UNITED KINGDOM

Cage Warriors fighter Connor Hitchens dies at 26

May 21, 2024

Connor Hitchens, a one-time competitor for Cage Warriors, has died prematurely at the age of 26. On Tuesday, the English promotion announced Hitchens’ death, as did amateur organization International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Neither the time nor cause of death for Hitchens has been made public.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Police officer who switched to journalism dies suddenly aged 56

May 21, 2024

A police officer-turned-journalist who worked for a regional daily has died suddenly aged 56. Tributes have been paid to Bert Mitchell, who was best known for his work covering sport on the Glasgow Times. Bert, pictured, came to journalism later in life after working for the police for 12 years. After switching careers, he predominantly covered Patrick Thistle Football Club for the Times, as well as boxing, rugby and tennis. He left the newspaper to write a series of crime fiction novels under the name RJ Mitchell.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An ex-Royal Marine awaiting trial accused of spying on Hong Kong dissidents has been found dead in a park

May 22, 2024

Berkshire - Matthew Trickett, 37, who fought the Taliban and Somali pirates, appeared in court last week. The Home Office Immigration Enforcement officer was facing two charges under the National Security Act 2023. He was due to appear alongside co-defendants Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Wai at the Old Bailey on May 24. Thames Valley Police have now confirmed he was found dead in Grenfell Park, in Maidenhead, Berks, on Sunday afternoon at around 5.15 pm, The Times reports. An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Link

Dr. E. Charles Nelson

May 27, 2024

Enniskillen, Fermanagh - Died suddenly on holiday in Greece 20 May 2024, aged 72. World renowned botanist and author formerly of Enniskillen and Dublin, residing in England.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A councillor “died suddenly”:

Tributes pour in for much-loved West Lothian councillor after he passed away suddenly

May 24, 2024

Scotland - Tributes have been paid to Councillor Stuart Borrowman who has died after decades of devoted work for his community. It's understood Mr Borrowman suffered a stroke on Wednesday and sadly passed away suddenly this morning.

No age reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Tributes after sudden death of popular Perth priest

May 27, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a popular priest after he died suddenly in the grounds of a Perth Church. The body of 60-year-old Father Bogdan Palka was discovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, on the city’s Glenearn Road, on Saturday at around 2pm. An investigation was launched and the church and grounds were cordoned off as officers probed the scene. But Police Scotland confirmed yesterday (Monday) there were no suspicious circumstances around the tragic death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heart-breaking tributes as co-owner of beloved Greater Manchester pizzeria dies

May 27, 2024

The co-owner of a popular pizza restaurant and takeaway in Trafford has tragically passed away after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Marco Carboni, who ran the Ceresis pizzeria with his partner Valentina, passed away in his hometown of Rome on May 17 at the age of 49. His death came just a few months after he received the news that his cancer was terminal.

Link

Nunthorpe joiner, 24, tragically died after being rushed to hospital with severe headaches [died October 2023]

May 25, 2024

North Yorkshire - The friends and family of a young Teesside man who died suddenly are paying tribute to him with a charity football match. Daniel Mallett, a self-employed joiner from Middlesbrough, was rushed into hospital with severe headaches, but tragically passed away three days later. His devastated family and friends have now thrown themselves into raising money for Encephalitis International, a charity which supports research into the condition encephalitis, swelling on the brain, which Daniel was being treated for. The Nunthorpe man's mum, Mandy Mallett, said the family's world was shattered with the death of Daniel in October, last year, but she is delighted and comforted by the fact his friends want to do the charity football match, which they hope will become an annual event, in his memory. Mandy, 59, said her son, who was previously fit and well and played football every Monday evening, started to get headaches and they rushed him to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, in the early hours of October 16. Staff were treating Daniel for encephalitis, but he sadly died on October 19.

Link

Two dads “died suddenly”:

Much-loved Staffordshire dad, 42, dies suddenly leaving family heartbroken

May 23, 2024

A Staffordshire family have been left heartbroken following the sudden death of a dad at the age of just 42. Mark Villers leaves behind his wife Becci, 34, and had a four-year-old son, Billy. At the time of his death, mortgage advisor, Mark had been excited about relocating to his "dream" home in Barton-under-Needwood, near Uttoxeter. Now his friend Stephen Plant has launched a fundraising page in memory of Mark with £18,000 pledged in donations within a day. Initially, he sought medical help for chest and back pain during the early hours of Saturday and was discharged on Sunday. However, he was readmitted the following day, reports Birmingham Live.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family's beautiful tribute to dad who died suddenly at the age of 43 [inquest - died November 2023]

May 21, 2024

Greater Manchester - A family paid tribute to a 'lovely person who would help anyone' after his sudden tragic death at the age of just 43. Jamie Alexander Brown was found unresponsive at his family home in Riding Gate, Harwood, in November 27 last year. An inquest into his death found that Mr Brown had an enlarged heart, which he did not know about. His wife, Laura Brown, described him in a statement as: “Very active and loved outdoors. He would go for walks, and he liked skiing, and cycling, and was physically fit.” She said Mr Brown had seemed more tired than usual in the months leading up to his death. Mr Brown attended Royal Bolton Hospital days before his death and was diagnosed with salivary gland infection, which left one side of his face swollen, leaving him unable to talk or eat much. At the hospital, Mr Brown was given antibiotics and pain relief, with codeine given to alleviate symptoms as he was discharged. The family told the inquest Mr Brown had been released from hospital while still very ill and said it was far too early, but the consultant who saw Jamie said that his observations were normal, and routine procedure was followed. Mr Brown's wife had taken the children to school on the morning of November 27 but once back, she could not wake her husband up and noticed he was cold. Paramedics at the scene said Mr Brown had most likely died during the night and did not suffer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man, 40, tragically dies after collapsing during Great Manchester Run

May 27, 2024

A 40-year-old man has died after collapsing at the Great Manchester Run. The man is said to have received medical treatment after falling ill during the event, which took place on Sunday, before dying in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies at Bluebell Inn in Malvern after medical emergency

May 22, 2024

A man has died after a medical emergency at the Bluebell Inn in Malvern. Emergency services were called to the pub on Guarlford Road at 3.21 pm on Monday, May 20. Two ambulances, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene where they found a man in critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but he was unable to be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Mark Prout, 75

May 25, 2024

Retford - Passed away suddenly in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 18th May 2024. Donations in memory of Nicholas, if desired, to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Stroke Association UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Allan Smith (Ron), 71

May 25, 2024

Chewton Mendip - Died unexpectedly in the presence of his beloved Wife, Elizabeth and all his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Moohan

May 25, 2024

Enniskillen, Fermanagh - Suddenly, at South West Acute Hospital, Saturday, 25th May 2024. Neil will be sadly missed by his parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vicki Janet Bance, 68

May 24, 2024

Shotley Bridge - Aged 68 years. Vicki passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Donations if desired, to St Cuthberts Hospice and Lung Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christy Brown, 34

May 24, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 15th May 2024 aged 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Karl (Pete) Degg, 44

May 24, 2024

Kidsgrove - Suddenly fell asleep on 9th May 2024, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Alan Dundee, 74

May 24, 2024

Holyhead - 13 May 2024. Suddenly at Ysbyty Gwynedd, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Durney, 39

May 24, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 39 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Arthur (Dan - Danny) Gibson, 48

May 24, 2024

Beeston - Passed away 28th of April 2024, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony (Glick) Glaister, 52

May 24, 2024

Mickley - Suddenly on 18th May 2024, aged 52 years. Donations if desired to Breast Cancer Now.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Jane ('Sam') Hessell, 43

May 24, 2024

Birches Head - Peacefully passed away on 14th May 2024, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice surrounded by her loving family, aged 43 years. Donations, if desired, to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice (Jan) Keeling, 73

May 24, 2024

Coventry - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 15th May 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Stanford Fenn, 47

May 23, 2024

Cheltenham - The family regret to inform you of his sudden passing on 6th May 2024, aged 47 years. Donations in his memory for Great Western Air Ambulance or British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas John (Nic) Merriman, 48

May 23, 2024

Belper - "Nic" passed away whilst on holiday in Gran Canaria on Tuesday 30th April 2024 aged 48 years. Donations made in loving memory of Nic will benefit the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John William Stanton, 63

May 23, 2024

Brigg - It is with great sadness that we announce that John passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 12th May 2024 aged 63 years. Donations in John's memory will be collected and divided between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Trust and The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary Cassidy (Price), 72

May 22, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly on 13th May 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhiannon Griffiths, 72

May 22, 2024

Llanelli - Suddenly Monday 13th May 2024 at Prince Philip Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Hadfield, 68

May 22, 2024

Prestwich - Passed away suddenly on 2nd May 2024 at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter (Jinksy) Jinks, 68

May 22, 2024

Leek - Suddenly on May 1st 2024 at the R.S.U.H, aged 68 years. Donations if desired to The U.H.N.M Charity (Coronary Care Unit).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Luke, 74

May 22, 2024

Chopwell - Suddenly on 5th May 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John (4P) Thorpe, 60

May 22, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 18th May 2024 aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Thomas (Andy) Wallington, 63

May 22, 2024

Tring - Passed away unexpectedly on 28th April 2024 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Watson, 70

May 22, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday 23rd April, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Burns, 53

May 21, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on 24th April 2024, Jason aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Euron Wyn Davies, 46

May 21, 2024

Llanberis - Euron tragically passed away on 10th May 2024 aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Irene (nee Higgins) Hughes, 72

May 21, 2024

Loughborough - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday 10th May 2024 aged 72 years. Donations for our chosen charity which is Cardiovascular Research at the University of Leicester.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Miller, 48

May 21, 2024

Stafford - Sadly Dave passed away on 16th May 2024 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen (Steve) Rudd, 68

May 21, 2024

Grimsby - Unexpectedly on 12th May 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Smith (formerly Kaye), 71

May 21, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 71 years. Donations may be given to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Frank Lloyd

May 21, 2024

Bedlington - Suddenly passed away on 7th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Ashton, 63

May 24, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away surrounded by his family on 17th May 2024 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Mitchell Carson, 54

May 24, 2024

Dumfries - Peacefully on Saturday 11th May 2024 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, following a short illness, George Mitchell Carson, age 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Keith Moore, 70

May 24, 2024

Macclesfield - Michael aged 70 years, peacefully passed away after a short illness on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Schei (Jan-Asbjørn), 72

May 24, 2024

Dumfries - On 18th May 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a short illness, aged 72 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven (Steve) Woods, 55

May 24, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully after a short illness, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Robert (Bob) Bradley, 73

May 23, 2024

Retford - Passed away peacefully in Bassetlaw Hospital after a short illness on 17th May 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David George Brown, 72

May 23, 2024

Gloucester - Died on 10th May 2024, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Michael (Doug) Oakley, 74

May 23, 2024

Meir - Suddenly after a short illness on 15th May 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Sheridan, 67

May 23, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away after a short illness at Arthur Rank Hospice on Tuesday 16th April 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Una Atkin (nee O'Sullivan), 67

May 22, 2024

Cheddleton - At rest on May 12th 2024 at the R.S.U.H after a short illness, Una aged 67 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn (Mar) Hill, 75

May 22, 2024

Bath - Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Thursday 16th May 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert James McNabb, 71

May 22, 2024

Belton - Peacefully, on 18th May 2024 at Scunthorpe General Hospital following a short illness, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Sterry (Phillipson), 74

May 22, 2024

Lazenby - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 13th May 2024, in James Cook Hospital, age 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martyn Pitman, 68

May 21, 2024

Bath - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 15th May, following a short illness, aged 68 years. Donations if desired are being received for "Diabetes UK" and "Stroke Association."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vivienne Norris (Hart)

May 21, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Vivienne passed away peacefully after a brave battle with leukemia at Alice House Hospice on Thursday, 16th May 2024.

No age reported.

Link

Angela Janet (Angie) Capp, 55

May 23, 2024

Scunthorpe - Angie passed away suddenly, but peacefully after an illness, surrounded by her loving family at Hull Royal Hospital, aged just 55 years. Donations to benefit Chemo Ward at Scunthorpe Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Jones, 75

May 25, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday 16th May, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel John Kivell, 69

May 25, 2024

Bude - Passed away peacefully on 14th May 2024 at home, surrounded by his family following a short illness, aged 69.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William (Billy) Robson, 68

May 21, 2024

Consett - After a short illness, William (Billy) Robson died peacefully at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stuart Ockleton, 60

May 24, 2024

Preston - Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15th May 2024 aged 60 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel Andrew Robinson, 65

May 24, 2024

Shepley - Passed away suddenly at home on 7th May 2024, age 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Willis Harper, 70

May 24, 2024

Weston Coyney - Suddenly on 16th May 2024, at home. David, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Binns, 67

May 24, 2024

South Bank - Passed away suddenly at home on 19th May aged 67 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Edwards, 59

May 26, 2024

Colwyn Bay - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne, aged 59 years. Donations in Tony’s memory will be gratefully received for Marie Curie or MacMillan Cancer Support

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nev Belk, 67

May 25, 2024

Sleaford - Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday 20th May aged 67 years. Donations are invited for RNLI and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Headland, 71

May 25, 2024

Retford - Passed away peacefully at home on 18th May 2024, aged 71 years. Donations if desired for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth (Kenny) Stokes, 74

May 27, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 74. Suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Jeffery, 73

May 23, 2024

Beverley - Passed away suddenly at home on the 16th May 2024, aged 73 years. Donations most welcome for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael McOwen, 67

May 23, 2024

Padstow - Unexpectedly at his home on 12th April, 2024. Michael, aged 67 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas William (Nick) Neve, 63

May 23, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 25th April 2024, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colby Jay Parr, 23

May 23, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 9th May 2024, aged 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Payne, 74

May 23, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 3rd May 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nigel (Nige) Webster, 67

May 23, 2024

Grimsby - Nige, sadly passed away suddenly at home on the 14th May, aged 67 years. Donations, if desired to Macmillian Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Ashmore, 73

May 23, 2024

Helston - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 5th May 2024 at his home, aged 73 years. Donations in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas McGowan, 55

May 22, 2024

Kippen - Passed suddenly at home on Sunday 5th May 2024, Tom aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Edward (Rob) Povall, 54

May 22, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly at home on 13th May 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Mills, 64

May 21, 2024

Plymouth - Robin passed away suddenly on Wednesday 15th May at home in Germany.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Exceptional' young paramedic laid to rest after sudden death

May 21, 2024

Kildare was cloaked in sorrow as an "exceptional" young paramedic, Ross Murphy, was laid to rest on Monday afternoon following his sudden death last week. The local community and colleagues from the National Ambulance Service have been paying heartfelt tributes to Ross since he passed away unexpectedly last Thursday, May 16, at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘One of the good ones' - Tributes pour in following sad and sudden death of beloved man from Louth

May 21, 2024

Co. Louth - Tributes have poured in following the sad and sudden death of beloved father and grandfather, Aaron (AC) Callan (Callans Bar, Church Street), from Loughantarve, Knockbridge. Heartfelt condolences have poured in on RIP.ie, from those who knew and remembered Aaron, with one mourner saying, "We are absolutely lost for words at this devastating news. Aaron was an absolute gentleman and a beautiful person. He loved to come up for a song and belt out a bit of Garth Brooks in his own amazing Aaron way, which he did just a few weeks back, and this is what makes what has happened even more difficult to comprehend”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man (50s) dies at Wexford roadside following medical emergency

May 22, 2024

A man tragically passed away at a busy Wexford roadside on Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency. Aged in his 50s, the man was reportedly suffering from shortness of breath and was being driven to Wexford town for medical attention when he took a bad turn at the roadside on the N25 Rosslare Road near the Ashfield Cross roundabout at around 10 p.m. It is believed he may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Passers-by who were travelling on the road also reportedly stopped to try and assist the man and the driver of the car, believed to be his partner. Despite the best efforts of paramedics to resuscitate the man, he was sadly pronounced dead at the roadside.

Link

Sastri Boodoosingh

May 27, 2024

Milltown, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Raphael’s Celbridge. Sastri will be forever loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Ann.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Boyle (née O' Brien)

May 27, 2024

Beaumont, Dublin - 24th of May 2024, peacefully but suddenly. Surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hayley Ferguson

May 27, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - On 25th May 2024, unexpectedly, in the presence of her loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Billy Kelly

May 27, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin - May 24th 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Damien Byrne

May 26, 2024

Darndale, Dublin - Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) Dowling

May 26, 2024

Tullyville, Maddenstown - Suddenly at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eimear O'Connell

May 26, 2024

Courtown, Wexford - Passed away on Friday 24th May 2024 unexpectedly at Wexford General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband and by her mother Celine.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tony O'Sullivan

May 26, 2024

Ballyphehane, Cork - On May 25th 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Cadwallader

May 25, 2024

Randalstown, Antrim - 22nd May, 2024, suddenly at hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stacey Doyle

May 25, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - May 24th ,2024 - Suddenly. Beloved daughter of Mary and James.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Mcfadden

May 25, 2024

Ballyshannon, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Eddie McFadden.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dermot O'Brien

May 25, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin 18 - May 23rd, 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Quinn (née O’Brien)

May 25, 2024

Foynes, Limerick - Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick on 24th May 2024. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan Augusto Matos Echebarria, 5

May 24, 2024

Gort, Galway - Peacefully in Galway University Hospital, at the tender age of five.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Ambrose (née Hayes)

May 24, 2024

Churchfield, Cork - May 23th 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard Monaghan

May 24, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away on 21st May 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in Cambodia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Murray

May 24, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Passed away suddenly on 14th May, 2024. Much loved son of Elizabeth and Henry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Morgan O Kelly

May 24, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Morgan O Kelly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marco Petrassi

May 24, 2024

Ballyphehane, Cork - On May 23rd 2024, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Smyth

May 24, 2024

City Centre, Dublin - Passed 23rd May, 2024, suddenly in the care of The Mater Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Joe) Traynor

May 24, 2024

Rosslare Harbour, Wexford - Joseph passed away suddenly on the 21st of May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Kai Phoenix Doherty, 12 days

May 23, 2024

Kells, Meath - Baby Kai Phoenix Doherty, sunrise 10th May 2024, sunset 22nd May 2024, under the exceptional care of the staff of Crumlin Children's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James O'Sullivan

May 23, 2024

Bruff, Limerick - James passed away, unexpectedly, 22nd May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denis J. Buckley

May 22, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On April 24th, 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cornelius (Con) Kirby

May 22, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On May 22nd 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey McManus

May 22, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly, on holiday in Bulgaria. Adored father and cherished son of Gerry & Maisie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Orr

May 22, 2024

Ballinakill, Laois - died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Watters

May 22, 2024

Ring, Waterford - died suddenly on Tuesday 21st May 2024. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken Mam and his sister Suzanne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mindaugas Jonaitis, 49

May 21, 2024

Navan, Meath - suddenly, on 20th May 2024, aged 49 years, of Navan and Lithuania.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Dever

May 21, 2024

Firhouse, Dublin - Suddenly, at Blackrock Clinic.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard (Ben) Glynn

May 21, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan (Bren) Hinch

May 21, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - May 18th 2024, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the ICU staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fran (Francis) Hogan

May 21, 2024

Dublin - Passed away suddenly on 19th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick (Colum) Lagan

May 21, 2024

Mayfield, Cork - On May 18th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Claudine Lee

May 21, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On 17th May 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan Mc Fadden

May 21, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Spain on Sunday 12th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Mc Loone

May 20, 2024

Portnoo, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Shane Mc Loone. Deeply regretted by his son Ben, mother Anne and father Pat.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Quinn

May 20, 2024

Mountmellick, Laois - Suddenly on the 18th May. Sadly missed by her loving parents Denis and Kathleen. Donations if desired to Epilepsy Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Sullivan

May 20, 2024

Lisnalong, Co. Monaghan - Monday, 20th May 2024, peacefully at Beaumount Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Moran

May 24, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - May 23rd 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Martin E Mulligan

May 24, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, at St. Clare’s Hospital, St John's, Canada, on Monday April 29th 2024 following an illness borne with great fortitude.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carmel Owens (née Dempsey)

May 25, 2024

Maynooth, Co. Kildare - May 24th 2024, peacefully, at the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan, Dublin, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Masters (née Desmond)

May 26, 2024

Grange, Cork - May 25th 2024, peacefully after a short illness, under the care of the staff at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Helena O'Boyle (Ní Bhaoill)

May 26, 2024

Ballina, Co. Mayo - after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jerry Carroll

May 27, 2024

Templeogue, Dublin - 24th May 2024, peacefully, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Cunneen

May 27, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin - Following a short illness surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of St. Vincent’s ICU.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Kennedy (née Murphy)

May 23, 2024

Loughrea, Galway - Kathleen passed away peacefully on May 22nd, 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jim) O'Mahony

May 23, 2024

Newcastle West, Limerick - Jim died peacefully on 23rd of May 2024, after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Donations if desired to Neurology Stroke Ward 3B at UHL.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bridget Keane

May 22, 2024

Kilmorna, Kerry - passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Cork, with her family by her side, on Monday, 20th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Noel O'Brien

May 22, 2024

Dunmanway, Cork - May 22nd 2024 peacefully after a short illness bravely borne at Marymount Hospital Cork surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Doyle

May 21, 2024

Belmont, Offaly - John died on May 20th 2024, unexpectedly after a short illness at St. James' Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Dykes (née Mannion)

May 21, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Peacefully after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Francis (Frank) Kierans

May 21, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, on the 19th of May 2024. Donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard (Gerry) Walsh

May 24, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 16th May 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Adrian De Paoli

May 23, 2024

Roscommon Town, Roscommon - passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on 21st May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie Farley (née Doyle)

May 23, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 22nd May 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Hanley (née Sheehan)

May 23, 2024

Effin, Limerick - Suddenly, but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Eddie Hutch

May 23, 2024

City Centre, Dublin - suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Kemp

May 23, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - 21st May 2024; unexpectedly at home, much loved daughter of Rita.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy Cavanagh

May 22, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 20th May 2024, formerly of Coral Quarries Ltd, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Keane Ruane

May 22, 2024

Castlegar, Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Julie and Richard.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carmel Tierney (née Madden)

May 22, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Carmel passed away suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael P. (Pius) Byrne

May 21, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Johnny Hoey

May 21, 2024

Bailieborough, Cavan - Died on the 20th May 2024 suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tommy) O'Brien

May 20, 2024

Ballinacurra, Cork - Unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Burke

May 24, 2024

Churchtown, Dublin - May 23rd, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Butler

May 24, 2024

Togher, Cork - On May 23rd 2024, unexpectedly at home, beloved son of Finian and Danny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Annmarie Crinnion

May 25, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Died 24th May 2024, suddenly, at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Daithí Hughes

May 27, 2024

Annacotty, Limerick - It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of their dear baby boy on the 24th of May 2024 peacefully in their home in Bloomfield.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Donnellan (née Stockwell)

May 27, 2024

Tuam, Galway - Peacefully at her home. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link