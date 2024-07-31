UNITED KINGDOM

Tributes paid to 'beautiful soul' Channel 4 Hunted star from Essex whose death is under investigation

July 22, 2024

Detectives are investigating the death of Channel 4 TV star Harry Savage after his body was tragically and unexpectedly found in London. Harry, 26, from Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene in Putney on Friday (July 19). Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 9.15am on July 19 to a man unresponsive at an address in Putney. A post-mortem examination began on Saturday (July 20) and officers await the outcome. Detectives responsible for policing Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an 'unexpected death'. A man, aged in their 30s, was arrested at the scene and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Powell, esteemed Welsh journalist & political editor of EU Reporter, has passed away, aged 66

July 26, 2024

We at EU Today were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our journalistic colleague and good friend Nick Powell. During a press mission to Azerbaijan, Nick, aged 66, according to our contact in Baku died of a heart attack in his hotel room in Susha. He is believed to have passed away peacefully in his sleep. Nick, ITV Wales’ former Head of Politics, was described by former colleagues as “proud of being Welsh, proud of speaking Welsh, and proud of being part of Welsh public life as one of the most significant journalists of his generation.” Nick had most recently been working as Political Editor with EU Reporter.

Young Scots footballer dies suddenly as supporters call for minute's applause

July 23, 2024

Aberdeen fans are being urged to pay tribute to a young supporter who tragically passed away. Benjamin Bradford, 16, died at his home in Aberdeen on May 25. The youngster, who once played for Rattrays XI AFC and who was a massive fan of Aberdeen Football Club, is understood to have died in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

A law professor “died suddenly”:

Alison Britton was determined never to let down her fellow women

July 26, 2024

Two weeks ago, as returning officers were counting up the votes and fresh-minted MPs were preparing acceptance speeches, I got news that our much-loved friend and colleague Professor Alison Britton passed away after a short illness. She was 63. I first met Alison 10 years ago. She’d just taken up her chair in medical law and ethics at Glasgow Caledonian University. She specializes in public healthcare, clinical negligence, mental health law and professional ethics. In recent years, her interests have focused upon the practical application and the role of law in matters of public health and policy development.

No cause of death reported.

‘My invincible brother suddenly died aged 52, it is so painful'

July 29, 2024

A bestselling novelist whose seemingly “invincible” brother was suddenly found dead after a family pub lunch has written a new book to help herself and others come to terms with loss. Amanda Prowse, 56, said her brother Simon, 52, was found unresponsive following a cardiac arrest on the bathroom floor of their parents’ home in September 2022 after having “the most wonderful day” with family.

Brit teen, 18, dies in Malaysia on first trip abroad after collapsing on plane as tributes paid to ‘amazing young man’

July 26, 2024

A British teenager has tragically died in Malaysia after collapsing on a plane in his first trip abroad. Ray Williams, 18, fell seriously ill with an infection during a trip to Asia to train mixed martial arts as tributes flood in for the "amazing young man". The teenager travelled to Thailand for his first trip abroad to train in martial arts when he contracted a skin infection, called staphylococcus. He was treated with tablets and was on his way back to the UK when he collapsed and was admitted into intensive care in Malaysia, where he died on Wednesday.

Yusuf Mumtaz: Tributes paid to former Westholme head boy

July 25, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a former Blackburn head boy who has tragically died aged 21. Yusuf Mumtaz, who studied at Westholme School until 2021, left with outstanding A Level results, achieving A/A* across Mathematics, Computer Science and Economics. He went on to be accepted onto the highly sought-after degree apprenticeship at Jaguar Land Rover in Warwick, where he worked as a data analyst. It was during his GCSE study that Yusuf was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which affected his ability to write and saw him hospitalized during his exams.

No cause of death reported.

Chesham woman Paige Hall tragically dies, aged just 25

July 25, 2024

A mother has paid tribute to her 'beautiful’ and kind-hearted daughter who has died tragically at the age of 25. Paige Hall [right], from Chesham, sadly lost her life in the early hours of Tuesday morning [July 23], leaving behind her mum, dad, brother and young son. The much-loved woman was best known in the town for founding the Acts of kindness Chiltern and Surrounding Facebook page which has gathered more than 19,000 followers. No official cause of death has been revealed to the public.

Sadness at death of ‘beautiful and kind’ Louey Davey following tragic accident in Broadstairs

July 25, 2024

A mum has spoken of her “beautiful, friendly and kind” son who tragically died in a collision in Fairfield Road, Broadstairs, last Sunday (July 21). Louey Davey, 26, from Broadstairs, was crossing when he is understood to have collapsed and was impacted by a passing vehicle. His devastated mum Ellen Hendrick said: “Louey was beautiful, friendly, kind and would help anybody even though he had his own mental health battles. He suffered for so long, but he was always there for everybody else and put other people before himself.” Ellen rushed to the scene when the accident happened. Louey was taken to QEQM Hospital and then on to King’s in London, but he did not survive. Ellen said: “They (medical staff) were all amazing, everybody at the hospital was fantastic but his injuries were too catastrophic. It was just a horrible accident, and I feel for the poor guy who was driving the car.”

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Tributes to nurse Jo

July 24, 2024

A devastated family and colleagues have paid tribute to a well-known local nurse who died unexpectedly. Joanne Newton, 49, passed away last month after collapsing at her Pinchbeck home. She was given first aid by her daughter Holly and crews from two air ambulances rushed to the scene, but they were unable to revive her. It was later found that she suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage of a blood vessel in the lungs.

Three mums “died suddenly”:

Tain mum’s tragic death which ‘devastated’ family believe defibrillator could have prevented

July 27, 2024

The tragic death of a “wonderful” much-loved Easter Ross mum who died at the weekend has prompted a remarkable community response that is set to save lives. Elspeth ‘Ellie’ Chapman died suddenly on July 20, aged 54, after having a cardiac arrest at her home in south Tain.

Grappenhall family's appeal to bring home mum-of-two who died in US

July 24, 2024

A grieving family from Grappenhall have started a funding page to bring home their beloved sister-in-law who died suddenly during a trip to the United States. Kim Cameron, 60, was visiting her terminally ill mother in Washington on what would be a heart-breaking trip to say goodbye. However last Sunday (July 14), the wife and mum-of-two began to feel unwell and went for a lie down to rest, while staying at her sister’s home in the small town of Golden Dale. Devastatingly, she suffered a cardiac event due to an undiagnosed heart condition and never woke up.

Tributes after 'beautiful and bright' mum of two, 29, dies unexpectedly

July 23, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful and bright" mum of two who died suddenly at the age of 29. Laura House, from Cricklade, died unexpectedly on July 11 after collapsing with brain trauma. Laura had just passed her exams at Boots in Cricklade, where she was known by many in the area.

Bristol businessman with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly

July 26, 2024

A Bristol businessman with a "heart of gold" has died suddenly, his family have announced. Martin Jackson, 74, was the managing director of family-run label printing company Kingfisher Labels, on Hawkesworth Rd in Yate. The Lancashire-born entrepreneur, who died on June 26, set up his company in Bristol in 1996 and grew the firm into a multimillion-pound turnover business.

No cause of death reported.

Widow's devastation after husband dies of pancreatic cancer

July 26, 2024

A widow has spoken of her devastation as her husband died just 12 days after he was diagnosed with cancer. Chris Weston was given the heartbreaking news he had pancreatic cancer on January 4 this year, aged just 64. He sadly died less than two weeks later, on January 16 - tragically before the birth of his new grandson and two days after he was admitted to a hospice. Carol Weston, who lived with her husband in the Wrose area of Bradford, said: “It was so hard for all of us that it happened so quickly. He was only 64 when he died and had retired at 63 so he never got a chance to fully enjoy retirement."

A coach “died suddenly”:

Popular Plymouth man, 38, dies suddenly as family left devastated

July 25, 2024

A well-known Plymouth man has suddenly died, and his family and friends are in shock. The popular 38-year-old collapsed in his bathroom last Friday (July 19) and sadly attempts to resuscitate him were not successful. Mike Roberts, who lived in a house share, was tragically pronounced dead at 11 am the same day. Mike was epileptic but the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed and a post-mortem will take place. Mike was a football coach working with local clubs and he was a huge fan of Plymouth Argyle F.C. Mum Jane explained that Mike had experienced difficulties with epilepsy but led an active life fueled by his love of football and family. Jane and her husband said Mike’s death was completely unexpected they were shocked when police arrived at their house to tell them the awful news.

No cause of death reported.

A cleric “died suddenly”:

Canon Gary Philbrick, 67, dies days after sudden illness

July 25, 2024

One of Hampshire's best-known clergymen has died shortly after being taken ill and admitted to intensive care. Tributes have been paid to Canon Gary Philbrick, 67, who held several posts in Southampton, Winchester, and the New Forest after moving south from his native Cheshire in 1975. In 2022 he became the new chaplain at Winchester Cathedral's following the retirement of Canon Nick Fennemore. Posting on social media, the Dean of Winchester, the Very Rev Catherine Ogle, expressed her "deep sadness" at the news of his death. She added: "Our hearts go out to his family in their grief following Gary’s sudden and short illness. It is hard for us all to comprehend what has happened."

No cause of death reported.

Family pay tribute after Mark Howard, boss of Howard’s Kitchen, Whitstable, dies aged 61

July 24, 2024

A popular cafe boss who “always had a story to tell” has died suddenly, leaving his family heartbroken. Mark Howard was well-known in Whitstable as the boss of Howard’s Kitchen in Gladstone Road before his death aged just 61 on July 16. Joining the merchant navy at 15 after his father died, Mark worked at sea for almost a decade learning the tricks of the trade as a chef.

No cause of death reported.

Heartbreak as Manchester United superfan with 'bucket list' and 'so much to live for' dies the night before his 24th birthday

July 24, 2024

A lifelong Manchester United superfan who dreamed of ticking off his bucket list and had 'so much to live for' tragically died the night before his 24th birthday. Josh Bradford, from Blackpool, passed away on July 21 in hospital surrounded by his loved ones, after his heartbroken family were told he had just hours left to live. In 2022, aged just 21, he knew something was wrong when he began feeling sick, lost weight and was unable to eat or drink. After losing more than three stone over several months, he went to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where doctors found evidence of cancer. What followed was months of grueling rounds of chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumour and lymph nodes, leaving him with a huge scar across his chest. He had been diagnosed with signet cell carcinoma stomach and esophageal cancer. "They said it was the youngest person they had found with that cancer. He was only 22, and so young. They [the doctors] hoped they could operate and remove it so he could carry on living a normal life.” After 'ringing the bell' to signal the end of his treatment, Danny said that Josh remained under professional care and in March this year, went for a checkup, with his blood results coming back all clear. However, shortly after, Josh started to once again experience the familiar symptoms and warning signs, and started regularly vomiting, was unable to eat or drink and lost a significant amount of weight. Then, on July 12, the family were handed the worst possible news. After full tests and multiple scans, they found he had the cancer again and it was terminal. It had spread to his kidneys, liver, bowel and intestines.

Tributes pour in for Huddersfield Town fan Kappa after sudden death

July 23, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a popular and much-loved family man who has died at the age of 56. Christopher Martin Gahan, who was known to many as Kappa, was a big Huddersfield Town fan and a family man who adored his children, Daniel and Megan, and grandchildren, Jacob and Isla. He died on July 15 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Dad drowns at Florida theme park Discovery Cove on dream holiday with family

July 23, 2024

A dad tragically died on holiday in Florida after suffering a heart attack whilst snorkeling at a theme park. Doug Reid was just five days into a two-week-long holiday with his wife Angela and son Sam when the trio took a trip to Discovery Cove in Orlando, a sister park of SeaWorld, on July 8. In a tragic turn of events, the 51-year-old was found unresponsive by staff at the resort, who then pulled him out of the water. Doug was taken to a local hospital, but sadly did not survive. His devastated family were forced to cut their holiday short and are now planning to bring the beloved dad-of-one from Aberdeen, Scotland, home.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver dies after 'suffering a medical episode' on St Helens Linkway

July 24, 2024

A 64-year-old man has died after suffering what is believed to be a medical episode behind the wheel. As reported earlier this morning, St Helens Linkway was closed in both directions after a serious road traffic incident. The incident is reported to have been a one-vehicle collision, where a white Renault box van mounted the grass central reservation around the junction of St Helens Linkway (now known as James Roby Way) and Sherdley Road. Police believe that the driver of the van suffered a medical episode, and it has now been confirmed that he has died.

No cause of death reported.

UK tourist collapses and dies while waiting for a flight home from Spain

July 25, 2024

A British tourist’s journey home from a holiday in Spain ended in tragedy this week at Reus Airport on the Costa Dorada, which is just 120 kilometres away from Barcelona. Just moments before he was due to board a Ryanair flight back to Leeds, the man, aged around 60, collapsed in the boarding area. As paramedics and police rushed to his aid, the airport’s bustling atmosphere was replaced by chaos. Despite the swift response, the man could not be revived, and he was pronounced dead unexpectedly on Monday night, July 22. According to local media reports, the unnamed man had been receiving treatment for an unknown health issue at a hospital in Tarragona. A post-mortem is scheduled to be carried out sometime this week.

Man's body found in woods by playing children

July 23, 2024

A man's body has been found in woodland by a group of children, police said. Officers were called to a wooded area off East Hills Road in Costessey, near Norwich, shortly before 14:30 BST. Norfolk Police said while formal identification had yet to take place, the family of missing 59-year-old Andrew Yourglivch had been informed. A cordon has been put in place and the man's death was being treated as unexplained, the force added. In a Facebook post earlier this month, police said Mr Yourglivch was last seen at his home address on Godric Place, Norwich, on 27 June and he was reported missing on 9 July. A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish a cause of death.

Lake District: Mountain biker dies after 'serious medical issue'

July 24, 2024

A mountain biker has died after a 'serious medical issue' in the Lake District. Mountain rescuers and paramedics were called to Monk Coniston Moor before 4.30 pm on Sunday. Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said the mountain biker could not be saved despite the emergency response.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vanessa Claire (nee Jardine) Bennett, 46

July 25, 2024

Moelfre - Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly, surrounded by her family on July 13th, 2024, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Carter, 67

July 25, 2024

Cardiff - Christopher age 67 years, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Penylan House Nursing Home on Sunday 14th July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Philomena (Philly) Dwyer, 63

July 23, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly but peacefully at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Liverpool, surrounded by her loving family aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Lofthouse, 71

July 23, 2024

Scotland Gate - Died suddenly on 10th July, aged 71 years. Donations if desired to be collected for Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart Graham Read, 75

July 23, 2024

Hull - Suddenly passed away in Hull Royal Infirmary on the 10th of July 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Thorne, 59

July 23, 2024

Truro - On Wednesday 10th July 2024, John suddenly and very sadly passed away. Donations on behalf of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Willson (nee Almond), 66

July 23, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on July 6th, surrounded by her husband and daughters, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrias O'Shaughnessy

July 16, 2024

Bristol - Formerly of Dublin. July 11th, 2024. Passed suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan May Meakin, 73

July 25, 2024

Talke Pits - Suddenly passed away while on holiday in Bulgaria on Tuesday July 9th, 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Joseph Morgan, 71

July 25, 2024

Liverpool - 8th July 2024 aged 71 years. Passed away suddenly at Whiston Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Darryl Wood, 43

July 25, 2024

Runcorn - Sadly passed away in hospital aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew (Andy) Robins, 49

July 25, 2024

Yeovil - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Andy on 14th July 2024, aged 49 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leanne Marie Carroll, 27

July 24, 2024

Holywell - Suddenly, aged 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven John Davies

July 24, 2024

Llandudno - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Steven. Donations in memory of Steven will be gratefully received towards British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Steven Grimes, 42

July 24, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away on 8th July aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gwyn Jones, 72

July 24, 2024

Llangwnnadl - 18 July 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, in the presence of his family, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Peter Ruse, 61

July 24, 2024

Plymouth - Suddenly passed away on 26th June 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Robert Malone, 40

July 24, 2024

Liverpool - 19th July 2024. Died suddenly aged 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Lee (Dax) Hemmings, 56

July 23, 2024

Redcar - Suddenly at home aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer (Jenny) White, 74

July 24, 2024

Ponteland - Suddenly at home with her loving husband by her side on Sunday 14th July 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Elizabeth Liles (nee Robson), 59

July 23, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on 10th July 2024 at her home in Grimsby, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip John Lundy, 69

July 23, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Williams, 66

July 25, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 2nd July 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil William Peace, 60

July 25, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly yet peacefully in his beloved home, on Saturday the 6th of July 2024, aged 60 years.

Margaret O'Neill (nee Cooper), 66

July 23, 2024

Gosforth - Suddenly at home on Wednesday 10th July 2024 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Scaife, 67

July 23, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home on 17th July 2024, aged 67 years with Tina, his wife, by his side.

No cause of death reported.

David Pearce

July 24, 2024

Paignton - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 14th July 2024. Donations if desired for Young Lives vs Cancer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Clow, 54

July 23, 2024

Dumfries - On the 15th of July 2024, peacefully, after suffering a short battle with breast cancer, aged 54 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research can be given in memory of Anne.

Edwina Jenkins, 70

July 25, 2024

Denbigh - It is with sad news we announce the death of Edwina Jenkins following a short illness, passing away peacefully after a day of celebration on her 70th birthday, Thursday, 18th July 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Derek James Lowe, 72

July 24, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 17th July 2024 whilst in hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Moody, 50

July 24, 2024

Gloucester - After a short illness bravely borne on 11th July 2024 aged 50 years. Beloved son to Chris and Graham.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Hallgarth, 69

July 25, 2024

Scunthorpe - Peacefully passed away after a short illness at Scunthorpe General Hospital on the 15th of July 2024, aged 69 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Madeline Jean Mace (nee Sharpe)

July 24, 2024

Sapcote - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in hospital on 14th July 2024. Donations may be sent payable to 'Donations Fund' in which all monies will be divided between the British Heart Foundation and LOROS (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath obituary: A fierce defender of the judiciary who believed in second chances

July 27, 2024

District Court judge and former Tipperary-based solicitor Elizabeth (Liz) MacGrath has died, aged 65, after a short illness. Widely respected and appreciated for her dedication to her profession and her compassion for “the common man”, MacGrath was president of the District Judges Association and the elected District Court representative on the board of the Judicial Council.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Tributes after death of talented Kilkenny hurler who ‘had the most amazing soul’

July 26, 2024

A Co Kilkenny man who helped bring his club historic glory will be laid to rest on Saturday. John Murphy (27) of Kilmacshane, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, died unexpectedly on Wednesday. John played from youth teams up with The Rower Inistioge GAA Club, proving his mettle in defence. He attended school locally before going to complete his studies as a pharmacist at Trinity College Dublin, where he was regarded in The School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Services as a kind gentleman, with a wonderful smile. He went on to do his pharmacy placement in Boots in Donnybrook.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Devers Jr

July 24, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Suddenly at Mayo University Hospital. Beloved son of Thomas.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oliver (Ollie) McEnerney

July 23, 2024

Whitehall, Dublin - July 20th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McGuire

July 23, 2024

21st July 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) O’Baoill

July 23, 2024

Enniscrone, Sligo - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamon O’Neill

July 23, 2024

Knock, Mayo - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry Rankin

July 23, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - July 20, 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Dan) O'Mahony

July 24, 2024

Carrigrohane, Cork - July 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Conor Kielty, 67

July 24, 2024

Elphin, Roscommon - Suddenly, at home.

No cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Elder

July 24, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - July 21, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan Dolan

July 25, 2024

Ardee, Louth - Suddenly at her home on Wednesday, 24th July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Jody) Keary

July 24, 2024

Monivea, Galway - Jody died peacefully at home following a short illness surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Batt Sheehan

July 23, 2024

Carraig na bhFear, Cork - On July 23rd, 2024, peacefully, after a very short illness at the Bon Secours Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Claire Manning

July 23, 2024

Kilkenny / Dublin - Passed away, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen O'Connor Gardiner

July 24, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork following a short illness borne with great dignity and courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Clooney

July 24, 2024

Abbeyleix, Laois - Passed away peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Curran (née Phelan)

July 24, 2024

Ballycullen, Dublin - Suddenly after an illness borne with great dignity and courage.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emer Morgan (née O'Connor)

July 25, 2024

Clonskeagh, Dublin - Passed suddenly after an illness borne with great courage and dignity in the exceptional care of the nurses and doctors in St. Vincent’s Hospital, surrounded with the strength and love of her extended family.

No age or cause of death reported.

