In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 1-July 8, 2024
Athletes: US (2), Guyana, Argen., France, Croatia (3), Spain, Italy (4), Egypt, Bangladesh, Aus., NZ; "vaxxidents": US (10), Mexico, Brazil, Argen., UK, France, Bel., Germany, Italy (8), Turkey; more
Note: Click on the countries links for this week’s compilations of those who “died suddenly” (the individual Substacks are too long to email).
United States
Canada
Mexico, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guyana, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina
Mexico:
Paraguay:
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia and Spain
Belgium:
Italy
Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, S. Africa, Israel, Turkey and Russia
Turkey:
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, China, S. Korea, Japan, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand
India:
Thank you for this article. I just wrote an article on my own Substack about my frustration with the attempts to normalize excess deaths. Someone I knew--a 41-year-old mother of 2 just passed last week--aortic dissection. I remember that she had to take the shot to keep her job as a receptionist at a doctor's office. The fact that so many Americans are still dying in excess, in 2024 no less, and it's not even an election issue. I will never accept this as "normal."
https://maureenmickelson.substack.com/p/will-we-ever-know-the-truth-about?r=phesz
30 year old actor Mike Heslin, in outstanding shape, dies of cardiac arrest. "The doctors have no idea what happened."
He succumbed to baffleitis, a disease promoted by soulless mercenary medical shills in white coats.
Our Medical Mafia...