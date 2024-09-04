CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Cree writer and teacher Darrel J. McLeod has died , publisher says

August 31, 2024

Award-winning Cree writer and teacher Darrel J. McLeod has died at the age of 67. Corina Eberle, Mcleod's publicist at Douglas & McIntyre, says he died Thursday, adding his death was "sudden and unexpected."

No cause of death reported.

An MP “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Charles (Chuck) Strahl, 67

August 15, 2024

Charles (Chuck) Strahl passed away surrounded by his family on August 13, 2024, in Chilliwack, BC, after a courageous and exemplary battle with mesothelioma. He was 67 years old. In 1993, Chuck changed careers, running for public office and becoming a legislator after many years in the family logging business. He was elected as a federal Member of Parliament in six consecutive elections, serving the people of Chilliwack and the surrounding area for 18 years. He was a gifted communicator and leader.

In New Brunswick, a professor “died suddenly”:

Diana Lynn Austin, 73

September 2, 2024

Fredericton - Diana Austin was a professor of English at the University of New Brunswick. She won local, regional and national awards for her teaching there. Ever since she was given her surprise diagnosis of terminal ovarian cancer by an Emergency Room doctor in June 2023, she has done as much research as she could to find out about this silent killer, and since as a teacher, she has always believed that “knowledge is power”, she has been tirelessly advocating to spread the word about new Canadian research from the University of British Columbia that shows that other women do NOT need to fall victim to Diana's silent killer.

A nurse “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Holly Lynn (Simanton) Ruby, 56

August 29, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Holly Lynn (Simanton) Ruby, who passed peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2024. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all fortunate to know her. Holly was a Registered Nurse and traveled throughout North America, practicing her profession. Combining her passion for nursing with her love for adventure, she was able to live her dream in the sunny locales of Florida and California. After settling and raising her family in Didsbury, she specialized as a sclerotherapy nurse. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in Holly’s memory to Myeloma Canada or to Myeloma Alberta Support Society (MASS).

No cause of death reported.

222 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Katherine "Kathy" Joyce Kimmerly, 70

September 2, 2024

Mississauga - Peacefully, at Trillium Health Partners: Credit Valley Hospital, with family at her side on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 70 years of age. Katherine has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

William Alexander Renaud, 50

September 2, 2024

Kirkland Lake - William Alexander Renaud, suddenly on August 29th, 2024 at age 50, Willy passed while working on the farm.

No cause of death reported

Tammy Rivais, 64

September 2, 2024

Petrolia - With heavy hearts and cherished memories, we announce the passing of our beloved Tammy Dawn Rivais, who departed this world on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at CEE Hospital of Bluewater Health in Petrolia, at the age of 64. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Bluewater Health Cancer Care Redevelopment, or the CEE Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Marc Richard, 69

September 2, 2024

Timmins - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marc Hector Richard, a beloved husband, father, papie, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Marc's memory.

No cause of death reported

Lory Rose Neufeld, toddler

September 2, 2024

Kingsville - November 17, 2022 - August 31, 2024. Lory Rose Neufeld, 1 year, passed away suddenly, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Charlotte Irma Joan Light, 14

September 2, 2024

Cornwall - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic passing on Friday, August 30, 2024 of Charlotte Irma Joan Light, a beloved 14-year-old who left this world far too soon.

No cause of death reported

Leonard John Surges, 68

September 2, 2024

Ottawa - In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to one of: Heart and Stroke, KidStra Plan Canada, International Youth Services , Bureau of Ottawa Charitable Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Joshua Sandy, 27

September 2, 2024

Ohsweken - Special friend of Alex-Lynn. Loving father of Mary Grace, and Lexi.

No cause of death reported

Linda Jane Coderre Graham, 71

September 2, 2024

Tillsonburg - With broken hearts, the family of Linda Jane (Graham) Coderre announce her passing at the Woodstock Hospital on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at the age of 71 years. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Hudson Frey, infant

September 2, 2024

Listowel - Hudson Jace Frey was born August 30, 2024, and died September 1, 2024 at the age of 2 days.

No cause of death reported

Anthony James Celeste, 67

September 2, 2024

Stoney Creek - Anthony James Celeste in his 67th year of Hamilton, Ontario, passed away suddenly and tragically on July 4, 2024 at his home.

No cause of death reported

Angela Vinessa Marchand, 50

September 1, 2024

Chatham - A resident of Chatham, Angela Marchand passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported

Jesse James Jackson, 33

September 1, 2024

Little Current - In Loving Memory of Jesse James Jackson Sunrise March 23, 1991 – Sunset August 26, 2024, 33 years old.

No cause of death reported

Catherine McClymont, 61

September 1, 2024

Richmond Hill - It is with saddened hearts that we share of the passing of Cathie McClymont. She passed suddenly but peacefully, with her family by her side on Thursday, August 29, 2024. If desired donations may be made to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported

Melissa Spearing, 40

September 1, 2024

Lindsay - On August 19th, not only did the Spearing family lose the beloved daughter, sister, niece, and cousin, we lost someone who spread her seeds across the globe. Melissa's (aka Missy) passing was her own decision.

Lisa Maria Corbett, 50

September 1, 2024

Brantford - Passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2024 at the Brantford General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nova Vita or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Antonio Soloperto, 65

September 1, 2024

Maple - God called Antonio peacefully on August 29, 2024, at the age of 65. If so desired, donations in memory of Antonio may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

David Harry Gosewitz, 55

September 1, 2024

Ottawa - We are heartbroken to announce David's sudden passing on August 27, 2024 at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Alec Jeffery Badley, 57

September 1, 2024

East Milton - It is with deep and profound sorrow that we share the unexpected and heartbreaking passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, colleague, and friend, Alec Jeffery Badley, who left us on August 20, 2024. He was 57 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberley Frances Raycraft, 66

September 1, 2024

Lucan - Kim passed away peacefully at her home from heart disease, with her family by her side on Friday, August 30, 2024, at the age of 66. In 1999, Kim and Don married, joining their families and became a family of seven, who passed away suddenly in June, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jules Gracey, 47

September 1, 2024

Jules Gracey, age 47, of Stratford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Stratford General Hospital. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the CMHA Huron-Perth.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Smith, 62

September 1, 2024

Forest - Carolyn Smith passed away suddenly at Victoria Hospital, in London, on August 29th, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of being a great mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, stepmom and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Benn, 75

September 1, 2024

LaSalle - Passed away on August 30, 2024 at 75 years of age. If you desire memorial tributes to the Windsor Regional Cancer Center would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah (Debbie) Frances Ricci, 72

September 1, 2024

Bolton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved matriarch, Deborah (“Debbie”) Frances Ricci on August 31, 2024 at the age of 72 at Southlake Regional Health Center with her husband by her side. Donations to the Cancer Society would also be appropriate.

No cause of death reported.

Terri Tula Ruffolo, 63

September 1, 2024

Bolton - Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Terri Ruffolo, at the age of 63 years. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margret Hospital Foundation or the William Olser Health System Foundation for cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

Dallas Schell, 12

September 1, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Dallas. During the night, while asleep the angels came and carried him home.

No cause of death reported.

Jim 'Gus' Koroneos, 53

September 1, 2024

Smithville - Jim 'Gus' Koroneos, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024, in St. Catharines. When Gus was diagnosed with cancer, he approached it with the same determination as he did his career and his family.

David "Murray" Arthur, 75

September 1, 2024

Tillsonburg - David “Murray” Arthur passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 28th at the age of 75, after a courageous fight against cancer.

Jørn Ulrich Iversen, 60

September 1, 2024

Windsor - Jørn (Swiss) Ulrich Iversen passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at London's University Hospital, surrounded by his family, following complications from major cancer surgery.

Frank Patterson, 64

August 31, 2024

Waterford - Surrounded by the love of his family at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday August 28, 2024, of Waterford at age 63. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to Juravinski Cancer Center or Happy's Place Retirement Home for Dogs.

No cause of death reported.

Michal Anthony Kondell, 50

August 31, 2024

Mississauga - Michal Kondell, a beloved soul, has peacefully left this world on August 16, 2024 and leaving behind 10 children Kedesha, Malik, Xavier, Audreyanna Destiny, Derick, Rahiem, Isaiah and 2 Daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Norinne Sykes, 73

August 31, 2024

Gananoque - Passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday August 29, 2024 at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Andy Ysebaert, 68

August 31, 2024

Strathroy - With family and friends by his side, Andy Ysebaert passed away at Strathroy Middle General Hospital on August 29, 2024, at the age of 68. In memory of Andy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Basil Joseph Tomas Terranova, 73

August 31, 2024

Burlington - Passed peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 ,at the age of 73. For those who wish, donations in Basil's honor to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Matteo Alfredo Blomme, 5

August 31, 2024

Chatham - At London Health Science Center – Victoria Campus, on Friday August 30, 2024, Matteo Alfredo Blomme, of Chatham, at the age of 5 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jose Oliveira Pavao, 73

August 31, 2024

Mississauga - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jose Oliveira Pavao on August 28, 2024, at the age of seventy-three in Mississauga, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in honor of Jose would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Wayne Watt, 64

August 31, 2024

Brockville - Peacefully entered into rest at the Brockville General Hospital with family by his side on Friday August 30th, 2024. Paul Watt of Algonquin aged 63 years. In memory of Paul, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported.

James "Jamie" Wesley Scarlett, 46

August 31, 2024

Georgetown - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James Wesley Scarlett, born on March 12, 1978. Jamie left this world after a courageous battle, leaving behind an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Daughness Migwans-Bayer, 24

August 31, 2024

Little Current - In Loving Memory of Sarah Daughness Migwans-Bayer Waaseyaaban Akawe, July 14, 2000 – August 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Doug Barlow, 60

August 31, 2024

Durham - Arnold Barlow, of Markdale, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 30th, 2024 in his 61st year.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Edward Salisbury, 47

August 31, 2024

Tottenham - Passed away at his home in Tottenham Ontario, Saturday August 24, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shawn and Dylan's memory to CAMH: The Center for Addiction and Mental Health or Walk to Remember: Heartache 2 Hope, would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Thomas Young, 64

August 31, 2024

Cobourg - Peacefully, at Northumberland Hills Hospital in his 64th year on August 28, 2024. Danny was loved by many and is no longer suffering from his recently diagnosed brain cancer. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel George

August 31, 2024

Cambridge - Daniel Edwin George passed away suddenly on August 27, 2024, at his home in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Martin Dowling, 74

August 31, 2024

Napanee - It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Pat Dowling on August 30, 2024 at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of Annunciation, the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Wolf, 63

August 31, 2024

Tillsonburg - Passed away, with dignity, following a courageous battle with terminal illness, Daniel “Dan” Michael Wolf, of Tillsonburg, at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, on August 30th, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

John Loewen, 74

August 31, 2024

Aylmer - Loewen, John of Aylmer passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital following a severe stroke on Saturday, August 31, 2024 in his 75th year.

Greg Misener, 70

August 31, 2024

Stratford - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son Gregory Ross Misener in Terrace, BC, on August 6, 2024. Greg fought some very serious health issues over the past few years, but unfortunately, he lost his battle with stomach cancer.

Michael Clark, 45

August 30, 2024

Fort Erie - Mike's family with immense sadness announce his passing at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on August 28th, 2024 at the age of 45. Mike fought incredibly hard while supported by his loving wife Patricia and his amazing son Joey.

No cause of death reported.

Naveed Rahat Shaikh Steinman, 60

August 30, 2024

Waterloo - Naveed Rahat Shaikh Steinman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the age of 60. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Muslim Society of Waterloo and Wellington Counties, or Doctors Without Borders.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Megginson, 41

August 30, 2024

North-Bay - Chris was an incredible man, who overcame a lot of battles throughout his lifetime. Chris was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and fought so hard the past two and a half years. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Sandy Cole, 68

August 30, 2024

St. Marys - Sandy Cole (Henderson) passed away suddenly at Happy Hills on August 29, 2024 in her 69th year. Memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre Leclair, 68

August 30, 2024

Alfred - For those who wish, your expressions of sympathy may be expressed by donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen "Moe" McMahon, 74

August 30, 2024

Kitchener - It's with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Maureen. Passed away August 29th, 2024, at Grand River Hospital at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Jules Holloway, 47

August 30, 2024

Stratford - Julianne Maureen Gracey, age 47, of Stratford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Stratford General Hospital. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the CMHA Huron-Perth.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Ann Jolie (Dawid), 70

August 30, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Nana and Sister on August 26th, 2024, at 70 years of age. Donations can be made to the MS Society of Canada or a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Multiple sclerosis (MS) is listed as an adverse event on pages 6, 11, 21, 22, 25, 26, 32, 35, 37, and 38 in that infamous Pfizer vaccine trials document that the FDA wanted to conceal for 75 years. This document also lists numerous other neurological disorders observed as adverse events.

Diana Lynn Carr, 50

August 30, 2024

LaSalle - Passed away on August 25, 2024 at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Bartolo Pilato, 55

August 30, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with sorrow that the family of Bartolo Pilato announce his passing on August 29, 2024 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Northern Cancer Fund in memory of Bartolo.

No cause of death reported.

David William Dave Buchanan, 49

August 30, 2024

Thunder Bay - With broken hearts the family of David William Buchanan announce his passing on August 28, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

David Barnes, 67

August 30, 2024

Southampton - John 'David' Barnes passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday August 27, 2024 at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

George Bursa, 71

August 30, 2024

Southampton - George Walter Bursa passed away at the University Hospital, London, on August 28, 2024 in his 72nd year. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the cardiac surgical intensive care (CSICU) unit of London Health Sciences Centre, University Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Mackie McLaren, 72

August 30, 2024

Arnprior - With immense sadness and shattered hearts, the family announces that Mackie passed away suddenly at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Friday morning, August 30, 2024. He was only 72 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Rodilio Recine, 75

August 30, 2024

Niagara Falls - Rodilio 'Rod' Recine – Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer on Thursday August 29, 2024, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Diane Lanigan (Cosby), 74

August 30, 2024

St. Catharines - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Linda on Aug 28th 2024, surrounded by family at the Niagara Falls Hospital. In lieu of flowers, and if so desired, donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Shortt, 72

August 30, 2024

Haileybury - Paul Shortt was born on July 27, 1952, and passed away on August 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Society.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Marie Bodrug, 34

August 30, 2024

Kitchener - It is with heavy hearts and the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our precious Rachel. Rachel left us on August 29, 2024 after fighting a long and courageous battle with anorexia and other mental health illnesses.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Becker Lawrence MacDonald

August 30, 2024

Paris - It is with heavy hearts that we announce both the birth and passing of Becker Lawrence MacDonald. On August 12, 2024 at 7:18 pm, Becker was born. This quickly altered the excitement of our pregnancy journey, as he arrived 13 weeks earlier than expected. During his time in the NICU at McMaster Children's Hospital, Becks loved to tightly hold his parents' fingers, look at them while they read him stories, and assured his family that everything would be okay with a picture-perfect thumbs up! Despite being only 2. 4 pounds, our “B-Mac” put up a strong-willed, redheaded fight. There proved to be one too many obstacles in his way, and sadly Becker passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on the afternoon of August 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Nebenionquit, 39

August 30, 2024

Sudbury - Michael James Ambrose Nebenionquit made his way to the Spirit World on August 28, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Edwin James McPhee, 72

August 30, 2024

London - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce Edwin James McPhee who left us unexpectedly on August 20th, 2024, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Billy Gunn, 64

August 30, 2024

Uxbridge - After a long battle with cancer Billy passed away peacefully at Uxbridge Hospital on August 25, 2024, in his 65th year.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine Young (Letwin), 73

August 30, 2024

Dundas - Elaine Young, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2024, in her 74th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Allison Dawn Seuret, 55

August 30, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness and deep heartbreak that we announce the unexpected passing of Allison Seuret, who passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the young age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Michael “Mike” Husson, 63

August 30, 2024

Windsor - Michael Mike Husson, 63 years, passed away suddenly at his home. Donations may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Oleksandr Nagovskay

August 30, 2024

Thornhill - Passed away suddenly on August 28, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported

David Victor Draffin

August 30, 2024

Smiths Falls - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David Draffin. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Lanark Highlands Food Pantry or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported

Geri Keegan, 75

August 30, 2024

Stratford - Geri Keegan of Brampton, Ontario passed away on August 20, 2024, at Brampton Civic Hospital from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Barry Philip Kaplan, 71

August 30, 2024

Gananoque - Peacefully, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer, Barry passed away on August 29th 2024.

Cindy Anne Maher, 69

August 30, 2024

Cambridge - Cindy passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2024, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 69. The last few years had been a struggle for Cindy and even more so earlier this year with learning she had cancer.

Evelyn Ann “Lynne” Lush, 75

August 30, 2024

Toronto - In hospital following a lengthy illness complicated by Alzheimer's disease at the age of 75. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions to the Reitman Center for Alzheimer's Support and Training at Sinai Health.

Hans Juergen Karl “Jerry” Baumer, 75

August 30, 2024

Huntsville - It is with great sadness that we have to share that Jerry Baumer passed away on August 26th at 3:20 pm at the Huntsville Hospice. Jerry fought a brain tumor with dignity and determination since March of last year.

Dragica Jaic, 74

August 29, 2024

Niagara Falls - On Wednesday August 27, 2024, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 74 years. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Walker Cancer Center (Niagara Health Foundation).

No cause of death reported.

James Edward Farris, 73

August 29, 2024

Espanola - Passed away on August 25, peacefully at home in his wife's loving arms, 8 days after his 73rd birthday. Unexpected deaths are never easy, but his has shaken the universe and us to our very cores.

No cause of death reported.

Robert White, 56

August 29, 2024

Napanee - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home in Deseronto on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Rae Schwab, 28

August 29, 2024

Fort Erie - We are devastated at the sudden loss of Jennifer.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Burgess, 52

August 29, 2024

Mississauga - Kevin James Burgess, 51, of Milton, Ontario, passed away peacefully watching his favorite Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, August 17, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed, in honor of Kevin, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Addington Mukwikwi Mutsago, 40

August 29, 2024

Toronto - July 16, 1984 - August 17, 2024. Obituary not available.

No cause of death reported.

John Dana Warren, 41

August 29, 2024

Ottawa - Suddenly at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the age of 41 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Bruyere Foundation, Caldwell Family Center, or Centre507 Drop In appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "We [The Bruyere Foundation] are an academic health care organization committed to providing compassionate and holistic care, respecting the dignity and diversity of all. As a Catholic organization, we are inspired by the values and legacy of Mother Élisabeth Bruyère. Our services in aging and rehabilitation, medically complex, palliative, residential and primary care respond to your needs throughout your life".

Terrence “Terry” Matthew Couves, 59

August 29, 2024

Paris - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terrence (Terry) Matthew Couves, who passed away unexpectedly at the Brantford General Hospital on August 22, 2024, at the age of 59. In his later years, Terry faced significant challenges with his mental health and substance use disorder.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Thibert, 64

August 29, 2024

Chelmsford - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his sudden passing in Azilda at his home, on Friday, August 23, 2024 at the age of 64 years. Donations in his memory can be made to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Marylin Clarke, 54

August 29, 2024

Ottawa - Marylin Sheila Clarke of Ottawa died peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on August 24, 2024, aged 54. If desired, donations can be made in honor of Marylin Clarke to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Autism Program, Bethel Church Ottawa, or the Canadian Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Cicero, 71

August 29, 2024

Thornhill - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Cicero on August 28, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Peter can be made to the Oncology department @ Mackenzie Health Hospital Foundation or to the Hospice Vaughan would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Susan "Sue" Mack Phillips, 74

August 29, 2024

East Milton - Susan Mack Phillips, 74, passed peacefully on August 25th, 2024, surrounded by family and loved ones in the hospital in Milton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton District Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne William Baxter, 59

August 29, 2024

Paris - Suddenly, as a result of a brain aneurysm, passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday August 24, 2024. In Wayne's memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Teresa Fleming, 74

August 29, 2024

London - Peacefully at Strathroy Middle General Hospital on August 27th 2024 in her 75th year, with her daughter by her side, Helen gained her angel wings. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada (Canadian Diabetes Association) or the St.John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Parmaklis, 53

August 29, 2024

Maple - It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary on August 27, 2024, at the age of 53. If so desired, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Interstitial Cystitis Association.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "Cystitis interstitial" is listed as an adverse event on page 34 in that infamous Pfizer vaccine trials document that the FDA tried to conceal for 75 years.

Joan Townsend, 74

August 29, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away on August 26, 2024, at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 74. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Mary Montgomery, 63

August 29, 2024

Cobourg - Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Center on Thursday August 29th, 2024 in her 63rd year. If desired donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Norma Mazie White, 65

August 29, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow her sudden passing on Wednesday August 28, 2024 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital at the age of 65. Remembrance donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Lapier, 61

August 29, 2024

Williamsburg - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Francis Lapier of Iroquois, age 61.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice Fyke, 61

August 29, 2024

Cardinal - Maurice Fyke passed away on August 27th at 61. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

André Lankhuijzen, 73

August 29, 2024

Aylmer - André Lankhuijzen, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his residence on Wednesday August 28th, 2024 in his 74th year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the London Health Sciences Foundation in support of Leukaemia Research at The Verspeeten Family Cancer Center at London Health Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Jane Nina Wist, 70

August 29, 2024

Bradford - Jane “Nina” Wist unexpectedly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 70 years of age. In Nina's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Clancy (Milani)

August 29, 2024

Elmvale - Hi! My name is Cheryl Clancy ... Life was great! But then I was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and my life changed dramatically. Complications eventually caused irreparable damage and life was no longer a pleasure.

No age and cause of death reported

Daniella Rozema, 46

August 29, 2024

East Milton - Danni, as she is fondly known, passed suddenly August 26th, 2024 after a long and hard fought battle with complications from pancreas/liver disease.

Brian William Morse, 60

August 29, 2024

Ailsa Craig - Brian William Morse, age 60, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side at Strathroy Middle General Hospital after a four-month fight with pancreatic cancer. If you wish to make a memorial donation to honor Brian, the family would appreciate the Canadian Cancer Society, Diabetes Association or the Gerald C. Barnes Center LHSC.

Ladunni Kike Oyewumi, 46

August 28, 2024

Toronto - In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Kike to UHN Foundation – Toronto General Hospital – Peter Munk Cardiac Center 2024

No cause of death reported.

Clara Candiano McPherson, 66

August 28, 2024

East Milton - It is with deep sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Clara Candiano. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clara may be made to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital – Nephrology Clinic, the National Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Maxine Curran, 73

August 28, 2024

East Milton - Maxine Curran, 73, of Brampton, Ontario, passed away suddenly and peacefully on August 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robert “Bob” Turgeon, 72

August 28, 2024

North Bay - Robert “Bob” Turgeon Obituary Bob peacefully passed away on his own terms at home on Monday, August 26, 2024, doing what he loved best, playing the stock market.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "On his own terms" appears to be a euphemism for "suddenly" in this context. Often, in Canada, this metaphorical phrase is used for MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying)—assisted suicide.

John Richard Savage, 70

August 28, 2024

Elmvale - John Richard Savage passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, August 26th, 2024 at the age of 70. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Howard Joseph Byers, 72

August 28, 2024

Port Colborne - Passed away peacefully, after a long illness, at the Port Colborne Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2024. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Alicia Espinoza-Lantz, 37

August 28, 2024

Oakville - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Laura. She was born in Puebla, Mexico, on May 18, 1987, she followed her heart to Canada to be with her Husband Robert and she leaves behind their two sons.

No cause of death reported.

Hyacinth Loleta Gittens (Jones), 74

August 28, 2024

Cambridge - Hyacinth Loleta Gittens Hyacinth passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, with family by her side, at the age of 74. In honor of Hyacinth's memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

David 'Dave' Joseph Chisholm, 64

August 28, 2024

Stayner - Died suddenly, yet peacefully at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Thursday, August 22, 2024; just shy of his 65th birthday. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Leona Ivory, 69

August 28, 2024

Chelmsford - It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing in Chelmsford, on Monday, August 26, 2024 at the age of 69 years. Donations in her memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Lee Nancy Polischuik (Galbraith), 72

August 28, 2024

Beaverton - It is with heavy hearts and tears in our eyes that we announce the sudden passing of Lee Nancy Polischuik (nee Galbraith) on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024, in her 73rd year, at her home of 31 years in the Kawarthas.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Plautz, 55

August 28, 2024

Kitchener - In his 56th year, Kevin passed away suddenly on Sunday August 25th.

No cause of death reported.

Jody Lynn Langlois, 62

August 28, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away peacefully amongst family on August 25th, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 62. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Frederick Biesenthal, 35

August 28, 2024

Bowmanville - Passed away on July 13, 2024, in Abbotsford, BC, at the age of 35. In his memory, donations can be made to Kingsway College “Erik Biesenthal – Why Not Try” Scholarship Fund or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Holmberg Hospice house Abbotsford.

No cause of death reported.

Moses Kenneth Pitawanakwat Shawana, 25

August 28, 2024

Little Current - Passed away at the Mindemoya Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the age of 25. Cherished son of Mildred and Ken Shawana.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - This individual is a member of a prominent First Nations family. Note that the Justin Trudeau listed as a family friend in the obituary, is not Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

https://supportanishnawbe.ca/shawana-and-trudeau-family/

Kevin Haskett

August 28, 2024

Windsor - Kevin Tracy Haskett passed away peacefully on August 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. In memory of Tracy, donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yves Lambert, 67

August 28, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Yves Lambert, at his home on Tuesday, August 26, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Nunzio Guido Fardella, 74

August 28, 2024

Maple - God called Nunzio peacefully on August 26, 2024, at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nunzio may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Brown

August 28, 2024

Collingwood - It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nancy Brown “Bobby” on Monday August 26, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made in Nancy's memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shelley Lavin, 51

August 28, 2024

Windsor - Shelley Lavin, 51 years, passed away suddenly at her home on August 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Riley Krugal

August 28, 2024

Trenton - Tuesday, August 20th, 2024. I am deeply saddened to share the passing of Riley Emma Krugal, Riley suddenly passed away early last week. Any and all donations can be made out to the Canadian Mental Health Society in memory of Riley's name.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Ernest Elsey, 74

August 28, 2024

Belleville - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen “Steve” Elsey of Stirling at the age of 74. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Leblanc, 72

August 28, 2024

Arnprior - Peacefully Monday, August 26, 2024. In Brenda's memory, please consider a donation to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

James Arthur "Jim" Martin, 69

August 28, 2024

Tillsonburg - The family wishes to announce the unexpected passing of their beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, James Arthur Martin, “Jim” of Tillsonburg on Tuesday August 27, 2024, at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital in his 70th year. Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne "Sue" Geib, 74

August 28, 2024

St Catharines - Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26th 2024 at Garden City Manor St. Catharines, in her 75th year with family at her side. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas "Tom" Davis, 63

August 28, 2024

Napanee - It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Davis announce his passing on Wednesday, August 21st, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer.

Patrick Joseph Riordan, 60

August 28, 2024

Richmond Hill - Pat passed away on Monday August 26th surrounded by his family after a tough and courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Eugenia Freskiw, 69

August 28, 2024

Toronto - She passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside on August 27, 2024, in Newmarket, Ontario, after a courageous and graceful battle with cancer.

David Richard Mathewson, 71

August 28, 2024

Toronto - David Richard Mathewson, best known as BEAR (March 1st 1953-2024) had the sharpest wit of anyone our family has ever known. Cancer, however, claimed his life on Aug. 21st, 2024. Donations can be made to Mt. Sinai, Princess Margaret [Cancer Centre], Bridgepoint Health Palliative Care or to a charity of your choice.

Samantha Mills, 49

August 28, 2024

Bowmanville - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Samantha Mills at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital on Sunday August 25th 2024, after a long and brave battle with cancer.

Luis Reis, 50

August 27, 2024

Mississauga - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Luis Antonio Reis on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the age of 50. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Luis’ remembrance to Diabetes Canada and The Kidney Foundation of Canada

No cause of death reported.

Luciano Pelosi, 50

August 27, 2024

Mississauga - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Luciano on August 17th, 2024, at the age of 50, beloved son of Antonio and Giovanna Pelosi. Sadly, Luciano suffered silently in his life and was reluctant to seek help.

No cause of death reported.

Calogero “Charlie” Lo Presti, 57

August 27, 2024

Hamilton - Charlie took his last breath and left for heaven on August 24, 2024. We ask that in Charlie's memory you consider making a donation to The Huntington's Society of Canada.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "The Huntington Society of Canada (HSC) (French: Société Huntington du Canada, SHC) is a non-profit organisation that supports people in Canada affected by the genetic neurodegenerative brain condition Huntington's disease (HD)".

Gary William Ostrowercha, 70

August 27, 2024

Sarnia - Gary passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2024 at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

John Gordon Matte, 57

August 27, 2024

Sudbury - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of John Gordon Matte, also known as Gord, on August 22nd, 2024 at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Daniel Hooyer, 38

August 27, 2024

Dresden - Shawn Daniel Hooyer, a child of God, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 22, at his home at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Michelle Cadue (McIntyre), 65

August 27, 2024

Kingston - Passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. Donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Perry, 64

August 27, 2024

Woodbridge - After a life full of living exactly how he wanted to live, Kevin passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2024. In his memory, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada or Sunnybrook Foundation Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan Michael Hill, 21

August 27, 2024

Kars - Dylan Michael Hill, age of 21, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 23rd, 2024. Born on October 27th, 2002, weighing just 2lbs 10oz, Dylan began his life as a true fighter. Despite early expectations of only surviving a year, he defied the odds with remarkable perseverance and strength.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Marie Gilberte Desrochers (Langevin), 71

August 27, 2024

Ottawa - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2024. A special thanks to the staff at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus for their professional care during Diane's stay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, or Annunciation of The Lord Parish would be gratefully accepted.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - "Since 1976, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) has flourished into Canada's leading and most distinguished heart health centres for the unparalleled care it provides to its patients, a world-renowned research Institute that brings science from bench to bedside, and the country's main influencer when it comes to preventing heart disease".

Shawn Patrick Speller, 45

August 27, 2024

London - Shawn Patrick Speller suddenly passed away at home on Monday, August 26, 2024, in London, Ontario, at the age of 45. He was a dedicated assistant store manager at Loblaws for over 25 years.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - It is unclear if the large Canadian grocery store chain, Loblaws, mandated its employees for the COVID-19 "vaccine," but the corporation was certainly an enthusiastic facilitator for the roll-out of the 2021 mass vaccination campaign.

Daniel Bernard Reynolds, 69

August 27, 2024

Norwood - Passed away unexpectedly at Peterborough Regional Health Center on August 20th, 2024, at the age of 69. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Edgar LaPointe, 65

August 27, 2024

Tillsonburg - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Monday, August 26th, 2024, at his late residents Brownsville Road, Tillsonburg with his loving wife Mary by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Maria Dores Neves Amendoeira, 58

August 27, 2024

Mississauga - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Amendoeira at the young age of 58, who peacefully left us on August 23, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Canadian Cancer Society, a cause that is dear to our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Jasmine MacLellan, 38

August 27, 2024

Collingwood - Jasmine MacLellan passed away suddenly on Saturday August 24, 2024, at the age of 38. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to My Friend's House in Jasmine's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - The woman's emergency shelter My Friend's House has an interesting website.

Joseph Andrew Rac, 33

August 27, 2024

London - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 25, 2024 Joseph Rac, at the age of 33. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Reginald Owen Bainbridge, 72

August 27, 2024

Stoney Creek - It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Reginald Owen Bainbridge, beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle and Friend, on August 20th, 2024. Please find it in your heart to donate to Brain Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Troy Warren Micheal Greene, 48

August 27, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - With his family by his side, Troy spread his wings on Saturday August 24th, 2024, to be welcomed with love by those who passed before him. The family would like to thank all the health care providers that gave Troy compassionate care during this difficult journey.

No cause of death reported.

TerriAnn Jarrett, 67

August 27, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Terri-Ann on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at the age of 67. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Searchmont Fire and Rescue would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Elijah Phillips

August 27, 2024

Pembroke - Peacefully sleeping at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Wednesday, August 21st, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Health Canada is (still) recommending COVID-19 vaccination for "babies, young children, people who are pregnant, people with certain medical conditions, such as those who have weakened immunity". "This is known as community immunity or herd immunity".

Winston Sands, 47

August 27, 2024

Wallaceburg - Winston Kingsley Noah Adam Sands, a member of Walpole Island First Nation, left us suddenly to begin his journey on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Gayle Rosemary Scherban Kylander, 73

August 27, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with the saddest of hearts that the family of Gayle Scherban (nee Kylander) announce that our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, lost her battle with cancer on August 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Center or a charity of your choice is appreciated.

Douglas Johnson, 65

August 27, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Douglas Johnson on August 26, 2024 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Adam Besito, 49

August 27, 2024

Southampton - Adam Besito, 'The Bomb', surrounded by his family peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the Stratford General Hospital on Saturday August 24, 2024 in his 50th year.

Phillip Scott Hartnell, 63

August 27, 2024

Hamilton - Passed away peacefully at Emmanuel House on August 25th, 2024, at the age of 63, after a long and courageous battle with mesothelioma. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all of their neighbors in both Tiverton and Hamilton for all of their contributions and ongoing help during this difficult time, the Juravinski Cancer Clinic Medical Team, St. Joseph's Firestone Clinic Medical Team, the nurses and PSWs, and the staff at Emmanuel House Hospice (Good Shepherd) for their compassionate care and support.



Researcher's note - "Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that develops from the thin layer of tissue that covers many of the internal organs (known as the mesothelium).[10] The area most commonly affected is the lining of the lungs and chest wall.[1][3] Less commonly the lining of the abdomen and rarely the sac surrounding the heart,[11] or the sac surrounding the testis may be affected. Signs and symptoms of mesothelioma may include shortness of breath due to fluid around the lung, a swollen abdomen, chest wall pain, cough, feeling tired, and weight loss. These symptoms typically come on slowly" [Wikipedia].

Debbie Anne Brooks, 69

August 27, 2024

Chatham - It is with profound sadness that the family of Debbie Anne Brooks announce her peaceful passing on Sunday afternoon, August. 25, 2024, at age 69 years, after a very long and courageous cancer journey. If desired, memorial donations to London Regional Cancer Clinic or Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated by the family.

Joseph Tanguay, 68

August 26, 2024

Chatham - Joseph Maurice Tanguay passed away in hospital at the age of 68 surrounded by his loved ones on August 26, 2024. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Lee (Walczyshyn) Craig, 69

August 26, 2024

Exeter - Passed away after a year-long bout with cancer at her home on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at the age of 69.

Linda Taggart, 74

September 1, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda, with her family by her side, on August 30, 2024, at the age of 74. The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff at Erie Shores Health Care and the staff and volunteers at Erie Shores Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion.

No cause of death reported..

David “Dave” Salm, 71

September 1, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of David “Dave” Salm on August 30, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Dave’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Cory McMaster, 52

September 1, 2024

Kenneth "Cory" Roy McMaster, a resident of Ridgetown, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at London Health Science Centre, Victoria Campus at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Sherrin Handyside, 73

September 1, 2024

Sherrin Handyside passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay on Sunday September 1, 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Henri Arthur Legein, 74

September 1, 2024

Henri Arthur Legein, a resident of Blenheim, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Chatham-Kent Hospice. Henri’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Chatham-Kent Hospice for their exceptional care. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Chatham-Kent Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah (“Debbie”) Frances Ricci, 72

September 1, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved matriarch, Deborah (“Debbie”) Frances Ricci on August 31, 2024 at the age of 72 at Southlake Regional Health Centre with her husband by her side. Debbie was infatuated with Italy and they traveled there every year since 2011 with the exception of the two covid years. They traveled through the 20 regions of Italy for 6 to 7 weeks at a time and were in love with Florence. They had plans for longer term stays in Florence when her sickness occurred. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and nurses at the Southlake Regional Health Centre, especially Dr. Amin and Dr. Shaqil Kassam and Dr. Tatiana Conrad of the Stronach Cancer Centre for their guidance and support through this very difficult process. Donations to the Cancer Society would also be appropriate.

No cause of death reported.

Terri Ruffolo, 63

September 1, 2024

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Terri Ruffolo, at the age of 63 years. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margret Hospital Foundation) or the William Olser Health System Foundation for cancer research.

No cause of death reported.

John Loewen, 74

September 1, 2024

Loewen, John of Aylmer passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital following a severe stroke on Saturday, August 31, 2024 in his 75th year. John built and repaired tobacco harvesting equipment and found great joy riding horses.

Julianne Maureen Gracey, 47

August 31, 2024

Julianne Maureen Gracey, age 47, of Stratford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Stratford General Hospital. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the CMHA Huron-Perth.

No cause of death reported.

Sandy Cole, 68

August 31, 2024

Sandy Cole (Henderson) passed away suddenly at Happy Hills on August 29, 2024 in her 69th year. Memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Myron Roelens

August 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Myron Roelens

No age or cause of death reported.

Laurel Hevenor-Vallance, 68

August 31, 2024

Laurel Hevenor-Vallance passed away at AgeCare Aylmer on Thursday, August 29, 2024 in her 69th year. Laurel worked for VON and was the Executive Director for Meals on Wheels for many years. Donations to Alzheimer Society Southwest would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Marchand, 50

August 31, 2024

A resident of Chatham, Angela Marchand passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at the age of 50. Full obituary to be posted shortly.

No cause of death reported.

Andy Ysebaert, 68

August 31, 2024

With family and friends by his side, Andy Ysebaert passed away at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital on August 29, 2024, at the age of 68. He loved spending his time on the road, taking great pride in his career as a truck driver. Andy was quite the handyman. He enjoyed working on cars, trucks, and doing yard work. Andy loved his family dearly. In memory of Andy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Basil Joseph Tomas Terranova, 73

August 31, 2024

Passed peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at the age of 73. For those who wish, donations in Basil’s honour to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Naveed Rahat Shaikh Steinman, 60

August 30, 2024

Naveed Rahat Shaikh Steinman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the age of 60. Janazah has taken place, and Naveed was laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Muslim Society of Waterloo and Wellington Counties, or Doctors Without Borders may be arranged.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Plautz, 55

August 30, 2024

In his 56th year, Kevin passed away suddenly on Sunday August 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Maureen (Moe) McMahon, 74

August 30, 2024

It's with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Maureen. Passed away August 29th, 2024, at Grand River Hospital at the age of 74. Maureen was chief estimator of Mike's Painting and decorating. She thoroughly enjoyed her job, the contractors she met, the projects the company completed and the clientele they served.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy LaRose, 66

August 29, 2024

On Friday August 23, 2024, Nancy LaRose passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 66. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy LaRose's name to Atlohsa Family Healing Services, where she touched so many lives.

No cause of death reported.

Jody Langlois, 62

August 29, 2024

Passed away peacefully amongst family on August 25, 2024 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener ON, at the age of 62. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Townsend, 74

August 29, 2024

Passed away on August 26, 2024, at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 74. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Maurice Tanguay, 68

August 29, 2024

Joseph Maurice Tanguay passed away in hospital at the age of 68 surrounded by his loved ones on August 26, 2024. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Pilon, 71

August 29, 2024

Michael Pilon, 71 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family August 24, 2024. Mike loved life & was a passionate sports fan. He loved the Detroit Lions, the Toronto Maple Leafs & Raptors. At 33 years old Mike returned to school to become a teacher where he excelled in teaching French along with all other subjects. Upon retiring, Mike along with his wife, moved to Dresden where they bought & operated a retirement home. After selling the home in 2008 he worked at home Depot for a few years then became a bus driver in Chatham.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Robert Carson, 74

August 29, 2024

The family wishes to announce the passing of their brother Bruce Robert Carson of Tillsonburg at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday August 27, 2024 at the age of 74 years. Donations in memory of Bruce may be made to the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Turner, 64

August 29, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David at the age of 64. David dedicated 27 years to MAG Automotive and 32 years as a co-owner at Rainbow Camp and Trailer Park. If so desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mrs. Joyce M. Philp, 65

August 29, 2024

Mrs. Joyce M. Philp, a resident of Sarnia, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the L.H.S.C “University Site”, in London, at the age of 65. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Liver Foundation may be left at the funeral home.

No cause of death reported.

Brian William Morse, 60

August 29, 2024

Brian William Morse, age 60, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital after a four-month fight with pancreatic cancer.

Dan Mercey, 69

August 28, 2024

Of Hanover, passed away suddenly on August 8, 2024 at the age of 65. Dan was a lifelong resident of Hanover. He played hockey for many years including with the Hanover Barons. He also enjoyed playing baseball with the "Elbow Benders", fishing, canoeing the Saugeen River and hanging out at the family cottage. Dan spent many hours carving and finishing wooden canes and other projects.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Townsend, 74

August 28, 2024

Passed away on August 26, 2024 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, ON at the age of 74. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Johnson, 65

August 28, 2024

It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Douglas Johnson on August 26, 2024, at the age of 65, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Eric Breugst, 59

August 27, 2024

It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart to announce the passing of Eric Breugst on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the age of 59, while vacationing with a friend in the town of Marlow, county of Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. Immediate arrangements have been made with a local funeral home in the UK to attend to his cremation and the return of his ashes to Canada. Details regarding a visitation for a celebration of Eric's life and expressions of sympathy in the form of donations will be forth coming.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Baessler, 51

August 27, 2024

Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the family farm in Linwood, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the age of 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Rittinger, 69

August 27, 2024

Linda passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 69, on August 25, 202,4 at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Respiratory Program would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Irene James, 61

August 27, 2024

Brenda Irene James of Winchester passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 61. If desired, donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Brenda would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Lee Nancy Polischuik, 72

August 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and tears in our eyes that we announce the sudden passing of Lee Nancy Polischuik (nee Galbraith) on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024, in her 73rd year, at her home of 31 years in the Kawarthas.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Russler

August 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Russler, after a courageous battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Debbie Anne Brooks, 69

August 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Debbie Anne Brooks announce her peaceful passing on Sunday afternoon, August. 25, 2024, at age 69 years, after a very long and courageous cancer journey. Her journey included two stem cell transplants and a clinical trial at Princess Margaret Hospital and countless travel to London and Toronto. Special thanks to Dr. Xenocostas at London Regional Cancer, Dr. Maze at Princess Margaret, family physician Dr. McCulloch, VON nurse Mary Beth and all of the staff involved in her treatments. Also special thanks to her best friend Lorie for always being there for her.

Salem Oweis, 50

August 26, 2024

Salem Oweis, age 50, of Ottawa, Ontario, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024. Salem was born in Jordan.

No cause of death reported.

Gary William Ostrowercha, 70

August 26, 2024

Gary passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2024 at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

William "Bill" Erroll Leroy Boyd, 61

August 26, 2024

William Erroll Leroy Boyd passed away suddenly on August 21, 2024, in his 62nd year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Ria Mooser, 67

August 26, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Evelyn Ria Mooser of Belmont in her 68th year. Evelyn was happiest when helping others. She was a selfless force in her community, as a lifelong member of the Belmont United Church, and while working with her PMDU colleagues & countless paediatric cancer families during her more than 30 years at LHSC (hospital).

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Paul D’Amato, 54

August 26, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Nick on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the tender age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Dieter Brandt, 68

August 26, 2024

Dieter passed away on August 24, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Andrew “Andy” Avery, 74

August 26, 2024

Though he is at peace, it is with deep sadness that we announce the great loss of Andrew “Andy” Avery, surrounded by his family, on August 22nd, 2024, at the age of 74 years. A true fighter, especially in the last year and a half as he battled Leukemia, he was not afraid and welcomed joining Jesus.

Victoria Marie Elizabeth Meloche, 56

August 26, 2024

We are heart broken to announce the passing of Victoria Elizabeth Marie Meloche, surrounded by her four daughters at home on August 25th 2024, after a courageous battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

Myrna Lynn Aubin, 63

August 26, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce that Lynn Aubin (neé Brown) passed away at the age of 63 after a long and protracted battle with dementia.

Reported on August 25:

Nancy Lee Craig, 69

August 25, 2024

Passed away after a year-long bout with cancer at her home on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at the age of 69.

Reported on August 21:

Julie Cowan, 66

August 21, 2024

Julie Cowan, a beloved wife, mother, and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2024, in Puslinch, Ontario, at the age of 66. Julie leaves behind a legacy of love, creativity, and generosity that touched the lives of all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 15:

David Thomson, 74

August 15, 2024

David Thomson of Tillsonburg, formerly of Williamsford, Ontario, passed peacefully with family by his side on Thursday August 15, 2024. Dave was blessed to travel the world throughout his life. His favorite thing was visiting friends and family. Memorial donations to the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation, or the Canadian Cancer Society are most appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 10:

Brian Brainard, 44

August 10, 2024

Peacefully, with family by his side on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital,in his 45th year. Memorial donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 6:

Bill Hopf, 60

August 6, 2024

The family of Bill is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 4:

Robert Brainard, 69

August 4, 2024

Suddenly, on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, in his 70th year.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 19:

Jennifer Kathryn Brigham, 44

July 19, 2024

Jennifer Kathryn Brigham passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024. She was in her 45th year. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Huntington Society of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 17:

James Joseph McElhone, 42

July 17, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James Joseph McElhone who left us on Sunday July 14, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 18:

Shawn McKay, 61

June 18, 2024

At Wingham & District Hospital on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Shawn McKay of Lucknow, passed away at the age of 61. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 25:

Douglas Stuart Cloakey, 69

May 25, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly on May 22nd, 2024, at his home outside of Brussels. Doug’ s family and farm were his life and he will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Reported May 1:

Corey William Cain, 51

May 1, 2024

On Tuesday May 28, 2024, at his residence, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 7:

Eric Vanderhulst, 48

March 7, 2024

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 6th, 2024, at Listowel Memorial Hospital in his 49th year. Eric retired as a warrant officer after 20 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces. Eric served on two tours to Afghanistan and one tour to Kuwait. His job took him all over Canada and he was able to see the beauty of Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 28:

Trent "Butch" Murray Caldwell, 58

February 28, 2024

Passed away suddenly & unexpectedly on February 25th in Blyth at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 4:

Clarence Coutch, 67

February 4, 2024

Peacefully, with family by his side, at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound on Friday, February, 2, 2024 in his 68th year. Memorial donations to the Hepworth Baptist Church or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 30 “ died suddenly ”:

Gabriel Dunlop-Lemieux, 40

September 1, 2024

Shawinigan - Gabriel Dunlop-Lemieux, 1984 - 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphanie Ashini, 38

September 1, 2024

In Quebec City, on August 27, 2024, Mrs. Stéphanie Ashini, residing in Schefferville, passed away at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Warren, 59

September 1, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of Alain Warren, which occurred on August 27, 2024, at the age of 59. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Sirois, 33

August 31, 2024

In Quebec City, on August 25, 2024, at the age of 33, Mathieu Sirois passed away.

No cause of death reported.

François Turgeon, 42

August 31, 2024

Mr. François Turgeon, residing in Rouyn-Noranda, passed away on August 24, 2024 at the age of 42. Your expressions of sympathy may be expressed by a donation to the

Fondation Santé Rouyn-Noranda (internal medicine).

No cause of death reported.

Jose Benoualid, 67

August 31, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of José at the age of sixty-seven, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Bonneau, 56

August 31, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family, passed away at Maison Michel Sarrazin on August 20, 2024, at the age of 56, Mr. Martin Bonneau. The family would like to warmly thank: Dr. Julie Lemay, Dr. Virginie Audet-Croteau, Dr. Philippe Jouan, Dr. Catherine Bouchard, all the staff of Maison Michel Sarrazin, the staff of the 11th floor of Hôtel-Dieu as well as the palliative care staff of the CLSC de Charlesbourg for the quality of care and humanity they have shown. Julie Lemay. Chercheur associé. Axe Oncologie,

Virginie Audet-Croteau. Chercheur associé. Axe Oncologie,

Stéphane Archambault, 42

August 30, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Stéphane Archambault on August 26 at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Sandy Gilbert, 49

August 30, 2024

At the Maison Catherine de Longpré, surrounded by the love of her loved ones, on August 28, 2024, at the age of 49, passed away Sandy Gilbert.



No cause of death reported.

Luc Meunier, 59

August 30, 2024

Suddenly, on August 27, 2024, at the age of 59, Luc Meunier, husband of Christine Bordeleau, a native of Sainte-Martine, passed away. Your expressions of sympathy may be expressed by a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Anick St-Denis, 42

August 30, 2024

In Saint-Eustache, on August 28, 2024, at the age of 42, passed away Mrs. Anick St-Denis. Your expressions of sympathy can be translated by a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvia Massicotte, 57

August 30, 2024

Suddenly in Longueuil, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, passed away at the age of 57, Mrs. Sylvia Massicotte.

No cause of death reported.

Olohireme Ebihomon Popoola, 41

August 30, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Olohireme Ebihomon Popoola (née Unuigboje) on August 19, 2024, at the age of 41. A Canadian-based Nigerian, a lovely wife and a loving mother of two. She Migrated to Canada in 2018 and transferred to Atlas Copco Compressors Canada, a division of Atlas Copco Canada Inc. as an Assistant Business Controller in July 2018. As a result of her dedication, good work and brilliance, she was promoted to Business Controller in April,2022.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Côté, 67

August 29, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the departure of Mr. Michel Côté. He passed away suddenly in Quebec City on August 23, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Dupuis, 60

August 29, 2024

Suddenly in Greenfield Park, on August 27, 2024, at the age of 60, passed away Mr. Sylvain Dupuis, resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu,

No cause of death reported.

Julien Hubert, 18

August 29, 2024

At the CHU de Québec – Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, on August 22, 2024, at the age of 18, Julien Hubert passed away. He lived in Quebec City.The family would like to thank the emergency room staff at Hôpital l'Enfant-Jésus for trying to save his life. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the

Heart and Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Martin Boucher, 58

August 29, 2024

From Saint-Jérôme, on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the age of 58, Mr. Martin Boucher, husband of Mrs. Caroline Lefebvre, passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Lorusso, 46

August 29, 2024

On August 26, 2024, at the age of 46, Sandra Lorusso passed away at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital, following a battle with cancer.

Brenda McHarg Laramée, 71

August 28, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of Brenda Jane Laramée (nee McHarg), suddenly at the CHUS Fleurimont, on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Brenda passed away in her 72nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Carlos Anibal Trujillo, 47

August 28, 2024

In Montreal, on August 27, 2024, at the age of 47, Mr. Carlos Anibal Trujillo, spouse of Mrs. Shakila Qaderi, passed away. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal for their support and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Madeleine Nadeau, 67

August 28, 2024

Passed away suddenly in Baie-Comeau on August 22, 2024, at the age of 67 years and 8 months, Mrs. Madeleine Nadeau, residing in Baie-Comeau and formerly of Normandin.

No cause of death reported.

Karine Minville, 52

August 28, 2024

On August 15, 2024, at the age of 52, Karine Minville, wife of Daniel Arseneault, passed away. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Savard, 67

August 28, 2024

In Quebec City, on August 19, 2024, at the age of 67, Mr. Denis Savard passed away. The family would like to thank all the people who were there for Denis throughout his illness. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society,

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Leblanc, 34

August 27, 2024

Died at Maison de la Source Gabriel on August 24, 2024, at the age of 34, Mr. Andrew Leblanc, domiciled in Val-d'Or. The family would like to thank all the staff at Maison de la Source Gabriel for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Maggy Etienne, baby

August 27, 2024

Died at Sainte-Justine Hospital on August 24, 2024, Maggy Étienne, residing in Val-d'Or

No cause of death reported.

André Thuot, 53

August 27, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. André Thuot, which occurred on, at the age of 53. The family would like to thank the care team of the neurological department of the CHUM.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Dubuc, 65

August 27, 2024

At Charles-Le Moyne Hospital, suddenly on August 22, 2024, at the age of 65, died Mr. Richard Dubuc.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Drouin, 48

August 26, 2024

At his residence, on Friday August 23, 2024, Mr. Jonathan Drouin died at the age of 48. Any expression of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Guy Ross, 60

August 26, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec on August 21, 2024, died at the age of 60 years and 10 months, Mr. Guy Ross, residing in Quebec, formerly of Rimouski. To show your sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the HTAPQ Foundation (Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Quebec).

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Paul Caron, 75

August 26, 2024

On August 18, 2024, at the age of 75, Mr. Jean-Paul Caron, husband of Mrs. Johanne Giroux, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

56 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Ryker Leonard Ramsay, 40

August 28, 2024

Ryker Leonard Ramsay, born on January 21, 1984, in Red Deer Alberta, passed away on August 24, 2024, in Caroline Alberta. As he matured into adulthood, Ryker found joy in mechanics and working on vehicles; however, nothing compared to the pride and joy he felt as a father.

No cause of death reported.

Charmaine Rose Eggen, 26

September 28, 2024

Charmaine Rose Eggen passed away at Battlefords Union Hospital, North Battleford, Saskatchewan, on August 23, 2024, at the age of 26 years. Donations in memory of Charmaine may be made to Border Paws Animal Shelter Society, Bea Fisher Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Dunlop, 51

September 18, 2024

Justin Dunlop passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 51 years. Many words can describe Justin; he was a caring, loving, thoughtful, sentimental, and logical man, always putting others before himself and doing so with a joke and a smile.

No cause of death reported.

Jumaymah Jaami-Lawal, 9

September 1, 2024

Jumaymah Jaami-Lawal, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at the age of 9 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan “Chris” Rutherford, 27

September 1, 2024

Dylan “Chris” Rutherford of Airdrie, AB, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the age of 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth “Benny” Wood, 64

September 1, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth “Benny” Wood, after a short but very courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully, surrounded with the love of his three daughters. To all his lifelong friends who have been by his side through his battle with cancer, we thank you. Dad knew who was important and valued the many people who continually showed him love and support.

Link

Rita Mildred Shippelt, 57

August 31, 2024

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our sister, Rita Mildred Shippelt, on August 25th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander “Alex” Gregory Ross Forrest, 33

August 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness and profound grief that we announce the unexpected passing of beloved son and brother, Alexander “Alex” Gregory Ross Forrest, on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Marie Dancy, 71

August 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Marie Dancy (Dechant). Joanne died suddenly after a very short battle with cancer, and will be greatly missed.

John Lassaline, 55

August 31, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of John Lassaline, who fought hard against very aggressive cancer before passing away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the age of 55 years. Thank you to all friends and extended family who came to visit or sent their memories and well wishes to him during these difficult weeks. You put smiles on his face and reminded him of how much he meant to people.

Vincent Vanin, 33

August 30, 2024

Vincent Vanin passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Edmonton, Alberta, at the age of 33 years. He was born in Red Deer, Alberta. Vincent was a happy child who loved cats, Legos and Transformers.

No cause of death reported.

Glenn Walter Kohel, 73

August 30, 2024

The family of Glenn Walter Kohel of St. Albert is saddened to announce his sudden passing on August 20, 2024, at the age of 73. Glenn was a proud employee of the Government of Canada (Environment Canada) for 47 years. He recently retired to shift his focus to restoring his beloved 1964 Corvette.

No cause of death reported.

Delores “Kim” Sedor, 61

August 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Delores “Kim” Sedor at the young age of 61 years, after a twenty-month battle with ovarian cancer.

John Lassaline, 55

August 30, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of John Lassaline, who fought hard against very aggressive cancer before passing away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the age of 55 years.

Vanessa Vaudan, 37

August 30, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness that we, the family of Vanessa Elizabeth Margaret Vaudan (Besharah), announce her passing on August 28, 2024 at the age of 37, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Gail Louise Howarth, 60

August 29, 2024

Mrs. Gail Louise Howarth passed away unexpectedly at home in Rimbey, on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerhard "Gerry" Ehlert, 71

August 29, 2024

After driving through the Southern Alberta landscape with Terri, his wife and life partner, Gerry passed away suddenly on August 27. Gerry had a kind word and a smile for everyone he met. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

No cause of death reported.

David “Dave” Vernon Bakken, 75

August 29, 2024

The family of David “Dave” Vernon Bakken are saddened to announce his sudden passing on August 20, 2024, in Red Deer, Alberta, at the age of 75. Dave loved classic cars, riding motorcycles, building, repairing and creating in his shop, and spending time with his family and friends. He brought joy, laughter, and light to everyone around him

No cause of death reported.

Michael William Cooper, 47

August 29, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael William Cooper on August 25, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Eric King, 44

August 29, 2024

Sean Eric King, age 44, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael William Cooper, 47

August 29, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael William Cooper on August 25, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Francis Conrad, 69

August 29, 2024

Mr. Mark Francis Conrad, of Stettler, Alberta, passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the age of 69 years. He succumbed to a hard-fought battle with cancer, after defying the odds.

Hailey Berlinguette, 25

August 28, 2024

On Thursday, August 22, 2024 Hailey Berlinguette passed away suddenly at the age of 25 years. Hailey is loved and remembered by her common-law husband, Nathan Yarmuch.

No cause of death reported.

Holly Ann Ponicappo, 43

August 28, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Holly Ann Ponicappo on Friday, August 9, 2024, in Edmonton, AB, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Engerdahl, 46

August 28, 2024

Trevor Engerdahl passed away at Lloydminster Hospital, Lloydminster, SK, on August 26, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Loren Ralph Howell, 54

August 28, 2024

Loren Ralph Howell of Red Deer AB passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on August 25, 2024, at the age of 54 years. Memorial donations may be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta or the Central Alberta Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Cale Lipinski, 28

August 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Cale Lipinski at the age of 28 years old. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Mental Health Foundation and Addictions Care.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Dunlop, 51

August 28, 2024

Justin Dunlop passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the age of 51 years. Many words can describe Justin; he was a caring, loving, thoughtful, sentimental, and logical man, always putting others before himself and doing so with a joke and a smile.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel “Danny” Simeon James Rumbolt, 45

August 28, 2024

Daniel “Danny” Simeon James Rumbolt passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital on August 23, 2024, at the age of 45 years. A memorial service to celebrate Danny’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sheila Irene Pignet, 67

August 28, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Sheila Irene Pignet of Red Deer, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Michael Lalonde, 69

August 28, 2024

Bob was born March 26, 1955, in Sault Ste. Marie, ON and passed away peacefully at home in Calgary, AB, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the age of 69 years, after a battle with cancer.

Augustine Lui

August 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Augustine Lui, on August 22, 2024, after a long and brave battle with lung cancer. In December of 2021, Augustine was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer, but had not smoked a day in his life. With the support and great care of the doctors and staff at the Cross Cancer Institute, he accessed treatment that allowed him to enjoy his life without too many side effects. Throughout his battle with cancer, he continued to make more happy memories with his family and his beloved grandchildren. After two years of some stability, the cancer unfortunately spread, and he required chemotherapy. After a brief time on treatment, Augustine was admitted to the Grey Nuns hospital, where, after his brave and tough battle, he passed peacefully with his family by his side.

No age reported.

Denise Fraser, 69

August 28, 2024

Denise Fraser of Claresholm Alberta passed away at the Claresholm General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 69 years young.

John Eldon Perry, 66

August 28, 2024

John Eldon Perry age 66, of Calgary Alberta, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2024, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Eldon worked various jobs. In 2004, he went to SAIT and became a journeyman electrician in 2007. He finished out his career at East Penn.

Gail Louise Howarth, 60

August 27, 2024

Mrs. Gail Louise Howarth passed away unexpectedly at home in Rimbey, on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

“Jim” Norman James Bowen, 73

August 27, 2024

On August 23, 2024, Mr. “Jim” Norman James Bowen of Elk Point, Alberta passed away at the age of 73 years. If desired, donations may be made to Haying in the 30s (Cancer Support Society).

No cause of death reported.

Steven “Hooks” “Tommy” Thomas Siebert Wahsatnow, 44

August 27, 2024

On August 21, 2024, Steven “Hooks” “Tommy” Thomas Siebert Wahsatnow of Saddle Lake, Alberta, passed away at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Ross McDiarmid, 33

August 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness we share the loss of Tyler Ross McDiarmid, who passed suddenly on Friday, August 23, at the age of 33. He was great with kids, being a big kid at heart himself. Tyler had many struggles in his short life, but he was always kind, caring and willing to be there for the people he cared about. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tyler’s honor to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Lee Ward, 30

August 27, 2024

Christopher Lee Ward was born on January 31, 1994, in Quesnel, BC. He was taken too soon, and too young. He embraced life with open arms, drank deeply from the cup of experience, and believed in making each moment count. His life was not a slow march, but a spirited dance.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Gillstrom, 60

August 27, 2024

Scott passed away peacefully after a brave, eight-month battle with cancer at the University Hospital. Scott was proud of his 35 years career at DNOW (National Oilwell). He loved gardening and displaying potted flowers and tomatoes on his patio. He also loved sports, playing and cheering for his teams Oilers and the double EE.

Davinder Kaur Sangha, 54

August 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we, the family of Davinder Kaur Sangha of Calgary, Alberta, announce her passing on August 24, 2024, at the age of 54 years. Despite her battle with breast cancer, she never failed to have a smile on her face; she was always happy and encouraged others to be too.

Shane Michael Goertzen, 47

August 26, 2024

On Monday, August 19, 2024, Shane Michael Goertzen unexpectedly passed away in Lacombe, AB, at the age of 47. He was born in Red Deer, AB, on May 7, 1977. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Central Alberta Humane Society to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Lefebvre, 66

August 26, 2024

With broken hearts, the family of Susan Nola Lefebvre of St. Paul, AB, regretfully announces the passing of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & aunt on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at the age of 66 years. Memorial tributes in memory of Susan may be sent to Haying in the 30’s, c/o Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Watson, 53

August 26, 2024

Mark Watson passed away suddenly at Smokey Lake, Alberta on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the age of 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Kraychy, 41

August 26, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter who was taken to soon. Melissa Kraychy of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the age of 41 years, after a battle with breast cancer. One of her goals was to visit each Disneyland in the world.

Reported on August 25:

Mark Watson, 53

August 25, 2024

Mark Watson, beloved husband of Corinne Watson, passed away suddenly at the age of 53 at Smokey Lake, Alberta, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kritsana Naowakhun, 44

August 25, 2024

Kritsana Naowakhun was a loving husband, father, brother, son, friend, and teacher. With no prior warning, Na passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, due to heart disease at his residence in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. Since arriving in Canada in 2011, Kritsana dedicated himself full-time to creating and inspiring others through visual art. He was well-known and loved throughout the Fort McMurray region for his artistry, art mentorship, teaching, volunteerism, and charity work.

Reported on August 20:

Adam J Gouthro, 41

August 20, 2024

It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my son, Adam J Gouthro on August 15, 2024, in Leduc, AB. Adam was a sweet, kind, funny guy who was the light of his mother's life and will be missed dearly.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 10:

Jason Craig Frank, 36

August 10, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Jason, at the age of 36, at Leduc, AB. A father is supposed to protect his children from demons. I wish I could have done more to save you from yours, but I guess they were too much to cope with. You are in a safe place now. The demons can’t hurt you anymore.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 25:

Blake Anthony Horace Betteridge, 41

July 25, 2024

Blake Anthony Horace Betteridge was born on October 5, 1982, at the Charles Camsell Hospital in Edmonton. Blake lived his entire life in Edmonton, but spent time in many parts of the world during his travel adventures. He loved to explore and experience other cultures, their art, and their people.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 15:

Alvin Konard Thomas, 60

July 15, 2024

Alvin battled a devastating turbo adenocarcinoma diagnosis for a mere 33 days before his passing. Alvin was called home to the Lord while at home in palliative care July 11 at 8:14 p.m. MST.

Reported on July 25:

Eric Schulte, 32

June 25, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, uncle, Eric Schulte on June 23rd, 2024, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June1:

Kara Leigh, 50

June 1, 2024

Our daughter, Kara Leigh, was born in Surrey, B.C. April 29th, 1973. She was our free spirit and her song would have been “I Did it My Way!” Memorial donations can be made in Kara’s memory to the Alberta Cancer Research, the SPCA, or a charity of donor’s choice.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Nykolaishyn, 20

June 1, 2024

Whether at work in the oilfield, enjoying truck rallies, gaming with friends, or spending time with family, Barry’s infectious smile and caring nature left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 17:

Ken Freadrich, 73

April 17, 2024

Kenneth John Freadrich passed away suddenly Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the farm he so loved. Ken was our “Mr. Fix-It”, as there was not a piece of farm equipment, household appliance, or gadget that he could not repair. Memorial contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Battle River Community Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 18 “died suddenly”:

Gregory Ross Misener, 69

August 31, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son Gregory Ross Misener in Terrace, B.C., on August 6, 2024. Greg fought some serious health issues over the past few years, but unfortunately, he lost his battle with stomach cancer.

Lauren Michelle Cote, 35

August 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our beloved Lauren Cote peacefully transitioned from this world on August 19th, 2024 in Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Celeste Pelletier, 31

August 30, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Laura Celeste Pelletier announce that, with family by her side, she passed away at the age of 31 in the early morning hours of August 17, 2024, in Kelowna, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

John Alexander “Sandy” Currie, 43

August 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Sandy Currie on August 17 at 11:58 pm at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, at age 43. He became ill in July 2022 and was diagnosed with terminal metastatic colon cancer in March 2023.

Robert Christian, 69

August 29, 2024

Robert Christian was born in Toronto Ontario January 19th, 1955. He died unexpectedly August 21, 2024, following a short illness. Robert studied to become a Mormon priest through the church of Latter-day Saints.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Dean Porter, 61

August 28, 2024

Barry was a loving husband, father, and son. He left us unexpectedly August 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel R Fraser, 70

August 28, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Fraser on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, after a brave and brief second battle with cancer.

Brian Mose, 65

August 27, 2024

Brian Mose, 65, passed away suddenly, though doing what he

loved, sports fishing on The Annalize II in Smith Sound, late on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, surrounded by a dear friend and his beloved son-in-law.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick “Pat” Tlast, 59

August 27, 2024

Patrick (Pat) Eric Tlast was born on October 20, 1964. He passed away suddenly on August 23, 2024. He died doing what he was known for—helping others. Special thanks to Dr. Sparrow and all the compassionate people at the scene who tried tirelessly to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen “Mo” Patricia Kernaghan Hucul, 73

August 27, 2024

Maureen was born April 8, 1951 in Salmon Arm, and passed away August 21, 2024, after a short battle with cancer, at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Tanya Suzanne McKay, 38

August 27, 2024

Tanya was born in Edmonton, AB, July 18, 1986. She unexpectedly and suddenly went to be with her Lord on August 18, 2024 in Kelowna, BC, after a short battle with cancer.

Trina Dawn Wilder, 50

August 26, 2024

Trina was born on February 28, 1974, in Vancouver and passed away August 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Michael Rhodes, 44

August 26, 2024

Adam Michael Rhodes, 44, of Kelowna, BC, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2024, following complications from cancer and stroke.

Joy Elizabeth Pecknold, 42

August 25, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we, the family of Joy Elizabeth Pecknold, must announce the tragic passing of our dear daughter, sister, aunt and friend. To know her is to know true joy; she was a light to all who crossed her path. In lieu of flowers, we suggest acts of kindness in her honor. You can contribute to organizations that Joy cared about, including Alzheimer's of BC.

No cause of death reported.

Lauren Michelle Cote, 35

August 22, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our beloved Lauren Cote peacefully transitioned from this world on August 19th. As her spirit moved on, she left behind a legacy of light, love, and beauty that will forever remain in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Daphne Evelyn Pool, 66

August 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Daphne on August 4, 2024, at Trillium Palliative care in Parksville, BC. after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She also loved cats and made a beautiful home for many furry friends over the years. She leaves behind her beloved Chirp and Smudge.

Michael (Mike) Wayne Tombe, 68

August 5, 2024

It is with great sadness for many that Michael (Mike) Wayne Tombe passed away suddenly on August 3, 2024, at Ridge Meadows Hospital in the presence of family. His love for the outdoors and the people around him defined much of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Robert McNaught 'Robin' Neilson, 69

July 29, 2024

After a short stay at St Paul's Hospital and a mercifully brief struggle with leukemia, Robin passed away peacefully with his partner, Debbie, and siblings Barclay and Liz by his side. If you are so inclined, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation will be welcomed.

11 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Noaleigh Arionna Faye Captain, baby

August 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Dina McAmmond, 71

August 31, 2024

After a sudden and rapid illness, Dina died at Grace Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Nahom Kinfe, 36

August 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our loved one Nahom Kinfe passed away on August 21, 2024, at the age of 36. His loss was sudden and unexpected and his family is forever changed.

No cause of death reported.

Jiri Dubec, 44

August 29, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we the family announce the sudden passing of Jiri Dubec on August 23, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew “AJ” Baldwin, 40

August 28, 2024

It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Andrew “AJ” Baldwin on August 13, 2024, in Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Thomas Poynting, 37

August 28, 2024

With heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce that on August 7, 2024, Richard Thomas Poynting (Soaring Eagle) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was called back to the spirit world by the Creator unexpectedly in his home at the young age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Ballantyne Seymour – 5 Moons Woman(Naanan Dibikigiizisoog Ikwe), 59

Aug. 28, 2024

On Tuesday Aug. 20th 2024 in Winnipeg, MB. at the age of 59, our beloved Mother, grandmother and sister passed away from her battle with cancer.

Randy Schultz, 58

August 27, 2024

Randy Schultz, 58, of Steinbach, MB., passed away suddenly Sunday, August 25, 2024, near Vita, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Donovan Chester Stewart, 70

August 27, 2024

Suddenly on Sat. August 24th my dear Donnie passed away after a short fight with cancer at St. Boniface, at the age of 70.

Mercedes Alisha Bradburn, 30

August 26, 2024

Mercedes Bradburn passed away August 6 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Claudette Chudy, 63

August 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Claudette Chudy at her home on August 19, 2024, at the young age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

In New Brunswick, 22 “died suddenly”:

Thomas John King, 65

September 2, 2024

Fredericton - It is with profound sadness that family and friends of Thomas John King announce his sudden passing on August 28, 2024 in Fredericton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Mental Health Association in his honor.

No cause of death reported.

Lincoln Charles Herritt, 17

September 2, 2024

St. George - It is with broken and aching hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Lincoln Charles Herritt, which occurred at his home on Deer Island on August 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Monica Guitar, 35

September 1, 2024

Fredericton - Monica Hayley Guitar passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Mae Kaye, 67

September 1, 2024

Sussex - It is with deep sadness that the family of Jennifer Mae Kaye announce her passing at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Thursday August 29. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Wilhelmina Gillet, 67

September 1, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Wilhelmina Gillet on Sunday, September 1, 2024 in her 67th year. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Tabatha Diepman, 55

September 1, 2024

Petitcodiac - It is with great sadness that the family of Tabatha Diepman, of Moncton, NB, announces her passing on August 31st, 2024 at the Moncton City Hospital. Early Saturday morning Tabatha Lynn Diepman left us for Heaven. After a courageous and hard fought 10-month battle with B-Cell lymphoma, Tabatha left us peacefully while surrounded by her closest family.

Joan Gowlett, 70

August 30, 2024

Hampton - It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Marie Gowlett announce her passing which occurred on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at Bobby's Hospice, Saint John, NB. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Mental Health, or the charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Richard "BJ" Clarke Jr, 34

August 30, 2024

Saint John - It is with profound sadness that Brian and Heather (Clayton) Clarke announce the unexpected passing of their only son, BJ, on August 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Michaud, 65

August 30, 2024

Saint Jacques - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on August 28, 2024, at the age of 65, Diane Violette passed away . In her memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Baker, 31

August 30, 2024

Moncton - It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Tyler Baker, 31, of Moncton, on Monday August 26, 2024, at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. In memory of Tyler, a contribution to Epilepsy Canada or the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Cory Oulton, 54

August 29, 2024

Fredericton - It is with profound sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Cory Oulton on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at his home in Fredericton, NB. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, remembrances may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Chad Harley McInnis, 33

August 29, 2024

Oromocto - It is with extreme sadness and grievance that the family of Chad McInnis must announce his passing. Chad passed away suddenly in Rusagonis, New Brunswick on August 26, 2024. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Angie Scoville, 50

August 29, 2024

Kennebecasis Valley - It is with broken hearts that the family of Angela “Angie” Scoville, announces her passing, which occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, on August 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael S. Gaunce, 62

August 28, 2024

Florenceville-Bristol - Michael Samuel Gaunce of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, passed away on March 4, 2024, at the Aberdeen Hospital, in New Glasgow, NS. If so desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Paul “Paul Dwayne” Despres, 60

August 28, 2024

Bouctouche - Paul Despres “Paul Dwayne”, 60, of Bouctouche, passed away suddenly at the Campbellton Regional Hospital with his wife Joanne at his side, on Monday August 26, 2024. In Paul's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Dr Marguerite Michaud School, music department.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Diane Kellar, 63

August 27, 2024

Hampton - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Diane Kellar announce her passing, which occurred on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, NB. Donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Urquhart, 45

August 27, 2024

St. Stephen - Kevin Wade Of Whitehead, Grand Manan, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shane Giggie, 57

August 27, 2024

Florenceville-Bristol - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shane Murray Giggie of Muniac, NB, which occurred on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, NB. For those who wish, donations made to the River Valley Cancer Support Group would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Natashia Rose Oliver Morrow, 37

August 27, 2024

Nackawic - It is with broken hearts the Family of Natashia Rose (Oliver) Morrow of Harvey Station, NB, announces her sudden passing on August 24th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara “Barb” Marie Calhoun, 68

August 27, 2024

Chipman - With sadness, the family of Barb Calhoun announce her peaceful passing on Saturday August 24, 2024 at the Saint John Regional Hospital after a short illness. She was 68. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barb may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rino Jr. Bernard, 46

August 27, 2024

Tracadie-Sheila - It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Rino Jr. Bernard, which occurred on Monday August 26, 2024, at the age of 46. In memory of Mr. Bernard, a donation to the mental health society (Canadian Mental Health Association) would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor Patrick Carrier, 25

August 27, 2024

Black Point - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Taylor Patrick Carrier of Lorne, which occurred on August 21, 2024, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

23 “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Wayne "Brown" Allen Dugas, 71

September 2, 2024

Meteghan - Wayne “Brown” Dugas, age 71, of Meteghan, passed away at home on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Keith MacKay, 73

September 2, 2024

New Glasgow - Andrew Keith MacKay passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 28th, 2024, in the care of the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Chad Anthony Lee Feltham, 41

September 1, 2024

Dartmouth - It is with profound sadness we share the news of the sudden passing of our beloved son, father, brother and nephew, Chad Anthony Lee Feltham, on August 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ryley “Rport” Porter, 25

September 1, 2024

Oxford - It is with devastating sadness to announce the passing of Ryley “Rport” Porter, 25, of Springhill, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at his grandfather's on August 27th, 2024. Though his life was cut short, he made an enormous number of friends along the way, and enjoyed many accomplishments in sports.

No cause of death reported

Danielle Marie Leduc, 41

September 1, 2024

Sherbrooke - We regret to announce the passing of Danielle Leduc of Aspen, Guysborough County on Wednesday, August 28th. Danielle was an Education Assistant within the Strait Regional School Board for children with special needs.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Bowles, 72

August 31, 2024

Antigonish - Joseph "Wayne" Bowwles, 72, of St. Andrews, Antigonish County, passed away on August 27, 2024, at St. Martha's Regional Hospital, Antigonish. In Memoriam, donations may be made to the Tom McNeil Cancer Patient Care Fund under the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Diane “Angie” Wannamaker, 36

August 31, 2024

Kentville - It is with broken hearts the family of Angela Diane “Angie” Wannamaker announce her unexpected passing on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the age of 36. Donations in memory may be made to Chrysalis House or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Keith MacKay, 73

August 31, 2024

New Glasgow - Andrew Keith MacKay passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 28th, 2024, in the care of the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit, after a valiant battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported

Michael Mark Dwayne Robson, 55

August 31, 2024

Stellarton - It is with a heavy heart that the family announce the unexpected passing of our much-loved brother Michael Mark Dwayne Robson, known to many as Mikey.

No cause of death reported

Michael Roy Jollimore, 41

August 30, 2024

Michael Roy Jollimore, born on March 11, 1983, departed on August 28, 2024. His sudden loss has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Ray Mitton, 39

August 30, 2024

Amherst - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Ryan Ray Mitton on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the Halifax Infirmary, surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him. Over the last six weeks, Ryan fought with incredible strength and resilience, demonstrating a courage that deeply touched everyone around him. His determination and spirit will always be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin William John Simms, 36

August 30, 2024

Windsor - William John Simms, age 36, of Hantsport, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2024 in Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Robinson Carty, 42

August 30, 2024

Antigonish - Jason Robinson, age 42, of New Glasgow, passed away on August 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Theresa Marie Harnish, 53

August 30, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - It is with great sadness that we, the family, share the devastating news of Theresa suddenly passing on August 25, 2024. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberley Darlene Colburn, 65

August 30, 2024

Tatamagouche - We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic and unexpected passing of Kim Colburn, beloved sister, aunt, friend, and co-worker to so many.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Irene (Macintyre) Fraser, 70

August 30, 2024

Sydney Mines - It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that we, the family, announce the passing of Wendy Irene (Macintyre) Fraser on Monday, August 26, 2024, following a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer. While cancer may have ultimately won the fight, Wendy will forever live on in our memories and our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Marie MacLean, 69

August 30, 2024

Port Hawkesbury - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved sister, Donna MacLean. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Harold Alexander “Sandy” MacEachern, 55

August 29, 2024

Antigonish - Sandy passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2024 at home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the Crohn's and Colitis Society.



No cause of death reported.

Researcher's note - Both "Crohn's disease" (page 32) and "colitis" (pages 21, 32, 34, 35) are listed as adverse events in that infamous Pfizer vaccine trials document that the FDA tried to conceal for 75 years.

Michelle Gale Kennedy, 55

August 28, 2024

Port Hawkesbury - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michelle Gale Kennedy on Tuesday, August 27, in St. Martha's Regional Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or to the Alzheimer's Society of Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Candace Rose Henry, 41

August 28, 2024

Glace Bay - It is with great sadness that the family of Candace Rose Henry announces her sudden passing on August 26, 2024, at the age of 41. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetic Association.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Dianne Burris Fisher, 72

August 28, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - Brenda Dianne of Alton, age 72, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, with family at her side, after a brief cancer diagnosis.

George Francis Barron, 67

August 26, 2024

Sydney Mines - It is with broken hearts that we share with you the sad news of George's passing after a brief illness with cancer.

Jack Piche, 31

September 1, 2024

Clearwater River Dene Nation - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jack Charles Piche, a beloved son, father, brother, and friend. Jack was born on July 18, 1993, and left this world on August 29, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 18 “died suddenly”:

Aimee Lynn Huard, 39

August 31, 2024

Aimee Lynn Huard, age 39, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Wallace, 63

August 30, 2024

Ken was born in Nipawin, SK, on March 15, 1961, and passed away suddenly on August 28, 2024 in Waldheim, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Rhonda Lynn Eberts, 60

August 29, 2024

Rhonda Eberts of Regina, SK, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the age of 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Richard Charles, 47

August 29, 2024

Thomas passed away on August 25, 2024, in Stanley Mission, SK. He was born July 19, 1977.

No cause of death reported.

Stacey Lynn Severight, “Lightening Woman”, 34

August 29, 2024

F

ort Qu'appelle, SK - It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family of Stacey Lynn Severight announce her passing on August 25, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Kelly Janson, 63

August 29, 2024

Kelly's journey with life and cancer ended, surrounded by the love of her family, on the morning of August 28.

Jeffrey Gould, 73

August 29, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce that the world has lost one of the very best. Jeff Gould left us suddenly and far too soon on August 26, 2024, due to complications following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Donald Allen Glass, 62

August 29, 2024

Donald Allen Glass of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024, at the age of 62, after a short, 3-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Donald Henry Hassman, 63

August 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Henry Hassman on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Wilbert Joseph Sanderson, 20

August 28, 2024

Aaron passed away on August 24, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. He was born January 10, 2004.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Torrie, 48

August 28, 2024

Rob lost his battle with cancer and passed away on August 7th, 2024.

Sandra Lynn Delorme, Niswaw e-iskwewihk (Twice a Woman),

63

August 28, 2024

On Monday August 25th, 2024, Sandra went on to the spirit world at the age of 63. Sandra was born on April 9th, 1961. The family would like to thank Allen Blair Cancer Clinic, Pasqua and General Hospitals, Cowessess Homecare and Broadview Hospital for the kindness they showed our mother during her illness.

No cause of death reported.

Charmaine Rose Eggen, 26

August 27, 2024

Charmaine Rose Eggen passed away at Battlefords Union Hospital, North Battleford, Saskatchewan, on August 23, 2024, at the age of 26 years. Donations in memory of Charmaine may be made to Border Paws Animal Shelter Society, Bea Fisher Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Faith Naomie Rabbitskin, 19

August 27, 2024

Sarah passed away on August 24, 2024, in Ahtahkakoop, SK. She was born February 5, 2005.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Clifford Penner, 63

August 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brian Clifford Penner (BP) on Friday, August 23rd, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Joseph Andy Taszlikowicz, 72

August 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Andy Taszlikowicz.

No cause of death reported.

Janine Rose Ross, 39

August 26, 2024

Janine passed away on August 3, 2024, in La Ronge, SK. She was born October 2, 1984.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Pozniak, 49

August 26, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jonathan Pozniak on August 19th, 2024. Jon was born August 3rd, 1975 in Saskatoon, SK. Throughout his life Jon faced challenges with mental health and addiction.

No cause of death reported.

