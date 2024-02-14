FRANCE

Couple rents an Airbnb in France and find a dead person

February 12, 2024

Upon arrival at the accommodation they had booked in Hoenheim, north of Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), guests at an Airbnb found the lifeless body of a man in his mid-forties, presumably a friend of the owner. According to reports, the keys to the apartment had only been given to a person born in 1975, who was responsible for managing the cleaning and maintenance of the accommodation between rents on behalf of the owner. Although the death appears to have been caused by natural causes, an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of death with certainty. An autopsy will be performed in the next few days.

A 63-year-old man succumbs to discomfort on public roads

February 11, 2024

A 63-year-old man succumbed to a heart attack, this Saturday, February 10, in Saint-Jean-de-Vaulx. According to initial information, the unfortunate man was found around 20:45 in cardiac arrest by witnesses on a public road, near a bus stop. These witnesses gave him first aid, joined by the firefighters, but the man could not be revived. His vehicle was found nearby: it is likely that, feeling unwell at the wheel, he stopped his car before managing to get out of it to seek help.

Fatal malaise on a bicycle

February 27, 2024

This Saturday, January 27, around 14:45, a 74-year-old man, who was cycling with two other people, was the victim of a malaise, while his group was in Ottrott, on the road to Saint-Nabor. The emergency services, supported by a helicopter, quickly went to the scene. Despite their efforts for three quarters of an hour to revive the man with cardiac massages, the cyclist, from Duppigheim, died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Lons-le-Saunier: a man in his fifties victim of a fatal malaise in front of the thermal baths

February 6, 2024

Victim of a heart attack, a man in his fifties collapsed on the sidewalk of the rue de Pavigny, in Lons-le-Saunier, this Tuesday, February 6 at around 17:30 p.m. He was, it seems, coming out of the thermal establishment. Despite the care provided by the emergency services for several tens of minutes at the foot of the steps of the thermal bath’s stairs, he could not be revived. The man was pronounced dead by the doctor shortly after 18 hours.

No cause of death reported.

A hunter dies of heart attack : mayor asks for training in lifesaving

February 9, 2024

Three months later, Michel Auger's emotion is still palpable. The mayor of Malleville-sur-le-Bec is also the president of a hunting company that has remained marked by a tragic episode that occurred on Sunday, November 12, 2023. That day, one of his relatives, Dominique, collapsed on a path, victim of a heart attack. The 65-year-old man was going to the "post", a fixed point where he had to position himself during the hunting action. He was not alone, but the two friends who surrounded him were not able to provide him with assistance on the spot, because they did not master the appropriate lifesaving techniques.

BELGIUM

5-year-old girl dies from brain tumor

February 11, 2024

Amélie Lelievre (5), from Zottegem, had to bow her head on Friday evening, after a courageous battle against an incurable brain tumor. Mom Ellen Van Caenegem tells the story, which began with visits to the emergency room: “. . . She had a splitting headache, was drowsy, and our instincts told us she was not okay. . . An eye test was done, which was abnormal, after which a brain scan was taken. An hour later the pediatrician came in with the verdict, a mass of 4 cm in diameter was visible. This hit like a bomb! We were instructed to immediately go to UZ Gent, where a pediatric oncologist was waiting for us. . . 2 days later there was a biopsy of the tumor and 7 days later we received the verdict: Amélie has DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) type 4. Still in intensive care, where we celebrated Amélie's 5th birthday, she enjoyed all the attention.”

Geert Schockaert, 48

February 10, 2024

Born in Aalst, July 9, 1975, died there suddenly on February 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Piet Verheyden, 53

February 10, 2024

Born in Zelzate, August 16, 1970, died unexpectedly at home in Dendermonde, February 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stefaan Barzeele, 65

February 10, 2024

Born in Veurne, October 26, 1958, died unexpectedly at home in Veurne on February 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Martien Dalemans, 41

February 10, 2024

Born in Edegem, September 7, 1982, died in Antwerp, February 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Vera Depoorter, 74

February 9, 2024

Born in Oostende, November 17, 1949, died unexpectedly at home in Ichtegem, February 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Harteel, 2

February 9, 2024

Son of Olivier and Emely Harteel – Huyghe. Born in Ypres on 08/07/2021. Died in Diksmuide on 08/02/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Els Boedts, 53

February 9, 2024

Born in Veurne, June 8, 1970, died unexpectedly at home in Ypres, February 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lauren Verbruggen, 36

February 9, 2024

Born on 28/07/1987, Died in Bruges on 07/02/2024, living in Bruges.

No cause of death reported.

Brent Vanden Bergh, 21

February 9, 2024

Born in Brasschaat, April 2, 2002, died in Edegem, February 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Vandenhaute, 59

February 9, 2024

Born in Sint-Niklaas, September 20, 1964, died at home in Melsele, February 8, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. Thanks to the home care nurses... doctors... oncology department UZ Leuven.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Vancauwenbergs, 68

February 8, 2024

Albert Vancauwenbergs, born in Tienen, January 9, 1956,

died suddenly at home in Tienen on February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Emilie Thibaut, 41

February 8, 2024

Born in Dinant, 31/01/1982, died in Yvoir, 06/02/2024. Resident of Buissonville.

No cause of death reported.

Ingrid Jacquet, 37

February 8, 2024

Mademoiselle Ingrid Jacquet, living in Liège, born in Liège on Monday July 28, 1986, died in Hermalle-sous-Argenteau on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Stef Proost, 49

February 8, 2024

Born in Turnhout, July 2, 1973, died unexpectedly, unwillingly, in his caravan, in Dessel, February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Naert, 49

February 7, 2024

The family informs of the way-too-early passing of Jan Naert. Born in Izegem, July 14, 1974, and died there on February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Pauwels, 31

February 7, 2024

Maxime was born in Kortrijk on July 4, 1992, and died in Zwevegem on February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Naomi Vandewauwer, 29

February 5, 2024

Born in Brussels, 12/10/1994, died in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, 02/02/2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Paparazzo Dennis van Tellingen (45) died unexpectedly : stars are in shock

February 8, 2024

It was announced on Thursday that Dennis van Tellingen died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 45. He is survived by his wife and two children. Dennis was known as a photographer who captured the stars on camera.

Municipal flag at half-mast due to the death of an employee

February 9, 2024

Today we received the sad news that one of our employees passed away unexpectedly last night. We are deeply saddened. Due to the death, the flag at the municipal office is hanging at half-mast today.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neighborhood mourns the death of a 30-year-old woman: 'She was still walking here on Sunday with her two children'

February 2, 2024

Local residents of the Lepelaarsoord in the Leiden Merenwijk react in shock to the death of a 30-year-old resident of the street. The woman was found in her home in a 'worrying condition' on Monday and died in hospital. The police have launched an investigation into her death. “On Sunday she walked through the street with her two children and waved friendly.”

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Tributes Pour In for Actor Dead Dawg Following Tragic Passing at 26

February 12, 2024

Known by his stage name Dead Dawg, Grant was a German rapper and actor whose talent left an indelible mark on those who knew him. At just 26 years old, his sudden death due to thrombosis has left fans reeling, and fellow artists in mourning. The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of life, and the need to prioritize health and well-being.

Artist Warmduscher passed away

February 9, 2024

The scene mourns for Thilo Markwort, aka Warmduscher ['Hot showerer']. Several posts on social media today confirmed the death of the artist. Warmduscher, 52, first gained popularity at the end of the 90s with a few releases on the label Tracid Traxxx. At the same time, he ran his own imprint and hosted his own show called "Pick Up" on radio between 2000 and 2006. Later he played regularly on the Internet radio station JustBase.FM

No cause of death reported.

Death overshadows title fights

February 6, 2024

The state championships of the of the Thuringian Table Tennis Association (TTTV) were overshadowed by the death of the AK-80 starter Rainer Dyhringer from TSV 1880 Gera-Zwötzen. He collapsed in the hall and died in the hospital a little later, despite the expert help of the doctors present, and the rapid intervention of the emergency service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Father of four (44) died : Family and fire brigade Mühldorf mourn for Wolfgang Demmel

February 9, 2024

Quite surprisingly, Wolfgang Demmel died. The 44-year-old was with the Mühldorf fire department for a long time, now his former comrades want to help his family. As a father of four, Wolfgang Demmel knew how important caring for people entrusted to him is. As a firefighter, helping others was at the top of his agenda. Now others want to help his family.

No cause of death reported.

Weyersfeld fire brigade commander Christian Hofmann died

February 2, 2024

After a mission on Sunday, the Weyersfeld fire commander died unexpectedly at the age of 48. The shock about this is great in Weyersfeld and in fire brigade circles. Christian Hofmann was a fire brigade commander in Weyersfeld for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

We mourn for Dr. Dagmar Mirbach

February 6, 2024

The school community of the Ferdinand Porsche High School feels very sad. On Monday we learned that Mrs. Mirbach (61) died completely unexpectedly. She was a colleague who took the long way from Tübingen every day to teach many of our students in the subjects of ethics, German, Latin and, most recently, English. Dagmar Mirbach was not only an educated woman, but also a friend of humanity to a very special degree.

No cause of death reported.

Great funeral service for Peter Thomas Preissler in Lauchheim

February 11, 2024

Grief for many people, far beyond the city, was triggered by the death of teacher Peter Thomas Preissler, who died completely unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 53.

Bertelsmann mourns: Former Mohn chief secretary died unexpectedly

February 9, 2024

Susanne Knetsch was considered the right hand of Reinhard Mohn. Now, at the age of 60, she has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Father Claus-Jochen Herrmann is dead

February 7, 2024

The priest and cabaret artist Claus-Jochen Herrmann is dead. According to media reports, he died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 68. Herrmann worked as a clergyman in Babenhausen and in the Harreshausen district. He was best known as a member of the Babenhäuser priest-cabarets: For a total of 27 years, "Clajo" Herrmann was on stage together with his colleague Hans-Joachim Greifenstein.

No cause of death reported.

Game design Professor Michael Baur has passed away

February 7, 2024

The games industry is losing one of its brightest minds: Professor Michael Baur has passed away at the age of 49. "The loss of Prof. Michael Baur tears a deep hole in the fabric of the entire gaming industry for us": The Games & XR Central Germany Initiative has made the news of the popular scientist's death public via social media. Prior to his academic career, Baur worked in the German games industry for over 16 years - including at the German branch of Electronic Arts, Phenomenal and Ubisoft.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Daniel Boes

February 7, 2024

Since Daniel Boes, first as product manager, then as Managing Director, led Rodam, he has converted and expanded it into a creative and high-quality supplier of solid wood tables and furniture. Only recently at the International Furniture Fair, Boes was still standing there with verve and energy and his team. At the end of January, Daniel Boes died suddenly and completely unexpectedly at the age of only 49. Two children have lost their father, the shock is deep – in the family, at Rodam, with friends and business partners.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies mid-flight after breaking out in 'cold sweats' and losing 'liters of blood,' scaring his fellow passengers

February 10, 2024

Munich - A 63-year-old man died during a Lufthansa flight this week, after losing "liters of blood” in a scene that terrified passengers. Witnesses said the man had blood gushing from his nose and mouth, and passengers were screaming at the sight. The unidentified man boarded a Lufthansa flight from Bangkok to Munich with his wife on Thursday, according to Swiss-German outlet Blick.

No cause of death reported.

A man dies at the Leclerc store in Louhans

February 10, 2024

This Saturday in the early evening, firefighters and gendarmes of Louhans were mobilized on an accident that occurred between the shelves of the Leclerc store in Louhans. A man in his forties, living in a town in Louhannais, was reportedly the victim of a heart attack while he was shopping. He could not be saved by the emergency services.

Grisly find in Leipzig: 33-year-old is dead behind the wheel of his car

February 9, 2024

Passers-by made a grisly find on Thursday in Braunstraße in Leipzig's downtown district. There was a dead man in his car. The emergency doctor who was called in was only able to determine the death of the 33-year-old man. The cause of death has not yet been clarified. So far, however, there are no indications of a crime. Police are continuing to investigate the case.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Wachtendonk: Man dies after an internal emergency

February 9, 2024

Due to the nature of the injuries, the police are currently assuming that the cause of death was not the injuries sustained in the accident, but an internal emergency. According to the police report, the elderly man had initially driven his car against the curb of a traffic island in the accident. Then he turned left off the road and bumped into a bollard. The car ran over the market square, and collided with a street lamp there, before the car came to a standstill, after colliding with a house wall.

No age or cause of death reported.

After accident on the B 229: driver died in hospital

February 6, 2024

The 68-year-old woman from Radevormwald who was taken to a hospital after the serious collision on the B 229, succumbed to her injuries last night. This was announced by the police on Tuesday. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether an internal emergency was possibly the cause of the accident.

Two cyclists “died suddenly”:

Cyclist lies unconscious on green strip in Munich - a little later he is dead

February 8, 2024

On Wednesday (February 7) at about 19.30 o'clock, a 56-year-old Munich man was found unconscious on a grassy area, located right next to the bike path. The man even had his bike between his legs, as the police described in a corresponding message on Thursday. The rescue was alerted, and the 56-year-old was immediately taken to a hospital accompanied by an emergency doctor. On the same day, he died in the clinic. The background to the mysterious case is currently unknown. However, there are no indications of external fault.

No cause of death reported.

Cyclist from Werne (38) dead - passerby still tried resuscitation

February 8, 2024

The police report states: "A 38-year-old cyclist from Werne was found in Görrestraße at 15:30 yesterday Wednesday. A first responder found him lying on the bike path. After resuscitation measures, the Werne man was taken to the nearest hospital, where he died shortly after.“ The cause is currently unclear. Whether it is a traffic accident, or an internal medicine emergency is currently the subject of the investigation.

After resuscitation in the parking lot - 72-year-old sadly deceased

February 8, 2024

As the district police authority Mettmann stated yesterday in its press release, police officers had resuscitated a 72-year-old man on Wednesday (February 7, 2024), together with the emergency services, in a parking lot in Heiligenhaus. As the police learned on Thursday (February 8, 2024), the Heiligenhaus man had unfortunately died in the hospital as a result of his medical emergency. The police send condolences to the man's relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Jenkins, 52

February 7, 2024

Joseph Jenkins, 52, of Nuremberg, Germany, passed away on December 23, 2023, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Long-standing Kärnten Card chairman passed away completely unexpectedly

February 9, 2024

Manfred Hautz (59) has been chairman of the Kärnten Tourist Card since 2016. At a press conference in late January, Manfred Hautz presented the innovations for the Kärnten Tourist Card summer season 2024. Now the longtime chairman has died - completely unexpectedly. Family, friends and colleagues are grieving for a "valued and lovely person".

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Mounir Hamoud, 39, has died - a brutal and shocking message

February 13, 2024

Former football player and father-of-five Mounir Hamoud has died. His club Strømsgodset informed of this Monday afternoon. ". . . This is a brutal and shocking message to get – it affects us all," writes the club. Hamoud was supposed to have started a new job as a top player developer in Strømsgodset on Monday but died of cardiac arrest. Hamoud was a defender with several hundred matches in total for Lyn, Bodø/Glimt and Strømsgodset, and has played several age-specific international matches for Norway.

POLAND

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Suwałki police in mourning

February 6, 2024

When more police cars were returning to the police station along Sejneńska Street, the tragic news was already certain. Suddenly and unexpectedly, one of the policemen of the Suwałki unit died. The command was plunged into mourning. Asp. Pcs. Marcin Sudnikowski died on Sunday, February 4. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

A well-known Slovak musician died

February 5, 2024

The sad news came on Sunday (February 4) evening from the world of music. Unexpectedly, favorite musician and producer Peter "Sanchez" Saniga passed away forever. He was only 49 years old. He worked as the bassist of the Nitra band BijouTerrier. He was also known as someone who recorded most of the albums of Desmod, Bitter Slytherin and Gladiator nitrak.sk. He is remembered as a man with a big heart and his own sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Favorite folklorist and young daddy Miro died unexpectedly !

February 2, 2024

Another sad news that flew all over Slovakia. A popular elder from central Slovakia and passionate nature lover, he died at the age of less than 29. In addition to weddings, Miroslav [Slovak] also devoted himself to nature protection, performed in the Brown Bear Intervention Team and forestry. Miroslav died suddenly and unexpectedly on 27.1.2024, less than three months before his 29th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

Longtime football enthusiast and successful entrepreneur Damir Dominić from Oporovac died suddenly

February 9, 2024

His football career lasted more than 20 years. He was the president of NK "Galeb" from Oporovac for many years, the vice-president of the Međimurje Football Association for 11 years and a member of the Assembly and Commission of the Croatian Football Association. He was also a successful entrepreneur, owner of three companies with about forty employees.

No age or cause of death reported.

A poet from Rovinj left us suddenly in his hometown

February 8, 2024

The great poet Jurica Iskra (52) died this morning in his hometown, Rovinj.

No cause of death reported.

Two young athletes “died suddenly”:

A 20-year-old swimmer, the current senior champion of Croatia and a football referee, died suddenly

February 6, 2024

The Croatian Swimming Federation has issued an announcement saying goodbye to Ivan Busatt (20), a football referee and swimmer.

No cause of death reported.

A football player from Zagorje died suddenly . He was only 33 years old

February 5, 2024

Football player Željko Jakopović, born in 1990, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

João Oliveira Pinto, age 52, dies of leukemia

February 8, 2024

Portuguese football is in mourning. João Oliveira Pinto, one of the players on the Portugal team in the unforgettable 1991 Under-20 World Cup, died this Thursday, aged 52. The news was released on the FPF's official website. The former midfielder had been fighting leukemia since June 2023, as zerozero said at the time, and ended up not resisting the disease.

SPAIN

Tripandemic: bodies pile up in Spanish hospitals

January 12, 2024

In the wake of the recent “tripandemic”, funeral services throughout Spain are facing difficulties. As the flu and Covid cases skyrocketed after Christmas, the question arises as to how well funeral homes are equipped for this latest crisis. Funeral homes have been sounding the alarm since January, because they are (un)able to cope with the rising number of deaths. Manuel Tejadas, the head of operations at the Interfunerarias funeral chain in Catalonia, expressed concern: "We are overwhelmed. I have not experienced such an increase in deaths since the pandemic.” In response to the crisis, some funeral homes are adapting by doubling their staff.

Two musicians “died suddenly”:

Daniel Portas, former director of Caldas Music Band, dies

February 8, 2024

His heart could unfortunately not bear it, and early this Wednesday Daniel Portas, 47, who for ten years had led the Caldas Municipal Music Band, died. His death has caused deep sorrow, not only in the region of Pontevedra, but also in that of Santiago de Compostela, in whose municipal band he was soloist trombone. Portas suffered a heart attack at the end of last year, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery in Vigo. It was last December 18 when, on the stage of the Pazo da Cultura in Pontevedra, he felt unwell and lost consciousness. The musician had just conducted the Xoven Symphony Orchestra of the city of Lérez. He was then treated, underwent surgery, and died while awaiting a heart transplant.

Former bassist of the group Gatibu, Mikel Caballero, dies

February 10, 2024

Mikel Caballero, former bassist of the Basque rock group Gatibu, has died suddenly in Mexico at the age of 57, where he was spending a few days off, according to the Geuria news portal. His death occurred last Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Unexpected death of film worker strikes 'La Moderna'

February 6, 2024

‘La Moderna' is in mourning. The daily TVE series, which is the presequel to 'La Promesa', has announced the sudden and unexpected death of production assistant Alfredo Alba, at the age of 53. With a long professional career that began nearly 20 years ago, Alba has been present behind the cameras of numerous successful series in our country. And even in front of the cameras, since he has made a cameo as an extra or with small interventions.

No cause of death reported.

Manuel Prieto Mahedero, brother of the director of La Voz de Córdoba, dies

February 11, 2024

Manuel Prieto Mahedero, brother of Antonio Prieto, managing director of the newspaper La Voz de Córdoba, has died. Death surprised him suddenly yesterday afternoon in Córdoba. The middle of three brothers, he was 58 years old, and leaves a widow and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Mayor of San Juan del Monte dies suddenly

January 28, 2024

San Juan del Monte is in mourning with the sudden death of its mayor, who died last night at the age of 60. Juan Carlos Rocha Martínez had presided over the Corporation of this riverside town for more than 12 years, and previously, since 2000, had been part of it as a councilor, always for the PP, of which he was a member.

No cause of death reported.

Four athletes “died suddenly”:

Miguel Ángel: Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper dies aged 76 after battle with ALS

February 9, 2024

Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Ángel, who won two UEFA Cups at the height of his career, has died, aged 76. The former Spain international died after a 14-month battle with ALS, after being diagnosed with the rare disease in December 2022, according to The Sun. His death was confirmed on Tuesday morning (February 6) by the club.

18-year-old from Sporting Chiclana dies suddenly and unexpectedly

February 10, 2024

Cadiz football is once again in mourning after learning of the sudden and unexpected death of an 18-year-old player from Sporting Chiclana. The club announced the tragic news through its official channels, showing its deep pain and regret to the family of Gonzalo Romero, goalkeeper of the youth team of the Chiclana club.

No cause of death reported.

Dismay in Club Deportivo Hernani over sudden death of Iker Urkiola

February 8, 2024

Club Deportivo Hernani woke up this Thursday with painful news, the sudden death of Iker Urkiola, a person especially linked to the entity, at 41 years of age. Delegate this season of the children's team, he was above all a great collaborator who helped with anything that was needed.

No cause of death reported.

Villajoyosa CF in mourning because of sudden death of a player

February 8, 2024

Villajoyosa CF has announced through an Instagram post the death of one of its players. Efraín Jiménez has died unexpectedly and suddenly at the young age of 20. He defended the club's colours in Juvenil Preferente and this year during the first months was part of the A team.

No cause of death reported.

Dismay in Fuengirola over the death of municipal worker Manuel Carrión

February 5, 2024

The town of Fuengirola greeted the day in distress this Monday morning after learning the sad news of the sudden death of Manuel Carrión, a municipal worker in the Urban Ecology area at the town hall in Malaga. The mayor herself, Ana Mula, expressed on her Instagram account that Carrión was always "an excellent municipal worker", but above all a "magnificent colleague."

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 30:

Oscar, a well-known lottery seller who could not fulfill his dream, dies too young

January 30, 2024

The people of Toro, a town in Zamora, are in mourning. Óscar Marcos, a popular lottery seller in the municipality, has died at the age of 49. A sudden death that has not allowed him to fulfill his great dream: to enrich the entire town.

No cause of death reported.

A couple “died suddenly” a day apart:

A 53-year-old Barizo neighbor dies and, the next day, his partner

February 9, 2024

Two deaths in the same house, and just one day apart. First, Jose Antonio Garcia Lema, nicknamed 'Kempes', 53. He died this Tuesday, the 6th, at his home in Barizo. He was a barnacle fisherman, a trade to which he devoted practically his entire life. The burial will be tomorrow, Thursday, the 8th. He lived with Maria Rosa, his partner, and just today afternoon the news broke that she also had died this Wednesday, without anything having been set so far regarding her burial, given how recent the news is.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cyclist dies in Ponferrada after a heart attack

February 4, 2024

A 56-year-old man died this Sunday in Ponferrada after suffering a heart attack while cycling. The event occurred at 12.30 pm, when the Ponferrada local police, firefighters and health services went to the Ozuela trail to treat a cyclist who had collapsed. After treating him for half an hour performing CPR, the health workers verified that nothing could be done other than certifying his death.

Livorno, tragedy on the cruise ship: tourist dies at 65

February 7, 2024

Livorno [Italy] - Tragedy on the MSC Orchestra, cruise ship moored in port from the early morning of Wednesday, February 7, where a Spanish passenger of about 65 years was found dead. The alarm was triggered around 5.30, while sailing from Civitavecchia to Livorno, with immediate help. The man was with his family and would die of natural causes after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly McNeill

February 7, 2024

Tenerife - formerly of Sandymount, Ireland. 31st January, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of Liam.

No age or cause of death reported.

