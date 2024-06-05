UNITED STATES

‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’ actor Erich Anderson has passed away

June 3, 2024

Best known to horror fans for playing the character Rob Dier in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, actor Erich Anderson [67] has sadly passed away [June 2] after a battle with cancer. Michael O’Malley wrote on Instagram, “My brother in law Erich Anderson passed this morning after a brutal struggle with cancer. He had a long successful career as an actor—he was on that old show “30 Something”; he was Felicity’s father on “Felicity”; he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie; he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows.”

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ screenwriter dies aged 54 after losing pancreatic cancer battle

June 3, 2024

Filmmaker Lesley Paterson’s husband Simon Marshall has died aged 54 after losing his pancreatic cancer battle. The husband-and-wife team co-wrote the script for the brutal 2022 anti-war movie ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, already considered a classic. Lesley launched a crowd-funding drive last year after her husband and creative partner was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Stephen J. Rivele dies: Oscar-nominated ‘Nixon', ‘Ali' screenwriter was 75

May 29, 2024

Stephen J. Rivele, the screenwriter whose 1995 collaboration on Nixon with Oliver Stone and longtime writing partner Christopher Wilkinson earned the trio an Oscar nomination, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Pasadena, California, on May 17. He was 75. His death was announced by son Eli Rivele and Wilkinson.

No cause of death reported.

Mitchell Block, Oscar nominee for ‘Poster Girl’ documentary, dead at 73

June 2, 20224

Mitchell Block, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the 2010 documentary “Poster Girl,” died May 30. He was 73. Block died at his home in Eugene, Oregon, his daughter, Anja Block, told The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of his death, Block was a professor of documentary and film studies at the University of Oregon, according to the school’s website.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Winslow, artist manager who worked with Guided by Voices and Yoko Ono, dies at 59

May 29, 2024

Amy Winslow, an artist manager, radio executive and 15-year veteran of the Manage This! firm who worked closely with Guided by Voices, Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, the Dirty Projectors, Laura Gibson, Surfer Blood, Kiwi Jr. and others, died on May 23 after a battle with breast cancer, the company confirms to Variety. She was 59.

Larry Allen dies at 52: Hall of Famer, Cowboys legend died ' suddenly ' on vacation with family, team announces

June 3, 2024

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen died "suddenly" on Sunday while on a family vacation in Mexico, according to a statement from the Dallas Cowboys. He was 52 years old.

No cause of death reported.

‘Humble' and 'humorous' gold medal-winning Olympic archer from Connecticut dies at 68

May 31, 2024

Richard "Butch" Johnson of Woodstock, an Olympic gold medal archer who taught the ancient skill to many people but remained humble about his own world class talent, died this week. He was 68. Butch Johnson died unexpectedly on Monday after suffering a stroke, his wife said. The father of one son from a previous marriage had been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Indie wrestler Dirty Money passes away at 44

June 3, 2024

The world of professional wrestling is a harsh and unforgiving place and this year has been especially sad as many pro wrestlers have passed away. Unfortunately, it appears indie wrestler ‘Dirty Money’ Jermaine Robinson has also passed away at the age of 44 recently. Jermaine Robinson had been sidelined since April 2024 due to a double quadriceps tear sustained in a match. Robinson had recently returned home from the hospital and was expecting a lengthy recovery. Robinson was scheduled to appear at a MATW show in Fairfax on June 15. Robinson was deeply committed to fitness and trained at the KYDA Pro Wrestling Training School under Jimmy Z (James Zaveski), who also trained notable wrestlers such as Mickie James and Sonjay Dutt.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved YouTube singer-songwriter Mark Gormley dead at 67

June 3, 2024

Mark Gormley, the Florida-based singer and songwriter whose songs went viral on YouTube and even inspired a "Weird Al" Yankovic impression, has died. Gormley passed away at a hospital in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, on Friday, May 24, according to an online obituary . He was 67. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Singer of Toni Storm’s original AEW theme passes away at 47

May 29, 2024

AEW music producer Mikey Rukus sadly revealed that singer/songwriter Suzie MoJo (Suzie Monk Johnson), the singer of Toni Storm’s original theme song in AEW, passed away on Monday at the age of 47. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family deal with her unexpected passing. The page shared details that Johnson “was sleeping in the living room with her 2 daughters. She had been battling severe allergies and minor breathing problems when she started coughing and experienced a medical emergency. She went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing.” Her husband performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but her brain had gone without oxygen for so long that she showed no signs of improvement after more than three days in intensive care.

No cause of death reported.

2 Live Crew rapper Brother Marquis dead at 57

June 3, 2024

Brother Marquis, a longtime member of 2 Live Crew, has died, TMZ has learned. The rapper passed away Monday, this according to the group's official social media accounts which noted he "went to the upper room." 2LC's manager confirmed his death to us, but didn't have any further details on the cause or manner. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ however that the death appears to be natural, and there isn't foul play suspected. While Marquis, who was born as Mark Ross, wasn't a founding member of the iconic rap group, he certainly helped cement it as the juggernaut act they became in the '80s and '90s of hip hop, joining the likes of DJ Mr. Mixx, Fresh Kid Ice and Luke Skyywalker in the '86.

Douglas Scott Kane of Doug and the Slugz and The Generators has passed away

May 31, 2024

Douglas Scott Kane, lead singer of The Generators, Doug and the Slugz, and Schleprock, has passed away. He was 56 years old and passed away on May 30 following a battle with cancer. Doug and the Slugz announced his passing in an Instagram post which reads in part, "Douglas Scott Kane left us at sunrise this morning. Over the last few months, Doug fought hard battling an aggressive form of cancer and it had come time for him to get the rest he so desired."

[Bassist] Brad Raub passed away

May 31, 2024

Sumerlands and Eternal Champion bassist Brad Raub passed away on May 29th at the age of only 36. Both Sumerlands and Eternal Champion shared the sad news of the death of their bassist Brad Raub via Instagram. However, the bands did not disclose why the musician died.

No cause of death reported.

Geoff Follin, video game composer, passed away at 58 years old

May 31, 2024

Video game musician Geoffrey Follin died earlier this week at 58 years old, according to his brother Tim. Tim revealed his brother passed from pancreatic cancer. Tim called him "the most empathic, caring, loving brother you could wish for, I loved him as much as it's possible to love anyone." Their shared credits include the Terminator 2 video game, along with Sly Spy: Secret Agent, Tom & Jerry, and Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge.

‘Mudbugs' DJ continued to lift spirits despite needing a miracle: 'I know where I'm going'

June 2, 2024

Shreveport, LA — When a Linkin Park tune began to blast throughout George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum, Jason LaFlame raised his right arm and did a little headbanging. When Shreveport faced El Paso in an all-or-nothing Game 5 of an NAHL South Division semifinal, the hockey fanatic was unfazed by the reality it could be his final Mudbugs game — and not just because the team faced elimination. "There’s no cure for what I have," said LaFlame, whose body has been ravaged by cancer over the past 16 months. "It’s spreading so fast. I’m taking it day by day because I don’t know what the next day is going to look like." "I’d like to see them play one or two more," said LaFlame, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 41 in January of 2023. Editor's Note: Jason LaFlame died on May 28, 2024, before the publication of this article. He was 42.

Scott Wampler dies: Co-host of ‘Kingcast’ podcast on Stephen King

June 1, 2024

Austin, TX - Scott Wampler, the co-host of the popular podcast Kingcast about the works of Stephen King, was found dead today at his home in Austin. No details were immediately available, including his age or cause of death. Co-host Eric Vespe posted online about the news. "Scott Wampler passed away today,” he wrote. “He was my friend, co-host, and partner in crime. I’m still in shock. I don’t know many details, but I know it was sudden and he was with friends.”

No age reported.

Strength Cartel pay tribute to Gino Molina after confirming death of influencer known as Big Wicked in tragic post

May 28, 2024

Tributes have been paid to fitness influencer Gino Molina, known as Big Wicked, after a company he worked with confirmed his death. Molina, who became a core part of the Strength Cartel team, died on Monday after spending time with his family over Memorial Day weekend. To honor the heavy hitter who has over 33,000 followers on Instagram, fans have vowed to do 100 push-ups every day for the next month to make him proud.

No age or cause of death reported.

Well-known and popular ABC11 reporter dies at 73

May 30, 2024

Lumberton, N.C. - Former ABC11 reporter, Greg Barnes, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73. He retired in 2017 after 34 years with ABC11, but had a lasting impact on how we cover our communities. Greg passed away at his home in Lumberton with his family and former ABC11 photographer Fred Heggs by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Michael Barnes, 56

June 2, 2024

Saint Paul, Minnesota - On April 7, 2024, we lost our friend, mentor, confidant, artist, pianist, consultant, executive, TV producer, TV anchor, orator, and author, way too soon at age 56. He owned the Equity News Network and collaborated production with colleagues Lewis "Lewiee Blaze" McCaleb and Louis Michael McCaleb; together they shared health information and healthcare access with thousands of Minnesotans through the COVID plague and into the future. For the past three years, Todd endured kidney dialysis while waiting for an organ donor. It was during dialysis that he experienced cardiac arrest and passed away five days later at the hospital.

Las Vegas artist and entertainer Stevie Mac dies at Lightning in a Bottle

May 29, 2024

A fixture of the Las Vegas arts community and beyond has passed away. Steve MacWithey aka Stevie Mac of the EPYK Entertainment event brand and Mr. Daddy’s Cabaret drowned at the Lightning in a Bottle festival over the weekend. According to an Instagram post by Las Vegas DJ and producer Brett Rubin, MacWithey had swam out into a lake at the Buena Vista Lake gathering and then went underwater. Medics on site were unable to resuscitate him. Lightning in a Bottle has issued the following statement: “We are heartbroken to share that a man went into distress on Monday afternoon while swimming in the lake and sadly passed away. We send our love to the family and friends of this individual and ask that their privacy is honored during this extremely upsetting time.“

No age reported.

5-year-old succumbs to recurrent leukemia

May 31, 2024

Hannah Lynn Mendez was diagnosed at the age of two with leukemia. Through the help of a trial chemo, she was able to receive a bone marrow transplant on December 22, 2022, with dad as the donor. In December of 2023, her cancer returned.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

17-year-old girl dies of cardiac arrest after 2nd covid vax [ died in August 2022]

May 30, 2024

A 17-year-old Michigan girl has tragically died shortly after she received a second dose of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA shot, her devasted family has revealed. Aubrynn Grundy from Livonia, Michigan, suffered a massive [?] followed by multiple severe complications which ultimately resulted in her untimely death. Shanna Carroll, Aubrynn’s heartbroken mother, is now speaking out to warn the public about the deadly side effects of the injections. The teenager, who was described as being in perfect health, died in August 2022, less than two months after she received her second dose of the Pfizer shot. Aubrynn’s mom shared her medical records with The Defender. They show that Aubrynn was diagnosed with COVID-19, myocarditis, and other heart and lung complications. The records note that she experienced three major cardiac events. Her death certificate listed COVID-19 and multi-organ failure as cause of death, her mother said. There was no mention of the Covid vaccine, however.

Juvenile dies after collapsing in state’s custody

May 28, 2024

A teenager who was in custody of the Georgia juvenile justice system died Sunday after he collapsed while playing basketball, according to the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice. The 17-year-old teenage boy collapsed inside the gymnasium at the Augusta Youth Development Campus that’s overseen by the Department of Juvenile Justice, said Glenn Allen, director of communications for the department. Staff at the youth detention facility was present in the gym at the time of the incident, he said in an email. The boy was taken by ambulance to a medical center in Augusta, where he later died. Although there is “no indication of foul play,” the department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine the death.

In Memory of Omar Hussain

May 28, 2024

Atherton, CA - On Sunday, May 26, Menlo-Atherton High School student and football player Omar Hussain [18] passed away due to an unexpected heart attack. Omar, a senior, was only two weeks away from graduating high school.



College football student manager dies suddenly at 19

May 29, 2024

Tuscaloosa, AL - College football team student managers are the unsung heroes of the program, often doing a ton of work for no pay. Tragically, the University of Alabama recently lost one of its student managers. Caden Clay, a 19-year-old student manager at Alabama, passed away suddenly. No cause of death was given.



Lawrence community mourns loss of Free State alum, athlete; his ‘light’ represented at vigil

June 2, 2024

Lawrence, KS - Following the recent sudden death of a young Lawrence man, friends on Saturday held a vigil at one of his favorite places, their cellphone lights symbolizing who he was to them. Damani “Dash” Cleveland, 20, died unexpectedly last week in Lawrence, according to his grandmother, Njeri Shomari. Cleveland’s exact cause of death is undetermined, but Shomari said he “went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 23, 2024.”

A mayor “died suddenly”:

Harrisville mayor dies

June 1, 2024

Harrisville, PA - Mary Ann Hughes confirmed that her husband, Harrisville Mayor Gary Hughes, died on Saturday. Hughes, 72, died unexpectedly at his home in Harrisville. He was serving his third term as mayor and was the longtime owner of Penn-Gold Ice Cream on Main Street in the borough.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. Edwin Tomas Melendez-Murphy, 49

May 30, 2024

Beloved son, nephew, cousin, godfather, naval officer, surgeon, family physician, teacher, mentor, colleague and friend to many, our dear “Eddie”, age 49, of Austin, Texas, passed from the bounds of this earth just days before he was to walk as a pilgrim on the Camino de Santiago in Spain with one of his very best childhood friends.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Heuser, Valley cardiologist who sold his company for $300M, dies unexpectedly

May 29, 2024

Dr. Richard Heuser, an entrepreneurial cardiologist who sold one of his medical device companies for $300 million in 2021, died unexpectedly on May 23 while on an Alaskan cruise with his wife and family. He was 73. Shari Heuser, his wife of 22 years, said she is organizing a celebration of life in September and will be starting a foundation in his name for higher education. She said Heuser contracted Covid-19 while on the cruise, and was still getting over an RSV cough. He went into cardiac arrest while in the steam room. She said she takes comfort knowing it was painless and quick for him, and that they got a chance to spend a week together on the trip. "He was a great man," she said. "It was a fitting way to go."

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

In the Big Apple, the drama of Federico Pastorino, who died at just 41 years old

May 28, 2024

Sanremo [Italy] is mourning the sudden death of veterinary doctor Federico Pastorino, originally from the City of Flowers. The news arrived in the last few hours after a few days passed without the family being able to contact the young victim. Having lived in New York for years, Pastorino was found lifeless in his home. The death was due to a sudden illness. Only a few days ago the doctor shared a smiling photo with the American flag to celebrate obtaining US citizenship. Graduated from the Saccheri high school in Sanremo and graduated in veterinary medicine in Pisa, the young man had moved to the Big Apple for some time.

No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

NKY football legend passes away

May 30, 2024

Fort Mitchell, Ky. - A high school football legend has passed away. Longtime Beechwood High School football coach Mike Yeagle [63] has died, FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman reports.



No cause of death reported.

Tufts mourns the passing of legendary sailing coach Ken Legler

June 3, 2024

Medford, MA – Ken Legler, head coach of the nationally-renowned Tufts University sailing program for 43 years and a member of the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully with his family by his side late Friday night (May 31) following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70.

Reported on May 22:

Bridgeport mourns loss of beloved little league coach, 21

May 22, 2024

Bridgeport, Connecticut - Bridgeport resident Steven Diaz, Jr., 21, died earlier this month, and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to benefit North End Little League Baseball where he coached. Diaz died of cancer, but fought it with tenacity, and is remembered as a "brave, calm, loving and, strong individual," wrote Zachary Mitkowski, who launched the GoFundMe campaign. Funeral services were held for Diaz on May 11, according to his obituary, and his father told News 12 Connecticut that all through his battle with cancer, Steven never complained.

A marching band director “died suddenly”:

Director Don Wilcox dies

May 28, 2024

Morgantown, W.Va. - Don Wilcox, the beloved and respected former longtime director of the WVU Marching Band, died Monday. The death was announced on social media by Wilcox’s son, Lee. “With great sadness, our beloved Dad passed away this morning. Although the health downturn was sudden, his four children had time to surround his bedside, and he passed peacefully at home surrounded by family,” the post said. Wilcox directed the Pride of West Virginia from 1971-1997.

No age or cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 23:

Dianne J. Poore, 54

May 23, 2024

Dianne J. Poore, age 54, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on May 17, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Dianne dedicated her life to serving others, both as a counselor and, recently, as a pastor. Her compassionate nature and deep sense of spirituality enabled her to make a profound impact through her ministry, offering guidance, support, and love to those in need. Her heartfelt counsel brought solace and inspiration to her community.

No cause of death reported.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Navy Selected Reserve officer dies during physical readiness test

June 1, 2024

Washington - A Navy Selected Reserve officer died earlier this month after collapsing during an annual physical readiness test, the Navy confirmed this week. Cmdr. Martin P. Schaefer was assigned to Navy Reserve Center Kitsap, Washington, on May 5, when he collapsed during a run, according to officials. A Navy corpsman was on scene and provided care to Schaefer until he was transported to a local hospital. Schaefer enlisted in 1990 and commissioned in 2006, according to service records.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Oklahoma City Police Department mourns off-duty death of sergeant

June 3, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the loss of a sergeant who died over the weekend while off duty. Department officials said they are devastated by the unexpected death of Sgt. Michael Neely. The Oklahoma City Police Department did not say how Neely died.

No age reported.

Ponchatoula officer collapse s, dies while on duty

May 28, 2024

Ponchatoula, Louisiana - A Ponchatoula police officer died while on duty Tuesday morning, Chief Bry Layrisson says. The chief said around 10 a.m., police and fire officials responded to call of an officer found unresponsive at a Rouses supermarket. He said Corporal Pricilla Dean Pierson was declared dead on the scene. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

Note: A later report said Pierson died as a result of "heart complications":

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Fire captain fighting cancer passes away

June 3, 2024

Geismar, La. - A fire captain for the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department has passed away after a battle with cancer. Fire department officials announced Geismar Fire Captain Arrington Clay Beasley, 31, succumbed to his illness on Sunday night, June 2. The captain had been fighting leukemia.

Legendary Utica fire chief Russ Brooks has passed away

June 3, 2024

An iconic Utica [NY] public servant and longtime fire fighter and Fire Chief for the city of Utica has passed away. Russ Brooks was 75. Brooks spent some 43 years fighting fires in Utica, and in 2004 became fire chief. He had been battling cancer for several years which was attributed to his time during 911 in lower Manhattan, as well as the fact that he attended so many fire during his career. He also spent his retirement years fighting for fire fighters in their battle with municipalities around the state while attempting to prove that their disease was caused by the toxins they were exposed to while service the public.

Longtime local town justice and first responder James Ames has unexpectedly passed away

May 31, 2024

Scio, NY - The tight-knit community of Scio and many in Allegany County are mourning today after the sudden passing of longtime public servant James Ames. A highly respected judge and community member, Ames has been a big part of Allegany County for his entire life. Ames was a graduate of Scio Central School and served his hometown as an associate justice at the time of his death. Ames was also a longtime member of the Scio Fire Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lafayette, Louisiana, firefighter passes away at the age of 29

May 28, 2024

Firefighter Darion Whetstone passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer and now the entire firefighting community is mourning his passing. Not only was Whetstone serving the Lafayette community as a firefighter, but he also served our country proudly by being a member of the U.S. military. Engineer Whetstone joined the department in July of 2014.



Lafayette Fire Department receives the COVID-19 “vaccine”:

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Charleston County announces passing of emergency management director Joe Coates

May 31, 2024

Charleston County, S.C. – Joe Coates, director of Charleston County’s emergency management department, has passed away following a cancer battle. Charleston County leaders say Coates died peacefully surrounded by family. Coates was appointed the director of Charleston County Emergency Management in January 2022 after serving as interim director since July 2021.

No age reported.

Ten killed in “vaxxidents”:

Aaron Gordon's brother died at accident scene after his three-wheeled motorcycle crashed into truck, investigation underway

May 31, 2024

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon 's older brother passed away on Thursday, with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Portland, Oregon, telling RadarOnline.com that Drew Gordon was driving a Vanderhall Carmel three-wheeled autocycle when he "crossed over the center line and collided" with a GMC Sierra pickup. We can reveal that Drew died at the scene while the driver and a passenger of the GMC truck were taken to a nearby hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." We're told impairment "does not appear to be a factor" and police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Ely woman killed in car crash near Babbitt

June 1, 2024

An Ely woman was killed in a car crash near the entrance to the Birch Lake public access on Mattila Road. The Babbitt Police Department reported the accident took place around 1:27 p.m. on May 28 in a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Scott Road near the intersection with Mattila Road. The driver of the vehicle was Micahel Minier, 63; the passenger was his wife, Deborah L. Minier, 64, both of Ely. Both were extricated and transported by ground to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital with serious injuries. The Babbitt Police Department reported the cause of this crash is believed to have stemmed from a separate medical event that caused the driver to lose consciousness before the collision.

No cause of death reported.

5 killed when FedEx box truck veers into vehicle’s path

May 30, 2024

A family of five was killed on Tuesday after a FedEx box truck veered into oncoming traffic and struck their vehicle in southern Texas, authorities said. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the box truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 57 at approximately 8 p.m. CDT, about nine miles from Eagle Pass, KABB-TV reported. Officials said a gray 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was traveling westbound on the highway, according to WOAI-TV. The box truck failed to stay in its lane and struck the SUV head-on, the television station reported. According to KENS-TV, the victims, all from Eagle Pass, were identified as Jose Martinez, 71; Noemi Jimenez Martinez, 61; Joanna Martinez, 34; and Samantha Martinez, 25. A 10-year-old girl, whose identity has not been released, died as she was being transported to an area hospital, the television station reported. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Fort Duncan Medical Center, according to KABB.

FedEx encourages employees to get “vaccinated”:

Driver, 75, dies after crashing following heart attack

May 30, 2024

Alexandria, NJ - A 75-year-old driver died last week after suffering a heart attack, veering off a road and crashing in Hunterdon County, authorities and a family member said. Donald Campbell was driving north on Route 519 in Alexandria just before 10 a.m. on May 22 when his vehicle went off the road to the left, entered a ditch and struck a tree, State Police said. Campbell, of Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 14. He suffered a heart attack prior to crashing, according to a relative, who added the crash itself was at a slow speed.

Link

May 29, 2024

Comstock Township, Mich. — After side-swiping 2 vehicles stopped for a flat tire, a semi went off the road, crashing into nearby trees. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called just after 8:15 Tuesday night for the crash on eastbound I-94 near the Climax exit. The two vehicles were on the shoulder when the semi drifted over the line. Neither person was hurt in the passenger vehicles, but we're told the semi-driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are withholding the name of the driver ahead of notifying next of kin and are working to find out what caused the crash.

No age reported.

Executive chef at popular new North Naples restaurant dead at 25

May 29, 2024

Broward County, Florida - A 25-year-old executive chef of a North Naples restaurant has died unexpectedly. Morgan Couch, who worked at J. Alexander's in North Naples, died May 20. A GoFundMe page for Couch's family said he was killed in a single-vehicle collision. Florida Highway Patrol provided the Naples Daily News with a report of a one-vehicle crash May 20 along Alligator Alley in Broward County that killed a 25-year-old Naples man. The report ― which does not name the driver because troopers said the investigation is ongoing ― said a witness described an eastbound vehicle in the left lane along Interstate 75 near mile marker 49. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off to the right shoulder, entering the right grassy shoulder and losing control, the witness told FHP.

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Inmate dies in Denver Sheriff Department custody Friday

June 1, 2024

Denver, CO - A man in custody at Denver's Downtown Detention Center died Friday morning, marking the second inmate death to occur at the jail this month. Denver County Sheriff's Department deputies found a man unresponsive in a housing unit at the Downtown Detention Center — located near Civic Center Park — around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to a news release from the department. A medical emergency team was immediately called and performed "life-saving efforts," the department said. The man was then taken to Denver Health Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. This is the second inmate death at the jail this month. Another inmate — later identified as 53-year-old Phillip Martinez — was found unconscious in a housing unit on May 16. He later died at a nearby hospital, as well.

No age or cause of death reported.

GA Bibb county inmate dies of apparent medical emergency

May 28, 2024

Bibb County, Ga. - A Bibb County jail inmate has died over the weekend due to a medical emergency, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies at the Law Enforcement Center noticed the inmate was having a medical emergency, and he was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away, according to Lt. Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the inmate as 41-year-old Stephen Fossett. Currently, the death doesn't appear to be caused by any foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Female inmate dies after medical emergency in Tarrant County Jail

May 28, 2024

Fort Worth, Texas — A female inmate being held at the Tarrant County Jail died on Monday morning, the latest in a string of inmates to die at the jail. Detention officers found the woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday morning, officials say. Around 9:15 a.m., she was taken to the medical area where officials say she refused any medical treatment and asked to return to her cell. Just before 11 a.m., officials say staff responded to a medical emergency as 35-year-old Chasity Bonner had become unresponsive. John Peter Smith Hospital staff began life-saving measures and gave her Narcan twice, officials say. MedStar took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Bonner had been in custody since May 16, officials said.

No cause of death reported.

Scholarship created after well-known Tiverton area community member dies suddenly

May 31, 2024

Tiverton, RI - The local community is mourning the sudden loss of a child and arts advocate. According to those who knew her, Kelly Duda died in her sleep on Wednesday, leaving others to want to honor the memory of a woman who would do anything for anyone.

No age or cause of death reported.

Father of Erin of “Erin’s House for Grieving Children” passes away

May 30, 2024

Fort Wayne, Ind. – May 21, 2024, at age 65, Dave Farragh unexpectedly passed away. Dave and his wife, Gail, have three children. The oldest was Erin. She was almost six years old when she died in 1989. The Farragh family’s journey led to the creation of Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

No cause of death reported.

Holland man found dead after call for help at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

May 30, 2024

Munising, Mich. — A man was found dead by emergency responders after a call for help was made Wednesday evening along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The man was later identified as 45-year-old Steven Poppema of Holland, MI. A spokesperson for the National Park Service said a call for help Wednesday evening reported that someone had fallen unconscious after “exhibiting signs of distress” while on a hike toward Spray Falls. The spokesperson said after the call came in, one group of first responders from the Alger County Sheriff’s Office approached via marine response vessel, while another made their way on foot. Spray Falls is in a remote area of the park, according to the spokesperson, and estimated it could have taken 30-40 minutes for crews to reach Poppema. When they found him, he was reported dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Lineman dies while working to restore power in East Texas

May 30, 2024

Rains County, Texas — A lineman died while working to restore power in Rains County Tuesday afternoon. Scott Balentine, a lineman for Farmers Electric Cooperative, passed away around 4 p.m. on Tuesday while working in Rains County. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive, the cooperative based out of Greenville said in a news release. Farmers Electric Cooperative said the group is continuing to gather information to determine what caused Balentine's death. His cause of death has not been determined yet. The church also said that Balentine worked as a lineman for 10 years at Farmers Electric Cooperative. He leaves behind his wife and young daughter.

No age reported.

Man dies after medical emergency in water at Fort Myers Beach

May 29, 2024

Fort Myers Beach, Fla. — A man died after suffering a medical emergency in the water at Fort Myers Beach on Monday. Lee County deputies responded to reports of a male, Lance Haines, unconscious at Fort Myers Beach near Estero Boulevard and Alva Drive at approximately 11:46 a.m. According to reports, Haines and his family were on a pontoon boat approximately 50 yards offshore. Haines was swimming when he reportedly had a medical event and was seen facedown in the water. Haines was pulled from the water and taken to the beach for medical aid. Deputies say off-duty firefighters noticed Haines was unconscious, not breathing and did not have a pulse, so they began CPR. NBC2 spoke with Haines' stepson, who said doctors determined Haines had cardiac arrest, drowning for roughly 45 seconds before anyone got to him.

No age reported.

Man dies after medical emergency at Lake Murray

May 28, 2024

Lexington County, S.C. - A man died after a medical emergency at Lake Murray, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office (LCCO). Lexington County Fire Service (LCFS) responded to the lake on Monday and found a man in cardiac arrest who was being given CPR after being taken out of the water, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD). EMS took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, LCCO added.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deceased male found in tent off of Litton Trail

May 31, 2024

Grass Valley, CA - A male individual was found dead adjacent to the Litton Trail Thursday afternoon in Grass Valley. According to officials, reports were received at approximately 4 p.m. of a tent discovered on private property adjacent to the Litton Trail. Upon emergency response it was confirmed that the person inside was in fact deceased according to Blakemore, who added that there seemed to be no evidence of foul play, and no evidence of violence or trauma involved. The identity of the male is pending notification of next of kin, though was described as being in their mid 20s to mid 30s and was a known Nevada County resident.

61-year-old woman from Brown County found dead lying in a ditch on Green Bay’s east side

June 3, 2024

Green Bay, Wis. – Police in Green Bay are investigating a case after a woman from Brown County was found lying in a ditch on Kepler Drive. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on June 3 just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a medical call reported by a passerby. Police say a 61-year-old Brown County woman was found lying in a ditch in the 1000 block of Kepler Drive. The cause of death is unknown, according to police, and is pending an autopsy. However, police say it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Missing woman found dead

June 3, 2024

London, Ky. - A Knox County missing woman has been found dead. Troopers with Kentucky State Police said that Jennifer Hensley, 42, was found at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said her car was found a couple of miles outside of London along the Hal Rogers Parkway. Troopers said her body was located a short distance from the vehicle. Officers said no foul play is suspected, but the incident is still under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Anthony Toutant, 38

June 3, 2024

Ishpeming, MI - Nick Anthony Toutant, age 38, Ishpeming resident, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024, at UP Health System Bell. He was an automotive technician at Fox Subaru.

No cause of death reported.

Michael James Stulley, 33

June 1, 2024

London, Ohio - Michael James Stulley, 33, of London, died suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Mount Carmel Grove City, after battling a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Alonzo Leandro Ramirez, 60

May 31, 2024

Alonzo L. Ramirez, a dedicated former police officer of the San Antonio Police Department, passed away on May 27, 2024, at the age of 60. Born on December 6, 1963, Alonzo devoted 22 years of his life to protecting and serving his community from 1985 until his retirement in 2007.



No cause of death reported.

John Christopher Mosack, 60

May 30, 2024

Palatine, IL - John passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2024. Growing up he played basketball, baseball, hockey, was a swimmer, and a cross country runner. No matter the sport, he loved the competition. John was diligent in taking care of his health with daily workouts and healthy eating habits. He loved life and lived each day to its fullest. His crazy and funny stories will forever make us laugh and will be grievously missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was strong in his faith and lived by the motto of living life to the fullest because you never know if the next day will be your last. His year of retirement was filled with daily workouts, walks at the marina, visits to the church, and spending time with family.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Ann Zanko, 35

May 30, 2024

Private services for Ashley Ann Zanko, 35, from La Plata, Maryland, who passed away unexpectedly at her home on the afternoon of May 25, 2024, will be held at a later date.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Leann Wright, 38

May 30, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Ashley Leann Wright, age 38, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, May 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Wright “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

As most of you know my sister Ashley Wright lost her battle against Cervical Cancer on May 28, 2024, she is no longer in pain and no more suffering heaven gained the MOST BEAUTIFUL ANGEL! Please keep her 3 daughters and her boyfriend and the rest of the family in your prayers as we are trying to grasp how to live life without her. She truly put up the biggest fight of her life for the past year and a half.

Elaine Leigh Granath Young, 40

May 29, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Elaine Leigh Granath Young, 40, passed away May 19, 2024 following a seven-month battle with ovarian cancer.

Rene Bueno, 45

May 29, 2024

Rene Bueno, age 45, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. He leaves behind his wife, their four kids and his father.

From our researcher: Bueno was in the military when they had the vaccine mandate . He was also still in the military when his brain cancer showed up.

Erin Elizabeth Fleming, 53

May 28, 2024

Washington, IL - Formerly of Charleston, passed away from complications of cancer at 8:47 pm Saturday, May 11, 2024 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Over the years, she worked in nursing homes, group homes, and schools until she began working in her home to care for her family.

Reported on May 26:

Peter Luke Espino, 30

May 26, 2024

Peter Luke Espino, age 30, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2024, in his home town of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He loved going to hear bands in Denver, listening to music generally, and laughing with friends while hanging out alongside his 70 pound "puppy" Ki Ki.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 24:

Evander Izan Tramel, 2 months

May 24, 2024

Evander Izan Tramel, a cherished soul who brightened the world with his brief presence, passed away at home in San Antonio, TX, on May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 18:

Yolanda Nicole (Guerra) Acevedo, 32

May 18, 2024

Yolanda Nicole (Guerra) Acevedo, 32, entered eternal life May 3rd, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home in San Antonio, Texas. In December 2017, she graduated from St. Philip’s College with degrees in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry Arts, and Restaurant Management under the supervision of her favorite chef/instructor Patrick Costello. Though cancer ultimately claimed our beloved Yoli, she remained a beacon of hope and grace.



Reported on May 17:

Dana Lynn Sharpe, 57

May 17, 2024

Dana Lynn Sharpe, born October 26, 1966, in West Point, New York, went to be with the Lord on May 06, 2024, at the age of 57, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Sharpe “died suddenly.” From obit comments:

Heartfelt sympathy to all at such an unexpected loss.

I’m deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Dana.

Jesse Jude Galvan, 57

May 17, 2024

Jesse Jude Galvan, age 57, was a native resident of San Antonio, Texas. He was employed with Northstar Fire as an operations manager and worked in this field for 18 years. Jesse unexpectedly passed away on May 12, 2024. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 7:

Sharon Yon Jaime Ramos, 45

May 7, 2024

Sharon Yon Ramos, left this world on May 3rd, 2024, at the age of 45. Born on June 27th, 1978, in Orange County, Sharon's journey came to a peaceful end in San Antonio, Texas.

Professionally, Sharon was a dedicated and accomplished bus operator, known for her remarkable achievement of receiving the Million Mile Safety Award.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: Ramos worked for VIA, the bus mass transit system in San Antonio, which had a “vaccination” mandate during the pandemic.

Reported on April 19:

Jennifer Sauder, 57

April 19, 2024

Fort Wayne, IN - Passed away at home in Fort Wayne, IN, on April 9, 2024, after a heroic battle with liver cancer. Over the years, Jenny worked on the family farm, Hoerr Nursery, Carle Hospital, HopeBridge Therapy, and Parkview Hospital. In recent years, she volunteered as a mentor and MindCap therapist at Redemption House.

