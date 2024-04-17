NIGERIA

Popular Nigerian actress in sudden death

April 9, 2024

Popular Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado, has died at the age of 56. The actress, popularly known as Daso, was said to have died on Tuesday morning in Kano, in her sleep, according to her family. She was said to have died following the midnight meal before starting the day’s fast for Ramadan Suhur. Born on 17 January, 1968, Gidado was a Nigerian film actress, primarily in the Kannywood film industry. She was the first married woman in the Kannywood industry.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Army professor dies in Abuja

April 12, 2024

Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (rtd), an Associate Professor of Geography and Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, is dead. Butu, aged 58, who hailed from the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, died in Abuja after a brief illness. Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba described Butu’s death as shocking and painful, adding that it was a great loss to the state and the nation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Popular Lagos monarch Agbabiaka dies suddenly after observing Eid prayers

April 10, 2024

A popular Lagos traditional ruler, the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III died suddenly on Wednesday, after observing the Eid prayer. The popular Lagos monarch died at the age of 64. His death was announced by the Chairman, Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, on Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police escort who died on duty received adequate medical attention onboard

April 10, 2024

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has disclosed that the policeman on escort duty who died onboard Kaduna-Abuja train on April 5 received adequate medical attention onboard. In a statement it issued yesterday, it said it has well-trained medical personnel and equipped medical cubicle to attend to any health emergency of passengers riding their train. The statement added that contrary to the news making the rounds that there was no medical personnel on board, the medical personnel on duty was Mariam Abdulai, who was assisted by a good Samaritan medical practitioner that happened to be on board to revive the ailing cop, but was in futility.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

KENYA

Two “died suddenly”:

Woman, 47, collapse s while seeking job at recruitment agency in Pangani

April 15, 2024

Police are investigating an incident in which a 47-year-old woman collapsed and died while seeking a job opportunity at a recruitment agency in Pangani area, Nairobi. The woman, identified as Magdaline Ndanu, was waiting to secure a job at the company when she collapsed while getting out of a toilet at the offices. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body, which had no physical injuries, was taken to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination, police said.

In Gatanga, Muranga county, the body of a man was found floating in River Kabuku. Police officers proceeded to the scene and established the body was naked and partially decomposed with no visible injuries. The body was moved to General Kago hospital mortuary Thika for preservation, awaiting an autopsy that will determine the cause of death and identification.

Link

Matatu tout collapse s, dies at bus stop

April 15, 2024

A tout collapsed and died as he attended to passengers at a bus stop in Kahawa West, Nairobi. John Mburu, 65, had been at work on Saturday when he suddenly collapsed as he took his lunch. He was rushed to Penda Medical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to the Kenyatta University morgue for autopsy.

Link

OMAN

Assam resident dies in Oman; family suspects cardiac arrest

April 11, 2024

Silchar - A 44-year-old man from Assam’s Karimganj district, Kausar Ahmed, passed away under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. Kausar had been residing in Muscat, the capital of Oman, for the past few years, where he worked at an eatery. On Wednesday morning, tragedy struck when he collapsed while bathing in the bathroom. The homeowner, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to the bathroom, only to find Kausar lying unconscious on the floor. Kausar rushed to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he tragically succumbed around 8:30 am. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, it is suspected to be due to a cardiac arrest.

Link

TURKEY

Mayoral candidate who had a heart attack has died

April 11, 2024

Mehmet Ilker Dönmezer, who competed in the March 31 local government elections as his party's candidate for Mayor of Malatya, had a heart attack at his home. Dönmezer was taken to the emergency department of Malatya Education and Research Hospital after his children called an ambulance, but he lost his life despite all the interventions made here. A funeral prayer was held for 49-year-old Dönmezer, a father of 3 children, at the Malatya City Cemetery, after the noon prayer.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

The Director of National Education of Zara District died as a result of a heart attack

April 14, 2024

Alaeddin Flakmaktaş (59), the Director of National Education of Zara District of Sivas, died as a result of a heart attack. Flakmaktaş, who went to his hometown Erzincan for the holiday, was taken to Zara State Hospital after getting sick when he got out of his vehicle in front of his house, on his way back from the holiday. Flakmaktaş could not be saved despite the intervention made in the hospital.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

The suspicious death of teacher Gaye

April 11, 2024

Gaye Kayan, a 54-year-old English teacher living in Bursa, was found dead in her bed at home where she lived with her family. Upon being informed, medical teams determined that Kayan had died during the night. The lifeless body of teacher Gaye, who was single, had no previous ailments and was presumed to have died as a result of a heart attack, was taken to the Bursa Forensic Medicine Institution Morgue for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Link

Former hospital worker dies of heart attack

April 15, 2024

Zeki Sevgi, a 58-year-old resident of the Yavuz Sultan neighborhood, suddenly fell ill while resting at his home. Medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Despite all the interventions, Zeki Sevgi lost his life due to a heart attack. The funeral of Zeki Sevgi, a father of 7 children who retired from the Gulf State Hospital, will be held today after noon prayers.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

The specialist sergeant who died as a result of a heart attack was buried in Malatya

April 12, 2024

Specialist Gendarme Sergeant Sebahattin Güneş (43), who died due to a heart attack in Ankara, was sent off on his last trip in his hometown of Malatya. Güneş was brought to the Söğüt Neighborhood of his hometown Malatya.

Link

A police officer who suffered a heart attack in the line of duty has died

April 14, 2024

Officer Ercan Dursun (38), who was in charge of the Bafra Regional Traffic Station, became sick yesterday while doing a road control. Dursun was taken to Bafra State Hospital by his colleagues, and was then referred to Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMU) Faculty of Medicine. Dursun, despite all the interventions made, could not be saved today, and lost his life. It was learned that Dursun, who was married and the father of 3 children, lost his life as a result of a heart attack.

Link

A heart attack took another life

April 12, 2024

Ahmet Tarık Keskin, an officer at the Muğla Police Department, died at the age of 52, as a result of a heart attack he had at home.

Link

Municipal employee was defeated by his heart

April 14, 2024

Muhammet Güler, a staff member at Darıca Municipality, died as a result of a heart attack. The Mayor of Darıca, Muzaffer Bıyık, issued a message of condolences after the death of Muhammet Güler: "I wish Allah's mercy to our late staff member Muhammet Güler, and my condolences to his grieving family and loved ones."

No age reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver who suffered a heart attack at the wheel has died

April 10, 2024

According to AA, a light commercial vehicle managed by 63-year-old Mustafa Sertdemir crashed into a roadside pit, out of control, as a result of the driver having a heart attack while traveling on the Inebolu-Abana country road. Medical teams arrived and took Sertdemir to Inebolu State Hospital by ambulance. Sertdemir could not be saved despite the interventions made there.

Link

A man who had a heart attack during the Eid prayer in Bursa lost his life

April 10, 2024

A painful incident happened in Bursa when the Eid prayer was performed at the Hudai Mosque. At the mosque, where the congregation formed a large crowd, 70-year-old Ahliman Bayram became ill during the sermon. The mosque community made the first intervention to Bayram, who collapsed where he was sitting. Paramedics who arrived found that the elderly man had suffered a heart attack. He died in the hospital.

Link

He lost his life at the age of 41

April 13, 2024

A person named Evren Yilmaz, who lives in Arifiye, became ill during a visit to relatives on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Evren Yilmaz was taken to the hospital by the ambulance called, and it was determined that he had a heart attack, but he could not be saved despite all the interventions. The sudden death of Evren Yilmaz, a father of two children, overwhelmed his family and loved ones.

Link

A young person died of a heart attack in Aydın

April 12, 2024

Murat Atar, a 32-year-old resident of Aydın, died of a heart attack. After his wife failed to wake him up, medical teams were notified with the help of neighbors. During the check-up, it was determined that Atar had lost his life, and his lifeless body was taken to the morgue. Atar's sudden death saddened his loved ones.

Link