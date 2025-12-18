In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, December 8-December 15, 2025
Actor Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction); TV director Josh Becker; film exec Brad Luff; singer Camryn Magness (26); country star Raul Malo (60, C); composer Gordon Goodwin; footballer Steve Taneyhill; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (61)
Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene found dead in New York apartment
December 13, 2025
Peter Greene, the actor known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60. He was found dead at his New York City apartment on Friday, his manager said, and the cause of death has not been disclosed. Police told the New York Post that no foul play was suspected. Greene drew praise for the various villains he played during his career including his portrayal of Zed, a rapist security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, and Dorian in the Jim Carrey movie The Mask in the same year.
No cause of death reported.
TV Director and ‘Evil Dead’ Crew Member Dies Suddenly: Family Announces Death of Josh Becker
December 13, 2025
Josh Becker, a filmmaker and crew member on the original Evil Dead film who frequently collaborated with director Sam Raimi, has passed away. Becker’s sister, Pamela, announced the sad news of his death in a Facebook post. “I am in a state of disbelief and profoundly heartbroken to share the loss of my Brother Josh Becker. Literally, NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the two. The filmmaker’s online obituary stated that he passed away on December 7 but did not mention the cause of death. He was 67 years old. Becker began making Super 8 films in junior high alongside fellow Detroit natives Sam Raimi and Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell. He contributed to 1981’s The Evil Dead by handling lighting, sound, and other tasks. During production, he kept a detailed journal, which is available to read in full on Evil Dead Archives.
Brad Luff, Film Executive and ‘Saving Silverman’ Producer, Dies at 60
December 12, 2025
Brad Luff, a veteran film executive known for producing “Saving Silverman,” has died, TheWrap has learned. He was 60. The former executive, who worked at a number of prominent studios and production companies, including Original Film, Morgan Creek, Sony, Dimension Films, Universal and Warner Bros., passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Friday afternoon following various health struggles. Word of Luff’s health issues broke this summer, after a GoFundMe was launched days after he suffered a “sudden and serious stroke.” At the time, organizers for the GoFundMe shared that Luff was left “unable to speak” and “paralyzed” on the right side of his body. However, in September, a positive update was shared regarding his health battle, with friends revealing that Luff had made “encouraging progress with his mobility.” “The road ahead remains quite uncertain, but Brad is surrounded by excellent care and the support of family and friends,” the statement read at the time. On Friday, his friend, David Kingsdale, confirmed to TheWrap that the producer had passed away that afternoon. A graduate of UCLA’s class of ’85, Luff started out as a banker at Wells Fargo, where he worked on entertainment deals before making a full move into the industry.
Singer Camryn Magness, who opened for One Direction, dies at 26
December 11, 2025
Singer Camryn Magness, best known for performing alongside pop superstars One Direction and Fifth Harmony, has died. She was 26. Magness’ death was revealed in an emotional post on the singer’s social media pages Tuesday, Dec. 9. A cause of death was not disclosed. The tribute included a brief clip of Magness scuba diving. The Denver native showed an early penchant for music, signing with the record label 5280 Media in 2008 at the age of 9. Her debut single, “Wait and See,” was featured in the 2011 children’s comedy “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” as well as her songs “Summer” and “So What Oh Well.”
No cause of death reported.
Country star Raul Malo dead at 60
December 9, 2025
Raul Malo, lead singer of The Mavericks, died Monday, Dec. 8, following a battle with cancer. He was 60. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s wife, Betty Malo, confirmed his death on social media. Malo was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024 and disclosed in September that he was also fighting leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare condition where cancer spreads to the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
Award-Winning Disney Musician Dead at 70
December 11, 2025
Award-winning musical composer Gordon Goodwin—perhaps best known for his work on Pixar’s The Incredibles—has died at the age of 70. Goodwin’s wife, Vangie Gunn-Goodwin, shared the tragic news via Facebook on Monday, December 8. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my beloved, brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, gentle and most wonderful of all people, my husband, Gordon Goodwin, has passed away this afternoon December 8 from complications of pancreatic cancer,” she wrote.
Legendary USC quarterback Steve Taneyhill dies
December 15, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Steve Taneyhill, one of the all-time leading passers in school history who led the team to its first-ever bowl win, has passed away. Sources confirmed to News19 Monday morning Taneyhill had died. He was 52 years old. Taneyhill played for the Gamecocks from 1992-95 and was known for his trademark mullet hairstyle. As a freshman, he was named SEC Offensive Freshman off the Year, was named Freshman of the Year by Sports Illustrated, and was picked by the Football News to be on their Freshman All-American Team.
No cause of death reported.
Super Bowl champ suffers death of daughter years after losing younger child Faulk’s other daughter died in 2021
December 10, 2025
Lafayette, Louisiana – Super Bowl champion running back Kevin Faulk suffered a tragic death in his family for the second time. The former New England Patriots and LSU star’s 30-year-old daughter, Tanasha Faulk, has died, according to an obituary in The Advocate. She is the second daughter of the former football player who has died. Kevione Faulk died in 2021 at the age of 19. Tanasha Faulk, who died at a hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana, is survived by her three daughters. No official cause of death was listed but there was no sign of foul play, according to the outlet.
A politician “died suddenly”:
Gerald McCormick, 63
December 11, 2025
Former Tennessee House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick, a Chattanooga Republican who balanced a fierce temper with an ability to forge bonds across the political spectrum, died Thursday after a battle with ALS. He was 63. McCormick had left the Legislature to embark on a lobbying career when he noticed a persistent limp in his right leg in 2021. The Gulf War veteran was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive, neurodegenerative disease.
An infant “died suddenly”:
Brianna Louis Ishimwe, newborn
December 10, 2025
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Brianna Louis Ishimwe, a precious soul, was born on December 1, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She graced the world for just a brief moment before passing away on December 2, 2025, also in Albuquerque. Though her time with us was fleeting, her presence will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
A child “died suddenly”:
6-year-old dies in Times Square hotel after mystery illness during NYC holiday trip
December 10, 2025
New York, NY - A 6-year-old Maryland boy was found dead Tuesday morning inside a Times Square hotel after suddenly becoming violently ill while visiting the Big Apple with his family, cops and sources said. Police found the boy unconscious and unresponsive when they responded to the Hampton Inn on Seventh Avenue near West 41st Street around 9:40 a.m., authorities said. The boy’s parents told cops their son was sick Monday night and had been vomiting during the trip in the thick of the holiday season, the sources said. The child was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body did not show any physical signs of trauma, cops said. The city’s medical examiner’s office will officially confirm how he died.
A teenager “died suddenly”:
Passaic Boy Who Enlisted In Marines With Dreams Of Becoming Pilot Dies At 17
December 9, 2025
According to his obituary on the Alvarez Funeraria website, Jose was born in Bogotá, Colombia. He was an honor roll student at Passaic [NJ] High School and had already enlisted in the Marine Corps with hopes of becoming a pilot, according to a GoFundMe launched by Brooke Lynn Valoy. He was remembered as a hardworking student who was known for his kindness and the support he showed to others. The GoFundMe described him as someone who put people first and carried big dreams that inspired those around him.
No cause of death reported.
Four college students “died suddenly”:
NC A&T State University honoring senior who passed away from rare cancer: ‘A great loss’
December 14, 2025
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University leaders will honor a student who passed away from a rare form of cancer this weekend during a commencement ceremony. Walking through campus and retracing the steps of her daughter, Lakeisha Reynolds visited Barnes Hall at NC A&T. It’s a place where her daughter, Ceyani Pratt, once took classes. “She was an academic. She was a big sister to all of her siblings. She was the oldest child,” Reynolds said. Reynolds says that while majoring in biology, her daughter became sick. “She had a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. Her cancer attacked her organs, her bone marrow, her pelvic area,” Reynolds said. She passed away in August 2025.
Researcher’s note: NC A&T “will require fans to provide proof of vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 for all home football games this fall or provide negative COVID-19 test results 72 hours prior to gain entry”: Link
No age reported.
Cause Of Death Announced For ‘Beloved’ 19-Year-Old College Soccer Player
December 14, 2025
A cause of death has officially been announced for 19-year-old college soccer player Claire Tracy. The Rice University soccer player died suddenly at her apartment. She was found dead by authorities last week. The 19-year-old college soccer player was found dead from an apparent suicide. The official cause of death was announced as “asphyxia due to oxygen displacement by helium,” which means that her lungs were rid of oxygen and replaced with helium. The manner of death was ruled as a suicide by authorities.
Researcher’s note: Rice U.’s covid “vaccination” policy for students: Students enrolled on campus for the 2022-2023 academic year are expected (but not required) to have completed a full vaccination [sic] series for COVID-19 (currently defined as full course COVID-19 Vaccine (typically two shots of a WHO approved COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] or one J&J) and a COVID-19 booster. Attaching a copy of these vaccines [sic] to your health form is optional.
North Ridgeville mourns the loss of former high school football player who died suddenly at Muskingum University
December 12, 2025
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Jeremy Michael was supposed to come home Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Muskingum University sophomore had just one final left to take, and then he’d be back in North Ridgeville for the holidays. Instead, on Tuesday, while playing pickup basketball with friends, Jeremy collapsed. He didn’t survive. Now, a community is grieving the sudden loss of a young man who, in just 20 years, left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.
Researcher’s note - Muskingum U.’s “vaccination” policy: In the event that a student or employee is identified as a close contact to somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19, any individual who has an up to date COVID-19 vaccination [sic] will not need to quarantine: Link
No cause of death reported.
Ohio State dancer dies from rare blood disorder caused by Epstein-Barr virus
December 9, 2025
A 19-year-old college student has died after developing a rare blood disorder caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Ohio State student Cailin Joyce first became sick in the beginning of the school year: “It absolutely broke my heart to see her suffer to the extent that she has been,” wrote a friend in a GoFundMe established to help support the family — particularly her mother, Terese, who had to take time off work to stay with her daughter in the hospital. As the fundraiser explained, Joyce had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, which “left her immune system compromised, her organs with extreme inflammation resulting in her body retaining a ton of fluid.” The once active teen — she was a member of the Ohio State Club Dance Team and active in her parish’s youth ministry program — was left bedridden due to the illness.
Researcher’s note: OSU’s “vaccination” policy: The Ohio State University no longer requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for students, faculty, and staff. All campus community members are strongly encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations [sic] as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wexner Medical Center strongly recommends both primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] consistent with CDC guidelines: Link
An educator “died suddenly”:
Grand Haven Principal has passed away, district announces
December 14, 2025
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A school principal in the Grand Haven Area Public School district has passed away. In a post on social media, The district announced the death of Michael Shelton on Sunday. The district says he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Shelton was the principal of White Pines Intermediate School.
No age or cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Ariel Barnes, 34
December 12, 2025
Ariel Donielle Pinkney (nee Barnes), affectionately known to many as Ari, was born on June 20, 1991, in Silver Spring, MD, to her mother LaJuan M. Barnes and her father, Steven W. Barnes. She earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from her hometown alma mater, Bowie State University. She later went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of New England. Over the course of more than a dozen years, Ari touched the lives of hundreds of young school children and their families as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist for Prince George’s County [MD] Public Schools.
No cause of death reported.
Two nurses “died suddenly”:
Cynthnia Michalko, 60
December 13, 2025
Elmira, New York – Cynthia Sue Michalko, lovingly known as Cindy, age 60, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on November 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and care. Cindy graduated from Elmira Free Academy and continued her education at the Arnot School of Nursing. She devoted 36 years of her life to the nursing profession as a registered nurse, a calling she embraced with deep compassion and commitment.
No cause of death reported.
Amber Nichole Whitfield, 36
December 10, 2025
Bartonville, IL – Amber Nichole Whitfield passed away on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the age of 36 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL. Amber was set to graduate from the Capital Area School of Practical Nursing through the Springfield Clinic as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) on December 19th. She worked at Springfield Clinic, where she was appreciated for her commitment and hard work. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Five firefighters “died suddenly”:
Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd dies unexpectedly at age 45
December 14, 2025
Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd died unexpectedly early Sunday morning. He was 45 years old. Todd was a 21-year veteran of the Hawaii Fire Department and had been fire chief since 2021. No exact cause of death was immediately given, but Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said in a statement that it was from natural causes.
Researcher’s note – From August 2021 to March 2022, firefighters in Hawaii were required to take the COVID “vaccine” or be tested weekly: Link
Fire district commissioner dies after suffering cardiac arrest on duty
December 14, 2025
SHANDAKEN, NY — A firefighter and commissioner for the Phoenicia Fire District died after he went into cardiac arrest on Saturday while responding to a report of an injured hiker. Firefighter Michael J. Ryan was part of a crew from the Phoenicia Fire Department that responded to the call in the town of Shandaken around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued Sunday evening by Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger. They entered the trail about a half-mile into the wooded area to locate the injured hiker. As they worked in the wooded area, Ryan suffered a medical emergency and went into sudden cardiac arrest. His fellow firefighters, as well as state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, Shandaken police and Shandaken emergency medical services workers were able to give him immediate medical attention, but, despite their efforts, he died.
No age reported.
Scott Allen McCalment, 61
December 13, 2025
Yuma, AZ – Scott passed away unexpectedly. He served his country in the Marine Corps and was a firefighter and EMT for the city of Yuma for 25 years. He is a graduate of Port Clinton High School. No services.
No cause of death reported.
TMFR Battalion Chief passes away unexpectedly
December 9, 2025
RENO, Nev. – The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says Battalion Chief Ryan Rizzuto passed away over the weekend. On Sunday, the district was notified that Rizzuto had passed away unexpectedly while off duty. TMFR says they will not be sharing any further details out of respect for the family.
Researcher’s Note – The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and held “vaccination” clinics: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
Amber Myrick-Cardenas
December 12, 2025
Amber Danielle Myrick-Cardenas, 37, of Littlestown, PA, formerly of Sykesville, MD, passed away peacefully, wrapped in the love of her family, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A true servant at heart, Amber proudly served as an EMT with the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department and later with the Baltimore County Fire Department at the Randallstown and Owings Mills stations.
26-year-old with ties across Fall River, Bristol County, dies suddenly, fundraiser created
December 14, 2025
Family members have announced that a local woman has died unexpectedly. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, 26-year-old Brooke Avelar passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Saturday. Avelar has lived in multiple area communities including New Bedford and Taunton. She also has friends and family in Fall River.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Robert Pope, 63
December 15, 2025
Of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December, 11, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Anita Marie Ulibarri, 47
December 15, 2025
SANTA FE, NM – Anita Marie Ulibarri, 47, was born on October 20, 1978 and passed on November 18, 2025. She was preceded in death by her mother Eileen Lopez on December 19, 1997, and will be buried on the same date.
No cause of death reported.
Brendan S. McKinney, 28
December 14, 2025
Brendan S. McKinney, age 28, of Celina [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 13, 2025. He was employed at Crown Equipment Corporation in Celina and was a member of Cross Community Church in Elyria. Above all else, Brendan treasured being a father to his children. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, relaxing in his hammock, and sharing in Brittany’s home-cooked meals.
No cause of death reported.
Leah Belloma, 35
December 14, 2025
Pittsburgh, PA – Leah Mary Belloma, a bright light whose energy touched everyone she met, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the age of 35.
No cause of death reported.
Cynthia Sue Reinhart, 67
December 13, 2025
Cynthia Sue Reinhart, 67, of Oak Harbor, OH, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 11, 2025 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. Cindy spent most of her life as a faithful wife, truehearted sister, devoted mother, outstanding homemaker and entrepreneur. Most mornings you could find her on the golf course with her classmates. Then the remainder of her time she spent with what she was most passionate about, being a Grandma (Monna) to her four grandchildren.
No cause of death reported.
Johnny Martinez, 52
December 13, 2025
Johnny Martinez, age 52, of Bay City [MI], passed away unexpectedly at home on November 25, 2025. He was known for his humor, his gentle spirit, and his ability to make everyone feel welcome. If Jay cared about you, you never had to wonder, he made sure you felt included, valued, and loved in a thousand quiet ways
No cause of death reported.
Marianne Roberta Stackhouse, 65
December 13, 2025
Marianne Roberta Stackhouse, 65, of Longs, South Carolina, formerly of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2025, at her residence. Marianne loved spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. She also loved getting her hands dirty in the garden and feeding the wildlife she encountered. Above all being with her loving family is what made her the happiest.
No cause of death reported.
Randy Lee Harris Jr., 48
December 13, 2025
Randy Lee Harris Jr., 48, of Virginia Beach [VA], passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2025. He was a devoted father, loyal brother, beloved son, and friend to many.
No cause of death reported.
Katie Barnett Silva, 47
December 13, 2025
DEMING, NM – Katie Jean Barnett Silva, 47, a resident of Deming, NM, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Providence Memorial Hospital in El Paso, TX.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Van Hout, 67
December 13, 2025
Green Bay, WI – Brian W. Van Hout, 67, Green Bay resident, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Brian worked at Fosber America Inc. In Green Bay for over 20 years retiring in 2021. He enjoyed working on projects and tinkering with just about anything. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Emergency Department at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their phenomenal care.
No cause of death reported.
John Scarcella, 45
December 12, 2025
John Vernon Scarcella, age 45, of Essex, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, December 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. After graduating from Harford Technical High School, he enlisted full time in the Maryland Air National Guard. He served one tour of duty in Iraq and two tours of duty in Afghanistan. After dedicating 20 years of service and sacrifice, he continued his service in the Federal Government at The Defense Logistics Agency as a Product Specialist.
No cause of death reported.
Caroline “Carole” Gurule, 66
December 12, 2025
Espanola, NM – Caroline “Carole” Gurule, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2025, in Amarillo, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony P. Ortiz, 41
December 12, 2025
ESPANOLA, NM – Anthony P. Ortiz, a spirited soul whose laughter resonated through the vibrant streets of Espanola, NM, departed this world on December 9, 2025, leaving behind a legacy as expansive as the New Mexico sky he cherished so dearly. Born on August 3, 1984, Anthony was a son of the soil, molded by the grit and determination of life, stepping boldly into each day with the mantra that it was, indeed, “a great day to be alive.”
No cause of death reported.
Skyler Raine Owen, 21
December 11, 2025
Skyler Raine Owen, of Eldersburg, Maryland, born August 5, 2004, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the age of 21. Skyler graduated Valedictorian of the 2022 class at Liberty High School, where he played saxophone in Jazz Band and other ensembles. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from the University of Maryland, College Park, achieved a black belt in karate at Tristar Martial Arts Academy, and tutored mathematics at Carroll Community College. He volunteered with the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, he interned at Allegis Group during the summer, then worked at Mr. Tire and later AutoZone; he was connected to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Researcher’s note - UM’s “vaccination” mandate: University System Of Maryland Requires COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: Link
No cause of death reported.
Maryland mom Courtney Jennings-Smith mourned as ‘the best of us’ after sudden death
December 10, 2025
Courtney Jennings-Smith had a way of filling every room she entered, friends said, and now her sudden loss has left that space painfully quiet. The Owings Mills resident died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 30, according to her husband, Bryan Smith. She was 36.
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Paul Pointer, 48
December 11, 2025
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Samuel Pointer age 48, a father, brother and son, passed away Friday, December 5, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Kathryn Ann Brainard, 66
December 11, 2025
Albuquerque, NM – Kathryn Ann Brainard, born on January 24, 1959, in Clovis, NM, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2025, in Albuquerque, NM. “Thank you for fighting so hard to stay. We will miss you and think of you always, until we meet again”.
No cause of death reported.
Dory Ryan, 65
December 11, 2025
ESPANOLA, NM – Dory Ryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 12, 1960, Dory left an indelible mark on all who knew her.
Randall K. Runge, 69
December 10, 2025
Medford, WI – Randall K. Runge, age 69, of Medford, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, ice fishing, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, canning, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, camping and the outdoors. Randy learned the art of making jewelry from rocks he collected and could build anything. Most importantly, he loved and cherished his family.
No cause of death reported.
Celestino Telles, 58
December 10, 2025
FORT SUMNER, NM – Celestino Lee Telles, 58, of Shamrock, Texas, passed away in Vaughn, New Mexico, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, following a sudden illness. For the past year Celestino worked as a heavy equipment operator for Blattner Energy on the wind farm south of Vaughn.
No cause of death reported.
Carlos Eloy Romero, 30
December 10, 2025
ESPANOLA, NM – Carlos Eloy Romero, 30, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving morning, November 27, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Naomi Macias, 31
December 9, 2025
DEMING, NM – Naomi Briana Macias, 31, Deming resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family in El Paso, TX.
No cause of death reported.
Rhonda Faye Berry, 37
December 9, 2025
PORTALES, NM – Our sweet Rhonda Faye Berry we all knew has passed away on December 7, 2025, in Portales. A day we will never forget.
No cause of death reported.
Zachary ‘Z’ Billey, 40
December 9, 2025
FARMINGTON, NM – Zachary made his journey on December 2, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Brian Saunders, 52
December 8, 2025
Timothy Brian Saunders, 52, passed away suddenly at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., on November 18, 2025. The day was beautiful as we said goodbye to our beloved husband and brother. It was picture perfect: crisp blue skies and fluffy clouds. It is fitting that Tim would pass away at sunset, just after the golden hour, always the photographer.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Halfaker, 66
December 8, 2025
Michael Halfaker, 66, of Dickson City [PA], died unexpectedly, Monday afternoon, at home, after an illness. Mike honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, serving in Desert Storm, and was the recipient of numerous citations including, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Rifle w/1 dev, AF Longevity Svc Award w/2 dev, Nation Defense Svc Medal, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon w/1 dev, AF Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon, AF Outstanding Unit Award w/2 dev, AF Good Conduct Medal w/3 dev, and the AF Commendation Medal w/1 dev., retiring as a law enforcement supervisor after 14 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR Racing, and building model cars, airplanes, ships, etc.
No cause of death reported.
Mary Marie Lopez, 72
December 8, 2025
SANTA FE, NM – Mary Marie (Gonzales) Lopez, known affectionately as ‘Maria’, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a courageous two-year-long survivorship of cancer. She was 72 years old.
Reported on December 6:
Jesus Daniel Ramirez, 36
December 6, 2025
DEMING, NM – Jesus Daniel Ramirez, age 36, passed away on December 3, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 34
December 6, 2025
BELEN, NM – Jose Antonio Gonzalez, age 34, passed away on November 26, 2025, in Los Lunas, NM.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 4:
Tyler Raden Lewis, 29
December 4, 2025
Tyler Raden Lewis, 29, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on November 30, 2025, in Farmington, New Mexico. Tyler served in the U.S. Navy from 2015-2025, a year after High School. Tyler also worked for the City of Farmington as a Maintenance Technician.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 3:
Gabriel Andres Vigil, 37
December 3, 2025
TAOS, NM – Gabriel Andres Vigil was born on September 3, 1988, and left this earth on November 13, 2025. We offer our deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Holy Cross Medical Center, UNM Hospital, HCA HealthOne Swedish Medical Center and Christus Saint Vincent Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 2:
Lee Serrano, 64
December 2, 2025
FARMINGTON, NM – It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Lee Serrano. He was born December 7, 1960 in Parkview, NM to Joe and Orlinda Serrano. He passed away on November 27, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Erin Ann Lopez, 46
November 27, 2025
PORTALES, NM – Erin Ann (Orsborn) Lopez passed away on November 26, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
Ilya Ryabinkin, 45, Link
Kent Jeffrey Guy, 56
December 12, 2025
Passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Kent’s role as Associate Director, Community Relations at the Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario was among his most meaningful accomplishments. His work on the organization’s recent brand modernization was a project he held close to his heart. He took great pride in creating an environment that felt like home for families during their most difficult times. Kent was adored by his colleagues, volunteers, and the families he so compassionately served.
Researcher’s note - At Ronald McDonald House earlier policies (e.g., from 2022) included “vaccination” mandates for staff, volunteers, and essential visitors, and allowed unvaccinated families to use isolation apartments. Some job postings (as recent as late 2024) still list COVID-19 “vaccination” as a condition of employment (with exemptions for medical reasons under the Ontario Human Rights Code), but this does not appear to extend to guest families.