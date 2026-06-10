A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (85)

June 4, 2026

Duane Ollinger, the star of Discovery’s Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 68. Ollinger’s passing was confirmed by his co-star Ryan Skinner, who shared the news on the Blind Frog Ranch Reddit subforum on Wednesday (June 3). “I’m saddened to share that my close friend Duane Ollinger passed away today around 2:30 PM in the ICU in Amarillo, Texas, due to respiratory failure from pneumonia, while battling ALS disease,” Skinner wrote. “I was recently informed that his health had taken a sudden turn after ongoing complications from multiple strokes over the past couple of years,” he continued. “His girlfriend, Marylee, stayed by his side through it all and made sure he was cared for right up to the end.” Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch premiered on Discovery in 2021 and followed Ollinger, his son Chad, and others as they searched for ancient Aztec gold and investigated strange phenomena in Utah’s Uinta Basin.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

June 3, 2026

Peabo Bryson, born and raised in the state of South Carolina, began his musical career in the 1970s. He remained active as a singer well into the 2010s, scoring hits such as ‘Feel the Fire,’ ‘I’m So Into You,’ ‘Can You Stop the Rain,’ ‘If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,’ and ‘Reaching for the Sky.’ However, it was his contribution to the soundtracks of the Disney film classics Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Aladdin (1992) that earned him international fame. Later this year, Peabo Bryson would make several more appearances to celebrate his 50-year career. Last weekend he suffered a stroke. Last night he died in the presence of his loved ones, the family said in an announcement.

No cause of death reported.

June 7, 2026

The Tejano and Regional Mexican music communities are mourning the loss of pioneering singer Ruth, who passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, following a battle with cancer. A unique and compelling figure in Latin music, Ruth broke barriers as one of the few African-American women to achieve success in the Tejano music industry during the 1980s and 1990s. While performing in Las Vegas, Ruth met singer-songwriter Miguel Spindola of the Grammy-nominated Tejano band La Diferenzia. The two eventually married, and Ruth chose to step away from the spotlight to dedicate herself to her family as a full-time wife and mother.

No age reported.

A rock drummer “died suddenly”:

June 5, 2026

Yankton, SD - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joel Vermuele, who died on June 5, 2026, from complications following a massive heart attack. Joel was 59 years old. Joel was a gifted drummer whose talent and dedication to music opened doors to extraordinary experiences. He performed at events featuring renowned bands including Soundgarden, Guns N’ Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. While Joel’s musical accomplishments were impressive, those who knew him best will remember him for something even greater: his wicked sense of humor.

June 8, 2026

Gaming content creator Alex Cimo is dead more than a year after going public with his battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Alex’s wife, Bryttni, announced his death in a social media post, revealing he died suddenly on June 2, and admitting she’s still “very raw” as she processes the loss. Alex first revealed his cancer diagnosis in March 2025 and kept followers updated throughout his fight. Just weeks ago, he vowed to keep battling after doctors told him he had only days left to live. He was 32.

A former pro cyclist “died suddenly”:

June 3, 2026

HANOVER, N.H. - Celebrated cyclist Andy Bishop passed away this week. Bishop raced in the Tour de France three times. He was a teammate of Lance Armstrong. Bishop moved to Williston in the 1990s with his family. He taught math at Harwood Union High School for five years and spent the last few years teaching math at Hanover High School, where he also coached Nordic skiing. He passed away on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He had just turned 61.

Two sports broadcasters “died suddenly”:

June 7, 2026

A cause of death has been reported for Stacey King, the former Chicago Bulls big man and announcer, who died Sunday at 59 years old. The Chicago Bulls announced on Sunday that King had died. King, a three-time NBA champion with the Bulls, played in the NBA for a decade, starting in 1989. He later went into broadcasting, becoming one of the most-liked announcers in the sport. ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan is reporting that King died after a serious fall at his home on Saturday evening.

Researcher’s note – NBA requiring Covid-19 vaccinations [sic] for referees and others who work with players: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/28/sport/nba-referees-personnel-covid-vaccine/index.html Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

June 3, 2026

David J. Halberstam has passed away aged 74 after a year-long battle with brain cancer. His career in sports broadcasting and as an author spanned just over 50 years in a variety of different roles. He became the general manager of Westwood Sports One in 2002 and remained there until 2008. Halberstam also formed the Madison Square Garden Radio Network. He would return to the broadcast booth in 2011 as the play-by-play caller of the Nova Southeastern University Sharks men’s basketball team. Just before he left in 2019, Halberstam founded the Sports Broadcast Journal in 2018. The SBJ is a popular publication dedicated to covering the sports broadcasting industry.

Researcher’s note - The Sports Broadcast Journal amplified the “safe and effective” narrative, covering “vaccine” hesitancy negatively. In April 2021, Halberstam wrote, “While we all hope that the vaccine [sic] will mitigate the pandemic’s effect in the shortest order possible ...”: https://www.sportsbroadcastjournal.com/nbc-sports-chairman-pete-bevacqua-hopeful-about-nhl-addresses-nfl-olympics-pandemic-and-ratings/ https://www.sportsbroadcastjournal.com/nfl-media-members-pounce-on-aaron-rodgers-for-lacking-transparency-about-being-vaccinated/

A TV news producer “died suddenly”:

June 7, 2026

Seth Emerson Andrews of Brooklyn, NY, passed away unexpectedly from an aortic aneurysm on Thursday, May 14th, 2026, at the age of 49. He had a great sense of humor, a joyful smile, and an unmistakably big heart – he was a friend to all. His last position was as a National Field Producer at FOX News in New York City. He worked hard and was well respected, leaving behind a multitude of colleagues.

Researcher’s note: If Andrews was working at FOX News between December 2021 and November 2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/20/business/fox-vaccine-mandate.html

June 2, 2026

Triple H pays an emotional tribute to a recently passed WWE crew member. Davey Coates, who was WWE’s International Touring Manager, passed away at the age of 63 on March 14, 2026, following a battle with cancer. His son, Henry, has taken his place in the promotion, and Chief Content Officer Triple H took to X/Twitter to share a clip of them backstage at Clash in Italy. He also paid an emotional tribute to the late Coates on what would’ve been his 64th birthday.

Researcher’s Note –Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/11/tony-khan-confirms-he-does-not-require-aew-wrestlers-to-be-vaccinated/

June 5, 2026

Republican [State] Representative Price Wallace, 64, died unexpectedly at his home in Mendenhall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Wallace was widely known throughout Mississippi for his deep knowledge of agricultural issues, his commitment to public service, and his dedication to the people he represented. T

No cause of death reported.

A think tank CEO “died suddenly”:

June 8, 2026

Brian Derek Finlay, 53 years old, of Takoma Park, MD, passed away on June 3, 2026, surrounded by family. Brian showed up to life with a big smile, ready for a good laugh, and a gift for storytelling that could hold any room. Brian led the Stimson Center for over a decade as President and Chief Executive Officer, with a total of more than twenty years of service to the nonpartisan foreign policy institution. Throughout the past nine months of illness, including long hospital stays and early morning blood draws, Brian never lost his gratitude. The family is forever grateful for the extraordinary care and compassion of Dr. Valerie Lee, her team, as well as the oncology nursing and palliative care teams at Sibley Memorial Hospital, who supported Brian and his family with kindness beyond measure.

Researcher’s note - The Stimson Center promoted COVID “vaccine” access through policy research, international health diplomacy, and advocacy for “equitable distribution”: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 8, 2026

Madison, WI - Michael Johnson, leader of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and a longtime advocate for youth and Madison’s Black community, died unexpectedly Sunday at age 50. During his 16-year tenure at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Johnson broadened the nonprofit’s reach, boosted fundraising efforts and launched public-private partnerships focused on lifting up youth.

No cause of death reported.

An activist and historian “died suddenly”:

June 5, 2026

Richmond, Va. - Romayne “Beth” Marschak, a beloved Richmond historian and LGBTQ+ activist, died suddenly on Wednesday. Marschak passed away on Wednesday, June 3, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), where she worked for more than two decades. Her impact as a pioneering lesbian activist was profound, according to Diversity Richmond. Marschak was a founding member of Richmond Lesbian Feminists, which formed in 1975. In addition to her civil service, Marshack was “one of the foremost historians of Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community, preserving the stories of those who came before us,” per Diversity Richmond.

Researcher’s note: As Marschak was employed by the Virginia Department of Health in late 2021/early 2022, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or undergo weekly testing: https://ballotpedia.org/State_employee_vaccine_requirements_during_the_coronavirus_(COVID-19)_pandemic,_2021-2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

June 5, 2026

NEWBURGH, Ind. - A Newburgh family is coping with the sudden loss of their five-year-old last weekend. 14 News met with the parents of Jagger Wing at their home. They say not only are they dealing with the loss of their son, but also with the fact that they still don’t know why it happened. Jagger’s parents say say he was playing at a friends house and everything seemed normal when they got a call that he was unresponsive. Jagger was rushed to the hospital and passed away shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

June 4, 2026

Alana of Maple Shade, NJ, affectionately known as “Peaches”, suddenly passed away on June 4, 2026, at the age of 5. Alana, adored by her teachers and classmates alike, would have graduated Pre-K this June. With just her smile, Alana could relieve anyone of their bad mood. She was a helper and a hugger, sharing her hugs with everyone. Alana enjoyed being on the beach at the shore, planting in the garden, smelling the sunflowers, and absolutely adored all animals, especially her dog Bo. She could always be found outdoors enjoying nature and was always on the go.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

June 3, 2026

LOGANVILLE, GA - Gunnar Redding Bible, a 16-year-old Loganville High School student and football player, passed away on May 27, 2026, following a courageous battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, pneumonia, and lupus. His resilience and strength left a lasting impact on his classmates, coaches, and the entire Loganville community.

June 7, 2026

A teenager died after experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness while hiking in the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service said. The teen died Wednesday along a stretch of the Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail, according to the park service. It said in a statement that rangers received reports at around 1:40 p.m. local time that day “of an 18-year-old male experiencing heat-related symptoms” on a portion of the trail deep within the canyon. He had hiked past Havasupai Gardens, a rest stop and campground that already requires a 3,000-foot descent from the canyon rim, according to the Grand Canyon Trust. Rangers rushed to launch a helicopter rescue operation and ultimately found the teen about 30 feet below the trail, in a remote area, the park service said. They attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Five lawyers “died suddenly”:

June 7, 2026

Jonathan David Rosenblum, a writer, labor lawyer, devoted father, and community leader, passed away peacefully in his home on June 5th after a four-year battle with cancer. After a year at the International Labor Organization in Geneva, Jon served on the Clinton Administration’s White House task force on eliminating sweatshop labor. Jon was a notable leader in the protest movement against Scott Walker’s elimination of public sector collective bargaining. In that role, he helped organize the Solidarity Singalong, a protest song circle that gave music to the labor movement’s struggle in the Capitol Rotunda, first daily and later weekly, for many years.

June 7, 2026

Stephen Warnke, 65, a member of the Arms Control Association Board of Directors, died unexpectedly May 13 while traveling in England with his wife, Susan Sommer. He was recently retired from a quarter-century career with the New York law firm Ropes & Gray and looking forward to enjoying life and helping make the world better.

Researcher’s Note – NYC Private Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate Will End Nov. 1, 2022: https://www.hsfkramer.com/en_US/insights/2022-09/nyc-private-sector-vaccine-mandate-will-end-nov-1-2022

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Bobbie Lynn Hoye, a University of Maryland, Baltimore County, attorney who worked on Title IX compliance issues, died of leukemia complications on May 30 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The Bowie resident was 50. As an attorney, Ms. Hoye was certified to practice in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Georgia. After working in private practice in Georgia, she joined the District of Columbia government and oversaw legal matters for public schools.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

Christopher Johnsen passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48 on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, while vacationing in Idaho. Christopher’s distinguished legal career included serving as a Senior Partner at Family Law Solutions, where he was known for his empathy and expertise in family law. His professional accomplishments were many-he taught Trial Advocacy at Loyola Law School for eight years and was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 20:

May 20, 2026

Stephen Meyer died on Friday, June 5, of complications from pancreatic cancer. As was the case for so much of his beautiful life, he spent his final days in the company of his cherished wife, three daughters, two grandchildren, and beloved golden retriever. He was 74. As an attorney for the federal government, Steve also worked for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Reserve Board, where he helped develop the bank stress tests in response to the 2008 financial crisis. Following retirement from the federal government in 2011, he joined Sullivan & Cromwell as Special Counsel, where he worked until his retirement in 2025. Though he experienced many notable professional accomplishments in his time working for the federal government and the private sector, he was especially proud of his legal achievements after his second retirement, when he volunteered for the Immigration Justice Campaign. He was a dear friend, trusted mentor, respected colleague, caring neighbor, and dedicated volunteer.

Researcher’s note: As an employee of Sullivan & Cromwell, based in NYC, Meyer would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, per the NYC private sector mandate: https://www.sullcrom.com/insights/blogs/2021/December/New-York-City-Releases-Guidance-on-COVID19-Vaccination-Mandate

A hospice nurse “died suddenly”:

June 1, 2026

Mary Louise deCamp Miller, born August 6, 1955, in Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2026, after a month-long battle with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, multiple myeloma. She returned to school to earn her Registered Nurse credential in 1993. Upon graduation, she immediately began working as a hospice nurse—a role that revealed her extraordinary gift for caring for others at the most difficult moments of their lives. She also shared her knowledge with hundreds of students as a nursing instructor/professor, instilling in them the same standards of care that defined her own practice. Countless families were blessed by her presence during their most vulnerable times. A woman of quiet but enduring faith, Mary ultimately succumbed to the same disease that claimed so many of the patients she so compassionately served the last 31 years of her life. Even so, she met the end of her life with peace, dignity, and grace.

Researcher’s note - As a hospice nurse, Miller would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, per the CMS mandate: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

A Marine “died suddenly”:

April 17, 2026

New Prague, MN - Gavin J. Burggraff, age 20, unexpectedly passed away on April 17, 2026. When he made the decision to join the Marine Corps, he was fully committed. He was also deeply loyal to those he loved and would do anything for anyone. From a young age, Gavin had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and anything that allowed him to be outside. He was especially talented at skateboarding.

No cause of death reported.

An airman “died suddenly”:

June 2, 2026

It is with deep sorrow that we announces the active-duty passing of SSG Ryan Trigg, 38, of Columbia, SC, on May 26, 2026, in Goldsboro, NC. He was a dedicated U.S. Air Force Field Training Detachment Instructor who faithfully served his country with honor.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Three first responders “died suddenly”:

June 8, 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif. - A veteran Bay Area firefighter who made history in her fire department is being remembered for her leadership and dedication to her job and to her community. Plans are underway for a memorial service this week to honor 58-year-old Santa Clara County Battalion Chief Monique Vandenberg. The mother of two died on April 30, from “job related cancer,” according to the California Fire Foundation. There’s no word on what type of cancer she had. For 22 years, Vandenberg served with the Santa Clara County Fire Department and was a member of its hazardous materials team.

Researcher’s note – Santa Clara County Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] for Employees: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/coronavirus/santa-clara-county-requiring-covid-19-vaccine-for-employees/2623796/

June 8, 2026

NEW HAVEN, CT - He was just 35 years old. New Haven Fire Department firefighter-paramedic Thomas “TJ” Kochera was recently hospitalized for a medical issue, the department noted. He passed away last Friday. Kochera, who served with Emergency Company 2, Division 3, was a married father of two children. New Haven Fire Chief Daniel Coughlin said he was a “key member of the department’s paramedic program.”

Researcher’s note – New Haven City Employees to Be Required to Get COVID Vaccine [sic] or Be Tested Weekly: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

The Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and Indiana National Guard announced the unexpected passing of Sgt. Nathaniel J. Thomas, 34, who died Thursday while on orders at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but not in a training event. His death is under investigation. Sgt. Thomas lived a life defined by unwavering service, dedicating himself fully to both his nation and his local community.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

June 8, 2026

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the services and fundraiser for a deputy who died suddenly. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Tyler Martin [30] passed away last week.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

Fortuna, CA - Sergeant Scott Hillman, who served the Fortuna Police Department for 27 years, died unexpectedly at age 58. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help his wife, Melinda Hillman, who is unable to work due to an injury and is facing financial hardship on top of her grief.

No cause of death reported.

4 postal workers “died suddenly” over the last 2 years:

June 6, 2026

Postal worker Demarcus Little collapsed and died at the Palmetto Regional Processing and Distribution Center (RPDC) in Georgia Wednesday night, according to local media reports. According to a coworker’s account reported by CBS News Atlanta, Little told a supervisor he was not feeling well and was dizzy, then collapsed shortly afterward. At the same facility, Russell Scruggs Jr., 44, died last November when he suffered a cardiac event, fell and struck his head. Eric Smith, 59, collapsed and died of a heart attack in the lunchroom on June 3, 2025. Shannon Barnes, 48, collapsed during her night shift on August 18, 2024, after telling a coworker she wasn’t feeling well.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

BAYSIDE, Wis. - A Wisconsin husband, father and youth soccer coach contracted an infection that suddenly claimed his life, his family said. Monica Gruber said her brother, Nate Gruber, was the picture of health – a clean eater, athletic and active. Watching him pass away at 43 years old is something she and the family still cannot understand. The issue started last Saturday, May 30. Monica said her brother had a normal Friday evening, but woke up the next day with pain in his right ankle. The family went to the emergency room, and he had surgery the next day. Nate’s foot was amputated to save his leg, the family said, but the infection spread and there was nothing left to do. The Bayside man was soon sedated. He died on Tuesday, June 2. “We really, really thought as I flew here racing, that he was going to beat this. He was definitely going to beat it. There was no scenario in any of our minds that he was not walking out of that hospital,” said Monica. “When we realized what was happening, even the nurses and the doctors in the ICU were crying alongside of us because they had never seen anything so aggressive.”

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

June 6, 2026

Allison Jeanne MacDonald, 70, of Haddonfield [NJ], Longtime Gloucester City Elementary Teacher, Dies June 2, 2026: It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Allison Jeanne MacDonald on June 2, 2026, following a short illness.

Researcher’s note – State workers, NJ teachers must get the COVID shot, says Murphy. What you need to know: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

Tecumseh [Ohio] Local Schools is deeply saddened to share the loss of one of our dedicated Arrows, Ms. Suzanne Massie. Ms. Massie succumbed to her courageous three-year battle with cancer yesterday, June 1, 2026. ❤️🖤 Ms. Massie faithfully served Tecumseh Local Schools for 25 years, first as a math teacher at Tecumseh High School and most recently as a guidance counselor at Tecumseh Middle School and Tecumseh High School.

No age reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

June 5, 2026

Reed Peters, the head baseball coach at University of the Pacific [CA], died Thursday, the school announced on Friday. He was 60. While an exact cause of death was not disclosed, the school said Peters’ death came “following a courageous battle with illness.” Before coaching at Pacific, Peters’ presence was felt all across the Stockton area as he spent 17 years coaching baseball at San Joaquin Delta Community College and led the school to six state championship appearances, winning two of them in 2011 and 2018.

Researcher’s note – Pacific requires all employees to be vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19: Link

June 4, 2026

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. - Former Broadway High School baseball coach Tim Turner has died, WHSV learned Thursday. Turner had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He led the Broadway baseball program for seven seasons, compiling a 76-48 record before stepping away in 2022. Following Turner’s ALS diagnosis in 2025, members of the Broadway community launched the “Tim Tough” campaign to support his family.

Researcher’s note – Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement; New law changes process for student mandate: https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-teachers-union-backs-vaccine-or-testing-requirement-new-law-changes-process-for-student-mandate/

No age reported.

June 3, 2026

Ansonia, CT - It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of Bill “Coach Chap” Chaplick, the longtime Head Coach and guiding force behind Milford Academy’s renowned post-graduate football program. Chaplick died suddenly on May 30, 2026, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - Vincent Hanna, a basketball coach, died unexpectedly while at a game in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Saturday, May 30. His family has heard it was from a heart condition that they didn’t know about. He died at the age of 37. He coached for Des Moines Roosevelt and Pure Prep, a nonprofit that prepares players for college.

Three “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

June 4, 2026

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Brookings man died Thursday following a reported medical emergency at Deerfield Lake, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews were called to the lake around 10:30 a.m. on June 4 for a report of a person in distress. Responders located 68-year-old Terry Olson and began life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said preliminary information indicates the death may have been caused by a medical emergency. There is no indication of suspicious circumstances.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

URBANA, Ill. - The Champaign County Coroner identified a 59-year-old man from Rantoul as the person who died following a medical emergency at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center Monday afternoon. In a news release, Coroner Laurie Brauer said Shawn Barrigher was the person whom lifeguards rescued from a pool and whom EMS transported to Carle Foundation Hospital. Barrigher was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 4:45 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

Daniel Carlson, 57, a resident of Hancock, MI, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from an apparent drowning accident. Faith and Family, especially his children and grandchildren, were important to him.

June 3, 2026

BETHESDA, MD - A 65-year-old man suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while biking the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, Patch was told Wednesday. First responders with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of an injured person who had fallen while on the trail. At the scene, a man was found in cardiac arrest on the Capital Crescent Trail bridge over River Road. Daniel Ogren, an MCFRS assistant chief, told Patch that the man had been riding his bike when he suddenly stopped, remarked he was feeling unwell and collapsed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.

June 2, 2026

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. - Neighbors gathered Monday to honor Lindsey Engle [35], a Colonial Heights woman remembered for her love of family, faith, and friends. Engle, a mother of three small children, died Saturday from complications following surgery.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

POCATELLO, ID - A Pocatello High School custodian and Navy veteran died Tuesday morning after suffering an apparent heart attack while at work, his family told the Idaho State Journal. Jason Dustin Johnson, 39, of Pocatello, arrived at the school around 5:30 a.m. A teacher later found him deceased inside the building and called 911. Pocatello Police released a statement around 8:03 a.m. describing the incident as medical in nature, adding that no further information would be released.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

June 5, 2026

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A 70-year-old Greensboro woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on Battleground Avenue that police said happened when she experienced a medical emergency. Patricia Eastburn Boswell was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the crash on May 30 near Lake Brandt Court. Police said Boswell was driving a Lexus SUV south on Battleground Avenue when she experienced a medical emergency and crashed. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Boswell died Thursday from complications of injuries sustained in the crash, according to Greensboro police.

June 4, 2026

New information has surfaced regarding the death of a Surry County detention officer, who suffered a medical emergency before being involved in a wreck this week on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem [NC]. Meanwhile, Thomas James Smith III is being hailed as “a compassionate and dedicated officer” and proud military veteran who served in Iraq. Smith, 49, died Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision that afternoon on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem just west of Patterson Avenue. Initial reports indicated that the northbound 2021 Dodge Smith was operating inexplicably veered off the left side of the highway north of Motor Road and hit a median guardrail before colliding with another vehicle also headed in that direction. The detention officer was unresponsive at the scene and died later at a local hospital. Winston-Salem police subsequently learned that Smith had suffered a medical emergency while driving, which led to his losing control of the vehicle. That issue also was determined to be the cause of his death. The nature of the medical emergency has not been disclosed.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

June 8, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - With great sadness, we announce the passing of David Christopher Szkoda on June 4, 2026, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. Throughout his illness, Dave faced every challenge with remarkable strength and determination, undergoing a craniotomy, radiation, chemotherapy, and two clinical trials. Even during the most difficult moments, he remained hopeful and focused on the people he loved, drawing strength from his family, friends, and the many who supported him throughout his journey.

June 8, 2026

Camillus, New York - Daniel Patrick Cuddy, 61, of Camillus, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday. Dan was hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he had more recently resided. His siblings were by his side, comforting him at his peaceful passing. After a productive early adulthood and many years of employment with National Grid, Dan relocated to Rochester, NY. There, he built a whole new circle of friends and supporters and worked in several positions at Unistel.

No cause of death reported.

June 8, 2026

Dover, AR - John (J.C.) Coy Midwell passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the age of 48, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Francis Medical Center after a short illness. He dedicated 13 years of service as Sales Manager at Holt Auto Group in Crossett, Arkansas, where he built lasting relationships with both customers and coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

June 7, 2026

Bethlehem, PA - Diane Louise Buskirk, 66, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2026, at her residence. Diane dedicated over 40 years to serving others as a housekeeper in the laundry department at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, where her compassion and hard work left a lasting impact on residents and staff alike.

Researcher’s note – As the new COVID-19 vaccine [sic] is being released, long term care facilities need to be aware of the regulatory requirement to educate and offer the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] to staff and residents. Facilities must educate, offer, and document the consent and/or declination of COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for both residents and staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 7, 2026

Kendall Allan O’Neal died unexpectedly at his home in Wellington [KS], on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the age of 68. Kendall spent most of his career as a meat cutter working in numerous meat-packing plants and grocery stores. Later in life, he found enjoyment in detailing cars.

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Angel Marie Sterling, 28, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2026. Angel was a proud graduate of Glen Burnie High School, Class of 2019. She brought joy to those around her through her sweet spirit, unique personality, and the simple pleasures she cherished in life.

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Christopher J. Schreiner, 59, of Colonie [NY], went home to be with the Lord after a short illness and a long battle, on June 3, 2026. Chris was a devoted mail carrier for more than 20 years, and always had the tan to prove it.

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Jeffrey S. Linsner, 63, of Clifton Springs, NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2026 after a short illness. After graduation, he began working in heavy equipment sales, a career he continued in for almost forty years; the last twenty years with Alta Equipment (formerly Vantage Equipment) in Syracuse, N.Y.

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Jerry Coryell, 71, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2026, after a short illness, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ. He became an IT Network Analyst with RWJ Barnabas Healthcare for the next 35 years, retiring in 2022.

Researcher’s note – RWJBarnabas Health Mandates COVID Vaccination [sic] for All Team Members: https://www.rwjbh.org/blog/2021/july/rwjbarnabas-health-mandates-covid-vaccination-fo/

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Maria Eleanor Grega, 57, of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2026. She took immense pride in homemaking, balanced a unique love for hard rock music, and was a deeply devout Franciscan and active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, striving daily to live by the gospel and the examples of St. Francis of Assisi.

No cause of death reported.

June 6, 2026

Travis Krick lived louder throughout his 45 years than most people dare to. He passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2026, at Crawford Memorial Hospital in Robinson, IL. He took to sports early. He played baseball, but football had his heart. He gave like someone who’d never quite been weighed down by being a grownup, and in truth, he wasn’t in a hurry to become one. It took a good while and a special person to get him there. To lose him now, this suddenly, leaves an ache that words don’t reach.

No cause of death reported.

June 5, 2026

Bryan J. Gillis was a devoted consultant in the financial service industry [and] passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 29, 2026, in Mason, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

June 5, 2026

WARREN, OH - Cody Alan Dodson, 28, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at home. Following high school, he attended Kent State University, continuing to pursue his ambitions with determination. At the time of his passing, Cody was nearing completion of his electrician apprenticeship with Local #573, excitedly looking forward to a promising career in the electrical trade.

No cause of death reported.

June 4, 2026

Darrell W. Burns (Fats) of Standish, Michigan, age 52, passed away Friday, May 29th, 2026, suddenly at his home. Darrell enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and his special sport, disc golf.

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

Brenda Lorraine Booth, 60, of Charles Town, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 3, 2026, surrounded by the family she loved so deeply. Although Brenda faced a short battle with cancer, her life will not be remembered by illness, but by the love she gave, the strength she carried, and the beautiful memories she leaves behind.

June 3, 2026

Alan Ray Barnard of Danville, Indiana, passed away suddenly Sunday night at home. He was 59. Alan was an electrician at Amtrak in Beech Grove for 16 years. Most recently, he worked maintenance for Macy’s Department Store.

Researcher’s note – Amtrak Suspends its Vaccination [sic] Mandate Amidst Challenge by Railway Union Workers: Link Amtrak reports that 97% of its employees have either received a vaccine [sic] or are exempt: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

Ithaca, NY - Bridget Lynn Raley passed away suddenly on May 30th in the middle of her Saturday morning routine of putting a busy household in good order. She was 55 years old. Bridget welcomed many more people into her life: the boys’ friends and girlfriends, her nephews, co-workers at Cayuga Medical Center, young people in need of counsel, fellow musicians, and many others. She prevailed over a stroke, embolisms, and cancer with physical courage and wit.

Researcher’s note – New York State Officially Repeals the COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandate for Health Care Workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

Greensboro, NC - Janet Marie Raynor Wescott earned her wings on May 23, 2026, when she was suddenly taken home to her Lord. Janet processed health claims for Prudential and Liberty Mutual. Next, she worked at a cardiology clinic, a job she especially loved.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

San Jose, California - Jean Frances Hill, age 69, passed away after a short illness on April 20, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 3, 2026

Lansing, MI - Annelene passed away peacefully after a brave battle with heart disease early on June 3rd, 2026. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse for over 20 years before retiring. She was an avid gardener who was happiest at her summer home on Sugar Island in the U.P.

June 2, 2026

Frostburg, Maryland - Daniel Gene Yates, “Danny,” 71 years old, of Frostburg, Md., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2026, at home after a three-year battle with cancer. While raising his two sons, he enjoyed watching and coaching, karate, baseball, football, golf and bowling. Danny lived with Parkinson’s disease in recent years, facing each day with grit, humor and a deep belief in helping others. Danny admired the courage of those living with Parkinson’s and believed in the power of science, storytelling and community to make a difference.

June 2, 2026

Laura Lynn Soule, age 58, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on June 2, 2026, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Berkshire, VT. Laura embraced life with an unwavering spirit, grounded by her deep faith and love for her family, which were the cornerstones of her existence. A devoted Catholic, Laura dedicated her life to caring for others, working as a child care provider and elderly caregiver for many years. Music was a vital part of Laura’s soul. She skillfully played the acoustic guitar and created beautiful memories with her family through music.

June 2, 2026

Lancaster, PA - Ronald “Jay” J. Lack Jr. passed away on June 2, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. He was funny, kind, loyal, and creative. Through his gift for building and construction, he could create almost anything he imagined. Later in life, Jay brought that same passion and talent to large construction and management projects, including helping create a children’s play area at Hershey Medical Center. Jay was the perfect blend of grown-up and kid at heart.

June 2, 2026

Deshawn Reginald Berry, age 29, of Pooler, Georgia, formerly of Bridgeport [CT], passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Deshawn had been a Bridgeport resident before moving to Georgia for work several months ago. He worked as a manager for the FedEx Corporation.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

Jake D. Gibson spent time working as a bartender at several locations throughout Florida, where he was known for his personable nature and ability to engage with people from all walks of life. An excellent athlete, Jake excelled in soccer and found joy in golf and tennis. His athletic talents were among his proudest accomplishments, reflecting a lifelong dedication to sport and physical activity. Jake died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the age of 41 years, one month and three days.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

Joseph Jerome Walsh of Pittsburgh, PA, a beloved one-of-a-kind son, brother, cousin, uncle, co-worker, neighbor and friend, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2026 at the age of 65. He pursued a career in audio/visual production, conferencing and event services in Chicago for many years before landing in Pittsburgh where he worked for Hughie’s Event Production Services eight years ago, where he was a sales support specialist.

No cause of death reported.

June 2, 2026

With heavy hearts, we share that Nicholas James Conrow, 29, of Kirkwood [NY], passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2026. Nick worked at R. DeVincentis Construction, where he took pride in his work and the people he worked alongside.

No cause of death reported.

June 1, 2026

Jeffery “Jeff” Icle Seaton, 72, of West Branch, IA, died suddenly on Monday, June 1, 2026, while on a fishing trip with his family. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the I-Club and Pleasant Valley Golf Course and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

No cause of death reported.

June 1, 2026

Melanie Foote, 51, of Parshall, ND, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, June 1, 2026, in her home. For many years, Melanie worked for the MHA Nation, serving as the Administrative Assistant for Dr. Mayer’s office in North Segment. She deeply valued her coworkers and community.

Researcher’s note - The MHA Nation and Dr Monica Mayer strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2021/01/22/mha-nation-expands-covid-19-vaccination

No cause of death reported.

June 1, 2026

Corey L. Fanjoy Sr., a lifelong resident of Wakefield, MA, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Tuesday, June 2. He could always make you smile. In his younger years Corey avidly trained in boxing, a passion that was reignited later in his life. He was known for his fun-loving nature, and wonderful sense of humor, he brought laughter, happiness, and light wherever he went.

Reported on May 30:

May 30, 2026

Jan Arthur Kostad, 66, unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday, May 30, 2026, near Lignite, ND. He served on various boards giving his time and knowledge. He had a generous heart and leaves a wonderful legacy behind. Jan loved adventure and was looking forward to many more adventures and time to relax alongside his family.

May 30, 2026

Troy, NY - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of John Matthew Phelan, who died from a brain aneurysm on May 30, 2026, at the age of 68. John lived in Schenectady, NY, for many years and in retirement, enjoyed relaxing, going for walks, attending summertime concerts in the park, and volunteering at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he enjoyed talking and playing games with the residents.

Researcher’s note: If Phelan was volunteering at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehab Center between late 2021 and summer of 2023, he would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate: Link

Reported on May 29:

May 29, 2026

Jennifer Kathryn Rutherford, 34, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2026, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following an acute illness, surrounded by the love of her family. Jennifer will be remembered most for her fierce love of family, her compassionate heart, and her unmistakable appreciation for 1990s country music. She found peace and happiness outdoors and never met an animal she didn’t want to save.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 28:

May 28, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT - Nicole Brooks (48); loving sister, daughter and mother, passed away on May 28, 2026, at home unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm in her sleep. Her heart knew no strangers, and there was nothing she wouldn’t do to help another soul. She closed her eyes one peaceful night to dream, and gently opened them in heaven.

Reported on May 24:

May 24, 2026

Alan Roy Christensen, 71, passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with cancer at his niece and nephew’s house in Logandale, NV, with his family by his side on May 24, 2026. Alan, being raised with a fishing and hunting family, never missed a hunting season and never missed a fishing trip even if it was below zero in northern Nevada or a hundred degrees on Lake Mead. He taught himself how to play the guitar and was even in a band in his younger years.

Reported on May 21:

May 21, 2026

Muncie, IN– Teresa Y. New, 61, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 21, 2026. A long-time Muncie resident, she passed away at home following a three-year battle with cancer. She was a member of Freedom Point Apostolic Church of Muncie, where she will be fondly remembered as a provider of small essentials to fellow community members.

Reported on May 17:

May 17, 2026

Victoria “Vikki” Ann Hoyt-Cates, 74, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly at home surrounded by family on May 17, 2026, following a presumed cerebral aneurysm. Vikki was happiest outdoors and surrounded by nature. She loved going for long walks, birdwatching, backpacking, canoeing and, more recently, traveling with their tiny camping trailer. Her sudden absence leaves an immense void in the lives of those who love her.

Reported on April 24:

April 24, 2026

Lance Robert Minchew, 54, died peacefully in his home April 24, 2026, in Callisburg, Texas, after a four-year battle with cancer. He retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy in October 2016. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his shop working with wood, a craft he learned from his dad, Robert.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

CANADA (275)

Alberta (54)

Nova Scotia (84)

Ontario (113)

June 3, 2026

MARIA ANTONIETA SICAT, lovingly referred to as Nini by family and close friends, passed away peacefullyon May 29, 2026, after a year-and-a-half long battle with leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer and its complications.

Researcher’s note - Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) is a rare, aggressive form of cancer that originates in smooth muscle cells. Because smooth muscles are found in hollow organs and blood vessels throughout the body, LMS can develop almost anywhere. However, it most commonly arises in the uterus, the abdomen, or the gastrointestinal tract.

June 2, 2026

Michael Jones, 66, of Mississauga, Ontario, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. In recent years, Michael faced the challenges of Corticobasal Degeneration with remarkable courage and determination

Researcher’s note - Corticobasal degeneration (CBD) is a rare, progressive neurological disorder characterized by the death of brain cells and the shrinking of multiple areas of the brain. It is primarily caused by the abnormal buildup of a protein called tau. CBD typically begins between ages 50 and 70, leading to severe movement and cognitive difficulties.

June 1, 2026

Joseph Alexander Sbrocchi found peace beyond this world on May 27th, 2026.

Joseph lived for music his entire life and was a passionate guitar player. He loved airplanes and photography, and took great pride in tending to his colourful flowers and lush garden. A lover of nature, Joseph enjoyed feeding squirrels and birds in High Park with his two children, Stephanie and Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph can be made to Angiosarcoma Awareness to support research into this rare and aggressive cancer.

Researcher’s note - Angiosarcoma is a rare, aggressive cancer that develops in the inner lining of blood or lymphatic vessels. It accounts for less than 2% of soft tissue sarcomas. It most commonly appears as bruised, purplish skin lesions (especially on the head, neck, or scalp), but it can occur anywhere in the body.

Prince Edward Island (11)

Quebec (13)

UNITED KINGDOM (138)