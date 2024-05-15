MEXICO

Lino Nava, the guitarist of La Lupita, dies at the age of 55

May 8, 2024

Due to the recurrence of cancer, at the age of 55, on Tuesday, May 7, Lino Nava, guitarist, and founder of the rock band La Lupita, died. In 2019, the musician reported that he was suffering from brain cancer, and in mid-2021, through his networks, he said that after a struggle of more than two and a half years, he was cancer-free, after “five surgeries, months of chemotherapy, radiation and more.” However, in 2022, the disease returned.

Teresa Muñoz (56), Mexican actress and writer, dies of cancer

May 9, 2024

This Thursday, the death of the writer and actress Teresa Muñoz was announced. The news was published by her daughter, the writer and poet Nadja Milena Muñoz, through her Facebook account. Teresa Muñoz, who in recent years fought a tough battle against cancer, was born in Minatitlán, Veracruz, in 1967 … She was director of the La Laguna Writers School from 2004 to 2014 … She wrote fiction, poetry and theatrical monologues. She was also the first director of the Casa Mudéjar Cultural Center. Her lyrics were published in literary magazines such as Blanco Móvil, Anónimos Suburbios, Paseo Verde, Bitácora de Vuelo and La Vereda. Among her literary works, The End of Innocence (2020), and Days of Ashes (2022) stand out … In addition, she participated in anthologies such as The Tissue of the Spider Woman, Dissident Maternities (2022) and Mexicanas Al Scream of ¡Ya Basta! (2021).

Julio Alatorre died hours after celebrating his 53rd birthday

May 6, 2024

In the early hours of this Monday, May 6, the death of Julio Alatorre, a renowned Mexican radio host and presenter, was announced. Throughout his career, the communicator participated in various projects on different national networks, an aspect that helped him make a name known throughout the country. Alatorre died at the age of 53, an age that he celebrated just a few hours before, because on May 5 he spent a pleasant afternoon celebrating his birthday in the company of his family and closest friends.

Nine “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Farmer suffered possible heart attack during road closure in San Fernando

May 9, 2024

Elements of the Regional Emergency Center (CRE) in San Fernando responded to a call for help reporting a farmer with a possible heart attack during the closure of the road on the north side. Elements of the CRE went to help the farmer, named Uriel M., who, when he wanted to go around one of the alternate roads, suffered a possible heart attack, being helped by other motorists who called 911. According to elements, a possible heat stroke due to high temperatures could be the cause.

Man in his sixties dies of a sudden heart attack during working day

May 11, 2024

A 64-year-old worker lost his life due to a massive heart attack while he was preparing to start his work at the Grupo Fox company. The tragic incident took place at the main entrance of the company, at noon on Saturday, leaving his colleagues distraught. According to reports, the man, an employee of an external construction company in charge of work within Grupo Fox, was surprised by the deadly episode while he was at the work site. Moments before his death, he sat down, but when he tried to get up, he fell inert to the ground, triggering a quick response from his companions.

It’s the heat:

He dropped dead !

May 10, 2024

A heart attack coupled with the high temperatures that plague the area, would have been the reasons that cost the life of a man who had gone out on an errand to the market area this Thursday. When the man, identified as Leonel V., 56 years old, was about to return home, he began to feel unwell and collapsed on the sidewalk. The victim was lying on González Pages Avenue, so neighbors asked for the support of an ambulance to 911. Red Cross paramedics arrived to provide the injured man with first aid, but unfortunately, they could only confirm that he did not have vital signs due to the heart attack.

Man died of suspected heart attack in Veracruz Puerto street

May 9, 2024

A man lost his life from a suspected heart attack in the streets of the Historic Center of Veracruz. This is Leonel Vera, 56 years old, who had gone out to buy some hardware items. He also had lemons with him, which were thrown next to his body. Witnesses called 911 requesting an emergency ambulance, arriving only to confirm that the man no longer had vital signs.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Taxi driver dies after suffering heart attack while driving

May 11, 2024

A man, by trade taxi driver, who has so far been unidentified, died instantly during the afternoon of this Saturday, May 11, 2024. The death occurred because he apparently suffered a myocardial infarction while driving a taxi. The event took place on Revolución Boulevard, where he suffered a heart attack that caused him to lose consciousness and then crash into an electricity pole, then invade the opposite lane to the one he was driving, to end up impacted against a tree in the middle strip that divides both lanes of the road.

In the north of Culiacán, man suffers a heart attack while driving and dies in hospital

May 7, 2024

While driving along Lola Beltran Boulevard, Cervando, 59, suffered a heart attack a few meters before reaching a traffic light, which is why he was transferred to a hospital, where he lost his life. The incident occurred during the afternoon of Monday and was alerted by the driver of the vehicle against which Cervando's car slightly impacted. When he got out of his car, he realized that the other man was unconscious, and called the emergency units, which went to the site to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers. The rescuers managed to revive him and took him to the clinic, where he became unconscious again, and lost his life.

Driver dies of heart attack in his truck

May 9, 2024

An adult man lost his life suddenly, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest, when he was on board his SUV-type pickup truck, in the vicinity of the San Pablo Tecnológico neighborhood. According to information from some witnesses, it was learned that the driver and neighbor had climbed into his truck, but in the process, he presented discomfort in the chest, as well as in the respiratory system, so relatives immediately asked for support to the emergency number 9-1-1. Paramedics tried to stabilize him, but after a few minutes, only his death was confirmed.

He has a heart attack and perishes in his vehicle

May 10, 2024

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the center of the municipality of Huixtla. The cause, as determined by paramedics, was that he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The neighbors of Matamoros Avenue noticed that a Nissan Tsuru sedan car was parked and there was a male person inside, but they assumed that he was asleep. However, as the hours passed and he did not move, they notified the police, who came to verify and located the lifeless subject. He was identified as Ervin "N" (46 years old), a heavy machinery driver by trade. Apparently, when he felt bad, he parked and had a heart attack, staying inside the unit he was driving.

Man found in a state of decomposition died of a heart attack

May 10, 2024

The necropsy performed on the body of the man who was found lifeless and in an advanced state of decomposition in a house in the Eulalio Gutiérrez neighborhood on Wednesday night established that the cause of death was natural. An acute myocardial infarction was what ended the life of Hiram Ariel Acevedo Pérez, who was 50 years old, who worked as a security guard in a commercial store. It was Wednesday afternoon when foul odors coming from inside the house alerted the neighbors, who requested the presence of the authorities.

A person dies on a public road, in front of a Christian church in San José del Cabo

May 13, 2024

In the early hours of this Monday, May 13, the death of a person was reported on the public road, in front of the Getsemani Christian church, in the municipality of Los Cabos; authorities guarded the area. Mexican Red Cross paramedics found an unconscious person on the edge of the sidewalk; however, it was confirmed that he no longer had vital signs, so the authorities were notified. The authorities will be in charge of identifying the deceased person, as well as determining the cause of his death.

BARBADOS

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Friends mourn loss of ‘beautiful soul’

May 13, 2024

A beautiful soul who loved life. That is how long-time friend Stacy Stuart remembers Dr Donna Matthew who passed away yesterday in Brooklyn, New York, at age 48. Matthew suffered a heart attack. President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr Lynda Williams, said they were saddened to hear of Matthew’s sudden passing, especially since she was quite young, offered a lot to her patients and was loved by them.

JAMAICA

Renowned drummer Desi Jones has died

May 11, 2024

Respected Jamaican drummer Desi Jones has died. Observer Online understands that Jones passed away suddenly on Saturday. He was 65. He was a founding member of the band Chalice and, after parting company, went on to form his own band, Skool, in 1988. He played with many Jamaican music greats including Jimmy Cliff, Mutabaruka, Carlene Davis, Monty Alexander, Barrington Levy and Marcia Griffiths. He was also the acclaimed author of The Art Of Reggae Drumming, said to be the world’s first instructional book on reggae drumming, which was released in 1983. In 2019, he was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD) for his contribution to the development of Jamaican music in the genres of jazz, show music, and reggae.

PERU

Milagros Cámere, the 'Silver Left Hand' of the Peruvian volleyball team, died at the age of 51

May 7, 2024

Former volleyball player Milagros Cámere, a member of the Peruvian national team in the 90s and early 2000s, died this Sunday, May 5, at 51 years of age. Via social networks, the Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD) reported the death of the remembered 'Zurda de Plata', who won the 1993 South American Championship and represented Peru in the World Cups and Olympic Games.

BRAZIL

Federal deputy Amália Barros dies at the age of 39

May 12, 2024

Hospitalized since May 1st in serious condition due to liver problems, Amália Barros died on Saturday night, before she was scheduled to perform a new surgery. On Tuesday (07/05), Amália underwent a procedure to drain the biliary tract, which seeks to remove excess fluid accumulated in the liver. The hospitalization of the parliamentarian no longer had discharge expectations.

Mourning in amateur sport

May 10, 2024

On the night of this Thursday, in Bragança Paulista, the world of amateur football was shaken by the tragic news of the death of Marcos Ferreira de Lima, better known as "Marquinhos Lima", at the age of 48. The former player, who left his mark on the fields of the Bragança Paulista region, died after suffering a heart attack while at the Bandeirantes Regatta Club. He was taken to the San Francisco University Hospital, but unfortunately, he could not resist and died.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Cardiologist Leandro Medice was found dead

May 14, 2024

The cardiologist Leandro Medice was found dead in a shelter in São Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul, on Monday morning (13/5). A resident of Vila Velha, in the Metropolitan Region of Vitória, the professional was in the South as a volunteer to provide assistance to victims of the floods. Leandro was 41 years old and one of the suspicions is that he had a sudden illness. However, his husband, João Paulo Martins, told g1 that Leandro had no history of illness. "He was very healthy, always took care of his health."

Dr. Ana Helena died as a result of a heart attack

May 14, 2024

With immense regret, SISMUC regrets to inform the passing of Dr. Ana Helena Trochimczuk Olchanowska, staff physician of the Nossa Senhora do Sagrado Coração Health Unit, in Pinheirinho. Dr. Ana Helena, who died as a result of a heart attack in her residence yesterday (12th), leaves a husband, two children and a grandson.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

The death of lawyer Raquel Cordeiro left friends and family shocked

May 11, 2024

The body of lawyer Raquel Cordeiro was buried on Friday afternoon (10th) at the Santa Isabel Cemetery, in the center of Cabo Frio. Raquel suffered a massive heart attack, and her death left friends and family shocked.

A priest “died suddenly”:

We communicate with regret the death of Father Luiz Caldas

May 7, 2024

We communicate with regret the death of Father Luiz Carlos Pinheiro Caldas, that occurred this morning from a fulminant heart attack.

Two policeman killed in “vaxxidents”:

A police sergeant was found dead on Wednesday morning

May 9, 2024

A police sergeant was found dead on Wednesday morning, near the Coca-Cola factory on BR 304. According to reports, the sergeant is identified so far by the motorcycle. He was on his way to his workplace in the governorate and probably suffered a sudden illness, falling from his motorcycle and dying.

Police officer dies while taking his two daughters to daycare, crashing into four cars

May 9, 2024

According to the Military Police, Daniel Viana Melo, 47, was taking his two daughters to daycare at the time of the accident. “He was already in front of the nursery where he was going to leave his daughters and had a sudden illness. The vehicle hit three parked cars and another car that was passing by, with a father who was also dropping his son off at school. No one was injured." The Fire Department and paramedics were called to rescue the driver, but he did not resist and died on the spot. The victim was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Trailer driver suffers sudden illness and dies on SP-332 in Paulínia

May 7, 2024

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, May 7, at km 130 of the Professor Zeferino Vaz highway (SP-332), in the city of Paulínia, in the interior of São Paulo, when the driver of a truck suffered a sudden illness and ended up losing his life. The driver of the truck presented sudden illness and was promptly attended to by the Fire Department team. The death was verified by the Rescue Unit 0701.

Security guard dies; cause of death may have been heart attack

May 14, 2024

The young man Gustavo Nunes, a security guard at Ifpe campus Afogados Da Ingazeira, died today of sudden death. He was a native of Iguaracy and leaves a wife and children. The cause of death is still being investigated, but according to our information, he died of a heart attack.

A businessman from Rondonópolis dies victim of fulminant heart attack

May 8, 2024

The businessman Rodrigo Bazotti died yesterday in Rondonópolis, at the age of 43. He was well known in the city and owner of Eléctrica Falcão, a traditional company in the sector in Rondonópolis. The information is that he had a fulminant heart attack when he was at home last night.

Homemade pasta businesswoman dies after stroke

May 10, 2024

Businesswoman Juliana Guzatto, 41, died after a stroke in the early afternoon of Friday (10th). Juliana was from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, a nurse, and entrepreneur in Roraima in the food business of fresh pasta, being one of the partners and creators of ‘Guzatto – pasta Caseiras’. A widow in September 2020, Juliana leaves a 14-year-old daughter.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Dies at 29, Tamyres Rosa, teacher in the Municipal School of Capivari de Baixo

May 13, 2024

The teacher Tamyres Rosa Pereira de Souza (29), who worked in the Municipal Education Network of Capivari de Baixo, died this Sunday (12th), victim of an acute myocardial infarction.

48-year-old woman suffers cardiac arrest and dies after falling ill in gym

May 8, 2024

A 48-year-old woman died on Wednesday (8th) after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing an exercise at a gym in the northern area of Macapá. She was eventually rescued but died in the Emergency Hospital. To g1, the gym informed that as soon as the instructors realized that the student was feeling unwell, they immediately provided assistance and activated the Fire Department and the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu).

Husband allegedly went to sleep in car and died

May 11, 2024

The 59-year-old man was found in the car outside the couple's home. He allegedly died of a heart attack. According to BO, the couple argued on the night of the 9th. Yesterday (10th) the wife found her husband dead inside their car. According to the woman, the last time she saw her husband was the night before, and, the next morning, he was already lifeless, by 08:50 pm. The police are investigating the case.

Our team of bikers of Moto Taxi Luna are very sad for the departure of a great warrior

May 10, 2024

"Our team of bikers of Moto Taxi Luna are very sad for the departure of a great warrior and battler friend, you will be greatly missed among us.😭 Rest in peace friend God welcome you with open arms😭 🙏." Nilson was 50 years old and reportedly suffered a heart attack.

We report the death of Mossoró resident Allan David, 30 years old

May 11, 2024

We report the death of Mossoró resident Allan David, 30 years old, “affectionately known as Allanzinho". It occurred on the afternoon of Friday, May 10, 2024, in Assu where he was residing. He was a well-known figure in the city of Mossoró, from a good family. To his friends and relatives our sincere wishes of sorrow. The cause of death was fulminant infarction.

The death of Mr. Lúcio Marcos Teixeira

May 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that I received this morning the news of the death of Mr. Lúcio Marcos Teixeira, due to a heart attack, brother-in-law of our dear advisor in Piracicaba, Mary Svazatti. My condolences to family and friends, and May God comfort you all.

ARGENTINA

A teacher died while teaching in Las Palmas

May 10, 2024

This afternoon, in Las Palmas, a teacher died while he was teaching classes. Hugo Zapata keeled over and died of a massive heart attack. He was transferred to Romang, but there was nothing more to be done.

A 12-year-old girl dies suddenly on Tuesday at school

May 7, 2024

A 12-year-old girl died on Tuesday at a school in the town of Batán, after keeling over in the establishment. The information accessed by this media indicates that the girl, who attended Provincial School 7, suffered a sudden death. There were scenes of deep despair and shock at what had happened. An ambulance quickly arrived at the scene and found the little girl in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite the enormous effort of the doctors, they were unable to revive her.

CHILE

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A bus driver lost control because he suffered a stroke and died after being lynched by passengers

May 8, 2024

A man lost control of a bus, the passengers thought he was drunk, but in reality he was suffering a stroke. The vehicle began to zigzag, and the passengers entered the cubicle where the driver was sitting, to try to slow down the vehicle that was going out of control. When the passengers entered the place where the driver was, they lynched and stabbed the driver. After what happened, the driver, named Adonis Miranda, was hospitalized in response to the stroke, the blows, and the stabbings he received that day, but he died two months later. The incident occurred in September 2023. The driver's widow, Thamara Canto, said that her husband was treated like a drunk driver and commented that no one came to his aid “until almost an hour later.”

