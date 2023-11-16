More notable deaths: Russian economist Maxim Ovchinnikov; Filipino journo Rina Jimenez-David; Indonesian Olympic archer Kusuma Wardhani (59); Aussie actor Johnny Ruffo (35, “Home and Away”), golf champ Dale Reid, journo Patrick Smith

SOUTH AFRICA

A singer “died suddenly”:

MarcAlex member Marc Rantseli has died

November 9, 2023

Johannesburg - MarcAlex member Marc Rantseli has died. The 58-year-old passed away on Thursday morning in hospital after a short illness. Rantseli is one half of the dynamic duo MarcAlex that gained popularity in the 1980s for their song 'Quick Quick'. The music fraternity and fans have taken to social media to convey their condolences to the legendary singer's family after his passing. According to his brother Alex Rantseli, Marc was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to high blood pressure. This lead to pressure on his brain resulting in his death. He is survived by two children. One social media user has recalled the first time he saw the duo on television in the 80s. He said while their music had African roots it also appealed to the international community.



Link

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Bonginkosi Ntuli: AmaZulu Captain Passes Away Two Months After Marrying Club's CEO Lukman Mumuni

November 7, 2023

AmaZulu FC forward, Bonginkosi Ntuli has tragically lost his battle with cancer. The 32-year-old, who was also captain of the club, passed away at the Midlands Medical Centre in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon. The striker was rushed to the private hospital just before a game against Polokwane City around a month ago, where he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. AmaZulu released a formal statement over the weekend to confirm the news of Nkosi's passing.

Link

UKRAINE

A journalist “died suddenly”:

The editor-in-chief of the Kremenchuk Telegraph Olga Minchuk died suddenly

November 9, 2023

Kremenchuk - On Thursday, November 9, at the age of 46, the editor-in-chief of the Kremenchuk Telegraph Olga Minchuk died. This was reported by the journalist's colleagues. "Olha died suddenly, not from the war, but bringing victory closer with her work. Readers are left with hundreds of news and articles from Olga Minchuk," the editorial office said in a statement. The journalist is survived by her husband and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

Very young: in Ivano-Frankivsk, a soldier suddenly fell on the street and died , what is known

November 7, 2023

Ivano-Frankivsk - According to ZAXID.NET with reference to the police commentary, the incident occurred on November 2 on John Paul II Street. The deceased soldier was only 27 years old. It is noted that the soldier was lying on the street near the entrance of the house. Passers-by immediately called emergency services. "An investigative team and an ambulance immediately arrived at the scene. Doctors performed resuscitation measures on a 27-year-old man for an hour. However, it was not possible to save him. The serviceman died on the spot," the statement said. The police inspected the scene, interviewed relatives and witnesses, who reported that the man was moving towards the entrance of the house and suddenly fell. Preliminarily, according to the forensic autopsy, the cause of sudden death is acute coronary insufficiency, sudden coronary death. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Link

Heart stopped: defender was buried in Cherkasy region

November 6, 2023

Cherkasy - According to the official, the defender volunteered. He served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a driver-orderly of the medical center of the fourth airmobile battalion. "On October 30, soldier Ruslan Gorbatenko suddenly died due to acute cardiovascular failure at the location of the unit near the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region," said Serhiy Ananko.

No age reported.

Link

In Volyn, the life of a former police major was suddenly cut short

November 5, 2023

Volyn - A former employee of the Turiysk District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Volyn region, police major Vladimir Yakovlevich Galaburda died unexpectedly. The death of Volodymyr Halaburda became known on Sunday, November 5. This was announced by Vasyl Hut, a member of the executive committee of the Turiiska AH, on Facebook.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A man died in the Kyiv metro: what is known about the tragedy

November 6, 2023

Kiev - On Monday, November 6, a man suddenly became ill in the capital's metro. Police officers and ambulance medics tried to resuscitate him, but the Kyiv resident died. This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Kyiv police, Yulia Girdvilis, in a comment to TSN. It is known that the tragedy happened at the Pochaina station at about 09:00. According to law enforcement officers, a local resident born in 1970 [53] died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Lviv, a woman suddenly died on the street

November 4, 2023

Lviv - Today, November 4, a woman died in Lviv at a tram stop near the Water Park. The woman suddenly became ill. Doctors tried to resuscitate her, but failed. The deceased woman is approximately 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

RUSSIA

An economist “died suddenly”:

A 40-year-old top manager of Roscosmos died

November 9, 2023

Moscow - The deputy head of Roscosmos, Maxim Ovchinnikov, died after a serious illness. The death of the top manager was announced by the former head of the state corporation, Senator Dmitry Rogozin in his Telegram. Ovchinnikov was 40 years old. The former executive described him as a talented economist and administrator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The hockey player died suddenly during a match in Moscow

November 12, 2023

Moscow - Armata hockey club forward Mikhail Yanchyshyn died suddenly during a match of the amateur league "Become a Hockey Legend" (SHL) in Moscow. According to RIA Novosti, 61-year-old Yanchyshyn became ill during a meeting between Armata and Favorit. It is known that the athlete unexpectedly fell on the ice, lost consciousness and later, without regaining consciousness, died. According to information published on the league's website, the player had the necessary medical certificate until September 2024 and insurance until May next year. In the current season, Yanchyshyn scored 9 points (5 goals and 4 assists).

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Kuzbass, an official died suddenly

November 10, 2023

The press service of the administration of the Mariinsky District reported that Sergei Yuryevich Galynsky, chairman of the Committee for the Management of Municipal Property, passed away. "Sergey Yurievich was in the prime of his life, with inexhaustible potential, still full of strength, plans and ideas, whose professional path promised a lot of interesting things ahead," the report says.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

In the Moscow region, a schoolgirl died suddenly after treatment for sinusitis

November 7, 2023

Moscow - In Serpukhov near Moscow, an 11-year-old girl died suddenly after treatment for sinusitis, media reported. Telegram-Shoot Channel. According to available information, a month ago the girl was diagnosed with SARS, the doctor prescribed her injections and nasal irrigation. After the procedures, the patient felt better. On Friday, November 3, the girl's family celebrated the holiday at home. After a while, everyone went to bed, and at night the schoolgirl felt bad: she felt very bad, and in the morning she had a nosebleed. The parents urgently called an ambulance, but could not save the child. Experts are establishing the exact cause of death.

Link

In Yekaterinburg, the director of the Central Committee "Elmash" died

November 6, 2023

Yekaterinburg - Anatoly Bakharev, director of the Elmash Cultural Center in Yekaterinburg, has passed away, Andrei Zuev, director of the District House of Officers, said on his VKontakte page on November 6. "Sad news in the evening. Anatoly Ivanovich Bakharev, Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, Director of the Elmash Cultural Center, has passed away suddenly," the director of the ALC wrote. Zuev recalled that Bakharev brought up many artists, devoted a lot of time to the cultural and leisure sphere of the city. It is preliminarily known that the death occurred due to heart problems.

No age reported.

Link

Vladimir Gavrilovich Chegodaikin

November 9, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Vladimir Gavrilovich Chegodaikin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away

November 9, 2023

Noted mimicry artist and actor Kalabhavan Haneef (63) passed away in Kochi on Thursday. Haneef was suffering from multiple organ infections and was admitted to Medical Trust Hospital on Wednesday following breathing trouble. Haneef has acted in around 100 Malayalam films and serials, mostly in comedic roles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two lawmakers “died suddenly”:

Former UP minister and BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon passes away

November 9, 2023

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and the BJP’s sitting MLA from Lucknow (East) Ashutosh Tandon died of heart failure at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 63. “Honorable MLA and former minister of Uttar Pradesh Ashutosh Tandon passed away today at 12.07 pm due to heart failure," Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director, Medanta Hospital-Lucknow, said in a statement. He was suffering from illness for long and was being treated at the hospital, Kapoor said. In a post on X in Hindi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the sitting MP from Lucknow, said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former UP Minister and Lucknow East MLA Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal ji'."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Odisha speaker and minister Maheswar Mohanty passes away

November 7, 2023

Maheswar Mohanty, former Speaker of the Odisha Assembly and Minister in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet for several terms, passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 67. Mohanty was under treatment for a week after he suffered a brain stroke on October 31. The senior Biju Janata Dal leader had got back home after attending several programmes in Puri when he complained of uneasiness and started trembling. A five-time MLA from Puri assembly constituency, Mohanty handled the politics of Puri town for around three decades.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Kolkata doctor dies ' suddenly ' after arriving in Mamallapuram

November 7, 2023

Mamallapuram - An Andhra Pradesh-based pharmaceutical company held a two-day doctors' meeting at a private beach resort in Mamallapuram. Dr Buddhadeshva (70) from Calcutta had come to participate in the event. He died suddenly while he was in his room.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly”:

A 28-year-old man suffered a heart attack in Narmada after a rickshaw puller collapsed after suffering chest pain in Aravalli

November 5, 2023

Aravalli Bhiloda - One person died of a heart attack in Aravalli Bhiloda. Mahendra Parmar, 41, of Sunsar village died. The man suddenly collapsed after chest pain. The death of the man who drove the rickshaw to support the family was shattered. A 28-year-old man named Naresh Vasava of Dediawada in Valsad suffered a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital for treatment as he complained of chest pain during the night. The young man was declared brought dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital.

Link

SRI LANKA

Veteran singer Athula Sri Gamage passes away

November 7, 2023

Veteran singer Athula Sri Gamage has passed away today. He was 60 years. Mr. Gamage had been receiving medical treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital at the time of passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Korean singer-songwriter Nahee dies

November 10, 2023

Sad news came again from the South Korean music world. One of the talented singers and songwriters, Nahee, passed away on November 8, 2023. The news of Nahee's death was only announced on Friday (10/11/2023). The cause of death was not revealed to the public, as quoted by detikcom from StarNews. Nahee died at the age of 24. She debuted in 2019 with a single called Blue City and recently released a song called Rose which she dedicated to fans. Four months after the song's release, Nahee passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

JAPAN

Metal Rocker Dead at 55 After Discovering Late-Stage Cancer

November 8, 2023

Heath, the bassist of influential J-rock band X Japan, has died. He was 55 years old. JRockNews reports that the musician, whose real name is Horisho Morie, died at the end of October. Heath was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in early 2023. Though he consulted with a physician, the cancer was in an advanced stage and his health declined so quickly that he didn't even share his diagnosis with his bandmates. Heath joined X Japan, one of the most successful rock groups in Japan's history, in 1992 and was featured on two albums before the band split in 1997. He rejoined the group in 2007 for live performances, including Coachella in 2018.

Link

PHILIPPINES

A journalist “died suddenly”

Much revered Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist Rina Jimenez-David dies

November 12, 2023

Manila — Journalist Rina Jimenez-David died at the age of 68 on Sunday morning, her daughter confirmed in a Facebook post. “We are saddened to announce that our mother, the indefatigable Rina Jimenez David, passed away this morning from an illness. Details on the novena to come,” Miya David said. David was a columnist at the Philippine Daily Inquirer and editor-in-chief of the University of Santo Tomas student publication, Varsitarian, from 1975 to 1976. She was also a known women’s rights advocate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

INDONESIA

An Olympic archer “died suddenly”:

Archery Legend Kusuma Wardhani, Member of Tiga Srikandi Indonesia, Dies

November 12, 2023

Sad news came from the world of Indonesian sports on Sunday (12/11/2023). One of the members of the Three Indonesian Heroines who won silver medals at the 1988 Olympics, Kusuma Wardhani [right], died at the age of 59, due to a blocked blood vessel. The achievements of Kusuma Wardani and her two colleagues were immortalized in the big screen film entitled "Three Heroines".

Link

South Halmahera Regent Dies, Suddenly Collapses While Playing Football at the Regent Cup

November 6, 2023

South Halmahera - Regent of Regency South Halmahera, North Maluku, Usman Sidik (50) died after playing football in the opening event of the Regent Cup on Sunday (5/11/2023) evening. In the middle of a match with the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI), Halsel team at Gelora Bahrain Kasuba, the Regent suddenly collapsed unconscious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suspected of Heart Disease, Djuanda University Student Dies Suddenly in His Rented Room

November 10, 2023

Medan - Tragically, a student of Djuanda University (Unida) Bogor was found dead inside his rented house. The victim was found lifeless on Wednesday (8/11/2023), in Amaliah Village, Ciawi Village, Ciawi District, Bogor Regency, It is known, this student has the initials RTA who is 21 years old. From the results of the crime scene, the victim died allegedly due to heart disease. "Information from his family, the Unida student has a history of heart disease," he said.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Simon Elrahi: Iconic Australian director and star of Last King of the Cross suddenly dies sparking an outpouring of grief in the film and TV industry

November 8, 2023

Talented Australian film and television writer, director and actor Simon Elrahi, described as 'a wonderful soul', has died suddenly, sparking an outpouring of grief. Mr Elrahi, a father with two sons, was best known for his roles in Last King of the Cross, Deep Water, and The Combination: Redemption, worked in Australian television for 30 years. A graduate from The Actors Centre and Australian Film, Television and Radio School in Sydney, Mr Elrahi won recognition at home and overseas for his work.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Johnny Ruffo dead : Home and Away star passes away after battle with brain cancer

November 10, 2023

Tributes for Johnny Ruffo following the news of his death. Perth-raised former Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo has died after a long battle with brain cancer, aged 35. The news was announced on his personal Instagram page around 9.30 am.

Link

A golf champ “died suddenly”:

Tribute paid to Ladybank and LET legend Dale Reid after passing away

November 9, 2023

Dale Reid, who played in the first four Solheim Cups before captaining Europe to victory at Loch Lomond in 2000, has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 64. The Ladybank legend had lived in Australia for a long number of years and passed away peacefully in Townsville on the north-eastern coast of Queensland. Reid was one of the most decorated players in the LET’s history, winning 21 times on the circuit between 1980 and 1991.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

‘Giant’ of Australian sports and AFL journalism, Patrick Smith dies suddenly , aged 71

November 13, 2023

The three-time Walkley Award winner is being remembered as a “giant” of the industry, whose contributions to print media and radio were compulsory reading and listening. He reportedly passed away after a sudden heart attack at his home in Sorrento. He wrote about AFL, cricket, and athletics among other sports for The Sun, The Age and The Australian across a career spanning almost 50 years.

Link

A surfer “died suddenly”:

Stepson of Kiwis and Gold Coast Titans player Kieran Foran, son of Karina Foran, Logan Steinwede, dies aged 20

November 9, 2023

New South Wales - The stepson of Kiwis and Gold Coast Titans star Kieran Foran, Logan Steinwede, has died just a month after his 20th birthday. The surfer died on Sunday and his uncle, parenting expert and TV host Dr Justin Coulson, announced it in a nearly 900-word post on social media. On Instagram, Karina Foran posted a video with her son while the pair were walking arm-in-arm with the caption, “I would give anything my boy.” In another post of the surfer, she wrote, “My boy. My heart is not in my chest.” On Facebook, Coulson said Steinwede was the “most energetic and delightful kid I know”. On Instagram, Surfing NSW said he was a “one-of-a-kind young man”. His contagious laugh brought so much joy to all those around him. An incredibly talented surfer with a big heart - everything Logan did, he did it with passion. Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this devastating time.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Ashleigh, 35, was walking home from the shops with her baby girl in a pram when she suddenly collapsed and died . No-one knows why the young teacher died - here is her heartbreaking story

November 11, 2023

A seemingly healthy mum, 35, was walking home from the shops with her baby daughter when she suddenly collapsed near her driveway and died - and her family have no idea why. Ashleigh Vlahos was living her dream - she was the head of English and Languages at a private school in Canberra, she was married to the love of her life, and celebrated the birth of her first child in February. She was on maternity leave in September when she and her husband decided to take a trip to Greece to introduce their daughter to her grandparents. About a month later, on October 24, she fainted and died. Her father, Chris Vlahos, told Daily Mail Australia that her body was found near the front steps to her home by neighbours who heard a baby screaming and went to investigate. Mr Vlahos said his family was shocked and confused by her sudden death because she appeared to be in perfect health. To make matters worse, the coroner's findings were inconclusive.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Top Auckland school student who was set to become prefect farewelled in a moving service after suspected stroke

November 13, 2023

Auckland - A top Auckland school is grieving the unexpected death of a stand-out senior pupil who was due to be named as a prefect. The year 12 pupil died suddenly from a medical condition last week which the school said was a stroke. Family and the boy’s school friends and teachers this morning farewelled him in a heartfelt funeral. In a tribute, the school described the 16-year-old as a wonderful young man, an exceptional violin player, highly motivated, intelligent and was known to give up his own time to volunteer for community and school projects. The boy was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning after having a suspected stroke at home. He died in hospital on Thursday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The victim would appear to have been Samin (Sam) Lee who attended Westlake Boys High School:

https://www.dils.co.nz/tributes/?funeral=38idT

https://www.facebook.com/westlakeboys

Life after cancer death of husband and father Hamish MacPherson

November 10, 2023

Queenstown - It was a lovely day, the day Hamish MacPherson died. The sun was shining, and the mountains were visible from the hospital bed set up in his bedroom at his Queenstown home. “There were about four of us here having lunch and I went in to check on him and checked again five minutes later, and he was gone. It was as peaceful and beautiful as it could be.”, said his wife Jana. It started in February 2022 when Hamish noticed a lump on his neck. It was diagnosed as melanoma and successfully removed. But in January, Hamish began to feel unwell. A scan revealed devastating results – the cancer had metastasised to his brain, lungs, stomach and liver, and it was inoperable. Hamish had no health insurance, but his health was fast declining. They paid for an oncologist and scans. Those appointments led to Hamish starting on unfunded treatment, but things got worse, and he ended up in hospital. He began on new medication, also unfunded, after 10 agonising days. Hamish called it his “magic pills”. The treatment gave Hamish valuable quality time with Jana and their children, but by August it was clear that he was declining and there was little more that could be done for him. Instead of spending his last weeks in a hospital, Hamish decided to go home, where he died on September 6.

Link

Michael Wayne Hopkins, 75

November 11, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Nurse Maude Hospital on Wednesday, November 8, 2023; aged 75 years. You will be deeply missed, rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations to St George's Cancer Care Centre would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Margaret (nee Boles) Popping, 66

November 11, 2023

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 7th November, four days after her 66th birthday. Sue will be dearly missed by all who were part of her incredible life, including her dog Pippa. Her caring, generous spirit brightened so many lives. She will remain in our hearts always. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Howick Historical Village, a place that was close to Sue's heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kylie Jennifer Wadams, 46

November 11, 2023

Albany, Auckland - Passed away on 8 November 2023, after a short illness, at North Shore Hospital, with her Mum by her side. In lieu of flowers donations to The Kidney Society or Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick John Brownsey, 75

November 11, 2023

Wellington - Born in Somerset May 1948. Wendy, Kerry, Darren, Amy and Jimmy are very sad to announce the sudden passing of Pat, Dad, Papa (Paparino!). Friend to many, respected botanist and philatelist. Dearly loved and missed. In lieu of flowers please send support to Mary Potter Hospice who helped our family so much in his final days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caitriona Clay, 59

November 11, 2023

Pukerua Bay, Wellington - Passed away suddenly at her home in Carterton on 8 November 2023, aged 59 years. Will be sadly missed by all her relatives in Ireland, who she was delighted to meet again this year. A loyal friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter King, 62

November 11, 2023

Wellington - 4 June 1961 – 6 November 2023. Suddenly, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jan Williams, 66

November 11, 2023

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Of Waikanae, suddenly on 5th November 2023, aged 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Graham Wyatt, 40

November 11, 2023

Gore, Southland - Unexpectedly, on Monday, November 6, 2023, aged 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Helen Thonson, 49

November 11, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - We are devastated to announce Nicola's death on November 6, 2023, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Ian Warwood, 63

November 11, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 6, 2023, passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 63 years. Thank you to the staff of St John Ambulance and Christchurch Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin William Murray

November 11, 2023

Gore, Southland - Peacefully, at Gore Hospital, on Monday, November 6, 2023. Donations can be made at Colin's service for the Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Casey Cox

November 11, 2023

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - With broken hearts we relay Jeremy's unexpected death on a hunting trip down South.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lynnmari de (nee Van Niekerk) Quincey

November 11, 2023

Silverdale, Auckland - On 2 November 2023, Lynnmari passed away suddenly at home. "An angel of God gifted to us and reclaimed by God to return home to heaven."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lee Alison Price

November 11, 2023

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital. Will be very much missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lois Noela Burridge

November 11, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - On November 6, 2023, passed suddenly at Christchurch Hospital. Treasured aunty, cousin and friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Roger Ford

November 11, 2023

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Died November 7, 2023. True mate to all his hunting and fishing buddies, and a genuine threat to every deer, pig, salmon and grouper within 50kms of Kaikoura. Passed away suddenly on his final deer hunt, doing what he loved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Preves Jamnadus Unka, 66

November 10, 2023

Hawera, Taranaki - Passed away suddenly at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 9th November 2023, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tania Huia Joanne Niwa, 67

November 10, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Tania passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, 6th November 2023, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald John Munro

November 10, 2023

Waipu, Northland - June Munro and family of Waipu, Northland, are sad to announce the sudden passing of Donald John Munro (Don) on Tuesday 7th November 2023 after a brief battle with illness. Rest well now Don, till we meet again.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bays Anthony Walsham

November 10, 2023

Taranaki - Died peacefully at home after a short illness on 8 November, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Amrat Dayal Bhana

November 10, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, November 6, 2023. A friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Foundation directly, or at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William Mervyn Delaney, 62

November 9, 2023

Westport - Bill passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Douglas Simpson-Burn, 75

November 9, 2023

Howick, Auckland - On the 2nd of November, 2023, suddenly at home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evelyn Kaye Wild, 72

November 9, 2023

Kaitaia, Northland - Passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday 6th November 2023, aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sahara Imelda Thwaites, 25

November 9, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Unexpectedly passed away in Dunedin Hospital on Saturday, November 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, aged 25 years. Family wish to sincerely thank the Dunedin ICU team for their dedication, compassion and care for Sahara.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacky Baseden

November 9, 2023

Albany, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7 November, 2023, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Charles James Clearly, 70

November 8, 2023

Carterton, Wellington - Of Carterton. On 6th November 2023, peacefully at home with family. Aged 70 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wairarapa Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Summer Farnell, 45

November 8, 2023

Warkworth, Auckland - Passed away at home on 4th November 2023, aged 45 years. It has been a wild ride but now at peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayne Werner Young, 36

November 8, 2023

Albany, Auckland - On 3 November 2023. Aged 36, taken way too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belinda Lee (nee Allen) Munro, 47

November 8, 2023

Freemans Bay, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on 05 November 2023, aged 47, at Mercy Hospice. Psalm 23... and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James John (James) Nyssen, 57

November 8, 2023

Dargaville, Northland - Passed away suddenly on 6th November 2023, aged 57 years. James loved being an active part of his community and was much respected in return. "Oh Lord, it's hard to be humble when you're so perfect in every way."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Robert Knight, 63

November 8, 2023

Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home, aged 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Donnelly, 51

November 8, 2023

Little Wanganui, Karamea - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our daughter Michelle Donnelly on November 1, 2023, aged 51 years, at Little Wanganui, Karamea. Rest in Love, Peace and Harmony, you are forever in our hearts, Shell.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Llewellyn Majella Gawith, 58

November 8, 2023

Waiau, Canterbury - On Sunday October 29, 2023. David passed away suddenly at his home in Waiau, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeanette Ellen (née McKenzie) Tilley, 76

November 8, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 1, 2023, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 76 years. Will be sadly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gillian Churcher

November 8, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away with loving family by her side, at Nurse Maude Hospice, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Marie Smith

November 8, 2023

Albany, Auckland - In loving memory of Judith Marie Smith who left us peacefully on Thursday 2 November 2023, after a short illness. Much loved aunty to many in New Zealand and the United Kingdom and friend to all. God has welcomed his faithful servant into His house. You will ever be remembered and loved by us all. Rest in peace dear Judith.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Russell Barry Frisby, 59

November 7, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Peacefully on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, with family by his side, Russell lost a courageous battle with cancer, aged 59 years. Heartfelt thanks to Hospice Southland for their compassion and exceptional care of Russell.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ramesh Bhana, 64

November 7, 2023

Auckland - Born November 30, 1959. Passed away on November 04, 2023. Donations in memory of Ram can be made to The Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colleen Avril Hay

November 7, 2023

Havelock North , Hawke's Bay - Dearly loved wife of Chris Hay (deceased) and mother of Hannah Hay and Paul Hay, passed away November 5, 2023, in Hawkes Bay Hospital, Hastings, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maxine Ann Walker, 74

November 6, 2023

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away suddenly on 1st November 2023, doing what she loved after a wonderful day, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link