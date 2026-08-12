News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
11h

Teenagers just dropping dead and nobody has a clue to why? Scotty it’s time to beam me up. There’s apparently no intelligent life left on this planet.

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
11h

I’ve recently heard the description, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) being used now. What a wonderful way to sanitize and distract with a constructed euphemistic description.

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