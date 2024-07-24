CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Medical episode may be to blame for Pickering cyclist’s death on Sunday afternoon: Durham police

July 22, 2024

Durham [Ont.] police believe a medical episode may have led to the death of a cyclist in Pickering on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a cyclist went into a ditch in the area of Fairport Road and Third Concession Road just before 4 p.m. on July 21. The cyclist was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene, say police. “There was no collision and this is being investigated as a possible medical episode,” said the Durham force.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver killed in collision with tree in Langley, B.C.

July 17, 2024

Langley - Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed a stretch of 80 Avenue in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday morning. Police were still working to identify the driver who was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene between 197 Street and 199 Street, the Langley RCMP said in a statement. The single-vehicle collision occurred just after 5 a.m., when the eastbound SUV struck a tree, scattering debris across the roadway. The tan-coloured Hyundai Santa Cruz with significant damage came to rest on the side of the road with the body of the driver next to it.

In Nova Scotia, a radio personality “died suddenly”:

Leo Gerard Brown, 68

July 20, 2024

Halifax - It is with great sadness we announce his sudden passing on July 16, 2024, at the QEII Halifax Infirmary. Leo Brown was a professional voice-over artist and radio personality also known as “Gregg Lee”. He began working in radio in the early 70s at CJCB Radio in Cape Breton. Leo moved to Halifax and worked at CHNS and then CJCH from the mid ’70s until 1982. In 1982, Leo moved to Toronto and worked at 1050 CHUM and then CHUM FM until 2003. While at CHUM he also worked for City TV. For many years after, he worked at CHFI doing voice over, including The Spirit of the Season that has played on Christmas Day for the last several years. He was “one of the good guys in radio”. Leo’s voice was heard all over the world.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - Mr. Brown had a long and interesting career as a professional voice-over artist and media personality, particularly the Greater Toronto area. Many Canadians would probably recognize his voice or remember listening to him on radio.

A dentist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Dr. John Michael Flanigan D.V.M., 69

July 19, 2024

Dr. John Michael Flanigan D.V.M., passed away at home after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, age 69.

No cause of death reported.

A city councilor “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

City of Port Alberni mourns death of councillor John Douglas

July 15, 2024

John Douglas died suddenly late last week at home in Port Alberni, after spending his morning out on his boat fishing and then riding his e-bike home. Douglas was a city councillor with the City of Port Alberni. He first served from 2008-11 as councillor, then as mayor from 2011-14. He lost a bid to return to the mayoral seat in 2018 to current mayor Sharie Minions but returned successfully as a councillor in 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

A photographer in Alberta “died suddenly”:

Ryan Smith, 35

July 17, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family and loved ones of Ryan Smith announce his peaceful passing on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, at the age of 35 years. His pursuit of the perfect wildlife and landscape shots took him throughout Canada, including to the Great Bear Rain Forest, a trip that he cherished for the remainder of his life. He was recognized frequently for the quality of his photography, including being published in Canadian Geographic magazine.

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, 188 “died suddenly”:

Sarah Denise (Mohr) Campbell, 43

July 22, 2024

Plattsville - Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Victoria Hospital, London, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Born 43 years ago in Stratford, Ontario, and was a resident of Dorchester, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Thomas James Abraham, 32

July 22, 2024

Sutton - Passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Newmarket, Ontario, at the age of 32 years. Memorial donations to the Cancer Society and/or CAMH would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Clarence Eugene Marentette, 61

July 22, 2024

Windsor - Clarence Eugene Marentette completed his earthly journey and entered into eternal rest on July 20th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windsor Regional Cancer Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Cowan, 41

July 22, 2024

East Milton - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of David Cowan on April 30, 2024. His mother, his long-term partner, Eric Hopkins and his Aunt Elizabeth and Uncle Cliff Read, were at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Gay Burns, 69

July 22, 2024

Sarnia - Susan passed away peacefully at Westmount Gardens Long Term Care, London, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the age of 69. As an expression of sympathy, friends who wish may send memorial donations to the AIDS Committee of London (ACOL), Ontario,



No cause of death reported.

Jocelyn Amelia Butt, 17

July 22, 2024

Nepean - After a challenging and courageous journey, Jocelyn passed away peacefully Friday July 19, 2024, aged 17 years old, having lived each and every day of her life with joy and to the fullest. Those wishing to do so may make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Michael Coady, 61

July 22, 2024

Sarnia - Suddenly, surrounded by loving family, on July 19, 2024, at Bluewater Health, Paul Michael Coady passed away at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Courchesne-Joanisse, 27

July 22, 2024

Sudbury - It is with great sadness that the family of Mathieu Courchesne-Joanisse announce his passing in Sudbury, on Thursday July 11, 2024, at the age of 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Granville Roy “Mike” Morgan, 63

July 22, 2024

Hawkesbury - Roy Morgan (Mike Morgan), beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on July 6, 2024, at the age of 62. Born on July 20, 1961 in Kingston, Jamaica, Mike was revered for his selfless nature, his tremendous athletic ability, his unwavering love to everyone around him and his dedication to making anyone who encountered him a better human being. His unexpected passing has produced a massive reverberation through the GTA [Greater Toronto Area] and beyond, and many are experiencing immeasurable sadness and grievance.

No cause of death reported.

David John Manweiler, 46

July 21, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of David John Manweiler, on Monday, July 15, 2024, at his home in Niagara Falls, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Doug Scarrow, 71

July 21, 2024

Goderich - Suddenly, after a brief illness, at the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich on Friday, July 19, 2024, Doug has passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Luke Thomas Stewardson, 34

July 21, 2024

Sarnia - It is with great sorrow that we share the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Luke Stewardson, on July 17, 2024, in Toronto. Luke was 34 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Young, 75

July 21, 2024

Corunna - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence, on Friday July 19, 2024. As expressions of sympathy friends who wish may send memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Diabetes Association or to the charity of one's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia Hargrave, 68

July 21, 2024

Aylmer - Virginia passed away at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Friday, July 19, 2024, in her 69th year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Bernie O’Brien, 60

July 21, 2024

Napanee - Bernie left us too soon at 60 years of age, but peacefully on July 18, 2024, at KGH with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, and as expressions of sympathy, memorial donations the to UHKF KGH ICU or UHKF KGH Oncology would be appreciated by the family.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "UHKF KGH" is University Hospitals Kingston Foundation.

April Martin, 60

July 21, 2024

Palmerston - April Martin passed away suddenly at the Palmerston Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in her 60th year. As expressions of sympathy, donations to MusiCounts or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Martz, 48

July 21, 2024

Kitchener - It is with heavy hearts we announce the tragic loss of Annette on July 16, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Thi My Chau Ngo, 41

July 21, 2024

Leamington - Thi My Chau Ngo, age 41, passed away peacefully at WRH Ouellette Campus.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) Ouellette Campus is a regional provider of advanced care in such areas as complex trauma, renal dialysis, cardiac care, stroke and neurosurgery, acute mental health and range of medical and surgical services required to support these specialized areas.

Dave Cooper, 71

July 21, 2024

Tillsonburg - On a textbook summer day, the light is gone and the warmth is missing – Dave Cooper has passed. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society can be made online directly.



No cause of death reported.

Sharon Lynn Trudel, 67

July 21, 2024

Sutton - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sharon Lynn Trudel in her 67th year. The family has requested that reembraces be made in the form of contributions to the Canadian Liver Society.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Pearce, 67

July 21, 2024

Kemptville - Passed away suddenly and peacefully on July 17, 2024. Terry, 67, was a loving husband and best friend of Karen for 17 years.

No cause of death reported

R. Bruce Tupling, 73

July 21, 2024

Stayner - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Raymond “Bruce” Tupling. Bruce passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after nine months of courageously navigating his way through metastatic colon cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Jane Colautti, 70

July 21, 2024

Ottawa - After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Jane Colautti passed away peacefully surrounded by what mattered most to her, her family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to the Ocular Oncology Fund through the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Wheels of Hope through the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Karen Elizabeth Saltern Sullivan, 60

July 21, 2024

Peterborough - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our loving, generous and kindhearted mother. Karen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 18th July, 2024, in her 60th year, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Link

Janet Beatrice Palmer, 68

July 21, 2024

Ottawa - Janet was born September 19, 1956, in Montreal and passed away on July 19, 2024 in Ottawa, after a very brief battle with cancer.

Link

Mark Campbell, 46

July 21, 2024

Peterborough - It is with profound sadness and cherished memories that we announce the death of Mark Robert Campbell in Peterborough, Ontario on Tuesday July 16th, 2024. Mark died peacefully at home as a result of a sudden cardiac event.

Link

Anita Ka Chai Ho, 72

July 20, 2024

Thornhill - In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Anita's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tamara Anne Puddicombe, 54

July 20, 2024

Stayner - Died suddenly at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital after a brief illness, on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 54. If desired, donations in memory of Tamara to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslee Ann Cooper (nee Hynes), 65

July 20, 2024

Waterdown - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Leslee Cooper at the age of 65, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Sauble Beach, ON.

No cause of death reported

Link

Steve Louis Szabo, 59

July 20, 2024

Haileybury - With profound and deep sadness the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Steve Szabo at the age of 59 years. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marsha Laur, 45

July 20, 2024

Cambridge - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Marsha Jane Catherine Laur. Born on February 1, 1979, Marsha left us on July 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Nathan Mahar, 20

July 20, 2024

Stayner - It is with profound sadness and much grievance that the family mourns the passing of Nathan Mahar of Stayner on Monday July 8, 2024, at the age of 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Presley Mueller, 15

July 20, 2024

Timmins - A light in our lives has gone out as our family announces the sudden passing of Presley Mueller on July 16, 2024, in her 15th year. We do encourage you to remember the times that Presley touched your hearts. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dilia Natalie Narduzzi, 46

July 20, 2024

Hamilton - It is with deep sadness that Dilia's family announces her passing at the age of 46, surrounded by her loved ones after a lengthy illness. Special thanks to the extraordinary staff at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, who provided incredible care to Dilia over the last few months, and specifically to the doctors at the Juravinksi Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael “Murph” Murphy, 62

July 20, 2024

Hamilton - It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Michael (Murph). Donations to Heart and Stroke and Music Counts would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Waldie, 55

July 20, 2024

Stratford - Brian Christopher Waldie passed away peacefully at Stratford General Hospital on Thursday, July 18th, 2024, in his 55th year. Brian was a member of the Stratford Cycling Club and Stratford Running Club. Some of Brian's proudest achievements were the countless marathons he endured, one of them being the Boston Marathon. For those wishing to offer a donation in Brian's name, please consider Stratford General Hospital or to Dr. Watling, Dr Clymens, and Dr Maloney at London Health Sciences Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Savoy, 75

July 20, 2024

Eganville - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing, peacefully at home, of Steve Savoy on July 16th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Link

David Edward Brown, 67

July 20, 2024

Port-Perry - Passed away at his home in Blackstock on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at age 67. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

No cause of death reported

Link

Alan Glen Smith, 59

July 20, 2024

Tillsonburg - Passed away, peacefully, with his loving daughters by his side, after a courageous struggle with illness, Alan Glen Smith, a resident of London and formerly of Tillsonburg, Woodstock and Peterborough, on July 19, 2024, at the age of 59. Everyone who knew Alan is invited to contribute memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Markland Lainey, stillbirth

July 20, 2024

Wellington - Our beautiful Lainey Alexandra Markland was born asleep, surrounded by so much love with her family, June 30th, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Ann Loach, 75

July 20, 2024

Kitchener - Julie Ann (Flanagan) Loach passed away on July 19, 2024, at the age of 75. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders, Grand River Hospital Foundation Cancer Center or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Taylor, 50

July 20, 2024

Kitchener - With great sadness we announce that Rachel passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 50. As expressions of sympathy donations to Lupus Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blake John Bibby, 36

July 20, 2024

Newmarket – Tragically, Fern and Craig Bibby announce the sudden passing of their son, Blake John Bibby, at 36 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Ross Ireland, 64

July 20, 2024

Mount Brydges – Suddenly, at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Friday, July 19th, 2024. Richard AKA “Dirk Diggler” of Oneida Nation, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vera Anne Kudlac, 71

July 20, 2024

Toronto - Passed away suddenly after an extended illness in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday July 14, 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported

Link

Susan Margaret Wright Brown, 68

July 20, 2024

Cayuga - After a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends, we announce the passing of Susan Wright (nee Brown) on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville, in her 68th year.

Link

Courtney Rose Adderley Greenslade, 32

July 20, 2024

Whitby - A wonderful life cut short after an unfair fight with cancer. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Courtney Rose Adderley, peacefully surrounded by family, in her 32nd year.

Link

Laura Lee Joanne Morris, 63

July 20, 2024

Kingston - It is with great sadness that the family of Laura Lee Joanne Morris announce her passing into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday July 12th, 2024, after a heroic battle against cancer.

Link

David Wolff, 54

July 19, 2024

Kitchener - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing (at home) of David Wolff, age 54, on July 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marisa Collison, 24

July 19, 2024

London - With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Marisa May Collison on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in her 24th year. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marisa to CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mitchell Roger St Cyr, 30

July 19, 2024

Pembroke - It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our son, Mitchell Roger St Cyr, at home in Ottawa, at the young age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Walter DeBeyer, 58

July 19, 2024

Durham - Walter Gerald DeBeyer passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, in his 58th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaycee Lalog Mullings, 25

July 19, 2024

Thornhill - It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss we announce the sudden passing of Jaycee Lalog Mullings on July 13, 2024, at Sunnybrook Hospital in his 25th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debbie Vendramin, 69

July 19, 2024

Sudbury - It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our loving wife, mother, sister and nana, Debbie Vendramin (nee Mullola), on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, secure in the arms of her husband Brian, after a courageous battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Lalonde, 69

July 19, 2024

Alfred - It is with sadness that we announce the death of Luc Lalonde, who died suddenly on Friday July 12, 2024, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Stringer, 48

July 19, 2024

Alfred - It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of Daniel Stringer, who died on July 13, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported

Link

Twila Grace Harder, baby

July 19, 2024

Tillsonburg - August 30, 2023 – July 14, 2024 “But now [she] is dead, wherefore should [we] fast? can [we] bring [her] back again? [We] shall go to [her], but [she] shall not return to [us]” (2 Samuel 12:23). Twila Grace Harder died at the age of 10 months and 15 days in the Toronto Hospital for Sick Kids on July 14, 2024, while hoping for a liver transplant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Leo Steve Wickware, 64

July 19, 2024

Pembroke - Peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024, in his 64th year. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or Ontario SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie Hennessy, 58

July 19, 2024

Maple Leaf - Bernard Clayton Carl (Bernie) Hennessy passed away unexpectedly at his residence on July 18, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported

Link

Michael Mervyn Watson, 62

July 19, 2024

Keswick - Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the age of 62 years. If desired, donations made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudia Buta, 50

July 19, 2024

Waterloo - She left this world surrounded by her loving family on July 17, 2024, at age 50.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jeffrey Decker, 15 days

July 19, 2024

Northbrook - June 28, 2024 - July 11, 2024. Obituary not available.

Link

Marion Louise Roffey, 53

July 19, 2024

Havelock - Marion Louise Roffey passed away July 13, 2024, at age of 53 by natural causes at Belleville Hospital. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please donate to the link below for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alisha Ojo, 13 months

July 19, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our little fighter, Alisha Lee-Eniola “Lee-Lee” at the tender age of 13 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ghislaine Paquin, 60

July 19, 2024

Ottawa - In Gatineau, on July 15, 2024, at the age of 60, passed away Madame Ghislaine Paquin, daughter of Marie-Thérèse Rivard. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the CISSS Cancer Center (Gatineau Hospital).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Domenico Canonico, 72

July 19, 2024

Oshawa - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday July 18, 2024, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakeridge Health Oshawa Foundation Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Zoe Lee Shigwadja, 39

July 19, 2024

Little Current - In Loving Memory of Wendy Zoey Lee Shigwadja “Swen”. Sunrise: January 12, 1985 – Sunset: July 8, 2024. A resident of Kaboni, passed away peacefully at her Grandma B's home at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander Luc Sabourin, 28

July 19, 2024

Sarnia - It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected death of our son, Alex Sabourin, on Saturday July 13, 2024, in Vancouver, BC, at the age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Kanakakeesic, 64

July 19, 2024

Thunder Bay - Gary Kanakakeesic from North Caribou Lake First Nation passed away suddenly on July 18, 2024, shortly after 6 am EST, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. He was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Patricia Suzanne Hergott, 59

July 19, 2024

Waterloo - With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our sister, Mary Patricia Suzanne Hergott, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the age of 59. Condolences for the family and donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the KW Humane Society may be arranged.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Anne Morrison, 59

July 19, 2024

London - Kathleen Anne Morrison passed away the evening of July 7th 2024, surrounded by friends and family. After earning two college diplomas, she went back to school again in her mid-50s to get her Bachelor of Psychology from the University of Western Ontario. She managed to graduate with distinction only weeks before she passed, despite navigating online learning through COVID and battling arthritis, fibromyalgia and stage 4 breast cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Michael Blattner, 58

July 19, 2024

Emo - On July 9, 2024, surrounded by his family, Darren Michael Blattner peacefully passed away after a lengthy battle with COPD at Edmonton's University of Alberta Hospital ICU, where he was being evaluated for a possible lung transplant. Unfortunately, after years of struggling with his COPD, Darren caught a very bad chest infection that his weakened body and compromised lungs could not overcome.



Link

Rolf Roenz, 71

July 19, 2024

Hamilton - In memory of my father, who passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hamilton General Hospital, on July 17, 2024, at the age of 71. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rolf can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Cathcart

July 19, 2024

Scarborough - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart the family of Neil Cathcart announce his unexpected passing on July 17th at his home in Scarborough, Ont., with his father by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chotkey “CJ” Haynes II, 34

July 19, 2024

EStarted his spirit journey on the afternoon of July 13, 2024, at the Manitoulin Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malcolm Alfred Marriott, 74

July 19, 2024

Haileybury - Malcolm Alfred 'Buddy' Marriott, 74, passed away at the Temiskaming Lodge, July 13, 2024, surrounded by family Margaret Rose Hearn, Doreen and Bert Marshall, Brian Marriott (Rozanne) and Tony Hearn. Malcolm passed as a result of cancer. He was a kind and mild mannered person who loved to sing and play the guitar. He also liked to play bingo and crib, and he enjoyed watching TV, especially wrestling. Malcolm will be missed by his family and all the caring people at the Temiskaming Lodge. Rest easy Bud!



Link

David John Hussey Sr, 75

July 19, 2024

Paris - After a brief battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday July 16, 2024. He was 75 years of age.

Link

Roxanne Lynn Young, 68

July 19, 2024

Paris - After a brave fight against cancer, Roxanne Young passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 17, 2024, at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, Ontario. She was 68 years old.

Link

Michael Genovy, 68

July 19, 2024

Sarnia - Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospice, Michael Genovy passed away at the age of 68 after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or the Bluewater Health Cancer Clinic.

Link

Gerard Hislop, 72

July 19, 2024

Mississauga - In loving memory of Gerard Hislop Gerard Hislop, aged 72, who passed away peacefully on July 8, surrounded by loved ones, after bravely battling leukemia.

Link

Shelley Ann Haennel Joynson, 70

July 18, 2024

Belleville - On July 13, 2024, Shelley Ann Haennel, 70, passed away peacefully at Hospice Prince Edward. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years. Donations in memory of Shelley can be received by the Canadian Cancer Society and Hospice Prince Edward.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorrie Jean Brant, 68

July 18, 2024

Deseronto - Peacefully with her family by her side on July 16, 2024, at the Belleville General Hospital in her 68th year. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Belleville General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob David, 62

July 18, 2024

Maynooth - At the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce James Dobratz, 66

July 18, 2024

North Bay - With heavy hearts, we announce that Bruce Dobratz peacefully passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Mattawa General Hospital on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 66 years. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Brian Irving, 61

July 18, 2024

Stayner - Neil was born a blue baby on July 8, 1963 at the hospital in Wadena Saskatchewan. Diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, doctors at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto predicted he would not live past the age of five. Neil didn’t get the memo. He lived to receive a life-saving valve replacement surgery at the Mayo Clinic when he was 21 and went on to marry twice, have five kids, farm for forty more years and live every day to the fullest. He was due to receive a whole new heart later this year when he died suddenly on Tuesday July 16, 2024, at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 61.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Leach, 28

July 18, 2024

Walkerton - A sweet and gentle soul who loved hockey, family gatherings, and time with friends, Joseph Robert Leach, 28, of Walkerton, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to PSC Partners Seeking a Cure Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverly Brouwer, 54

July 18, 2024

Waterdown - Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her husband and children, the Lord called to himself his child Bev Brouwer on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the age of 54. If desired, donations made to either Juravinski Cancer Center or VON Canada in memory of Bev would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paola Andrea Fuentes Espinosa, 31

July 18, 2024

Toronto - With a mezcla of deep sadness and gratitude we announce the passing of our new friend Paolita on July 16. Paolita was a brave woman, overflowing with love, affection, and generosity towards her family and loved ones. She had a deep passion for fitness and living a healthy life, along with remarkable discipline.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Mary “Marie” Donison, 63

July 18, 2024

Windsor - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Mary “Marie” Donison (nee Cuku). Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katrina “Katie” Ann Eldred, 48

July 18, 2024

Owen-Sound - Peacefully, with family by her side at Chapman House – Gray Bruce Hospice, Owen Sound on Monday, July 15, 2024, in her 48th year. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Drs, Nurses, Support Staff and Volunteers at the Chapman House Hospice for their compassionate care of our Katie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Douglas McNiven, 75

July 18, 2024

Beamsville - Michael Douglas McNiven, of Grimsby, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2024, at the age of 75. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be welcomed by West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Lachinette, 50

July 18, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Donna Lachinette announces her passing on July 15, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendra Whitfield Ellis, 46

July 18, 2024

Elmira - With broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Kendra Joy Whitfield Ellis on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Ivan Brock, 70

July 18, 2024

Stratford - Dennis Ivan Brock, age 70, of Stratford passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2024. Memorial donations in Dennis's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Alexandrine Lizotte, 62

July 18, 2024

Welland - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lorraine Lizotte (née Lavallée), at the Welland Hospital, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the age of 62, surrounded by her loving family. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Modafferi, 67

July 18, 2024

Maple - God called Joe peacefully on July 17th, 2024, at the age of 67. If so desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the oncology unit at Humber River Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia Margaret Cindy Cherry, 67

July 18, 2024

Mississauga - Passed away unexpectedly at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Stephen Mongraw, 43

July 18, 2024

Peterborough - Jason passed away suddenly on July 13, 2024, at the age of 43. In memory of Jason and in acknowledgement of his double lung transplant, donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be greatly appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Travis Bain, 43

July 18, 2024

Bradford - Travis unexpectedly passed away at home on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 43 years of age. In Travis' memory, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gloria Andrea Ortega, 37

July 18, 2024

Leamington - Passed away peacefully at Windsor Regional Hospital-Ouelette Campus, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claire Raffaele, 70

July 18, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Claire Raffaele was peacefully summoned to the realm of the angels that she so greatly admired on Friday, July 12, 2024. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks also go to the exceptional doctors and so many of the nurses who took care of her at the Cancer Clinic of Sault Area Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Haley Mae Porter, 21

July 18, 2024

Keswick - Passed away suddenly, as a result of taking her own life, on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 1:31 pm, at the age of 21 years.

Link

Lori Ann Cummings, 50

July 17, 2024

Bancroft - Lori Ann Cummings passed away suddenly at her residence on July 15, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Daryl Luxon, 54

July 17, 2024

Dundas - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ken Luxon at 54 years of age. A very special thank you to Aunt Issi for all she did for him at this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bob Desforges, 71

July 17, 2024

Woodstock - It is with broken hearts and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Desforges at the age of 71 on July 14, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Mary Horvat, 71

July 17, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Angela Mary Horvat on July 6, 2024, at the age of 71, following an acute illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Alberto Da Costa, 60

July 17, 2024

Cambridge - It is with profound sadness we announce the death of beloved Jose Alberto Festa Dacosta, born April 15th 1964 in Sao Miguel, who passed away suddenly at his residence at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rena Lavigne, 71

July 17, 2024

Sudbury - It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing in Sudbury on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 71 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SOS Children's Villages Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chester Froncz, 63

July 17, 2024

Cobourg - Chester passed away peacefully in Cobourg, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Church Cobourg or Parkinson's Canada would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert James Winstone, 40

July 17, 2024

Cobourg - Suddenly in Ottawa on Friday July 12th, 2024, in his 40th year. If desired donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Moore, 68

July 17, 2024

Metcalfe – Linda passed away suddenly at home on Thursday July 4, 2024, at the age of 68. If desired, donations made to COPD Canada [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Dramnitzke, 44

July 17, 2024

Wallaceburg - Lisa Rose Dramnitzke, aged 44, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Sarnia, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Patrick Nelson, 44

July 17, 2024

Collingwood - Shawn Patrick Nelson died suddenly at home on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 44 years. Remembrances of Shawn may be made to the Center for Addition and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Gordon Oliva, 37

July 17, 2024

Kitchener - Christopher Oliva passed away unexpectedly on July 12th at the age of 37. In lieu of flowers, Christopher would have appreciated expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Waterloo Wellington, an organization to which he felt deeply indebted.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe “Bigg Joe” Doucette, 63

July 17, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - With broken hearts we regret to announce the sudden passing of Joe at home on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas “Doug” Howard Yahiro, 66

July 17, 2024

Georgetown - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Doug on Tuesday, July 16th at the age of 66. In memory contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen “Kathy” Love, 69

July 17, 2024

Port Dover - Kathleen “Kathy” Love in her 70th year, passed away on July 14, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family at Norfolk General Hospital. For those wishing, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Center or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Ramey, 63

July 17, 2024

Waterford - It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Melanie at her home in Brantford on Saturday July 13, 2024, at the age of 63. Donations to Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation of Canada in place of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Benjamin Coopersmith, 74

July 17, 2024

Thornhill - It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Barry Benjamin Coopersmith, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. At age 74, he passed away peacefully at home in Whitby on July 16, 2024, surrounded by close family. This past year, he battled and conquered lung cancer. Throughout all his illnesses, he was a fighter who never gave up and stayed strong and positive no matter how demanding the challenges. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Charles H. Best Diabetes Center or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Edith Waboose, 49

July 17, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - In loving memory of Jennifer Waboose, who passed away at Erie Shores Hospice Residential Home in Leamington, Ontario, with her Uncle Cliff, Uncle Don and Aunt Cecilia, by her side, on Sunday July 14, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott McLeod

July 17, 2024

Lindsay - Scott McLeod entered into rest at Oak Ridges Hospice Port Perry Sunday, July 14, 2024. If desired, memorial donations to Oak Ridges Hospice Port Perry or Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Center may be made in Scott's memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Ernest Brunet, 60

July 17, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Brunet following a short but tough battle with liver cancer.

Link

Diane Lariviere, 70

July 17, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, surrounded by family at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 70.

Link

Yvonne Elizabeth Mitchell, 50

July 17, 2024

Orangeville - After a long and courageous battle with breast cancer, Yvonne Elizabeth Mitchell passed peacefully, with her loving family by her side, in her home in Inglewood on July 15, 2024, at the age of 50. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Link

Darlene Gauci, 59

July 17, 2024

Carleton Place - We are saddened to announce the passing of Darlene, after a 14-year journey with NETS cancer. Darlene slipped away in her sleep after a difficult decline over the past months. In her memory, please consider donating to CNETS Canada, to raise awareness of this disease.

Link

Researcher's note - Google AI search: "NETs are rare cancer s that develop in cells of the neuroendocrine system, which produces hormones that regulate various bodily functions. They can occur in various parts of the body, including the digestive system (GI tract), lungs, pancreas, and thyroid gland." So-called "turbo cancer s" are usually rare, but very aggressive and lethal cancer s, that have become more prevalent since 2021.

https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/10000-increase-in-cancers-following-covid-19-vaccines-as-doctors-and-scientists-worldwide-sound-the-alarm/

Neilson Kij Bolestridge, 70

July 17, 2024

Ottawa - Following his short yet mighty battle with leukemia, Neilson Bolestridge passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus on Saturday, July 13, 2024, with family by his side.

Link

Jennifer Natalie Marie Critchley, 50

July 17, 2024

Ottawa - Jennifer Natalie Marie Critchley, an extraordinary woman who battled cancer like a true champion for over two years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024, surrounded by her beloved family. Her final moments were a testament to her enduring spirit, as she remained funny, witty, and sarcastic until just hours before she took her last breath.

Link

Suzanne Marie Weir, 56

July 17, 2024

Napanee - Passed away peacefully after a very courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 15, 2024 at the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital, at the age of 56. Donations in her memory made to the Lennox and Addington Interval House or to Breast Cancer Canada would be appreciated by her family.

Link

Michael Aerhd Aird, 68

July 17, 2024

Toronto - On Saturday July 13th, 2024, at around 5:30 in the afternoon, as the rays of the late afternoon sun were slanting through his windows from the garden outside his hospital room, our brother Michael left us; peacefully, without pain, and with the same equanimity and courage with which he had fought the cancer that killed him.



Link

Jerzy Aleksander Wodnicki, 71

July 17, 2024

Toronto - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerzy Aleksander Wodnicki. In the last year of his life, he bravely battled with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Ken Deitner, 72

July 17, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 72, following complications from a stroke.

Link

Daryl Garth Conly, 70

July 16, 2024

Waterloo - It is with heavy hearts but happy memories that we announce the peaceful passing of Daryl Garth Conly on July 14th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Charity of Choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyndsay Rose Howell, 40

July 16, 2024

Brantford - Our lives and hearts were shattered with the sudden and tragic loss of our Lyndsay Rose Howell (Dereniowski), at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Louise Rawson, 71

July 16, 2024

Windsor - Wendy Louise Rawson passed away suddenly on July 14, 2024 at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Wayne Summerfield, 73

July 16, 2024

Ridgetown - John Wayne Summerfield passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Wayne's name are asked to please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Wayne Alan Phillips, 53

July 16, 2024

Port Perry - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Wayne Alan Phillips, age 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Shawn Derouin, 47

July 16, 2024

Cornwall - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a very loved companion, son, brother and friend, Christopher Shawn Derouin, on July 13, 2024 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported

Link

Daniel Leroux, 61

July 16, 2024

Cornwall - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Leroux on Friday July 12th at the Ottawa Heart Institute at the age of 61 years. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Corey Lloyd Churchill, 48

July 16, 2024

Cornwall - It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family announce the passing of Corey Churchill, 48, of Cornwall, on Thursday July 11, 2024. Corey worked as a Postal Service worker for many years.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall “Randy” Frederick VanderPloeg, 58

July 16, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Randy (Randall) Frederick VanderPloeg on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Teskey, 67

July 16, 2024

Leamington - It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Martin, surrounded by his loving family, on July 15, 2024, at 67 years of age. In memory of Martin, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Ann Taylor, 64

July 16, 2024

Niagara Falls - Passed away after a brief illness at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday July 15, 2024, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Hartwick, 40

July 16, 2024

Peterborough - Obituary not available.

Link

Andrew McCrindell, 29

July 16, 2024

London - It is with the deepest sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andrew McCrindell, who left us too soon on July 12, 2024, at the young age of 29. Though Andrew's time with us was tragically cut short, his memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Albert Bishop Swan, 70

July 16, 2024

Hamilton - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frederick Albert Bishop on July 14, 2024, at the Hamilton General Hospital. He peacefully slipped away after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Adam Joseph Arsenault, 43

July 16, 2024

Markham - Obituary not available.

Link

Michael Christie, 66

July 16, 2024

London - Peter Michael Christie passed away suddenly at home on July 13, 2024, in his 66th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen “Steve” Robinson Poole, 63

July 16, 2024

Woodstock - It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Stephen (Steve) Robinson Poole shares news of his passing on July 13th, 2024, at the age of 63 in his hometown of Woodstock, Ontario. If desired, memorial donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Joy Benedict Cook, 67

July 16, 2024

Cornwall - It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Karen Joy Benedict (née Cook) suddenly on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, in Akwesasne, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Laverty, 29

July 16, 2024

Stratford - Justin Curtis Laverty, age 29, of Stratford passed away suddenly on July 11, 2024. In 2019 Justin's mental health began to deteriorate and he was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith “Judie” Ann Havers, 75

July 16, 2024

London - We are deeply saddened to share the sudden passing of Judith (Judie) Ann Havers (née Barker) on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edna “Riya” Gomes, 24

July 16, 2024

Ajax - Edna Merlyn Gomes, affectionately known as Riya, of Ajax and Toronto, passed away on July 8th, 2024, at the young age of 24. Born in Bangladesh on May 31st, 2000, she was a light in the lives of all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ella Douglas, 74

July 16, 2024

Campbellford - Ella Douglas passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday July 13th, 2024 at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Evron Lisk, 72

July 16, 2024

Ottawa - Donna succumbed to a sudden health crisis while on vacation with friends, surrounded by people who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Micah Isaiah Edward Telford, 25

July 16, 2024

Ennismore - Passed away suddenly and peacefully in Peterborough on Sunday July 14, 2024, Micah Telford of Ennismore in his 25th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Joy Haninec, 59

July 16, 2024

Orillia - Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday July 14th, 2024, at the age of 59. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Fell, 32

July 16, 2024

Orillia - We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of Tyler Fell, aged 32. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to his son Harvey for his education and future needs or to CAMH (Centre for Addictions and Mental Health), which was very important to Tyler.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey Lewis Smith, 43

July 16, 2024

Fergus - Geoffrey Lewis Smith, 43, (Geoffy to his friends) left us far too soon. After a brief and unexpected illness, we said goodbye to Geoff on July 14, 2024, at University Hospital in London, Ontario. Donations may be made to London Guest Home or Brooksong Retreat & Cancer Support Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dianne Jackson, 70

July 16, 2024

Forest - It is with heavy hearts the family of Dianne Jackson announces her passing on July 14th, 2024, at the age of 70. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital – Acute Care or the London Regional Cancer Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ceegan Hunter, 26

July 16, 2024

Chatham - Ceegan Kody Hunter, age 26, of Chatham. Ceegan is now reunited with his best friend Gus. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Disco Campbell, 50

July 16, 2024

Huntsville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother, Dan Campbell, surrounded by his family at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammie DeLuca, 50

July 16, 2024

Oshawa - Sadly passed away after many hard fought, courageous battles with cancers and heart disease on July 12, 2024, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Tammie, in her 51st year, leaves behind her adored children Liam & Lily. Memorial Donations to “Oochigeas Cancer Camp” would be appreciated by the family.

Link

Kellie Lynn Barron

July 16, 2024

Toronto - With her family by her side our much-loved wife, mother and friend rested in eternal peace on Sunday July 14th, 2024. In her final stages of rest the community of family streaming into her room to be with her was proof of the impact and love she had and showed for those in her world.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Julio Bustos, 77

July 16, 2024

Windsor - Julio passed peacefully in his sleep from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Link

Celine Clermont, 64

July 16, 2024

Port Perry - A wonderful life cut short. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Marie “Celine” Clermont. She lost her battle with cancer early on Sunday morning July 14.

Link

Cyntheia Louise Thibodeau, 62

July 16, 2024

Ridgeway - It is with great sadness that the family announces Cindy's passing at home on Friday, July 12th, 2024, after a short battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Link

Diana Surprenant, 73

July 16, 2024

Carleton Place - Diana passed away July 12, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by those who loved her the most – never giving in, never giving up.

Link

Dennis Patrick Sowinski, 67

July 16, 2024

Haileybury - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Sowinski at the Temiskaming Hospital on Saturday July 13, 2024, from pancreatic and liver cancer. He was 67 years old.

Link

Paul David Jantzi, 72

July 16, 2024

Waterloo - After a brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis, David (Dave) passed, on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Innisfree House in Kitchener. He was 72. Donations to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Innisfree Hospice would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

Link

Mary Patricia Suzanne Hergott, 59

July 21, 2024

With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our sister, Mary Patricia Suzanne Hergott, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the age of 59. She recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her kidney transplant with brother Romy, who had provided her with a renewed life by donating one of his kidneys. She was forever grateful for this selfless act that created a unique sibling bond. In honour of the gift Mary Pat received, we ask each of you to please consider becoming an organ donor if you can.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Ross Ireland, 63

July 20, 2024



Richard AKA “Dirk Diggler” of Oneida Nation passed away suddenly at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Friday, July 19th, 2024, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claudia Buta, 50

July 20, 2024

Claudia was a caring wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left this world surrounded by her loving family on July 17, 2024, at age 50. She was born in Curtea de Argeș, Romania, and in 2001 came to Canada with her husband Andrei and her beautiful daughter Andreea. In Canada she found joy in caring for others, discovering her true calling working as a PSW in a retirement home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Breanna "Bre" Broadfoot, 17

July 18, 2024

Suddenly and tragically on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Breanna "Bre" Broadfoot of London, in her 18th year. She was a friend to all. Bre will continue to live and grow into the biggest and most colorful flower of the bunch. Those wishing to donate in memory of Bre, are asked to consider Victim Services of Middlesex County.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dyllon Elvis Weinstein, 18

July 15, 2024

Dyllon Elvis Weinstein, age 18, was a beloved friend, son and sibling. He was known for his kindness and gentle spirit. Despite all the hardships he endured, he always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone in need.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Janice Charlotte Hansis (nee MacKenzie), 71

July 15, 2024

Passed after a difficult and courageous battle with cancer at Juravinski Hospital on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 71. Janice will be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends.

Link

Barbara Ann Linder, 68

July 14, 2024

Barb passed away peacefully after a very brief illness with her family by her side on July 11, 2024, at Victoria Hospital, London. Barb will be deeply missed by Edward, her loving husband of almost 42 years; her daughter Alison; and her granddaughter Charlotte (Charlie).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathon Solomon Kilabuk, 47

July 5, 2024

It is with sadness that we share of the passing of our loved one, Jonathon Kilabuk, who left this world suddenly on Wednesday, July 3rd in Ottawa, at the age of 47. Jonathon was a hard worker and fiercely devoted to those he loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Micah Peter Hendrick Buma, 4 months

July 3, 2024

Suddenly passed away at home on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Micah Buma, age 4 months, dearly loved son of Sarah and Joel Buma and little brother to Ezra.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Thomas Lowe, 58

July 1, 2024

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from heart complications at the age of 58. Robert was a jokester and fun-loving guy. He loved to go on camping and canoe adventures with his best friend, Jeremy Megit; being on the water in their new canoe and waking up camped out on a shore line. He was a big guy with a big personality and always had a smile on his face when he saw you. He will be missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 54 “died suddenly”:

Donna Richmond, 59

July 21, 2024

After a courageous struggle, it is with great sadness that we announce the death of our sweet Donna, surrounded by her family in Montreal, on July 19, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wislène Hyacinthe, 54

July 21, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Wislène Hyacinthe, which occurred on July 11, 2024, at the age of 54. (Longueuil, Québec)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Maria Rosaria Papandrea, 59

July 21, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of Angela Maria Rosaria Papandrea on Friday July 19, 2024. at the age of 59 after resolutely battling cancer.

Link

Karl Gauthier, 61

July 20, 2024

On July 18, 2024, Mr. Karl Gauthier, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the Chicoutimi Hospital at the age of 61 years and 3 months. A thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the staff at the Chicoutimi hospital for the good care given to Karl. For those who wish, please send a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dino Filiatrault, 55

July 20, 2024

In Saint-Jérôme, on Thursday July 18, 2024, at the age of 55, passed away Mr. Dino Filiatrault

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roxanne Bouffard, 31

July 20, 2024

On Friday June 28, 2024, at the age of 31, passed away Roxanne Bouffard of Châteauguay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Schaer, 52

July 20, 2024

In Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois, on July 15, 2024, at the age of 52, Mr. Patrick Schaer died suddenly,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Fournier, 53

July 20, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Tony Fournier, who died at the Rimouski Hospital Center on July 17, 2024, at the age of 53 years and 4 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphan Beaulieu, 53

July 19, 2024

On July 19, 2024, at the age of 53, Mr. Stéphan Beaulieu of St-Charles-Borromée died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rouaida Naddaf, 73

July 19, 2024

In Montreal, on July 19, 2024, at the age of 73, passed away Madame Rouaida Naddaf. The family would like to thank the staff of the University of Montreal Hospital Center (CHUM) for their support and the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the CHUM Foundation for Hepatology Research would be appreciated. (Hepatology is a medical specialty that involves the study, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases affecting the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree, and pancreas.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Quirion, 72

July 19, 2024

Diane Quirion, aged 72, died peacefully with her family by her side at the Haut-Richelieu Hospital on July 10, 2024. In lieu of flowers and according to Diane's wishes, donations in her memory can be made to: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS Quebec) or Transplant Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roxane Lapointe-Petit, 46

July 19, 2024

In Fleurimont, on July 15, 2024, at the age of 46, passed away Mrs. Roxane Lapointe-Petit, residing in Brighman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manon Paradis, 57

July 19, 2024

At her home, on July 11, 2024, at the age of 57, passed away suddenly Mrs. Manon Paradis

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Turcotte-Lauzier, 38

July 19, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. Alex Turcotte-Lauzier, who died on July 17, 2024, at the age of 38 years and 10 months, at his home. He lived in Val-Brillant. The members of the family would like to express all their gratitude to Dr. Mélanie Blanchette, nurse Suzanne-Nathalie Marquis as well as the oncology staff at the Amqui hospital center,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pimickwapin Richard Penosway, 29

July 18, 2024

Died at the Val-d'Or hospital on July 12, 2024, at the age of 29, Mr. Pimickwapin Richard Penosway.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Bédard, 60

July 18, 2024

At the CHU Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, on July 9, 2024, at the age of 60, died Mr. Martin Bédard. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Dallaire, 38

July 18, 2024

In La Vallée des Roseaux in Baie-Comeau, on July 14, 2024, at the age of 38, passed away Mr. Martin Dallaire. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to: The Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Pierre Lord, 75

July 18, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Marie-Pierre Lord, which occurred on July 16, 2024, at the age of 75 following a rare and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Légaré, 58

July 18, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Jean Légaré, which occurred on July 15, 2024 at the age of 58. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alicya Chamsi, 18

July 18, 2024

From Blainville on July 17, 2024, at the age of 18, passed away Miss Alicya Chamsi.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raúl Alfredo Marín García, 42

July 18, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Raúl Alfredo Marín García in Laval on July 10, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madeleine Coutu, 71

July 18, 2024

Suddenly at her home in St-Sévère, on July 5, 2024, Mrs. Madeleine Coutu, wife of Mr. Claude Ricard, died at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Léveillé, 61

July 18, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Claude Léveillé, which occurred on July 14, 2024, at the age of 61. The family would like to thank the HMR oncology care team, the CLSC Mercier-Est and the Palliative Care Society of Greater Montreal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josée Rouillard, 50

July 18, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec on July 16, 2024, at the age of 50, Josée Rouillard. The family would like to thank the entire care team at the cancer center and the palliative care unit of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec for their attention

No cause of death reported.

Link

Réjean Gauthier, 73

July 18, 2024

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Réjean Gauthier, which occurred on July 12, 2024, at the age of 73, at the Gatineau Hospital, following cancer of the pancreas.

Link

Christine Fillion, 61

July 18, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Christine Fillion on July 12, 2024, at the age of 61. The family would like to thank the staff of the Gatineau Cancer Center and the Le Monarque Residence for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Fortin, 53

July 17, 2024

In Saint-Luc-de-Bellechasse, on Friday July 12, 2024, Mr. Denis Fortin died at the age of 53. He lived in Lac-Etchemin. A special thank you to the person who found him and to the rescuers for the support provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Boivin, 47

July 17, 2024

Mr. André Boivin, residing in Chibougamau and formerly of Saint-Félicien, died in Chibougamau on July 13, 2024, at the age of 47 years and 8 months. Those who wish can make a donation to the Suicide Prevention Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Alain Sainton, 30

July 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Alain Sainton (Saguenay, Québec), he left us on July 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-François Côté, 46

July 17, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jean-François, surrounded by the love of his loved ones, on July 12 at the age of 46, at Maison Michel -Sarrazin. The family would like to sincerely thank all those who treated and accompanied Jean-François in his courageous battle, whether in medicine or oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Masse, 44

July 17, 2024

The family of David Massé regrets to announce his death on Sunday July 14, 2024, in Montreal at the age of 44. The family thanks the staff of the oncology and palliative care services at the Jewish General Hospital for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Cardinal, 55

July 17, 2024

Bobby Cardinal left us on July 12, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Jean-Noël Beauchamp, 71

July 16, 2024

Suddenly, on July 14, 2024, at the age of 71, Mr. Jean-Noël Beauchamp, husband of Mrs. Francine Primeau, died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Gauthier, 46

July 16, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Mélanie Gauthier, which occurred on July 11, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Ciampini, 75

July 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Christine Ciampini (nee Maria Grazia Cristina Impellezzeri), on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the age of 76.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benoît Morasse, 48

July 16, 2024

At his home, on July 10, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Benoît Morasse.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dejan Janjic, 35

July 16, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Dejan Janjic, , who left us unexpectedly at the age of 35. Dejan's departure has created an irreparable void in the hearts of his family and friends. The most heartbreaking part of Dejan's untimely departure is that he leaves behind his beloved Lara, the love of his life, and their twins, who are due in the coming September. Dejan was looking forward to becoming a father and embracing this new chapter of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Projean, 41

July 16, 2024

At Maison Aline-Chrétien in Shawinigan, on July 14, 2024, died at the age of 41 years and 9 months, Mr. Simon Projean.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaël Chiasson, 38

July 16, 2024

We would like to announce the death of Mr. Jaël Chiasson, which occurred on July 13, 2024, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Gavin Durrant, 75

July 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Gavin Durrant, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Bruce departed this world on July 11, 2024, at the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke.

Link

Suzanne Denis, 67

July 16, 2024

In Kirkland, on July 12, 2024, at the age of 67, passed away Madame Suzanne Denis. The family would like to thank the staff of the Teresa-Dellar Palliative Care Residence, the Nova Organization as well as the staff of the oncology department at Lakeshore Hospital for their support and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benoit Malo, 62

July 15, 2024

At his home in St-Félix-de-Valois, surrounded by his family, on July 12, 2024, Mr. Benoit Malo died at the age of 62. The family would like to thank the entire home care team from the CLSC St-Jean-de-Matha for the good care provided. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to ALS Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Fournier, 53

July 15, 2024

Rouyn-Noranda - Died at Maison de l'envol on July 11, 2024, at the age of 53, Mr. Larry Fournier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Doyon, 62

July 15, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Denis Doyon, which occurred suddenly on July 5, 2024, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Cloutier, 68

July 15, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Michel Cloutier on July 8, 2024, at the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval, he was 68 years old. In memory of Mr. Cloutier and as a gesture of sympathy, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Mont-Laurier Hospital Center Foundation or for research into pulmonary fibrosis. Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. There are five main categories of pulmonary fibrosis that have identifiable causes. They are: Drug-induced, Radiation-induced, Environmental, Autoimmune, and Occupational.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Turpin, 62

July 15, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Diane Turpin on July 8, 2024, at the age of 62. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Morse, 53

July 15, 2024

Suddenly at the CHUS Fleurimont, on July 11, 2024, Mr. Michel Morse passed away at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keven Boulet-Thibault, 35

July 15, 2024

At Montmagny Hospital, on July 9, 2024, at the age of 35 years and 10 months, Mr. Keven Boulet-Thibault died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Dryden, 60

July 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that the Dryden family announces the sudden passing of Timothy (Timmy) Dryden.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chantal Foy, 63

July 15, 2024

At the House of Colors of the Wind in Thetford Mines, passed away on July 14, 2024, at the age of 63, Mrs. Chantal Foy. A very special thank you to the staff at Maison les Couleurs du Vent, to Karelle from CLSC home care, and to the oncology staff at Thetford hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pénélope Côté, 45

July 15, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the premature death of Pénélope Côté on June 21, 2024 at the age of 45. We would like to thank the CHUM oncology team; Christine, Laura and Dr. Terret-Hans of home care at the CLSC de Vaudreuil-Dorion and the Palliative Care Home of Vaudreuil-Soulanges. In lieu of flowers, donations for research to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacinthe Mantas, 49

July 15, 2024

It is with deep sadness that I share with you the death of my partner, Jacinthe Mantas. Jacinthe fought a hard battle with an aggressive cancer for several years.

Link

Sonia Tremblay, 53

July 15, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on July 8, 2024, at the age of 53, Mrs. Sonia Tremblay died. The family would like to thank the team at the CLSC de Ste-Marie de Beauce, as well as the team from the Jonathan support group. Fondation québécoise du cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dindo Hosana Cornelio, 52

July 15, 2024

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dindo Hosana Cornelio, who peacefully departed on July 12, 2024, at the age of 52. Dindo courageously underwent thrice-weekly dialysis for a year and a half and with the complication of intraventricular hemorrhage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

20 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Jayden Gray, 17

July 22, 2024

Jayden Gray, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the age of 17 years. Jayden’s obituary is being finalized which will be posted here in the next few days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corey Ben Kovach, 39

July 20, 2024

Corey was a man of strength, kindness, and unwavering love for his family and friends. His presence brought light and warmth to everyone he encountered. Corey’s infectious smile and laughter could light up any room, and his compassionate heart touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Corey will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love and kindness will continue to live on in our hearts forever. God has called you home and we know you are safe in his arms.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Calliou, 31

July 21, 2024

Christopher Brandon Calliou, age 31, passed away on June 20, 2024, at the Hinton General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with MPNST Lung Cancer.

Link

Charles Donald Bauer, 39

July 19, 2024

It is with great sadness that the Bauer Family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved Charles Donald Bauer, at the family farm near Bluffton, Alberta, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 39 years. Charles was always about the adventure. He loved to spend time with the people he cared about; discovering the backcountry, and encouraging all kinds of shenanigans along the way.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren McDowell, 43

July 19, 2024

Darren McDowell passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 43 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children. He was a young man that had so much promise and opportunity ahead of him when he was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 18 years. From that point on he made the very best effort that he could but had many struggles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Catherine (Harty) Straub, 62

July 19, 2024

Shirley Catherine Straub (nee Harty) of Medicine Hat, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on July 16, 2024, at the age of 62 years. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at St Joesph's Home, Medicine Hat Home Care and Margery E. Yuill Cancer Centre.

Link

Lana Patricia Beisal, 65

July 18, 2024

Lana Patricia Beisal, beloved wife of John Fournie of Bentley passed away peacefully at the Red Deer Regional Hospital, after a short by courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

Link

Mathios Arkangelo, 28

July 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mathios Arkangelo announce his passing on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susana Thiessen Martens, 36

July 17, 2024

Susana Thiessen Martens, passed away in Taber on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terri-Lynne McGilvery, 37

July 17, 2024

On July 13, 2024, Terri-Lynne Sam McGilvery of Saddle Lake, Alberta passed away at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Vincent Bailey, 39

July 17, 2024

It is with sadness to inform you that on July 15, 2024, Tyler Vincent Bailey passed away suddenly at the age of 39. Tyler was a very respectful and thoughtful person; he would always be there for anyone if they needed him. When he was a child Tyler created a group of friends and they were still there for each other until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Taylor, 29

July 17, 2024

It is with complete devastation and broken hearts that the family of the late Steven George David Taylor announce his sudden passing on Sunday, July 14th, 2024, at the tender age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chad J. Dumont, 43

July 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Chad J. Dumont, who left us on July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Anthony Leonardo Bico, 31

July 17, 2024

Ralph Bico, beloved son of Adeline and Raul, passed away on July 15, 2024 at the age of 31. Ralph was known for his hard work and determination, starting his career at a young age working in his family’s bakery.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mrs. Geraldine Beatrice Smoliak, 68

July 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Geraldine “Gerry” Smoliak of Calgary, AB, announce her passing at home peacefully surrounded by her children, niece and close friend after a long courageous battle with an end stage terminal illness on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shari MacArthur

July 17, 2024

Shari MacArthur, a longtime resident of the Crowsnest Pass, AB, passed away peacefully on July 7th,2024, at the Crowsnest Pass Health Care Centre 6 days after receiving a diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.



Link

Noelle Winter, 61

July 15, 2024

Noelle Winter, 61, of Edmonton, Alberta, passed away on July 13, 2024, after a long battle with health issues. She was surrounded by family and friends in her last days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Healey, 44

July 16, 2024

Sarah Healey, beloved wife of Richard “Rick” Healey, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne John Foley, 61

July 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mr. Wayne “Weiner” John Foley of Edwand, Alberta, announce, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, his passing on July 13, 2024, at the age of 61 years.

Link

Reported on July 13:

Nancy Jean Burton, 53

July 13, 2024

Nancy Jean Burton, age 53, lost her two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer and passed away at Dulcina Hospice, Covenant Care on Thursday, July 11th, 2024. Her independent, feisty and active spirit will be greatly missed.

Link

Reported on July 8:

Sandra Corcoran-Ward, 57

July 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Sandra “Sandy” Corcoran-Ward, aged 57 years, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

In British Columbia, eight “died suddenly”:

Jay Ryan Haus, 42

July 20, 2024

Jay Ryan Haus passed away on July 15, 2024 in Victoria, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Tindley, 72

July 19, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our husband, father, and brother, Stephen Tindley on Saturday, July 13, 2024, aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Bailey, 68

July 19, 2024

In 2021, Margaret was diagnosed with cancer and was operated on. In 2023, she developed cancer and was diagnosed with blockages in her blood that restricted her blood flow. Margaret passed away on July 11, 2024, in the Penticton Regional Hospital, BC.

Link

Tina Marie Sagar-Ear, 50/51

July 19, 2024

After a courageous battle with cancer, the strain became more than we could bare.

Link

Christopher John Martin Elson, 47

July 18, 2024

Christopher John Martin Elson, 47, of Port Hardy, BC, passed away suddenly on June 29, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Morgan Blake Johnson, 27

July 18, 2024

Morgan was born in Revelstoke on April 10, 1997, and passed away July 7, 2024. His departure comes as a great shock and a deep wound, felt gravely by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John David Nicholson, 27

July 18, 2024

Broken-hearted, we announce the passing of our beloved John David Nicholson on July 14, 2024. John battled Bipolar Affective Disorder II. Though it ultimately claimed his life, he was much more – vibrant, strong, personable, smart, and caring,

Link

Jodie Heaven, 53

July 17, 2024

With great sadness we announce the passing of Jodie Louese Jones (Heaven) on July 2, 2024 at the age of 53 after a prolonged illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurie Walsh, 62

July 16, 2024

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Laurene (Laurie) Walsh, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Laurie succumbed to her fierce battle with cancer, passing away peacefully, with family by her side, on July 7, in Nelson, BC, taken away from us far too soon.

Link

Lise Julie Berube, 42

July 16, 2024

Lise died peacefully at home at the age of 42. Lise firmly believed that when you die from cancer, it does not mean that you lose to cancer; she believed that you beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live.

Link

Brady Robert Tardif, 25

July 15, 2024

Brady Robert Tardif, beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on July 9, 2024, in Invermere, BC, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

18 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Shelley Lee Wellar

July 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shelley on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in palliative care at the Pasqua Hospital. “I was devastated to receive a diagnosis of stage three bowel cancer in 2023. I had a right hemicolectomy (bowel surgery) June 12, 2023, followed by 9 months of chemotherapy. The chemotherapy did not stop the progression of this awful disease and I now have a prognosis of a few months.”

No age reported.

Link

Wayne Worth, 66

July 20, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Wayne Worth on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tonya Eleta Tobobondung, 46

July 19, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Tonya on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Born on August 28, 1977, Tonya was a beacon of kindness and generosity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Desiree Dawn Alexis Braconnier, 25

July 19, 2024

Desiree beloved fiancée of Jordan Popien passed away at home in the RM of Rosedale, Manitoba on July 13, 2024, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John “Johnny” Fehr, 64

July 19, 2024

Softly and tenderly, Jesus called Johnny home on Thursday, July 11, 2024, with his family by his side. After Johnny suffered several strokes and his wife Heather's early onset of Alzheimer's, they retired to Steinbach. When Heather was moved to Bethesda Place, he faithfully spent the last years diligently helping with her care. After Heather's passing, on February 26, 2024, life changed abruptly. Johnny was diagnosed with cancer.

Link

Randy Chaye, 57

July 19, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our fearless father, Randy Michael Chaye, at the young age of 57 on July 10, 2024 at 3:10 pm. Randy's family would like to send a heartfelt THANK YOU to the Doctors and Nursing staff at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre-Surgical Ward and the Cancer Care MB team.

Link

Sharon Ginter, 66

July 18, 2024

Sharon Ginter, age 66 years, of Steinbach Manitoba, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Joan Meade, 39

July 18, 2024

Jamie Joan Meade, April 15, 1985 - July 7, 2024, 39 years old. Jamie will always live through the gift she gave us, showing us how to have the heart of a wildflower.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Emily Florence Spence, 31

July 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving person Michelle Emily Florence Spence on July 4,2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Murray Larson, 73

July 18, 2024

It is with great sadness and much love that the family announces the passing of our beloved husband and father, Brian Murray Larson, on July 13, 2024, at Riverview Health Center at the age of 73 after a valiant fight with cancer.

Link

Curtis Derkach, 64

July 18, 2024

With heavy hearts and a 3-year battle with cancer, we announce that Curtis Derkach passed away on July 12, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at St. Boniface hospital at the age of 64.

Link

Shauna Elizabeth (Bencze) O'Hanley, 59

July 17, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Shauna at her cabin at Chelsey’s Resort in Petersfield, Manitoba. Our family want to share a heartfelt thank you to Nikki Kehler and Sandra Peruse for helping direct first responders to mom and their attempts to help Brady through this devastating time. We want to express our deepest gratitude towards the paramedic team; Tom Morrison, Rudy Spack, Amber Gladue for administering CPR and all their efforts to save mom’s life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Lou Chisholm, 61

July 17, 2024

It is with deep regret and sadness we announce the passing of Cindy Chisholm on July 11th, 2024, who fought a brave and courageous, but short battle with cancer.

Link

Barbara Vaughn Maksymic, 73

July 17, 2024

It is with sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Vaughn Maksymic on July 10, 2024. Barbara was born on December 16, 1950, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on July 10, 2024, in the same city, surrounded by her loving family.

Barb’s battle with cancer was brief, but her strength and resilience were unwavering.

Link

Nancy Parisian, 64

July 16, 2024

Nancy Parisien, beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2024, due to complications following a short hospital stay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Martha Marie Nepinak, 37

July 15, 2024

Jennifer Nepinak of Camperville, Manitoba passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Horbas, 70

July 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Dennis Steven Horbas on July 2, 2024, at his home with his dog Sonny by his side, aged 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Marie Cameron, 39

July 15, 2024

The memory of Tina Marie Cameron, who passed away on July 6, 2024, at the age of 39 years, will forever remain in the hearts of her children, family, and friends who were touched by her presence in their lives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In New Brunswick, 27 “died suddenly”:

Gordon Harry Maxwell, 72

July 22, 2024

Saint John - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Harry Maxwell on July 20, 2024, at home, surrounded by his loving family. For those who wish, donations in Gordie's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick or the ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Mark Philip Dawe, 42

July 21, 2024

Kennebecasis Valley - It is with heartfelt sorrow, the family of Mark Philip Dawe, husband of More (Yang) Dawe, announce his passing on Friday July 19, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Donations in memory of Mark an be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Saint John Regional Hospital, or to a local charity of one's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Andrew Leslie Graham, 61

July 21, 2024

Fredericton - It is with sadness that the family of Andrew Leslie Graham announces his peaceful passing, surrounded by family, on July 19, 2024, following a long and courageous fight with cancer.

Link

John Campbell Sutherland Sinclair, 61

July 20, 2024

Fredericton - It is with immense sorrow that the family of John Campbell Sutherland Sinclair announce his sudden passing in Fredericton, NB, on July 15, 2024. For those who wish to make a memorial donation in John's memory, the family have suggested Heart & Stroke Foundation of New Brunswick or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Robert S. Ames, 72

July 20, 2024

St. Stephen - Suddenly at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Robert S. Ames passed on Friday, July 19, 2024. For those who wish, remembrances to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Brockway Union Cemetery would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Donald “John” Wooden, 69

July 20, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald “John” Wooden on July 18th 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital at the age of 68. Donations in John's memory may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Roger Bouchard, 60

July 20, 2024

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on July 19, 2024, at the age of 60 years and 11 months, died Mr. Roger Bouchard. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed through a donation to the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation for the oncology department.

No cause of death reported

Link

Stephen Allen Hachey, 68

July 20, 2024

Saint John - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Stephen, which occurred on July 18, 2024. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Pro Kids Sports would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

James David Walker, 40

July 19, 2024

Chipman - Our hearts are broken that we must announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son James David Walker on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, after a short-term illness of heart disease.

No cause of death reported

Link

Robert “Bobby” Taylor, 71

July 19, 2024

Oromocto - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robert “Bobby” Taylor announce his passing on January 31, 2024 in Edmonton, AB. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Harry Joseph Maher, 63

July 19, 2024

Miramichi - Harry Joseph Maher of Miramichi passed away peacefully at his home on January 6, 2024. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the 3rd floor staff at the oncology clinic for their wonderful care of Harry at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Link

Keith Ward Barton, 75

July 19, 2024

Minto - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Keith Ward Barton announce his passing on Thursday, July 18th, 2024, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, NB. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations made to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Gary “Nick” Nickolaj Vincent, 41

July 19, 2024

Saint John - With broken hearts we said our final goodbyes to our beloved Nickolaj, lovingly known to many as Nick. He passed peacefully at 5:45 pm, July 16, 2024, lovingly surrounded by his wife and siblings at Saint John Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Link

Dean Michael Ronald Linton, 32

July 18, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Dean Michael Ronald Linton (DJ) which occurred on July 16, 2024. Dean always had a smile on his face and loved to laugh. Dean had a passion for working on cars, and his mom was everything to him.

No cause of death reported

Link

George Robert Williams, 72

July 18, 2024

Fredericton - With great sadness, the family of George Robert Williams, husband of Lena “Nellie” (Kelly) Williams of Fredericton, NB, announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Link

Barry Hickey, 74

July 18, 2024

Black Point - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barry Irvin Peter Hickey, 74, of Jacquet River, NB peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Dianna Pegg, 66

July 18, 2024

Norton - It is with broken hearts the family of Dianna Lynn Pegg announce her passing at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 66. Donations in memory of Dianna may be made to the Diabetes Association and SPCA or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

James Stephen Hachey, 64

July 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we, the family of James Stephen Hachey, of Miramichi, NB, announce his passing on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 64, at the Miramichi Regional Hospital. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor's choice, would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joan Shirley Smith, 72

July 18, 2024

Fredericton - The passing of Joan Shirley Smith of Saint John, NB, occurred on Monday, July 8, 2024 at Shannex – Cohen Hall. For those who wish, remembrances may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Leo Thomas Hartt, 43

July 18, 2024

Fredericton - It is with a broken heart that the family of Leo Thomas Hartt announces his passing. Leo was a fitness enthusiast who enjoyed running, biking and rowing.

No cause of death reported

Link

Paulette Mary Toole, 73

July 17, 2024

Moncton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paulette Toole, 73, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Moncton Hospital. Paulette fought a courageous battle with serious illness for many years in a sacrificial attempt to remain by our side. Donations in memory of Paulette can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Luke A. J. LaPierre, 23

July 16, 2024

Saint John - It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Luke Anthony James LaPierre, which occurred on Sunday, July 14th, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations in memory of Luke may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, SPCA-Animal Rescue or to the charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Colette McCormick, 68

July 16, 2024

Plaster Rock - Following a lengthy illness, Colette Reta McCormick of Centreville, NB, passed away peacefully at the Upper River Valley Hospital on July 14, 2024. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Mama Bear Cancer Fund would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Stephen Leach, 72

July 16, 2024

Saint John - Mr. Leach, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to the Saint John Regional Hospital Oncology Department.

No cause of death reported

Link

David Lawrence Hanson, 42

July 16, 2024

Saint John - It is with broken hearts and sadness that the family of David Lawrence Hanson announce his passing which occurred, Sunday July 14, 2024 at the Saint John Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations in David's memory can be made to the Diabetes Association, Kidney Foundation or to the SPCA.

No cause of death reported

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 15 “died suddenly”:

Owen Benoit, 45

July 21, 2024

Owen Benoit, age 45 years. Passed away in the presence of his loving family on July 21, 2024 at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Owens memory to the Canadian Cancer Association or to a charity of one’s choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Hodge, 59

July 19, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late William Hodge of Lord`s Cove announces his passing. William passed away suddenly at his home on July 18, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Houston Johnson, 64

July 19, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late William Houston Johnson announce his sudden passing on Sunday July 14th, 2024, at his home at the age of 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Norma Diane House, 70

July 19, 2024

The family of Norma Diane House (nee Hutchings) of Corner Brook are saddened to announce her passing after a courageous battle with cancer on May 24, 2024, at the age of 70. Norma passed away peacefully with her family by her side, just the way she wanted it.

Link

Craig Vincent Walsh, 59

July 18, 2024

It is with much love and profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Craig Vincent Walsh of Grand Falls-Windsor on the morning of July 16th, 2024, at the young age of 59 years, after a brief struggle with cancer.

Link

Gary Hynes, 60

July 18, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late Gary Hynes of Marystown, NL, announces his passing. Gary passed away at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre on July 17, 2024 at the age of 60. Many evenings he could be found at the softball field and throughout his life was sought after by many teams from all over the province wanting him to be a part of their team. After being diagnosed with cancer in July of 2022, Gary never let his illness slow him down or stop him from doing the things he loved. He courageously fought to the end.

Link

Debbie Diane Templeman, 53

July 16, 2024

Passed suddenly away in the presence of loved ones at the Carbonear General Hospital on July 15, 2024, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aubrey Bemister, 60

July 16, 2024

It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our father, Aubrey Bemister. He fought a courageous battle with cancer, but unfortunately on July 14, 2024, passed at the age of 60, surrounded by the love of his family at the Health Sciences Centre.

Link

Howard George Green, 63

July 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Howard George Green announce his untimely passing on December 23, 2023, after a short battle with Leukemia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan Leonard Clarence Bragg, 33

July 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family of Evan Leonard Clarence Bragg announce his sudden passing on July 7, 2024, at the age of 33 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cyril Wheeler, 63

July 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Cyril Wheeler aged 63 years formerly of Summerford announce his unexpected passing at the James Paton Memorial Hospital, Gander, NL, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Francis Poole, 52

July 11, 2024

Craig Francis – Passed away suddenly in the presence of family on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Myles, 48

July 10, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Diane Myles of Paradise, formerly of Marystown, announce her sudden passing on July 7, 2024, at the age of 48. Diane would tell anyone that the greatest accomplishment of her life was raising her cherished son, Matthew, who was the light of her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard (Rick) Hickey, 66

July 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we share the peaceful but sudden passing of Richard (Rick) Hickey, at the age of 66, on July 5, 2024, with his faithful companion, his dog, Sofie, at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

20 “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Jennifer Jane Gaudet, 50

July 22, 2024

Meteghan - Donations in memory of Jennifer may be made to Jacky Comeau & Friends Cancer Help Fund Association.

No cause of death reported

Link

John Joseph Ross, 74

July 22, 2024

Sydney - It is with broken hearts that we, the family, announce the passing of our dearly beloved John Joseph Ross. John passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Sydney.

No cause of death reported

Link

Douglas “Doug” Wade Lemmon, 48

July 22, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Douglas “Doug” Wade Lemmon, 48, of Bible Hill on July 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, the Hematology Department in QEII VG, with special attention to Shannon Greek who was the guiding light in his short six- month battle with leukemia.

Link

Thomas "Tommy" Martin Young, 72

July 19, 2024

Sydney - It is with heavy hearts that we, the family announce the sudden passing of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Thomas 'Tommy' Martin Young.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lorena Marlene Blaxland, 68

July 19, 2024

Summerville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lorena, who passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lainey Susan Rehburg, infant

July 19, 2024

Dartmouth - May 27, 2024, July 17, 2024. It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful girl, Lainey Susan Rehburg. Our time with Lainey would not have been as long, as joyous or even possible without the excellent medical care she received in both Halifax and Toronto.

No cause of death reported

Link

Ernlie Allan Publicover, 65

July 19, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - Ernlie Allan, age 65 of Cole Harbour, passed away suddenly July 11, 2024, in QEII, VG Site (Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre teaching hospital).

No cause of death reported

Link

Perrine Rose Rozee, 57

July 19, 2024

Coldbrook - Perrine Rose Rozee suddenly passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Perrine may be made to the Labatt Cardio Center at the Hospital for Sick Kids in Toronto, The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a special charity that is close to the family/s heart.

No cause of death reported

Link

Julie Ann Fulton, 65

July 19, 2024

New Glasgow - Julie Ann Fulton, 64, Egerton, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit, New Glasgow. Donations may be made in Julie's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of choice.

No cause of death reported

Link

Meredith Megan Brison-Brown, 41

July 19, 2024

Summerville - Our darling, one-of-a-kind Meredith passed away Monday July 15, 2024 at home. Meredith achieved in 40 years what most people achieve in a lifetime. Extremely intelligent, a gifted researcher and writer, she was a fierce advocate giving voice to her causes: wildlife rehabilitation, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and new approaches in the care of the autistic. Donations in memory may be made to Hope for Wildlife, Autism Nova Scotia, or the Heart and Stroke Fund.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joanna Dale Hennigar, 70

July 18, 2024

Barrington - Joanna Dale (nee Buchanan) Hennigar, 70, passed away suddenly on July 14th, 2024, at home, with her loving husband by her side.

No cause of death reported

Link

Cheryl Ferne Smith, 68

July 18, 2024

Barrington - Cheryl Ferne, 68, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2024, with her family by her side in Yarmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported

Link

Robert Lewis Muir, 64

July 18, 2024

Truro - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Lewis Muir, on July 9, 2024, after a brief and difficult battle with cancer.

Link

Ruth Marie Gillis, 56

July 18, 2024

Antigonish - My name is Ruth Gillis, and I died of cancer at the age of 55 ...



No cause of death reported

Link

Debra Lynn “Debbie” Coady, 66

July 18, 2024

Halifax - Lynn Coady, 66, of Lakeside, passed away on July 8, 2024, at the QEII, New Halifax Infirmary, Halifax. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joyce Marie Brown, 72

July 18, 2024

Sydney Mines - Our hearts are filled with great sadness to announce the peaceful passing of our precious mother, Joyce (Marie) Brown, on July 15, 2024, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend at the age of 71. Mom fought an undefeatable fight with Alzheimer's for the last number of years, and finally, she is home in heaven with her Savior.

Link

Colleen Marie Croucher, 52

July 16, 2024

Beaver Bank - Colleen Marie Croucher, 52, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 14, 2024. In lieu of flower donations can be made to Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, Diabetes Canada and/or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Donald "Donnie" Comeau, 66

July 16, 2024

Meteghan - Donald “Donnie” Comeau, age 66, of Saulnierville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Yarmouth Regional Hospital. Donations in Donnie's memory may be made to Jacky Comeau & Friends Cancer Help Fund Association.

No cause of death reported

Link

Dianne MacMullin, 73

July 16, 2024

Sydney - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christine Dianne MacMullin on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Hospice Cape Breton. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Palliative Care Society of Cape Breton County or the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jaime William Tufts, 62

July 16, 2024

Lower Sackville - Jaime William Tufts lost his valiant battle with bile duct cancer on the morning of July 14th, 2024, surrounded by his three beloved daughters at the QEII Infirmary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Six “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Brett Paull, 60

July 19, 2024

Brett Garnet Edward Paull, 60, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. McFadden and his team in the ICU at St. Paul Hospital in Saskatoon for their dedicated care and attention to Brett over the past week.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Abigail Cruz, 46

July 19, 2024

Tuesday, September 20th, 1977 – Wednesday, July 17th, 2024

Link

Cody Dallas Corriga, 37

July 19, 2024

It is with saddened hearts that we announce that Cody Dallas Corrigal passed away on July 17th, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Boris Wayne Adamko, 69

July 18, 2024

Barry Adamko, beloved husband of Brenda (nee Dowie), passed away peacefully at the age of 69 years at the Wascana Rehab Center Hospice Unit after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Harrison Mckay, 38

July 17, 2024

Harrison Newton Mckay was born on May 28, 1986, at Carrot River, SK. He passed away peacefully with his wife, children and family beside him on July 5, 2024, at Saskatoon Royal University hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marisa Shandi-Rose Desnomie, 21

July 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marisa Shandi-Rose Desnomie, late of Regina, SK, on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at the age of 21. Marisa loved her son, her family, music and gaming. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Marisa who struggled with mental health and depression, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie McPherson, 64

July 16, 2024

It's with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Val. Loving wife, mother, nana, sister, relative, & friend. Born and raised on the McPherson farm near Outlook, SK. Val worked in the courts from the time she graduated college to the day she passed. She also worked for the Saskatoon Police Service and loved to sell various products.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Charles Larson, 67

July 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we say farewell to John, who passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 67 from kidney failure.

Link

Joseph Hogan Smith, 60

July 15, 2024

With the utmost of sadness, the family of Joseph announces his sudden passing on July 10, 2024, in Saskatoon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dezmond Grayson Gilliam, 18

July 15, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Dezmond Gilliam on July 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rory Stuart Anderson, 63

July 11, 2024

The sudden and unexpected death of Rory Stuart Anderson, 63 years, of Drake, SK, occurred on July 9, 2024His passion was riding his Harley, attending many bike rallies over the years, including Sturgis, St. Victor and Andersonville. The bikers he met over his years riding have become lifelong friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 23:

Shelley Liu, 51

June 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Shelley. Shelley passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2024. Shelley spent a lifetime looking after people, whether early in her life waiting tables at The Voy, later as a T.A. at Caroline Robins School, or running her daycare for years, caring for many children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Perron, 37

July 15, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Julie Perron, which occurred on June 25, 2024, at the age of 37, after a short and devastating illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link