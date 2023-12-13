MEXICO

Simon Rodriguez, leader of the Los Armadillos de la Sierra, dies of a heart attack

December 8, 2023

A few hours before suffering the heart attack that took his life, Simón Rodríguez had recorded a video with his brother Esteban, to invite his fans to one of his most important presentations at the monumental Bullring of Morelia, which would take place on December 10. Simón Rodríguez was the singer, leader, and lead guitarist of the regional Mexican music group Los Armadillos de la Sierra.

No age reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist Manuel Ponce de León dies in the Historic Center of Puebla

December 7, 2023

This Thursday, December 7, journalist Manuel Ponce de León died of a heart attack in the Historic Center of Puebla. The death of the man, who also worked as a driver, occurred shortly after noon, after attending a breakfast with the members of the Puebla Hotel Association. The journalist was walking on South 2nd Street and began to feel unwell and keeled over. Medical attention elements attended the site in a patrol of the Advanced Medical Emergency Service (SUMA). Later, the paramedics confirmed the death and contacted a funeral home for transfer of the body.

No age reported.

Link

Jose Miguel Espinal, husband of sports presenter Linda Cruz, dies days after getting married

December 9, 2023

On December 7, Salvadoran sports presenter Linda Cruz shared on her social networks that her husband, José Miguel Espinal, died of so far unknown causes. Linda and José Miguel had been married less than a month ago, so her loss was surprising for her followers, family and for Cruz herself, who dedicated a few words to him through her Instagram account. The sports television host described the former aviator pilot as “the love of her life,” and noted that, despite sharing little time together as a husband and wife, she always sought to be “the best wife” for him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

The substitute senator, Juan Pablo Adame, dies of cancer

December 5, 2023

Last Wednesday, Juan Pablo Adame (38), substitute senator and former federal representative, entered palliative care due to his cancer. Juan Pablo Adame is the son of the former governor of Morelos, Marco Antonio Adame, and is a member of the PAN.

Marco A. Adame reported that this Tuesday, his son Juan Pablo died due to the cancer he suffered.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Elementary school teacher dies in the middle of her class after suffering a heart attack

December 5, 2023

A teacher at the John F. Kennedy High School, which is located in the municipality of Tizayuca, lost her life while teaching her class; according to the state emergency services, the woman had suddenly keeled over at the head of the group she was teaching at that time. The 51-year-old teacher was identified with the initials B.J.H., and, according to the first reports, she was teaching fourth graders when she suddenly fell to the ground, so the little students notified the school's management staff. The Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene, who upon arrival confirmed that the teacher no longer presented vital signs due to having suffered a myocardial infarction.

Link

An interior designer “died suddenly”:

The shocking death of Ana Wulff on Saturday

December 9, 2023

The surprising death of the renowned interior designer Ana Wulff, who was highly esteemed for her kind character and enthusiasm, caused dismay among the Vallarta society. On the afternoon of this Saturday, December 9, the information of her death became known. Her relatives shared that because of a heart attack, she ceased to exist at 4:30 in the afternoon. Ana was also very participatory in the community; she served as secretary in the Board of Trustees of the Los Mangos Cultural Center Library.

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy at the Monterrey Marathon: Runner dies after crossing the finish line

December 10, 2023

Juan, a 49-year-old native of Querétaro, died this Sunday after collapsing while crossing the finish line of the marathon in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León. After completing the distance of 42 kilometers, Juan made his way through the municipalities of Monterrey and San Pedro, and when he crossed the finish line he keeled over. He received first aid at the scene, and then was transferred to the Clínica Dos Hospital, where he died shortly after admission, said Fernanda Castilleja, medical director of the marathon. According to the information of the committee, Juan was a veteran of 40 marathons and crossed the finish line in a time of 3h 03"07", placing 127th overall among more than 7 thousand runners.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Riding his bicycle, man suffers a heart attack and dies in public

December 8, 2023

An elderly man died in public when, riding his bicycle on Guerrero Street, he suffered a massive heart attack. The first to arrive at the scene were the Red Cross paramedics. When they noticed that the person's bicycle was on one side, they initially thought that he might have suffered a fall. However, when they approached and checked him, they realized that he no longer had vital signs. The area was cordoned off and it was subsequently reported that the deceased had experienced a heart attack while riding his bicycle, which caused him to fall to the pavement and, unfortunately, resulted in his death. The person was identified as José Laureano Fraga, 72 years old.

Link

Man dies inside his car in Iztacalco

December 4, 2023

An approximately 55-year-old man died inside his car, apparently from a heart attack. The incident occurred this Sunday, minutes before midnight, at the intersection of Plutarco Elías Streets and Andrés Molina Enríquez Avenue. The vehicle was parked in the extreme left lane. Witnesses who were at the scene called the emergency services, who arrived at the scene minutes later. Upon arrival, paramedics found the man without vital signs, so they declared him dead. Police officers inspected the interior of the vehicle and found no signs of violence. The man's cause of death was determined to be an acute myocardial infarction.

Link

Woman loses her life on board a taxi in Poza Rica

December 5, 2023

A woman died in a taxi on her way to a hospital in Poza Rica, in the north of the state; she apparently suffered a heart attack, according to witnesses. The taxi driver Enrique "N", who provided service to take her to a hospital, said that the woman complained of a strong chest pain, and that after her fainting, he asked for help to the Amber Cross through the radio frequency. The paramedics caught up with her on Avenida Ejército Mexicano, where they checked on the woman. However, within moments, they confirmed that she had already died.

No age reported.

Link

Sudden heart attack causes death to student in Cancun

December 4, 2023

In a tragic situation, on the night of this Monday, December 4th, a second-grade student of the Technical Secondary School 32, in Benito Juárez, suddenly lost his life when he collapsed on the school premises at the time of departure. After the incident, paramedics from a private company attended the scene and unfortunately confirmed the absence of vital signs in the student. The educational authorities informed that, according to the first reports, the cause of death was a fulminant heart attack. This situation has shocked the community, colleagues and educators who have come together to offer condolences to the family.

No age reported.

Link

He dies of a heart attack in the middle of a road

December 8, 2023

When crossing the Diagonal Benito Juárez, at the height of Las Animas, a 60-year-old man fainted and fell on the road and died instantly. Motorists reported to the emergency numbers that a man was lying on the asphalt. Municipal and state police officers immediately moved to the spot and confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs. Witnesses said that the man left the Walmart after making some purchases and when he tried to cross the road, he fell down in a withering manner.

Link

Man suffers heart attack inside an Oxxo store

December 10, 2023

A tragedy occurred on Saturday night in an Oxxo store in the Rivera neighborhood of Santiago, in the city of Puebla, where a 72-year-old man lost his life for apparent natural causes. The report indicated that a man was unconscious inside the Oxxo store located at 21 West and 19 South. Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics performed an assessment, confirming that the man no longer had vital signs.

Link

Man gets heart attack , dies on Diaz Ordaz Boulevard

December 10, 2023

A man, who apparently had a heart attack, died on Diaz Ordaz Boulevard. The report was made by neighbors in the area at 7 a.m. when they found an unconscious man on the sidewalk. When municipal police arrived at the scene, they found the victim face down and requested the presence of paramedics, who only certified the man's death. He appeared to be 40 years old. The man had no visible injuries, so paramedics mentioned that he had suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Link

Man who allegedly suffered a heart attack dies

December 9, 2023

He was unconscious inside a pharmacy. They requested the arrival of an ambulance to provide first aid. Unfortunately, the paramedics indicated that the male lost his life - after several efforts, they confirmed that this person no longer had vital signs. On the site were relatives of this person, who could not believe what had happened to their relative.

No age reported.

Link

Elderly man loses his life in the center of Orizaba; apparently it was a heart attack

December 7, 2023

An elderly man died on Thursday afternoon, suffering an apparent heart attack when he was walking in the Centro neighborhood, of this municipality. The police reports indicate that the stranger was walking on Sur 3 towards the city center, when he suddenly keeled over and became unconscious on the sidewalk.

No age reported.

Link

He dies of a suspected heart attack in Veracruz

December 4, 2023

On Sunday morning, a man lost his life in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of the port of Veracruz. According to the first reports, the events occurred on Pocitos Street of that neighborhood, when the person allegedly began to feel unwell, fainted and died. Elements of the state and naval police arrived at the scene of the events, who cordoned off the area due to the death of the man, due to an apparent heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Man dies of a heart attack in the Zócalo of Chilpancingo

December 4, 2023

A man died of a heart attack while resting under the so-called Tree of the Eggs, in the Zócalo of the state capital. The incident occurred after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, when the Red Cross was notified about a fainted man. When paramedics arrived, the man no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Link

Man died inside bus on Avenida Chedraui Caram

December 5, 2023

According to witnesses, the unfortunate man began to manifest that he was feeling unwell, and suddenly fainted before the gaze of the other passengers, shortly before noon. The rescuers arrived in a matter of moments and after checking the man they confirmed that he had died. The unfortunate man's name was Manuel, he was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SURINAME

Detainee dies in Kantongerecht jail

December 6, 2023

The detainee A. M., who on Tuesday was at court to be heard, suddenly felt unwell in his cell. He complained about pain in the chest, and the police immediately got him and placed him on a chair. While explaining where he hurt, he suddenly dropped down on the floor. The police tried to put him on his side, called an ambulance, but by the time the doctor arrived, the man had already passed away. He was 31.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Felipe Pato, former member of programs on TV Correio, dies

December 5, 2023

Felipe Pato, a well-known character of Paraiba television, died on Tuesday (5th). Pato suffered a heart attack during the morning. The burial will be on Wednesday afternoon (06th), in the cemetery of Cruz das Armas.

No age reported.

Link

A jiu-jitsu champ “died suddenly” after winning a match:

Jiu-jitsu champion dies of heart attack shortly after receiving gold medal

December 11, 2023

Jesiel Andrade died at the age of 68, in Recife, after a fight during the Black Bull Jiu-Jitsu Cup, on Sunday (10th). According to the Pernambuco Sports Federation, he suffered a heart attack shortly after receiving a gold medal for winning a match. According to the Pernambuco Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Jesiel fell on the mat. The case was registered by the Civil Police as "Death to be clarified", and an investigation was initiated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Journalist Nicole Tinôco dies, aged 37, victim of cardiac arrest

December 5, 2023

The journalist Nicole Tinôco died, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest, in the early hours of Tuesday 5th. Working in the state legislature, Nicole was a communication advisor to the state deputy at the time, Fernando Mineiro, later she served as an advisor to Deputy Isolda Dantas, and was currently in the Communication Directorate of the Assembly. After her passing, several politicians issued notes of regret. Nicole Hévila de Souza Tinôco was 37 years old. According to a statement issued by the press service of the Legislative House, she was “irreverent, intense in her feelings and collected good friends.”

Link

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

It is with great regret and dismay that we communicate the death of young Fernanda Andrade do Rio

December 7, 2023

It is with great regret and dismay that we communicate the death of young psychologist Fernanda Andrade do Rio, which occurred last night (6th), the news of her sudden death left her family and friends shaken and in shock. It's a sad loss. Fernanda was a young woman popularly known in the city of Chavantes for her work, charisma, simplicity and friendliness, she leaves her husband Nene Freitas better known in the city for his work as a physical educator, and a little daughter.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Athlete suffers heart attack and dies during basketball game

December 10, 2023

On the night of last Saturday (9th), a man identified as Carlos Augusto de Abreu died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Pato Preto gym, in Mocambinho. The 56-year-old administrator died during the basketball Masters round (for people over 40). Carlos Augusto was fine and playing normally when he began to complain of pain and soon after fainted on the court. The Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was activated, arrived at the gym and tried to revive the athlete, but to no avail. Carlão, as he was known among the players, died while still on the court.

Link

Tragedy in Cabreúva: fan suffers fatal heart attack during Amateur Football Championship Final

December 11, 2023

A sad incident marked last Sunday, [December] 10, during an amateur football match in the city of Cabreúva. Josias Oliveira da Silva, a 44-year-old fan, suffered a fatal heart attack while following the decision of the second division of the local Amateur Championship. As disclosed by the municipal administration, Silva was affected by a cardiorespiratory arrest during the event.

Link

Rio Claro mayor Jose Osmar dies of heart attack

December 8, 2023

The mayor of the municipality of Rio Claro, José Osmar de Almeida, 65, died in the early hours of Friday (8/12). According to the city hall, he was at home with family members when he suffered a heart attack, around 2 am. Before entering politics, he taught for more than two decades at the Centro Municipal de Ensino São José, where he was also principal for three terms.

Link

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

The teacher, poet and writer Fabiana Pinto dies at the age of 48

December 9, 2023

The teacher, poet and writer, Fabiana Pinto dies at the age of 48 in Teixeira de Freitas. Considered a multifaceted personality, Fabiana left a mark on everyone who had the opportunity to meet her. In recent years she had been facing a long battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease. She was admitted to the Sobrasa Hospital, where she died.

Link

Porto Belo teacher dies at 37 years old victim of cardiorespiratory arrest

December 10, 2023

The city of Porto Belo faces a moment of sadness and mourning with the death of a teacher from the municipal school system. The educator, Karine Reichman, who dedicated her life to teaching English, died at the age of 37 this Sunday (10th), victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest. Working since 2013 as an effective teacher, she was a well-known and respected figure in the educational community, especially at the Municipal Basic School, where she taught. Her sudden death caused great commotion among co-workers, students, and parents.

Link

Wanderson Sodré, director of harmony at Unidos de Vila Isabel samba school, dies

December 7, 2023

The Unidos de Vila Isabel samba school is in mourning. Wanderson Sodré, member of the Harmony Commission of the association, died this Wednesday (6th), victim of a heart attack. After serving as a classroom teacher at other schools, Wanderson, who had been raised in the Noel neighborhood, arrived in the harmony department of the association in 2014. In September 2023, he was invited by the board of directors to lead it. Drum queen Sabrina Sato also spoke out on social media. "My God, comfort the hearts of family and friends."

No age reported.

Link

Santiago says goodbye to teacher Luciane Muller

December 3, 2023

On the morning of this Sunday (03/12), Santiago unfortunately says goodbye to a great woman and unique professional. Luciane Muller dos Santos, 39, died at the hospital De Clínicas in Porto Alegre, where she had been hospitalized for 75 days. "Prof Lu", a special educator, was fighting autoimmune hepatitis, and last Monday, had performed a liver transplant surgery. This morning, after a cardiorespiratory arrest, she could not resist and died. She leaves behind two children, other family members and many friends.

Link

It is with deep regret that the city of Jataí communicates the death of Aline Martins Ferreira

November 29, 2023

It is with deep regret that the city of Jataí communicates the death of Aline Martins Ferreira Silva, which occurred on Wednesday. Aline was a physical education teacher at Colégio Estadual Alcântara De Carvalho since 2014, and recently worked as a technology mediator teacher in the Goiás TEC program. Mayor Humberto Machado on behalf of the public servants of Jataí, sympathizes in this moment of sadness, and begs God to comfort the hearts of family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Antunes De Meira Barbosa Vieira dies at the age of 44

November 8, 2023

The municipality of Videira notifies with deep regret the death of public servant Denise Antunes De Meira Barbosa Vieira, which occurred on Monday (6th), at the age of 44. Denise worked since 2015 in the Municipal Education Network, as a general services assistant at Cemei O Ferroviário. Always helpful and committed to our children, she leaves a great contribution to the municipality, and many will miss her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse Paula Virginia Angeloni

November 3, 2023

It is with immense regret that the regional Nursing Council of Paraná (Coren-PR), informs the death of nurse Paula Virginia Angeloni. The professional worked at Samu Curitiba and Almirante Tamandaré City Hall. She was very dear to everyone. Coren-PR, on behalf of President Rita Franz, deeply regrets this loss and offers condolences to family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Padre Chiquinho dies at 53 years old victim of heart attack

December 10, 2023

Father Francisco Borges, known as Father Chiquinho, died this Sunday (10th), victim of a heart attack, at the age of 53. The priest was rescued and taken to a hospital in the north of Teresina, but already arrived at the scene lifeless. Father Chiquinho had 24 years of priesthood and was quite popular. Currently, he was parish administrator of the Santa Bárbara Pastoral area and coordinator of the fraternity walk, one of the main annual events of the Catholic Church in Piauí.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Criminal Police Officer Alexandre Osório Leite, age 51

December 5, 2023

It is with immense regret that SIFUSPESP communicates the death of the Criminal Police Officer Alexandre Osório Leite. Alexander was found lifeless by a fellow policeman. The cause of death was infarction. Alexandre was 51 years old, a resident of Assisi and joined the system in 2013. SIFUSPESP pays its condolences to Alexander's wife, family, friends, and co-workers at this time of grief.

Link

Sgt. F. Santos passed away this morning

December 7, 2023

Sgt. F. Santos. Everything was normal ... he went to the accommodation, took a shower, then went to the canteen and began to feel bad there... it was in the infirmary, then they saw that he was having a heart attack, they put him in the ambulance and left for the nearest health unit, he had a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, they evacuated to the hospital where they put him in an induced coma. He had been there since Thursday, but passed away this morning.

No age reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies after suffering sudden illness and colliding with a pole in Blumenau

December 5, 2023

A 74-year-old man died on Tuesday afternoon, 5th, after suffering a sudden illness and colliding with a pole. The accident happened in the old neighborhood of Blumenau. According to the Fire Department, the accident happened around 16:15 pm, on Rua dos Caçadores. The victim was driving the vehicle, a gray Sedan, when he had a cardiorespiratory arrest and, with the aggravation of the case, the driver ended up crashing into the pole. The medical team tried to resuscitate the victim without success and death was declared by the doctor.

Link

Man dies inside fuel station in Cordeirópolis

December 9, 2023

A 43-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon (09th) at a fuel station on the Washington Luiz highway (SP-310), in Cordeirópolis. At the gas station, the officers were informed that a man was riding a motorcycle, at which time the victim fell off the motorcycle for no apparent reason. Also, according to the police report, the victim's wife was in a vehicle just behind the man and saw what happened. The motive for the death, which appears to be unexplained, will be investigated by the Civil Police.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man drowns in property in rural Limeira

December 10, 2023

A 60-year-old man drowned on Sunday afternoon (10th) in a property in the rural area of Limeira. The man was in a swimming pool when he suffered a sudden illness and began to drown. Relatives noticed after a certain time and pulled the victim out of the water, who was in cardiac arrest. Resuscitation maneuvers were performed until the arrival of Samu, who continued with the massages, but without success.

Link

Woman dies with suspected heart attack in the center of the city of Simões Filho

December 4, 2023

A woman appearing to be 30 years old, died on Monday morning (04/12), in the center of the city of Simões Filho, after being ill, the suspicion is that she suffered a heart attack. She was identified as Simone Guimarães De Carvalho. The victim was unwell and fell in front of the Mib store. The SAMU was triggered, and the team tried to revive her, but unfortunately the woman died.

Link

Valdinei Santos died by infarction

December 9, 2023

[He] was found with no vital signs. Valdinei Santos, 34 years old, died by infarction, the family informed this media portal.

Link

Man dies while waiting for help after heart attack in Florianópolis

December 5, 2023

A 60-year-old man died in the center of Florianópolis, in the early afternoon of Monday (4th). According to information from health professionals, who preferred not to identify themselves, the man suffered a heart attack, and it was not possible to help him in time, after 1 hour of waiting for an ambulance from SAMU. Videos posted on the internet show that people began to approach the man, worried about the situation. Some time later, the police arrived to “disperse” the curious. In the videos, a member of the crowd indignantly says: "He has already died and come back to life. If they had come sooner, they might have saved him."

Link

Young entrepreneur, just 18 years old, died after falling ill

December 6, 2023

The young entrepreneur João Guilherme de Sousa Silva, just 18 years old, died after falling ill around 4:00 am this Wednesday (6th), in his residence in the center of the city of Novo Oriente. Medical report should inform the cause of death, however, there are suspicions of possible infarction. João Guilherme was very well known in the municipality, being a very young entrepreneur and very sociable with the community.

Link

Sad news on Wednesday night

December 7, 2023

Sad news on Wednesday night. Cristiano died after suffering a heart attack. He was a young man known to everyone in the city of Uibaí. May God receive you with open arms and comfort all family members! Go in peace!🖤🖤

No age reported.

Link

Pedro Tomaz De AlmeidaPaiva, 20

December 8, 2023

Pedro Tomaz De AlmeidaPaiva, 20 years old, died in the early hours of Friday. He was living in Natal, attending college, and had a fulminant heart attack. The wake takes place in the state capital. To the families, our feelings.

Link

Sofia Valim, 19

December 10, 2023

Sofia Valim underwent a liver transplant due to fulminant hepatitis. The young woman was the daughter of Vítor Valim and Gaída Dias. Our feelings to the family. 🖤 Sofia, age 19, will become an organ donor, after becoming brain dead.

Link

Note: Fulminant hepatitis is sudden liver failure. Autoimmunity, vein problems, and viruses are among the potential causes of fulminant hepatitis.

Fulminant infarction takes the life of Sylmara Morais de Araújo

December 9, 2023

Sylmara Morais de Araújo, 32 years of age, died in the early afternoon of this Friday, December 8th, victim of a fulminant infarction. She died around 13:00h, in her residence, in the Monte Castelo neighborhood, south of the city of Patos. She was married and leaves a widower, Mr Ronielson, with whom she had a daughter aged just four.

Link

Mourning for the death of Maria Isabel da Costa

November 28, 2023

Note of mourning for the death of Maria Isabel da Costa, which occurred at the end of the night of Monday (27th November). Maria Isabel was at a luncheonette at the Cícero José Municipal School, and could not resist a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 48. May God comfort family and friends!

Link

Rest in peace Raimundin Caboclo

December 9, 2023

Rest in peace Raimundin Caboclo. He died this afternoon in Castelo do Piauí, victim of a fulminant heart attack. He was 49 years old. May God comfort you all!!

Link

ARGENTINA

Corrientes: A member of Axel's music band was found dead

December 9, 2023

A member of the Axel's music band was found dead in the Corrientes town of Bella Vista, official sources reported on Saturday. So far there is no precise information on the causes of the man's death, but everything indicates that it would be a heart attack. The singer Axel came to the province of Corrientes with all his team to make a presentation at the Orange Festival that is taking place in that town.

No age reported.

Link

A man died while playing football on the museum's courts

December 9, 2023

In the afternoon of this Saturday, a 62-year-old man suffered a collapse that unfortunately led to his death. The incident occurred during the first half of one of the matches that were scheduled during the amateur meeting, in which local players were participating. The man was in full play when he keeled over, and a few minutes later he ceased to exist. Two emergency medical ambulances arrived at the scene, but they could not save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A city tourist who was on vacation with his family in San Rafael died

December 8, 2023

A tourist from the City of Mendoza died today while on vacation with his family in San Rafael. The 36-year-old man was resting for a few days with his wife and children at the Villa 25 de Mayo. According to the information of the Ministry of Security, early this morning the woman noticed that her husband suffered from prolonged apnea, then woke up, went to the bathroom, and went back to sleep. Around 9.30 am the woman tried to wake him up, but he was not reacting and was not breathing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian D'Angelo, former participant of TV cooking shows, died : he was 24 years old

December 6, 2023

Former El gran premio de la Cocina and Masterchef contestant Ian D'Angelo died on Tuesday at the age of 24. The young man was found lifeless at home and the main hypothesis is that he died from a heart attack. The concern on the part of the deceased's surroundings began on Monday, when he did not show up for work and did not give explanations. One of his friends, named Natacha, went to his house with a friend of his. As he was not responding, they entered through the ceiling and found D'Angelo lying on his bed. “He was working the most with me on Saturday. We worked until 1. After that we returned home, he lived opposite my house. In the collective he came feeling kind of weird, like he had heartburn. But, as far as we knew at work, he was super healthy. He barely drank alcohol, he only smoked cigarettes, and he was always healthy, he took care with food, he didn't even drink sodas,” the friend of the former cooking reality contestant said.

Link

CHILE

Death of former mayor of Coquimbo Pedro Velásquez confirmed (59)

December 7, 2023

An unfortunate news mourns the Coquimbo Region after the death of the former mayor of the port commune, Pedro Velásquez, was confirmed. According to information collected by El Día, the former parliamentarian was also in the Metropolitan Region undergoing medical examinations, where the death was reported. Although the cause of his death is unknown so far, in his last interview with Diario El Día, (June 10, 2022) Velásquez referred to his fight against cancer. “When I dropped a bag of lemons on me, it caused bruises on the toes of my left foot. I didn't pay attention to them, I was taking home remedies, some cream, but apparently an artery burst, and the blood stopped circulating and that crushed blood stayed there. I said, okay, next month I'm going to go to the doctor, and it's been more than a year and a half and the responsibility is mine."

No cause of death reported.

Link