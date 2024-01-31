MEXICO

Mexican voice-over actress Erika Robledo has died

January 28, 2024

Through social networks they announced the death of the Mexican dubbing actress Erika Robledo, 48. Among the most famous characters she made are the recent versions of "The Little Mermaid" and "Heidi". During the last months she was disconnected from social networks, and one of her last social media posts indicated that she was fine, just taking "a break from this crazy life and trying to put the broken pieces together." The above because she had faced health problems. So far, no further details of her death have been given. Through Facebook she made a post on January 18, 2024, where she said that she was going through a bad health streak, but was working to regain her spark, always motivated by the great engine that were her children, who have been with her at all times.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies in car wash where he worked

January 26, 2024

A 60-year-old man was found dead by his relatives inside a car wash where he worked, located in the 24 de Agosto neighborhood. Relatives of Everardo N, who commented that he had been suffering from diabetes for years, pointed out that the man was working when he suddenly fainted. Despite the request for the presence of Red Cross paramedics, the staff only confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Former Tuxpan City Council worker dies of a heart attack

January 27, 2024

A former worker of the City Council of Tuxpan suddenly died of a heart attack while performing measurements on a property located in the congregation of Santiago de la Peña. The now-extinct man was identified as Rafael Valois Flores García, he was 59 years old.

He dies on his way to work

January 27, 2024

A man died this morning moments after leaving his house. The man was identified as 66-year-old Manuel R.M. He left his house at about 6:30 in the morning, because he sells churritos on the esplanade. It was on María de Jesús Bejarano Street that the man keeled over. Paramedics from URGE rushed to the scene, but could do nothing for him, because he no longer had vital signs. He is believed to have died from a heart attack.

Chicharrón seller loses his life to heart attack

January 26, 2024

A chicharrón [fried pork rinds] seller lost his life when he suffered a sudden heart attack while attending to the business in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Nuevo Laredo. The man was identified as Jaime, 57, who died inside the premises. The deceased's brother reported that Jaime was working normally when he suddenly collapsed, so the authorities were notified. When paramedics and firefighters arrived, they could do nothing for Jaime, who had died.

Of a heart attack ! He died inside the baths

January 28, 2024

On Saturday evening, a man apparently died of a heart attack inside the Insurgente Baths in the Insurgentes Oriente neighborhood. According to local media, the deceased was approximately 40 years old, and was found by employees on the floor of the steam rooms. It transcends that he died of a heart attack.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver suffers heart attack and crashes into gate

January 27, 2024

In Ecatepec, the driver of a car ended up crashing into one of the entrances of the Technological University, after he allegedly had a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle. In one of the videos circulating on X, formerly Twitter, the vehicle is seen piled against one of the entrances of the aforementioned school. Authorities are looking for relatives of the man.

No age reported.

Man dies apparently of a heart attack in Matamoros

January 25, 2024

During the afternoon of this Thursday, an elderly man lost his life on the public road allegedly because of a heart attack in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Witnesses of what happened reported that the man suddenly keeled over. Later, neighbors of the sector notified the emergency numbers, however, after evaluating it, they confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Tourist dies of a heart attack on Playa Las Brisas

January 25, 2024

A tourist, from the State of Mexico died on Thursday afternoon on Playa Las Brisas, of a fulminant heart attack, according to police sources. The events occurred shortly after 17:00 hours in the vicinity of the Las Brisas breakwater, where he suddenly keeled over in the dunes of the spa. Witnesses notified the authorities through the emergency telephone numbers. They attended and implemented the relevant protocol, even though the 36-year-old victim had died irretrievably.

Tragedy in Noagles: Man dies after suffering heart attack

January 25, 2024

In a tragic incident that occurred a few minutes ago on the Martyrs Street in Nogales, an emergency report was received related to a 44-year-old man, a resident of Río Blanco, who manifested feeling ill health. Civil Protection (PC) personnel from Nogales quickly moved to provide first aid. However, during medical care, the individual suffered a heart attack that turned out to be fatal. Despite the efforts of the emergency personnel, the man lost his life at the scene.

Death by heart attack

January 22, 2024

The PV-437 paramedic unit responded to an emergency call for an unconscious person at 218 Pino Suárez Street. After receiving the report, the officers went to the scene, finding a 59-year-old woman, Rafaela Urrutia García, who had suffered a heart attack. Despite the efforts of paramedic Ulises Villa, doctor Miguel Ángel Aldrete García had to certify her death.

NICARAGUA

Michael Healy, a political prisoner exiled and confiscated by the dictatorship, dies

January 25, 2024

The businessman and released Nicaraguan politician Michael Healy [53] suffered a heart attack and died on January 25, 2024, in Panama City, where he was going to start a new job, family and friends confirmed to Confidential. Healy was the last president of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), also canceled and confiscated. Healy was imprisoned on October 21, 2021, and banished to the United States on February 9, 2023, by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

PANAMA

Luis ‘El Matador’ Tejada, former national football team player, dies

January 29, 2024

The former player of the Panama national football team, Luis 'El Matador' Tejada died this Sunday, January 28, during a recreational league match in the district of San Miguelito. According to the first reports, Tejada - 41 years old - felt discomfort in his chest, and then fainted. Those who were present at the game tried to revive him without success.

COLOMBIA

Five “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Victor Luna, champion technical director with the DIM in 2002, died

January 28, 2024

On Sunday morning, Víctor Luna, technical director who left his mark on Deportivo Independiente Medellín, died. According to the CES Clinic, the strategist suffered a sudden heart attack at the age of 64, and despite doctors trying to revive him, he finally lost his life. Luna was the coach who helped DIM become champion in 2002, after a 45-year drought without titles.

Cyclist dies of heart attack in Floridablanca

January 29, 2024

On the morning of January 28, 2024, on the Via al Santísimo, in Floridablanca, Santander, a cyclist was lying on the road before the astonished gaze of his riding companions. The reason? According to the first versions of the people who accompanied him, the man apparently suffered a heart attack at the moment when he was riding a bicycle, so he immediately fell and died instantly.

No age reported.

Man lost his life on the San Mateo pedestrian bridge due to suspected heart attack

January 26, 2024

At 7:00 pm yesterday, an elderly man lost his life while crossing the pedestrian bridge of San Mateo. According to witnesses, the man was crossing the bridge, and at the height of it he suffered a suspected heart attack, that left him lying on the ground immediately.

No age reported.

In Santa Marta, a 22-year-old died of a heart attack

January 25, 2024

A 22-year-old man, identified as Jefferson Javier Diaz Scott, began to feel unwell while he was at his home in Santa Marta. He was helped, but eventually died while being treated at a health center. According to the report Diaz Scott suffered a heart attack, which is why he fainted and finally died.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver suffers a heart attack and bus goes into an abyss: five people injured

January 22, 2024

A spectacular traffic accident occurred on the morning of this Monday, January 22, on the Yarumal-Campamento road, when a bus fell into an abyss, and left one person dead and five injured, according to the preliminary report of the case. The person who died in this event was identified as Miguel Patiño Maya, who was driving the vehicle and who would have had health problems, apparently a heart attack, which made him lose control of the vehicle, according to the data that the authorities have provided preliminarily. It is believed that after losing control of the vehicle, the driver crashed into a fixed object, which caused the minibus to overturn, and roll approximately 75 meters. It is also known that five people were injured, and that they were taken to the San Juan de Dios hospital.

No age reported.

BRAZIL

Gisele Bündchen's mom Vania Nonnenmacher dies at age 75 after courageous battle with cancer

January 28, 2024

The mother of Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has died following a battle with cancer, according to local reports. Vânia Nonnenmacher, 75, passed away at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre Sunday. Nonnenmacher was a retired banker who formerly worked at Banco do Brasil. Bündchen has yet to issue a statement about the death of her mother, with whom she featured on the cover of Vogue Brasil in 2018.

Cameraman suffers heart attack and dies at 58

January 25, 2024

The cameraman Adelto Mário da Silva died at the age of 58, this Thursday (25th). He suffered a heart attack and could not resist. On social networks, friends mourned the death of the professional, who worked for the most important TV stations in the state capital.

Former councilors, mother and daughter die of heart attack on the same day

January 24, 2024

Both mother and daughter died after suffering a heart attack, with a short interval of hours, in the city of Guarabira. The deaths of the two, who are both former councilors of the municipality, were confirmed on Tuesday. Identified as Ana Maria Lima da Silva, 51, and Maria das Neves Lima da Silva, 78, the victims died from heart-related causes.

Infarction kills employee of the City Hall of Paulo Afonso

January 29, 2024

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Natalia Alves Lima on the morning of this Sunday, January 28th, due to a heart attack. Natalia, a beloved resident of the Centennial neighborhood, leaves a void in the hearts of family and friends. The early news of her death left family members shocked, and on social media, messages such as “my God, I can't believe it, a wonderful person” express the feeling of loss among friends and acquaintances. She was the mother of a 13-year-old boy.

No age reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Mourning: lawyer Silvio Vinícius Santos Medeiros dies

January 29, 2024

The lawyer Silvio Vinícius Santos Medeiros died last Sunday (28th), in Porto Velho. He was the wife of lawyer Adriene Rodrigues. Family and friends mourned the incident and expressed their grief on social media. According to information, he was a victim of fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police officer Sandro Goulart died after sudden illness

January 25, 2024

The police officer Sandro Goulart died at the age of 49, at home, after a sudden illness. Goulart worked in Dom Pedrito as a clerk in the police station.

No cause of death reported.

8-year-old girl dies after suffering hemorrhagic stroke

January 11, 2024

Eight-year-old Maria Julia de Camargo Adriano lost her life after falling victim to a stroke. The death of the little girl draws attention for being something considered rare in children. According to information from relatives, the little girl complained of headaches, and fainted. She was rescued and taken to the hospital, where bleeding on the brain was detected. According to family information, Maria Julia did not have any pre-existing conditions. Little Maria Julia was the only child in the family and, according to her aunt, was a child full of health and happiness.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

P.E. teacher dies of heart attack during amateur soccer tournament

January 29, 2024

The former municipal sports coordinator and physical education teacher in Santo Antônio do Leste, Josimar Fagundes, 41, died after suffering a heart attack during a soccer tournament in the city, this Sunday (28th). He played in an amateur team and, according to the police, when he left the field, he would have reported to friends that he was not well, at which point he fell unconscious on the ground. A medical team supporting the tournament performed an emergency procedure at the scene and referred the victim to a health unit, but Fagundes could not resist and died in hospital.

Runner has sudden illness during race and dies after peeing black

January 24, 2024

A runner died in Caruaru after falling ill during a race. Dorgival Celerino do Nascimento, 50, died this Wednesday with complications caused by rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome that can leave the patient's pee black. Dorgival was running a race whose route was 14 kilometers in the city of Gravatá. In the stretch that passed through the Serra das Russas, he began to feel bad and needed medical attention. The runner was admitted to a Gravatá health unit. The unit reported that Dorgival was admitted with a heart attack and was sent to the ICU, where he remained in serious condition. According to the hospital, he showed signs of rhabdomyolysis, a disease that can be caused by high-volume physical exercise.

Vaquejada says goodbye to the rancher Marquinhos De Várzea

January 28, 2024

The Vaquejada says goodbye to the rancher Marquinhos De Várzea. Marquinhos died due to a heart attack when he was running in the Maria Salete Park. Marquinhos was still attended to on the spot and taken to the nearest hospital but did not resist and died on the way.

No age reported.

A young woman approved for police service had a sudden illness during the physical fitness test

January 30, 2024

A young woman approved by the Military Police had a sudden illness during the physical fitness test for entry into the corporation, and died, this Monday (29/1). Gabriela Rosa was submitted to the evaluation on Sunday (28/1), when she ended up feeling bad and fainting. She was rushed to hospital but died on Monday. The suspicion is that she has suffered rhabdomyolysis, a rupture of skeletal muscle tissue, but there is no official information released by the hospital.

No age reported.

Worker dies after suffering sudden illness and falling from 2nd floor of building

January 23, 2024

A 57-year-old woman died on Tuesday (23rd), after suffering a sudden illness and falling from the 2nd floor of a building under construction in Ceilândia. Sonia Cristina de Moraes worked on cleaning the building. According to the military police, the victim was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu). Firefighters said she was found on the ground with "multiple fractures." "Unfortunately, the doctor of the fire brigade confirmed the death at the scene," the corporation said.

Woman suffers heart attack and dies at ball

January 28, 2024

In the early hours of this Sunday (28th), around 01h, firefighters of Major Vieira was attended to a suspected heart attack in the town of Rio Novo. The victim, a woman, aged between 40 and 50 years, was fallen in the entrance hall of the community Ball, unconscious. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) maneuvers were performed by brigadier and community firefighters who were at the event. After entering hospital and some time of CPR, the situation could not be reversed, and the victim's death was certified by the doctor on duty.

He died at the entrance to the church

January 26, 2024

A 75-year-old man suffered a heart attack inside the of the church Igreja Matriz of Cuiabá and died on Friday morning (26). His identity has not yet been released. He died at the entrance to the church.

Ambulance driver suffers fulminant infarction and dies on the spot

January 22, 2024

In Ponta Porã, a man, apparently the driver of the city hall ambulance, suddenly became ill and suffered a fulminant infarction. Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene of the incident. Witnesses reported that he suddenly began to feel unwell, showing signs of discomfort and difficulty breathing. People who witnessed the scene immediately called the emergency services and tried to provide first aid to the victim while waiting for the arrival of medical personnel. Unfortunately, even with the efforts made, it was not possible to reverse the situation, and the man died.

No age reported.

Sudden death : 32-year-old woman dies after seeking help for chest pain

January 23, 2024

In the emotional account of Marli Lopes, Marcelly's aunt, the 32-year-old woman complained of intense pain, and her nephew, desperate, came to ask for help. "Saturday is her daughter's birthday," laments Marli. According to the Municipal Health Secretariat, upon arriving at the Emergency Care Unit of The Coronel Antonino neighborhood, Marcelly was screened and classified as a yellow case (intermediate level of severity), then stayed in the lobby to wait for medical attention. Soon after being treated, there was a worsening in her health condition, and the patient was referred to the emergency ward. Sesau said in a statement that Marcelly needed to be intubated, and although all emergency procedures were performed by health professionals, the patient did not resist.

27-year-old man dies in residence in Cascavel Velho

January 24, 2024

A 27-year-old man died on Wednesday morning (24th), in a residence located on Rua Hermes da Fonseca, in the Cascavel Velho neighborhood. He had been bedridden for some time, after suffering a severe brain aneurysm. The victim, who was in poor health, stopped showing vital signs this morning after complications. Family members activated the Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service), however the medical team could only verify the death.

Businesswoman suffers sudden illness and dies in Guarujá

January 23, 2024

This Monday (22nd) businesswoman Ilza Aparecida da Silva Malta, 47, died in Guarujá, in the coastal state of São Paulo. Ilza would have become ill when she was at sea. Ilza owned a women's clothing store located on Campos Sales Street in downtown Francana.

No cause of death reported.

Death notice for Wallace

January 24, 2024

Wallace was popularly known as ”gordo", an extremely hardworking and dreamy young man. According to our information, he died of a heart attack. We know how polite, kind and friendly Wallace was to everyone, may God welcome him to his eternal abode. We wish our sincere condolences to the family and friends.

No age reported.

PARAGUAY

John Keating

January 25, 2024

Paraguay - formerly of Clare, Ireland. The death has occurred suddenly, of John Keating.

No age or cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

The result of the autopsy of the young woman found lifeless in Güemes

January 29, 2024

Prosecutor Gabriel González, in interim charge of the Femicide Unit, provided details about the tragic finding of Julieta Siles, 20, found lifeless last Sunday in General Güemes. According to the preliminary autopsy report carried out at the Forensic Thanatology Service, Julieta's body did not show obvious external signs of violence. The preliminary report indicates that the probable cause of Julieta Siles' death was a cardiac arrhythmia, cardiorespiratory insufficiency, and sudden death. It is important to remember that, as part of the ongoing investigation, an elderly man remains in custody on suspicion of being related to the case.

Carlos Pedrini, Buenos Aires official was found dead in his home

January 24, 2024

The head of the Housing Institute of the city of Buenos Aires (ICV) Carlos Pedrini was found dead in his house this Tuesday. Last Monday, Pedrini had been reported for sexual abuse. So far, initial reports show that “there was no third-party intervention in the death,” the authorities indicated. Carlos María Pedrini was 48 years old and a member of the Republican Proposal (PRO) party. His last position was as head of the IVC of the city of Buenos Aires, a role in which he had held since September 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” playing sports:

Teenager died playing football at recess

January 27, 2024

It happened on a 5-a-side soccer field in the city of Recreo. The minor fainted and died, despite the efforts of those present and doctors. The minor entered the place with a relative to start the sports encounter. Shortly after, he fainted and fell, meters from one of the goals. He was immediately helped by his relative and (those) present. He was transferred in a personal vehicle to the Protomedical hospital, where the reanimation continued. After a few minutes, the worst news came out: his death. A.A. was 16 years old, he had congenital heart disease.

Tragedy in Tunuyán: A 23-year-old died while playing football with friends

January 25, 2024

Nahuel Castillo, 23, lost his life unexpectedly when he was playing five-a-side football with friends on a pitch in Tunuyán. The young man keeled over in the middle of the match, and was rushed to the Scaravelli Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

A man broke down while playing tennis and died

January 22, 2024

An approximately 70-year-old man lost his life while enjoying a game of tennis at the Banco Nación club in General Alvear. The event occurred on Sunday, when the man suffered a sudden loss of consciousness in the middle of the game. Emergency personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers in a desperate attempt to stabilize the man. However, the individual arrived at the local hospital without vital signs, medical sources confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Cordoba: A man keeled over while playing football and died

January 21, 2024

A 53-year-old man died this Saturday evening in the town of San Francisco. The incident occurred around 22.30. According to the police, the man was playing football when he keeled over. He was transferred by his relatives to the José Bernardo Iturraspe Regional Hospital. Unfortunately, his death was confirmed there.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He broke down on the waterfront, crashed into a tree and died

January 29, 2024

A 48-year-old man died on Monday afternoon, after suffering from hypertension and a medical emergency, and crashing into a tree near the waterfront. The accident occurred around 15.30, when Cristian Abel Durán was driving in his Renault Twizy along the waterfront in a northerly direction. When turning onto Reconquista Street, he lost control of the car and hit a tree. The victim was quickly treated and diagnosed with hypertension by the doctors who arrived. When he was being transferred to the Central Hospital, he fainted and died in the hospital an hour after the collision.

No cause of death reported.

