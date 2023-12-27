In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, December 19-December 25, 2023
Athletes in the US (3), Venezuela, Paraguay, UK (2), Ireland, Germany, Italy (4); actors in the US, Canada, UK, Poland, Russia (2), Malaysia, NZ; teachers in the US, Suriname, Belgium; & more
Germany:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-afe
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
United States:
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-3b2
Mexico, Venezuela, Suriname, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-450
Mexico:
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-674
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Poland, Czech Rep., Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-db2
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-bf2
Egypt, Nigeria, S. Africa, Ukraine, Russia, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-8e6
Ukraine:
India:
Pakistan:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, December 19-December 25, 2023
The insurance industry is reeling from all of this but they aren’t allowed to say a word. Not one word about what they know. They know because it is their business to know. There can be no management reviews in the insurance industry with “crickets” after the charts showing excess deaths and excess accidents(see photos here) are put in front of the bosses and their boards of directors. No silence allowed here. They are the insurance industry after all. They make it their business to know because knowing is how they price their products correctly, how they understand their risk, how they assess whether what occurred this quarter or this year is likely to repeat next quarter and next year, and why, or why not. This kind of knowing is what ensures the survival of their business. The rest of us just watch our insurance premiums rise, year after year.
I just appreciate your heart.