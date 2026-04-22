A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (108)

April 20, 2026

Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in “Days of Our Lives,” “Melrose Place,” and “Starship Troopers,” has died after suffering a heart attack, TMZ has confirmed. Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, tells TMZ Patrick went to take a shower Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend in their Beverly Hills home. His girlfriend decided to check on him after he was taking too long and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor, Shanna said. Paramedics rushed over and tried to revive Patrick, according to Shana, but there was nothing anyone could do. In addition to his TV success, Patrick was well known for his movie roles, starring as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film “Starship Troopers.” He also had parts in “Deadlock” (2021), “Vanquish” (2021), “Dakota” (2022), “Marlowe” (2022), and “Murder At Hollow Creek” (2023). His final film, “Dirty Hands,” will be released later this year.

Researcher’s note – Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

April 18, 2026

The North Carolina native died Thursday at a Nashville hospital following what the Grand Ole Opry described as a sudden illness. The cause of death was not immediately known. “We are heartbroken by the news of the passing of Don Schlitz. Don loved his family, his home state of North Carolina, and above all, songs and songwriters. He carried that love into every room, every stage and every lyric he ever wrote,” said Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, in a statement Friday.

April 19, 2026

Mark Hildreth, better known to wrestling fans as former WCW star Van Hammer, has passed away at the age of 66. The news was announced Saturday by his longtime friend and former WCW co-worker Marc Mero on social media. Mero said the cause of death is pending an autopsy. Hildreth served in the United States Navy after graduating from high school before turning to professional wrestling. After hanging up the boots, Hildreth relocated to Boynton Beach, Florida, where he built a second career in the home exterior remodeling industry.

April 18, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday that former outfielder Garret Anderson has died at age 53. Anderson, the franchise’s all-time hits leader, was a member of the Angels’ 2002 World Series title team, spending the majority of his MLB career with the franchise. On Friday afternoon, the Angels announced that Anderson died at 53. No cause of death was provided by the team outside of it being considered “sudden,” but on Friday, Anderson’s wife, Teresa, told ESPN that he died of a heart attack. TMZ had also reported that Anderson had “a medical emergency“ at his home in Newport Beach, California, before his death. In 2016, he was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame.

April 14, 2026

Fairfield, Connecticut - A young baseball pitcher has died suddenly at the age of just 21. His current and former teams have shared statements on the tragic loss of pitcher Jack Birtwell. The Vermont Lake Monsters announced the passing of Birtwell on Monday. The 21-year-old pitched for Vermont in the 2025 season and transferred to Sacred Heart University (SHU) for the 2026 season. Birtwell’s cause of death hasn’t been released. Vermont manager Matt Fincher said to NBC5 Vermont that he was speechless after finding out about Birtwell’s passing. “We’re all just in a state of shock,” Fincher said. “It’s not something you would ever anticipate hearing about a college athlete.”

Researcher’s note - SHU’s “vaccination” policy: The university’s policy for the 2022–23 academic year states that vaccination [sic] is recommended but not required, based on current trends and CDC guidance. This change took effect in fall 2022 after previously mandating vaccines [sic] and boosters.

April 17, 2026

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Joe Ross has passed away at 57. His friends tell me he died suddenly during a game of pick up basketball, his death coming as a complete shock to those who loved him. The superstar running back led Georgia Southern’s ground game to TWO National Championships, as a THREE TIME All American and he was as beloved as a friend and classmate as he was cheered on the gridiron.

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

Former Texas A&M safety Trent Hunter died unexpectedly at the age of 36. Hunter played defensive back for the Aggies from 2008 to 2011 and compiled 302 career tackles, seven interceptions and 19 pass deflections. The former A&M team captain was a freshman All-American and earned All-Big 12 honors. The Katy native was named the Houston Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

No cause of death reported.

April 18, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - He was the man with an unmistakable laugh that woke up and entertained radio listeners in the Tri-State for years. Bob Kevoian, the longtime co-host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” has died at the age of 75. Kevoian had been battling gastric cancer for the past three years. USA Today reported that Kevoian was actually fine this past Thursday and was even planning a trip to Disney World, but unfortunately, took a sudden turn for the worse and he passed away on Friday. Kevoian retired from the show at the end of 2015 and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

April 20, 2026

Columbus, OH - Laughing Ogre Comics announced on social media that one of the shop’s founders, Gib Bickel [64], died on Sunday following a 20-month battle with cancer. “He was able to spend his final days in the comfort of his home,” the post read, “surrounded by loving family and fiercely guarded by his little pup.”

April 20, 2026

Valued McAllen [Texas] Economic Board Of Directors member Robert C. “Bobby” Norman died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 14. In addition to his service to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Norman dedicated 30 years of his life to developing banking and business in South Texas.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 17, 2026

Former U.S. Representative David McKinley, a civil engineer, businessman, and longtime public servant from West Virginia, has died. He was 79. McKinley, a Republican, represented West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2023, serving six consecutive terms.

Researcher’s note – Congressman David McKinley stopped by a local vaccine [sic] clinic on Wednesday. “Within months, we already had a vaccine [sic]. That would have taken two to four or five years longer to get that, but we’re putting the resources into that. Now we’re in the process, and we’ve spent some $6 trillion in trying to get this pandemic under control,” said McKinley: https://www.wboy.com/top-stories/congressman-mckinley-stops-by-clarksburg-vaccine-clinic/

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

BUTLER, Ga. - The city of Butler announced their mayor’s sudden death on Saturday. The city said in a social media post that Mayor William “Barry” Whitley died unexpectedly on Saturday. Whitley was mayor since February 15, 2013, and before that served as a council member and mayor pro tem, according to the city’s post. Taylor County Coroner David McLeighton told 13WMAZ that Whitley died of natural causes, and that he was 67 years old.

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Kathleen “Katie” Marie Meyer, 41, of Covington [KY], passed away on Thursday after a long illness. Meyer was most recently was president and CEO of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a position from which she took a personal leave because of her health, to receive cancer treatment. She distinguished herself there, too. For nine years, Meyer was executive director of Renaissance Covington where she spearheaded numerous efforts to aid in the revitalization of downtown Covington, including the Covington Farmers Market, Shop Small Initiatives, Free Public WiFi and dozens of other projects.

April 18, 2026

The inventor of Heelys, the popular shoes with wheels hidden in the bottom, has passed away at age 71. As reported by the New York Times, Roger Adams tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 24 of this year. He passed away at his home in Glenbrook, Nevada, on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

An infant “died suddenly”:

April 18, 2026

CHICAGO, IL - A 3-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the city’s Near West Side on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Campbell Avenue a little before 9 a.m. for the death, according to the Chicago Police Department. The infant was found unresponsive inside a home. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the infant as Mynna Anderson. Area detectives are conducting a death investigation and await autopsy results.

A child “died suddenly”:

April 20, 2026

Lileigh Joy Messer, age 7, of Pierceton, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, April 20, 2026, with her family by her side. She possessed a heart of gold and a constant willingness to help anyone in need, especially when it involved her deep love for animals—particularly those on the farm. Whether she was snacking on her favorite treats of strawberries and pickles, watching Lilo and Stitch, or immersing herself in swimming, singing, and dancing to her favorite music, Lileigh lived life with a spirit that was as bright and unique as she was.

No cause of death reported.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

April 18, 2026

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District has confirmed that a high school student died on Thursday after suffering a medical emergency during an athletic practice. In a statement attributed to CH-UH City School District Superintendent Liz Kirby, she said they are not sharing the student’s name or other information in order to maintain privacy for the family.

No age or cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

April 19, 2026

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County legal community is mourning the loss of a highly-respected judge remembered for her integrity and commitment to justice. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office announced that Deborah R. Fluker, a judge in the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit Superior Court, has died following a battle with cancer. Even while undergoing treatment, she remained committed to her role on the bench, continuing to serve throughout her illness.

No age reported.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

April 15, 2026

Saint Paul, Minnesota - A prominent face in St. Paul’s legal community will be laid to rest this week after he died suddenly while vacationing in Mexico. Colin Haley, 44, of St. Paul, was first hired in 2016 at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, ascending to the role of senior assistant county attorney. According to an obituary by the Pioneer Press, Haley suddenly became sick during a recent vacation to Mexico, bursting an esophageal artery and sustaining internal bleeding. He passed away on April 7.

April 19, 2026

Sadly, Vicki Colca died unexpectedly by a heart attack in her apartment in Los Angeles (Beverly Hills) on March 20, 2026. After a short period working as a lawyer at a New York City law firm, Vicki relocated to Los Angeles [CA] where she continued her work as an attorney, most recently working with Skane Mills Law Firm in Los Angeles.

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 3:

April 3, 2026

New York, NY – Grenadians in North America are paying glowing tributes to surgeon Dr. Roland Purcell, who died suddenly last week at the age of 73. “On March 25, 2026, the Grenadian Caribbean-American community suffered the profound loss of an extraordinary individual, Dr. Roland Purcell,” said Cheryl Vincent, a Grenadian-born registered nurse at State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center and University Hospital in Brooklyn. Vincent, who was honored along with Dr. Purcell in 2016 for their “extensive” community work at the St. John’s Educators Scholarship Fund Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that Dr. Purcell died from a “cardiac issue.” Dr. Purcell was a board-certified vascular surgeon in Brooklyn with over 45 years of experience, specializing in vascular, general, and critical care surgery. He was also affiliated with several hospitals, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, and University Hospital of Brooklyn

Researcher’s note - Being affiliated with several NY hospitals, Purcell would have been subject to the COVID “vaccine” mandate for healthcare workers, with no option to test: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/new-york-state-requires-healthcare-workers-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19#:~:text=On August 16%2C 2021%2C New,19 in lieu of vaccination.

No cause of death reported.

April 17, 2026

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has mourned Dr. Uzoma Nwaubani [53], a US-based urogynecologist, who died while volunteering on a medical mission in the state. Nwaubani, a board-certified urogynecologist and obstetrician-gynecologist based in Wildwood, Florida, had travelled to Abia as part of a medical outreach organised by the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA). She was accompanied by her husband and her daughter, a final-year medical student in the United States. Otti, in a condolence message on Friday, said the physician developed a medical emergency during the mission and was rushed to hospital, where a combined team of ANPA and local doctors tried to save her life. “However, despite the gallant efforts of the highly skilled medical team to resuscitate her, she could not make it,” said Otti. The governor described Nwaubani’s decision to return to Nigeria to offer free medical services as a mark of exceptional character.

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Dr. Gregory J. Pfister, 41, passed away suddenly in his Louisville [KY] home on Monday, April 13, 2026. He graduated from William and Mary and went on to get his M.D. from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, and went on to practice medicine for 16 years. He was a pulmonologist at University of Louisville Health Shelbyville Hospital, where he was fully committed to his patients.

Researcher’s note – UofL Health to require COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: https://uoflhealth.org/news/uofl-health-to-require-covid-19-vaccine/

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

April 17, 2026

Ft. Bragg, CA - A 37-year-old nurse from Oklahoma is dead after he fell 70 feet from a cliff in Northern California. His body was discovered by a father and son who were hiking nearby. The agency said they retrieved the victim “from approximately 70 feet down a cliff along the Pacific Ocean” and said that he had injuries consistent with a serious fall. The man was later identified as 37-year-old Bjorn L. Miller, authorities said. On Wednesday, April 15, an autopsy was performed and officials determined that the preliminary cause of death was “blunt force trauma of the head and trunk,” as well as “submersion in ocean water.” While the manner of death is still pending, the sheriff’s office said that criminal activity is not believed to be a factor in the man’s death at this time.

April 15, 2026

Imperial County, California - Centinela State Prison is mourning the April 10, 2026, passing of Licensed Vocational Nurse Chima Onyebuizu. Onyebuizu began his career with the department in April 2015 at Calipatria State Prison. In December 2015, he transferred to Centinela State Prison, where he remained until his passing.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

Christina L. (Sirk) Owens, age 49, of York [PA], passed away suddenly at home on April 9, 2026. She Chris was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a compassionate caregiver. She touched so many lives with her kindness, skill, and dedication. She was deeply respected by her coworkers and truly cherished by the patients and families she cared for. She shared a special bond with loved ones through her passion for healthcare—a field where she truly felt she belonged.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

April 15, 2026

Indianapolis, IN - Melanie Lucash Hunnicutt, age 34, passed away from cancer on April 15, 2026. Melanie was, in every sense, a rare kind of light. She moved through life with intention, pouring herself fully into the people she loved and the causes she believed in. Melanie’s professional life was rooted in her commitment to education, equity, and inclusive care. Ultimately, she found her professional home at the Mazzoni Center, where she worked for the last seven years. Most recently, she served as Assistant Director of Learning & Workforce Development, where she played a key role in shaping inclusive, evidence-based training and strengthening organizational culture.

Researcher’s note: The Mazzoni Center, an LGB+ wellness center, strongly encouraged, and provided, COVID “vaccination”. They were also subject to mandates from both CMS and the City of Philadelphia. If Hunnicutt worked there the past seven years, she would have been required to be “vaccinated”, with no option to test: https://hip.phila.gov/document/2140/PDPH_HCWGuidance_VaxMandate_11.12.21.pdf/#:~:text=Individuals who work in hospitals,institution type)

A cleric “died suddenly”:

April 19, 2026

The Rev. Jeremy Shoulta, a Georgia pastor remembered for his faithful ministry, compassionate heart, and deep love for the local church, died after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 42. Shoulta served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia, where church leaders said he died at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, surrounded by family. Shoulta revealed his cancer diagnosis in July 2025. The following month, First Baptist Church in Gainesville shared that he had been diagnosed with a blood cancer and was undergoing treatment at Emory Hospital.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

April 14, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dave McGinnis, who coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003 and later served as a commentator for the Tennessee Titans radio network, died on Monday. He was 74. McGinnis, nicknamed “Coach Mac,” died in Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness since March 4, the Titans said in a news release. He had been a gameday color analyst for Titans Radio from 2017 to 2025, the team said.

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Jim Jabir, who won more than 500 games as a Division I women’s college basketball coach and guided Dayton to the Elite Eight in 2015, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63. Social media accounts for the University of Dayton athletics announced his passing on Thursday night. He stepped away from Dayton in 2016, citing personal and health reasons. But Jabir couldn’t stay away from basketball long. The next year, he was coaching a professional men’s team in Denmark, guided the squad to the playoffs and was named Coach of the Year of the league. He returned to the women’s college game after that, coaching four seasons at Florida Atlantic and then returned to Siena for another four seasons before retiring in 2024. According to a story published in the Dayton Daily News last month, doctors discovered in 2024 that Jabir had a “baseball-sized” tumor in his pancreas. The tumor was removed last year, but the cancer returned last September in his stomach lining. “I think I may be gone in anywhere between a couple of weeks to a couple of months,” he told the Dayton Daily News while watching NCAA Tournament games with his son.

Researcher’s note – The Siena College Athletic Department has announced the following spectator policy for all fans planning to attend Siena Women’s Basketball home games held on campus at the UHY Center. All spectators aged 5 and older must be fully vaccinated [sic] to be able to attend, and be able to show proof of vaccination and identification upon entry: https://sienasaints.com/story.aspx?filename=womens-basketball-siena-announces-womens-basketball-uhy-center-spectator-policy&file_date=11-5-2021

April 16, 2026

Arizona State University assistant football strength coach Steven Miller has died at age 29, the university confirmed on Thursday, April 16. No cause of death has been made available for Miller, who died on Wednesday, April 15, according to the Arizona Republic. The Sun Devils canceled practice on Thursday in light of the news. Miller played 49 games for Arizona State during his college days from 2015 to 2019. After graduate assistant stints at the University of Louisiana and University of Florida, he returned to ASU in 2023. Miller suffered from epilepsy, according to the Arizona Republic, and had “endured medical issues” in recent weeks. Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com was first to report the news of Miller’s death. “I was speaking with him in person last Tuesday, following an ASU practice, when he had a medical incident,” Karpman wrote via X. “He returned to practice this Tuesday and I again spoke with him. He was smiling and in good spirits. I thought he was going to be OK. That made me happy for him. Learning that he’d passed was one of the worst things I’ve heard covering the team. I feel terrible for Miller’s family and everyone close to him. He made a very positive impact on people and will be remembered as such.”

Researcher’s note – Most Louisiana public universities will require COVID-19 vaccine [sic] after FDA approval: https://lailluminator.com/2021/08/23/some-louisiana-universities-will-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-after-fda-approval/ University of Florida ‘expects’ students to be vaccinated [sic] and wear masks: https://floridapolitics.com/archives/450922-university-of-florida-expects-students-to-be-vaccinated-and-wear-masks/ ASU to require all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: https://www.statepress.com/article/2021/10/asu-requires-employees-student-workers-vaccinated

April 14, 2026

RIO RANCHO, NM - Sal Gonzales might have called Rio Rancho home, but his heart was pure Pecos Panther. Gonzales spent the past 18 years as the head cross-country/track and field coach, then athletic director at Rio Rancho High, but he never quite got away from the roots he developed in Pecos, where he was an accomplished multisport athlete and later cross-country/track coach for the Panthers. Gonzales died Monday afternoon after a 2 1/2-year battle with cancer at the age of 51. Tuesday’s news comes a little over a month after Gonzales stepped down from the athletic director position to focus on his health, a role he had held since the summer of 2022.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

April 19, 2026

The Columbia Heights [MN] Fire Department is grieving a longtime firefighter and captain following his unexpected death. According to the Columbia Heights Fire Department, Fire Captain Anthony “Tony” Cuzzupe died unexpectedly on Friday. Cuzzupe, who had been with the department since 2002, had been a full-time firefighter since 2005 and a captain since 2016.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

Funds are being raised to help the family of a Schaumburg [IL] firefighter who died last week. Firefighter/Paramedic Evan Zibell experienced a medical emergency Wednesday and lapsed into cardiac arrest. He was initially resuscitated by the swift actions of wife Liz and the Libertyville Fire Department, but died at a hospital intensive care unit. The 37-year-old Lake County resident was hired by Schaumburg in 2017 and was just short of nine years with Schaumburg department.

Researcher’s note – Chief Cook County Judge Tim Evans requiring employees to be vaccinated [sic]: https://chicago.suntimes.com/metro-state/2021/12/29/22858449/cook-county-court-employees-required-vaccinated

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

TRIBUNE, Kan. - A Greeley County volunteer firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency during training, according to a post from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office on Facebook. Carl “Levi” Evans [42], a firefighter with Greeley County, died April 8, the agency said. Evans had also previously served as a deputy sheriff, according to a press release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office. Officials did not release details about the training Evans was participating in or the cause of the medical emergency.

April 13, 2026

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Wentzville Fire Department Captain Tommy Shine [40], partly known for a heroic save of a teenager from a frozen lake in Lake Saint Louis, has died. Capt. Shine died Sunday evening after suffering a medical emergency, according to his wife, Brittany. Capt. Shine inspired a movie after his heroic rescue of a teenager who had fallen through the ice of a frozen lake in 2015. Chief Steven Mosher, Wentzville Fire Protection District, confirmed that Tommy Shine died late Sunday afternoon. Brittany Shine, Tommy’s wife, went to social media Saturday asking for prayers after Tommy suffered cardiac arrest. Three months ago, Tommy was continuing to defy the odds after surviving heart surgery in late 2025. He eventually lost his limbs due to complications from the surgery.

April 17, 2026

Larry Dale Davis, 69, of Cocoa, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Larry was surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, FL. In 1989, Larry moved his wife and 2 children from St. Albans, WV to Titusville, FL where he went to work for Kennedy Space Center Emergency Medical Services as a paramedic. He eventually became the medical training director at KSC, where he helped to train astronauts in first aid and basic life support. His career then led him to become Battalion Chief of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Fire Department. Larry resumed his role at KSC as the medical training director. After his time at KSC, Larry joined the team at the Veterans Administration Simulated Learning facility, at Lake Nona, FL. He retired as a simulated learning technician in 2025.

Researcher’s note - Employees at VA facilities were subject to the Dep’t of Veterans Affairs COVID “vaccine” mandate, which spanned from October 2021 until April 2025. There was no option to test: https://news.va.gov/press-room/va-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-among-its-medical-employees-including-vha-facilities-staff/

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

April 17, 2026

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association has announced the passing of former Harrison County Sheriff Albert Marano [64]. According to a Facebook post from the association, Marano died on Thursday, April 16, after “apparently battling cancer.” Marano began serving as the Harrison County Clerk in 2016 after being elected. Before that, he spent more than 30 years in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff, chief deputy and two terms as Harrison County Sheriff, being elected in 2008 and again in 2012.

Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away

April 16, 2026

BATON ROUGE, LA - Funeral arrangements are pending for Baton Rouge Police Lieutenant Duke Staples [52], who passed away during cancer treatment. Staples was hired at BRPD in August 1996. He worked as an officer and supervisor in the Uniform Patrol Division and the Second District Evening Shift throughout his nearly 30-year career. BRPD said Staples passed away due to complications from a surgery related to his cancer. He is survived by his wife and sons.

April 17, 2026

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Police Department family is mourning the tragic loss of a police recruit. The department said Drake Shinabarger, a 28-year-old police recruit, died unexpectedly over the weekend. Shinabarger was set to graduate from Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) in June. Shinabarger joined the force in the summer of 2025 after several years with the High Point Fire Department, as well as servicng in the National Guard, the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.

Researcher’s note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee Police Department announced the passing of one of its sergeants on Wednesday morning. UTPD said Sgt. Phil Whaley [55] died Wednesday morning after battling cancer. Whaley started working for UTPD on Aug. 25, 2001, as a community service officer. He eventually completed the law enforcement academy and joined UTPD as an officer on Aug. 4, 2003.

Researcher’s note – UT requiring employees [sic] to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18: https://www.wvlt.tv/2021/10/21/federal-university-tennessee-employees-must-be-vaccinated/

April 15, 2026

Dallas, TX - Calling the loss devastating for the agency, Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux announced Wednesday that a veteran officer died after suffering a medical emergency while off‑duty on an airplane en route to Europe. Senior Corporal Christopher Blow [39, left], who had served the department since 2013, was pronounced dead after the in‑flight medical emergency, Comeaux said. Sources tell CBS News Texas’ J.D. Miles that the officer recently underwent back surgery. Blow was most recently assigned to the department’s Vice Unit, the chief said. According to Pease, Blow “proudly served his country” in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Dallas Police Department more than a decade ago.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

Murfreesboro, TN - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired SRO Greg King [63], who died Sunday after a short illness. King began his law enforcement career with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Murfreesboro Police Department before joining the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. He served as a school resource officer until his retirement in 2020, spending much of his career at Rockvale Elementary School.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 12:

April 12, 2026

Fallon, NV - It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to announce the death of Sheriff Richard C. Hickox Jr., who died on April 11, 2026, due to complications from cancer.

No age reported.

Three prison guards “died suddenly”:

April 14, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A corrections sergeant died while on duty at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Sgt. William “BC” Cokonougher [38] died Monday after a sudden medical emergency during his shift. The department said Cokonougher was a “loving and dedicated father and husband” who had worked at the facility since 2013.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

California State Prison-Sacramento is mourning the passing of Cory Martincek [52], a correctional captain who has been with the department for nearly 30 years. Martincek passed away April 16, 2026. In May 2020, he promoted to captain at California Health Care Facility in Stockton. He recently returned to CSP-Sacramento in October 2025.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

Lee Herron [54], a retired correctional lieutenant from California Health Care Facility, passed away March 25, 2026. In 2007, he was promoted to correctional lieutenant. Herron then transferred to California Health Care Facility in Stockton in in June 2013, where he spent the remainder of his career. He retired in May 2022.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No cause of death reported.

An Army counterintelligence officer “died suddenly”:

April 17, 2026

VICENZA, Italy - Dozens filled an auditorium at the heart of Caserma Del Din to pay their respects Thursday to an Army veteran who “touched many hearts on many continents” before his sudden death earlier this month. Russell Evan Stephenson, 58, died unexpectedly the morning of April 7. A graduate of the Defense Language Institute’s Korean course with over 35 years in counterintelligence, he was serving as a civilian employee under the director of exercises for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. The son of a Navy commander, Stephenson lived in various places throughout the mainland U.S. as well as in Hawaii and the Azores while growing up, but he considered Texas his home, according to a biography in the event’s program. In his 12 years in the Army, he served in South Korea, Europe and Africa, and afterward spent nine years as a contractor, then 16 as a government civilian, all of it in counterintelligence.

Researcher’s note - Federal Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirements to End on May 11, 2023: https://nffe.org/nffe_news/may-covid-update/

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Amazon is responding to reports that its employees were instructed to keep working after a worker collapsed on the warehouse floor. On April 6, around 2 p.m. in Troutdale, Ore., an Amazon warehouse employee fell to the floor at the company’s distribution center PDX9, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The employee, whose identity has not been revealed, had a preexisting medical issue and died, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Following the employee’s death, another team member alleged that staff were instructed to keep working, and their help was dismissed. Nantel said the reports circulating are “misinformation.” Nantel said that once the on-site team was notified of the medical emergency, three CPR-certified team members, two of whom are on the on-site safety team, provided CPR and deployed an automated defibrillator until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived. As the on-site team and EMS administered care, the area where the employee collapsed and remained was cordoned off. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating the employee’s cause of death.

Researcher’s note – Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated [sic] warehouse workers: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/01/amazon-lifts-mask-mandate-for-fully-vaccinated-warehouse-workers.html

No age reported.

April 16, 2026

PLAQUEMINE, La. - A St. John mom who had a stroke during her son’s baseball game earlier this month has died, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi. Tracy Burleigh [48] was a known supporter of the St. John Eagle family, especially the high school baseball team. Her son, a high school senior, played for the team. Tracy was a DOW Chemical employee. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

April 15, 2026

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - One person is dead after a crash that happened last week in the Town of Tonawanda. The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to NITTEC. It led to the closure of northbound and southbound lanes on Elmwood Avenue, between Waverly and Ferndale avenues, causing a power outage in the area. Police, in a statement, said the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to hit a utility pole and a tree. He died at the hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Update to our 2023 report:

April 14, 2026

A report could not definitively find if a 6ABC pilot who died in a news helicopter crash that also killed a photographer suffered a medical event or fell asleep in the cockpit, the National Transportation Safety Board said. In a final report, the NTSB also said it found no exact cause and no mechanical failure in the deadly crash. Earlier this week, the NTSB released a final report on the deadly crash that happened in a wooded area of the Wharton State Forest near Hammonton, New Jersey, on Dec. 19, 2023. “Weather and visibility at the time were good, and though the helicopter had been operating at or near the freezing level, no clouds or precipitation existed along its flightpath. Other air traffic did not appear to be a factor,” the report reads. According to the report, an investigation found the helicopter was on a path back from an assignment when, three minutes before the deadly incident, the helicopter drifted from its established flight track and, within one minute, began to descend from an altitude of about 1,000 feet. The helicopter descended steadily for about two minutes before a final impact, officials said. Monroe Smith, 67, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and Christopher Dougherty, 45, of Oreland, Pennsylvania, both died in the crash.

Two “died suddenly” in the air:

April 14, 2026

A woman has “suddenly” died on a 17-hour flight from New York after the crew battled to save her. Emergency services were called to attend the “sudden death” after the plane landed in New Zealand. A spokesperson for Qantas has since confirmed the mysterious ordeal on the long-haul flight. “Urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard but sadly they passed away,” the spokesperson said.

Her death has come nearly one month after a passenger on a British Airways flight died mid-flight and was left in a heated galley for more than 13 hours. The woman in her 60s passed away an hour after take-off from Hong Kong on March 15.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

Bloomfield, NJ. - Raul Carlos De La Cruz, 44, died on Monday, April 6, at his home in Bloomfield, according to his obituary on the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home website. De La Cruz immigrated to the United States in 1998 and lived in Kearny, North Arlington, and Lyndhurst before moving to Bloomfield about a year ago, his obituary reads. He worked for a marketing company for more than 10 years and was also his fiancée’s business partner in Pampered Pooches.

No cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

DANVILLE, Va. - Savali Craft [26], the Air Force veteran whose father released a viral social media plea that prompted the VA to pay to move her so she could get the treatment she needed, has passed away. The social media plea to save his critically ill daughter had drawn attention across the nation. Her father, Sylvester Craft, tells ABC13 she died on Monday due to complications with her thyroid. Sylvester Craft said the situation began when his daughter contacted her local VA office after learning she had thyroid issues and an enlarged heart. Doctors said she needed to be transferred to Stanford University Hospital to survive. Craft said the VA initially would not cover the $73,000 transportation bill, prompting him to post online asking for help.

Researcher’s note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

April 20, 2026

Brian Francis, of Bridgeport [CT], died unexpectedly April 15 at Bridgeport Hospital. His family did not disclose a cause of death. He leaves behind a young son, whom he loved eternally.

No cause of death reported.

April 18, 2026

MOODY, Ala. - A person has died after a medical emergency at a restaurant in Moody, according to fire officials. Moody Fire Department confirms crews responded to 2511 Moody Parkway, the address of Jack’s Family Restaurant, for a cardiac arrest. Officials say responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the resuscitation effort was unsuccessful.

No age reported.

April 20, 2026

Amanda Balsdon of Boothbay Harbor died unexpectedly on April 2, 2026, at the age of 50, in Brewer, Maine.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

Emerson DuVally Bessinger, 20, of Jamestown, RI, died unexpectedly on April 12, 2026. Emerson, a graduate of North Kingstown High School, was attending the Community College of Rhode Island, and had begun his journey to become a United States Marine, following a proud family tradition going back generations.

No cause of death reported.

April 20, 2026

Hartville, OH - Brian Richard Koch passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 15, 2026. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Akron, where he worked as a student assistant at the Physical Facilities Plant. After graduation, he began his career at Goodyear Aerospace working on the F-15 flight simulator program, traveling to Air Force Bases worldwide to install equipment for pilot training. He later worked for Loral and Lockheed Martin, often joking he “worked for three different companies without ever changing desks.” Most recently, Brian was a manager in the Process Development Center at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. He was awarded over 15 patents for innovations in tire manufacturing. Brian’s career took him around the world. From childhood, Brian showed a knack for taking things apart and putting them back together encouraged by his father, also an electrical engineer. He was happiest helping others.

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

BLANCHARDVILLE - Gregory J. Adrian, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following a medical incident at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe, WI. Greg grew up in Cassville and graduated from Cassville High School in 1983. He would then serve in the United States Navy at Pearl Harbor, HI. Greg worked as a machinist for thirty-three years at Kelsch Machine Corporation in Paoli. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

James “Jim” Cutting, 57, died suddenly on 21 March 2026, at his home in Waltham, MA. He relocated to Waltham, MA, and had a successful 27-year career with MEDITECH as an Applications Specialist. Jim enjoyed traveling, especially to New York and Ireland.

Researcher’s note – MEDITECH Quick Vaccination [sic] solution streamlines COVID-19 vaccination process: https://ehr.meditech.com/news/meditech-quick-vaccination-solution-streamlines-covid-19-vaccination-process

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Racine, Wisconsin - John William Ingles, age 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 17, 2025, at his residence. John graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1980”, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and earned a bachelor’s degree from U.W. Parkside. John was employed for UPS for over 20 years.

Researcher’s note – UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for employees in some U.S. locations: https://www.reuters.com/business/ups-mandates-covid-19-vaccination-employees-some-us-locations-2021-08-24/

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - Lisa A. Falcon, 60, passed away suddenly on April 10, 2026. She was also the founder of the Heart of Rock Facebook group, which grew to over 1,100 members. Through this community, Lisa shared her passion for music and brought people together.

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Randy Quine Holbrook, 68, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, unexpectedly passed away on April 17, 2026. He was larger than life, seemingly invincible, and to his grandchildren, he was simply the best “Pa” there ever was (with tons of advice included).

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Robert Lee Jayne, 53, of Clarkton [NC], formerly of Virginia, died suddenly on April 16, 2026, in Elizabethtown, NC.

No cause of death reported.

April 19, 2026

Wes Griffin, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2026, due to medical complications. A 1992 graduate of University High School, Wes went on to build a dedicated 30-year career with BNSF as a conductor. His railroad family was an integral and meaningful part of his life, and he took great pride in his work and the relationships he built along the way.

Researcher’s note - If Griffin was employed with BNSF Railway - a federal contractor - in late 2021, he would have been told to take the COVID “vaccine” to keep his job. The mandate was challenged and rescinded before taking effect, but many employees had already taken the shot: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-joe-biden-business-health-lawsuits-f812e239a69591972213d78748cc6add#:~:text=FILE - A BNSF railroad train,them before imposing their mandates.

No cause of death reported.

April 17, 2026

Linda Sue Johnson, age 75, of New Market, TN, passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

April 17, 2026

ALTONA, NY - Scott R. Beatty, 62, of Miner Farm Road, passed away on April 13, 2026, with his loving family by his side. Scott graduated from Medina High School and then served four years in the United States Air Force. Scott was a truck driver for Luck Brothers in Plattsburgh and retired after 34 years of service.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Lamont Eugene Butcher, age 67, of New Ulm, MN, formerly of Morgan, passed away from cancer on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Divine Providence in Sleepy Eye. Lamont was always there to help out his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed bow-hunting with friends, mushroom picking/hunting, fishing and, most of all, his Harley-Davidson motorcycles – especially Ester, which he re-built.

April 16, 2026

Missoula, MT - Sandy passed away at home after a hard battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones.

April 16, 2026

Christopher David Taylor was born in South Bend, IN, on December 5, 1988, and passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2026, in Spring Hill, FL, where he resided. Christopher was a highly decorated combat veteran earning numerous medals and awards. Christopher was a peace maker and bridge builder. He was always interested in listening to different points of view, whether he agreed with them or not. He was a lifelong student and loved to learn new things.

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Jon H. Olson, 67, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. He had a deep love for music and found joy in playing rock and roll and blues guitar. Last year, he created the song “Winter Nightmare-land” for a YouTube video, blending his creativity with a curiosity for new technology.

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Charleston, SC - Kaminer Haislip Quinn, loving wife of Matthew Kyle Quinn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the age of 46. Internationally known as a gifted artist and brilliant silversmith, but to those she held dear, she was most notably a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, loyal friend and joyful teacher.

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Gilboa, Schoharie County, NY - Kathy Bartlett-Dawson, 61, of State Rte. 990V, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta after a brief battle with cancer. She attended the former Richmondville High School and had worked most recently for Mountainside Residential Care Center in Margaretville, NY, as a Dietary Aide. Kathy enjoyed her flower gardens, baking, and home improvements.

Researcher’s note - If Bartlett-Dawson was working at Mountainside between September of 2021 and October of 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test, per the NY State mandate:. https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-covid-19-vaccination-mandate-healthcare-workers#:~:text=Governor Andrew M.,19 by Monday%2C September 27.

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Capron, VA – Michael Eugene “Mike” Grizzard, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2026, in his home. He was a farmer and served on the nominating board at Farm Credit. Mike was a member and Deacon at Antioch Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

April 16, 2026

Mr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Litchfield, 52, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2026, after a long battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. He had a deep love for animals and a special gift for connecting with them. He was often drawn to speed and daring pursuits—supercars, stock cars, and motorcycles were never quite enough. Skydiving from 28,000 feet, bungee jumping from six stories, and climbing electrical towers were just a few of the ways he satisfied his need for adrenaline.

April 15, 2026

Novato, CA - Lisa Marie (McKenzie) Harris, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2026, following a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 54 years old.

April 15, 2026

Fallon, NV - Sofia Katherine Behimer was baptized at Parkside Bible Fellowship and walked with her Lord until He took her home on April 15, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents and five siblings, Brianna, Megan, Gabriel, Eva Clare, and Brennen.

April 15, 2026

Sandusky, OH - Alma Pearson “Fudge”, affectionately known as Nana, age 70, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, April 10th, 2026. She spent many years working for Erie County Care, along with several other places throughout Erie County in Sandusky. Alma was known for her laughter, warm spirit and love of life.

Researcher’s note: If Pearson was working for Erie County Care or other care facilities in Erie County between early 2022 and June 2023, she would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate for healthcare workers.

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

Jason Daniel Collen, 43, of Grayling, MI, passed away unexpectedly on March 30th, 2026, at his home in Grayling. Jason graduated from Grayling High School before working in the manufacturing field as a machine operator.

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

Baltimore, MD - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald “Ronnie” James Surratt Jr., who left us on April 12, 2026, at the age of 44. An athlete at heart, Ronnie played soccer throughout his life and maintained his fitness by dedicating time to the gym five days a week. Ronnie proudly served as a police officer for 15 years in both Baltimore City and County, a testament to his unwavering commitment to keeping his community safe. Following his law enforcement career, he fulfilled his passion for mechanics as an installer for BGE.

No cause of death reported.

April 15, 2026

Sterling, MA - Donald E. Cox, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2026. Donald worked for UMass Memorial hospital for over 30 years as a valued mental health counselor and clerk for the department. A talented bass player, Donald was proud to be part of the local band “The Rails,” where music brought him connection and purpose. Disciplined and dedicated, he earned a black belt in martial arts, a reflection of both his strength and perseverance. Donald found peace and adventure outdoors, especially while mountain biking, and carried that same hands-on spirit into his work as a skilled carpenter.

Researcher’s note: If Cox was working at UMass Memorial Hospital between January 2022 - May 31, 2023, he would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate for healthcare workers, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

April 15, 2026

Larry Dewayne Burks, 60, of Bluefield, WV, formerly of Kimball, WV, passed away on April 15th at Roanoke Memorial Hospital from a brain aneurysm. Larry loved to hunt, ride his ATV’s, and just hang out at home with his family. Larry was the light of so many peoples lives.

April 14, 2026

Felecia Stoyonavich, 44, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, suddenly and unexpectedly at her home she shared with her loving husband George Stoyonovich in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

Kimberly (Kim) Dumon, 64, formerly of Somers, passed away April 9, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

Ms. Shalyia Logan Locklear, 28, of Pembroke, NC, was suddenly called to her eternal home on Monday, April 6th, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

April 14, 2026

Rosemary I. (Brown) Grosskreutz, age 66, of La Crosse, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. Rose loved her family and friends ferociously and was everyone’s ultimate cheerleader. She found every excuse to celebrate even the most commonplace events and make every occasion feel extra special.

No cause of death reported.

April 13, 2026

Arron J. Schifferer of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2026. His love for his family and friends was undeniable, and his loving smile will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

April 13, 2026

Gordon L. Wingfield, 59, of Owego, New York, unexpectedly passed away Monday, April 13, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

April 13, 2026

Plymouth, IN - On April 13, 2026, at approximately 7:30PM, after a brief battle with cancer, Timothy Michael Kyser entered into the presence of his friend and Savior, Jesus Christ.

April 13, 2026

Lincoln, NE - Kyle Lee Kollmorgen, born February 7, 1979, passed away on April 13, 2026, due to a brain aneurysm. Kyle loved sports—golf, football, basketball, and swimming. He was a self-proclaimed bad fisherman and enjoyed working out, puzzles, Scrabble, fire pits, and anything that allowed him to spend time with the people he loved.

Reported on April 11:

April 11, 2026

Aubrey Rose Wright, age 27, of Hebron, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at her home. Aubrey was very artistic and loved drawing and any creative project. She enjoyed caring for plants and loved her cats, Obie and Blue, and being on the boat with her parents at Buckeye Lake.

No cause of death reported.

April 11, 2026

Towson, MD - Brandon E. Schaefer, 55, passed away from a brain stem aneurysm on April 3, 2026. Born February 3, 1971, he lived with passion, purpose, and a deep devotion to his family.

Reported on April 10:

April 10, 2026

Darrell Gillenwater, age 71, of Rogersville, TN, passed away at UT Medical Center on Friday, April 10, 2026 due to complications related to a cerebral aneurysm. He enjoyed waking up every morning drinking his coffee, bee keeping, hunting ginseng, farming, gardening, and cheering on his favorite college basketball team, the Duke Blue Devils.

April 10, 2026

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Nicholas Kent Loper, who died from an aortic aneurysm on March 30, 2026, at the age of 50, in Reno, Nevada. From an early age, Nick had a deep curiosity about the natural world, especially rocks, which would go on to shape his life’s work.

Reported on April 9:

April 9, 2026

Trisha Ann Erickson of Port Townsend, Washington, passed away in her sleep unexpectedly on April 9, 2026. She was 66 years old. She was an avid dog lover, hiker, sports fan (especially basketball and tennis), gardener, and friend. She retired from the City of Seattle where she was a finance manager. Shortly after retiring, she moved to Port Townsend where she formed a strong bond with friends and neighbors.

Researcher’s note: If Erickson was employed with the City of Seattle between October 18, 2021 and February 6, 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/executive/governance-leadership/king-county-executive/news/archive/2023/february/06-policy-updates#:~:text=Summary,initial COVID-19 vaccination series.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 8:

April 8, 2026

Stefanee Dawn Driggs Christensen Dutson, age 51, unexpectedly passed away on April 8, 2026, in Ogden, Utah. She grew up in Delta, Utah, where she enjoyed clogging, jumping on the trampoline with water, swimming at the Res and in canal ditches, spending time with friends (especially dragging Main), playing multiple sports, and working at Tops City Café.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 6:

April 6, 2026

Warren, ME - We have lost another angel. Cheryl (Cherry) Isabelle Short-Lee, 75, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, from a brain aneurysm on April 3, 2026. She spent her life serving and helping others and had a large following of loving friends, both young and old.

March 28, 2026

Walter Edward “Wally” Seligman, age 58, of Dallas, Georgia, suddenly passed away on March 28, 2026. A trusted and talented mechanic, Wally was the sole proprietor of “Wally’s Automotive,” where he ran a successful repair shop for many years, serving Cartersville, Georgia, and the surrounding area. Outside of work, Wally was a passionate and dedicated volunteer.

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

Carson City, NV - Ryan Fletcher Livermore, age 35, unexpectedly passed away on March 9, 2026. Ryan was born and raised in Carson City and always considered Nevada his home.

No cause of death reported.

March 25, 2026

Gardnerville, NV - Donald “Don” Deaton Martin passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2026, surrounded by the family who meant everything to him after his 4-year battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 76 years young.

March 4, 2026

Gallitin, TN - Jeremy Trammel, age 46, of Portland, suddenly passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. He was a great cook, and even better grill master; one of his favorite dishes to cook was huli huli chicken. Jeremy will be remembered for his kind nature and all the laughs he shared with others.

No cause of death reported.

February 3, 2026

Melissa Lee Anderson, 47, of Carlton, MN, suddenly passed away at her home, January 31st, 2026. Melissa enjoyed sewing, hiking, canning, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and loved animals. She was well known for her skill in quilt making and personalized gifts for family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

January 27, 2026

Alex Raposo, age 28, suddenly passed away on January 23, 2026. Alex was a lifelong resident of Fords, NJ. He worked as a carpenter for the Carpenter’s Local 254 Union.

Researcher’s note: Carpenter’s Local 254 Union encouraged, but did not mandate, COVID “vaccination”. However, many union members were required to be “vaccinated” from policies set by their employers or project owners.

No cause of death reported.

January 26, 2026

Columbus, OH - We are saddened to share that Tammy Marie Ewing suddenly passed away on January 26, 2026, at 51 years old. Tammy was a kind and generous soul who made life brighter for everyone around her.

No cause of death reported.

April 17, 2026

Michael F. Zulin, III, age 56, of Toms River, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2026. A man of vibrant spirit, Michael had a beautiful voice that resonated through karaoke nights, where he loved to share his passion for singing.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (495)

Alberta (79)

Jody Lynn Jager, 41 [“After a courageous and spirited battle with aggressive cancer”]

British Columbia (6)

New Brunswick (28)

Newfoundland and Labrador (58)

April 8, 2026

It is with great sadness that the family of Taylor James Mitchell announces his passing April 3, 2026. Taylor was predeceased by his mother Tracy Adamson.

Researcher’s note - Family member dying - his mother - aged 52: Tracy Lee Adamson passed peacefully out of life’s picture frame on February 24, 2023, from sudden illness. Tracy was born February. 2, 1971, in St. John’s, NL.

No cause of death reported.

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