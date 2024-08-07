GHANA

Dr. Bawumia offers condolences for deceased Nhyiaeso NPP chairman

August 1, 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, expressed his condolences on the demise of George Kofi Adjei (Goekad), the Nhyiaeso constituency chairman in the Ashanti Region. Goekad, who was the longest-serving Constituency Chairman of the NPP, passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Wednesday, 31st July 2024 after being admitted for about a week.

No age or cause of death reported.

TOGO

Death of Bishop Nicodème A. Barrigah-Bénissan

August 4, 2024

Archbishop Nicodème Anani Barrigah-Benissan, the Local Ordinary of Lomé Catholic Archdiocese in Togo, known for his passion for music and arts, has passed on at a hospital in the country's capital city, Lomé. He was aged 61. The late Catholic Archbishop had been battling cancer. He was awarded the Togolese Grand Theatre Prize for Literature 2020 for his play, “The Royal Throne”, which was published by the New Africans Edition of Togo in 1993.

NIGERIA

Popular Yoruba vlogger Afobaje passes away

August 3, 2024

Popular Yoruba vlogger and businessman Afobaje has passed away. The news of his death, which occurred on Saturday, August 3, 2024, has shocked and saddened his many fans and followers. Afobaje reportedly collapsed while playing football at Ikeja Cement, Lagos. Afobaje was celebrated for his distinctive approach to sharing Yoruba culture through his vlogs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nigerian woman slumps and dies while preparing breakfast for her family

August 4, 2024

Amarachi Okpala, a Port Harcourt based businesswoman, has sadly passed away. The woman slumped and died in the kitchen while preparing breakfast for her family. According to media personality Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, the incident happened on Saturday morning, August 3, 2024. Her husband found her unconscious and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “Just like that. We have a slumping epidemic in our country, people, and this is becoming worrying at this stage. I don’t know if it is the water we drink or the food we consume that is the trigger of this slumping epidemic, but it is worrying. May her soul rest in peace,” he added.

No age or cause of death reported.

CAMEROON

Obituary: death of former Cameroonian international Daniel Wansi

August 1, 2024

The world of Cameroonian football is in mourning. Sources announce the death of Cameroonian international Daniel Wansi, 42. He died, we learned, this Thursday, August 1, 2024, at his home in Yaoundé, the political capital of Cameroon. It is difficult to find out if he was sick. “Daniel Wansi, alias Marimar is no more. We learned of the death of the former striker of Cintra de Yaoundé this Thursday. Elegant in his nonchalant style, he marked the Cameroonian championship in his own way,” informs Fecafoot.

No cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

Petra High School teacher, Nash athletics competitions announcer dies

August 3, 2024

A Petra High School teacher and an ardent sports personality who has been a regular announcer at the Bulawayo National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) athletics competitions at White City Stadium, Otilda Ndlovu, is no more. According to her younger sister and family spokesperson Ntombizodwa, Otilda, who was a brilliant Ordinary and Advanced Level English and English Literature teacher at the 1993-founded institution, breathed her last on Thursday, after a short illness, having complained of flu-like symptoms on Monday. She leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

No age or cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Heartbreak as gospel star dies!

August 5, 2024

The gospel singer's death has touched many of his fans and family members. Director of Prossy Records record label, Prospect Tebogo Mofomme, died on Thursday, 1 August, after a short illness. He was 36 years old. The musician from Ga-Mabusela in Limpopo will be buried on Saturday, 10 August.

No cause of death reported.

Condolences follow death of Moot councillor Roelof Fourie

July 30, 2024

Ward 84 councillor Roelof Fourie died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, July 28. Fourie was born on May 13, 1968 (56), and was described as a passionate and dedicated councillor, and a gentle giant in the community.

No cause of death reported.

Two high school students “died suddenly”:

Big dream not to be

August 5, 2024

How could this happen and why? These are questions Fikiswa Ncaza is grappling with following the death of her son. Her son, Kamvalethu Ncaza, (18), a Grade 12 learner at Vredenburg High, suddenly and unexpectedly died on Monday 29 July on his way to school. “I left for work early Monday morning, as I usually do, and Kamva was still at home eating his porridge and playing with his phone while watching soccer on television. He made his way to school and realised the taxi was taking too long, so he took a lift with someone going in the direction of Saldanha. He asked the driver to drop him off at the traffic lights.” Ncaza said when the driver stopped at the traffic lights, he expected Kamva to jump out, but there was silence. “The guy asked him to get out, but when he did not respond, he checked on him only to find him slumped with his head on the door. That is when the driver realised something was wrong and rushed Kamva to the hospital.” She said doctors tried to resuscitate him, but it was too late. Ncaza is still trying to process it all, knowing her son was an active sportsman and couldn’t be healthier.

No cause of death reported.

Woodridge pupil dies after short illness

August 2, 2024

The Woodridge College and Preparatory School on the outskirts of Gqeberha announced the death of one of their Grade 12 pupils, expressing their deepest sadness in a statement issued on Friday. The school's head of Marketing and Communication, Lynne Niemann, says Troy Schofield died following a short illness. She says he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and passed away on Thursday. Niemann says Troy joined Woodridge as a boarder in Grade 10 and was a fantastic sportsman and gifted athlete who won several races at school.

No age or cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Perm Molot alumnus Dmitry Filimonov dies

August 1, 2024

Perm - "At the age of 52, Dmitry Filimonov died suddenly. We will find out about the causes of death later, while we are organizing the funeral. It is planned that the farewell to the hockey player will take place on Monday”, TASS writes with reference to the general director of Molot Alexander Gulyavtsev. He was a graduate of the Perm club Molot.

No cause of death reported.

In Penza, the famous PSU graduate Alexander Poikin died suddenly

July 31, 2024

Penza - Penza State University spoke about the death of a well-known graduate of the university, founder and general director of PKTBA CJSC Alexander Poikin. "Penza State University regrets to announce that on July 28, at the age of 61, one of the most successful graduates of the Penza Polytechnic Institute (now PSU) died suddenly," the university said on its page on the VKontakte social network.

No cause of death reported.

The chief of police of Togliatti died suddenly

July 31, 2024

Togliatti - Today, July 31, Deputy Head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Togliatti - Chief of Police Vyacheslav Protsenko died suddenly. The police colonel was only 53 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A veteran “died suddenly”:

Minusinsk mourns: a participant in the special operation, Vyacheslav Kochnev, died suddenly

August 3, 2024

Minusinsk - He was 35 years old. Vyacheslav is a combat veteran. He participated in the military operation in Syria from November 2015 to January 2016 and was awarded the Zhukov Medal for his services. From the first days of the SVO, Vyacheslav served under contract in the rank of corporal. His military merits were marked by the Suvorov Medal, as well as medals "For Distinction in Military Service" and the jubilee medal for the 635th anniversary of Russian artillery.

No cause of death reported.

Priest Andrei Petrov died suddenly in Izhevsk

July 30, 2024

Udmurtia - Priest, cleric of the Izhevsk diocese Andrei Petrov [44] died in Udmurtia. This was reported by the press service of the diocese. This happened on July 28. The causes of death are not specified. On July 30, a memorial service for the priest was held in the Church of the Resurrection of Christ at the Southern Cemetery. After the funeral service, he was buried in the confessional section of the cemetery.

