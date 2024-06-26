UNITED STATES

Famed actor Donald Sutherland dies in hospital after an unspecified “long illness ”

June 21, 2024

Famed Canadian-born actor Donald Sutherland, known for playing challenging roles (good, bad, and ugly, per his actor-son Kiefer), passed away at 88 at his home in Miami after a long and "unspecified" illness. He was working consistently until 2022 where his last feature was playing the title character in the Stephen King-inspired horror film “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.”

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Since covid “vaccinations” and protocols were required "on set" and Sutherland had a major film released in 2022, he would have had to have been jabbed for any production filmed in 2021 or early 2022.

The Real World’s Sarah Becker dead at 52 as MTV star remembered as ‘selfless’ person

June 23, 2024

Reality TV star Sarah Becker, who appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Miami, has died at the age of 52. A member of the Becker family confirmed the death of the reality TV star on Sunday. Although Sarah had been staying in her family’s home in Illinois, she planned to move back to the West Coast, according to TMZ. The TV star was reportedly dealing with mental health issues in the months leading up to her death. However, the cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed. She was also caring for her mother and sister at the time. The Real World has been on air since 1992 and has 33 seasons.

Taylor Wily dead at 56: Hawaii Five-0 actor and beloved UFC fighter passes away

June 19, 2024

Hawaii Five-0 actor and former wrestler Taylor Wily has died aged 56. The Hawaii-born star passed away on Thursday, according to KITV News. Wily was best known for his role as Kamekona Tupuola in crime dramas Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Ryan Hadley dies: ‘Ink Master’ alum was 46

June 22, 2024

Ryan Hadley, the tattoo artist known for his appearance on Ink Master, has died. He was 46. The Indiana gallery owner, who competed on Season 6 of the Paramount competition series, died on Thursday, two months after he shared that his cancer had become “non-treatable” and had spread to his liver and lungs. In December, Hadley revealed his diagnosis with seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor that develops most often in the testicle, as well as the brain, chest, abdomen and other body parts.

‘Redneck Woman,’ ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ producer Joe Scaife dies

June 21, 2024

Joe Scaife — the man behind two of the most ear-catching country songs of all time — died last weekend [June 15] at age 68. In addition to producing "Redneck Woman" for Gretchen Wilson in 2004 and "Achy Breaky Heart" for Billy Ray Cyrus in 1992, Scaife was a part of hit songs for K.T. Oslin, Montgomery Gentry, Toby Keith, Shania Twain and more. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Two TV execs “died suddenly”:

Jonathan Axelrod, ABC and Columbia exec, ‘Dave’s World’ executive producer, dies at 74

June 18, 2024

Jonathan Axelrod, a studio and network executive and television producer and writer, died June 13 in Los Angeles. His ex-wife, television director Katy Garretson, reported his death. He was 74. In the later years of his career, Axelrod produced over two dozen movies for the Hallmark Channel. Axelrod founded and served as president of talent agency Camden Artists, and later was president of New World Pictures and Columbia Pictures Television. He also served as senior vice president of Prime-Time Development and VP of drama at ABC.

No cause of death reported.

TrillerTV executive Keith Evans has died

June 21, 2024

TV-sports operations veteran and TrillerTV executive Keith Evans has passed away. Evans, the chief streaming operations officer at TrillerTV, died unexpectedly on June 16 at his home in Henderson, Nevada, according to TrillerTV executives. Evans joined TrillerTV, formerly Fite, in 2016, and was responsible for all aspects of airing programming on the TrillerTV sports and entertainment streaming platform.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former UA baseball pitcher Steve Powers dies of heart attack at age 70

June 24, 2024

Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Steve Powers, the MVP of the 1976 College World Series, died Sunday of a heart attack in Tucson. He was 70.

Former Bears and Texas A&M running back Darren Lewis dead at 55

June 21, 2024

Darren Lewis, who starred at running back at Texas A&M and later played three seasons in the NFL for the Bears, has died of cancer at 55 years old. In 2014, Lewis pled guilty in a string of armed robberies in the Dallas area and was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison. Lewis was suffering from Stage IV metastatic squamous cell carcinoma, a rare form of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body.

Singer found dead at Tennessee rest stop after being reported missing

June 19, 2024

The family of missing Southern singer Terri Lynn Kathey received devastating news on Tuesday. Kathey, a vocalist in the gospel and blues genres, was found dead at Monteagle Welcome Center in Monteagle, Tennessee, after going missing on Sunday. She was 71. Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF (NewsChannel5) reports that Kathey was headed to Chattanooga when she went missing. Kathey's remains were eventually discovered at Monteagle Welcome Center, a rest stop in the area just off Interstate 24, the primary route between Nashville and Chattanooga. Pharr said in a follow-up post that she was found deceased in her car and that the cause of death was "possibly a heart attack."

Former Action News reporter Rose Tibayan passes away

June 23, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Former Action News reporter Rose Tibayan [54] has passed away. Rose spent four years at WPVI-TV before leaving the station in 2002 to become an author. More recently, she held the position of director of public affairs for the city of Chicago. Her husband took to social media to reveal that she had bravely fought cancer for 14 months.

Sofia Vergara’s friend and real estate agent Barry Peele dies at 61 as actress says ‘life will never be the same’

June 24, 2024

SOFIA Vergara has paid tribute to her real estate agent and longtime friend, Barry Peele, who died at the age of 61. Barry's cause of death has not yet been revealed. Following Barry's death, Cristian David, the vice president of the Southern California region of Sotheby’s International Realty, also shared a tribute on social media. ”It is with great sadness to share with you that our beloved colleague and friend Barry Peele has suddenly passed away," Christian wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Two record shop owners “died suddenly”:

Larry Garris of Corner Music has passed

June 24, 2024

Larry Garris, 77, longtime proprietor of Corner Music in Nashville, LA, passed away on May 11, 2024, after several months of battling cancer. Garris’ store has been in operation for 48 years and has helped musicians, producers, sound engineers, plus it has installed sound systems in countless churches nationwide.

Founder of iconic Tulsa record store, Mohawk Music, passes away

June 21, 2024

Tulsa, Okla. — Social media posts started paying tribute to Paul Meek as news spread of his death. A post in a private Facebook group called Mohawk Music confirmed Meek's death after a short illness. Artists, fellow record store owners and music fans all started posting about the impact Meek had on their life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Meek “died suddenly.” From Reddit:

A Tulsa legend passed away last night in his sleep. All morning I've been remembering Paul, Mohawk and all the music he turned me on to. He had a huge impact on Tulsa and on all of us that grew up in the 90s. Godspeed Paul.

Big wall climber John Middendorf has died

June 23, 2024

John Middendorf was one of his generation’s greatest climbers, from climbing the hardest routes in Yosemite to opening a new route on Great Trango to pioneering big wall equipment. The Bob Brown Foundation announced on Facebook this weekend that Middendorf had died of a stroke. Middendorf’s wife, Jeni, confirmed the news on Instagram here. According to his Wikipedia page, Middendorf was born on April 13, 1959, in New York City, and died on June 21 while visiting family in Rhode Island. He was 65.

WSOP bracelet winner Matthew Parry unexpectedly passes away

June 18, 2024

The poker world received shocking news on Tuesday that World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner Matthew Parry, who was a week removed from winning a Wynn Summer Classic title, passed away unexpectedly. Details surrounding his passing are currently unknown. "It’s with crushing sadness that we’re letting friends of Matt’s and our family know that Matt passed away on Saturday, June 15."

No age reported.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn opens up about losing her mom to ALS

June 18, 2024

Edina, MN - Four-time World Cup champion skier Lindsey Vonn is no stranger to navigating bumpy terrain: She has battled decades of depression, overcome debilitating insomnia, and bounced back from a slew of knee injuries. But nothing could have prepared Vonn for her hardest hurdle yet. In August 2021, her mother, Linda Krohn Lund, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease—a progressive terminal neurological disease that attacks a person’s motor neurons, causing the muscles to atrophy until death.

No age reported.

Lance Aaron Michel, sound and lighting director, dies at 57

June 19, 2024

On June 14, 2024 the universe lost a free spirit and a gentle soul as Lance A. Michel passed away unexpectedly at age 57. Lance remained on the West Coast for many years residing in Oakland, CA, where he worked at various venues as a technical and lighting director for several theater companies. He then moved to Jersey City [NJ] where he resided until his passing, working as a stage manager, technical and lighting director at several Jersey City venues including Art House Productions and White Eagle Hall. He also worked at Riverside Church Theater in New York.



No cause of death reported.

NJ theaters follow Broadway protocol, mandating vaccines or negative tests:

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Beloved Illinois high school sportswriter dies at age 58

June 19, 2024

Peoria, IL - Award-winning sports reporter Steve Tappa unexpectedly died Tuesday morning. The beloved former Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus writer was 58. Recently, Tappa worked as a co-host on QCSportsNet.com, while being the statewide point person for The Associated Press. "The family of our friend and colleague, Steve Tappa, has announced that he has unexpectedly passed away," QCSportsNet's Full Court Press posted. "We are shocked and saddened, to say the least. Steve just co-hosted last week's show. We will not have a Full Court Press tomorrow, but will pay tribute to ‘Taps’ next week."

No cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”:

Beloved East Texas 6-year-old passes away

June 24, 2024

Henderson, Texas — Henderson ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved elementary school student. According to the district, Stevee Hale, 6, passed away Sunday, June 16, in Tyler.

No cause of death reported.

Lucas Ababiy, 9

June 24, 2024

Buford, Georgia - Lucas Ababiy, age 9, died suddenly on June 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Child dies following non-water-related medical incident at Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine

June 23, 2024

Irvine, CA - An incident at Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine on Saturday has resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, according to reports from local authorities. As KTLA confirmed, the Irvine Police Department and the Orange County Fire Authority were dispatched to the location after receiving an emergency call. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his condition. While complete details of the incident have not been disclosed, Wild Rivers and police officials have conveyed that the event was not associated with drowning or any other water-related activities. Having responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m., as reported by NBC Los Angeles, the nature of the medical emergency has not been specified by responders.

No cause of death reported.

Four doctors “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 14:

Jared Steven Nielsen, MD, 51

June 14, 2024

Florissant, MO. - Jared Steven Nielsen was born on August 21st, 1972, in Florissant, MO. He graduated from this life on Friday, June 14th, 2024, from Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 51. Jared chose to become an ophthalmologist to help people live their life to the fullest through good vision.

Joseph M. Stellabotte, MD, 66

June 14, 2024

“Dr. Joe” of Broomall, PA, returned home to God peacefully in the presence of his family on June 13, 2024, at age 66. For the last 25 years, he worked for Premier Orthopedics as a Sports Medicine non-operative orthopedic physician.

Stellabotte “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

I am reaching out to you on behalf of Dr. Joe and his beautiful family. Joe, a loving husband to Kerry (Duffin) & father of four, has been courageously fighting glioblastoma, a relentless form of brain cancer. Despite his unwavering strength and determination, this journey has taken a toll on both him and his family.

Reported on May 31:

Mykola Mohuchy, MD, 56

May 31, 2024

Redondo Beach, CA - Mykola Mohuchy, MD, 56, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Mick was diagnosed with appendix cancer in early 2021 and bravely endured the testing and treatment provided by his medical teams throughout southern California.

Reported on May 24:

Dr. Anne Blaine (Graham) Kearney

May 24, 2024

Medfield, MA - Dr. Anne Blaine (Graham) Kearney died, May 19, after an illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Anne's name to the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Gail R. Murray, 71

June 18, 2024

Gail R. Murray, age 71, of Horseheads, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday June 13th, 2024. After becoming a nurse in 1972, Gail began her 50+ years in nursing, starting at Pontiac Nursing Home. Quickly being promoted to supervisor, Gail worked at various Long Term Care facilities and hospitals, eventually becoming the Director of Nursing at the former Founders Pavilion in Corning, N.Y. In 2006 she received her NYS Administrator license and finished her career at Good Shephard Communities in Endicott, NY. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gail attempted to be semi-retired but continued assisting various facilities, finally just retiring for good this past year.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela (Lee) Warren, 56

June 17, 2024

Pamela (Lee) Warren, age 56, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2024. After she moved to Gallatin, she worked at the Waters of Gallatin, and most recently Sumner Regional Medical Center, in the CCU.

No cause of death reported.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 22:

Dr. Christopher David Myatt, 57

May 22, 2024

Dr. Christopher David Myatt of San Antonio, TX, departed from this world on May 17, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chris lived and practiced veterinary medicine in Boyne City, MI, and Washington, D.C., [and] Maryland before settling in San Antonio, Texas, for the past 26 years. Ultimately, Chris ventured into entrepreneurship, investing in the Great Clips franchise, and opening four successful stores in the San Antonio area. On February 3, 2023, Chris married the love of his life, and they began the happiest chapter of his life together. In the last year, he and his new wife explored Cancun, Cozumel, Turks n Caicos, Dominican Republic, several exotic Caribbean trips and Houghton Lake, Michigan. He leaves behind his wife, two grown daughters and three siblings.

Two psychologists “died suddenly”:

Dr. Melvin "Mel" L. French, 66

June 24, 2024

Manchester, Missouri - Passed away suddenly, Friday, June 7, 2024. Dr. Mel French was a licensed Clinical Psychologist in Missouri and Illinois. Dr. French was a Board Certified Diplomate in Medical Psychology, a Fellow in the American College of Advanced Practice Psychologists, and a Certified-Advanced Addictions Counselor.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 14:

Dr. David William Griffiths, 77

June 14, 2024

Cambridge, MA - Dr. David William Griffiths passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, at his home in Boston, after a short battle with cancer. He was a clinical psychologist and had been for many years an Instructor in Psychology at Harvard Medical school. At the time of his death, David was in semi-retirement and spent much of the year at his home in Provincetown, where he was an active member of the community.

Two psychotherapists “died suddenly”:

Betsy (Elizabeth) Oakes Tyler, 63

June 19, 2024

Schenectady, New York - Betsy (Elizabeth) Oakes Tyler died suddenly on June 16 while doing what she loved, cat rescue. For the past two decades she was a psychotherapist at Ellis Mental Health Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

John Arthur Bogardus, 71

June 19, 2024

Novato, CA - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 8, 2023. Professionally, John began his career as a psychotherapist in private practice in 1985. He was passionate about helping people overcome adversities and reach their potential in work and relationships. His counseling expertise extended to addiction, anxiety, depression, grief, relationship issues, and self-esteem matters. Clients appreciated his thoughtfulness, trustworthiness, and safe presence.

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Rafael Rodrigues Perin died this Saturday at the age of 38

June 23, 2024

The engineer Rafael Rodrigues Perin died this Saturday (22th) at the age of 38. According to the family, the cause of death was heart attack. Rafael was living in Tampa, Florida, in the United States, along with his wife Marcela Benetti and their daughter Luiza, only 3 years old.

A CFO “died suddenly”:

Justin Wiley Grubbs, 53

June 24, 2024

Justin Wiley Grubbs was born in Palestine, Texas, on October 31, 1970. He died of brain cancer in San Antonio, Texas, on June 22, 2024. He began his career with Ernst & Young LLP’s San Antonio office in the fall of 1993 and joined C.H. Guenther & Son in 2002 where he completed his career as Chief Financial Officer.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Funeral arrangements for Windthorst ISD school board vice president

June 21, 2024

Scotland, Texas — Services for a beloved member of the Windthorst and Scotland communities who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week are set for Saturday. Matthew Wayne Lindemann, 41, of Scotland, died on Monday, June 17, 2024, according to his obituary. “Although his death was sudden and devastating, he did not feel pain or suffering,” Lindemann’s obituary said. Lindemann was involved in local government in Scotland and Windthorst. He was elected to the Windthorst Independent School District Board of Trustees in 2022 and served as the Vice President. Prior to his time on the school board, he was a member of the Scotland City Council.



No cause of death reported.

Correction to a report in May:

LA County sheriff's deputy died from 'effects of methamphetamine,' medical examiner finds

June 20, 2024

Los Angeles, CA -- Newly released medical examiner records show that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died nearly two months ago from the effects of methamphetamine; the on-duty incident was described by authorities at the time as an "unexpected passing." Deputy Jonathan Stewart, 41, was pronounced dead at the sheriff's South L.A. station around 9 p.m. April 27 after an ambulance responded to a report of an "unresponsive deputy." According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's website, the manner of death was an accident.

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

U.S. military community mourns death of leader at Mississippi’s Camp Shelby Training Center

June 18, 2024

The U.S. military community is mourning the death of Command Sergeant Major Plez William “Trey” Summers III, a distinguished member of the Mississippi Army National Guard (MSNG), who died at home with his family in the early morning hours of Friday, June 14. He was 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

PFC Matthew C. Stanley, 20

June 17, 2024

PFC Matthew C. Stanley, 20, of Rotterdam, New York, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2024. Matthew was a proud member of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Ghost Troop, 2nd Platoon, 4th Squad. He found a home in the Army through his admiration of his great-grandfather, Charles Stanley Sr., who was a bomber pilot during WWII. Matthew earned the Global War of Terrorism Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He was well liked and respected by his commanders and peers as a fun-loving yet stalwart and dependable comrade-in-arms. He was stationed in Germany and enjoyed exploring Europe with his buds. Just when he had found his way, he was gone. He will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Sheriff's office mourns the loss of Laurens County deputy after dying from complications of cancer

June 21, 2024

Laurens County, S.C. — The Lauren's County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their deputies. LCSO announced Friday on a Facebook post that Deputy Christopher Motes died from complications of cancer. During his crisis with health issues, Motes often expressed the will to return to duty as a dedicated officer of the law.

No age reported.

Family remembers Stratford police officer

June 19, 2024

Stratford, Conn. — A Stratford police officer died on Wednesday following a sudden cardiac event, according to the Stratford Police Department. The department announced the loss of 56-year-old Officer Kenneth Kubel, who served with the Bridgeport Police Department from 1990 to 2015 and retired as a sergeant. He served another nine years as a patrol officer with the Stratford Police Department from 2015 to 2024, according to Stratford Police Capt. Robert Burroughs.



Former Saratoga police sergeant dies unexpectedly

June 18, 2024

Former Saratoga Police Sergeant Justin Brown died last week from an sudden medical emergency. On Wednesday, June 12th, Justin Micah Paul Brown died in a Colorado hotel room. Brown was 44 years old. A Facebook post written by Brown’s fiancé Megan Kate states that the couple attended a concert in Red Rocks, Colorado. Kate writes that after the concert, Brown’s left leg swelled up, prompting Kate to ask if they should go to the hospital. Brown allegedly said his leg wasn’t bothering him and blamed the swelling on retaining water from traveling. In her Facebook post, Kate writes that Brown collapsed soon after they returned to their hotel room. Kate said she performed CPR until paramedics arrived. After being worked on for over 45 minutes, Brown was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 30:

Robert Clay Smith-Adams, 51

January 30, 2024

Nashville, TN - Robert was diagnosed with stage IV appendix cancer in 2021. He underwent aggressive chemotherapy followed by radical HIPEC surgery which involved the partial removal of nine organs. After surgery, he returned to his passion for police work and served as a police officer for Mt. Juliet Police Department briefly until his cancer returned and prevented daily activity.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Former Gulfport fire chief dies unexpectedly at 61

June 19, 2024

The Gulfport Fire Department announced the passing of former chief Michael Beyerstedt on Wednesday afternoon. Beyerstedt passed away suddenly Tuesday while on vacation with his family in Florida, according to the Sun Herald. He was 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Athletes, coaching colleagues remember Snyder as champion for students

June 21, 2024

Poulsbo, WA - Every day spent in the presence of Dave Snyder was a day worth remembering. And some days, it felt like a birthday celebration — even when it was nobody's birthday. Just ask Kaelea Makaiwi, who spent years coaching girls basketball at North Kitsap High School with Snyder, who died unexpectedly Monday while attending football camp at Central Washington University.

No age or cause of death reported.

Washington State’s “vaccination” mandate for teachers, other school staff:

Gymnastics coach dies unexpectedly

June 20, 2024

Jerell Robinson, 41, died on June 7, 2024, in Charlotte, NC. Jerell was a gymnastic coach to young children. Jerell also grew up doing gymnastics, competing in many events. The exact causes surrounding Jerell's death are not known at the time. But no foul play is suspected.

Smyrna mourns beloved softball coach

June 18, 2024

Smyrna, Tenn. — The Smyrna community is mourning the loss of beloved softball coach, father and musician Zach Boetcher after he died unexpectedly on Monday. Three of Boetcher’s daughters play softball and he began coaching for the Smyrna Fastpitch League in 2021. Boetcher’s wife, Jordyn, told News 2 that the two welcomed their fifth child two weeks ago. She said Boetcher wasn’t feeling well while walking into a convenience store over the weekend. Then, he fell and hit his head. He was airlifted to St. Thomas West and donated his organs.



No age or cause of death reported.

Monroe High School Football coach passes away after fight with cancer

June 18, 2024

Madison, Wis. - Toby Golembiewski, the head football coach at Monroe High School, has passed away. The news was announced Monday on the School District of Monroe’s Facebook page. Tobias "Toby, Coach G” Golembiewski, age 56, of Monroe passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Bowdoin mourns the passing of Chap Nelson

June 21, 2024

Brunswick, Maine - Manager of Equipment Services Chap Nelson passed away unexpectedly on June 19. Below is text from a letter to the Bowdoin community from President Safa Zaki. "Dear students, faculty, and staff, I am sorry to write with very sad news. We learned this morning that our colleague Chap Nelson, manager of equipment services in athletics, died yesterday."

No age or cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Rico Priem, ‘9-1-1’ crew member, died of heart attack and not drowsy driving

June 18, 2024

Link

Air Force colonel found dead inside plane that crashed into an Alaskan lake

June 22, 2024

Alaska - A US Air Force colonel and another man were found dead after the small plane they were traveling in crashed into a remote Alaskan lake. The bodies of Colonel Mark "Tyson" Sletten, 46, and Paul Kondrat, a 41-year-old man from Utah, were found inside the aircraft, according to Alaska News Source . Sletten was an operations boss for the Alaskan Command, headquartered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The plane he was on is believed to have crashed on Tuesday into Crescent Lake, which is near Moose Pass on the Kenai Peninsula. Crescent Lake is approximately 105 miles south of Anchorage.

Two dead in Lincoln County helicopter crash

June 20, 2024

Two people died in a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon about 8 miles south of Davenport, Washington, according to Lincoln County Fire District 6. Fire Chief Brandon Larmer said crews were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. to an aircraft down in a private field about 1 mile north of Bluestem and Linstrum roads off State Route 28. He said they found two people dead at the scene and debris from the aircraft scattered. No one survived. The small private helicopter crash caused about a 1 1/2 -acre wildfire, which volunteer firefighters fully contained. Firefighters extinguished hot spots before leaving at about 7:50 p.m. Larmer said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was expected to remain at the crash site until aviation investigators arrived.

No age reported.

Note: A KXLA news report ID'd the victims: Dr. Mark Manteuffel, a "senior aeromedical examiner" and Ryan Sandvig (sp?). Cause still unknown.

Two men die at Wayne County construction firm

June 19, 2024

Palmyra Twp., PA — Two men are dead Wednesday after one suffered a medical emergency while driving a dump truck at a Wayne County construction company and that vehicle hit and killed another worker. The incident happened at Wayco Quarry and Asphalt Plant on the Purdytown Turnpike in Palmyra Township at about 11:30 a.m. According to Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell, it is suspected Brian G. Edwards, 51, of Honesdale, was driving a dump truck out of the business, when he had a medical emergency and became unconscious. The dump truck then rolled backward, down into the driveway where James Martzen, 72, of Waymart, was standing. The vehicle hit Martzen and caused "significant bodily injury" and death, according to the news release. The coroner's office pronounced both men dead at about 1 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Man killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Norristown

June 18, 2024

A man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Norristown [PA] on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the police department. The driver of the car likely had a medical emergency leading up to the crash, police said. Police and first responders were called to the crash that happened around 11:45 a.m. at the corner of West Main and Stanbridge streets, officials explained. When officials arrived to the scene, they found a man unresponsive in the intersection, police said. The vehicle involved in the crash was still there. First responders tried to save the man's life but when he was taken to a nearby hospital he was pronounced dead just after 12:45 p.m., officials reported. Investigators say that the person driving the car was an elderly male who likely suffered a medical emergency before hitting the man as he was crossing the street in the crosswalk.

No age reported.

Man dies from injuries after medical emergency , crashing car into home in Fairfax County

June 17, 2024

Fairfax County, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) announced Monday that an elderly man passed away due to his injuries from a car crash in May. Around 10 a.m. on May 13, FCPD officers responded to View Lane and Bold Lion Lane for a car that crashed into a home. FCPD said 69-year-old Ellsworth Jackson Jr. was driving a Toyota Camry when he suffered a medical emergency, left the roadway and hit the house. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Jackson died at the hospital on May 22 due to injuries he sustained in the crash. Detectives later received notification that the underlying medical emergency was not his cause of death. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to investigators.

Woman reflects on legacy, passion of late friend, community activist

June 22, 2024

Spartanburg, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is looking back on the life and legacy of her best friend, a Hendersonville community leader who founded the Black Business Network of Western North Carolina. Crystal Cauley, 44, died suddenly Sunday, June 16. Her best friend, Yashara Lynch, spoke with News 13 on Friday, June 21. She said Cauley was being treated for high blood pressure, but her family is still waiting on a medical examiner's report for an exact cause of death.

At outset of heat wave, a worker collapsed onto a scaffolding and died in Providence

June 20, 2024

Providence, RI − A construction worker was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday after he collapsed while working on the exterior of a downtown building in the mid-afternoon heat, according to city police. Police went to the scene near the front entrance to the Omni Hotel at 2:35 p.m. to find two firefighters attending to the man, a police report says. The man had experienced a medical episode as he worked on scaffolding at a height of about 40 feet in heat of about 91 degrees, the police say. He collapsed onto the platform where he'd been standing. The two firefighters, who arrived via bicycle and were first on scene, brought the man down and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, police say. Additional lifesaving efforts at Rhode Island Hospital were unsuccessful, police say. A foreman for the job told police that the crew had begun work at 8 a.m. and took a break at 10:30 a.m., according to the report. The foreman said the crew had stayed hydrated, the police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Serial killer convicted of murdering five people dies in Indiana prison

June 20, 2024

Indiana - Alaska serial killer Joshua Wade, responsible for the deaths of five individuals, died in an Indiana prison, according to the state's department of corrections. Prison officials said the convicted killer was "found unresponsive in his cell at the Indiana State Prison." Brandi Pahl, a spokesperson for the department, said official's efforts to resuscitate him failed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Inmate at Chesapeake Correctional Center dies from apparent medical emergency

June 19, 2024

Chesapeake, Va. — An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center has passed away after an apparent medical emergency, according to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., staff found the man unresponsive in his cell, while they were making security rounds. Authorities said staff members called EMS an immediately began to administer life-saving measures. Once medics arrived, they took over compressions but were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Darrell Griffin. The sheriff’s said in a news release that no foul play is suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

41-year-old man dies near bottom of Grand Canyon after overnighting in the park

June 18, 2024

A 41-year-old hiker who spent the night at the bottom of the Grand Canyon has been found dead not far from where he overnighted. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive man on the Bright Angel Trail just before 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Park Service said. Bystanders and park service personnel were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate him. The man was hiking out of the canyon after staying overnight at the Bright Angel Campground near the Phantom Ranch lodge, the park service reported. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death. Temperatures at the bottom of the Grand Canyon in June can easily reach the triple digits. Though it's unclear how hot it was on Sunday, recent visitors have reported temperatures in the high 80s and 90s.



No cause of death reported.

Ypsilanti man found dead in shop could always find ‘the perfect book’

June 18, 2024

Ypsilanti, MI - Sheridan Settler’s shop was jam-packed with books – stacked to the ceiling and in piles to climb over – his customers say. But the Ypsilanti bookshop owner had no problem finding exactly what they were seeking. Settler, owner of Ypsilanti’s Cross Street Book Shop, was found dead Wednesday, June 12 in the store. The cause of his death has not yet been released and an investigation was ongoing.

No age reported.

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer passes away at 51

June 24, 2024

Illinois - Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer passed away Sunday night, according to an announcement from his family. Deer represented the county’s second district. He was 51. The cause of death is not known at this time, though the family said it would provide more details soon. His term was set to conclude in December 2026. Last year, Commissioner Deer underwent a successful double lung transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Prince William County planning commissioner dies while vacationing

June 17, 2024

Gainesville, VA - John Lyver, a former NASA safety manager and member of the Prince William County Planning Commission, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16 while vacationing in Canada, according to local officials and friends. He was 67. A retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who held a Ph.D in computational physics, Lyver brought his knowledge and skills in math and science to bear on public problems, most notably the proliferation of data centers across Northern Virginia.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Archdiocese of Mobile announces death of priest following battle with cancer

June 23, 2024

Mobile, Ala. - The Archdiocese of Mobile has announced the death of a priest following a battle with cancer. The announcement was made in a Facebook post. From Archdiocese of Mobile Facebook page: The Archdiocese of Mobile is saddened to inform you of the death of Fr. Frank Sofie, who passed away on Saturday evening, June 22, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Remembering our friend and colleague Sarah Murray

June 17, 2024

Rochester, Minn. – It has been an incredibly difficult week for the KTTC family. We lost a treasured friend and teammate. Sarah Murray passed away unexpectedly last Monday. She was our Community Engagement Coordinator, responsible for many of the events and partnerships we’re fortunate to be a part of.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maryland couple dies during extreme heat on Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

June 23, 2024

Baltimore, MD - A Maryland couple was among the more than 1,300 people who died during extreme heat at the Hajj pilgrimage in the Middle East. U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Alhaji Alieu Dausy and Haja Isatu Wurie died during a trip to Saudi Arabia. The couple from Bowie is believed to have died of heat stroke in 110+ degree temperatures in the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. "All we know is that it was natural causes and someone from the U.S. Embassy advised the natural causes could have been due to heat stroke, which based on the temperature, people were saying it was 110 degrees," their daughter Saida Wurie told CNN. "There are millions of people and they have to walk long hours. It was more than likely it was heat stroke for both of my parents."

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies at Quarry Lake Park in Racine after medical incident

June 22, 2024

Racine, Wis. — A 25-year-old man died at Quarry Lake Park in Racine, making this the second death at the park this summer, but it was not due to the popular but illegal cliff jumping. The Racine County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the park at about 1:30 p.m. for a man who was found in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that the victim had a history of seizure and this was likely the cause of his death. He was fishing in a nearby river when he may have suffered from another stroke. RCSO also said in a press release the death was believed to be due to a medical event.

No cause of death reported.

One dead after East Austin vehicle rescue involving 3 people

June 22, 2024

Austin, Texas — One person is dead after a vehicle rescue on FM 969 near Imperial Dr. Saturday evening. Travis County EMS stated the incident happened at 5:14 p.m. Three ambulances and one commander were dispatched to assist at the scene as one person was reported to be suffering from cardiac arrest. A person was pronounced deceased at the scene while the others were being prepared for transport. STAR Flight was called to assist at the scene, but was later cancelled. One person was transported with serious injuries, and another with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

No age reported.

Man, 35, dies from heart attack while hiking Lake 22

June 22, 2024

Granite Falls, WA — A man died after suffering a heart attack while hiking Lake 22 near Granite Falls on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3 p.m., the man, 35, went unconscious on the trail, said Snohomish County sheriff’s Lt. Dave Hayes. After an attempt at CPR, the man was declared dead at the scene, Hayes said. The man died about 1½ miles from the trailhead, located off Mountain Loop Highway. Lake 22 is a popular, moderate hike, about six miles roundtrip with over 1,400 feet of elevation gain.

Woman collapse s, dies at Inland Empire park

June 21, 2024

Ontario, CA - The San Bernardino County Coroner is trying to determine what caused a 50-year-old woman to collapse and die at a park in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday morning. Authorities were called to Golden Oak Park shortly before 11:30 a.m. on a report of a female experiencing a medical emergency. “Deputies arrived and located the victim lying on the ground, and she was not breathing,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Paramedics provided medical treatment and rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not released. She was a resident of Ontario, the sheriff’s department said.

No cause of death reported.

Arnold Haskins Campbell, 73

June 24, 2024

Arnold Haskins Campbell (Arnie) of Venice, Florida, died suddenly June 21, 2024, in Venice, Florida. They just returned from a Kalamazoo College alumni trip to Germany and visiting friends in Prague, Czechia, and were about to leave for a week in Barbados.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter M. Greenblum

June 24, 2024

Peter M. Greenblum, of Staten Island [NY], passed away suddenly on June 23rd 2024. Peter leaves behind his wife Jaclyn Victor and his 8 children Emily, David, Stanley, Raymond, Jack, Matthew, Tyler, and James.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michele Kurtinitis, 55

June 24, 2024

Michele Kurtinitis, 55, of Pittston [PA], passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, June 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Antwine Hayes Littleton Sr., 58

June 24, 2024

Antwine Hayes Littleton Sr., 58, of Chester, Pennsylvania, transitioned from the earth on May 29, 2024, unexpectedly and suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Corey Hal Peterson, 35

June 24, 2024

Corey Hal Peterson of Evanston passed away suddenly and unexpectedly early on Sunday, May 26, in Riverton [WY]. He was a gentle person and soft-hearted toward animals. He was quite handy and talented when it came to building, welding and vehicle mechanics. He was generous with his skills and often used them to make things for other people.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Patterson, 66

June 24, 2024

Sherman, TX - Dean Patterson, passed away suddenly on June 18, 2024, due to heart failure, alongside complications from a stroke and lymphoma. Dean's interests and hobbies were extensive, reflecting his zest for life outside of work and family. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, canoeing, camping, motorcycle and dirt bike riding, and traveling, particularly to the mountains and valleys of Colorado and family home of Missouri.

Harley Flores, 1 day

June 23, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Harley Flores, June 20, 2024 — June 20, 2024.

Legend Samaranae Holmes, 2 months

June 23, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Legend Samaranae Holmes, March 31, 2024 — June 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Dela Cruz Montez, 47

June 21, 2024

Allan Dela Cruz Montez was born in Mabolo, Bacoor City, Cavite, Philippines. He had many stories of growing up in the San Francisco Bay area, before following his mom and stepdad, Joseph Darling, to Corpus Christi, Texas. For many years he was a big rig truck driver with several certifications. Allan’s zeal for sports also translated into him participating in several team Tough Mudder races sponsored by the San Antonio Food Bank. After being diagnosed and fighting a very aggressive form of cancer, he went peacefully on June 17th, 2024.



Montez was “vaccinated”:

Matthew Jordan Zappala, 32

June 21, 2024

Mars, Pennsylvania - Matthew Jordan Zappala, of Arvada, Colo., 32, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Matt graduated from Kiski Prep School and the University of Colorado. He returned home after college for a few years but then followed his sense of adventure and love of the outdoors and returned to Colorado where he enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping and off-roading in his 2000 Jeep Wrangler in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Another very special place for Matt was the family cottage at Lake Erie, which was his version of paradise and his sanctuary.

No cause of death reported.

Kingston O'Bryan Childress, 2 months

June 20, 2024

Kingston, WV - Kingston O'Bryan Childress, who was called to Heaven on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the tender age of two months. He was a beautiful, perfect baby who will always live in our hearts. Kingston brought immeasurable happiness and light into our lives with his radiant smile and bubbly personality.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Boy Zakiriah Wilson

June 20, 2024

Baby Boy Zakiriah Wilson, 0, of Jackson, MS, died June 16. He was born June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lettice Johnson-Hardaway, 54

June 19, 2024

Washington, DC - Lettice Johnson-Hardaway, fondly known as "Tice" was born April 29, 1970, in Washington, D.C. to the late Gary Johnson. She suddenly departed this life on June 6, 2024 at Washington Hospital Center. Lettice was known for her welcoming smile, always rocking the cutest hairstyles, her great sense of fashion and her one-of-a-kind sayings. She loved to travel and meet new people. Lettice was an avid reader and loved to cook and bake. She was always trying out new recipes. For those that knew her, she was a straight shooter and you never had to guess how she felt.

No cause of death reported.

Jose Alexander Lopez, 42

June 19, 2024

Chicago, IL - Jose Alexander Lopez of Chicago, age 42, passed suddenly. Jose was a successful business owner and was in the process of opening his second restaurant. He opened Badabing Wings in 2022 during the COVID pandemic.

No cause of death reported.

David Michels, 63

June 19, 2024

Lanham, Maryland - David Michels passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at age 63. He loved the outdoors, especially the Chesapeake Bay, the Jersey shore and the Appalachian mountains. He had a passion for bird-watching, cooking, gardening, road trips and getting together with family.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Robert Sancho, 51

June 19, 2024

Mr. Frank Robert Sancho, 51, of Hillman, Michigan, died suddenly on June 13, 2024 at his home. Frank was an exceptional mechanic. He loved to race cars and enjoyed hunting, telling jokes to make others laugh, and playing music. He was talented with all instruments, but mainly played the drums and guitar.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Lainey Michelle Adams

June 19, 2024

Eunice, LA - Baby Lainey Michelle Adams passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. Even though she was only here with for a short while, she filled her mommy and daddy's hearts with so much love.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Eugene Stiles, 62

June 19, 2024

Donald Eugene Stiles, 62, of Akron, Ohio, gained his wings on June 14, 2024, after a short, courageous fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Donald was a kind, generous guy who loved with his whole heart. He would do anything for anyone just to put a smile on their face. He would answer the phone with “Yello” and not hello. He did not want to be bothered with any hate or drama in his life and he would look at you and say “drama, drama, drama” to let you know, kindly, he was over you talking. He was a simple man who just wanted peace.

Lori Greiner Grover, 46

June 19, 2024

Morton, IL – Lori Greiner Grover, 46, of Morton, passed away peacefully June 12, 2024, at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago after winning the battle against leukemia, but ultimately succumbing to complications. Lori graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and began her career spanning over 20 years at General Motors. As a hard worker with problem-solving abilities, she excelled in her work in data analytics in various roles throughout her career. She also played softball for GM at Comerica Park.



GM issues warning to salary workers who have not reported vaccination status:

Grover " died suddenly " from turbo cancer . From a reader:

A person I know in my town (Morton, IL) had perfect bloodwork 3 months ago then went in recently to be checked out after unexpected bruising and 2 nosebleeds. Suddenly she had acute leukemia. I chatted with her on June 1, 2024 and she was doing well. She died of complications of leukemia on June 12, 2024, at a hospital in Chicago. She was vaxxed - based on her Facebook. .

Reggie Allen Begrin, 48

June 18, 2024

Reggie passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his Mother's home in Ridgway, Colorado, on Friday June 14, 2024. He was 48. While his family and numerous friends are shocked by his death, we are so thankful for his life. While his family and numerous friends are shocked by his death, we are so thankful for his life. Reg was larger than life in every sense of the word - his presence, generosity, humor, curiosity, and desire to live life to the fullest is what will remain for all who loved him as their defining memories.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel "Sammy" Harrison Butcher, Jr., 67

June 18, 2024

Samuel "Sammy" Harrison Butcher, Jr., 67, passed away Friday, June 14, 2024 suddenly at his home in Woodbury [TN]. Sammy was a Christian and was retired from Backer as a HVAC lab technician. He enjoyed being outdoors and doing things such as fishing, boating, off roading and riding his RZR. He loved watching Gun Smoke and no matter how many times he watched it, he still would act like it was his first time watching.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Hagemeister, 52

June 18, 2024

Dan passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home in Sandy, Oregon. He loved fishing, playing cribbage and time spent with family and friends. He loved making others laugh.

No cause of death reported.

William Hollingsworth, 62

June 18, 2024

William Hollingsworth of White Haven [PA] passed away suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the age of 62. Will was a devoted father and husband. He lived every day for his family. Whatever anyone needed at any time, he was there. He enjoyed rides on his Harley, the company of his fat cat Hamilton, going to his camper hide away outside of LBI where he would sit by the fire with a fruity drink, spend time with his family and walk his grandpuppy Kylo Bean on the beach.

No cause of death reported.

Gary R. Savage, 36

June 18, 2024

Gary R. Savage passed away suddenly on June 8, 2024 at his home in Livingston [NJ]. He was 36 years of age. He was a fun loving guy and will surely be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Boudreaux, infant

June 18, 2024

Hammond, LA - Christopher was born and earned his angel wings on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Rhett Vincent Mitchell

June 18, 2024

New Orleans - Baby Rhett Vincent Mitchell gained his angel wings Saturday, June 15th in New Orleans.

No cause of death reported.

Maria "Molly" Aquino

June 18, 2024

Pembroke Pines, Florida - It is with immense sadness that the family shares the news that our beloved Maria "Molly" Aquino has passed. She fought for 2 1/2 years with pancreatic cancer that metastasized to the liver and abdominal organs. She was an AT&T retiree and maintained friendships with her colleagues. Molly was an active member of the Miramar Neighborhood Watch Committee. She was loved and respected by all members of her community. She easily made friendships with nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals and had a genuine respect for their work and research into pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.

Randy Jo (Johnson) Archambeau, 57

June 17, 2024

Randy Jo (Johnson) Archambeau, 57, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024. Randy found great joy in life's simple pleasures. She had a passion for fishing, gardening, and spending time outdoors, often accompanied by her faithful companion, Mia. She especially enjoyed hunting for mushrooms and playing with Mia in the yard.

No cause of death reported.

Archambeau “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hi, My name is Felicia. I am setting up this GoFund Me account in the tragic event of Randy Archambeau’s sudden death. Her family is distraught at this time. Randy was 58 years old leaving behind her husband, children, grandchildren, her beloved Dog and Family. This all came sudden for the family and no one is ever prepared for having to arrange a funeral.

Brian M. Aucoin Jr, 37

June 17, 2024

Harvey, LA - Brian M. Aucoin Jr, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, June 13th, 2024. Brian was the most thoughtful husband and amazing father to his son Noah and a bonus Dad to Dex and Quinn.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory R. George, 64

June 17, 2024

Gregory R. George, 64, a long-time resident of Sylvania, OH, passed away suddenly at Flower Hospital, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Greg was an outside lumber salesman, employed with 84 Lumber for more than 30 years, and for the past 10 years working with Carter Lumber. His efforts resulted in trips to Hawaii and Aruba.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia C. Holton “Patsy” “Trish”, 30

June 17, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Patricia C. Holton “Patsy” “Trish” passed away suddenly on June 11, 2024 at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

William Charles "Chuck" House , 60

June 17, 2024

William Charles "Chuck" House of Raleigh, NC, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2024, at age 60. Chuck loved the Georgia Dawgs football and good music. He could fix anything and was always willing to help anyone. He loved his daughter and his friends deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Kim A. Johnson, 57

June 17, 2024

Kim A. Johnson, 57 years of age, a Parsippany resident, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2024, in Dover, NJ. She is remembered as a happy "people" person. Kim loved the Jersey shore, animals especially dogs and walking in the park.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen J. O'Brien, 49

June 17, 2024

Stephen J. O'Brien, age 49, died suddenly on Sunday, June 9, in Wakefield, MA. He was employed as a Senior Portfolio Manager for BNY Mellon in Boston and was a CFA Charter holder. He took great pride in his work and was a dedicated employee.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Ann (Clark) Stimpson, 56

June 17, 2024

Tammy Ann (Clark) Stimpson, 56, of North Adams [MA] died suddenly on Wednesday June 12, 2024, at North Adams Regional Hospital. Tammy was employed for many years as department manager at the former Zayres Store in North Adams and later at Walmart as the department manager in the sporting goods department. She loved doing arts and crafts but her true joy was caring for and loving her husband, children and family members. She also enjoyed the outdoors and camping.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Christopher Wheaton , 59

June 17, 2024

Our dear sweet Patrick Christopher Wheaton of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2024. He was 59 years old. Patrick excelled as a Senior Demand Planner for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. in Deerfield, IL. He had just celebrated his 10 Year Anniversary with Walgreens. He was a devoted Team Member and friend to his colleagues. In his spare time, Patrick enjoyed road trips, especially visiting both Antique Archaeology Stores, home of the American Pickers Show on History Channel, in LeClaire, IA and Nashville, TN. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan "Cain" Carter, 31

June 17, 2024

Mr. Dylan "Cain" Carter, age 31, of Douglas, Georgia, passed away suddenly at his home Friday Morning, June 14, 2024. He worked in materials management at Fleetwood before recently becoming a machine operator at PCC. When Cain was not working he could often be found working out with weights at the gym and he also enjoyed riding motorcycles, but his greatest enjoyment in life came from time spent with his children.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Hughes, 44

June 17, 2024

On June 3, our remarkable Ben died suddenly at the family vacation home in New Paltz, NY. His witty sense of humor and uplifting attitude made everyone around him feel important and included. Ben was VP Creative at Squarespace in New York City, where he led his team in creating brand recognition, including several award winning Super Bowl ads.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Brandon Anderson, 41

June 17, 2024

Michael Brandon Anderson, age 41, of Laurelville [Ohio] peacefully passed away at 2:48 P.M. on June 14, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer which was diagnosed on April 2nd of this year.

John Arthur Camera, 67

June 17, 2024

Colts Neck, NJ - John Arthur Camera passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2024, surrounded by his family, following a brief and defiant battle with pancreatic cancer. A devoted father of six, a loving husband, a caring brother and son, a friend to many and a dedicated public servant, he will be greatly missed.

Reported on June 15:

Carrie V. Adams, 43

June 15, 2024

Carrie V. Adams, age 43, of Tellico Plains [TN], passed away suddenly 3:24 P.M. Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Blount Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Alexander Porter, 35

June 15, 2024

Schenectady, NY - Cody Alexander Porter, 35, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at home from liver disease.

Jah'Mari Ringo, 1 day

June 15, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Jah'Mari Ringo, June 12, 2024 - June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 14:

Logan Stuart Emry, 11 weeks

June 14, 2024

Logan Stuart Emry was born March 25th, 2024 to Austin and Kelli Emry in Caldwell, Idaho. On June 10th, Logan gained his angel wings and joined the Lord in heaven. Logan turned 11 weeks old on the day of his passing

No cause of death reported.

Infant Heavenly Rae Taylor

June 14, 2024

Winchester, TN - Infant Heavenly Rae Taylor gained their angel wings on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. Infant Taylor was born to loving parents, Clifford and Brittany Taylor.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 13:

Baby Isabella Aleyna Flores

June 13, 2024

Baby Isabella Aleyna Flores grew her angel wings and entered into eternal rest in the arms of her beloved parents, Raul Flores Jr. and Khamsay Flores.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 11:

Brooks Joseph Pavek, 4 days

June 11, 2024

Bemidji, Minnesota - Brooks Joseph Pavek peacefully gained his angel wings on June 9, 2024, in the loving arms of his parents

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 10:

Emilio Alberto Cabrera, 1 day

June 10, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Emilio Alberto Cabrera, May 22, 2024 - May 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 8:

Kennedy Lynn Griffin, 4 weeks

June 8, 2024

Kennedy Lynn Griffin, age 4 weeks old, gained her angel wings at UK Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY, on June 3rd, 2024. She was born to Kerston Renee and Kenny William Griffin of Miracle, KY, on May 6th, 2024,

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 7:

Oliver Garrett Baker-Drennan, infant

June 7, 2024

Seymour, IL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet baby boy, Oliver Garrett Baker-Drennan. He was born on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 6:

Brooks McLendon, baby

June 6, 2024

Blue Ridge, GA - Brooks Hall McLendon, a beautiful baby boy who entered this world on May 17, 2024, went to his heavenly home on June 4, 2024. Despite his short time, his presence brought immense joy and love to all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 4:

Callie-Anna Tyler Williams, 4 months

June 4, 2024

Little Miss Callie-Anna Tyler Williams, of Fruithurst, AL, gained her angel wings on June 1, 2024. She born to her loving parents in Anniston, AL, on February 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 3:

Benjamin Santos Berumen, 2

June 3, 2024

Little Rock, AK - Benjamin Santos Berumen, age 2, gained his sweet angel wings on May 25, 2024. Benjamin was born February 18, 2022, to Brenda Berumen and Santos Berumen.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 1:

Alorah Emberly Guerrero, 1 day

June 1, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Alorah Emberly Guerrero, 1 day.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 29:

Susan D. Weaver, 69

May 29, 2024

Susan D. Weaver, age 69, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away on May 27, 2024, after a courageous battle with appendiceal cancer. A loving and kind woman, Susan dedicated her life to her family. She was selfless, strong, and pure hearted. Susan would do anything for those she loved, regardless of how she was feeling.

Reported on May 22:

Samuel Eric Elson, 30

May 22, 2024

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Samuel Eric Elson, 30, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on May 10th, 2024, at Mesilla Valley Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to organizations which support appendix cancer awareness.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 21:

Jose Santiago Manzano, 52

May 21, 2024

Jose Santiago Manzano passed away suddenly from natural causes on May 14, 2O24, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 52. He worked at Solventum, formerly 3M Health Care, for the last approximately 20 years.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 15:

Catalina Elena Ramos, 12 days

May 15, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Catalina Elena Ramos, who was taken from us too soon on May 13th 2024, at just 12 days old. She was a fighter and so strong, she came out breathing on her own, kicking and moving, and she blessed us with a short time of her presence.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 2:

Jared Brandon Chasteen, 46

May 2, 2024

Aledo, Texas - After fighting a short and courageous battle with appendix cancer, Jared passed away on Monday, April 29. While Jared found much fulfillment and success in his career, his heart was with his family.

Reported on April 29:

Lisa Elaine Corum Bowman, 57

April 29, 2024

Lisa Elaine Corum Bowman, 57, of Eden, NC, passed away early Monday morning, April 29, 2024 at Moses Cone Hospital. She worked for over 20 years as a waitress at the Circle Drive-In in Eden. She is survived by her three sons and two grandchildren.



No cause of death reported.

Bowman “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

As most of you know, Dwayne's mom has been very sick and in the hospital for over a month and a half with double pneumonia and sepsis. We are asking donations for funeral expenses.



Reported on April 18:

Kedric E. Curtis, 57

April 18, 2024

Germantown Hills, IL - Kedric E. Curtis, age 57, passed away April 9, 2024, in his home surrounded by his family following a long, hard-fought battle with appendiceal cancer.

Reported on April 17:

David John Kaser, 60

April 17, 2024

Carmel, IN - David John Kaser was diagnosed with appendix cancer in March 2023. He received care at Mayo Clinic and IU Health. Most recently, he participated in a clinical trial at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, contributing to research to create better treatment options for patients with appendix cancer in the future. He was tenacious in his battle over the past year. David John Kaser peacefully departed on Sunday, April 14, 2024, surrounded by family at the age of 60

Reported on April 11:

Devin Anthony DeFoe, 31

April 11, 2024

Devin Anthony DeFoe, age 31, of San Antonio [Texas], passed away Wednesday April 3rd of 2024 at his home after a long arduous battle against pancreatic cancer. Devin was attending college for a degree in electrical engineering and computer science. He leaves behind his wife of 6 and a half years.

Reported on April 10:

Brittney Lynn "Britt" Little, 31

April 10, 2024

Brittney Lynn Little, "Britt", 31, passed away on April 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center at Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202, or the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritoneio Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Benz Shaughnessy, 68

April 10, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Susan Benz Shaughnessy at her home in San Antonio, Texas. She had a great love of the outdoors that began in her youth and continued across decades of traveling, hiking and biking with her husband. Susan passed peacefully nearly two years after a cancer diagnosis. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 44 years, three children and five grandchildren.

Reported on April 7:

Mary Pesch Holevas, 61

April 7, 2024

Elgin, IL - Mary Pesch Holevas, 61, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2024, after a multi-year struggle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Appendix Cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) PMPPALS.NET/GIVE

Reported on April 6:

Maurice “Moe” Terrelle Tripp, 55

April 6, 2024

Walkertown, NC - Moe loved his children, and his extended family dearly. He cherished, appreciated and protected Bridgette and devoted his time to be the best husband possible. He demonstrated his love in small acts, big gestures and his words. Special thanks for great care throughout the cancer journey go to Dr. Perry Shen and the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (now Atrium); VA Oncology staff Dr. Woods, Dr. Streer, Dr. Ruiz and Dr. Schmolz, and Trellis Hospice Care Team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Moe’s honor to Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 3:

Mirelle Costa Silva, 44

April 3, 2024

Charlotte, NC - Mirelle Costa Silva, age 44, passed away March 31, after a lengthy fight with appendix cancer.

