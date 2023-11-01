UNITED STATES

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at age 54 of apparent drowning: report

October 28, 2023

Los Angeles, CA - “Friends” star Matthew Perry [far right] died of an apparent drowning on Saturday, TMZ reported. He was 54 years old. The actor was found Saturday at a home in the Los Angeles area, law enforcement sources told the outlet. First responders had received a call to the property for a person suffering cardiac arrest.

Matthew Perry's Body Wasn't In Water Long Before Being Discovered

October 30, 2023

Matthew Perry 's body wasn't in his hot tub for very long before he was found dead from an apparent drowning ... which adds a whole new layer to his tragic death. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Matthew's body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived at his Pacific Palisades home and declared him dead at the scene. Matthew was alone when he died -- he was home after playing pickleball earlier in the day Saturday at Riviera Country Club -- and it's fair to wonder what the outcome would have been if someone else was around, or if his assistant had gotten to his house sooner. Remember ... Matthew got home from the country club and sent his assistant on an errand, and when the assistant returned home Matthew was unresponsive in the jacuzzi and the assistant called 911. As we first reported, a search of MP's home did not turn up any illegal drugs ... but there were Rx drugs found in the house, including anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs.

Note: Matthew Perry had a merchandise line to support Covid charities:

mattyperry4 A post shared by @mattyperry4

Shaft Star Richard Roundtree Dead at 81

October 24, 2023

Richard Roundtree, who played the iconic lead character in the 1971 movie Shaft and its sequels, has died at the age of 81. The actor passed away on Tuesday “after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer with his family at his bedside,” per our sister site Deadline. “Artists & Representatives Agency mourns the loss of our friend and client Richard Roundtree,” the actor’s agency said in a statement. “His trailblazing career changed the face of entertainment around the globe and his enduring legacy will be felt for generations to come. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Actor Cedric "Beastie" Jones Dead at 46

October 24, 2023

The fitness world is mourning the loss of Cedric "Beastie" Jones. The actor and boxer died on Oct. 16, his company Beastie Boxing shared on Instagram. He was 46. "Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others," the gym wrote Oct. 20. "He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift." The company added, "Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym. As founder of both Beastie Boxing and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible." His cause of death has not been shared. Cedric—who appeared alongside friend Chris Pratt in The Terminal List and The Magnificent Seven, according to the Daily Mail—was honored in a memorial run in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Oct 22. Beastie Boxing organized the event to honor his legacy and send condolences to his family, with one post noting, "He leaves behind a loving wife and three lovely minor children."

Rapper Paul Costict dies ' unexpectedly ' at the age of 57 after illness

October 24, 2023

Paul Costict, member of the 90s rap group B-Rock and The Bizz has died at the age of 57. A family member has said he sadly died "unexpectedly" on Saturday at his home in Norfolk, Virginia. The cause of death is yet to be revealed. Paul, who was well-known for his hit song My Baby Daddy, is said to have been feeling "sick" in the days before his death. The family member who reported Paul's death said they spoke to him on the Wednesday before he died. Speaking to TMZ, they said despite feeling ill, Paul had been in "good spirits" when they spoke to him. Paul's rap collective B-Rock and The Bizz made it into the top 10 on the Billboard music chart with their 1997 song My Baby Daddy, with the track gaining a gold certification.

Two rock drummers “died suddenly”:

Aaron Spears, Drummer for Usher, Ariana Grande & Others, Dead at 47

October 30, 2023

Aaron Spears, an acclaimed drummer who worked with Usher, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, and other artists, died Monday, October 30, at the age of 47, USA Today reports. Spears’ death was announced in a message from his wife, Jessica, posted on his social media sites. “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband,” the message began. “Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August.” USA Today reports that Grande took to Instagram Story to post a tribute to Spears. “I can’t wrap my head around this. We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron,” the pop superstar wrote. “The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together.”

No cause of death reported.

Longtime L.A. Guns Drummer Steve Riley Dies at 67

October 27, 2023

The Riley family confirmed to Blabbermouth that the drummer died on Tuesday (Oct. 24). In a statement, they revealed, "We are devastated to share that Steve Riley has passed away at the age of 67. Steve had been battling a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks, and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, succumbed to the illness. His wife Mary Louise and son Cole were by his side in his final moments."

An MLB pitcher “died suddenly”:

Tom Walker Death and Obituary

October 24, 2023

One of the best pitchers of the American baseball world in the '70s died on 23 October 2023, leaving behind his achievements which will surely inspire upcoming generations. The passing of Tom Walker [74], the esteemed father of former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Neil Walker, has deeply impacted the baseball community, with an outpouring of tributes following the news of his death on October 23, 2023. The Pittsburgh Pirates, in a statement released on Monday, confirmed the heartbreaking loss, leaving many within the sports world and beyond mourning the departure of a beloved figure. Despite the absence of public disclosure regarding the cause of Tom Walker's death, the profound impact of his legacy and contributions to the baseball community are widely recognized and cherished, further emphasizing the significant void left by his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

A martial arts champ “died suddenly”:

Salvadoran judoka Franklin Cisneros passed away

October 28, 2023

This Saturday the Salvadoran judoka Franklin Cisneros passed away. This was confirmed by the president of the National Sports Institute, Yamil Bukele, the first to mourn the death of the former athlete who was one of the most prominent in recent decades for national sports. Cisneros was one of the outstanding judokas between 2002 and 2009, a stage in which he managed to represent El Salvador in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. The athlete retired in 2010 when he went to live in Florida, United States, where he works as a trainer at the Top Brother Gym, which he manages with his wife, former wrestler Ingrid Cuéllar de Cisneros, and where he has specialized in other combat sports such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). He also won a Pan American medal at the Rio Games in 2007 in which he won bronze, one of his most emblematic moments as a professional. The athlete died at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Arnold Diaz, Emmy-winning ‘Shame on You’ investigative reporter, dead at 74

October 27, 2023

Investigative reporter Arnold Diaz, a New York City staple best known for his “Shame on You” segments, died at 74 on Tuesday. Diaz suffered from multiple myeloma, the longtime journalist’s son, Alex, told the Daily Beast. Multiple myeloma is a “blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow,” according to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Diaz won 48 New York Emmys throughout his prestigious career, during which he reported for CBS2, Fox 5, ABC7 and PIX11. “I’ve been lucky to have had a dream job, standing up for the little guy, sticking it to the bad guys,” Diaz said when he retired last year. “In a town where money talks, my ‘Shame on You’ reports, later called ‘Shame Shame Shame’ and ‘What a Shame!,’ gave voice to victims whose complaints were too often ignored.”

New York writer Peter Kaldheim (72) dies on stage in Barcelona

October 28, 2023

New York writer Peter Kaldheim died suddenly this Friday, in Barcelona, while reciting a monologue in the Cronopios Gallery. Three emergency units arrived at the scene and tried to revive the writer, who died in the same gallery in Barcelona.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Bart dead at 60: Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber lead tributes

October 30, 2023

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Ashley Graham lead the tributes after the shock passing of Ivan Bart over the weekend. The former president of IMG Models passed away at the age of 60 following an unspecified, short illness. Earlier this year in March, he departed his top post at IMG Models after 30 incredible years at the world-renowned modeling agency. During his decades-spanning career, he shaped the careers of iconic supermodels including, but not limited to, Carolyn Murphy, Stephanie Seymour, Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen, Joan Smalls, Kate Upton, and Tyra Banks. His death was confirmed by Mark Shapiro, the president and COO of Endeavor, the parent company of IMG Models.

No cause of death reported.

Art Adviser Kimberly Gould Dies in Paris

October 24, 2023

Art adviser Kimberly Gould [left] died on Thursday, October 19, while in Paris for the second edition at Art Basel’s Paris+ art fair. According to a message posted on her Florida-based Gould Art Advisory’s website late Monday night, Gould died in her sleep. She was 50 years old. While an official cause of death has not been publicly released, Gould had for years been grappling with complications stemming from a severe case of Covid-19 in 2020, during which she was hospitalized for a full month in a Boulder, Colorado, and suffered multiple-organ failure.

No cause of death reported.

A TV newsreader “died suddenly”:

Longtime NBC4 anchor Mike Jackson dies at 66 after cancer battle

October 29, 2023

Columbus, Ohio - Longtime WCMH-TV NBC 4 anchor Mike Jackson died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. In November 2022, Jackson announced he had laryngeal cancer and was unable to speak. Treatment for the cancer required the removal of his throat box, as well as radiation treatment.

A disc jockey “died suddenly”:

WZLX's Kevin Karlson dies suddenly at age 59

October 27, 2023

Boston, Mass. - Boston radio fans are mourning the sudden death of long-time WZLX DJ Kevin Karlson. Karlson spent nearly 20 years behind the mic alongside Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford with humor and classic rock. He helped to wake up Boston rock fans during their long running morning show Karlson, McKenzie and Heather. Emotional co-workers announced Karlson's passing on the air Friday morning, inviting listeners to call in and share their memories. Kevin Karlson was 59 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A radio station staffer “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 20:

Autopsy: Radio employee dies ' sudden cardiac death ' following IV treatment at Wortham med spa

October 20, 2023

Coolidge, Texas — Fairfield, Texas, radio employee Jenifer Cleveland [47] died of "sudden cardiac death of uncertain etiology" following her IV therapy from a Wortham med spa back in July, according to the autopsy results viewed exclusively by 6 News. The autopsy document wasn't released to the public because it is a part of an on-going Grand Jury investigation in Freestone County, but 6 News was granted permission to view the report. In it, it states that the manner at which Cleveland died was "undetermined." “No definitive anatomical or toxicological cause of death was identified," the report said. "She was reportedly receiving intravenous therapy when she became unresponsive," said the autopsy summary completed at American Forensics in Mesquite, Texas. "It is unknown if testing was performed on the fluid infused or the infusion device," the autopsy summary states. On July 10, Cleveland went to Luxe Med Spa and received IV therapy from spa owner Amber Johnson, according to the Texas Medical Board. The board claimed Cleveland received an IV infusion containing Vitamin B complex, ascorbic acid, cyanocobalamin and TPN electrolytes. "TPN electrolyte solution requires a prescription and is known to cause complications due to potassium chloride in it," the board said. Shortly after the IV was given, Cleveland became unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital in Mexia where she later died, police said. "The administration of IV therapy cannot be definitely ruled in or ruled out as contributory at this time," the report said. The report went into detail about the possibility of a heart defect or abnormality saying, "Cardiomegaly was identified at autopsy and may be associated with cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. Sudden cardiac death may also be related to certain cardiac arrhythmias, which may be asymptomatic and include such entities as long QT syndrome, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome or other potentially lethal heritable cardiac channelopathies associated with structurally normal hearts." Ultimately the medical examiner concluded, "Generally, no abnormality is detected at autopsy to definitively diagnose these conditions."



Make-up influencer Juliana Rocha dies aged 25 after vanishing from social media

October 25, 2023

Juliana Rocha, a popular social media star, has suddenly died at the age of 25. The Instagram influencer's heartbroken family announced her death on Monday after she had vanished from social media for two months. Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Sharing a post on Juliana's Instagram Story on Monday, her family said: "It is with deep sorrow and sadness that Juliana Rocha's family informs you, her audience and those who liked her, that she has passed away." Juliana's funeral was then held on Tuesday for family and friends. A fan said: "Sad news about the death of Juliana Rocha, a talented makeup influencer. His unexpected departure reminds us that life is fragile and we must value every moment. Her legacy and creativity will live on in the world of makeup."

No cause of death reported.

A lobbyist “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 13:

Michael Kenneth Stewart, 60

October 13, 2023

Austin, Texas - Michael Kenneth Stewart, 60, passed away with family and dear friends by his side on September 25, 2023, after a brief illness. Mike attended the University of Texas. At UT, Mike studied government, which formed the foundation of his career. He worked as a Sergeant at the Capitol, and later ably served multiple state representatives as a campaign manager, chief-of-staff, and legislative director. Mike then became an exceptional lobbyist and association executive, beginning with the Texas Oil Marketers Association and then the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association (TACA). Under Mike’s leadership, TACA was recognized by the industry as the National Association of the Year, an award of which Mike was very proud. After 17 years with TACA, Mike established his own consulting firm, Stewart Governmental Strategies. Mike was most proud of being a husband and father. In 1992, he married Lisa Dotin, and they were blessed with their three amazing children

No cause of death reported.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

HP Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Dies at 44

October 28, 2023

New Jersey - The Rev. Bryan Dunagan, who served as Highland Park Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor for nine years, died on Oct. 26 at 44. The church shared in an email to the congregation that the pastor, only the seventh in Highland Park Presbyterian’s 88-year history, “passed away in his sleep due to natural causes. This news has left us shaken to our core, and we are struggling to come to terms with this profound loss,” the message, signed by the church’s executive pastor, Jay Lee, read.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan H. Dunagan, 44-year-old star minister in Dallas [Texas] dies suddenly

October 28, 2023

Rev. Bryan Dunagan, who served as Highland Park Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor for nine years, has died at 44. Reverend Dunagan was a brilliant, graceful, luminous young man. By numerous accounts he was exceptionally fit and a dedicated practitioner of clean living in body and soul.



No cause of death reported.

Beloved Boy, Manhattan's Superhero, 4, Dies After Cancer Fight

October 26, 2023

Manhattan, IL — The Manhattan community is mourning one of its most beloved, with the death of a 4-year-old preschooler following his years-long cancer battle. Brendan Burns died Thursday, Oct. 26 after fighting neuroblastoma since 2021, according to an obituary. Brendan's battle came into focus for the town, as his family shared updates on his fight via social media. Parents Tim and Megan shared their son's journey with supporters they call Brendan's Brigade. They've shared updates, photos and memories with the group via social media page Brave 4 Brendan, creating a cheering section for their pint-sized warrior. The community has rallied behind the Burns family, creating special moments and memories for them.

Reported on October 18:

Medical and Burial Expenses for Isabelle Herrera, 12

October 18, 2023

Our hearts are so saddened to share news of the passing of Joe and Cynthia’s beloved Isabelle Herrera. She was a healthy 12-year-old little kindhearted genius. She passed very unexpectedly the morning of October 11, 2023, after Cynthia found her unresponsive while getting ready for a normal school day. She was transported by ambulance to Cook Children’s hospital where life saving measures were unsuccessful. She is already fiercely missed. This is any parent’s very worst nightmare.

In November 2021 Isabella’s mother, Cynthia, posted the following with a picture of her Band-Aid over the “vaccinated” arm: “Isabelle got her vaccine today! So proud of her! 3/4 of this family is vaccinated! ✅”

And again in December 2021 after the second dose:

💉#2 done! 3/4 of our family is vaccinated!

She again shared an update on her daughter’s cause of death :

I received a call from the Medical Examiner today. They informed us that Isabelle had an undiagnosed heart condition. She had an enlarged heart due to unknown reasons yet. Her passing was quick and painless. She did not suffer. Her heart was just too big but if you knew Isabelle, you knew this to be true! 💗

Three high school students “died suddenly”:

Student dies after medical emergency at high school, officials say. ‘Never be the same’

October 24, 2023

Memphis, TN - Paramedics couldn’t save the life of ninth grader Kingston Davidson after he suffered a medical emergency in class at his Tennessee high school, officials said. Davidson was in class the morning of Oct. 23 when he “fell ill,” according to Amber Huett-Garcia, a school board commissioner with Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Paramedics and school resource officers responded immediately, but they couldn’t save his life, according to a statement from White Station High School. “Today we lost our beautiful son Kingston Davidson,” his mom, Darmeissha Marnae Davidson, wrote on Facebook. “We will never be the same.”

No age or cause of death reported.

F-M student, who with help of many got to go to his junior prom, dies

October 27, 2023

Manlius, N.Y — A Fayetteville-Manlius High School student battling cancer, whose friends and community rallied around to get him to his prom, has died. Wyatt Luchsinger, a senior, died from his cancer on Thursday, principal John Durkee announced in an email to the high school community. This past May, his doctors, family and friends worked together so that Wyatt could attend his junior prom. He had been in Boston 155 days battling cancer and recovering from a stroke at the time. Wyatt got a homecoming welcome fit for a prom king. About 30 fire engines, police cars and ambulances escorted Wyatt and his family as they arrived home. People lined the streets to cheer him.

La Grange ISD honors football player who died after battle with cancer

October 25, 2023

La Grange, Texas - Friday night football in a small town is a big deal. Last week during Friday night football, La Grange ISD hosted their first ever Paws for the Cause football game. It was an emotional night for many families at the La Grange vs Giddings game. At the start of the game, the player and the person they are representing were able to walk down the field. That game meant a lot to this year's senior football players. One of their teammates, Cesar Villasana, died from cancer over a year ago. “I'm wearing my jersey for my little cousin Cesar Villasana, who passed away from cancer a year ago," says Orlando Sanchez, high school senior.

An update about a high school student who “died suddenly” in April 2022:

Family of Darien teen who died from medical emergency in 2022 sues Stamford Hospital doctor

October 26, 2023

Darien, Conn. — The family of a 16-year-old high school student and hockey player who died in 2022 from a medical emergency has filed a lawsuit against a Stamford doctor who treated the teen in the days before his death. The lawsuit was filed by Sima Farmer on behalf of her son, Henry Farmer V. It alleges that Dr. Nicole Porti failed to diagnose and treat the teen's condition, allowing it to progress and ultimately cause his death. The lawsuit also was filed against Stamford Health and Emergency Medical Physicians of New Haven County LLC. “The defendants were negligent in sending him home without ordering additional tests, which would have shown that he had a pulmonary thromboembolism,” said attorney Ernie Teitell of Silver Golub & Teitell. “If they had recognized and treated the condition, Henry Farmer would be living his life today."

‘Bright Spot In A Dark World:’ Beloved Hunterdon County HS Grad Dies After Cancer Battle, 19

October 26, 2023

Hunterdon County [NJ] is mourning the loss of a recent high school graduate following a valiant battle with cancer. Jacob Ryan Wassel died at his Raritan Township home in the loving embrace of his family on Wednesday, Oct. 11, his obituary says. He was 19. Born in Royal Oak, MI, Jacob was known for launching the Esports gaming club at Hunterdon Central Regional High School, where he graduated in 2022. He loved playing video games online with both local friends and others all over the country. Jacob was also incredibly patriotic and hoped to use his vast knowledge of military history to enlist and serve his country in the future, his memorial says.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Indiana State University Student Died After ‘Medical Emergency’ At Union Hospital

October 28, 2023

A devastating incident occurred involving an Indiana State University (ISU) student who required emergency medical treatment and tragically passed away at a local hospital. The circumstances and cause of death remain undisclosed, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released. ISU respects the family’s privacy and intends to provide further information as it becomes available. In response to this heartbreaking event, ISU has made its counseling center at Burford Hall available immediately to offer guidance, comfort, and support to students, faculty, and staff who may be affected by this loss. The ISU community offers their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Britney Romero

October 16, 2023

Officials at Texas A&M University are investigating the death of a student who died after falling from a dormitory balcony over the weekend, according to multiple outlets. Britney Romero, a freshman health major, fell from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall dormitory, university officials told students in an email obtained by Bryan-College Station newspaper The Eagle. Ramirez added that the university would begin an investigation into the student’s death. An autopsy was ordered by a Justice of the Peace, he added.

An update on a college football player’s “sudden death” in February:

Reported on June 6:

Cause of death revealed for college football player who died at 20

June 6, 2023

Officials in Las Vegas have revealed the cause of death for former college football player Ryan Keeler, the defensive lineman for UNLV who was found in his apartment after he died at the age of 20. Keeler died of a fatal arrhythmia caused by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart muscle, Clark Co. (Nev.) Coroner's Office said. His death was ruled natural. Keeler was found unresponsive in his apartment on Feb. 20. In the days before his death, Keeler had complained of nausea and feeling generally unwell.

An architect “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 2:

Christopher Sanders, 52

September 2, 2023

With profound sorrow, we announce that Christopher Sanders, age 52, beloved husband, father, son, brother, cousin, family member and friend, died suddenly Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1989 and went on to attend Texas A&M University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 1993 as a member of the A&M Corps of Cadets—and the 12th Man—and his master’s degree in architecture in 1997. Known as a bright architect with an outstanding and exceptional creative eye for design, Chris was the founding principal and design lead at Sanders Architecture in Austin, Texas. He had a vibrant career with over 25 years of experience designing, managing and contributing to commercial, institutional and residential projects in Texas, Massachusetts, Maine, Germany and Croatia.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

‘Brave, kind and selfless': Remembering young Delray Beach firefighter who died of cancer

October 28, 2023

Delray Beach, FL — Ray Keith once received a distressed call from his childhood friend Ensley who’d wound up homeless and without shelter. “What are you crying for, man?” Ensley Breus remembered Keith asking him. “Let me call my mom real quick. You can come stay with us.” It changed Breus’ life. And it would become one of the first of many lives Keith changed during the course of his life. Keith, a 31-year-old lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue, died Oct. 18 after a two-year battle with colon cancer. He’d served Delray Beach since October 2016 when he was hired.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Big Bend police chief dies suddenly

October 26, 2023

Big Bend, Wis. — The police chief of Big Bend died suddenly Wednesday. Donald Gaglione became Big Bend's police chief in 2014. Before that, he spent 32 years with the Milwaukee Police Department. Gaglione's official cause of death has not been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

Post Falls police officer, 36, dies on duty after heart attack

October 23, 2023

A Post Falls [WA] Police officer died Sunday night after a heart attack while on duty, police said in a statement. Nicholas McDaniel, 36, was found slumped over in his patrol car after he failed to reply to a "status check." Officers who responded started CPR until paramedics arrived, the Post Falls Police Department said in a Monday news release. McDaniel was taken to Kootenai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the news release said.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. Erich William Damm, 39

October 26, 2023

Richmond, VA - Dr. Erich William Damm was a brilliant, curious, kind, and inspired scientist and professor, and a beloved son, brother, partner, cousin, nephew, and friend. It is with profound shock and grief that we share the news of his tragic death at age 39 from a pulmonary embolism. There was no warning or rationale for what happened to Erich. A blood clot out of nowhere brought his extraordinary life to a premature end. On September 21, 2023, a flag was raised at the Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in his honour, commemorating his decision to donate his organs, giving new hope to other families. In death as in everyday life, Erich was an exceptionally generous human being.

Reported on July 21:

Dr. Ryan Patrick Charbeneau, 52

July 21, 2003

Dr. Ryan Patrick Charbeneau, 52, passed away on the morning of July 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas, with loving family by his side. In 2017, Ryan moved from working as a physician to become the Chief Medical Officer for St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, a role in which he flourished due his thoughtful nature and capacity to empathize with doctors, nurses, and patients. He also headed up the hospital’s COVID-19 response, working tirelessly to support staff and patients in the face of the pandemic. Unfortunately, 2021 also saw him diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). He faced the disease with his usual tenacity and vigor, outlasting initial prognoses to survive twenty months. He spent those months with his family and friends, working as CMO at “his” hospital, and making the most out of every single day he had. He will be sorely missed by those whose lives he touched and made better.



A dentist “died suddenly”:

David Richard Bisterfeldt, D.D.S, 39

October 24, 2023

David Richard Bisterfeldt, D.D.S, 39 years old of River Forest, Illinois, sadly passed away on October 17, 2023. David cared deeply about his patients who often vocalized their appreciation for his kindness and warmth. David also provided clinical instruction for recent dental graduates as a respected Instructor in the Dental Residency Program at Northwestern Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 1:

Dr. Laura Jobe Kelly, 70

September 1, 2023

Austin, Texas - Tenacious to the end, Laura Jobe Kelly passed away at her home on August 29, 2023, after a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. Laura was a third-generation pharmacist and graduated with honors in four years from The University of Texas School of Pharmacy. One of her proudest moments was being presented with her diploma, which was signed by her father, Taylor Jobe, who served as President of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy. She served the Tarrytown and Clarksville communities until her illness precluded her from working. A fiercely competitive tennis and bridge player, she also ran several marathons including the New York Marathon, Marine Corp Marathon in D.C., and the Berlin Marathon, along with many half-marathons, the last one accomplished with a fractured tibia. Nearing the end of her life, when she overheard Pat arranging for hospice care, the ever-determined Laura said, “I’m not finished fighting yet.” Of her four occupations, the one she relished most was as mother to Clay and Kacy.

Five nurses “died suddenly”:

Nadia Berenice Reyes, 35

October 28, 2023

Nadia Berenice Reyes born on September 29, 1988, in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2023 at the age of 35. In May 2022 her life and ours were changed forever when she was diagnosed with cancer. Yet again our Yaya Hulk put on one hell of a fight. She was a true warrior to the very end. Cancer didn’t win, she holds her victory with our father God.

Note: Reyes’ Facebook page states she was a nurse/Injection Tech at Greater Texas Orthopedics Association.

Krista L. (Pazdernik) Labbe, 42

October 26, 2023

Krista L. (Pazdernik) Labbe, 42, of Liberty Hill, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on 23 October 2023. Krista was born in Alexandria, MN, in 1981. She was hyperproductive, willing to work three jobs to pay for her exceptional wardrobe. She was brilliant, earning an ROTC scholarship. And she was wildly athletic, earning a second scholarship after walking on her university’s soccer team. After earning a nursing degree from Viterbo University, Krista joined the US Army Nurse Corps. Serving for twenty years, including a deployment to Afghanistan, she earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Early in her career, she was assigned to Labor and Delivery and fell in love with the field. She pursued her passion and attended the University of Utah’s Midwifery Doctorate of Nursing Specialty Program. Upon graduation, she served as a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, aka a Midwife.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 22:

Rosanne Aldana-Guerra, 44

October 22, 2023

Rosanne Aldana-Guerra, age 44, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Note: Aldana-Guerra’s Facebook page states she was a nurse. Vaccination was mandatory for all nurses in the area during covid:

Reported on October 7:

LaQuinlyn Renee Johnson, 35

October 7, 2023

Austin, Texas - LaQuinlyn grew up in a loving and entertaining household with her mother, grandparents and several dear aunts and uncles, where she was ingrained with Christian values. Throughout her youth LaQuinlyn was heavily involved in dance. During LaQuinlyn’s adulthood she became a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, under her grandfather’s leadership, Pastor LaRoy Johnson Sr. Following in the footsteps of her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she naturally pursued a career in the medical field. LaQuinlyn worked at the Austin State Hospital as a PNA. She had recently been promoted to PNA 2 right before her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 25:

Joan (Joanie) Jackson, 63

September 25, 2023

Joan Lynn Jackson (Joanie) 63, of Austin, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. She started her career in human resources and spent many years in that field. She also volunteered at nursing homes where she discovered her calling in life as an in-home caregiver for the chronically ill, elderly and terminal patients. Joanie truly had a special gift through her ability to give so much love, compassion and respect to her patients. Joanie was witness to many patients as they transitioned into heaven and no doubt they felt her love.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Dr. Karen A. Hayes, 59

October 24, 2023

Waupaca, WI - Dr. Karen A. Hayes, a member of the Iola and Waupaca community and a respected veterinarian, peacefully passed away at the age of 59 on Saturday October 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Hayes “died suddenly:

My dear roommate’s mother unexpectedly passed away on Saturday.

A school band director “died suddenly”:

Reported on August 14:

Randall Ray Leifeste, 66

August 14, 2023

Randall Ray Leifeste, 66, passed away on August 12, 2023, at his home in San Marcos, Texas. After graduation in 1979, Randy pursued a career in music education, directing bands and teaching students of all ages across the state of Texas, including serving at Mason High School, Lufkin Junior High East, director of bands at Smithson Valley High School and director of music at New Braunfels High School. After retiring from public education, Randy served as the director of fine arts at San Marcos Academy. He recently retired from full time teaching but continued to teach private lessons to brass players, served as a judge at band contests, and shared his four decades of experience with local band programs. He recently discovered pickleball and spent many mornings on the court with his pickleball friends. Randy also loved feeding his deer, creating woodwork art for his loved ones, watching college football. He was fascinated by genealogy. His survivors include his devoted wife, daughters and treasured grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

Sudden passing of beloved area teacher and coach shocks coaching, athletics community

October 24, 2023

Moorhead, N.D. — Family, friends, and student athletes are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach. Jason Thielges, a Moorhead High School football coach and business teacher at the school's Career Academy, died suddenly, leaving hundreds of student athletes and coaches on both sides of the river saddened and stunned. Before teaching and coaching in Moorhead, Thielges was the head football coach at Davies High School when their program began in 2009. They even won a state championship in 2014.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on August 11:

Mack Esau Patterson, 48

August 11, 2023

Mack Esau Patterson (48) left this world on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mack finished his formal education at the University of Texas at Austin where he graduated with honors in 1997. He was a beloved teacher to his students at Huntington-Surrey and a popular arborist and leader of Mack & Co. tree services in Austin.

No cause of death reported.

Comments on his obituary page:

“It's still hard to believe this is happening." "It has not become real for me. So young, so strong, so healthy, so kind, so loving, so generous, we are all less than without you."

Reported on June 12:

Joy Campbell Engel, 42

June 12, 2023

Austin, Texas - She graduated from Pepperdine University where she traveled extensively in her studies. Many, many of Joy's lifelong friends are from her high school and college days. After graduating, Joy taught school in Austin and Manor. She was a classroom teacher, a special ed teacher, a dyslexia specialist and a reading interventionist. Joy's superpower was teaching kids to read and one of her greatest accomplishments was creating Camp Fun Brain, a summer reading camp for kids with reading difficulties. In 2022 she started a podcast, Incurable Joy, about living a joyful life in difficult circumstances. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fight Colorectal Cancer, an amazing group based in Springfield, MO, dedicated to advancing treatment for patients like Joy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 26:

Natasha Rachelle (Lance) Geller, 35

April 26, 2023

Natasha Rachelle (Lance) Geller, 35, of Llano, Texas, began her adventure to the next life on April 25, 2023, at St. Davids Hospital in Georgetown, Texas. In her most recent endeavors Natasha became involved as a teacher's assistant, working with Life Skills at Llano Jr. High. She said it was one of the most rewarding experiences she ever had and was very proud to work at Alma Mater. She was the type of woman who, if she had to, could shoot a rifle in high heels.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Soldier Dies from Medical Emergency During Basic Training at Fort Moore

October 23, 2023

An Army basic trainee at Fort Moore, Georgia, died Friday after receiving emergency medical care, the service said. Pfc. Cesar Gonzalez, 21, died during infantry training after succumbing to a "medical emergency," according to a statement from the Army. It was unclear what led to the soldier's death, and the incident is still under investigation. Gonzalez, a Chicago native, started training on June 16 and was close to graduating the 22-week Infantry One Station Unit Training, or OSUT. He was assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade.

Three inmates “died suddenly” in a D.C. lockup:

Antonio Dockery Died While in Custody in D.C.’s Central Cell Block

October 25, 2023

Antonio Dockery was found unresponsive in his cell in the D.C. Jail’s Central Cell Block, where arrestees are initially booked and held before their court appearances, earlier this week. Department of Corrections officers found Dockery unresponsive in his cell around 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to a notice posted on the department’s website. Officers and emergency medical staff performed “immediate on-site life saving measures,” but Dockery was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m. DOC and D.C. police are investigating the death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Dockery is at least the fifth person to die while in DOC custody this year. Larry Watson, 41, died Sept. 26 after he collapsed in the day room of the jail’s Central Detention Facility. Stephan Bragg, 46, suddenly collapsed Jan. 24 in the jail’s reception center due to a “medical emergency,” according to DOC. He was pronounced dead at a hospital the following day. The medical examiner’s office determined that he had a blood clot and died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate Christopher Bellows, 45, Died Following Medical Emergency At Galveston County Jail

October 25, 2023

Galveston, Texas - A 45-year-old inmate identified as Christopher Bellows has tragically died following a medical emergency at a Galveston County jail. Galveston County officials are saying that the incident began on September 25. Correctional officers noticed that Christopher Bellows was in medical distress and he was transported to a hospital in order to receive treatment. He continued to receive treatment at the hospital, but he later died around 2:21 a.m. on October 24. His cause of death was listed as “Metastatic Cecal Adenocarcinoma.” A full investigation into the in-custody death remains ongoing at this time.

Female inmate dies at Harris County Jail after suffering a medical emergency, sheriff's office says

October 24, 2023

Harris County, Texas - Another inmate has died after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail, the sheriff's office said. Based on previous reporting from ABC13, this is the 15th in-custody death at the jail so far this year and the first woman to be added to that list. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the inmate, 50-year-old Dominga Treviño Barrera, died Monday night. Barrera was reportedly suffering a medical emergency inside the medical ward of the facility at 1200 Baker St. HCSO said Harris Health medical staff immediately responded and began lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced deceased at the clinic at about 10:32 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Virginia Man Suffers Medical Emergency Driving In Potomac, Dies At Hospital, Police Say

October 24, 2023

The Montgomery County Department of Police identified Lynchburg resident Byron Jennings as the person who died at an area hospital following a crash in Potomac. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, Jennings was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento west on Democracy Boulevard near the intersection of Newbridge Drive when he reportedly suffered a medical emergency, going off the road and causing a 2015 BMW to strike a curb and also crash. Jennings was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department announced on Tuesday morning. The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Troy restaurant owner dies after cancer battle

October 28, 2023

Troy, Ohio — Employees and community members are mourning the loss of a local restaurant owner. Ruben Pelayo, owner of El Sombrero in Troy, died Friday afternoon after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer, a close friend announced in a post on the Mexican restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday morning. “His kindness, generosity, big heart and love for life has made a huge impact on me personally and I hope many others,” the post read. Pelayo’s generosity included his annual tradition of serving up free Thanksgiving meals at his restaurant, which was something he’d done for more than two decades.

After Cancer Battle, Livingston Mom Melissa Miller Dies At 38

October 27, 2023

Livingston, NJ — A young Livingston mom who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer earlier this year has passed away. Melissa Miller, 38, who grew up in Millburn, died Thursday afternoon, her cousin wrote on her GoFundMe. Mitchell Burakovsky wrote Thursday night: “I am sadly writing this update tonight as Melissa lost her fight to the sarcoma at 2 pm today. For the last 9 months Melissa could not have fought any harder. But this fight was fixed from the get go.“

Henry John Kraeger, 67

October 30, 2023

Boonville, NY - Henry John Kraeger, 67, of Port Leyden, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael DeCarlo, 60

October 30, 2023

Camden, NY - Michael DeCarlo, 60, of North Bay, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Friday, October 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike's family would like to thank Jeannie Day and Amy Uvanni for everything they have done throughout his 26-month battle with cancer.

Phillip J. Bailey, 59

October 29, 2023

Little Falls, NY - Phillip J. Bailey, age 59, of National City, California, passed away suddenly on October 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Elianna Luna Valenzuela, 1 day

October 29, 2023

Elianna Luna Valenzuela, passed away on Friday, October 27th at 8:57 am in San Antonio [Texas]. Baby Elianna is so loved by everyone who knew of her, both parents want to thank everyone for all the love they’ve showed towards baby Elianna and towards them.

No cause of death reported.

Chappell J. Carter, III, 28

October 28, 2023

Utica, NY - Chappell J. Carter, III, age 28, left us with poise as he went home to the Lord on Friday, October 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas "Nick" Losito, 67

October 28, 2023

Utica, NY - Nicholas "Nick" Losito, age 67, passed away unexpectedly due to health complications on October 26, 2023 at Crouse Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Debora Lynn Whitson, 55

October 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Debora Lynn Whitson of Douglasville, Georgia, born in Atlanta, Georgia, who passed away on October 19, 2023, at the age of 55, leaving to mourn family and friends.



No cause of death reported.

Note: Whitson’s death was " sudden & unexpected " according to FB:

Paula Sue Westbrook, 64

October 27, 2023

Paula Sue Westbrook passed away unexpectedly at home in Dayton, NV, on August 9, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Austin Tullos, 26

October 27, 2023

Fort Meyers, FL - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Austin Tullos on October 25th, 2023, at the age of 26. Austin, born on February 4th, 1997, was a beacon of joy to his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Lee Carter, 43

October 27, 2023

Robert Lee Carter, age 43, and a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 27, 2023, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa Newman Earnest, 51

October 27, 2023

Columbia, TN - Mrs. Teresa Newman Earnest, age 51, of Loretto, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Scott Durkee, 65

October 27, 2023

Robert Scott Durkee, 65, of Maury Island, WA, passed away peacefully alongside family members on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in one of his favorite places on this earth – his family’s summer home on Wellfleet Harbor, Massachusetts. Scott’s writing took a deeply personal turn this spring when he was diagnosed in January with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a disease that carries a grim prognosis. He was quite literally just getting back on his feet after a series of orthopedic surgeries last year, and the diagnosis took everyone by shock and surprise. Despite both traditional and alternative treatments, nothing stopped the progression of his illness, and Scott finally made the heartbreaking decision to stop looking for a cure, and to spend his last days in Wellfleet, surrounded by family in a place that connected him to the happy times of his childhood. He sailed, walked along the beach, played guitar, and sipped sun tea on the deck overlooking the harbor with the soft sea breeze and the smell of the ocean all around. He was drawn to play the Avett Brothers “No Hard Feelings” during these last weeks, and it was this song that his family played in the moments as he drew his last breath.

Kevin Boone, 57

October 27, 2023

New Hartford, NY - On October 24, 2023, Kevin Boone passed away suddenly after a valiant battle with cancer.

Corinne Anna Hebert, 21

October 26, 2023

Plaquemine, LA - Corinne Anna Hebert a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend; passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at the age of 21. She was a 2020 graduate of St. John High School, and a current student at Aveda Institute in Hammond studying to be an esthetician. Corinne was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Corinne loved to love. She will be remembered for her love of family, laughter and friends. Her laugh was contagious, and she spread joy to everyone she met.

No cause of death reported.

Devyn Paul Hebert, 24

October 26, 2023

Devyn Hebert, 24, was born August 18, 1999 in Baton Rouge, LA. He passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2023 in Marion, Arkansas. Devyn was an avid sports lover where he excelled in football. His senior year at St. Amant High School, Devyn received all district teams and defensive player honors. Devyn was also a baseball lover where he earned his spot on the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series team. Devyn was the key player to many Championship title wins. He worked in construction as a solar and fiber splicer technician.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas "Nick" Warren Adrian, 44

October 26, 2023

Lakewood, WA - Our dear friend and loved one, Nicholas "Nick" Warren Adrian, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 peacefully in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Kiona Enriqueta Gaines, 25

October 26, 2023

Kiona Enriqueta Gaines, of Austin and Killeen, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on October 21st. She was only 25 years old. Our family is devastated and shocked by her loss. She was a bright star in this often difficult world and will be deeply missed by those of us fortunate enough to have known her. Kiona never missed an opportunity to let you know how much she loved you. She also had a love for animals which led her to become a Veterinary Technician. Kiona particularly loved cats, especially her two cats, Kitten Tarantino and Wednesday.

No cause of death reported.

Fidencio Bernal Jr., 42

October 26, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Fidencio Bernal Jr. born on June 5, 1981 in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2023 at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Bernal’s GoFundMe speaks of "the shock and heartbreak of his unexpected death ":

Oakley Wisniewski, 2 months

October 26, 2023

Iron River, MI - My good friend Wynter Wisniewski 2-month-old son Oakley unexpectedly passed away this morning.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Jean Peters, 28

October 26, 2023

Catherine Jean Peters, 28, of Ashtabula [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Ashtabula County Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Paul Martinez, 32

October 26, 2023

DeQuincy, LA - Tyler Paul Martinez was born June 20th, 1991, and passed away October 25th, 2023, at the age of 32.



No cause of death reported.

Note: Martinez’ death was unexpected according to his mother:

Gary Wade, 61

October 26, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Gary Wade, age 61, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Comments on Facebook speak of "shock of his death " and "disbelief he is gone":

Margaret Ella Brouillette, 21

October 26, 2023

Ilion, NY - Our dearest baby girl, Margaret Ella Brouillette, age 21, a lifelong Mohawk resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Calvin Vincent, 36

October 26, 2023

Utica, MI - Calvin's life was suddenly and unfairly cut short by an autoimmune disorder he had only been diagnosed with a week prior.

Veronica (Ronni) Beth (Darnell) Guile, 23

October 26, 2023

Veronica (Ronni) Beth (Darnell) Guile, 23, of Rochester, PA, passed away unexpectedly on October 22nd, 2023, after suffering a fatal blood clot to her brain.

Aaron Colin Dillard, 45

October 25, 2023

Aaron Colin Dillard "A Rock Gee" age 45 of Gary, IN, was born to the union of the late James Dillard Sr. and JoAnn Dillard on March 29, 1978. He departed this life peacefully on October 4, 2023 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Leonard Giannola, 59

October 25, 2023

Kenosha, WI - Leonard Giannola, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Keigher, 41

October 25, 2023

New Lenox, IL - Daniel Keigher, age 41, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 23, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Adrianna Lopez, 37

October 25, 2023

Chicago, IL - Adrianna Lopez, 37 years old, passed away suddenly on Sunday October 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Bruce Martin, 46

October 25, 2023

Michael Bruce Martin, 46, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 20th 2023. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Michael A. Gagliardo

October 25, 2023

Park Ridge, Illinois - Michael A. Gagliardo, suddenly, cherished son of Jennifer Nee Vozella and Joseph M, beloved brother of Joseph (Renee) and John (Kelly) and loving uncle of Ava and Emma.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert John Mueller III (Bob), 72

October 25, 2023

Robert John Mueller III (Bob), 72, of South Barrington, Illinois, died suddenly on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Siracusa, Sicily. He passed away from an aortic aneurysm.

John P. Davis Sr.

October 24, 2023

The family of John Phillip Davis, Sr. is saddened to say he passed suddenly on Sept. 20, 2023 in Yulee, FL. John loved the water. He had a passion for traveling, motorsports and driving fast on winding back roads. John enjoyed many family and friends from Virginia to Florida. He will be missed by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel Saz

October 24, 2023

Daniel Saz passed away on October 16, 2023, at his home in Charlottesville, VA. After moving to Charlottesville he also worked in a volunteer position at the JABA Adult Care Center. He assisted with activities there, and discovered that he had a passion (and a gift) for working with senior citizens. Danny loved making the days of the seniors happier, and tried to learn all he could about what they needed, and what they enjoyed. Recognizing the power of music, he created a special sing-along program, selecting specific "Golden Oldies" that would spark memories and cognitive engagement, and would create an opportunity for a shared dialogue and fun. He'd wear wacky ties, and would create elaborate, zany costumes for Halloween, just to make the seniors smile. Bringing joy to others always brought him joy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Valentino "Tino" Davis Moreno, 30

October 24, 2023

Our beloved Valentino Davis Moreno of Austin, Texas, was called to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

James "Jim" Stanley, 54

October 24, 2023

James Brian “Jim” Stanley, 54, Red Oak [IA], passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Richard Favella, 27

October 24, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Jordan Richard Favella was born on September 15, 1996 in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2023.

Note: Favella’s GoFundMe states he "has leukemia and his brain was deteriorating. He had two surgeries on his brain that resulted in a golf size ball taken out of his brain.”

John Ferland, 47

October 24, 2023

Pawtucket, RI - My hubby passed away as he was getting up to go to work two days ago. He came out of the bedroom into the kitchen, where I had is pot of coffee waiting, like I do each night. I must have tried to grab the coffee and turned around and collapsed to the floor. I heard a loud bang, went in an he was on the floor unconscious. I turned him over and tried shaking him, no movement so ran and called 911 with the worst shaky hands. I opened my apartment door and screamed for help over an over. My neighbor came and started CPR on his chest like the 911 lady said, I was hysterical. The ambulance and police came and took him off. I went and waited in a closed room in hospital for any answers till doctor came in, and said after the Cat scan, he had two aneurysms in center of brain, once very large, and there is nothing they could do.

Baby Atzmiry Ruiz

October 23, 2023

Austin, Texas - Our precious baby Atzmiry Ruiz Tovar, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Rivera, 53

October 23, 2023

Michael Rivera, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away in San Antonio [Texas] on October 17, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas. Michael was a Holy Cross Alum, class of ‘90, who served his community as an employee of the City of San Antonio for 28 years. He received numerous awards and Encore Tokens. He enjoyed being part of both communities.

No cause of death reported.

Note: According to one of his obituary tributes, he was kidding around at work late on Friday the 13th. He passed on the 17th. The City of San Antonio had a vaccine mandate during covid.

Lorena Lopez, 49

October 23, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - With heavy hearts, we announce after a battle against cancer, Lorena Lopez, age 49, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, October 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving Family. She was someone who would cheer you up no matter what she might have been going through. She was kind and loving. She always had a beautiful smile.

Reported on October 20:

Colt Taylor Barry, 37

October 20, 2023

San Marcos, Texas - Colt Taylor Barry passed away on October 17, 2023 at the age of 37. He was born in Austin, Texas, to Edward Ray Barry & Tamyra Taylor on September 28, 1986. Colt attended Burnet High School and graduated college from Texas State University. Colt married Courtney, his college sweetheart, on May 2, 2015. He was employed by Caddo Minerals and was passionate about his profession as a landman. Colt leaves behind a long-lasting legacy of two sons that have a passion for fishing, a strong sense of humor and an everlasting love for their mom.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: The GoFundMe speaks of Barry’s " sudden and unexpected passing ":

Reported on October 18:

Michael Moilanen, 43

October 18, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - A devoted husband, Michael is survived by his beloved spouse, Kayla, who stood by his side through thick and thin for the last 16 and a half years of their marriage. They enjoyed cooking together, discovering the best niche restaurants, going on trips to their favorite places like Mendocino, California, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, and having deep conversations about life’s meaning and how to make the world a better place. He was a loving father to his children, Audrey and Ethan, and took great pride in nurturing an atmosphere of creativity through music, art, and storytelling. Michael's presence will be greatly missed at gatherings of friends and family, where his snarky demeanor and yet incredibly thoughtful hospitality always brought a sense of joy and humor. Michael worked as a Conductor for Amtrak. He took great pride in ensuring the smooth and safe travels of countless passengers, leaving an indelible mark on his workplace.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 12:

Kensley Kouture Martin, 3 days

October 12, 2023

Kensley Kouture Martin, age 3 days, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Katie Stilwell, 32

October 12, 2023

Nampa, ID - Katie passed away suddenly in the wee hours of 10/11/23.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 11:

Charles Dwayne Rivers, 40

October 11, 2023

Austin, Texas - Charles Dwayne Rivers was born March 1, 1973, in Badkresnach, Germany. Charles, aka Scooby, accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized. He graduated high school in Austin, Texas, and then furthered his education at the University of Texas, graduating from Texas State University of San Marcos, Texas, with his Bachelors in Science.

According to his wife's Facebook post and the Meal Train:

My Best Friend, My Lover, My Knight, My Husband and our Girls’ Father and Hero, fought an Amazing fight. After having a heart attack and battling seizures, Charles answered God when he called his name on Thursday 28th of September.

Reported on October 10:

Michael Emery Waite, 63

October 10, 2023

Driftwood, Texas - Michael was raised in Seabrook, Texas. He and his brothers grew up working the docks and family shrimp boats for the family’s wholesale seafood business. It was seven days a week of carrying sacks of oysters and pulling shrimp nets on Galveston Bay. That time working with his brothers is where he learned to work hard and to be tough as nails. As much as Mike loved the Texas outdoors, it paled in comparison to his greatest joy and that was time with his family, all of whom wished they just had a little more time with him. Michael married the love of his life, Gaylene, in Las Vegas on December 4, 1992; and on February 14, 1993, they were married in the Catholic church because of his strong faith and likely, so his mother and grandmother would not beat him over his head. Michael picked up his mother Kathryn’s sense of humor and her culinary skills as well. He loved to cook Gaylene her favorite dishes and she loved watching him cook while he made her laugh uncontrollably.

According to his wife's Facebook post, Waite had "a severe brain hemorrhage and stroke."

Reported on October 7:

April Petersen, 51

October 7, 2023

Greenville, MI - April Leigh Petersen, age 51, died early Thursday, October 5, 2023. April was so very proud of her children and loved each fiercely. As these children grew up, she herself blossomed in her second calling – shopkeeper. Donning hot pink framed safety glasses, she went to work refinishing and selling furniture.



No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: This lady was very popular in the community. Totally active and healthy.

Reported on October 2:

William Patrick Dickson, 42

October 2, 2023

It is with much love that we mourn the passing of William Patrick Dickson, of Austin, Texas, on September 21, 2023, at the age of 42 years. Patrick's professional career included working for the State of Texas Bond Review Board, and later for Sheshunoff & Co. Investment Banking. In 2013, Patrick joined Kasasa and quickly earned a reputation as someone you wanted on your team. He cared deeply about the people he worked with, and he made the lives of countless co-workers more productive and a whole lot more fun. In lieu of flowers, Patrick requested donations to the following organizations: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 19:

Ester Cordova Picasio, 63

September 19, 2023

Wimberley, Texas - It is with a broken heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our loved one, Ester Cordova Picasio. Always one to take care of people, Ester’s career led her to become a dietician at Hill Country Nursing Home and for Dripping Springs ISD. She had two sons, Benjamin and Adam and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

No cause of death reported.

Picasio was “vaccinated”:

Steven Mark Mobley, 66

September 19, 2023

Austin, Texas - Steven Mark Mobley passed away on September 17, 2023, from lymphoma. Steve’s proudest business accomplishment was Buckeye Brine, a waste-services operation he founded and ran in Coshocton, Ohio. Steve enjoyed sailing on Lake Travis in his beloved Miss Ann, a 37-foot Bermuda sloop. He lamented the residential development of the once-quiet coves where he anchored, and when it got too much for him, he moved his primary loafing endeavors to the South Fork of the Guadalupe in Hunt, Texas. His wife, Carolyn made that property, with minimal energy input from him, into a beloved retreat.

Reported on September 16:

Kyle Baxter Conard, 32

September 16, 2023

Kyle Baxter Conard, 32, of Sedro Woolley, WA, unexpectedly passed away on September 11, 2023 due to cardiac complications. In 2015, Kyle welcomed his only daughter, Raymie, who immediately became his pride and joy. Raymie loved her dad's smile, personality, and making him laugh. Kyle worked in the construction industry for many years, most recently with his brother Brad, nephew Dylan, and a close group of friends. Kyle took great pride in his home, his family, his cats, and most of all, his truck (Brilliant Black).

Reported on September 14:

Cynthia Jolene Hinman-Lock, 57

September 14, 2023

Cyndi Lock, 57, formally of Chanute, KS, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at her home in Texas. After moving to Texas Cyndi found her love of Horses, Racehorses. She spent most of her time in the barn and at the racetrack. Cyndi obtained her grooming license in 2017 and kept it current every year after. Cyndi also loved Harleys and hot rods. She lived for all her kids and grandkids.



No cause of death reported.

Hinman-Lock “died suddenly”: From her son's Facebook post:

To all that know our momma, Cyndi Lock, we are deeply saddened to say she passed unexpectedly Sept 8, 2023 at home in Texas.

Heath Alan Bradshaw, 46

September 14, 2023

Marble Falls, Texas - Heath Alan Bradshaw passed away unexpectedly on September 7th, 2023. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints he served in many leadership positions and especially loved working with youth and young adults and they loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 24:

Kimberly Jude Jackson, 39

August 24, 2023

Austin, Texas - Kimberly Jude Jackson, she/they, beloved as Kim, Kimmie, Kimmer, KJ, Cedar, died suddenly in the wee hours of July 25, 2023, returning from joyfully serving a weeklong camp of their LGBTQIA+ community.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 23:

Harold J. Benkoski, Jr., 72

August 23, 2023

Harold J. Benkoski, Jr. of Austin, Texas, was born June 29, 1951, and passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2023. Harold was a proud graduate of Texas A&M and had been in the financial services industry since 1985, joining Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 1995 where he was a Wealth Management Advisor, Senior Vice President, and Certified Financial Planner.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 26:

Brent Allen Hollingsworth, 47

July 26, 2023

Brent Allen Hollingsworth, 47, passed away on July 23, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Cause of death is being described as a massive stroke-like event. Brent was a tenacious professional with strong technology skills, passion for business, and ambitions to change the world. He was Inspired by services which make a difference in the lives of people. Brent was fascinated by collaborative data systems which help businesses make better decisions. He was always looking for unsolved problems, new challenges, and opportunities to provide leadership.

Reported on July 25:

Michael John Slater, 63

July 25, 2023

Michael John Slater, a loving father of two sons, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, in Austin, TX. Mike dedicated the majority of his professional life to health insurance sales, working in Chicago, IL and Connecticut. He raised his children in Connecticut before retiring to Oakland Park, FL; and eventually settling in Austin, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 22:

Christen Chapman, 53

July 22, 2023

Austin, Texas - Christen Chapman passed away unexpectedly and was able to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 20, 2023. Christen had a deep love and passion for her dogs, Abigail and Maggie, who brought her so much joy.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 14:

Beth Ann Armatta, 60

July 14, 2023

Beth Ann Armatta, known affectionately by all as Beth, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, in Buchanan Dam, Texas. Beth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She had a soft spot for animals, often opening her home to foster dogs and cats. Her love for these creatures was a testament to her generous spirit and kind heart.



No cause of death reported.

Her husband posted on Facebook:

For those that have not heard, Beth passed Wednesday peacefully in her sleep ."



Armatta was “vaccinated”:

Reported on July 13:

Michael Ross Webb, 56

July 13, 2023

Michael Ross Webb, affectionately known as Mike, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023, in Sunrise Beach, Texas. Beyond his professional endeavors, Mike had a deep passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved the freedom and exhilaration of the open road, and he cherished the camaraderie and fellowship of the biker community. Mike was also an adept mechanic, specializing in small engine repair.

Webb’s GoFundMe states that his brain cancer had spread very quickly and wasn't responding to chemo:

Reported on May 29:

Brian Keith Wilson, 53

May 29, 2023

Austin, Texas - Brian Keith Wilson, aged 53, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2023, while on a fishing trip with his family in Louisiana. We mourn the loss of a wonderful man who touched the lives of so many.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 16:

Wren Crispin Pina, 21

May 16, 2023

Portland, OR - Wren graduated McCallum High School early in 2019, then moved back to the PNW, working as a prep cook and cultivating his creative talents in Portland, Oregon. He gained skills and confidence and found some wonderful mentors there. His head chef described Wren as half old soul, half graffiti punk. He made a huge impact on so many in the short time he was there. Wren was beyond excited about his next chapter, a move to New York in late May. He was working hard toward his goal and planning ahead for his next adventure. Wren passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on May 6th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

