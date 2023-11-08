FRANCE

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Death of a gendarme in the exercise of his duties

October 31, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023, around 12:00 p.m., returning from a scheduled sports session, Constable Cedric Lillo, assigned to the Gendarmerie surveillance and intervention Platoon (PSIG) of Joigny in the Yonne, collapsed to the ground in the locker rooms of his unit. Immediately taken care of by his comrades, who practice a cardiac massage, he was quickly evacuated by the emergency services to the Joigny hospital center, where he died despite the care provided. Aged 25, Cedric Lillo was in a cohabitation without children.

No cause of death reported.

The cyclist revived in Yssingeaux has died : he was head of the municipal police in Saint-Chamond

October 29, 2023

Last Thursday, a 59-year-old cyclist, head of the municipal police of Saint-Chamond, was found unconscious by passers-by. The man in his fifties having been the victim of a heart attack at the side of the road, the witnesses had begun to provide first aid before the firefighters and the SAMU took over and succeeded in resuscitating him. The 59-year-old man was then taken care of by the firefighters and transported in absolute emergency to the North Hospital. The man, originally from Haute-Loire, did not survive in the end: he died on the night from Thursday to Friday.

Claude Rudeau, "the Rock of Sers", dies at Moulidars trail

November 5, 2023

He was a known figure of Charentais sport in general, racing and trails in particular. At the age of 83, Claude Rudeau succumbed to a heart attack this Sunday morning at the end of the Moulidars trail. He was participating in the 9 kilometer event when...[Paywall]

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man in his sixties dies at the wheel of his vehicle after suffering a cardiac arrest

November 6, 2023

Around 12:30 p.m., a 67-year-old man from Ardèche suffered a cardiac arrest while he was driving his vehicle. His wife tried to rescue him when he was losing control of his car. After licking the edge of the roadway, he exited the road on the side of the Naves, at the Vans. Despite the intervention of the firefighters and a crew of the ambulance service of Aubenas, the man did not survive. The gendarmes from Largentière carried out the first observations on the spot.

La Rochette: worker dies while working on the side of the road

November 6, 2023

The drama happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. While cleaning a sidewalk on the side of the road in the village of Ecures, in the town of La Rochette, a worker of the community collapsed to the ground, victim of a heart attack. People present on the spot began to provide him with first aid. Ludovic Delavallade, a motorist who was driving towards Saint-Angeau, as he was passing by, saw some distraught people and stopped. "I massaged him, then the firefighters and ambulance arrived". Unfortunately, the emergency services were unable to resuscitate this 56-year-old man. He passed away.

BELGIUM

Vincent Salembier, 71

November 3, 2023

Vincent Salembier, born in Kortrijk 3 February 1952, died unexpectedly in Kooigem 30 Octobert 2023. In addition to being a manager, Salembier was also the driving force behind Kiwanis and co-founder of the Kooigemse Volksfeesten. Salembier died after heart failure. His three sons Benoit, Mathieu and Laurent announced the news. Salembier had a construction company that he devoted himself fully to and was also active in politics.

Andrea Delanghe, top clearer of Proper Strand Lopers, passed away

October 31, 2023

Andrea Delanghe is no more. She died on October 30 at the age of 68 in the AZ West Veurne after losing her battle against cancer.

Linda Dethier, 49

November 3, 2023

Linda Dethier, born in Gosselies 12 April 1974, died in Montigny-le-Tilleul 3 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Egon Van Wesemael, 30

November 3, 2023

Born in Ghent 27 May 1993, died at home in Wetteren 2 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Verstuyft, 46

November 2, 2023

Born in Lokeren 3 October 1977, died in Ghent 31 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Didier Verslyp, 69

November 2, 2023

Born in Armentieres (France) 5 April 1954, died unexpectedly at home in Ypres 1 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Sigrid Lenaers, 43

November 2, 2023

Sigrid Lenaers, ° 11-08-1980, † 30-10-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Soetaert, 74

November 2, 2023

Born in Menen on August 29, 1949. Died unexpectedly in Roeselare in AZ Delta campus Rumbeke on November 1, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Wielfaert, 59

November 2, 2023

Born in Kortrijk on April 14, 1964. Died unexpectedly in Wevelgem on October 31, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kristoff Zoons, 38

November 2, 2023

Died in Maaseik on October 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Van De Velde, 47

November 1, 2023

Sylvie Van De Velde, born in Kortrijk 28 February 1976, died at home in Anzegem 31 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Geirnaert, 62

October 31, 2023

On October 31, 2023 we say goodbye to Paul Geirnaert. Born in Sleidinge on November 16, 1960 and died unexpectedly at home on October 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Van Lierde, 68

October 31, 2023

We are very saddened by the sudden death of Paul van Lierde, born in Ninove 20 February 1955, died unexpectedly at home in Ninove 30 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Didier Bombeeck, 28

October 30, 2023

Didier was born in Uccle on August 23, 1995 and died in Herne on October 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Julius Vermeersch, 23

October 30, 2023

Born in Knokke-Heist on 11/12/1999. Died in Bruges on 28/10/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Luc De Koninck, 58

October 30, 2023

Born in Brecht 9 August 1965, died unexpectedly at home in Malle 27 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Vergote-Verhelst, 61

October 30, 2023

Born in Kortrijk on January 23, 1962. Passed away hastily at home in Wevelgem on October 28, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Stefanie Louwagie, 45

October 30, 2023

Born in Ypres on June 29, 1978 and unexpectedly passed away in Zonnebeke on October 27, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Benny Bulté, 62

October 30, 2023

Born in Ninove on June 30, 1961, and died suddenly at home in Affligem on October 28, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Liesbeth Houtman, 46

October 30, 2023

Born in Deinze 3 June 1977, died suddenly at the Maria Middelares Hospital in Ghent 28 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 27:

Joshua van der Vorst, baby

October 27, 2023

Born in Maaseik on 14/10/2023. Died in Genk on 25/10/2023

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 25:

Peter De Cooman, 56

October 25, 2023

Beloved roadie of many artists, born in Ghent 4 November 1966,

suddenly passed away at home in Wetteren, 24 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 24:

Terry Noe, 61

October 24, 2023

Terry Noe, former co-owner of Noe car shop, born in Leuven 8 February 1962, died unexpectedly at home in Haasrode 21 October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Founder of Meijelse Facebook group passed away

November 6, 2023

The founder of the Facebook group 'Meijel-Méél', Hans Arts, died unexpectedly on Saturday. Meijel24 reports this. At the beginning of 2020, Arts founded the popular Facebook group 'Meijel-Méél'. The group offered residents of Meijel the opportunity to share important matters, such as missing persons or formal announcements, with each other. Since its founding, the latest news has also been discussed and photos and facts about the village have been posted. To this day, the Facebook group is widely used, which soon after its creation grew into a large online community. The group currently has more than 1,900 members.

No age or cause of death reported.

A husband and wife “died suddenly”:

Tricht - A volunteer has died

November 4, 2023

The board has heard that Corrie Pak died much too early on Wednesday, November 1, at the age of 73, after a short illness. Corrie was an eloquent, funny and sociable volunteer, who has done a lot within our association since the 1980s, when her children came to play football at Tricht. Corrie has been involved in the cleaning team all these years, performed bar and kitchen work and has always welcomed Tricht's opponents in the boardroom. Not so long ago (Jan. '22), her husband, Dirk Pak, passed away very unexpectedly and now the family has entered another period of mourning. In this period of sadness, we would like to wish Josethe, Leon, Erwin and the grandchildren a lot of strength and strength.

No cause of death reported.

A chiropractor “died suddenly”:

John Tyson Maynard, 45

October 31, 2023

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of our friend, colleague and employer John Tyson Maynard. Tyson was an enthusiastic chiropractor with an unprecedented passion for his patients. He was an inspiration and we are grateful to have known him.

No cause of death reported.

LUXEMBOURG

A bicycling champ “died suddenly”:

Claude Michely died tragically this Wednesday morning

November 1, 2023

This is sad news for the world of Luxembourg sport and more particularly cycling. Claude Michely (64) died this Wednesday, November 1 of a cardiac arrest while returning from a training outing. Victim of discomfort, he could not be resuscitated. The man who had been crowned Luxembourg cyclo-cross champion twelve times (he had also obtained two road titles), climbed to the third step of the podium at the world championships in Munich in 1985. This bonze medal was resounding. It was also his greatest feat of arms.

GERMANY

A pastor “died suddenly”:

St. Mary's Church in Lünen mourns the death of long-time pastor Thomas Großeit

November 4, 2023

For many years, Pastor Thomas Großeit shaped life in the Catholic parish in Lünen. The pastor has passed away at the age of 58. As the congregation reported, the pastor had unexpectedly been "surprised by death in his sleep" on All Souls' Night. The entire community is currently in shock, parish secretary Jessika Bärmig told the editorial office on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Vienna Medical Association mourns Franz Bittner

November 2, 2023

Vienna - It was with great sadness that the Vienna Medical Association learned the news of the death of Franz Bittner, who died on November 1st after a short, serious illness, just a few days before his 70th birthday. With Bittner, a trade unionist and health official has left who was always “wholeheartedly committed to working for patients,” mourns the President of the Medical Association, Johannes Steinhart.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Medical emergency: driver died while driving

November 4, 2023

A 57-year-old man from the Wolfsberg district died while driving his car on Friday morning. The man was driving on the L137 in the direction of St. Margarethen when he lost control of the vehicle due to a medical emergency. The car broke through the enclosure of a plot and collided with a tree. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, the police said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Edith Huber from Kirchberg passed away completely unexpectedly

November 3, 2023

Sadly and with a heavy heart, family members, relatives, friends and acquaintances had to say goodbye to Edith Huber (55) forever at the cemetery in Kirchberg on October 25th. The head of day structures, teacher, class assistant and former Kirchberg school board member had to leave this world far too early. No matter in which function she worked, she was always committed to the interests of the students.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

A man died on the bus

October 31, 2023

On Tuesday afternoon, a man became unwell inside a bus in Notodden, writes the local newspaper Telen. Emergency services rushed out and life-saving first aid was attempted on the spot. The man's life could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This looks like a case of illness. Nothing dangerous or scary happened, police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dead woman autopsied: died of medical causes

October 27, 2023

The woman in her 40s, who was found dead in an apartment in Bergen yesterday, died of medical reasons. This is according to the preliminary autopsy report from the Gades Institute. Police are awaiting the final report, but do not consider the death as a matter they will investigate further. The woman's next of kin has been notified of the results of the autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

A well-known journalist has died . He died suddenly

October 28, 2023

Piotr Nagłowski, journalist and director of the Polish Radio Music Agency, in the years 2018-2019, has died. The cause of death is not yet known. He died at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. A well-known lifeguard has passed away

October 30, 2023

Wielkopolska - Grzegorz Wojtkowiak died suddenly on Friday, October 27. His death came as a surprise to his relatives. The Internet is full of condolences and warm words and memories about the lifeguard from the beaches of Wielkopolska. "Farewell, my friend. Quite unexpectedly, Grzegorz Wojtkowiak passed away on eternal watch. Vice-chairman of the Peer Court, a long-time activist of our organization, a dedicated rescuer. A man of many talents, the life of the party always with a smile and a joke on his lips. Watch over us Sin! We will not forget about you (...)," colleagues from the Water Volunteer Rescue Service in Wielkopolska wrote on Facebook.

No age or cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

A distinguished Croatian physician died suddenly . He was a volunteer of the Homeland War

November 1, 2023

A distinguished Croatian physician Alan Šustić (59) suddenly died. He was a volunteer of the Homeland War.

No cause of death reported.

Horror in kindergarten. Teacher sat on a chair and died . Children thought he was playing

November 3, 2023

Kindergarten teacher Bojan Radašinović (48) suddenly died of stroke while at work playing with children. He sat on a chair and died. Children thought he was playing.

Filip Kovačević died

November 1, 2023

Filip Kovačević, former president of Zagreb chess Union suddenly died. The fourth president of the Zagreb Chess Federation (2007 – 2011), Mr. Filip Kovačević died suddenly on October 30, 2023, in his house in Slavonia. The long-time president of ŠK Zagreb and a great friend of Zagreb chess will be remembered as one of the biggest donors and organizers of chess tournaments.

No age or cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Semir Smajić from Srebrenica, aged 35, died suddenly

November 3, 2023

Semir Smajić (35) from Srebrenica died suddenly of heart attack. He was the president of SBB Srebrenica and the president of SBB RS. Also, as a very successful young entrepreneur, he was the owner of the private company AS Style from Srebrenica and a long-time activist and worker, the initiator of many actions in Srebrenica regardless of party affiliation.

PORTUGAL

Armando Bartolomeo died suddenly

November 3, 2023

The Agnonese community learned with pain and dismay this morning the news, arriving from Portugal, of the premature and sudden death of Armando Bartolomeo [66]. Born in 1957, manager of bank branches, appreciated and competent, he was above all known for his political commitment to the Agnonese left, having in the past also held the position of provincial councilor in Isernia, in the council of the then president Pellegrino. Bartolomeo died, probably following an illness, last night in his home in a central part of Portugal, where he had lived for a few years, although he always remained attached to the Agnonese community also thanks to the local press and social media.

No cause of death reported.

