The community of Rieti mourns the death of the young Vittorio Arfè, who died at the age of 27 due to turbo cancer, which took him away in a few months. Vittorio was well known in Rieti, as he worked as a plumber in the city and was one of the workers who lent themselves to the post-earthquake construction of Amatrice. The young man, who lived in the L'Aquila neighborhood of San Sisto where his death occurred despite a strenuous fight against an illness that leaves no escape, had a passion for motorcycles and flying, as demonstrated in several posts on Instagram. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

Unwell while putting out a fire, forestry agent dies at 28

May 8, 2024

The young man had fallen ill during the clean-up operations of a fire that broke out on the 6th between Tria and Palmas Arborea, in the Oristano area. His colleagues lost sight of him and, after looking for him in vain, raised the alarm. The area was flown over by a police helicopter which identified the young man: he was on the ground, unconscious, about 150 meters from the site of the fire. From what we understand, the illness is not directly linked to the fire. The 28-year-old, together with other Forestry Corps staff, volunteers and firefighters, had put out the small fire in the countryside and moved away during the clean-up operations. He was rescued and entrusted to 118 who transported him to Brotzu with the helicopter rescue. Unfortunately, despite treatment, his heart stopped beating last night.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Calcio Montebelluna: president Alberto Catania has died

May 12, 2024

Alberto Catania, esteemed president of Montebelluna and prominent entrepreneur, passed away in the night between Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th May. According to initial information, he was the victim of a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, in his home. At sixty-three years old, Catania was the soul of Prodeco Pharma, an important company in the field of phytotherapy that he founded in 1988 in Castelfranco. Having recently entered the world of football, he had been president of Montello and, in recent seasons, at the helm of Montebelluna.

Sudden illness during a dinner: Simone dies at 46 years old

May 11, 2024

Simone Castignani, 46 years old, a well-known entrepreneur from Trodica, died during the night. A sudden illness that left him with no escape in a few hours. Former vice president of Trodica Calcio and now a great fan, Simone felt ill last night during a dinner with the Teste Matte, a group of Biancocelesti fans. He immediately rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, however, his heart couldn't handle it.

No cause of death reported.

The Church of Turin is mourning the sudden death of Don Daniele Bortolussi

May 9, 2024

The parish community of San Francesco de Sales, in Turin, mourns the sudden death of Don Daniele Bortolussi. He was only 61 years old. Don Daniele died in the late evening of Wednesday 8 May 2024 at the Mauriziano hospital in Turin where he had been hospitalized a few days earlier due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mother Raffaella dies in the morning, her daughter Rosy follows her a few hours later

May 9, 2024

Mother and daughter died on the same day, a few hours apart. A double, unexpected and tragic loss for family members, work colleagues, friends and even fellow villagers. The first to leave, on Monday 6 May around nine in the morning, was Raffaella Ziggioni, 86 years old, widow, from Ponton. For some time her health had worsened due to her advancing age and her daughter Rosanna De Leoni, 60 years old, known to all as Rosy Hellas due to her immense yellow-blue passion, had taken care of her lovingly until her last day, taking her to live with her and her husband in Domegliara. But again on Monday, in the late afternoon, the sixty-year-old had a sudden and fatal illness at home. Rosy's heart stopped beating. And mourning struck the De Leoni and Scarpolini families for a second time. Rosanna's colleagues, who worked as a social health worker at the Sacro Cuore Don Calabria hospital in Negrar, in the Gynecology and Obstetrics department, were also incredulous and saddened. “She was fine on Sunday, she left at 8pm”, says Mara Laiti. The next morning the death of her mother, but for her colleagues there was almost no time to offer her condolences as Rosy had already reached her in the afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Cuneo - Former chief inspector Rinaldo Di Nino has died , he was 74 years old

May 13, 2024

A sudden illness cut short the life of Rinaldo Di Nino, 74 years old from Cuneo, former chief inspector at the police station in the capital, also known for his social commitment as founder and national president of the association "Cain never touch Abel again" (for a greater balance between prosecution and defence, in law). At the end of the nineties he received the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Bruno Terragnolo, who died after an illness while cycling

May 13, 2024

Tragic news has struck the heart of the sporting world and the Valsugana community: Bruno Terragnolo died at just 47 years old due to a sudden illness during a cycling excursion. Mechanical engineer by profession and owner of a design studio, Terragnolo not only stood out for his mountaineering exploits, but had also developed an innovative crampon for touring and telemark skis together with his friend Alessio Trentinaglia. His creativity and dedication to work were an example to all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , Navy sergeant dies

May 13, 2024

Massa – Davide Ramagini, sergeant major of the Navy, has suddenly passed away, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones. Messages of condolence are multiplying on social media at the moment. Davide was just 49 years old and leaves behind his wife Stefania Giannini, his mother and his brother.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Patrizia Tempesti, the memory: "Competence, seriousness, temperament, passion"

May 13, 2024

Deep mourning in La Spezia and in Val di Vara for the passing of Patrizia Tempesti, 73 years old, historic social worker of the socio-health district 17. Tempesti had been struck by a sudden illness in recent days and was then transferred to Genoa where she passed away.

No cause of death reported.

The town mourns the death of Armando De Sibio, the guardian of the Montecavo antenna site

May 13, 2024

Many in the town of Castelli Romani knew Armando De Sibio, the 68-year-old responsible for the surveillance and guardianship of the antenna site on the top of Montecavo, where he had worked for many years and where he died from an illness early in the morning last Friday. The 118 health workers from a nearby station and the medical personnel from the air ambulance that left Latina and landed in a field near the site of the illness were called to the scene shortly before the sudden illness, probably by the guard himself.

No cause of death reported.

Accident at work in the Trapani area, worker falls from wind turbine and dies

May 11, 2024

His name was Giovanni Carpinelli, he was from Benevento and he was 33 years old, the worker who died at work today in Salemi. The accident occurred around 3 pm inside a wind turbine which is part of the Erg wind farm which is located in Salemi in the San Nicola district. The accident at work occurred while the specialized worker was working on maintenance of the system. The wind turbine is 112 meters high, and the worker suddenly fell inside, but remained in a harness and remained stationary about 40 meters above the ground. His body was thus left suspended and the SAF Fire Brigade is currently working to recover it. It is not easy to do this considering that it is a narrow space where at the moment no more than two firefighters can operate. It cannot be ruled out that the worker may have been struck by a sudden illness and that, as he slipped, he was left fatally trapped by the belts that tied him inside the mechanical structure. But the causes of death will have to wait at least for an initial investigation by the medical examiner after the victim's recovery.

No cause of death reported.

He dies suddenly in the company, another tragedy in the Asi area

May 10, 2024

Another tragedy shakes the industrial area between Teverola and Carinaro. Yesterday, a 55-year-old employee of a company died. According to what emerged from C.D., he felt ill while he was at work. The sudden illness struck him a few minutes before 4 pm inside the manufacturing sector company where he works in the industrial area of Teverola. The emergency service unit was unable to do anything other than confirm that the death had occurred due to natural causes: according to initial findings, the man's life was cut short by cardiac arrest.

Drama in Salerno, worker struck down by a sudden illness : investigations underway

May 9, 2024

This morning, Thursday 9 May, around 7.00, in via Lorenzo Cavaliero in Salerno, a construction worker collapsed to the ground and lost his life instantly. According to what was announced, the man would have suffered a sudden heart attack. Unfortunately, resuscitation attempts proved futile. The 118 rescuers, the police and the medical examiner on duty arrived on site to shed light on the dramatic death that occurred this morning.

No age reported.

Jesi - Taken ill while working: Vallesina mourns the passing of Ernestino Schiavoni

May 8, 2024

They saw him collapse on the ground, and despite attempts to resuscitate him there was nothing that could be done. Vallesina mourns the passing of Ernesto Schiavoni, owner of the Carrefour supermarket, located inside the Arcobaleno di Jesi shopping center, in Piazzale Ciabotti. Schiavoni, 69 years old, was working inside the information box when he suddenly fell ill, in front of the eyes of customers and employees. Rescue was immediate (the Green Cross and the carabinieri arrived on site, as well as one of his sons who worked with him in the market), with the healthcare staff immediately giving the man a cardiac massage to try to restore his heartbeat, an operation which has continued for some time. The air ambulance also took off and landed nearby, but after repeated attempts the death could only be confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Turin, 53-year-old woman dies on first day of work falling ill shortly after arriving at the shop

May 7, 2024

A day that should have marked a new beginning turned into a tragic end. A 53-year-old woman, resident in Turin, died during her first day of testing in a clothing store located in via Chiesa della Salute. The incident shocked the local community. The woman, whose personal details were not provided, showed up at the shop this morning to start a new work experience. However, shortly after her arrival, she suddenly felt ill and immediately lost consciousness. Despite the rapid response of the emergency services, as reported by La Stampa, her heart stopped beating, and the resuscitation maneuvers carried out by the health workers of the Green Cross of Villastellone were unable to save her. At the moment the causes of the illness that led to the death of the 53-year-old are unclear and further details are awaited from the competent authorities.

Eight “died suddenly” while out and about:

Cesena, man has a sudden illness and dies in front of the Villarco school

May 11, 2024

He died leaning on the bench while the boys and girls were leaving school, M. L., 65 years old of Senegalese origins. He had probably arrived at school to pick up the son of the friend who was hosting him, but when he arrived he had time to lean on the bench near one of the entrances before an illness killed him, making any attempt by the rescuers to resuscitate him in vain. It happened yesterday afternoon around 1pm at the Villarco school, close to the pupils' leaving time.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Hakar's big smile. Casa San Francesco mourns the passing of its friend, who fell ill on the banks of Alessandria

May 10, 2024

He carried within him a deep suffering linked to his story but Mohammad Hakar always had a smile for everyone. Hakar, recently turned 42, had a "big heart" and a generous soul but that very big heart that made him loved by all those who knew him betrayed him on Thursday morning. Hakar's heart suddenly stopped as the man took one of his usual walks along the embankments of Alexandria.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic death of Luigi Ronga at 77 years old: a sudden illness while walking in the village

May 9, 2024

Luigi Ronga, an esteemed citizen of Orzivecchi, died suddenly due to a fatal illness. At 77 years old, while calmly walking through the streets of the town on Tuesday evening, Luigi collapsed near Via Don Angelo Piccinelli. Despite the immediate mobilization of emergency services shortly after 8.30 pm, with the rapid arrival of a medical vehicle and an ambulance, resuscitation attempts proved in vain. Once on site, the health workers found that Luigi's heart had stopped beating, leaving the 118 doctor to confirm the sad reality of his death.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in Salerno, he collapse s in the street and dies

May 9, 2024

Taken by an illness while he is walking down the street. The tragedy occurred this morning in Salerno, where a 60-year-old suddenly collapsed and lost his life, probably due to a heart attack. It happened in via Lorenzo Cavaliero while the man was walking along the sidewalk. A passerby saw him fall and lose consciousness, immediately calling for help. The operators who arrived on site tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately there was nothing they could do for him. He passed away before the eyes of passers-by.

No cause of death reported.

His heart stops while walking, he dies from an illness in the middle of the street

May 8, 2024

Drama yesterday evening (Tuesday 7 May) in Orzivecchi: a 77-year-old man died while he was walking. He suddenly felt ill, near via Don Angelo Piccinelli: he collapsed to the ground while he was walking. Shortly after 8.30 pm the code red alarm was raised and the rescue car moved quickly: within a few minutes a medical vehicle arrived, as well as an ambulance. Unfortunately, the desperate attempts to resuscitate the man were useless: by the time the paramedics arrived, his heart had already stopped beating and the 118 doctor could not have done anything other than confirm his death. There would be no doubt about death from natural causes, probably due to cardiac arrest.

Marino - man dies in parking lot of Ecocenter

May 7, 2024

This morning a man died near the Ecocenter of Marino. He collapsed while getting out of his car in the parking lot and died. The victim is Terribili, 71 years old. The 118 services came out immediately after being allerted by the coordinator, Sergio Ronconi, but unfortunately could do nothing for the man. The mayor of Marino, Stefano Cecchi, made the sad announcement and expressed condolences towards the family and especially the son who is an employee at the Multiservice Castelli di Marino.

Due to this unhappy accident, the Ecocenter will be closed until 1 this afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Socchieve - Fisherman found dead in the Caprizi lake: what happened

May 12, 2024

There would be an illness underlying what happened to the fisherman originally from Socchieve, found dead yesterday Saturday 11 May 2024, near the Caprizi dam. The man, a 64-year-old resident of Socchieve, according to an initial reconstruction, after feeling ill, slipped into the lake in front of the dam and was unable to get out, dying from drowning.

57-year-old man found dead in a ditch in Palù

May 12, 2024

A 57-year-old man was found dead this morning, Sunday 12 May, lying in a ditch in the countryside between Palù and Bosco di Zevio. Some people who passed through those parts on bicycles noticed it. The alarm went off immediately, but once the Suem 118 rescuers arrived on site they could only confirm the man's death, which most likely occurred due to a sudden fatal illness.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” at home:

Macabre discovery: 70-year-old found dead in his home

May 13, 2024

Macabre discovery this morning in Villa di Briano. A 70-year-old was found dead in his home. The police and medical aid were brought to the scene. The man may have been struck by a sudden illness that would have left him with no escape. The news of the discovery of the body stunned the entire community.

No cause of death reported.

Filippo dies at the age of 45 in his bathroom at home , struck by a sudden illness

May 13, 2024

It happened between the night between Saturday and Sunday, on the Ardizio hill, in via Luigi Pirandello in Pesaro. The victim of a sudden death is Filippo Gasperini, 45 years old, a street trader, who lived not far from his family. According to what has been reconstructed, his parents called him several times on his cell phone, but the son still did not answer, so worried, they raised the alarm. Shortly afterwards, a 118 ambulance, a police patrol and a fire brigade team arrived on the scene, who after having forced the door, entered the house and found the 45-year-old now lifeless lying in the bathroom. He died presumably due to a sudden illness. According to initial investigations, his death dates back to a few hours before he was found, which would be the night between Saturday and Sunday. To clarify the causes of death, the prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy on the body.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Centobuchi, 65-year-old found lifeless at home

May 13, 2024

A tragedy struck the community late this morning, when a 65-year-old man was found dead in his home. According to initial information, the man suffered a sudden illness while he was at home. The family members, alarmed by the fact that they were unable to contact him, promptly raised the alarm, requesting the intervention of the local authorities. The Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade of the provincial command of Ascoli and the 118 ambulance, which left from the San Benedetto del Tronto hospital, arrived on site. Despite timely help, unfortunately there was nothing left that could be done for the man. The local community was shocked by the news and rallied around the man's family to offer their support in this moment of pain.

No cause of death reported.

Bomporto – 45-year-old woman dies suddenly

May 8, 2024

She was 45 years old, and passed away suddenly. Daniela Fasanelli, mother of a 15-year-old boy, died on Sunday in her home in Solara, a hamlet of Bomporto, leaving the local community speechless. Daniela had spent an afternoon with her husband and friends, only to return home and, shortly before dinner, feel ill. An illness that proved fatal and made the 118 efforts futile.

No cause of death reported.

Postal worker dies suddenly at 48

May 12, 2024

Andrea Mogetta, 48 years old a few days ago, resident of Casette Verdini, died apparently due to a sudden illness that struck him while he was at a friends' house. The rescue was useless. After all the ritual checks on the body to trace the causes of death, his body will be returned to the family for the funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at 55, mourning at AC Giovani Fuceccio

May 11, 2024

A sudden illness cut short Marco Terri's life. For many years, taking care of the AC Giovani Fucecchio football field was his responsibility. A daily commitment that between one anecdote and another and that seemingly somewhat gruff way had become an integral part of the experience of many kids who come to cultivate their greatest passion, football. Since yesterday, however, Marco Terri, president and historic manager of the sports facility, is no longer here. Stopped by a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, which took him away at the age of 55.

He dies while counting the grouse, farewell to the owner of the armory Francesco Sponga

May 11, 2024

The historic owner of the "Dolomiti Armi" armory in via Giamosa died yesterday at the age of 74. "Checco", as everyone called him, was struck down by a sudden heart attack while he was carrying out the capercaillie census, with hunter friends, on the Giau pass. The helicopter rescue was useless: Sponga was taken to the Cortina helipad and his body entrusted to the hearse. He was in the midst of the nature that he loved, on the Giau pass in the municipality of Colle Santa Lucia, and was happy, when suddenly he fell ill. The other hunters immediately called 118, which sent the helicopter to the scene. The doctor who attended confirmed that it was a death from natural causes and the police, in contact with the magistrate on duty, gave the go-ahead for the removal of the body, which has already been entrusted to the family. No further investigation is needed.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the Pontina, illness while driving: a man dies

May 10, 2024

Tragedy along the Pontina this morning. A man was struck down by a sudden illness while driving his car. It happened around 8am, at kilometer 25. The motorist, who was 63 years old, was driving a Fiat 500 when he stopped the car on the edge of the road, probably after feeling ill. When the 118 medical staff arrived there was nothing more that could be done for him and the health workers could not help but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Daniele Petrucci, the CEO of Opera Laboratori, died of a sudden illness while driving: he was 49 years old

May 9, 2024

Daniele Petrucci, CEO of Opera Laboratori, a company that provides museum services, died when his car went off the road and hit a tree. A sudden illness while driving was fatal and ended the life of the 49-year-old who was also the manager of Pielle Livorno, of which he was a huge fan. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions. The accident in which the 49-year-old lost his life occurred near the Malacoda industrial area. According to what has been reconstructed, the man suffered a sudden illness while he was driving his car which subsequently crashed into a tree and then ended up in a ditch adjacent to the road. Firefighters and rescuers intervened on site but, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for Petrucci. The magistrate on duty at the public prosecutor's office did not order an autopsy and the body was returned to his family.

No cause of death reported.

Struck by a sudden illness , Brescia mourns Ezio Leoci

May 9, 2024

Struck by an illness, at just 56 years old. Brescia mourns Ezio Leoci: the historic owner of Caffè Magenta - the place overlooking the city street of the same name, a meeting place for generations of Brescians - passed away in the last few hours. A sudden tragedy that left family members, friends, employees and customers of Caffè Magenta speechless, as well as of the Bipede brewery in Rezzato that Leoci had opened a few years ago.

No cause of death reported.

Died after shoulder surgery, autopsy: fatal heart problem

May 9, 2024

It would have been a cardiac problem that killed, last April 24, Diego Rulli, a 53-year-old lorry driver from Motta di Livenza who was found dying in a room of the San Vito al Tagliamento hospital by medical staff. The man had undergone routine rotator cuff surgery before being struck by the illness that cost him his life. In recent days, the Pordenone Prosecutor's Office, with the prosecutor Monica Carraturo, has entered the anesthetist and the orthopedist who performed the operation in the register of suspects (they must answer for manslaughter) and has then given the medical examiner, Antonello Cirnelli, the task of an autopsy examination which took place yesterday morning, 8 May, at the morgue of the Pordenone hospital. The party expert, Giovanni Dal Ben, was also present. During the examination, a sample of tissue was taken which will be analyzed to clarify any pathology that led to the death. Everyone described him as a person who had never had any kind of health problems; the same operation he had undergone, under local anesthesia, would not have required post-operative hospitalization.

She takes care of her invalid father, then suddenly falls ill, Nicoletta dies at 57 years old

May 9, 2024

She was busy looking after her father, who was disabled and confined to a wheelchair, when she suddenly felt ill. An illness that proved fatal for a 57-year-old woman from Campalto, Nicoletta De Laurentis, who died on Monday inside her home. According to what was learned, the victim lived with his father and suffered a sudden heart attack. Unfortunately, every attempt to save her life proved in vain. When the rescuers arrived there was nothing left that could be done for the woman.

Sudden illness kills 44-year-old, citizen mourning proclaimed

May 8, 2024

Flags at half-mast and events suspended until the end of the funeral. The mayor of Favara, Antonio Palumbo, has proclaimed city mourning for Francesco Vetro, 44, who died suddenly on Monday. "Acting as a spokesperson for the sentiment of condolence expressed by the entire community, we have decided to proclaim city mourning on the occasion of the funeral of our young fellow citizen Francesco Vetro,” wrote Palumbo. “It will be an opportunity to join the family of another of our fellow citizens who has left tonight, Salvatore D'Oro, teacher and journalist of the Siciliaonpress editorial team, struck down at just 50 years old. A young fellow citizen of ours, a worker, a father, a husband, a friend, has died of a sudden illness. I knew Francesco for years, we were bound by a sincere bond of friendship and mutual respect".

No cause of death reported.

Grosseto, dies at the age of 48 from a sudden illness : friends in shock, singer Simone Cristicchi in tears

May 8, 2024

Arcidosso - He dreamed of becoming a motocross champion, an accident put a damper on his aspirations over 30 years ago. A sudden illness - perhaps a heart attack - killed him this morning in the garage of his home. The Amiata community is in shock and mourns the beloved Gonippo Bramerini, 48 years old. His wife, mother, two brothers and family mourn him, as well as his lifelong friends including the very affectionate Simone Cristicchi and Vanessa Incontrada.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , Paolo Zucchello dies: he was a historic market peddler

May 8, 2024

Treviso loses one of the most well-known and loved faces of the "piazza dei fioi" in Treviso. On Tuesday evening, due to a sudden illness, Paolo Zucchello passed away at the age of 60, known to all as "Formajo", a nickname given to him for his long activity in the food stall of the family market which he ran together with his father Arturo, pioneer and pillar of Treviso rugby who passed away at the age of 92 just under two months ago, on March 17th.

Enore Zuccolin, esteemed leader of Malnisio, has tragically passed away suddenly

May 7, 2024

Montereale Valcellina - Enore Zuccolin, 64 years old, a true pillar of the Malnisio community and the soul of local initiatives, passed away suddenly, leaving an unbridgeable void. His death occurred in particularly painful circumstances: a fatal illness struck him immediately after Mont Verda, the famous Festival of Trees, which saw the participation of numerous schools from Val de la Roja. His sudden passing, immediately after actively participating in Mont Verda, left the community in a state of deep mourning. His contribution was so significant that, even in emergencies, such as the Covid-19 epidemic, he was able to adapt local traditions to continue to keep the community spirit alive.

No cause of death reported.

In heartfelt love we say goodbye to Margit Ratschiller

May 8, 2024

In heartfelt love we say goodbye to Margit Ratschiller (73), who was suddenly and unexpectedly torn from our midst. We will celebrate the funeral service with the subsequent blessing on Monday, May 13, at 15 o'clock in the Stiftspfarrkirche in Gries.

No cause of death reported.

