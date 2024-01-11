ITALY

Italian hospitals collapse: Over 1,100 patients waiting to be admitted in Rome

January 3, 2024

Across Italy hospitals are overflowing with patients, and many are still waiting to be admitted. In the capital, ambulances queuing outside hospitals were a stark reminder of the worsening situation – 1,100 patients are waiting to be seen in Rome according to the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine and Urgent Care (Simeu). "We are trying to guarantee the service, but we are in an extremely difficult situation," Simeu president Fabio de Laco explained. The rise in hospital admissions, which has put pressure on the Italian health system, is due to an increase in "respiratory diseases, especially among the elderly". The situation is far from stabilising, doctors are becoming exhausted and there are a number of alarming articles in the Italian press of “hospitals on the brink”.

Andrea Moretto has died : he was the editor-in-chief of Telenuovo Padova. He was only 51 years old

January 4, 2024

Andrea Moretto, editor-in-chief of Telenuovo's Padova, has died at the age of 51. News that has left the entire world of journalism dismayed. He had suffered a heart attack during the night between Christmas and Boxing Day and had been hospitalized in intensive care since 26 December at Lecce hospital. But unfortunately, the treatments were not enough to save his life. He leaves behind his wife Stefania and his son Dario. Andrea Moretto began his career as a journalist on the radio and arrived on TV in 2000. He had also collaborated for Gazzetta dello Sport, Stream TV, Sky and Dazn and for decades he had reported on Padova Calcio, of which he was a great fan. In his free time he loved playing volleyball.

Hidden Lapse: Bassist Romina Pantanetti is dead

January 4, 2024

Italian melodic prog metal band HIDDEN LAPSE has announced the early passing of their bassist Romina Pantanetti (41) on January 1st. Words cannot describe how Romina‘s family and friends must feel and how the band has suffered since they heard the news. On January 2nd, they posted this on their Facebook page: “With IMMENSE sorrow, we communicate the premature passing of our warrior, Romina. A pulsating heart, propelling force, and brilliant mind that brought our splendid artwork to life, Romy‘s presence has been and will always be a beacon of inspiration".

No cause of death reported.

City in mourning for Franco Caroni, founder of Siena Jazz

January 3, 2024

Siena is incredulous and shocked, and the world of international jazz is speechless, at the news of the sudden illness that took away the founder of Siena Jazz, Franco Caroni aged 74. He founded the prestigious jazz academy on 9 September 1977 together with his wife Marcella and six musician friends.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Quartu, sudden illness for former councilor Paolo Passino

January 8, 2024

He was working on his computer when he suddenly collapsed and never recovered. Paolo Passino, 73-year-old engineer, former manager of the Environment sector of the Municipality of Quartu. He had then been councilor for the Environment and for Public Works and Urban Planning in the Stefano Delunas council, also holding the position of vice mayor and president of the park of Molentargius.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Cardiologist suffered a heart attack during New Year's Eve dinner: he was the father of three children

January 2, 2024

On New Year's Eve, a sudden illness cut short the life of a 53-year-old cardiologist, Djuiwat Bounda Herve, a native of Zambia, but resident in Avezzano for years with his wife and three children. The man collapsed to the floor during dinner and died immediately afterwards. The rescue was useless. The medical examiner was only able to confirm death from natural causes (a heart attack or a stroke). The police went to the scene to reconstruct the dynamics of the episode. His wife, a nurse, gave him first aid and immediately afterwards asked for help from 118 who sent an ambulance to the scene. Doctors and operators attempted to resuscitate the cardiologist but unfortunately, there was nothing to be done. The doctor, well known in the area, worked in the Avezzano health district as a cardiologist, but had also served in the Avezzano prison and the Canistro clinic.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Carmela Giannì, former councilor in the Ruta council and journalist, suddenly dies in Modica

January 5, 2024

Carmela Giannì would have turned 75 on January 8th but passed away due to a sudden illness late this afternoon. Known to many, she was a municipal councilor in the council of Carmelo Ruta, a former employee of the Maggiore Hospital in Modica where for many years she worked in the analysis laboratory. Carmela was also a journalist. She has fought numerous battles, especially in defense of women's rights. She was a friend of the late Luisi Montù, she also collaborated with La Pagina”. In May 2021 she lost her daughter Valeria to an illness at the age of 48 but she continued to fight.

No cause of death reported.

Journalist and publisher Gaetano Manti dies (My Wine)

January 7, 2024

Farewell to Gaetano Manti, publisher and journalist who died suddenly on Friday 5 January. His son Vittorio and sister Marialuisa spread the news. Originally from Naples, Gaetano Manti lived in Castelnuovo di Farfa, in the province of Rieti. Among the editorial products, the wine-themed magazine "Il mio vino", closed in 2013 together with the editorial group Il Mio Castello Spa, based in Milan, responsible for the editions of "Il Mio Vino", "Il Mio Cavallo", " Horses and Riders” and “Sports Flight”. The magazines relating to the equestrian world were then sold to other publishers.

No age or cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Foggia, he falls ill in the car in via Telesforo: 51-year-old policeman dies

January 5, 2024

His name was Cosimo Ciro Giannini, he was 51 years old and a man from the State Police, last night, at around 10.15pm, he felt ill while he was in the car in via Paolo Telesforo. Whoever noticed what had happened immediately alerted the 118-emergency service. Once the health workers from the Macchia Gialla station arrived on site together with a carabinieri car, they carried out rescue operations through resuscitation maneuvers on the road. The desperate attempts to save his life, which lasted about thirty minutes, were unfortunately in vain. In fact, when the rescuers arrived, the man was no longer breathing.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Foggia, a two-month-old baby found dead

January 6, 2024

Sudden and unexplained deaths in childhood could be caused by convulsive seizures that occur during sleep. This is the hypothesis that comes from a study conducted by researchers from New York University, published in the journal Neurology a few days after the latest tragedy which occurred in Foggia, last December 31st. A two-month-old baby was found lifeless in his crib.

No cause of death reported.

Calabria – two-year-old boy dies suddenly

January 3, 2024

Tragedy in the province of Catanzaro on New Year's morning. A two-year-old boy died suddenly while at home with his family. The incident occurred in Cropani Marina, a center in the province of Catanzaro. According to initial investigations, the little boy would have had breakfast, then he would have started playing and collapsed. The rescue was immediate. A 118 ambulance, the police and an air ambulance arrived on the scene, but there was nothing that could be done for the child. The little boy lives in the Ionian center with his Nigerian mother and two other brothers. Dismay in the village, with the community immediately rallying around the family. Investigations into the causes of death are underway, but at the moment a heart problem has not been ruled out.

No cause of death reported.

Cremona - He dies at 4 years old with a fever, the Asst: “Rigorous checks”

January 7, 2024

A four-year-old boy died between 26 and 27 December at the Maggiore hospital, where his parents had taken him following apparently flu-like symptoms: fever and vomiting. While waiting for the response of the rigorous investigations immediately launched by the General Welfare Directorate of the Lombardy Region and the management of the Cremona Asst, the child's father tells the story of the drama. He wants answers, which can presumably come from the autopsy already carried out: “He didn't have any pathology,” says the man, destroyed by pain, “he was healthy. He can't die from a stomach ache." Rewinding the tape and talking about those dramatic hours is not easy. The father takes a breath and tries, starting from the beginning: “My son started feeling ill on the evening of December 23rd, as did his six and a half year old sister. Both had vomiting, fever and stomach ache, as happens to many children in this period. And in fact, when we went to the emergency room the first time, there were other children in those conditions: it was December 24th and they sent us home only giving us supplements. 'Don't worry, they have nothing, it's the flu' they told us.”

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Venice, 8-year-old boy dies suddenly after falling ill in the night: autopsy ordered

December 31, 2023

Venice mourns the death of a child only 8 years old after a sudden illness between last Wednesday and Thursday: an autopsy will clarify the cause of death, which at the moment remains a mystery. His parents immediately took him to the Lido first aid station at the Monobloc and then to the emergency room of the Santi Giovanni e Paolo Civil Hospital. But there was nothing they could do for him. He was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Thursday. Health officials were also considering transferring him to a specialized facility, but his heart stopped beating before that was possible. A death that has plunged the family of the little boy, who was in the third grade, into grief and which currently has no explanation. It will be the autopsy, which will be performed in the coming days, that should shed light on the causes.

Reggio-Emilia - 13-year-old dies in school

January 8, 2024

Tragedy in a school in the center of Reggio Emilia, a 13-year-old boy who was in eighth grade dies. It happened this morning, just before 8. The student entered the school's front door and was about to go up the stairs to go to class. But suddenly he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. School staff immediately helped him and immediately called 118. In a short time the doctors and healthcare personnel arrived with an ambulance and a medical vehicle. They tried for a long time to revive him. Then the desperate rush to the Santa Maria Nuova hospital where every attempt was in vain and death was confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Pain in the leg, then the shocking diagnosis: Leonardo Babetto dies in a few months at the age of 16 due to a tumor

January 7, 2024

Drama in Venice, a young life cut short by a terrible disease: a tumor. Leonardo Babetto, 16 years old, passionate about mechanics, died after fighting with strength and courage. No signs, just an annoying pain in the leg. Checks with doctors. The terrible diagnosis. Treatment in hospital in Vicenza. Death occurred within a few months. Leonardo Babetto died on Saturday 6 January, after a sudden worsening of his health conditions, as revealed by the Gazzettino.

He goes to the bathroom: 21-year-old college student found dead , it's a mystery

December 31, 2023

Capua (Caserta) - A suspicious death, a young boy gone, a sudden bereavement. The mystery widens over the death of a 21-year-old boy who died at home last Thursday afternoon in Capua. He was Rattab Jassime, of Moroccan descent, a second-year university student. The young man was in the company of his sister and father when he suddenly explained to them that he did not feel well. Thus, he took refuge in the bathroom. Not seeing him return, his father tried to knock on the door, but Rattab did not answer. The father, therefore, broke down the bathroom door and tried to rescue his now lifeless son. 118 doctors and nurses were on the scene, who pronounced the poor student dead. On the case, however, the prosecutor's office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere wanted to see clearly: he ordered an autopsy examination of the corpse, which is scheduled after the holidays. A file has already been opened: no traces of wounds or injuries have been found on the body that could trace the death to a violent event. Certainly, food ingested by the young man in his last moments of life that may have caused anaphylactic shock is also being investigated, but it is in the realm of speculation.

No cause of death reported.

25-year-old girl dies of a sudden illness: Chiaramonte Gulfi astonished

January 2, 2024

Chiaramonte Gulfi astonished by the death this morning of a 25-year-old girl struck by a sudden illness. According to initial investigations it was a cardiac arrest. The young woman felt ill and her parents immediately called for help but unfortunately the intervention of the 118 health workers was of no avail. Despite desperate attempts to resuscitate her, the girl died.

Meningitis during holidays in Tuscany, Carlos dies at 27

January 3, 2024

Carlos Ivan Dealtin, the 27-year-old born in Bassano del Grappa but domiciled for a few weeks in the province of Treviso, lost his life on New Year's Day. Having left last December 28th by train from Montebelluna to visit his girlfriend from Follonica, in Tuscany, and spend the last days of the year with her, Carlos contracted a fulminant form of meningitis whose first symptoms had already manifested themselves on Friday 29th December. Arriving at the emergency room of the Sant'Andrea hospital in Massa Marittima, the 27-year-old had a temperature of almost 40 degrees and strange symptoms such as reddish and purple spots on the skin (micro-hemorrhages of the blood vessels, the medical report will clarify). Subjected to visits and checks, Carlos was transferred from the Massa Marittima hospital to the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto for further checks. Once there, according to what was reported by the local health authority, his health conditions suddenly worsened until he died, which, based on laboratory tests, was attributed to fulminant meningococcal sepsis, still awaiting typing. The 27-year-old's body was transferred from the intensive care unit, where the death occurred, to the morgue of the Tuscan hospital. On Tuesday 2 January the body was returned to the family: the hearse brought the young man back to Veneto in the last few hours.

Sara Caretto, sudden illness: dies at 42 while vacationing in London with children and husband

January 9, 2024

A 42-year-old mother died after experiencing a sudden illness while on vacation in London. Her name was Sara Caretto and she lived in Marcon, in the province of Venice , along with her husband, Danilo Ferraro, and three children aged 17, 14 and 10. Unfortunately she passed away despite doctors attempts to save her. Sara Caretto ran an ice cream shop with her mother in Venice, was well known in the Venetian municipality where she participated in numerous events and was present in the raising of her children, both at school and in sports activities.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” within 2 hours at a ski resort:

Valdisotto – 2 men died tragically

January 8, 2024

At 9.52 am, the body of a 50-year-old man was found off the slopes on the Valdisotto ski resorts. The causes of death are still unknown, and the entire situation is currently under the attention of the police. The air ambulance, mountain rescue, slope rescue and the police immediately intervened on the scene. The scene of the tragic event has been preserved for the ongoing investigation. A little later, at 11.28 am, a second tragic event also occurred in Valdisotto, this time in a mountain pasture known as Masucco. A 57-year-old man was struck by a sudden illness, and despite the timely intervention of the air ambulance, runway rescue and the police, his death was confirmed on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” while out and about:

Walking his little dog, man's life cut short by sudden illness and dies. Emergency transport to hospital in vain

January 8, 2024

Castiglione (Lombardy) - Shortly before 10 a.m. yesterday, Sunday, Jan. 7, a 66-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest while taking a walk with his dog. Two people noticed him on the ground and attempted CPR before the arrival of 118 emergency services, which responded with an ambulance. Despite emergency transport to Castiglione's San Pellegrino Hospital, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Trasacco. Late this afternoon, a 57-year-old man, originally from Luco, died suddenly following a sudden illness

January 5, 2024

It happened near Piazza Matteotti, where a man collapsed to the ground after being struck by a sudden illness. Despite the rapid and decisive reaction of the rescuers, every attempt to save his life proved in vain. Doctor Mario Quaglieri, present at the scene of the event, immediately began performing cardiac massage in a desperate attempt to resuscitate the man. In a short time, Dr. Aldo Nazzicone also joined the rescue effort, assisting with the use of a defibrillator. But all intervention remained useless, the man died.

No cause of death reported.

Montemesola mourns Carmelo Sgobio, a life dedicated to sport and children

January 4, 2024

Montemesola opens 2024 as it closed it: with tragic news, with the passing of a person who dedicated an entire life to the community and especially to the little ones. Carmelo Sgobio, known to all as the "Mister", died suddenly this morning at the age of 65. The man was in the countryside when he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. The lifeless body was found by a passer-by who immediately raised the alarm, but when the emergency services and the ambulance arrived, unfortunately, there was already nothing more that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” at New Year’s Eve dinners:

His heart stops during New Year's Eve celebrations

January 3, 2024

Grave bereavement has struck the community of Granze (Padova). During a New Year's Eve vigil, due to a sudden illness, Terry Bressan died; he was 45 years old. On New Year's Eve around 8 p.m. he was in the company of his partner Vittoria at a dinner in Vescovana. It was an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with lifelong friends. All of a sudden, during the party Terry felt ill. People who were near him immediately realized that a tragedy was materializing. The emergency call to 118 was timely, but when the health workers intervened, they could only note that he had passed away. The news immediately spread around the village of Granze where the 45-year-old lived. As a sign of respect for the victim's family members, the town's mayor, Damiano Fusaro, canceled the Epiphany celebrations.

No cause of death reported.

Heart attack during New Year's Eve dinner, Andrea Locatelli dies in front of friends' eyes: leaves behind two daughters

January 3, 2024

Callibago (Belluno) - A sudden pain in the chest and then death in the hospital. Yet another heartbreaking event happened on New Year's Eve. Andrea Locatelli lost his life, suddenly, at only 51 years old, while he was celebrating New Year's Eve together with his friends. Andrea Locatelli was having a nice evening, looking forward to the New Year. Dinner and a toast at midnight, to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024. Then the tragedy-around 1:30 a.m. the 51-year-old felt a sharp pain in his chest before the eyes of all his friends. It was the latter who promptly called 118. Health workers rushed to the scene and urgently transported the man to Belluno Hospital. Reaching the health facility, doctors did everything possible to save his life, unfortunately without success. Around 2:00 a.m. on January 1, Andrea's heart stopped for good.

No cause of death reported.

Struck down by sudden illness. Surveyor Zordan dies at 58

January 8, 2024

Cogollo (Vicenza) - He died after a very brief illness. Land surveyor Mariano Zordan, 58, of Cogollo, passed away, leaving in sorrow family members, friends, and clients who esteemed him both humanly and professionally. A few days ago the professional had been seized by a sudden illness. Subsequent hospitalization had brought hope to his daughter and relatives, that he might recover, but Zordan deteriorated and passed away last night.

No cause of death reported.

Man falls due to sudden illness, dies later in hospital

January 8, 2024

The family is very saddened by what happened to their family member who died after a few days of agony in hospital. Valter Fusari, well known in Bozzolo, has passed away tragically, although he recently moved to the Parma area where he had opened a new business. The other day, perhaps due to a sudden illness, he fell to the ground and suffered a very serious head injury which required him to be admitted to intensive care. Unfortunately, Valter was unable to overcome the consequences of the fall and passed away at the age of 61. The relatives are now in a moment of serious prostration and are not yet able to communicate the date of the funeral which should in any case take place in the town where he had now taken up residence.

Grosseto - famous businesswoman dies

January 7, 2024

Alessandra Paciarotti, 57 years old, passed away at the Misericordia where she arrived in an "118" ambulance in already very critical conditions. She was a very well-known entrepreneur, together with her brother Walter she was the owner of "Edilposatori", a construction company and retailer of building materials based in Marina di Grosseto. A role of responsibility that she held with great competence and professionalism. The news of her sudden passing aroused deep condolences in the entire community and, although overwhelmed by great pain, her family, through a post on social media by her brother Walter, expressed words of gratitude towards the rescuers and hospital staff.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” at home:

Tragedy in the Salerno area: 65-year-old found dead in his home

January 7, 2024

Tragedy today in Sassano, where a 65-year-old Romanian national was found dead inside his home located in the historic center. The inhabitants of the area who had not heard from him for a few days raised the alarm. The firefighters arrived on site and found the body. Investigations are underway by the 118 health workers and the Carabinieri.

No cause of death reported.

Found dead at home : in tears for the roadman Erik Olivetto

January 5, 2024

Palazzo Canavese - Last Saturday, 30 December 2023, the Palazzo community and all the people of Ivrea stopped to pay their last emotional farewell to Erik Olivetto. The 52-year-old was born in Ivrea in 1971 but was originally from Bienca di Chiaverano. He was torn from the affection of his loved ones by an illness that struck him suddenly on December 27th, while he was alone at home. Upon returning from work, the man's lifeless body was found by his wife, who immediately asked for help from the single emergency number 112. Unfortunately, all the doctors' attempts to save his life were useless. Erik worked in Palazzo as a municipal employee, carrying out the duties of roadman and school bus driver with commitment and passion. Kind and always willing to lend a hand for his beloved community, he had recently given a precious contribution to the local volunteers for the reopening of the civic library which took place at the beginning of December. Passionate about the mountains, the 52-year-old had lived as a young man for several years in Cervinia where he had been a popular ski instructor.

No cause of death reported.

Sacco - 75 year old found dead in his own house

January 4, 2024

A 75-year-old man, Armando Troccoli, was found dead inside his home in Sacco. He would have been struck down by an illness. The rescue was useless. The alarm was raised by friends, worried about his sudden absence from daily activities and usual meetings. His lack of presence was noticed by those who knew him well, and the fear of something serious prompted his friends to immediately contact his family and the police. Once they arrived at the house, the man lay lifeless on the floor of his home. The apparent cause of death appears to have been a sudden illness. Armando Troccoli had held the role of custodian of the Certosa di Padula.

No cause of death reported.

Muzzano - Mourning in the night: Maurizio Mortarino dies at just 45 years old

January 4, 2024

Maurizio Mortarino suddenly passed away on the night between 3 and 4 January 2024 aged just 45. Well known in the Biella area, he leaves an unbridgeable void for his mother Maria and father Gian Piero, members of the community and of the Pro loco di Netro, of which they are currently councilors and of which his father was the president for years. He also leaves behind his sister Patrizia with her husband Andrea and her son Pietro, his uncle Lanfranco with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness strikes 56-year-old Pontederese

January 3, 2024

The whole Valdera is shaken, astonished, incredulous by the dramatic news that has arrived from Pontedera. David Bagnoli, 56 years old, an employee of the Geofor company in Pontedera, was struck by an illness while he was sleeping. It was his wife who found him when there was nothing left to do. The 118 health personnel who intervened on site could not help but confirm his death. He was well known in the Fuori del Ponte neighborhood, where he grew up. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his son, mother, and sister.

No cause of death reported.

San Miniato mourning the death of Vladimiro Laguardia

January 3, 2024

San Miniato mourns the passing of Vladimiro Laguardia, still 52 years old, who died suddenly on New Year's Eve. Vladimiro was well known in the San Miniato district, where the family has always had a pharmacy and is a point of reference for all the inhabitants. A friendly and sociable person, he had been a scout and was now part of the Mens sana runners group. He spent the evening of December 31st with some friends, then went home to the Petriccio neighborhood where he lived. The next day his family was waiting for him for lunch, but not being able to contact him, they raised the alarm and went to check the apartment where he was found lifeless due to an illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness: she dies in her sleep at just 31 years old

January 3, 2024

Struck by a heart attack, she died in her sleep at just 31 years old. The tragedy occurred on the first day of the year. Alessandra Russo, originally from Casapesenna but resident in San Cipriano d'Aversa, was sleeping when her heart stopped beating. By the time her family realized what was happening and tried to wake her up, it was too late. The 118 health workers who arrived on site could not help but confirm her death.

Siena - pensioner found dead in his home

January 2, 2024

He lived alone, in a building in the Capuchin area of Siena, and didn't hang out with friends, so no one noticed his absence. The man, 70 years old, from Siena, was found inside his home, probably dead for several days. The neighbors became suspicious that something had happened when they saw that the waste bag had been outside his door for days. Having notified the only relative, a cousin, she too was unable to hear from him. Firefighters, police, municipal police and the coroner intervened on site this morning around 11.30. Death appears to be due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Augusta, prison: inmate feels ill and dies

January 7, 2024

The body of an Italian prisoner from the Augusta prison, who died suddenly last night in his cell in section 7, is under seizure in the morgue of the Muscatello hospital, at the disposal of the judicial authorities. According to an initial reconstruction, the man at a certain point felt ill and asked for help from the prison police officer on duty at the time, but shortly afterwards he died. We are therefore investigating to understand what the cause of death was. The Syracuse Prosecutor's Office has been informed of the incident and will have to decide whether to carry out an autopsy on the body.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pisa - 59-year-old dies while playing slot machines

January 6, 2024

Tragedy in the province of Pisa, where a fifty-nine-year-old was struck by a sudden illness while he was inside a slot machine room. It happened around 10 pm yesterday, Friday 5 January. The immediate intervention of two 118 ambulances, one from the Misericordia of Navacchio and one from the Public Assistance of Pisa with a doctor on board. The medics who arrived on site carried out all the necessary maneuvers to try to save his life but, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man. The police also intervened on site.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” on boats:

Found lifeless on boat: Massimo cut down by sudden illness

January 6, 2024

Agropoli (Salerno) -The body of Massimo Pisciottano, known to all as Simon, the fisherman apostle of Jesus, has been released. After the external examination of the body, it was determined that death occurred as a result of a sudden illness. The man's body was found on the boat that ran aground on the Agropoli shoreline yesterday. He leaves behind a young daughter

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Capaccio Paestum: 70-year-old found lifeless on a beached boat

January 5, 2024

Another tragedy in the waters of Capaccio Paestum. A 70-year-old fisherman (M.P. the initials), originally from Agropoli, was found lifeless on board a boat that beached between Capaccio and Agropoli. A patrol boat from the Agropoli Coast Guard, led by commander Alessio Manca, intervened promptly after the alarm raised by some passers-by. An ambulance from the Capaccio Scalo Red Cross and the Agropoli firefighters also arrived at the scene of the accident. The Public Prosecutor's Office of Salerno, informed by the Coast Guard, ordered an external examination of the body by a medical examiner to shed light on the cause of death, still shrouded in mystery. An investigation is underway to understand whether it was a problem with the on-board equipment or a sudden illness that caused the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

In hospital for presumed gastroenteritis, she dies a few hours later: doctor under investigation

January 6, 2024

The public prosecutor of the Venice prosecutor's office, Daniela Moroni, has opened criminal proceedings for the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter in the healthcare sector to shed full light on the death of Marta Callegaro, a 62-year-old from Mira who died suddenly in Dolo hospital on the 30th December. This was reported by Studio 3A, which was entrusted by the victim's husband. The deputy prosecutor, after having acquired and seized all the clinical documentation, has entered in the register of suspects, also as a necessary act, a doctor from the hospital's emergency room and ordered the autopsy examination on the body, which will be carried out on Tuesday 9 January at 1pm.

Mrs. Callegaro, who did not suffer from any pathology or take any medications, began to show symptoms that suggested flu on December 29th. In the afternoon, the woman apparently lost consciousness for a couple of minutes, and at that point her husband called. After tests in the emergency room, the doctors found dehydration and possible gastroenteritis; but at 4.50 am on December 30, the woman went into cardiac arrest and was intubated. Husband and son, alerted to the situation, reached the hospital in less than half an hour, but by then it was too late: the doctors announced the death of their loved one, and resuscitation attempts that lasted more than an hour were useless.

Canino - Massimo Taverna, a well-known restaurateur in the area, has died

January 5, 2024

Two communities in shock, Canino and Montalto di Castro, due to the sudden death of Massimo Taverna, 43 years old, originally from Canino. The man was well known for the restaurant business that he had carried out. For a long period in Canino he had worked in the family pizzeria and after a few years he opened his own business in Montalto di Castro. Massimo died suddenly on the evening of Wednesday 3 January, leaving everyone shocked and speechless. He leaves behind two young daughters, his sister, and his mother.

No cause of death reported.

Four chefs “died suddenly”:

Illness, chef Stefano Carraro died at 41 while sleeping in his rented vacation apartment in the mountains

January 5, 2024

Santa Maria Di Sala (Venice) - He was found lifeless in bed on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 3. He is Stefano Carraro, only 41 years old, and death took him so suddenly, as he slept, peacefully, in the bed of an apartment rented for a vacation in the mountains.

Marco Corvatta dead at 28 from sudden illness. Friends at funeral: "You taught us how to live."

January 4, 2024

Fermo (Marche) - Tragic news has shaken the community of Fermo with the sudden death of a 28-year-old young man. Marco Corvatta, a well-known pizza chef at the family pizzeria "Dal Corvo" on the Gramsci waterfront in Porto San Giorgio, lost his life at his home in Marina Palmense. The tragedy occurred on January 1 when Marco, who lived with his mother and sister, experienced a sudden illness around 6:30 a.m. Despite the timely intervention of 118, unfortunately, the young pizza maker's life could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Salvatore Parini dies at the age of 36, he lived in Codogno and was a pizza chef

January 4, 2024

The heart of Codogno and the Sicilian community is full of pain for the sudden loss of Salvatore Parini, the pizza chef aged just 36 who died yesterday, Wednesday 3 January 2024. Originally from Lentini, in the province of Syracuse, Salvatore leaves behind his wife Mayrelis with whom he was married since 2021, son Julio Cesar, mother-in-law Lina and all the friends who loved him.

32-year-old chef falls ill and dies in front of his girlfriend

January 2, 2024

Like a tragic twist of fate. “Dear year, don't bring me anything, as long as you don't take anyone away from me,” Luana wrote in a post on social media. A few hours later, a fatal illness killed her partner. Pierpaolo Colapinto, a 32-year-old chef, had recently finished his shift at the restaurant, where he had prepared New Year's Eve dinner. He returned home, took a shower, then collapsed and died, right in front of his partner. An indescribable tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, his heart stops: entrepreneur Alessandro Carlesso dies

January 5, 2024

When the news spread to Breda, no one wanted to believe that it was Alessandro Carlesso, 74, who had left. A sudden illness tore him away from his family after he underwent delicate heart surgery a couple of months ago. Alessandro, known to all as "Sandro", was well known in Breda. And not only because his name was linked to his activity as a metalworker entrepreneur, but also for his sobriety in his lifestyle and his presence in various social activities where he was able to demonstrate a great nobility of soul, which he often concealed behind a character who could appear gruff but in the end always ended with a smile.

No cause of death reported.

Taken ill on New Year's Eve, dies after a three-day struggle

January 5, 2024

Jesi (Ancona) - A sudden illness on New Year's Eve, then a rush to the nearby hospital where he was admitted to intensive care and death on Wednesday. Thus died Bruno Giorgi, 62. An incredible shock for his wife Angela Vurchio and her sons Enrico and Michele. "I feel like dying," Angela commented on social media. I can't bear to let you go, I'm not ready and I never will be. I love you so much. Please my great love, give us the strength, me and the boys, to endure this excruciating pain." A sudden illness caused by cerebral hemorrhage for a man who did not suffer from any particular illness. A man who was "very generous, great companion and always helpful" in the memory of those who got to know and appreciate him. Yesterday at Carlo Urbani Hospital, organs were harvested as expressed by him in life, specifically liver, kidneys, heart and corneas. This afternoon at 3 p.m. at Queen of Peace Parish the final farewell to Bruno Giorgi. The body will be cremated. The family asked not for flowers but for good works.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

77-year-old businessman goes off the road and overturns, dying in hospital

January 8, 2024

Gildo Volpatti, 77 years old, didn't make it: he died at the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone shortly after hospitalisation. He was driving the car, a Citroen, which yesterday afternoon, Sunday 7 January, went off the road and overturned on Provincial 1, in San Martino al Tagliamento, at the intersection with via Braida. Medical workers and firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident. The condition of the driver of the car immediately appeared very serious. The man, a well-known agricultural entrepreneur in the area, was transported under code red to the hospital in Pordenone, but died a few hours after hospitalization. A sudden illness may have caused the car to go off the road, which did not involve other vehicles.

No cause of death reported.

Car ends up in the canal in Mulazzano and is submerged by water: the driver dies

January 8, 2024

In the early afternoon today, Monday 8 January 2024, in Mulazzano, a vehicle suddenly overturned in the canal that runs along Via Adige and was completely submerged in the water. Despite the rapid intervention of the rescuers, there was nothing that could be done for the driver of the vehicle. It is possible, though not yet confirmed, that the driver suffered from a sudden illness.

He collapses and dies at 42 years old on Via Perez in Palermo, from a sudden illness

January 5, 2024

Palermo - He died within minutes while on a scooter and collapsed on the asphalt. Initially, it was thought to be an accident. Then, instead, it emerged that the 42-year-old man died of an illness. He felt ill while riding his scooter not far from the central station, collapsed on the asphalt and never recovered. Despite the maneuvers attempted to resuscitate him, there was nothing they could do for him.

No cause of death reported.

Sickness while driving on the Martina Franca-Cisternino: 39-year-old Daniele Soave dies

January 4, 2024

Tragedy tonight on the road that leads from Martina Franca to Cisternino. A 39-year-old man, Daniele Soave, died following an accident. The victim, originally from Mantua and Puglia to visit relatives during the Christmas holidays, was driving his car with his wife and one-year-old son when he suddenly fell ill. The man managed to stop the car near the guardrail. In addition to the Carabinieri, the India ambulance from Cisternino and the medical vehicle from Fasano intervened on site. Despite various resuscitation attempts, the 39-year-old died.

No cause of death reported.

Quinto/Via Angelo Gianelli- farewell to Matteo Biondi

January 3, 2024

Struck by a sudden illness at just 45 years old, he leaves behind a one-and-a-half year old son and his partner. Pain and dismay in the eastern part of Genoa for the sudden death of Matteo Biondi, nephew of Alfredo, a former minister who died in 2020. Matteo was struck down by a road illness on New Year's Eve in via Gianelli in Quinto. Rescued by 118 personnel, unfortunately, every attempt at resuscitation proved in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Crash in via Cornegliana, 53-year-old dies in car

January 2, 2024

A 53-year-old man from Piacenza, Ottorino Legatti, died on the morning of Tuesday 2 January while he was in the car. From the first investigations, yet to be confirmed, he was struck down by a sudden illness while driving along Via Cornegliana in a Dacia. At the intersection with Via Vignola, after losing consciousness, his out-of-control car crashed into another parked car, a Peugeot, and then into a tree. 118 sent the medical vehicle and an ambulance from the San Giorgio Public Assistance to the scene. The rescuers carried out resuscitation maneuvers on site, also using the defibrillator which emitted two shocks, but unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for the man. In the car with him, there was also a boy who was transported by ambulance to the emergency room in a state of shock due to what had happened. A team of firefighters is also on site, while local police officers are carrying out all the investigations. The 53-year-old worked for a cooperative in Piacenza, in a shelter for minors located near the site of the accident.

No cause of death reported.

He died at the age of 47 after falling ill while playing football

January 4, 2024

Shock and pain in Cuorgne' following the death of Alberto Bersano who was struck down yesterday by a sudden illness while he was playing five-a-side football in Salassa. Two 118 teams arrived on the football field but it was not possible to save the 47-year-old, who is well known in the area.

No cause of death reported.

Struck by an illness while working in the refuge: farewell to 65-year-old Rachele Costa

January 4, 2024

Belluno - Struck by an illness while preparing breakfast in the refuge: farewell to 65-year-old Rachele Costa, who has been managing Chalet Le Buse in Falcade for years. The sudden illness struck her around six in the morning while, as mentioned, she was working in the facility. Her partner tried to resuscitate her, but rescue attempts were in vain. The rescue helicopter immediately headed to the scene, but unfortunately, her condition proved to be too serious.

No cause of death reported.

Rome - He goes to hospital with a sore throat and dies at 44

January 4, 2024

He goes to the hospital with a severe sore throat and dies in the emergency room. It happened on New Year's Eve to a 44-year-old from Rome. The man was in intense pain and couldn't swallow, which is why he turned to the emergency service of the San Camillo hospital. At 8.33 pm on December 31st, the man sends his last message to his partner, then silence. From the hospital, they warn: "The situation is serious". She rushes to the ward and two hours later sees him take his last breath. What happened to the 44-year-old, an employee of a supermarket in Eur? This is what the family members, who have filed a complaint against San Camillo, want to know. The prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy to clarify the causes of death.

No cause of death reported.

Bene Vagienna mourning the death of Ernesta Maggi

January 4, 2024

Exactly 14 years after the death of her husband, Ernesta Maggi, widow of the well-known pastry chef Beppe, who passed away on January 2, 2010, passed away. A sudden illness killed her at the age of 70. The woman leaves behind her children Mirella and Roberto with Alessia and her grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Pain and emotion in Oristano for the death of Lares Ghiani

January 4, 2024

Serious mourning in Oristano for the death of Lares Ghiani. A municipal employee for many years, she had been part of the mayor's staff at Palazzo degli Scolopi when Giorgio Gaviano was in office in the 1980s. Lares Ghiani died this morning, struck down by a sudden illness while she was in the local police offices, where she had gone for a case. She is very well known in the city, as a girl she had danced in the folk group "Città di Oristano", with which she had more recently taken part in traditional processions and parades.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mother of 2 young children dies suddenly

January 3, 2024

Livorno – The disappearance of Cinzia D'Ottavio has tragically overwhelmed the family and the community of Venturina, her town. Cinzia, a 47-year-old mother and worker at Eurospin in Piombino, leaves her husband and two children aged 7 and 14. She had felt ill during a business dinner a few days ago, following which she was admitted to intensive care at the Livorno hospital. Her condition immediately appeared serious, and she was kept under close surveillance until the sad news arrived yesterday.

No cause of death reported.

A surfer “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to Marco Giorgi: the well-known surfer from Massa died suddenly

January 3, 2024

Mourning in Massa, Arcola and in the world of water sports for the sudden death of Marco Giorgi aged 62. The athlete originally from the Apuan capital but resident in Val di Magra for years went to Calambrone (Pisa) yesterday to do some windsurfing of which he was also an instructor. A few hours later his body was seen floating not far from the shoreline, witnesses alerted rescuers who tried to do everything possible to save him. Despite being transported to hospital, it was already too late and there was nothing that could be done for the 62-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

The two ambulances that rushed to the scene were unable to save the man who died : Francesco Munafò

January 3, 2024

A tragedy struck Salassa this evening, the evening of Wednesday 3 January 2024, precisely at the sports field in via Don Michele, where a dramatic episode occurred during an amateur 5-a-side football match. Around 9 pm, one of the participants suddenly suffered an illness that led him to collapse on the pitch. The meeting was immediately interrupted, and the emergency call to the emergency number 112 was promptly made by those present. In response, two medical teams with two ambulances quickly arrived in Salassa. Unfortunately, despite resuscitation attempts carried out on site, the man involved could not be saved.

No age or cause of death reported.

He suddenly fell ill while cutting a tree and died when he was struck by the trunk

January 3, 2024

A 65-year-old man died in the early afternoon in Matzaccara, a hamlet of San Giovanni Suergiu, in Sulcis. According to initial information about what happened, the 65-year-old was pruning the tree when he suffered a heart attack. It is not known if he fainted just as he was cutting part of the plant, the fact is that a large trunk overwhelmed him. The firefighters, the carabinieri and 118 intervened on the spot, called by his family, but there was nothing left that could be done for the 65-year-old. At the moment it was not possible to establish whether the man died of the heart attack or was killed by the log that fell on him.

Tragedy in the emergency room in the Palermo area, man dies of heart attack

January 3, 2024

Tragedy in Bagheria, in the province of Palermo, where a 64-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack. The victim - whose details have not been disclosed yet - was originally from Santa Flavia. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, last Wednesday afternoon the 64-year-old felt ill and went to the emergency room of the Bagheria hospital, located in via Capitano Luigi Giorgio. Unfortunately, his condition immediately appeared desperate and there was nothing that could be done for him despite the doctors' various attempts at resuscitation.

Two sudden deaths on New Year's Eve in Biella and Muzzano. The farewell to Celestino and Giulio

January 2, 2024

Two men died from a sudden illness yesterday 31 December in Muzzano and Biella Pavignano. They were Giulio Pozzallo, 70 years old resident of Muzzano, and Celestino Guelpa, 68 from Biella.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Naples, businessman Alessandro Salzano died : he was 42, leaves behind his wife and a daughter

January 2, 2024

Alessandro Salzano, Sole Director of Consulting & Service Spa, a company managing the Andrea Grimaldi Nursing Home in San Giorgio in Cremano, has passed away at the age of 42. The man was a respected and highly regarded manager in the medical and healthcare sector in Campania. The news of his death left his wife Pasqua, daughter, parents, brothers, sisters, and all family members heartbroken.

No cause of death reported.

Cosenza, a city employee, Bruno Ciranni dies suddenly

January 2, 2024

The city of Cosenza (Calabria) mourns the sudden death of employee Bruno Ciranni, who passed away on the night of Dec. 31-Jan 1. A very sad event that deprives the Municipality of a decent person, well-liked by all, of great helpfulness and always smiling.

No age or cause of death reported.

Community in mourning for Igor Depretis, the young man passed away prematurely

January 2, 2024

Torino in tears for Igor Depretis. The young man, only 39 years old, leaves in grief and despair his family and all those who knew him. He passed away prematurely. Igor leaves behind his parents, brother, nephew, friends, and his entire family.

No cause of death reported.

