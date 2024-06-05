ITALY

Montesilvano mourns the death of actor and director Ennio Tozzi

June 2, 2024

Montesilvano (Pescara in Abruzzo) - Ennio Tozzi, director and actor well known in Abruzzo, died at the age of 63. Struck by a sudden illness, he lived in Montesilvano where the funeral will take place on June 3 at 15 in the parish of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Church in Via Sele.

No cause of death reported.

Editor dies during a mountain hike in front of his brother. Sudden illness kills Andrea Carraro at 57

May 29, 2024

Monselice (Padova) - The Christian community of the whole province is mourning the loss of one of its most passionate and active members. A heart attack has suddenly killed Andrea Carraro, the historical face of Catholic Action, at the age of 57. Originally from Roncaglia di Ponte San Nicolò and resident in Monselice for 25 years, Andrea Carraro died in the early afternoon of last Sunday. He had gone with his brother Marco to the Brescian mountains to go hiking and relax. The mountain was his great passion, a place to find its dimension and meditate. Andrea has passed away in his element: shortly after one, while walking, he had a sudden illness and he fell to the ground. The brother immediately helped him and, seeing that the situation was serious, he called 118. The medical personnel arrived quickly on the spot by helicopter, but there was nothing to be done.

Struck by an illness: the dance teacher Katia Albani dies

June 4, 2024

Riccò del Golfo (La Spezia) - A sudden illness ended the life of 38-year-old Katia Albani. The young dance teacher died yesterday morning in Riccò del Golfo. The first to notice that something was wrong was a friend who immediately called for help and on the spot came the medical staff of 118 and the Red Cross. Despite the resuscitation maneuvers the young woman did not recover. Further investigations will follow to shed light on the causes of death.

A trade unionist “died suddenly”:

Gennaro Cirillo has died, farewell to the manager of UGL Telecommunications: he was 57

May 28, 2024

The sad news has shocked the entire community of Trecase, a Vesuvian town in the province of Naples. In fact, the trade unionist Gennaro Cirillo, head of Ugl Telecommunications, has died. There were many messages of affection and condolences for him. He would have lost his life at the age of 57 due to a sudden illness. Salvatore Ronghi wrote on Facebook: “Last night there was news that leaves you speechless: your lifelong friend, Gennaro Cirillo, head of UGL Telecommunications, lost his life to a heart attack at just 57 years old while he was busy with his candidacy for the Council Municipality of Trecase. Cirillo was involved in politics and hoped to be elected Councilor of the Municipality of Trecase.

A publicist “died suddenly”:

San Carlo Theatre in mourning, Giulia Romito died

May 30, 2024

Naples - Giulia Romito has died. The announcement is sudden, dismayed. She was 44 years old. She worked at the Teatro San Carlo and was one of the directors of the Press Office. A sudden illness took her away in a few months. The Neapolitan Massimo recalls her in a post, with a photo that sees her sitting on stage, what she loved until the end.

No cause of death reported.

Matteo Capotosto dies at only 15 years

June 2, 2024

Viterbo (Lazio) - The community of Tuscia and Viterbo are mourning the untimely death of Matteo Capotosto, a 15-year-old boy who passed away last night, Saturday, June 1, at the children’s hospital Bambino Gesù in Polidoro. Matteo was part of a family well known and respected throughout the province of Viterbo. His loss deeply touched all those who knew him and appreciated him.

No cause of death reported.

Lara Ponticiello, 23, dies of meningitis after suffering a sudden illness

May 29, 2024

Died in three days from meningitis, the emotional farewell of friends: "We will remember your sweet smile". The pain on social media for Lara Ponticiello, who passed away at the age of 23 over a weekend while she was on Erasmus with the University of Bologna in Berlin. She grew up in Reggiolo and graduated in foreign languages ​​and literature. Bassetti: “From life to death in just three days”. A clinical complication forced her to be admitted to hospital, where the young woman entered a coma from which she tragically never woke up, dying on Sunday.

The town of Cassano cries for Michele Tagariello: suddenly dead at 27 years old

May 29, 2024

The liver and the kidneys are in Rome, the heart is in Turin, and the corneas are in the Bank of the Eyes. The gesture of extreme generosity of Michele Tagariello, 27 years old from Cassano, died suddenly Monday afternoon for reasons yet to be ascertained, will give new life and hope for a better future to many patients, waiting for an organ donation. The young man died in the "Miulli" hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti, after an emergency hospitalization and an incessant struggle of the doctors to save his life, unfortunately in vain. At that point the solidarity competition for the donation was triggered, since Michele had already expressed his wish to donate his organs in case of death. The young man’s sudden death has caused a great commotion in the community of Cassano: Michele, affectionately called by his friends "bollett", had hoped to the last that he could recover from his precarious health condition.

No cause of death reported.

Community in mourning. Gennaro feels ill and dies at only 35

June 2, 2024

The community of Parete is under shock for the premature death of Gennaro Falco, 35 years old, who died last night, Saturday 1 June at 22:30, due to a sudden illness. When the 118 health workers came to the place they could only note the death of the 35-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Saint Benedict mourns Alessandro Queralti, died at only 42

May 29, 2024

He left suddenly. He died at only 42 years old. Torn from the affection of his loved ones prematurely. Alessandro Queralti died at the Madonna del Soccorso hospital in San Benedetto del Tronto. Alessandro was a fan of motorcycles, travel and mountain tours. Always a kind and cheerful boy who leaves behind a long trail of pain.

No cause of death reported.

Castrovillari mourns the sudden death of former councillor Mimmo Munno

May 29, 2024

Dismay for the community Mimmo Munno, former councillor of Castrovillari and FDI militant, died suddenly at the age of 47. An unexpected news for all: Munno, active citizen and present for the entire district of Castrovillari, was a great sportsman. To his passion for Rossoneri football, he loved to combine hiking and exploring by bike. The death of Munno has caused great pain: many, in fact, messages of condolence and closeness to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Aversa in mourning: Ciro Gravino dies suddenly at 49

June 3, 2024

The community of Aversa (Caserta) is shocked by the untimely death of Ciro Gravino, a 49-year-old father. His death left an immense void in the hearts of his loved ones and of the entire Norman city. The death of Ciro Gravino was a real bolt from the blue for the community of Aversa. The man, known and loved by many, died prematurely at the age of 49. The news of his death spread rapidly, throwing friends, relatives and acquaintances into deep sorrow. Ciro Gravino leaves his wife Delia and three young children, who now face a moment of unimaginable pain.

No cause of death reported.

A nun “died suddenly”:

Died suddenly Mother Rosalba Schiavone, Superior General of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Capua

June 3, 2024

Caserta - Her sisters in Christ announce it. "The Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Hearts, together with brothers Giuseppe, Aldo and Renato, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and all family members shocked by the sudden departure give the painful announcement", reads the funeral manifesto. The funeral, presided by the Archbishop of Capua Pietro Lagnese, will be officiated Tuesday, June 4 at 16 at the Cathedral of Capua. Sister Rosalba was appointed a few weeks ago as the new Mother General of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Capua, based in Saint Catherine.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three priests “died suddenly”:

Palermo, Father Charles dead: via dei Cantieri stops for the last greeting

May 30, 2024

The funeral of Father Charles Onyenemeren, a Nigerian priest who died suddenly at the age of 54, was celebrated in Palermo. A long procession, led by the sister of the priest, holding the photo of the priest, started from the church of Santa Margherita al Marabitti, parish of Don Charles, and reached, passing through Via Montalbo, the church of Our Lady of Consolation in Via dei Cantieri. The church was packed and the service was concelebrated by several priests. The Nigerian community of Palermo, which has become close to the family in this moment of pain, also gave their last greetings.

No cause of death reported.

The pastor Don Mariano died of an illness

June 3, 2024

Bernalda (Basilicata) - Fr Mariano Crucinio [70], historic parish priest of the church of San Bernardino, passed away yesterday morning due to a sudden illness. The news struck the community in the early morning, when Fr Mariano did not show up for Mass, which he has never missed since 2006. He had died in his home. Don Mariano was loved and appreciated by all the citizens of Bernalda for his goodness, his willingness to help everyone and bring joy wherever he went.

No cause of death reported.

The tragedy of Giovanni Cabibbo, the pastor who suffered a heart attack while driving

May 31, 2024

Raguso (Sicily) - They dress in black in Vittoria, Ragusa for the sudden death of Giovanni Cabibbo, a 60-year-old pastor struck by a heart attack along the SP91. The sad episode happened in the morning of today when, transporting milk in his car, Giovanni was hit by a heart attack.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

60-year-old nurse dies, mourning at the hospital of Caserta

May 30, 2024

Sudden mourning shakes the Caserta community and the staff of the Caserta hospital. Antonella Taschini, 60 years old and a nurse at the hospital, died. She leaves her husband, her children, her relatives and the many acquaintances who are reminding her of her grief.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Trapani: A nurse dies from an illness while riding a bike

May 30, 2024

A tragic event has shocked the community of Trapani tonight. A 54-year-old nurse died of a sudden illness while riding his bicycle. The dramatic episode took place along Corso Piersanti Mattarella, in front of the Giannettino barracks. The man, well known and appreciated in the city for his dedicated work, suddenly fell to the ground while pedaling. Despite the early warning and rapid intervention of the 118 Flying Squad, City Police, and Health Department officers, any attempt at resuscitation proved useless.

No cause of death reported.

5 “died suddenly” at work:

Claudio Manara, the mayor found dead in the town hall

May 30, 2024

Corte Palasio (Lodi) - Claudio Manara, mayor of Corte Palasio (Lodi), was found dead on Wednesday evening, in the municipal seat of the municipality he administered. An extreme gesture is suggested. The politician, 67 years old, retired and originally from the province of Cremona, was in office since May 2019: he used to stay late in his office. On Wednesday evening, however, not seeing him coming home, the family sounded the alarm, discovering that her husband’s car was still parked in front of the city offices. Then the police and rescuers found the body in an office of the town hall. Manara leaves his wife, 44, and children.

No cause of death reported.

Persano - military died struck by illness while working

May 30, 2024

Drama, yesterday afternoon, in the Persano barracks, where one of the soldiers died. The adjutant sergeant major Vincenzo Alfano, who lived with his family in Altavilla Silentina but was originally from the province of Caserta, was apparently struck by a sudden illness while he was in his office. The alarm was raised by his colleagues, who alerted the 118 health workers, who attempted to resuscitate him but it was all in vain. The body was taken by the Carabinieri to the Eboli hospital at the disposal of the Judicial Authority.

No age or cause of death reported.

Apecchio in shock after the sudden death of 53-year-old Giorgio Bernardini

May 29, 2024

Pain, disbelief and dismay. These are the feelings that the community of Apecchio must face in these hours hit by a serious and sudden mourning: Giorgio Bernardini, 53, died suddenly while repairing a control unit, allegedly destroyed by a heart attack. The drama took place in Canavaccio in the Imab area; the man, a technician from the Hera Group, was in the area repairing a gas station. To give the alarm a courier who noticed him lying on the ground. The race against time was immediately launched: a 118 arrived on the spot; unfortunately, however, despite the prolonged efforts of the health staff, for the 53-year-old, there was nothing to do. The body was composed at the morgue of Fano waiting for the autopsy. He leaves his wife Romina and his daughter Valentina.

Massa Finalese in mourning for Enrico Marchetti

May 29, 2024

Mourning in Massa Finalese (Modena) for the death of Enrico Marchetti, who died at 39 years old on Monday. The man, known in the village, was working in the fields when he was taken ill and collapsed on the ground: probably a sudden heart attack that left him no escape.

Fatal illness while carrying a heavy load: 53-year-old worker dies

May 28, 2024

Semiana (Pavia) – A 53-year-old man lost his life while working on a farm in Semiana in Lomellina. From initial investigations it seems he was busy carrying some particularly heavy loads when he fell to the ground following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” while out and about:

He collapses to the ground and dies. He was jogging when it happened

June 3, 2024

A sportsman 62 years old died yesterday morning in the woods of Capodimonte. The man was jogging when he suddenly collapsed and died. Unnecessary rescue. The victim, a 62-year-old, died instantly. Ambulances and three police patrols were present.

No cause of death reported.

In Ceccano, a woman died suddenly

June 1, 2024

An evening of fun and joy in a well-known entertainment venue turned into a tragedy late last night. A woman, born in 1957, collapsed before the startled eyes of those present. Despite desperate attempts to revive her by the health workers, the woman died suddenly shortly after, leaving the community of Ceccano in shock and mourning. The operators of Ares 118 arrived quickly and tried in every way to revive the lady. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the woman died shortly after, leaving everyone in a state of disbelief and pain.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in gyms:

Sudden illness in the gym: a 70-year-old dies

June 1, 2024

The tragedy took place, around 1 pm in Pontecagnano, where a 70-year-old man was crushed by a sudden illness in a gym in Via Giacomo Budetti. On the spot, the Vopi health workers intervened, however they could not help and were only able to note the death.

No cause of death reported.

Illness in sauna, Luciano Caldo was relaxing after training, dies

May 31, 2024

Livenza (Veneto) - While he was inside the sauna, relaxing after training, he felt a sudden illness, probably a heart attack that left him no chance. The tragedy took place on the evening of Thursday, May 30, just before 20, at the Energym gym in Via Torino in Meduna di Livenza. Luciano Caldo, retired 75 years old from Pasiano and was a frequent visitor of the structure and despite his age was in good shape. After collapsing to the ground, the pensioner was rescued by the staff of the gym and then by a young graduate in nursing who started resuscitation practices, even with the use of the defibrillator that the structure is equipped with. In the meantime, 118 was alerted: doctors and nurses of Suem, arrived with helicopter, automedica and ambulance, they tried for at least half an hour to restart the heart of the elderly who no longer gave signs of recovery. Once the death was declared, the body of the pensioner, after the investigation of the case was carried out by the police, was transferred to the morgue of the hospital in Oderzo.

Crushed by an illness in the parking lot of the Emergency Department: Man dies at 64 years old

June 1, 2024

The man was found dead on Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Emergency Department of Desio by some passers-by. On site, in addition to medical personnel, also the police who could not do anything but ascertain the death. He didn’t even have time to get inside the ER and get help. An illness struck him in the parking lot of the hospital in Desio on Tuesday afternoon and when the alarm was issued it was too late. Giancarlo Lissoni, 64, was found lifeless inside the cockpit of his car by some people who were going inside the hospital. After the alarm was launched by passers-by on the spot, in addition to medical personnel, the carabinieri of the Desio company arrived, who could not help but note the death that would have occurred following a heart attack. The autopsy was carried out on the body in accordance with established practice. According to Il Cittadino, the man himself went to the Emergency Department in the morning and, after being visited by doctors, was sent home.

Two “died suddenly” riding bikes:

Roncoferraro, he dies after an illness while on a bike

June 1, 2024

He was cycling along the provincial road 30, the road that crosses Roncoferraro, when he suffered an unexpected sickness that would have made him lose his balance. The man, 53-year-old Stefano Soffiati of Nogara, called his daughter who immediately arrived from home to rescue him. She found her father still conscious and loaded him into the car but soon after the 53-year-old still felt sick. The daughter then called for help. It was just before 1 pm when an ambulance of Soccorso Azzurro and a medical car arrived in Mantua. The doctors found the man still conscious, but just as they were giving the medical treatment he lost consciousness and was transported in very serious condition to the hospital in Mantua. The man died shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

Suddenly Claudio Della Pietra, 75 years old, dies from an illness

February 3, 2024

Sad epilogue in the political community of Azzano Decimo: Claudio Della Pietra, secretary of the local Democratic Party, died at the age of 75. His death on Monday morning, June 3, was caused by a sudden illness while returning home by bicycle, after attending an election event at the weekly market. A sudden illness: While walking along Via Marconi, a short distance from his home, Della Pietra was taken ill. Despite the timely intervention of some passers-by, subsequent medical assistance and the local police, nothing could be done to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Man has heart attack while walking, the dead body of the 70-year-old was found in the moat

June 1, 2024

He had a heart attack and fell into the water. So died Mauro Ceccato, 70 years old, resident in San Giorgio in Bosco. Yesterday afternoon, May 31, the carabinieri were called because the body of Ceccato was in the moat adjacent to Via S.Antonio. For him there was nothing more to do. According to the reconstruction carried out by the military of the Army, the man was walking when he felt sick: when he fell into the channel full of rainwater he was already dead.

Former policeman dies from sudden illness during a visit to a friend

May 29, 2024

Yesterday, Tuesday, May 28, a tragic event took place in the small village of Trelli, in Paularo. Alessandro De Colle, a retired 60-year-old policeman from Ciseriis di Tarcento, died of a heart attack. De Colle’s day had begun like many others. The man had taken his car to travel to Carnia, not forgetting to bring his e-bike. After parking in Paularo, he continued to the house of the friend and former colleague to Trelli. However, shortly after crossing the threshold of the friend’s home, around 11:00, De Colle had a sudden malaise, collapsing to the ground. Despite the rapid intervention, the death was unfortunately confirmed on the spot by the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” at home:

Tragedy in Montefiascone, man found dead at home

June 3, 2024

Tragedy in Montefiascone (Viterbo) - A 54-year-old man was found dead this morning, Monday, June 3, in his home in Via del Corso. The victim, a bar owner, was well known in the village. The alarm was sounded by his ex-wife, the fire brigade intervened in order to enter the house and the medical staff of 118 who could not help but only note the death of the 54 year old.

No cause of death reported.

Caught sick, he dies as a candidate in Salento

June 2, 2024

Lecce (Apulia) - Roberto Nestola, 40 years old, died this morning due to a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, while he was at home with his wife. Immediately the intervention of 118 but there was nothing more to do. Nestola worked in the social cooperative Rinascita, active in the field of social and socio-educational services. The social page of the cooperative is listed in mourning with a message of condolence.

No cause of death reported.

Illness at home, found dead by his sister

May 29, 2024

A tragic discovery shook the community of San Michele al Tagliamento yesterday afternoon, when Anedi Gobbato, 44 ​​years old, a worker at the Zignago di Villanova factory in Fossalta di Portogruaro, was found lifeless by his sister Lodiana. According to what was reported today by the newspaper "Il Gazzettino", having not heard from her brother, Lodiana went to his home in the early afternoon, finding him lying on the sofa. Unfortunately, the immediate attempt to contact the emergency services did not lead to a different outcome for Anedi, who had already died hours ago due to an illness, most likely a heart attack. On site, the health workers and the police could not help but confirm the death.

No cause of death reported.

In Agrigento, the entrepreneur Antonio Ferro died

May 29, 2024

He died last night, probably the victim of a heart attack in his home, Antonio Ferro, 71, a well-known and respected entrepreneur, owner of the Peugeot dealership at Moses Village. He is remembered as a sunny person, affable, always available, attentive and scrupulous in his work.

No cause of death reported.

On Via San Carlo, a young woman was found dead

May 31, 2024

Bologna - A tragic discovery yesterday May 30 in via San Carlo in Bologna. Police intervened on the spot, found the lifeless body of a woman in her forties. The officers were unable to ascertain the cause of death, the causes of which remain unknown. According to reports, the body was found in a house this afternoon. No signs of violence were seen on the body. Investigators now tend to rule out arson. It may have been a sudden illness or something else.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in Vibonese: esteemed baker killed by a heart attack

May 31, 2024

He had been feeling ill for a few days but there was nothing to suggest that the tragedy was just around the corner. The other night the baker of Mesiano di Filandari (in the province of Vibo Valentia) Marino Lascala, 56 years old died, he was crushed by a sudden heart attack. Last night, trying to reassure his family, he had dinner and went to bed with the thought to wake up around midnight to get the ovens going at the nearby family bakery. Instead, in a few minutes, Marino turns off gently in bed without even a complaint.

Condolences in Bordighera, Sergio Guglielmi is dead

May 30, 2024

Mourning for the sudden death of Sergio Guglielmi, 56, owner of the "Nautica Guglielmi" in Bordighera. A mechanic, test driver and boat salesman, Guglielmi was well known in the Intemelio area. Passionate about water racing, he was expected to participate in the Pavia Venice next June 2 and was preparing his boat. To shed light on the causes of death, the court ordered an autopsy on the body. The most probable hypothesis is that Guglielmi was taken ill while he was at his home in Bordighera.

Died at 45 from an illness, a pizza maker of Capaci

May 30, 2024

Capaci (Palermo, Sicily) mourns the death of Francesco Guido Cataldo, a 45-year-old pizza maker who had fallen ill. Francesco Guido Cataldo, known by all with his middle name and entrepreneur and pizza maker appreciated in the country, died Wednesday, May 29, just before 12.30. He fell ill in his home while relaxing after taking a shower and lying in bed. The ambulance with a doctor on board the Red Cross of Venturina rushed to the site but any attempt to resuscitate the 45-year-old was in vain. The Carabinieri were also present: the judicial authorities decided to keep the body at their disposal and in the next few days ordered the autopsy to clarify the causes of this sudden death that left the country upset.

That strange tiredness and then the fatal illness: the entrepreneur Bressan dies at 55

May 29, 2024

The Sacilian business world has lost one of its most representative champions. Yesterday, 28 May, just after noon, Giovanni Bressan, president of the packaging giant based in Viale Europa, died. He was only 55 years old. According to what his cousin and work partner, Franco Bressan, announced, "He had just participated in a video conference, he left home because he was not very well in the last days, when he was caught by a sudden malaise". Despite the immediate intervention of his comrade Romina Sonego and the arrival of an ambulance shortly after, for Giovanni Bressan there was nothing to do, he died in his home without even being rescued by the doctors. After a busy period at work, he had a series of health checks last week because he felt a little tired, but nothing that seemed worrying.

No cause of death reported.

Tarquinia - Death from a sudden illness, at only 50 years old, Mario Bellucci

June 3, 2024

Mario Bellucci, 50, died yesterday from a sudden illness. He was well known in the village and worked in the historic company of Sant'Isidoro. Son of Filiberto, historical president of AVAD, a voluntary association for the disabled, he founded in 1983 to help people with motor problems and social hardships.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” in the waters:

In Pesaro, a misfortune at sea: man dies in Levante

June 1, 2024

In Pesaro, a man was found in the sea of Levante by the lifeguard. Unfortunately, there would have been nothing else to do but to ascertain the death. Now we would be proceeding with the identification. According to initial information, the incident occurred late yesterday afternoon on Friday, 31 May 2024. Later, the lifeguard would notice a lifeless body floating about 20 metres away from the rocks. At that point, the 118 medical staff was alerted, but unfortunately the health workers could only ascertain the death. In fact, it would appear that any attempt to resuscitate was in vain. Turns out the victim is a male between the ages of 60 and 70. At sea, the man appears to have been recovered only in his bathing suit. Therefore, it would not have had any personal effect with it that could have led to the identification. Apparently, neither did the headliners on the beach where he was found yesterday. It wouldn’t be very clear how long he’d been in the sea. He probably dived a long time before being found and dragged by the current towards the rocks. The current hypothesis would be that of a sudden fatal illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy, former restaurant manager dies suddenly

May 29, 2024

Caserta is mourning the sudden death of Antonio Rondinone known as Tonino Barbablu, who died yesterday afternoon due to a sudden illness, possible heart attack. The man was a well-known face in the city. “Tonino” lived in Parco dei Fiori. Years ago he managed the "Babablù", a well-known restaurant in Via Tescione. From the investigations carried out it seems that the death occurred only from natural causes.

No age or cause of death reported.

8 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Crash at toll booth, the video of the impact: sudden illness hypothesis. 3 dead (61, 68, and 21 years old), 6 injured

June 3, 2024

Rosignano Marittimo (Livorno) - Perhaps an illness was the cause of a devastating collision, in which three people lost their lives, while six were injured. The accident occurred at the exit of the A12 motorway of Rosignano Marittimo. The video of the crash, which took place after 1 pm on Sunday, June 2 is impressive: the victims are German husband and wife of 61 and 68 years, both from Ausburg, who with their car, a Honda, were traveling towards Rome: they impacted at high speed against another car, a Fiat 500, that was stopped at the toll booth driven by a 21-year-old boy, who died. For the three of them there was no escape, they all died instantly. The bodies were extracted by firefighters and transported to the morgue of Rosignano and are now available to the judicial authorities. The accident on the A12 motorway involved at least three cars. According to reports from the fire department, one of the cars flew to the toll booth, crashing violently into the other two cars that were stopped. The collision caused the cars to overturn, and one of them crashed into the toll booth, causing serious damage to the structure, as you can see from the video. From the first reconstructions it would seem that the driver of the car that crashed against the others had an illness, which would explain why he did not brake.

No cause of death reported.

Devastating clash between two motorcycles, Simone Gnoffo dead at just 18

June 1, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - A very serious road accident occurred late yesterday afternoon, Friday 31 May. Unfortunately, a boy named Simone Gnoffo, who had turned 18 just two months ago, did not make it and died in hospital. Investigations are still ongoing, two other young people were injured, but should not be in danger of life. According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place late yesterday afternoon, along Via Pietro Bonanno, the road leading to Monte Pellegrino, in the city of Palermo. The boy was riding his Kawasaki and there was also a friend of his. At the moment it is still unclear where they were going. When suddenly, however, for causes that are now being investigated, the unthinkable happened. From an initial reconstruction, the boy suddenly lost control of his bike. After invading the opposite lane and having run over another two-wheeled vehicle, he ended up against a pole. Unfortunately, the situation immediately appeared desperate. On the spot, besides the police, the health workers also arrived urgently. The doctors first stabilized him and then transported him to the hospital Villa Sofia. But this is where the drama happened. A few minutes after the admission, due to the trauma reported, the young man did not make it and lost his life. The doctors had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness at the wheel, then the crash: a man died

May 31, 2024

Calino (Brescia) - He suffered an illness while at the wheel of his Mercedes, he was leaving the garage of the house, ending up losing control of the car and crashing into some parked vehicles and a tree. Revived on the spot, there would be nothing left for him to do. The victim is a man of 57 years: the illness left him no escape, despite the timeliness of the rescue and the desperate attempts of health professionals to restart his heart.

No cause of death reported.

Quartucciu - man feels ill at the wheel of his car, manages to stop on the side of the road and dies

May 30, 2024

Tragedy in the early afternoon today, Thursday 30 May, on the old state road 125, in the Cruxi Lilliu area, near the Diverland water park. The deceased victim is a man whose details are not yet known at this time. The man was struck by a sudden illness while travelling in his car. The intervention of the 118 emergency service staff alerted by the passenger was useless.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reggio, man suffers a sudden illness and loses control of the vehicle

May 29, 2024

The Municipal Police were on site and closed the road to investigate the case. A man died suddenly, due to an illness, in the center, a few meters from Piazza Sant'Anna. The man, at the wheel of his car, was heading towards the Bretelle del Calopinace when he felt ill, lost control of the vehicle, skidding towards the parked cars to the point of hitting a parked one, and died instantly.

No age or cause of death reported.

He loses control of the car due to an illness: a 67-year-old died in Reggio Calabria

May 28, 2024

Yesterday evening there was a tragic accident in the center of Reggio Calabria. The impact, which occurred around 20:15 on the Bretelle in Via Giorgio La Pira, caused a death. According to our editors, to lose his life G.M. originally from Turin, 67 years, had a sudden illness while driving the car. The man, losing control of the car, would also hit four other vehicles parked on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Italian man goes to hospital after an illness : 45-year-old father dies

May 30, 2024

Marcello Kera, a 45-year-old Italian-Brazilian who had lived in Montegrotto for two years, died following an illness. The spa community is shocked. Kera worked as the administrative director of a Brazilian company and played volleyball with the Virtus Abano company. “Six weeks ago, he started feeling pain in his chest. After an initial examination, with inconclusive results, he underwent a second biopsy, the result of which should have arrived on Tuesday, when unfortunately he passed away. Since Sunday he had been hospitalized because he felt severe pain. Now we don't really know what he had, whether it was a tumor or something different, the fact is that it was all so fast and sudden, that we are still in disbelief", his wife told the 'morning of Padua'. Kera had recently obtained Italian citizenship thanks to his ancestors from Mantua and Rovigo.

No cause of death reported.

