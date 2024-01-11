MEXICO

Mexican businessman Carlos Bremer dies at 63

January 5, 2024

Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez died this Friday, at the age of 63, due to complications from a pre-infarction that he suffered last Tuesday. The Monterrey businessman had been admitted to the hospital this week after fainting in the offices of his financial group located in San Pedro, Nuevo León. "Mr. Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez, president of the board of directors and general director of this station, died today, January 5, in a hospital in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, due to complications derived from the fainting he suffered”, he revealed through of a statement on the Mexican Stock Exchange. A friend of Luis Miguel, a baseball fan, the businessman forged his name in the financial world from an early age.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

For no apparent reason, policeman dies on his patrol in Hidalgo

January 2, 2024

For no apparent reason, the death of a policeman on board his patrol was reported in the state of Hidalgo, which caused surprise among his comrades, as well as dismay and a strong mobilization of the authorities. According to the narrative that his colleagues told, since no position or explanation has been issued from city hall, the 45-year-old was a shift commander and conducted surveillance tours in an official van as part of his duties; however, at one point during his routine inspections, he contacted his central office to report that he was unwell.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

He left before 2023 was over

January 2, 2024

A man lost his life from a heart attack around 1:30 pm on Sunday, December 31, when he and his wife were making the missing purchases for the new Year's dinner in nave 2 of the Villahermosa Central market. When the authorities entered to verify the situation, they interviewed María Isabel D.D., 50 years old, who indicated that she was in the company of her husband Alberto O.A., who began to feel unwell and fainted, falling to the ground. The victim, who had been lying on the ground for minutes, was evaluated by staff of the State Emergency System of Tabasco, unfortunately they determined that he had already died, apparently of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Man dies at Juarez bus station

January 2, 2024

A man died in the facilities of the Central Camionera Station due to a heart attack, said paramedics who came to answer the call. The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Juan Pablo González, who was in the company of his wife when he suffered the heart attack. The wife of the deceased criticized that there are no paramedics at the bus terminal, nor the necessary infrastructure to attend to an emergency of that nature.

Mysterious death : body found inside parked van

January 6, 2023

In the early morning of this Saturday, neighbors of the Ejido neighborhood alerted the authorities after noticing the presence of a van that had been parked for a long time with the lights on. Municipal Police officers found the white Toyota Hilux pickup truck with a person lying inside. When they touched the man, they noticed his coldness and noticed that he no longer had vital signs. The reason for the death of the person remains unknown, preliminarily, two versions are mentioned: The first is that the subject ingested some drug and overdosed inside his truck; the other mentions that he may have suffered a sudden heart attack for health reasons.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies inside a mechanical workshop in Juarez

January 6, 2023

On Saturday afternoon, a police mobilization was registered in the Ex Hipódromo neighborhood, due to the death of a person, whose body was left inside a mechanical workshop. Local workers alerted the authorities after seeing that their partner, a mechanic of approximately 50 years, suddenly fell to the floor, face down. Municipal police officers attended the site, however, the man no longer presented vital signs. It was preliminarily determined that the death was due to a heart attack.

Man suffers fatal heart attack in Gomez Palacio; he was found by his father

January 4, 2023

The events occurred around 16:30 on Wednesday at a house in San Toña. The deceased man was identified as José Manuel Román Guzmán, 48 years old, with an address at the place. The father of the deceased, an 82-year-old man, observed his son lying on the ground in the front yard of the house and asked for help from his neighbors, since he is in a wheelchair and could not get close to help him. Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed that he no longer had vital signs. The body had no traces of violence, and the legal doctor indicated that the death was due to an acute myocardial infarction.

Sudden death

January 4, 2023

While walking along the central stretch of Fundición Avenue, a man suffered a heart attack and died before the arrival of the emergency services. The tragic events were recorded on Wednesday at 01:39 hours, in the Ojocaliente I subdivision. An initial report indicated that there was a man lying on the central bed unconscious. Police from the “Terán Sur” Detachment and an ambulance came to that place. However, when the paramedics got ready to provide first aid to the pedestrian, they confirmed that he had already died as a result of a heart attack. The now deceased was identified by his relatives with the name of Julian, 65, a neighbor of the same subdivision. According to the version of some witnesses, the man tried to cross the road, but when he was walking along the central stretch, he suddenly collapsed, and when they came to help him get up, they noticed that he was unconscious and not responding to any stimulus, so they called the emergency services.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

He gets a heart attack at the wheel

January 3, 2023

A man of approximately 70 years of age died aboard his Nissan Tiida car, allegedly the victim of a myocardial infarction, this while driving through streets of the Praderas del Sur neighborhood. The unfortunate event occurred during Wednesday night on Sidermex Street, when Felix Rios stopped when he felt discomfort and tried to park his car that ended up crossed in the middle of the traffic lane. The Red Cross paramedics went to the place where they first reported that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious, but when assessing it, they confirmed that he no longer had signs of life.

He suffers a heart attack , crashes and dies

January 5, 2023

A strong police operation was generated this afternoon because a 43-year-old man, who was driving a gray Dakota pickup, suffered a heart attack and ended up hitting a pickup. The presence of paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross Unit was necessary, who performed about 20 minutes of maneuvers, however, the man no longer had vital signs. According to unofficial versions, they indicated that the driver of a gray Dakota pickup truck was driving on Miguel Barragán Street, when he suffered a heart attack and ended up impacting with a Ram double cab pickup leaving small material damage.

JAMAICA

PNP candidate dies unexpectedly

January 3, 2024

Westmoreland, Jamaica - People's National Party (PNP) councillor candidate for the Friendship Division in Westmoreland Western, Maxine Salabie, died unexpectedly earlier today after complaining about feeling unwell. The STAR understands that Salabie collapsed at a meeting at Hotel Commingle this morning after complaining of not feeling well. She was rushed to the Savanna La Mar Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Family torn by young mother’s sudden death

January 8, 2024

When Alexander 'Lexy' Ellis was admitted at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on December 28 last year, she told her loved ones not to worry. She anticipated being there for just a couple of days before returning home to care for her family, which includes her three children -- ages eight years old, seven years old and a six-week-old daughter. The 27-year-old checked herself into the hospital after noticing that her eyes were yellowish, and her urine appeared discoloured. According to Ellis' mother, Donette Baker, her daughter developed the symptoms shortly after giving birth to her third child. "By the time Lexy reach the hospital, we were told that her liver gone bad," the grieving mother said of the shocking diagnosis. "How Lexy’s liver go bad?," she said, adding that her daughter embraced a healthy lifestyle as she did not drink alcohol, was not a smoker, and consumed lots of water. "The doctor said liver issues can develop just like that, but she was showing no symptoms. How can you be okay one day and then just sick the next day? This is hard," Baker added. Given the nature of her illness, Ellis was admitted. While doctors worked to help, her family members and friends prayed earnestly for a full recovery, but this was not to be. The young woman died of liver failure on January 4, leaving her loved ones in shock.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Cop dies suddenly , leaving JCF members in mourning

January 6, 2024

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been plunged into mourning, following the passing of a policeman on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Detective Corporal Dalton Hemmings, who was assigned to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA). Reports are that the policeman was at his home when he complained of not feeling well. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. News of his death has left members of the JCF in shock.

No age or cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

28-y-o schoolteacher dies suddenly

January 3, 2024

Balaclava - A schoolteacher in St Elizabeth, who taught Information Technology at Roger Clarke High School, died suddenly on Tuesday. He has been identified as 28-year-old Damani Campbell of Balaclava in the parish. It is believed that he died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

CUBA

Osvaldo Lara, Cuban athlete, dies at 68

January 2, 2024

The death of a former athlete is always an event that deeply hurts the soul of fans. Seeing a person who gave joy and victories leave is a hard blow. Cuban athletics felt this devastating situation in recent hours on January 2, 2024. The sports family is in mourning. The Havana man enjoyed his maximum splendor in the 70s and 80s, managing to obtain medals at the Central American and Pan American levels. According to Osvaldo Lara's partner, he only received 700 pesos as payment for one of his medals. The problems continued to escalate when the victim suffered a cerebral infarction. The consequences of the physical illness continued to affect Osvaldo Lara's routine. All this was known thanks to an interview conducted by Cibercuba some time ago.

COLOMBIA

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Juan Carlos Henao Pérez (64), Colombian lawyer, jurist and constitutionalist (b. 1959)

January 2, 2024

With deep regret, @Uexternado expresses its deepest condolences for the death of the former rector, Juan Carlos Henao. His invaluable contribution and leadership will endure in our House of Studies. We send our condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏 According to information from Caracol Radio, the former president of the high court had been battling cancer for some time. Former President Santos defined the late former magistrate (64) as "a great Colombian, an extraordinary human being and an unconditional ally in the struggle for peace. He will live forever in our hearts."

PERU

Thaina Fields, famous adult film actress, died at age 24

January 7, 2024

Colleagues and friends in the adult film industry confirmed the news of Thaina Fields' death. “We hope someone wakes us up from this bad dream. You will always be in our hearts,” her production house wrote. Thaina Fields, who was really called Abigaíl, was born in Trujillo, Peru, and was considered the “best-known Peruvian pornographic actress in her country.” Thaina Fields, also known as 'Tini' or 'Chinita', became famous in Peru when she participated in the Chupetín Trujillo program. In this she was in an interview with the clown and did different activities. Later, she was part of the renowned adult film production company Milky Perú.

No cause of death reported.

VENEZUELA

Police official found dead in barracks

January 9, 2024

The Inspector of the National Police (PNB) Roger José Chirinos Mundaray, 31, was found lifeless in the bedroom of the barracks in Cumaná. The young man felt a strong headache, and decided to go to the bedroom to rest, some time later he was found lifeless lying on his bunk by his fellow guards. He had no injuries or signs of violence.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Parishioners dismayed to learn of the death of the "joyful missionary", Father Josiah K'okal in Monagas

January 3, 2024

The 54-year-old priest was a member of the Consolata Missionaries Congregation, who confirmed the unfortunate news. Josiah K'Okal, was a Catholic priest and missionary born in Kenya who had been reported missing on January 1 in Delta Amacuro and who was found dead this Tuesday in a forested area of Monagas state. According to the testimony of his companions, published by Radio Fe y Alegría, K'Okal had left in the hours of New Year's morning, from the house of the Dani Consolata congregation in the Paloma sector, Tucupita municipality, to ride a bicycle and visit to the faithful, but never returned. The 54-year-old priest was a member of the Consolata Missionaries Congregation, who confirmed the unfortunate news: "With deep pain we announce the death of Father Josiah Asa K'Okal, who had been missing since yesterday, January 1 January 2024".

No cause of death reported.

BOLIVIA

A professor “died suddenly”:

Noel Aguirre, former Minister of Planning, dies, and his students recognize the legacy he leaves

January 2, 2024

At the age of 63, the main promoter of alternative education in Bolivia, ceased to exist, Noel Aguirre Ledezma, a professor who graduated from the Simón Bolívar Normal School in La Paz, was Minister of Planning and Vice Minister of Education in the Government of Evo Morales, This Tuesday, after more than 20 days of battling for his life, Professor Noel, as his students knew him, ceased to exist, and they were the ones who expressed their regret on their social media accounts. Afterwards, the president, Luis Arce, spoke, highlighting his career. Ledezma died fighting against coronavirus that finally took his life. For the first half of December, Professor Aguirre fell ill with coronavirus and, since he was not part of the State, his family had to go to a private clinic in an attempt to save his life. Before Christmas, his family completed the health insurance process and the ill-fated professor was transferred to the Obrero hospital in the city of La Paz and entered directly into intensive care, since his condition was already critical.

BRAZIL

Two musicians “died suddenly”:

Singer Cesar Marques dies of heart attack in Jandaia do Sul

January 5, 2023

The singer and composer Cesar Marques died on Thursday night (4th), after suffering a heart attack in his own residence, in Jandaia do Sul, a city in Northern Paraná. He was a regional singer and composed several great hits of Sertaneja music. The artist performed in several establishments and last Sunday (31st). He was present at the show at the turn of the year promoted by the city.

Link

Alex Frontera, 54

January 2, 2024

On the first day of 2024, I lost a very dear friend: Alex Frontera, still young... only 54 years old. A musician of the highest level, excellent classical and popular pianist... A polyglot, he spoke several languages, including Japanese and German fluently. He died suddenly. A fulminant heart attack inside his apartment claimed his life. It feels like we lose a part of ourselves when we lose someone dear.

Journalist Pepo Melo, editor of the magazine Tá na Área, dies

January 6, 2024

The journalist Francisco Melo Mesquita, or "Pepo Melo", as he was popularly known, died on the morning of Saturday 6th. As people found out, the reason for death was a fulminant heart attack. The journalist was 53 years old, and was editor of the magazine Tá na Área. Focused on sports, the publication already had 20 years of history in the market. Pepo also worked at the Diário do Nordeste newspaper. He leaves a wife and a daughter.

Mourning and sudden departures mark the turn of the year in Campina and Quatro Barras

January 6, 2024

New Year's Eve is usually a festive time of reflection, thanks and memories of the year that is ending. But unfortunately for some it was marked by the death of loved ones, as were the recent cases of well-known people in Campina Grande do Sul and Quatro Barras, who left suddenly, leaving friends and family in mourning.



-Known for his work with pamphlets and bicycle media service, the early death of Douglas De Jesus Cardoso, 38, took everyone who knew him by surprise. He died on December 31, after suffering a seizure at home. He was referred to the UPA of Quatro Barras and, later, to the Angelina Caron Hospital in Campina Grande do Sul, where he had two cardiac arrests and did not resist.



-Another recent loss was that of businessman Luiz Cesar França Rosa, administrator of the traditional supermarket Fábrica do Pão in Campina Grande do Sul. He passed away on January 1 as a result of complications from cancer that he discovered about 4 months ago.



-On January 1, a myocardial infarction caused the death of 42-year-old merchant Cicero Mariano De Paula Junior. Owner of the pizzeria Hause Delivery, in Campina Grande do Sul, he leaves his wife Claudineia, three children and two stepchildren.

Two bodybuilders “died suddenly”:

Nutritionist Camilo Salgado dies at the age of 29

January 8, 2024

Through a note on the profile on Instagram, the death of sports nutritionist Camilo Salgado, at the age of 29, bodybuilding champion in the state of Pará, was announced. The cause of death, according to the statement, was attributed to cardiorespiratory arrest. In December 2023, the also respected fellow Pará nutritionist Carlos Bastos left equally suddenly, victim of a fulminant infarction. Both professionals were linked to the universe of bodybuilding.

Link

Personal trainer dies of heart attack aged 31 after stomach upset: 'he led an extremely healthy life'

January 5, 2023

Personal trainer Danilo De Campos, 31, died in Ponta Grossa, victim of a heart attack. According to Danilo's widow, Daniela Kuhn, hours before he died, the man went alone to a hospital reporting stomach discomfort. According to Daniela, her husband had no apparent health problems. In the young man's routine, there were bodybuilding exercises six times a week and a diet guided by a nutritionist. "He led an extremely healthy life, he had a routine appointment with the cardiologist 6 months ago for check-ups and everything was fine. He dieted under the guidance of a nutritionist, trained six times a week in weight training and did fasting cardio daily when he woke up."

Athlete dies during footvolley match

January 4, 2024

Igor Pavan Ribeiro, 43, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing footvolley with friends on Wednesday (3rd), in Francisco Beltrão. According to our information, he began to feel bad and was attended by his friends, being rescued, and referred for medical attention, but he could not resist and died.

A nurse died after suffering a heart attack

January 4, 2024

A nurse from Feanos died on the morning of Tuesday, the 2nd, after suffering a heart attack while enjoying a vacation with her family in llhéus in Bahia. Regani Aparecida de Facçio Souza, 45, worked in the Basic Health Unit of the Brasiländia neighborhood and recently served in Santa Casa de Fernandópolis as a nurse.

Daycare attendant dies three days before birthday

January 8, 2024

The municipal servant of education, Beatriz Aurélia Matias Grein, of 44 years, will be veiled in the central mortuary chapel from 15:30 pm this Monday (8th). According to information from colleagues, she suffered a heart attack and died this Sunday (7th), three days before completing another year of life. The daycare attendant leaves behind two children and several friends who mourn her early death on social media. The shock of the loss is great.

Two labor activists “died suddenly”:

Note of regret - Marcelo Max

January 3, 2024

The Labor Union Central of Rio de Janeiro, through this note, expresses all its sorrow for the death of the militant leader of the Union of Merchants of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Max. Marcelo was the victim of a heart attack during January 1 and did not resist, dying. We express to family, friends and comrades all our solidarity. Marcelo Max leaves us still young, but leaves an important legacy for the trade union movement, being one of the protagonists of the insertion of the LGBTQIAP+ debate in the trade union movement.

No age reported.

Roberto França, PCO militant and professor, dies

January 2, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of esteemed comrade Roberto França, which occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. França, who was a militant of the Workers' Cause Party (PCO) and professor of Geography at the Federal University of Latin American integration (UNILA), left us after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

No age reported.

Lawyer dies after fulminant heart attack in Maceió hotel

January 2, 2024

Lawyer João Jorge Alves Araújo died, at the age of 51, after suffering a fulminant heart attack in a hotel in the city of Maceió (Alagoas), this Monday (1st). João was in the capital of Alagoas with friends to celebrate the turn of the year. Preliminary information indicates that, during the early morning, the lawyer returned to the hotel room where he was staying, took a medicine, and slept. One of the friends was surprised by the delay in waking up, went to the room in the afternoon and found João lifeless.

Grieving in Cachoeiro! Publicist and designer Dedrinkson Adame dies

January 6, 2023

The entrepreneur, publicist and renowned designer Dedrinkson Adame died on Saturday morning (6th), at the age of 47. According to information from friends, Dedrinkson suffered a heart attack late on Saturday morning (6th) inside a store. The Samu was triggered, and the team tried to revive him for almost an hour, but Dedrinkson could not resist and died on the spot. On social networks, friends and colleagues of professions spoke out and paid tribute to the publicist. Dedrinkson would have turned 48 this Sunday (7th). He leaves two children.

Flavinho from 3D-Visual Communication died yesterday at the age of 44

January 8, 2024

To say how good he was, you have to multiply by a thousand, this was my friend Flavinho from 3D-Visual Communication who died yesterday at the age of 44, victim of a heart attack. As much as we know that death is inevitable, the sadness of separation is great and so is the suffering for his wonderful family, mother, father, wife and three children.

Death of eight-year-old girl who suffered stroke moves residents of Norte Pioneiro

January 8, 2024

A fatality took the life of an eight-year-old girl living in the municipality of Ribeirão do Pinhal, in Norte Pioneiro. According to the first information, Maria Júlia Adriano could not resist a stroke and died this Monday (8th). Maria Júlia suffered the stroke last Saturday (6th). The girl was rescued and sent to the hospital after suffering a fainting spell. Then, due to the severity of her clinical condition, she was transferred to the University Hospital of Londrina where she was admitted to the ICU. Family and friends of the girl started through social networks a chain of prayer for the recovery of the child, but unfortunately Maria Júlia did not resist and died in hospital. She was brain dead. There are suspicions that she may also have had an aneurysm, but the information has not been confirmed by medical teams.

15-year-old teenager dies after taking medicine

January 4, 2024

A 15-year-old teenager died after taking medicine in her vein at Iguatu Regional Hospital, in the interior of Ceará, reports the family. Ana Karolayne's mother, Johnacrís Saturnino, said in an interview that the girl was admitted to the emergency room of the unit with complaints of abdominal pain, underwent a screening and took pain medication: "The doctor gave the medication. When the nurse applied it to the vein, she began to say that her eyesight was blurry and she vomited. The nurse said it was normal, " said Johnacrís. After that, still according to Ana Karolayne's mother, the daughter said she felt a strong pain in her chest and fell to the floor, fainted and purple. "I asked the doctor and he said it was a reaction to the medication, but a month ago she had already taken this medication and never mentioned this reaction".

No cause of death reported.

Today we suddenly lost Karol, only 15 years old

January 1, 2024

The community of Santa Rosa is in mourning. Today we suddenly lost Karol, only 15 years old. Karol was the granddaughter of the recently deceased Jovelina. There are no words that can be said in this time of great pain to comfort parents, family and friends; only God and time can give comfort.

No cause of death reported.

16-year-old teenager dies of thrombosis in the interior of Piauí

January 2, 2023

On Monday (1st), a young woman of only 16 years, identified as Gloria Tainá Fernandes, died after days hospitalized to treat a thrombosis. According to information, Tainá was admitted to the Campo Maior Regional Hospital to treat the disease. After complications, the young woman could not resist and passed away in the hospital. The woman leaves her husband and a newborn daughter.

Teenager dies after falling ill on gym treadmill in Ceará

January 5, 2023

A 17-year-old teenager, identified as Luan Rocha, died last Thursday (4th) after falling ill while exercising at a gym in the city of Maracanaú. The young man was with a friend, walking on the treadmill of the gym, located in the Pajuçara neighborhood, when he felt unwell, turned off the device, sat down and fainted. After that, he was taken by the staff of the establishment to the UPA of Pajuçara, however, he did not resist and died. The boy had only started attending the gym two weeks ago. The family suspected that the young man had a heart condition called mitral valve prolapse, which disrupts blood flow. According to family members, Luan already knew about the condition.

Young man dies possibly victim of a heart attack in Crateús

January 1, 2024

An 18-year-old man died, possibly the victim of a heart attack, on the morning of Monday (1st) in the municipality of Crateús. The victim: Ladison Layton Gomes Rodrigues, 18 years old. According to information, Ladison fell ill in his residence, was rescued by fellow citizens to the hospital São Lucas, but when arriving at the hospital, doctors tried to revive him but without success, unfortunately he died. According to information, Ladison was a quiet boy, did not drink alcohol, and had many friends in the area. The community deeply regrets the death of the young man.

Young woman dies victim of heart attack at 21 years old in Pau dos Ferros

January 9, 2024

The young Alline Castro, 21 years old, resident in Pau dos Ferros, died this Sunday (7th) after suffering a fulminant heart attack, which did not even give the family time to take her to hospital, according to information. She was at home with her parents.

22-year-old tourist dies after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest on the beach

January 1, 2024

A 22-year-old man died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest on the edge of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo. The case happened in the Ocian neighborhood, around 23 pm on Saturday (30th). In a note, the city of Praia Grande (SP) reported that the Samu team was activated and found that the young man had a cardiorespiratory arrest when finding him unconscious. At the scene, he was resuscitated and taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Quietude, but did not resist and died at the scene.

Nova Petrópolis is in shock with the death of young William Drumm

January 1, 2024

Nova Petrópolis is in shock with the death of young William Drumm, which occurred this afternoon in Arroio do Sal. The information is that he had a sudden illness while bathing, since he drowned in shallow water and knew how to swim. People nearby reportedly tried to help, but he could not be saved. William would have turned 30 in August.

Rodrigo Bovi will be buried this Tuesday in Limeira

January 8, 2024

The burial of Limeira businessman and athlete Rodrigo Luis Bovi (35) will be this Tuesday (9th), at 14:30 pm. The young man died on Monday during a bicycle training on the Limeira-Piracicaba Highway, near the São Leopoldo Mandic College in Limeira. The Samu arrived to attend the occurrence, but Rodrigo did not resist and died in the Unimed Hospital after a cardiorespiratory arrest.

70-year-old man dies after suffering sudden illness on morning walk

January 3, 2024

A 70-year-old man died on the morning of Wednesday, 3rd, when he was taking his morning walk on Avenida Antônio Lisboa De Amorim. Witnesses said the victim was doing his daily physical activity when he fell on the avenue. Rescue workers were called but could only confirm the death. There is no information whether he suffered from clinical problems.

No cause of death reported.

Stall holder gets sick and dies at the Virada Salvador Festival

January 1, 2024

A stall holder died early in the morning of this Monday, 1st, after suffering a heart attack while selling beer at the Virada Salvador Festival, at the Daniela Mercury Arena, in Boca do Rio. According to police, Josenildo Sena Gomes, 46, became unwell and ended up dying by “natural death”. According to preliminary information, Josenildo was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) but did not resist.

Man dies after falling ill in club pool

January 6, 2023

A 40-year-old man, identified as Marcelo Porto, died on Thursday (5th) after allegedly falling ill in a swimming pool of a country club in Goioerê. The moment the man fell ill, a firefighter who was in the club, and the first aid team at the scene immediately sprang into action, performing resuscitation maneuvers. After about an hour of attempts to revive the man, he was declared dead by rescue workers. Some people at the scene said that he came down from the water slide and fell ill.

No cause of death reported.

Man has sudden illness and dies at Salvador metro station

January 5, 2023

A 61-year-old man died after a sudden illness at the Brotas Metro Station in Salvador. The case happened on the morning of Friday (5th). The man was identified as Jose Jorge dos Santos. In a statement, CCR Metrô Bahia reported that service and security agents provided first aid to a customer who presented sudden illness on the mezzanine of the Brotas Metro Station. The team of the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was activated and took over the occurrence, continuing the service.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies of fulminant heart attack at Porto Velho bus station

January 2, 2023

An unidentified man died at the provisional bus station in Porto Velho, Rondônia, late on Tuesday morning (2nd). The victim reportedly suffered a fulminant heart attack. According to the first information from witnesses, the man allegedly began to feel unwell while sitting on one of the benches at the bus station. A team from the mobile Urgent Care Service (SAMU) was called, and the doctor found the death of the victim.

No age reported.

Man drowns in Candelaria

January 7, 2023

The community of Candelaria mourns the death of the third drowning victim of the 2023/2024 summer season. Cláudio Adão da Rosa, popularly known as "O Claudinho", was 51 years old, and died in the waters of the Pardo River in the town of Alto Passa Sete, in Ponte do Império, while bathing this Saturday (6th) in the company of family members. The preliminary suspicion of the Volunteer Fire Department of the municipality and the Civil Police is that Claudinho suffered a sudden illness before submerging in the waters. The man was found moments later, already lifeless.

Sudden illness; a man was found lifeless

January 6, 2023

On the morning of this Saturday, January 6th, a man was found lifeless in the center of Juara. Edison Vilhalba dos Bonfin, of 53 years, was a master builder and lived in the state of Rondonia. He was arriving on a trip and was going to start working in Juracna next week. The main suspicion is that he had a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” riding a bike:

Cyclist dies during ride

January 2, 2024

In João Monlevade the last day of 2023 (December 31st) was marked by a fatality with the death of a cyclist, during a ride with a group of friends. The victim, Airton, was 61 years old and lived in Belo Horizonte. He was riding with a group of five cyclists and at one point fell behind. The friends, noticing his lack, returned, but already found him lying on the ground, with a purple neck and his bicycle propped up on a fence. The suspicion is that he died after suffering a sudden illness. Rescuers at the scene said when they arrived the man was no longer showing vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Man has sudden illness and dies while riding bike

January 3, 2023

On Tuesday afternoon (2nd), around 17 pm, a man of about 60 years, who was on a bicycle, suddenly fell from it, at the roundabout in front of the Quitandinha Post in Timóteo. According to information from the Military Fire Department, the man had a sudden illness when he fell from the bicycle. Plainclothes military firefighters passing by the scene stopped to provide assistance and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which was already being done by a civilian. Also, according to the military, an ambulance from the City Hall was then stopped and took the victim to hospital, accompanied by one of the firefighters to continue the maneuvers. The victim was rescued but died.

No cause of death reported.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Businessman from Ijuí dies in accident in Bom Jesus

January 2, 2024

vTiago Aozani Moraes, of 38 years, died during a traffic accident registered on Monday (1st), in Bom Jesus. Tiago was riding a motorcycle with his girlfriend in the side wagon, when he felt a sudden illness, causing him to leave the track. The body of Tiago Moraes was sent to the Institute of Legal Medicine of the city of Vacaria for a necropsy.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after overturning with minibus on Pará Highway

January 2, 2024

A minibus returning from the municipality of Salinópolis overturned at km 94 of the BR 316 highway, near the city of Santa Maria do Pará, on Monday afternoon (1st), after New Year’s Eve. In the vehicle was only the driver, who, at the time of the accident, did not resist and died at the scene. The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered a sudden illness, possibly a heart attack, losing control of the steering, and causing the rollover.

No age reported.

Motorcyclist suffers sudden illness and dies in the middle of the street in Ji-Paraná

January 7, 2023

On Sunday afternoon (7th), a man died while riding a motorcycle on Jaboticaba Street in Novo Horizonte. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist, identified as José, had a possible sudden illness, falling to the ground, and the motorcycle on top of him. People took away the motorcycle that was on top, then alerted the firefighters who arrived at the scene and verified the death of the man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver dies after suffering sudden illness and crashing car

January 5, 2023

A 48-year-old driver died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest in a traffic accident on the morning of Friday, the 5th, in Balneário Arroio do Silva. The case happened in the city center, around 9 am. According to the Fire Department, the suspicion is that he suffered the sudden illness while driving, causing the traffic accident. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the driver sitting in the car seat, unconscious. After the evaluation, the firefighters verified that he was in cardiorespiratory arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures were initiated and the victim was referred to hopsital. After entering the hospital, the man could not resist and died.

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with another motorcycle and hitting her head on a pole

January 4, 2023

A motorcyclist died after colliding with another motorcycle and hitting her head on a pole on Wednesday night (3st), around 22 pm, on Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, in Natal. The woman was alone on her motorcycle. On the other, there was one driver with a female passenger in the cab. The vehicle with the pair was stopped at the traffic lights of Av. Salgado Filho and Av. Castro, and soon after was hit by the woman's motorcycle. The suspicion is that she had sudden illness and lost control of her motorcycle. After the collision, the woman hit her head on a pole located on the central roadbed and died on the spot.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after falling ill and crashing motorcycle into pole in Sarandi

January 3, 2023

A man died after an accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 3rd, in Sarandi. He was identified as Juliano Cirilo Vicente, 35. Juliano, who worked as a delivery man, reportedly reported to rescuers that he was making a delivery when he suffered a sudden illness and hit a power pole. First aid was provided by firefighters, but during care Julian showed signs of agitation. The medical team of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was immediately activated, but he had a cardiorespiratory arrest. Rescuers tried to revive Juliano, but he died inside Siate's ambulance. According to Lieutenant Boni of the Fire Department, the injuries resulting from the accident would not be enough to result in the death of the motorcyclist. Everything indicates that he suffered a heart attack.

Elderly man dies after suffering heart attack and falling from tractor

January 3, 2023

A tragic event shook the rural community of Farroupilha on Wednesday morning (3rd). Around 6:40 a.m., Adelino Menti, 67, suffered a fulminant heart attack while driving a tractor, in the interior of the municipality. The incident resulted in the elderly man falling from the vehicle, leading to his instant death. The Mobile Emergency Response service (SAMU) team was quickly activated to respond to the incident. However, when they arrived at the scene, they found the death of Menti..

Brazilian dies of heart attack in the US, and family asks for help to bring body back

January 1, 2024

Silvano Martins de Paiva, of 37 years, died last Friday (29th), in Massachusetts, in the United States, victim of a heart attack. He suffered the heart attack on Christmas Eve (24th), was referred to a hospital, but did not resist. Silvano moved to the US a little over a year ago and worked as a painter. According to the man's family, he spent five days in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but was brain dead. He left behind his son, 15, his mother, a brother, and four other sisters.

31-year-old man dies after suffering heart attack in Jacobina

January 3, 2024

A man identified as Marcos Vitor da Silva Vieira, 31, died on Tuesday (2/1) after suffering an alleged fulminant heart attack inside his home in Jacobina. According to information obtained by Jacobina Notícias, Marcos felt unwell in the late afternoon and family members called the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), quickly responded to the occurrence. Rescuers remained for more than 40 minutes trying to save Marcos' life, performing maneuvers to revive him, but he did not resist. On Friday (29/12), according to reports from a family member, Marcos would have had a heart attack, and was rescued to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). He remained in the unit until the next day, when he was released and recovering at home. Today, he felt bad again.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

António Tomás da Rocha Neto - 35 years old

January 4, 2024

António Tomás da Rocha Neto has died, 35 years old. Dear to all, the boy raised with our family, an excellent photography professional, died at 16:00h this 1st day of the year 2024, as a result of a hemorrhagic stroke suffered at dawn on December 11th. In this time of deep sadness, I wish his mother, Walkyria, to find comfort and strength to face this loss. My feelings and condolences.

32-year-old woman dies of cardiorespiratory arrest

January 7, 2024

Last Monday (01/01), at 20:36 pm, soldiers from the 2nd Fire Company in Ubá were called to assist a victim of cardiorespiratory arrest on Marieta Campos Street, in the Santa Bernadete neighborhood. At the scene, firefighters found the victim, a 32-year-old woman, lying on a bed with no vital signs. Immediately, resuscitation procedures were initiated and SAMU support was activated. After the arrival of the SAMU team, the care continued jointly, but the victim did not respond to the procedures and the death was verified by the doctor present at the scene.

37-year old woman dies of heart attack in Araraquara

January 6, 2024

This Saturday (6th), at the age of 37, Roseli Silvana de Morais passed away in Araraquara. The death was caused by a heart attack, from which she could not recover. Roseli, who was a nursing technician in the city, was widely appreciated by colleagues and friends. The sad news leaves her husband, children, relatives and friends in mourning.

33-year-old Barras man died of a fulminant heart attack

January 5, 2024

A 33-year-old Barras man died of a fulminant heart attack. Elias Nunes arrived at the Leônidas Melo hospital, but unfortunately did not resist. He lived in the Vila Nize neighborhood in Barras PI. Our condolences to the bereaved family.

Two “died suddenly”:

Sad news for the city of Jequiël, unfortunately we have recorded two death s as a result of sudden illness

January 4, 2024

Sad news for the city of Jequiël, unfortunately we have recorded two deaths as a result of sudden illness. On 31/12, Graciele Pereira dos Santos also left us. Already on this Tuesday morning (02/01), we lost a young man named Claudellison. It is important to remember that sudden illness can occur suddenly and without warning. Therefore, it is essential to take care of our health and carry out regular examinations, in addition to adopting healthy habits.

No age or cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

Adrián Serantoni, iconic producer of Pasión de Sábado, has passed away

January 2, 2024

Buenos Aires - Adrián Serantoni, a well-known television and music producer, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 59. He was one of the creators of the popular show Pasión de Sábado, which airs on América. The news of his passing was confirmed by América Noticias during their evening broadcast. According to journalist Daniel Ambrosino, Serantoni collapsed around 4 p.m. and was admitted to the Trinidad de Quilmes clinic. Although he was briefly stabilized, it is believed that he suffered a heart attack later in the afternoon.

A woman keeled over in the municipal building of Ushuaia and died

January 8, 2024

A sad fact occurred this Monday morning at the Arturo Coronado municipal building in Ushuaia, where a 72-year-old woman perished after keeling over. Emergency health personnel were summoned to proceed with the CPR maneuvers, which continued for about half an hour in the desperate attempt so that the woman could be revived. Unfortunately, and despite all the effort deployed, the task turned out to be unsuccessful, confirming the death of the woman.

No cause of death reported.

Grief in San Carlos: Sebastian Hatem, the young man for whom they were asking for prayers, has died

January 5, 2024

San Carlos is dressed in mourning. The sad news of the death of Sebastian Hatem, a much-loved young man and defender of Gaucho traditions, was announced today. The son of a well-known family in the department, Sebastian suddenly fell ill weeks ago and, despite the efforts and prayers of the community, he did not manage to recover. The young man was known for his appreciation of customs and traditions, which made him a beloved figure in his area. His sudden deterioration in health shocked the community, who united in prayer and support for the Hatem family throughout the duration of their struggle.

No age or cause of death reported.

