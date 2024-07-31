ITALY

13 “died suddenly” in the waters, on the beach:

A 5-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of Hotel Molino Rosso in Imola. She was there with her mother

July 25, 2024

Imola (Emilia Romagna) - The story of the 5-year-old girl who drowned at the Hotel Molino Rosso swimming pool. The baby was in the pool with her mother at the time of death. Unnecessary interventions lifeguards and staff of 118: for her there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Apulia, a 16-year-old boy dies at sea north of Bari

July 23, 2024

Margherita di Savoia (Puglia) - A 16-year-old boy died suddenly while at sea on the beach of Margherita di Savoia, north of Bari. According to reports, the boy together with four other peers, all foreigners, had arrived in Puglia and accompanied by the staff of a cooperative to spend a day at the beach. It is not yet clear what happened to the five: they were in the water when perhaps they had difficulty returning to shore. Immediate rescues were triggered. For the 16-year-old, the resuscitation maneuvers carried out by the health personnel were useless: he had already died. The other boys were transported to the Dimiccoli hospital in Barletta: they are conscious, and their condition does not create any worries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dead boy in Cala Girgolu: drowned for a sickness while swimming with friends

July 26, 2024

Cala Girgolu (Sardegna) - Giorgio Noris, 19 years old, died while swimming with a group of friends who were spending their holidays at the beach. According to a reconstruction, the boys were swimming around a rubber boat and at one point they noticed that their friend was missing. A young man then climbed up to a point on the cliff and saw after a few minutes the friend who had gone away. Unfortunately, the boy was still on the water and no longer gave any sign of life. Immediately the help was called but the doctors could not do anything.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ill while swimming, 23-year-old dies in the waters of Porto Pino

July 27, 2024

Porto Pino (Sardegna) - Tragedy in the late morning today in Porto Pino. Mattia Mura, 23 years old of Terralba, died suddenly while he was swimming. The boy, a university student, was said to have been struck by a stroke while swimming. He was immediately dragged on the shore for first aid, the medicalized team tried several times to revive the young man, all attempts were in vain.

Link

Sudden illness while swimming in the sea, 64-year-old of man loses his life

July 29, 2024

Cavallino-Treporti (Veneto) - Dario Susin, a 64-year-old retired entrepreneur, who was on holiday with his wife, died, unfortunately there was nothing to do for him. Late on Saturday afternoon, while his wife watched him from the beach, the 64-year-old jumped into the sea to go for a swim in Cavallino-Treporti. He was a sports enthusiast and had entered the water with fins, snorkel and mask. After a few minutes, the wife lost sight of him and immediately raised the alarm. Unfortunately, the attempts to revive him were futile: Susin died due to a sudden sickness that hit him while swimming.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Senigallia: caught sick while swimming, a 73-year-old man from Jesi dies

July 29, 2024

Another tragedy at sea in Senigallia. The man, a 73-year-old from Jesi, was bathing when, suddenly, he was caught by an illness and in very few moments family saw him lying in the water. Immediately the alarm was called, with the lifeguard who promptly intervened, pulled him out of the water laying on the shore where he practiced long cardiac massage. Meanwhile, the 112 was also activated and on the spot had arrived a doctor and helicopter ambulance that went down to the beach with a winch. Other resuscitation manoeuvres were performed, but it was all useless since he never regained consciousness and for the medical staff there was nothing to do but note his death. He drowned in front of the eyes of his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman is gripped by an illness, dies on the beach

July 28, 2024

Torre di Gaffe (Sicily) - Between Licata and Palma di Montechiaro, on the beach in Torre di Gaffe, a 74-year-old woman died. She would have been taken by a sudden malaise, perhaps after a swim. On the spot the sanitary services of 118 and the Carabinieri intervened immediately. An emergency helicopter also landed but left empty shortly after because the elderly woman died. Attempts to resuscitate her proved futile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pursued by wasps, 47-year-old dies of fear on the beach in Crotone: no sting, it was a sickness

July 28, 2024

Crotone (Calabria) - What killed a 47-year-old Ukrainian engineer in Crotone, on the stretch of beach of Magna Grecia, was a serious illness due to fear - that of being attacked by a swarm of wasps which suddenly appeared behind him - in the end, it was fatal, and, in all probability a heart attack or cardiac arrest. Initially, it was thought to be an anaphylactic shock, however, the result of the inspection carried out on the body of the tourist, there were no pricks found on his body. At the sight of the insects, the victim had tried to get to safety by diving into the sea. It was therefore evident that it was most likely a heart attack or fatal cardiac arrest, ending in drowning. To make an already critical situation worse, according to the accounts of witnesses, the difficulty of rescuing the person concerned precisely because of the massive presence of wasps that had chased him.

Link

She dies at sea from a sickness on her birthday

July 28, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - Tragedy in the sea of Finale di Pollina, where Daniela Lombardo, 52 years old, died suddenly due to a stroke while swimming. The woman was rescued by the medics of 118, but unfortunately there was nothing to be done. The sad coincidence was that Daniela died on her fifty-second birthday.

Link

He collapses on the beach and dies while going for a swim: tragic end for a 47-year-old in Buggerru

July 25, 2024

Tragedy in Buggerru, along the beach of San Nicolò. A 47-year-old man was killed by an illness while he was preparing to take a bath. The victim was on the beach when he collapsed and suddenly died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He feels sick leaving the beach, 56-year-old dies after 24 hours in hospital

July 25, 2024

He suddenly felt ill, on the evening of Monday, July 22, 2024, while he was returning home from a few days of vacation at the beach. He was at the gates of Castiglione delle Stiviere, where he lived, when he suffered a sudden illness. The 56-year-old, Marco Zaltieri, despite everything, was able to pull the vehicle and sound the alarm. Immediately on the spot an ambulance arrived that took him to Civil Hospitals of Brescia. Here the doctors took care of him, but he didn’t make it. Zaltieri passed away on the evening of Tuesday, July 23, 2024, about 24 hours after feeling sick.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crushed by a sickness in the water, he dies at Orosei. The victim, from Orgosolo, was 64 years old: he felt sick while swimming

July 25, 2024

Drama this morning, around 10.30, in the Marina di Orosei. A 64-year-old man from Orgosolo died after having a stomachache while swimming. Immediately the arrival on the beach of the doctors, who tried to save his life, but without results: the 64-year-old died in the arms of rescuers. The arrival of the helicopter rescue on site was also useless.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at the sea, he goes into the water and suffers an illness: died at 75

July 25, 2024

Porto d'Ascoli (Ancona) - Tragedy on the beach of Porto d'Ascoli: a 75-year-old died after a sudden malaise. The man, a Roman tourist G.B., suffered an illness while swimming in the sea. Immediately the intervention of the lifeguards rescue managed to bring the man safely to the beach. Once ashore, the 75-year-old was conscious. He was then placed under a parasol waiting for the arrival of the rescue of 118 for further checks. The man’s medical condition deteriorated shortly after the ambulance arrived. While the medical staff were checking him, the man suddenly got worse suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation, he never recovered.

Link

Died suddenly from an illness, Vincenzo Bonfissuto, the world known pastry chef of Canicattì. He was 43 years old

July 28, 2024

Bologna - Vincenzo Bonfissuto, 43 years old, died yesterday morning. The famous Sicilian pastry chef, known all over the world for his art, died suddenly of cardiac arrest while in Bologna. Vincenzo Bonfissuto together with his brother Giulio was the founder of a confectionery industry that has established itself on the international market, for panettoni and handmade doves. Bonfissuto was reportedly struck by cardiac arrest while in Bologna.

Link

He dies of a heart attack in front of his ex-wife. Farewell to the historical karate master

July 23, 2024

Seravezza (Lucca) - A sudden malaise has ended the life of karate champion Alfredo Ghelarducci from Seravezza. He left, suddenly, at 67 years old, the master martial arts historian who raised in the discipline generations of boys and girls passionate about judo and karate. As he used to do almost every day, last morning he went to the house of his ex-wife Anna, to bring her the newspaper and have a coffee together. They had been separated for several years, but always on good terms. And in that kitchen of the house, he collapsed. The help of friends who tried to give him a heart massage was useless. The crazy rush to hospital by the ambulance volunteers alerted from the 118 operating room was for nothing. Given the gravity of the situation, the man was transferred immediately to OPA, but once arrived at the hospital Alfredo took his last breath.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in politics in Pomezia: Mario Borgo Caratti dead

July 26, 2024

Politics and social world in mourning in Pomezia, where this night died Mario Borgo Caratti. Environmentalist and civil rights activist, he defined himself as "liberal and libertarian" was Secretary of Action in Pomezia. Mario Borgo Caratti died of a sudden heart attack. He was 52 years old.

Link

Mourning in Mugnano, the former councillor and trade unionist, Nino Porri dies

July 24, 2024

Mugnano (Naples) - Nino Porri, former city councillor and well-known trade unionist CGIL, who has been involved in many battles on the labour front, lost his life. He had a heart attack. His Facebook post reads, "He left us suddenly, yesterday evening."

No age reported.

Link

The drama of little Jonny: he died at only 10 years old

July 26, 2024

Tragedy in Prevalle (Lombardy) - The young Jonathan Yeboah Kwarteng, just 10 years old, died of an asthma attack that led to a fatal heart attack. Parents, family members, the whole community under shock. The drama ended about a week ago. Jonny had been ill at home: an asthmatic crisis as a result of the pathology he suffered from birth. The situation seemed very serious: he was transferred to hospital in Gavardo, who, unfortunately, was already in cardiac arrest. He was revived for over an hour and a half, never recovered. Following the death, the judiciary ordered an autopsy: the autopsy finally confirmed the death because of the asthma crisis.

Link

An incurable disease, Emanuele surrenders at 11 years old

July 22, 2024

Aversa (Caserta) - An 11-year-old boy gave up fighting a serious illness that had struck him. Emanuele Capasso was only 11 years old. The news of Emanuele’s death shook the entire community that immediately gathered around the Capasso family to express grief and support in such a painful and sad moment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diego Cesarini dies at just 18: "Now that you have wings fly as much as you can"

July 26, 2024

Viterbo (Lazio) coast in mourning for the premature death of a young boy, Diego Cesarini, just 18 years old, died on Wednesday evening, 24 July, in his home in Pescia Romana. He is remembered as a "little warrior without sin. Now that you have wings,” writes Gabriela, “fly as much as you can".

No cause of death reported.

Link

He drinks a glass of wine at the village party and feels sick, Mario Di Donato dies at 22

July 22, 2024

San Giovanni in Persiceto (Bologna) - Village festival marked by tragedy, Mario Di Donato, a 22-year-old boy who worked as a barber in the town, died suddenly while standing outside his shop near the stands set up for the Funkyland, historical festival dedicated to the music of the 70’s that transforms the Bologna country in an open-air disco. Because there was medical health care at the event, the medics arrived after a few seconds, however, by the time they got there, the boy was in cardiac arrest. Despite the speed and use of the defibrillator, the operators were unable to recover the 22-year-old who was then transported urgently to the hospital Sant'Orsola in Bologna, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit in confidential prognosis and where he died after about 24 hours.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terrible mourning in Monreale, a 25-year-old girl dies

July 23, 2024

Monreale (Palermo, Sicily) is mourning the untimely death of Silvia Casamento, a 25-year-old girl living in the city. Silvia, who had attended the art school Basile D'Aleo, died of causes yet to be determined, perhaps due to a sudden malaise. The news shocked the entire community in Monreal, especially her former classmates and teachers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The illness on the court and the hospitalization: 32-year-old volleyball player dies

July 23, 2024

San Giuliano (Pisa) - Mourning in the world of sport. The 32-year-old Danilo Cremona, a volleyball player from Merate (Lecco), has died, caught by a sudden illness last Saturday while playing in a beach volleyball tournament at the Summer Fest in San Giuliano Terme. He passed away at the hospital in Pisa, three days after he was hospitalized.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

He dies at 35 years old just before getting married, mourning in healthcare community

July 25, 2024

Marcianise (Caserta) - Claudio Giammarino, died suddenly at the age of 35. The young doctor working in the field of health would soon be married. The tragedy occurred in Lazio, in Monterotondo, where he worked. This is how Confintesa Sanità recalls: "We are extremely sorry to report the untimely death of our colleague and friend Claudio Giammarino”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grave mourning in Moncalieri for Doctor Giuseppe Aceto, who suddenly died

July 22, 2024

Moncalieri (Torino) - The Asl To5 were hit by a severe mourning, Saturday, July 20, Doctor Giuseppe Aceto, General Medical Doctor of Moncalieri, suddenly died. Aceto was 68 years old and worked in Asl since 1989. His family members immediately received the condolences of the company and of all the health sector. Now 1500 patients are without a doctor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in a “vaxxident”:

Motorcycle crash after his night shift at 118, Bruno dies while he goes home

July 24, 2024

Florence (Tuscany) - Bruno Bianchini, a 60-year-old nurse of 118 died last night. The drama took place in the early morning of July 22 while the nurse was returning home by motorcycle after his night shift at the 118 operations centers in Florence. For reasons yet to be clarified, Bianchini lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and ending up violently crashing into a parked car on the roadside a short distance from his home. Immediately the rescues by the colleagues of 118, but every effort to save his life unfortunately proved to be in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Massimo crushed by a sudden malaise: farewell to the young dad

July 29, 2024

Mourning in Giugliano (Naples) where a young father died in recent hours. Massimo Ciccarelli, 47 years old, died after having suffered a sudden illness. Great football fan and famous face of the old town, Massimo leaves his wife and a small son. The news of his death immediately made the rounds of the city and social media. There are many messages for him and his family in this great moment of pain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He was caught by a sudden malaise: Massimo Ciccarelli dies at 47

July 29, 2024

Giugliano (Campania) community woke up in sadness and dismay after the news of the sudden death of Massimo Ciccarelli, a 47-year-old man known and loved in the community. The tragedy occurred after a few days of agony, leaving his family and friends in a state of shock and grief. In these hours, the news of his death spread rapidly, arousing a wave of commotion and tributes on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Donoratico, 61-year-old dies in car after having suffered an illness

July 28, 2024

Donoratico (Tuscany) - Tragedy in Donoratico around 11.30 yesterday, Saturday 27 July, where a 61-year-old, Giuseppe Venturini, was found dead inside his car, presumably due to a sudden illness. Some passers-by called the rescue service seeing the man inside his car who gave no signs of life. The first to intervene were the local police who broke the window of the car, thus managing to pull out the man who was entrusted to the volunteers of the Red Cross and arrived the doctor of 118. The latter tried in every way to revive the 61-year-old before unfortunately having to acknowledge his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Salvatore Rivo, the former football historian of Avezzano was 62 years: tomorrow’s funeral

July 28, 2024

Avezzano (Abruzzo) - A community in mourning for the sudden death of Salvatore Rivo, former football historian of Avezzano. He was taken away by a stroke at around 9:00 last night. Rivo was 62 years old, well known in the city both for his sports activities as a player and coach of Avezzano, and for his work as bank manager.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Officer goes to take a nap and dies suddenly, tragedy in the hamlet

July 26, 2024

Capua (Caserta) - A grave mourning is taking place in the city of Capua. Domenico Gambale, a local police assistant, originally from Sant'Angelo in Formis, where he was spending some days on vacation, died at the age of 62. The man died of a sudden illness, immediately after going to bed for an afternoon nap.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rieti mourns for Ennio Fattori, the young policeman was only 48 years old

July 24, 2024

Rieti (Lazio) - The city of Rieti is mourning for the premature death of Ennio Fattori, a 48-year-old policeman who has left an unbridgeable void in the hearts of family members, friends and colleagues. The news of his death was a painful shock for all who knew and loved him. Ennio Fattori was a valued member of the 1st Mobile Department, known for his commitment and dedication to service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden death for Giorgio Collarini, resident in Fara Novarese

July 26, 2024

Varallo (Piemonte) is holding tight to don Roberto: his brother died at only 56 years. Sudden death for Giorgio Collarini, resident in Fara Novarese. Tomorrow morning, the funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden malaise, then the desperate rush to the hospital: father dies at only 44 years

July 26, 2024

The communities of Portico di Caserta and San Prisco are in mourning. Carmine Piccirillo, a professional barber and only 44 years old, died in hospital. Last week a sudden malady, a cerebral hemorrhage, forced him to a hospitalization at the Policlinico di Napoli where he had surgery. Today, unfortunately, his heart stopped beating.

No age reported.

Link

He dies shortly before graduation: the University dedicates a diploma to his memory, Carlo Amoretti, who died at the age of 52

July 24, 2024

Montecatini (Tuscany) - Carlo Amoretti was 52 years old, died on Saturday – July 20 – at the San Jacopo hospital in Pistoia. He had felt ill at the end of June and had problems that required transfer to intensive care. His condition seemed to be improving, but then there was a fatal worsening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies 16 months after the accident on a motorcycle: goodbye to Michele Malgarotti

July 24, 2024

Sondalo (Lombardy) - Michele Malgarotti, 43 years old, died on Tuesday (23 July) at the Sondalo’s hospital for a sudden illness. Malgarotti was about to be discharged from the hospital after a serious accident he suffered last year, but a sudden illness was fatal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gattatico, farewell to Alessia Quintavalla, crushed by a disease at 37

July 23, 2024

Gattatico (Reggio Emilia) - Alessia Quintavalla was overcome by a sudden illness at only 37 years. She lived in Gattatico, but was also well known in the lower part of the country for having trained Audax in volleyball and other teams in Poviglio and Campegine. The Audax company immediately sent out a message of condolence, recalling Alessia’s determination and desire to fight.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Gragnano: struck by an illness, Paolo De Angelis dies, bearer of the Madonna del Carmine: he was 44 years old

July 22, 2024

Gragnano (Naples) - Tragedy during the feast of the Madonna del Carmine in Gragnano. Paolo De Angelis, 44, died suddenly last night after participating as a bearer in the procession of the statue of the Madonna. De Angelis, as usual, carried on his shoulders the statue of the Madonna during the evening procession, the second dedicated to the patron saint of pasta. Everything was fine, even when he returned to the church, between applause and fireworks. However, during the end-of-party toast at a bar in the square, De Angelis suffered sudden pains and asked his friends to accompany him to the hospital of Castellammare di Stabia. Unfortunately, during the journey, his condition plummeted, and it was not possible to save him. The news of his death shocked the community of Gragnano. De Angelis was well known and loved by all. He was a devotee of the Madonna del Carmine and held the role of vice president of the Association of Carriers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness, Luca dies at 37

July 22, 2024

Casenuove di Osimo (Marche) - A great pain strikes the community for the sudden death of the young Luca Zenobi. He felt ill around 9 p.m. yesterday when he suffered an illness that was fatal. He was 37 years old. His death left a huge void in the hearts of those who knew him. Many remember him as a kind and helpful person, always ready to help others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Ill at work, goes to the hotel room and after a few hours is found dead: Ferdinando De Boni was 54 years old

July 26, 2024

Treviso (Veneto) - Ferdinando De Boni, 54-year-old worker from Sernaglia della Battaglia, was found dead in his hotel room, in the province of Brescia. The tragic discovery was made this morning, 26 July, by work colleagues. It is thought to be a sudden heart attack. The man, employee of Italfer Massanzago, worked in a shipyard in Castellaneto di Leno and yesterday asked the employer if he could return to the hotel because he did not feel well: he was, as we have learned, feeling ill and tired. This morning, however, the calls and messages remained unanswered. So, they went to check it out and found the dead man in his room.

Link

Heart attack in office, former mayor dead

July 25, 2024

San Tomaso Agordino (Belluna) - He was working in his office when he collapsed to the ground. William Fae had a sudden heart attack. The former mayor of Cencenighe was only 51 years old, would have turned 52 in a few months. The attempts to revive him were in vain.

Link

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Tragedy in Santa Marina: 54-year-old goes to visit a friend and dies

July 23, 2024

Santa Marina (Salerno) - Drama in a house in Santa Marina, a 54-year-old, originally from Gallarate (Varese) died suddenly. He was at a friend's house. It seems that to crush him was a sudden illness that left him no escape. On the spot intervened the sanitary of 118 who tried in vain to revive him. The Carabinieri investigate the matter, the body was taken to the morgue of the hospital of Sapri where the autopsy will be carried out in the next few hours to clarify the causes of death.

Link

Crushed by a fatal illness in the gym, mourning for the death of Luca Gaibisso: The 64-year-old man collapsed while training in a fitness center

July 27, 2024

Frosinone (Lazio) - Another sudden mourning for the city of Frosinone. After the tragic death of Alex Evangelisti, the 33-year-old who died on Thursday in a motorcycle accident, yesterday afternoon, a man died while training at the gym. Luca Gaibisso, 63-year-old engineer, has been killed by a fatal illness in a fitness center on via Berna. He was a sports lover and trained constantly to practice kitesurfing, his great passion. On the spot, the 118’s health workers intervened and put in place every maneuver to try to revive him, but everything was useless.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He collapses to the ground while washing his car, man dies at the car wash

July 24, 2024

San Donaci (Brindisi) - What was supposed to be a day like any other turned into a real tragedy. Suddenly a man fell to the ground while washing his car and died at the car wash. There was nothing to do, despite the immediate arrival of the rescue services. He had a stroke, probably from the heat while he was in the car wash. The alarm was launched by a worker-assistant of the car wash who alerted the rescue after seeing the man fall to the ground. Attempts at CPR were in vain. The police carried out the surveys and investigated the case to exclude any other hypothesis about death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

He leaves home by bike with his wife and ends up in a canal: he dies at 56 years old in San Paolo, a fatal illness

July 27, 2024

San Paolo (Brescia) - It seems that a disease caused the death of a man from Brescia, 56 years old, who died this afternoon in San Paolo. He was out on a bike ride with his wife. He lost control of his bike and ended up on a canal in front of the woman. The victim died instantly, so the medical team was not called. It remains to be seen whether he drowned in the canal or whether his fatal illness had already taken his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He feels bad in the street. Dies 65-year-old street vendor, Emilio Cappa, he sold gastronomic specialties in the markets, especially fried fish

July 23, 2024

Visso (Marche) - A 65-year-old man, Emilio Cappa, died tragically this morning in Villa Sant'Antonio. Emilio, a well-known street vendor in the area, was struck by a sudden malaise around 10:00 while on the road with his dogs. Emilio was known for his presence at local markets, where he sold gastronomic specialties, especially fried fish. When Emilio felt sick, he collapsed. Some people passing by, seeing him in trouble, immediately raised the alarm. The 118’s paramedics arrived quickly on the scene with an ambulance, but unfortunately all attempts to revive him have proved fruitless. Emilio died shortly after the arrival of the rescuers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ferrara, illness in his semitruck, man pulls over and dies

July 20, 2024

Ferrara (Emilia Romagna) - To lose his life a man of 53 years from Ravenna. He had a stroke while driving a semitruck and was ready to slow down and stop on the side of the road, but there was nothing to be done and he died instantly. At 21.30 on Friday, July 19 the man had just left the highway and entered the Ferrara-mare when he felt sick, pulled over and somehow signalled to other motorists who had raised the alarm. An ambulance from the 118 arrived on the scene and police forces. The medics tried to revive him, but every attempt was futile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” while hiking:

Tragic illness in the mountains: French hiker, 66 years old, dies at the foot of Monte Rosa

July 26, 2024

Macugnaga (Piemonte) - A 66-year-old man of French nationality, died this morning in the mountains of Macugnaga (VCO), at about 1,300 meters above sea level, at the foot of Monte Rosa. The man was on the Monte Rosa tour with his wife when he suffered a sudden malady. Despite the prompt interventions of the alpine rescue and the medical ambulance, every attempt to rescue was unfortunately futile.

No cause of death reported.

Link

12 “died suddenly” at home:

Lucia, 22, found dead in the house by her colleague in Cecina, autopsy ordered

July 29, 2024

Cecina (Livorno) - The autopsy will determine the exact cause of death of Lucia Cosatti, a 22-year-old girl from Friuli found dead in the house she shared with a colleague in Cecina, in the province of Livorno. The terrible discovery occurred on Thursday evening in the apartment where the girl was staying for the summer season in Marina di Cecina, a Tuscan seaside resort where she had moved to work as a cook in a local restaurant. Returning home, in fact, she noticed that Lucia Cosatti did not respond and was lifeless. The subsequent intervention of the medical 118 alerted by an emergency call from the same colleague was useless for her. The 22-year-old was already dead and upon arrival on site the doctors could only state the death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saint Benedict mourns Sebastiano Vadini, who died at 34 in his home on via Mentana

July 29, 2024

An unexpected malaise in the house that did not let him escape. Sebastiano Vadini died at the age of 34, a man well known in the Riviera. The young electrician lived in the central Via Mentana where the medics 118 intervened in recent hours.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies in his sleep at 55, and his wife notices it in the morning

July 29, 2024

Brandizzo (Piemonte) - An unexpected sudden death. He passed away in his sleep, Davide Cenedese. He was torn from life by a sickness that caught him on the night between Friday, 26 and Saturday, 27 July. The wife noticed this in the morning, when she woke up, she would find her husband Davide with his hands on his chest, as if he had noticed the illness that had taken him inexorably. Both very sporty, Morena and Davide shared the passion for running and never missed a meeting of Stramandriamo. The last race was on 16th June.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola: a 32-year-old worker dies

July 29, 2024

Santa Maria a Vico (Caserta) - The body of Nicola Iannantonio, the 32-year-old worker from Santa Maria a Vico who was found dead in his home in Santa Maria a Vico, has been seized for an autopsy. An ambulance, allegedly called by family members, intervened on the spot without any possibility of saving him. The young man’s death occurred around 13, an hour before his last contact with his family. The doctors of the hospital in Caserta will work on the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in a building in Rivarolo Canavese: body of a man in decomposition found

July 29, 2024

Rivarolo Canavese (Piemonte) - The body of a 55-year-old Italian, in an initial state of decomposition, was found late this afternoon on Monday, July 29, 2024, in an apartment of a building. His colleagues at Gtt, raised the alarm, and had reported the anomaly to law enforcement because the man had not shown up for work where he was expected. The cause of death was a stroke.

Link

55-year-old found dead in her home

July 25, 2024

Anversa Delgi Abruzzi (Abruzzo) - The community has been shaken by the tragic news of the death of Roberta Marcelli, a 55-year-old well known and loved. The woman’s body was found lifeless in her home during the night, probably due to a heart attack. The discovery of the body was made by the carabinieri, alerted by the family concerned about the absence of news of Roberta. Last time she was seen in the square on Tuesday, with friends and family, she looked healthy. The woman’s family and friends were shocked by the news. "She was fine, the night before we were in the square" some of them said, incredulous in the face of such a sudden event.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness at home, the police discover the dead body, farewell to former soccer manager

July 25, 2024

Stuni (Puglia) - He was last seen a few days ago. The body of 61-year-old Fortunato Tamborrino, a long-time collaborator of Ostuni soccer, was found dead in a house in the center of Ostuni. There’s no doubt about the natural causes of death. The man lived alone in a small apartment that an acquaintance had made available to him. The woman would visit him from time to time. This morning (25 July) she was alarmed when she knocked on the door, without getting any answer. She alerted the police and when the door was opened, the macabre discovery. The dead body was in the bedroom. There was no sign of violence on the body. The 61-year-old, most likely, died of a sudden stroke.

No cause of death reported.

Link

"Without him, a void for all". Death of Silvio Passini. The entrepreneur killed at 58 years of a sudden malaise while in his home

July 24, 2024

Follonica (Grosseto) - Yesterday morning the City Council was interrupted by the harrowing news of the sudden death of Silvio Passini. He died at the age of 58 in his home, from a sudden illness that occurred around 10 o'clock yesterday. Silvio Passini was a well-known face in Follonica for his two businesses. The mayor Matteo Buoncristiani announced the harrowing news during the City Council: "We have unfortunately received the sad news of the death of Silvio Passini, this news leaves us speechless. He has given so much in the world of entrepreneurship and beyond. I offer my deepest condolences on behalf of myself, the Board and all the City Council to the family Passini".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found dead in his home. Colleagues from the municipal police searched for him at home after he had not shown up for work

July 23, 2024

Maddaloni (Caserta) - Today (July 23) will be held the funeral of Vincenzo Garbo, Marshal of the municipal police of Maddaloni. The man, who had just turned 65 years old, was found lifeless inside his home. His colleagues from the command were looking for him yesterday because he had not gone to work. The agents entered his home and unfortunately found Vincenzo on the ground. No sign of violence and the house was in order. A sudden illness cut his life short. Garbo was well known in the city not only for his work, but he was often seen on his bike or running, in fact he was a sports enthusiast. So many messages of grief once we heard the tragic news.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heart failure at night, amateur soccer player dies at 41

July 23, 2024

Lunano (Marche) in mourning for Marco Lucarini, who died between Saturday and Sunday. A cardiac arrest has taken away at 41 years old, Marco Lucarini, amateur player in Second Category A with the shirt of Santangiolese. Lucarini died in the night between Saturday and Sunday, suddenly and quietly, leaving in dismay all the Valfoglia. To discover the horror was his parents who lived with him. All the amateur soccer in Marche joins in deep grief.

Link

Crushed by an illness after his last day of work: farewell to Claudio Angeli

July 22, 2024

Picchetta (Piemonte) - Claudio Angeli died after the last day of work before retirement and the evening football match with friends. He was 61 years old. It is a drama that has incredible timing in which it quickly consumed, upsetting a family. Last Saturday, a sudden malady killed Claudio (Ciaci) Angeli, only 61 years old from Picchetta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found dead in her home in Avezzano, farewell to Nicole Mastrostefano

July 22, 2024

Avezzano (Abruzzo) - Found dead in her home, farewell to Nicole Mastrostefano: she was 39 years old. To alert the rescuers were the family members who could not get in touch with the 39-year-old. Nicole Mastrostefano was struck by a disease while she was alone in the house, there was nothing for her to do. The death of the young woman aroused dismay and pain in the community. Nicole's father is a well-known doctor, Roberto Mastrostefano. “A beautiful girl, a genius of computer science”, “A girl full of life and ideas. The cardiac arrest took her from me this morning.”

Link

Fatal illness for Fausta, found dead in her home

July 22, 2024

Asiago (Veneto) - She was found dead in her home yesterday around 5.40 pm. Neighbors notified the rescuers after they couldn't reach her by phone, not receiving any response but suspecting that she was in the house, and something had happened to her. The causes of the death of Fausta Rigoni, 53 years, who lived alone, are natural in character, as noted by the medical guard. The firefighters were called to open the door of the house, finding the woman already lifeless. Fausta worked at the rest house of Roana, her sudden death has aroused a great sadness.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Car vs scooter between Sangineto and Bonifati, the 17-year-old Alessio Cataldo dies

July 25, 2024

Sangineto (Calabria) - Streets of blood. Yesterday afternoon, a boy of just 17 years lost his life. Alessio Cataldo from Sangineto died after an accident between the scooter he was driving and a car that was moving in the opposite direction. The accident occurred on provincial road 16. The boy was alone and crashed violently against the car at the entrance of a bend. The young man hit his head hard on the ground. On the spot, the 118’s medics intervened and given the seriousness of the situation, they requested the intervention of the helicopter, but for the young man there was nothing to do. And, at that point, unfortunately, the helicopter did not even land.

No cause of death reported.

Link

She has an illness driving and crashes into a truck: a woman dies

July 29, 2024

Calusco d'Adda (Lombardy) - Today, in the early afternoon on the Provincial Road 170 in Calusco d'Adda, a 54-year-old woman from Carvico, lost her life by crashing her car into a truck in transit. According to an initial reconstruction, the 54-year-old woman probably suffered an illness while driving her white Volkswagen Polo, that would have caused her to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a truck driven by a 46-year-old man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Acerra: he has a sudden illness while driving, a man dies

July 27, 2024

Acerra (Naples) - A dramatic incident has disrupted the centre of Acerra in the last few hours. A man died in car accident caused, according to the first reconstructions, by a sudden illness. The preliminary investigations of the agents indicate that the man felt ill while he was driving. Losing knowledge, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the shutter of a closed commercial activity. It seems that the victim tried to ask for help, but unfortunately died shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorcycle accident, Alex Evangelisti loses his life

July 26, 2024

Veroli (Lazio) - The tragic accident in Veroli. A 33-year-old Alex Evangelisti from Frosinone was riding his motorbike, a Suzuki, and for reasons yet to be clarified lost control of the bike and crashed violently against a wall. The impact was fatal for the young man and the workers of 118 could do nothing to keep him alive. According to the first reconstruction of the facts, it does not seem that other vehicles were involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pain and emotion at the funeral of Antonio D'Angelo, who died from an illness while riding his motorcycle in Puglia

July 23, 2024

Offida (Marche) - Antonio D'Angelo, 66 years old, died last Sunday following a sudden illness while riding his motorbike with friends trying to drive the roads of Puglia. All members of the "Moto Club Offida" gathered for a festive day together, and even, Antonio’s son, Eros, was part of the merry brigade and he followed him along with other bikers. At one point, Eros noticed his father slightly skidding and then falling to the side of the road. The caravan then stopped to give help, but Antonio was no longer alive. After being alerted, an ambulance from the San Severo hospital came to the scene. Unfortunately, doctors had no choice but to note his death from cardiac arrest. The sad news spread quickly in the town of Offida where Tonino was well known and liked by everyone.

Link

Mom dies at 61, mourning in Fornacette and Cascina

July 26, 2024

The communities of Fornacette and Cascina (Pisa) woke up to the sad news of the premature death of Laura Montagnani. She was 61 years old. She leaves her husband, son, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and relatives all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gian Paolo Zappon, 61

July 16, 2024

Suddenly gone and missed by the affection of his loved ones, Gian Paolo Zappon.

No cause of death reported.

Link