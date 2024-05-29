In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, May 20-May 27, 2024
MMA fighter Connor Hitchens (26); journalist/author Bert Mitchell; spy suspect Matthew Trickett (34); botanist E. Charles Nelson; Scots councillor Stuart Borrowman; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Cage Warriors fighter Connor Hitchens dies at 26
May 21, 2024
Connor Hitchens, a one-time competitor for Cage Warriors, has died prematurely at the age of 26. On Tuesday, the English promotion announced Hitchens’ death, as did amateur organization International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Neither the time nor cause of death for Hitchens has been made public.
A journalist “died suddenly”:
Police officer who switched to journalism dies suddenly aged 56
May 21, 2024
A police officer-turned-journalist who worked for a regional daily has died suddenly aged 56. Tributes have been paid to Bert Mitchell, who was best known for his work covering sport on the Glasgow Times. Bert, pictured, came to journalism later in life after working for the police for 12 years. After switching careers, he predominantly covered Patrick Thistle Football Club for the Times, as well as boxing, rugby and tennis. He left the newspaper to write a series of crime fiction novels under the name RJ Mitchell.
No cause of death reported.
An ex-Royal Marine awaiting trial accused of spying on Hong Kong dissidents has been found dead in a park
May 22, 2024
Berkshire - Matthew Trickett, 37, who fought the Taliban and Somali pirates, appeared in court last week. The Home Office Immigration Enforcement officer was facing two charges under the National Security Act 2023. He was due to appear alongside co-defendants Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Wai at the Old Bailey on May 24. Thames Valley Police have now confirmed he was found dead in Grenfell Park, in Maidenhead, Berks, on Sunday afternoon at around 5.15 pm, The Times reports. An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.
Dr. E. Charles Nelson
May 27, 2024
Enniskillen, Fermanagh - Died suddenly on holiday in Greece 20 May 2024, aged 72. World renowned botanist and author formerly of Enniskillen and Dublin, residing in England.
No cause of death reported.
A councillor “died suddenly”:
Tributes pour in for much-loved West Lothian councillor after he passed away suddenly
May 24, 2024
Scotland - Tributes have been paid to Councillor Stuart Borrowman who has died after decades of devoted work for his community. It's understood Mr Borrowman suffered a stroke on Wednesday and sadly passed away suddenly this morning.
No age reported.
A priest “died suddenly”:
Tributes after sudden death of popular Perth priest
May 27, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a popular priest after he died suddenly in the grounds of a Perth Church. The body of 60-year-old Father Bogdan Palka was discovered at St Mary Magdalene Church, on the city’s Glenearn Road, on Saturday at around 2pm. An investigation was launched and the church and grounds were cordoned off as officers probed the scene. But Police Scotland confirmed yesterday (Monday) there were no suspicious circumstances around the tragic death.
No cause of death reported.
Heart-breaking tributes as co-owner of beloved Greater Manchester pizzeria dies
May 27, 2024
The co-owner of a popular pizza restaurant and takeaway in Trafford has tragically passed away after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Marco Carboni, who ran the Ceresis pizzeria with his partner Valentina, passed away in his hometown of Rome on May 17 at the age of 49. His death came just a few months after he received the news that his cancer was terminal.
Nunthorpe joiner, 24, tragically died after being rushed to hospital with severe headaches [died October 2023]
May 25, 2024
North Yorkshire - The friends and family of a young Teesside man who died suddenly are paying tribute to him with a charity football match. Daniel Mallett, a self-employed joiner from Middlesbrough, was rushed into hospital with severe headaches, but tragically passed away three days later. His devastated family and friends have now thrown themselves into raising money for Encephalitis International, a charity which supports research into the condition encephalitis, swelling on the brain, which Daniel was being treated for. The Nunthorpe man's mum, Mandy Mallett, said the family's world was shattered with the death of Daniel in October, last year, but she is delighted and comforted by the fact his friends want to do the charity football match, which they hope will become an annual event, in his memory. Mandy, 59, said her son, who was previously fit and well and played football every Monday evening, started to get headaches and they rushed him to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, in the early hours of October 16. Staff were treating Daniel for encephalitis, but he sadly died on October 19.
Two dads “died suddenly”:
Much-loved Staffordshire dad, 42, dies suddenly leaving family heartbroken
May 23, 2024
A Staffordshire family have been left heartbroken following the sudden death of a dad at the age of just 42. Mark Villers leaves behind his wife Becci, 34, and had a four-year-old son, Billy. At the time of his death, mortgage advisor, Mark had been excited about relocating to his "dream" home in Barton-under-Needwood, near Uttoxeter. Now his friend Stephen Plant has launched a fundraising page in memory of Mark with £18,000 pledged in donations within a day. Initially, he sought medical help for chest and back pain during the early hours of Saturday and was discharged on Sunday. However, he was readmitted the following day, reports Birmingham Live.
No cause of death reported.
Family's beautiful tribute to dad who died suddenly at the age of 43 [inquest - died November 2023]
May 21, 2024
Greater Manchester - A family paid tribute to a 'lovely person who would help anyone' after his sudden tragic death at the age of just 43. Jamie Alexander Brown was found unresponsive at his family home in Riding Gate, Harwood, in November 27 last year. An inquest into his death found that Mr Brown had an enlarged heart, which he did not know about. His wife, Laura Brown, described him in a statement as: “Very active and loved outdoors. He would go for walks, and he liked skiing, and cycling, and was physically fit.” She said Mr Brown had seemed more tired than usual in the months leading up to his death. Mr Brown attended Royal Bolton Hospital days before his death and was diagnosed with salivary gland infection, which left one side of his face swollen, leaving him unable to talk or eat much. At the hospital, Mr Brown was given antibiotics and pain relief, with codeine given to alleviate symptoms as he was discharged. The family told the inquest Mr Brown had been released from hospital while still very ill and said it was far too early, but the consultant who saw Jamie said that his observations were normal, and routine procedure was followed. Mr Brown's wife had taken the children to school on the morning of November 27 but once back, she could not wake her husband up and noticed he was cold. Paramedics at the scene said Mr Brown had most likely died during the night and did not suffer.
No cause of death reported.
Man, 40, tragically dies after collapsing during Great Manchester Run
May 27, 2024
A 40-year-old man has died after collapsing at the Great Manchester Run. The man is said to have received medical treatment after falling ill during the event, which took place on Sunday, before dying in hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Man dies at Bluebell Inn in Malvern after medical emergency
May 22, 2024
A man has died after a medical emergency at the Bluebell Inn in Malvern. Emergency services were called to the pub on Guarlford Road at 3.21 pm on Monday, May 20. Two ambulances, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene where they found a man in critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but he was unable to be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nicholas Mark Prout, 75
May 25, 2024
Retford - Passed away suddenly in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 18th May 2024. Donations in memory of Nicholas, if desired, to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Stroke Association UK.
No cause of death reported.
Ronald Allan Smith (Ron), 71
May 25, 2024
Chewton Mendip - Died unexpectedly in the presence of his beloved Wife, Elizabeth and all his family.
No cause of death reported.
Neil Moohan
May 25, 2024
Enniskillen, Fermanagh - Suddenly, at South West Acute Hospital, Saturday, 25th May 2024. Neil will be sadly missed by his parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vicki Janet Bance, 68
May 24, 2024
Shotley Bridge - Aged 68 years. Vicki passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Donations if desired, to St Cuthberts Hospice and Lung Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Christy Brown, 34
May 24, 2024
Coventry - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 15th May 2024 aged 34 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Karl (Pete) Degg, 44
May 24, 2024
Kidsgrove - Suddenly fell asleep on 9th May 2024, aged 44 years.
No cause of death reported.
Frederick Alan Dundee, 74
May 24, 2024
Holyhead - 13 May 2024. Suddenly at Ysbyty Gwynedd, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Melissa Durney, 39
May 24, 2024
Liverpool - Aged 39 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Arthur (Dan - Danny) Gibson, 48
May 24, 2024
Beeston - Passed away 28th of April 2024, aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tony (Glick) Glaister, 52
May 24, 2024
Mickley - Suddenly on 18th May 2024, aged 52 years. Donations if desired to Breast Cancer Now.
No cause of death reported.
Samantha Jane ('Sam') Hessell, 43
May 24, 2024
Birches Head - Peacefully passed away on 14th May 2024, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice surrounded by her loving family, aged 43 years. Donations, if desired, to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Janice (Jan) Keeling, 73
May 24, 2024
Coventry - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 15th May 2024, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Stanford Fenn, 47
May 23, 2024
Cheltenham - The family regret to inform you of his sudden passing on 6th May 2024, aged 47 years. Donations in his memory for Great Western Air Ambulance or British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas John (Nic) Merriman, 48
May 23, 2024
Belper - "Nic" passed away whilst on holiday in Gran Canaria on Tuesday 30th April 2024 aged 48 years. Donations made in loving memory of Nic will benefit the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
John William Stanton, 63
May 23, 2024
Brigg - It is with great sadness that we announce that John passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 12th May 2024 aged 63 years. Donations in John's memory will be collected and divided between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Trust and The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Rosemary Cassidy (Price), 72
May 22, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly on 13th May 2024, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Rhiannon Griffiths, 72
May 22, 2024
Llanelli - Suddenly Monday 13th May 2024 at Prince Philip Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Hadfield, 68
May 22, 2024
Prestwich - Passed away suddenly on 2nd May 2024 at the age of 68.
No cause of death reported.
Peter (Jinksy) Jinks, 68
May 22, 2024
Leek - Suddenly on May 1st 2024 at the R.S.U.H, aged 68 years. Donations if desired to The U.H.N.M Charity (Coronary Care Unit).
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Luke, 74
May 22, 2024
Chopwell - Suddenly on 5th May 2024, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
John (4P) Thorpe, 60
May 22, 2024
Hull - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 18th May 2024 aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Thomas (Andy) Wallington, 63
May 22, 2024
Tring - Passed away unexpectedly on 28th April 2024 aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Watson, 70
May 22, 2024
Gloucester - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday 23rd April, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Burns, 53
May 21, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly on 24th April 2024, Jason aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Euron Wyn Davies, 46
May 21, 2024
Llanberis - Euron tragically passed away on 10th May 2024 aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Irene (nee Higgins) Hughes, 72
May 21, 2024
Loughborough - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday 10th May 2024 aged 72 years. Donations for our chosen charity which is Cardiovascular Research at the University of Leicester.
No cause of death reported.
David Miller, 48
May 21, 2024
Stafford - Sadly Dave passed away on 16th May 2024 aged 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen (Steve) Rudd, 68
May 21, 2024
Grimsby - Unexpectedly on 12th May 2024, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Helen Smith (formerly Kaye), 71
May 21, 2024
Huddersfield - Suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 71 years. Donations may be given to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
David Frank Lloyd
May 21, 2024
Bedlington - Suddenly passed away on 7th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Ashton, 63
May 24, 2024
Gloucester - Passed away surrounded by his family on 17th May 2024 after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
George Mitchell Carson, 54
May 24, 2024
Dumfries - Peacefully on Saturday 11th May 2024 in Chiang Mai, Thailand, following a short illness, George Mitchell Carson, age 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Keith Moore, 70
May 24, 2024
Macclesfield - Michael aged 70 years, peacefully passed away after a short illness on Wednesday 8th May 2024.
No cause of death reported.
John Schei (Jan-Asbjørn), 72
May 24, 2024
Dumfries - On 18th May 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a short illness, aged 72 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Steven (Steve) Woods, 55
May 24, 2024
Grimsby - Peacefully after a short illness, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Robert (Bob) Bradley, 73
May 23, 2024
Retford - Passed away peacefully in Bassetlaw Hospital after a short illness on 17th May 2024, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
David George Brown, 72
May 23, 2024
Gloucester - Died on 10th May 2024, following a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Douglas Michael (Doug) Oakley, 74
May 23, 2024
Meir - Suddenly after a short illness on 15th May 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Sheridan, 67
May 23, 2024
Cambridge - Passed away after a short illness at Arthur Rank Hospice on Tuesday 16th April 2024 aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Una Atkin (nee O'Sullivan), 67
May 22, 2024
Cheddleton - At rest on May 12th 2024 at the R.S.U.H after a short illness, Una aged 67 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Marilyn (Mar) Hill, 75
May 22, 2024
Bath - Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Thursday 16th May 2024, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert James McNabb, 71
May 22, 2024
Belton - Peacefully, on 18th May 2024 at Scunthorpe General Hospital following a short illness, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Pauline Sterry (Phillipson), 74
May 22, 2024
Lazenby - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 13th May 2024, in James Cook Hospital, age 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Martyn Pitman, 68
May 21, 2024
Bath - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 15th May, following a short illness, aged 68 years. Donations if desired are being received for "Diabetes UK" and "Stroke Association."
No cause of death reported.
Vivienne Norris (Hart)
May 21, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - Vivienne passed away peacefully after a brave battle with leukemia at Alice House Hospice on Thursday, 16th May 2024.
No age reported.
Angela Janet (Angie) Capp, 55
May 23, 2024
Scunthorpe - Angie passed away suddenly, but peacefully after an illness, surrounded by her loving family at Hull Royal Hospital, aged just 55 years. Donations to benefit Chemo Ward at Scunthorpe Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Graham Jones, 75
May 25, 2024
Hull - Sadly passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday 16th May, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel John Kivell, 69
May 25, 2024
Bude - Passed away peacefully on 14th May 2024 at home, surrounded by his family following a short illness, aged 69.
No cause of death reported.
William (Billy) Robson, 68
May 21, 2024
Consett - After a short illness, William (Billy) Robson died peacefully at home.
No cause of death reported.
Stuart Ockleton, 60
May 24, 2024
Preston - Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15th May 2024 aged 60 after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel Andrew Robinson, 65
May 24, 2024
Shepley - Passed away suddenly at home on 7th May 2024, age 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Willis Harper, 70
May 24, 2024
Weston Coyney - Suddenly on 16th May 2024, at home. David, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dennis Binns, 67
May 24, 2024
South Bank - Passed away suddenly at home on 19th May aged 67 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Tony Edwards, 59
May 26, 2024
Colwyn Bay - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne, aged 59 years. Donations in Tony’s memory will be gratefully received for Marie Curie or MacMillan Cancer Support
No cause of death reported.
Nev Belk, 67
May 25, 2024
Sleaford - Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday 20th May aged 67 years. Donations are invited for RNLI and Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Alan Headland, 71
May 25, 2024
Retford - Passed away peacefully at home on 18th May 2024, aged 71 years. Donations if desired for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth (Kenny) Stokes, 74
May 27, 2024
Liverpool - Aged 74. Suddenly at home.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Jeffery, 73
May 23, 2024
Beverley - Passed away suddenly at home on the 16th May 2024, aged 73 years. Donations most welcome for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Michael McOwen, 67
May 23, 2024
Padstow - Unexpectedly at his home on 12th April, 2024. Michael, aged 67 Years.
No cause of death reported.
Nicholas William (Nick) Neve, 63
May 23, 2024
Plymouth - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 25th April 2024, aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Colby Jay Parr, 23
May 23, 2024
Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 9th May 2024, aged 23 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Payne, 74
May 23, 2024
Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 3rd May 2024, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel (Nige) Webster, 67
May 23, 2024
Grimsby - Nige, sadly passed away suddenly at home on the 14th May, aged 67 years. Donations, if desired to Macmillian Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Raymond Ashmore, 73
May 23, 2024
Helston - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 5th May 2024 at his home, aged 73 years. Donations in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas McGowan, 55
May 22, 2024
Kippen - Passed suddenly at home on Sunday 5th May 2024, Tom aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Edward (Rob) Povall, 54
May 22, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly at home on 13th May 2024, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robin Mills, 64
May 21, 2024
Plymouth - Robin passed away suddenly on Wednesday 15th May at home in Germany.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Exceptional' young paramedic laid to rest after sudden death
May 21, 2024
Kildare was cloaked in sorrow as an "exceptional" young paramedic, Ross Murphy, was laid to rest on Monday afternoon following his sudden death last week. The local community and colleagues from the National Ambulance Service have been paying heartfelt tributes to Ross since he passed away unexpectedly last Thursday, May 16, at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘One of the good ones' - Tributes pour in following sad and sudden death of beloved man from Louth
May 21, 2024
Co. Louth - Tributes have poured in following the sad and sudden death of beloved father and grandfather, Aaron (AC) Callan (Callans Bar, Church Street), from Loughantarve, Knockbridge. Heartfelt condolences have poured in on RIP.ie, from those who knew and remembered Aaron, with one mourner saying, "We are absolutely lost for words at this devastating news. Aaron was an absolute gentleman and a beautiful person. He loved to come up for a song and belt out a bit of Garth Brooks in his own amazing Aaron way, which he did just a few weeks back, and this is what makes what has happened even more difficult to comprehend”.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man (50s) dies at Wexford roadside following medical emergency
May 22, 2024
A man tragically passed away at a busy Wexford roadside on Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency. Aged in his 50s, the man was reportedly suffering from shortness of breath and was being driven to Wexford town for medical attention when he took a bad turn at the roadside on the N25 Rosslare Road near the Ashfield Cross roundabout at around 10 p.m. It is believed he may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Passers-by who were travelling on the road also reportedly stopped to try and assist the man and the driver of the car, believed to be his partner. Despite the best efforts of paramedics to resuscitate the man, he was sadly pronounced dead at the roadside.
Sastri Boodoosingh
May 27, 2024
Milltown, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Raphael’s Celbridge. Sastri will be forever loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Ann.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Boyle (née O' Brien)
May 27, 2024
Beaumont, Dublin - 24th of May 2024, peacefully but suddenly. Surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hayley Ferguson
May 27, 2024
Killarney, Kerry - On 25th May 2024, unexpectedly, in the presence of her loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Billy Kelly
May 27, 2024
Castleknock, Dublin - May 24th 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Damien Byrne
May 26, 2024
Darndale, Dublin - Unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jim) Dowling
May 26, 2024
Tullyville, Maddenstown - Suddenly at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eimear O'Connell
May 26, 2024
Courtown, Wexford - Passed away on Friday 24th May 2024 unexpectedly at Wexford General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband and by her mother Celine.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony O'Sullivan
May 26, 2024
Ballyphehane, Cork - On May 25th 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Cadwallader
May 25, 2024
Randalstown, Antrim - 22nd May, 2024, suddenly at hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stacey Doyle
May 25, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - May 24th ,2024 - Suddenly. Beloved daughter of Mary and James.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eddie Mcfadden
May 25, 2024
Ballyshannon, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Eddie McFadden.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dermot O'Brien
May 25, 2024
Cabinteely, Dublin 18 - May 23rd, 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christina Quinn (née O’Brien)
May 25, 2024
Foynes, Limerick - Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick on 24th May 2024. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bryan Augusto Matos Echebarria, 5
May 24, 2024
Gort, Galway - Peacefully in Galway University Hospital, at the tender age of five.
No cause of death reported.
Mary Ambrose (née Hayes)
May 24, 2024
Churchfield, Cork - May 23th 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Monaghan
May 24, 2024
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away on 21st May 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in Cambodia.
No age or cause of death reported.
Terry Murray
May 24, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - Passed away suddenly on 14th May, 2024. Much loved son of Elizabeth and Henry.
No age or cause of death reported.
Morgan O Kelly
May 24, 2024
Glasnevin, Dublin - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Morgan O Kelly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marco Petrassi
May 24, 2024
Ballyphehane, Cork - On May 23rd 2024, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Smyth
May 24, 2024
City Centre, Dublin - Passed 23rd May, 2024, suddenly in the care of The Mater Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Traynor
May 24, 2024
Rosslare Harbour, Wexford - Joseph passed away suddenly on the 21st of May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Baby Kai Phoenix Doherty, 12 days
May 23, 2024
Kells, Meath - Baby Kai Phoenix Doherty, sunrise 10th May 2024, sunset 22nd May 2024, under the exceptional care of the staff of Crumlin Children's Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
James O'Sullivan
May 23, 2024
Bruff, Limerick - James passed away, unexpectedly, 22nd May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Denis J. Buckley
May 22, 2024
Blackrock, Cork - On April 24th, 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cornelius (Con) Kirby
May 22, 2024
Limerick City, Limerick - On May 22nd 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jeffrey McManus
May 22, 2024
Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly, on holiday in Bulgaria. Adored father and cherished son of Gerry & Maisie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert Orr
May 22, 2024
Ballinakill, Laois - died suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Watters
May 22, 2024
Ring, Waterford - died suddenly on Tuesday 21st May 2024. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken Mam and his sister Suzanne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mindaugas Jonaitis, 49
May 21, 2024
Navan, Meath - suddenly, on 20th May 2024, aged 49 years, of Navan and Lithuania.
No cause of death reported.
John Dever
May 21, 2024
Firhouse, Dublin - Suddenly, at Blackrock Clinic.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernard (Ben) Glynn
May 21, 2024
Drimnagh, Dublin - suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan (Bren) Hinch
May 21, 2024
Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - May 18th 2024, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the ICU staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fran (Francis) Hogan
May 21, 2024
Dublin - Passed away suddenly on 19th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Colum) Lagan
May 21, 2024
Mayfield, Cork - On May 18th, 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Claudine Lee
May 21, 2024
Cork City, Cork - On 17th May 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Mc Fadden
May 21, 2024
Dundalk, Louth - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Spain on Sunday 12th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shane Mc Loone
May 20, 2024
Portnoo, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Shane Mc Loone. Deeply regretted by his son Ben, mother Anne and father Pat.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maria Quinn
May 20, 2024
Mountmellick, Laois - Suddenly on the 18th May. Sadly missed by her loving parents Denis and Kathleen. Donations if desired to Epilepsy Ireland.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gary Sullivan
May 20, 2024
Lisnalong, Co. Monaghan - Monday, 20th May 2024, peacefully at Beaumount Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Moran
May 24, 2024
Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - May 23rd 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dr Martin E Mulligan
May 24, 2024
Mullingar, Westmeath - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, at St. Clare’s Hospital, St John's, Canada, on Monday April 29th 2024 following an illness borne with great fortitude.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel Owens (née Dempsey)
May 25, 2024
Maynooth, Co. Kildare - May 24th 2024, peacefully, at the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan, Dublin, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nancy Masters (née Desmond)
May 26, 2024
Grange, Cork - May 25th 2024, peacefully after a short illness, under the care of the staff at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barbara Helena O'Boyle (Ní Bhaoill)
May 26, 2024
Ballina, Co. Mayo - after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jerry Carroll
May 27, 2024
Templeogue, Dublin - 24th May 2024, peacefully, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pat Cunneen
May 27, 2024
Cabinteely, Dublin - Following a short illness surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of St. Vincent’s ICU.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Kennedy (née Murphy)
May 23, 2024
Loughrea, Galway - Kathleen passed away peacefully on May 22nd, 2024, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jim) O'Mahony
May 23, 2024
Newcastle West, Limerick - Jim died peacefully on 23rd of May 2024, after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Donations if desired to Neurology Stroke Ward 3B at UHL.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridget Keane
May 22, 2024
Kilmorna, Kerry - passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Cork, with her family by her side, on Monday, 20th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noel O'Brien
May 22, 2024
Dunmanway, Cork - May 22nd 2024 peacefully after a short illness bravely borne at Marymount Hospital Cork surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Doyle
May 21, 2024
Belmont, Offaly - John died on May 20th 2024, unexpectedly after a short illness at St. James' Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Dykes (née Mannion)
May 21, 2024
Sligo Town, Sligo - Peacefully after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Francis (Frank) Kierans
May 21, 2024
Rathfarnham, Dublin - passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, on the 19th of May 2024. Donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Walsh
May 24, 2024
Crumlin, Dublin - 16th May 2024, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adrian De Paoli
May 23, 2024
Roscommon Town, Roscommon - passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on 21st May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernie Farley (née Doyle)
May 23, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - 22nd May 2024, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Olivia Hanley (née Sheehan)
May 23, 2024
Effin, Limerick - Suddenly, but peacefully at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward Eddie Hutch
May 23, 2024
City Centre, Dublin - suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Melanie Kemp
May 23, 2024
Glasnevin, Dublin - 21st May 2024; unexpectedly at home, much loved daughter of Rita.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paddy Cavanagh
May 22, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 20th May 2024, formerly of Coral Quarries Ltd, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dylan Keane Ruane
May 22, 2024
Castlegar, Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Julie and Richard.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel Tierney (née Madden)
May 22, 2024
Ballinasloe, Galway - Carmel passed away suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael P. (Pius) Byrne
May 21, 2024
Arklow, Wicklow - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Johnny Hoey
May 21, 2024
Bailieborough, Cavan - Died on the 20th May 2024 suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tommy) O'Brien
May 20, 2024
Ballinacurra, Cork - Unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barry Burke
May 24, 2024
Churchtown, Dublin - May 23rd, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colin Butler
May 24, 2024
Togher, Cork - On May 23rd 2024, unexpectedly at home, beloved son of Finian and Danny.
No age or cause of death reported.
Annmarie Crinnion
May 25, 2024
Gorey, Wexford - Died 24th May 2024, suddenly, at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Baby Daithí Hughes
May 27, 2024
Annacotty, Limerick - It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of their dear baby boy on the 24th of May 2024 peacefully in their home in Bloomfield.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frances Donnellan (née Stockwell)
May 27, 2024
Tuam, Galway - Peacefully at her home. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.
No age or cause of death reported.
I regret to say that as far as the UK is concerned what is documented by Mark’s team must be only the tip of the iceberg as in all the months I have been subscribed to Mark’s substack I have never seen anyone listed from my home town in South Yorkshire, and here as an example is just one from May 1st 2024 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-south-yorkshire-68921742
"No age or cause of death reported."
Not normal.
None of this is/was normal. It is becoming normalised, which in intself should not be normal.