A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (61)

Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene found dead in New York apartment

December 13, 2025

Peter Greene, the actor known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60. He was found dead at his New York City apartment on Friday, his manager said, and the cause of death has not been disclosed. Police told the New York Post that no foul play was suspected. Greene drew praise for the various villains he played during his career including his portrayal of Zed, a rapist security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction, and Dorian in the Jim Carrey movie The Mask in the same year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TV Director and ‘Evil Dead’ Crew Member Dies Suddenly: Family Announces Death of Josh Becker

December 13, 2025

Josh Becker, a filmmaker and crew member on the original Evil Dead film who frequently collaborated with director Sam Raimi, has passed away. Becker’s sister, Pamela, announced the sad news of his death in a Facebook post. “I am in a state of disbelief and profoundly heartbroken to share the loss of my Brother Josh Becker. Literally, NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the two. The filmmaker’s online obituary stated that he passed away on December 7 but did not mention the cause of death. He was 67 years old. Becker began making Super 8 films in junior high alongside fellow Detroit natives Sam Raimi and Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell. He contributed to 1981’s The Evil Dead by handling lighting, sound, and other tasks. During production, he kept a detailed journal, which is available to read in full on Evil Dead Archives.

Link

Brad Luff, Film Executive and ‘Saving Silverman’ Producer, Dies at 60

December 12, 2025

Brad Luff, a veteran film executive known for producing “Saving Silverman,” has died, TheWrap has learned. He was 60. The former executive, who worked at a number of prominent studios and production companies, including Original Film, Morgan Creek, Sony, Dimension Films, Universal and Warner Bros., passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Friday afternoon following various health struggles. Word of Luff’s health issues broke this summer, after a GoFundMe was launched days after he suffered a “sudden and serious stroke.” At the time, organizers for the GoFundMe shared that Luff was left “unable to speak” and “paralyzed” on the right side of his body. However, in September, a positive update was shared regarding his health battle, with friends revealing that Luff had made “encouraging progress with his mobility.” “The road ahead remains quite uncertain, but Brad is surrounded by excellent care and the support of family and friends,” the statement read at the time. On Friday, his friend, David Kingsdale, confirmed to TheWrap that the producer had passed away that afternoon. A graduate of UCLA’s class of ’85, Luff started out as a banker at Wells Fargo, where he worked on entertainment deals before making a full move into the industry.

Link

Singer Camryn Magness, who opened for One Direction, dies at 26

December 11, 2025

Singer Camryn Magness, best known for performing alongside pop superstars One Direction and Fifth Harmony, has died. She was 26. Magness’ death was revealed in an emotional post on the singer’s social media pages Tuesday, Dec. 9. A cause of death was not disclosed. The tribute included a brief clip of Magness scuba diving. The Denver native showed an early penchant for music, signing with the record label 5280 Media in 2008 at the age of 9. Her debut single, “Wait and See,” was featured in the 2011 children’s comedy “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” as well as her songs “Summer” and “So What Oh Well.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Country star Raul Malo dead at 60

December 9, 2025

Raul Malo, lead singer of The Mavericks, died Monday, Dec. 8, following a battle with cancer. He was 60. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s wife, Betty Malo, confirmed his death on social media. Malo was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024 and disclosed in September that he was also fighting leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare condition where cancer spreads to the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Link

Award-Winning Disney Musician Dead at 70

December 11, 2025

Award-winning musical composer Gordon Goodwin—perhaps best known for his work on Pixar’s The Incredibles—has died at the age of 70. Goodwin’s wife, Vangie Gunn-Goodwin, shared the tragic news via Facebook on Monday, December 8. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my beloved, brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, gentle and most wonderful of all people, my husband, Gordon Goodwin, has passed away this afternoon December 8 from complications of pancreatic cancer,” she wrote.

Link

Legendary USC quarterback Steve Taneyhill dies

December 15, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Steve Taneyhill, one of the all-time leading passers in school history who led the team to its first-ever bowl win, has passed away. Sources confirmed to News19 Monday morning Taneyhill had died. He was 52 years old. Taneyhill played for the Gamecocks from 1992-95 and was known for his trademark mullet hairstyle. As a freshman, he was named SEC Offensive Freshman off the Year, was named Freshman of the Year by Sports Illustrated, and was picked by the Football News to be on their Freshman All-American Team.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Super Bowl champ suffers death of daughter years after losing younger child Faulk’s other daughter died in 2021

December 10, 2025

Lafayette, Louisiana – Super Bowl champion running back Kevin Faulk suffered a tragic death in his family for the second time. The former New England Patriots and LSU star’s 30-year-old daughter, Tanasha Faulk, has died, according to an obituary in The Advocate. She is the second daughter of the former football player who has died. Kevione Faulk died in 2021 at the age of 19. Tanasha Faulk, who died at a hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana, is survived by her three daughters. No official cause of death was listed but there was no sign of foul play, according to the outlet.

Link

A politician “died suddenly”:

Gerald McCormick, 63

December 11, 2025

Former Tennessee House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick, a Chattanooga Republican who balanced a fierce temper with an ability to forge bonds across the political spectrum, died Thursday after a battle with ALS. He was 63. McCormick had left the Legislature to embark on a lobbying career when he noticed a persistent limp in his right leg in 2021. The Gulf War veteran was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive, neurodegenerative disease.

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Brianna Louis Ishimwe, newborn

December 10, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Brianna Louis Ishimwe, a precious soul, was born on December 1, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She graced the world for just a brief moment before passing away on December 2, 2025, also in Albuquerque. Though her time with us was fleeting, her presence will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

6-year-old dies in Times Square hotel after mystery illness during NYC holiday trip

December 10, 2025

New York, NY - A 6-year-old Maryland boy was found dead Tuesday morning inside a Times Square hotel after suddenly becoming violently ill while visiting the Big Apple with his family, cops and sources said. Police found the boy unconscious and unresponsive when they responded to the Hampton Inn on Seventh Avenue near West 41st Street around 9:40 a.m., authorities said. The boy’s parents told cops their son was sick Monday night and had been vomiting during the trip in the thick of the holiday season, the sources said. The child was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body did not show any physical signs of trauma, cops said. The city’s medical examiner’s office will officially confirm how he died.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Passaic Boy Who Enlisted In Marines With Dreams Of Becoming Pilot Dies At 17

December 9, 2025

According to his obituary on the Alvarez Funeraria website, Jose was born in Bogotá, Colombia. He was an honor roll student at Passaic [NJ] High School and had already enlisted in the Marine Corps with hopes of becoming a pilot, according to a GoFundMe launched by Brooke Lynn Valoy. He was remembered as a hardworking student who was known for his kindness and the support he showed to others. The GoFundMe described him as someone who put people first and carried big dreams that inspired those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four college students “died suddenly”:

NC A&T State University honoring senior who passed away from rare cancer: ‘A great loss’

December 14, 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University leaders will honor a student who passed away from a rare form of cancer this weekend during a commencement ceremony. Walking through campus and retracing the steps of her daughter, Lakeisha Reynolds visited Barnes Hall at NC A&T. It’s a place where her daughter, Ceyani Pratt, once took classes. “She was an academic. She was a big sister to all of her siblings. She was the oldest child,” Reynolds said. Reynolds says that while majoring in biology, her daughter became sick. “She had a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. Her cancer attacked her organs, her bone marrow, her pelvic area,” Reynolds said. She passed away in August 2025.

Researcher’s note: NC A&T “will require fans to provide proof of vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 for all home football games this fall or provide negative COVID-19 test results 72 hours prior to gain entry”: Link

No age reported.

Link

Cause Of Death Announced For ‘Beloved’ 19-Year-Old College Soccer Player

December 14, 2025

A cause of death has officially been announced for 19-year-old college soccer player Claire Tracy. The Rice University soccer player died suddenly at her apartment. She was found dead by authorities last week. The 19-year-old college soccer player was found dead from an apparent suicide. The official cause of death was announced as “asphyxia due to oxygen displacement by helium,” which means that her lungs were rid of oxygen and replaced with helium. The manner of death was ruled as a suicide by authorities.

Researcher’s note: Rice U.’s covid “vaccination” policy for students: Students enrolled on campus for the 2022-2023 academic year are expected (but not required) to have completed a full vaccination [sic] series for COVID-19 (currently defined as full course COVID-19 Vaccine (typically two shots of a WHO approved COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] or one J&J) and a COVID-19 booster. Attaching a copy of these vaccines [sic] to your health form is optional.

Link

North Ridgeville mourns the loss of former high school football player who died suddenly at Muskingum University

December 12, 2025

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Jeremy Michael was supposed to come home Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Muskingum University sophomore had just one final left to take, and then he’d be back in North Ridgeville for the holidays. Instead, on Tuesday, while playing pickup basketball with friends, Jeremy collapsed. He didn’t survive. Now, a community is grieving the sudden loss of a young man who, in just 20 years, left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

Researcher’s note - Muskingum U.’s “vaccination” policy: In the event that a student or employee is identified as a close contact to somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19, any individual who has an up to date COVID-19 vaccination [sic] will not need to quarantine: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ohio State dancer dies from rare blood disorder caused by Epstein-Barr virus

December 9, 2025

A 19-year-old college student has died after developing a rare blood disorder caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). Ohio State student Cailin Joyce first became sick in the beginning of the school year: “It absolutely broke my heart to see her suffer to the extent that she has been,” wrote a friend in a GoFundMe established to help support the family — particularly her mother, Terese, who had to take time off work to stay with her daughter in the hospital. As the fundraiser explained, Joyce had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, which “left her immune system compromised, her organs with extreme inflammation resulting in her body retaining a ton of fluid.” The once active teen — she was a member of the Ohio State Club Dance Team and active in her parish’s youth ministry program — was left bedridden due to the illness.

Researcher’s note: OSU’s “vaccination” policy: The Ohio State University no longer requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for students, faculty, and staff. All campus community members are strongly encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations [sic] as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wexner Medical Center strongly recommends both primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] consistent with CDC guidelines: Link

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Grand Haven Principal has passed away, district announces

December 14, 2025

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A school principal in the Grand Haven Area Public School district has passed away. In a post on social media, The district announced the death of Michael Shelton on Sunday. The district says he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Shelton was the principal of White Pines Intermediate School.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Ariel Barnes, 34

December 12, 2025

Ariel Donielle Pinkney (nee Barnes), affectionately known to many as Ari, was born on June 20, 1991, in Silver Spring, MD, to her mother LaJuan M. Barnes and her father, Steven W. Barnes. She earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from her hometown alma mater, Bowie State University. She later went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of New England. Over the course of more than a dozen years, Ari touched the lives of hundreds of young school children and their families as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist for Prince George’s County [MD] Public Schools.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Cynthnia Michalko, 60

December 13, 2025

Elmira, New York – Cynthia Sue Michalko, lovingly known as Cindy, age 60, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on November 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and care. Cindy graduated from Elmira Free Academy and continued her education at the Arnot School of Nursing. She devoted 36 years of her life to the nursing profession as a registered nurse, a calling she embraced with deep compassion and commitment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Nichole Whitfield, 36

December 10, 2025

Bartonville, IL – Amber Nichole Whitfield passed away on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the age of 36 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL. Amber was set to graduate from the Capital Area School of Practical Nursing through the Springfield Clinic as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) on December 19th. She worked at Springfield Clinic, where she was appreciated for her commitment and hard work. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd dies unexpectedly at age 45

December 14, 2025

Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd died unexpectedly early Sunday morning. He was 45 years old. Todd was a 21-year veteran of the Hawaii Fire Department and had been fire chief since 2021. No exact cause of death was immediately given, but Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said in a statement that it was from natural causes.

Researcher’s note – From August 2021 to March 2022, firefighters in Hawaii were required to take the COVID “vaccine” or be tested weekly: Link

Link

Fire district commissioner dies after suffering cardiac arrest on duty

December 14, 2025

SHANDAKEN, NY — A firefighter and commissioner for the Phoenicia Fire District died after he went into cardiac arrest on Saturday while responding to a report of an injured hiker. Firefighter Michael J. Ryan was part of a crew from the Phoenicia Fire Department that responded to the call in the town of Shandaken around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued Sunday evening by Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger. They entered the trail about a half-mile into the wooded area to locate the injured hiker. As they worked in the wooded area, Ryan suffered a medical emergency and went into sudden cardiac arrest. His fellow firefighters, as well as state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, Shandaken police and Shandaken emergency medical services workers were able to give him immediate medical attention, but, despite their efforts, he died.

No age reported.

Link

Scott Allen McCalment, 61

December 13, 2025

Yuma, AZ – Scott passed away unexpectedly. He served his country in the Marine Corps and was a firefighter and EMT for the city of Yuma for 25 years. He is a graduate of Port Clinton High School. No services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TMFR Battalion Chief passes away unexpectedly

December 9, 2025

RENO, Nev. – The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says Battalion Chief Ryan Rizzuto passed away over the weekend. On Sunday, the district was notified that Rizzuto had passed away unexpectedly while off duty. TMFR says they will not be sharing any further details out of respect for the family.

Researcher’s Note – The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and held “vaccination” clinics: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Myrick-Cardenas

December 12, 2025

Amber Danielle Myrick-Cardenas, 37, of Littlestown, PA, formerly of Sykesville, MD, passed away peacefully, wrapped in the love of her family, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A true servant at heart, Amber proudly served as an EMT with the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department and later with the Baltimore County Fire Department at the Randallstown and Owings Mills stations.

Link

26-year-old with ties across Fall River, Bristol County, dies suddenly, fundraiser created

December 14, 2025

Family members have announced that a local woman has died unexpectedly. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, 26-year-old Brooke Avelar passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Saturday. Avelar has lived in multiple area communities including New Bedford and Taunton. She also has friends and family in Fall River.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Robert Pope, 63

December 15, 2025

Of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December, 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Marie Ulibarri, 47

December 15, 2025

SANTA FE, NM – Anita Marie Ulibarri, 47, was born on October 20, 1978 and passed on November 18, 2025. She was preceded in death by her mother Eileen Lopez on December 19, 1997, and will be buried on the same date.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan S. McKinney, 28

December 14, 2025

Brendan S. McKinney, age 28, of Celina [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 13, 2025. He was employed at Crown Equipment Corporation in Celina and was a member of Cross Community Church in Elyria. Above all else, Brendan treasured being a father to his children. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, relaxing in his hammock, and sharing in Brittany’s home-cooked meals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leah Belloma, 35

December 14, 2025

Pittsburgh, PA – Leah Mary Belloma, a bright light whose energy touched everyone she met, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia Sue Reinhart, 67

December 13, 2025

Cynthia Sue Reinhart, 67, of Oak Harbor, OH, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 11, 2025 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. Cindy spent most of her life as a faithful wife, truehearted sister, devoted mother, outstanding homemaker and entrepreneur. Most mornings you could find her on the golf course with her classmates. Then the remainder of her time she spent with what she was most passionate about, being a Grandma (Monna) to her four grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johnny Martinez, 52

December 13, 2025

Johnny Martinez, age 52, of Bay City [MI], passed away unexpectedly at home on November 25, 2025. He was known for his humor, his gentle spirit, and his ability to make everyone feel welcome. If Jay cared about you, you never had to wonder, he made sure you felt included, valued, and loved in a thousand quiet ways

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marianne Roberta Stackhouse, 65

December 13, 2025

Marianne Roberta Stackhouse, 65, of Longs, South Carolina, formerly of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2025, at her residence. Marianne loved spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. She also loved getting her hands dirty in the garden and feeding the wildlife she encountered. Above all being with her loving family is what made her the happiest.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Lee Harris Jr., 48

December 13, 2025

Randy Lee Harris Jr., 48, of Virginia Beach [VA], passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2025. He was a devoted father, loyal brother, beloved son, and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katie Barnett Silva, 47

December 13, 2025

DEMING, NM – Katie Jean Barnett Silva, 47, a resident of Deming, NM, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Providence Memorial Hospital in El Paso, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Van Hout, 67

December 13, 2025

Green Bay, WI – Brian W. Van Hout, 67, Green Bay resident, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Brian worked at Fosber America Inc. In Green Bay for over 20 years retiring in 2021. He enjoyed working on projects and tinkering with just about anything. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Emergency Department at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their phenomenal care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Scarcella, 45

December 12, 2025

John Vernon Scarcella, age 45, of Essex, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, December 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. After graduating from Harford Technical High School, he enlisted full time in the Maryland Air National Guard. He served one tour of duty in Iraq and two tours of duty in Afghanistan. After dedicating 20 years of service and sacrifice, he continued his service in the Federal Government at The Defense Logistics Agency as a Product Specialist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline “Carole” Gurule, 66

December 12, 2025

Espanola, NM – Caroline “Carole” Gurule, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2025, in Amarillo, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony P. Ortiz, 41

December 12, 2025

ESPANOLA, NM – Anthony P. Ortiz, a spirited soul whose laughter resonated through the vibrant streets of Espanola, NM, departed this world on December 9, 2025, leaving behind a legacy as expansive as the New Mexico sky he cherished so dearly. Born on August 3, 1984, Anthony was a son of the soil, molded by the grit and determination of life, stepping boldly into each day with the mantra that it was, indeed, “a great day to be alive.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skyler Raine Owen, 21

December 11, 2025

Skyler Raine Owen, of Eldersburg, Maryland, born August 5, 2004, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the age of 21. Skyler graduated Valedictorian of the 2022 class at Liberty High School, where he played saxophone in Jazz Band and other ensembles. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from the University of Maryland, College Park, achieved a black belt in karate at Tristar Martial Arts Academy, and tutored mathematics at Carroll Community College. He volunteered with the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, he interned at Allegis Group during the summer, then worked at Mr. Tire and later AutoZone; he was connected to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Researcher’s note - UM’s “vaccination” mandate: University System Of Maryland Requires COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maryland mom Courtney Jennings-Smith mourned as ‘the best of us’ after sudden death

December 10, 2025

Courtney Jennings-Smith had a way of filling every room she entered, friends said, and now her sudden loss has left that space painfully quiet. The Owings Mills resident died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 30, according to her husband, Bryan Smith. She was 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Paul Pointer, 48

December 11, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Samuel Pointer age 48, a father, brother and son, passed away Friday, December 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Ann Brainard, 66

December 11, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Kathryn Ann Brainard, born on January 24, 1959, in Clovis, NM, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2025, in Albuquerque, NM. “Thank you for fighting so hard to stay. We will miss you and think of you always, until we meet again”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dory Ryan, 65

December 11, 2025

ESPANOLA, NM – Dory Ryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 12, 1960, Dory left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Link

Randall K. Runge, 69

December 10, 2025

Medford, WI – Randall K. Runge, age 69, of Medford, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, ice fishing, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, canning, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, camping and the outdoors. Randy learned the art of making jewelry from rocks he collected and could build anything. Most importantly, he loved and cherished his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Celestino Telles, 58

December 10, 2025

FORT SUMNER, NM – Celestino Lee Telles, 58, of Shamrock, Texas, passed away in Vaughn, New Mexico, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, following a sudden illness. For the past year Celestino worked as a heavy equipment operator for Blattner Energy on the wind farm south of Vaughn.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carlos Eloy Romero, 30

December 10, 2025

ESPANOLA, NM – Carlos Eloy Romero, 30, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving morning, November 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naomi Macias, 31

December 9, 2025

DEMING, NM – Naomi Briana Macias, 31, Deming resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family in El Paso, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhonda Faye Berry, 37

December 9, 2025

PORTALES, NM – Our sweet Rhonda Faye Berry we all knew has passed away on December 7, 2025, in Portales. A day we will never forget.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary ‘Z’ Billey, 40

December 9, 2025

FARMINGTON, NM – Zachary made his journey on December 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Brian Saunders, 52

December 8, 2025

Timothy Brian Saunders, 52, passed away suddenly at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., on November 18, 2025. The day was beautiful as we said goodbye to our beloved husband and brother. It was picture perfect: crisp blue skies and fluffy clouds. It is fitting that Tim would pass away at sunset, just after the golden hour, always the photographer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Halfaker, 66

December 8, 2025

Michael Halfaker, 66, of Dickson City [PA], died unexpectedly, Monday afternoon, at home, after an illness. Mike honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, serving in Desert Storm, and was the recipient of numerous citations including, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Rifle w/1 dev, AF Longevity Svc Award w/2 dev, Nation Defense Svc Medal, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon w/1 dev, AF Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon, AF Outstanding Unit Award w/2 dev, AF Good Conduct Medal w/3 dev, and the AF Commendation Medal w/1 dev., retiring as a law enforcement supervisor after 14 years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR Racing, and building model cars, airplanes, ships, etc.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Marie Lopez, 72

December 8, 2025

SANTA FE, NM – Mary Marie (Gonzales) Lopez, known affectionately as ‘Maria’, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a courageous two-year-long survivorship of cancer. She was 72 years old.

Link

Reported on December 6:

Jesus Daniel Ramirez, 36

December 6, 2025

DEMING, NM – Jesus Daniel Ramirez, age 36, passed away on December 3, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 34

December 6, 2025

BELEN, NM – Jose Antonio Gonzalez, age 34, passed away on November 26, 2025, in Los Lunas, NM.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 4:

Tyler Raden Lewis, 29

December 4, 2025

Tyler Raden Lewis, 29, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on November 30, 2025, in Farmington, New Mexico. Tyler served in the U.S. Navy from 2015-2025, a year after High School. Tyler also worked for the City of Farmington as a Maintenance Technician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 3:

Gabriel Andres Vigil, 37

December 3, 2025

TAOS, NM – Gabriel Andres Vigil was born on September 3, 1988, and left this earth on November 13, 2025. We offer our deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Holy Cross Medical Center, UNM Hospital, HCA HealthOne Swedish Medical Center and Christus Saint Vincent Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 2:

Lee Serrano, 64

December 2, 2025

FARMINGTON, NM – It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Lee Serrano. He was born December 7, 1960 in Parkview, NM to Joe and Orlinda Serrano. He passed away on November 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erin Ann Lopez, 46

November 27, 2025

PORTALES, NM – Erin Ann (Orsborn) Lopez passed away on November 26, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (569)

Alberta (95)

Barry Smereka, 71, Link

Lorraine Joan Andriuk, 61, Link

Jackie Crowchild, 64, Link

Leanne Johnson, 42, Link

Robert “Rob” van der Laag, 70, Link

Paul Edward Jefferies, 64, Link

Sandra Zitek, 35, Link

Adina Rollinmud, 45, Link

Angelina Wall, 62, Link

Harjanpreet Singh Sandhu, 37, Link

Catherine Nora Wells, 65, Link

Jessy Dakota Mayne, 38, Link

Max Chorney, 73, Link

Kyle Nathan Malacapo, 34, Link

Winston Cardinal-Cowston, 59, Link

Jesse “Bingo Man” Youngchief, 38, Link

Earl Northcott, 53, Link

Ilya Ryabinkin, 45, Link

Tony Stadnichuk, 67, Link

Natasha Anne Richardson, 31, Link

Connie Trach, 64, Link

Linda L’Hirondelle, 67, Link

Ron McGuffin, 64, Link

Timothy Jay “Tim” Morris, 64, Link

Kevin Selles, 31, Link

Serge Courchesne, 63, Link

David Babcock, 56, Link

Miles John Peterson, 65, Link

Tina Marie Gorgichuk, 54, Link

Travis Reisinger, 46, Link

Linda Patricia Van Doesburg, 65, Link

Don Skogen, 70, Link

Susan ‘Sue’ Irene Bolton (nee Gillis), 72, Link

Daniel “Watter” Witter, 51, Link

Angus Pratt, 67, Link

Brian David Ferguson, 72, Link

Jamie Krawchuck, 48, Link

Karen Veres, 65, Link

Thane Toby Willows, 21, Link

Shawn Cody Solberg, 60, Link

Bradley Jeremy Jensen, 47, Link

Robert Dean Krinke, 55, Link

Lise Deschenes, 56, Link

Cally Jade Burt, 23, Link

Khaled Mohamed Gamil Nagi, 59, Link

Monica Christina De Guzman Madrilejo, 35, Link

Frankie Trevor “Mick” Breaker “Aapomahka - Weasel Traveller”, 54, Link

Marnie Kyla Ragan, 55, Link

Marlene Jean Wilson, 63, Link

Jon Waldowski 44, Link

Barry Alexander Gunraj, 44, Link

Tiana Faith Collins, 30, Link

Michael (Mike) Anthony Turek, 67, Link

Ethan Geoffrey Allaby, 23, Link

Arlene May Forbes, 67, Link

Jonathan William Kennedy, 42, Link

Cory Bruyere, 39, Link

Danny Allen King, 73, Link

Patricia “Patsy” Lynne Towpich, Link

Wayne Grant Wilcox, 66, Link

Eugene Arnold Perry, 71, Link

Hans Enns, 70, Link

Leslie McGillivray, 59, Link

Susan Anne Rogers, 65, Link

Dwayne Sorobey, 61, Link

Claude Lee Van Buskirk, 71, Link

Donna Marie Zacharuk, 74, Link

Philip Stiles, 67, Link

Thomas (Tom) Richard McCaslin, 47, Link

Kimberly Elizabeth Alex, 55, Link

Gabriella Maria Andersen, 42, Link

Vanessa Anne Keller, 38, Link

Paula Noreen Stuart, 65, Link

Christina Michelle Rye, 42, Link

Jesse Bernard Lalonde, 63, Link

Patrick Alexander Fraser, 61, Link

Daniel Grant Pope, 56, Link

Michael “Mike” Briand, 53, Link

Karla Rena-ae Black Plume “Aah’nasaapihsakii”, 42 [pneumonia], Link

Glen Kelvin Michael Young, 63, Link

Connie Arlene Prosser, 66, Link

Andrei Iablonski, 58, Link

Crystal Dombrowski-Strand, 64, Link

Vicky Weaver, 52, Link

Ernesto “Nie” San Juan, 75, Link

Lindsey Reine Gray, 43, Link

Kathy Matejka, 61, Link

Linette Noreen Rakoz, 67, Link

Dean David William Kalyniuk, 31, Link

Shelley Ann Ferraz Waite, 61, Link

James Anthony Finley, 65, Link

British Columbia (3)

Darren Pernell Duke Hardy, 55, Link

Terrence Mark Hindley, 64, Link

Paul Quirk, 64, Link

Manitoba (2)

Ronald Steven Haukaas, 53, Link

New Brunswick (22)

Shane Danny Brown, 50, Link

Arthur (Bim) Edmund Raynes, 60, Link

Frank Clark, 63, Link

Joseph Cullins, 60, Link

Kevin Wade Wark, 58, Link

Racquel Lindsay Brooks, 45, Link

Richard (Rick) Loumis St. Peter, 68, Link

Wayne Joseph Gray, 60, Link

Keeghan Andrew Richard Marchand, 19, Link

Kathy Claudia Leavitt, 59, Link

Kimberley Ann Doyle, 62, Link

Andrew Lorne Leech, 66, Link

Mario Roy, 55, Link

Allison Lynn Johnson, 57, Link

Mark Andrew Davies, 62, Link

Lucianne Bonenfant, 72, Link

Donald Sherrard, 64, Link

Roger Lee Weeks, 73, Link

Raymond Bell, 70, Link

Jessica Anne Rodger, 48, Link

Hélène Boudreau, 52, Link

André Bertin, 46, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (23)

Ethan Kaleb David Gerald Gardner, 22, Link

Chris Jones, 61, Link

Warrick Seaward, 61, Link

Mansfield Stringer, 67, Link

Camren Ward-Hall, 19, Link

Jan Eastall, 75, Link

David William Douglas Barrett, 49, Link

Andrea Bernice Blake, 58, Link

Myles Michael Gunn, 65, Link

Troy Gear, 37, Link

Sheila McCarthy, 53, Link

Fraser “Ross” Mugford, 58, Link

Lewis R.V. Earle, 33, Link

Clayton Arnott, 75, Link

Winnifred Sandra “Sis” Edwards, 57, Link

Eva Jean Nippard, 67, Link

Christopher Hogan, 38, Link

John Michael Handrigan, 62, Link

Ann Marie Hurley, 73, Link

Jennifer Eileen Power, 51, Link

Judith Hubbard, 70, Link

Sheridan Thompson-Graham, 53, Link

Pamela Patricia Gosse, 72, Link

Nova Scotia (22)

Colby Colbourne, 63, Link

Glenn Lewis Chisholm, 56, Link

Kirklen Michael Spicer, 25, Link

Sherry Ann Drover, 52, Link

Debra (Debbie) Rayner, 69, Link

Lars Gunnar Johannesson, 74, Link

Cora Graham, 68, Link

Brian Farrow, 54, Link

David Johnathan Brenton, 41, Link

Fabian Joseph Earl Haas, 27 [“currently serving with the Canadian Army, Halifax”], Link

Thomas Wayne Selig, 57, Link

Dave Scanlan, 47, Link

Kenneth Troy Feltmate, 56, Link

W. Thomas “Tom” “Slick” Atwell, 47, Link

Felix Smith, 68, Link

Kerry Wyman White, 73, Link

Karen Louise Jimmo, 63, Link

Dwight Bonang, 74, Link

Candice Marie Creese, 40, Link

Jonathan Grist, 41, Link

Logan Booker, 29, Link

Kathy Jane Proctor, 62, Link

Ontario (366)

Jimmie Tapp, 61, Link

Julie Delaurier, 52, Link

Wanda Karpinska, 74, Link

Violet Evelyn Maureen MacDonald, 3, Link

Jennifer Logan, 54, Link

Jaimie Robinson, 64, Link

Ishwar Shivprasad, 42, Link

Sharon Sampedro, 55, Link

Sharon Marie Frances Rodgers, 66, Link

Jeffery Scott Collier, 60, Link

Vito Cozzella, 62, Link

Lionel Henry, 71, Link

Duane Paul Pelley, 34, Link

Ronald Gilbert James, 65, Link

Sharon McKay, 46, Link

Morris Stupak, 64, Link

Sukhchain Singh Sandhu, 30, Link

Shirley Finlayson, 65, Link

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Marica Hill, 67, Link

Scott Clayton Wallace, 62, Link

Gary Baumber, 65, Link

James (Jim) Zeleniak, 60, Link

Jim Ramos, 52, Link

Vincenzo Cammisuli, 75, Link

Gregory Allan DuBois, 70, Link

Dion Francis Boucher, 58, Link

Cindy Huynh, 26, Link

Satpal Satpal, 63, Link

Ben Wilson Chan, 66, Link

Balapathman Balasingam, 51, Link

Balendran Karthigesu, 64, Link

Nicola Coleen Peart, 62, Link

Christina Tsialtas, 63, Link

Adam Van der Vleuten, 48, Link

Terry Bilmer, 69, Link

Tram Pham, 64, Link

Grant (Nelson) Moggy, 74, Link

Sandra Mary Sardinha, 62, Link

Connie Meeke, 64, Link

Michael “Mike” Koy, 62, Link

Kelly Ann Kavanagh, 56, Link

Richard Herzing, 59, Link

Lincoln Wayne Green, 62, Link

Betty Ann Christie, 60, Link

George Stuart Walkinshaw, 72, Link

Jeffrey Steven Falls, 63, Link

Donald Bruce Taylor, 71, Link

Thomas Devereaux, 70, Link

Linda Marie Ottaway, 73, Link

David John Van Koughnett, 64, Link

Marie Therese Viviane Okala Nga Mayele, 51, Link

Selene Bernadette Moran, 47, Link

Victor Santos, 49, Link

Wilson Francisco Moreira, 54, Link

Shelly Michaud, 59, Link

Kevin Thompson, 33, Link

Christin Howes, 34, Link

Mark Louis St.Pierre, 38, Link

Michael Patrick Bertram Roach, 37, Link

Frank Shephard, 72, Link

Michael Lethaby, 75, Link

Kim Sherry North, 65, Link

Brian Joseph Stackhouse, 47, Link

Jason Allan Courtemanche, 40, Link

Dmitri Kassianov, 46, Link

Anita Ann Desmoulin, 56, Link

Dominique Yves Thibeault, 48, Link

Surendran Thillainathan, 49, Link

Paul-Henri Joseph Parisee, 68, Link

Kendra-Jo Moyse Pacheco, 54, Link

Bruce Hannah, 66, Link

Michael Aaron Swayze, 21 [cancer], Link

Micheline Pommainville, 73, Link

Domenic Facciolo, 67, Link

Baldwin Ma, 42, Link

Bill ( William) Davidson, 75, Link

Yves Adrien Beaulac, 39 [turbo cancer], Link

Patricia Lee Tippett, 74, Link

Emily Juliet Magri, 75, Link

Patrick Coward, 65, Link

Dave Balasko, 66, Link

Cora Orsini, 62, Link

Shelley Timbers Twiss, 64, Link

Les Hervat, 70, Link

Luc Royer, 70, Link

Michail (Mike) Konstas, 63, Link

Calvin William Thomas, 70, Link

Doug McGilloway, 69, Link

Paul “Chicago” Riordan, 70, Link

Robert James “Robb” Finkbeiner, 57, Link

Tom Haggerty, 54, Link

Angela Sone, 63, Link

Catherine Marie St. James, 69, Link

Christine Barbara Annelin, 65, Link

Glory Wai-Kee Cheng, 67, Link

Ellen Hadden, 75, Link

Lisa Shearn, 48, Link

Stephen Nagy, 58, Link

Nancy Louise Rogers, 70, Link

Christina Angel Don Campbell, 23, Link

Stephen Powassin, 52, Link

Megan Elaine Williams, 47, Link

Harry Thomson, 68, Link

Shawn Scobie, 43, Link

Spencer Rocco Lofranco, 33, Link

Mary Lucy Baldassarra, 65, Link

Ret. Police Constable Eric James Bohn, 56, Link

Pauline Sanderson, 57, Link

Rasaan Y. “Rerun” Cook, 50, Link

Kelly O’Connor, 68, Link

Vajira Kuruwita Arachchige, 62, Link

Frank Cozzolino, 56, Link

Terry Alan Aylward, 67, Link

Joanne Lesley Dodsworth, 62, Link

John Armand DuBeau 64, Link

Ysaun Tat Quong, 62, Link

Nicholas Alan Sentance, 30, Link

Jamie Lynn Davies, 41, Link

David Charles Oates, 59, Link

Michael Ennis, 68, Link

Robert Wayne Gutteridge, 53, Link

Rudy Verstraeten, 75, Link

Elisabeth Wetshomba Djomba, 65, Link

David Enns, 24, Link

Loranne Jay Kettlewell, 49, Link

Betty Anne “Bea” Masters, 59, Link

Brien Michael Beattie, 64, Link

Matt Ford, 60, Link

Jason Koenraads, 53, Link

Alice (Cédric) Courroux, 26, Link

Ernest Papail, 44, Link

Thomas Gordon Kydd, 75, Link

Karen Katsiroumbas, Link

Gloria Seraphina Dias, Link

Raymond Ralph Kirkness, 65, Link

Josée Piché, 58, Link

Rebecca Vidler, 49, Link

Beverley Jane Posner, 72, Link

Terrence Michael “Terry” Redmond, 72, Link

Alexander David Rutherford Kane, 43, Link

Julia Kathleen Harris (nee Donovan), 45, Link

Susan Louise Maxwell, 74, Link

Georgiana Maxine Myers, 71, Link

Kathryn Grunsell, 56, Link

Carol Deschamps (née Asselin), 58, Link

Kent Jeffrey Guy, 56

December 12, 2025

Passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Kent’s role as Associate Director, Community Relations at the Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario was among his most meaningful accomplishments. His work on the organization’s recent brand modernization was a project he held close to his heart. He took great pride in creating an environment that felt like home for families during their most difficult times. Kent was adored by his colleagues, volunteers, and the families he so compassionately served.

Researcher’s note - At Ronald McDonald House earlier policies (e.g., from 2022) included “vaccination” mandates for staff, volunteers, and essential visitors, and allowed unvaccinated families to use isolation apartments. Some job postings (as recent as late 2024) still list COVID-19 “vaccination” as a condition of employment (with exemptions for medical reasons under the Ontario Human Rights Code), but this does not appear to extend to guest families.

Link

Paulette Marie Yvette Levert, 72, Link

Ross Munro Spencer, 75, Link

Daniel John McMeekin, 34, Link

Jeff Bancroft, 64, Link

Thomas Edward Ayres, 63, Link

Michael Stephen Anthony O’Brien, 74, Link

Randy Carl Coffey, 65, Link

Alexander Murphy Sharp, 59, Link

Jason “Jake” Murray Summerfield, 50, Link

Christopher Beisel, 64, Link

Stuart Noel Lewis, 70, Link

Joanne Paulette Bonia, 58, Link

Ken Jenkins, 74, Link

Carrie Anne Osborne, 46, Link

Ryszard Kaczor, 65, Link

Frankie Nowak, 62, Link

Gerald Chester, 65, Link

Donald Prefasi, 73, Link

Angelina Wall, 62, Link

Jody Ann Golinowski, 61, Link

Brian David Preston, 74, Link

Tyler Kechego, 39, Link

Harvey Gene Ridley, 60, Link

Julie Leduc, 47, Link

Richard Robin Collingridge, 53, Link

Julie Christina Lobo, 65, Link

Christopher Stacey, 54, Link

Carole Sylvia Holly Lepage, 50, Link

Jack Richardson, 65, Link

Brenda Elaine Sheppard, 59, Link

Karen Ann Thibault, 63, Link

Carole Sylvia Holly Lepage, 50, Link

Joanne Dwyer, 68, Link

Teresa Michenfelder, 61, Link

Jill Marie Thompson, 67, Link

Maria Noel Ledesma, 55, Link

David Doede, 75, Link

Colleen Frances Virginia (Lawler) De Boer, 66, Link

Joyce Forrest, 67, Link

Alan Steven Silverberg, Link

Larry A. Sheppard, 65, Link

David “Troy” Dwinnell, 59, Link

Linda Ellen Martin, 62, Link

Denis Carriere, 63, Link

Jeffrey John Bell, 59, Link

Claire Elizabeth Wilson, 23, Link

Maureen Saunders, 70, Link

Joseph Michael Cando, 71, Link

Michel Morand, 72, Link

Kurt Clifford Konrad Anrep, 47, Link

Sumandeep Kaur, 26, Link

Randy Suganaqueb, 52, Link

Glen Whiskeyjack, 51, Link

Patrick Gough, 36, Link

Wilfredo Bantug, 55, Link

John Morrison, 61, Link

Mirah Michelle Naegele, 1 month, Link

Lixia Lin, 47, Link

Angelica “Angela” Baldinelli, 55, Link

Alan Everall, 63, Link

Grace Yoon Chang, 46, Link

Sritharan Somasundram, 49, Link

Kadambaratnam Ambalavanar, 64, Link

Varathaledchumi Kanapathippillai, 60, Link

Rajasegaran Thambirajah, 59, Link

Sepathas Fernandopillai, 40, Link

Thayani Partheepan, 59, Link

Hamid Mohammad Akram, 61, Link

Britney Guerin, 39, Link

Steven John Horovicz, 57, Link

Luis Miguel Cruz, 37, Link

Chad Mclaren, 52, Link

Kimberley Bromfield, 43, Link

Michael Mazzara, 46, Link

Joseph (Jomo) Evangelou, 56, Link

Lloyd Carleton Kiberd, 72, Link

Thomas Jeffrey “Tom” Imrie, 62, Link

Steven Dale Barkley, 65, Link

Kenneth “Ken” Shelbourn, 74, Link

David Allen Mitchell, 63, Link

Stella Kim, 17, Link

Jose Castillo, 66, Link

Catherine Diane Lang, 56, Link

Mike Dowe, 55, Link

Joselito “Joey” Dimasuay, 61, Link

Vicky Lee Collins, 65, Link

Caden Cunningham, 21, Link

Camilla Whitecrow, 55, Link

Robert Blaine Ormiston, 64, Link

Rebbecca Christina Newton, 47, Link

Stan Czajkowsky, 52, Link

Paul McLuhan, 61, Link

Michelle Rimas, 46, Link

Kimberley Anne Hack, 57, Link

Rhonda Gwen McMillan, 71, Link

Kayanna Margaret Jackson, 16, Link

Alan Cecil Walker, 74, Link

Robert “Neil” Fenton, 57, Link