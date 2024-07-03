NIGERIA

Shock as Nigeria Customs Deputy Comptroller collapse s and dies during House of Representatives hearing

June 25, 2024

Tragedy struck the Nigerian House of Representatives as Essien Etop Andrew [56], Deputy Comptroller of Finance Administration and Technical Service at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), collapsed and died during a committee hearing [Tuesday]. The incident occurred while Andrew was responding to questions from the House Committee on Public Account. Witnesses report that Andrew was articulate and engaged in the proceedings before suddenly requesting water. Committee members accommodated his request and even offered tea. However, moments later, he coughed and collapsed. Despite swift efforts to rush him to the National Assembly clinic, Andrew was pronounced dead upon arrival. This tragic event highlights the intense pressure often faced by public servants during parliamentary inquiries.

KENYA

Top Kenyan video vixen Sarah Gwan has passed away

June 30, 2024

Award-winning Kenyan video vixen Sarah Gwan has allegedly passed away. The news of Sarah’s untimely death was shared online by several people who had worked with her before. Despite being made aware that she had passed away, the cause of her death is yet to be made public.

No age reported.

Young teacher dies 1 month to her long-awaited wedding: “She complained of headache”

June 27, 2024

A 39-year-old senior teacher died just a month before her wedding after complaining of a recurrent headache. Cassandra Rigg's dream to walk down the aisle in August came crashing down after an MRI showed she had a tumour in the head. Family members sought medical attention at different hospitals, but they were unable to save her as the tumour was discovered too late.

TANZANIA

Business tycoon Yusuf Manji passes away in Florida USA

June 30, 2024

Yusuf Manji [48], a prominent business tycoon and former sponsor and chairperson of Young Africans Sports Club, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at midnight, in Florida, USA, where he was receiving treatment. His son, Mehbub Manji, confirmed the news of his father's passing.

No cause of death reported.

ZAMBIA

Ex-Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City striker Justin Shonga passes away in Zambia

June 30, 2024

Former Orlando Pirates star Justin Shonga has passed away after a short illness at the age of 27. The Chipata-born player has been turning out for Najran in Saudi Arabia having joined the Second Division club in February this year. The Zambian Football Association confirmed Shonga's death.

No cause of death reported.

MALAWI

Malawi music icon Lucius Banda passes away (53)

June 30, 2024

Malawi’s beloved music icon, Soldier Lucius Banda, has passed away. Renowned for his powerful voice and poignant lyrics, Banda was not only a musician but also a voice for the voiceless. He used his platform to address social issues, advocate for justice, and inspire change, hence his stage name, Soldier of the Voiceless. Earlier this year, Lucius confirmed that he was in South Africa for a medical procedure related to his kidney condition. He shared in a video posted on his Facebook page that he was undergoing a procedure to create an arteriovenous fistula, necessary for his dialysis treatment. His family has not yet shared details about the cause of his death.

ZIMBABWE

Norman Maroto has died

June 28, 2024

Former Dynamos and Gunners striker Norman Maroto has died at a local hospital after a short illness. He was 40. He was the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Communications Officer at the time of his death. A family representative told Soccer24 that Maroto complained of flu on Thursday afternoon and passed away this morning (Friday).

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Popular dancer Lungy dies!

June 26, 2024

Dancer and choreographer Lungy Gwala (26) has died. Lungy had been in the entertainment industry for some time. She also ran a YouTube channel named Lungy Gwala, where she showcased her creativity and dance routines. "She wasn't really sick … She just complained about having flu. This was just a normal flu that can be treated by remedies. All I can say is that it's a bit complicated and she is gone just like that," Lungy's sister, Sbahle Gwala said. According to information, she died in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Player dies on the rugby field

June 29, 2024

In a tragic turn of events, Naasief Abrahams, a player from Vineyards RFC, passed away on the field during their match in Mamre on Saturday afternoon. According to eyewitness testimony, the 42-year-old appeared to go into epileptic shock after an on-field collision. A source close to Vineyards confirmed that Abrahams served as player-coach of the club’s third team.

No cause of death reported.

Initiate dies in Limpopo

June 25, 2024

Some people have expressed shock at the death of an initiate at Ga-Wale village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo. Phenyo Rampedi died after a short illness on Sunday. A local who chose to remain anonymous has expressed concern and sadness following the death of the initiate. “We are very sad with what happened, he was a young boy who had a bright future ahead of him this is very sad, we feel very sorry for the parents, may his soul rest in peace”. Limpopo Initiation Committee representative, Kgosi Boleu Rammupudu, says preliminary reports indicate that the initiate died at home, and not at the initiation school.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman collapse s and dies during a visit to her new boyfriend

June 26, 2024

A Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary for Sefhare/Ramokgonami Constituency, Tekolo Lefetsang Gosego, found himself at the centre of controversy following a heartbreaking incident in which his new lover collapsed and died at his house. The tragic event, which happened last week, became the talk of the village as speculation swirled on what could have killed the young woman who had showed no signs of sickness prior to her death. Information gathered by this publication has indicated that, Gosego met Naledi Mpaleng, a 44-year-old woman of Lodubeng ward in Kanye, a month ago, and were in the early stages of building a relationship. Their budding friendship took a tragic turn when Mpaleng passed away unexpectedly during a visit to Gosego’s home. Gosego described how Mpaleng had arrived on Wednesday, and they spent a pleasant evening together without any issues. “We woke up on Thursday morning, both feeling fine,” Gosego said. “She was preparing to leave when I suddenly heard a loud bang. I rushed to see what had happened and found her collapsed on the floor.” Panicked, Gosego called for help from a neighbour. Together, they managed to get Mpaleng to the hospital. However, despite their quick response, it took about 30 minutes for the deceased to be seen by a doctor, who delivered the devastating news that she was dead.

No cause of death reported.

ISRAEL

Israeli pop sensation Adam has died at 64

June 27, 2024

Born Haim Cohen, the popular singer, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Known professionally as Adam, he was one of the greatest idols of the '80s, with a long list of hits to his credit that is still played on the radio to this day, including "Secret,” "There is No Way Out," and "Regretful.” Last year he announced that he had cancer and that he was starting chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

CYPRUS

The cause of death of Hüseyin Erdendoğ was “ heart attack ”

June 30, 2024

Friday June 28 in Kyrenia, the autopsy of 61-year-old Hüseyin Erdendoğ, who was found dead in his residence, found that the cause of death was as a result of a “heart attack”. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

TURKEY

A teacher “died suddenly”:

A teacher working in Rize died as a result of a heart attack

July 1, 2024

Zekeriya Bağ, who worked as a classroom teacher at Rize Elementary School, died at the age of 49 as a result of a heart attack in his hometown of Konya. Sunday June 30th, Bağ's funeral was held after the afternoon prayer, and he was buried at Ladik Ahmet Hudai cemetery.

Aytekin Eşme, a 57-year-old registrar, died as a result of a heart attack

June 29, 2024

Aytekin Eşme (57) who worked as a Judicial Registrar at Muğla Köyceğiz Courthouse, was taken to Köyceğiz State Hospital by his friends when he stated that he had back and arm pains while he was on duty in the morning. During the check-up at the hospital, it was understood that Esme had suffered a heart attack. Courthouse Officer Aytekin Eşme died despite all the intervention of doctors.

A 29-year-old marriage candidate in Elazığ had a heart attack at the hairdresser she went to on the day they were coming to ask for her

June 29, 2024

A 29-year-old marriage candidate in Elazığ had a heart attack at the hairdresser she went to on the day the groom's family was coming to ask for her. According to the information obtained, Tuğçe A. suddenly became ill at the hairdresser's salon. Tuğçe was taken to Fırat University Hospital. Despite all the interventions made here, she could not be saved and lost her life. As a result of the autopsy, it was determined that the woman died of a heart attack. Tuğçe's relatives and the groom's side flocked to the hospital as soon as they received the painful news.

Bayram Şahin, who is presumed to have suffered a heart attack at the wheel, has lost his life

June 27, 2024

The incident occurred in the Fatihler neighborhood of the district in the countryside. Bayram Sahin, who farms in the neighborhood, left his house to irrigate the field with his tractor. Citizens who saw Şahin's tractor on the road at noon noticed Şahin sitting motionless in the cab of the tractor. Upon notification of the situation, medical and gendarmerie teams were dispatched. Emergency Service teams determined that Şahin had lost his life. The body of Şahin, who is presumed to have suffered a heart attack, was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy. After the autopsy, the funeral was held.

No age reported.

Feray Güler, who died of a heart attack , was sent off on her last trip

June 27, 2024

Feray Güler, 47, who lived on Baruthane Street in Zonguldak, died as a result of a heart attack. Feray, the mother of a child, was buried at the Kırat Family Cemetery after the funeral prayer held at Uzun Mehmet Mosque today.



A young man died of a heart attack in Inegöl

June 27, 2024

The incident occurred at a house in the Akhisar Neighborhood at about 04.30. 26-year-old Batuhan Türkan became ill at night. The young man was taken to Inegöl State Hospital by ambulance, which was dispatched to the scene. The young man, who had a heart attack, could not be saved despite all the interventions.

RUSSIA

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

June 26, 2024

Sergei Berezin, who played five of his seven NHL seasons with Toronto and was a reliable scorer for the Maple Leafs, has died at 52. The NHL Alumni Association announced Berezin’s death in a social media post Wednesday. A cause of death was not provided. Berezin, from Voskresensk, Russia, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the 10th round, 256th overall, at the 1994 NHL draft. He played five seasons with the Maple Leafs, passing the 20-goal mark in four of them.

In Volgograd, the teacher of the lyceum No5 Marina Shilina died suddenly

June 28, 2024

Volgograd - In Volgograd, the Lyceum No5 named after Y.A. Gagarin suffered an irreparable loss. According to IA "Vysota 102", the day before, teacher Marina Evgenievna Shilina died suddenly. According to the parents of the lyceum graduates, the teacher became ill during the solemn ceremony of awarding certificates, which took place in the building of the Musical Comedy Theater. "The ceremony of awarding certificates was already coming to an end, when suddenly Marina Evgenievna felt uncomfortable, she fell, and lost consciousness." Volgograd residents said. According to preliminary information, the cause of the sudden death of Marina Evgenievna was a stroke.

No age reported.

