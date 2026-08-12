In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, August 3-10, 2026
"Influencer" Sydney Towle (26, C); actor Reggie Bannister (Phantasm); guitarists Terry “Buffalo” Ware (C), Tommy Detamore; rockers Mike Milford (Scars of Tomorrow), Jeff ‘Monoman’ Conolly (C); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
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UNITED STATES (128)
Social media influencer Sydney Towle ’22 dies after battle with cancer
August 7, 2026
Social media influencer Sydney Towle [26] ’22 died on Wednesday at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., according to an announcement shared on social media by her brother Austin Towle. Towle died from complications related to metastatic bile duct cancer. Her TikTok channel, which documented her three-year battle with cancer, had over 1.1 million followers at the time of her death. At Dartmouth, Towle majored in government and environmental studies.
Researcher’s note - Towle graduated Dartmouth College in the class of 2022. Dartmouth mandated students show proof of COVID “vaccination” before the fall 2021 semester, and the mandate expanded to require a “booster” dose before January 31, 2022: https://home.dartmouth.edu/news/2021/12/community-message-covid-19-boosters-required-jan-31?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Reggie Bannister, Star of the ‘Phantasm’ Franchise, Has Passed Away
August 10, 2026
Terrible news this evening as we’ve learned that Reggie Bannister, star of the Phantasm franchise, has passed away. He was 80. Bannister had been battling both Dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The tragic news had been circulating this morning, with Raven Tremblay posting about Bannister’s passing on Facebook this afternoon. Longtime friend and Phantasm creator Don Coscarelli has now confirmed the news directly to Dread Central, sharing a lengthy and deeply personal remembrance of his friend and collaborator.
Researcher’s note - Bannister’s last film was a part in Killer Waves 2 (2020).
One of Country and Rock’s Finest Guitarists Dead at 76 as Tributes Pour In
August 10, 2026
Terry “Buffalo” Ware has died. The Oklahoma guitarist, who was known for his work with John Fullbright and Ray Wylie Hubbard, died on Aug. 5 after a battle with lung cancer, multiple local outlets reported. He was 76. After a move to New Mexico in 1972, Ware met Hubbard. The men, along with several others, formed Ray Wylie Hubbard & The Cowboy Twinkies. They toured throughout the decade, including an opening gig for Willie Nelson in Los Angeles. Ware returned to Oklahoma in the ’80s, where he formed rock band The Sensational Shoes. Later, he took up touring once again, playing with Hubbard, Jimmy LaFave, and Kevin Welch. Solo recordings followed in the aughts, as did freelance guitar work for many artists.
Researcher’s note - On September 5, 2021, Ware posted, “To all anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and Covid deniers: Vaccine [sic] and mask mandates are not tyranny. If you’re spouting that kind of ignorant and selfish bullshit, shame on you.” Link
Country music star Tommy Detamore dies aged 70, as wife shares heartbreaking tribute
August 7, 2026
Acclaimed country music star and producer Tommy Detamore has died aged 70. The celebrated pedal steel guitarist, who worked with some of the biggest names in country music during a career spanning several decades, died on Wednesday, August 5. His wife of 41 years, Sandra Detamore, announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook, paying tribute to the musician, producer and mentor she described as “the love of my life”. “I want to make sure he is celebrated with family and friends and the community,” she said. “This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.”
No cause of death reported.
Scars of Tomorrow vocalist Mike Milford has died
August 8, 2026
Mike Milford [55], vocalist of metalcore band Scars of Tomorrow, has died. The band announced his passing on social media today, August 8. Scars of Tomorrow bassist Bob Bradley also shared a personal tribute to Milford, revealing that he had been battling cancer. Beyond his work with Scars of Tomorrow, Milford remained active in the music industry, helping guide the careers of other artists through management and label work with The Artery Foundation, Artery Recordings and, more recently, Modern Empire.
Garage Rock Legend Dead at 69 After Cancer Battle
August 6, 2026
A legend in the garage rock scene died this week at 69 years old. Jeff ‘Monoman’ Conolly, who became a local Boston legend as the frontman for garage rock bands DMZ and The Lyres, died following his battle with bladder cancer, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Conolly previously created a GoFundMe to pay for his cancer treatments and revealed he was already $10,000 in debt due to the substantial cost of chemotherapy as of December 2025. “I need to raise funds to offset my tufts health care and medicare so that I can help pay off my bladder cancer medical care DEBTS and so that I can successfully continue to pay for my current chemo infusion therapy(s) and all urology treatment(s) and 2026 bladder removal and prostate removal surgery(s) being scheduled for early 2026,” he said Conolly helped set the stage for the Boston garage rock scene and “genius” was used to describe the frontman following his death. Conolly’s initial band, DMZ, was signed to Sire and released a self-titled debut album in 1978. The band broke up shortly there after with Conolly going on to form The Lyres just a year later, bringing over members of DMZ. The band played its final show earlier this year.
Researcher’s note - The Lyres performances during the time of COVID “vaccine” mandates, included the Middle East Club in Cambridge, MA, which required proof of “vaccination” to attend: https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/07/27/cambridge-middle-east-club-requires-proof-vaccination/#utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.concertarchives.org/bands/lyres?year=2021&utm_source=chatgpt.com
Joe Felz’s loved ones blast ‘false narratives’ over his shock death after confirming influencer ‘has left this earth’
August 4, 2026
REAL estate influencer Joe Felz’s loved ones have pleaded for privacy and urged people to stop spreading “false narratives” after confirming the 40-year-old has died. The founder of Felz Investment Group was remembered for the life he built after prison as tributes flooded in – while his family stressed that his legacy should not be overshadowed by speculation surrounding his sudden death. Felz’s partner, Alxzondra, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday. She wrote: “With word rapidly spreading, I wanted to put out a formal statement. “Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free.” No cause of death has been announced.
Laura Prepon Shares Heartbreaking News About Her Brother: ‘It Was a Devastating Shock’
August 5, 2026
Laura Prepon, known for roles on That 70’s Show and Orange Is the New Black, just announced the shocking death of her brother, Brad. Tragically, Prepon took to social media on Wednesday to announce the unexpected passing of her brother, Brad, from an undiagnosed heart condition. With a series of touching photos of Brad and herself throughout the years, Prepon shared that the family had laid Brad to rest this past weekend. “This past weekend, we laid my brother to rest. He passed away suddenly from an unknown heart condition—it was a devastating shock. For those of you who knew Brad, I’m so happy he touched your lives. For those who didn’t, we lost a singular, beautiful, inimitable force.”
No age reported.
Peter Katsis, Veteran Manager for Backstreet Boys, Korn, Jane’s Addiction and More, Dies at 69
August 7, 2026
Peter Katsis, a co-founder of the management companies the Firm and Prospect Park who over the course of a 35-year career managed an unusually wide wide variety of artists including Backstreet Boys, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Ice Cube, Jane’s Addiction, Morrissey, Ministry and more, died Thursday due to complications from congestive heart failure, a rep confirms to Variety. He was 69. A native of Chicago, Katsis cut his teeth at the concert board at Northern Illinois University and got his professional start in the early ’80s, managing the alternative band Ministry, who were a synth-pop group at the time but would soon be among the leaders of the genre known as industrial.
Researcher’s note - Katsis spoke at the music industry conference Pollstar Live! in 2022, where COVID “vaccination” was required, with no option to test: https://2022productionlive.pollstar.live/safety-wellness/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://news.pollstar.com/2022/01/27/this-is-not-a-one-off-making-sense-of-the-new-normal-pollstar-live-preview/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Cozell McQueen, a member of NC State’s ‘Cardiac Pack’ in 1983, has died
August 6, 2026
Cozell McQueen will forever be known for standing on a basketball rim 10 feet above the court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, smiling, triumphant, his upstretched arms holding a red-and-white poster that read “Pack Power.” It was April 1983. N.C. State had just stunned Houston in the national championship game at the Pit. Those stories, about the man they called “Co” and the Pack and the Pit, surely will be retold again in the next few days and weeks. McQueen has died, N.C. State confirmed Wednesday night. He was 64. McQueen was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last year. McQueen contracted meningitis and developed an intestinal obstruction in the weeks leading up to his passing, his wife shared on Facebook.
No cause of death reported.
Talkspace co-founder Oren Frank dies at 60 after battle with cancer
August 8, 2026
Oren Frank, who founded Talkspace with his wife, Roni, died this morning at the age of 60 after battling cancer for the past year. Frank, who had lived in the U.S. in recent years, is survived by his wife and their two daughters, Maya and Shelley. In 2012, he left the advertising world and founded Talkspace with Roni. The company developed an online platform for mental health treatment, allowing patients to connect remotely with licensed therapists. Talkspace grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare providers around the world were forced to shift large parts of their services online. The company went public on Wall Street in 2021. Earlier this year, Talkspace was acquired by UHS, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., for $835 million.
Two journalists “died suddenly”:
Entertainment Journalist Pioneer Flo Anthony Dead At 74
August 6, 2026
A trailblazing entertainment columnist who changed the way celebrities were covered is no longer with us. Flo Anthony, known for her famous column Go With The Flo, has died at the age of 74. The noted longtime publicist for the Jackson family’s cause of death is still unknown. Reports surfaced from her employer, Am News, that she passed away on Thursday (August 6th) at the age of 74. Biographer and close friend Jack Hirsch shared with AmNews that Florence disclosed to him in March that she was battling cancer. She recently tied the knot with her famous boxer husband, Michael Spinks, after 40 years of dating. Anthony was a close friend of Latoya Jackson and was a prominent radio show host, gossip columnist and author for over 40 years. Anthony is credited as one of the first Black women in journalism to break through. The former publicist of Muhammed Ali, Anthony transitioned into full time journalism, breaking barriers along the way.
Researcher’s note - Flo Anthony wrote positively about COVID “vaccines”. In this January 2022 article on celebrities who had COVID, Anthony says, “Thanks in large part to the vaccine [sic] and boosters [sic], it appears all have made it through with relative ease.” https://www.danspapers.com/2022/01/hamptons-celebs-tested-positive-covid/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
‘One of a kind’ longtime sports reporter Michael Wagaman dies after battling past health challenges
August 10, 2026
A ‘one of a kind’ longtime Bay Area sports reporter Michael Wagaman has died after battling past health challenges. Wagaman, who passed away at the age of 59, covered professional sports teams in the Bay Area for 30 years. That included working for the Associated Press, and he was freelancing for NBC Sports Bay Area and California at the time of his passing. Wagaman, fondly known as ‘Wags’, was found unconscious by his son on Friday night at his Vallejo [CA] home. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but he had fought through many health battles over the years. Wagaman underwent brain surgery four years ago after it was discovered he had a tumor along the brain stem.
Researcher’s note – Only vaccinated [sic] personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days: https://www.oregonlive.com/nfl/2021/08/only-vaccinated-personnel-in-locker-rooms-on-nfl-game-days.html
As of March 2022, fully vaccinated [sic] media members were allowed access to clubhouses (locker rooms) for the first time since spring 2020: https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33518093/mlb-drops-regular-covid-testing-keeps-ability-move-games-needed
The NHL requires anyone in close contact with the players to be fully vaccinated [sic]: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/572163-nhl-team-replaces-coach-over-vaccine-refusal/
Baseball World Suffers Heartbreaking Loss After Coach Dies From Cancer at 64
August 7, 2026
To generations of players, Jim Toman wasn’t just another coach. “Storm” was the booming voice in the dugout and the relentless recruiter on the road. He could light up any tense moment with a joke before reminding everyone to “keep grinding”. Now, after a lopsided battle against brain cancer since 2025, the baseball community is mourning the death of one of the most beloved figures in the sport. Every person close to the former coach revealed that he could restrict the pressure of baseball from outweighing the joy of the sport. His jokes inside the dugout, the way he could help his players loosen up before even the biggest moments, made him who he was. And everyone loved how he flexed himself, his teams, and his colleagues. And they felt like losing an integral part of them as Jim Toman passed away on August 4, at the age of 64.
Researcher’s note - In early 2021, Toman said, “We’re just looking forward to hopefully playing a full season when the COVID-19 vaccines [sic] go out and we can get COVID to slow down.” https://goblueraiders.com/news/2021/2/4/baseball-season-preview-options-abundant-on-the-mound
Update to our June report:
Official cause of death for Bulls legend Stacey King has been revealed
August 4, 2026
The Chicago Bulls icon Stacey King died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, Edward Lewis of The California Post reported this week. Citing a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lewis adds that King’s condition was caused by long-term high-blood pressure (with obesity also reportedly serving as a contributing factor in King’s death). King died on June 7 at the age of 59. He was reportedly found dead at his home in River Forest, Ill. Several weeks ago, we learned some details about King’s death, including that he had suffered a fall at his home. Now the official cause of death from the local Medical Examiner’s Office has been disclosed. After retiring as a player, King went into a 20-year career as a television broadcaster for the Bulls.
Researcher’s note – NBA requiring Covid-19 vaccinations [sic] for referees and others who work with players: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/28/sport/nba-referees-personnel-covid-vaccine/index.html
Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link
Robby Albarado Passes Away
August 4, 2026
Former jockey Robby Albarado passed away in Saratoga [NY] following complications from a heart procedure. He was 52. Albarado, who retired from race riding in December of 2021, won 40 Grade I races during his career. Albarado ranks fourth all time in wins at Churchill Downs with 1,192 and is second behind Pat Day with 87 stakes wins at the Louisville oval. “Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a statement from the track on Albarado’s passing.
Researcher’s note – In August 2021, Churchill Downs Incorporated announced a mandatory COVID-19 “vaccination” policy for all employees at its corporate headquarters and TwinSpires operations, requiring a first dose by August 16 and full documentation by September 13, 2021: https://www.wave3.com/2021/08/03/churchill-downs-inc-require-covid-vaccinations-employees/
Update to our July report:
NC State Swimming Coach Jack Roney’s Cause of Death Revealed After Accidental Drowning
August 8, 2026
NC State University swimming and diving coach John “Jack” Roney’s cause of death has been revealed, Us can exclusively report. An autopsy report obtained by Us reveals that Roney’s death last month was ruled as accidental after the college coach died. He was 39. Per the medical examiner’s findings, Jack had been practicing underwater breathing exercises while visiting a local pool with his wife, Maresa Roney. In video footage obtained by emergency medical services, John went under the surface for more than two minutes, coming back up for air before going underwater again. Maresa subsequently walked away to make a brief phone call, returning within five minutes, where she found her husband unresponsive. “Wife told medics her husband was an avid swimmer and on that evening, he had been doing some breathing exercises [and] holding his breath underwater,” the report reads. “Wife pulled him from the water and called 911 … then began CPR.” Local first responders continued administering CPR while transporting Jack to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival. “There were no concerns for suicide, substance abuse or foul play,” the report adds. “No trauma was noted. Law enforcement was reviewing footage of the incident. Due to the circumstances of the death, pathology at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was consulted and the case was accepted there for autopsy.” In a separate statement from the medical examiner, findings reveal that Jack “had a history of ADHD and was a former college swimmer in a good athletic state.”
Two local politicians “died suddenly”:
East Bethel council member Tim Miller dies at 60
August 7, 2026
East Bethel, MN - East Bethel City Council member Tim Miller died unexpectedly Aug. 1 at age 60. Miller had served on the council since 2023 and had filed for re-election this fall. Because of the timing of his death and ballot-printing deadlines, his name will remain on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the city.
No cause of death reported.
Livingston Co. Announces the Passing of Commissioner Frank Sample
August 6, 2026
Pinckney, MI - Livingston County is deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Frank Sample. Commissioner Sample [50] has been a member of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners since 2023, where he represented District 3 and served the residents of the County with honor and distinction. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Union Local 25, and spent his career at Assemblers Inc., the family business founded by his father, before taking over the company and continuing its legacy.
No cause of death reported.
Three teenagers “died suddenly”:
Family still searching for answers after sudden death of Fort Stockton teen
August 5, 2026
FORT STOCKTON, Texas - The family members continue to mourn the sudden loss of incoming Fort Stockton High School student Jayden Anaya. However, they tell NewsWest 9 that they still don’t know how the 13-year-old passed away two days after the traumatic experience. According to Jayden’s mother, Sarai Luna, the teen reported a stomachache Monday morning before heading to a football workout. Luna says her son’s pain eventually became so sharp that he never participated in that training. Given Jayden’s recent diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes, his mother then took him to a local clinic. Upon evaluation, she claims a doctor attributed the discomfort to a stomach bug. Then, after verifying her diabetic son’s stable blood sugar levels, Luna believed Jayden wasn’t dealing with anything life-threatening. Unfortunately, she says her son later collapsed at home after asking for help to his room during dinner. Family members report him being unresponsive, turning grey, and vomiting liquids. Jayden was later pronounced dead at the Pecos County Hospital, but with no indication of the cause of death. Luna says an official determination is pending an autopsy in Lubbock.
Jefrey Josue Ordonez Fuentes, 16
August 5, 2026
Jefrey Josue Ordonez Fuentes, age 16, died suddenly on August 5, 2026, in Norwalk, CT. A complete obituary is being written.
No cause of death reported.
Georgia school district heartbroken after teen dies unexpectedly
August 7, 2026
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson High School community is mourning the death of one of its students. David Crawford died at his home on Aug. 4. WGXA-TV reports his death is currently under investigation by the Jackson Police Department. Family members have set up a GoFundMe account. “On August 4th, David made a decision that tragically ended his life, dealing with battles unseen and unknown, and all of us are still in shock trying to process this unimaginable pain,” the family wrote on the page. They said Crawford was about to begin his senior year. “David was an outstanding student, a valued member of our NJROTC program, and a young man who will be deeply missed by his classmates, teachers, and the entire Jackson High School family. This is a devastating loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends, and everyone in our school community who has been affected,” Jackson High School said in a statement about Crawford’s death.
No age reported.
A Marine recruit “died suddenly”:
Marine recruit dies following medical emergency at Camp Pendleton
August 6, 2026
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - A Marine Corps recruit died days after suffering a medical emergency during a routine physical fitness evaluation at Camp Pendleton, officials announced Thursday. The recruit, who was assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Tri-City Medical Center, in Oceanside, according to a news release issued Thursday by the depot. The initial medical emergency occurred on Saturday. Military officials are withholding the recruit’s identity until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation, and officials are conducting a standard medical review.
No age reported.
A rabbi “died suddenly”:
Glen Cove Rabbi Irwin Huberman dies after brief illness
August 9, 2026
Rabbi Irwin Huberman, the longtime rabbi at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Glen Cove [NY], died Aug. 1 after a brief illness. He was 73. Huberman lived in Glen Cove, but died in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, his family said. Before his death, he served as the spiritual leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel of Glen Cove beginning in 2007 and loved playing guitar and rooting for the New York Mets and the Montreal Canadiens.
No cause of death reported.
An architect “died suddenly”:
Olivia N. Corcoran, 35
August 7, 2026
Olivia N. Corcoran, 35, died Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at the University of Wisconsin Medical in Madison, WI, after a short illness. Olivia worked as an Architect for Epstein Design and Construction for the past 10 years and was a trusted and professional colleague. She was a resident of Chicago [IL] for the last 13 years. Donations in Olivia’s memory may be made to WomenHeart of IL.
Researcher’s Note – WomenHeart offers specialized local support networks in Illinois for women living with or at risk of heart disease.
No cause of death reported.
A lawyer “died suddenly”:
Former Kanawha County Prosecutor dies
August 4, 2026
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Former United States Attorney and Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller [77] has passed away, according to the Kanawha County Commission. Miller served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, serving during two presidential administrations between 2005 and 2009. He was then was appointed as Kanawha County Prosecutor in 2014 and was later elected to the position in 2016. He served in that role until his retirement in 2024.
Researcher’s note – More than three-quarters of employees in each of Kanawha County’s six offices headed by elected officials have received the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]. The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office currently has the highest vaccination [sic] rates at 93%, followed by the county commission office at 88%, according to a news release from the commission. The prosecutor’s office has 83% of its employees vaccinated [sic], followed by the circuit clerk’s office at 80%, the sheriff’s office at 80% and the county clerk’s office at 79%: https://wchstv.com/news/local/more-than-75-of-employees-vaccinated-in-kanawha-county-offices
No cause of death reported.
Seven nurses “died suddenly”:
Hospice nurse Erin Batton Bull dies at 44
August 5, 2026
Baltimore, MD - When doctors first told Erin Batton Bull she had Stage 4 breast cancer, she turned to her mother and said she had just one regret.... “I just want more time with my kids.” From the moment Bull was diagnosed in 2024, she pursued aggressive treatments while trying to savor every moment with her two young sons and the families she cared for as a pediatric hospice nurse. Bull died Sunday, a little more than two years after her diagnosis. Her tumors had begun to grow in May and she suffered a heart attack after trying a potent chemotherapy, her mother, Grace Batton, said. After marrying and moving back to the Baltimore area in 2013, she approached the leadership of Gilchrist hospice in Towson and said she wanted to work with dying children and their families. As Gilchrist expanded its pediatric program, Bull became a face of the organization, explaining the possibilities of hospice care for children in panel discussions and media interviews.
Shelby Mosley-McClelland, 26
August 10, 2026
Vidalia, GA - Shelby Mosley-McClelland, age 26, of the McNatt Falls Community, died Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a sudden illness. She worked as a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] for Always Caring Healthcare. She was a member of Uvalda Baptist Church.
Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link
No cause of death reported.
Tammy Groover, 65
August 9, 2026
Waycross, GA - Mrs. Tammy Denise Herrin Groover, 65, passed away suddenly Friday afternoon, August 7, 2026, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN). Tammy devoted her career to caring for others and educating future nurses. She retired from Wiregrass Technical College after 25 years of service as a nursing instructor. She also formerly worked as a nurse at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta and Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton. In addition, she taught nursing at ABAC in Tifton and Moultrie Tech in Moultrie.
Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link
No cause of death reported.
Nancy Ann Jarrell, 73
August 7, 2026
Nancy Ann (Miller) Jarrell, formerly of Naoma, West Virginia, and resident of Beckley, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2026, at Bowers Hospice House after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy lived a life defined by faith, devotion, and compassion. She was a graduate of Marsh Fork High School, and after her children graduated from college, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. Nancy dedicated her career to serving others at the VA Hospital and Pine Lodge Nursing Home, continuing to care for those in need with her gentle nature.
Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Jarrell would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: Link
Cathy A. Cox, 69
August 3, 2026
Cathy A. Cox, 69, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026, after bravely facing cancer. Answering the call to care for those in need, Cathy chose to be a nurse’s assistant as her lifelong profession. Her dedication shined during her many years at the County Home and at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center. Though she never married, her life’s purpose and warmth touched all who knew her through her tireless work as a nurse’s assistant.
Researcher’s note - If Cox was working as a nurse’s assistant at the time of the COVID “vaccine” mandates, she would have been required to be “vaccinated”, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination
Vickie Lynn Vandergrift, 68
August 3, 2026
Vickie Lynn Vandergrift of Wexford, PA, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Vickie was proud of her 45-year career as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Her passions were hiking with her Dalmatians, her days on the river with the Three River Rowing Association and making beautiful cross stitch items for friends and family.
Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Vandergrift would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” to remain employed: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination
Valerie Anne Rithamel (Malin), 60
July 29, 2026
Twin Lakes, WI - Valerie Anne went to be with Jesus after a two-and-a-half-year battle with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. Sweet Valerie never smoked nor drank, and the aggressive cancer was random and rare. She fought hard until the very end and didn’t want to leave her friends and family even though her body was weakened and exhausted. She was always focused on others’ needs. Although Valerie loved being office manager at Salem Vision Center for 30 years, her dream was to be an emergency room nurse, and she was working toward her nursing degree at Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn.
Researcher’s note - If Rithamel was working towards her nursing degree between 2021 - 2023, depending on clinical site placement, she may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”: https://www.gtc.edu/admissions/program-admissions-requirements?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Six educators “died suddenly”:
Robert Mason, HBCU Advocate Who Helped Countless Black Students ‘Realize Their Full Potential,’ Dies At 66
August 8, 2026
Robert Mason, an author, higher education professional, and advocate for America’s historically Black colleges and universities who has inspired hundreds of thousands of Black students to enroll, has died. He was 66. Todd Mason, his brother, confirmed his death to HuffPost. A cause of death has not been released at this time. Mason is best known for creating the Common Black College Application, or CBCA, a portal that allows prospective students to apply to over 60 HBCUs, like Morehouse College, Claflin University and Tennessee State University, all at once for an affordable, one-time fee.
Researcher’s note - Multiple comments and tributes describe Mason’s death as sudden and unexpected: Link
Dr. Samantha L. Burke, 39
August 4, 2026
Dr. Samantha L. Burke, age 39, a long-time resident of Tewksbury, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, following a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. Following the completion of her doctoral studies, Samantha began her teaching career at Commonwealth School in Boston, where she taught from 2015 until 2019. At the time of her passing, she was a beloved faculty member at Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, where she inspired many of students through her passion for science, her enthusiasm for learning, and her unwavering dedication to their success. Outside the classroom, Samantha embraced life with enthusiasm and joy. She loved music of every genre and, before the pandemic, treasured attending concerts with her brother, Matt, and her many friends.
Missing longtime Parsippany school counselor found dead
August 7, 2026
After several days of searching, a longtime educator in Morris County [NJ] was found dead in a local park, south of his hometown. Cavan Londergan, of Parsippany, was reported missing by his family on Sunday. The 49-year-old was a guidance counselor in the Parsippany-Trolls Hills school district for over a dozen years, and before that he was a classroom teacher. “At this point, the death is not believed to be suspicious,” according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. Londergan separated professionally from the district in February 2024, Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education records show. He then worked for the past two years as a supervisor with Catholic Charities, helping clients struggling with mental health issues and addiction.
Researcher’s Note – State workers, NJ teachers must get the COVID shot, says Murphy. What you need to know: Link
No cause of death reported.
Longtime Public Schools Administrator Dies After Cancer Fight
August 5, 2026
David Herman and his wife, Melissa, pose in front of their fundraising team’s booth at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s 2025 PurpleStride charity walk. Herman died from pancreatic cancer on Monday, Aug. 4, 2026. [Article paywalled]
Researcher’s note - More of David Herman’s story is here: https://pancan.org/stories/survivors/a-fearless-leader-faces-his-toughest-fight/
Herman was a Jersey City Public Schools administrator who worked for the district for 35 years. NJ required all school employees to take the COVID “vaccine” or submit to regular testing: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-to-require-covid-vaccine-or-regular-tests-for-all-school-teachers-state-employees
Former staff member John DeFere has passed away
August 4, 2026
Wichita, Kansas - The University recently learned that John Peter DeFere [49] passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026. John served the University for 6 years as an associate director in custodial services. The Wake Forest community extends its condolences to John’s family and friends.
Researcher’s note – Wake Forest University ended its COVID-19 “vaccine” mandate for faculty and staff on May 12, 2023: https://inside.wfu.edu/2023/04/update-on-covid-19-vaccine-guidelines/
No cause of death reported.
Steven Beatty, 37
August 9, 2026
Munster, Indiana - Steven Crawford Beatty, known in Taiwan by his Chinese name Bei Hualong, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 19, 2026, in a hospital in Taichung, Taiwan. Throughout his life, Steven dedicated himself to education, mentorship, cultural exchange, and international engagement. He was proud of the work he performed with organizations including Feng Chia University, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, Hong Wen High School and China Medical University.
No cause of death reported.
Five first responders “died suddenly”:
Shaler community mourns longtime first responder who had medical emergency while working car cruise
August 10, 2026
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Shaler community is mourning a beloved first responder who suffered a medical emergency while working an event over the weekend and later died at the hospital. George Mullins Jr., a fire police officer for the Shaler Township Fire Police and Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company, suffered a medical emergency on Sunday while working at a Community Car Cruise at the Shaler Area Elementary School. A crew from Shaler Hampton EMS at the event provided immediate care. He was then transported to a hospital, where he later died. Mullins was 66 years old and was a member of the Shaler Villa VFC for over 30 years and was serving as a Shaler Township Fire Police Officer on behalf of the VFC.
No cause of death reported.
Quincy Fire Department mourns death of active-duty firefighter
August 6, 2026
The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the death of active-duty firefighter Brian Snow, 47, of Quincy [MA]. Snow’s cause of death has not been shared publicly, but his obituary states that he died unexpectedly on Aug. 2. Snow was a proud Quincy firefighter for nearly seven years. Prior to joining the department, he served as a Hull firefighter for 13 years.
Researcher’s note – Firefighters in Quincy were among the first emergency workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine [sic] in Massachusetts: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/mass-first-responders-begin-to-receive-vaccine-but-some-still-have-concerns-about-rollout/2269712/
NJ EMS Chief Collapses, Dies While on Duty
August 4, 2026
Bil Rosen, chief of Neptune Township [NJ] EMS, collapsed and died suddenly while on duty Monday, according to friends. He was 59 years old, according to social media posts. “Bil was a friend, a family member, and, like many in this business, held multiple significant roles in EMS,” said Mike Bascom, president of the NJ EMS Task Force. “He touched countless lives along the way. Losing Bil impacts multiple agencies throughout New Jersey.”
Researcher’s note – NJ State Mandate of COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] for Healthcare Workers: https://hpae.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/COVID-Vaccine-Order.pdf
No cause of death reported.
Dianne L. Bednarski, 67
August 10, 2026
Dianne L. Bednarski, 67, of Avella, PA, passed away peacefully in her home, after a five-year battle with cancer, Sunday, August 9, 2026, with her loving family by her side. Dianne was a member of West Middletown Volunteer Fire Department and managed its Relief Fund for over five years. She loved to watch her grandchildren play baseball and she was everyone’s biggest fan.
Zachary Thomas Morrow, 34
August 9, 2026
Zachary Thomas Morrow, age 34, of Madison Lake, MN, lost his battle with cancer on the afternoon of Sunday, August 9, 2026, at his home with his wife by his side. Zach held several jobs over the years before joining the Cabela’s team in the fishing department. Fishing was more than a hobby for Zach—it was a true joy. Zach’s true calling, however, was serving as a volunteer EMR, first with Eagle Lake and most recently in Le Center. He valued the opportunity to learn new skills, experience something different each day, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.
Seven police officers “died suddenly”:
Hudson Valley Community Shaken By Police Detective’s Death At 35
August 10, 2026
The Town of Newburgh [NY] Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Detective Christopher Thompson passed away on August 8, 2026. His death has sent shockwaves through the department, the broader law enforcement community, and the Town of Newburgh. A cause of death for the 35-year-old wasn’t released. Detective Thompson joined the Town of Newburgh Police Department in April 2017, bringing with him experience from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Wallkill Police Department.
Wildwood Police Officer Shawn Stimmel Dies
August 8, 2026
Shawn Stimmel, a Wildwood [NJ] police officer who spent more than two decades serving the community, has died suddenly, the department announced on Saturday, Aug. 8. Stimmel began his career with the Wildwood Police Department in 2001, serving in the Patrol Division, Community Policing/Bike Unit and Field Training Unit. He also worked as a school resource officer in the Wildwood School District.
No age or cause of death reported.
Funeral services announced for Central’s assistant police chief
August 6, 2026
CENTRAL, La. - Central residents are mourning the loss of a community leader. According to the Central Police Department, Assistant Chief of Police Clifton Ivey [53] died after a brief illness. Ivey had been with the Central Police Department since October 2020. Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Ivey was paramount in growing the department, upgrading equipment, and implementing policies and procedures that have made the department what it is today.
No cause of death reported.
Coldwater Director of Police and Fire Safety Joe Scheid passes away
August 4, 2026
COLDWATER, MI – Although an official release is expected from the City of Coldwater later today, reports say the city’s Director of Police and Fire Safety Joe Scheid [54] died suddenly Monday evening after collapsing at the Public Safety Building on Division Street. After graduating from Grand Valley State University and the GVSU law enforcement academy, Scheid started with the Coldwater Police Department in December 1996. He was later promoted to Corporal and Road Patrol Sergeant in 2001, was named the Deputy Director of Public Safety in 2012, and then took over as Director of Public Safety in 2019. Scheid also taught as an Adjunct Professor at Kellogg Community College.
No cause of death reported.
Leesburg police sergeant dies suddenly after more than two decades of service
August 4, 2026
LEESBURG, Fla. - The Leesburg Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its longtime leaders. According to the department, Sgt. John Hollowell [52] died suddenly Monday morning in Ocala. He was 24 years into his career with the agency. Hollowell joined the Leesburg Police Department on Oct. 17, 2002, after serving in the United States Army. During his career, he served in a variety of roles, including K-9 handler, SWAT officer, Task Force Officer and criminal investigator. The cause of Hollowell’s death has not been released.
Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/
Thomas R. “Tommy” Hazen, 73
August 9, 2026
Akron, OH - Thomas R. “Tommy” Hazen, 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2026. Tommy retired as City of Akron Police Officer after 35 years of service.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Giordano, 43
August 4, 2026
Bayonne, NJ - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Joseph Giordano on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Joe was truly one-of-a-kind. Before embarking on a career in law enforcement, he spent a decade as a Physical Education and Health teacher with Newark Public Schools, where he inspired students through his passion for education. Joe loved working with young people and believed in helping students recognize their potential. Following his years in education, Joe answered another calling to serve his community by becoming a police officer. For the last decade, he proudly served the residents of Bayonne with honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others. He wore the badge with humility, courage, and compassion, earning the respect of his fellow officers and the community he so faithfully served.
No cause of death reported.
Two California prison staffers “died suddenly”:
Henry Garcia, retired CTF correctional supervising cook
August 7, 2026
King City, CA - Henry Garcia [69], a retired correctional supervising cook from the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at Soledad, passed away Aug. 1, 2026. Garcia began his career at CTF in May 2006 as a correctional supervising cook in Central Food Services. After more than 20 years of dedicated service to the department, he retired in May 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Gina Marie Villarreal, retired pharmacy technician
August 4, 2026
Gina Marie Villarreal [60], a retired pharmacy technician, passed away July 23, 2026. She worked at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla until she retired in February 2022.
No cause of death reported.
Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/
Eight “died suddenly” in or about the waters:
Marathon Swimmer Rebecca “Becky” Thompson Passes Away at the Age of 47 after Catalina Channel Attempt
August 9, 2026
Marathon swimmer Rebecca “Becky” Thompson passed away at the age of 47 after collapsing while attempting the Catalina Channel Swim. Thompson was over 17 hours into the 20-mile swim on July 26 when she collapsed in the water due to cardiac arrest, later succuming to a hypoxic brain injury a few days later. Thompson had previously completed several notable marathon swims, including the 20 Bridges swim in New York and a pioneering 9-mile swim across Schroon Lake. Known for taking on “extreme” sports, she was also a member of the United States’ roster for the 2024 Ice Swimming World Championships and had completed 12 Ironman races during her career. Outside of the pool, Thompson worked as a physicist, holding a PhD from the University of Texas in the field. Upon her passing, Thompson’s family and friends gathered to lead her through an honor walk as she donated her tissues and organs to help other patients.
Corvallis man, 37, found dead at Lewis Creek Park in reported drowning
August 10, 2026
SWEET HOME, Ore. - A 37-year-old Corvallis man was found dead Saturday evening after being reported missing at Lewis Creek Park in Sweet Home, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a missing person at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 9. Family and friends told deputies that Shuaib Ahmed Mubarak had been visiting the park with them and had not been seen for about an hour. As deputies responded to begin a search, two swimmers reported seeing a person submerged in about 10 feet of water within the park’s enclosed swimming area, the sheriff’s office said. Personnel from the Sweet Home Fire Department and members of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and pulled the person from the water. The person was confirmed to be Mubarak, who was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
No cause of death reported.
DeKalb family grieving after missing mother found at Ellenwood lake
August 10, 2026
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A DeKalb County family is grieving after 70-year-old Joanne Howell, who had Alzheimer‘s and dementia, was found dead Monday morning at Misty Lake in Ellenwood. Howell reportedly went missing in Ellenwood around 6 p.m. last Friday. A Mattie’s Call was issued after she was reported missing. Authorities have not explained how Howell reached the lake. Daniel noted that her mother’s mobility was very limited due to rheumatoid arthritis and two total hip replacements, stating the most her mother would normally walk was to the stop sign up the street and back.
No cause of death reported.
Lane County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Eugene storm drain
August 10, 2026
The Lane County [OR] Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead last week inside of a storm drain in unincorporated north Eugene. First responders found the body of Bradley Dean Treloggen, 55, on Thursday morning near Lantana Avenue and Dahlia Lane in a residential neighborhood. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Levi McKenny said they had received a call from a nearby resident around 5:50 a.m. about a person trapped. “I can’t say definitively,” said McKenny. “But it was certainly dark—already dark--when the individual got into the storm drain.” Treloggen’s cause of death hasn’t been released. But McKinney said so far, there are no signs of foul play. At the scene Monday morning, a memorial surrounded what appeared to be the storm drain in question. McKenny said some of these storm drains are also interconnected, but he didn’t know for sure whether there would be enough space for a person to travel between them.
Nash County Emergency Medical Services Director drowns off coast, officials say
August 10, 2026
NASH COUNTY, N.C. - The Emergency Medical Services Director in Nash County, North Carolina, is being remembered after he drowned off the coast on Saturday. The Beaufort Fire Department said it responded to a report of a drowning near Shackleford Banks. Firefighters said they recovered the body of 60-year-old Dale Griffin from the water and immediately began resuscitation efforts. Despite efforts, Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Griffin served as the Director of Emergency Medical Services for Nash County and was a longtime member and leader within the emergency services community.
No cause of death reported.
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Buffalo Harbor State Park
August 8, 2026
BUFFALO, N.Y. - A missing swimmer was found dead after being recovered from the water at Buffalo Harbor State Park, according to New York State Police. NYSP said just after midnight Saturday State Police and the Buffalo Police Department learned of a missing swimmer in the Buffalo Harbor State Park. State Police said 21-year-old Kenyan S. Potter of West Seneca was swimming the area and later reported missing. Authorities later located and recovered Potter, who was declared dead at the scene. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy.
Retired NYPD chief drowns in his Long Island home’s pool
August 8, 2026
A retired NYPD chief was found dead in the backyard pool of his Long Island home, according to police. Anthony Izzo’s body was found by a relative inside the pool on Friday around 7:45 p.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement. First responders rushed to the Stony Brook residence and performed CPR on the 75-year-old. He was then taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators do not suspect any foul play.
No cause of death reported.
Waterville man drowned in New Hampshire lake Saturday morning
August 8, 2026
FREEDOM, New Hampshire- A Waterville man died from an apparent drowning in a New Hampshire lake early Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police say they got a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning about a man who had gone missing on Ossipee Lake. Police say divers eventually found and recovered the body, which was identified as Shawn Meader, 45. Police say Meader’s death is not considered suspicious.
No cause of death reported.
Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:
1 dead following Tempe crash
August 10, 2026
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man has died after a car crash in Tempe on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the single-car crash happened near Southshore and McClintock drives. Preliminary information suggested the man suffered a medical incident that led to the crash. Police do not believe speed or impairment was a factor. The deceased driver was identified as 72-year-old Patrick Leonard.
No cause of death reported.
Man dies in Billings single-vehicle crash
August 10, 2026
BILLINGS, MT - A man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in what police said may have been caused by a medical emergency. Billings police said in a press release that the crash was reported at 10:43 p.m. near Airport Road and North 27th Street. Officers arrived at the crash scene and found a 53-year-old man who was driving the vehicle unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said the initial investigation indicates the man was the only occupant of the vehicle and was traveling westbound on Airport Road, east of North 27th Street, when he “experienced an apparent medical emergency.” The vehicle crossed the median, struck a sign, and continued westbound through a grassy area along the south side of Airport Road. The vehicle then went over a steep embankment, landed on the pedestrian path, and continued westbound before striking portions of the tunnel beneath North 27th Street, where it eventually came to rest, the press release states.
No cause of death reported.
Driver dies after suffering medical emergency during Chesapeake crash
August 9, 2026
Chesapeake, Va. - A person is dead following a crash in Chesapeake late Sunday afternoon, according to police. According to officials, police and fire units responded to a crash at the intersection of Campostella Road and South Military Highway at approximately 5:31 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders determined that one the drivers involved in crash was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were later pronounced deceased.
No age reported.
‘Medical event’ contributes to crash resulting in death in Boothbay, officials believe
August 9, 2026
BOOTHBAY, Maine - Police are investigating the death of an Edgecomb man after his car crashed in Boothbay on Saturday. The Lincoln County Communication Center received a report of a crash on Wiscasset Road around 1:54 p.m., according to a post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup truck driven by the 70-year-old was traveling southbound on Wiscasset Road, officers said. The truck veered into oncoming northbound traffic, entered a driveway, struck two parked cars, and then collided with a shed. The driver was the only one in the car, according to officials. Emergency responders from Boothbay Region Ambulance Service attempted “life-saving measures” at the scene but were unable to resuscitate the driver, the post stated. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. “A medical event is suspected as the primary cause, pending final determination by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner,” officials stated.
No cause of death reported.
Lacey Fatal: Infant Ejected, 20-Year-Old Woman Dead On Garden State Parkway: State Police
August 8, 2026
A 20-year-old New York City woman was killed and an infant was ejected from a car in a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, authorities said. The crash happened on the northbound lanes in Lacey Township just before 3 p.m., Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. A Toyota sedan driven by a 26-year-old New York City man was heading north with four passengers when it veered off the roadway to the left and struck a guiderail, Lebron said. The Toyota then re-entered the roadway and collided with a Hyundai sedan that was also traveling north, Lebron said. Two rear-seat passengers in the Toyota, Iisiz Lopez, 20, of New York City, and an infant, were ejected in the collision, Lebron said. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said. The driver, the infant, and the Toyota’s other passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Lebron saod. The Hyundai driver also suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.
Woman dies after low-speed crash into fence at Westside apartment complex: JSO
August 7, 2026
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her mid-50s died Friday morning after her car crashed into the fence as she was leaving a Westside apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the call came in just before 7 a.m. at the Westwood Apartments on Lane Avenue South, near Normandy Boulevard. They said it appeared a black SUV had crashed into the fence as it was exiting. Because of the low-speed impact that left minimal damage to the vehicle, JSO says it’s possible the woman suffered a medical emergency. She died at the hospital. JSO said the Medical Examiner’s Office will need to determine her exact cause of death.
Comstock Park man dies in crash after apparent medical emergency, police say
August 6, 2026
PORTAGE, Michigan - A 74-year-old Comstock Park man died Thursday morning after his pickup truck left the road and crashed along southbound US-131 in Portage. The Portage Department of Public Safety said officers were dispatched around 7:55 a.m. Aug. 6 to southbound US-131, just north of the I-94 interchange, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck towing a trailer in the center median after it left the east side of the road and traveled down an embankment. According to the preliminary investigation, the truck was traveling southbound when the driver changed from the right lane to the left lane but failed to make a slight curve in the roadway. The vehicle continued straight off the road, struck several trees and came to rest in the median. The driver, identified as 74-year-old Frederick Jon Gilbert of Comstock Park, was found unresponsive inside the truck. After firefighters extricated Gilbert from the vehicle, they immediately began lifesaving measures, including CPR. He was taken by LIFE EMS Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe Gilbert may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. His exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Naples man dies after crash on Davis Boulevard in Collier County
August 5, 2026
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old Naples man died after a crash on Davis Boulevard in Collier County on Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling in a Chevrolet in the left-turn lane going westbound and approaching the intersection of Heritage Trail. Troopers said a 22-year-old North Fort Myers woman, driving a 2022 Toyota, was stopped in the turn lane directly ahead of the man. The front-left of the Chevrolet hit the rear-right of the Toyota at 10:25 a.m., FHP said. After the crash, the man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Troopers say they are investigating to determine whether the driver experienced a medical episode before the crash. The woman was not hurt in the crash.
No cause of death reported.
Six “died suddenly” in vehicles:
Driver found dead in semi-truck at Goodyear Chewy warehouse
August 9, 2026
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Goodyear police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive inside a semi-truck Friday morning at the Chewy fulfillment center near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street. Authorities say there are no obvious signs of foul play following the Aug. 7 discovery along 143rd Avenue, though a warehouse worker tells FOX 10 the victim went unnoticed inside the trailer for roughly 20 hours after his shift ended. Goodyear Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
No age or cause of death reported.
Woman and dog found dead in vehicle in McKinney Walmart parking lot, police say
August 9, 2026
Mckinney TX - A woman and a dog have been found dead in a vehicle in a McKinney Walmart parking lot on Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the store at 3350 Virginia Pkwy. around 4:30 p.m., after a 53-year-old Jaton Lee had been found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said a dog was also found dead inside the vehicle. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
KBI investigating after man found dead inside vehicle in Liebenthal
August 8, 2026
RUSH COUNTY, Kan. - At 12 p.m. on Saturday, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI. Deputies found a dead man inside a recreational vehicle in the 100 block of Court Street. The KBI said that there is currently no evidence of foul play and an autopsy has not been ordered. The man will not be identified until next-of-kin have been notified.
No age or cause of death reported.
KPD: Woman found dead in vehicle at Suttree Landing Park
August 8, 2026
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after it said a woman was found dead at a park in South Knoxville Saturday morning. KPD said officers responded to Suttree Landing Park around 7 a.m. and found a deceased woman inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy and KPD said the investigation remains ongoing.
No age reported.
Passenger Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency On 10 Freeway In RivCo: CHP
August 7, 2026
BLYTHE, CA - A passenger died after suffering an unspecified medical emergency in a vehicle traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway near Blythe, authorities said Friday. An medical emergency call was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP did not disclose the nature of the emergency. Officers and paramedics arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person was identified only as a passenger in a vehicle. Their name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Truck driver dies in Florence after medical incident
August 4, 2026
A truck driver died after what appears to be a medical emergency in Florence [AL]. Florence police said there was an incident where the driver of a commercial vehicle passed away inside his vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of Florence Blvd and Huntsville Road. Detectives responded to the scene. It is believed the death was the result of a medical event. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. According to Shoals Insider, the truck was a logging truck.
No age or cause of death reported.
Man found dead in Colchester woods after vehicle found unattended at Airline Trail parking lot
August 9, 2026
COLCHESTER, Conn. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the woods off Paper Mill Road in Colchester. The vehicle, belonging to a 64-year-old man, was found unattended in the parking lot of the Airline Trail located on Westchester Road, according to the police department. A search was launched of the surrounding area after the man was unaccounted for. The search was conducted in the area on foot and by ATV. The man was eventually found dead deep in the woods off Paper Mill Road, officials said. The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted.
Wahpeton face painter Pam Kinneberg dies after cancer battle
August 5, 2026
WAHPETON, N.D. - Pam Kinneberg, a well-known face painter who brought color and joy to countless children at events across Fargo and the surrounding region, has died. Kinneberg [64], of Wahpeton, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer this spring, according to her family. She was moved to hospice over the weekend and died Monday, they said. News of her death has prompted an outpouring of memories and photos on Facebook. Members of the entertainment community, along with Kinneberg’s family and friends, are sharing stories about the thousands of faces she painted.
Scott Coppola Dies Suddenly On Long Island, Fund Set
August 5, 2026
A Long Island [NY] dad died suddenly Monday night, Aug. 3, and the community rallied around his wife and two children. Scott Coppola [49] was playing hockey, “one of many sports he loved,” when he died, according to an online fundraiser set up for his family. Coppola’s wife, Tara, recently battled breast cancer and underwent three surgeries in the past year, according to the fundraiser.
No cause of death reported.
Indian PhD student who went missing during California hike found dead
August 7, 2026
Vikram Mubayi, an Indian student at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), has been found dead after going missing during a solo hiking trip in California’s Big Pine Lakes area over the weekend. His body was found in the Inyo National Forest, according to student publication Daily Nexus. Mubayi was a PhD student in UCSB’s Department of Chemical Engineering. While investigators have not released details about how he died, there has been no indication of foul play. The circumstances of death remain under investigation. Mubayi was born and raised in Hong Kong. His family described him as a “fairly experienced hiker.” He said his mother introduced him to hiking and tennis “pretty much as soon as I learned how to walk.” Before attending UCSB, Mubayi graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering. At UIUC, he worked as an undergraduate research assistant at the Burke Laboratory and also as a teaching assistant.
Researcher’s Note – The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) lifted its COVID-19 “vaccination” and regular testing requirements in January 2023: https://www.uis.edu/news/university-illinois-lifts-vaccine-requirement
No age reported.
Man found dead on Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Marquette
August 10, 2026
MARQUETTE, Mich. - An investigation is ongoing after an unresponsive man was found on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail near Wilson Street in Marquette. On Saturday at roughly 5 p.m., the Marquette Police Department received the report after someone walking on the path found the man, according to a Monday afternoon press release from the MPD. Upon arrival, officers were directed down an embankment just south of the path, where they found the unresponsive man. Resuscitation efforts were attempted by first responders, but the man was eventually pronounced dead.
No age or cause of death reported.
Passenger who died mid-air on LAX-bound flight identified as 22-year-old
August 10, 2026
An investigation was underway into what killed a 22-year-old man who died on a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Rain McMillan Walmsey. Walmsey was aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 958 on Friday. The flight was traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles when Walmsey suffered a medical emergency and stopped responding. Crew members and fellow passengers attempted to save him, with multiple CPR attempts carried out while the plane continued toward Southern California. Emergency responders were waiting for the aircraft when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Paramedics were unable to revive Walmsey, and firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the medical emergency remain unclear, and the medical examiner has not yet determined what caused his death.
Missing Edcouch woman found dead, police say
August 8, 2026
Edcouch, TX - A missing Edcouch woman was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Edcouch Police Department. Police said Adela Davila was found around 1:19 a.m. with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol K9 and Drone Team. Davila was reported missing on Saturday after being last seen at 900 West Adkins Avenue. Authorities reported that she had a medical condition that may have caused her to become disoriented or confused.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fond du Lac man found dead at Saputo Cheese Factory
August 7, 2026
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 43-year-old Fond du Lac man was found dead early Friday morning inside the Saputo Cheese Factory in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said an employee called around 2 a.m. to report a medical emergency involving another employee at the facility on County Highway EE in Alto. Deputies responded and found the 43-year-old man dead inside the facility. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and an autopsy is pending. According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicates the man likely suffered a medical event while he was working.
Portland police say missing man was found dead
August 7, 2026
The Portland [ME] Police Department says 40-year-old Raymond Gonzalez was found dead Friday. His death is not considered suspicious. Police say Gonzalez was last seen on Aug. 1 at the 7-Eleven on Riverside Street in Portland around 7:30 p.m.
No cause of death reported.
Man goes missing while camping in Big Bear, found dead
August 4, 2026
A man who was reported missing in Fawnskin on Monday morning was found deceased by the San Bernardino [CA] Sheriff’s Department near his campsite after an extensive search. The man was identified as Brian Schofield, 47, of Riverside and was last seen by his fiancee Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m. when they went to bed at Yellow Post Campsite on Delamar Mountain Road, in Fawnskin, authorities said. Authorities had put out an alert to the public early Monday morning after he had been reported missing. The Sheriff’s Department added that a preliminary investigation into Schofield’s death found no signs of foul play.
No cause of death reported.
Nancy J. Kent, 62
August 11, 2026
Nancy J. Kent, 62, of Olean, NY, died suddenly at home Thursday, August 6, 2026. She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Heron Clan. She had been previously employed as a Cook at the Seneca Allegany Casino and began her career as a Cook in the 80s at the Seneca Hawk in Irving, NY. Nancy enjoyed being with friends, loved a good rainstorm, playing Bingo, and watching videos of her grandchildren playing sports.
Researcher’s note - The Seneca Nation strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://ictnews.org/the-press-pool/seneca-nation-offers-vaccine-to-neighboring-school-districts/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
No cause of death reported.
Dorcas Haynes, 48
August 10, 2026
Dorcas Rochelle Haynes, 48, of Niles, OH, departed this life Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. at her residence, following complications from a short illness. Dorcas was employed with the Walmart Austintown Store for 12 years as a Store Associate and Stocker. She also worked at the Shepherd of the Valley as a Cook.
No cause of death reported.
David Bristol, 55
August 10, 2026
Richland, NY - David L. Bristol, Jr., 55, of Richland died unexpectedly at his home on Friday. He was a graduate of APW High School and was a laborer at the P.C. Warehouse in Syracuse, NY.
Alexander Tettey, 41
August 9, 2026
Windsor, CT - Alexander Emmanuel Tettey Jr., 41, devoted son and loving brother, passed away due to a medical accident in his home in early July 2, 2026. Junior was a proud Marine veteran who served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, including deployments in Eastern Africa and Iraq. Following his 11-year military career, Junior enrolled in college, worked hard to support his family, and served as a staunch advocate for his fellow veterans and a champion for his community.
Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/
No cause of death reported.
Breonna Lopez, 25
August 9, 2026
Breonna Lynn Lopez [25] of Augusta, GA, passed away unexpectedly on August 4th, 2026. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she graduated from Eastside High School in Greenville, SC, before moving to Augusta where she worked as a case manager for BDO USA.
No cause of death reported.
Edmund Godula, 62
August 9, 2026
Edmund “Ed” Joseph Godula, 62, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2026. After graduating, Ed put his scientific curiosity to work at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, before beginning what would become the defining chapter of his career with the Kenosha Public Library, where he served for more than twenty years.
No cause of death reported.
Heidi Spanglo, 60
August 9, 2026
West Jordan, UT - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend, Heidi Spanglo, who passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2026, at the age of 60. Heidi was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Researcher’s note – The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine
No cause of death reported.
Mark McFarland, 69
August 9, 2026
AVERILL PARK, NY - Mark W. McFarland, 69, of Tollgate Road, died suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Mark was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass, where he was a packer.
No cause of death reported.
Richelle Powers, 56
August 9, 2026
Akron, OH - Richelle Leigh Powers, 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2026. She spent ten years working for GE as a Business Analyst in Information Technology before joining her husband in building their company, CNR Solutions.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Havard, 53
August 9, 2026
Kevin Havard Kevin James Havard, age 53, of Belle Plaine [MN], formerly of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2026, from a heart attack.
Jamie Sousa, 55
August 8, 2026
Pawtucket, RI - Jamie Sousa, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Jamie was the proprietor of Jamie’s Performance Muffler Shop on Alden Street in Pawtucket and had a passion for cars and supporting many racing teams in the New England area. He was an avid marksman and a member of the East Warren Rod & Gun Club. He was also a member of the Pawtucket Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.
No cause of death reported.
Mark James Elm, 39
August 8, 2026
Mark James Elm, 39, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Blairstown [NJ] on August 2nd. He was a self-employed flooring installer for more than 10 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sam Franklin, 55
August 8, 2026
On the day Sam Franklin would have turned 55, his dad and about two dozen co-workers and friends gathered at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston, Georgia, to honor him. Less than a week before—on Monday, July 27, 2026--Sam died unexpectedly at home. In 2000, Sam moved back to Atlanta where he was able to spend precious time with his parents and later began working with his dad at the Atlanta Polo fields.
No cause of death reported.
Edward Jensen, 61
August 7, 2026
Edward Arthur Jensen, born April 21, 1965, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2026, at the age of 61. Eddie was the Owner of Jensen, Tire, Automotive and Marine, LLC, located in Monroe, CT, and Jensen, Tire, and Automotive, LLC, in Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
No cause of death reported.
Jaylyn Leigh Hood, 22
August 7, 2026
Mrs. Hood was born on February 24, 2004, in Sandersville, Georgia. She was a Deputy Clerk for the Washington County Clerk of Courts Office. She attended Brown Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Hood passed away on Monday, August 3, 2026, at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia.
No cause of death reported.
Jesse Waring, 57
August 7, 2026
White River Junction, VT – Jesse Price Waring died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the age of 57. Next time you are out and about, please leave an extra big tip for your waitstaff and bartenders to show a little generosity in his memory or tell someone, who is blue, a joke to make them laugh.
No cause of death reported.
Jodi Fleischman, 57
August 7, 2026
Jodi Lynn Fleischman, age 57, of Aniwa [WI], died unexpectedly at home on August 4, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
John Deaunovich, 67
August 7, 2026
John Deaunovich, age 67, from Gibsonia, PA, died suddenly while working in Cincinnati, OH, on Friday August 7, 2026. A master carpenter for over 45 years, John learned his craft from his maternal grandfather and uncles. He worked meticulously on projects all over the country. His work will live on in every home or business he touched. John had a quick wit with a one-of-a-kind personality and comeback for just about anything, bringing those around him to laughter.
No cause of death reported.
John Wisecarver, 39
August 7, 2026
John Robert Wisecarver (Purkey), 39, Johnson City [TN], died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. John was a member of Manley Baptist Church, Morristown, and had attended services at the Haven of Mercy, Johnson City, for the past several years.
Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/
No cause of death reported.
Karen Rossi, 53
August 7, 2026
Fairfax, CA - Karen Rossi passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2026. Karen worked as a florist for more than 20 years, bringing beauty and joy to countless people through her creativity and care.
No cause of death reported.
Kate Smith, 47
August 7, 2026
Kate Elaine Nessler Smith, 47, of Penn Yan [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 5, 2026, at Geneva General Hospital. Kate lived a life of constant learning and joy; through her life membership in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396, teaching in the St. Stephan’s St. Francis’ religious education program for many years, and being a long-time board member and beloved cheer coach of the Penn Yan Junior Mustangs, just to name a few ways.
No cause of death reported.
Marguerite Charvat, 60
August 7, 2026
Medina, OH - Marguerite Charvat, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2026. Marguerite was passionate about animals and her faith, finding joy and purpose through volunteering and ministry.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Woodhead, 47
August 7, 2026
Mark B. Woodhead, Jr., 47, of South Williamsport [PA], died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at his home. He served honorably in the US Air Force for six and a half years traveling the world three times over, making stops in South Korea and Germany, where he worked in the bomb dumps at the air bases. Mark believed in the love and faith of God, becoming an ordained chaplain.
Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Edward Doherty, 44
August 7, 2026
Patrick Edward Doherty, 44, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at his home, with his loving wife Julia by his side.
No cause of death reported.
Mary-Cathryn Dutton, 56
August 6, 2026
Mary-Cathryn “Cathy” Dutton, 56, of Cleveland, OH, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2026, at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake following a two-year battle with cancer. Cathy had worked as a legal secretary for many years. She loved her grandchildren, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed crafting.
Jason Michael Butler, 44
August 5, 2026
Jason Michael Butler, of Midway, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2026, at the age of 44. He had a deep and lifelong passion for nature that began in childhood and only grew stronger throughout his life. He didn’t simply enjoy the outdoors–-he devoted himself to understanding, appreciating, and protecting the natural world. Whether he was fishing, hunting, hiking, photographing wildlife, or preparing a meal for those he loved, Jason embraced every opportunity to be outside and to share those experiences with his family. Through his enthusiasm and curiosity, he inspired those around him to see the beauty in the world and to appreciate even the smallest creatures.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Lindbom, 57
August 5, 2026
Jennifer Anne (Beasley) (Snyder) Lindbom, 57, of Bradenton, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2026, at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Lawrence, 54
August 5, 2026
Patricia “Pattie” Lawrence, 54, of Jay, N.Y., passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Alex Lanford, 20
August 4, 2026
Hebron, CT - With broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Alex Ray Lanford, who passed away on July 29, 2026, at the age of 20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alex’s memory to The Epilepsy Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Joseph Dorr, 64
August 4, 2026
Eric Joseph Dorr, 64, of Hemingway, South Carolina, passed away suddenly at his home on August 2, 2026, after spending a wonderful day surrounded by his family at one of his favorite places--the beach. A proud United States Marine, Eric carried the strength, loyalty, and dedication of a Marine throughout his life. After completing his military service, he used the electrical skills he learned as an Aircraft Electronic System Tech. while serving his country in his career as an electrician at AGRU America.
Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/
No cause of death reported.
Kimberly Ann Wright, 44
August 4, 2026
Old Saybrook, CT - Kimberly Ann Wright, 44, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family, following a sudden cardiac arrest. Anyone who knew Kim knew she could light up a room with her infectious laugh and playful spirit. She had an incredible gift for making people feel welcome, valued, and loved.
Carrie Anne Jones, 44
August 3, 2026
Carrie Anne Jones (Russell), of Brackenridge [PA], passed away suddenly on Monday July 27, 2026, at the age of 44. She enjoyed going out to eat or watch movies with friends and family and playing with her chihuahuas Crosby and Fleury. They kept her spirits up as she recovered from a brain aneurysm and multiple strokes in 2025.
No cause of death reported.
James J. Stagias, 39
August 3, 2026
James J. “JJ” Stagias, of Elizaville [NY], died unexpectedly on July 26, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. JJ founded his own construction business at just 17 years old. He is remembered for his work ethic, dedication, and craftsmanship.
No cause of death reported.
John Ross Brockhurst, 62
August 3, 2026
John Ross Brockhurst, 62, of Geneva, Ohio, passed away suddenly at Lake West Medical Center on Monday, August 3, 2026, from cardiac arrest due to an aneurysm. In his free time, he enjoyed sailing, cooking, and was a lifelong Browns and Guardians fan. He truly found joy in serving others and was always ready to lend a helping hand, touching countless lives through his kindness and making the world a better place.
Reported on August 2:
Michael J. Frazier, 48
August 2, 2026
Michael J. Frazier, age 48, of Somerville, OH, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, August 2, 2026. He had a natural gift for drawing, something he didn’t need to show off for people to notice. Give Mike a pencil and a little time, and he could bring just about anything to life on paper. Music was another piece of his soul. Mike loved playing the guitar, whether he was sitting alone, lost in the moment, or sharing a tune with someone nearby. There was something comforting about hearing him play, something that made you slow down and just listen.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on August 1:
Robert Lonnie Gatlin Jr., 53
August 1, 2026
Lake City, FL - Robert Lonnie Gatlin Jr., age 53, passed away on August 1, 2026, after a courageous three-year battle following a ruptured aneurysm and multiple strokes. Though his journey was filled with unimaginable challenges, Lonnie faced each day with strength, resilience, and determination, surrounded by the love and support of his family. His playful spirit, quick sense of humor, and ability to bring people together made him unforgettable to those who knew and loved him.
Reported on July 31:
Christopher Holden, 61
July 31, 2026
Christopher Holden, 61, formerly of Keene, passed away at his home in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with the love of family and friends as well as his physician and clergy near. He had received the Last Rites of the Catholic Church just days prior to the end of his valiant three-year battle with metastatic cancer. He was active in Scouting, sports, camping, cycling, and writing prose and two novels. He was an altar server in his home parish of St. Margaret Mary in Keene and studied viola with the Apple Hill Young Musicians Program from grade 4 through high school. He could play a “mean fiddle”!
Reported on July 28:
Adam Kerns, 58
July 28, 2026
Adam Kerns, 58, of Greenville, Michigan, passed away on July 28, 2026, in his hometown after a courageous five-year battle with Cancer. A proud graduate of Greenville High School’s class of 1986, Adam embarked on a journey of service and dedication by joining the United States Army immediately after graduation. Despite facing immense personal challenges during the last five years of his life due to illness, Adam remained steadfast in his determination to make a difference. In an extraordinary act of generosity and hope for the future, he chose to donate his body to cancer research so that others might be spared the suffering he endured. Adam’s legacy is one of resilience and compassion.
Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/
Lucy M. Stevens, 64
July 28, 2026
Lucy M. Stevens, age 64, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank [NJ] after a courageous fight with cancer. Lucy’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to her four children. They were her world, and nothing brought her greater happiness. She was a devoted friend who was always just a phone call away.
Gerald “Yogi” Lykins, 67
July 28, 2026
Gerald Alan “Yogi” Lykins, 67, of Deshler, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Promedica Toledo Hospital after suffering a massive stroke. Yogi particularly loved to feed the birds and mow yards, often making his way from one yard to the next. He will be remembered for having a good sense of humor and being a protective brother.
Reported on July 22:
Regina Scott Brown, 62
July 22, 2026
Dallax, Texas - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Regina Scott Brown, a cherished soul who left this world on July 24, 2026, due to cardiac arrest. Regina’s life was a testament to resilience, love, and dedication, qualities that she imparted to everyone around her.
Reported on May 25:
Robert Clair Abbott III, 55
May 25, 2026
Robert Clair Abbott III, 55, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on May 25, 2026. Robert will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, his devotion to his family, his love of the outdoors, his passion for sports, and his genuine desire to help others succeed.
CANADA (461)
Alberta (106)
[Rodeo champ] Dusty LaValley, 45 [ALS]
Rose Lynn Atkinson, 57
Tracey Fukumoto, 59
W. Ford Abbott, 66
Andrea Cardenas Salamanca, 46
Anjela Kulish, 64
Jade Nikol Holt, 26
Megan Leigh Eggins, 46
Paul Ronald Shoeskie, 45
Gerard Michael Murray, 64
Darrell John Jesson, 64
Harpreet Singh, 34
Kyle David Richard Bailey, 45
Patricia (Pat) Brownlee, 62
Robert Daniel Swischook, 61
Wendy Lynn Lewis, 64
James (Jim) Henry McConaghie, 71
Alan David Eberle, 66
Michael Bridgman, 68
Cezar Namoc Almonia, 61
Dwayne Robert Foley, 63
Fazlollah Tarahomi, 58
George Vansevenandt, 67
Glenda Hamilton, 68
Jacinta Cormier, 70
Jade Wasylenchuk, 32
Joel Frost, 43
Anne Thompson, 68
Charlie Edward Wasowicz, 74
Kathryn Kiss, 74
Kimberlee Jean Cameron-Friel, 65
Nonavee “Nona” Moredo, 48
Thomas William “Tom” Williamson, 65
Angelica Old Woman, 22
Benny Bazini, 65
Bruce Claire Engstrom, 64
Fred Iffy Joshua, 61
Gus Chometsky, 73
Hadil Jamal Ibrahim, 20
Jinto Jose Vathachira, 40
Lazar Tzvetan Tzachev, 50
Pamela Cheryl Luciak, 64
Steven Harasymchuk, 63
Susana Friesen Harder, 64
Terry Lee Sigfusson, 68
(Peter) Kyle Giesbrecht, 33
Albert Paul Jackson, 42
Cheyenne Schonhofer-Schick, stillborn
Donna Leanne Furgeson, 64
Holly Holloway, 47
Jaden “River” Big Sorrel Horse, 24
Jodi Anne Sargent, 49
Lonnie Harold Thorson, 68
Phillip John Soop, 51
Valerie Marshall, 60
Ward Tyler Tamayose, 64
Beau Thompson, 48
Caryn van der Merwe, 54
Colton John Elder, 33
David Alexander MacDonald, 62
Glenn Ouimet, 67
Joel Lata, 52
Thulani Nhari, 38
Corby Cooper, 49
Gordon Edgar Reich, 67
Luke (Lucas) James Morrison, 44 [cerebral aneurysm]
Glen Flooren, 62
Jeffery Byron Merry, 54
Randall “Randy” James Marriott, 73
Rose Stecyk, 71
Sammy Wayne L’Hirondelle, 65
Tracy Meropoulis, 69
Brenda Lee Weiss, 59
Dee Osborne, 38
James Morris Smallwood, 65
Jeffrey James Stevenson, 59
Jessica Southwell, 26
Jodi Jakeman, 57
Kasha Medicine Shield, 28
Larry Owen Stella, 55
Valantine Vijay Vincent, 35
Wade Allen Gustman, 63
Wayne Martin Ross, 70
Barry Arnold Rye, 65
August 2, 2026
In recent years, Barry faced one of life’s greatest challenges with courage and humility following his diagnosis with Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).
Researcher’s note - Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) is a rare nervous system condition. It slowly harms brain parts that control speech and language. People slowly lose the power to speak, read, write, and understand words, while memory stays better at first. It usually starts before age 65
Gordon (Gord) MacCullam, 69
Nancy White, 66
Robert Gordon Reierson, 63
William Bruce McLevin, 75
William “Bill” John Missen, 70
Brian Morgan Franklin, 64
David Alan McGhee, 60
Frank Willoughby, 72
Glen Owen Stevens, 67
Jill Marie Ste-Croix, 45
Jodi Anne Sargent, 49
Kelsey Kerr, 46
Kimberley Kylie Faith Rider, 23
Malcolm David Swann, 65
Marcella Mattucci, 59
Matthew Evo Borlé, 47
Rosaleen “Rosie” Fox, 56
Ryan Kenneth Rosenke, 41
Trampas Kimber, 53
Treavor Allan Eger, 60
Tyler Link, 31
Willow Amber-Lynn Hawkins, 51
British Columbia (7)
Police respond to ‘possible drowning’ at Cultus Lake after youth suffers medical emergency [“The 13-year-old youth was reportedly floating on a paddleboard when she is believed to have suffered a medical emergency”]
Lee Boyd Joseph Fortier, 65
Joanne Marie Norquay, 64
Dean Wachholz, 62
Ross Winston Pickett, 56
Deborah Lynn Wheeler, 65
Elizabeth Dale Bennett, 59
Manitoba (4)
Milagros Cardosa Domalaon, 47
Corinne Marie Yvonne Brooks, 61
John “Stan” Clark, 63
Julie Lynn Ranville, 48
Newfoundland and Labrador (54)
Fabian John Ryan, 69
John Joseph Coombs, 71
Nelson (Neil) James Williams, 67
John Michael “Jack” Ghaney, 63
Noel Joseph Tracey, 74
Clement Alyward, 56
Dorothy Horlick, 59
Rickey Richard House, 62
Theresa Marie Curtis, 72
Trudy Jones, 62
William Adam Lockyer, 42
Jarret Flynn, 55
Brian Ross Billard, 56
Cecil Chesley Howse, 72
Leo Hillier, 55
Rodney Joseph Linthorne, 58
Debbie Dunphy, 58
Duane Spracklin, 57
George Baker, 74
Thomas Farrell, 76
Timmia King, 67
Victoria Kearney, 53
Bruce Bramwell John Taylor, 48
Carla Marie Ryan, 43
Claudette Tapper, 67
Damon Jason Ryan, 26
Derek St. Clair-Golding, 66
Eric Donald Reeves, 63
Frederick “Freddie” Osborne, 51
Gerald Nathan Musseau, 61
Gloria Leamon, 64
Jaret Alcock, 55
John Rose, 53
Kimberley Ann Pittman, 30
Krystle Drake, 39
Lawrence Periard, 58
Lindy Wally “Draper” Bemister, 47
Loriann Sherri Gillingham, 57
Ma Joan Geopano Napari, 42
Morley Leander Peach, 64
Noel Whalen, 56
Patricia “Patsy” Sutton-Fleming, 67
Patrick Simon Ward, 70
Paul-Michel Robichaud, 58
Robert States, 71
Robert “Scott” Warren, 60
Roberta Noftall, 53
Roselyn Hickey, 60
Scott Penney, 54
Spencer Michael Corrigan, 20 [“Thank You to the Doctors, nurses and staff at the Neurology Unit and to the ICU team”]
Una Parsons, 43
Waylon Stanley Scott Bungay, stillborn
Wendy Robyn Clarke, 53
Paul Kelly, 67
North West Territories
Patrick “Pat” “Paddy” Edwards, 59
Nova Scotia (2)
Rebecca Anne White, 62
Alexander Douglas McIsaac, 73
Ontario (269)
Former PGA TOUR member Matt McQuillan dies at 45
Northern Ont. daughters’ tribute to late father [43] racks up 1.5M views
Dennis Knoerck, 72
Doug Shearer, 67
Janaka Godawatta, 58
Thomas “Tom” Gordyn, 60
Ian McLearon, 56
Erwin Dannemann, 66
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Agnes Moliterni, 73
Kenneth Peter Donnelly, 44 [“sudden and unexpected battle with cancer”]
Mike Hodgson, 54
Anna Giannapoulos, 59
Chantelle Lee-Ann Coulter, 42
Elaine “Liz” (Schmidt) Muter, 74
Felice Ereddia, 49
Joan Melissa Cottam, 60
Keith Lawrence Bakanec, 54
Larry Steven Padereski, 73
Nicole Moreau, 58
Patricia Katherine (Palamar) Marsh, 72
Patrick Joseph Lynett, 35
Sharon Ann Arnold, 74
Terry Douglas Videto, 63
Valerie Brady, 62
Billy Parker, 28 [Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy]
Rodney Emil Nashiem, 62
Sherry Gouveia, 69
Derek Hedges, 56
Edward Janowski, 67
Lorraine “Lover” Pomfrey, 70
Matthew McQuillan, 45
Matthew McGrath, 54
Allan Frederick Eichler, 65
Angela Marie Wolfer, 39
Anna Elizabeth Mogg, 71
Carolyne Rolande Cryderman, 58
Eric Grant Creek, 43
Gurprit Singh Basi, 38
Injung Yoon, 65
Jack Ibbotson, 55
John Douglas Moore, 69
John Tallon Lazore, 65
Joseph Alexander “Joe” Brennan, 65
Laurie Barber, 64
Laurie Homer, 49
Lisa Wendy Kuipers, 65
Sheung Ping ‘Eliza’ Sun, 58
Sita Salyckram, 52
Steven Leon Murray, 55
Tina Marie Bennett, 50
Gilberto Leonardo Coelho, 72
Selah Darko, 3 months
Arden Longeway, 66
Barton Lee Stiles, 69
Charles David Lang, 56
Robert James Corsano, 68
Ron Adams, 69
Shamshon Rayes, 71
Ursula Bird, 72
Wilfred “Will (aka Wilf)” Durance, 73
Alex Pindea, 40
Anna Giannapoulos, 59
Bob Blair, 75
Chris Butler, 67
Claudio Gaudente, 57
Deborah Rhona Hinkson, 66
Donna Paypompee, 62
Greig McCarter, 65
Gurjeet Singh Blaggan, 63
James Eldon ‘Jim’ Barbour, 61
Lee Van Niedek, 65
Michael Jack Brand, 44
Randy Neal, 69
Robert Ratcliffe, 74
Stuart (Stu) Allan, 63
Wayne Anthony Zettler, 75
William Sarkes, 61
Zenda “June” Guanzon, 65
Belinda Vaillancourt, 73
Jared “JJ” Grzelak, 48
Jennifer Alana Ramsdale, 50
John Robert Wachowiak, 66
John Woodard, 63
Michael Arnold Connors, 72
Sandra “Sandy” Joan Rose, 72
Steve (Stylianos) Ioannou-Johnson, 67
Terry Harms, 71
Tracey June Carroll, 64
Adam Douglas Monk, 41
Andrew Jonathan Long, 32
Anne Adele Rowlatt, 69
Aruyan Kamalahasan, 20
Bradley White, 54
Brian Clayton Terry, 67
Conrado Torres Jr., 43
Diana Vanessa Costta, 46
Douglas Everett Funston, 72
Glenn Christopher Goslin, 61
Jasmine Renee Morencie, 32
Jason Gilles McClure, 48
Jean Joseph Poulin, 60
Jeff “Farmer” Cook, 62
Karen Carlson, 74
Maja Mirjana Peric, 10
Randy Henley, 63
Rosamaria (Rosemary) Pasqualino, 50
Russell Lawrence Ling, 56
Shaquan Nathaniel Quashie, 25
Shaun Michael Mallett, 47
Tuan “Jimmy” Hua, 38
Walter Golden, 57
Zariah Eva Elizabeth Adjei-Pierias, 2 months
Dianne Elizabeth Hutchinson, 73
Charbel Estephan, 39 [“donations to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada”]
Christopher Ryan General, 51
Elaine Brummer, 70
John Woodard, 63
Robert Sheldon Salt, 69
Sylvia Sze Nga Lai, 45
Andrew “Andy” Anthony Butkus, 59
Carla Jacqueline Smith, 50
Cheryl Joanne McDonald, 72
Cody Edward James Sinclair, 36
Dave Koschman, 40
Eva Kathleen Buckle, 70
Ioan Man, 61
James Ord Woodward Fonger, 69
Jeff Mercer, 52
Jennifer Shedden, 59
Jessica Korpan-Kemp, 53
Johnathan William “Jonny” Goldrick, 21
Jonathan Weapenicappo, 36
Lauren Gayle Hunter-Smith, 39
Leo James Lawlor, 63
Linda McGarr, 64
Marcia Pereira, 63
Michael DeAngelis, 48
Nicholas Bolton, 47
Parvina Shodieva, 34
Paul Roy Weiser, 55
Rebecca Anne Pyper, 61
Renaldo Berardi, 67
Rosamaria Pasqualino, 50
Santosh Rani, 65
Sasha Ann Pajic, 21
Shane Charles Roy, 43
Stephane Goudreault, 56
Thomas Alexander Gibbons, 64
Tiffany Gagné, 44
Tracey Lynn Herriman, 52
Vonnie Lynn McGivern, 64
Zachary Robert Moffat, 34
Brad MᶜMurray, 66
Brenda Ruby, 71
Gregorio Sgro, 62
Joseph DeCaires, 75
Manny De Melo, 43 [“donations … to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada”]
Serge Léger, 74
Anita Almeira Gonsalves Singh, 60
Avagalos “Angelo” Karageorgos, 55
Brenda Lee Upton, 65
Claude Lindel Northover, 67
Cory Muise, 52
David Parno, 55
Davina Rider, 45
Denis LeBlanc, 57
Dian Jacqueline Ashby, 62
Douglas McInnis, 71
Eduardo Dacalos, 59
Gary William Logan, 59
Giovanni “Johnny” Santacroce, 49
Karen Fern Heibert née Smyth, 63
Luc Joker Bourgon, 51
Monica Jacquline Paine, 55
Monique Cousineau, 63
Rhonda Jean Tacknyk, 52
Robert Richard Blythe, 38
Robert “Rob” Clainie McCrea, 73
Roseann Leveille, 69
Scott Eric Currie, 65
Season Achneepineskum, 30
Vanessa Orellana, 29
Dennis Duke, 66
Frank Giswein Jr., 65
Gary Frederick Styles, 71
Lee Ann Vukson, 62
Aaron Staniforth, 50
Andrew James Munroe, 40
Balwant Singh Dulai, 65
Brodie Allan Elias Chambers, 36
Calvin Nap, 51
Derek James Cobey, 46
Julie Anne Carter-Ellis, 61
Karen Elizabeth Kennedy, 73
Mark Cumming Furlong, 72
Mark J Hillier, 68
Richard Adam Bruce, 54
Richard Lee “Rich” Berndt, 56
Sandra Anne Schmidt, 61
Tony James Youssef, 30
Yvon Toulouse, 65
Jude McGibney, 21 [“suddenly by suicide”]
Amy Yvonne Hunt, 47
Ben Sitek, 67
Beverly Ann Staples, 66
Brian Douglas Brown, 72
Brian Stephen Berencsi, 71
Cecilia Lesperance, 71
Charles Okon Ulo, 38
Charles Thomas Stiles, 73
Dale Lazenby, 53
Jack Edward Armstrong, 73
Jack Richard Haywood, 54
Jody Michael Ross, 64
John Douglas Levick, 70
Lisa Driscoll, 66
Luc Donald Seamont, 61
Pauline Vardy, 60
Piotr (Peter) Sitarz, 55
Richard Guertin, 72
Steve Creaturo, 66
Tracey Mallais Duval, 61
Allan Robert Roesner, 62
Andrew Chambers, 54
Anna Melanie Noronha, 25
Aria Rose Ferguson, stillborn
Matteo Nico Vieira, stillborn
Brandon Ramage, 41 [“Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation”]
Christos ‘Chris’ Agissilaos Borsas, 65
Daniel Jimenez, 46
David Edmund Blandford, 68
David Rivera, 58
David Tong, 62
Deborah Marie Trahan (nee) Crane, 72
Dianne Rose Yellowhead, 63
Filomena La Scala, 65
Finn William McCormick, 14
Frank Willoughby, 72
Glen Alguire, 65
Jack Wilson, 22
Joel Lorenzo San Juan, 63
Joseph M. Moraze “Big Joe”, 37
Kansas Kimewon, 41
Kosto Popovic, 70
Kyle Mustard, 38
Leanne Elizabeth McEachen, 60
Leonard James Steele, 48
Maire “Colette” Bell, 61
Marc Christopher Longeuay, 49
Marc William Gerber, 41
Maurice “Moe” Mouland, 56
Michael Craig Franklin, 31
Michelle Alicia Dedi, 59
Nathalie Vaillancourt, 60
Patrick James Hall, 29
Peter Sands, 59
Philip May, 60
Richard Kelly–Kinew, 63
Roderick “Roddy” Neil MacDonald, 64
Ronald “Ron” Robin, 66
Ronald “Ron” William Novak, 65
Sherry Ann Ouellette, 60
Sherry-Ann Fenner, 53
Timothy “Tim” Murray Lord [glioblastoma]
Tyler John Michael Cartier, 34
Wsam Matti Yohana Alkan, 45
Lee David Fedorchuk, 58
Sohaila Dehghan, 70
August 1, 2026
Sohaila, as she was known to many, always had a lifelong thirst for spirituality that sustained her through life's joys and challenges. Guided by her convictions in the Bahá'í Faith, she approached life with gratitude, a positive outlook, and a deep appreciation for every opportunity to grow. She always encouraged others to take the trip, seize the opportunity, and experience all that life has to offer…make donations in Sohaila’s memory to support corticobasal degeneration (CBD) research and care in Canada through the PSP Society of Canada
Researcher’s note - Corticobasal degeneration (CBD) is a rare brain disease that causes nerve cells to break down and specific areas of the brain to shrink. It primarily affects movement, coordination, and language
Thomas Sebastien White, 45 [“appreciation for all of the teams involved in his care at the Heart Institute”]
Quebec (12)
Alain Lavoie, 58
Mario Allard, 64
Sophie Cloutier, 32
Stephen Varga, 68
Annie Verret, 47
Ronnie Young, 70
Sandra Morel, 50
Baby Thomas Braga Chaurette
Hugo Fillion, 53
Jacques Gagnon , 71
Paul-Émile “Paulo” Arbour, 67
Rosemée Joazard, 69
Saskatchewan (5)
Cheryl Sewap, 32
Edwin Linklater, 52
O’dell Angus, 24
Sara McLeod, 20
Todd Lewis, 65
UNITED KINGDOM (154)
William Orbit, Grammy-Winning Producer for Madonna, Blur and Britney Spears, Dies at 69 [at home]
Trashcan Sinatras star John Douglas dies aged 62 after brief illness as tributes pour in [”The tragic news comes just four days after the release of the group’s latest album, Ever the Optimist. Trashcan Sinatras also performed a ‘secret gig’ at the Irvine Harbour Arts Centre in June. Outside the group, Douglas toured extensively across the UK and Ireland”]
Steve Marsella dead aged 59 as Terry Butcher pens emotional tribute to ex Hibs and Inverness coach [”short illness”]
Wine writer Matthew Jukes dies aged 58 [”died suddenly while on holiday with his family in Portugal”]
Man, 35, dies at Welsh national park from sudden adult death syndrome
‘No family should have to endure such unimaginable loss’ after sisters die of same aggressive brain cancer [“More recently, Shelley's brother has also been diagnosed with cancer”]
Tributes paid to Scots football boss after sudden death as community mourns ‘gentleman with heart of gold’
Warwickshire child who died in mum’s arms was the ‘bravest, funniest little boy’ [3, “diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in May 2025”]
Coroner names woman, 39, found dead in North Staffordshire home [”A post-mortem examination suggests she suffered sudden death in diabetes mellitus”]
Man, 66, named following tragic death at Newton Abbot train station
Brit dad, 35, dies after catastrophic medical emergency on fishing trip with son [ruptured abdominal aneurysm]
Rangers pays tribute to ‘brave’ schoolgirl who died aged six after cancer battle [”diagnosed with stage four Rhabdoid Sarcoma shortly after her fifth birthday in 2024”]
Emergency Services Respond to Medical Episode in Salford, Man in His 50s Dies
Hibs fan dies suddenly [at home] aged 26 as family left heartbroken
Westcliff heartfelt tributes to proud dad [59] who died suddenly
Pathanamthitta man dies after collapsing at workplace in UK [39, “sudden cardiac arrest”]
The son of a Manchester United legend has died suddenly at the age of 38 - cause of death reveiled [“sudden adult death syndrome (SADS)”]
Mum, 58, dies suddenly on Turkey holiday as family launch GoFundMe plea to bring her home [”died in her sleep while on holiday with her son”]
Tragedy as Wigan 25-year-old dies suddenly just weeks after becoming a dad for the first time [”Doctors discovered Kieran had an aneurysm”]
Alan Jones, 66
Angela Annabel Chesman, 58
Ann Marie Pearson (Ayre), 65
Beverley Platten (nee Thorley), 51
Colin Perks, 56
Emma Richardson (nee Lawson), 44
Janet Wakeham, 59
Joseph Henry (Joe) Cowen, 54
Kevin Alderton, 63
Kye Jamie Veen, 36
Malcom Andrew Fisher, 75
Margaret (Snooks) Gibson, 57
Mark Miller, 42
Peter McGowan, 48
Philip William Ellicott, 74
Victoria Jay Jellyman, 42
Carol & Andrew Tinsley (Mother & Son), 70, 46
Chris (Fred) Janes, 57
David Anthony (Tosey) Toseland, 73
David Bowditch, 71
David Turnbull (Dave), 61
Guy Gerald Oakley, 57
Howard Steavenson, 72
Liam Williams, 35
Mark Bocock, 53
Pamela June (Pam) Hodson, 69
Samuel Peter Edwin Horlick
Tracey Ann Clegg (Platt), 60
Wesley Slade (Wes) Miles
Ian Marcus (Padders) Padley, 62
Kay Williams (Platten), 67
Ann Mell, 69
Anna Marie Goldsmith, 48
Anne Nicoll (nee Jefferson), 73
David Frank Gregory, 75
David McQueen, 55
Donald Ladd, 67
Jonathan (Jon) Collie, 57
Julian Martin Edmonds
Kathryn Louise (Kathy) Ross, 51
Kelvin Norman Lewis, 54
Marlene Bolshaw, 75
Martin Ian (Blue) Weller, 64
Martin Raymond Staples, 74
Neil Joseph (Nelly) Platten, 63
Paul Johnson, 43
Paul Martyn Daniel, 70
Pauline Murray, 72
Revd Canon Christine Ann Goldsmith, 62
Richard James Sutton, 41
Robert (Bobby) Wood, 74
Ronald (Rocket) Blanchard, 75
Roy Peter Thompson, 73
Samantha Jayne Hunt, 54
Sharon Jane Coleman, 53
Simon Anthony (Salmon) Wilson, 35
Stephen Benjamin Smith, 74
Stephen Bryan Ricketts, 73
Susan Dawn Nancarrow, 63
Susan Hawardon (nee Ashworth), 60
Tim Bacon, 70
(Margaret) Kennerk, 58
Adam Day, 62
Anthony (Tony) Barnett, 57
Aram Aziz, 51
Carol Anne Rattray (nee Howard), 64
Cheryl Louise Jones, 40
Christopher David (Whip) Jones, 62
Daniel Anthony (Dan) Loco, 66
David (Dave) Nixon, 73
David Rhys Thomas, 65
Eileen Allan, 62
Elaine Towse (née Bird), 56
Gayle Elsworth, 62
Hayley Marie Fenemore-Jones, 57
Jennifer Barbara (Jenny) Halford, 73
Laurence David (Dogsy) King, 63
Lesley Margaret Atkinson, 65
Linda Turner (nee Unwin), 65
Martin Johnson, 62
Medwyn John Williams, 57
Michael Firmager, 67
Philip (Phil) Trussler, 71
Scott Grieve, 48
Toby Charles Davis, 26
Adrian Hand, 61
Allison Lilliendahl, 62
Alun Martell Evans (Alun), 57
Amanda Jane Pinchbeck, 57
Andre - Louis Desvaux, 62
Ashley Beaumont, 74
Charles Hillhouse, 68
Dawn Carnall, 71
Dominique Antoine Maumy, 71
Graeme Stuart Andrew Souter, 39
Gregory William (Greg) Woodcock, 58
Lynn Joan McIntyre, 72
Mark Finch, 54
Maurice Noel (Moss) Wright
Michael Anthony Cooney, 68
Neville John (Nev) Taylor, 60
Nicholas Bradfield (Nick) Carrier, 57
Peter Charles Garner, 72
Richard Lethbridge, 56
Robert Alfred Suich, 74
Roberta Shannon (Shan) Pass, 73
Sean Mark Hillaby, 59
Susan Taylor, 54
Thomas William Ellison, 73
Karen Surtees (Longstaff), 63
Nick Greer, 54
(Tony) John Anthony (Trod) Trodden, 55
Alison Dore, 60
Andrew James Morris, 64
Andrew Richard Kelly, 32
Carlos Gee Felton, 57
Charlene Mary Dowsell, 41
Christina (Chris) Carolan, 65
Craig Steven McCue, 43
David Thomas, 59
Dennis Patrick Hanlon, 62
Diane Newby, 66
Glenroy Hubert Reid, 73
Janet Elizabeth Turner, 64
Janice Ann Ramsay, 65
Kim Jones, 66
Neil Findlay, 73
Neil McTaggart, 53
Pietro Longo, 57
Sean Lee Dacosta, 43
Sharon Foulds-Thorold, 63
Stuart John Baillie, 46
Susan Keightly, 69
Tracey Helen Palmer, 61
William (Barrie) Armitstead, 72
IRELAND (79)
Tributes paid to girl (16) who died while playing football match in Wexford [”Her mentors were reportedly unaware of any underlying medical conditions”]
Man dies after medical incident at Galway train station
Barbara Loughman (née Doyle)
Barry Verdon
David Joseph Rock
Jakub Bak
Lee Bulmer
Logan Devlin, 15
Michael (Mick) Leonard
Nora Erdesz (née Humphreys)
Orlagh Keating
Richard Quinn
Robert (Rob) Ryan
Samantha Quigley
Susan Browning (née Hyland) [“short illness”]
Tara Cribbin (née Hudson), 29
Vanessa Krupa
John Benjamin Tomkins
Kevin Murray
Linda Collevy
Lorraine Doran (née Keville)
Michael Collins
Yvonne Warren Jennings
Aislinn Henchy
Catherine Dowling, 54
Frank Mooney
Josephine (JoJo) Doran, 69
Liz Rossiter (née Galvin)
Michael Moriarty
Rochelle Keane (née Blanchfield)
Anne Philomena Thompson (née Cooney)
Baby Logan John Brennan
Cyril Clarke
Donagh Buckley
Donal Kelly
Esther Joyce Conway (née Van der Horde), 51
Martina Galgey (née Roche)
Nigel Christopher Atkinson
Paulo Agostinho
Shane Smyth
Sharon Conroy
Anita Keegan (née Hussey)
Anna Kleibauer
Aoibheann Clarke
Denis Patrick Cronin
Donal Kelly
Janice Walsh (née Stewart)
Karl Duff
Kayleigh Howell-Meade
Mark Gormley
Paul Duffy
Silvie Bruck
Stephanie Stokes
Terence Byrne, 45
Tomás (Tom) Michael Doyle
Anthony (Tony) McCabe
Brendan Phelan
Caroline Jordan
Colm Hegarty
Conor O’ Leary
David Casey
John Lavelle, 52
Lisa McSharry
Majella Mc Daid (née McCroary)
Maura Fay Larsen
Michael Coghlan-Rogers, 31
Peter Miller
Rebecca Sheridan (née Doyle) [“long illness”]
Shane Malone
Tara Lunney (née Gallagher)
Colette O’Shea
George Kenny
Julie Beare
Mark Gormley
Robert (Robbie) Smith
Séan Beehan
Una O’Brien
Vera Brennan (née Fox)
ITALY (41)
Maurizio Aliffi [69], a master of jazz and discretion, has died
Friulian jazz in mourning: farewell to drummer U.T. Gandhi [66]
Alessandra Marras [33], young nurse from Orune, dies in Sassari
17-year-old girl dies after sudden medical emergency in Baia Felice [“underlying conditions - natural death”]
Marco Cavallero dies while on vacation-sudden medical emergency while swimming
Farewell to Gianni “Yannino” Dettori: Cagliari loses one of its most original artists [62, “long illness”]
Father Angelo Lai has died. He was 72 years old
Giulio dies at just 20; a young life cut short by illness
Illness in the water a few meters from the shore, a 75-year-old woman dies.
Naples: 44-year-old Luca Taddeo, from the Cilento region, found dead. The lifeless body of his 82-year-old aunt, whom he had been caring for, was also discovered in the home
Fabio Aromatici dies in Greece after sudden illness; he was on vacation [64, “aortic dissection, then pulmonary infection”]
Mourning between Colleferro and Anagni, the entrepreneur Enzo Pericone dies at 68 years old, while visiting old friends [heart attack]
Tragedy at sea: 50-year-old man dies in front of beachgoers. The man reportedly suffered sudden cardiac arrest
Aldo Vucai, renowned master of nativity scenes from San Gregorio Armeno, has died at 72
Andrea Giomi [56]: well-known lawyer dies suddenly
Sickness while walking on the street, 63-year-old dies in Caldogno [heart attack]
24-year-old man dies after sudden medical emergency at end of workday
Overheated while working outdoors, then a sudden illness at home: Giorgio dies unexpectedly at 57
Tragedy in Puglia and on the Roman coast, where a 19-year-old and a 72-year-old man lost their lives while in the water
Bakery tragedy: deceased 23-year-old worker identified [cardiac arrest]
Man collapses during soccer match, dies at 35 in front of friends
Beach tragedy: bather [72] dies after suffering a sudden medical emergency in the water
Teacher Lucia Patria Angellotto [51] dies after SUV veers off road; children, aged 11 and 14, injured
Willy Valenzano [72] Dies Suddenly; Castellamonte Loses their Longtime Mailman
Alessandro Motroni dies suddenly at home at the age of 45 [collapsed aorta]
Fatal medical emergency in his sleep: 49-year-old dies on first day of vacation
Former councilor Fernando Coluccia [64] dies at sea after sudden illness while swimming
Naples, Federico II in mourning: Professor Ugo Mario Alviti has passed away suddenly
Villammare, tragedy overnight: 57-year-old tourist dies after sudden medical emergency [heart attack]
72-year-old cyclist from mid-Val Seriana dies after suffering medical emergency in Ranzanico
A 47-year-old man from Gravellona died a few evenings ago
Beach tragedy in Sant’Isidoro: 71-year-old dies despite rescue efforts by lifeguards and a nurse
Constantin (Costel) Ancuta [61] dies suddenly
Francesco Pio Gallucci [19] passed away in the emergency department of the Villa dei Fiori clinic
Grosseto, former teacher Fabrizio Carini [62] found dead at home: alarm raised by strong odor; autopsy ordered
Pain for the death of Massimo Gilardoni [54], esteemed organist and manager of the B&B “Casa della musica”
Man collapses while shopping at supermarket, dies at 57 [cardiac arrest]
SAN PRISCO: man dies on his home landing [55, cardiac arrest]
He has a cardiac arrest at his mother’s house, he dies at 54 years old
Serviceman dies at 39: funeral arrangements set for Michele [“serious illness”]
ARGENTINA (2)
Lionel Messi’s father Jorge dies aged 68 as tributes pour in [”had been fighting cancer”]
Heart attack kills journalist at age 49 during online TV premiere in Argentina
AUSTRALIA (6)
Former Silver Ferns captain Ana Noovao dies aged 58
Redland mourns beloved teacher Sheena Hewlett after unexpected death shocks community
Tributes flow for Canberra and Queanbeyan’s world-beating town crier [58] after shock death
Allan Lloyd Burchell, 74
Gregory Reid “Greg” Williams, 58
Liam Peter Tohill, 47
AUSTRIA
A 56-year-old man suffered a medical collapse at the wheel of his car and then drove unrestrained into the Klagenfurt Eboard Vintage Keyboard Museum
BANGLADESH
Father dies of heart attack in auto-rickshaw en route to jail to see imprisoned son in Betagi
BELARUS
Belarusian tourist found dead in hotel in North Macedonia [53, “paramedics found no visible signs of violent death”]
BELGIUM (23)
Former Vlaams Belang group leader in Tienen, Joël Dereze [69], has died
Man (37) died at the Antillean Feesten campsite in Hoogstraten
Fabienne Maes, 47
Anne-Mie Viaene, 58
Alain FREGANS, 55
Anne BALANT, 59
Jean-Baptiste CLAESSENS, 44
Paul CARRAL VAZQUEZ CALAY, 52
Solange GEURTS, 72
Steven DACHELET, 35
Dave Mercy, 46
Vincent RICHARD, 58
Maud WERGIFOSSE, 34
Angela NINO, 49
Bélinda TRENCHANT, 35
Christel ‘Kiki’ Grauwels, 56
Jérôme GERARTS, 46
Raphaël CAMBY, 51
Christophe DANTINNE, 56
David GRAINDORGE, 55
Eric PONCIN, 41
Pascale DEGÉE, 56
Scott Lassoie, newborn
BRAZIL (58)
MC Elloco, of the brega funk duo with Shevchenko, dies in Recife [34, pulmonary edema]
Death of 30-year-old physiotherapist in Goiânia sparks outpouring of grief
Fighter Allan ‘Puro Osso’ dies at 34, says UFC [heart attack]
JESSICA FERNANDA MAYER RIBAS, 27
MARIANA DA SILVA ROSA, 27
ADIR MINEIRO DOS SANTOS, 59
AMAURI BUENO DA SILVA JUNIOR, 48
ANA CLARA CASTRO DA SERRA, 6
CAIO FILIPE DE SOUZA FILHO, newborn
CARLOS HENRIQUE PAZZINATTO, 41
ENEAS MOREIRA DIAS, 38
JAIDER RAFAEL DA COSTA CAETANO NASCIMENTO, 11
JANSEN SOUSA PESSATO, 50
JEAN ZEPHYRIN RACINE, 61
JHONATA DE PAULA LANGNER, 43
JOSE FRANCISCO DA CONCEICAO, 59
LUIZ GUILHERME BORDIN ZARDO, 41
MARIA ELENA GOMES, 39
MIGUEL SPAK NETO, 58
NATHALIA CAROLINE CORREA CORDEIRO, 17
RENATO BALDO DE OLIVEIRA, 42
ROSANA SALLUM, 59
WILLIAM CELESTE, 59
DIRCEU RODRIGUES DA CRUZ, 53
JEAN CRISTINE RODRIGUES HELLA, 55
MIA ISABELLA GOMEZ ANCINEZ, 8
RODRIGO BARBOSA, 41
RODRIGO TORRES MARTINS, 40
ADIR DE LIMA NUNES, 51
Adriana Cristina de Araujo de Almeida, 56
APARECIDA DA CONCEICAO PADILHA, 59
BENICIO LEONARDO PEDERIVA DA SILVA, baby
DENISE DO CANTO ORTEGA, 56
DIANA DAL SANTO WALBER, 46
ISAIAS LIRA DA SILVA, 37
IZADORA DE JESUS DOS SANTOS, 1 year
JOSE CARLOS DOS SANTOS, 58
LEVI DUARTE DA SILVA, 14
LOANA CARIN PEDROZO, 39
Obituary Prof. Dr.Francisco Estivallet Finamor Junior [56]
PAULO CESAR AMADO, 54
SENI RODRIGUES, 56
YOHAN HAAD MELO DA CRUZ, 1 year
CAUAN GODOY MENI, 1 month
DANIEL GONCALVES JUNIOR, 52
ENILDO RODRIGUES BORGES, 58
GABRIELA CAROLINE MANOEL, 23
IDAIR TERRES, 48
JESSICA EVANGELISTA LOPES, 33
JOEL CARDOZO SABINO, 19
JONATAS ALEXANDRE HAHL, 24
LUANA DORNELES, 43
ODAIR JOSE SANTANA, 54
ROSANGELA URIAS MIRANDA CAMINOTO, 47
SANDRA APARECIDA GUESSO SMANHOTTO, 58
TANIA MARA BUDOLA, 60
Gabriel, 29, a resident of Parque Capuava in Santo André, passed away on August 2nd
Paulo Roberto Padovan Netto, 18
CHINA (3)
Diving Influencer Li Runrun Dies at Age 36
Veteran lyricist and actor Peter Lai dies at 76 [”had been bedridden since suffering a stroke at a nursing home in early March”]
Hiker [64] dies on Hong Kong trail as city swelters in record-breaking heat
CUBA (2)
Cuban Adventists Mourn Sudden Death of Respected Pastor and Seminary Educator [51, “suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest”]
Alexeis Argilagos, 51
DENMARK (19)
Former wrestler and entertainer Asbjørn Riis has died - aged 69 [cancer]
Kenneth Ginger-Mortensen, 79 [“small mixed cerebral disasters”]
Christian Matzen, 55
Erling Valentin, 72
Karsten Bach Kristensen, 62
Carl Georg Gru, 65
Peter Poulsen, 50
Peter Saaby, 70
Simon Guldager, 20
Jes Kjartan Kanstrup, 54
Ann Saarup Hajdas, 53 [“long serious illness”]
Claus Vinther, 64
Peter Jørgensen, 66
Anders Dokkedal, 44
Ivan Jesper Halberg, 73
Jens Moldberg Kjeldsen, 47
Kirsten Marese Leckscheidt, 68
Michael Bjerre Knudegaard, 44
Børge Andersen, 69
FIJI
Kyuden Voltex’s Saimoni Vunilagi [a Fijian rugby player], 26, dies in Fukuoka due to heatstroke
FRANCE
French-Bulgarian actress Natalia Dontcheva has died at 56
GERMANY (14)
Mourning in Wolfsburg: Hendrik Wolf-Doettinchem (68), head of the bakery Cadera, died
Long-time L’tur manager Dieter Hoffmann (67) has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly
Jochen Berger has passed away. The 57-year-old died after a short serious illness
The family doctor Dr. Holger Reimann, a physician with a heart, died suddenly and unexpectedly during the night [From Google reviews, Stefanie Crossley 4 years ago: “Unbelievable!!! I was denied treatment today because my infant (5 months) is not wearing a mask!!! I really don’t have the words... “]
Found in his car at the accident site: It is assumed that the 73-year-old died as a result of a medical problem
A life for football: mourning for Tobias Köhler [51]
Mourning at the Technical Relief Agency in Warburg. Albert Leifels (65) has passed away.
St. Christophorus School mourns the death of Dr. Otmar Kampert (63), who died suddenly
The well-known Bottrop artist Guido Hofmann-Flick has died at the age of 62
A 69-year-old BMW driver has died after an accident on the L1106. He presumably had a medical emergency while driving
Possible medical emergency: Truck driver (61) dies in Diemelstadt
Restaurateur with heart and soul: Klimperkasten host Andy Reich (61) suddenly dies
A 67-year-old truck driver was killed in an accident on Wilhelmstrasse on Friday morning. He was apparently involved in a collision with a tree, after he first touched a traffic light system and lost control of his vehicle as a result of a medical emergency.
Marko Barlecaj (55), long-time player of SC Pfullendorf, has died after a long illness
GHANA (3)
Movement TV Presenter Bohyeba Dies After Brief Illness [33, “shortly after complaining of a severe headache during a family funeral”]
Beatrice Siaw: Ghanaian Parliamentary Aspirant Dies after Sudden Illness [41, “drove herself to a clinic in Mampong on Saturday morning, August 8, after suddenly falling ill”]
Nana Kofi Agyei: Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene’s Linguist Dies at 51 [”servant of the Asante royal court; last public appearance coming at a public traditional event, days before he passed away”]
GUYANA
Heart failure caused Nandy Park businessman’s death [49, “found dead at his home on Thursday”]
INDIA (14)
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat of ‘Ghajini’, ‘Lagaan’ fame passes away after battle with cancer, confirms his manager, funeral to take place on Wednesday [”He survived cancer four years back, but again, since the last one and a half months, it was a relapse of cancer”]
BSP MLA Umashankar Singh passes away after prolonged illness [55, brain tumour]
Mumbai Constable [41] Deployed Outside Salman Khan’s Bandra Home Dies Of Heart Attack
31-Yr-Old Runner Dies After Collapsing During Nandi Hills Monsoon Marathon [”suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest”]
Kerala Passenger Dies of Cardiac Arrest at RGIA during Immigration Check
Mysuru: BEO [Block Education Officer, 51] dies of cardiac arrest on KSRTC bus
Teen [15] suddenly collapses during volleyball game at Mangaluru school, dies
21-year-old woman dies of suspected heart attack after brief illness
Alappuzha: Fisherman Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack While At Sea!
Ex-Mangalore University’s Dr Waheeda Sultana [70] dies from heart attack
14-year-old boy dies after falling ill following mid-day meal at Dhenkanal [”had a history of seizures”]
Man [68] collapses, dies while taking pet dog for vaccination in Aranthodu
ASI Dies of Cardiac Arrest On Duty in Handwara
Army havildar [36] cremated by wife and son: Women of family carried his bier; died of heart attack during patrolling
ISRAEL
A man in his 70s was found lifeless in his Haifa apartment days after his death
JAPAN
Former Impressionist Ryotaro Shimizu dies [37, suicide]
KENYA (2)
Chinku: Popular Matatu Curator Dies after Battle with Illness [”had been dealing with a severe medical complication affecting his head or brain”]
Narok: Sorrow as Form 4 Girl [17-18] Dies Days after Family Gathered to Pray for Her KCSE Success
MALAWI
MBC boss Brian Banda dies after short illness
MALAYSIA (2)
Female teacher [55] in M’sia found dead in school toilet, police rule out foul play
M’sian nurse, 37, collapses & dies suddenly after coming home from night shift, was preparing to cook breakfast for family
MALTA
Man reported missing found dead in field in Bulebel
NETHERLANDS (4)
Dutch Actress Marjolein Sligte Dies Unexpectedly at Age 71 [”in her sleep; had been in good health and living an active life”]
Striking and unconventional former VVD councilor Jan-Peter Roefs [51] has died
Marion van Drossen, Dutch judoka, 58
In Memoriam: Gerard Groeneveld [71]
NEW ZEALAND (46)
Wellington City councillor Tony Randle dies at 65 [”re-elected last year”]
Tributes pour in after sudden death of Titirangi community stalwart Rob Teina [40] [heart attack]
‘She was someone’s daughter, friend’: Homeless woman found sleeping under pier dies in hospital
Police investigate man’s death after Highbury emergency response in Palmerston North
Forever our teammate’: honours for Ali as Hunter league unites in grief [”Twelve-year-old Ali died suddenly last week”]
Suzanne Marie “Suze” Osborne, 43
August 8, 2026
Waikato - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 4th August 2026, aged 43 years, leaving behind her loving family.
Researcher’s note - Osborne was a teacher and is registered with the Teaching Council until June 2029 (see below link). Teachers were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’ from November 2021 to April 2022: https://teachingcouncil.nz/en/find-a-registered-teacher?teacherType=Teacher&name=OSBORNE®Num=
No cause of death reported.
Evelyn Jane “Eve” McMahon, 73
August 5, 2026
Wellington - On 2nd August 2026, peacefully at home with her family.
Researcher’s note - McMahon was Deputy Chief Executive, Quality Assurance from 2019 to 2025. She was likely mandated in this role: https://www2.nzqa.govt.nz/about-us/news/remembering-eve-mcmahon/
No cause of death reported.
Michael Paul “Mike” Ekdahl, 57 [cancer]
Peter Harry Bailey, 72
Nathan Clifford Jones, 52
Sally Ann Wilson, 59
Allan Wong
Charmaine Joan Coxhead
David Charles Atmore, 69
Dr Henry Connell, 74
Jason Scott Clouston
Karl Neville Larsen, 53
Mark Bruce Anderson, 54
Michael Patrick Garvey, 74
Neroli Jane Heslop
Peter Robert Reid, 65
Richard John Guy
Sudhir Shayam Verma, 65
Derek Clive Dalton
Helen Margaret Humphrey, 69
Tony Katterns, 67
Wayne “The Arm” Martin, 73
Alan Herbert Kupe, 65
Ann-Marie Elizabeth Keating, 42
Kirsten Inga Middleton
August 6, 2026
Northland - A Celebration of Kirsten’s life will be held on Saturday 8 August 2026.
Researcher’s note - Middleton was a registered teacher until August 2021. While this was prior to Government mandates, she may have chosen to get ‘vaccinated’ early or been mandated by her employer: https://teachingcouncil.nz/en/find-a-registered-teacher?teacherType=Teacher&name=middleton®Num=
No age or cause of death reported.
Lynda Kathleen Dick, 67
James Stewart McEwan, 64
Jan Beverley Mincher, 71
Laurie Paul Stenersen, 64
Mark Lynton Julian
Michelle Beryl Selfe, 58
Neville Murray “Nev, Chicken” Chatterton, 75
Philip George Meo, 56
Robert Long
August 5, 2026
Auckland - Passed away on Monday 3 August, at home looking towards the sea he loved.
Researcher’s note - A note on the obituary mentions that ‘It is hard to come to grips with having been on the golf course with Murray just over 6 weeks ago’.
No age or cause of death reported.
Teenagers just dropping dead and nobody has a clue to why? Scotty it’s time to beam me up. There’s apparently no intelligent life left on this planet.
I’ve recently heard the description, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) being used now. What a wonderful way to sanitize and distract with a constructed euphemistic description.