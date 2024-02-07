GHANA

Ghanaian producer and Awesome Tapes From Africa alum DJ Katapila has died

February 2, 2024

Awesome Tapes From Africa (ATFA) has released a statement confirming that the DJ and producer, DJ Katapila, real name Ishmael Abbey, had passed away at home on Sunday (January 28) following a brief illness. Abbey became a DJ at just 15 years old, when he would stand on crates in order to reach the decks, with early influences ranging from late-1980s house to Detroit techno and traditional Ga music from his home of Accra. DJ Katapila’s final release was the EP ‘Techno Africa’ via Tash LC's Club Yeke in 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

KENYA

Renowned Kenyan actor Charles Ouda, 'Charlie', dies at 38

February 4, 2024

The family of renowned Kenyan actor Charles Ouda, better known as 'Charlie,' has announced his death at the age of 38. The family issued a joint statement with Charlie's fiance, former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki, asking Kenyans to respect their privacy as they mourn their loss. According to reports, Charlie, a beloved son, brother, and friend, died on Saturday night, February 3. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, but his family said more information would be provided in due course. Charlie is remembered for his appearances on TV shows such as the kid's show ‘Know Zone’, ‘Makutano Junction’, ‘Changing Times’, ‘Count it Out’, and ‘The First Grader’. He was a gifted script writer, show host, event manager, and voice-over artist. Charlie was also the co-host of the 'undiscovered podcast' that he ran alongside his fiancé, Ciru.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaizer Obed: Kenyans Mourn Young Humourous Entrepreneur after Sudden Death

February 3, 2024

Kaizer Obed was on treatment at the St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani when he breathed his last on Saturday, February 3. He had earlier been diagnosed with appendicitis, according to sources, and was slated for surgery on the day he passed on. The 25-year-old had, over time, created a label for himself with his humorous social media posts and growing influence. He was part of the team that assembled the Grand PR team, a public relations firm, to which he was the managing director.

Link

Former IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando's brother is dead

February 3, 2024

The family of the late and former ICT manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC), Chris Msando, is once again plunged into mourning. Cornel Peter Msando, Chris's brother passed away at a Nairobi Hospital on January 28, 2024. An obituary published in local dailies revealed that Peter succumbed to a brief illness at MP Shah Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kilungu Boys student succumbed to an infection - autopsy

February 4, 2024

Emmanuel Kirimi Kaimenyi, the Form One student who tragically passed away just ten days after admission, succumbed to an infection, according to the school’s official statement. The Chairman of the Kilungu Boys School’s Board of Management, Kennedy Malinda, revealed on Saturday that an autopsy had clarified the cause of the boy's death as an infection, dispelling earlier speculations about injuries from bullying. Kirimi fell ill on the morning of Thursday, January 25, and was swiftly taken to Kilungu Sub County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No age reported.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Death of well-known cop and radio presenter comes as shock

February 2, 2024

The death of Lt-Col Samuel Londani Khwashaba, a well-known police officer and local radio presenter from Maungani, outside Thohoyandou, has been described as a tragic loss, not only to his family but the greater Vhembe community. He passed away in the Polokwane MediClinic on Thursday, 25 January, following a short illness. Khwashaba (54) juggled his careers as radio technician at the SAPS Technical Services in Vhembe, and radio presenter at Univen FM, Phalaphala FM, and finally at Vhembe FM, where he hosted a reggae and jazz show.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mokoena’s Family Confirm His Sad Passing

February 1, 2024

Luckyboy Mokoena’s wife Nomfundo Dladla has confirmed that the former defender passed away on Tuesday after a short illness. Dladla said her husband was admitted to hospital on Monday but passed away the following day. Together they had one child, which is turning eight years old this year. The 30-year-old was last on the books of TS Galaxy, who released him at the end of the 2021/22 season. He tried his luck at Royal AM last season, but things didn’t work out.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SAUDI ARABIA

Passenger died in Jeddah-Karachi flight after medical emergency landing

January 30, 2024

A private plane flight from Jeddah to Karachi was diverted to Riyadh due to a medical emergency. According to aviation sources, the pilot contacted air traffic control and appealed for a medical emergency landing in Riyadh, where ATC Riyadh ordered the pilot to land immediately in Riyadh. Aviation sources further said that the Airbus A320 plane landed in Riyadh at 8:30 local time, and the passenger was declared dead by the medical team after examination.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

IRAN

Revolutionary vocalist Jamshid Jam passes away at 72

February 2, 2024

Tehran-Iranian singer Jamshid Jam, famous for his revolutionary song “Yar-e Dabestani-e Man” (literally meaning My Grade-School Friend), passed away on January 31. The vocalist, who was suffering from heart disease for a while, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 72, Mehr reported. Composed by Mansour Tehrani, “Yar-e Dabestani-e Man” is a reminder of the days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and remains one of the symbols of the students’ movements in Iran. He was a radio presenter, writer, editor, and producer and was mostly active in producing music-oriented programs. In 2010, Jam released a song for the Palestinian people, in which he composed Arabic music and sang Persian lyrics to show solidarity between Iranians and Palestinians.

Link

TURKEY

"My deepest homeland is the Turkish language": the writer Mario Levi has died

February 2, 2024

Mario Levi's novels are full of stories about Istanbul and the people who live there. As the son of Jewish parents, he was particularly interested in minorities. Now he has died at the age of 66. He expressed his emotional world by describing his surroundings. His apartments, his neighborhoods and, above all, Istanbul in all its contradictions and secrets. Thus, the novel "Istanbul was a fairy tale", on which he wrote for six years, is about Levi's memories of the living worlds of the Jewish, Greek and Armenian residents of the city, his impressions of them and his experiences. Levi died on January 31 in Istanbul from a cancer that he had been fighting for a long time.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He had a heart attack and died at the wheel, after ramming 4 pedestrians

February 4, 2024

Allegedly, M.K. and the car he was driving went out of control on Cengiz Topel Street, as a result of the driver's heart attack. The car hit 4 pedestrians, then entered a business, and was able to stop. The driver M.K. and the 4 injured, one of them a baby, were taken to hospitals in the city by ambulances. M.K could not be saved despite the intervention.

No age reported.

Link

A person who went out to cut branches died of a heart attack in a tree

February 4, 2024

A person who suffered a heart attack in a tree when he went out to cut branches in the Aladag district of Adana, died in hospital. After his wife reported the situation, fire, medical and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the region. The person was taken down from the tree, and carried on a stretcher in the field and delivered to the medical teams. He could not be saved despite the intervention made at the hospital, where he was transported.

No age reported.

Link

A drummer “died suddenly”:

He had a heart attack and died while playing the drums

February 3, 2024

A man who played drums for the band that was playing halay [Turkish/Kurdish folk dance] at the Karacadağ Ski Resort, located about 60 kilometers from Diyarbakir, died of a heart attack. The drummer, who was transferred to hospital after the first intervention of the medical teams, could not be saved despite all the interventions made here. Those moments were captured by a mobile phone camera.

No age reported.

Link

Two high school friends died in a row

February 2, 2024

Two close friends in Antalya lost their lives separately during the semester break. 17-year-old Sadullah Eren Çiloğlu died from a heart attack, and his classmate Aysel Betül Karakaş died as a result of being hit by a car while returning from his funeral. Aksu Science High School 12. class student Sadullah Eren Çiloğlu was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain at night on January 21. The 17-year-old teenager, who was determined to have suffered a heart attack, could not be saved. His death has overwhelmed the school. His close friend Aysel Betül Karakaş came out of the cemetery after the burial, she was going to cross the road. However, a car coming at speed hit the young girl.

Link

UKRAINE

In the Rivne region, the winner of the World Chess Championship died suddenly

January 31, 2024

Rivne - Suddenly, at the age of 54, the master of sports of Ukraine, Konstantin Baleev (1970-2024), a bronze medalist of the World Chess Championship among athletes with lesions of the musculoskeletal system, master of sports of Ukraine in chess, six-time champion of the Rivne region, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Zhytomyr, a woman suddenly died at a public transport stop

February 1, 2024

Zhytomyr - Last night, a woman died suddenly at one of the bus stops in Zhytomyr. The incident occurred at about 16:00 at the Youth Market stop. According to eyewitnesses, the woman fell and died a few minutes later. "She must have had a stroke or a heart attack. She collapsed and died a few minutes later. By the time the ambulance arrived, half an hour had passed," says a witness to the events.

No age reported.

Link

RUSSIA

The head of the Administrative Department of the Governor and the Government of the Sakhalin Region died

February 1, 2024

Sakhalin - Due to a sudden illness on the night of February 1, the head of the Administrative Department of the Governor and the Government of the Sakhalin Region, Pavel Anatolyevich Egorov, died suddenly. The head of the region, Valery Limarenko, expressed his deep condolences to the family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A young assistant to the mayor of Berdsk died suddenly

January 29, 2024

Berdsk - In Berdsk, a young assistant to the mayor died at the age of 23. Kirill Slepakov, a leading expert of the press center of the city administration, passed away on January 27. All his colleagues noted his talent, prospects and hard work. The mayor of the city of Berdsk, Roman Burdin, called the young man a decent and sympathetic guy, and expressed his condolences to his friends and relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

The head of the camp "I want to become a paratrooper" Mikhail Bululukov died

January 29, 2024

Nizhny Novgorod - In Nizhny Novgorod, Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Bululukov died suddenly. He headed the Center for Military-Patriotic Education and the "I Want to Become a Paratrooper" camp. This was announced in his telegram channel by the head of the city Yuri Shalabayev. "This is a huge blow not only for his family and friends, but also for everyone who knew him: colleagues, children, their parents. I know how hard it was for everyone to take what happened. And I can't believe it myself," the mayor wrote.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sergey Vladimirovich Sklokin

February 4, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Sergey Vladimirovich Sklokin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vika Kristyushka, 12

February 2, 2024

Kungur - In the thirteenth year of life, the heart of our beloved and dearest baby stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anfida Vaisovna Arslanova, 59

February 1, 2024

On February 1, our beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother Anfida Vaisovna Arslanova suddenly left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander Anatolyevich Mezhevov

January 30, 2024

Zavolzhe - Beloved husband, a wonderful father, and just a wonderful person with a great soul, Alexander Anatolyevich Mezhevov died quickly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anton Alekseevich Melnikov

January 29, 2024

Gorodets - On 28.01.2023, Anton Alekseevich Melnikov passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link