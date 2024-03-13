UNITED KINGDOM

World Party frontman and ‘She’s The One’ songwriter Karl Wallinger dead at 66

March 11, 2024

Karl Wallinger, a singer, and songwriter best known for his work in his band World Party, has died suddenly. He was 66. The Welsh musician was also known for his time in the folk-rock group the Waterboys, and for writing “She’s The One”, which World Party released in 1997 before it was covered by Robbie Williams in 1999 and became a global hit. According to reports in People, Wallinger died on Sunday (10 March). No cause of death was given.

Link

Ernest "Bilbo" Berger, last original member of 70s band Heatwave, dies

March 3, 2024

Over the years we have seen member after member of the group pass, and today we’re sad to report the death, at age 72, of the final member of the original line up of the group, the ever-smiling drummer, Ernest “Bilbo” Berger. The Czech native reportedly died of a heart attack. Former Heatwave bandmate J.D. Nicholas today shared with me his thoughts on Bilbo’s passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vince Power, concert and festival promoter, dies aged 76

March 11, 2024

Vince Power, the concert promoter who helmed festivals such as Reading and Leeds, has died aged 76. Born John Vincent Power in Waterford in 1947, Power was a champion of music from his native Ireland after moving to London in his mid-teens. He opened the venue the Mean Fiddler in Harlesden in 1982, funded by a successful secondhand furniture business he’d built up over the previous two decades. It hosted Irish folk music and country and western, and grew in stature, attracting the likes of Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox and Roy Orbison. What started as a hobbyist business became a huge success for Power, whose company Mean Fiddler Group took on ownership of a swathe of London venues including the Jazz Cafe, the Garage and the Astoria. In 1989 he took on the imperiled Reading festival and added the second Leeds festival location in 1999.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BBC reporter Nick Sheridan drops dead at 32 during a run

March 8, 2024

BBC reporter Nick Sheridan has tragically died after collapsing while out running. The award-winning TV host’s death was announced online by the BBC on Thursday morning. It was first announced that Sheridan had died after a “short illness.” However, it has been revealed that Sheridan collapsed unexpectedly during a run and was pronounced dead shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lancaster boy, 11, suddenly dies in 'unexplained' circumstances sparking police probe

March 6, 2024

Lancashire Police were contacted by colleagues in the ambulance service and asked to attend the property in Lancaster, where they found an unresponsive 11-year-old boy who died in "unexplained circumstances". The emergency services were called to an address in Lancaster, Lancashire, on Saturday where they found the youngster unresponsive. There had been reports of a sudden death. Tragically, he couldn't be saved and was later pronounced dead after being transferred to hospital. Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Family heartbroken as much-loved hospital doctor dies suddenly

March 6, 2024

Warwickshire - Touching tributes have been paid to a much-loved doctor at Nuneaton's hospital. The George Eliot Hospital is mourning the loss of Dr Winston Crasto, who passed away unexpectedly aged just 56. He had worked at the 'Eliot for almost a decade and rose to become its much-loved and widely respected clinical director of medicine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Framlingham nurse Janet Walne died after a cardiac arrest

March 5, 2024

Framlingham nurse practitioner Janet Walne, who served her community for 25 years, died on February 15 suddenly and unexpectedly in her husband Andrew's arms following a cardiac arrest, despite having no underlying health conditions and having not visited a doctor since 2017. She worked in GP surgeries in Framlingham, Laxfield and Earl Soham, having trained at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, and the University of East Anglia.

No age reported.

Link

Bride-to-be dies suddenly before wedding after fiancé thought it was 'just woman problems'

January 9, 2024

Kirsten Martin met Ant Johnston at work and the couple lived together in Penwortham, Lancashire. The pair got engaged two months ago and planned on tying the knot in November of this year. But just before Christmas, Kirsten, 38, began developing crippling stomach pains with no signs of improvement. Staying in the Royal Preston Hospital over Christmas, her fiancé Ant explained to Lancashire Live that she was put into an induced coma on the evening of Boxing Day. This was the last time her partner and dad, Allan, were able to speak to her before she unexpectedly passed away on January 9 due to organ failure because of sepsis.

Link

A dad “died suddenly”:

Young West Lothian dad dies suddenly after refusing to visit hospital due to 'crippling fear'

March 8, 2024

West Lothian, Scotland - A young dad has suddenly died after a “crippling fear” of hospitals stopped him from getting help. Paul Macintosh, from Livingston, passed away on Friday, March 1, and was discovered on his bedroom floor by his heartbroken mum Suzanne. The 36-year-old had suffered two fits, out of the blue, in the previous week. Emergency services were called, but the dad-of-one refused to be taken to the hospital despite paramedics advising him to get checked over. Suzanne, 55, who is also gran to Paul’s 17-year-old son, Declan, is now pleading with other young men who are put off visiting doctors and hospitals to get help before it’s too late. “Paul has never really had any health problems, he’s hardly been to a GP, so when the fits came out of nowhere, it was a shock. He seemed fine on the night he died and the last time I saw him, at around 8 pm, he was asking if I wanted a coffee. But when I walked into his room at 7.40 am to wake him up, he was lying on the floor dead”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A referee “died suddenly”:

Nottingham Forest pay tribute as referee Chris Hunter passes away unexpectedly at 35

March 7, 2024

Nottingham - Referee Chris Hunter has tragically died at the age of just 35. Hunter officiated non-league football and had a season ticket at Nottingham Forest, with the club among those who have paid tribute on social media after the Nottinghamshire Football Association shared the news of his passing. "

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man, 60s, dies suddenly as emergency services swarm old Co-op in Swindon

March 8, 2024

Wiltshire - A man in his 60s has died suddenly after police responded to an urgent callout in Swindon. Emergency services swarmed the old Co-op building in Gorse Hill, on the junction of Chapel Street and Cricklade Road, at around 7.30 pm on Thursday, March 7. At least three police cars, two ambulances, and one ambulance car were spotted on the scene during the incident. Police have now confirmed that the reason for their attendance was the sudden death of a man. Officers added that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies in North Staffordshire 'medical emergency'

March 8, 2024

Police and firefighters remain at a North Staffordshire beauty spot tonight after a sudden death. Staffordshire Police are not treating the death of the man as suspicious. Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Apedale Road and Rowhurst Close, in Chesterton, at 3.05 pm today. An air ambulance also landed as part of the emergency response. A police cordon tonight remains in place.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies suddenly in Scots garden as cops probe ‘unexplained’ death

March 7, 2024

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman after her body was discovered in a garden today. Emergency services raced to Kingswell Terrace, in Perth, at around 10 am morning. Officers also scrambled to the area after receiving reports of a "sudden death" of a woman. The circumstances surrounding the death are currently unclear. It is understood that the woman's body was discovered in the garden of a property. However, police have said that there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances involved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

PSNI attend sudden death in Co Londonderry

March 3, 2024

Northern Ireland - Police were called after a man died suddenly in Co Londonderry. It was reported in the Claudy area on Saturday evening. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, officers said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in popular Cardiff city centre bar and restaurant area

March 7, 2024

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff city centre. South Wales Police said the man died suddenly in the Mill Lane area at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday (March 6). The area has several restaurants with outdoor seating and is a busy part of the city centre. A statement from South Wales Police said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Emergency services flood Stoke-on-Trent street as man dies

March 11, 2024

Fenton - Police taped off a city house after a man died suddenly following reports of a 'medical emergency'. The alarm had been raised just after 10.55 am on Monday (March 5). Photographs from the scene show police tape outside a house on the street with forensics also being brought in. A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at an address on Berdmore Street in Fenton. An ambulance arrived within three minutes and was followed shortly after by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, and a BASICS doctor. On arrival, crews found a man in critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David John Martin, 62

March 11, 2024

Leicester - Passed away peacefully on the 21st of February 2024, aged 62 years. Donations can be given for LOROS (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allison McManus (Westerhope), 58

March 11, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully but far too soon. With her loving family close by on Sunday 3rd March 2024 aged 58 years. Donations if so desired to Maggie's Newcastle (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

David (AKA Davey Death) McWilliams, 69

March 11, 2024

Fawdon - Passed away suddenly in hospital with family by his side on 1st March 2024, aged 69 years. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Warne, 49

March 11, 2024

Leicester - Sadly, passed away suddenly on Monday 19th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Dorothy Evans, 70

March 9, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly at Royal Derby Hospital on Monday 12th February 2024 aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Hughes (Lye), 64

March 9, 2024

Dinas Powis - Passed away peacefully at Llandough Hospital on 12th February 2024 after a courageous fight, taken far too early.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dion Llywelyn (Suarez) Pritchard, 26

March 9, 2024

Caernarfon - Passed away suddenly, aged 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Curtis

March 9, 2024

Walsall - Passed away on 3rd March 2024. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Leonard Allen, 75

March 8, 2024

Nottingham - Douglas sadly passed away on the 25th of February 2024. Donations are being collected in the loving memory of Douglas to support Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel (Dan) Beevers, 28

March 8, 2024

Liverpool - 14th February 2024 aged 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Elizabeth Bentley, 67

March 8, 2024

Clayton - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday 25th February 2024 at the R.S.U.H. Carole aged 67 years. Donations in memory of Carole would be much appreciated for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Brook, 75

March 8, 2024

Huddersfield - On 23rd February 2024, suddenly, aged 75 years. Donations for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Ann Clegg, 42

March 8, 2024

Hedon - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 29th February 2024 at Dove House Hospice, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Elizabeth Finney (nee Rushton), 66

March 8, 2024

Trentham - Passed away on Sunday 25th February 2024 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice. Karen aged 66 years of Trentham. (Retired Nurse). Donations if desired will be forwarded to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine (Cat) Gallagher, 48

March 8, 2024

Nottingham – Died suddenly at the QMC Hospital on 24th January.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Richard Graham (Anth), 47

March 8, 2024

Alnwick - Passed away in hospital on the 21st of February aged 47 years. Donations if desired may be given for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support and Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Grant, 54

March 8, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away in hospital on 15th February, aged 54 years. Family flowers only, please. Donations if so desired, to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Hastings, 74

March 8, 2024

Dumfries - On 28th February 2024, peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Lees, 75

March 8, 2024

Burnley - Passed away on March 1, aged 75 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle McKay, 61

March 8, 2024

Swadlincote - Sadly passed away at Queens Hospital, Burton on Sunday 3rd March 2024, at age 61. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Murphy, 75

March 8, 2024

Leicester - Passed away suddenly on 28th February 2024, aged 75 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Arthur (Jim) Richardson, 63

March 8, 2024

Smallthorne - Peacefully at rest on Sunday 3rd March 2024, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Blurton, aged 63 years. Donations in memory of Jim may be sent to The Brain Tumour Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Sutton, 61

March 8, 2024

Bushby - Passed away suddenly on 17th February 2024, aged 61 years. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trudy Jenkins

March 8, 2024

Port Talbot - Sadly passed away suddenly on Monday 26th February 2024. Donations if desired in the memory of Trudy to The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Cooper, 66

March 7, 2024

Taunton - Passed away at Musgrove Park Hospital, on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, aged 66 years. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Drakes, 74

March 7, 2024

Scunthorpe - Peacefully, after a bravely fought battle, on the 1st of March 2024, aged 74 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Cancer Research UK".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Pallister, 70

March 7, 2024

Gosforth - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday 16th February 2024, aged 70 years. Donations if desired can be made to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Shaw, 63

March 7, 2024

Askern - In loving memory of Stephen who passed away on 20th February 2024 aged 63 years. Donations to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gareth Richard Llewellyn Woodward, 69

March 7, 2024

Cardiff - Gareth passed away peacefully at the Marie Curie Hospice on 1st February 2024 aged 69 years. Donations in Gareth's memory are being gratefully received for Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Norman Enston

March 7, 2024

Conwy - Norman passed away unexpectedly on 26th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Victoria Bennett, 55

March 6, 2024

Cardiff - Peacefully surrounded by family, Lisa passed away on 15th February 2024 at Marie Curie Hospice aged 55 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to, Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Henry Glenn, 68

March 6, 2024

Sleaford - Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on 24th February 2024 aged 68. Donations to St Barnabas Hospice Grantham and OCHRE (Oesophagus Cancer Awareness).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Jane (Janie) Nicholls (Tennant), 64

March 6, 2024

Coventry - It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Jane Nicholls (Janie) announce her passing on 7th February, aged 64. Donations in memory of Janie can be made to the Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne (Sav) Savage, 35

March 6, 2024

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea - Suddenly in hospital on 26th February 2024 aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Michael (Mike) Treneer, 74

March 6, 2024

Mylor Churchtown - On 27th February 2024, peacefully at Trevern Care Home, Falmouth, aged 74 years. Donations if desired, for the Sunrise Centre (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Edward (Chris) Colley, 51

March 6, 2024

Redcar - Suddenly on Sunday 3rd March in James Cook Hospital, aged 51 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Phillip (Greg) Mann, 47

March 5, 2024

Worcester - Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2024 aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theodore Roger Matthews, 73

March 5, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on 18th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David McGarry, 73

March 5, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully in Hull Royal Infirmary on the 21st of February 2024, aged 73 years. Donations to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Ramsden, 30

March 5, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness and sorrow that we must announce that Alex was tragically taken from us on 3rd February 2024, aged only 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tomasz (Tomek) Wegner-Jaszkin, 42

March 5, 2024

Dunfermline - Peacefully at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday 25th February 2024, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverley Jane (née Otter) Benbow (Bev), 55

March 5, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd February 2024 in the presence of her loving family, Bev, aged 55 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Cairns

March 5, 2024

Walker - Passed away suddenly on 17th February at the Freeman Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Nicholls

March 5, 2024

Blurton - We are sad to announce that Roy passed away suddenly but peacefully on 18th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Bryant, 49

March 11, 2024

Chester-le-Street - Suddenly at home on the 28th of February, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Craig McDermott, 48

March 11, 2024

Skelton – Peacefully passed away at home in Skelton on February 24th Simon aged 48 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Haydn Leonard Brown

March 11, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 26th February 2024 at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Roberts, 45

March 9, 2024

Bodedern - 29 February 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Julie (Julie) Tamblyn, 66

March 9, 2024

Connon - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and dear friends, on 5th March 2024, aged 66. Retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth John Stapleton, 71

March 9, 2024

Guisborough - Died peacefully at home in Guisborough on February 29th aged 71 years. Donations if so desired, for the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Beech, 60

March 8, 2024

Paisley - Died suddenly at home on 8th February 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Crabtree, 75

March 8, 2024

Exeter - Sadly, passed away at home on 26th February 2024, aged 75 years. Donations if desired for Exeter Leukemia Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David (Sqig) Hall, 61

March 8, 2024

Middlesbrough - Peacefully whilst at home on March 5th surrounded by his loving family, David aged 61 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Ferguson Craig

March 8, 2024

Gretna - On the 19th of February 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Williamson

March 8, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away peacefully at home on the 13th of February 2024. Much loved daughter of Doreen & Tony. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Doreen Lightfoot, 69

March 7, 2024

Biddulph Moor - At rest on Wednesday 28th February 2024 while at home, aged 69 years. Donations gratefully received to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stuart Ogston, 48

March 7, 2024

Coalville - Stuart sadly passed away on the 14th of February at his home, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Peeney, 66

March 7, 2024

Liverpool - 24th February 2024. It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of George, aged 66 years. Died suddenly at home, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Gone far too soon now in God's care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Paul R Thackray, 62

March 7, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully at home, on 29th February 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Anthony Bloore

March 7, 2024

Bradwell - Passed away suddenly at home on 15th February 2024. Donations would be appreciated to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Andrew Gascoigne

March 7, 2024

Ryton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ken, who died suddenly, yet peacefully, at home on the 14th of February.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Harris, 68

March 6, 2024

Llanelli - Passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday 22nd February 2024 aged 68 years with her loving family by her side. Donations in Janet's memory if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor (Vorzy) Vause, 60

March 6, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce that Trevor, aged 60 years died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Yule, 75

March 6, 2024

Blackpool - Suddenly at her home on Wednesday 21st February 2024, Ann, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Gilbert, 75

March 6, 2024

Stockton Brook - Suddenly on 19th February 2024 at home in Stockton Brook, aged 75 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Damien (Dee) Lafferty

March 6, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on 18th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Moore

March 6, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on Saturday 10th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David (Dave) Closs, 74

March 5, 2024

Marske-by-the-Sea - Passed away suddenly at home on 21st February Aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Robert Hathaway, 71

March 5, 2024

Bristol - Passed away at home on Saturday 2nd March 2024 aged 71 years. Donations in memory of Keith for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven (Stevie) Hunter, 55

March 5, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly at home on February 27th, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynne Moulder (formerly Love), 64

March 5, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees - On February 26th peacefully at home, aged 64 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony John Thompson, 52

March 5, 2024

Washington - Very suddenly at home on 26th February 2024 aged 52 years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger John Noble, 75

March 5, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully, on Tuesday 27th February, after a short illness, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan MacDonald, 72

March 5, 2024

Perth - Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by family, on Sunday 18th February 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah (Sadie) Hannigan

March 6, 2024

Greenock - Peacefully, after a short illness, at Royal Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bob) Broom

March 6, 2024

Tiverton - Sadly passed away on Wednesday 28th February 2024 after a short illness. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK, Hospiscare and Marie Curie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edwin Stanton (Eddie) Woodward, 70

March 6, 2024

Llanrwst - Peacefully, following a short illness, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Ann (Mags) (née Flattley) McManus, 73

March 6, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness with loving family by her side, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia Barbara Screen

March 7, 2024

Cardiff- The beloved mother of Claire and the late Nicholas, sadly passed away after a short illness. Donations if desired may be sent directly to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Ralph Hardy, 72

March 7, 2024

Bath - Passed away at home after a short illness aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Lees, 68

March 7, 2024

Scunthorpe - Peacefully surrounded by his family, following a short illness on Thursday 22nd February 2024 at Scunthorpe General Hospital aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lindsey Jane (nee Hardy) Bye, 62

March 7, 2024

Huddersfield - On 2nd March 2024, peacefully after a short illness, at Kirkwood Hospice, surrounded by her family, Lindsey aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Nicholas Christal, 67

March 8, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully in hospital with his loving wife by his side on Friday 1st March 2024 after a short illness bravely fought, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Thomson (Davidson), 73

March 9, 2024

Troon - Aged 73 years. Passed away peacefully on 28th February 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Mercer (Brown), 71

March 11, 2024

Bristol - It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine Mercer, announces her passing after a brief illness on Monday 26 February 2024, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Twidale, 64

March 5, 2024

Eston - Sadly passed away in hospital after losing his battle with cancer with his loving family around him, on Wednesday 28th Feb at the age of 64.

Link

IRELAND

Andrew Scott’s mum Nora dead following ‘sudden illness’

March 9, 2024

Andrew Scott’s mum Nora died following a “sudden illness” days before Mother’s Day. The ‘All of us Strangers’ actor and his family announced her death on Saturday (09.03.24), revealing she passed away on Thursday surrounded by her family in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Family of Dublin man who died in US hosting Vegas Night to fundraise for charity that brought him home

March 8, 2024

Dublin - The family of a Dublin man who died in the US are hosting a Vegas Night to help fundraise for the charity that brought his body home. Artane native Stephen Ryan, 44, was suddenly taken ill in San Francisco in January, and died of complications that arose from a blood clot and sepsis. Stephen's loving family flew to be by his bedside in his final days, and his best friend Christopher registered as a non-denominational minister to marry him and his fiancée Kim before he passed away.

Link

Baby Katie Fullerton

March 9, 2024

Buncrana, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Baby Katie Fullerton. Katie was the much-loved and cherished daughter of Declan and Deirdre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Donohoe

March 10, 2024

Poles, Co Cavan - (Ex Eircom). Saturday, March 9th, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elma Granville (née Walsh)

March 10, 2024

Fermoy, Cork - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Bridhaven Nursing Home, Mallow.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dympna Hynes

March 10, 2024

Craughwell, Galway - It is with great sadness that the Hynes family announce the sudden and unexpected death of Dympna.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lauren Kennedy

March 10, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Suddenly, but peacefully. Cherished daughter of Gerry & Michaela Kennedy of the Dainty Bakery.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Kyne

March 10, 2024

Moycullen, Galway - On the 9th of March 2024, unexpectedly at University Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kitty Canavan (née Mulvihill)

March 9, 2024

Castletownroche, Cork - Unexpectedly, but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Noreen Haughney (née Lenihan)

March 9, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - March 9th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dervla Bateman (née O'Connor), 47

March 8, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Dervla passed away on her 47th birthday, March 7th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff at The Oak Ward, University Hospital, Waterford.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maureen Bowler

March 8, 2024

Tralee, Kerry - Died peacefully on 7th March 2024, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the wonderful doctors and nurses in the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Donations instead of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jimmy) Clarke

March 8, 2024

Mulhuddart, Dublin - March 6th, 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Doyler) Doyle

March 8, 2024

Donaghmede, Dublin - Passed away peacefully at The Blackrock Clinic, on 7th March 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette (Bernie) Kavanagh (née Deegan)

March 8, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 7th March 2024 died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Beacon Hospital with her family by her side. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Ryan (née Cormack)

March 8, 2024

Geesala, Mayo - Peacefully at Basildon Hospital on the 22nd of February, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Grace Slator (née Desmond)

March 8, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 6th March 2024 suddenly, surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of all the staff of St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William J. “Bill” Wotherspoon

March 8, 2024

Greystones, Wicklow - Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, in memory of Bill, to Greystones Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Alford

March 7, 2024

Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath - 7th March, 2024, unexpectedly in Esker Rí, Nursing Home, Clara, Co. Offaly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Jack) Dineen

March 7, 2024

Rathmore, Kerry - Suddenly but peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jim Dwyer

March 7, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Jim passed away on 6th March 2024, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Flannery

March 7, 2024

Caherdavin, Limerick - March 5th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maureen Maher (née Moriarty)

March 7, 2024

Thurles, Co. Tipperary - March 6th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Nolan

March 7, 2024

Pearse House, Dublin - 7th March 2024. Unexpectedly at St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Tobin

March 7, 2024

Farranree, Cork - On 5th March 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully. Dearly beloved son of Michael and Imelda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Boyne

March 6, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - March 5, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Marie (Ann) Delaney (née Dempsey)

March 6, 2024

Coolmine, Dublin - March 4th. 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Howard (née Kane)

March 6, 2024

Kildare Town, Kildare – Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Hermitage Hospital, Lucan surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette (Berna) Lynch (née Power)

March 6, 2024

Cahir, Tipperary - Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra (Sandi) Murphy

March 6, 2024

Enniscorthy, Wexford - Beloved daughter of David & Assumpta. Donations, if desired, to Wexford ISPCA and Enniscorthy Hope Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Walsh (née Nolan)

March 6, 2024

Stillorgan, Dublin - Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fran (Francis) Cunningham

March 5, 2024

Finglas West, Dublin - 3rd March 2024, passed away suddenly in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Joyce (née Byrne)

March 5, 2024

Jobstown, Dublin - Unexpectedly, at Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pete Keenan

March 5, 2024

Threemilehouse, Monaghan - The untimely and sudden death has occurred of Pete Keenan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher (Christy) Mooney

March 5, 2024

Waterford City, Waterford - Christy will be sadly missed and remembered by his adoring children. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Augustine (Gus) Sheils

March 5, 2024

Drumcondra, Dublin - Tuesday, March 5th, 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Doreen Smith (née Murphy)

March 5, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - 4th March 2024. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Wheeler

March 5, 2024

Bunninadden, Sligo - Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Burke, 31

March 11, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - It is with great sadness that the Burke Family announce the tragic and sudden loss of Paul Burke (D.O.B. 11/2/1993) who passed away on 10 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christy Clendennen

March 11, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Peacefully but unexpectedly at University Hospital Kerry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dermot Conlan

March 11, 2024

Portrane, Dublin - March 8th, 2024, suddenly, at the Bon Secours Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maree Healy

March 11, 2024

Millstreet, Cork - On March 10th, 2024, Maree Healy passed away peacefully, in the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Donations, if desired, to CUH Cancer Care Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marian Leahy

March 11, 2024

Farranree, Cork - on March 10th, 2024, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerry Muldoon

March 11, 2024

Castleblayney, Monaghan - Peacefully and surrounded by his family at the Louth Hospital, 11th March 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Murphy

March 11, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - 11th March 2024 - suddenly. Much loved fiancé of Chloe and devoted father to Riaan, Jaxon, and baby Hardin in Heaven.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy Murphy

March 11, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On March 9th, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital, Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Steve) Reddy

March 11, 2024

Dungarvan, Co. Waterford - On 10th March 2024, unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Mark and Martina.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Crowe (Donnelly)

March 11, 2024

Drumlish, Longford - Suddenly at home. Sharon will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, her beloved sons, father, and mother Kathleen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William Hutchinson

March 11, 2024

Farranree, Cork - on March 10th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edmund Keating

March 11, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On March 10th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully with his family at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Kelly

March 11, 2024

Inchicore, Dublin - Suddenly at home; beloved daughter of Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paula McDowell (née Casey)

March 11, 2024

Ballyphehane, Cork - On March 8th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dermot Phelan

March 11, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Dermot passed away on 10th March unexpectedly at his home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Imelda Tolchard (née Clinton)

March 5, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 3rd March 2024. Unexpectedly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Florence (Florrie) Mullin (née Walsh)

March 5, 2024

Moyvane, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, on March 4th, 2024, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Philip B. Lecane

March 5, 2024

Bishopstown, Cork - On March 4th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Declan MacGuinness

March 5, 2024

March 1st, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Francis (née McGee)

March 5, 2024

Skerries, Dublin - 2nd March 2024, peacefully and suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) Torpey

March 6, 2024

Kilmallock Co. Limerick - Suddenly but peacefully at his residence on the 6th of March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Brady (née Corrigan)

March 6, 2024

Enniskerry, Wicklow - Died suddenly at home, on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Boylan (née Little)

March 6, 2024

Redhills, Co. Cavan - Tuesday 5th March, suddenly, at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Walsh

March 7, 2024

Mallow, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 5th, 2024, at his residence. Beloved son of Pat and Marian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dereck Thompson

March 7, 2024

Moyasta, Clare - It is with broken hearts the Thompson family announces the passing of their beautiful son and brother Dereck, who passed away at home in the arms of his heartbroken parents, David, and Margie, on Tuesday 5th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Seamus Howe

March 7, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Died suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tom O'Connor

March 8, 2024

Malahide, Dublin - 6th March 2024. Suddenly, at his home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Conroy

March 8, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - March 6th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home. Formerly of Glenageary Sorting Office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin (Maca) McCarthy

March 9, 2024

Ballyphehane, Cork - On March 7th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Clancy

March 9, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - 8th March 2024. Suddenly, at home. Very sadly missed by his loving father and mother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Kelly

March 10, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Peacefully, on Saturday, 9th March 2024, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, missed by his loving father Joe.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Crowley

March 9, 2024

Rosscarbery, Cork - March 8th, 2024, at his residence peacefully. Painter and decorator. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tom) Quinn

March 7, 2024

Lisdoonvarna, Clare - Peacefully after an illness at home surrounded by his loving family and the Hospice Care Team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Beck

March 6, 2024

Kilmuckridge, Wexford - Peacefully at his home, after a brave and courageous battle with illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Dunican (née Kelly)

March 11, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard Keating

March 6, 2024

Aughrim, Wicklow - On the 5th of March 2024, Bernard passed away peacefully at Blackrock Clinic after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

P.J. O'Brien

March 7, 2024

Cashel, Tipperary - Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nuala O'Shea (née Clifford)

March 7, 2024

Brosna, Kerry - Peacefully, after a short illness, on March 6th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rod McNamara

March 7, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - 7th March 2024. Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Minogue

March 7, 2024

Mountshannon, Clare - Passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, on March 6th, 2024, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank (Francis) Keogh

March 7, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Peacefully after a short illness in the presence of his family at University Hospital Kerry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Reilly

March 8, 2024

Ballybough, Dublin - March 8th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved son of Josie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marian Ruth Brogan (née Underwood)

March 8, 2024

Ballindaggin, Wexford - Following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie Faulkner (née Byrne)

March 8, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - 7th March 2024, Peacefully’ after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colleen Gleeson

March 8, 2024

Rathmines, Dublin - 7th March 2024, formerly Bank of Ireland. Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of Colm. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary (Brigid) Healy (née Cleary)

March 8, 2024

Tralee, Kerry - Peacefully 7th March 2024, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Dooley (née Burke)

March 8, 2024

Jobstown, Dublin - 7th March 2024, after a sudden illness, bravely borne, at Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nick Sheridan, 33

March 8, 2024

Castlebridge, Wexford - Unexpectedly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow. Beloved son of Nick and Bernie. Nick’s family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the neurological department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow for the exceptional care Nick received during his short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary-Ita Barry (née Scannell)

March 8, 2024

Abbeyfeale, Limerick - Passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, at University Hospital Limerick, on Friday, 8th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nora Scott (née Boyle)

March 9, 2024

Sandymount, Dublin - March 7th, 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and best friend Anne, in St Vincent's Hospital following a sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kay Morrin (née Flynn)

March 9, 2024

Mullingar, Co-Westmeath – March 8, 2024, peacefully, following a short illness with her loving family by her side at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital, Dublin.

Link

Frankie Brennan

March 9, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 8th March 2024. Peacefully after a short illness in St. James Hospital, Dublin. Sadly, missed by his mam and family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Aedh McGinn

March 10, 2024

Aghabullogue, Cork - On March 9th, 2024, Retired Lt. Cdr. Naval Service. Passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely borne at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald (Gerald Martin) O'Sullivan

March 10, 2024

Ballinskelligs, Kerry - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry on Saturday 9th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Maher

March 10, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - March 9, 2024, peacefully, in the company of his loving family following a brief illness at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Clogher

March 10, 2024

Ballinasloe, Roscommon - Pat passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph's Ward, Portiuncula Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Nuding

March 11, 2024

Templeogue, Dublin - Darren passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his adoring family. Beloved son of Noreen and Kevin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Keoghan

March 11, 2024

Threecastles, Kilkenny - After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Hynes

March 11, 2024

Ballintubber, Roscommon - It is with great sadness that the Hynes family announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Vincent Hynes after a short illness, 10th March 2024 at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe in the company of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Brady

March 11, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - March 9, 2024, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline (Jackie) McArdle

March 5, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 4th March 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ita Kirk (née O'Shaughnessy)

March 5, 2024

Ardagh, Limerick - Peacefully, in the presence of her family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Keaney

March 5, 2024

Cashel, Galway - Peacefully in the care of Stroke Unit UHG surrounded by her loving family on the 3rd of March 2024 after a short illness borne bravely.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bridie Howard

March 5, 2024

Charleville, Cork - On March 5th after a brief illness at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link