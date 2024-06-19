INDIA

Pradeep K Vijayan dies: Thegidi, Hey Sinamika actor found dead at home by friend

June 13, 2024

Actor Pradeep Vijayan (45), who has acted as a villain and comedian in various films, including Thegidi and Hey! Sinamika, was found dead at his home on Wednesday. The actor’s friend found him dead when he went to check on him after not hearing back for two days. Actor Pradeep was unmarried and lived alone at Sankarapuram First Street in Palavakkam, Chennai. He recently complained of shortness of breath and dizziness. The Neelankarai police, along with the fire department, broke the door to the house. Pradeep was found dead with a head injury. Pradeep is believed to have died two days ago due to a head injury and a heart attack. However, the Neelankarai police are investigating the cause of death, and the body will undergo postmortem.

Link

A moon scientist “died suddenly”:

Chandrayaan-1 mission director Srinivas Hegde passes away

June 14, 2024

Bengaluru - Former Isro scientist, Srinivas Hegde, 71, who was the mission director of India’s first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, that discovered water molecules on Moon, passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. According to those close to the family, Hegde had been under treatment for a kidney-related ailment. He suffered a heart attack late on Thursday and was taken to a private hospital in Jayanagar, where he breathed his last around noon Friday.

Link

BJP Leader M B Bhanuprakash dies of cardiac arrest during protest

June 17, 2024

Shivamogga - Senior BJP Leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash passed away at the age of 69 due to a cardiac arrest while participating in a protest against the Congress government over rising petrol and diesel prices. According to party sources, Bhanuprakash was at the forefront of the demonstration, delivering a speech to the assembled workers. He suddenly collapsed while getting into a car and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Raja passes away due to heart attack

June 17, 2024

Mangaluru, June 16 - The medical community mourns the loss of Dr. Raja (73), a senior neurosurgeon at Adarsh Hospital, who passed away early Sunday morning following a heart attack at his residence in Rajiv Nagar, Manipal. Dr. Raja, known for his expertise and dedication in neurosurgery, was immediately rushed to Adarsh Hospital after suffering the heart attack. Despite efforts by medical staff, he did not respond to treatment and was pronounced dead.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender TK Chathunni

June 15, 2024

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) expressed its condolences on the passing of former India defender and respected coach TK Chathunni, who died in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday after a short illness. He was 75 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

IIT Kanpur Prof, Kanwar Singh Nalwa dies of cardiac arrest during trekking in Leh

June 14, 2024

Kanpur - A professor of IIT Kanpur, Kanwar Singh Nalwa died of cardiac arrest during a trekking expedition in Leh on Wednesday. Nalwa, a resident of Dehradun, was assistant professor of the Sustainable Energy Department. He had gone to IIT Ropar on an official tour along with Material Science Professor Shivam Tripathi and Chemical Science Professor Nitin Kayastha. After attending the programme at IIT Ropar, the three left for trekking in Leh. During trekking Nalwa suddenly started suffering from breathing problems and died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday.



No age reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Former Navodaya Vidyalaya joint director Vemuganti Rama Rao passes away in Hyderabad

June 16, 2024

Hyderabad - Former joint director (retired) of Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan (school system), New Delhi, Vemuganti Rama Rao has passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Student at event in SoBo collapse s, dies in hospital

June 17, 2024

Mumbai - A 21-year-old student, Hamza Khan, attending an event in a south Mumbai hotel collapsed post Sunday midnight and was taken to hospital, where he died. Yellow Gate Police have recorded an accidental death case. Police said an autopsy was carried out, but the cause of death was kept pending chemical analysis. At 12.15 am, Khan stumbled out of the hotel as he was feeling uneasy and fell. As people tried to revive Khan, a relative called on his phone. “The relative said he would send a car to take Khan to Masina Hospital...He underwent tests, but died,” said a cop. Khan lived in Andheri.

Link

23-year-old devotee dies of heart attack in Vemulawada

June 11, 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla - A 23-year-old man, who came to Vemulawada to have darshan of the presiding deity, died, reportedly of a heart attack on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, Vinay Kumar complained about pain in the chest and his mother Laxmi applied a pain balm. Later, Vinay Kumar went to a medical shop to purchase a tablet for the pain but collapsed on the spot. Family members rushed to the spot and took him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Link

Delhi bride dies while dancing at destination wedding in Uttarakhand's Nainital

June 18, 2024

Dehradun - A wedding celebration turned tragic when the bride collapsed while dancing at her mehndi ceremony, the day before her marriage, in Nainital on Saturday. Despite immediate medical attention, she was pronounced dead at the hospital. Shreya Jain, 28, from Delhi, had arrived at the luxurious resort in Nakuchiyatal with her family and friends to celebrate her wedding. Doctors at Bhimtal community health centre confirmed that she had possibly succumbed to cardiopulmonary complications, the SHO said.

Link

Tirur woman collapse s and dies during Haj pilgrimage

June 18, 2024

Riyadh - A woman from Tirur collapsed and died in Mecca during Haj pilgrimage. Fathima (66), wife of late Edassery Moosakutty, a native of Alingal, was the deceased. She collapsed while returning from Mina. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved. Fathima had gone for Haj last month through the Kerala State Haj Committee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on Uttarakhand trek: Engineer succumbs to heart attack , one rescued

June 17, 2024

A trekker, Virendra Chauhan, died of a heart attack during a trek in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force officials received the alert and managed to rescue the second trekker, Kanti Nautiyal, safely. Chauhan's body was transported to the main road and handed over to district police.

No age reported.

Link

Sangrur youth dies of heart attack after landing at Canada airport

June 14, 2024

Toronto, Canada - Mandeep Singh (32), a resident of nearby Lehal Khurd village, died of a heart attack in Canada. He suffered first stroke on the plane and the second on landing. His body is kept at an airport in Canada. Singh had gone to Canada for work on June 8. He was the son of a poor farmer, owning a two-acre land. He was married and has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. His family had taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh to get a visa to Canada.

Link

Kundapur: Man collapse s suddenly while travelling by bus, dies

June 13, 2024

Kundapur - A man passed away aboard a bus after suddenly collapsing on June 9. The deceased, identified as Nagesha Madiwala (40), a resident of Nada Padukone, had been visiting temples in Dharmasthala and Subramanya with his family members on June 9. As they were returning, he collapsed while still on the bus. He was promptly taken to Kadaba hospital and later transferred to Puttur hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Autorickshaw driver collapse s and dies after being taken into police custody

June 16, 2024

Kannur - An autorickshaw driver, who was taken into police custody after being seen in a suspicious condition, collapsed and died at Kannur Town station. The deceased has been identified as Suraj (47), of Kadiyath House in Arayambeth in Chirakkal. He was rushed to the district hospital, but his life could not be saved. The police said that he was drunk when he was taken into custody. Suraj collapsed within half an hour of reaching the station. Relatives said that Suraj, who underwent angioplasty surgery twice due to a heart ailment, was undergoing further treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

JAPAN

Worker at Fukushima nuclear plant collapse s with no vital signs; radiation exposure denied

June 14, 2024

Fukushima - A worker at a subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) was found collapsed while engaged in decommissioning work at the parent company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima Prefecture on June 13 and was showing no vital signs, officials said. The worker, in his 50s, was found collapsed at a rest area of the plant straddling the Fukushima Prefecture towns of Okuma and Futaba at around 12:40 p.m. on June 13. He was taken to the hospital but remained in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. According to TEPCO, the man had been working in the plant's "yellow zone," which requires protective clothing, from about 11 a.m. the same day, during backfilling work in an area that had been excavated for a water quality survey near the plant's No. 2 reactor. The temperature at the time was 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees F). The man had no physical abnormalities prior to the work, and he was not exposed to radiation, officials said. TEPCO says it is not clear whether the man suffered heatstroke or some other ailment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MALAYSIA

3 M’sian siblings smile & wave when told they can leave school early, unaware father died from heart attack

June 17, 2024

Three siblings in a Malaysian school were filmed smiling and waving at the camera when they were told they could leave the classroom early. They were unaware of the reason why they were allowed to leave early — their father had died from a heart attack. The video, posted by TikTok user @cikguaincomey, showed three siblings, two boys and a girl, smiling and waving at the camera. They appeared happy that they were allowed to leave the classroom early. “The teacher couldn’t bear to tell them the truth…” the caption read. “It wasn’t until the students’ aunt came to pick them up…” The video has gone viral with over 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

No age reported.

Link

Eight pilgrims “died suddenly”:

Three more Malaysian hajj pilgrims die in Holy Land

June 16, 2024

Makkah — Three more Malaysian hajj pilgrims have died in the Holy Land, bringing the death toll to eight. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’aim Mokhtar said that the latest death, the eighth, involved a female pilgrim under the hajj pilgrimage operators (PJH) who passed away at 4.30 pm on Saturday while walking back to her accommodation. “The late Sabina Jalil, 66, from Sungai Buloh, Selangor, performed hajj with a friend and died due to a heart attack,” he told the media after visiting the TH Treatment Centre in Mina last night. The sixth and seventh pilgrims who died were Baharuddin Mohd Shood, 75, from Jengka, Pahang, and Abd Manaf Hanapiah, 65, from Alor Setar, Kedah. They died on June 11 and June 13, respectively. Baharuddin died of intestinal cancer at the TH Makkah Treatment Centre, while Abd Manaf died of a heart attack while receiving treatment at the Makkah Medical Centre.

Link

Climber collapse s, dies 200m from Mt Kinabalu summit

June 13, 2024

Kota Kinabalu - A local man fainted during his attempt to climb Mount Kinabalu and was later pronounced dead in Sabah’s hill district of Ranau, some 100km from here. The 52-year-old man, who was climbing with his wife, was within 200m of reaching Malaysia’s highest peak when he collapsed on Tuesday (June 11). Ranau police chief Deputy Supt Simiun Lomudin said the incident happened at about 5.30am. He said mountain porters at the location immediately gave the climber cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but failed to revive him. The Mountain and Search Rescue (Mosar) unit then carried the victim down to the Timpohon gate, the starting point of the mountain trek. “The body has been sent to the forensics department at the Ranau hospital for a postmortem. Those planning to go up the mountain are advised to ensure they are in good health before going for the climb,” he said, adding the case was classified as sudden death.

Link

TONGA

Jackson James Rice, kite foil racer, dead at 18 weeks before Olympic debut

June 17, 2024

Jackson James Rice, an up-and-coming kite foil racing star, tragically passed away this weekend just weeks before his debut in the 2024 Olympics. He was only 18. Rice's father, Darren, confirmed his son died on Saturday during a free diving accident in Faleloa, Tonga. It's believed JJ suffered a shallow water blackout. JJ's father said other divers found his body around 12:15 PM on the seafloor ... under the boat. They tried to resuscitate him, but he passed away. JJ was weeks away from making history at the Paris Olympics kite foiling event, the first time the sport has been part of the Games. Rice was born in the U.S. but was representing Tonga.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Beloved Aussie children’s entertainer Michael ‘Gibbo’ Gibson dies after short health battle

June 14, 2024

Beloved children’s entertainer Michael “Gibbo” Gibson, best known for his work on Agro’s Cartoon Connection, has died following a battle with dementia. Gibson was diagnosed with the illness 18 months ago, before passing away on Monday. He was 69.

Link

A bodybuilder “died suddenly”:

Ultra-fit bodybuilder husband suddenly dies after celebrating anniversary

June 16, 2024

A prison guard celebrated his ninth anniversary just days before he suddenly died, sparking an outpouring of grief from friends and family. Bodybuilder Dave Cassin, a 56-year-old father from western Sydney, died just before he and partner Sharon were due to fly to Bali. Mr Cassin was a prison guard at Sydney's Silverwater Correctional Facility and competed in bodybuilding competitions alongside his wife in his spare time. His cause of death is yet to be revealed by the family.

Link

Victorian community mourning local footballer and cricketer Nick Mustafa, who died suddenly aged 26

June 11, 2024

A Victorian sporting community is in pain following the death of local icon Nick Mustafa. The Templestowe football and cricket clubs have come together to mourn the 26-year-old who was a devoted member of both clubs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aussie dad suddenly dies just days after complaining about back pain

June 18, 2024

Victoria - A beloved Australian father-of-three has died after complaining of back pain. Victorian man Ben Staples left work early on the morning of June 5 after he began to experience pain radiating from both of his shoulders. As his beloved wife Kylie attended to their three young children in the kitchen, her husband suddenly collapsed elsewhere in the house. She discovered Ben unconscious and unresponsive and quickly administered CPR while her daughter May called triple-zero. Unbeknownst to his family, Ben had suffered a massive heart attack. He was rushed to hospital and tragically died three-days later on June 8.

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy as Aussie mum dies suddenly from common illness

June 17, 2024

An Aussie mother of 13 has died at just 47 from a deadly case of influenza, prompting a warning from medical experts about a worrying winter surge of the flu. Victorian woman Julie Theobald was admitted to an intensive care unit in Melbourne on June 10 after her bout of flu worsened and turned into pneumonia. She passed away after two weeks in the ICU. 'Mum leaves behind 13 amazing children, ageing from seven to 31-years-old and her devoted husband/our Dad, Billy.'



Professor Catherine Bennett, the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, told Daily Mail Australia that flu patients could be hospitalised even if they were young, fit or healthy. 'If you're with other people that you don't usually hang out with, it's about making sure you try and keep the distance. Be conscious of ventilation, wear a mask if you're in crowded areas, all of those things help protect against these conditions.' The epidemiologist urged Australians to get an updated flu vaccine.

Link

Rodney James Anderson

June 15, 2024

Kyneton, Victoria - On 16 May 2024, Rod passed away unexpectedly by natural causes in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, whilst travelling in South America on a holiday of a lifetime.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Andrew Saunders, 53

June 11, 2024

Brisbane, Queensland - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our beloved son, husband, brother, dad and uncle, on his 53rd birthday in Brisbane. Craig was a fantastic human being to all his adopted family and friends in Australia and Nelson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Super Rugby player Connor Garden-Bachop passes away after 'medical event'

June 18, 2024

Former Otago Highlanders back Connor Garden-Bachop has died aged 25 after an unspecified "medical event", New Zealand Rugby said Tuesday. "Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby's collective focus at this time is on supporting his family," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement without giving further details.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A tattoo artist “died suddenly”:

Matthew Alexander Williams, 40

June 15, 2024

Matthew Alexander Williams, 40, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 28, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. Born in 1983 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Matthew dedicated 15 years to his work as a plumber, drain layer, and gasfitter in Fort Lauderdale, where he was a member of the local plumber’s union. In 2015, Matthew and Meredith embarked on a journey around the world, where Matthew spread joy and laughter to everyone he met. In 2019, they established residency in New Zealand, and Matthew pursued his dream of becoming a tattoo artist. Within two years, he built a loyal client base and recently began traveling internationally to share his art. Matthew had a passion for fishing, working on boats, traveling, telling Dad jokes and trying new food. He was also an enthusiast of graffiti, street photography, and drawing. Matthew was a long-time active member of a 12-step fellowship and died with 16 years, 11 months and 9 days clean and sober.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Hawke’s Bay quadruplets’ stay-at-home dad dies, donations page set up to help family

June 11, 2024

Napier, Hastings - A donations page has been set up for a Napier family with one-year-old quadruplets whose stay-at-home dad [top right] died on Sunday. The Givealittle page opened to support Joanne Wills and her five children - three-year-old Peter and one-year-old quadruplets Jonathan, Oliver, Lucy and Esther - after the death of husband and dad Brett raised $11,440 as of 1 pm Tuesday after it started Monday. The cause of death is understood to be health reasons. Brett passed away on Sunday according to a social media post from Joanne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found after man vanishes in Whanganui River

June 15, 2024

Whanganui - The body of a man has been located by police during the search of the Whanganui River. Police say they received reports of a man failing to surface at around 8.20 am yesterday morning. This afternoon, police said the dive squad team located his body around 2 pm.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Bucklands Beach, Auckland

June 15, 2024

Auckland - A man has been found dead in the east Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach this evening. A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Musick Point at 5:35pm.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Person dies after e-scooter collides with pole

June 15, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - A person has died after their e-scooter collided with a pole in Christchurch. Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Brougham St and Waltham Rd, in the suburb of Sydenham, about 11 pm yesterday. In a statement this morning, police said the person fell off the scooter after colliding with a pole and died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lucca Gibbons

June 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - In loving memory of Lucca Mac Gibbons, dearly loved and cherished son and adored brother. A treasured grandson and nephew. Lucca will be sorely missed by his 20 beloved cousins. A wonderful, caring, and generous friend to many. Lucca's life was far too short but the beautiful impact he made will last forever. He will always be in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: An article online references Lucca's death as a possible suicide (see link below). Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause mental health issues as well as exacerbate pre-existing issues. It would appear that Lucca was a student at St Andrew's College, a private secondary school. St Andrew's heavily promoted Covid 'vaccination' to students. Covid 'vaccination' was required at one point to play sports at High School level, Lucca played rugby .

https://tinyurl.com/2s3nh8y7

Vicki Morton

June 11, 2024

Wellington - Treasured daughter of Gary Morton and Joyce Goer. Popular teacher of many. Taken too soon by sudden illness. Forever remembered by all. Rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: There is teacher named Vicki Morton who is still registered until 17 September 2026. All teachers were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from November 2021 to April 2022:

https://tinyurl.com/545am42p

Noam Elias Rankin, infant

June 14, 2024

Auckland - Noam was born and died on June 6th, 2024. He began in love, lived in love, and died in love. He will continue to live in God's love forever. He leaves behind a devoted big brother, sister, and two heartbroken parents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland John "Roly" Hanson, 11

June 15, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Died suddenly on Friday 7th June 2024, aged 11 years. One of many cousins. Roly will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and cheeky smile. We Love you, Roly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kay Solly

June 16, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 8th June 2024. She will be missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bronwen Margaret Rowse, 75

June 15, 2024

Tuakau, Auckland - Born May 17th, 1948. On Sunday 26th May 2024, in rural USA, passed away unexpectedly. She had been adventuring, making friends and telling stories. You always knew when Bronwen entered a space, now the void she has left is deafening. Having finally returned to New Zealand with another story under her belt.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Donna Reid, 69

June 15, 2024

Albany, Auckland - (28th August 1965 - 9th June 2024). Suddenly, tragically but peacefully passed away on Saturday night. Too many cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces to mention - loved by all. Karen was a force of nature taken too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathilda Kiikii Anthony, 62

June 15, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Verity Alice Hughes, 43

June 15, 2024

Wellington - Verity died, after a brief illness, at her home on 6th June 2024, aged 43. A loved/respected niece and cousin to her extended family. The family would like to acknowledge Wellington Free Ambulance and Wellington Police for their care of Verity, and also everyone who has supported us in so many ways.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel George "Sam" Roberts, 33

June 15, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday, June 11, 2024 (aged 33 years) at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Much loved nephew and cousin by all his extended family. Special thanks to Sam's friends and flatmates, and caregivers at Equitas Care for their love, care, and support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Allan Arthur, 31

June 15, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - With heavy hearts we wish to announce the passing of Benjamin, unexpectedly, on June 12, 2024; aged 31 years. A great friend, and a great mate to his cousins, closest friends and extended families.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rex James Beale, 69

June 15, 2024

Manawatu - Passed away suddenly at home. The greatest husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A man full of kindness, generosity, compassion and love. We will all miss you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gay Pasco

June 15, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 10 June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Betty (nee Rout) McConnell

June 15, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Peacefully after a short illness on 14 June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Howard "Jim" Randall

June 15, 2024

Waikanae, Wellington - Jim passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his family. Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Edwards

June 15, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Judy passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital on June 2, 2024. Dearly loved by her extended family, many friends, and work colleagues.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Damon Walter (Eme Raven) Gamble, 48

June 15, 2024

Milford, Auckland - Born 9 January 1976, died peacefully at Auckland Hospital, 11 June 2024 after a battle with cancer, aged 48. Gone too soon but now together with Dad.

Link

Carol Louisa Bradshaw, 75

June 15, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2024, aged 75 years, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Roy Thomas Blake, 68

June 15, 2024

New Plymouth - Following his courageous battle with cancer, sadly Roy passed peacefully on June 1st, 2024, aged 68 years. Jan and James would like to thank family and friends for surrounding Roy with aroha and support following his diagnosis, and especially in his final days.

Link

Robin Michael Brown, 75

June 14, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 11 June 2024, in his 75th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth David Jeffares, 72

June 14, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - 72 years. Passed away on June 11th, 2024, after a short illness. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife who was by his side to the end.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Lockyear

June 14, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Janice Lockyear, peacefully on the 10th of June, 2024, in Auckland after a short illness. Her strength and fortitude has always been an inspiration to all. You will be sadly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Stanley Hill, 75

June 14, 2024

Half Moon Bay, Auckland - Born 21 November 1948, passed away gently and peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer on 11 June 2024. A respected and loved father-in-law, friend, mentor and life coach. A man of the sea, yachtsman, boat builder, craftsman, a hardworking man of action. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice. A life well lived has come to an end. Rest in peace now Richard.

Link

Stephen William (Steve) Turnbull, 67

June 14, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - On 9 June 2024, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, after a short battle with cancer, aged 67 years.

Link

Gregory John "Greg" Lyford, 61

June 13, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2024. Greg will be forever remembered for his humour, and a bourbon in his hand. The family would like to thank the staff at Wairau Hospital and Nelson Marlborough rescue helicopter crew.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coral Anne (nee Reid) Phillips

June 13, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on Saturday 8 June 2024. Coral was very loved by the extended adopted family and friends. Coral and her knitting will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Auckland Hospital DCCM Unit (critical care medicine) in Coral's name.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Beverley Julia Wilson

June 13, 2024

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Wilmot, 59

June 12, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, 7 June 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Elizabeth (nee Yates) Clarke, 74

June 12, 2024

Karaka, Auckland - Peacefully with Family at Middlemore Hospital, after a short illness on Sunday 9 June 2024, aged 74. Sorely missed, forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Anne Knight, 75

June 12, 2024

Wellington - On Monday 10 June 2024, aged 75 years, at Te Omanga Hospice Lower Hutt, after a bravely fought battle. Loved sister of her many siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice or Motor Neurone Disease NZ would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause turbo Motor Neurone Disease.

Gary Stuart MacKenzie, 58

June 12, 2024

Gore, Southland - Unexpectedly, after a valiant fight, on Friday, June 7, 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John William Miles

June 12, 2024

Waikato - On 17th April 2024, passed peacefully away after battling a brain tumor for the last 2 months.

No age reported.

Link

Barry Andrew Cranch

June 12, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away 9th June 2024, unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Seymour Jenkins, 55

June 11, 2024

Masterton - Formerly of Christchurch and Dunedin. On June 7, 2024, unexpectedly at home in Masterton. Aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirsty Cherie O'Connell, 43

June 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - After a courageous battle, on June 7, 2024, at Nurse Maude Hospice, in her 43rd year. Treasured friend to so many. Will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kirsty would be appreciated and may be made directly to www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Paul Mielnik, 70

June 10, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at Ashburton Hospital, on June 6, 2024. Aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Cecilia MacDonald, 65

June 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce that Anne passed away suddenly at her home on June 6, 2024, aged 65 years. A loved sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunty, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.

No cause of death reported.

Link