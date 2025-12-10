In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, December 1-December 8, 2025
Reality star Chad Spodick (42); dancers Donyelle Jones (46,C), Criscilla Anderson; TV producer Nick Holly (C); movie exec Tammie Rosen (C); bassist Justin Baren (40); hoopster Elden Campbell; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (80)
Former ‘Finding Prince Charming’ Star Chad Spodick Dies at 42
December 6, 2025
Former reality TV contestant Chad Spodick has died at the age of 42. The Finding Prince Charming alum’s death was confirmed via a GoFundMe page published by his friend on Thursday, December 4. Spodick famously competed on the one-season Logo TV reality dating series Finding Prince Charming in 2016.
No cause of death reported.
Two dancers “died suddenly” from cancer:
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Donyelle Jones Dead at 46 After Battle With Illness
December 4, 2025
Donyelle Jones, the breakout star of “So You Think You Can Dance” season two, breathed her last at 46. She passed away the morning of December 2, 2025, after a devastating battle with metastatic breast cancer. Jones was first diagnosed with stage 3C breast cancer in 2016. She underwent a double mastectomy and endured extensive chemotherapy. Later, the disease returned as stage 4 metastatic cancer.
Criscilla Anderson, wife of country singer Coffey, dies from colon cancer at 45
December 4, 2025
Choreographer Criscilla Crossland Anderson, who has performed with stars from Britney Spears to Rihanna, has died from colon cancer. She was 45. The hip-hop dancer, who starred in the 2020 Netflix reality series “Country Ever After” alongside her ex-husband Coffey Anderson, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018. She was cancer-free in 2021 before it returned, affecting her lymph nodes, in 2022. Criscilla and Coffey were undergoing divorce proceedings at the time of her death. As a couple, the two starred in one season of the Netflix series that offered a glimpse into their lives as a family and her battle with cancer. Before she died, Anderson wrote a message to her loved ones, her community and her supporters. Her friend, Lindsey, shared her words in the caption of her Dec. 3 post. ”My sweet community, if you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home,” Anderson wrote.
Reported on November 29:
Nick Holly dead: Manager and co-creator of Sons and Daughters dies of cancer aged 51
November 29, 2025
Nick Holly, one of the people behind the creation of Australian soap opera Sons and Daughters, has died of cancer at the age of 51. The manager, writer and producer passed away at his home in Santa Monica, California, on November 21, surrounded by his loved ones. His family released a statement announcing the sad news, which read: “Holly loved the ocean, the wilderness, and traveling the world, climbing mountains from Baldy to Kilimanjaro.” His sister, actress Lauren Holly, posted an emotional message on Instagram too, sharing it wasn’t her only recent heartbreak. She wrote: “I’ve lost my father and my brother in the last two weeks. I just want to say out loud how much I loved them. How much I will miss them.”
Tammie Rosen, Sundance and Tribeca Communications Chief, Dies at 49 Following Cancer Battle
December 2, 2025
Tammie Rosen, a staple of the indie film world who most recently worked at the Sundance Institute as chief communications officer, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 49 years old. Rosen was known as an indefatigable advocate for the indie filmmakers that Sundance highlighted, and worked around the clock (she literally answered emails and texts at all hours) to promote their work and the festivals that served as important launching pads for their careers. She had a sharp wit, an exhaustive knowledge of the industry and a warm and outgoing spirit.
Former teen pop star Justin Baren dies ‘peacefully’ aged just 40
December 4, 2025
The beloved singer and bassist of a Chicago pop-rock band that shot to fame straight out of high school has died aged just 40. Justin Baren, a founding member of The Redwalls, died on November 28 – with his death causing widespread heartbreak among fans and loved ones. While his cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, his father, Martin Baren, assured the Chicago Sun-Times that he died ‘peacefully.’
Cause of death for NBA champion Elden Campbell, 57, revealed after suffering medical emergency while fishing
December 5, 2025
The death of NBA champion and Clemson great Elden Campbell was ruled an accidental drowning after the basketball icon reportedly suffered a medical emergency during a fishing trip. Broward County officials confirmed to People magazine that the 57-year-old former NBA pro died on Monday “due to drowning.” The death was ruled accidental after Campbell reportedly suffered a medical emergency while fishing. Campbell’s sister, Sandra, told the New York Post that he wasn’t sick at the time of his death. “It was all the sudden,” she told the outlet. “He wasn’t sick. He was out fishing.”
No cause of death reported.
Black College Basketball Player Ethan Dietz Dies At 20 After Head Injury During Game
December 5, 2025
A sophomore student at Connors State College [Warner, OK] has died after sustaining an injury during a basketball game. Ethan Dietz was playing in a match against Grayson College in Texas when he was injured and removed from the game. He was hospitalized and died three days later on Nov. 25. Dietz was going up for a shot under the basket when he was injured inadvertently by an opposing player’s elbow, according to KATV. Sixteen minutes were remaining in the game when the incident occurred. Dietz grabbed his head in his hands and was helped off the floor by two of his teammates. It is unclear if Dietz received medical treatment during the game. Connors State’s athletic trainers, as well as an assistant coach, were seen checking on him while on the bench. Dietz returned to the game a few minutes later and was seen holding his head on the floor. He subbed himself out of the game, put a towel on his head and sat out for the remaining time. After a timeout, he did not join his teammates to celebrate. He left the court after one of his teammates helped him out. A day after the game, Connors State College confirmed Dietz’s injury in a statement, although they did not specify what type of injury he had sustained. The college shared that he had been transported to the hospital to receive care. Connors State College announced that Dietz had died on the morning of Nov. 25. A cause of death has not been shared as of now.
Two NASCAR racers “died suddenly”:
Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett dies at 39
December 4, 2025
JR Motorsports announced on Friday that former NASCAR driver Michael Annett died. He was 39 years old. Annett spent the final five years of his driving career with JR Motorsports. A cause of death for Annett has yet to be announced.
NASCAR hit with another crushing loss as beloved motorsports star dead at 55
December 6, 2025
The NASCAR community is in mourning after the death of popular driver Nick Joanides, a veteran of the West Coast stock car racing scene. The 55-year-old competed regularly on the ARCA West series in recent years, making three appearances in 2025 and racing eight times in 2024. Joanides’ last race was the 2025 Star Nursery 150 at the Las Vegas Bullring in October, during which his race was curtailed by a nasty wreck after hitting the wall. He was able to climb out of the No. 77, but that was the last time he competed competitively. Joe Nava, owner of the Performance P-1 Motorsports team that Joanides competed for this season, revealed last month that Joanides suffered a broken leg in the crash, compounding a “life-threatening sickness” that the driver had been battling for more than two years.
No cause of death reported.
CNN host Valerie Hoff DeCarlo dies at 62 after quitting industry over racial slur drama
December 4, 2025
Valerie Hoff DeCarlo has sadly died at the age of 62. The ex-CNN anchor, who was ousted from the journalism industry after she used the N-word in a private exchange with a black source, passed away last week after a battle with lung cancer. Valerie served as an anchor on CNN from 1992 to 1999. After her stint at the left-wing network, she worked as an anchor and consumer reporter at NBC-affiliate WXIA in Atlanta from 1999 to 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. However, her career met an abrupt end when she was embroiled in a racism scandal. She was best known for her work that melded with her personal life, including her family’s adoption journey and her battle with breast cancer in 2013. Valerie was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2024 and unfortunately, in the midst of organizing a cruise trip with her family and planning to host a Christmas party, she passed away, her close friends told the outlet.
Magazine editor’s sudden death sets off bizarre battle over Billy Crudup interview
December 7, 2025
A small but beloved arts magazine scored a coup by landing A-list Hollywood star Billy Crudup as its cover star. But when the mag’s editor died suddenly, it set off a bizarre and ugly battle over the “Morning Show” star’s interview and photoshoot. Rebeca Herrero founded Art Bodega in 2013 and published more than 100 issues before she shockingly passed away last month at 49.
No cause of death reported.
Porter Anderson, editor-in-chief of international trade magazine Publishing Perspectives, has died
December 3, 2025
Anderson was editor-in-chief of Publishing Perspectives from 2016 to 2025. He was named International Trade Journalist of the Year at the London Book Fair’s International Excellence Awards 2019. Previously, he was associate editor of The FutureBook at The Bookseller in London. For more than a decade, he worked as a senior producer and presenter at CNN.com, CNN International and CNN USA. He was a fellow of the National Critics Institute and worked as an art critic for the Village Voice and Dallas Times Herald among others.
No age or cause of death reported.
Prominent Peoria area mental health counselor has died
December 7, 2025
PEORIA, IL – Dr. Joy Erlichman Miller, who has provided mental health and awareness services across Central Illinois, died suddenly on Saturday. Dr. Miller was founder and director of Joy Miller & Associates in Peoria. She was a Certified Master Addictions Counselor, participated in over 150 conferences internationally, and worked with over 15,000 participants in the past 20 years. Also, she also appeared on several nationally televised talk shows, and she hosted “Ask Dr. Joy” segments on WEEK, which focused on mental health issues. Dr. Joy Erlichman Miller would have celebrated her 75th birthday on Monday, Dec. 8.
No cause of death reported.
An infant “died suddenly”:
Legend Ryan Golden, 2 months
December 4, 2025
TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS – Legend was born September 6, 2025 and transitioned November 25, 2025. Legend, affectionally known as “Pooh” was 2 months old.
No cause of death reported.
A grad student “died suddenly”:
Local university grieves loss of student after unexpected death
December 7, 2025
DAYTON, Ohio – A University of Dayton graduate student is unexpectedly dead, school officials confirmed. According to the university, Sankeerth Pinumalla, 24, who lived off-campus, died unexpectedly Saturday morning. He was a mechanical engineering graduate student from India.
Researcher’s note - University of Dayton to require COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for all staff, student employees: Link
No cause of death reported.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
LMPD remembers Ofc. Nick Dewees who died of cancer
December 5, 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The Louisville Metro Police Department is mourning the death of Lt. Nick Dewees, who died this week after a three-year battle with cancer.
No age reported.
Minneapolis police recruit dies off duty just weeks after joining department, chief says
December 4, 2025
Minneapolis, MN – The Minneapolis Police Department announced Thursday one of its new recruits, Amara Kanneh, died unexpectedly while off duty. Chief Brian O’Hara says Kanneh, who died on Wednesday, had just joined the department in early October and was still training at the police academy. O’Hara didn’t disclose his cause of death.
No age reported.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office captain died suddenly after more than a quarter century on job
December 4, 2025
Shreveport, Louisiana – A member of the Caddo Sheriff’s Office with more than a quarter century of service has died suddenly. Capt. Aaron Cornelius died early Thursday as the result of a sudden illness with more than 26 years of experience with the agency. He had recently been placed in charge of the re-entry and work-release programs.
No age or cause of death reported.
Four firefighters “died suddenly”:
Jimmy Townsend, Deputy Chief
December 8, 2025
Monck’s Corner, SC – On September 27, 2025, Deputy Chief Jimmy Townsend [61] responded to two emergency calls during his shift. The following day, Deputy Chief Townsend suffered a fatal cardiovascular event within 24 hours of responding to the second emergency incident.
New Haven Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own to cancer
December 4, 2025
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one its members to cancer this week. Firefighter Christopher “Chris” Brainard, 36, passed away on Wednesday, according to a release from the city on Thursday. “He was an exceptional human being,” Fire Chief John Alston said. “He was the kind of person who would help anyone, anytime without hesitation.”
Simsbury firefighter who ‘did everything with honesty and integrity’ dies at 39
December 3, 2025
Simsbury, CT – Gregory Stephen Reynolds, a volunteer firefighter “who did everything with honesty and integrity,” died unexpectedly on Nov. 27, according to his obituary. He was 39. Reynolds was a married father of two children.
No cause of death reported.
Steven Schulze, 59
December 2, 2025
GIDDINGS, TEXAS – Steven Ray Schulze passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at his home in La Grange, surrounded by his family. He worked at Pace Fertilizer for 21 years. Steven was a volunteer firefighter for Ledbetter Fire Department and helped bring back the lane of lights.
No cause of death reported.
Alabama couple dies within hours of each other after 49 years of marriage
December 7, 2025
A couple who had been married for more than 49 years died hours apart Saturday in Dothan [AL]. Betty Jean Joiner Cain, 78, and her husband Glenn Franklin Cain, 74, died at Southeast Medical Center. According to an obituary, Betty died suddenly, while Glenn passed on after a short illness. The two were married in October 1976.
No cause of death reported.
61-year-old man found dead inside car in Williamsburg
December 7, 2025
Police say officers found a 61-year-old man dead inside his car Sunday morning in Williamsburg [NYC], near the corner of Broadway and Lynch Street. The NYPD says it received a call that someone was unconscious around 10:45 a.m. A video of the scene posted on social media and reviewed by News 12 shows officers pulling a man dressed in all black out of a black Chevrolet sedan parked next to a dumpster at the BP Gas Station. He was then covered and loaded on to a stretcher. Police did not release any information about the man or how long he might have been in the car. The area is busy, with both the Broadway and Lorimer Street subway stations nearby, along with plenty of cameras on both the gas station and the apartment building across the street.
No cause of death reported.
David A. Harrison, 56
December 9, 2025
Hanover, NH – David A. Harrison, age 56, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2025, after an 11-month battle with glioblastoma. Despite the devastating diagnosis, he never lost his optimism or good cheer, and spent his final year surrounded by family and friends, enjoying life.
David Robert Dean, 76
December 8, 2025
Rising Sun, MD – David Robert Dean, 76, died unexpectedly at Christiana Hospital on Friday, December 5th. Dave and Barbara loved to travel. His most memorable trips were an African safari in Tanzania, a medical mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya, and, most recently, a fishing excursion on Kodiak Island, Alaska.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Jeffrey Howard, 44
December 8, 2025
Joseph Jeffrey Howard, age 44, of Marion [Ohio], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital. Exceptionally bright, Joe was a master of numbers, a human calculator, and a fountain of fascinating random knowledge.
No cause of death reported.
Michael A. Provost, 73
December 8, 2025
Newmarket, NH – Michael A. Provost, 73, of Beech Street, died unexpectedly December 4, 2025 at York Hospital. He guided the Lamprey Heritage Tours in Newmarket. Many years he worked on the Economic Development Initiatives with the National Main Street Program in communities of Newmarket, Jaffrey, Dover and Rochester.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Alan Streeter II, 50
December 8, 2025
Enfield, NH – Richard Alan Streeter II, 50, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday December 3, 2025. He worked for C&S Wholesale Grocers and most recently he has been working for Durgin and Crowell Lumber. He has enjoyed collecting baseball cards and racing at Claremont Motor Sports Park. Richard loved his children and family more than anything.
No cause of death reported.
Charles ‘Chuck’ L. Cryer, 63
December 8, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS – A devoted husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and servant of God went home to heaven on his birthday, completing the circle of his earthly and heavenly creation. His faith was the foundation of his life. Even during cancer treatments, he walked the clinic offering Bibles and prayer, always sharing God’s love with others.
Catherine Anne Estrada, 66
December 7, 2025
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Catherine Anne Estrada passed away on November 24, 2025, from Pancreatic Cancer.
Sandra Ann Evans, 63
December 6, 2025
Sandra “Sandy” Ann Evans, age 63, peacefully passed away on November 6, 2025, in Aztec, New Mexico, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. Sandy worked as a barber and cosmetologist for 35 years, a career she genuinely loved.
Leonard Dean Tapia, 69
December 5, 2025
Leonard Dean Tapia of Conchas Dam, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2025, at Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, NM, at age 69.
No cause of death reported.
Domingo Chavarria, Jr., 45
December 5, 2025
LOVINGTON, NM – Domingo was Known lovingly as “Palomito” or “Pito,” he had a voice that stood out, a presence that filled every room, and a sense of humor that could lift anyone’s spirits. He was funny and always knew how to make people laugh.
No cause of death reported.
Linn Conrad, 54
December 5, 2025
LAGO VISTA, TEXAS – Linn Conrad, 54, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2025, in her home after a long battle with brain cancer and its treatment. Though brain cancer took much from her, Linn never lost her kindness, grace, compassion, or her deep love for family and friends. She continued to express gratitude for what she described as a wonderful life until the end. She graduated from Graham High School in 1989 and went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin. During her third year as a math major, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma brain cancer. After surviving a dangerous surgery and radiation treatment, Linn recovered and went on to complete her Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a specialization in mathematics. In 2021, brain cancer revisited in the form of a large meningioma tumor, which was removed during a lengthy surgery. Once again, Linn recovered and went on to enjoy four more full years of life in Lago Vista. In closing, to quote what Linn bravely said going into her second brain surgery: “See you on the flip side.” And we will see her.
Kenneth Rex Smith, Jr., 67
December 4, 2025
MADISONVILLE, TEXAS – Kenny passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the age of sixty-seven. Kenny was married to the love of his life, Cindy, for over forty years; he recently lost her to cancer.
Researcher’s Note - Cindy Smith died on September 6, 2025: Link
No cause of death reported.
Monice Renee Patterson, 27
December 3, 2025
BURTON, TEXAS – On November 28, 2025, Monice answered the gentle call of her Lord, passing peacefully while surrounded by her loving family.
No cause of death reported.
Brenda Sue Bankhead, 65
December 3, 2025
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Sue Bankhead, 65, who passed away suddenly on November 28, 2025, at her home in Conroe, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Samantha Taylor Bucknell, 30
December 3, 2025
Samantha Taylor Bucknell, 30, of Savannah, GA, passed away unexpectedly on November 10th, 2025. An avid traveler herself, Sammy worked for the federal government as a Transportation Security Administration Officer. A mother to three young children, her time on earth was marked with an unwavering amount of love and laughter.
Researcher’s note – If Bucknell was working for the TSA in 2021, she would have been subject to the federal worker “vaccination” mandate.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Takacs, 45
December 3, 2025
Support is on the rise for the family of a Clifton [NJ] native following his sudden death. Robert “Bobby” Takacs, a New Jersey native who later settled in Dingmans Ferry, PA, died on Tuesday, Nov. 18, according to his obituary on the Shook Funeral Home website. He was 45 years old. Takacs worked as an auto mechanic for many years and loved animals, fishing, and hunting, his obituary said. He was the devoted father of Kyle, Alexia and Evalynne Takacs, and the cherished grandfather of William Smith, according to his obituary.
No cause of death reported.
George McCutchen, 54
December 3, 2025
George “Tom” McCutchen Jr., of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on November 21, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Eva Cisneros, 55
December 3, 2025
Eva Cisneros, 55, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025 at UMC in Lubbock, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Sheena Marie Smith, 40
December 3, 2025
ARTESIA, NM – Sheena Marie Smith was born on March 27, 1985, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Angela and Michael Hughie. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Hughie; her dad, Mikey Miller; her sister, Suzie Quezada; and her precious grandson, Atlas Hughes. We find comfort in knowing they are all together again. She died on November 29, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jose ‘Joey’ Reza, 46
December 3, 2025
Joey passed away on November 26, 2025, in Hobbs, New Mexico.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew A. Caisse, 32
December 3, 2025
Matthew A. Caisse, 32, of Gardner [MA], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in his home. Matt was a “jack of all trades” -- a true craftsman with an innate ability to create, repair, and bring ideas to life with his hands. Above all, Matt’s greatest joy was his family.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew David Seal, 45
December 3, 2025
Westminster, MD – Matthew David Seal, 45, of Westminster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at home. He had worked as a Product Manager in the prefabricated building products industry. Matthew loved the outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking. He was a hardworking man who dearly loved his children.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Allen McDonald, 67
December 2, 2025
Mark passed away on the evening of November 28, 2025, at Ascension Seton Hospital in Bastrop, Texas. He was loved by many in the community for all of the good he did for others. In fact, the final thing he did on the day he passed was deliver a meal to a friend in need.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvia Ann Tristan, 56
December 2, 2025
Sylvia Ann Tristan, 56, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on November 28, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Carlos Carrasco, 39
December 2, 2025
Carlos Eduardo Carrasco, 39, passed away on November 28, 2025 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Isidoro Garcia, III, 32
December 2, 2025
MARIETTA, GEORGIA – Izzy was born in Austell, Georgia, and blessed everyone who knew him with his light, his laughter, and his real, honest spirit. Issy spoke from the heart and loved fiercely. He was funny, loyal, and always there when you needed him.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Mayes, 37
December 2, 2025
HOBBS, NM – Kenneth Matthew “Kenny” Mayes, 37, passed away on November 25, 2025. His adventures took him through Peru, Mexico, Alaska, and many places across the United States.
No cause of death reported.
Stacey Dyer, 55
December 2, 2025
NOCONA, TEXAS – Stacey Ladell Gee Dyer, age 55, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She fought courageously and quietly for three years and finally won the battle to receive her eternal glory.
Janell Courson Campbell, 72
December 2, 2025
SPRING, TEXAS – Janell Courson Campbell, passed away Saturday, November 29, 2025, at her home following a lengthy battle with Multiple Myloma.
Richard McMahon, 57
December 2, 2025
CONROE, TEXAS – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard McMahon, age 57, after a courageous battle with cancer. He worked as a Fedex truck driver for 30 years. He was also an ordained minister with a deep faith and love for our Lord.
Kathryne Capshaw, 71
December 2, 2025
MAGNOLIA, TEXAS – Kathy Capshaw was called to her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2025, after a courageous 20-month fight against cancer. Kathy and Clint traveled extensively, often with friends, to Hawaii, Europe, New Zealand and Australia plus many trips to the Caribbean with Clint’s diving buddies.
Daniel Woodrow Taylor, 36
December 1, 2025
BURLESON, TEXAS – Daniel Taylor, 36, left us too soon. He loved to travel, explore new places, and experience the world with the same curiosity that drove every part of his life.
No cause of death reported.
Jesus Pena, 45
December 1, 2025
KERRVILLE, TEXAS – Jesus “Jesse” Israel Pena, 45, passed away peacefully November 29, 2025. Jesse spent many years working in construction and in the restaurant industry. He was dependable, dedicated and took pride in every job he did. Those who worked alongside him remember him as steady, trustworthy and always willing to lend a hand without being asked.
No cause of death reported.
Orlando Alfredo Basaldua, 48
December 1, 2025
KINGSVILLE, TEXAS – Orlando A. Basaldua, beloved husband, father, son, nephew and friend, passed away on November 30, 2025, at the age of 48.
No cause of death reported.
Jose Manuel Lozano Jr., 48
December 1, 2025
KINGSVILLE, TEXAS – Jose Manuel Lozano JR, 48, passed away on November 29, 2025. Mr. Lozano was a truck driver who loved his career.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Lee Williams, Jr., 43
December 1, 2025
BAY CITY, TEXAS – Daniel was born on May 22, 1982, in Bay City Texas to his parents Daniel Lee Williams, Sr and Shirley Jean Jones Williams and passed away at his home on November 25, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Joe H. Muniz, 60
December 1, 2025
Joe passed away on November 26, 2025, in Hobbs, New Mexico, at the Muniz residence. He was recently battling health complications these past few years and though we neared the end of the journey with Joe, it did not define it – nor will it define his spirit, his legacy, or his undimmable light.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Wilson Branyon, 61
December 1, 2025
KERRVILLE, TEXAS – Mark Wilson Branyon stepped into the presence of his Savior on November 26, 2025, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.
Melanie Carol Cartee, 61
December 1, 2025
KINGSLAND, TEXAS – Melanie Carol Cartee, born on October 18, 1964, passed away peacefully on November 27th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Reported on November 30:
Belinda Garcia-Haag, 56
November 30, 2025
Belinda Garcia Haag, lovingly known as “Bel” or “Nina” by friends and family, was called home by the Lord on November 23, 2025, at the age of 56 in Odem, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Jana Jeanelle Ross, 47
November 30, 2025
Jana Jeanelle Ross, 47, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away unexpectedly in her home on 20 November 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 29:
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Norsworthy, 67
November 29, 2025
DAINGERFIELD, TEXAS – Born on January 15, 1958, in Mount Pleasant, Texas, she passed away at the age of 67, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and joy. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. DeLesi with Titus Family Care Center, Dr. O’Shaughnessy with Baylor University, the staff at Titus Regional Medical Center and Choice Hospice for their loving care.
Researcher’s Note: Dr. O’Shaughnessy is a medical oncologist that focuses on breast cancer prevention and treatment.
No cause of death reported.
Clayton Thornton, 45
November 29, 2025
DAINGERFIELD, TEXAS – Born on October 4, 1980, in Palestine, Texas, Clayton spent his formative years attending Daingerfield and Hughes Springs Schools before proudly serving in the Army. He passed away on November 26, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 25:
Valarie Ann Moreno, 39
November 25, 2025
Valarie Ann Moreno, beloved daughter and friend, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2025, at the age of 39, in Hallettsville, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Saldana, 26
November 25, 2025
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Eric Brandon Saldana, a cherished son, devoted husband, and adoring father, left this world on November 25, 2025, leaving a lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Researcher’s note - His brother, Andrew Ray Saldana, 22, died on December 12, 2024. He was a correctional officer (and probably jabbed): Link
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 24:
Russ Dibble, 70
November 24, 2025
LAMPASAS, TEXAS – Russell Stanley Dibble, at the age of 70, left this earthly world on Sunday evening, November 23, 2025, after a short battle with cancer.
Reported on November 20:
Deborah Kay Smith, 71
November 20, 2025
BOERNE, TEXAS – Deborah Smith, “Deb” to all who knew her, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 16, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Reported on November 18:
Elaine Brook Brothers, 39
November 18, 2025
BOERNE, TEXAS – Our beautiful Elaine Brook Brothers, also known as “Lainey Lou Lou,” “bits,” “EE,” “Ms. Brothers,” “little one,” and “Brothers,” passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2025. Elaine passed too soon at the young age of 39 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Leslie Bruce Grantland, 66
November 18, 2025
BUFFALO, TEXAS – Leslie B. Grantland, age 66, of Buffalo, left this world unexpectedly on November 15, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 13:
Teri Lee White, 61
November 13, 2025
GEORGE WEST, TEXAS – Teri Lee White (Cook), aged 61, passed away peacefully at home in George West, Texas, in the loving arms of her husband, Bill White, after a courageous 19-month battle with cancer.
Reported on November 11:
Kim Frances Darsee, 71
November 11, 2025
CENTERVILLE, TEXAS – It is with heavy hearts yet joyful memories that we celebrate the life of Kim Darsee, who departed this life unexpectedly on November 7, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 26:
Donna Sue Grizzle, 60
November 26, 0025
BUFFALO, TEXAS – With heartfelt sadness and a spirit of celebration, we announce the passing of Donna Sue Grizzle, who departed this life on November 25, 2025. She dedicated her professional life as a dietician manager for several nursing homes in the area, including Copper Creek Nursing Home in Buffalo and Legacy Nursing Home in Corsicana, where she touched countless lives with her compassion and care.
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
Cpl Zachary Wells, 29
December 5, 2025
Passed away at home on 25 November 2025. As well as his direct family, he leaves to mourn his Canadian Armed Forces family Zachary was a dedicated and dependable soldier whose positive spirit uplifted those around him every day.
Researcher’s note - The Canadian Armed Forces implemented a series of COVID-19 policies from 2021 to 2023, primarily focused on vaccination [sic] mandates to ensure operational readiness, protect personnel health, and maintain deployability during the pandemic. These policies evolved from voluntary vaccination [sic] campaigns to mandatory requirements, with accommodations for medical, religious, or other protected grounds under the Canadian Human Rights Act. The mandates were issued via directives from the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and aligned with broader Government of Canada public health measures. By late 2022, the policy shifted to role-specific requirements rather than universal mandates.
No cause of death reported.
Captain Neil Byron Adams, 66
December 7, 2025
Passed peacefully away at home on December 4, 2025. Much gratitude is extended to Dr. Jonathan Greenland, Dr. Paula Walsh, Dr. Megnan Matthews, Dr. Cheryl Hurley, Rodi Pile and Angela Bartlett of CHF Clinic and Neil’s kind and gentle care worker who stayed with him to the end, Diedre Hollett. Many thanks are also extended to the NL Health Palliative Care Team, paramedics and Pouch Cove Volunteer Fire Department.
Researcher’s note - A CHF Clinic (Congestive Heart Failure Clinic, now often called Heart Function Clinic) provides specialized, team-based care for people with heart failure, focusing on managing symptoms, optimizing medications, educating patients for self-care, and improving quality of life through expert assessment, lifestyle guidance, and coordinated support. These clinics use multidisciplinary teams (doctors, nurses, dietitians) to offer education, medication adjustments, and support for managing this chronic condition, helping patients and families cope and improve daily living.