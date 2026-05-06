A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (84)

May 2, 2026

A young TikTok creator spent years letting her followers into every corner of her cancer journey, through surgeries, setbacks, and small victories. How Did Kiersten’s Cancer Journey Begin? It started with something easy to dismiss. On December 16, 2022, Kiersten had a suspicious mole removed from her upper left back. The very next day, after receiving a pneumonia vaccine, she suffered a severe allergic reaction that sent her straight to the critical care unit, where she remained for a full week. She made it home just before Christmas, but her recovery was far from over. For the five months that followed, she remained on oxygen. Then, on December 22, she received the diagnosis that changed everything: the mole was malignant melanoma. Surgery came fast. On January 6, 2023, her doctor at the time removed the mole but made the call not to perform a lymph node dissection. In her documented TikTok timeline, she wrote plainly, “That ended up being a huge mistake.” Less than a month later, on January 31, her diagnosis was upgraded to stage 2B. Her surgeon performed a lymph node excision, removing several lymph nodes from her left armpit. The rest of 2023 was defined by hospitals ... She also made clear that her situation was never straightforward: pre-existing health conditions, ones she had been managing before cancer entered the picture, made her case significantly more complicated than a standard melanoma diagnosis. January 6, 2024, marked one year since her first surgery, and Kiersten celebrated it with news her followers had been waiting for. She was NED, no evidence of disease. But autumn brought a new concern. On October 23, a routine PET scan flagged a 5mm non-specific nodule. Working with both her surgeon and oncologist, she advocated for having the nodule removed, guided by intuition and, practically speaking, by her plans to begin college classes in the spring semester. When it came out, it was not a nodule at all. It was a lymph node. “I knew instantly that wasn’t good,” she wrote, “but I wanted to enjoy Christmas.” And she got her Christmas. Then, on December 26, she sat across from her surgical oncologist and heard the words stage 3 metastatic melanoma ... By April 16, she had made it through three of her seventeen planned rounds, though she acknowledged the side effects were becoming harder to manage, describing them as increasingly debilitating. Still, ten days later, on April 26, she posted a message that her community held onto: “I’m not letting cancer control my life. I’m in control.” Unfortunately, nearly a year after that post, on April 10, 2026, Kiersten returned to TikTok with a video update that was both composed and devastating. Her cancer had shown “extremely rapid growth everywhere,” with her bones as the primary site of spread, a pattern, she explained, that her melanoma had consistently followed and one that made her case especially difficult to treat. “By no means am I done fighting; I’m just exhausted,” she insisted. She said that from that point forward, quality of life would be her focus. Living would come first. She closed the video simply, “I love you all. Bye.” Sixteen days after that video, Dominic (her partner) confirmed on Instagram that Kiersten had died on April 26. She was 25 years old. “There are no words to truly describe how special of a human Kiersten was,” he wrote. “She was such a joy and brought light into every room she walked into.”

April 28, 2026

Digital Underground member Cleetis Mack has died, TMZ has learned. A rep for the alternative hip-hop group known for kicking off Tupac Shakur’s career tells us Mack passed suddenly ... adding his death “leaves a void in our Digital Underground family and in our hearts that can never truly be filled.” A cause of death has not been revealed ... his age at the time of his death is unclear. Founding member Shock G died suddenly in April 2021.

April 27, 2026

Gerry Conway has a legendary reputation in the comic book world. However, at age 73, the comic book writer passed away. Marvel Comics confirmed the industry titan’s death in a sorrowful statement. It is immediately unclear what the cause of death of the comic giant is. Though he beat pancreatic cancer in 2023 after suffering from it in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

April 29, 2026

St. Louis, MO - Bishop Calvin Scott was a builder, a bridge-maker, and a steady voice for North County whose ministry reached far beyond the pulpit. Scott - founding pastor of Believers Temple Word Fellowship, civic leader, and a spiritual anchor for North County for more than three decades - died on April 16, 2026, after complications from ALS. He was 67. His service also included the Community Advisory Committee for the Riverview Gardens School District, where he advocated for students and families with the same urgency he brought to the pulpit.

Researcher’s note - Riverview Gardens School District encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and hosted “vaccine” clinics for all ages authorized to be injected: https://www.facebook.com/RGSDSchools/posts/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-at-rghs_official-on-friday-jan-14-open-to-the-public-for/5528594540500411/

May 1, 2026

A former Milwaukee-area [WI] educator and founding member of a local blues band died on April 30 at age 64. Jeffrey Taylor, a former principal at West Allis Central High School and previously at West Milwaukee Intermediate School, founded the Altered Five Blues Band in 2002, according to a press release from Blind Pig Records. Taylor died unexpectedly and in his sleep, the band’s Facebook page said. The band released eight albums; its most recent release was “Hammer & Chisel,” which came out Feb. 27. Multiple albums of theirs charted on the Billboard Blues Chart, Blind Pig Records said. The band performed in 13 countries, according to Blind Pig Records, including a trip to Asia this year.

No cause of death reported.

April 29, 2026

The sports world has been struck with heartbreaking news as former NFL defensive player Josh Mauro has passed away at the age of 35. His family confirmed the news in an emotional statement, revealing his untimely death. The exact cause of Josh Mauro’s death has not been officially disclosed by his family. While they have requested privacy during this difficult time, there has been online speculation on platforms like Reddit suggesting he may have been battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Three broadcasters “died suddenly”:

May 1, 2026

Liz Bonis [69], long-time medical reporter for WKRC-TV Local12 in Cincinnati, Ohio, has passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Local12 confirmed that Bonis has passed away in an obituary on Thursday (April 30) evening. Liz Bonis was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023 and battled it bravely for the last three years while continuing to report for Local12. She took part in clinical trials of cancer drugs during the course of her treatment and encouraged others to do so, Local12 revealed in their obituary. Many of her reportages were focused on clinical trials of key cancer and other drugs. However, she did not make her diagnosis public. In the obituary that was published by Local12, the organization remembered Bonis’ advocacy work for clinical trials. The obituary reveals that despite the battle with colon cancer, Liz Bonis was working at the newsroom at Local12 till her very last days.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

April 30, 2026

Lubbock, TX - News/Talk 95.1 & 970 KFYO and Townsquare Media are deeply saddened to share the news that longtime host, beloved personality, and Lubbock institution Chad Hasty passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning. He was 43 years old. Chad joined Lubbock radio in 2003 and soon became the voice of KFYO’s morning show. In 2021, The Chad Hasty Show moved to late afternoons, where he continued informing and entertaining audiences across the region.

No cause of death reported.

April 29, 2026

Veteran hockey broadcaster and former NHL goaltender John Garrett was found deceased in his Salt Lake City hotel room on the afternoon of Monday, April 27, 2026. The 74-year-old was on assignment for Sportsnet covering a playoff series between the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights at the time of his passing. Sportsnet announced the death on Tuesday, noting that no official cause has been provided for the sudden loss. Garrett had transitioned to a national broadcast schedule three years ago after spending two decades as a staple of Vancouver Canucks regional telecasts.

Researcher’s note – NHL to require everyone that interacts with club personnel to be vaccinated [sic]: https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/nhl-require-everyone-interacts-club-personnel-vaccinated/

April 30, 2026

SO HAPPY would make trainer Mark Glatt exactly that with a career-defining win at the Kentucky Derby this weekend. But this remarkable underdog story is playing out amid a backdrop of heartache and sadness. So Happy was a personal favourite of Glatt’s wife, Dena, who watched him romp to victory in the San Vincente Stakes in January. Weeks later, she died of heart failure aged 57. Now Glatt is taking So Happy to the most famous flat race in the Western world with hopes of honouring his late wife, who would have been roaring him all the way home.

May 2, 2026

Adria (Force) Hight, the eldest daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion John Force and former Chief Financial Officer of John Force Racing, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was 56 years old and surrounded by her family at the time of her passing, as reported by Artvoice. An official cause of death has not been disclosed, but private services are planned for Terre Haute, Indiana, followed by a celebration of life in California later this year.

May 3, 2026

MADERA, Calif. - Action News has learned former Madera mayor Santos Garcia passed away this weekend at the age of 69. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office confirms Garcia died on Saturday, May 2, from natural causes at Madera Community Hospital. Garcia served as mayor from 2020 to 2024 and was a retired letter carrier after 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian has been found dead two days after he went missing, local authorities confirmed. He was 54. Police in Beckham County located his vehicle in the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area on Thursday, April 30, around 9:45 a.m. local time. He was said to be inside a 2024 gray Ram pickup truck, KOCO reported. His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine his cause and manner of death. Christian was reported missing on Wednesday after he didn’t show up to a meeting, local station News 9 reported, citing authorities.

An infant “died suddenly”:

April 18, 2026

Dulin, GA - Beautiful Baby Nova Onestee Cannon was born on October 3, 2025. She entered the world with so much joy and brought light to everyone around her.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenage sisters “died suddenly” within 2 weeks:

Reported on April 6:

April 6, 2026

No obit.

Reported on March 24:

March 24, 2026

No obit

Researcher’s note - Cassandra died in her sleep. Her sister, Sicilia Hoku Cassidy, 17, also died in her sleep two weeks earlier. They had both been healthy, but autopsies showed “undiagnosed heart issues.” Cassandra and Sicilia were students in California. In October 2021, CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all students would be required to take the COVID “vaccine” to attend school. The mandate was later challenged and withdrawn before taking effect, but many children likely got “vaccinated” in the meantime. Also, California offered many prizes/incentives/bribes to take the COVID “vaccine”, including to children: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2021/10/01/california-becomes-first-state-in-nation-to-announce-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-for-schools/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/vaccination-vaccine-coronavirus-incentives-prizes/2605077/

No cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly” at Texas A&M:

May 4, 2026

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana community is navigating a period of profound grief following the recent passing of two students, Michael Pritchard and Aiden Villarreal. University officials released statements honoring both men, who were each nearing the completion of their respective degrees and preparing to enter their professional fields. Michael Pritchard, a native of Texarkana and a student within the College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services, was tragically set to graduate on May 8, 2026. As a dedicated healthcare professional, Pritchard was in the final days of his journey toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In a separate announcement, university officials were notified on Friday, May 1, 2026, of the passing of Aiden Villarreal. A senior biology major from Bryan, Texas, Villarreal passed away on April 29 following a medical emergency. Graycen Vargo, a track and field athlete, also passed away in late April after collapsing at a track meet in New Orleans.

Researcher’s note - The university’s policy for spectators at outdoor events in 2021: According to a press release, because spring sports are played outdoors with a greater ability to follow social distancing protocols the department will allow spectators at competitions. Spectators will be required to sign in and provide contact information each time they attend a university athletic competition: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Two more college students “died suddenly”:

April 30, 2026

A former Kent pupil with a “smile that expressed immense joy” has been described as “kind, caring, funny and charismatic” following his sudden death aged 25. Galvin Stuart is said to have “contributed greatly to school life” at Kent College in Canterbury, particularly through music and on the hockey pitch. But the Old Canterburian Club, an alumni page for the public school, has shared news of his sudden death at his US home in Connecticut. At the University of Delaware, he was a DuPont Scholar and earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering. While at Delaware, Galvin was a practice player and assistant coach with the Division I NCAA Field Hockey Team.

Researcher’s note – University of Delaware to require student vaccinations [sic]: https://whyy.org/articles/university-of-delaware-to-require-student-vaccinations/

No cause of death reported.

April 30, 2026

Lily Jean Michelfelder, 19, of Quakertown, passed away in the emergency department at Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Connecticut, on Saturday, April 25, according to her obituary. Michelfelder was a sophomore at the University of Connecticut, where she was pursuing a degree in dietetics. She had enrolled in Fall 2024 and was studying Nutritional Sciences and Nutrition for Exercise and Sport, according to the university.

Researcher’s note - The University of Connecticut no longer requires students to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19. The Board of Trustees voted in April 2023 to end the mandate, citing that COVID-19 is transitioning to an endemic disease.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

May 3, 2026

Dale Edward Dorsey, 49, beloved husband, dad, son, brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2026. Dale joined Oxford University last year after 17 years at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. He met Erin Frykholm while they were working on their PhDs in San Diego, and they were married in 2010. They made their home in Lawrence, Kan., before moving to Oxford in 2025, as Dale took the position of professor of moral philosophy at Oxford University.

Researcher’s note – KU to implement employee vaccine [sic] mandate to comply with federal order: https://chancellor.ku.edu/news/article/2021/10/22/ku-implement-employee-vaccine-mandate-comply-federal-order

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

April 29, 2026

Chicago, Illinois - One of the largest school districts in Illinois is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its leaders. District 211 said Monday it was “saddened” by the passing of Monte Holt [38], an assistant principal at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates. Few details have been released on his passing, but an obituary for Holt said he was “taken from us unexpectedly“ Saturday morning.

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

Dr. Craig E. Westman died suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of Sunday, March 22, 2026. Our hearts are broken, and it is hard to imagine a future without him. He led the enrollment teams at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, The University of Texas at El Paso, and Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey. Craig was a true servant leader, and prioritized the growth and empowerment of his colleagues over his own self-interest. He had a terrific sense of humor and loved all creatures great and small, domestic and wild. His family often described him as a middle-aged Snow White.

Researcher’s note: If Westman worked at Rutgers University between January 4, 2022 and April 1, 2024, he would have subject to Rutger’s COVID “vaccine” mandate, which included a booster, and no option to test: https://www.rutgers.edu/news/rutgers-requires-vaccine-boosters-employees-and-students Also, Westman’s obituary says he was a youth seminary teacher in Michigan and New Jersey in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

April 30, 2026

HARRISON, Ohio - A Harrison High School teacher went into cardiac arrest in his classroom Thursday morning and later died at the hospital, Southwest Local Schools announced. The district said John Stephen “Steve” Coffman II [50], a mathematics teacher, was known for his “steady presence, passion for education and unwavering commitment to students.” Coffman had also worked at Harrison Junior, South Dearborn, East Central and multiple other Indiana schools. He previously served as the head boys basketball coach and assistant softball and cross country coach at Harrison High School, and helped fellow staff members with financial planning as an investment advisor representative with Coffman Wealth Management.

Researcher’s note – Thank you for your commitment to Ohio’s K-12 School Staff Vaccination [sic] Program. By participating in this program, your school or district has committed to full-time classroom or hybrid learning by March 1, 2021: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/OHED/bulletins/2be50ae

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

May 4, 2026

Georgia - Sgt. John Johnson, 54, of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has died following a medical emergency in the line of duty, the HCSO said on Friday. The HCSO released a statement on Facebook announcing the sudden passing of Johnson at around 5 p.m. Johnson had been with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. The HCSO said for the last decade Johnson was attached to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as a Drug Task Force Agent.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. - The city of New Florence is grieving after the recent loss of its chief of police. City Administrator David Ingle said Chief Tyler Beasley died suddenly several days ago at age 36 after a medical emergency. Beasley had served as the chief of police since September 2023. “This was a sudden and unexpected loss for our department,” Ingle said.

No cause of death reported.

May 2, 2026

A dedicated servant to his country and his community, retired Reading [PA] Police K-9 handler and instructor, David “Gabe” Gabrielli, poured himself into everything he did. On March 31, 2026, he died unexpectedly at home at the age of 72. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and deployed to Vietnam, where he sustained an injury within days of arriving. While serving in the military, David also joined the Reading Police Department in 1980, where he served 14-1/2 years as a K-9 officer and instructor.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

Appling, GA - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its longtime leaders after Major Steve Morris died Thursday morning from an apparent heart attack. He was 62. Maj. Morris served on the agency’s command staff, overseeing Management Services and playing a key role in day-to-day operations. A veteran of the sheriff’s office, Maj. Morris spent decades in law enforcement and was widely regarded as a dedicated public servant within the agency and the community.

April 30, 2026

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.– The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of one of their own. Major Steve Morris died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday morning, April 30th, 2026. He was 62. Major Morris served with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office since July 20, 1987, and was a valued member of the agency and the community.

No cause of death reported.

April 29, 2026

DENVER, CO - A recruit has died after participating in physical training at the Denver Sheriff Department Training Academy, officials report. According to the Denver Sheriff Department, following physical training on Tuesday at the academy, Recruit Dorbor Mulbah “expressed discomfort and became unwell.” DSD said staff members at the academy began life-saving medical measures on Mulbah. Upon arrival, the Denver Fire Department and Denver Paramedics continued to provide critical medical attention before Mulbah was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 28, 2026

MT. VERNON, Ind. - The Mount Vernon Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own Tuesday morning. According to an obituary, 54-year-old Anthony Stallings died of cancer on Sunday. Police say he served the city for over 30 years, including on the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Three California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

May 4, 2026

Catherine Sanchez [70], a correctional supervising cook at California Institution for Men (CIM), passed away April 23, 2026. She dedicated 26 years of service to the state. She began her career with the California Youth Authority at the Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility as a cook specialist II in September 1998. Sanchez then transferred to CIM in March 2007, where she remained until her untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

Shane Baker, a retired correctional lieutenant, has passed away. The date of his passing was not provided by the institution. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to Calipatria State Prison in September 1996. He then transferred to California Institution for Men in February 2002. After a decade, he transferred to Julius Klein Conservation Camp #19 to be part of the camp program. He promoted to lieutenant and remained at the camp until he retired in December 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 28, 2026

Pleasant Valley State Prison is mourning the passing of Pedro Longoria, supervisor of vocational instruction. Longoria passed away April 26, 2026. He worked for the department for 28 years. He started his career with the department in March 1998 at Central California Women’s Facility as a vocational instructor for Small Engine Repair. He then promoted to supervisor of vocational instruction at Kern Valley State Prison in July 2007. Pedro then transferred to PVSP in May 2010 where he has remained until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

A first responder “died suddenly”:

May 1, 2026

WALKER, Mich. - Walker Fire Chief Russell Shoultz [52] died after a medical emergency, the city announced on Friday. Chief Shoultz died Friday morning after the medical emergency that started Thursday, said Mayor Gary Carey. Shoultz joined the Walker Fire Department as Chief on July 1, 2025. His career as a first responder started at age 18, when he enrolled in a fire training academy, then became a paramedic and registered nurse. Shoultz also served as a military reservist, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.

No cause of death reported.

A software engineer “died suddenly”:

April 29, 2026

There is an alarming rise of deaths due to cardiac issues among working professionals because of stress and other health related complications these days. What is more terrifying is that the number of such tragedies among NRIs living in USA and Gulf countries keeps increasing day by day. In what could be another distressing news to Indian diaspora and Telugu community in particular, another software engineer died due to heart attack in USA. The victim is identified as Suresh Kumar, who is aged 41 years and is survived by a wife and two little kids. As per reports, Suresh Kumar developed mild burning sensation early in the morning on April 27 and immediately sought medical intervention. Unfortunately, Suresh passed away by the time he was rushed to hospital. He had been working for an MNC [multinational corporation] in Sanford, Florida, on H-1B Visa. According to his wife, Suresh has no prior health issues before this tragedy.

Three “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

May 3, 2026

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A local man is dead after he was found unresponsive in the water while in Florida, authorities said. Officials said Edward Stills, 50, of Asheboro, was swimming at Marvin Key off the Lower Keys at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday when he was discovered unresponsive in the water. Initial reports indicate he had dived into shallow water. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission brought Stills ashore. He was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.

No cause of death reported.

May 2, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found near a stream on the La Luz Trail on Tuesday. BSCO identified the remains on Friday as those of Samuel Gurule. No specific age was given, but BCSO said he was in his 40s. First responders said a hiker was the first to come across Gurule. Deputies responded with Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, and confirmed Gurule was dead. BCSO said foul play is not suspected and there were no obvious signs of trauma. The Office of the Medical Investigator will conduct a thorough autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

May 1, 2026

An Oxford man whom police were searching for on Thursday was found dead, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said. The Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) police said they began their search alongside state police for 50-year-old Justin Kruger just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. DEEP announced they found the man on Friday morning. During the search for Kruger, his vehicle was found in the Naugatuck State Forest near the Oxford Reservoir, according to EnCon police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause and manner of Kruger’s death. There is no criminal aspect to the investigation, DEEP said.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

May 1, 2026

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - A man died Friday morning after police say he may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing his car into a wall in Queen Creek. Just before 8 a.m., first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash near Ironwood and Germann roads, according to the Queen Creek Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the driver with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has not been publicly identified. Investigators believe the man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the cinderblock wall.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 30, 2026

A man was found dead on a sidewalk in Downtown Berkeley [CA] at approximately 7 a.m. today, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Reed McNally Geritz, a 37-year-old from Berkeley, was found dead after police responded to a call on the corner of Carleton Street and Acton Street about an unresponsive man. First responders confirmed that the man was deceased with no obvious signs of foul play, according to Berkeley police, and the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau is currently working to determine the cause of death.

April 28, 2026

A woman has died after coming into contact with a vacuum at a car wash in Pennsylvania. The incident occurred at the Carriage House Car Wash on Bowman Street in Lebanon, at about 7:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, April 15, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office (YCCO). Gladys Lopez, 26, “sat down and leaned up against an outside vacuum,” after which the woman “collapsed onto the ground,” the release stated. Lopez was initially transported to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon and later transferred to WellSpan York Hospital in York, where she died on Thursday, April 16. Heather Prestridge said she was picking up a grocery order nearby when she “saw an EMT giving chest compressions to somebody on the ground” at the car wash, according to NBC affiliate WGAL.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

GREAT FALLS, Va. - A kayaker died at the hospital following a medical emergency on the Potomac River over the weekend. Swift water rescue teams learned that three people were in the water and one was in medical distress. Authorities said the kayakers were navigating various stretches of rapids in the river when one person, a 22-year-old man from Lynchburg, Virginia, became separated from the group. The two other kayakers returned upriver after realizing the man was missing, and found him struggling in the rapids. All three people were able to get back to shore, and the two men began giving CPR to the 22-year-old man before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters eventually took over the life-saving efforts and the man was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital in life-threatening condition. Several hours after being pulled from the river, the kayaker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

Robin M. “Noni” Bet, 69, of Ackermanville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Friday May 1, 2026 while fishing in a Shad tournament on the Delaware River. As family would say, he left us while doing what he loved.

No cause of death reported.

May 4, 2026

Grand Rapids, MI - On Friday, May 1, 2026, after suffering a sudden stroke, Catherine Josephine Weighner entered into eternal life. She was known for her extraordinary talents as a hostess and gift-giver. All of this was simply the outward expression of Cathy’s desire to show each person they are loved extravagantly and known intimately by our good God.

May 4, 2026

Autumn Ebling, 31, passed away April 30, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 3, 2026

Carl David Acklin, age 39, of Marion [IL], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2026 at Deaconess Illinois Medical Center in Marion. A selfless caregiver, David prioritized his family’s needs above his own, creating a warm and loving home.

No cause of death reported.

May 3, 2026

Francis X. Kelly of Bronxville, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bronxville on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 2, 2026

Mark Edward Boudrie, 66, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2026, peacefully in his home in Exton, Pennsylvania. His untimely departure at a young age has created a deep void for his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him in the community. He switched career paths to real estate and began working at FedEx.

Researcher’s note - FedEx has not enforced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for its employees, choosing instead to strongly encourage vaccination while retaining discretion over workplace policies.

No cause of death reported.

May 2, 2026

Hamden, CT- Miguel Velásquez, 43, of Hamden, Connecticut, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. He had worked in the construction industry for the past eighteen years.

No cause of death reported.

May 2, 2026

SUGARLAND, Texas - Robert “Bobby,” “Bob,” “Huggie E.” Hug, 53, of Sugarland, Texas, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

Elizabeth “Liz” M. Neininger, 69, of Slippery Rock, PA, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, May 1, 2026, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. A dedicated homemaker, Liz worked as a waitress during her younger years. She enjoyed knitting and watching television, particularly Let’s Make a Deal, Antiques Roadshow, or the daily news.

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

Rita A. Harper, 66, of Peru, IL, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2026, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She worked as a in home health caregiver for Addus. She enjoyed nature and feeding her animals. She was a devoted grandmother and loved them dearly.

Researcher’s note - If Harper worked as an in-home health caregiver between winter 2022 - spring 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”. https://www.cms.gov/files/document/qso-22-07-all-attachment-g-hha.pdf

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

Tyrone Michael “Bonac” Bonacci, age 66, of West Mifflin, PA, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2026. Tyrone was a man who found his greatest joy in the outdoors and the simple pleasures of life. Tyrone was employed at the Allegheny County Department of Public Works, where was respected for his strong work ethic, dedication, and the ability to bring laughter to those around him.

Researcher’s note: If Bonacci was working at the Allegheny County DPW between late 2021 and May 2023, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test instead after the first seven weeks: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2021-09-29/allegheny-county-executive-announces-vaccine-requirement-for-government-employees

No cause of death reported.

April 30, 2026

Oil City, PA - Logan Bemis, 21, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026, at his home. Logan graduated from Oil City Senior High School in 2023. He worked at Post Consumer Brands in Meadville.

No cause of death reported.

April 30, 2026

John L. McLoughlin, a lighting firm owner by day and a musician by night, died of cardiac arrest April 25 at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. He was 56 and lived in Baltimore County. He earned a degree at Georgetown University, where he met his future wife, Justin Fraser Pomainville. He joined his family business, Maryland Lighting, which became One Source Associates. He served as its president for many years. Mr. McLoughlin mastered the piano as a young man and continued to take music instruction. He later released three studio albums and was the singer of the John LT Band. He performed at the Ram’s Head Tavern, Ottobar, The Recher, the High Top, Water Street Tavern and Key West Patio Bar and Inverness Brewing, among others.

April 30, 2026

Although her time here on earth was entirely too short for those who knew and loved her, all can agree that she lived life to the full every moment she was here. Funny, fun, faithful, present, caring, loyal, strong- both physically and emotionally - are just a few words to describe her. The impact she has made literally all over the world due to her inspirational faith and perseverance as she battled and beat breast cancer at 24, dealt with infertility and walked faithfully after her ovarian cancer diagnosis in October 2022 is impossible to measure. Aly will be remembered most importantly, as a faithful, faithful servant and Jesus follower.

No cause of death reported.

April 30, 2026

Keith David Springer of Bozeman, MT, born October 28, 1980, passed away on April 28, 2026, at the age of 45, following a stroke. Keith loved the outdoors all his life. He had a playful personality and sensitive soul, and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. While our hearts are broken by Keith’s sudden passing, as an organ donor, he helped save the lives of 4 others and will be remembered as a hero by those organ recipients.

April 29, 2026

Daniel Andrew Schmalz, 60, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2026, at MCG Health Medical Center, Augusta, GA, following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

April 29, 2026

John Boll, aged 58, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and a love for life’s simple joys. Known for his strong work ethic, John built a successful career in gym management, where he earned respect for his leadership, reliability, and commitment to excellence.

No cause of death reported.

April 29, 2026

Fort Smith, AR - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nikita Latrell Hiner Evans, who left this world far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

April 28, 2026

Betsy Grace Anderson, 73, of Torrington, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on April 18, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She dedicated many years of service to the Winsted Senior Center, where she made lasting connections and positively impacted the lives of so many before retiring. Her presence brought comfort and joy to all who knew her.

Researcher’s note: Winsted Senior Center is a community hub, not a medical facility, so they were not under the CMS mandate. But if Anderson worked there between September 2021 and February 2022, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” or submit to weekly testing, under CT Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 13G: https://portal.ct.gov/governor/news/press-releases/2021/09-2021/governor-lamont-clarifies-order-requiring-state-employees

April 28, 2026

LaBelle, FL - Jessica (”Jessie”) Wingold, 62, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

April 28, 2026

Clinton, UT - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Karen Mason, a devout Christian who loved her Lord. Karen died at her home on April 28, 2026, due to complications from congestive heart failure and a prior stroke. Her selflessness, warmth and generous spirit will be remembered forever.

April 27, 2026

Buckhannon, WV - June Marie Cutright, 65, admitted to Tidewell Hospice-Port Charlotte on Sunday, 5 April 2026, passed on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. A talented seamstress, who gifted many handmade items. She taught herself to knit reading French. She loved to prepare delicious meals and spend time tending her beautiful garden.

April 27, 2026

Andrew Timothy McIntyre, known as “Andy” to most, 25, of Staten Island [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2026, due to complications from severe asthma. Andy graduated from Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School and later continued his education at The School of Audio Engineering, where he studied music production, recording, mixing, and sound design technology. He was the lead singer of the indie rock band The Parallel Lines, which he founded alongside his brother Aaron Tyler McIntyre, who plays the drums.

April 27, 2026

Van D Young, age 75, of Fruitland, UT, passed away on April 27, 2026, from complications of a stroke. Van was a farmer for most of his life. He worked in construction at times. He enjoyed working on the farm, trailing cows and riding horses.

Reported on April 25:

April 25, 2026

Jennifer Lynn Otto, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2026, at her lifelong home in Pasadena, Maryland. Jennifer dedicated over a decade to her work as a Computer Specialist at the Social Security Administration, where she began as a contractor and became a vital full-time employee. Jennifer was a devoted volunteer at Rise Above Animal Rescue.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 24:

April 24, 2026

Merritt Island, FL - Mary Rita DuBois Caldwell passed away peacefully on April 24, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. She spent her professional career at CAMC Hospital, where she worked in patient accounts until her retirement. Mary found her greatest joy in her family. Always held a beautiful smile, and sweet voice full of loving words and encouragement.

Researcher’s note: If Caldwell was working at CAMC Hospital between November 2021 and June 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test. CAMC had their own mandate that began earlier than the CMS mandate, and included administrative employees: https://www.facebook.com/VandaliaHealthCAMC/posts/camc-has-added-the-covid-19-vaccine-to-camcs-list-of-required-vaccinations-the-d/10159948879818984/

No age reported.

April 24, 2026

Jordan M.T. Cartwright, 29, of Decatur, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at his residence. Jordan was loved by many. During his free time Jordan loved to hang out with friends and family, playing with his nieces and nephews, going to movies, out to eat, reality shows, iconic pop girls, and being the light of the room. He also enjoyed playing volleyball.

No cause of death reported.

April 24, 2026

Kellie A. Camillo of Weymouth, MA, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2026. She was 52 years old. Her greatest blessings were her kids, being their mom was what mattered most to her, she loved them endlessly.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 23:

April 23, 2026

Newtown Square, PA - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Daniel “Dan” T. McCartney, who passed away, unexpectedly, on April 23, 2026, at age 56. Dan was a devoted brother, loving uncle, and gentle caring presence in the lives of people who knew him best. He was a fervent Philly sports fan who reveled in the wins and cursed the losses.

No cause of death reported.

April 23, 2026

Cleveland, OH - Toneshwar Persaud, Age 31, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2026. Tony was a loving, caring and kind hearted person who had a big personality.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 22:

April 22, 2026

Kayla Rose Rohrich, age 24, of Bismarck, ND, passed away unexpectedly on April 22nd, 2026. Kayla was hardworking and always took pride in all the things she did. She loved playing in her volleyball league and always wanted to be outside enjoying nature and spending time with the people she loved.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 21:

April 21, 2026

Collin Stuart Napier, age 49, of Baldwin WI, passed away unexpectedly April 21st. He had several passions including riding and working on motorcycles, camping, traveling and hunting. He was an incredibly dedicated father and a wonderful friend to many. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and underwent years of procedures and treatments but never faltered.

April 21, 2026

David Allen James, Sr., age 63, of Suffolk, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on April 21, 2026, after a battle with cancer. He was known for making people laugh until their cheeks hurt. He had a way of bringing joy to every room and making even ordinary moments feel special.

April 21, 2026

Christine Utlak (nee Siedlecki), age 60, of Parma, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Chris was a proud longtime employee of Southwest General Hospital. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Researcher’s note: If Utlak was working at Southwest General Hospital between February 2022 and May 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” per the CMS mandate, with no option to test: Link

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 20:

April 20, 2026

April Andrian Halves, age 42, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2026. April had a remarkable gift for making people feel comfortable, cared for, and understood. She truly was an angel here on Earth. She enjoyed NASCAR, the Indy 500, cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes, quilting, and-most of all-spending time with her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

Metairie, LA - Bret Anthony Baltz, 56, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2026 at his home in Venetian Isles, Louisiana. He loved to go crabbing, working on his boats, and sitting on his back porch looking at the sunset on the water every night.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 19:

April 19, 2026

Cooper L. Wendland, 21, of Arapahoe, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Coop loved hunting, the outdoors, high school athletics and spending time with his many close friends and family. Cooper had the heart of a true cowboy and enjoyed tending to the herd at Anderson’s feedlot.

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Daniel “Don” Campos, 41, of Machesney Park, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family, and was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior. He embraced life with a warm spirit and a ready smile. Whether cheering on the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago Bears, tending to his beloved garden—especially his prized hot peppers—or working with his hands in carpentry projects, Daniel found fulfillment in the simple, meaningful moments of life.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 14:

April 14, 2026

Toni Ayala, 41, of Penn Hills, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 14, 2026. Toni was an incredible person and especially a devoted mom and caregiver.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 19:

February 19, 2026

Linda Nus, 66, of Arlington, IA, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, from an aggressive cancer. She spent a portion of her life compassionately caring for the sick and the elderly. Linda, you were a precious jewel, you glowed, you shone, reflecting all the good things in the world.

Researcher’s note: If Nus had been an employee or volunteer caring for the sick and/or elderly between January 2022 - May 31, 2023, she would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate for healthcare workers, with no option to test. Some elder care facilities had their own “vaccine” mandates: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

CANADA (404)

Alberta (85)

British Columbia (5)

New Brunswick (36)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Ontario (259)

Sara Gill [“three-and-a-half-year battle with CNS lymphoma”]

Quebec (14)

Saskatchewan (3)

UNITED KINGDOM (127)