UNITED STATES

Two in their late Eighties are included here, as the (vague) cause of death in both reports—”following a recent battle with cancer,” in Smothers’ case, and, in Herb Kohl’s, “following a ‘brief illness’”—fits the profile of death by “vaccination”:

Comedian Tom Smothers Has Passed away at Age 86

December 27, 2023

Comedian Tom Smothers, one half of the legendary Smothers Brothers comedy team, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the age of 86, following a recent battle with cancer. Dick Smothers, Tom’s brother and co-star of the celebrated and groundbreaking Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, announced that Tom was at home with his family in Sonoma County, CA, at the time of his death.

Herb Kohl dead at 88: Department store founder, Wisconsin senator and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks passes away at home after brief illness

December 28, 2023

Former US Senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Herb Kohl passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88, his company said. Kohl died following a 'brief illness', Herb Kohl Philanthropies director of giving JoAnne Anton told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 'Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,' Anton said. Kohl was one of the best-known leaders in the state of Wisconsin for decades, after catapulting the success of Kohl's department stores into influence in politics and sports.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy strikes Hollywood: Kamar DeLos Reyes, beloved actor, loving husband, and dedicate father, passes away

December 29, 2023

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the world mourns the loss of Kamar de los Reyes, aged 56, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in “One Life to Live” and as the villain in the video game “Call of Duty.” On December 24, 2023, the news of his passing, after a valiant battle with cancer, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans devastated.

Casey Kramer, daughter of Stanley Kramer, passes away at 67

December 27, 2023

Actress Casey Kramer, the eldest child of late producer-director Stanley Kramer, passed away at home in Chicago on Christmas Eve from natural causes, as her sister Kat Kramer reported. Her age was 67. Casey Kramer, a longstanding member of The Actors Studio, made her big-screen debut in her father's 1979 film The Runner Stumbles, starring Dick Van Dyke. She then went on to make appearances in recent motion pictures, Mississippi Requiem (2018) and Darkness in Tenement 45 (2020), as well as television shows, including Falcon Crest, Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless, Dexter, Southland, Behind the Candelabra, Transparent, and Baskets. She was also involved in Los Angeles theatre as a director and actress.

No cause of death reported.

Lew Rothman, entertainment executive at The Weinstein Co. and Strategy PR, dies at 63

December 29, 2023

East Hampton, New York - Lew Rothman, the veteran entertainment executive who held roles at The Weinstein Co. and Strategy PR, died unexpectedly Dec. 22 at his home in East Hampton, New York. He was 63.

No cause of death reported.

A correction to an item we ran in December:

Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Whitaker Died From Alcoholic Liver Disease

January 1, 2024

Forest Whitaker 's ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker, died from alcoholic liver disease, TMZ has learned. We obtained Keisha's certificate of death issued by L.A. County and the document says Keisha suffered from the disease for years before it ultimately killed her. The certificate also says acute renal failure--a symptom of anorexia--was another significant factor contributing to her death. Keisha was married to Forest for more than 20 years before he filed for divorce in 2018, and they had 3 daughters together. She worked in Hollywood as a model, and her death certificate makes note of her career, saying she worked 15 years in the modeling industry.

No age reported.

Fox News Mourns Passing of 2 Fully Vaccinated Employees This Holiday Period

December 27, 2023

The cable news network is mourning the loss of Adam Petlin, 58, the director of Chicago bureau operations, and Matt Napolitano, 33, from Fox News Audio. Petlin, 58, director of Chicago bureau operations of Fox News, died unexpectedly. Petlin was fully vaccinated. Fox News had one of the strictest pro-vaccine policies in the US during the Covid pandemic – mandating vaccination or stringent daily testing – and now they are paying the price. He is one of the two fully vaccinated Fox News staff members died suddenly during the Christmas period alone, as the number of dead network employees continues to rise. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott shared the news with staffers on Boxing Day. Scott noted that Napolitano passed away on Dec. 23 after suffering from a short illness. Napolitano was a one-person show at Fox News Audio. He wrote, produced, and anchored for the various Fox News Audio platforms. He was also a passionate pro-vaccine advocate.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Nolan, former president of ATPAM, dies at 69

December 28, 2023

Robert Nolan, a beloved company manager and former president of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers, has died following a brief illness. Mr. Nolan was 69 years old. Beginning as a personal assistant to Carol Channing and husband Charles Lowe during the extensive tours of Hello, Dolly! and Jerry’s Girls, Mr. Nolan was a professional theatrical manager for 24 years. Working as company manager on the national tour of My One and Only, Mr. Nolan guided many productions on Broadway, including Cabaret with Joel Grey, Starlight Express, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, and A Tale of Two Cities.

No cause of death reported.

James Chip McGlone death , Four Skulls guitarist passed away after a brief illness

December 31, 2023

Catlettsburg, KY - Tragic news struck the music world as James ‘Chip’ McGlone, the talented guitarist of Four Skulls, has passed away following a brief illness. His untimely departure has sent shockwaves through the band members and all who held him dear. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Chappy battled an illness before his passing. Yet, the exact cause of death remains undisclosed.

No age reported.

Cowboy and Gregg Allman Guitarist Tommy Talton, Dead at 74

December 29, 2023

Country rock guitarist Tommy Talton, known for his association with the band Cowboy, Gregg Allman, and as a sessions player with Allman Brothers Band, Billy Joe Shaver, Johnny Rivers, and others, died on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. He was 74. Talton’s legacy was memorialized by admirers, including Warren Haynes, who took time to reflect on the passing via Instagram, writing, “Today we lost a brother. Aside from being an amazingly talented musician and songwriter, he was a special, beautiful human being. He was family. Although Tommy remained behind the scenes for most of his career, the scenes he was behind were some amazing ones.”

No cause of death reported.

Music Community Mourns the Loss of Tommy Talton

December 28, 2023

Famed Southern Rock guitarist, songwriter, and Capricorn session player Tommy Talton [second from left] passed away Dec. 28th after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old.



Talton was working as late as May 2022:

Jimmy Flynn of Hardcore Stadium, Boston Hardcore promoter, has passed away

December 27, 2023

For over 20 years Jimmy Flynn has booked or had his hand in hardcore shows in the Boston area under his company Hardcore Stadium, playing an intricate part of not only local Boston scene but also the national hardcore scene. Unfortunately, Flynn passed away this week. His presence and contributions to the local music scene will surely be missed.



No age or cause of death reported.

Super Snake, the popular Phoenix DJ who covered Charles Barkley and the Suns, has died

December 30, 2023

Phoenix, AZ - Super Snake, the popular Phoenix radio personality, has died at age 61. His family confirmed his death Saturday morning. “We are devastated by this unexpected loss,” his family said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes to former KDWB and KQRS host Pat Ebertz, who has died at 62

December 28, 2023

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Twin Cities radio community has been paying tribute to longtime host and consultant Pat Ebertz following his death at Christmas. Friends and family of Ebertz say that he passed away at his home on Christmas Day. He was 62. Ebertz spent time co-hosting the Dave Ryan in the Morning Show on KDWB from 1993 to 2008. He also worked with The Tom Barnard Morning Show at KQRS.

Tom Foty, veteran CBS News Radio anchor, dies at 77

December 29, 2023

Veteran CBS News Radio anchor and correspondent Tom Foty died Tuesday, Dec. 26. He was 77. Foty covered major breaking news stories from politics to blackouts to natural disasters and wars. A voice familiar to listeners worldwide, he filed his last radio report for CBS News on Dec. 21. Described by his radio colleagues as a "steadfast newsman," "a true gentleman" and "the ultimate radio guy," Foty joined CBS News in 1998 after reporting stints at NBC News and UPI Radio.

No cause of death reported.

Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle

December 28, 2023

Bismarck, N.D. - Dolly Dakota passed away Wednesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She made a name for herself in radio, first as production director for KFYR-AM and KYYY Y93. She was also on the air at Y93. Dakota was on the air at COOL 98.7 since 2015. Dakota shared openly about her journey with cancer, appearing on North Dakota Today and writing about it herself on her blog Red Wing Soars. Dakota was 56.

A TV producer “died suddenly”:

Warren Bruce Hohmann, 58

December 20, 2023

Warren Bruce Hohmann peacefully passed from this life on December 15, 2023, in West Hollywood, California, at the age of 58. He graduated from Loyola University where he studied filmmaking and went to work as a producer at KTLA for 31 years until his demise. Warren loved many things in life, but most of all he loved his friends and family. He enjoyed working at KTLA-5 and producing the morning weather and traffic. Warren was very close to his co-workers. He loved making them laugh and smile.



No cause of death reported.

Anne Rwigara, sister of Kagame’s challenger, is dead

December 29, 2023

Anne Rwigara — the sister of Diane Rwigara who tried to contest the Rwandan presidency seat with Paul Kagame — has passed away. Some have described her death as mysterious. She was 41. Living in the United States, Anne Rwigara was the daughter of the late Assinapol Rwigara, a well-known businessman in Rwanda. She died suddenly on Thursday. Her cause of death remains unknown. The media cited Anne’s mother as claiming that since her daughter wasn’t ill, her death was a “mystery.” It is known that before she passed away a few days later, Anne complained of gastrointestinal issues.

Myles Garrett copes with uncle's death on Christmas as Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets

December 29, 2023

Cleveland, Ohio — Myles Garrett was dealing with a paradox as the clock passed midnight and Thursday night became Friday morning. His professional life had just seen one of its signature moments, as the Browns clinched a playoff berth with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. However, on the inside, Garrett, the All-Pro defensive end, was dealing with a kind of acute personal pain, the kind one only feels with the loss of someone truly close to them. For Garrett, it was the loss of his uncle, Chris Johnson. Johnson — the brother of Garrett's mom, Audrey — died on Christmas night. Garrett last saw Johnson during Thanksgiving. In the time between that holiday and Christmas, he underwent an undisclosed procedure, but Garrett said he "heard everything went well." A little more than a month later, a day after another holiday when family is the central focus, Garrett learned that Johnson had passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Who was Onteris Owens Campbell? Age and all about the viral Vine star as Rihanna fan passes away

December 31, 2023

Fayetteville, NC - Onteris Owens Campbell, the 19-year-old Rihanna fan, who was popular for his video where he was seen dancing to The Monster has tragically passed away. The family of the Vine star, Onteris Owens confirmed the news of his passing away, stating how the death has left the family devastated. While the family did not reveal the cause of Onteris’ death, the family revealed in a Facebook post that they found the boy dead. The father said: “Facebook family keep me and my son mother in your prayers. We just lost Onteris, just 19 years old gone home to be with Jesus. We found him dead. Sleep in peace baby boy. Daddy and Mama will always love you.”

Arthur Gourounlian pays emotional tribute to ‘one in a million’ friend and mentor – who has sadly passed away

December 29, 2023

Arthur Gourounlian has paid an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and mentor, who has sadly passed away. The Dancing with the Stars judge has been left heartbroken over the death of Adeline Knorr, who died on Thursday. Taking to Instagram to share photos of them together, Arthur wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this last message to you, I still can’t believe it, and I don’t want to believe it either.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Two artists “died suddenly”:

Pope.L, daredevil artist who invoked heady ideas about blackness, dies at 68

December 27, 2023

Pope.L, an artist whose daredevil performances and conceptual artworks unraveled the concept of race and explored the complexities of language, died at 68 on December 23. His three galleries—Mitchell-Innes & Nash, Modern Art, and Vielmetter Los Angeles—announced his death on Wednesday, saying that he died unexpectedly in his Chicago home.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron David McNulty, Mansfield Ohio Artist and Performer, died

December 28, 2023

Mansfield, Ohio - The sudden passing of Aaron David McNulty, a cherished artist and performer from Mansfield, Ohio, has left the community in a state of shock and deep sorrow. Known for his love for arts and poetry, McNulty was a vibrant presence in the local art scene. His unexpected death after a medical emergency has left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

No age reported.

Beloved Photographer Neil Johnson Passes Away

December 27, 2023

A beloved photographer will be laid to rest on Friday [December 29]. Neil Johnson passed away Saturday, December 23, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Word of Johnson’s death spread rapidly in the Shreveport-Bossier [LA] area - in a mixture of shock and sadness that he is gone so soon.

No age reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Michael Januario, a 13-year-old boy from Newark, died months after being diagnosed with bone cancer , his family says

December 31, 2023

Newark, NJ - Michael was an energetic, smart and amazing young man whose life was turned upside down this past summer," reads a GoFundMe launched for the family. He died at home on Christmas Eve, his obituary says. Michael was a student at McKinley Elementary School and enjoyed "riding his bike, and was always ready to play games," the obituary continues.

Josiah Aiden Hernandez, 13

December 24, 2023

Josiah Aiden Hernandez, age 13, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2023. Josiah was an 8th grader at Navarro Jr. High School. He enjoyed playing football and running track. With his outgoing personality and never meeting a stranger, Josiah felt everyone he came in contact with was his best friend. Weekend barbecues with the family were the best!

No cause of death reported.

Dickson County HS Student Passes Away on Team Trip

December 27, 2023

A Dickson County [Tenn.] High School student athlete passed away on a team trip on Sunday. Dickson County School officials stated Jayelin Tarell Harper was in Florida for a wrestling trip at the time of the incident, according to Fox17. There were no additional details released on the cause of his death.

No age reported.

Link

Joscelyn Barahona Moreno, 17

November 23, 2023

Joscelyn Barahona Moreno, 17, of Del Valle, TX, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2023. Joscelyn was a Junior at Cedar Creek High School. She was shy initially, and then she quickly made friends. Her friends would tell you she was kind and that she cared for them all. She worked hard and aspired to a career that would allow her to support her mom and siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 19:

Aaron Major Godina, 18

December 19, 2023

Aaron Major Godina, 18, gained his angel wings December 14, 2023. Aaron enjoyed being physically active. He had played with the Chick-Fil-A Basketball Club and enjoyed playing flag football and basketball with his cousins and friends on Sundays. He was known for his great sense of humor and always being friendly with everyone made it easy to make friends and was someone you could count on.

No cause of death reported.

The Terre Haute Community Laments the Death of a Runner

December 29, 2023

Tragedy has rocked the Terre Haute, Indiana, community, which is mourning the sudden death of 22-year-old Kyran Planalp, an extraordinary long-distance runner. On Saturday, December 23, 2023, he died unexpectedly, leaving a loss in the hearts of his family, friends, and the local sporting community.

No cause of death reported.

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

City announces mayor’s passing

December 26, 2023

The city of Pocahontas [Ark.] announced the passing of its mayor. According to a Facebook post, Mayor Keith Sutton passed away on Dec. 24. Sutton began his mayoral duties in 2019.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘A profound loss for the city’: Newly reelected Riverdale official Steve Hilton dies

December 19, 2023

Riverdale, Utah — Steve Hilton was the kind of guy who would call his neighbor to let them know their garage door was open. He was also the kind of guy who would listen to people with a nonjudgemental attitude. That’s what Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell and city administrator and attorney Steve Brooks said about the former City Council member. Hilton, who recently had been reelected for a second term, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 13 at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

Cleveland police officer suffers medical emergency on duty and dies

January 1, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio – The FOX 8 I -TEAM has learned a Cleveland police officer died on duty New Year’s Day after suffering an apparent medical emergency. It happened at the department’s Fifth District headquarters.

No age or cause of death reported.

DeMarrio Bryant, a Tallahassee police lieutenant, has passed away

December 31, 2023

Tallahassee, FL - The sudden and unexpected passing of DeMarrio Bryant has left family and friends in mourning. Reports suggest that he may have lost his life in a motorcycle accident, although the exact cause of death is not confirmed at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be provided to the public as soon as more information becomes available.

No age reported.

Former Scotts Valley Police Chief Steve Walpole Sr. has passed away

December 27, 2023

Scotts Valley, Calif. - Scotts Valley Police confirmed to KION that former Scotts Valley Police Chief Steve Walpole Sr. died on December 21. Police confirmed that Walpole Sr. passed away after a battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Officer dies after medical emergency while off duty, LMPD says

December 27, 2023

Louisville, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has died after a medical emergency on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Officer Mark Kordis suffered the medical emergency while off duty.

No age or cause of death reported.

New Hope police officer dies from medical emergency over Christmas holiday

December 26, 2023

New Hope, Tenn. — A police officer in New Hope passed away from a medical emergency over the holiday weekend, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Facebook post says: “It is with great sadness and regret we announce the passing of New Hope Officer Jeff Graham. Officer Graham suffered a medical emergency he was not able to come back from.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Upstate police chief passes away

December 26, 2023

Easley, S.C. – A former chief of the Easley Police Department passed away last week. Timothy “Tim” Steven Tollison, 52, died on Friday, according to an obituary posted by Robinson Funeral Home in Easley.

Salinas Police Activities League President and CEO Jeff Lamb has passed away

December 26, 2023

Salinas, Calif. - On Tuesday, The Salinas Police Activities League announced that their President and CEO Jeff Lamb has passed away. The organization said that Lamb died on Saturday from a medical issue. He was 67 years old.

A national guard recruiter “died suddenly”:

Who was Shelly Fink? Tributes pour in as Fargo National Guard Airman recruiter passes away at 33

December 26, 2023

A North Dakota National Guard Airman, Shelly Fink, reportedly passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the age of 33. While the circumstances surrounding the death are unclear, WDAY Radio has reported that Fink died at her home in Barnesville, Minnesota.

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Winchendon firefighter and divemaster Jim Bevilacqua unexpectedly dies

January 1, 2024

Winchendon, MA - Jim Bevilacqua, who served as a divemaster and a firefighter with the Winchendon Fire Department, died unexpectedly, according to the department. In an announcement on Facebook on Monday, the department said he would be missed by many people in different ways.

No age or cause of death reported.

Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away

January 1, 2024

Toledo, Ohio - The man tasked with getting information to area media outlets about the work of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has died. Sterling Rahe, known affectionately as ‘Butch’, was a long-time firefighter and paramedic with the department, and was currently serving as its public information officer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Chief dies after suffering medical emergency on Christmas Eve

December 27, 2023

The fire chief for Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District has died following a medical emergency he suffered on Christmas Eve, according to a social media post from the fire district. According to the post dated just after midnight Wednesday morning, Chief Robert Wysong has died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Caribbean community mourns death of former dean of Medgar Evers College

January 1, 2024

The Caribbean community in New York is mourning the loss of Dr. John Flateau, an African-American professor characterised as “a cerebral giant, acclaimed educator, and dedicated public servant.” Flateau, a former dean at Medgar Evers College’s (MEC) School of Business and Office of External Relations in Brooklyn, died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 73.

No cause of death reported.

Spencer director of student services Elli Wiemers passes away

December 26, 2023

Spencer, IA – The Spencer Community School District is mourning the loss of long-time educator and administrator Elli Wiemers who passed away on Friday following a battle with cancer.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Beloved Robertson teacher, Cody Capps, dies unexpectedly from the flu, he was 37

December 31, 2023

Robertson County, Tennessee – Beloved Robertson County Schools special education teacher Cody Wray Capps has unexpectedly died, he was just 37. Sources tell Smokey Barn News that Capps came down with the flu and was hospitalized in the days leading up to his passing and the illness became too much for him. Capps passed away on Thursday, December 28th, 2023.

Reported on November 23, 2023:

Javier Omar Lopez, 45

November 23, 2023

New Braunfels, Texas Javier Omar Lopez left us earthside on November 21, 2023 at the age of 45. Through his years at both New Braunfels Middle School and Canyon Middle School he taught history and coached students in football, basketball, track and tennis, but he was far more than a teacher and coach. If you were one of his students, you were his “kid” for life. He, more than anything, wanted to make a difference, be a role model, mentor and truly change lives, and that's what he did. He often said his payday didn’t come monthly; it came when his students walked the stage to graduate.

No cause of death reported.

Note: One of Lopez’ students commented in the tribute section of the obituary, "I keep thinking this is a prank but sadly it's not."

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Former DePaul basketball coach Joey Meyer dies at age 74

December 29, 2023

DePaul University announced that former men's basketball coach Joey Meyer [right, with hands up] passed away late Friday afternoon at the age of 74, surrounded by his family.

Gretna basketball coach Brad Feeken dies after battling cancer

December 30, 2023

Gretna, Neb. - Gretna High School boys basketball coach and educator Brad Feeken has died after battling cancer. Gretna Public Schools confirmed the news Saturday afternoon. He was 48.

Bishop athletic director George Luna passes away

December 28, 2023

Bishop, TX - Bishop Consolidated ISD Athletic Director George Luna passed away Wednesday, according to a post on the Bishop High School Facebook page. Luna, 51, worked in the district for more than two decades, which included a stint as head football coach for five seasons — where he compiled a 10-40 record. Luna, who is the athletic director at Bishop, has been in the hospital for more than a week and was recently transported from San Antonio to Houston to continue treatment for his heart. Doctors discovered an irregularity in one of George Luna's heart valves after his attempt to quality for a liver transplant.

Joplin Sports Hall of Fame inductee Tom Hilton dies Dec. 22

December 28, 2023

Tom Hilton, a long-time baseball coach in the area and a 2008 Joplin Sports Hall of Fame inductee, died suddenly at his home in Miami, Oklahoma, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Hilton also served as a pitching coach at the Olympic Festival in Los Angeles in 1991 and was an assistant coach on the USA Junior National team in 1992.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henderson County Detention Center officer dies unexpectedly at age 33

December 26, 2023

Hendersonville, NC - A Henderson County Detention Center Officer who had been working for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office since 2017 died on Dec. 16. He was 33. According to his obituary from Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville, Sgt. Kiel M. Boyette died unexpectedly at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Sheriff's office spokesperson Capt. Johnny Duncan at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said Boyette died after a medical emergency that was not an incident related to his service duties.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after suffering medical emergency at Mecklenburg Co. jail

December 27, 2023

Charlotte, N.C. - A man died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Anthony Walton was found unresponsive around 9:30 p.m. Detention officers immediately began resuscitation efforts and continued until medical personnel arrived. Deputies said Walton was taken to Atrium Main, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:15 p.m. It is unclear what kind of medical emergency Walton suffered.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dentist Drops Dead in Middle of Patient’s Routine Teeth Cleaning

December 29, 2023

A dentist in California died last week while performing a routine teeth cleaning, as reported by the California Department of Industrial Relations Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The death of the unnamed dentist occurred on Dec. 21 and was reported to state officials on the same day. According to the Kern County coroner's office, the cause of death was confirmed to be cardiac arrest. The identity of the dentist has not been confirmed by authorities.

No age reported.

12 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Teen driver allegedly in wrong lane slams into van, killing 6 members of same family

December 28, 2023

Six members of the same family, including two children, were killed in Texas when a 17-year-old pickup truck driver slammed head-on into their minivan while allegedly in the wrong lane of the two-lane highway, authorities said. Relatives of the deceased said they were returning from a post-Christmas outing to a wildlife safari park when the fatal accident occurred on U.S. 67, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released details of the two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, saying its preliminary investigation revealed that the teenage driver of a Silverado pickup was heading south when the truck swerved into the northbound lane and slammed into the family's minivan. The DPS said the area where the crash occurred is in a "no passing" zone.

Medical emergency believed to be cause of fatal crash in Columbia Co.

December 31, 2023

Columbia County, NY — A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a fatal crash in Columbia County Friday morning. Law enforcement determined that two vehicles were involved. One of the operators of the vehicles was found to be in serious condition and was taken to Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson by the Greenport Rescue Squad. That driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital and later identified as 56-year-old William Healy of Walden, NY. Healy was operating a 2013 Honda Ridgeline traveling southbound on State Route 66 when he crossed the yellow line and struck a vehicle that was headed north on the same road. The driver of the second vehicle was driving a Peterbilt tow truck and was not injured. As a result of the accident a telephone pole that is used to support telecommunication lines was struck and broken.

Middleton man dies in Gratiot crash

December 27, 2023

A medical emergency might have led to an accident that killed a 66-year-old man in Gratiot County [MI] Tuesday. Gratiot County Sheriff Michael A. Morris said Wednesday in a press release that a “be on the lookout” was issued to law enforcement for an erratic driver crossing into the eastbound lane of M-57 while driving west, just one minute before the crash on M-57 and Rich Road at about 7:35 p.m. in North Shade Township. Deputies responding pronounced Dennis Svok of Middleton dead at the scene, Morris said, and determined that Svok’s westbound vehicle hit head-on an eastbound car driven by a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman who had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Both Svok and the Grand Rapids woman were wearing seat belts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Morris said, adding that investigators believe Svok was having a medical event prior to the accident.

72-Year-Old Apollo Beach Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash After Medical Emergency

December 27, 2023

Apollo Beach, Fla. – A 72-year-old Apollo Beach man has died after a crash that happened around 8:30 am on Wednesday. According to troopers, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on US-41, north of Symmes Road. Troopers say it is believed that the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centerline and continued traveling south in the northbound lanes. The vehicle returned to the southbound lanes before entering the west shoulder of the roadway, colliding with a culvert and ditch. Transported to an area hospital, the driver, a 72-year-old Apollo Beach man, later died from injuries suffered.

Man found dead behind the wheel in DeKalb County suffered a medical emergency

December 26, 2023

The DeKalb County [IL] Sheriff's Office says that foul play is not suspected in the death of a driver in the area of Peace and Freed roads Sunday evening. Police say that 79-year-old Wayne E. Winner, of Geona, appeared to have had a medical emergency while behind the wheel of the vehicle that ended up in a ditch. Deputies had been called at about ten for a report of a vehicle in a ditch with an unresponsive driver. Deputies attempted life saving measures on Winner before he was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and was pronounced dead.

Brooksville man dies after medical emergency, crashing car into building, trailer, and tree

December 26, 2023

Tampa, Fla. – A Brooksville man passed away after a medical emergency led to him crashing his vehicle on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 57-year-old unidentified victim was driving west on Cortez Boulevard in a Hyundai Elantra when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say the Hyundai left the road before hitting a building, a trailer attached to a truck, and a tree. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, per FHP.

Medical issue leads to dead ly Darke County crash; driver ID’d

December 26, 2023

A driver pronounced dead at the scene of a late Thursday afternoon crash in Darke County [Ohio] suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. The driver was identified Tuesday as 73-year-old Larry G. Eley of Greenville by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Eley was driving a 2010 GMC Acadia south on state Route 121 around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, approaching U.S. 36 West when the GMC traveled through the roundabout, striking a road sign. The GMC then went off the right side of the road and came to rest in a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. “Mr. Eley suffered a medical emergency while driving and his death was not as a result of a motor vehicle accident,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled Mr. Eley died of natural causes.”

No cause of death reported.

Lianka Azulay, Baltimore MD, Founder and Designer at Bonita Patterns has died

January 1, 2024

Lianka Azulay, a resident of Essex, Maryland, and the founder of Bonita Patterns and Yarns, has sadly passed away. She was announced dead by her beloved husband through a social media publication that read, “We are devastated to have to announce the unexpected passing of Lianka Azulay, beloved wife, daughter, sister and mother. May she rest in peace, and find serenity beyond our horizon.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Montville founder of The Hazel Project lived her life with compassion and empathy

December 29, 2023

Montville, NJ - The Montville benefactor, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 19, wanted to make her Hazel Project much more than an ordinary clothing drive — including by making it judgment-free. Her untimely death at age 45, right in the middle of what was always her busiest season, hangs heavy on her husband, their 5-year-old son Gregory and — not least — the hundreds who depended on her to make the holidays a little less dreary.

No cause of death reported.

Who Was Ben Lagow? What Happened To Ben Lagow?

December 29, 2023

Ben Lagow’s untimely death on December 26, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, came as a great shock. At just 20 years old, his circumstances of his passing left many reeling in shock and sadness; reports state that Ben succumbed to an asthma attack as the cause – another tragic and unexpected turn of events which underscores life’s unpredictability.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Travis Lucas Death : Executive Pastor at Radiate Church Has Sadly Passed away at Age 38

December 29, 2023

Columbia, South Carolina - Travis Lucas was admitted to the hospital on the festive event of Christmas morning. He complained of difficulty breathing and a high temperature and was diagnosed with flu pneumonia. The medical professionals started his treatment and decided to sedate and intubate him. He was later given two heart caths and an implant to normalize his heartbeat. Doctors were trying their best to strengthen his body functions and regulate his potassium levels.

Real Estate Developer Kelly Doran Dies At 66

December 29, 2023

Twin Cities, MI - We are going to share the news with you about Kelly Doran. This name is trending on the web and gaining people’s attention of the people. His death is shocking and devastating news for everyone. All are sad at present because of his tragic death. He was an amazing personality, who have done great work in her life. He was known for his pioneering real estate devolvement work in the Twin Cities.

No cause of death reported.

Hamilton County Coroner seeking relatives, friends of woman found dead

December 28, 2023

Hamilton County, Ohio - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for help in locating any relatives or friends of a 54-year-old woman who passed away on Wednesday. Teresa Heger passed away on Dec. 27 at a friend's house located near the 1800 block of Logan Street in Cincinnati.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved owner of Edgewood restaurant in Crossville passes away

December 28, 2023

Crossville, TN - A beloved Crossville businesswoman has passed away. Pat Tanner was 69 years old. She worked most of her life at Edgewood Restaurant on West Avenue. After her mother’s passing she and her sister owned the restaurant and continued working together in the family business. Pat was at the restaurant on weekdays as early as 3:30 in the morning preparing to serve customers breakfast and lunch later in the day.

No cause of death reported.

Bennington brewery closed after owner dies unexpectedly

December 26, 2023

Bennington, Vt. — Farm Road Brewing owner Seth Barrows passed away unexpectedly on December 8, according to his obituary. He was 51 years old. Barrows, a veteran, became interested in brewing after his military career and attended the American Brewers Guild “Brew School” in Middlebury, where he graduated in 2017. In February 2021, he opened Farm Road Brewing at 400 Main Street in Bennington.

Beloved Santa Barbara bartender dies months after heart attack

December 28, 2023

A longtime Santa Barbara restaurant worker and bartender has passed nearly two months after having a heart attack. Alfredo Arroyo was the former general manager of Cafe de Sol in Montecito for 39 years and most recently was the bartender at Joe’s Cafe by day and manager of the Crocodile Restaurant at the Lemon Tree Inn by night. Arroyo suffered a cardiac event on November 7 and underwent open heart surgery two days later. During his recovery he development pneumonia and was transferred from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to UCLA Medical Center. On Tuesday, Arroyo’s family posted an update on the GoFundMe page stating Arroyo passed peacefully among his family on December 25, at UCLA hospital. He underwent another emergency surgery on December 18 due to complications and again on December 20, but unfortunately, due to complications from those surgeries his body was unable to recover.

No age reported.

70-year-old dies near Wellesley College

December 27, 2023

Wellesley, MA - A 70-year-old died near Wellesley College Wednesday morning. Wellesley Police received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. reporting an unconscious person on Central Street near Weston Road. Officers responded and found the person next to a Wellesley College walking path in a slightly wooded area, police said. The person who reported the incident was performing CPR at the scene when officers arrived. Police continued to perform CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. The person was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity is not being released at this time, police said. Officials do not believe the victim had any connection to Wellesley College.

No cause of death reported.

BART delay at Embarcadero due to body found on train

December 26, 2023

SAN Francisco, CA — There was a major BART delay at the Embarcadero Station in the East Bay direction on Tuesday due to a body being found on a train, BART confirmed to KRON4.Trains were running through the station while the situation was being resolved. The station has since reopened. The coroner’s office was called to the scene to investigate. There is no indication of foul play, BART said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dead after falling off boat during medical emergency at Lake Blackshear

December 31, 2023

Cordele, GA - A man is dead after falling into Lake Blackshear according to Dooly County Deputy Coroner Braxton Warren. He says it happened on Saturday around 6 p.m. Crisp County 911 received the call about a person falling off a boat and possibly drowning. Warren says a man was fishing with his son on the lake when he had a medical emergency and fell off the boat. The son maneuvered the boat closer to his father and held onto him until emergency personnel arrived. The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he later died. A for the man has not been released but Braxton says the man was in his 50s.

No cause of death reported.

Investigation underway after woman found unresponsive inside Parowan residence

December 31, 2023

Parowan, Utah — Officials are investigating the death of a woman after she was found unresponsive inside a Parowan home. According to Parowan police, the woman's body was found on Saturday shortly before 7 a.m. at 488 W. Old Highway 91 after dispatch received a call reporting a medical emergency. They said the unidentified woman was found unresponsive with unknown injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Christopher Glenn, 53

January 1, 2024

Mark Christopher Glenn, 53, of Bedford, NH, formerly Reading, MA, died suddenly of cancer peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital on December 19, 2023 with his wife in his arms. His young daughters were able to say goodbye to him privately in their own way earlier that day.

Shaun Michael Mock

January 1, 2024

Middleton, WI - Shaun Michael Mock died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2023. He was just 53 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Corey Lucas Traylor, 15

January 1, 2024

Luke died unexpectedly on December 27, 2023 in Slinger, WI.

No cause of death reported.

Eugene Metros II, 53

December 30, 2023

Gary Eugene Metros II, 53, of Saint Augustine, FL, died unexpectedly on December 24, 2023, from illnesses that he suffered, while at his stay in ICU in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Frank (Frankie) Joseph Claverie, Jr., 68

December 30, 2023

Frank (Frankie) Joseph Claverie, Jr. (age 68) of Holtville, sadly left us on December 18, 2023. Frankie passed away at El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, CA, surrounded by loved ones after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Wade Short, 62

December 30, 2023

Tallahassee, FL - Joel Wade Short, age 62, passed away Wednesday, December 27th at home after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Frances Lynn "Fran" Osborne, 55

December 30, 2023

Frances Lynn "Fran" Osborne, 55, passed away on Friday, December 15, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Thames, 59

December 29, 2023

Ken Thames, of Bastrop, Texas, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2023. Born on February 2, 1964, in Breckenridge, Texas, Ken touched the hearts of many throughout his life with his hardworking nature, dedication, and infectious sense of humor. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.



No cause of death reported.

Brent C. Jones, 71

December 29, 2023

Midvale, Utah - Our beloved Brent C. Jones died suddenly at his home in Midvale, Utah, of natural causes on Friday, December 22, 2023 at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest S. Angstadt, 63

December 29, 2023

Norwood, MA - Ernest passed away on Wednesday December 27. 2023, Ernest lost his hard fought battle after a short illness with his loving wife and step-daughter by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Mattiace, 72

December 29, 2023

Windham, ME - Joanne Elizabeth Mattiace, 72, of Windham, Maine, died Sunday morning December 24th, 2023 at her home after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Greg A. Janoch, 74

December 29, 2023

Greg A. Janoch of Midland, MI--beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend-\passed away on December 26, 2023 at age 74 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Francesca Spiotta “Frannie Fran’’ Loy, 53,

December 29, 2023

Clayton, New York - Francesca Spiotta “Frannie Fran’' Loy, age 53 of Clayton, passed away Thursday, December 28th, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick John Ebertz, 59

December 29, 2023

Patrick John Ebertz died unexpectedly in his sleep peacefully at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on December 26, 2023 at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Erika S. Mushorn, 31

December 29, 2023

Clifton Park, New York - Erika S. Mushorn, age 31 of Troy, died at Samaritan Hospital, after a cardiac event on December 27th.

Woodrow "Woody" Talley, 57

December 28, 2023

A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Woodrow “Woody” Talley, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in Seguin, Texas, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Comments of shock of Talley’s death on his sister's Facebook post:

Joseph L. Hayden, 30

December 28, 2023

Joseph L. Hayden, 30, of Greensburg, PA, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Suzette L. Foucault-Anderson-Harteau, 58

December 28, 2023

Duluth, Minnesota - Suzette L. Foucault-Anderson-Harteau, a/k/a Sue Gotti, died unexpectedly on December 7, 2023 from a ruptured aneurysm, and went to be with her mother.

Robert Bruce “Bob” Petersen Jr., 60

December 28, 2023

Irvine, CA - Robert Bruce “Bob” Petersen Jr., age 60, died unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2023, in Irvine, Calif.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell Lynn Bell, 63

December 28, 2023

Carson, MS - Darrell Lynn Bell was born Januray 23, 1960 in San Diego, CA. He died suddenly on December 18, 2023 in Carson, MS.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Dale Anderson, 69

December 28, 2023

Fond du Lac, WI - Our son, brother, uncle and friend, Martin Dale Anderson, passed away after a short illness at St. Agnes Hospital on Friday, December 22, 2023. He was 69. The family is thankful for all the Fond du Lac emergency personnel, and the ICU and Neurology Department on 5th Floor East of St. Agnes Hospital for their kind, compassionate and skillful care.

Lannie Earl Shaffer, 62

December 28, 2023

Sissonville, West Virginia - Lannie Earl Shaffer, 62, of Sissonville passed away on December 24, 2023, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Jacob Bruce Wayne McDavitt, 11

December 28, 2023

Palos Hills, IL — Visitation and services will be held Thursday and Friday, respectively, for Thomas Jacob Bruce Wayne McDavitt, 11, known to family and friends as TJ. The Palos Hills’ boy died unexpectedly on Dec. 24.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Louis Johnson, 38

December 28, 2023

Cornish, NH - Justin Louis Johnson died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon K. Conat, 52

December 28, 2023

Cass City, MI - Shannon K. Conat, 52, of Cass City, died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 26, 2023, in McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Dwain Hilton, 70

December 28, 2023

Miami, OK - Tom Dwain Hilton died suddenly at the age of 70 on Friday, December 22, 2023, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Gmyr, 66

December 28, 2023

Watertown, New York - Deborah Gmyr, age 66, passed away at her home on December 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Brooke Nicole Kibble, 28

December 27, 2023

Brooke Nicole Kibble, age 28 of Seguin [Texas], passed away on December 25, 2023. Everywhere Brooke went, people were drawn to her. Although it helped that she was absolutely stunning and had a smile that was impossible to ignore, what really attracted people to her was her innate sense of compassion and ability to listen to others and to truly hear them, regardless of what was being said.

No cause of death reported.

She was fine Christmas Day and was normal and healthy until a random episode that evening. They can’t explain what happened at the moment, unfortunately which makes it even more tragic.

Glenda Dean, 72

December 27, 2023

Glenda was born August 27, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, and died suddenly December 23, 2023 at her home in Spring Branch, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Russell (Rusty) Eric Reininger, 63

December 27, 2023

Russell “Rusty” Eric Reininger, age 63 of Seguin [Texas], passed through death into eternal life in the early morning of December 27, 2023 after a courageous 7-month battle with cancer. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, their two daughters and his mother.

Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, 31

December 27, 2023

Champaign, IL - Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, 31, of Champaign passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

No cause of death reported.

David J. Kunes, 66

December 27, 2023

David J. Kunes, 66, of Strum, WI, died at his home on Saturday, December 16 after a short illness, surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Linda M. Baci Fischer, 69

December 27, 2023

West Tisbury , MA - Linda M. Baci Fischer died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in West Tisbury on Dec. 17. She was 69.

No cause of death reported.

Corliss R. (Corly) Maciel, 66

December 27, 2023

Vineyard Haven, MA - Corliss R. (Corly) Maciel, 66, of Vineyard Haven, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at Mass General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Alan M. Carroll, 60

December 27, 2023

Urbana, IL - Alan M. Carroll died unexpectedly the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at his home in Urbana. He was 60.

No cause of death reported.

John McNamara

December 27, 2023

Omaha, Nebraska - John McNamara died unexpectedly at his home in Omaha, Neb. on Dec. 20th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Drake, 70

December 27, 2023

Wilmot, NH - Kevin Drake died unexpectedly at his home on December 22, 2023 at the age of 70 following a brief hospitalization.

No cause of death reported.

Michael "Mike" Dean Mann, 64

December 27, 2023

Talcott, WV - Mr. Michael "Mike" Dean Mann, (64), of Talcott, WV, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas G. Carmody, 27

December 27, 2023

Norfolk, VA - Thomas G. Carmody, 27, died unexpectedly on December 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Irma Vidana, 54

December 27, 2023

Irma Vidana, age 54, died unexpectedly on December 22, 2023 in Garden City, Kansas.

No cause of death reported.

Rogelio "Roger" Gallardo, 44

December 26, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Rogelio "Roger" Gallardo entered peacefully into eternal rest on December 20, 2023 surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Obituary comments and Facebook posts mention shock and disbelief of Gallardo’s death :

John W. Scheller, 19

December 26, 2023

John W. Scheller, age 19, of Miltona [MN], died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey H. Thompson, 58

December 26, 2023

Jeffrey H. Thompson, age 58, of Spring Valley [WI], died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Browe, 63

December 26, 2023

Christopher Browe, 63, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2023. Christopher was a lifelong resident of Middletown, RI, graduating from Middletown High School and later from University of RI with a bachelor’s in chemical engineering. Chris had a long and rewarding career of 38 years, having worked as an Engineer for the WAF Lab and Facilities Branch at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, retiring in November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Dean Costello, 67

December 26, 2023

Michael Dean Costello, 67, of Huntley [IL], died unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on December 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Eugene E. Miller "Buster," 69

December 26, 2023

Sidman, PA - Died unexpectedly December 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Ellen McNamara, 67

December 26, 2023

Edgartown, MA - Mary Ellen McNamara, known as Mel among her friends, died suddenly on Dec. 22. She was 67. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, 68-year old John as well as two sons, 36-year old Jack of New York City and 33-year old Dennis of Austin, Tex. She was a native of Burlington and the oldest of six siblings. She graduated from UMass Amherst in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and would later earn a Six Sigma Black Belt certificate from the United States Air Force Academy.

No cause of death reported.

Winford Lee West, 70

December 26, 2023

Winford Lee West, 70, died suddenly at his home in Raleigh, NC, on Friday, December 15, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Felicity Marie Hernandez, 23

December 25, 2023

Felicity Marie Hernandez, 23, was called to be with the Lord on December 15, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She leaves behind her 37-day-old son, Damien Ramon Hernandez; mother, Julie Ann Hernandez; a sister and three brothers.



No cause of death reported.

My heart aches and is broken. My daughter was found unresponsive at 11:57pm in San Antonio. They weren’t able to revive her.

Reported on December 19:

John David (JD) Kiefer III, 35

December 19, 2023

John David (JD) Kiefer III, age 35 of Kerrville [Texas] and formerly of Seguin, passed away on December 18, 2023. He worked for the past 10 years as a production artist for James Avery Artisan Jewelry in their corporate office.

According to a friend, Kiefer died of cancer :

Reported on December 18:

Michael Patnaude, 21

December 18, 2023

Farmington, ME – Michael Daniel Patnaude, 21, passed away suddenly on Dec 12th, 2023, at his grandparents’ home, where he was living and attending college. He was a senior biology student at the University of Maine at Farmington with a near 4.0 GPA. He was a graduate of Wells High School in Wells, ME, where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in marching band and jazz band.

No cause of death reported.

The University of Maine’s “vaccination” policy:

Thanks to the hard work of successfully limiting our exposure to COVID-19 and decreasing its impact, we continue to unwind some of its restrictions allowing us to return to more normal activities. Students and employees have demonstrated a strong commitment to safety throughout the pandemic. Maine’s vaccination rates are also among the highest in the nation. Variants associated with the disease have decreased in severity. These factors helped inform the University of Maine System’s decision to lift the COVID-19 vaccination requirement effective with the May term and going forward. We strongly encourage all of our students and employees to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots when eligible because they are still an important tool for mitigating the severity of the disease.

Reported on December 17:

William “Keith” Menges, 57

December 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William “Keith” Menges, who went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 16:

Randal “Randy” Joe Bulgerin, 63

December 16, 2023

Randal “Randy” Joe Bulgerin, age 63 of Seguin [Texas], passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Bulgerin “died suddenly.” From a Facebook post by his sister on September 27:

This is from Randy Bulgerin's sister! For all who don't know what's going on, our brother Randy Bulgerin had a massive stroke on June 12th. He ended up in the hospital for about 7 days and then on to a nursing home. It has been very difficult trying to get him care when he has no insurance. In August he had another massive stroke. Since then we thought he was getting better but yesterday he ended up at the ER and was in septic shock. Everything is being done to him that can be. He is certainly still in the hospital but is now in the ICU.

http://tinyurl.com/33jyje56

Reported on December 15:

Michael “Bubba” Rakowitz, 24

December 15, 2023

Michael “Bubba” Rakowitz passed away Friday December 15, 2023 at the age of 24 surrounded by family and friends. Bubba enjoyed going to Cowboys Dancehall and Tejas Rodeo with friends. He was so loved by his friends and they brought him so much joy and happiness.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 12:

Donald Keith Smith, 63

December 12, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Donald Keith Smith, known affectionately as “Keith,” “Papi,” “Keefy,” and “Smitty,” entered this world on June 15, 1960, in Los Angeles, California. His dream of traversing the country behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler became a reality during his tenure with Coldliner Express Trucking Company. He leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 9:

Jessica Ann Ramos (Matthews), 42

December 9, 2023

Jessica Ann Ramos (Matthews) of San Antonio, TX, was 42 years young when she ascended into heaven on November 29th, 2023; her sudden passing was caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Reported on December 7:

Jared Michael Van Der Vliet, 21

December 7, 2023

On Monday, December 4, 2023, Jared Michael Van Der Vliet, resident of Cibolo [Texas], unexpectedly passed away in San Antonio at the age of 21. An avid outdoorsman, Jared found pleasure in activities like surfing, tubing, hiking, and running. Recently, he embarked on a new chapter by joining the Electrician Apprentice Program, showing enthusiasm for his evolving career.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 5:

Sandra Kay Barnard Justice, 68

December 5, 2023

Sandra Kay Barnard Justice (Momma J/Granny), 68, of Bastrop, TX, left this world on November 30 2023. She passed away at Dell Seton Medical Center after her MICU team fought hard to keep her alive long enough for her brother and children to say goodbye.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 28:

Ronald “Ron” Gerard Meyer, 59

November 28, 2023

New Braunfels, Texas - Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Ronald “Ron” Gerard Meyer, 59, on November 24, 2023 following a brief illness. Ron was a lover of the outdoors who grew up frequenting his grandparents’ farm in Schulenberg, TX, and to this day enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also loved being a member of the Runnin’ Buddies BBQ team, helping his parents with the upkeep of their home and property, and spending time with the family pup, Zoey.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 25:

Mark Thane Whittaker, 68

November 25, 2023

Mark Thane Whittaker, 68, of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away on November 21, 2023 at his home in Canyon Lake. He was a dedicated father and husband who contributed to his community as a volunteer firefighter in Humble, Texas. In 2005 Mark and BJ built their dream house in Canyon Lake, Texas where they enjoyed a quiet life of hosting family and watching all the various wildlife that visited their property. In addition to enjoying nature, Mark also had a passion for writing opinion pieces and poetry.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 15:

Wendy Judith Parker, 55

November 15, 2023

Wendy Judith Parker, age 55 of Seguin [Texas], passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Wendy was an amazing soul who was cherished by so many. If you met Wendy, you loved Wendy. Wendy had a way of making strangers feel like they’d known her for their entire life. She lit up every room with her smile and warm spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.

No cause of death reported.



Reported on November 7:

Malkom Michael Morgan, 1 day

November 7, 2023

Malkom Michael Morgan, age 0 days, of New Braunfels, Texas , passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 22, 2023:

Barbara Jean (BJ) Whittaker, 70

June 22, 2023

BJ passed unexpectedly at 6:53 AM, on Monday morning, June 12, at St. David Hospital South, Austin, TX. She was awaiting thoracic surgery to correct an acute aortic dissection. She left between heartbeats, happy, expecting good things, and looking forward to rehabbing in the comforting arms of her family.



