MEXICO

Former Mexican athlete dies in the Mexico City Half Marathon

July 14, 2024

Juan Stenner, a former Mexican athlete who participated in the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, died this Sunday during the Mexico City Half Marathon. The 32-year-old athlete keeled over once he crossed the finish line and despite receiving medical attention, unfortunately he arrived at the hospital without vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

In a strange case, a 2-year-old boy dies of a heart attack

July 12, 2024

A tragedy shook the community of Chicbul, in Campeche, where a two-year-old boy, identified as Y.L.H.T., died due to an acute myocardial infarction. The father of the child, C.J.H.M., reportedly said that he went out to work as usual when he received an urgent call from his partner to inform him that his son was feeling unwell. When he arrived at his home, he found the little boy weak, so he immediately took him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the child entered the hospital lifeless.

A TikToker “died suddenly”:

Who was Marco Antonio, the young man who died of a heart attack in Comalcalco?

July 12, 2024

On the afternoon of this Friday, July 12, 2024, it was reported about the death of a young man named Marco Antonio "N", in the municipality of Comalcalco, who suffered a heart attack when he was on Adolfo López Mateos boulevard. Originally from Paraíso, Marco Antonio was known thanks to the TikTok platform, where he shared videos in which he could be seen dancing happily. He had already reached 12 thousand followers and 130 thousand "likes". His last publication had been made during the first minutes of the day when he was surprised by death when he was walking along the aforementioned street. The sudden death of the boy surprised his followers, who could not believe what had happened, while lamenting and expressing their solidarity with his relatives.

No age reported.

Four “died suddenly” while out and about:

Man suffers a sudden heart attack at the entrance of well-known shoe store in Altamira

July 11, 2024

A man between 50 and 60 years old lost his life in the downtown area of Altamira, just as he was entering a shoe store located on Abasolo Street. Apparently, it was a sudden heart attack that took the life of this person. Witnesses said that he fell suddenly, and the emergency authorities were immediately contacted. The paramedics tried to provide first aid; however, it was too late, because he no longer had vital signs.

Man dies of heart attack in Plaza Sendero

July 12, 2024

A man lost his life this afternoon inside the Plaza Sendero shopping center, due to an apparent cardiac arrest. Red Cross paramedics attended the case and provided assistance to the citizen. At the moment, the man has not been identified.

Mr. Rupert dies of a heart attack in the streets of Antón Lizardo

July 14, 2024

A male resident of the community of Antón Lizardo, Veracruz, lost his life from a heart attack. It was the afternoon of this Sunday, outside the OXXO convenience store. The victim was Don Rupert "X", who was well known in the town. According to witnesses, the victim began to feel unwell, and the first time, he grabbed onto a wooden telephone pole. A second time, he grabbed a red iron pole, tripped over a manhole, and fell to the hard pavement. After witnesses noticed this situation, they requested the presence of paramedics, who confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Tourist dies of heart attack in hotel pool in San Carlos

July 10, 2024

A tourist from Chihuahua suffered a myocardial infarction just as he was bathing inside the pool of the San Carlos Plaza hotel, in the town of San Carlos, where unfortunately he died, despite the effort by Mexican Red Cross paramedics to revive him. The male person who died was identified by the name of Sergio T.P, he was 62 years old, had been suffering from heart problems for a long time.

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

Possible heart attack of driver leaves 2 dead and 42 injured

July 12, 2024

On Friday afternoon, Morelia Police officers attended a vehicular accident on the exit to Charo. The report says that in the vicinity of Ciudad Salud, a public transport unit collided with a private car, causing the first car to overturn into a ravine. At the scene, police and firefighters provided care to the injured people, and also implemented a road operation for the passage of ambulances.

No age or cause of death reported.

Truck driver dies inside his unit

July 12, 2024

A truck driver was found lifeless on Friday morning inside the unit in which he was traveling on the Acayucan-Cosoleacaque highway. An anonymous call to the emergency lines alerted about the presence of the man who was lying without vital signs inside the cargo truck parked on the edge of the rest stop. When authorities arrived, they confirmed the presence of the corpse inside the heavy vehicle. The male, between 40 and 45 years old, ceased to exist under circumstances of a heart attack, dying in solitude without anyone noticing the situation that cost him his life.

The man found in irrigation canal died of a heart attack

July 12, 2024

The cause of death of an elderly adult in the vicinity of the ejido 20 de Noviembre Viejo last Thursday, July 11, was as a result of a myocardial infarction. This was confirmed by the deputy prosecutor in the northern zone, Isacc Aguayo Roacho. The victim was found lifeless in an irrigation canal, which was dry, and according to the experts, the body did not show any signs of violence, ruling out that he was deprived of life for another reason.

No age reported.

CUBA

Cuban sports icons pass away in recent days

July 13, 2024

Imara Valdés and Abel Sarmientos

Three Cuban sports legends passed away last week, casting a shadow of mourning over the sports community on the island. Abel Sarmientos, a former Cuban volleyball player, died in Havana at the age of 61, living in poverty and largely forgotten. Meanwhile, Cuban handball player Imara Valdés passed away early Friday morning at the age of 38. A member of the national handball team, she apparently lost her battle with cancer, leaving behind two young children. Less information is available about Juan de Dios Machado. According to JIT, he "ventured into professional circuits and, following the triumph of the Revolution, remained connected to the Cuban sports system."

16-year-old Cuban athlete dies of heart attack days after competing in national school games

July 10, 2024

A 16-year-old athlete tragically passed away from a heart attack this Wednesday in Santiago de Cuba, just three days after participating in the National School Games held in Pinar del Río. The teenager, named María de Jesús (Jesusa) Mora, was a judo practitioner. According to independent journalist Yosmany Mayeta Labrada, who shared details on Facebook, Jesusa was both deaf and mute, and had lost her mother. She lived with her grandmother at the José Martí Farm in the Boniato neighborhood. "Unfortunately, she suffered a heart attack this morning at her boyfriend's house," a source revealed.



[The obligatory “anything but the vaxx” bullshit]: Given the tragic incident involving María de Jesús Mora, several questions arise regarding the health risks young athletes may face. Below, we address some of the most pressing concerns. Heart attacks in young athletes can be caused by conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital coronary artery anomalies, and other genetic heart defects. Warning signs can include chest pain, shortness of breath, unexplained fainting, and palpitations. Athletes experiencing these symptoms should seek medical evaluation. Schools and sports programs can implement regular medical screenings, provide CPR training, and ensure access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to better protect young athletes.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Singer Amaury Hernández dies suddenly at age 41

July 10, 2024

The music world is in mourning following the tragic news of the death of singer Amaury Hernández. The Christian music performer was 41 years old and had just become a father for the third time with fellow singer Karen Ponciano. Apparently, Amaury Hernández suffered a myocardial infarction, making his passing even more tragic.

SURINAME

Our 42-year-old son Raju Bhagwat from Suriname has passed away

July 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce that on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, our son passed away at the age of 42. Known to many as Moenoe, he was son of Radjindre & Kamlawatie Bhagwat – Ramautarsing. We at FamilieNieuws wish everyone a lot of strength with the loss.

No cause of death reported.

The beautiful 48-year-old Rishma Banwarie-Ratan from Suriname is no longer there

July 9, 2024

It was a tough weekend for the loved ones of Rishma Banwarie-Ratan from Suriname. They had to say goodbye to her far too soon. Deeply saddened, we announce the passing of my beloved wife, our mother, daughter-in-law, Rishma Banwarie-Ratan. Born February 16, 1976, died June 27, 2024, aged 48 years old.

No cause of death reported.

27-year-old Chivaro Bracelly from Suriname passed away suddenly

July 7, 2024

The Reding and Bracelly families announce the sudden and premature death of their son, brother, grandson, father, uncle and cousin, Chivaro Bracelly, at the young age of 27 years. Your last smile that many saw looked like you were just fooling us. We asked the doctor to check again if you are really dead, and he confirmed it again: 'he is no longer alive'. We will never forget your last smile.

No cause of death reported.

URUGUAY

Loco Dos Santos, champion with Defensor Sporting and former player of the Uruguayan national team

July 4, 2024

Raúl Ricardo Dos Santos, alias El Loco, died this Thursday at the age of 57. Uruguayan champion with Defensor Sporting in 1991, he also played for Basáñez, Progreso, Cerrito, Albacete and Villarreal in Spain, and Bolívar in Bolivia. In the 1990s he defended the Uruguayan national team. Dos Santos died as a result of pancreatic cancer. He also suffered from a heart condition.

CHILE

Claudio Reyes, the comedian behind 'Charly Badulaque', dies at 64

July 13, 2024

According to information provided by those close to the family, the actor died around 11 p.m. on Saturday as a result of a heart attack while he was celebrating a friend's birthday. Reyes began his career in the 90's as a comedian on the program Jappening con ja. In addition to dedicating himself to comedy on television, he dedicated himself to music and politics, being elected councilor for Puente Alto (Metropolitan Region) championed by the UDI in the period 2004-2008, with 12% of the votes. In April 2023, Reyes had confided in a visit to the Not News program that he had suffered a heart attack, a situation that complicated him because he suffered from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

