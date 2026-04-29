A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (91)

April 23, 2026

Gardnerville, NV - Singer, songwriter and Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Mason passed away at his Gardnerville home April 19 at the age of 79. Over the past few years, he has performed concerts mostly in America, until heart problems force him to retire from the road in 2024. His family posted a statement saying that, after making dinner with his wife, he sat down in his favorite chair, with his pet Maltese Star at his feet, to take a nap, and “passed away peacefully… surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much.”

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Michael Tilson Thomas, the 12-time Grammy Award winning composer and famed conductor who led the San Francisco Symphony for a quarter century, has died. The symphony said Thursday that Thomas, known to many as MTT, died at his home Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. He was 81. Thomas first announced in 2021 that he had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer which required immediate brain surgery. Last year, Thomas announced the tumor had returned and said he would wind down his public appearances. In October 2017, the orchestra announced that Tilson Thomas would conclude his tenure as its music director at the close of the 2019–2020 season, and subsequently take the title of music director laureate.

April 21, 2026

Rif Hutton--a familiar face to TV fans, especially to “Doogie Howser, M.D.” devotees--has died at 73, TMZ has learned. His family tells us the veteran actor passed away at his home in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, after a battle with brain cancer, which he had been fighting for more than a year. Hutton stayed booked and busy,carving out a decades-long career built on versatility. He took on everything from authority figures to conflicted professionals , often popping up in one-off roles that left big impressions. Hutton leaves behind a long list of credits and a legacy that spans decades of television.

Researcher’s note – Rif Hutton was working heavily in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

April 22, 2026

A musician from Philadelphia was found dead in his California home this week, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Gregg Foreman, 53, was found in his Los Angeles home by first responders with the fire department on Tuesday, April 21 around Noon, officials explained. Firefighters pronounced Foreman dead, officials said. Foreman rose to fame as the founder and front man for the band The Delta 72. He is also credited with working on Kat Von D’s debut LP in 2020, “Love Made Me Do It” as well as her 2024 album. Foreman just finished touring with Cat Power in March, and, he wrote on Instagram, his new band was mixing and recording its first EP. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner is scheduled to do an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death for Foreman.

April 27, 2026

Cassie Jalilie [35], the drummer for Arizona-based punk band The Venomous Pinks, has passed away. She passed away following a battle with stage 4 cervical cancer. The band announced Cassie’s passing in an Instagram post.

April 24, 2026

DALLAS, TX - Acclaimed Dallas comedian Raj Sharma died Friday morning, according to social media posts from the clubs he regularly headlined and the podcast he once co-hosted. He was 50 years old. Sharma had moved back to North Texas in recent months while dealing with various illnesses that regularly saw him hospitalized. His social media channels, where he boasted more than 450,000 followers on Instagram alone, had of late featured more confessional posts about his health--often from a hospital bed. It was not abundantly clear what his diagnosis was based on his posts--and it’s not clear if his doctors ever determined the exact root of the issues, either. In various posts, he complained of facial paralysis that saw the left side of his face drooping; of infections that later were diagnosed as facial cellulitis; of dealing with a constantly running nose; of having his stomach pumped; and, more than anything else, of being always tired.

No cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

Mr. DeCaro performed in a production of the play Friday night and died early Saturday at his Bridgeport home from heart failure, his wife, Sheila O’Callaghan, said. He was 70. Mr. DeCaro was a beloved figure in the acting community. Mr. DeCaro’s stage career spanned four decades across major stages in Chicago and around the country.

April 27, 2026

When Hollywood historian David Fantle and his friend and writing partner Tom Johnson walked into Vincente Minnelli’s house in 1980, it looked to them like “silent screen siren Norma Desmond’s decaying brick pile from Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard,” Fantle recalled. Fantle, who spent a lifetime interviewing Golden Age celebrities to preserve their stories for posterity, died unexpectedly Tuesday at his home in Milwaukee following a cardiovascular emergency. He was 66. In addition to his role as a Hollywood historian, the St. Paul, Minnesota, native had a 40-year career in public relations, serving in top positions at Visit Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the United Performing Arts Fund. He also sat on the board of the Holocaust Education Resource Center and taught film and PR classes at Marquette University.

Researcher’s note – Milwaukee To Require City Employees To Be Vaccinated [sic] Against COVID-19: https://www.wpr.org/health/milwaukee-require-city-employees-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19 Marquette continuing to follow CDC guidance COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for faculty and staff: The primary series and booster(s) are strongly encouraged for faculty and staff: https://n9.cl/j9meh

April 27, 2026

Former Washington linebacker Monte Coleman, a Ring of Fame member who helped the franchise win each of its three Super Bowls, has passed away. He was 68. Coleman went on to coach linebackers at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He was later promoted to the program’s head coach in 2007 and led the team to a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012.

No cause of death reported.

April 26, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN – Dave McGinnis, known affectionately as “Coach Mac” by most, has passed away. In McGinnis, the football world lost a man who never stopped coaching, and encouraging, even though his role in the NFL changed in more recent years. The world, and the Titans community, lost a man who was a friend to many, always generous with his time, money, and stories. McGinnis died on Monday after an illness that first hospitalized him in early March. He was 74.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Doug Martin, the former UW defensive end who helped the Huskies win the 1978 Rose Bowl before playing 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, died Saturday morning after multiple medical complications. He was 68. Martin’s death was confirmed to The Seattle Times by several of his former Husky teammates, including Bruce Harrell, Stafford Mays and Cliff Bethea.

No cause of death reported.

Update to last week’s report:

April 21, 2026

Former Angels All-Star Garret Anderson died from an issue with his pancreas, officials told The California Post on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff Coroner’s Office said Anderson passed away last week due to acute necrotizing pancreatitis, which Cedars Sinai describes as “a health problem in which part of your pancreas dies.” Anderson’s death, the spokesperson added, was deemed to be natural. Anderson’s wife, Teresa, previously told ESPN she believed her husband had died from a heart attack. Anderson suffered a medical emergency at his Newport Beach, Calif., home on April 16. Newport Beach Police Department records show a call for service to the home for “medical aid” was placed at 1:17 p.m.

Researcher’s note – In the extensive spectrum of COVID-19 related complications, acute pancreatitis has surfaced as a rare adverse event associated with exposure to the Pfizer “vaccine”: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10990070/

April 24, 2026

Mammoth Lakes, California - The Mammoth Mountain community has lost a beloved member. According to a social media post from his partner, skier and snowcat operator Bernie Rosow [45] has passed away after a presumed health incident on Bloody Mountain, which is about a mile or so southeast of Mammoth Lakes. “We lost Bernie yesterday. Alexander‘s favorite person in the world and my love,” wrote Amber Feld (referring to their son Alexander Rosow). “[Bernie] was out doing what he loves to do, hiking up Bloody Mountain to ski down. We presume a heart health incident and passed quickly.” Over two decades, the Vermont native became known not only for his technical prowess on difficult backcountry descents, but as a source of inspiration to the close-knit Mammoth Mountain community. His POV videos often went viral in skiing and riding circles.

April 25, 2026

Dirk Kempthorne, a Republican who served as U.S. Senator and Governor of Idaho before becoming Secretary of the Interior under President George W. Bush, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Kempthorne died in Boise on Friday night while surrounded by those he loved most, according to a statement from his family. Kempthorne was diagnosed with colon cancer in March 2025 and underwent chemotherapy. When he announced his diagnosis last year, Kempthorne urged people to seek screening. “Let me use this situation to urge everyone to be current in their testing and remain vigilant on updates,” he said.

A judge “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 6:

April 6, 2026

Topeka, KS - Former Kansas Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson has died after a battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Wilson served on the Kansas Supreme Court from January 2020 until July 2025. She resigned from the bench after her ALS diagnosis.

No age reported.

April 22, 2026

ATLANTA, GA -- U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat and the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, has died. He was 80. Scott, who was seeking his 13th term in Congress despite challenges from within his party, was once a leading voice for his party on issues related to farm aid policy and food aid for consumers and a prominent Black member of the party’s moderate Blue Dog caucus. But he faced criticism and concerns in recent years because of declining health, enduring a primary challenge in 2024 and facing another one at the time of his death.

Researcher’s note – LIST: House members who said they were vaccinated [sic] against Covid-19 - Rep. David Scott of Georgia: https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/18/politics/list-house-vaccinations-lawmakers

No cause of death reported.

April 24, 2026

State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, who had a reputation as a fierce advocate for his Memphis community, civil rights and crime victims, died early Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 71. Hardaway’s family announced his death in a statement, but provided no cause of death. Tributes poured in Friday. A Democrat, Hardaway won a special election to House District 92 in 2007, serving one full term before defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Kernell to serve District 93 until his death.

Researcher’s note – g.a.hardaway 2022.10.14: Nurse N Stewart administered the Pfizer Bivalent Booster Shot, shortly after I received my flu shot; so I’m ready for the indoor season! State Representative G.A. Hardaway Sr. ‘We are under attack:’ Rep. G.A. Hardaway urges ministers, congregants to get vaccinated [sic]: https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2021/08/18/tennessee-state-rep-hardaway-wants-churches-encourage-coronavirus-vaccine-shotrx/8168816002/

April 24, 2026

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman [63] has passed away after losing her battle with cancer. In January, Wartman made the difficult decision to retire mid-term following a 2024 diagnosis of colorectal cancer. According to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office, Wartman was appointed County Clerk on December 18, 2018. After winning the 2020 election, she began her first full term on January 4, 2021, and was re-elected in 2024.

April 27, 2026

The Caribbean community in Brooklyn, New York, has expressed profound sadness over the passing of Rodrick F. Daley, the prominent Jamaican-born chair of Community Board 17 in Brooklyn. Daley died on April 13. He was 54. Anne-Rhea Smith, a Trinidadian-born media, cultural diversity and community engagement professional, said Daley was “a pillar of service and advocacy within our community ... As chairman of Community Board 17, he worked tirelessly to support cultural institutions across Brooklyn, including mas bands, steel orchestras, and Caribbean-based organisations.”

Researcher’s note - Community Board 17 was extremely active in promoting COVID “vaccination”, and building trust in “public health.” This 2022 “vaccine” bus event in CB17’s district offered everyone ages 5 and up a $100 gift card to submit to the injection: https://www.nhsbrooklyn.org/post/vaccine-bus-locations-8-18-8-22 At a CB 17 board meeting in January 2024, Daley said, “Many years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and recently on January 4th, I was diagnosed again with a 2nd form cancer called leukemia and I also found out today that I have a very rare type of leukemia.” https://cbbrooklyn.cityofnewyork.us/cb17/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2024/05/JANUARY-17TH-2024-GBM-MINUTES.pdf?utm_source=copilot.com

April 24, 2026

Albany, New York - Carm Basile [69], the longtime CEO of the Capital District Transportation Authority who spent more than four decades helping shape public transit in the Capital Region, has died. Basile retired at the end of 2024 after a 43-year career at CDTA, including 15 years as CEO. U.S. Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-NY, said: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former CDTA CEO Carm Basile, a true friend and dedicated public servant who spent his brilliant career working to better connect and serve our Capital Region communities.”

Researcher’s note – By January 2022, CDTA reported that 85% of all employees were vaccinated [sic]. In June 2021, CDTA partnered with the state to promote vaccination [sic] and provide free, seven-day transit passes to customers (and often, by extension, promoting it to workers): https://www.cdta.org/news/cdta-2021-year-review#:~:text=bus and trolley. That work started at,addition of new UV cleaning systems across Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Facebook: Notably, Carm and I worked together during the pandemic when we partnered to support my idea to create a Vax Bus. The Vax Bus brought vaccinations [sic] and testing for those who wanted the procedures. Our idea would not have hit the roads and made a difference without Carm.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Less than a week after celebrating the 10th anniversary of Black Maternal Health Week 2026, the tragic news has been revealed of the death of Kiara Brokenbrough during childbirth. In 2022, the bride on a budget went viral for her stunning $47 wedding dress and breathtaking $500 seaside wedding in her home state of Los Angeles [sic]. On Monday, March 30, Kiara, just 32 years old at the time, died as her son, Jonah, was born, according to an obituary and a GoFundMe launched to support her husband, Joel. There are currently no more details surrounding Kiara’s death, including what exactly happened. But coming on the heels of Black Maternal Health Week further highlights the campaign’s objective to advance policy, community-driven care, and cultural healing in an effort to reduce high maternal mortality rates among Black women in the U.S., who are more than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes.

April 23, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV - Neil Sackmary, a familiar face to Las Vegas viewers, passed away earlier this week at age 52. A trusted voice and owner of Nevada Coin Mart, Neil spent decades as a respected gemologist and jeweler in our community. He was also known for his strong ties to law enforcement, including his “Trooper Talk” segments with Nevada State Troopers.

No cause of death reported.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

April 20, 2026

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Finn William Adams, who departed this world suddenly on April 12, 2026, in Nags Head, North Carolina. Born on January 29, 2026, in Nags Head, Finn graced us with his presence for a brief but cherished 2 months and 14 days. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorial donations are made to American SIDS Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 15:

April 15, 2026

Nakoa Ray Pitts, the smiling, happy, precious son of Tristan Ward and Emma Pitts suddenly passed away on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2026. God blessed us with a beautiful soul on January 18, 2026, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia [TN]. Nakoa loved feeding time, being sung to, and putting a smile on everyone’s face around him. Nakoa was full of love and had a precious smile that could light up the darkest rooms.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

April 23, 2026

Melissa Mae Carlton has received a diagnosis for her late daughter Molly. In December 2025, Carlton - who shares her life on Instagram with over 150,000 followers - posted that Molly, 5, had died. Carlton and her husband Tom’s 9-year-old daughter Abigail died of sepsis in April 2024. (The pair also share daughter Lily and son Harry.) In a video posted on Thursday, April 23, Melissa shared that her family had “finally” received a diagnosis for Molly, which they were almost certain was the same condition Abigail had. Melissa said that her daughter Molly was diagnosed with PPA2, a rare genetic mitochondrial condition that can be passed down from parents who are carriers. The condition can cause sudden cardiac events in children who are otherwise completely healthy. In her video, Melissa credited the SUDC Foundation - an organization that funds research for and supports families affected by Sudden Unexplained Death in Children - for advocating to get Molly tested after her death. She also noted that the rest of their family is in the process of getting tested to see if they have the same condition. “They’re also conducting cutting edge research right now,” said the influencer. “Consider supporting them, donating to them and just helping with awareness because these families really need and deserve answers.”

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

April 25, 2026

Wooster [Ohio] sophomore baseball player Maddox Graser has passed away after experiencing a serious medical emergency earlier in the week. Wooster High School released a statement on their Facebook page Saturday morning, April 25, confirming Graser’s passing. After Wooster’s 10-0 home win against West Holmes on Tuesday, Graser became seriously ill that evening and was rushed to the hospital in Wooster. His condition then worsened and was later life-flighted to Akron’s Children’s Hospital where he was in Pediatric ICU. The extent of what Graser’s medical condition is still unknown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on April 7:

April 7, 2026

A Maryland family is grieving the sudden loss of a young father who leaves behind a 4-month-old daughter and an unborn child, as loved ones rally to support those he loved most. Ryan Murimi [19] died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, leaving behind his girlfriend and their growing family, according to multiple fundraisers created in his memory. Murimi was part of the Fallston Cougars Rec Football program and later attended Fallston High School, with members of the community urging others to step in and support his family during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly”:

April 27, 2026

ANN ARBOR, MI - A University of Michigan student was found dead in an off-campus residence, police confirmed. Ann Arbor police officers located a deceased male inside a residence on the 600 block of East University Avenue on Thursday, April 23. He was identified as 21-year-old Kevin Rutz of Ann Arbor, Chris Page, spokesperson for the Ann Arbor Police Department, wrote in an April 27 email. There were no signs of trauma on his body and foul play is not suspected, Page wrote. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of Rutz’s death.

April 25, 2026

TEXARKANA, Texas - A long-distance runner for the Texas A&M University-Texarkana track and field team died after collapsing during a competition, according to the university. Graycen Vargo [20] of Dallas suffered a medical emergency Friday evening and collapsed during the Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships hosted by Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana. Vargo was given immediate medical attention onsite before being transferred to a local hospital, where he later died, the school said in a news release. Vargo, a junior, was studying computer science. This was his first year with the Eagles after he transferred from Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. Vargo’s cause of death was not disclosed in the release.

Researcher’s note - Texas A&M University encouraged vaccinations [sic] and offered incentives like chances to win free tuition, but did not require them for general student enrollment.

April 20, 2026

Joshua Garay, a graduating senior in Columbia College, has died, Columbia College Dean Josef Sorett wrote in a Monday email to the community. Garay was a Kluge Scholar majoring in visual arts and sociology. Garay worked as a community coordinator and fundraising committee chair in upLIFT House, a special interest community housed in River Hall focused on first-generation, low-income students. From a rural town in Arizona, Garay worked there as a direct service provider and behavioral coach, according to Sorett, helping those in need.

Researcher’s note: Columbia was one of the strongest and earliest advocates for COVID “vaccination” at universities. Between fall of 2021 and May 2023, they mandated students, faculty and staff to take the COVID “vaccines”, including a booster, with no option to test: https://www.columbiaspectator.com/spectrum/2022/01/31/a-guide-to-columbias-current-covid-19-policies/#:~:text=Barnard requires vaccinated students to,assignment or access to campus.

No age or cause of death reported.

A neuroscientist “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 15:

April 15, 2026

Late last week my family was struck by two lightening bolts. My daughter, Hannah [Block], 46, died of a heart attack. Within hours of her passing, my son, Matthew, 48, had to be taken to the hospital for brain surgery in Seattle; thank goodness he is now recovering. She died as an accomplished adult of a sudden unexpected heart attack at age 46. But she will always be my baby girl. Through her research, her publications and those of her students and co-authors, neuroscience is now on a better footing than it otherwise would have been but for her efforts. In this way, over the coming years, human lives will be improved (as far as I can understand, she was doing basic research that would help reduce, eliminate, brain strokes) and many people saved.

Researcher’s note: Block was an associate professor at Indiana University Bloomington (IU). In May 2021, IU announced a COVID “vaccine” mandate, which was paused before it began due to legal challenges. IU continued to strongly encouraged “vaccination”, offering prize drawings totalling over $70,000 for “vaccinated students and employees: https://apnews.com/article/indiana-university-indiana-coronavirus-pandemic-health-education-830c855acabb74b8f937f5cea062da66

A cleric “died suddenly”:

April 23, 2026

Reverend Shawn Orrin Brandon—beloved husband and father, devoted pastor, mentor, and friend to many—passed away suddenly on April 13, 2026, at home. At the time of his death, Rev. Brandon was serving as pastor to the saints of The Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter (Baltimore, MD). Shawn was fiercely dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. He would offer counseling and friendship to those who have been rejected because of who they love or how they identify.

No cause of death reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

April 21, 2026

Washington - Students and athletes in northeast Seattle and Shoreline are reeling after the death of a popular teacher and coach. Adam Weybright, a science teacher at Nathan Hale High School and lacrosse coach at Shorecrest High School, died suddenly last week. “Thursday last week he went in for a routine procedure, and the next morning he didn’t wake up,” his wife, Elizabeth Weybright said, wiping away tears. Adam Weybright was 51 years old. His wife says he wore many hats: husband, dad, foster dad, lacrosse coach to name a few. He even worked as a scientist until he was 44 years old. Then followed his heart and his wife into teaching.

Researcher’s note – Teachers In Washington State Must Get Fully Vaccinated [sic]- Or They Could Be Fired: https://www.npr.org/sections/back-to-school-live-updates/2021/08/19/1029282381/teachers-in-washington-state-must-get-vaccinated-or-they-could-be-fired

No cause of death reported.

April 25, 2026

Doreen J. (Fournier) Guittarr, 59, of Auburn, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, just a few days shy of her 60th birthday. She spent time teaching at Dudley Hall Career Institute and Burdett College before finding her forever home at Mary D. Stone School, later Pakachoag Elementary.

Researcher’s note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/08/17/massachusetts-teachers-association-covid-vaccine-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 4:

April 4, 2026

Geraldine “Geri” McKessy, 70, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. She was Catholic by faith and attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear, DE. She was known for being an attentive listener and for giving sound advice. Geri taught Religious Education at the local parish and was adept at providing simple explanations for the many facets of her faith.

Researcher’s note: As a religious Catholic, McKessy was very likely “vaccinated”. The Catholic Church, and Pope Francis (whose health deteriorated soon after his COVID “vaccines”), strongly urged Catholics to take the “vaccine” as an “act of love”: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2021-08/pope-francis-appeal-covid-19-vaccines-act-of-love.html#:~:text=“Getting vaccinated is a simple,gestures for a better future.”

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

April 24, 2026

When Steve Cox’s name came up this week, people had nothing but kind words to say about the longtime teacher and coach. Cox died unexpectedly Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the Fresno-area [CA] coaching community. He was 58. A fixture at Bullard High School since 1995, Cox taught ceramics and coached wrestling and football in various roles in a career spanning four decades. Garza High football coach Yosef Fares, who both played for and coached alongside Cox, said the news was difficult to comprehend. “I was shocked,” Fares said. “Steve was healthy, active, always in shape. He took care of himself. It’s hard to believe.”

Researcher’s note – California imposes mandatory vaccination [sic] proof and COVID-19 testing requirements for school staff: https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/08/california-imposes-mandatory-vaccination-proof-and-covid-19-testing-requirements-for-school-staff/

No cause of death reported.

April 21, 2026

HURRICANE, UT - A community is mourning the loss of a man they say was “more than just a football coach.” Preston Jenkins [41] was a coach for the Hurricane High School football team who passed away suddenly on April 15. Jenkins was with the team for two seasons, and according to a GoFundMe, he had a “special gift for working with freshmen.” Jenkins “hadn’t been feeling well, making this loss even more shocking and difficult to process,” the fundraiser says.

No cause of death reported.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

April 24, 2026

HILLIARD, Fla. – A firefighter with the Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department has died after suffering a medical emergency while battling a brush fire, according to Nassau County Fire and Rescue Chief Brady Rigdon. Firefighter James “Kevin” Crews, who was assigned to Station 4 in Hilliard, was 59 years old when he died on April 23 after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Old Dixie Highway Fire just south of Henry Smith Road in Hilliard. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m., and life-saving measures were immediately provided by on-scene fire rescue personnel, town officials said. Crews was transported to UF Health on New Kings Road for further treatment, but passed away at the hospital at 6:50 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

April 21, 2026

FORD COUNTY, Kan. - Ford County Fire & EMS is mourning the death of Firefighter/Paramedic William Cory “Liam” Price, who died on April 19 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, according to Deputy Chief Kyle Davis. KWCH reported Price served with the department for more than seven years, beginning in September 2018.

No age or cause of death reported.

Update to our September report:

April 23, 2026

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said Wednesday she hopes a medical examiner’s findings into the cause of death of a Haverhill [MA] patrolman nearly seven months ago brings a measure of relief. The ruling, coming to the city in the form of a death certificate, declares Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully [32] succumbed to an unknown heart condition. The mayor spoke during the afternoon. Tully died unexpectedly last Sept. 26. The findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were released early Wednesday afternoon by Haverhill Police Chief Wayne J. Tracy. It concluded Tully died from “cardiac dysrhythmia” of an unknown cause. The result appears consistent with her family’s statement last fall that she died of a “stress-induced” heart attack. Tully served a six-month active service in Afghanistan after enlisting in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2014. She was honorably discharged and joined the Haverhill Police Department the first time in 2016.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

April 23, 2026

PEORIA, Ill. - A veteran East Peoria police officer has died, after going into cardiac arrest at his home last week. Robert Vester, 41, was pronounced dead at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center at 5:42 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Vester suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on April 18 at his rural Peoria County home. His wife, Harwood said, began CPR until paramedics arrived. He was flown to St. Francis in critical condition. Vester joined the department in 2017, where Pekin police chief David Catton said he served with “honor and dedication.”

April 24, 2026

Chloe Lynn Feyes of Bowie, MD, passed suddenly on April 18, 2026. Chloe is a 2020 graduate of Bowie High School. She participated in the ROTC program and was on the Bowie Softball team and was a competitive gymnast. She had a love for working with children with Autism and special needs. She was a Federal Law Enforcement Officer.

No cause of death reported.

Three California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

April 27, 2026

Freddy Contreras [50], a retired correctional officer, passed away April 19, 2026. He worked for the department for more than two decades. Contreras began his career with the department in 2001 at California Rehabilitation Center at Norco, where he remained until retiring.

No cause of death reported.

April 24, 2026

Joe Servin, a retired plumber II, passed away April 21, 2026. He began his career with the department at Avenal State Prison in September 2015. Later, he transferred to Kern Valley State Prison in May 2018. He remained at Kern Valley until he retired in September 2025 after a decade with CDCR.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 24, 2026

Weljan Estrella, a retired accountant trainee, passed away April 21, 2026. Estrella worked for the department for 18 years. He began his career with CDCR at Kern Valley State Prison as an office assistant in August 2006. Estrella then promoted to accountant clerk II in March 2008. He went on to promote two more times in the accounting office before retiring in January 2024 as an accountant trainee.

No age or cause of death reported.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

April 27, 2026

A 69-year-old Lakewood Ranch [FL] man died after he drove his car off the road during a possible medical emergency on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At 11:42 a.m., the man was driving a 2017 Lexus on Eagles Way Watch, a road within a gated community in Lakewood Ranch, the FHP said. Authorities said the driver suffered a possible medical episode and drove his car off the road and over a raised concrete curb. The car then went into the bushes on the side of the road.

No cause of death reported.

April 26, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A 72-year-old man in West Philadelphia was killed when his car crashed into a parked car on Saturday. Police said it happened around 5:20 pm when the man was suffering from a sudden medical emergency while behind the wheel on the 4800 block of Spruce Street. The car he crashed into was parked and unoccupied. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. No one else was hurt from this.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

A 70-year-old woman died Wednesday after her car left the roadway and hit a small tree along Village Walk Drive in Holly Springs [NC], according to police. Investigators say they believe she suffered a medical emergency just before the single-vehicle crash. The section of Village Walk Drive near Main Street was shut down for a short time while first responders worked the scene, then later reopened. Holly Springs police told CBS17 that no other vehicles were involved and that the woman died from her injuries. According to the police account, investigators believe a medical event caused the driver to lose control before the collision.

No cause of death reported.

April 21, 2026

The Rhode Island State Police have released the names of the Woonsocket couple who were killed in a crash Saturday, April 18, in Warwick. They were Bernard Olmo, 73, a driver, and Milagros Olmo, 69, a passenger, according to Rhode Island State Police Maj. Erik Yanyar. The two-car crash happened at about 1:34 p.m. on the ramp from Route 113 West to Interstate 95 South on April 18, the state police said. “We’re looking at the possibility that the operator suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, causing it to drive off the roadway and onto the ramp, before colliding with the second vehicle,” Yanyar said. The driver of the other car, a Mercedes SUV, is still in critical condition, he said. Olmo was driving a Hyundai SUV in the second lane from the right on I-95 South approaching the ramp to Exit 28A (Route 113 West). The Hyundai began to drift to the right across the first lane and into the on-ramp lane, striking the guardrail twice before continuing straight through the grass median, police said. The Mercedes SUV was traveling on the ramp from Route 113 West to I-95 South. The Hyundai continued off the grassy median, striking the driver’s side of the Mercedes, causing the Mercedes to roll over and come to rest on the ramp. After the impact, the Hyundai traveled over the guardrail and came to rest down an embankment.

No cause of death reported.

April 21, 2026

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. - The Mifflin County Coroner’s Office says a 72-year-old man from Lancaster County had a medical emergency when his tractor-trailer crashed into a reservoir last week. Local authorities say Steven Larrabee of Christiana had a heart attack behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer just before 3 a.m. on April 17, causing the vehicle to crash through a guardrail and into the Laurel Creek Reservoir. Larrabee was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner of death was ruled accidental, with the coroner saying drowning was not a factor.

No cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

A woman was found dead in a pond in North Stonington early Monday after her husband awoke to find that she was missing. Troopers responded in the early morning hours to a residence on Puttker Road when the man woke up and reported that his wife was gone, according to Connecticut State Police. The woman was found dead in a pond not far from the home shortly after the sun came up, state police said. Her identity was not immediately released. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

April 27, 2026

DALLAS, TX - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a medical emergency Monday afternoon at Love Field, where one person later died. Officials say units were dispatched around 2:51 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person on the roof of a six-story parking garage located at 8008 Herb Kelleher Way. The man was reportedly working on an HVAC unit at the time. DFR confirmed that he was unresponsive when crews arrived and required life-saving measures, including CPR.CPR continued throughout the rescue and transport, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, DFR said.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

Intensive recovery efforts for a missing Colorado man ended Saturday when volunteer searchers located the body of Kaden Sites in the rugged San Isabel National Forest. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a cause of death, citing the need for further investigation. Foul play is not suspected. Sites, a 27-year-old from Salida, was last heard from on April 15. He had gone out alone for a short afternoon turkey hunt and did not return in time for a doctor’s appointment. His body was discovered 1.5 miles from his “abandoned truck,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, which had been parked at the Blanks Cabin Trailhead on Shavano Mountain. Sites’ cell phone was discovered inside his truck, its battery completely drained.

April 25, 2026

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah - David Engler, the overdue hiker from Mapleton, has been found dead in a remote area of San Juan County. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Saturday that the body of missing hiker 54-year-old David Engler has been recovered from a remote area in the Peavine Canyon region of San Juan County. His remains have been transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and to determine the cause of death.

April 25, 2026

A local family is seeking support after the death of a longtime NJ Turnpike worker who passed away following a battle with cancer. William Francis Mullins, Jr., of Clifton, died on Thursday, April 23, at the age of 70, according to his obituary from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home. He retired after a 35-year career as a toll collector with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority in East Brunswick, where he was known for his “steady presence, strong work ethic, and dependable nature,” according to his obituary.

Researcher’s note – If Mullins was employed with the State of New Jersey between October 18, 2021 and August 15, 2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” or undergo regular testing: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/08/murphy-orders-vaccination-requirement-for-all-nj-state-workers-including-at-public-colleges.html

April 25, 2026

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.- Daniel Bonanno, 38, a devoted husband, father and inventor, took his last breath at his home in Prince’s Bay only 10 weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Bonanno died on March 28 in the arms of his wife, Andrea Ragosta Bonanno, while he was listening to the joyful chatter of their three-year-old son, Vincent, who was sitting by his side. The Staten Island native worked as an engineer at Merck Pharmaceuticals for seven years, traveling the world, but he most enjoyed spending time at home with Andrea and their son they nicknamed “Vince the Prince.” Bonanno was an active and fit man who didn’t take his health for granted. He saw doctors on a regular basis, didn’t smoke at all, never drank to excess and worked out daily at the gym. His cancer ordeal began with a mole on his head that a doctor checked in 2020 and determined that it was precancerous. The doctor removed the mole that same year and Bonanno was led to believe that he was cancer free, according to Andrea. When the mole grew back in the same place in 2025, a doctor removed it, but maintained that it was precancerous. Andrea believes that the mole was cancerous and that some malignant cells remained in her husband’s head. Bonanno was suffering from pain in the right side of his upper back when he went to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay on Jan. 17. The medical staff detected cancerous tumors in his liver and told him to go for further testing. A major cancer center in Manhattan determined that Bonanno had metastatic melanoma that had spread throughout his body, including into his liver. The cancer in his liver had the same biomarker as the mole that was removed from his head in 2020, Andrea said.

Researcher’s note – Merck & Co. Employees Protest ‘Jab or Job’ Vax [sic] Mandates: https://delawarevalleyjournal.com/merck-co-employees-protest-jab-or-job-vax-mandates/

April 24, 2026

Jonathan “Jon Jon” Gardella, a Norwalk [CT] native who spent his childhood in the Marvin Beach area, died suddenly on April 14 after a medical emergency, according to his obituary. He leaves behind two sons, two brothers, and a host of close friends. A talented craftsman, Jon Jon worked hard in construction, yet somehow always came home with clean sneakers and spotless hands.

No cause of death reported.

April 21, 2026

Fernando Martinez wasn’t sick. He wasn’t in the hospital. And then, suddenly, he was gone. The Maryland father died unexpectedly on Friday, April 17, after suffering a ruptured aorta, a catastrophic medical emergency that left his family with no time to prepare for life without him. A fundraiser has been launched to help cover funeral costs and return Martinez to Puerto Rico, where his family hopes to lay him to rest alongside loved ones.

No age reported.

April 21, 2026

A Texas community is rallying to support a Williamson County deputy and his four young daughters after the sudden death of his wife following a pregnancy-related medical emergency over the weekend. According to the Williamson County Deputies Association, Deputy Nate Ragaisis’ wife, Sarah Ragaisis, died over the weekend after suffering complications believed to be related to preeclampsia, a condition involving high blood pressure during pregnancy. In a Facebook release, the association said Ragaisis found his wife unconscious at their home on Saturday, April 18th and called 9-1-1. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section. Their daughter, Wynnie, was delivered safely and is healthy. Despite medical efforts, Sarah’s condition worsened due to suspected internal bleeding and a lack of oxygen to her brain. She died the following day, just weeks before the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary, CBS Austin reported.

No age reported.

April 27, 2026

Billerica, MA - Rachael (Lafferty) Donahue – age 40, beloved wife of Joseph W. Donahue — passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 23 at the UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster after a short illness. Rachael once worked at the former Stouffers Bedford Glen Hotel and later worked as a Teacher for Shriver Job Corps. Most recently, Rachael was a full time stay at home mother who cared for her family, pets, and home with unwavering dedication.

Researcher’s note – If Donahue was employed with Shriver Job Corps between December 8, 2021 and May 12, 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”: https://n9.cl/gye2i

No cause of death reported.

April 26, 2026

Adam Matthew Greb, age 22, of Green Bay, WI, passed away suddenly on January 17, 2026. Adam moved to Green Bay, WI, in October of 2024, finally fulfilling his dream.

No cause of death reported.

April 26, 2026

Jan Margaret Kelly, born October 7, 1966, age 59, of Elon [NC], passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at her home after a short illness. Jan formerly worked as a Customer Service Representative at Burlington Industries, Lees Carpet Division and Mohawk Carpets for 20+ years.

No cause of death reported.

April 25, 2026

Kevin Charles Mercer of Des Moines, Iowa, died unexpectedly at home on April 18, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

April 25, 2026

Edna Louise Reyhons, 74, of Madrid, Iowa, formerly of Adel, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026, following complications from a stroke that she was unable to recover from. She was known for enjoying the company of her family and friends and valued the time she spent with those around her.

April 24, 2026

Provo City, UT - Betsy Carolina Stewart passed away on April 16, 2026, at the age of 51, after a short illness with cancer, with her daughter by her side.

April 24, 2026

Leslie D. Assaf, 60, of Easton, KS, died unexpectedly at home Friday, April 17, 2026. Before working as an accounting operations coordinator with Rally House in Lenexa, KS, she previously worked with Tory Burch and Coach at the Legends, T-Mobile and Disney Direct Marketing.

No cause of death reported.

April 24, 2026

Ronald Wayne “Reggie” Wright, 59, of Hudson, Massachusetts, formerly of Holliston, Massachusetts, passed away on the evening of April 19, 2026, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

April 24, 2026

Atlanta, GA - Cathy Nadine Winfrey Webb, 63, passed suddenly from cardiac arrest on Sunday, April 12th, 2026. She gave so much of herself to raising her three children, one of which has Down Syndrome--a genetic condition causing developmental disability. She dedicated much of her life to special needs education advocacy, from IEP coaching in schools, to starting her own Facebook Group and Clinic: Shining on Down Syndrome, to help the families of teens and young adults of African descent with Down Syndrome receive up to date wellness and health information. The page garnered over 1.3k Facebook followers, showcasing her dedication to her life’s calling in advocacy.

April 24, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jack Jones, 75, of Thomas Twp., MI, who left this world on Friday, April 24, 2026, after a courageous battle with ALS. A proud graduate of Linden High School, Jack dedicated 41 years to General Motors as a Tool Maker before retiring in 2008. Throughout his life, Jack was also dedicated to fitness, hardly ever missing a day at the gym, even if it was just to catch up with his workout buddies.

April 23, 2026

Jacob Bradley Attebery, age 40, died unexpectedly, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at his home in Munising, MI. He enlisted in the United States Army and completed One Station Unit Training in Fort Benning, GA, as an infantryman. During his six years of service, Jake deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Jake was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on June 4, 2009. Following school, Jake worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Salem, OR. In 2022, Jake took a position in Munising with the U.S. Forest Service as a silviculture forester, focusing on reforestation.

Researcher’s note – COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement to end for 40,000 state of Oregon employees, governor’s office says: https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2022/03/covid-19-vaccine-requirement-to-end-for-40000-state-of-oregon-employees-governors-office-says.html Millions of Michigan workers must follow COVID-19 vaccine [sic] or testing mandate by Jan. 4: https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/2021/11/04/covid-19-vaccine-rules-michigan-workers/5825191001/ VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

James Brian DePolis Jr., age 29, of Spooner [WI], passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2026. James studied social policy, with the hopes of using his knowledge to create change in the world that would help many people. James’s passion for music led to a carefully and beautifully curated vinyl record collection by all his favorite artists.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Melanie (Baugh) Fleenor, 48, of Westfield, IN, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Mel’s life was a reflection of warmth, generosity, and an unwavering dedication to her family. Feeding others was one of her many ways of showing love, and she did so generously.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Sarah L. Glebke, 38, of Manitowoc (residing in Gilman), died unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2026, at home. She was taken far too soon, and her loss has left a deep hole in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her, especially her three children, who were her whole world.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Brenda Bricarell Gordon of East Lansing, MI, 66, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2026 after a courageous battle with ALS.

April 21, 2026

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ross Allen Atkins. Born on April 7, 1964, in Garden City, Michigan, Ross departed this life on April 15, 2026, at the age of 62, after a short illness. Ross was a valued employee at Sandy’s by the Beech for over twenty years and a devoted sportsman. His passion for sports spanned from Little League to over two decades of adult softball in Redford, along with years of participating in golf leagues.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John A. Zdunkiewicz Sr., 62, of Levittown, PA, who passed away suddenly on Saturday April 18, 2026. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cure For HHT Foundation.

Researcher’s note – Cure HHT is the primary global patient advocacy organization dedicated to finding a cure for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), a genetic bleeding disorder.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

Ventura Co., CA - Stephanie Y White went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on April 13, 2026, after a short illness. Stephanie was born in Oxnard, California, in 1960. Stephanie worked for Lasma Arabians in California and Arizona as a horse trainer. After moving to Maine, she worked at Macy’s and worked in the semi-conductor industry.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

Rochester, NY - Bill Ivey left this world on April 17, 2026, at the age of 75. After suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, he held on bravely—pausing only to periodically mutter “shit,” frustrated by his sudden inability to communicate or deliver the sarcastic commentary his family had come to expect. A fittingly stubborn end to a life lived fully, loudly, and very much on his own terms.

Reported on April 18:

April 18, 2026

New Britain, CN - Diane Marie Tierney passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was a woman of great strength, who fiercely faced the many hardships that life threw at her. If you knew Diane, you knew her great love of and obsession with kangaroos.

Reported on April 17:

April 17, 2026

Connie Burdette Todd (Naas), 75, of Lewes, Delaware, passed away on April 17, 2026, after a battle with ALS. In 2007, she moved to Lewes, Delaware, where she continued her strong work ethic by owning and operating Southpaw Acres Dog Grooming for 17 years. Connie will be remembered for her dedication to her work, her love for animals, and her commitment to her family.

April 17, 2026

York, PA - John “JC” Snyder, Jr, 58, passed away April 12, 2026 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was employed at the Facility Design Wood Shop where he designed custom cabinets for the PA Liquor Control Board. John proudly served our country in the first Squadron first Cavalry Regiment in the United States Army.

Reported on April 9:

April 9, 2026

Jason Lande, age 49, of Slater [Iowa], suddenly passed away on April 9, 2026, at Mary Greeley Medical Center. Jason found his greatest joy in supporting his kids--rarely missing an activity and always cheering them on. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 8:

April 8, 2026

Douglas Edward Gladen, age 53, of Painesville, OH, suddenly passed away on April 8, 2026, in Mentor, Ohio. A hardworking man who built a successful career as a mechanic. His laughter was contagious and he was a best friend to all.

No cause of death reported.

April 8, 2026

Warwick, RI - Mary Rae Richards, 68 years old, died peacefully on April 8th, 2026, with family by her side, after a short battle with cancer. Mary made friends wherever she went. Her sense of humor and love for a good laugh made her easy to like.

Reported on April 4:

April 4, 2026

New Baltimore, MI - Philip J. Bondy, born on November 23rd, 1962, in Windsor, Ontario, suddenly passed away on April 4th, 2026, at the age of 63. Philip dedicated his career to the automotive industry as a maintenance supervisor, where his passion, hard work, and dedication were evident to all who knew him. Beyond his professional life, Philip was a devoted sports fan and an enthusiastic lover of the outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 3:

April 3, 2026

David L. O’Brien, age 67, of Perry, NY, passed away after a battle with cancer on April 3, 2026, at his home. David was a police officer in Leavenworth, Kansas, for many years. Dave was known for his sharp, dry and witty humor.

Reported in February:

February 28, 2026

Stephanie Nicole Tallarico suddenly passed away on February 25, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Stephanie always had a love for sports, and she especially excelled in basketball and softball. She loved a beautiful sunrise/sunset, a lover of flowers, animals, cooking, painting, crafting, and most of all, her children.

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

Roxbury Township, NJ - Rebecca J. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center with her family at her side after a short battle with cancer. She was 40 years of age. Spent time with love ones and outdoor activities.

February 3, 2026

Candace Priscilla Joseph, a ray of sunshine who enriched the lives of many, suddenly passed away on February 3, 2026, at the age of 43 in Lake Butler, Florida. As an adored content creator on TikTok, she amassed a devoted following, transforming casual viewers into cherished friends. A lover of music, Candace forged a deeper bond with her son Aiden through their shared passion, finding harmony in both sound and spirit.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (428)

Alberta (58)

Liya Tekia Demoz, 30 [“passed away in her sleep”]

British Columbia (3)

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick (2)

Newfoundland and Labrador (24)

Kevin Neal, 30 [“two-year battle with aggressive stage 4 colon cancer”]

Nova Scotia (52)

Ontario (259)

April 24, 2026

…on April 20, 2026 at Norfolk General Hospital after a long battle with cancer, After recently enduring the profound and sudden loss of his daughter, Haley,

Researcher’s note - Deaths in 2 generations - his daughter died 3 weeks earlier, aged 38: https://thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca/tribute/details/1064/Haley-Saunders/obituary.html#tribute-start

April 23, 2026

Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2026. Norm was recently predeceased by his beloved wife, Cheryl, who passed in 2025.

Researcher’s note - His wife passed away on August 12, 2025, at the Woodstock Hospital. Cheryl was 72.

No cause of death reported.