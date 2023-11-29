MEXICO

A social activist “died suddenly”:

Councillor Lupita Maltos Dies

November 26, 2023

The social activist Guadalupe Martínez Maltos and current councillor of the city council of Frontera, who throughout her career stood out for defending social causes and fighting against injustices, has died. The news of her death surprised both family and friends, as well as the border community that had great appreciation for the support she always gave them. "Lupina" Maltos died yesterday around 5 a.m. as a result of a heart attack, this despite not having heart problems, but she had problems with her legs for some time.

No age reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Doctor dies while consulting in Saltillo; allegedly he had a heart attack

November 22, 2023

A doctor died on Tuesday night allegedly while giving service at a medical office in Colonia Roma. Around 21:00 hours, a man who was working as a doctor was in an establishment located on Pablo L. Sidar Street and Adolfo López Mateos Street. According to witnesses, after attending to a patient, the man had a heart attack and died instantly, so they reported the fact to the emergency system. Upon the arrival of the rescue bodies, the doctor's death was confirmed, so elements of the Municipal Police attended to demarcate the area.

No age reported.

Student dies inside classroom at Tonala high school

November 24, 2023

On Friday morning, the death of a student occurred inside a classroom of the number one preparatory school in the municipality of Tonalá. The news led to the suspension of classes while the protocol for removing the body was carried out. The deceased young man was identified as Jorge Daniel "N", a third semester student, only 15 years old. According to reports, the director of the institution confirmed to the municipal police that the student fainted in the classroom, becoming inert. Paramedics from the Municipal Civil Protection System carried out the assessment, and unfortunately confirmed the absence of vital signs. The parents of the young man, notified quickly, arrived at the school distraught and dismayed to find their son lying in the classroom. At the moment, it is unknown if the student had any relevant medical history.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He has a heart attack , crashes and dies on a street in Altamira

November 26, 2023

A young driver of a private car died of sudden cardiac arrest and later crashed into a van parked on the streets of a neighborhood in the city of Altamira. Based on the data provided by the Secretary of Public Security of the State, the now deceased was a resident of the Monte Alto neighborhood, and was 44 years old. The unfortunate events happened this Saturday night. The man crashed into a parked van just as he was trying to park because he felt bad, putting his hands to his chest and let go of the steering wheel. The vehicle against which the car crashed, a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, suffered minimal damage as a result of this frontal impact, because the other car was driving at a low speed.

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Bar manager dies of heart attack in the central area of Victoria

November 24, 2023

A 57-year-old man in charge of a cantina lost his life allegedly from a heart attack while he was tending orders at the El Rincón Bar. The victim fainted while working, and customers called for the help of an ambulance. Rescuers tried to revive him, but they could no longer do anything to bring him back to life.

Man dies in the middle of a public road; he was going to his work

November 22, 2023

During the morning of this Wednesday, a 59-year-old cyclist died of a myocardial infarction, while he was on his way to work in the Eduardo Guerra Neighborhood of Torreón. Neighbors notified the corresponding authorities, however after the arrival of the Red Cross paramedics, the man no longer had vital signs. The events were reported to the 911 emergency system minutes before eleven in the morning on G Street, where the security cameras of a nearby establishment were able to capture how the man bumped into a parked van and then collapsed on the public road. Elements of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Attorney General of Coahuila came to take cognizance of the situation, and subsequently order the transfer of the body to the forensic medical service, to perform a legal necropsy.

Man died from a suspected heart attack

November 25, 2023

A man of approximately 60 years old lost his life due to an alleged heart attack. The events happened when he was walking down Miguel Hidalgo Street towards the east, but he must have felt bad, and put his hand to his chest, according to the testimony of some neighbors in the area, then he fainted and fell to the ground. Some citizens who were going through the area observed what happened, that was why they ran to try to help him, they realized that he was unconscious and this was the reason why the corresponding support of emergency bodies was requested. The paramedics only confirmed that the man did not have vital signs, so they covered up the body.

He was surprised by death before leaving on a trip

November 26, 2023

A man in his sixties died inside the bus station, suffering a heart attack while waiting for the departure of the foreign bus he intended to board. The events were recorded last Friday evening, when the now deceased, named J. Felix, 67, was in the company of his family at the bus station, as he intended to make a trip. However, at a certain point he began to feel unwell, so he decided to head to the bathroom, but when he was walking down one of the corridors, he suddenly collapsed and was lying on the floor on his back. A doctor assigned by bus company tried to revive him, but when he did not react, the presence of the emergency services was requested. Moments later a Red Cross ambulance arrived, whose rescuers performed CPR maneuvers for more than 10 minutes, although in the end his death was confirmed due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

After almost a month of his death , Ignacio González was finally buried

November 24, 2023

After almost a month of his death, Ignacio González, a Minatitlán man who died in Jalisco, was finally buried. In the end, the Minatitlán native Ignacio González Gómez was buried in the municipality of Ameca in Jalisco. He was found lifeless on Friday, November 3, as a result of an alleged fulminant heart attack. Relatives of the individual requested the support and assistance of society, which gave the desired help for the transfer from of the body. Once in the home region of the man, the body was then buried.

No age reported.

He dies of a suspected heart attack in Avenida de Veracruz

November 21, 2023

This Tuesday, a man lost his life allegedly from a heart attack, in the Ignacio Zaragoza neighborhood, in the port of Veracruz. According to the first reports, the events occurred on Flores Magón Avenue in that neighborhood, when a man was found lying on the pavement. Moments later, Red Cross paramedics rushed to the site to confirm that the victim no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Tragedy on the subway: man dies outside La Raza station; heart attack investigated

November 21, 2023

A new tragedy was registered near the facilities of the Mexico City Metro Collective Transport System (STC), as a man was reported dead very close to the La Raza station. Emergency units arrived at the site, but they could do nothing to save the life of the fatal victim, the area was cordoned off. The events were recorded on the morning of this Tuesday, November 21. As for the victim, he is a man between 45 and 50 years old, who lost his life outside the La Raza station, on Line 3 and 5 of the Mexico City Metro. According to preliminary reports, the subject lost consciousness very close to the entrance of the station, so passers-by and merchants in the area called the corresponding authorities. An ambulance arrived at the scene, and specialists checked the subject and confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

Woman died on public road

November 21, 2023

A woman living in the San José de Kanasín subdivision lost her life on the public road after she left a store. As it was known in the place, a lady of about 35 years of age approximately, entered the store “Esther”, where she bought a soda, and when she left, she collapsed. The people who noticed the woman's fainting, notified the emergency services. When the municipal paramedics of Kanasín arrived, they could only confirm that the woman no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

ECUADOR

Alfredo Adum, figure of the Ecuadorian Roldosista Party, dies Alfredo

November 24, 2023

Alfredo Adum Ziade, former Minister of Energy during the government of Abdalá Bucaram, died on November 24, 2023, sources close to the politician informed Primicias. Adum died suffering from health complications due to the cancer he suffered from. The former Guayaquil politician, and historical figure of the Ecuadorian Roldosista Party (PRE), was 71 years old, but had been away from public office since 1997, when the Bucaram Government fell.

SURINAME

35-year-old Nisjaal Ramdin passes away in Suriname

November 23, 2023

Once again, a family plunged into deep mourning after a loss that was far too young. Nisjaal Ramdin has passed away. Will you help with condolences?

No cause of death reported.

33-year-old Arvha Raghoebir – Moekmoedshek from Suriname passed away

November 23, 2023

A heartbreaking day. Family and friends have to say goodbye to the beautiful Arvha Raghoebir – Moekmoedshek from Suriname far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

16-year-old Shruttie Mandbodh died in Suriname

November 21, 2023

A heartbreaking and inconsolable loss. Shruttie Manbodh has passed away. Many know her as Moeni. Will you help with condolences?

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Police investigate 3rd death of Taylor Swift fan in Rio de Janeiro

November 21, 2023

After two tragedies involving Taylor Swift fans during the singer's tour through Brazil, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro are investigating what would be the third death of a fan of the artist. The boy was found unresponsive near Engenhão Stadium, where Taylor performed on Monday. The Fire Department confirmed that it attended a young man, 23 years old, found in cardiorespiratory arrest in the vicinity of the stadium. He was taken to the hospital but could not resist. The suspicion is that the young man suffered a sudden illness.

Clarinetist Claudinho passed away from a fulminant heart

November 24, 2023

Unfortunately, we have to report that a dear listener, Claudio George, passed away from a fulminant heart attack this morning. It is with immense regret that the city of Petrolina received the news of the passing of the public servant Claudio George da Silva Carvalho. The clarinetist musician ”Claudinho", as he was better known among the members, was a member for more than 30 years of the Philharmônica 21 de Setembro, where he was loved by all and admired for his irreverence, easy smile, contagious joy and professionalism. In this moment of pain and departure, the Secretariat of Education, Culture and Sports expresses its deep sorrow to family, friends and colleagues.

No age reported.

The singer and composer Renato Vieira de Barros died at 45 years old, victim of a stroke

November 26, 2023

Barros had been hospitalized for a few days in very serious condition after suffering a stroke. Born in São Domingos, in the northeast of Goiás, Renato Barros became known for the compositions of the songs "Flor”, “Se eu pedir cê volta” and" Violeiro feliz de Goiás " that were successful with the duo Jorge & Mateus.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Radio personality Seu Cuca dies at 39, in São Paulo

November 25, 2023

Radio personality Claudinei Santos Hardi, 39, known as "Seu Cuca", died of a heart attack on Friday night (24th), around 22:30 pm, in São Paulo, where he lived with his wife and three children. Undoubtedly, Claudinei leaves his indelible mark on the radio and communication of the city of São Paulo. He became well known for the programs imitating the humorist Mução, where he created his character "Seu Cuca", in the extinct current FM radio.

Journalist for TV Canção Nova, Elaine Santos dies at age 38, victim of pneumonia and widespread infection

November 21, 2023

Journalist Elaine Santos died this Tuesday (21), aged 38, victim of pneumonia and generalized infection. She was 23 weeks pregnant, and the baby she was expecting also died. Elaine's death was reported by TV Canção Nova, a Catholic broadcaster where she worked for over 15 years, in Cachoeira Paulista. According to the broadcaster, where Elaine presented a news program, the journalist had to be admitted to a hospital in Lorena (SP) on Monday morning but could not resist and died this Tuesday.

Sergio Vieira, award-winning reporter of Agência Senado, dies

November 22, 2023

Journalist Sergio Salexandre Vieira, a member of the Senado agency team, died on Tuesday night (21st), at the age of 47. He suffered an acute heart attack. Sergio was a public servant of the Senate since 2005, and also worked at Radio Senado, where he won two awards for his reporting. In his career, the works with a social focus and on human rights stand out. In 2010 he won the Embratel Press Award for the report “When the shadow falls: the history of torture in Brazil”.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Physical Education Professional Waldir Nogueira De Jesus dies

November 24, 2023

It is with great regret that CREF11/MS communicates the death of the Physical Education Professional, Waldir Nogueira De Jesus, this Friday (24th), victim of a fulminant infarction. Waldir worked in the Athlete of the Future Project, of the Municipal Sports Foundation (Funesp), and was considered an icon of athletics in Campo Grande, a place in which the teacher contributed for many years. CREF11/MS stands in solidarity with friends and family at this time of great pain.

No age reported.

Teacher Fabio Maimone dies of fulminant heart attack

November 23, 2023

Sad news about our dear teacher Fabio Maimone, this afternoon a fulminant heart attack took our friend. His intelligence, joy, affection and singing will be sorely missed. Rest in peace.

No age reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Doctor Ennio Guttembergue Soares Bezerra, 33, was found dead inside an apartment

November 28, 2023

Doctor Ennio Guttembergue Soares Bezerra, of 33 years, who was found dead inside an apartment, on Saturday, suffered a cardiac thrombosis, as pointed out the Estacio de Lima Legal Medical Institute. The result of the necropsy examination was released late Monday morning. The mobile Urgent Care Service (Samu) was even activated after Ennio began to feel unwell, having some kind of choking, according to witnesses. Samu called the Military Police, who did not identify marks of violence on the body. The case is being treated as a ”death to be clarified", and there has been no arrest. According to information, he fell ill when he went out to meet with a young man around 20:30, after conversations on a relationship app.

Dr. Marcello Ferreira da Silva is dead

November 27, 2023

It is with sadness that I received the news of the passing of Dr. Marcello Ferreira da Silva, son of Dr. Célio. Victim of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Death Note - Eurico Guedes da Silva, the Tilico, at 47

November 25, 2023

Former councilman Eurico Guedes da Silva, known as Tilico, died this Saturday, 25, at the age of 47. Victimized by a fulminant heart attack, he has already arrived lifeless at the emergency room in Guaxupé. Eurico Tilico was very dear to his fellow citizens, having been a city councilor between 2013 and 2016, and developed many projects. He liked to be a politician and intended to be a candidate again, since he had many plans for the city in mind.

Sandra Branco passed away

November 27, 2023

Sandra Branco passed away this Monday from a heart attack, she will be missed. She was a health agent for the city of Fernandópolis and here are our condolences to the whole family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Araucaria loses businessman Umberto Marineu Basso Filho

November 25, 2023

Araucaria loses businessman Umberto Marineu Basso Filho, known as Beto Da Calceaki. Around 13 pm this Saturday, 25/11, the Samu rescuers were triggered to attend inside the Beto store in the center. He was inside the store's bathroom already lifeless according to the Samu rescuers who went to the scene. The probable cause of Beto's death would be a fulminant infarction. The IML was triggered to collect the body, and after that the official notification of the cause of death comes out, but it is clinical, that is, natural problems. Unfortunately, it is a sad news to report, because Beto was very well known in the city and very dear to all of us friends and acquaintances.

No age reported.

Gisa Baumgartner, 54

November 25, 2023

Adalgiza Helena Rodrigues Varela Baumgartner - a professional who dedicated herself for 16 years to the Chamber of Shopkeepers of Balneário Piçarras (CDL) - died on Saturday, 25th, on the day of her 54th birthday. Gisa, as she was known, left victimized by a sudden illness. There is still no information about the wake and burial of Gisa. Her body undergoes an examination in the state capital to find out the real cause of her death. In the middle of the night, her husband, Amauri Baumgartner, noticed Gisa's early departure.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Investigator of the Civil Police of Ribeirão Pires Munho dies

November 25, 2023

Civil Police investigator Ribeirão Pires Munhoz died. He was returning to his home by Humberto de Campos Avenue, at the time he had a sudden illness and ended up colliding with his vehicle against a pole. A very sad news is that today was Munhoz's birthday, according to our information.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elderly man dies after suffering heart attack while driving in Annapolis

November 23, 2023

An elderly man, who has not yet had his identity released, died after suffering a heart attack while driving. The fatality happened at the end of the morning of this Thursday (23rd), in the center of Anápolis. The victim was driving a Volkswagen Gol at the time of the disturbance. He ended up losing control of the car, climbing on the sidewalk and running into a wall. The Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was activated to provide care, but could only verify the death.

No age reported.

In Itabaiana, driver dies after suffering sudden illness in the early morning

November 24, 2023

In the early morning of this Friday, 24th, a man died, victim of sudden illness at the intersection between Quintino de Lacerda and Manoel Domingos Pereira streets, in the municipality of Itabaiana. The victim, identified by his first name Ed Carlos, was a driver for a tourism company. According to preliminary information, he was driving the bus, but felt unwell and had to get out of the vehicle. He sat on the sidewalk and died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Motorcyclist dies in crash

November 21, 2023

A 29-year-old man died on Monday morning (13th), after suffering a fall from a motorcycle, on the Anhanguera Highway, in the city of Cravinhos. According to information from the Military Road Police (PMRv), the suspicion is that the man suffered a sudden illness, as there were no signs of an accident or braking on the track. The team found the man fallen on the asphalt, and the motorcycle overturned near the central flowerbed. He was taken to a hospital unit in Cravinhos and died after attempted resuscitation by rescuers. The incident was reported as suspicious death.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” riding a bike:

50-year-old cyclist sickens and dies after falling from bike

November 26, 2023

An unidentified woman, 50 years old, died after falling ill while riding a bicycle in the São Conrado neighborhood, early Sunday morning (26th). According to reports, the woman fell off her bike after a sudden mishap at the intersection of International and Pedra Negra streets. People passing by tried to revive her, but she couldn't resist. The Samu (Mobile Emergency Service) went to the scene and found the death. The suspicion is that she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Cyclist dies after suffering sudden illness and falling from viaduct

November 20, 2023

The cyclist Ariosvaldo Gouvêia Junior, of 59 years, died in the early morning of Saturday, 18th, after suffering a sudden illness and falling from the viaduct of PR-508, highway that connects the BR-277 to the municipality of Matinhos, in Paranaguá. According to witnesses, Ariosvaldo was cycling over the structure when he fell ill and fell on the track of BR-277. Seriously injured, Ari was treated on the spot by rescuers from SIATE – Integrated Service For Emergency Trauma Care and SAMU – Mobile Emergency Care Service. Sent to the emergency room of the Regional Hospital of the coast, the cyclist could not resist.

Young man has sudden illness and dies during training in gym

November 22, 2023

Maykewerton Nogueira de Oliveira, 27, died on Tuesday night (21st), while performing physical exercises at a gym in the Parque do Sol neighborhood, in João Pessoa. According to witnesses, Maykewerton appeared uncomfortable holding his right hand over his chest, indicating he was already in pain after a series of upper limb exercises. Then he moved and collapsed near the door of the gym. Students and instructors promptly provided first aid, however, according to information from the scene, the young man reportedly suffered a fulminant heart attack. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was activated, but when it arrived, it found only the death.

54-year-old man died after falling ill in park

November 26, 2023

This Sunday (26th), at around 09:00 in the morning, a 54-year-old man died after falling ill while walking in the Vaca Brava Park, located in the Bueno sector, in Goiânia. According to information provided by the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM), the victim suffered a sudden illness. The Fire Department was called to provide assistance. Health workers present at the scene tried to revive the man for approximately 40 minutes, but unfortunately the efforts were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

37-year-old woman dies after sudden illness inside supermarket

November 24, 2023

A 37-year-old woman suffered a sudden illness and died while working inside a supermarket on Thursday afternoon, 24th, in the west of Franca. According to information from the police report, victim Marília Carvalho Ribeiro, 37, was rescued by doctors from Samu (Mobile Emergency Service) to the emergency room but did not resist and died. She leaves a daughter.

No cause of death reported.

Passenger has sudden illness and dies on bus heading to Victoria

November 23, 2023

A passenger traveling on a bus bound for Victoria died after having a sudden illness on Thursday afternoon (23rd) in Colatina, in the northwest of the state. Upon realizing the situation and following the established protocol, the driver of the vehicle went to the nearest hospital and called the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu). However, the passenger did not resist and died before the ambulance arrived. His identity has not been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman dies after suffering sudden illness in Salvador's historic center

November 22, 2023

A woman died after falling ill in the center of Salvador. The case took place in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (22th) in Praça da Sé. There is still no information about what caused the malaise. The civil and military police took a position on what happened through a note. The Civil Police stated "the 1st Territorial police station registered the death of a 62-year-old woman, who was found fallen in Praça da Sé, this Wednesday (22nd). A SAMU team was activated and verified the death. Expert 2023 removal orders have been issued. The report may clarify the cause of death."

No cause of death reported.

My beloved brother Julio dies of rare prionic disease

November 2, 2023

Dear friends and family. After several days of hospitalization, treating a rare condition of prionic disease, my beloved brother Julio left us this morning. He received a lot of love, affection and care in this process and was at peace. Eternal gratitude for his teachings, enthusiasm, and privilege of all the moments we lived together. Miss you!

No age reported.

Rafael Pereira Oliveira is dead

November 24, 2023

Rafael Pereira Oliveira, 32 years old (lived in the Santa Cecília neighborhood), died of a heart attack.

ARGENTINA

Horror and shock on a field in Salta: he keeled over while playing football and died

November 26, 2023

It is really heartbreaking what happened in Salta. During a football match that promised to be an afternoon of joy and sport, an unexpected tragedy unfolded. A 26-year-old man suddenly lost his life on a football pitch. The fateful incident occurred around 19:00, plunging everyone present into shock and sadness. The young man suddenly collapsed while playing his football match and the game had to be stopped. Despite the desperate attempts of resuscitation by his friends, unfortunately, the player lost his life inside the playing field.

No cause of death reported.

A police cadet “died suddenly”:

Tragic Death of a Police Academy Cadet Sparks Investigation

November 27, 2023

Agustina Camila Casco, a 21-year-old cadet at the Juan Vucetich Police Academy, passed away in a clinic in Merlo after being transferred from the Hospital del Bicentenario. The young cadet’s demise came after she had spent two days at home in excruciating pain during her off-duty time prior to her hospitalization. Agustina’s mother reported that her daughter had experienced a blow during a handcuffing practice session earlier that week. This incident led to suspicions that the trauma might be connected to Agustina’s untimely death. However, the preliminary forensic report indicated that her death was due to a non-traumatic cardio-respiratory arrest, brought on by hypovolemic shock. Originally, Agustina was misdiagnosed as suffering from acute appendicitis. Later, it was discovered that she had a hemorrhagic ovarian cyst, which could have caused internal bleeding. After experiencing three cardiac arrests during a four-day hospital stay, Agustina tragically passed away.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Who was Gustavo Deglantoni, the former pilot who died when the helicopter he was flying crashed?

November 27, 2023

The atmosphere of Turismo Carretera was shaken by sad news when the death of the former pilot Gustavo Degliantoni, in a plane accident, became known. The 71-year-old businessman reportedly lost control of the aircraft, which plunged over the Paraná River, at the height of Ramallo. In addition to the victim, there were three passengers on board. So far, the causes that could have caused the incident that ended in the worst way are unknown, although some information indicates that Degliantoni would have had a medical emergency while driving the helicopter. After the incident, several videos were quickly disseminated on social networks that give an account of the multiple dangerous maneuvers that the helicopter deployed before falling into the water.

No cause of death reported.

A bus with students drove off the road: the driver became ill and died

November 27, 2023

The driver of a school bus drove off the road this afternoon at the height of kilometer 1.003 of Route 22, near Darwin. According to police sources, the man suffered a medical emergency while transporting students from Choele Choel. Although he received resuscitation maneuvers, he eventually died at the local hospital. The accident occurred minutes before 14:30 hours. It was at that moment when the driver, who was driving a vehicle owned by the municipality, left the asphalt and ended up hitting the undergrowth. About 12 teenagers between 14 and 15 years old were traveling on the bus, returning from studying. The passengers were not injured and were able to get out by their own means. For his part, the driver - identified as 73–year-old Raúl Islas - had to be revived through CPR maneuvers. But despite the efforts, he finally lost his life an hour later at the Choele Choel health center, where he was urgently transferred.

No cause of death reported.

Belén Ranocchia passed away

November 25, 2023

It caused deep pain to learn today the news of the death in Buenos Aires, at the young age of 48, of María Belén Ranocchia. The daughter of an esteemed family from this city, Belén had been living in the city for several years, starting when she went to study law. The painful trance of her death occurred today, after going through a cruel illness for several months.

No cause of death reported.

CHILE

12-year-old boy dies of heart failure while playing football

November 23, 2023

On Wednesday night, the death of a 12-year-old boy, identified as J.L. E.L., was confirmed, which occurred while playing football on a field in the commune of Sagrada Familia. The fact was registered around 22:00 when the minor, belonging to the Sanatorium Club where he was a player in the Penecas series, keeled over in front of his classmates who requested help. Later, a SAMU ambulance arrived at the sports complex and transferred the child to the Family Health Center (Cesfam) of Sagrada Familia, where the medical staff verified his death attributed to heart failure.

Link