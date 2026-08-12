A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (128)

August 7, 2026

Social media influencer Sydney Towle [26] ’22 died on Wednesday at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., according to an announcement shared on social media by her brother Austin Towle. Towle died from complications related to metastatic bile duct cancer. Her TikTok channel, which documented her three-year battle with cancer, had over 1.1 million followers at the time of her death. At Dartmouth, Towle majored in government and environmental studies.

Researcher’s note - Towle graduated Dartmouth College in the class of 2022. Dartmouth mandated students show proof of COVID “vaccination” before the fall 2021 semester, and the mandate expanded to require a “booster” dose before January 31, 2022: https://home.dartmouth.edu/news/2021/12/community-message-covid-19-boosters-required-jan-31?utm_source=chatgpt.com

August 10, 2026

Terrible news this evening as we’ve learned that Reggie Bannister, star of the Phantasm franchise, has passed away. He was 80. Bannister had been battling both Dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The tragic news had been circulating this morning, with Raven Tremblay posting about Bannister’s passing on Facebook this afternoon. Longtime friend and Phantasm creator Don Coscarelli has now confirmed the news directly to Dread Central, sharing a lengthy and deeply personal remembrance of his friend and collaborator.

Researcher’s note - Bannister’s last film was a part in Killer Waves 2 (2020).

August 10, 2026

Terry “Buffalo” Ware has died. The Oklahoma guitarist, who was known for his work with John Fullbright and Ray Wylie Hubbard, died on Aug. 5 after a battle with lung cancer, multiple local outlets reported. He was 76. After a move to New Mexico in 1972, Ware met Hubbard. The men, along with several others, formed Ray Wylie Hubbard & The Cowboy Twinkies. They toured throughout the decade, including an opening gig for Willie Nelson in Los Angeles. Ware returned to Oklahoma in the ’80s, where he formed rock band The Sensational Shoes. Later, he took up touring once again, playing with Hubbard, Jimmy LaFave, and Kevin Welch. Solo recordings followed in the aughts, as did freelance guitar work for many artists.

Researcher’s note - On September 5, 2021, Ware posted, “To all anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and Covid deniers: Vaccine [sic] and mask mandates are not tyranny. If you’re spouting that kind of ignorant and selfish bullshit, shame on you.” Link

August 7, 2026

Acclaimed country music star and producer Tommy Detamore has died aged 70. The celebrated pedal steel guitarist, who worked with some of the biggest names in country music during a career spanning several decades, died on Wednesday, August 5. His wife of 41 years, Sandra Detamore, announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook, paying tribute to the musician, producer and mentor she described as “the love of my life”. “I want to make sure he is celebrated with family and friends and the community,” she said. “This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.”

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

Mike Milford [55], vocalist of metalcore band Scars of Tomorrow, has died. The band announced his passing on social media today, August 8. Scars of Tomorrow bassist Bob Bradley also shared a personal tribute to Milford, revealing that he had been battling cancer. Beyond his work with Scars of Tomorrow, Milford remained active in the music industry, helping guide the careers of other artists through management and label work with The Artery Foundation, Artery Recordings and, more recently, Modern Empire.

August 6, 2026

A legend in the garage rock scene died this week at 69 years old. Jeff ‘Monoman’ Conolly, who became a local Boston legend as the frontman for garage rock bands DMZ and The Lyres, died following his battle with bladder cancer, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Conolly previously created a GoFundMe to pay for his cancer treatments and revealed he was already $10,000 in debt due to the substantial cost of chemotherapy as of December 2025. “I need to raise funds to offset my tufts health care and medicare so that I can help pay off my bladder cancer medical care DEBTS and so that I can successfully continue to pay for my current chemo infusion therapy(s) and all urology treatment(s) and 2026 bladder removal and prostate removal surgery(s) being scheduled for early 2026,” he said Conolly helped set the stage for the Boston garage rock scene and “genius” was used to describe the frontman following his death. Conolly’s initial band, DMZ, was signed to Sire and released a self-titled debut album in 1978. The band broke up shortly there after with Conolly going on to form The Lyres just a year later, bringing over members of DMZ. The band played its final show earlier this year.

Researcher’s note - The Lyres performances during the time of COVID “vaccine” mandates, included the Middle East Club in Cambridge, MA, which required proof of “vaccination” to attend: https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/07/27/cambridge-middle-east-club-requires-proof-vaccination/#utm_source=chatgpt.com https://www.concertarchives.org/bands/lyres?year=2021&utm_source=chatgpt.com

August 4, 2026

REAL estate influencer Joe Felz’s loved ones have pleaded for privacy and urged people to stop spreading “false narratives” after confirming the 40-year-old has died. The founder of Felz Investment Group was remembered for the life he built after prison as tributes flooded in – while his family stressed that his legacy should not be overshadowed by speculation surrounding his sudden death. Felz’s partner, Alxzondra, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday. She wrote: “With word rapidly spreading, I wanted to put out a formal statement. “Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free.” No cause of death has been announced.

August 5, 2026

Laura Prepon, known for roles on That 70’s Show and Orange Is the New Black, just announced the shocking death of her brother, Brad. Tragically, Prepon took to social media on Wednesday to announce the unexpected passing of her brother, Brad, from an undiagnosed heart condition. With a series of touching photos of Brad and herself throughout the years, Prepon shared that the family had laid Brad to rest this past weekend. “This past weekend, we laid my brother to rest. He passed away suddenly from an unknown heart condition—it was a devastating shock. For those of you who knew Brad, I’m so happy he touched your lives. For those who didn’t, we lost a singular, beautiful, inimitable force.”

No age reported.

August 7, 2026

Peter Katsis, a co-founder of the management companies the Firm and Prospect Park who over the course of a 35-year career managed an unusually wide wide variety of artists including Backstreet Boys, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Ice Cube, Jane’s Addiction, Morrissey, Ministry and more, died Thursday due to complications from congestive heart failure, a rep confirms to Variety. He was 69. A native of Chicago, Katsis cut his teeth at the concert board at Northern Illinois University and got his professional start in the early ’80s, managing the alternative band Ministry, who were a synth-pop group at the time but would soon be among the leaders of the genre known as industrial.

Researcher’s note - Katsis spoke at the music industry conference Pollstar Live! in 2022, where COVID “vaccination” was required, with no option to test: https://2022productionlive.pollstar.live/safety-wellness/?utm_source=chatgpt.com https://news.pollstar.com/2022/01/27/this-is-not-a-one-off-making-sense-of-the-new-normal-pollstar-live-preview/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

August 6, 2026

Cozell McQueen will forever be known for standing on a basketball rim 10 feet above the court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, smiling, triumphant, his upstretched arms holding a red-and-white poster that read “Pack Power.” It was April 1983. N.C. State had just stunned Houston in the national championship game at the Pit. Those stories, about the man they called “Co” and the Pack and the Pit, surely will be retold again in the next few days and weeks. McQueen has died, N.C. State confirmed Wednesday night. He was 64. McQueen was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last year. McQueen contracted meningitis and developed an intestinal obstruction in the weeks leading up to his passing, his wife shared on Facebook.

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

Oren Frank, who founded Talkspace with his wife, Roni, died this morning at the age of 60 after battling cancer for the past year. Frank, who had lived in the U.S. in recent years, is survived by his wife and their two daughters, Maya and Shelley. In 2012, he left the advertising world and founded Talkspace with Roni. The company developed an online platform for mental health treatment, allowing patients to connect remotely with licensed therapists. Talkspace grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare providers around the world were forced to shift large parts of their services online. The company went public on Wall Street in 2021. Earlier this year, Talkspace was acquired by UHS, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., for $835 million.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

August 6, 2026

A trailblazing entertainment columnist who changed the way celebrities were covered is no longer with us. Flo Anthony, known for her famous column Go With The Flo, has died at the age of 74. The noted longtime publicist for the Jackson family’s cause of death is still unknown. Reports surfaced from her employer, Am News, that she passed away on Thursday (August 6th) at the age of 74. Biographer and close friend Jack Hirsch shared with AmNews that Florence disclosed to him in March that she was battling cancer. She recently tied the knot with her famous boxer husband, Michael Spinks, after 40 years of dating. Anthony was a close friend of Latoya Jackson and was a prominent radio show host, gossip columnist and author for over 40 years. Anthony is credited as one of the first Black women in journalism to break through. The former publicist of Muhammed Ali, Anthony transitioned into full time journalism, breaking barriers along the way.

Researcher’s note - Flo Anthony wrote positively about COVID “vaccines”. In this January 2022 article on celebrities who had COVID, Anthony says, “Thanks in large part to the vaccine [sic] and boosters [sic], it appears all have made it through with relative ease.” https://www.danspapers.com/2022/01/hamptons-celebs-tested-positive-covid/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

August 10, 2026

A ‘one of a kind’ longtime Bay Area sports reporter Michael Wagaman has died after battling past health challenges. Wagaman, who passed away at the age of 59, covered professional sports teams in the Bay Area for 30 years. That included working for the Associated Press, and he was freelancing for NBC Sports Bay Area and California at the time of his passing. Wagaman, fondly known as ‘Wags’, was found unconscious by his son on Friday night at his Vallejo [CA] home. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but he had fought through many health battles over the years. Wagaman underwent brain surgery four years ago after it was discovered he had a tumor along the brain stem.

Researcher’s note – Only vaccinated [sic] personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days: https://www.oregonlive.com/nfl/2021/08/only-vaccinated-personnel-in-locker-rooms-on-nfl-game-days.html As of March 2022, fully vaccinated [sic] media members were allowed access to clubhouses (locker rooms) for the first time since spring 2020: https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33518093/mlb-drops-regular-covid-testing-keeps-ability-move-games-needed The NHL requires anyone in close contact with the players to be fully vaccinated [sic]: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/572163-nhl-team-replaces-coach-over-vaccine-refusal/

August 7, 2026

To generations of players, Jim Toman wasn’t just another coach. “Storm” was the booming voice in the dugout and the relentless recruiter on the road. He could light up any tense moment with a joke before reminding everyone to “keep grinding”. Now, after a lopsided battle against brain cancer since 2025, the baseball community is mourning the death of one of the most beloved figures in the sport. Every person close to the former coach revealed that he could restrict the pressure of baseball from outweighing the joy of the sport. His jokes inside the dugout, the way he could help his players loosen up before even the biggest moments, made him who he was. And everyone loved how he flexed himself, his teams, and his colleagues. And they felt like losing an integral part of them as Jim Toman passed away on August 4, at the age of 64.

Researcher’s note - In early 2021, Toman said, “We’re just looking forward to hopefully playing a full season when the COVID-19 vaccines [sic] go out and we can get COVID to slow down.” https://goblueraiders.com/news/2021/2/4/baseball-season-preview-options-abundant-on-the-mound

Update to our June report:

August 4, 2026

The Chicago Bulls icon Stacey King died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, Edward Lewis of The California Post reported this week. Citing a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lewis adds that King’s condition was caused by long-term high-blood pressure (with obesity also reportedly serving as a contributing factor in King’s death). King died on June 7 at the age of 59. He was reportedly found dead at his home in River Forest, Ill. Several weeks ago, we learned some details about King’s death, including that he had suffered a fall at his home. Now the official cause of death from the local Medical Examiner’s Office has been disclosed. After retiring as a player, King went into a 20-year career as a television broadcaster for the Bulls.

Researcher’s note – NBA requiring Covid-19 vaccinations [sic] for referees and others who work with players: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/28/sport/nba-referees-personnel-covid-vaccine/index.html Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

August 4, 2026

Former jockey Robby Albarado passed away in Saratoga [NY] following complications from a heart procedure. He was 52. Albarado, who retired from race riding in December of 2021, won 40 Grade I races during his career. Albarado ranks fourth all time in wins at Churchill Downs with 1,192 and is second behind Pat Day with 87 stakes wins at the Louisville oval. “Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said in a statement from the track on Albarado’s passing.

Researcher’s note – In August 2021, Churchill Downs Incorporated announced a mandatory COVID-19 “vaccination” policy for all employees at its corporate headquarters and TwinSpires operations, requiring a first dose by August 16 and full documentation by September 13, 2021: https://www.wave3.com/2021/08/03/churchill-downs-inc-require-covid-vaccinations-employees/

Update to our July report:

August 8, 2026

NC State University swimming and diving coach John “Jack” Roney’s cause of death has been revealed, Us can exclusively report. An autopsy report obtained by Us reveals that Roney’s death last month was ruled as accidental after the college coach died. He was 39. Per the medical examiner’s findings, Jack had been practicing underwater breathing exercises while visiting a local pool with his wife, Maresa Roney. In video footage obtained by emergency medical services, John went under the surface for more than two minutes, coming back up for air before going underwater again. Maresa subsequently walked away to make a brief phone call, returning within five minutes, where she found her husband unresponsive. “Wife told medics her husband was an avid swimmer and on that evening, he had been doing some breathing exercises [and] holding his breath underwater,” the report reads. “Wife pulled him from the water and called 911 … then began CPR.” Local first responders continued administering CPR while transporting Jack to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival. “There were no concerns for suicide, substance abuse or foul play,” the report adds. “No trauma was noted. Law enforcement was reviewing footage of the incident. Due to the circumstances of the death, pathology at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was consulted and the case was accepted there for autopsy.” In a separate statement from the medical examiner, findings reveal that Jack “had a history of ADHD and was a former college swimmer in a good athletic state.”

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

August 7, 2026

East Bethel, MN - East Bethel City Council member Tim Miller died unexpectedly Aug. 1 at age 60. Miller had served on the council since 2023 and had filed for re-election this fall. Because of the timing of his death and ballot-printing deadlines, his name will remain on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the city.

No cause of death reported.

August 6, 2026

Pinckney, MI - Livingston County is deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Frank Sample. Commissioner Sample [50] has been a member of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners since 2023, where he represented District 3 and served the residents of the County with honor and distinction. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Union Local 25, and spent his career at Assemblers Inc., the family business founded by his father, before taking over the company and continuing its legacy.

No cause of death reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

August 5, 2026

FORT STOCKTON, Texas - The family members continue to mourn the sudden loss of incoming Fort Stockton High School student Jayden Anaya. However, they tell NewsWest 9 that they still don’t know how the 13-year-old passed away two days after the traumatic experience. According to Jayden’s mother, Sarai Luna, the teen reported a stomachache Monday morning before heading to a football workout. Luna says her son’s pain eventually became so sharp that he never participated in that training. Given Jayden’s recent diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes, his mother then took him to a local clinic. Upon evaluation, she claims a doctor attributed the discomfort to a stomach bug. Then, after verifying her diabetic son’s stable blood sugar levels, Luna believed Jayden wasn’t dealing with anything life-threatening. Unfortunately, she says her son later collapsed at home after asking for help to his room during dinner. Family members report him being unresponsive, turning grey, and vomiting liquids. Jayden was later pronounced dead at the Pecos County Hospital, but with no indication of the cause of death. Luna says an official determination is pending an autopsy in Lubbock.

August 5, 2026

Jefrey Josue Ordonez Fuentes, age 16, died suddenly on August 5, 2026, in Norwalk, CT. A complete obituary is being written.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson High School community is mourning the death of one of its students. David Crawford died at his home on Aug. 4. WGXA-TV reports his death is currently under investigation by the Jackson Police Department. Family members have set up a GoFundMe account. “On August 4th, David made a decision that tragically ended his life, dealing with battles unseen and unknown, and all of us are still in shock trying to process this unimaginable pain,” the family wrote on the page. They said Crawford was about to begin his senior year. “David was an outstanding student, a valued member of our NJROTC program, and a young man who will be deeply missed by his classmates, teachers, and the entire Jackson High School family. This is a devastating loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends, and everyone in our school community who has been affected,” Jackson High School said in a statement about Crawford’s death.

No age reported.

A Marine recruit “died suddenly”:

August 6, 2026

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - A Marine Corps recruit died days after suffering a medical emergency during a routine physical fitness evaluation at Camp Pendleton, officials announced Thursday. The recruit, who was assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Tri-City Medical Center, in Oceanside, according to a news release issued Thursday by the depot. The initial medical emergency occurred on Saturday. Military officials are withholding the recruit’s identity until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation, and officials are conducting a standard medical review.

No age reported.

A rabbi “died suddenly”:

August 9, 2026

Rabbi Irwin Huberman, the longtime rabbi at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Glen Cove [NY], died Aug. 1 after a brief illness. He was 73. Huberman lived in Glen Cove, but died in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, his family said. Before his death, he served as the spiritual leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel of Glen Cove beginning in 2007 and loved playing guitar and rooting for the New York Mets and the Montreal Canadiens.

No cause of death reported.

An architect “died suddenly”:

August 7, 2026

Olivia N. Corcoran, 35, died Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at the University of Wisconsin Medical in Madison, WI, after a short illness. Olivia worked as an Architect for Epstein Design and Construction for the past 10 years and was a trusted and professional colleague. She was a resident of Chicago [IL] for the last 13 years. Donations in Olivia’s memory may be made to WomenHeart of IL.

Researcher’s Note – WomenHeart offers specialized local support networks in Illinois for women living with or at risk of heart disease.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

August 4, 2026

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Former United States Attorney and Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller [77] has passed away, according to the Kanawha County Commission. Miller served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, serving during two presidential administrations between 2005 and 2009. He was then was appointed as Kanawha County Prosecutor in 2014 and was later elected to the position in 2016. He served in that role until his retirement in 2024.

Researcher’s note – More than three-quarters of employees in each of Kanawha County’s six offices headed by elected officials have received the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]. The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office currently has the highest vaccination [sic] rates at 93%, followed by the county commission office at 88%, according to a news release from the commission. The prosecutor’s office has 83% of its employees vaccinated [sic], followed by the circuit clerk’s office at 80%, the sheriff’s office at 80% and the county clerk’s office at 79%: https://wchstv.com/news/local/more-than-75-of-employees-vaccinated-in-kanawha-county-offices

No cause of death reported.

Seven nurses “died suddenly”:

August 5, 2026

Baltimore, MD - When doctors first told Erin Batton Bull she had Stage 4 breast cancer, she turned to her mother and said she had just one regret.... “I just want more time with my kids.” From the moment Bull was diagnosed in 2024, she pursued aggressive treatments while trying to savor every moment with her two young sons and the families she cared for as a pediatric hospice nurse. Bull died Sunday, a little more than two years after her diagnosis. Her tumors had begun to grow in May and she suffered a heart attack after trying a potent chemotherapy, her mother, Grace Batton, said. After marrying and moving back to the Baltimore area in 2013, she approached the leadership of Gilchrist hospice in Towson and said she wanted to work with dying children and their families. As Gilchrist expanded its pediatric program, Bull became a face of the organization, explaining the possibilities of hospice care for children in panel discussions and media interviews.

August 10, 2026

Vidalia, GA - Shelby Mosley-McClelland, age 26, of the McNatt Falls Community, died Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a sudden illness. She worked as a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] for Always Caring Healthcare. She was a member of Uvalda Baptist Church.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Waycross, GA - Mrs. Tammy Denise Herrin Groover, 65, passed away suddenly Friday afternoon, August 7, 2026, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN). Tammy devoted her career to caring for others and educating future nurses. She retired from Wiregrass Technical College after 25 years of service as a nursing instructor. She also formerly worked as a nurse at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta and Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton. In addition, she taught nursing at ABAC in Tifton and Moultrie Tech in Moultrie.

Researcher’s note – Medicare and Medicaid Providers, Take Note: New CMS Rules Require Health Care Workers to Be Fully Vaccinated [sic] by January 4, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Nancy Ann (Miller) Jarrell, formerly of Naoma, West Virginia, and resident of Beckley, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2026, at Bowers Hospice House after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy lived a life defined by faith, devotion, and compassion. She was a graduate of Marsh Fork High School, and after her children graduated from college, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. Nancy dedicated her career to serving others at the VA Hospital and Pine Lodge Nursing Home, continuing to care for those in need with her gentle nature.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Jarrell would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: Link

August 3, 2026

Cathy A. Cox, 69, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2026, after bravely facing cancer. Answering the call to care for those in need, Cathy chose to be a nurse’s assistant as her lifelong profession. Her dedication shined during her many years at the County Home and at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center. Though she never married, her life’s purpose and warmth touched all who knew her through her tireless work as a nurse’s assistant.

Researcher’s note - If Cox was working as a nurse’s assistant at the time of the COVID “vaccine” mandates, she would have been required to be “vaccinated”, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

August 3, 2026

Vickie Lynn Vandergrift of Wexford, PA, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Vickie was proud of her 45-year career as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Her passions were hiking with her Dalmatians, her days on the river with the Three River Rowing Association and making beautiful cross stitch items for friends and family.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Vandergrift would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” to remain employed: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

July 29, 2026

Twin Lakes, WI - Valerie Anne went to be with Jesus after a two-and-a-half-year battle with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. Sweet Valerie never smoked nor drank, and the aggressive cancer was random and rare. She fought hard until the very end and didn’t want to leave her friends and family even though her body was weakened and exhausted. She was always focused on others’ needs. Although Valerie loved being office manager at Salem Vision Center for 30 years, her dream was to be an emergency room nurse, and she was working toward her nursing degree at Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn.

Researcher’s note - If Rithamel was working towards her nursing degree between 2021 - 2023, depending on clinical site placement, she may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”: https://www.gtc.edu/admissions/program-admissions-requirements?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Six educators “died suddenly”:

August 8, 2026

Robert Mason, an author, higher education professional, and advocate for America’s historically Black colleges and universities who has inspired hundreds of thousands of Black students to enroll, has died. He was 66. Todd Mason, his brother, confirmed his death to HuffPost. A cause of death has not been released at this time. Mason is best known for creating the Common Black College Application, or CBCA, a portal that allows prospective students to apply to over 60 HBCUs, like Morehouse College, Claflin University and Tennessee State University, all at once for an affordable, one-time fee.

Researcher’s note - Multiple comments and tributes describe Mason’s death as sudden and unexpected: Link

August 4, 2026

Dr. Samantha L. Burke, age 39, a long-time resident of Tewksbury, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, following a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. Following the completion of her doctoral studies, Samantha began her teaching career at Commonwealth School in Boston, where she taught from 2015 until 2019. At the time of her passing, she was a beloved faculty member at Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, where she inspired many of students through her passion for science, her enthusiasm for learning, and her unwavering dedication to their success. Outside the classroom, Samantha embraced life with enthusiasm and joy. She loved music of every genre and, before the pandemic, treasured attending concerts with her brother, Matt, and her many friends.

August 7, 2026

After several days of searching, a longtime educator in Morris County [NJ] was found dead in a local park, south of his hometown. Cavan Londergan, of Parsippany, was reported missing by his family on Sunday. The 49-year-old was a guidance counselor in the Parsippany-Trolls Hills school district for over a dozen years, and before that he was a classroom teacher. “At this point, the death is not believed to be suspicious,” according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. Londergan separated professionally from the district in February 2024, Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education records show. He then worked for the past two years as a supervisor with Catholic Charities, helping clients struggling with mental health issues and addiction.

Researcher’s Note – State workers, NJ teachers must get the COVID shot, says Murphy. What you need to know: Link

No cause of death reported.

August 5, 2026

David Herman and his wife, Melissa, pose in front of their fundraising team’s booth at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s 2025 PurpleStride charity walk. Herman died from pancreatic cancer on Monday, Aug. 4, 2026. [Article paywalled]

Researcher’s note - More of David Herman’s story is here: https://pancan.org/stories/survivors/a-fearless-leader-faces-his-toughest-fight/ Herman was a Jersey City Public Schools administrator who worked for the district for 35 years. NJ required all school employees to take the COVID “vaccine” or submit to regular testing: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-to-require-covid-vaccine-or-regular-tests-for-all-school-teachers-state-employees

August 4, 2026

Wichita, Kansas - The University recently learned that John Peter DeFere [49] passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026. John served the University for 6 years as an associate director in custodial services. The Wake Forest community extends its condolences to John’s family and friends.

Researcher’s note – Wake Forest University ended its COVID-19 “vaccine” mandate for faculty and staff on May 12, 2023: https://inside.wfu.edu/2023/04/update-on-covid-19-vaccine-guidelines/

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Munster, Indiana - Steven Crawford Beatty, known in Taiwan by his Chinese name Bei Hualong, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 19, 2026, in a hospital in Taichung, Taiwan. Throughout his life, Steven dedicated himself to education, mentorship, cultural exchange, and international engagement. He was proud of the work he performed with organizations including Feng Chia University, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, Hong Wen High School and China Medical University.

No cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

August 10, 2026

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Shaler community is mourning a beloved first responder who suffered a medical emergency while working an event over the weekend and later died at the hospital. George Mullins Jr., a fire police officer for the Shaler Township Fire Police and Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company, suffered a medical emergency on Sunday while working at a Community Car Cruise at the Shaler Area Elementary School. A crew from Shaler Hampton EMS at the event provided immediate care. He was then transported to a hospital, where he later died. Mullins was 66 years old and was a member of the Shaler Villa VFC for over 30 years and was serving as a Shaler Township Fire Police Officer on behalf of the VFC.

No cause of death reported.

August 6, 2026

The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the death of active-duty firefighter Brian Snow, 47, of Quincy [MA]. Snow’s cause of death has not been shared publicly, but his obituary states that he died unexpectedly on Aug. 2. Snow was a proud Quincy firefighter for nearly seven years. Prior to joining the department, he served as a Hull firefighter for 13 years.

Researcher’s note – Firefighters in Quincy were among the first emergency workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine [sic] in Massachusetts: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/mass-first-responders-begin-to-receive-vaccine-but-some-still-have-concerns-about-rollout/2269712/

August 4, 2026

Bil Rosen, chief of Neptune Township [NJ] EMS, collapsed and died suddenly while on duty Monday, according to friends. He was 59 years old, according to social media posts. “Bil was a friend, a family member, and, like many in this business, held multiple significant roles in EMS,” said Mike Bascom, president of the NJ EMS Task Force. “He touched countless lives along the way. Losing Bil impacts multiple agencies throughout New Jersey.”

Researcher’s note – NJ State Mandate of COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] for Healthcare Workers: https://hpae.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/COVID-Vaccine-Order.pdf

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

Dianne L. Bednarski, 67, of Avella, PA, passed away peacefully in her home, after a five-year battle with cancer, Sunday, August 9, 2026, with her loving family by her side. Dianne was a member of West Middletown Volunteer Fire Department and managed its Relief Fund for over five years. She loved to watch her grandchildren play baseball and she was everyone’s biggest fan.

August 9, 2026

Zachary Thomas Morrow, age 34, of Madison Lake, MN, lost his battle with cancer on the afternoon of Sunday, August 9, 2026, at his home with his wife by his side. Zach held several jobs over the years before joining the Cabela’s team in the fishing department. Fishing was more than a hobby for Zach—it was a true joy. Zach’s true calling, however, was serving as a volunteer EMR, first with Eagle Lake and most recently in Le Center. He valued the opportunity to learn new skills, experience something different each day, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

August 10, 2026

The Town of Newburgh [NY] Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Detective Christopher Thompson passed away on August 8, 2026. His death has sent shockwaves through the department, the broader law enforcement community, and the Town of Newburgh. A cause of death for the 35-year-old wasn’t released. Detective Thompson joined the Town of Newburgh Police Department in April 2017, bringing with him experience from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

August 8, 2026

Shawn Stimmel, a Wildwood [NJ] police officer who spent more than two decades serving the community, has died suddenly, the department announced on Saturday, Aug. 8. Stimmel began his career with the Wildwood Police Department in 2001, serving in the Patrol Division, Community Policing/Bike Unit and Field Training Unit. He also worked as a school resource officer in the Wildwood School District.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 6, 2026

CENTRAL, La. - Central residents are mourning the loss of a community leader. According to the Central Police Department, Assistant Chief of Police Clifton Ivey [53] died after a brief illness. Ivey had been with the Central Police Department since October 2020. Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Ivey was paramount in growing the department, upgrading equipment, and implementing policies and procedures that have made the department what it is today.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

COLDWATER, MI – Although an official release is expected from the City of Coldwater later today, reports say the city’s Director of Police and Fire Safety Joe Scheid [54] died suddenly Monday evening after collapsing at the Public Safety Building on Division Street. After graduating from Grand Valley State University and the GVSU law enforcement academy, Scheid started with the Coldwater Police Department in December 1996. He was later promoted to Corporal and Road Patrol Sergeant in 2001, was named the Deputy Director of Public Safety in 2012, and then took over as Director of Public Safety in 2019. Scheid also taught as an Adjunct Professor at Kellogg Community College.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

LEESBURG, Fla. - The Leesburg Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its longtime leaders. According to the department, Sgt. John Hollowell [52] died suddenly Monday morning in Ocala. He was 24 years into his career with the agency. Hollowell joined the Leesburg Police Department on Oct. 17, 2002, after serving in the United States Army. During his career, he served in a variety of roles, including K-9 handler, SWAT officer, Task Force Officer and criminal investigator. The cause of Hollowell’s death has not been released.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

August 9, 2026

Akron, OH - Thomas R. “Tommy” Hazen, 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2026. Tommy retired as City of Akron Police Officer after 35 years of service.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

Bayonne, NJ - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Joseph Giordano on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Joe was truly one-of-a-kind. Before embarking on a career in law enforcement, he spent a decade as a Physical Education and Health teacher with Newark Public Schools, where he inspired students through his passion for education. Joe loved working with young people and believed in helping students recognize their potential. Following his years in education, Joe answered another calling to serve his community by becoming a police officer. For the last decade, he proudly served the residents of Bayonne with honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others. He wore the badge with humility, courage, and compassion, earning the respect of his fellow officers and the community he so faithfully served.

No cause of death reported.

Two California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

August 7, 2026

King City, CA - Henry Garcia [69], a retired correctional supervising cook from the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at Soledad, passed away Aug. 1, 2026. Garcia began his career at CTF in May 2006 as a correctional supervising cook in Central Food Services. After more than 20 years of dedicated service to the department, he retired in May 2026.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

Gina Marie Villarreal [60], a retired pharmacy technician, passed away July 23, 2026. She worked at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla until she retired in February 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

Eight “died suddenly” in or about the waters:

August 9, 2026

Marathon swimmer Rebecca “Becky” Thompson passed away at the age of 47 after collapsing while attempting the Catalina Channel Swim. Thompson was over 17 hours into the 20-mile swim on July 26 when she collapsed in the water due to cardiac arrest, later succuming to a hypoxic brain injury a few days later. Thompson had previously completed several notable marathon swims, including the 20 Bridges swim in New York and a pioneering 9-mile swim across Schroon Lake. Known for taking on “extreme” sports, she was also a member of the United States’ roster for the 2024 Ice Swimming World Championships and had completed 12 Ironman races during her career. Outside of the pool, Thompson worked as a physicist, holding a PhD from the University of Texas in the field. Upon her passing, Thompson’s family and friends gathered to lead her through an honor walk as she donated her tissues and organs to help other patients.

August 10, 2026

SWEET HOME, Ore. - A 37-year-old Corvallis man was found dead Saturday evening after being reported missing at Lewis Creek Park in Sweet Home, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a missing person at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 9. Family and friends told deputies that Shuaib Ahmed Mubarak had been visiting the park with them and had not been seen for about an hour. As deputies responded to begin a search, two swimmers reported seeing a person submerged in about 10 feet of water within the park’s enclosed swimming area, the sheriff’s office said. Personnel from the Sweet Home Fire Department and members of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and pulled the person from the water. The person was confirmed to be Mubarak, who was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A DeKalb County family is grieving after 70-year-old Joanne Howell, who had Alzheimer‘s and dementia, was found dead Monday morning at Misty Lake in Ellenwood. Howell reportedly went missing in Ellenwood around 6 p.m. last Friday. A Mattie’s Call was issued after she was reported missing. Authorities have not explained how Howell reached the lake. Daniel noted that her mother’s mobility was very limited due to rheumatoid arthritis and two total hip replacements, stating the most her mother would normally walk was to the stop sign up the street and back.

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

The Lane County [OR] Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead last week inside of a storm drain in unincorporated north Eugene. First responders found the body of Bradley Dean Treloggen, 55, on Thursday morning near Lantana Avenue and Dahlia Lane in a residential neighborhood. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Levi McKenny said they had received a call from a nearby resident around 5:50 a.m. about a person trapped. “I can’t say definitively,” said McKenny. “But it was certainly dark—already dark--when the individual got into the storm drain.” Treloggen’s cause of death hasn’t been released. But McKinney said so far, there are no signs of foul play. At the scene Monday morning, a memorial surrounded what appeared to be the storm drain in question. McKenny said some of these storm drains are also interconnected, but he didn’t know for sure whether there would be enough space for a person to travel between them.

August 10, 2026

NASH COUNTY, N.C. - The Emergency Medical Services Director in Nash County, North Carolina, is being remembered after he drowned off the coast on Saturday. The Beaufort Fire Department said it responded to a report of a drowning near Shackleford Banks. Firefighters said they recovered the body of 60-year-old Dale Griffin from the water and immediately began resuscitation efforts. Despite efforts, Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Griffin served as the Director of Emergency Medical Services for Nash County and was a longtime member and leader within the emergency services community.

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A missing swimmer was found dead after being recovered from the water at Buffalo Harbor State Park, according to New York State Police. NYSP said just after midnight Saturday State Police and the Buffalo Police Department learned of a missing swimmer in the Buffalo Harbor State Park. State Police said 21-year-old Kenyan S. Potter of West Seneca was swimming the area and later reported missing. Authorities later located and recovered Potter, who was declared dead at the scene. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy.

August 8, 2026

A retired NYPD chief was found dead in the backyard pool of his Long Island home, according to police. Anthony Izzo’s body was found by a relative inside the pool on Friday around 7:45 p.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement. First responders rushed to the Stony Brook residence and performed CPR on the 75-year-old. He was then taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators do not suspect any foul play.

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

FREEDOM, New Hampshire- A Waterville man died from an apparent drowning in a New Hampshire lake early Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police say they got a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning about a man who had gone missing on Ossipee Lake. Police say divers eventually found and recovered the body, which was identified as Shawn Meader, 45. Police say Meader’s death is not considered suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

August 10, 2026

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man has died after a car crash in Tempe on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the single-car crash happened near Southshore and McClintock drives. Preliminary information suggested the man suffered a medical incident that led to the crash. Police do not believe speed or impairment was a factor. The deceased driver was identified as 72-year-old Patrick Leonard.

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

BILLINGS, MT - A man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in what police said may have been caused by a medical emergency. Billings police said in a press release that the crash was reported at 10:43 p.m. near Airport Road and North 27th Street. Officers arrived at the crash scene and found a 53-year-old man who was driving the vehicle unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said the initial investigation indicates the man was the only occupant of the vehicle and was traveling westbound on Airport Road, east of North 27th Street, when he “experienced an apparent medical emergency.” The vehicle crossed the median, struck a sign, and continued westbound through a grassy area along the south side of Airport Road. The vehicle then went over a steep embankment, landed on the pedestrian path, and continued westbound before striking portions of the tunnel beneath North 27th Street, where it eventually came to rest, the press release states.

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Chesapeake, Va. - A person is dead following a crash in Chesapeake late Sunday afternoon, according to police. According to officials, police and fire units responded to a crash at the intersection of Campostella Road and South Military Highway at approximately 5:31 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders determined that one the drivers involved in crash was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were later pronounced deceased.

No age reported.

August 9, 2026

BOOTHBAY, Maine - Police are investigating the death of an Edgecomb man after his car crashed in Boothbay on Saturday. The Lincoln County Communication Center received a report of a crash on Wiscasset Road around 1:54 p.m., according to a post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup truck driven by the 70-year-old was traveling southbound on Wiscasset Road, officers said. The truck veered into oncoming northbound traffic, entered a driveway, struck two parked cars, and then collided with a shed. The driver was the only one in the car, according to officials. Emergency responders from Boothbay Region Ambulance Service attempted “life-saving measures” at the scene but were unable to resuscitate the driver, the post stated. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. “A medical event is suspected as the primary cause, pending final determination by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner,” officials stated.

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

A 20-year-old New York City woman was killed and an infant was ejected from a car in a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, authorities said. The crash happened on the northbound lanes in Lacey Township just before 3 p.m., Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. A Toyota sedan driven by a 26-year-old New York City man was heading north with four passengers when it veered off the roadway to the left and struck a guiderail, Lebron said. The Toyota then re-entered the roadway and collided with a Hyundai sedan that was also traveling north, Lebron said. Two rear-seat passengers in the Toyota, Iisiz Lopez, 20, of New York City, and an infant, were ejected in the collision, Lebron said. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said. The driver, the infant, and the Toyota’s other passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Lebron saod. The Hyundai driver also suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

August 7, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her mid-50s died Friday morning after her car crashed into the fence as she was leaving a Westside apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the call came in just before 7 a.m. at the Westwood Apartments on Lane Avenue South, near Normandy Boulevard. They said it appeared a black SUV had crashed into the fence as it was exiting. Because of the low-speed impact that left minimal damage to the vehicle, JSO says it’s possible the woman suffered a medical emergency. She died at the hospital. JSO said the Medical Examiner’s Office will need to determine her exact cause of death.

August 6, 2026

PORTAGE, Michigan - A 74-year-old Comstock Park man died Thursday morning after his pickup truck left the road and crashed along southbound US-131 in Portage. The Portage Department of Public Safety said officers were dispatched around 7:55 a.m. Aug. 6 to southbound US-131, just north of the I-94 interchange, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck towing a trailer in the center median after it left the east side of the road and traveled down an embankment. According to the preliminary investigation, the truck was traveling southbound when the driver changed from the right lane to the left lane but failed to make a slight curve in the roadway. The vehicle continued straight off the road, struck several trees and came to rest in the median. The driver, identified as 74-year-old Frederick Jon Gilbert of Comstock Park, was found unresponsive inside the truck. After firefighters extricated Gilbert from the vehicle, they immediately began lifesaving measures, including CPR. He was taken by LIFE EMS Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe Gilbert may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. His exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

August 5, 2026

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old Naples man died after a crash on Davis Boulevard in Collier County on Wednesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling in a Chevrolet in the left-turn lane going westbound and approaching the intersection of Heritage Trail. Troopers said a 22-year-old North Fort Myers woman, driving a 2022 Toyota, was stopped in the turn lane directly ahead of the man. The front-left of the Chevrolet hit the rear-right of the Toyota at 10:25 a.m., FHP said. After the crash, the man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Troopers say they are investigating to determine whether the driver experienced a medical episode before the crash. The woman was not hurt in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” in vehicles:

August 9, 2026

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Goodyear police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive inside a semi-truck Friday morning at the Chewy fulfillment center near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street. Authorities say there are no obvious signs of foul play following the Aug. 7 discovery along 143rd Avenue, though a warehouse worker tells FOX 10 the victim went unnoticed inside the trailer for roughly 20 hours after his shift ended. Goodyear Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Mckinney TX - A woman and a dog have been found dead in a vehicle in a McKinney Walmart parking lot on Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the store at 3350 Virginia Pkwy. around 4:30 p.m., after a 53-year-old Jaton Lee had been found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said a dog was also found dead inside the vehicle. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

August 8, 2026

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. - At 12 p.m. on Saturday, the Rush County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI. Deputies found a dead man inside a recreational vehicle in the 100 block of Court Street. The KBI said that there is currently no evidence of foul play and an autopsy has not been ordered. The man will not be identified until next-of-kin have been notified.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after it said a woman was found dead at a park in South Knoxville Saturday morning. KPD said officers responded to Suttree Landing Park around 7 a.m. and found a deceased woman inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy and KPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

No age reported.

August 7, 2026

BLYTHE, CA - A passenger died after suffering an unspecified medical emergency in a vehicle traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway near Blythe, authorities said Friday. An medical emergency call was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP did not disclose the nature of the emergency. Officers and paramedics arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person was identified only as a passenger in a vehicle. Their name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

A truck driver died after what appears to be a medical emergency in Florence [AL]. Florence police said there was an incident where the driver of a commercial vehicle passed away inside his vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of Florence Blvd and Huntsville Road. Detectives responded to the scene. It is believed the death was the result of a medical event. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. According to Shoals Insider, the truck was a logging truck.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

COLCHESTER, Conn. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the woods off Paper Mill Road in Colchester. The vehicle, belonging to a 64-year-old man, was found unattended in the parking lot of the Airline Trail located on Westchester Road, according to the police department. A search was launched of the surrounding area after the man was unaccounted for. The search was conducted in the area on foot and by ATV. The man was eventually found dead deep in the woods off Paper Mill Road, officials said. The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted.

August 5, 2026

WAHPETON, N.D. - Pam Kinneberg, a well-known face painter who brought color and joy to countless children at events across Fargo and the surrounding region, has died. Kinneberg [64], of Wahpeton, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer this spring, according to her family. She was moved to hospice over the weekend and died Monday, they said. News of her death has prompted an outpouring of memories and photos on Facebook. Members of the entertainment community, along with Kinneberg’s family and friends, are sharing stories about the thousands of faces she painted.

August 5, 2026

A Long Island [NY] dad died suddenly Monday night, Aug. 3, and the community rallied around his wife and two children. Scott Coppola [49] was playing hockey, “one of many sports he loved,” when he died, according to an online fundraiser set up for his family. Coppola’s wife, Tara, recently battled breast cancer and underwent three surgeries in the past year, according to the fundraiser.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Vikram Mubayi, an Indian student at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), has been found dead after going missing during a solo hiking trip in California’s Big Pine Lakes area over the weekend. His body was found in the Inyo National Forest, according to student publication Daily Nexus. Mubayi was a PhD student in UCSB’s Department of Chemical Engineering. While investigators have not released details about how he died, there has been no indication of foul play. The circumstances of death remain under investigation. Mubayi was born and raised in Hong Kong. His family described him as a “fairly experienced hiker.” He said his mother introduced him to hiking and tennis “pretty much as soon as I learned how to walk.” Before attending UCSB, Mubayi graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering. At UIUC, he worked as an undergraduate research assistant at the Burke Laboratory and also as a teaching assistant.

Researcher’s Note – The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) lifted its COVID-19 “vaccination” and regular testing requirements in January 2023: https://www.uis.edu/news/university-illinois-lifts-vaccine-requirement

No age reported.

August 10, 2026

MARQUETTE, Mich. - An investigation is ongoing after an unresponsive man was found on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail near Wilson Street in Marquette. On Saturday at roughly 5 p.m., the Marquette Police Department received the report after someone walking on the path found the man, according to a Monday afternoon press release from the MPD. Upon arrival, officers were directed down an embankment just south of the path, where they found the unresponsive man. Resuscitation efforts were attempted by first responders, but the man was eventually pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

An investigation was underway into what killed a 22-year-old man who died on a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Rain McMillan Walmsey. Walmsey was aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 958 on Friday. The flight was traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles when Walmsey suffered a medical emergency and stopped responding. Crew members and fellow passengers attempted to save him, with multiple CPR attempts carried out while the plane continued toward Southern California. Emergency responders were waiting for the aircraft when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Paramedics were unable to revive Walmsey, and firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the medical emergency remain unclear, and the medical examiner has not yet determined what caused his death.

August 8, 2026

Edcouch, TX - A missing Edcouch woman was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Edcouch Police Department. Police said Adela Davila was found around 1:19 a.m. with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol K9 and Drone Team. Davila was reported missing on Saturday after being last seen at 900 West Adkins Avenue. Authorities reported that she had a medical condition that may have caused her to become disoriented or confused.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 43-year-old Fond du Lac man was found dead early Friday morning inside the Saputo Cheese Factory in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said an employee called around 2 a.m. to report a medical emergency involving another employee at the facility on County Highway EE in Alto. Deputies responded and found the 43-year-old man dead inside the facility. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and an autopsy is pending. According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicates the man likely suffered a medical event while he was working.

August 7, 2026

The Portland [ME] Police Department says 40-year-old Raymond Gonzalez was found dead Friday. His death is not considered suspicious. Police say Gonzalez was last seen on Aug. 1 at the 7-Eleven on Riverside Street in Portland around 7:30 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

A man who was reported missing in Fawnskin on Monday morning was found deceased by the San Bernardino [CA] Sheriff’s Department near his campsite after an extensive search. The man was identified as Brian Schofield, 47, of Riverside and was last seen by his fiancee Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m. when they went to bed at Yellow Post Campsite on Delamar Mountain Road, in Fawnskin, authorities said. Authorities had put out an alert to the public early Monday morning after he had been reported missing. The Sheriff’s Department added that a preliminary investigation into Schofield’s death found no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

August 11, 2026

Nancy J. Kent, 62, of Olean, NY, died suddenly at home Thursday, August 6, 2026. She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Heron Clan. She had been previously employed as a Cook at the Seneca Allegany Casino and began her career as a Cook in the 80s at the Seneca Hawk in Irving, NY. Nancy enjoyed being with friends, loved a good rainstorm, playing Bingo, and watching videos of her grandchildren playing sports.

Researcher’s note - The Seneca Nation strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://ictnews.org/the-press-pool/seneca-nation-offers-vaccine-to-neighboring-school-districts/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

Dorcas Rochelle Haynes, 48, of Niles, OH, departed this life Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. at her residence, following complications from a short illness. Dorcas was employed with the Walmart Austintown Store for 12 years as a Store Associate and Stocker. She also worked at the Shepherd of the Valley as a Cook.

No cause of death reported.

August 10, 2026

Richland, NY - David L. Bristol, Jr., 55, of Richland died unexpectedly at his home on Friday. He was a graduate of APW High School and was a laborer at the P.C. Warehouse in Syracuse, NY.

August 9, 2026

Windsor, CT - Alexander Emmanuel Tettey Jr., 41, devoted son and loving brother, passed away due to a medical accident in his home in early July 2, 2026. Junior was a proud Marine veteran who served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, including deployments in Eastern Africa and Iraq. Following his 11-year military career, Junior enrolled in college, worked hard to support his family, and served as a staunch advocate for his fellow veterans and a champion for his community.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Breonna Lynn Lopez [25] of Augusta, GA, passed away unexpectedly on August 4th, 2026. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she graduated from Eastside High School in Greenville, SC, before moving to Augusta where she worked as a case manager for BDO USA.

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Edmund “Ed” Joseph Godula, 62, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2026. After graduating, Ed put his scientific curiosity to work at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, before beginning what would become the defining chapter of his career with the Kenosha Public Library, where he served for more than twenty years.

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

West Jordan, UT - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend, Heidi Spanglo, who passed away unexpectedly at home on July 29, 2026, at the age of 60. Heidi was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Researcher’s note – The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

AVERILL PARK, NY - Mark W. McFarland, 69, of Tollgate Road, died suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Mark was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass, where he was a packer.

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Akron, OH - Richelle Leigh Powers, 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2026. She spent ten years working for GE as a Business Analyst in Information Technology before joining her husband in building their company, CNR Solutions.

No cause of death reported.

August 9, 2026

Kevin Havard Kevin James Havard, age 53, of Belle Plaine [MN], formerly of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2026, from a heart attack.

August 8, 2026

Pawtucket, RI - Jamie Sousa, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Jamie was the proprietor of Jamie’s Performance Muffler Shop on Alden Street in Pawtucket and had a passion for cars and supporting many racing teams in the New England area. He was an avid marksman and a member of the East Warren Rod & Gun Club. He was also a member of the Pawtucket Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

Mark James Elm, 39, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Blairstown [NJ] on August 2nd. He was a self-employed flooring installer for more than 10 years.

No cause of death reported.

August 8, 2026

On the day Sam Franklin would have turned 55, his dad and about two dozen co-workers and friends gathered at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston, Georgia, to honor him. Less than a week before—on Monday, July 27, 2026--Sam died unexpectedly at home. In 2000, Sam moved back to Atlanta where he was able to spend precious time with his parents and later began working with his dad at the Atlanta Polo fields.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Edward Arthur Jensen, born April 21, 1965, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2026, at the age of 61. Eddie was the Owner of Jensen, Tire, Automotive and Marine, LLC, located in Monroe, CT, and Jensen, Tire, and Automotive, LLC, in Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Mrs. Hood was born on February 24, 2004, in Sandersville, Georgia. She was a Deputy Clerk for the Washington County Clerk of Courts Office. She attended Brown Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Hood passed away on Monday, August 3, 2026, at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

White River Junction, VT – Jesse Price Waring died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the age of 57. Next time you are out and about, please leave an extra big tip for your waitstaff and bartenders to show a little generosity in his memory or tell someone, who is blue, a joke to make them laugh.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Jodi Lynn Fleischman, age 57, of Aniwa [WI], died unexpectedly at home on August 4, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

John Deaunovich, age 67, from Gibsonia, PA, died suddenly while working in Cincinnati, OH, on Friday August 7, 2026. A master carpenter for over 45 years, John learned his craft from his maternal grandfather and uncles. He worked meticulously on projects all over the country. His work will live on in every home or business he touched. John had a quick wit with a one-of-a-kind personality and comeback for just about anything, bringing those around him to laughter.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

John Robert Wisecarver (Purkey), 39, Johnson City [TN], died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. John was a member of Manley Baptist Church, Morristown, and had attended services at the Haven of Mercy, Johnson City, for the past several years.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Fairfax, CA - Karen Rossi passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2026. Karen worked as a florist for more than 20 years, bringing beauty and joy to countless people through her creativity and care.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Kate Elaine Nessler Smith, 47, of Penn Yan [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 5, 2026, at Geneva General Hospital. Kate lived a life of constant learning and joy; through her life membership in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396, teaching in the St. Stephan’s St. Francis’ religious education program for many years, and being a long-time board member and beloved cheer coach of the Penn Yan Junior Mustangs, just to name a few ways.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Medina, OH - Marguerite Charvat, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2026. Marguerite was passionate about animals and her faith, finding joy and purpose through volunteering and ministry.

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Mark B. Woodhead, Jr., 47, of South Williamsport [PA], died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at his home. He served honorably in the US Air Force for six and a half years traveling the world three times over, making stops in South Korea and Germany, where he worked in the bomb dumps at the air bases. Mark believed in the love and faith of God, becoming an ordained chaplain.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 7, 2026

Patrick Edward Doherty, 44, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at his home, with his loving wife Julia by his side.

No cause of death reported.

August 6, 2026

Mary-Cathryn “Cathy” Dutton, 56, of Cleveland, OH, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2026, at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake following a two-year battle with cancer. Cathy had worked as a legal secretary for many years. She loved her grandchildren, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed crafting.

August 5, 2026

Jason Michael Butler, of Midway, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2026, at the age of 44. He had a deep and lifelong passion for nature that began in childhood and only grew stronger throughout his life. He didn’t simply enjoy the outdoors–-he devoted himself to understanding, appreciating, and protecting the natural world. Whether he was fishing, hunting, hiking, photographing wildlife, or preparing a meal for those he loved, Jason embraced every opportunity to be outside and to share those experiences with his family. Through his enthusiasm and curiosity, he inspired those around him to see the beauty in the world and to appreciate even the smallest creatures.

No cause of death reported.

August 5, 2026

Jennifer Anne (Beasley) (Snyder) Lindbom, 57, of Bradenton, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2026, at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

No cause of death reported.

August 5, 2026

Patricia “Pattie” Lawrence, 54, of Jay, N.Y., passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

Hebron, CT - With broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Alex Ray Lanford, who passed away on July 29, 2026, at the age of 20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alex’s memory to The Epilepsy Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

Eric Joseph Dorr, 64, of Hemingway, South Carolina, passed away suddenly at his home on August 2, 2026, after spending a wonderful day surrounded by his family at one of his favorite places--the beach. A proud United States Marine, Eric carried the strength, loyalty, and dedication of a Marine throughout his life. After completing his military service, he used the electrical skills he learned as an Aircraft Electronic System Tech. while serving his country in his career as an electrician at AGRU America.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

August 4, 2026

Old Saybrook, CT - Kimberly Ann Wright, 44, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family, following a sudden cardiac arrest. Anyone who knew Kim knew she could light up a room with her infectious laugh and playful spirit. She had an incredible gift for making people feel welcome, valued, and loved.

August 3, 2026

Carrie Anne Jones (Russell), of Brackenridge [PA], passed away suddenly on Monday July 27, 2026, at the age of 44. She enjoyed going out to eat or watch movies with friends and family and playing with her chihuahuas Crosby and Fleury. They kept her spirits up as she recovered from a brain aneurysm and multiple strokes in 2025.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

James J. “JJ” Stagias, of Elizaville [NY], died unexpectedly on July 26, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. JJ founded his own construction business at just 17 years old. He is remembered for his work ethic, dedication, and craftsmanship.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

John Ross Brockhurst, 62, of Geneva, Ohio, passed away suddenly at Lake West Medical Center on Monday, August 3, 2026, from cardiac arrest due to an aneurysm. In his free time, he enjoyed sailing, cooking, and was a lifelong Browns and Guardians fan. He truly found joy in serving others and was always ready to lend a helping hand, touching countless lives through his kindness and making the world a better place.

Reported on August 2:

August 2, 2026

Michael J. Frazier, age 48, of Somerville, OH, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, August 2, 2026. He had a natural gift for drawing, something he didn’t need to show off for people to notice. Give Mike a pencil and a little time, and he could bring just about anything to life on paper. Music was another piece of his soul. Mike loved playing the guitar, whether he was sitting alone, lost in the moment, or sharing a tune with someone nearby. There was something comforting about hearing him play, something that made you slow down and just listen.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 1:

August 1, 2026

Lake City, FL - Robert Lonnie Gatlin Jr., age 53, passed away on August 1, 2026, after a courageous three-year battle following a ruptured aneurysm and multiple strokes. Though his journey was filled with unimaginable challenges, Lonnie faced each day with strength, resilience, and determination, surrounded by the love and support of his family. His playful spirit, quick sense of humor, and ability to bring people together made him unforgettable to those who knew and loved him.

Reported on July 31:

July 31, 2026

Christopher Holden, 61, formerly of Keene, passed away at his home in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with the love of family and friends as well as his physician and clergy near. He had received the Last Rites of the Catholic Church just days prior to the end of his valiant three-year battle with metastatic cancer. He was active in Scouting, sports, camping, cycling, and writing prose and two novels. He was an altar server in his home parish of St. Margaret Mary in Keene and studied viola with the Apple Hill Young Musicians Program from grade 4 through high school. He could play a “mean fiddle”!

Reported on July 28:

July 28, 2026

Adam Kerns, 58, of Greenville, Michigan, passed away on July 28, 2026, in his hometown after a courageous five-year battle with Cancer. A proud graduate of Greenville High School’s class of 1986, Adam embarked on a journey of service and dedication by joining the United States Army immediately after graduation. Despite facing immense personal challenges during the last five years of his life due to illness, Adam remained steadfast in his determination to make a difference. In an extraordinary act of generosity and hope for the future, he chose to donate his body to cancer research so that others might be spared the suffering he endured. Adam’s legacy is one of resilience and compassion.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

July 28, 2026

Lucy M. Stevens, age 64, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank [NJ] after a courageous fight with cancer. Lucy’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to her four children. They were her world, and nothing brought her greater happiness. She was a devoted friend who was always just a phone call away.

July 28, 2026

Gerald Alan “Yogi” Lykins, 67, of Deshler, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Promedica Toledo Hospital after suffering a massive stroke. Yogi particularly loved to feed the birds and mow yards, often making his way from one yard to the next. He will be remembered for having a good sense of humor and being a protective brother.

Reported on July 22:

July 22, 2026

Dallax, Texas - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Regina Scott Brown, a cherished soul who left this world on July 24, 2026, due to cardiac arrest. Regina’s life was a testament to resilience, love, and dedication, qualities that she imparted to everyone around her.

Reported on May 25:

May 25, 2026

Robert Clair Abbott III, 55, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on May 25, 2026. Robert will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, his devotion to his family, his love of the outdoors, his passion for sports, and his genuine desire to help others succeed.

CANADA (461)

Alberta (106)

August 2, 2026

In recent years, Barry faced one of life’s greatest challenges with courage and humility following his diagnosis with Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).

Researcher’s note - Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) is a rare nervous system condition. It slowly harms brain parts that control speech and language. People slowly lose the power to speak, read, write, and understand words, while memory stays better at first. It usually starts before age 65

British Columbia (7)

Manitoba (4)

Newfoundland and Labrador (54)

Spencer Michael Corrigan, 20 [“Thank You to the Doctors, nurses and staff at the Neurology Unit and to the ICU team”]

North West Territories

Nova Scotia (2)

Ontario (269)

Manny De Melo, 43 [“ donations … to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada”]

Brandon Ramage, 41 [“Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation”]

August 1, 2026

Sohaila, as she was known to many, always had a lifelong thirst for spirituality that sustained her through life's joys and challenges. Guided by her convictions in the Bahá'í Faith, she approached life with gratitude, a positive outlook, and a deep appreciation for every opportunity to grow. She always encouraged others to take the trip, seize the opportunity, and experience all that life has to offer…make donations in Sohaila’s memory to support corticobasal degeneration (CBD) research and care in Canada through the PSP Society of Canada

Researcher’s note - Corticobasal degeneration (CBD) is a rare brain disease that causes nerve cells to break down and specific areas of the brain to shrink. It primarily affects movement, coordination, and language

Thomas Sebastien White, 45 [“appreciation for all of the teams involved in his care at the Heart Institute”]

Quebec (12)

Saskatchewan (5)

UNITED KINGDOM (154)

‘ No family should have to endure such unimaginable loss’ after sisters die of same aggressive brain cancer [“ More recently, Shelley's brother has also been diagnosed with cancer ”]

The son of a Manchester United legend has died suddenly at the age of 38 - cause of death reveiled [“sudden adult death syndrome (SADS)”]

IRELAND (79)

ITALY (41)

ARGENTINA (2)

AUSTRALIA (6)

AUSTRIA

BANGLADESH

BELARUS

BELGIUM (23)

BRAZIL (58)

CHINA (3)

CUBA (2)

DENMARK (19)

FIJI

FRANCE

GERMANY (14)

GHANA (3)

GUYANA

INDIA (14)

ISRAEL

JAPAN

KENYA (2)

MALAWI

MALAYSIA (2)

MALTA

NETHERLANDS (4)

NEW ZEALAND (46)

August 8, 2026

Waikato - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 4th August 2026, aged 43 years, leaving behind her loving family.

Researcher’s note - Osborne was a teacher and is registered with the Teaching Council until June 2029 (see below link). Teachers were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’ from November 2021 to April 2022: https://teachingcouncil.nz/en/find-a-registered-teacher?teacherType=Teacher&name=OSBORNE®Num=

No cause of death reported.

August 5, 2026

Wellington - On 2nd August 2026, peacefully at home with her family.

Researcher’s note - McMahon was Deputy Chief Executive, Quality Assurance from 2019 to 2025. She was likely mandated in this role: https://www2.nzqa.govt.nz/about-us/news/remembering-eve-mcmahon/

No cause of death reported.

August 6, 2026

Northland - A Celebration of Kirsten’s life will be held on Saturday 8 August 2026.

Researcher’s note - Middleton was a registered teacher until August 2021. While this was prior to Government mandates, she may have chosen to get ‘vaccinated’ early or been mandated by her employer: https://teachingcouncil.nz/en/find-a-registered-teacher?teacherType=Teacher&name=middleton®Num=

No age or cause of death reported.

August 5, 2026

Auckland - Passed away on Monday 3 August, at home looking towards the sea he loved.

Researcher’s note - A note on the obituary mentions that ‘It is hard to come to grips with having been on the golf course with Murray just over 6 weeks ago’.

No age or cause of death reported.

NIGERIA (2)

PAKISTAN (2)

POLAND (3)

PALESTINE

PORTUGAL

RUSSIA

SERBIA

SOUTH AFRICA (4)

SOUTH KOREA

SPAIN (3)

THAILAND

TURKEY (12)